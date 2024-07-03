for display only
Eagles interested in Saquon Barkley

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/7/2024 9:14 am
WIP Morning Show
@WIPMorningShow
·
1h
'The Eagles have interest in signing Saquon Barkley' @howardeskin

Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
23m
That interest is mutual. Saquon to #Eagles is a real possibility.

I’ve had #Eagles on my lists of landing spots for weeks
Would be a dumb move by them  
Sammo85 : 3/7/2024 9:16 am : link
I hope they do it.

Their 2nd/3rd levels of their defense are in shambles, they just lost their OL anchor/cog to the run game, and they're going to overpay for a declining RB.

Oh, that would  
section125 : 3/7/2024 9:16 am : link
be wonderful....
if he goes there  
Essex : 3/7/2024 9:17 am : link
he should suffer a fate worse than Tiki (who quite frankly did not deserve the crap he got).
just to throw this out there  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/7/2024 9:17 am : link
Remember the reports of the "Eagles are interested in Ben McAdoo."

Mara panicked and we later learned the Eagles goaded him into hiring McAdoo.
Curious what they would pay him  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/7/2024 9:17 am : link
I dont think it would be close to what he wants.
I just threw up in my mouth  
KDavies : 3/7/2024 9:18 am : link
though nothing will rival seeing Bavaro in an Eagles uniform
RE: just to throw this out there  
Sean : 3/7/2024 9:19 am : link
In comment 16419699 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Remember the reports of the "Eagles are interested in Ben McAdoo."

Mara panicked and we later learned the Eagles goaded him into hiring McAdoo.

This is a great point.
 
christian : 3/7/2024 9:20 am : link
Barkley grew up an Eagles fan, correct?
RE: …  
Essex : 3/7/2024 9:20 am : link
In comment 16419708 christian said:
Quote:
Barkley grew up an Eagles fan, correct?

I thought he was a Jets fan.
RE: …  
christian : 3/7/2024 9:21 am : link
In comment 16419708 christian said:
Quote:
Barkley grew up an Eagles fan, correct?


Scratch that, Jets fan. Nevermind.
RE: just to throw this out there  
Sammo85 : 3/7/2024 9:21 am : link
In comment 16419699 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Remember the reports of the "Eagles are interested in Ben McAdoo."

Mara panicked and we later learned the Eagles goaded him into hiring McAdoo.



Wouldn't stun me at all this got fed to Eskin by Saquon's agent.
Giants have to worry about the Giants  
Metnut : 3/7/2024 9:21 am : link
not the Eagles or other teams. If Eagles are top bidder for Saquon, then so be it.
RE: RE: just to throw this out there  
Festina Lente : 3/7/2024 9:22 am : link
In comment 16419713 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16419699 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Remember the reports of the "Eagles are interested in Ben McAdoo."

Mara panicked and we later learned the Eagles goaded him into hiring McAdoo.




Wouldn't stun me at all this got fed to Eskin by Saquon's agent.


First thing that came to mind.

Eagles are smart they will not overpay for a RB.

They were interested in Wink, too  
logman : 3/7/2024 9:22 am : link
...
I cant believe the Eagles  
Gusto1903 : 3/7/2024 9:24 am : link
can offer Barkley the amount he hopes for. Giants surely can offer as much as the eagles. Surely.
Who cares  
Chris684 : 3/7/2024 9:26 am : link
Let him go there.

This is not Carl Banks, Bavaro, Justin Tuck or Armstead putting on a different uniform.

The legend of Saquon the Giant is way over its skis.
RE: Giants have to worry about the Giants  
AcidTest : 3/7/2024 9:28 am : link
In comment 16419715 Metnut said:
Quote:
not the Eagles or other teams. If Eagles are top bidder for Saquon, then so be it.


Yup.
RE: Who cares  
UConn4523 : 3/7/2024 9:30 am : link
In comment 16419732 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Let him go there.

