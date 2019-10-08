for display only
Russ Wilson has "exploratory meeting" with NYG

Big Rick in FL : 10:15 am
Per Schefter on Twitter
Here's the tweet  
Big Rick in FL : 10:16 am : link
Quote:
Before traveling to Pittsburgh today, Russell Wilson stopped in New Jersey for what one source described as "an exploratory meeting" with the Giants, per league sources.

Wilson is in Pittsburgh today to meet with the Steelers, per sources

Wilson is in Pittsburgh today to meet with the Steelers, per sources
Yuk..  
barens : 10:16 am : link
Much happier with Tyron Taylor.
The Giants have to at least research this option  
ZogZerg : 10:16 am : link
He will only be vet minimum for 1 year.

Although, they would have to sell the job to him.
Tyrod.  
barens : 10:16 am : link
.
heads  
Del Shofner : 10:17 am : link
exploding

if this happens
Can't  
Toth029 : 10:17 am : link
See Russell filling in as a bridge both as a player and his brand mindset.
Pitt seems like a perfect fit for him  
Eric on Li : 10:17 am : link
heard vegas wants him too but i think pitt is the better fit.
RE: Here's the tweet  
Festina Lente : 10:17 am : link
In comment 16421094 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:


Quote:


Before traveling to Pittsburgh today, Russell Wilson stopped in New Jersey for what one source described as “an exploratory meeting” with the Giants, per league sources.

Wilson is in Pittsburgh today to meet with the Steelers, per sources

Intersting 😈
RE: Yuk..  
UConn4523 : 10:18 am : link
In comment 16421097 barens said:
Quote:
Much happier with Tyron Taylor.


I'm not. Taylor as a solid backup that can't stay healthy. Wilson actually had a good 2023. Obviously huge difference in price between the two but if Wilson is cheap, and we draft Nabers/Odinze, we immediately have a real NFL capable offense.
Wouldn't mind  
jeff57 : 10:18 am : link
.
I wouldn't hate signing Russ  
Big Rick in FL : 10:18 am : link
You'll get him for the vet minimum. Draft a QB like JJ McCarthy to sit and learn. If Russ plays well you try to trade him or he walks in FA and you get a nice comp pick.
IF  
commonthe0ry : 10:20 am : link
It made cap sense to let DJ go I would take Rus in a heartbeat as a bridge to a young 1st round QB. Even with all the sh** in Denver last year he produced . Would be best QB since Eli
I see the Giants' beats are on top of this, as usual  
ZogZerg : 10:20 am : link
LOL!
RE: RE: Yuk..  
Big Rick in FL : 10:20 am : link
In comment 16421105 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16421097 barens said:


Quote:


Much happier with Tyron Taylor.



I’m not. Taylor as a solid backup that can’t stay healthy. Wilson actually had a good 2023. Obviously huge difference in price between the two but if Wilson is cheap, and we draft Nabers/Odinze, we immediately have a real NFL capable offense.


Wilson should be cheaper than Tyrod. He's getting paid by Denver this year.
RE: I wouldn't hate signing Russ  
jeff57 : 10:20 am : link
In comment 16421107 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
You'll get him for the vet minimum. Draft a QB like JJ McCarthy to sit and learn. If Russ plays well you try to trade him or he walks in FA and you get a nice comp pick.


Sign him to compete with Jones. No QB at 6.
If he comes cheap, why not?  
Greg from LI : 10:20 am : link
I have no illusions that he's the player he was in his prime, but I think he's still a decent option to at least play competently if the price is right.
What are the cap ramifications if they  
Big Rick in FL : 10:21 am : link
Release Daniel Jones and designate him as a post June 1st cut?
..  
ZogZerg : 10:22 am : link
Quote:

Adam Schefter reposted
Brad Spielberger, Esq.
@PFF_Brad
·
1m
Giants passing game coordinator/QB coach Shea Tierney was at NC State as a student when Russell Wilson played there, became a grad assistant the year he transferred
Quote
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
·
9m
Before traveling to Pittsburgh today, Russell Wilson stopped in New Jersey for what one source described as “an exploratory meeting” with the Giants, per league sources.
Rumors are that Russ might play for close to vet minimum  
BigBlue7 : 10:22 am : link
Wouldn't be a terrible option for 1 year to keep Jones off the field.
If they sign Wilson  
JoeyBigBlue : 10:23 am : link
I'd expect they cut Jones with a June 1st designation, as soon as he is healthy.
RE: What are the cap ramifications if they  
jeff57 : 10:23 am : link
In comment 16421116 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Release Daniel Jones and designate him as a post June 1st cut?


$47 milliion
RE: RE: Yuk..  
barens : 10:23 am : link
In comment 16421105 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16421097 barens said:


Quote:


Much happier with Tyron Taylor.



I’m not. Taylor as a solid backup that can’t stay healthy. Wilson actually had a good 2023. Obviously huge difference in price between the two but if Wilson is cheap, and we draft Nabers/Odinze, we immediately have a real NFL capable offense.


Denver has a lot of pieces on offense, at least 3 really talented receivers, and a good offensive line, why did they let him go?
RE: RE: I wouldn't hate signing Russ  
Big Rick in FL : 10:23 am : link
In comment 16421113 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 16421107 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


You'll get him for the vet minimum. Draft a QB like JJ McCarthy to sit and learn. If Russ plays well you try to trade him or he walks in FA and you get a nice comp pick.



Sign him to compete with Jones. No QB at 6.


Sure let's rely on a 35 year old that is regressing and a 27 year old that's never been good and can't stay healthy. No thanks
RE: RE: I wouldn't hate signing Russ  
BigBlue7 : 10:23 am : link
In comment 16421113 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 16421107 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


You'll get him for the vet minimum. Draft a QB like JJ McCarthy to sit and learn. If Russ plays well you try to trade him or he walks in FA and you get a nice comp pick.



Sign him to compete with Jones. No QB at 6.


LOL. Signing Russ would not mean we rule out a QB. It would mean that we wouldn't have to risk playing DJ and DJ getting hurt again and screwing up our financial situation do to his injury guarantees
also preferring tyrod over russell wilson is beyond laughable  
Eric on Li : 10:24 am : link
i doubt rw comes to nyg but that would be the absolute last reason why.

in his last 7 seasons combined tyrod has 18 total tds and 14 ints. that is over 34 games played (15 starts).

in the 2 worst years of his career as a bronco russ had 48 touchdowns and 19 ints. 30 games, 30 starts.

tyrod hasnt gone 1 month staying healthy in any of those 7 seasons. russ has only missed 4 games in 12 years due to injury.

again very little reason he'd choose nyg but on top of being a galactically better and more durable player than tyrod, he'd also probably be cheaper bc of the denver offset.
I rather see them pay BOTH Barkley and McKinney  
Victor in CT : 10:24 am : link
than do this.
RE: RE: RE: Yuk..  
UConn4523 : 10:25 am : link
In comment 16421121 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16421105 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 16421097 barens said:


Quote:


Much happier with Tyron Taylor.



I’m not. Taylor as a solid backup that can’t stay healthy. Wilson actually had a good 2023. Obviously huge difference in price between the two but if Wilson is cheap, and we draft Nabers/Odinze, we immediately have a real NFL capable offense.



Denver has a lot of pieces on offense, at least 3 really talented receivers, and a good offensive line, why did they let him go?


Because he’s expensive and Payton wants to run a different offense.

I’m not saying we have to do this but we should be open minded. I’m happy Schoen is exploring it.
Help me understand this...  
bw in dc : 10:25 am : link
Do we think Team Wilson proactively asked for a meeting with Schoen? Or did Schoen reach out to Team Wilson?
RE: I rather see them pay BOTH Barkley and McKinney  
Big Rick in FL : 10:25 am : link
In comment 16421127 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
than do this.


They're gonna pay Barkley & X around 2 million combined? I mean if they'll both sign for a million each then sure you gotta get that done. Unfortunately I don't think they will.
I don't see a issue with this  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:26 am : link
and it seems sensible that the Giants would investigate potential options at the QB position.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:27 am : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
The #Giants are going to sign a quarterback in free agency. This would be a cheap option and contingency for Daniel Jones + draft. It kind of makes some sense if Wilson can't get a guaranteed starting spot.
Hmmm overthecap  
Big Rick in FL : 10:27 am : link
Says no dead money added to this year's salary cap if we designate DJ a post June 1st cut. Can anybody confirm that to be true?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:27 am : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
3m
Joe Schoen promised to be in the veteran QB market with Daniel Jones tracking to be the Week 1 starter. But signing Wilson would replace Jones, not support him. A reinforcement here of just how much work the Giants recognize they need to do at QB — including in the short term
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:28 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1m
This is an interesting development…
Seems like confirmation  
ajr2456 : 10:29 am : link
They're done with Jones
Doesn't Jones have a clause  
thevett : 10:30 am : link
In his contract that says if injured he gets fully paid ?
Shades of Warner in  
nygscott : 10:30 am : link
2004.
Hmm  
jvm52106 : 10:31 am : link
could we be seeing a:

Collins- Warner- Manning situation?

