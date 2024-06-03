for display only
Asshat Info: JJ McCarthy Ahead of Maye on Some Draft Boards

nyjuggernaut2 : 3/6/2024 2:44 pm
I have a friend who is a Giants fan and works for a sports marketing and athlete booking agency. He sometimes hears rumors from clients he works with (he is the one who got Jerry Reese to speak at a church years ago, which got me some asshat info back then).

Anyway, my friend was speaking to a client of his who was at the combine, and this client told him that a lot of teams fell in love with JJ McCarthy during the combine. He said JJ blew teams away with his knowledge of the game during his interview process. So much so that several "QB needy" teams now have McCarthy ahead of Drake Maye on their draft boards. His client also told him this may be good for the Giants, as he believes they are high on Maye, and that Eli Manning has been "ringing the Drake Maye bell" to the front office.

Just wanted to pass this along as the rumor mill continues to heat up...

If this is true  
JT039 : 3/6/2024 2:46 pm : link
This is very good.

Thst means there are 4 QBs for the picking.
Eli ringing the Maye bell is interesting,  
Section331 : 3/6/2024 2:46 pm : link
given his full-throated support of Jones just a couple of months ago. JJ moving up isn’t a surprise, but thanks for sharing this.
Thanks for info!  
SomeFan : 3/6/2024 2:47 pm : link
Let the asshattery games begin!
Yeah, we need a QB and so the more the merrier at the top of the board  
Heisenberg : 3/6/2024 2:47 pm : link
It does seem like Maye could be the guy to fall  
Sean : 3/6/2024 2:49 pm : link
Any of these top 4 QBs...  
IchabodGiant : 3/6/2024 2:49 pm : link
and I'll be a happy camper.
Great if true  
TyreeHelmet : 3/6/2024 2:50 pm : link
Maye at 6th would be a steal. Lets hope it happens.
RE: It does seem like Maye could be the guy to fall  
JT039 : 3/6/2024 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16419057 Sean said:
Quote:
I still think NE takes him at 3.
I like JJM more than Maye too,  
BleedBlue46 : 3/6/2024 2:52 pm : link
But I'd be happy with Maye at 5 or 6 as well. I don't think Maye has the same processing and football iq as JJM, hence the significantly worse numbers when under pressure. Nevertheless, I don't think this is something that is necessarily a knock on Maye moreso just that JJM is plus level in those facets. Maye has the prototypical size and arm along with a great demeanor. No reason he couldn't be molded by Daboll into a great NFL QB. It's looking more and more like JJM or Maye at 5 or 6 imo, I don't believe for a second that AZ will pass on MHJ at 4 and I don't see us trading up for Daniels if he's there at 3 even though I would (I also think JD goes 2nd off the board whether it's to the Bears or Commanders).
I have said many times I am  
jvm52106 : 3/6/2024 2:53 pm : link
fine with JJM even though Drake Maye is my QB of choice here in this draft.
RE: It does seem like Maye could be the guy to fall  
The_Boss : 3/6/2024 2:53 pm : link
In comment 16419057 Sean said:
Quote:
…..to the redskins at 2
RE: RE: It does seem like Maye could be the guy to fall  
BleedBlue46 : 3/6/2024 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16419061 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16419057 Sean said:


Quote:


I still think NE takes him at 3.


I could see the Patriots taking JJM at 3, or trading down with eyes on Nicks or McCarthy later if they can finesse us into trading up for Maye at 3 which would be a mistake vs standing pat for JJM imo.
I think we may end up with Daniels being who is left  
BillT : 3/6/2024 2:57 pm : link
Williams, McCarthy and Maye go 1,2,3.
RE: I think we may end up with Daniels being who is left  
Jay on the Island : 3/6/2024 3:00 pm : link
In comment 16419069 BillT said:
Quote:
Williams, McCarthy and Maye go 1,2,3.

