Today Says a Lot About Offseason Planning

Essex : 3/5/2024 5:16 pm
This is a total reset. What is striking is that Schoen believes he can survive a season that will be miserable this year. Either we have Jones without Barkley or we are starting a rookie QB without a WR1 or any real offensive weapons. Either way, it is going to be a horrible football team next season and Schoen has the confidence he can live to see the long term results. I think that is interesting all in itself.

I also think today shows that the Giants are going for a reset and by that I mean we are drafting a QB.
Total reset means selling off talent for picks  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/5/2024 5:17 pm : link
That's not happening here.
RE: Total reset means selling off talent for picks  
Eli2020 : 3/5/2024 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16418018 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
That's not happening here.


What talent? Dexter, Thibs, Andrew Thomas… and that’s really about it.
The DJ/SB offense was certain to lose  
averagejoe : 3/5/2024 5:20 pm : link
It has resided near the bottom 5 straight years. Giants can only go up from here.
All this tells me is that Schoen likes both Barkley and McKinney  
PatersonPlank : 3/5/2024 5:21 pm : link
and has $$ amounts he wants to spend at those positions. If they want to play for that then he welcomes them back with open arms. If someone offers them more then so be it. I don't consider this a total reset, I consider this a replanning of $$$ and what to spend where. I like the fact that Schoen has a limit in mind and is sticking to it, obviously in an effort to improve other parts of the roster. I really like both players and hope they can't find a better deal somewhere else. I'd like to have them back on multi-year deals, not another 1 year temporary situation.

I like what Schoen is doing so far, and I hope (as I'm sure he does) that these 2 players come back
RE: Total reset means selling off talent for picks  
Essex : 3/5/2024 5:22 pm : link
In comment 16418018 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
That's not happening here.

Well, Schoen is taking a mulligan, but this would have been much better decided before the trade deadline last year and that is a major mistake, one that cost him assets.
We won 6 games with those guys,  
Section331 : 3/5/2024 5:22 pm : link
how much worse can it get?
RE: We won 6 games with those guys,  
Essex : 3/5/2024 5:25 pm : link
In comment 16418031 Section331 said:
Quote:
how much worse can it get?

I agree with that, but these were two of the better players on our roster. I think this is the right move overall (a year late with Barkley) but the roster is definitely going to be worse off for it.
it's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/5/2024 5:25 pm : link
going to be a bad season.

People need to wrap their heads around that.

What matters is the direction.
Don't Think We'd Be Starting  
clatterbuck : 3/5/2024 5:26 pm : link
a rookie QB. Even if we draft a QB early, I think the plan would be for Jones to start and play and the rookie sit most, or all of 2024. Sy alluded to this in his interview with Schmeelk, the KC model with Alex Smith and Mahomes.
The fact that this team  
Jripper4201 : 3/5/2024 5:29 pm : link
Drafts players, develops them and lets them leave is unreal. Wash, rinse repeat. Then we have jones and his 46 million dollar cap number, we’re guaranteed to be picking first the next few years, which is probably the plan given how little talent there is left on this team. Gettleman and the Maras really fucked up this team for a long time. Is it going to take the NFL stepping in like they did with George Young to save themselves from themselves again? Makes you wonder. If anything todays news just reiterates that fact.
RE: Don't Think We'd Be Starting  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/5/2024 5:29 pm : link
In comment 16418039 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
a rookie QB. Even if we draft a QB early, I think the plan would be for Jones to start and play and the rookie sit most, or all of 2024. Sy alluded to this in his interview with Schmeelk, the KC model with Alex Smith and Mahomes.


The risk is if Jones gets hurt again and we get stuck with another year of the contract. My guess is the rookie is playing in the second half of the season.
RE: All this tells me is that Schoen likes both Barkley and McKinney  
AcidTest : 3/5/2024 5:29 pm : link
In comment 16418028 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
and has $$ amounts he wants to spend at those positions. If they want to play for that then he welcomes them back with open arms. If someone offers them more then so be it. I don't consider this a total reset, I consider this a replanning of $$$ and what to spend where. I like the fact that Schoen has a limit in mind and is sticking to it, obviously in an effort to improve other parts of the roster. I really like both players and hope they can't find a better deal somewhere else. I'd like to have them back on multi-year deals, not another 1 year temporary situation.

I like what Schoen is doing so far, and I hope (as I'm sure he does) that these 2 players come back


He did the same thing with Julian Love. He had a number and stuck to it. The problem was he apparently didn't do that with Jones.
I’ll take 7-8 wins with some direction  
Chris684 : 3/5/2024 5:30 pm : link
At the QB position.

Neal and possibly Ojulari showing they belong.

Hyatt and Robinson continuing to develop.

They will not be winning the 2024-25 Super Bowl, but any team can bounce back and surprise in the NFL.
RE: The fact that this team  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/5/2024 5:31 pm : link
In comment 16418045 Jripper4201 said:
Quote:
Drafts players, develops them and lets them leave is unreal. Wash, rinse repeat. Then we have jones and his 46 million dollar cap number, we’re guaranteed to be picking first the next few years, which is probably the plan given how little talent there is left on this team. Gettleman and the Maras really fucked up this team for a long time. Is it going to take the NFL stepping in like they did with George Young to save themselves from themselves again? Makes you wonder. If anything todays news just reiterates that fact.