Jones- Wilson- Maye??
Shoot me now  
Essex : 10:31 am : link
RE: Hmmm overthecap  
ZogZerg : 10:32 am : link
In comment 16421135 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Says no dead money added to this year's salary cap if we designate DJ a post June 1st cut. Can anybody confirm that to be true?


I see the same thing.
Just 47 million in dead cap this year.
draft QB sign RW ?  
averagejoe : 10:32 am : link
all for it . It keeps Disaster Jones on bench
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:32 am : link
problem with playing Jones in 2024 as the bridge QB is if he gets hurt again. Bad situation.
Gross  
The_Boss : 10:33 am : link
Want no part of him.

🤮

🤮
RE: Hmmm overthecap  
Eric on Li : 10:33 am : link
In comment 16421135 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Says no dead money added to this year's salary cap if we designate DJ a post June 1st cut. Can anybody confirm that to be true?


correct - it would be same as cutting him next year except it would take them off the hook for his injury guarantee (as long as they cut him after he's healthy and can pass a physical).
I highly doubt they will go this route  
UberAlias : 10:33 am : link
But is there anyone out there still believing they are in on Jones? They have no choice but to keep him this year, and yet they don't trust him even for that.
Giants  
Toth029 : 10:34 am : link
Are going to draft a QB. Preferably early. It buys Daboll and Schoen time for the development. Wilson would be a one year rental and I can't see him putting his ego aside and be comfortable being replaced by the kid later in the season.
RE: the  
jvm52106 : 10:35 am : link
In comment 16421153 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
problem with playing Jones in 2024 as the bridge QB is if he gets hurt again. Bad situation.


Funny, but I wonder if Wilson's situation in Denver is kind of opening eyes to other teams on don't hold a QB if you are not on board fully..

FYI- Pittsburgh, New England, Chicago, Washington, Atlanta all moving on (or appear to be) from QB's they were behind last year but now see the need to find a new one.
RE: I highly doubt they will go this route  
GiantGrit : 10:35 am : link
In comment 16421156 UberAlias said:
Quote:
But is there anyone out there still believing they are in on Jones? They have no choice but to keep him this year, and yet they don't trust him even for that.


You highly doubt it? Why? They brought him in for a meeting. That alone says a lot.
pittsburgh makes a lot more sense so i think it's a lot more likely  
Eric on Li : 10:37 am : link
but there is some sense with nyg if they are done with jones. wilson is durable and will be a cheap replacement (likely minimum year 1).

he could be a 2-3 year bridge QB (obviously would be a 1 year prove it deal to start).

doesnt stop them from drafting someone. and if RW is on the minimum and he plays well trading him could bring back a return. or just letting him expire and getting a 3rd rd comp pick if he rehabs his value to 20m+ or beyond (if he's a starter level player again he'd get more than that).

if they are done with jones RW makes sense.

but like i said pitt likely makes more sense. they have no QB and they were a playoff team last year. strong defense and established coach. good wide receivers. better OL. id bet on that for rw.
RE: RE: Hmmm overthecap  
Big Rick in FL : 10:37 am : link
In comment 16421151 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 16421135 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Says no dead money added to this year's salary cap if we designate DJ a post June 1st cut. Can anybody confirm that to be true?



I see the same thing.
Just 47 million in dead cap this year.


Yup. Which is identical to his cap hit if he was on the team. Hmmm 🤔
RE: I wouldn't hate signing Russ  
Jim in Tampa : 10:37 am : link
In comment 16421107 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
You'll get him for the vet minimum. Draft a QB like JJ McCarthy to sit and learn. If Russ plays well you try to trade him or he walks in FA and you get a nice comp pick.

This is the key!

Not only do you get a vet QB for the absolute minimum vet salary (likely at least 2 million less than even the worst vet QBs) BUT it also means that the Giants are serious about moving on from Jones.
One other major factor here  
jvm52106 : 10:37 am : link
and Eric mentioned it yesterday I believe, Jones has a number of injury pieces now (two neck injuries and a major knee injury) where thinking he can play a full season (which he has not done yet) is wishful thinking at best. Add that to his performance and his contract and the real worry is that he gets injured making us even more on the hook $ wise well past this season..
RE: Giants  
ajr2456 : 10:38 am : link
In comment 16421157 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Are going to draft a QB. Preferably early. It buys Daboll and Schoen time for the development. Wilson would be a one year rental and I can't see him putting his ego aside and be comfortable being replaced by the kid later in the season.


I actually think Russ would be the opposite of that. He’s a little weird but I’ve never gotten ego getting in the way. It’s the only scenario I’d be ok with the rookie sitting most of the year. They can actually learn something from Russ.
RE: If he comes cheap, why not?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:38 am : link
In comment 16421115 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
I have no illusions that he's the player he was in his prime, but I think he's still a decent option to at least play competently if the price is right.


This is where I am.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Yuk..  
BigBlueShock : 10:38 am : link
In comment 16421128 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16421121 barens said:


Quote:


In comment 16421105 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 16421097 barens said:


Quote:


Much happier with Tyron Taylor.



I’m not. Taylor as a solid backup that can’t stay healthy. Wilson actually had a good 2023. Obviously huge difference in price between the two but if Wilson is cheap, and we draft Nabers/Odinze, we immediately have a real NFL capable offense.



Denver has a lot of pieces on offense, at least 3 really talented receivers, and a good offensive line, why did they let him go?



Because he’s expensive and Payton wants to run a different offense.

I’m not saying we have to do this but we should be open minded. I’m happy Schoen is exploring it.

There is also plenty of smoke that he was terrible in the locker room and despised by teammates in both Denver and Seattle
Cut Jones as soon as he’s healthy  
90.Cal : 10:38 am : link
Guarantee Russ the job for 2024. It’s fine to move on.
I think  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:38 am : link
we can put to rest the idea that they are OK with Jones being the QB.
RE: RE: I highly doubt they will go this route  
UberAlias : 10:39 am : link
In comment 16421159 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16421156 UberAlias said:


Quote:


But is there anyone out there still believing they are in on Jones? They have no choice but to keep him this year, and yet they don't trust him even for that.



You highly doubt it? Why? They brought him in for a meeting. That alone says a lot.
They brought him in for an exploratory meeting, yes. But I don't see Wilson wanting to go to a spot where there is another veteran QB plus potentially a high round rookie. And who knows what money he's looking for.
RE: Doesn’t Jones have a clause  
widmerseyebrow : 10:40 am : link
In comment 16421142 thevett said:
Quote:
In his contract that says if injured he gets fully paid ?


That's what has been reported. In my mind that makes him almost unplayable with his neck issues and his propensity to get hurt somehow every year.
Let's establish a few things  
Somers24 : 10:41 am : link
1 they're not cutting DJ < 2025
2 RW would come at the MIN salary
3 RW comes with several Pros/Cons

Pros:

-Still a good QB
-MIN salary doesn't hurt financial flexibility in pursuing FAs
-Allows NYG to concentrate on a non-QB e.g. Odunze to give us an outside weapon

Add up all of the above: QB = RW, RB = TBD, OL (left to right) = Thomas, Bredeson, JMS, Onwenu, Neal/Eluemunur, TE = Noah Fant (just an idea), WRs Odunze/Hyatt/Wandale/Slayton feels like an actual NFL offense.

Cons:

-Wilson's age (35)
-His leadership/intangibles (inflated ego)
-Its a short term perhaps short sighted solution to the QB position (how often do you get the chance to choose a QB this high in a QB heavy draft?)
Eric  
ajr2456 : 10:41 am : link
Pittsburgh makes more sense but his wife has always wanted to be in NY.
RE: Shades of Warner in  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10:41 am : link
In comment 16421144 nygscott said:
Quote:
2004.


And Kurt Warner hated how the situation ended even though he was replaced because he was playing poorly.