I think Daniels goes second to Washington. I think Kingsbury is going to bang the table for Daniels who fits his offense perfectly.
Love the asshattery  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/6/2024 3:01 pm : link
keep it comin!
I dont trust the Cardinals  
Rory : 3/6/2024 3:01 pm : link
they could still draft a QB
This is the angle  
mittenedman : 3/6/2024 3:09 pm : link
where a JJ smokescreen makes sense.
RE: I dont trust the Cardinals  
Dankbeerman : 3/6/2024 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16419076 Rory said:
Quote:
they could still draft a QB


Almost positive the Cards move the pick. the demand for a QB is going to put them in a spot wear they could get a haul. and if they don't move LAC will.

RE: I dont trust the Cardinals  
jvm52106 : 3/6/2024 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16419076 Rory said:
Quote:
they could still draft a QB


too much money in Murray to do that.
I hear  
Pete in MD : 3/6/2024 3:13 pm : link
knowledge of the game, I think Tom Brady...or Davis Webb.
BBI gets "fun" during free agency and the draft  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/6/2024 3:19 pm : link
This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.
RE: BBI gets  
JT039 : 3/6/2024 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.


Especially when your dying for a competitive team haha
RE: BBI gets  
The Dude : 3/6/2024 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.


If our resident asshats knew how much I searched them when i log on this time of year, they possibly might be weirded out.
RE: BBI gets  
Sean : 3/6/2024 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.

Monday will be especially busy.
RE: BBI gets  
GiantTuff1 : 3/6/2024 3:27 pm : link
In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.

My work productivity is slowly turning to shit the past week plus and it's only going to get worse!
RE: RE: BBI gets  
The_Boss : 3/6/2024 3:28 pm : link
In comment 16419115 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.


Monday will be especially busy.


I’ll ice my clicking finger all weekend in preparation for Monday…
RE: BBI gets  
Chef : 3/6/2024 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.


The Plaxico Burress offseason was great....
If Maye Falls  
BlueVinnie : 3/6/2024 3:30 pm : link
Schoen can't sit on his butt with fingers crossed hoping Maye makes it to 1.06. There are too many teams a little further down that need a QB (Denver, Atlanta, Minnesota, Vegas). If Schoen and Daboll feel good about Maye and/or McCarthy - make the trade necessary to ensure we get one of them.
RE: BBI gets  
Go Terps : 3/6/2024 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.


For the Giants the offseason has been the real season for over a decade. The football itself has bordered on unwatchable.

Since opening day 2013:

67-111-1, outscored 4,311-3,529 (average game score is 24.1-19.7)

If you're in your mid-40s like me, the Giants are what the Lions, Patriots, Cardinals, etc. were when we were growing up.

A joke.
RE: RE: BBI gets  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/6/2024 3:31 pm : link
In comment 16419123 Chef said:
Quote:
In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.



The Plaxico Burress offseason was great....


Nothing will beat that offseason. We had asshat updates coming from everywhere... airports, hospitals, etc.
I always say that the draft is basically my christmas  
D HOS : 3/6/2024 3:31 pm : link
And BBI draft talk in march is like looking through the toy catalogue and starting to decide your perfect gifts.
RE: RE: RE: BBI gets  
Amtoft : 3/6/2024 3:31 pm : link
In comment 16419127 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16419123 Chef said:


Quote:


In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.



The Plaxico Burress offseason was great....



Nothing will beat that offseason. We had asshat updates coming from everywhere... airports, hospitals, etc.


Was that the year of the Big Tuesday that never came?
Amtoft  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/6/2024 3:41 pm : link
I don't even remember "Big Tuesday."... too old!
I would love Maye to get past NE  
Rjanyg : 3/6/2024 3:47 pm : link
This is ideal. McCarthy is the plan b IMO.
Thanks for sharing  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/6/2024 3:53 pm : link
I can see the McCarthy part. Eli being involved with the franchise is a good thing and I think if all this is true Mara will at least listen.

Maye is the QB I am least familiar with but I did think the Giants would like at least his size, arm and athletic ability.

RE: RE: BBI gets  
shocktheworld : 3/6/2024 3:54 pm : link
In comment 16419126 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.



For the Giants the offseason has been the real season for over a decade. The football itself has bordered on unwatchable.

