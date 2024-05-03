Today Says a Lot About Offseason Planning

This is a total reset. What is striking is that Schoen believes he can survive a season that will be miserable this year. Either we have Jones without Barkley or we are starting a rookie QB without a WR1 or any real offensive weapons. Either way, it is going to be a horrible football team next season and Schoen has the confidence he can live to see the long term results. I think that is interesting all in itself.
I also think today shows that the Giants are going for a reset and by that I mean we are drafting a QB.
What talent? Dexter, Thibs, Andrew Thomas… and that’s really about it.
I like what Schoen is doing so far, and I hope (as I'm sure he does) that these 2 players come back
Well, Schoen is taking a mulligan, but this would have been much better decided before the trade deadline last year and that is a major mistake, one that cost him assets.
I agree with that, but these were two of the better players on our roster. I think this is the right move overall (a year late with Barkley) but the roster is definitely going to be worse off for it.
People need to wrap their heads around that.
What matters is the direction.
The risk is if Jones gets hurt again and we get stuck with another year of the contract. My guess is the rookie is playing in the second half of the season.
Neal and possibly Ojulari showing they belong.
Hyatt and Robinson continuing to develop.
They will not be winning the 2024-25 Super Bowl, but any team can bounce back and surprise in the NFL.
Schoen and Daboll didn't draft McKinney.
Yes, but…
…it won’t go up if the Giants trot out there the same decade’s long horrific O-line.
And it could even get worse if they do!
Quote:
Drafts players, develops them and lets them leave is unreal. Wash, rinse repeat. Then we have jones and his 46 million dollar cap number, we’re guaranteed to be picking first the next few years, which is probably the plan given how little talent there is left on this team. Gettleman and the Maras really fucked up this team for a long time. Is it going to take the NFL stepping in like they did with George Young to save themselves from themselves again? Makes you wonder. If anything todays news just reiterates that fact.
I didn’t say that, I said the “team” has done this aka ownership and management.
No one knows what kind of season it will be. Two years ago was suppose to be bad and we thought we would be good this past year.
The margins are thin in the league and if we improve are offensive line and some younger players develop we could push for wildcard spot. Not the most likely outcome but certainly possible
Most of our draft capital will probably be spent on the QB, who will be on the bench or going through massive growing pains.
Drafting a new QB is a reset. If they are replacing Jones, they are resetting.
Being a Giants fan.
The Giants had two options...
Stick with Jones and pray he would have some sort of career renaissance. If he didn't, Daboll was likely gone.
Draft the new QB, understanding that the growing pains mean winning is unlikely. But Daboll also buys times.
Either way, the W-L record wasn't going to be good. 8-9 would be a great season.
The only way Daboll probably survives is the legitimate excuse of a rookie QB.
Beyond that, remember the defense is completely shifting to a totally new style under a new coordinator. Wink and Bowens are completely different. More growing pains.
Every offseason now, 25 percent of the head coaches get fired. First-round quarterbacks are now getting fired after three years. There is no patience anymore in the NFL.
Quote:
a rookie QB. Even if we draft a QB early, I think the plan would be for Jones to start and play and the rookie sit most, or all of 2024. Sy alluded to this in his interview with Schmeelk, the KC model with Alex Smith and Mahomes.
The risk is if Jones gets hurt again and we get stuck with another year of the contract. My guess is the rookie is playing in the second half of the season.
I think the rookie starts by game 5. Jones had the first 1/4 of the season to show he's not garbage.
Maybe even less, Eli got benched after 2 games
That's how bad that decision was for the two of them and the franchise.
They may never recover from it.
Depends where they draft him. I'm still not expecting one at #6, and am even more confident we are NOT moving up. I think JJ now is the wild card, because Maye might fall as well. So after the combine, I do agree that our odds for drafting a QB at #6 increased. But I am still not expecting one there. If we draft one from the third round onwards, it's pretty much business as usual. But now it seems guys like even Rattler might go in the second round, who knows. Penix and Nix won't be there at #39, that's for sure. So it all depends, but I'm not holding my breath we're drafting one in the first round. I have a bad feeling we might be stuck with Nabers there, or worse, an OL'man.
Takes us to Super Bowl 35 and we get our ass kicked by Baltimore.
2001 we have a down season 7-9.
2002 We draft Shockey and Kerry Collins has a great year and we choke in the play offs in SF.
2003 the injuries pile up and we shit the bed going 4-12.