As others have mentioned, this is all because of the injury guarantee in Jones contract. The Giants drafting a quarterback can’t be surprising news at this point.
I wonder if Wilson's wife is pushing NY - she is a model right?  
PatersonPlank : 10:41 am : link
I'm fine with getting Wilson on the cheap, cutting Jones, as long as we can draft the QB of the future to sit behind Wilson this year. I was never a big Wilson fan, but I think he's better than Jones.
RE: RE: RE: I highly doubt they will go this route  
BigBlueShock : 10:42 am : link
In comment 16421173 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16421159 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


In comment 16421156 UberAlias said:


Quote:


But is there anyone out there still believing they are in on Jones? They have no choice but to keep him this year, and yet they don't trust him even for that.



You highly doubt it? Why? They brought him in for a meeting. That alone says a lot.

They brought him in for an exploratory meeting, yes. But I don't see Wilson wanting to go to a spot where there is another veteran QB plus potentially a high round rookie. And who knows what money he's looking for.

Denver is paying his entire salary. Whatever his new team pays him does not add on to that. It simply gets Denver off the hook for whatever he signs for. Wilson has no motivation to help Denver out so I’d assume it’s going to be a minimum contract he signs
Daboll is coaching for his life  
widmerseyebrow : 10:43 am : link
so its understandable he wants to show what he can do with anyone who is better than a one read quarterback in his offense.

As far as Wilson is concerned, I think Schoen is just doing his due diligence with the reality that AT BEST there are 4 QBs worth taking at the top of the draft and we're picking 6th.
RE: I think  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10:43 am : link
In comment 16421171 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
we can put to rest the idea that they are OK with Jones being the QB.


I don’t think anyone with a brain thought that. Besides, the contract was a “We like you, we don’t love you” deal. They were never fully bought in.
RE: I think  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:43 am : link
In comment 16421171 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
we can put to rest the idea that they are OK with Jones being the QB.


Somewhere Jack Stroud & eightshamerocks are weeping into their pillows.
shockeyisthebest8056  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:44 am : link
We had a bunch of BBI posters saying Jones wasn't going anywhere.
If this move is instead  
LW_Giants : 10:44 am : link
of drafting a QB, it'll be an enormous mistake. Wilson is only good enough to win you 7-8 games anymore, and then we'd be drafting out of range to get a top QB next year despite still needing one.

If it's done in addition to drafting a QB then fine.
RE: Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:45 am : link
In comment 16421177 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Pittsburgh makes more sense but his wife has always wanted to be in NY.


Pittsburgh makes way more sense for him.
Pitt definitely the better fit for him  
nygscott : 10:45 am : link
but, the past rumors of him wanting to play for the Giants and his obvious media ambitions can't be discounted as factors.
With signing a couple of guards in FA  
ajr2456 : 10:45 am : link
It would be very to interesting to see if Russ can unlock Hyatt. I could see a Lockett type connection between the two
If Wilson is looking for SB ring #2...  
bw in dc : 10:45 am : link
coming to NYG makes little to no sense.

Pittsburgh and Minnestoa/Atlanta (depending on what Cousins does) make considerably more sense.
I saw this dumb  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:45 am : link
idea of shelving Jones for the year on another thread.

Not sure how exactly Schoen deals with it but he is not going to keep a healthy player on the roster with no intent of playing him under any circumstances. Schoen has been saying he expects him cleared by camp.
It  
Toth029 : 10:46 am : link
Does say they're looking into all avenues for a bridge QB because they're terrified of that injury guarantee kicking in. Raiders did it with Carr and obviously the Broncos with Wilson.

Wilson's 2023 season didn't prove anything other than he's declining and has no business being paid as a top level QB. Or even a second tier QB.

He had fewer air yards in 2023 than what Jones did in 2022 and the Giants were forced to play significant snaps to Marcus Johnson, David Sills, and Richie James. He could very well be signed vet minimum and I feel that's the only way Schoen is looking at this.
RE: If this move is instead  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:46 am : link
In comment 16421189 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
of drafting a QB, it'll be an enormous mistake. Wilson is only good enough to win you 7-8 games anymore, and then we'd be drafting out of range to get a top QB next year despite still needing one.

If it's done in addition to drafting a QB then fine.


He's 35. This would be a bridge type situation.
I don't mind the due diligence  
Mike in NY : 10:46 am : link
If he wants his own people having their own office then that is hard no for me. I disagree with others that he is playoff caliber starting QB anymore, but on the right terms as a bridge so we don't have to start a rookie that is not ready absolutely.
RE: RE: If this move is instead  
LW_Giants : 10:46 am : link
In comment 16421198 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16421189 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


of drafting a QB, it'll be an enormous mistake. Wilson is only good enough to win you 7-8 games anymore, and then we'd be drafting out of range to get a top QB next year despite still needing one.

If it's done in addition to drafting a QB then fine.



He's 35. This would be a bridge type situation.


Bridge to the QB we draft this year or to some QB we hypothetically draft in future years?
Schoen literally took a blowtorch  
Essex : 10:46 am : link
to Mara and Tisch's checkbook. They are going to pay Jones 91 million bucks for six games. We may have done everything in our power to "screw him up," but we also did everything in our power to make sure he lives an extremely opulent life for that screw up.
RE: I saw this dumb  
ajr2456 : 10:47 am : link
In comment 16421195 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
idea of shelving Jones for the year on another thread.

Not sure how exactly Schoen deals with it but he is not going to keep a healthy player on the roster with no intent of playing him under any circumstances. Schoen has been saying he expects him cleared by camp.


Teams have done it before.
RE: I saw this dumb  
UConn4523 : 10:47 am : link
In comment 16421195 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
idea of shelving Jones for the year on another thread.

Not sure how exactly Schoen deals with it but he is not going to keep a healthy player on the roster with no intent of playing him under any circumstances. Schoen has been saying he expects him cleared by camp.


Schoen also said he’s our starting QB. Do you believe him?
Sign Russell, draft Maye and retain DJ as the backup.  
Spider56 : 10:47 am : link
Bring Hartman in as an UDFA and we got all 4 ACC schools in NC covered.

Then trade them all to the Panthers for Bryce Young.
There were absolutely people who believed they were OK with Jones  
UberAlias : 10:48 am : link
There were literally debates about it. Plus, many fingers pointing at Mara on the topic too.
I wonder if this is a repeat of 1992  
Matt in SGS : 10:49 am : link
Giants had Simms vs Hoss QB battle part II. But they drafted Kent Graham in the 8th round and later took Dave Brown in 1st round supplemental.

The plan was basically, let the better QB win the starting spot between Simms & Hoss, and the rookie QBs would redshirt and sit on the bench to learn. Of course, it all fell apart, because Simms got hurt early in the season & was lost for the year. Hoss came in and then he got hurt and Brown and Graham had to play on Thanksgiving in a massacre at Dallas.

Still, from Schoen & Daboll's standpoint, they are in a tough spot that they have to win to keep their jobs and simultaneously find the QB of the future. A trade up is unlikely, so that QB who they take needs to be talented enough with a big upside, but you sit them to let them learn. Meanwhile, you can't trust Jones to stay healthy enough to win, so you need real competition at QB. But for the Giants, I think the goal is to get to the playoffs, even as the 7th seed. That will buy the front office and coach additional time.

Tyrod is a really nice backup...but he gets hurt whenever he plays. Backup QBs who get hurt are, as the old saying goes "like T*** on a bull". Wilson isn't what he once was, but can a combination of Jones and Wilson eek out 8 or 9 wins to clinch a playoff spot while the rookie QB develops?

Regardless, there are plenty of shots across the bow at Jones that his time here is done after 2024.
LW_Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:50 am : link
They are clearly scouting the shit out of THIS quarterback class.

But things don't always go according to plan too.
He'll be dirt cheap  
Sean : 10:50 am : link
Wilson
Maye/McCarthy
Jones

Sounds like they aren't planning to play Jones.
RE: shockeyisthebest8056  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10:51 am : link
In comment 16421188 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
We had a bunch of BBI posters saying Jones wasn't going anywhere.


As I said, no one with a brain.
RE: Schoen literally took a blowtorch  
Somers24 : 10:52 am : link
In comment 16421202 Essex said:
Quote:
to Mara and Tisch's checkbook. They are going to pay Jones 91 million bucks for six games. We may have done everything in our power to "screw him up," but we also did everything in our power to make sure he lives an extremely opulent life for that screw up.


Not literally. Figuratively.
RE: Daboll is coaching for his life  
Big Rick in FL : 10:52 am : link
In comment 16421183 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
so its understandable he wants to show what he can do with anyone who is better than a one read quarterback in his offense.

