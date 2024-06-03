Asshat Info: JJ McCarthy Ahead of Maye on Some Draft Boards

I have a friend who is a Giants fan and works for a sports marketing and athlete booking agency. He sometimes hears rumors from clients he works with (he is the one who got Jerry Reese to speak at a church years ago, which got me some asshat info back then).
Anyway, my friend was speaking to a client of his who was at the combine, and this client told him that a lot of teams fell in love with JJ McCarthy during the combine. He said JJ blew teams away with his knowledge of the game during his interview process. So much so that several "QB needy" teams now have McCarthy ahead of Drake Maye on their draft boards. His client also told him this may be good for the Giants, as he believes they are high on Maye, and that Eli Manning has been "ringing the Drake Maye bell" to the front office.
Just wanted to pass this along as the rumor mill continues to heat up...
Thst means there are 4 QBs for the picking.
I still think NE takes him at 3.
…..to the redskins at 2
I could see the Patriots taking JJM at 3, or trading down with eyes on Nicks or McCarthy later if they can finesse us into trading up for Maye at 3 which would be a mistake vs standing pat for JJM imo.
I think Daniels goes second to Washington. I think Kingsbury is going to bang the table for Daniels who fits his offense perfectly.
Almost positive the Cards move the pick. the demand for a QB is going to put them in a spot wear they could get a haul. and if they don't move LAC will.
too much money in Murray to do that.
Especially when your dying for a competitive team haha
If our resident asshats knew how much I searched them when i log on this time of year, they possibly might be weirded out.
Monday will be especially busy.
My work productivity is slowly turning to shit the past week plus and it's only going to get worse!
I’ll ice my clicking finger all weekend in preparation for Monday…
The Plaxico Burress offseason was great....
For the Giants the offseason has been the real season for over a decade. The football itself has bordered on unwatchable.
Since opening day 2013:
67-111-1, outscored 4,311-3,529 (average game score is 24.1-19.7)
If you're in your mid-40s like me, the Giants are what the Lions, Patriots, Cardinals, etc. were when we were growing up.
A joke.
Nothing will beat that offseason. We had asshat updates coming from everywhere... airports, hospitals, etc.
Was that the year of the Big Tuesday that never came?
Maye is the QB I am least familiar with but I did think the Giants would like at least his size, arm and athletic ability.
Can’t disagree buddy… just hoping this next decade brings new life! Haha
Hahaha well me too as it may have been Big Thursday. I can't remember.
If you're in your mid-40s, you've also lived through 4 Super Bowls, which is 1 an average of every 11 years or so.
NO please don't even speak of this. We will trade up with the Chargers if necessary!
Can we stop with the Cedric Jones crap? Marvin Harrison was in that draft, and who I wanted when the Giants picked. Ray Lewis was as well. It wasn't a 4 player draft, and the Giants were stuck with the 5th pick. The Giants just made the wrong choice.
Wasn't "Big Tuesday" the year of Gloveone
And if you're 20 the Giants are a clown show. Time to for them to get their shit together, and it starts by taking the quarterback position seriously for the first time in a long time.
This was when I finally created a handle (03/05er) after lurking for a while, but then had to create a new handle after that password stuff a few years back and no longer had access to my old school email. Definitely a fun offseason.
they could still draft a QB
too much money in Murray to do that.
Plus he looked solid at the end of the year. MHJ and him would do work no doubt
And if you're 20 the Giants are a clown show. Time to for them to get their shit together, and it starts by taking the quarterback position seriously for the first time in a long time.
a 20 year old got a SB win when they were 8/9 years old.
they've been a clown show for anyone born in the last 10 years but i highly doubt much of the under 11 audience has been as emotionally scarred as the middle aged cohort of bbi has apparently been.
with this draft class someone could very well get this year's cj stroud or josh allen in a couple months. dabs/schoen rode high year 1 and are probably somewhere near neutral right now but they have every opportunity to write their own legends this year.