Since opening day 2013:

67-111-1, outscored 4,311-3,529 (average game score is 24.1-19.7)

If you're in your mid-40s like me, the Giants are what the Lions, Patriots, Cardinals, etc. were when we were growing up.

A joke.


Can’t disagree buddy… just hoping this next decade brings new life! Haha
I know it's all somewhat meaningless, but wait until the  
barens : 3/6/2024 3:54 pm : link
hype machine starts when Drake Maye has his Pro Day.
RE: Amtoft  
Amtoft : 3/6/2024 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16419140 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't even remember "Big Tuesday."... too old!


Hahaha well me too as it may have been Big Thursday. I can't remember.
I Hope This Isn’t 1996 All Over Again  
Trainmaster : 3/6/2024 3:58 pm : link
With Williams, Daniels, Maye, McCarthy and Harrison off the board before the Giants pick. 😳
RE: RE: BBI gets  
KDavies : 3/6/2024 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16419126 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.



For the Giants the offseason has been the real season for over a decade. The football itself has bordered on unwatchable.

Since opening day 2013:

67-111-1, outscored 4,311-3,529 (average game score is 24.1-19.7)

If you're in your mid-40s like me, the Giants are what the Lions, Patriots, Cardinals, etc. were when we were growing up.

A joke.


If you're in your mid-40s, you've also lived through 4 Super Bowls, which is 1 an average of every 11 years or so.
RE: I Hope This Isn’t 1996 All Over Again  
Rjanyg : 3/6/2024 4:01 pm : link
In comment 16419181 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
With Williams, Daniels, Maye, McCarthy and Harrison off the board before the Giants pick. 😳


NO please don't even speak of this. We will trade up with the Chargers if necessary!
RE: I Hope This Isn’t 1996 All Over Again  
KDavies : 3/6/2024 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16419181 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
With Williams, Daniels, Maye, McCarthy and Harrison off the board before the Giants pick. 😳


Can we stop with the Cedric Jones crap? Marvin Harrison was in that draft, and who I wanted when the Giants picked. Ray Lewis was as well. It wasn't a 4 player draft, and the Giants were stuck with the 5th pick. The Giants just made the wrong choice.
RE: Amtoft  
stoneman : 3/6/2024 4:03 pm : link
In comment 16419140 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't even remember "Big Tuesday."... too old!


Wasn't "Big Tuesday" the year of Gloveone
Certainly very plausible info  
UberAlias : 3/6/2024 4:05 pm : link
Thanks for sharing.
RE: RE: RE: BBI gets  
Go Terps : 3/6/2024 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16419183 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16419126 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.



For the Giants the offseason has been the real season for over a decade. The football itself has bordered on unwatchable.

Since opening day 2013:

67-111-1, outscored 4,311-3,529 (average game score is 24.1-19.7)

If you're in your mid-40s like me, the Giants are what the Lions, Patriots, Cardinals, etc. were when we were growing up.

A joke.



If you're in your mid-40s, you've also lived through 4 Super Bowls, which is 1 an average of every 11 years or so.


And if you're 20 the Giants are a clown show. Time to for them to get their shit together, and it starts by taking the quarterback position seriously for the first time in a long time.
I miss the draft being an all day event  
OBJ_AllDay : 3/6/2024 4:09 pm : link
I remember losing my mind over the Giants getting Nicks in 2009. Knew he was going to be a stud. Can't believe that was 15 years ago.
RE: RE: BBI gets  
bigblue5611 : 3/6/2024 4:13 pm : link
In comment 16419123 Chef said:
Quote:
In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.



The Plaxico Burress offseason was great....


This was when I finally created a handle (03/05er) after lurking for a while, but then had to create a new handle after that password stuff a few years back and no longer had access to my old school email. Definitely a fun offseason.
RE: RE: I dont trust the Cardinals  
BleedBlue46 : 3/6/2024 4:14 pm : link
In comment 16419088 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16419076 Rory said:


Quote:


they could still draft a QB



too much money in Murray to do that.