As far as Wilson is concerned, I think Schoen is just doing his due diligence with the reality that AT BEST there are 4 QBs worth taking at the top of the draft and we're picking 6th.


I really don't think Daboll is coaching for his life. If he was they'd have done more to sign Saquon & McKinney. It seems like Schoen & Daboll have been given the go ahead to tear it down and rebuild like they were planning to do in 2023 (Unfortunately we won a lot more games in 2022 than anybody thought so they really couldn't do it last year)
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:53 am : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
18m
A QB room of Russell Wilson, Daniel Jones, J.J. McCarthy and Tommy DeVito sure would make #Giants interesting.

I think the best QB in 2024 -- not necessarily the right choice to start -- would be ... Wilson. Ultimately, I don't think he signs in NY but fun to think about today
RE: If Wilson is looking for SB ring #2...  
Somers24 : 10:53 am : link
In comment 16421194 bw in dc said:
Quote:
coming to NYG makes little to no sense.

Pittsburgh and Minnestoa/Atlanta (depending on what Cousins does) make considerably more sense.


I suppose more than NYG, but when I think of SB contenders, Minny/ATL/Pitt don't jump out at me.
RE: Seems like confirmation  
ChrisRick : 10:53 am : link
In comment 16421141 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
They’re done with Jones


Thought the same thing.
How did the whole beat  
ajr2456 : 10:54 am : link
Miss this yesterday
RE: RE: Daboll is coaching for his life  
Matt in SGS : 10:54 am : link
In comment 16421215 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16421183 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


so its understandable he wants to show what he can do with anyone who is better than a one read quarterback in his offense.

As far as Wilson is concerned, I think Schoen is just doing his due diligence with the reality that AT BEST there are 4 QBs worth taking at the top of the draft and we're picking 6th.



I really don't think Daboll is coaching for his life. If he was they'd have done more to sign Saquon & McKinney. It seems like Schoen & Daboll have been given the go ahead to tear it down and rebuild like they were planning to do in 2023 (Unfortunately we won a lot more games in 2022 than anybody thought so they really couldn't do it last year)


Or Saquon and McKinney simply aren't as good in their minds and there are better/cheaper options. I remember years ago when Armstead was let go and everyone thought it was a cap casualty, but we later found out the Giants just thought he wasn't worth it. I think the Giants need to at least be in the playoff race entering January, and there is no reason they shouldn't.
RE: LW_Giants  
LW_Giants : 10:54 am : link
In comment 16421210 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
They are clearly scouting the shit out of THIS quarterback class.

But things don't always go according to plan too.


I get that, the problem is if they bring in Wilson to start, they probably won't be picking this high again next year (and maybe not the year after either), so it really puts them in nowhere land.
Never doubt Rich Eisen.  
bceagle05 : 10:55 am : link
.
Why does PIT make more sense?  
mittenedman : 10:55 am : link
The Wilsons have wanted to be in NY for a while now.

I'm sure Russell believes he'll beat out Daniel Jones for the starting spot regardless.

Would you rather live in PIT or the NYC area if you were Wilson?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:55 am : link
Giants won't have 4 QBs on the roster no? If Wilson does sign here-which I think is remote, but still-Russ, Jones, & rookie QB. DeVito would be a goner no?
RE: RE: Daboll is coaching for his life  
Matt in SGS : 10:55 am : link
In comment 16421215 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16421183 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


so its understandable he wants to show what he can do with anyone who is better than a one read quarterback in his offense.

As far as Wilson is concerned, I think Schoen is just doing his due diligence with the reality that AT BEST there are 4 QBs worth taking at the top of the draft and we're picking 6th.



I really don't think Daboll is coaching for his life. If he was they'd have done more to sign Saquon & McKinney. It seems like Schoen & Daboll have been given the go ahead to tear it down and rebuild like they were planning to do in 2023 (Unfortunately we won a lot more games in 2022 than anybody thought so they really couldn't do it last year)


Or Saquon and McKinney simply aren't as good in their minds and there are better/cheaper options. I remember years ago when Armstead was let go and everyone thought it was a cap casualty, but we later found out the Giants just thought he wasn't worth it. I think the Giants need to at least be in the playoff race entering January, and there is no reason they shouldn't.
RE: How did the whole beat  
bceagle05 : 10:55 am : link
In comment 16421222 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Miss this yesterday

They all get together and wash Saquon’s car on Thursdays.
RE: ...  
Matt in SGS : 10:55 am : link
In comment 16421228 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Giants won't have 4 QBs on the roster no? If Wilson does sign here-which I think is remote, but still-Russ, Jones, & rookie QB. DeVito would be a goner no?


DeVito goes to practice squad. Or he's gone.
RE: How did the whole beat  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:56 am : link
In comment 16421222 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Miss this yesterday


The Giants beat aren't that good.
RE: LW_Giants  
Big Rick in FL : 10:56 am : link
In comment 16421210 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
They are clearly scouting the shit out of THIS quarterback class.

But things don't always go according to plan too.


Scouted the shit out of this QB class and have been discussing trade ups for close to 2 months now. They are doing everything they can to draft a QB this year.
RE: How did the whole beat  
BigBlueShock : 10:56 am : link
In comment 16421222 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Miss this yesterday

They were too busy trying to get more dirt from Wink and his minions
RE: How did the whole beat  
UberAlias : 10:56 am : link
In comment 16421222 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Miss this yesterday
Just a guess --but it probably wasn't an arranged thing. Could be his agent reached out since he was making his way to Pittsburgh anyway, so more circumstantial to feel each other out.
why are some stating that Wilson  
KDavies : 10:57 am : link
will play for the veteran minimum? Has this been reported somewhere?
Gotta wonder if this indicates how 1-3 think about the QBs  
widmerseyebrow : 10:58 am : link
As in Schoen is not hearing any interest in those three trading down. That leaves McCarthy or Maye and a gaggle of folks trying to move into the 4 spot.
My issue with Russ  
Biteymax22 : 10:58 am : link
He left Seattle on what seemed to be bad terms, they improved when Geno Smith took over. When he went to Denver he brought all kinds of drama, then Peyton, a QB guru took over and it seems determined he didn’t want him as his QB.

For a team like the Giants who are trying to build a winning culture and one of a team atmosphere, I think his presence would be detrimental, especially in a city like NY where football can take a back seat to other interests.

Hard no for me, even as a bridge guy.
RE: RE: How did the whole beat  
BigBlueShock : 10:58 am : link
In comment 16421235 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16421222 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Miss this yesterday

Just a guess --but it probably wasn't an arranged thing. Could be his agent reached out since he was making his way to Pittsburgh anyway, so more circumstantial to feel each other out.

I mean, Pittsburgh isn’t really all that close to Jersey, lol
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:59 am : link
@ least the Giants are FINALLY coming to the realization that Jones isn't the answer. Thank God. It took them long enough.
RE: Seems like confirmation  
TyreeHelmet : 11:00 am : link
In comment 16421141 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
They’re done with Jones


Not even pretending anymore. Seems doubtful he’s even on the roster next year.

Would be interesting to hear what they told Russ about the Jones situation.
Well Daniel....  
Chris684 : 11:00 am : link
It was nice knowing you.
I don't think he'll sign here  
Scooter185 : 11:00 am : link
But an exploratory meeting is more than I expected to happen with Russ
RE: why are some stating that Wilson  
BigBlueShock : 11:01 am : link
In comment 16421238 KDavies said:
Quote:
will play for the veteran minimum? Has this been reported somewhere?

As I said in an earlier post, Denver is on the hook for his entire salary. A new deal he signs with a team doesn’t not add on to that. It simply gets taken off what Denver has to pay. Wilson isn’t going to do Aden er any favors by lessening what they pay him. The less he takes in a new contract, the more Denver has to pay
RE: RE: RE: How did the whole beat  
mittenedman : 11:01 am : link
In comment 16421241 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16421235 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16421222 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Miss this yesterday

Just a guess --but it probably wasn't an arranged thing. Could be his agent reached out since he was making his way to Pittsburgh anyway, so more circumstantial to feel each other out.


I mean, Pittsburgh isn’t really all that close to Jersey, lol


Yeah, that makes no sense. You can "feel each other out" over the phone. The Giants are interested enough to host him, and Wilson is interested enough to physically go there.
RE: Gotta wonder if this indicates how 1-3 think about the QBs  
Toth029 : 11:01 am : link
In comment 16421239 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
As in Schoen is not hearing any interest in those three trading down. That leaves McCarthy or Maye and a gaggle of folks trying to move into the 4 spot.


Probably 3rd spot. Arizona has a lot of draft capital right now and need high end talent.