Williams, McCarthy and Maye go 1,2,3.
I think Daniels goes second to Washington. I think Kingsbury is going to bang the table for Daniels who fits his offense perfectly.
Yeah. I'm starting to get that feeling too.
I don't even remember "Big Tuesday."... too old!
Wasn't "Big Tuesday" the year of Gloveone
Yes, but it wasn't the original Gloveove or something. Like the original one came in and dropped some real asshat in the years before and then would vanish. This one turned out to be a dup or something. It was a crazy time.
CiP earned his spot in the BBI ring of honor that year. This era of BBI is significantly lacking speed lines.
Will you give it a damn rest? FFS man. You can never post anything without whining, bitching, moaning and complaining. Every single one of us is well aware of how bad the Giants have been. We don’t need your sorry ass to remind us 100 times a day
Will you give it a damn rest? FFS man. You can never post anything without whining, bitching, moaning and complaining. Every single one of us is well aware of how bad the Giants have been. We don’t need your sorry ass to remind us 100 times a day
It's really bizarre that somebody feels the need to re-state their same negative opinion over and over again on a Giants fan board with no apparent drive other than to sap any positive feelings other members come here for.
We all know your stance and it's boring.
You keep saying that if you want... Im not a dupe. However that is your only retort when I challenge one of your crappy opinions. That and you compare me with other past posters I have heard of who made the mistake of disagreeing with you. Saying we know nothing. I understand the truth hurts.
Stop being such a prick and you will catch a lot less hell.
70s were worse, planes flying banners, "The Fumble", defense coming off the field and telling the offense to hold them.
You keep saying that if you want... Im not a dupe. However that is your only retort when I challenge one of your crappy opinions. That and you compare me with other past posters I have heard of who made the mistake of disagreeing with you. Saying we know nothing. I understand the truth hurts.
Stop being such a prick and you will catch a lot less hell.
Yeah you are. Noticed you made a few comments the other day that were similar to those made by that TrevorC chopperhatch weirdo who said things about sucking farts from women. Another poster spotted you as well when you started that NFT thread regarding the series The Wire a week or so ago.
When the hell did I say anything like that??? I don't really care about being called a dupe because it seems like every new poster gets called one at somee point, but I have never posted ANYTHING that juvenile and vulgar.
a 20 year old got a SB win when they were 8/9 years old.
they've been a clown show for anyone born in the last 10 years but i highly doubt much of the under 11 audience has been as emotionally scarred as the middle aged cohort of bbi has apparently been.
2013? So you guys didn't enjoy the 2022 season, winning a few close games, making the playoffs, beating a 13-3 team on the road in the first round?
Will you give it a damn rest? FFS man. You can never post anything without whining, bitching, moaning and complaining. Every single one of us is well aware of how bad the Giants have been. We don’t need your sorry ass to remind us 100 times a day
Keep doing your thing, Terps. I dont post a ton but agree with lots of what you have to say. It's been a ridiculously bad decade.
Holy shit! You guys are delusional if you think any QB just “falls” to us totally disregarding another team moving up and jumping us
I think the Patriots were better than you remember.
Will you give it a damn rest? FFS man. You can never post anything without whining, bitching, moaning and complaining. Every single one of us is well aware of how bad the Giants have been. We don’t need your sorry ass to remind us 100 times a day
It's really bizarre that somebody feels the need to re-state their same negative opinion over and over again on a Giants fan board with no apparent drive other than to sap any positive feelings other members come here for.
We all know your stance and it's boring.
I've been on these forums since 2005. I've seen a lot on here and still visit every day. I just rarely post. I appreciate everyone's contributions but Terps pisses even me off. I've been around to know he's been loud and wrong quite a few times so to see him carry on about Jones is kinda sad. We get it. You hate him, you feel vindicated. Now STFU already. And no I'm not a Jones apologist. I, like many others, are tired of the pomposity when you've looked like a dumbass plenty of times on here.