Schoen and Daboll didn't draft McKinney.
The Jones and Golladay Contracts  
Jripper4201 : 3/5/2024 5:31 pm : link
May have been two of the most disastrous of the last 20 years given the production.
RE: The DJ/SB offense was certain to lose  
M.S. : 3/5/2024 5:33 pm : link
In comment 16418026 averagejoe said:
Quote:
It has resided near the bottom 5 straight years. Giants can only go up from here.

Yes, but…

…it won’t go up if the Giants trot out there the same decade’s long horrific O-line.

And it could even get worse if they do!
RE: RE: The fact that this team  
Jripper4201 : 3/5/2024 5:34 pm : link
In comment 16418054 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16418045 Jripper4201 said:


Quote:


Drafts players, develops them and lets them leave is unreal. Wash, rinse repeat. Then we have jones and his 46 million dollar cap number, we’re guaranteed to be picking first the next few years, which is probably the plan given how little talent there is left on this team. Gettleman and the Maras really fucked up this team for a long time. Is it going to take the NFL stepping in like they did with George Young to save themselves from themselves again? Makes you wonder. If anything todays news just reiterates that fact.



Schoen and Daboll didn't draft McKinney.


I didn’t say that, I said the “team” has done this aka ownership and management.
RE: it's  
g56blue10 : 3/5/2024 5:35 pm : link
In comment 16418037 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
going to be a bad season.

People need to wrap their heads around that.

What matters is the direction.



No one knows what kind of season it will be. Two years ago was suppose to be bad and we thought we would be good this past year.

The margins are thin in the league and if we improve are offensive line and some younger players develop we could push for wildcard spot. Not the most likely outcome but certainly possible
Jripper4201  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/5/2024 5:35 pm : link
I get that. But it does matter if a regime drafted a player or not. Sometimes they keep the player (Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas). But often new regimes do not feel any connection to the player previously drafted. Most of the Gettleman players are already gone.
g56blue10  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/5/2024 5:36 pm : link
I have a pretty good idea that it is going to be a bad season.

Most of our draft capital will probably be spent on the QB, who will be on the bench or going through massive growing pains.
Uh, no  
Spider43 : 3/5/2024 5:36 pm : link
It's not a total re-set. Both guys could still theoretically come back. Let's wait for free agency to play out... and then the draft, before making proclamations like that. This could still go either way.
I have no problem with a losing season  
Jay on the Island : 3/5/2024 5:37 pm : link
As long as we have a rookie QB developing.
RE: Uh, no  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/5/2024 5:38 pm : link
In comment 16418077 Spider43 said:
Quote:
It's not a total re-set. Both guys could still theoretically come back. Let's wait for free agency to play out... and then the draft, before making proclamations like that. This could still go either way.


Drafting a new QB is a reset. If they are replacing Jones, they are resetting.
Oh, it’s so much fun  
M.S. : 3/5/2024 5:40 pm : link

Being a Giants fan.
I was afraid of this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/5/2024 5:41 pm : link
but it's starting to become clear that fans don't really understand what all of this means for the W-L record in 2024.

The Giants had two options...

Stick with Jones and pray he would have some sort of career renaissance. If he didn't, Daboll was likely gone.

Draft the new QB, understanding that the growing pains mean winning is unlikely. But Daboll also buys times.

Either way, the W-L record wasn't going to be good. 8-9 would be a great season.
Does drafting a new quarterback buy time?  
Angel Eyes : 3/5/2024 5:42 pm : link
It didn't for Pat Shurmer.
RE: Does drafting a new quarterback buy time?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/5/2024 5:44 pm : link
In comment 16418087 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
It didn't for Pat Shurmer.


The only way Daboll probably survives is the legitimate excuse of a rookie QB.

Beyond that, remember the defense is completely shifting to a totally new style under a new coordinator. Wink and Bowens are completely different. More growing pains.

Every offseason now, 25 percent of the head coaches get fired. First-round quarterbacks are now getting fired after three years. There is no patience anymore in the NFL.
RE: RE: Don't Think We'd Be Starting  
Scooter185 : 3/5/2024 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16418046 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16418039 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


a rookie QB. Even if we draft a QB early, I think the plan would be for Jones to start and play and the rookie sit most, or all of 2024. Sy alluded to this in his interview with Schmeelk, the KC model with Alex Smith and Mahomes.



The risk is if Jones gets hurt again and we get stuck with another year of the contract. My guess is the rookie is playing in the second half of the season.


I think the rookie starts by game 5. Jones had the first 1/4 of the season to show he's not garbage.

Maybe even less, Eli got benched after 2 games
the decision  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/5/2024 5:47 pm : link
to re-sign Jones caused the fan base to turn from being totally in love with Schoen and Daboll to having calls for their head.

That's how bad that decision was for the two of them and the franchise.

They may never recover from it.
Everyone continues to speculate..Giants have not shown their hand  
Crazed Dogs : 3/5/2024 5:50 pm : link
We have to wait how this all plays out. They could still sign both Barkley and McKinney... draft a WR rather than a QB with the 6th pick ...or totally blow things up. I just hope they do not trade up into top 5. They have too many holes to give up the draft capitol.
RE: Does drafting a new quarterback buy time?  
Spider43 : 3/5/2024 5:51 pm : link
In comment 16418087 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
It didn't for Pat Shurmer.


