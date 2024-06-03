Asshat Info: JJ McCarthy Ahead of Maye on Some Draft Boards nyjuggernaut2 : 3/6/2024 2:44 pm

I have a friend who is a Giants fan and works for a sports marketing and athlete booking agency. He sometimes hears rumors from clients he works with (he is the one who got Jerry Reese to speak at a church years ago, which got me some asshat info back then).



Anyway, my friend was speaking to a client of his who was at the combine, and this client told him that a lot of teams fell in love with JJ McCarthy during the combine. He said JJ blew teams away with his knowledge of the game during his interview process. So much so that several "QB needy" teams now have McCarthy ahead of Drake Maye on their draft boards. His client also told him this may be good for the Giants, as he believes they are high on Maye, and that Eli Manning has been "ringing the Drake Maye bell" to the front office.



Just wanted to pass this along as the rumor mill continues to heat up...