Currently they have two 1st round picks, one 2nd, and three 3rds.
we need 2 vets and a draftee  
fkap : 11:03 am : link
We have DJ.
We're adding a vet/retaining TT.
We hope to draft the future.

DJ's on the team next year. He can be the (very expensive) vet back up.

If a vet (better than DJ) can be landed to take over starting, would that upset anyone? According to the vocal majority of BBI, better than DJ should be easy. Pricing is the issue.
Is NY big enough for both Aaron and Russell to coexist?  
Spider56 : 11:04 am : link
We’re talking some serious egos here … Russell was my fave back in his State days, but he changed when he went ‘uptown’.
RE: ...  
ChrisRick : 11:05 am : link
In comment 16421243 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
@ least the Giants are FINALLY coming to the realization that Jones isn't the answer. Thank God. It took them long enough.


Something to consider - If Mara has not been as influential as many fans think then Schoen and Daboll decided they needed to see more of Jones up close to make a firm decision on whether they could win with him. IF that is the case, it does not make sense or seem likely that fans could come to an educated conclusion before them. I think it is obvious there is more than meets the eye when it comes to evaluating players.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:08 am : link
& Russ' wife is in the entertainment business too right? That'd make NYC a helluva lot more appealing to him & her than Pittsburgh. After all, happy wife...happy life. Haha.
I don't see NE trading down  
widmerseyebrow : 11:09 am : link
Think about it: how would you feel if you went through years of Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, you get a brand new head coach, and they pass on Maye/McCarthy in favor of Baker Mayfield? This place would melt down.

If Tampa doesn't see Mayfield as the franchise guy going forward, why would Jerod Mayo stake his job on him? It's hard to get in striking distance of a franchise QB in the draft. I don't see NE squandering the opportunity.
We’ve seen teams squander it often  
ajr2456 : 11:09 am : link
The Giants have done it twice.
RE: RE: RE: RE: How did the whole beat  
UberAlias : 11:10 am : link
In comment 16421249 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 16421241 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16421235 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16421222 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Miss this yesterday

Just a guess --but it probably wasn't an arranged thing. Could be his agent reached out since he was making his way to Pittsburgh anyway, so more circumstantial to feel each other out.


I mean, Pittsburgh isn’t really all that close to Jersey, lol



Yeah, that makes no sense. You can "feel each other out" over the phone. The Giants are interested enough to host him, and Wilson is interested enough to physically go there.
What's been reported literally says "exploratory meeting". But hey, let's just jump to a conclusion without considering what we actually know.
It's starting to become clear  
Chris684 : 11:10 am : link
the way the QB room will look in the fall.

Veteran, Jones, 1st round draft pick.
The Giants cutting Jones this year  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 11:12 am : link

and admitting they screwed up would honestly give me a great feeling on where this team is heading and the people in charge making decisions.

Cut Jones. Take our medicine. Cut Jones this season and according to overthecap, we don't have any more added dead money next season. We'd have 136M in cap space as opposed to 114M with cutting Jones next year.


Russ would be an amazing bridge QB. Let the draft come to us at 6.
I wouldn’t  
GiantGrit : 11:13 am : link
Assume signing Russ means they also draft a QB at 6. I actually think it means the opposite.
RE: RE: RE: How did the whole beat  
UberAlias : 11:13 am : link
In comment 16421241 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16421235 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16421222 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Miss this yesterday

Just a guess --but it probably wasn't an arranged thing. Could be his agent reached out since he was making his way to Pittsburgh anyway, so more circumstantial to feel each other out.


I mean, Pittsburgh isn’t really all that close to Jersey, lol
Whatever --none of us know. Adam Schefter's tweet sort of gave that impression it was a transitory thing, which is why I mentioned. But of course you know better, right?
RE: It's starting to become clear  
ZogZerg : 11:13 am : link
In comment 16421267 Chris684 said:
Quote:
the way the QB room will look in the fall.

Veteran, Jones, 1st round draft pick.


This has been clear for months.
RE: We’ve seen teams squander it often  
widmerseyebrow : 11:15 am : link
In comment 16421263 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The Giants have done it twice.


Wishful thinking with a new coach and absolutely nothing at QB1.
UConn  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:16 am : link
I believe Schoen about Jones being ready by camp. It may not be the Giants camp depending on what happens in the draft.



RE: I wouldn’t  
Toth029 : 11:17 am : link
In comment 16421274 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Assume signing Russ means they also draft a QB at 6. I actually think it means the opposite.


I feel like drafting a kid will help Daboll and his time left in NY. The team signing Wilson isn't getting many wins (with Pittsburgh is different as they have more overall talent) or bringing long term stability.
RE: I wouldn’t  
LW_Giants : 11:17 am : link
In comment 16421274 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Assume signing Russ means they also draft a QB at 6. I actually think it means the opposite.


This is my fear.
I ain't mad  
Spider43 : 11:17 am : link
But what'd I tell you about our re-set/rebuild? Don't count on it just yet! Johnny Mara still owns the team.
Minnesota is also interested in Wilson  
ZogZerg : 11:19 am : link
Wilson is going to the team that gives him the best chance to start.

When Cousins goes to Atlanta, Minnesota jumps to the front of the line.
RE: Why does PIT make more sense?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:22 am : link
In comment 16421227 mittenedman said:
Quote:
The Wilsons have wanted to be in NY for a while now.

I'm sure Russell believes he'll beat out Daniel Jones for the starting spot regardless.

Would you rather live in PIT or the NYC area if you were Wilson?


Because Pittsburgh is a better situation.
RE: RE: LW_Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:22 am : link
In comment 16421224 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16421210 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


They are clearly scouting the shit out of THIS quarterback class.

But things don't always go according to plan too.



I get that, the problem is if they bring in Wilson to start, they probably won't be picking this high again next year (and maybe not the year after either), so it really puts them in nowhere land.


But that doesn't impact this draft.

You seem to be wanting to complain about something for the sake of complaining.
RE: I think  
Mike from Ohio : 11:23 am : link
In comment 16421171 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
we can put to rest the idea that they are OK with Jones being the QB.


Agree with this. Whether or not they sign Wilson or not is less important than the fact they seem to realize going into 2024 starting Jones is no longer a viable plan to win games.
Jones injury clause. By Duggan.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 11:24 am : link

Here are the facts: $23 million of Jones' $30 million salary for 2025 was guaranteed for injury at signing. Separately, $12 million of Jones' $30 million salary becomes fully guaranteed if he's on the roster on the fifth day of the 2025 league year. So sometime in mid-March of 2025 will become a crucial deadline if the Giants want to move on from Jones since they'd want to cut him before that $12 million becomes guaranteed.
The injury guarantee will come into play if the Giants want to move on and Jones can't pass a physical. It would have to be a major injury, like the torn ACL he's currently rehabbing, to prevent him from passing a physical in March, thus triggering the injury guarantee. His $35.5 million salary for 2024 was fully guaranteed at signing, which is why there's no chance the team will dump him this offseason and why the injury guarantee won't enter the equation until 2025.
The 2025 injury guarantee shouldn't be a major consideration next season unless the team has already decided it's done with Jones. That seems unlikely, and if Jones is deemed the best option, he'll be the starting quarterback next season despite the financial risk. The injury guarantee could become an issue later in the season if the Giants are out of contention and they plan to move on from Jones. At that point, they could bench him to protect themselves from potentially getting stuck with the $23 million charge from the injury guarantee.
That's what the Raiders did with quarterback Derek Carr at the end of last season
If the Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:26 am : link
can find a way to cut Jones now, they should. It's bad for both sides to have him on the roster.
Its also becoming clear  
Sammo85 : 11:26 am : link
the market value/demand for Justin Fields has not materialized - too many vets out there, and draft options.

Supposedly, Chicago couldn't even get a conditional 2nd/3rd contemplation taken seriously at Combine.

It goes to show how quickly QB value can tank in todays NFL - boom or bust market both for teams and players.
RE: Shades of Warner in  
GiantTuff1 : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16421144 nygscott said:
Quote:
2004.

Yup.

Also, it’s SMART to sign and play a vet and ensure Jones does not see the field in 2024 to not screw up the 2025 cap. There is a high likelihood of him getting injured.

The best thing for the player is honesty to cut him but the Giants need a replacement in house.
RE: RE: RE: LW_Giants  
LW_Giants : 11:27 am : link
Quote:


They are clearly scouting the shit out of THIS quarterback class.

But things don't always go according to plan too.



I get that, the problem is if they bring in Wilson to start, they probably won't be picking this high again next year (and maybe not the year after either), so it really puts them in nowhere land.