2004 Giants draft Rivers then trade for Eli. Collins get released.
Daniel Jones had had one good season, not great. Our coaches got the most out of our offense in 2022. I think we were hoping for everything to get to another level but that didn’t happen.
It’s time to get a new, young QB. Schoen and Daboll wish they were in this situation in 2022. This is their chance for a reboot.
2024 will be an average season at best. Bring it on.
But if they don't get the QB, nothing else matters.
If they only come out of this draft with the right QB, it will be a great offseason.
Their strategy is simple. They are prepared to reallocate their investments along the lines of their vision for roster construction. They would like to have the players back, but will have to be at the right price. There is no way in hell they will pay SB at the cost of not upgrading the Oline. We have heard that their interest is in Guards and Edge. These are clearly bigger priorities for them than RB and Safety, as they should be.
The team made the playoffs two years ago. Was that a bit fluky? Sure. But so was the massive injuries sustained last year to every critical position. And they still managed to compete. The team is not there yet and remains in a rebuild. But the idea that there is a reset or at ground zero and operating under that assumption is just flawed.
That's actually not true. The fanbase was mostly on board with resigning Jones. Go back and read that thread from a year ago. Even Sean was in board. We were in a full fledged honeymoon with Dabs and JS through camp. Through our "miraculous mirage " of a drive against Carolina. Jones was 8-9 for 75 yards and a TD. Waller was a supposed "monster " in camp. We traded for Simmons. Rose colored glasses for all if it. I honestly thought JS was a fucking home run at GM.
Then the Dallas game came. And it was all downhill from there.
It you accept the reports, the Giants are moving on at QB.
They are allowing Saquon to test the market.
These are big developments. The Giants are clearly in transition. FA does not change that.
What matters is what they feel now.
And half the fan base has already turned on Schoen and Daboll.
Fair
His job is to do what needs to be done. Not to "survive".
Correct. People need to take a very deep breathe. 1 week from now the pendulum will probably swing back the other way after news breaks of a big deal with an OL. They have 30m free and nobody left from 2021 drafts or earlier to extend. They basically have to use it on FA's the only question is how? That's why they are still talking to both the guys they didnt tag today (correctly imo).
there is a lot of chicken little-ing when the offseason hasnt even started yet. every team turns over 30-50% of the roster every offseason. Half the roster has yet to be added and people are jumping off cliffs because barkley and mckinney are going to the market? didn't everyone spend the last year talking about how barkley is easily replaceable? now he's a big loss that dooms the 2024 season?
It's interesting because philosophical nuggets are being dropped like "the Giants don't believe in paying RB's $10M"... It sure felt like they believed in paying a RB last year $10M+ as evidenced by the FT on Barkley. That tells me that maybe there were buttons being pushed from above if the philosophy is suddenly different. Give me a break, Schoen's philosophy hasn't changed -- he didn't believe it last year RB's are worth $10M and now he doesn't. It's just no dumb ownership is overruling or pressuring him. Maybe he won an internal battle. I can picture after yet another failed season ownership finally threw their hands up and handed over the reigns.
Maybe Schoen and Daboll can breathe and do what they need to do to get this damn thing on the tracks. We are hoping and praying.
Quote:
and has $$ amounts he wants to spend at those positions. If they want to play for that then he welcomes them back with open arms. If someone offers them more then so be it. I don't consider this a total reset, I consider this a replanning of $$$ and what to spend where. I like the fact that Schoen has a limit in mind and is sticking to it, obviously in an effort to improve other parts of the roster. I really like both players and hope they can't find a better deal somewhere else. I'd like to have them back on multi-year deals, not another 1 year temporary situation.
I don't think he really could after Mara's not-so-subtle directive took the floor out from under him in negotiations.
It's interesting because philosophical nuggets are being dropped like "the Giants don't believe in paying RB's $10M"... It sure felt like they believed in paying a RB last year $10M+ as evidenced by the FT on Barkley. That tells me that maybe there were buttons being pushed from above if the philosophy is suddenly different. Give me a break, Schoen's philosophy hasn't changed -- he didn't believe it last year RB's are worth $10M and now he doesn't. It's just no dumb ownership is overruling or pressuring him. Maybe he won an internal battle. I can picture after yet another failed season ownership finally threw their hands up and handed over the reigns.
Maybe Schoen and Daboll can breathe and do what they need to do to get this damn thing on the tracks. We are hoping and praying.
That's my thinking. I feel like Schoen and Daboll might finally be free to run the team the way they want.
In comment 16418037 Eric from BBI said:
In comment 16418205 Rory said:
If they trade up for a guy that busts we might be 3 rebuilds away from competeting.