Plus he looked solid at the end of the year. MHJ and him would do work no doubt
RE: RE: RE: RE: BBI gets  
Eric on Li : 3/6/2024 4:17 pm : link
In comment 16419204 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16419183 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16419126 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.



For the Giants the offseason has been the real season for over a decade. The football itself has bordered on unwatchable.

Since opening day 2013:

67-111-1, outscored 4,311-3,529 (average game score is 24.1-19.7)

If you're in your mid-40s like me, the Giants are what the Lions, Patriots, Cardinals, etc. were when we were growing up.

A joke.



If you're in your mid-40s, you've also lived through 4 Super Bowls, which is 1 an average of every 11 years or so.



And if you're 20 the Giants are a clown show. Time to for them to get their shit together, and it starts by taking the quarterback position seriously for the first time in a long time.


a 20 year old got a SB win when they were 8/9 years old.

they've been a clown show for anyone born in the last 10 years but i highly doubt much of the under 11 audience has been as emotionally scarred as the middle aged cohort of bbi has apparently been.
and thank you in advance for the asshattery  
Eric on Li : 3/6/2024 4:20 pm : link
whatever happens rumors are fun and this time of year is great.

with this draft class someone could very well get this year's cj stroud or josh allen in a couple months. dabs/schoen rode high year 1 and are probably somewhere near neutral right now but they have every opportunity to write their own legends this year.
It is NOT a good thing IF  
HardTruth : 3/6/2024 4:23 pm : link
Schoen & Daboll are seriously influenced by Eli Mannings opinions on who to draft
RE: RE: I think we may end up with Daniels being who is left  
Optimus-NY : 3/6/2024 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16419073 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 16419069 BillT said:


Quote:


Williams, McCarthy and Maye go 1,2,3.


I think Daniels goes second to Washington. I think Kingsbury is going to bang the table for Daniels who fits his offense perfectly.


Yeah. I'm starting to get that feeling too.
RE: RE: Amtoft  
Amtoft : 3/6/2024 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16419197 stoneman said:
Quote:
In comment 16419140 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I don't even remember "Big Tuesday."... too old!



Wasn't "Big Tuesday" the year of Gloveone


Yes, but it wasn't the original Gloveove or something. Like the original one came in and dropped some real asshat in the years before and then would vanish. This one turned out to be a dup or something. It was a crazy time.
RE: RE: RE: BBI gets  
colin : 3/6/2024 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16419127 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16419123 Chef said:


Quote:


In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.



The Plaxico Burress offseason was great....



Nothing will beat that offseason. We had asshat updates coming from everywhere... airports, hospitals, etc.


CiP earned his spot in the BBI ring of honor that year. This era of BBI is significantly lacking speed lines.
RE: RE: BBI gets  
BigBlueShock : 3/6/2024 4:34 pm : link
In comment 16419126 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.



For the Giants the offseason has been the real season for over a decade. The football itself has bordered on unwatchable.

Since opening day 2013:

67-111-1, outscored 4,311-3,529 (average game score is 24.1-19.7)

If you're in your mid-40s like me, the Giants are what the Lions, Patriots, Cardinals, etc. were when we were growing up.

A joke.

Will you give it a damn rest? FFS man. You can never post anything without whining, bitching, moaning and complaining. Every single one of us is well aware of how bad the Giants have been. We don’t need your sorry ass to remind us 100 times a day
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/6/2024 4:47 pm : link
Thanks for nuggets.
RE: RE: RE: BBI gets  
NormanAllen_95 : 3/6/2024 4:57 pm : link
In comment 16419251 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16419126 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.



For the Giants the offseason has been the real season for over a decade. The football itself has bordered on unwatchable.

Since opening day 2013:

67-111-1, outscored 4,311-3,529 (average game score is 24.1-19.7)

If you're in your mid-40s like me, the Giants are what the Lions, Patriots, Cardinals, etc. were when we were growing up.

A joke.