But that doesn't impact this draft.

You seem to be wanting to complain about something for the sake of complaining. [/quote]

Lol, now you sound like my wife! I'm bitter and can't stomach more stopgap moves. I want a chance at our own top QB, not a backup paid like a starter (Jones) or a former superstar at the tail end of his career (Wilson).
RE: the  
GiantTuff1 : 11:28 am : link
In comment 16421153 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
problem with playing Jones in 2024 as the bridge QB is if he gets hurt again. Bad situation.

This x1000

If the team is done with Jones it is complete idiocy to play him even 1 snap next year due to 2025 cap ramifications incase of injury. They should cut him after signing a vet or two and drafting the franchise QB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: How did the whole beat  
BigBlueShock : 11:28 am : link
In comment 16421277 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16421241 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16421235 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16421222 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Miss this yesterday

Just a guess --but it probably wasn't an arranged thing. Could be his agent reached out since he was making his way to Pittsburgh anyway, so more circumstantial to feel each other out.


I mean, Pittsburgh isn’t really all that close to Jersey, lol

Whatever --none of us know. Adam Schefter's tweet sort of gave that impression it was a transitory thing, which is why I mentioned. But of course you know better, right?

Simmer down. I didn’t realize I even said anything to get your panties all in a bunch. Your sensitivity means nothing to me. All I said was Pittsburgh wasn’t really all that close to Jersey when you said he was “on his way to Pittsburgh anyway”. New Jersey is not exactly just on the way to Pittsburgh. That’s all. Now pull your shit together and stop being so sensitive
RE: If the Giants  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:29 am : link
In comment 16421309 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
can find a way to cut Jones now, they should. It's bad for both sides to have him on the roster.


GoTerps would wet himself.
RE: The Giants cutting Jones this year  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:30 am : link
In comment 16421271 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

and admitting they screwed up would honestly give me a great feeling on where this team is heading and the people in charge making decisions.

Cut Jones. Take our medicine. Cut Jones this season and according to overthecap, we don't have any more added dead money next season. We'd have 136M in cap space as opposed to 114M with cutting Jones next year.

Russ would be an amazing bridge QB. Let the draft come to us at 6.

They can't cut Jones until he can pass a physical. He won't be able to pass a physical until after June 1st. There isn't going to be a way around carrying dead DJ money into 2025. The only thing the Giants could theoretically do would be to earmark the 2024 cap room that corresponds to the 2025 dead money and then roll that over to next year as unspent space, but that potentially means restructuring other contracts to leave the phantom cap space untouched, and that's a ridiculous way to manage the cap.

The better approach would be for fans to stop pretending like there's a realistic way for the Giants to absorb the entirety of DJ's remaining albatross this year.
LW_Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:30 am : link
You can't rely on a rookie to start. Mahomes didn't start as a rookie.

They are scouting the QBs. Why would they be meeting with all the quarterbacks, including having Maye come to NJ if they weren't strongly considering drafting one?
RE: Cut Jones as soon as he’s healthy  
GiantTuff1 : 11:32 am : link
In comment 16421169 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Guarantee Russ the job for 2024. It’s fine to move on.

Thank you.

Take the medicine now and turn the page strongly.

You can’t have Daniel Jones in that QB room, field, or locker room if a rookie is coming and Jones has no future here. It needs to be fresh all the way around.

Cut him.
No Jones and no Barkley  
Go Terps : 11:33 am : link
The other side of 5 years of shit-smelling foulness, courtesy of that slob Gettleman. It's about time.

RE: If Wilson is looking for SB ring #2...  
GiantTuff1 : 11:35 am : link
In comment 16421194 bw in dc said:
Quote:
coming to NYG makes little to no sense.

Pittsburgh and Minnestoa/Atlanta (depending on what Cousins does) make considerably more sense.

I think Wilson would be more motivated by rehabbing his image in the media and setting himself up for a career after football.

He has a much better chance of doing that in NY than in Pittsburgh if things go well here.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:35 am : link
You can’t cut Jones. Jack Stroud says he’s the best QB in the division.
RE: Cut Jones as soon as he’s healthy  
Dave : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16421169 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Guarantee Russ the job for 2024. It’s fine to move on.

+1

Can't risk jones getting hurt, even in practice. bite the bullet and cut him asap imo
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How did the whole beat  
UberAlias : 11:37 am : link
In comment 16421318 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16421277 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16421241 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16421235 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16421222 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Miss this yesterday

Just a guess --but it probably wasn't an arranged thing. Could be his agent reached out since he was making his way to Pittsburgh anyway, so more circumstantial to feel each other out.


I mean, Pittsburgh isn’t really all that close to Jersey, lol

Whatever --none of us know. Adam Schefter's tweet sort of gave that impression it was a transitory thing, which is why I mentioned. But of course you know better, right?


Simmer down. I didn’t realize I even said anything to get your panties all in a bunch. Your sensitivity means nothing to me. All I said was Pittsburgh wasn’t really all that close to Jersey when you said he was “on his way to Pittsburgh anyway”. New Jersey is not exactly just on the way to Pittsburgh. That’s all. Now pull your shit together and stop being so sensitive
Could be a layover in Newark, who knows. It might explain why beats weren't out in front was the suggestion.
RE: Seems like confirmation  
cosmicj : 11:37 am : link
In comment 16421141 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
They’re done with Jones


That was my first thought.

Bw and Terps - take note.
Russell in NYC  
Gmanning10 : 11:39 am : link
Signing him is a no brainer. If he wants to be here, it works financially. He will be on the cheap.
RE: RE: Why does PIT make more sense?  
Big Rick in FL : 11:39 am : link
In comment 16421298 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16421227 mittenedman said:


Quote:


The Wilsons have wanted to be in NY for a while now.

I'm sure Russell believes he'll beat out Daniel Jones for the starting spot regardless.

Would you rather live in PIT or the NYC area if you were Wilson?



Because Pittsburgh is a better situation.


Hey Eric is there any chance we can lower the wait on posting new threads? I just had to wait like 20 minutes to post a new thread. Thanks
RE: If the Giants  
GiantTuff1 : 11:40 am : link
In comment 16421309 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
can find a way to cut Jones now, they should. It's bad for both sides to have him on the roster.

Agreed.

Too many fans are not understanding this and the F’ed up dynamics that will be in the QB room and locker room if he is still on the team.
RE: RE: Seems like confirmation  
Go Terps : 11:41 am : link
In comment 16421340 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16421141 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


They’re done with Jones



That was my first thought.

Bw and Terps - take note.


Yeah I'm coming around that they're actually done with him. What a relief. 2024 will be the most excited I've been for a Giants season in years.
The injury clause was a terrible detail in the contract  
UberAlias : 11:41 am : link
maybe the worst. I'd love to see them say to Jones --you're not stepping foot on the fieled without agreeing to remove.
Big Rick in FL  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:41 am : link
There is no waiting time to post a thread.
Uninformed opinion, but this seems like an agent leak  
RawhideMarshall : 11:42 am : link
to try to manufacture leverage before meeting with Pittsburgh. If vet minimum is on the table, there might not be much of a market for the Russell Wilson circus and his agent is getting creative. Who leaked it to Schefter and why?
RE: Its also becoming clear  
ZogZerg : 11:42 am : link
In comment 16421310 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
the market value/demand for Justin Fields has not materialized - too many vets out there, and draft options.

Supposedly, Chicago couldn't even get a conditional 2nd/3rd contemplation taken seriously at Combine.

It goes to show how quickly QB value can tank in todays NFL - boom or bust market both for teams and players.


This is not a surprise. People claiming Bears could get a first round pick for Fields were smoking something. Fields has not shown to be a good QB. If you trade for him, you only have one year to see how he does. So, teams don't want to give up a lot for a year trial. Unless of course, a coach has connections with him or is confident that he can be the guy.
Anyone who wants  
Amtoft : 11:43 am : link
to sign high priced players should want this. We need a Vet backup AND a rookie. If you sign Russ for Vet min that will be 4-5 mil less than anyone else we sign. We would be dumb not to sign him, but I can't imagine he would sign with us.
RE: Uninformed opinion, but this seems like an agent leak  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16421352 RawhideMarshall said:
Quote:
to try to manufacture leverage before meeting with Pittsburgh. If vet minimum is on the table, there might not be much of a market for the Russell Wilson circus and his agent is getting creative. Who leaked it to Schefter and why?


This could be exactly what is happening too.
RE: Big Rick in FL  
Big Rick in FL : 11:44 am : link
In comment 16421350 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
There is no waiting time to post a thread.