This is not Carl Banks, Bavaro, Justin Tuck or Armstead putting on a different uniform.

The legend of Saquon the Giant is way over its skis.


There are threads each year dedicated to our FAs and which teams have interest in them. This isn’t unique to Barkley no matter how hard you try.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/7/2024 9:31 am : link
Ain’t losing sleep over him there.
RE: Who cares  
GoDeep13 : 3/7/2024 9:31 am : link
In comment 16419732 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Let him go there.

This is not Carl Banks, Bavaro, Justin Tuck or Armstead putting on a different uniform.

The legend of Saquon the Giant is way over its skis.
Bingo. He’s more a Name for the Giants than he ever was a player. Very Herschel Walker like.
RE: RE: Who cares  
Chris684 : 3/7/2024 9:43 am : link
In comment 16419744 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16419732 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Let him go there.

This is not Carl Banks, Bavaro, Justin Tuck or Armstead putting on a different uniform.

The legend of Saquon the Giant is way over its skis.



There are threads each year dedicated to our FAs and which teams have interest in them. This isn’t unique to Barkley no matter how hard you try.


Uh yea. I get it.

I’m merely pointing out how little I care about Barkley signing with the Eagles.
Rather the Eagles over the Cowboys  
George from PA : 3/7/2024 9:45 am : link
But my money is on Texans....or back to the Giants.

Eagles won't pay over 10 million
Yawn.  
mittenedman : 3/7/2024 9:46 am : link
I have a feeling their OL takes a big step back without Kelce.

I just refuse to be concerned about a RB.
Rumors all around, I hope this doesnt happen  
PatersonPlank : 3/7/2024 9:48 am : link
This would be awful. Barkley is much better than a few of his detractors here realize, and put in a real offense will be dynamite. Having said that I think Baltimore and the Chargers need him a lot more.
5 1/2 years ago, but...  
Milton : 3/7/2024 9:50 am : link
They haven't forgotten.
RE: just to throw this out there  
Giants86 : 3/7/2024 9:54 am : link
In comment 16419699 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Remember the reports of the "Eagles are interested in Ben McAdoo."

Mara panicked and we later learned the Eagles goaded him into hiring McAdoo.


just was thinking same thing!
I hope he signs anywhere but here  
Rudy5757 : 3/7/2024 9:59 am : link
It seems to be about money with Saquon now. If he signs with the Eagles I highly doubt it will be anywhere near what the Giants offered last year.

Saquon would thrive in a rotational backfield if there is another back. I think he is a 10-15 touches a game player. He has shown that carrying the load he wears down after a few games. He cant sustain a high level of play for long periods of time.

In all likelihood, Saquon is a $7 mil a year guy. I'd be surprised if he got more than that elsewhere. It's not fiscally responsible to sign a RB that hasnt reached the top 5 since his rookie year top 5 money coming off a terrible season where he also missed games.

He finished 16th in Rushing Yards, 21st in TDs, 16th in 1st downs and 32 in yards per attempt. And he was 8th in attempts. Smells of a part time player since he still has skills but not the bell cow back.

You can say what you want about the OL and everything else but great players produce no matter what. Look at McCaffrey in 2022, he was at 4.6 ypc with Carolina and 4.7 ypc with SF.
RE: just to throw this out there  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/7/2024 10:01 am : link
In comment 16419699 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Remember the reports of the "Eagles are interested in Ben McAdoo."

Mara panicked and we later learned the Eagles goaded him into hiring McAdoo.

This is the first thing I thought of when I saw the thread title.
RE: I cant believe the Eagles  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/7/2024 10:02 am : link
In comment 16419724 Gusto1903 said:
Quote:
can offer Barkley the amount he hopes for. Giants surely can offer as much as the eagles. Surely.