Get the right/best guys in here satck pieces and find answers to a lot of holes.
If a QB prospect you love is there grab him if not dont force it.
and Solder, make it 3.
And start building a team, esp in the trenches.
That team still had some skill players like Barber, Toomer, and Shockey for a rookie to work with. This team has squat and maybe less once Barkley leaves.
Quote:
That's not happening here.
Yeah. The talent that they have.
Probably, but there are potential outcomes where the Giants do have a decent record. The rookie QB could come in after 5-6 games and play really well. Or Jones could exceed expectations knowing that his career in the NFL is on the line. They could make some nice FA acquisitions and have a good draft with players who impact early. We’ll see. No one expected the Texans to be a playoff team this time last year.
They could get one "get out of jail free card" from John Mara "if" it was Mara who put his thumb on the scale to sign Jones.
yeah trade Barkley because there were teams camping out in the parking lot all night to be first in line to make a deal with the Giants for Barkley.
Quote:
That's not happening here.
Like Lenard Williams?
Quote:
Drafts players, develops them and lets them leave is unreal. Wash, rinse repeat. Then we have jones and his 46 million dollar cap number, we’re guaranteed to be picking first the next few years, which is probably the plan given how little talent there is left on this team. Gettleman and the Maras really fucked up this team for a long time. Is it going to take the NFL stepping in like they did with George Young to save themselves from themselves again? Makes you wonder. If anything todays news just reiterates that fact.
Quote:
In comment 16418045 Jripper4201 said:
Quote:
Drafts players, develops them and lets them leave is unreal. Wash, rinse repeat. Then we have jones and his 46 million dollar cap number, we’re guaranteed to be picking first the next few years, which is probably the plan given how little talent there is left on this team. Gettleman and the Maras really fucked up this team for a long time. Is it going to take the NFL stepping in like they did with George Young to save themselves from themselves again? Makes you wonder. If anything todays news just reiterates that fact.
What I wonder here is there more off the field stuff they are aware of and don’t want to take the risk?
there was already plenty we knew about with the tweets/sideline stuff from this past season. not to mention the atv stuff.
he is a very good player who they should bring back if the price is right but if it isnt no issue letting someone else take the risk.
Giants trying to move past Xavier McKinney’s leadership complaint - ( New Window )
Dumbest post of the day.
Best post of the day
Quote:
to re-sign Jones caused the fan base to turn from being totally in love with Schoen and Daboll to having calls for their head.
Dumbest post of the day.
Hahahahaha you've been reading BBI of late and think this is the dumbest of the day?
Fairly straightforward that JS/BD may be on the way because of the handling of DJ. Have you been paying attention to the NY Giants the past decade? Guys have come and gone even without having a dead end QB with a 47 mil cap hit, all while being outside the top 3 to draft one.
Quote:
to re-sign Jones caused the fan base to turn from being totally in love with Schoen and Daboll to having calls for their head.
Best post of the day
Grit,
How hot is the seat JS and BD sit on?
Quote:
to re-sign Jones caused the fan base to turn from being totally in love with Schoen and Daboll to having calls for their head.
Dumbest post of the day.
At this I honestly believe you practice retorts to any and all argumemts made against your stance while looking in the mirror every morning.
Based on the things I have heard and contrary to what many believe here, the Daniel Jones deal wasn’t forced and manipulated onto Schoen. I know its hard for some to reconcile but he just straight botched that situation.
Yes, they can get out of the Jones deal after year 2. But it still shows a strong miscalculation on Schoen’s part. You now enter year 3 with no franchise QB and many holes still on your below average roster. This is the offseason to draft a kid round 1 but you also desperately need the draft capital needed to trade up (if that option even exists).
Things aren’t trending up right now and this team has a long way to go. Eric understands that 1-2 more bad moves and the chessboard falls apart.
Why Ryan willfully ignore NFL regimes don’t get 5 years and thinks Eric post is dumb beyond me. Schoen pushed the hard reset back a year in a role where you get typically 4 years at most.
What I disagree with Eric on (for now) is that Schoen has avoided the ire of the fanbase, its Daboll who lost a lot of favor this past season. Schoen had a monumental task here but we need to start seeing more young players seriously ascend this upcoming season or the souring is going to commence imo
Its talked about plenty but still not talked about enough IMO. This team needs to be more competitive even in losses next season and that starts upfront.