Hmm that's very odd. It wouldn't let me post for like 900 seconds. One second. I'm gonna try it again.
RE: Big Rick in FL  
Big Rick in FL : 11:45 am : link
In comment 16421350 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
There is no waiting time to post a thread.


I'm going to email you. I just tried a test and it told me the same thing.
RE: RE: Big Rick in FL  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:46 am : link
In comment 16421360 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16421350 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


There is no waiting time to post a thread.



I'm going to email you. I just tried a test and it told me the same thing.


Unless Gary installed something that I don't know about (or forgot about). I've seen other posters make multiple threads in a row too.
RE: The injury clause was a terrible detail in the contract  
cosmicj : 11:47 am : link
In comment 16421349 UberAlias said:
Quote:
maybe the worst. I'd love to see them say to Jones --you're not stepping foot on the fieled without agreeing to remove.


Yeah, makes sense.
RE: Uninformed opinion, but this seems like an agent leak  
Big Rick in FL : 11:47 am : link
In comment 16421352 RawhideMarshall said:
Quote:
to try to manufacture leverage before meeting with Pittsburgh. If vet minimum is on the table, there might not be much of a market for the Russell Wilson circus and his agent is getting creative. Who leaked it to Schefter and why?


Idk about this. Russ is getting his 39 million no matter what from the Broncos. So him taking a big salary for his new team would be extremely stupid as it hurts them building around him. I'd assume he wants as much money as possible on the Broncos books and not his new team.
RE: If the Giants  
jvm52106 : 11:51 am : link
In comment 16421309 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
can find a way to cut Jones now, they should. It's bad for both sides to have him on the roster.


at this point I am 100% on board with this. The Giants need to turn the page.
If you have a 900  
Amtoft : 11:52 am : link
second time how were you able to post within two minutes? I believe is a small post freeze time, but nothing like 900 seconds... Unless you are talking New Threads and not just posts.
RE: RE: RE: Big Rick in FL  
jvm52106 : 11:53 am : link
In comment 16421362 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16421360 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16421350 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


There is no waiting time to post a thread.



I'm going to email you. I just tried a test and it told me the same thing.



Unless Gary installed something that I don't know about (or forgot about). I've seen other posters make multiple threads in a row too.


There absolutely is a waiting time.
RE: If you have a 900  
jvm52106 : 11:53 am : link
In comment 16421374 Amtoft said:
Quote:
second time how were you able to post within two minutes? I believe is a small post freeze time, but nothing like 900 seconds... Unless you are talking New Threads and not just posts.


New thread yes, that is the time limit one.
RE: RE: Uninformed opinion, but this seems like an agent leak  
RawhideMarshall : 11:54 am : link
In comment 16421366 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16421352 RawhideMarshall said:


Quote:


to try to manufacture leverage before meeting with Pittsburgh. If vet minimum is on the table, there might not be much of a market for the Russell Wilson circus and his agent is getting creative. Who leaked it to Schefter and why?



Idk about this. Russ is getting his 39 million no matter what from the Broncos. So him taking a big salary for his new team would be extremely stupid as it hurts them building around him. I'd assume he wants as much money as possible on the Broncos books and not his new team.


You may be right there, didn't realize there was offset language in his contract. Looks like whatever he gets paid by a new team would reduce what the Broncos owe.


Link - ( New Window )
Yeah  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:55 am : link
I'm checking with Gary. We were getting spammed like crazy years ago, including by some who were deliberately trying to hurt the site.

Does it affect just new threads, or new posts too?
RE: RE: If the Giants  
Amtoft : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16421371 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16421309 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


can find a way to cut Jones now, they should. It's bad for both sides to have him on the roster.



at this point I am 100% on board with this. The Giants need to turn the page.


There is no benefit to cut Jones unless you want to kill all our Cap space this year to save on next year. You post June 1st cut him doesn't save us money pretty sure this year or next.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Big Rick in FL  
Amtoft : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16421375 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16421362 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16421360 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16421350 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


There is no waiting time to post a thread.



I'm going to email you. I just tried a test and it told me the same thing.



Unless Gary installed something that I don't know about (or forgot about). I've seen other posters make multiple threads in a row too.



There absolutely is a waiting time.


Yes it is small though.
RE: RE: If you have a 900  
Amtoft : 11:56 am : link
In comment 16421377 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16421374 Amtoft said:


Quote:


second time how were you able to post within two minutes? I believe is a small post freeze time, but nothing like 900 seconds... Unless you are talking New Threads and not just posts.



New thread yes, that is the time limit one.


Ok thank you... I don't post new threads very often.
RE: RE: RE: If the Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:58 am : link
In comment 16421382 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16421371 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16421309 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


can find a way to cut Jones now, they should. It's bad for both sides to have him on the roster.



at this point I am 100% on board with this. The Giants need to turn the page.



There is no benefit to cut Jones unless you want to kill all our Cap space this year to save on next year. You post June 1st cut him doesn't save us money pretty sure this year or next.


There are two big benefits:

(1) You are not wasting a roster spot.

(2) More importantly, you are not creating an awkward situation where your $160 million QB is inactive for 17 games. Possibly a Union issue too?
Hard pass  
JohnG in Albany : 12:02 pm : link
for me.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If the Giants  
Amtoft : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16421390 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16421382 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16421371 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16421309 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


can find a way to cut Jones now, they should. It's bad for both sides to have him on the roster.



at this point I am 100% on board with this. The Giants need to turn the page.



There is no benefit to cut Jones unless you want to kill all our Cap space this year to save on next year. You post June 1st cut him doesn't save us money pretty sure this year or next.



There are two big benefits:

(1) You are not wasting a roster spot.

(2) More importantly, you are not creating an awkward situation where your $160 million QB is inactive for 17 games. Possibly a Union issue too?


I hear you but now you need to go sign another QB. We need two Vets. The only way it makes sense is if you Cut DJ pre-June 1st. Take the 22 mil hit this year meaning we would only have about 8-10 mil in cap, HOWEVER he would be zero next year.
RE: RE: If Wilson is looking for SB ring #2...  
FStubbs : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16421335 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16421194 bw in dc said:


Quote:


coming to NYG makes little to no sense.

Pittsburgh and Minnestoa/Atlanta (depending on what Cousins does) make considerably more sense.


I think Wilson would be more motivated by rehabbing his image in the media and setting himself up for a career after football.

He has a much better chance of doing that in NY than in Pittsburgh if things go well here.


I'm fine with Russell Wilson being a cheap Kurt Warner-type bridge option to our next QB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If the Giants  
ThomasG : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16421390 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16421382 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16421371 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16421309 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


can find a way to cut Jones now, they should. It's bad for both sides to have him on the roster.



at this point I am 100% on board with this. The Giants need to turn the page.



There is no benefit to cut Jones unless you want to kill all our Cap space this year to save on next year. You post June 1st cut him doesn't save us money pretty sure this year or next.



There are two big benefits:

(1) You are not wasting a roster spot.

(2) More importantly, you are not creating an awkward situation where your $160 million QB is inactive for 17 games. Possibly a Union issue too?


What is the rush to move on from Jones?

It's only Year 6. Give him a chance to prove himself.
Amtoft  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:03 pm : link
why do we need two vets?

Wilson, draft pick, and DeVito (on or off PS).
RE: Amtoft  
Amtoft : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16421403 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
why do we need two vets?

Wilson, draft pick, and DeVito (on or off PS).


Hmmm... I guess I just assumed that was where we were going. I don't think they want DeVito starting again as he isn't good.
Just my wild speculation...  
UberAlias : 12:05 pm : link
The plan would be Jones + rookie QB taken at 6 or higher (as in a trade up --Maye/JJM)

or

Jones + another veteran with starter experience such as Wilson + a WR at 6 + a QB taken later who they can develop (Nix/Penix/Rattler/Pratt/Milton)
RE: RE: Amtoft  
Mike from Ohio : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16421406 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16421403 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


why do we need two vets?

Wilson, draft pick, and DeVito (on or off PS).



Hmmm... I guess I just assumed that was where we were going. I don't think they want DeVito starting again as he isn't good.


Nobody has a 3rd QB on their roster who is "good." DeVito is probably as good as it gets when your backup goes down.
.  
Go Terps : 12:09 pm : link
I think the best QB room for 2024 would be:

1. First round pick
2. Vet FA (wouldn't surprise me if they bring back Taylor)
3. Day 3 pick
RE: RE: RE: Amtoft  
Amtoft : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16421409 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16421406 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16421403 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


why do we need two vets?