Having the cap liquidity to allow you to overpay doesn't make it a wise move.
I get that Barkley did not live up to his lofty draft selection.  
Maijay : 3/7/2024 10:07 am : link
What I don't get is some of the fan vitriol directed at Barkley. He was always a great teammate and a wonderful representative of the Giant organization. Show some respect and hope that the rest of his career makes him proud.
RE: 5 1/2 years ago, but...  
jvm52106 : 3/7/2024 10:10 am : link
In comment 16419777 Milton said:
Quote:
They haven't forgotten.


and that video right there is EXACTLY why I DON'T re-sign him. he hasn't been that player since. He goes down much easier, he has less balance and footing (trips and falls a lot more) and he doesn't accelerate of the stop the way he did.
Lying season…  
Chris in Philly : 3/7/2024 10:12 am : link
.
RE: just to throw this out there  
mfsd : 3/7/2024 10:21 am : link
In comment 16419699 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Remember the reports of the "Eagles are interested in Ben McAdoo."

Mara panicked and we later learned the Eagles goaded him into hiring McAdoo.


I actually heard at the time from someone who can be considered an Eagles asshat (who talked to Eagles senior front office people on up to ownership regularly for a few years) the Eagles interest in McAdoo was legit
As for Saquon, I’d rather he not go to the Eagles or Cowboys  
mfsd : 3/7/2024 10:23 am : link
but won’t cry if he does. All the best to him

Eagles OL may not be the same without Kelce, Lane Johnson another year older and so on
If I have one single favorite Giants player  
M.S. : 3/7/2024 10:27 am : link

it would be Saquon Barkley.

And at this point in his career, I hope he catches on with a winning team that has a very good chance of going deep into the playoffs.

He deserves that!
RE: …  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/7/2024 10:28 am : link
In comment 16419708 christian said:
Quote:
Barkley grew up an Eagles fan, correct?


No, Saquon was a Jets fan.
RE: I get that Barkley did not live up to his lofty draft selection.  
Essex : 3/7/2024 10:37 am : link
In comment 16419804 Maijay said:
Quote:
What I don't get is some of the fan vitriol directed at Barkley. He was always a great teammate and a wonderful representative of the Giant organization. Show some respect and hope that the rest of his career makes him proud.


No vitriol. You want to be remembered fondly from Giants fans, they are 30 other teams, many willing to pay him what the Eagles will and many that are capable of winning (Ravens, Texans, Chargers etc). If you choose the Eagles because that is what is best for you, great for you. Don't ask me to think of you as a Giant though or your time here fondly. We all make decisions and Saquon will make his, how he is remembered here in his retirement years will definitely be something that is affected by his next decision whether he likes it or not.
RE: I get that Barkley did not live up to his lofty draft selection.  
PatersonPlank : 3/7/2024 10:40 am : link
In comment 16419804 Maijay said:
Quote:
What I don't get is some of the fan vitriol directed at Barkley. He was always a great teammate and a wonderful representative of the Giant organization. Show some respect and hope that the rest of his career makes him proud.


+1, and he was always a really really good player for us. In fact one of the best on the team. Separate the draft choice (not his fault) from the player and the man. Just because the Giants suck right now doesn't mean all the players are bad and they all don't try. I don't want to spend loads on a RB either in our current offensive state, but its certainly not Barkleys fault. He has given everything during his time him, I mean he was all we had and ran him 35 times in a game.
And he'll get injured in less than 3 weeks  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/7/2024 10:49 am : link
just like last season.

Yawn.
RE: RE: just to throw this out there  
GiantTuff1 : 3/7/2024 10:50 am : link
In comment 16419792 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16419699 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Remember the reports of the "Eagles are interested in Ben McAdoo."

Mara panicked and we later learned the Eagles goaded him into hiring McAdoo.


This is the first thing I thought of when I saw the thread title.