Depends where they draft him. I'm still not expecting one at #6, and am even more confident we are NOT moving up. I think JJ now is the wild card, because Maye might fall as well. So after the combine, I do agree that our odds for drafting a QB at #6 increased. But I am still not expecting one there. If we draft one from the third round onwards, it's pretty much business as usual. But now it seems guys like even Rattler might go in the second round, who knows. Penix and Nix won't be there at #39, that's for sure. So it all depends, but I'm not holding my breath we're drafting one in the first round. I have a bad feeling we might be stuck with Nabers there, or worse, an OL'man.
Does anybody remember what happened in to Kerry Collins?  
Rjanyg : 3/5/2024 5:51 pm : link
Dude comes here in 1999 as a reclamation project. Earns the starting QB position.

Takes us to Super Bowl 35 and we get our ass kicked by Baltimore.

2001 we have a down season 7-9.

2002 We draft Shockey and Kerry Collins has a great year and we choke in the play offs in SF.

2003 the injuries pile up and we shit the bed going 4-12.

2004 Giants draft Rivers then trade for Eli. Collins get released.

Daniel Jones had had one good season, not great. Our coaches got the most out of our offense in 2022. I think we were hoping for everything to get to another level but that didn’t happen.

It’s time to get a new, young QB. Schoen and Daboll wish they were in this situation in 2022. This is their chance for a reboot.

2024 will be an average season at best. Bring it on.
RE: Everyone continues to speculate..Giants have not shown their hand  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/5/2024 5:52 pm : link
In comment 16418098 Crazed Dogs said:
Quote:
We have to wait how this all plays out. They could still sign both Barkley and McKinney... draft a WR rather than a QB with the 6th pick ...or totally blow things up. I just hope they do not trade up into top 5. They have too many holes to give up the draft capitol.


But if they don't get the QB, nothing else matters.

If they only come out of this draft with the right QB, it will be a great offseason.
I don't agree with the OP at all  
UberAlias : 3/5/2024 6:01 pm : link
Today tells us very little. They held the line on SB last year. It was never in their vision to have an offense built around a RB. For McKinney, they are still likely to pursue him. The tag is a tool, but it's not the only avenue available. The team has their price, they've set their positional value and will see how FA plays out.

Their strategy is simple. They are prepared to reallocate their investments along the lines of their vision for roster construction. They would like to have the players back, but will have to be at the right price. There is no way in hell they will pay SB at the cost of not upgrading the Oline. We have heard that their interest is in Guards and Edge. These are clearly bigger priorities for them than RB and Safety, as they should be.

The team made the playoffs two years ago. Was that a bit fluky? Sure. But so was the massive injuries sustained last year to every critical position. And they still managed to compete. The team is not there yet and remains in a rebuild. But the idea that there is a reset or at ground zero and operating under that assumption is just flawed.
Free agency  
Fifty Six : 3/5/2024 6:01 pm : link
Hasn't even started yet 🤣
Is encouraging  
Sean : 3/5/2024 6:04 pm : link
It tells me this regime has time to build it properly as they see fit. I was worried they would make short term decisions to win in 2024.
RE: the decision  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/5/2024 6:07 pm : link
In comment 16418096 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to re-sign Jones caused the fan base to turn from being totally in love with Schoen and Daboll to having calls for their head.

That's how bad that decision was for the two of them and the franchise.

They may never recover from it.



That's actually not true. The fanbase was mostly on board with resigning Jones. Go back and read that thread from a year ago. Even Sean was in board. We were in a full fledged honeymoon with Dabs and JS through camp. Through our "miraculous mirage " of a drive against Carolina. Jones was 8-9 for 75 yards and a TD. Waller was a supposed "monster " in camp. We traded for Simmons. Rose colored glasses for all if it. I honestly thought JS was a fucking home run at GM.

Then the Dallas game came. And it was all downhill from there.
RE: Free agency  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/5/2024 6:08 pm : link
In comment 16418112 Fifty Six said:
Quote:
Hasn't even started yet 🤣


It you accept the reports, the Giants are moving on at QB.

They are allowing Saquon to test the market.

These are big developments. The Giants are clearly in transition. FA does not change that.
Tim in Eternal Blue  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/5/2024 6:09 pm : link
It doesn't matter what the fans felt.

What matters is what they feel now.

And half the fan base has already turned on Schoen and Daboll.

RE: Tim in Eternal Blue  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/5/2024 6:11 pm : link
In comment 16418120 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
It doesn't matter what the fans felt.

What matters is what they feel now.

And half the fan base has already turned on Schoen and Daboll.


Fair
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/5/2024 6:13 pm : link
Totally content sucking this season. Just get the franchise QB.
You mean  
BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit : 3/5/2024 6:17 pm : link
That Schoen is doing his job?

His job is to do what needs to be done. Not to "survive".

RE: I don't agree with the OP at all  
Eric on Li : 3/5/2024 6:19 pm : link
In comment 16418111 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Today tells us very little. They held the line on SB last year. It was never in their vision to have an offense built around a RB. For McKinney, they are still likely to pursue him. The tag is a tool, but it's not the only avenue available. The team has their price, they've set their positional value and will see how FA plays out.

