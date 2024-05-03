Today Says a Lot About Offseason Planning Essex : 3/5/2024 5:16 pm

This is a total reset. What is striking is that Schoen believes he can survive a season that will be miserable this year. Either we have Jones without Barkley or we are starting a rookie QB without a WR1 or any real offensive weapons. Either way, it is going to be a horrible football team next season and Schoen has the confidence he can live to see the long term results. I think that is interesting all in itself.



I also think today shows that the Giants are going for a reset and by that I mean we are drafting a QB.