It shows you how weak minded this team is at the very top.
Good, let him wear green and continuing  
GiantTuff1 : 3/7/2024 10:51 am : link
his great timing of joining declining teams.
_____________  
I am Ninja : 3/7/2024 10:51 am : link
IMO this will taint his legacy of rushing yitles. MVPs and playoff wins he achieved here. Dont like it.
I would think Philly has bigger fish to fry  
djm : 3/7/2024 11:04 am : link
but then again, 12 million or so for a supposed impact talent may not be that big a leap for them to make.

I still think Dallas is the more logical landing spot. They need a RB (or Pollard) and could justify taking a shot while the team's window is open. I guess it would come down to what Dallas thinks of both Pollard and of course, Barkley. Some people saying they want POllard back and he was playing badly hurt last season. To me Pollard looked ordinary and in that offense the excuses run dry even if their OL isn't as dominant as year's past. It's still good.
If he signs with Philly  
Paulie Walnuts : 3/7/2024 11:26 am : link
Watch him play a full season with no injuries..
RE: And he'll get injured in less than 3 weeks  
PatersonPlank : 3/7/2024 11:26 am : link
In comment 16419908 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
just like last season.

Yawn.


I don't get this constant theme, its another BBI mantra that isn't true. Barkley has played 43 out of the last 51 games, and played 13+ games in every season but 1 (when he tore up his knee). Considering the workload he carried that is good. Compare it to the rest of the RBs in the league, you'll find that he is as durable as most.
He's do well there  
UberAlias : 3/7/2024 11:28 am : link
Saquan is a good player. Our offense hasn't done him any favors.
RE: RE: And he'll get injured in less than 3 weeks  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/7/2024 11:29 am : link
In comment 16419999 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16419908 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


just like last season.

Yawn.



I don't get this constant theme, its another BBI mantra that isn't true. Barkley has played 43 out of the last 51 games, and played 13+ games in every season but 1 (when he tore up his knee). Considering the workload he carried that is good. Compare it to the rest of the RBs in the league, you'll find that he is as durable as most.


He's gotten injured quite a bit with the Giants. Stop.
Don't buy that BS for one second  
ZogZerg : 3/7/2024 11:30 am : link
Eagles not interested.
Win/win for Barkley and Philadelphia  
The Mike : 3/7/2024 11:32 am : link
The Eagles as a legitimate Super Bowl contender would be a very good landing spot for him considering he will have to settle for a contract far below what he believes he is worth. Along with the Cowboys, Ravens, Chargers and Chiefs, the Eagles would be among the most logical landing spots for him to win a championship in the next two years.
First off the Eagles don't overpay  
Larry in Pencilvania : 3/7/2024 11:32 am : link
They bring in washed name RBs for a year and pay low or they run it with a committee. They don't overpay
I would not be so sure  
Essex : 3/7/2024 11:33 am : link
I think Barkley won't get 10 million on the open market. The Eagles may think the extra 5 they spend on Barkley with their offensive line may be worth it. With that said, I wonder if Barkley could find a hole to hit even with that offensive line.
RE: RE: RE: And he'll get injured in less than 3 weeks  
PatersonPlank : 3/7/2024 11:34 am : link
In comment 16420002 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16419999 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 16419908 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


just like last season.

Yawn.



I don't get this constant theme, its another BBI mantra that isn't true. Barkley has played 43 out of the last 51 games, and played 13+ games in every season but 1 (when he tore up his knee). Considering the workload he carried that is good. Compare it to the rest of the RBs in the league, you'll find that he is as durable as most.



He's gotten injured quite a bit with the Giants. Stop.


I just listed the games he played, these are facts. Are you saying he played injured sometimes, is that the point? Who doesn't and frankly I view it as a positive. Again compare his durability with the rest of the NFL RB's, its in the middle. Considering his worklaod I think thats good.
Eagles probably trying drive up the price for a Giants resign  
US1 Giants : 3/7/2024 11:34 am : link
.
RE: just to throw this out there  
Victor in CT : 3/7/2024 11:52 am : link
In comment 16419699 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Remember the reports of the "Eagles are interested in Ben McAdoo."