Their strategy is simple. They are prepared to reallocate their investments along the lines of their vision for roster construction. They would like to have the players back, but will have to be at the right price. There is no way in hell they will pay SB at the cost of not upgrading the Oline. We have heard that their interest is in Guards and Edge. These are clearly bigger priorities for them than RB and Safety, as they should be.

The team made the playoffs two years ago. Was that a bit fluky? Sure. But so was the massive injuries sustained last year to every critical position. And they still managed to compete. The team is not there yet and remains in a rebuild. But the idea that there is a reset or at ground zero and operating under that assumption is just flawed.


Correct. People need to take a very deep breathe. 1 week from now the pendulum will probably swing back the other way after news breaks of a big deal with an OL. They have 30m free and nobody left from 2021 drafts or earlier to extend. They basically have to use it on FA's the only question is how? That's why they are still talking to both the guys they didnt tag today (correctly imo).

there is a lot of chicken little-ing when the offseason hasnt even started yet. every team turns over 30-50% of the roster every offseason. Half the roster has yet to be added and people are jumping off cliffs because barkley and mckinney are going to the market? didn't everyone spend the last year talking about how barkley is easily replaceable? now he's a big loss that dooms the 2024 season?
What I'm most encouraged by is  
GiantTuff1 : 3/5/2024 6:26 pm : link
is feels like there is no meddling from ownership if these are the decisions that are being allowed to happen.

It's interesting because philosophical nuggets are being dropped like "the Giants don't believe in paying RB's $10M"... It sure felt like they believed in paying a RB last year $10M+ as evidenced by the FT on Barkley. That tells me that maybe there were buttons being pushed from above if the philosophy is suddenly different. Give me a break, Schoen's philosophy hasn't changed -- he didn't believe it last year RB's are worth $10M and now he doesn't. It's just no dumb ownership is overruling or pressuring him. Maybe he won an internal battle. I can picture after yet another failed season ownership finally threw their hands up and handed over the reigns.

Maybe Schoen and Daboll can breathe and do what they need to do to get this damn thing on the tracks. We are hoping and praying.
We have ZERO idea  
jc in c-ville : 3/5/2024 6:32 pm : link
How good the Giants will be this upcoming season, sans Jones. It’s not black and white and while it may appear obvious to our naked eyes, it hardly works out that way. That’s why we invest time and watch. We go through this happy horseshit every spring per the draft. Mock draft galore. One cannot measure a players heart and desire to win, get enough of those with proper coaching, who knows. Everyone is saying Williams will be a bust, etc etc. meh.
Someone remind me what Texans fans were thinking in March ‘23  
BlueHurricane : 3/5/2024 6:45 pm : link
There are no absolutes in the NFL and most times when we are supposed to be good we suck and vice versa.
RE: RE: All this tells me is that Schoen likes both Barkley and McKinney  
FStubbs : 3/5/2024 6:58 pm : link
In comment 16418047 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16418028 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


and has $$ amounts he wants to spend at those positions. If they want to play for that then he welcomes them back with open arms. If someone offers them more then so be it. I don't consider this a total reset, I consider this a replanning of $$$ and what to spend where. I like the fact that Schoen has a limit in mind and is sticking to it, obviously in an effort to improve other parts of the roster. I really like both players and hope they can't find a better deal somewhere else. I'd like to have them back on multi-year deals, not another 1 year temporary situation.

I like what Schoen is doing so far, and I hope (as I'm sure he does) that these 2 players come back



He did the same thing with Julian Love. He had a number and stuck to it. The problem was he apparently didn't do that with Jones.


I don't think he really could after Mara's not-so-subtle directive took the floor out from under him in negotiations.
RE: What I'm most encouraged by is  
FStubbs : 3/5/2024 6:59 pm : link
In comment 16418150 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
is feels like there is no meddling from ownership if these are the decisions that are being allowed to happen.

It's interesting because philosophical nuggets are being dropped like "the Giants don't believe in paying RB's $10M"... It sure felt like they believed in paying a RB last year $10M+ as evidenced by the FT on Barkley. That tells me that maybe there were buttons being pushed from above if the philosophy is suddenly different. Give me a break, Schoen's philosophy hasn't changed -- he didn't believe it last year RB's are worth $10M and now he doesn't. It's just no dumb ownership is overruling or pressuring him. Maybe he won an internal battle. I can picture after yet another failed season ownership finally threw their hands up and handed over the reigns.

Maybe Schoen and Daboll can breathe and do what they need to do to get this damn thing on the tracks. We are hoping and praying.


That's my thinking. I feel like Schoen and Daboll might finally be free to run the team the way they want.
RE: it's  
ElitoCanton : 3/5/2024 7:23 pm : link
It is too bad this past season wasn't worse. This was the year to have pick 1 or 2. Next year's QB class is crap.

In comment 16418037 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
going to be a bad season.

People need to wrap their heads around that.

What matters is the direction.
i really dont think  
Rory : 3/5/2024 7:24 pm : link
the majority of this BBI fanbase understands how to build a franchise.
RE: i really dont think  
ElitoCanton : 3/5/2024 7:33 pm : link
Gettleman knew less.

