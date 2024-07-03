Eagles interested in Saquon Barkley

WIP Morning Show
@WIPMorningShow
1h
'The Eagles have interest in signing Saquon Barkley' @howardeskin
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
23m
That interest is mutual. Saquon to #Eagles is a real possibility.
I’ve had #Eagles on my lists of landing spots for weeks
Their 2nd/3rd levels of their defense are in shambles, they just lost their OL anchor/cog to the run game, and they're going to overpay for a declining RB.
Mara panicked and we later learned the Eagles goaded him into hiring McAdoo.
This is a great point.
I thought he was a Jets fan.
Scratch that, Jets fan. Nevermind.
Wouldn't stun me at all this got fed to Eskin by Saquon's agent.
Remember the reports of the "Eagles are interested in Ben McAdoo."
Wouldn't stun me at all this got fed to Eskin by Saquon's agent.
First thing that came to mind.
Eagles are smart they will not overpay for a RB.
This is not Carl Banks, Bavaro, Justin Tuck or Armstead putting on a different uniform.
The legend of Saquon the Giant is way over its skis.
Yup.
There are threads each year dedicated to our FAs and which teams have interest in them. This isn’t unique to Barkley no matter how hard you try.
Let him go there.
Uh yea. I get it.
I’m merely pointing out how little I care about Barkley signing with the Eagles.
Eagles won't pay over 10 million
I just refuse to be concerned about a RB.
just was thinking same thing!
Saquon would thrive in a rotational backfield if there is another back. I think he is a 10-15 touches a game player. He has shown that carrying the load he wears down after a few games. He cant sustain a high level of play for long periods of time.
In all likelihood, Saquon is a $7 mil a year guy. I'd be surprised if he got more than that elsewhere. It's not fiscally responsible to sign a RB that hasnt reached the top 5 since his rookie year top 5 money coming off a terrible season where he also missed games.
He finished 16th in Rushing Yards, 21st in TDs, 16th in 1st downs and 32 in yards per attempt. And he was 8th in attempts. Smells of a part time player since he still has skills but not the bell cow back.
You can say what you want about the OL and everything else but great players produce no matter what. Look at McCaffrey in 2022, he was at 4.6 ypc with Carolina and 4.7 ypc with SF.
This is the first thing I thought of when I saw the thread title.
Having the cap liquidity to allow you to overpay doesn't make it a wise move.
and that video right there is EXACTLY why I DON'T re-sign him. he hasn't been that player since. He goes down much easier, he has less balance and footing (trips and falls a lot more) and he doesn't accelerate of the stop the way he did.
I actually heard at the time from someone who can be considered an Eagles asshat (who talked to Eagles senior front office people on up to ownership regularly for a few years) the Eagles interest in McAdoo was legit
Eagles OL may not be the same without Kelce, Lane Johnson another year older and so on
it would be Saquon Barkley.
And at this point in his career, I hope he catches on with a winning team that has a very good chance of going deep into the playoffs.
He deserves that!
No, Saquon was a Jets fan.
No vitriol. You want to be remembered fondly from Giants fans, they are 30 other teams, many willing to pay him what the Eagles will and many that are capable of winning (Ravens, Texans, Chargers etc). If you choose the Eagles because that is what is best for you, great for you. Don't ask me to think of you as a Giant though or your time here fondly. We all make decisions and Saquon will make his, how he is remembered here in his retirement years will definitely be something that is affected by his next decision whether he likes it or not.
+1, and he was always a really really good player for us. In fact one of the best on the team. Separate the draft choice (not his fault) from the player and the man. Just because the Giants suck right now doesn't mean all the players are bad and they all don't try. I don't want to spend loads on a RB either in our current offensive state, but its certainly not Barkleys fault. He has given everything during his time him, I mean he was all we had and ran him 35 times in a game.
Yawn.
It shows you how weak minded this team is at the very top.
I still think Dallas is the more logical landing spot. They need a RB (or Pollard) and could justify taking a shot while the team's window is open. I guess it would come down to what Dallas thinks of both Pollard and of course, Barkley. Some people saying they want POllard back and he was playing badly hurt last season. To me Pollard looked ordinary and in that offense the excuses run dry even if their OL isn't as dominant as year's past. It's still good.
Yawn.
I don't get this constant theme, its another BBI mantra that isn't true. Barkley has played 43 out of the last 51 games, and played 13+ games in every season but 1 (when he tore up his knee). Considering the workload he carried that is good. Compare it to the rest of the RBs in the league, you'll find that he is as durable as most.
just like last season.