Mara panicked and we later learned the Eagles goaded him into hiring McAdoo.


I was thinking the same thing.
I don't want to see it happen, but if he got the deal he  
gpat1031 : 3/7/2024 11:52 am : link
wanted that he couldn't get here, I'd be happy for him.
You earned the right to maximize your Bag.
RE: Win/win for Barkley and Philadelphia  
mittenedman : 3/7/2024 11:55 am : link
In comment 16420008 The Mike said:
Quote:
The Eagles as a legitimate Super Bowl contender would be a very good landing spot for him considering he will have to settle for a contract far below what he believes he is worth. Along with the Cowboys, Ravens, Chargers and Chiefs, the Eagles would be among the most logical landing spots for him to win a championship in the next two years.


The Eagles are a legit Super Bowl contender? Not the team I watched down the stretch last year. They looked like they were trending down.
Seems unlikely  
bceagle05 : 3/7/2024 11:55 am : link
but of course Barkley’s agent Ryan Dunleavy quickly confirmed the report.
They were talking on philly  
SJGiant : 3/7/2024 12:05 pm : link
Radio about the Barkley contract not being guaranteed. To what level, who knows. It is lying season.
Barkley  
David B. : 3/7/2024 12:16 pm : link
deserves to be on a team like the Eagles, who compete and win consistently.


And the Giants deserve to have him go there for failing to put a decent team around the kid.

The fans, of course, get fucked.

I lived through Bavaro as an Eagle. I can live through Barkley as an Eagle.
I hope they give him  
mfjmfj : 3/7/2024 12:35 pm : link
3 years $45MM $25MM guaranteed. It would be great to see him get it and great to see them overpay.
Meh if you read the article he's not going there  
Stu11 : 3/7/2024 12:36 pm : link
They're talking about a low money non Guaranteed deal. So Saquon complains about the franchise tag for years to go sign a 3-4 mill non guaranteed deal? Yeah right. They're getting high on their own supply in Philly. They still think everyone wants to crawl over glass to go there for peanuts to chase a ring. Well Kelce is gone, false start Lane will be soon behind him. They're back 7 on defense is putrid and they're gonna deal with truckloads of dead cap because of the way they put void years and tons of backloaded deals for vets like Bradbury and Slay. Those days are probably done.
I have to agree  
Howyadoin : 3/7/2024 1:02 pm : link
He had his chance to make a deal Blame him, his agent or both.They got greedy and the Giants moved on.
last THREE seasons  
djm : 3/7/2024 1:16 pm : link
most carries in the NFL:

Henry
Harris
Jacobs
Mixon
Barkley

Compare him to other RBs and teams some of you never watch.

PS that includes the 21 season where BArk was a mess from the brutal knee injury in 2020.

BArkley has literally been one of the more durable and productive backs over the last 3 seasons. Be fair. Try to at least, I know...it's so damn hard for some of you.
YPC  
djm : 3/7/2024 1:19 pm : link
what do the top RBs in THIS list all have in common...think it through....Miles Sanders

Follow the money, no...follow the OLs...


Link - ( New Window )
RE: YPC  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/7/2024 1:28 pm : link
In comment 16420208 djm said:
Quote:
what do the top RBs in THIS list all have in common...think it through....Miles Sanders

Follow the money, no...follow the OLs...
Link - ( New Window )

You're so close to figuring this out. Don't give up on your stream of consciousness now.
Giving 8 figures to a rb would seem to go  
Blue Dream : 3/7/2024 1:40 pm : link
Against everything the Eagles have been about in the last 5 years
The vitriol against Barkley is palpable on this thread...  
Jint 77 : 3/7/2024 2:21 pm : link
I hope they resign Barkley. He is the Giants best offensive player, and to minimize that is insane.

It would be atrocious to see him playing for the Eagles or the Cowboys next season, and because they have functional offensive lines he would tear us up every time we play them.