In comment 16418205 Rory said:
Quote:
the majority of this BBI fanbase understands how to build a franchise.
Its gonna be bleak  
Dankbeerman : 3/5/2024 7:34 pm : link
and if they pick the wrong QB it will be pointless.

If they trade up for a guy that busts we might be 3 rebuilds away from competeting.

Get the right/best guys in here satck pieces and find answers to a lot of holes.

If a QB prospect you love is there grab him if not dont force it.
.  
TommyWiseau : 3/5/2024 7:37 pm : link
We can’t and won’t win with Jones and Barkley is as good as gone. We don’t have a WR that scares anyone and the Oline sucks. I honestly am welcoming the reset and am warming up to JJ at 6 (if he even makes it). If we don’t go QB, I am hoping for Odunze
Trading assets to trade up  
Giantsbigblue : 3/5/2024 7:39 pm : link
For a rookie quarterback seems like an awful way to run this. They would not be able to build around the kid. Look at what is happening in Carolina. That's the trajectory we are heading if we trade up.
RE: The Jones and Golladay Contracts  
56goat : 3/5/2024 7:40 pm : link
In comment 16418057 Jripper4201 said:
Quote:
May have been two of the most disastrous of the last 20 years given the production.


and Solder, make it 3.
Not trading Barkley at the deadline was so stupid  
Ned In Atlanta : 3/5/2024 7:45 pm : link
They had 2 wins.
RE: …  
56goat : 3/5/2024 7:45 pm : link
In comment 16418128 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Totally content sucking this season. Just get the franchise QB.

And start building a team, esp in the trenches.
Giantsbigblue  
bc4life : 3/5/2024 7:47 pm : link
That's how we got Eli
RE: Giantsbigblue  
Giantsbigblue : 3/5/2024 8:00 pm : link
In comment 16418222 bc4life said:
Quote:
That's how we got Eli


That team still had some skill players like Barber, Toomer, and Shockey for a rookie to work with. This team has squat and maybe less once Barkley leaves.
Might be a moot point anyway  
bc4life : 3/5/2024 8:23 pm : link
Top 3 teams may all take QBs and Giants preferred guy may be gone.
RE: RE: Total reset means selling off talent for picks  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/5/2024 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16418025 Eli2020 said:
Quote:
In comment 16418018 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


That's not happening here.



What talent? Dexter, Thibs, Andrew Thomas… and that’s really about it.


Yeah. The talent that they have.
RE: I was afraid of this  
WillVAB : 3/5/2024 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16418085 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
but it's starting to become clear that fans don't really understand what all of this means for the W-L record in 2024.

The Giants had two options...

Stick with Jones and pray he would have some sort of career renaissance. If he didn't, Daboll was likely gone.

Draft the new QB, understanding that the growing pains mean winning is unlikely. But Daboll also buys times.

Either way, the W-L record wasn't going to be good. 8-9 would be a great season.


Probably, but there are potential outcomes where the Giants do have a decent record. The rookie QB could come in after 5-6 games and play really well. Or Jones could exceed expectations knowing that his career in the NFL is on the line. They could make some nice FA acquisitions and have a good draft with players who impact early. We’ll see. No one expected the Texans to be a playoff team this time last year.
RE: the decision  
DefenseWins : 3/5/2024 8:39 pm : link
In comment 16418096 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to re-sign Jones caused the fan base to turn from being totally in love with Schoen and Daboll to having calls for their head.

That's how bad that decision was for the two of them and the franchise.

They may never recover from it.


They could get one "get out of jail free card" from John Mara "if" it was Mara who put his thumb on the scale to sign Jones.
RE: Not trading Barkley at the deadline was so stupid  
DefenseWins : 3/5/2024 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16418219 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
They had 2 wins.


yeah trade Barkley because there were teams camping out in the parking lot all night to be first in line to make a deal with the Giants for Barkley.

RE: RE: Total reset means selling off talent for picks  
crooza172 : 3/5/2024 8:43 pm : link
In comment 16418025 Eli2020 said:
Quote:
In comment 16418018 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


That's not happening here.



What talent? Dexter, Thibs, Andrew Thomas… and that’s really about it.


Like Lenard Williams?
RE: RE: The fact that this team  
DavidinBMNY : 3/5/2024 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16418054 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16418045 Jripper4201 said:


Quote:


Drafts players, develops them and lets them leave is unreal. Wash, rinse repeat. Then we have jones and his 46 million dollar cap number, we’re guaranteed to be picking first the next few years, which is probably the plan given how little talent there is left on this team. Gettleman and the Maras really fucked up this team for a long time. Is it going to take the NFL stepping in like they did with George Young to save themselves from themselves again? Makes you wonder. If anything todays news just reiterates that fact.



Schoen and Daboll didn't draft McKinney.
What I wonder here is there more off the field stuff they are aware of and don’t want to take the risk?
RE: RE: RE: The fact that this team  
Eric on Li : 3/5/2024 9:33 pm : link
In comment 16418332 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
In comment 16418054 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16418045 Jripper4201 said:


Quote:


Drafts players, develops them and lets them leave is unreal. Wash, rinse repeat. Then we have jones and his 46 million dollar cap number, we’re guaranteed to be picking first the next few years, which is probably the plan given how little talent there is left on this team. Gettleman and the Maras really fucked up this team for a long time. Is it going to take the NFL stepping in like they did with George Young to save themselves from themselves again? Makes you wonder. If anything todays news just reiterates that fact.