I don't get this constant theme, its another BBI mantra that isn't true. Barkley has played 43 out of the last 51 games, and played 13+ games in every season but 1 (when he tore up his knee). Considering the workload he carried that is good. Compare it to the rest of the RBs in the league, you'll find that he is as durable as most.
He's gotten injured quite a bit with the Giants. Stop.
In comment 16419908 Dave in Hoboken said:
I don't get this constant theme, its another BBI mantra that isn't true. Barkley has played 43 out of the last 51 games, and played 13+ games in every season but 1 (when he tore up his knee). Considering the workload he carried that is good. Compare it to the rest of the RBs in the league, you'll find that he is as durable as most.
I just listed the games he played, these are facts. Are you saying he played injured sometimes, is that the point? Who doesn't and frankly I view it as a positive. Again compare his durability with the rest of the NFL RB's, its in the middle. Considering his worklaod I think thats good.
I was thinking the same thing.
You earned the right to maximize your Bag.
The Eagles are a legit Super Bowl contender? Not the team I watched down the stretch last year. They looked like they were trending down.
And the Giants deserve to have him go there for failing to put a decent team around the kid.
The fans, of course, get fucked.
I lived through Bavaro as an Eagle. I can live through Barkley as an Eagle.
Henry
Harris
Jacobs
Mixon
Barkley
Compare him to other RBs and teams some of you never watch.
PS that includes the 21 season where BArk was a mess from the brutal knee injury in 2020.
BArkley has literally been one of the more durable and productive backs over the last 3 seasons. Be fair. Try to at least, I know...it's so damn hard for some of you.
Follow the money, no...follow the OLs...
Link - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
You're so close to figuring this out. Don't give up on your stream of consciousness now.
It would be atrocious to see him playing for the Eagles or the Cowboys next season, and because they have functional offensive lines he would tear us up every time we play them.
I believe any deal we give him will not break the bank, so why are people wishing him gone?
Quote:
They haven't forgotten.
You think it's some kind of societal sense of anger that has some fans viewing Barkley as a lesser player than he once was, and not worth re-signing? That seems somewhat divorced from the reality of his performance as a player. And for the record, were I to meet Barkley, whether in a bar or elsewhere, I'd appreciate the chance to say hello and get a handshake, autograph, or selfie with him, though there would be little arm flinging, certainly no slobber, and unequivocally no interest in his "knob". But you do you.
Quote:
In comment 16419777 Milton said:
Quote:
people are just angry today. It’s a societal thing. It’s not cool to be a fan of something now, it’s cool t hate on it. I see it in every facet of life. It goes along with group think and the anonymity of internet posting. All these guys here would slobber over Barkley’s knob if they ran into him at a bar. Telling him he didn’t get a fair shake while flinging there arms around taking selfies
Or...maybe...and hear me out here cuz I'm gonna take a hard left...maybe some folks just feel it would be mutually beneficial to part ways?
It would be atrocious to see him playing for the Eagles or the Cowboys next season, and because they have functional offensive lines he would tear us up every time we play them.
I believe any deal we give him will not break the bank, so why are people wishing him gone?
Because he isn't part of the solution and winning going forward requires a reset/pivot now.
If he leaves I wish him nothing but the best and hope he plays in an offense that can better exploit his talents (I just hpe that isn't Philly)
Quote:
You think it's some kind of societal sense of anger that has some fans viewing Barkley as a lesser player than he once was, and not worth re-signing? That seems somewhat divorced from the reality of his performance as a player. And for the record, were I to meet Barkley, whether in a bar or elsewhere, I'd appreciate the chance to say hello and get a handshake, autograph, or selfie with him, though there would be little arm flinging, certainly no slobber, and unequivocally no interest in his "knob". But you do you.
I checked nyg PPG with and without barkley in the lineup. Nyg score 2.8 more ppg when Barkley plays. I checked other running backs, take Zeke Elliott for example, Dallas actually scored more points per game when he was not in the lineup (due to injury, etc) — the Browns score a little over one point per game more when Nick Chubb was in the lineup. It’s no coincidence that those two teams have had better OLs.
It’s one thing to talk roster building but don’t believe for one second that Barkley doesn’t help you win games. And if you think Barkley wouldn’t be aided by better players around him, you’re just a fool.
Link - ( New Window )
Same thing came to mind.
Call their bluff. Let them misallocate their resources. Or worst case, SB is successful there like every other RB they run all over us with. Doesn’t matter - with Hurts’ limitations as a passer (good but not elite - exposed against elite Ds), they won’t win it all.