I believe any deal we give him will not break the bank, so why are people wishing him gone?
RE: RE: 5 1/2 years ago, but...  
Wiggy : 3/7/2024 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16419814 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16419777 Milton said:


Quote:


They haven't forgotten.



and that video right there is EXACTLY why I DON'T re-sign him. he hasn't been that player since. He goes down much easier, he has less balance and footing (trips and falls a lot more) and he doesn't accelerate of the stop the way he did.
people are just angry today. It’s a societal thing. It’s not cool to be a fan of something now, it’s cool t hate on it. I see it in every facet of life. It goes along with group think and the anonymity of internet posting. All these guys here would slobber over Barkley’s knob if they ran into him at a bar. Telling him he didn’t get a fair shake while flinging there arms around taking selfies
Good  
ElitoCanton : 3/7/2024 2:53 pm : link
let Philly pay for his decline.
RE: RE: RE: 5 1/2 years ago, but...  
Mad Mike : 3/7/2024 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16420297 Wiggy said:
Quote:
people are just angry today. It’s a societal thing. It’s not cool to be a fan of something now, it’s cool t hate on it. I see it in every facet of life. It goes along with group think and the anonymity of internet posting. All these guys here would slobber over Barkley’s knob if they ran into him at a bar. Telling him he didn’t get a fair shake while flinging there arms around taking selfies

You think it's some kind of societal sense of anger that has some fans viewing Barkley as a lesser player than he once was, and not worth re-signing? That seems somewhat divorced from the reality of his performance as a player. And for the record, were I to meet Barkley, whether in a bar or elsewhere, I'd appreciate the chance to say hello and get a handshake, autograph, or selfie with him, though there would be little arm flinging, certainly no slobber, and unequivocally no interest in his "knob". But you do you.
RE: RE: RE: 5 1/2 years ago, but...  
j_rud : 3/7/2024 3:00 pm : link
In comment 16420297 Wiggy said:
Quote:
In comment 16419814 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16419777 Milton said:


Quote:


They haven't forgotten.



and that video right there is EXACTLY why I DON'T re-sign him. he hasn't been that player since. He goes down much easier, he has less balance and footing (trips and falls a lot more) and he doesn't accelerate of the stop the way he did.

people are just angry today. It’s a societal thing. It’s not cool to be a fan of something now, it’s cool t hate on it. I see it in every facet of life. It goes along with group think and the anonymity of internet posting. All these guys here would slobber over Barkley’s knob if they ran into him at a bar. Telling him he didn’t get a fair shake while flinging there arms around taking selfies


Or...maybe...and hear me out here cuz I'm gonna take a hard left...maybe some folks just feel it would be mutually beneficial to part ways?
RE: The vitriol against Barkley is palpable on this thread...  
Sammo85 : 3/7/2024 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16420287 Jint 77 said:
Quote:
I hope they resign Barkley. He is the Giants best offensive player, and to minimize that is insane.

It would be atrocious to see him playing for the Eagles or the Cowboys next season, and because they have functional offensive lines he would tear us up every time we play them.

I believe any deal we give him will not break the bank, so why are people wishing him gone?



Because he isn't part of the solution and winning going forward requires a reset/pivot now.
It is possible to want to part ways with Barkley for all the  
PatersonPlank : 3/7/2024 4:01 pm : link
"team rebuilding and current status" issues that have been spoken about daily here, and yet still not degradate his performance here. He played hard, he seemed to be a leader, he was the offense (because our offense sucked), and he seems like a good face of the franchise. I never heard him throw anyone under the bus and he always seems positive.