Very interesting. Thanks for the insight. Till I read this, the Jones contract and Barkley tag last year reeked of Mara saying "give him 9ne more chance." I stand corrected.
As far as firing Schoen if after 4 years it hasnt turned totally around, given how lobg Gettleman fot to fuck everything up and the Giants track record with keeping GMs, you dont see that as a security blanket for Schoen Grit?
I don’t really have a good answer to your question right now, how the team performs is too big of a variable. Are they losing really close games to good teams with a rookie/young QB playing well? Are they 6-11, beating crap teams and getting obliterated by playoff teams? Are they starting off 1-4 and Metlife is filled with opposing fans?
You can never discount what the fan perception will do to alter timelimes here. We’ve seen it the last 10 years here.
Neal and possibly Ojulari showing they belong.
Hyatt and Robinson continuing to develop.
They will not be winning the 2024-25 Super Bowl, but any team can bounce back and surprise in the NFL.
They won't be good enough for 7-8 wins this year.
Its talked about plenty but still not talked about enough IMO. This team needs to be more competitive even in losses next season and that starts upfront.
You can't get too focused on wins this upcoming season when you are in a Rebuild. The 2025-2026 seaon is crucial year for the overall team if they get the QB this year, and he shows to be at least "pretty good." But yes a strong push toward the tenches I agree!!
Quote:
At the QB position.
This trainwreck of a team hat 6 wins this season, with a couple of really unlucky losses.
Why not?
Quote:
At the QB position.
Quote:
In comment 16418050 Chris684 said:
Quote:
At the QB position.
This trainwreck of a team hat 6 wins this season, with a couple of really unlucky losses.
Why not?
there could easily be 9 wins here
Saying things like "The Giants will have a bad record" is just projecting more of the Jones stuff that everyone hates.
It was above average in 2022.
Quote:
It has resided near the bottom 5 straight years. Giants can only go up from here.
It was above average in 2022.
Above average by what metric?
2022 Average Points For, NFL: 371
2022 Average Points For, NFC: 379
2022 Giants Points For: 365
2022 Average Yards Total Offense, NFL: 5,760
2022 Average Yards Total Offense, NFC: 5,761
2022 Giants Yards Total Offense: 5,676
Calling them merely average is already kind, but they were not above average.
I get where you're coming from but we were told they'd suck in 2022 too. They didn't. We were under the belief they'd be good in 2023. They sucked.
If the trenches are healthy any team can win and if the trenches go to shit any team can disappoint. The trenches dictated 2022 and 2023 in many ways.
We've seen reports that the Giants want to sign OGs and Pass rushers in FA. IF they did, maybe they don't suck ass in 2024 even if they drafted the QB. IF they are spending big money in FA on trench talent, how the hell are we supposed to accept 24 as a reset type of season? Again I am not asking for elite but after 3 years? We're supposed to be ok with worse? Why? Because of the DJ contract? HE's a VET QB. HE would be playing before the rookie gets up to speed. That's not really an excuse to suck next season. Coach him up and compete.
I have a hard time accepting that year 3 of drafting and FA signings had yielded a rock bottom type roster. Matter of fact I refuse to accept that. If they go 5-12 and collapse next year alarm bells should be going off, young QB or not.
Fassel's 3rd year they went 7-9. 97 surprising team that "slows" the rebuild process --your words. 98 was a 500 season with the QB issues finally manifesting into troubles. That's fine. IN 99, 3rd year, the Giants were alive in early december before the wheels fell off in weeks 15-16. The team competed in 1999. This team needs to show some progress in 2024. Being realistic but cmon already. Not asking for 450 pts and 12 wins by any means. BUt they need to show roster progress. It's YEAR 3!
Quote:
In comment 16418026 averagejoe said:
Quote:
It has resided near the bottom 5 straight years. Giants can only go up from here.
Above average by what metric?
2022 Average Points For, NFL: 371
2022 Average Points For, NFC: 379
2022 Giants Points For: 365
2022 Average Yards Total Offense, NFL: 5,760
2022 Average Yards Total Offense, NFC: 5,761
2022 Giants Yards Total Offense: 5,676
Calling them merely average is already kind, but they were not above average.
I saw a different ranking and who the hell cares they were decent, average, slightly above, competitive--whatever. They weren't "near the bottom" in 2022. They also got better as the year progressed.
There was a metric I saw that showed they were around 14th-15th or so in total offense that year. But you made your point, and it's a doozy as always.
Link - ( New Window )
You guys realize that won't happen right? They are going to sign players in FA. They want to compete on some level in 24 and they need to.