Will you give it a damn rest? FFS man. You can never post anything without whining, bitching, moaning and complaining. Every single one of us is well aware of how bad the Giants have been. We don’t need your sorry ass to remind us 100 times a day


It's really bizarre that somebody feels the need to re-state their same negative opinion over and over again on a Giants fan board with no apparent drive other than to sap any positive feelings other members come here for.

We all know your stance and it's boring.
Dupe gonna dupe  
Go Terps : 3/6/2024 5:00 pm : link
And yet … despite the whining, constant criticism and general  
Spider56 : 3/6/2024 5:04 pm : link
statements of despair about the team, (especially ownership) people claim to still be fans. Imagine the dialogue if they actually hated the Giants.
RE: Dupe gonna dupe  
NormanAllen_95 : 3/6/2024 5:07 pm : link
In comment 16419272 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


You keep saying that if you want... Im not a dupe. However that is your only retort when I challenge one of your crappy opinions. That and you compare me with other past posters I have heard of who made the mistake of disagreeing with you. Saying we know nothing. I understand the truth hurts.

Stop being such a prick and you will catch a lot less hell.
RE: RE: BBI gets  
56goat : 3/6/2024 5:32 pm : link
In comment 16419126 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.



For the Giants the offseason has been the real season for over a decade. The football itself has bordered on unwatchable.

Since opening day 2013:

67-111-1, outscored 4,311-3,529 (average game score is 24.1-19.7)

If you're in your mid-40s like me, the Giants are what the Lions, Patriots, Cardinals, etc. were when we were growing up.

A joke.


70s were worse, planes flying banners, "The Fumble", defense coming off the field and telling the offense to hold them.
Will the Pats sign a QB?  
Optimus-NY : 3/6/2024 5:33 pm : link
Mayfield is supposedly on their wish list. If he signs there, then the 3rd pick is up for grabs, which would pave the way for Maye---assuming the Skins take Daniels.
RE: RE: Dupe gonna dupe  
nygiantfan : 3/6/2024 5:35 pm : link
In comment 16419277 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16419272 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



You keep saying that if you want... Im not a dupe. However that is your only retort when I challenge one of your crappy opinions. That and you compare me with other past posters I have heard of who made the mistake of disagreeing with you. Saying we know nothing. I understand the truth hurts.

Stop being such a prick and you will catch a lot less hell.


Yeah you are. Noticed you made a few comments the other day that were similar to those made by that TrevorC chopperhatch weirdo who said things about sucking farts from women. Another poster spotted you as well when you started that NFT thread regarding the series The Wire a week or so ago.
RE: RE: RE: Dupe gonna dupe  
NormanAllen_95 : 3/6/2024 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16419316 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
In comment 16419277 NormanAllen_95 said:


Quote:


In comment 16419272 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



You keep saying that if you want... Im not a dupe. However that is your only retort when I challenge one of your crappy opinions. That and you compare me with other past posters I have heard of who made the mistake of disagreeing with you. Saying we know nothing. I understand the truth hurts.

Stop being such a prick and you will catch a lot less hell.



Yeah you are. Noticed you made a few comments the other day that were similar to those made by that TrevorC chopperhatch weirdo who said things about sucking farts from women. Another poster spotted you as well when you started that NFT thread regarding the series The Wire a week or so ago.


When the hell did I say anything like that??? I don't really care about being called a dupe because it seems like every new poster gets called one at somee point, but I have never posted ANYTHING that juvenile and vulgar.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: BBI gets  
clatterbuck : 3/6/2024 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16419220 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16419204 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16419183 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16419126 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.



For the Giants the offseason has been the real season for over a decade. The football itself has bordered on unwatchable.

Since opening day 2013:

67-111-1, outscored 4,311-3,529 (average game score is 24.1-19.7)

If you're in your mid-40s like me, the Giants are what the Lions, Patriots, Cardinals, etc. were when we were growing up.

A joke.



If you're in your mid-40s, you've also lived through 4 Super Bowls, which is 1 an average of every 11 years or so.