If he leaves I wish him nothing but the best and hope he plays in an offense that can better exploit his talents (I just hpe that isn't Philly)
RE: RE: RE: RE: 5 1/2 years ago, but...  
ZoneXDOA : 3/7/2024 4:20 pm : link
In comment 16420324 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16420297 Wiggy said:


Quote:


people are just angry today. It’s a societal thing. It’s not cool to be a fan of something now, it’s cool t hate on it. I see it in every facet of life. It goes along with group think and the anonymity of internet posting. All these guys here would slobber over Barkley’s knob if they ran into him at a bar. Telling him he didn’t get a fair shake while flinging there arms around taking selfies


You think it's some kind of societal sense of anger that has some fans viewing Barkley as a lesser player than he once was, and not worth re-signing? That seems somewhat divorced from the reality of his performance as a player. And for the record, were I to meet Barkley, whether in a bar or elsewhere, I'd appreciate the chance to say hello and get a handshake, autograph, or selfie with him, though there would be little arm flinging, certainly no slobber, and unequivocally no interest in his "knob". But you do you.
100% societal anger issues. You think Barkley goes down easy? Listen... You can't have all the things. You can have a guy that pushes himself beyond his limitations every down and plays 4-5 games per season because of soft-tissue non-contact injuries OR you can have a guy that knows WHEN to push beyond the limits and when to protect the ball and his body. That guy is gonna be on the field and producing for a lot longer. And before anyone asks how he's producing, with this shit OL and the carousel of QBs SB still accounted for 10 total TDs. 247 carries for 962 yards. 41 catches for 280 yards. only 2 fumbles. And he missed 3 games! In fact, he's only missed 7 games in the last 3 seasons since returning from the knee inury. Haters gonna hate. I, for one, would not want to see him running against the Giants twice a year with a chip on his shoulder. But I see so many people in this thread saying they'd love it. FFS I DON'T UNDERSTAND THIS!
If you don’t think Barkley moves the needle here  
djm : 3/7/2024 9:36 pm : link
You’re not being objective. It’s as simple as that. You can hate Barkley all you want for for the Giants picking him second overall, or “positional value” or whatever, but Barkley is a force when he’s on the football field. And the last two years Barkley has been on the football field. He missed 3 games this year. Played in virtually every game last year. His talent and impact should not be up for debate. Don’t believe me? See for yourself. Click these links and change the search to other RBs and teams ppg with or without them in the lineup. It’s actually kind of cool, and while it’s not any kind of bedrock proof of impact it’s certainly a useful data point.

I checked nyg PPG with and without barkley in the lineup. Nyg score 2.8 more ppg when Barkley plays. I checked other running backs, take Zeke Elliott for example, Dallas actually scored more points per game when he was not in the lineup (due to injury, etc) — the Browns score a little over one point per game more when Nick Chubb was in the lineup. It’s no coincidence that those two teams have had better OLs.


It’s one thing to talk roster building but don’t believe for one second that Barkley doesn’t help you win games. And if you think Barkley wouldn’t be aided by better players around him, you’re just a fool.
Link - ( New Window )
Like always  
djm : 3/7/2024 9:42 pm : link
Comes down to simple math and logic. if you could spend the money on something better, I’m all for it. If you could spend the money on both I’m really all for it. If you’re gonna fix the OL, it would be kind of weird to let barkley walk now. Obviously if anyone had the choice, they take fixing the OL over just keeping Barkley…

That would be  
prdave73 : 3/7/2024 10:51 pm : link
horrible. The fact that most want him of this team is disturbing. The Giants need to do everything they can to keep him. He is special RB Imo, and we haven't been able to see his full potential because the Giants don't know what the hell they are doing. Sad.
RE: just to throw this out there  
Formerly TD : 6:20 am : link
In comment 16419699 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Remember the reports of the "Eagles are interested in Ben McAdoo."

Mara panicked and we later learned the Eagles goaded him into hiring McAdoo.


Same thing came to mind.

Call their bluff. Let them misallocate their resources. Or worst case, SB is successful there like every other RB they run all over us with. Doesn’t matter - with Hurts’ limitations as a passer (good but not elite - exposed against elite Ds), they won’t win it all.