Schoen and Daboll didn't draft McKinney.

What I wonder here is there more off the field stuff they are aware of and don’t want to take the risk?


there was already plenty we knew about with the tweets/sideline stuff from this past season. not to mention the atv stuff.

he is a very good player who they should bring back if the price is right but if it isnt no issue letting someone else take the risk.
Giants trying to move past Xavier McKinney’s leadership complaint - ( New Window )
 
ryanmkeane : 3/5/2024 9:40 pm : link
Well, fans turning on Schoen and Daboll conveniently forgetting that Daboll was voted best coach in the entire league in 2022.
RE: the decision  
ryanmkeane : 3/5/2024 9:41 pm : link
In comment 16418096 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to re-sign Jones caused the fan base to turn from being totally in love with Schoen and Daboll to having calls for their head.

That's how bad that decision was for the two of them and the franchise.

They may never recover from it.

Dumbest post of the day.
RE: the decision  
GiantGrit : 3/5/2024 9:46 pm : link
In comment 16418096 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to re-sign Jones caused the fan base to turn from being totally in love with Schoen and Daboll to having calls for their head.

That's how bad that decision was for the two of them and the franchise.

They may never recover from it.


Best post of the day
RE: RE: the decision  
The Dude : 3/5/2024 10:18 pm : link
In comment 16418347 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16418096 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


to re-sign Jones caused the fan base to turn from being totally in love with Schoen and Daboll to having calls for their head.

That's how bad that decision was for the two of them and the franchise.

They may never recover from it.


Dumbest post of the day.


Hahahahaha you've been reading BBI of late and think this is the dumbest of the day?

Fairly straightforward that JS/BD may be on the way because of the handling of DJ. Have you been paying attention to the NY Giants the past decade? Guys have come and gone even without having a dead end QB with a 47 mil cap hit, all while being outside the top 3 to draft one.
RE: RE: the decision  
Rjanyg : 3/5/2024 10:32 pm : link
In comment 16418354 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16418096 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


to re-sign Jones caused the fan base to turn from being totally in love with Schoen and Daboll to having calls for their head.

That's how bad that decision was for the two of them and the franchise.

They may never recover from it.



Best post of the day


Grit,

How hot is the seat JS and BD sit on?
RE: RE: the decision  
NormanAllen_95 : 3/5/2024 10:37 pm : link
In comment 16418347 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16418096 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


to re-sign Jones caused the fan base to turn from being totally in love with Schoen and Daboll to having calls for their head.

That's how bad that decision was for the two of them and the franchise.

They may never recover from it.


Dumbest post of the day.


At this I honestly believe you practice retorts to any and all argumemts made against your stance while looking in the mirror every morning.
Eric, I'm not sure I agree.  
Matt M. : 3/5/2024 11:38 pm : link
If they go QB they should already be more talented at that position than last year. They have to address OL. If they get 2 decent OGs and draft a WR in round 2, they should be better than last year. Might not be a playoff team, but we can win 7-9 games, I think.
RJANYG  
GiantGrit : 3/5/2024 11:40 pm : link
I haven’t heard anything either way on that, i was reverse trolling Ryan for his provoking reply to Eric.

Based on the things I have heard and contrary to what many believe here, the Daniel Jones deal wasn’t forced and manipulated onto Schoen. I know its hard for some to reconcile but he just straight botched that situation.

Yes, they can get out of the Jones deal after year 2. But it still shows a strong miscalculation on Schoen’s part. You now enter year 3 with no franchise QB and many holes still on your below average roster. This is the offseason to draft a kid round 1 but you also desperately need the draft capital needed to trade up (if that option even exists).

Things aren’t trending up right now and this team has a long way to go. Eric understands that 1-2 more bad moves and the chessboard falls apart.

Why Ryan willfully ignore NFL regimes don’t get 5 years and thinks Eric post is dumb beyond me. Schoen pushed the hard reset back a year in a role where you get typically 4 years at most.

What I disagree with Eric on (for now) is that Schoen has avoided the ire of the fanbase, its Daboll who lost a lot of favor this past season. Schoen had a monumental task here but we need to start seeing more young players seriously ascend this upcoming season or the souring is going to commence imo
To Matt M’s post  
GiantGrit : 3/5/2024 11:47 pm : link
As sexy and important as it is to focus on getting the next QB in here, the resource allocation into the OL should be heavy this offseason. There is zero excuse to have a bad OL with no depth again in year 3 of this regime.

Its talked about plenty but still not talked about enough IMO. This team needs to be more competitive even in losses next season and that starts upfront.
RE: RJANYG  
NormanAllen_95 : 3/5/2024 11:47 pm : link
In comment 16418402 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
I haven’t heard anything either way on that, i was reverse trolling Ryan for his provoking reply to Eric.

Based on the things I have heard and contrary to what many believe here, the Daniel Jones deal wasn’t forced and manipulated onto Schoen. I know its hard for some to reconcile but he just straight botched that situation.