And if you're 20 the Giants are a clown show. Time to for them to get their shit together, and it starts by taking the quarterback position seriously for the first time in a long time.



a 20 year old got a SB win when they were 8/9 years old.

they've been a clown show for anyone born in the last 10 years but i highly doubt much of the under 11 audience has been as emotionally scarred as the middle aged cohort of bbi has apparently been.


2013? So you guys didn't enjoy the 2022 season, winning a few close games, making the playoffs, beating a 13-3 team on the road in the first round?
RE: RE: RE: BBI gets  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3/6/2024 6:34 pm : link
In comment 16419251 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16419126 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.



For the Giants the offseason has been the real season for over a decade. The football itself has bordered on unwatchable.

Since opening day 2013:

67-111-1, outscored 4,311-3,529 (average game score is 24.1-19.7)

If you're in your mid-40s like me, the Giants are what the Lions, Patriots, Cardinals, etc. were when we were growing up.

A joke.


Will you give it a damn rest? FFS man. You can never post anything without whining, bitching, moaning and complaining. Every single one of us is well aware of how bad the Giants have been. We don’t need your sorry ass to remind us 100 times a day


Keep doing your thing, Terps. I dont post a ton but agree with lots of what you have to say. It's been a ridiculously bad decade.
RE: I like JJM more than Maye too,  
Mayo2JZ : 3/6/2024 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16419063 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
But I'd be happy with Maye at 5 or 6 as well. I don't think Maye has the same processing and football iq as JJM, hence the significantly worse numbers when under pressure. Nevertheless, I don't think this is something that is necessarily a knock on Maye moreso just that JJM is plus level in those facets. Maye has the prototypical size and arm along with a great demeanor. No reason he couldn't be molded by Daboll into a great NFL QB. It's looking more and more like JJM or Maye at 5 or 6 imo, I don't believe for a second that AZ will pass on MHJ at 4 and I don't see us trading up for Daniels if he's there at 3 even though I would (I also think JD goes 2nd off the board whether it's to the Bears or Commanders).


Holy shit! You guys are delusional if you think any QB just “falls” to us totally disregarding another team moving up and jumping us
RE: RE: BBI gets  
Chocco : 3/6/2024 9:29 pm : link
In comment 16419126 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.



For the Giants the offseason has been the real season for over a decade. The football itself has bordered on unwatchable.

Since opening day 2013:

67-111-1, outscored 4,311-3,529 (average game score is 24.1-19.7)

If you're in your mid-40s like me, the Giants are what the Lions, Patriots, Cardinals, etc. were when we were growing up.

A joke.

I think the Patriots were better than you remember.
RE: RE: RE: RE: BBI gets  
2ndroundKO : 3/6/2024 11:30 pm : link
In comment 16419268 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16419251 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16419126 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16419101 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


This is when everyone keeps checking for updates, and it is already starting.



For the Giants the offseason has been the real season for over a decade. The football itself has bordered on unwatchable.

Since opening day 2013:

67-111-1, outscored 4,311-3,529 (average game score is 24.1-19.7)

If you're in your mid-40s like me, the Giants are what the Lions, Patriots, Cardinals, etc. were when we were growing up.

A joke.


Will you give it a damn rest? FFS man. You can never post anything without whining, bitching, moaning and complaining. Every single one of us is well aware of how bad the Giants have been. We don’t need your sorry ass to remind us 100 times a day



It's really bizarre that somebody feels the need to re-state their same negative opinion over and over again on a Giants fan board with no apparent drive other than to sap any positive feelings other members come here for.

We all know your stance and it's boring.

I've been on these forums since 2005. I've seen a lot on here and still visit every day. I just rarely post. I appreciate everyone's contributions but Terps pisses even me off. I've been around to know he's been loud and wrong quite a few times so to see him carry on about Jones is kinda sad. We get it. You hate him, you feel vindicated. Now STFU already. And no I'm not a Jones apologist. I, like many others, are tired of the pomposity when you've looked like a dumbass plenty of times on here.
Damn...  
NormanAllen_95 : 3/6/2024 11:37 pm : link
Anyone remember  
Rod in St Cloud : 3/7/2024 1:33 am : link
SOTI. Someone on the Inside?