Yes, they can get out of the Jones deal after year 2. But it still shows a strong miscalculation on Schoen’s part. You now enter year 3 with no franchise QB and many holes still on your below average roster. This is the offseason to draft a kid round 1 but you also desperately need the draft capital needed to trade up (if that option even exists).

Things aren’t trending up right now and this team has a long way to go. Eric understands that 1-2 more bad moves and the chessboard falls apart.

Why Ryan willfully ignore NFL regimes don’t get 5 years and thinks Eric post is dumb beyond me. Schoen pushed the hard reset back a year in a role where you get typically 4 years at most.

What I disagree with Eric on (for now) is that Schoen has avoided the ire of the fanbase, its Daboll who lost a lot of favor this past season. Schoen had a monumental task here but we need to start seeing more young players seriously ascend this upcoming season or the souring is going to commence imo


Very interesting. Thanks for the insight. Till I read this, the Jones contract and Barkley tag last year reeked of Mara saying "give him 9ne more chance." I stand corrected.

As far as firing Schoen if after 4 years it hasnt turned totally around, given how lobg Gettleman fot to fuck everything up and the Giants track record with keeping GMs, you dont see that as a security blanket for Schoen Grit?
Norman  
GiantGrit : 12:04 am : link
Like with anyone else who posts things, I always recommend discernment. Even when I share things. But we’re a year removed from that decision and I have asked on more than one occasion if that decision was made with heavy influence by ownership, I have always gotten the answer “no”. From the things I have heard Joe Schoen fully runs the show and his FO staff changes point to that imo. Does that mean he doesn’t consider how his boss would react to certain decisions, including on Jones who as a person is beloved in the building? I think anyone in any profession would consider that. But that is different than the believe here by some he was told to get a deal done. If that changes I will definitely share it here.

I don’t really have a good answer to your question right now, how the team performs is too big of a variable. Are they losing really close games to good teams with a rookie/young QB playing well? Are they 6-11, beating crap teams and getting obliterated by playoff teams? Are they starting off 1-4 and Metlife is filled with opposing fans?

You can never discount what the fan perception will do to alter timelimes here. We’ve seen it the last 10 years here.
Thanks  
NormanAllen_95 : 12:07 am : link
Great stuff and appreciate your candor about the value of what you hear!
I think Schoen and Daboll will be given  
kelly : 12:33 am : link
At least three more years to turn the team around. Mara knows he cannot keep changing the coach and GM every couple of years.
RE: I’ll take 7-8 wins with some direction  
giantstock : 2:27 am : link
In comment 16418050 Chris684 said:
Quote:
At the QB position.

Neal and possibly Ojulari showing they belong.

Hyatt and Robinson continuing to develop.

They will not be winning the 2024-25 Super Bowl, but any team can bounce back and surprise in the NFL.


They won't be good enough for 7-8 wins this year.
RE: To Matt M’s post  
giantstock : 2:33 am : link
In comment 16418404 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
As sexy and important as it is to focus on getting the next QB in here, the resource allocation into the OL should be heavy this offseason. There is zero excuse to have a bad OL with no depth again in year 3 of this regime.

Its talked about plenty but still not talked about enough IMO. This team needs to be more competitive even in losses next season and that starts upfront.


You can't get too focused on wins this upcoming season when you are in a Rebuild. The 2025-2026 seaon is crucial year for the overall team if they get the QB this year, and he shows to be at least "pretty good." But yes a strong push toward the tenches I agree!!
RE: RE: I’ll take 7-8 wins with some direction  
Gusto1903 : 3:06 am : link
In comment 16418422 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16418050 Chris684 said:


Quote:


At the QB position.

Neal and possibly Ojulari showing they belong.

Hyatt and Robinson continuing to develop.

They will not be winning the 2024-25 Super Bowl, but any team can bounce back and surprise in the NFL.



They won't be good enough for 7-8 wins this year.


This trainwreck of a team hat 6 wins this season, with a couple of really unlucky losses.
Why not?
RE: RE: I’ll take 7-8 wins with some direction  
Matt M. : 7:25 am : link
In comment 16418422 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16418050 Chris684 said:


Quote:


At the QB position.

Neal and possibly Ojulari showing they belong.

Hyatt and Robinson continuing to develop.

They will not be winning the 2024-25 Super Bowl, but any team can bounce back and surprise in the NFL.



They won't be good enough for 7-8 wins this year.
They were "good" enough for 6 last year.
Why do we keep moving the goal line here?  
Matt M. : 7:37 am : link
This isn't year 1 of a rebuild. 2022 was actually year 1. We turned over more than half the roster. The win total was a surprise. If the organization took that to mean the rebuild was over that was a grave mistake.
RE: RE: RE: I’ll take 7-8 wins with some direction  
Ron Johnson : 8:36 am : link
In comment 16418424 Gusto1903 said:
Quote:
In comment 16418422 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 16418050 Chris684 said:


Quote:


At the QB position.

Neal and possibly Ojulari showing they belong.

Hyatt and Robinson continuing to develop.

They will not be winning the 2024-25 Super Bowl, but any team can bounce back and surprise in the NFL.



They won't be good enough for 7-8 wins this year.



This trainwreck of a team hat 6 wins this season, with a couple of really unlucky losses.
Why not?


there could easily be 9 wins here
....  
ryanmkeane : 8:46 am : link
Trying to predict if the Giants will be good or bad in March is completely useless.

Saying things like "The Giants will have a bad record" is just projecting more of the Jones stuff that everyone hates.
It is not a record  
Essex : 9:17 am : link
but it is clear (or at least a lot clearer) what the Giants are doing this offseason. This is a rebuild that I think is going to be culminated with a new QB. It also shows that Schoen has the blessing of Mara to do this kind of heavy rebuild in his third year, which is a leash all GMs might not get. Obviously, the entire puzzle is not done yet, but this piece seems to suggest we are tearing down to build up and the GM has the owner's blessing for a multiyear rebuild starting in year 3 of his term.
RE: The DJ/SB offense was certain to lose  
djm : 9:34 am : link
In comment 16418026 averagejoe said:
Quote:
It has resided near the bottom 5 straight years. Giants can only go up from here.


It was above average in 2022.
RE: RE: The DJ/SB offense was certain to lose  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:43 am : link
In comment 16418587 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16418026 averagejoe said:


Quote:


It has resided near the bottom 5 straight years. Giants can only go up from here.



It was above average in 2022.

Above average by what metric?

2022 Average Points For, NFL: 371
2022 Average Points For, NFC: 379
2022 Giants Points For: 365

2022 Average Yards Total Offense, NFL: 5,760
2022 Average Yards Total Offense, NFC: 5,761
2022 Giants Yards Total Offense: 5,676

Calling them merely average is already kind, but they were not above average.
Doomed  
Paulie Walnuts : 9:47 am : link
Again go get your QB and your Alpha WR.
RE: I was afraid of this  
djm : 9:51 am : link
In comment 16418085 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
but it's starting to become clear that fans don't really understand what all of this means for the W-L record in 2024.

The Giants had two options...

Stick with Jones and pray he would have some sort of career renaissance. If he didn't, Daboll was likely gone.

Draft the new QB, understanding that the growing pains mean winning is unlikely. But Daboll also buys times.

Either way, the W-L record wasn't going to be good. 8-9 would be a great season.


I get where you're coming from but we were told they'd suck in 2022 too. They didn't. We were under the belief they'd be good in 2023. They sucked.

If the trenches are healthy any team can win and if the trenches go to shit any team can disappoint. The trenches dictated 2022 and 2023 in many ways.

We've seen reports that the Giants want to sign OGs and Pass rushers in FA. IF they did, maybe they don't suck ass in 2024 even if they drafted the QB. IF they are spending big money in FA on trench talent, how the hell are we supposed to accept 24 as a reset type of season? Again I am not asking for elite but after 3 years? We're supposed to be ok with worse? Why? Because of the DJ contract? HE's a VET QB. HE would be playing before the rookie gets up to speed. That's not really an excuse to suck next season. Coach him up and compete.

I have a hard time accepting that year 3 of drafting and FA signings had yielded a rock bottom type roster. Matter of fact I refuse to accept that. If they go 5-12 and collapse next year alarm bells should be going off, young QB or not.

Fassel's 3rd year they went 7-9. 97 surprising team that "slows" the rebuild process --your words. 98 was a 500 season with the QB issues finally manifesting into troubles. That's fine. IN 99, 3rd year, the Giants were alive in early december before the wheels fell off in weeks 15-16. The team competed in 1999. This team needs to show some progress in 2024. Being realistic but cmon already. Not asking for 450 pts and 12 wins by any means. BUt they need to show roster progress. It's YEAR 3!
RE: RE: RE: The DJ/SB offense was certain to lose  
djm : 9:54 am : link
In comment 16418600 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16418587 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16418026 averagejoe said:


Quote:


It has resided near the bottom 5 straight years. Giants can only go up from here.



It was above average in 2022.


Above average by what metric?

2022 Average Points For, NFL: 371
2022 Average Points For, NFC: 379
2022 Giants Points For: 365

2022 Average Yards Total Offense, NFL: 5,760
2022 Average Yards Total Offense, NFC: 5,761
2022 Giants Yards Total Offense: 5,676

Calling them merely average is already kind, but they were not above average.


I saw a different ranking and who the hell cares they were decent, average, slightly above, competitive--whatever. They weren't "near the bottom" in 2022. They also got better as the year progressed.

There was a metric I saw that showed they were around 14th-15th or so in total offense that year. But you made your point, and it's a doozy as always.



I forgot  
djm : 9:55 am : link
we're not allowed to talk about 2022 anymore. It never happened. Fart in the wind. Figment of your imagination UNLESS you say it sucked. Then it's real.
this one shows them as 15th  
djm : 9:58 am : link
just so you know I don't make this shit up...again who fucking cares. They were professional or capable in 2022. That was my point. They went to shit in 23.
Link - ( New Window )
Ill leave it at this  
djm : 10:06 am : link
I have no problem getting younger and hopefully better at QB. No problem making pragmatic and even painful decisions in FA. But this teams is virtually young across the board. This isn't 2017 or 2012. I don't see how we can even get much younger and cheaper than we already are. I am not saying to sacrifice future or even present draft capital for old win now players that have a limited run of play left. But what is the actual plan? Stay away from win now players until we're ready? SO no FA then?

You guys realize that won't happen right? They are going to sign players in FA. They want to compete on some level in 24 and they need to.