Wilson, draft pick, and DeVito (on or off PS).



Hmmm... I guess I just assumed that was where we were going. I don't think they want DeVito starting again as he isn't good.



Nobody has a 3rd QB on their roster who is "good." DeVito is probably as good as it gets when your backup goes down.


I mean that is a good point. Just they have been saying they are going to bring in a Vet and it appears they want to draft a rookie. I assume that means they want to keep two Vets and a Rookie. Maybe I am reading it wrong.
If Russell wants to be here (and his wife)......I can't think of a  
GiantBlue : 12:11 pm : link
better scenario to bridge to our rookie QB in 2025.

Russell gets to start and play the whole season pretty much without any pressure........

He can work with the rookie we draft and Davito.

He would be cheap....

And he can resurrect his own value for 2025 unless he likes it here and wants to be the back-up/#2.

I think this is a win-win and if I am Joe.....Don't let him leave the building.
This Board is going to look pretty stupid  
WillieYoung : 12:12 pm : link
when Jones takes us to the playoffs next year. Just like it did in 2022.
RE: Hmmm overthecap  
mfjmfj : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16421135 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Says no dead money added to this year's salary cap if we designate DJ a post June 1st cut. Can anybody confirm that to be true?


They are paying DJ virtually nothing to play this year. Why would they cut him.
RE: This Board is going to look pretty stupid  
Amtoft : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16421427 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
when Jones takes us to the playoffs next year. Just like it did in 2022.


Why would it look stupid. We all want whoever is starting to succeed, but you can't trust DJ staying healthy.
RE: This Board is going to look pretty stupid  
JoeSchoens11 : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16421427 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
when Jones takes us to the playoffs next year. Just like it did in 2022.
That just means that the cap savings we got from having the league’s best backup at vet minimum were well spent!
RE: If Russell wants to be here (and his wife)......I can't think of a  
nygscott : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16421424 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
better scenario to bridge to our rookie QB in 2025.

Russell gets to start and play the whole season pretty much without any pressure........

He can work with the rookie we draft and Davito.

He would be cheap....

And he can resurrect his own value for 2025 unless he likes it here and wants to be the back-up/#2.

I think this is a win-win and if I am Joe.....Don't let him leave the building.


Also, I don't think the Giants want to paint this year as a complete throwaway. Selling contrarian fans and ownership on cutting Jones with a bridge QB in the Tyrod- Tannehill tier is a tough sell especially in year 3 of this thing.
Wilson Will Take Vet Minimum  
clatterbuck : 12:20 pm : link
to stick it to Denver which is on the hook for his full 2024 salary, minus whatever he gets from another team, according to Riesen. So, I think an opportunity to start will be his primary motivation. I just don't see how Giants can realistically cut Jones this year, be active in free agency, while absorbing the cap hit. He would be a lot cheaper than a competent backup but I don't see it happening unless Schoen can figure out the cap stuff.
They could also be using the threat of bringing in a veteran  
UberAlias : 12:23 pm : link
As leverage to Jones and his agent to agree to remove the injury clause from his contract. You were injured last year twice, we can't be on the hook for your health. If you want to step on the field, remove the clause or park your seat on the bench.
Smart move by Schoen  
Dave on the UWS : 12:26 pm : link
If Wilson is unable to secure a commitment for a Multi-year starting job, he may circle back to NY. At this point in the process, smart move.
RE: RE: Seems like confirmation  
bw in dc : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 16421340 cosmicj said:
Quote:

That was my first thought.

Bw and Terps - take note.


I couldn't be happier to eat crow than for Schoen to end the Jones Era this offseason.

Just remind me if this actually does happen... ;)



RE: RE: The Giants cutting Jones this year  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16421322 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16421271 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:



and admitting they screwed up would honestly give me a great feeling on where this team is heading and the people in charge making decisions.

Cut Jones. Take our medicine. Cut Jones this season and according to overthecap, we don't have any more added dead money next season. We'd have 136M in cap space as opposed to 114M with cutting Jones next year.

Russ would be an amazing bridge QB. Let the draft come to us at 6.


They can't cut Jones until he can pass a physical. He won't be able to pass a physical until after June 1st. There isn't going to be a way around carrying dead DJ money into 2025. The only thing the Giants could theoretically do would be to earmark the 2024 cap room that corresponds to the 2025 dead money and then roll that over to next year as unspent space, but that potentially means restructuring other contracts to leave the phantom cap space untouched, and that's a ridiculous way to manage the cap.

The better approach would be for fans to stop pretending like there's a realistic way for the Giants to absorb the entirety of DJ's remaining albatross this year.


Good call on Jones not passing a physical until after June 1st, GD. I'm in favor of paying Jones to sit home. It's time for everyone to move on. Management, players and fans.
I think when Eisen say's they're done with Jones  
UberAlias : 12:28 pm : link
It's literally, done. As long as he has that clause, he can't step onto the field, even if he remains on the roster.
Please no  
US1 Giants : 12:30 pm : link
I will lose faith in Schoen & Daboll if they sign him.
RE: .  
jvm52106 : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16421418 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I think the best QB room for 2024 would be:

1. First round pick
2. Vet FA (wouldn't surprise me if they bring back Taylor)
3. Day 3 pick


Dear god the sky is falling, I agree with you a second time..
RE: Please no  
Amtoft : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 16421460 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
I will lose faith in Schoen & Daboll if they sign him.


He will probably be the cheapest Vet we can sign and we want to sign a Vet. It would be dumb not to unless we don't sign a Vet at all and just go with DJ and a Rookie.
I  
AcidTest : 12:38 pm : link
agree that he will likely sign elsewhere, but I'd definitely be in favor of signing Wilson as a "bridge" QB for a year or two, especially given the very low cost.

I probably would, but I don't see the Giants cutting Jones this year. Overthecap says the cap hit for doing so would be $47M. But I could see the Giants wanting to play him as little as possible to minimize the risk of triggering his injury guarantee. Wilson would allow them to do so and still be competitive.

If Jones is not the future for NYG  
GiantTuff1 : 12:38 pm : link
there is no possible reason that keep him on this team in 2024.

The injury risk alone to the 2025 cap is going to force the Giants to not play him. If he won't be played, just do the player a favor and cut him and save the locker room drama.
RE: Help me understand this...  
Johnny5 : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16421129 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Do we think Team Wilson proactively asked for a meeting with Schoen? Or did Schoen reach out to Team Wilson?

I would 100% think the former. I don't think Wilson fits into the current situation at all.

If I was to guess, I would bet we are drafting a QB somewhere in the 1st 2 rounds and keeping Taylor to start (unless said drafted QB wins the job) if Jones isn't ready for the season.

Who knows though? Interesting offseason this year, that's for sure.
RE: RE: RE: The Giants cutting Jones this year  
AcidTest : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16421453 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 16421322 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16421271 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:



and admitting they screwed up would honestly give me a great feeling on where this team is heading and the people in charge making decisions.

Cut Jones. Take our medicine. Cut Jones this season and according to overthecap, we don't have any more added dead money next season. We'd have 136M in cap space as opposed to 114M with cutting Jones next year.

Russ would be an amazing bridge QB. Let the draft come to us at 6.


They can't cut Jones until he can pass a physical. He won't be able to pass a physical until after June 1st. There isn't going to be a way around carrying dead DJ money into 2025. The only thing the Giants could theoretically do would be to earmark the 2024 cap room that corresponds to the 2025 dead money and then roll that over to next year as unspent space, but that potentially means restructuring other contracts to leave the phantom cap space untouched, and that's a ridiculous way to manage the cap.

The better approach would be for fans to stop pretending like there's a realistic way for the Giants to absorb the entirety of DJ's remaining albatross this year.



Good call on Jones not passing a physical until after June 1st, GD. I'm in favor of paying Jones to sit home. It's time for everyone to move on. Management, players and fans.


+2.
Jones  
TyreeHelmet : 12:43 pm : link
Is there a cap advantage to cutting him this year as opposed to after this season? Is there a way to avoid that 23 million cap hit in 2025?

Wilson makes a lot of sense here. But I still imagine he would prefer the Steelers.
Wilson  
bc4life : 12:48 pm : link
Have to take a look at him. No harm but think like others have said - he will wind up elsewhere.

Best case scenario - the QB they want falls into their lap without having to give up anything. OLine improves and Jones plays better. Would make Jones appealing as a trade option.
RE: This Board is going to look pretty stupid  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16421427 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
when Jones takes us to the playoffs next year. Just like it did in 2022.


Got to love those still clinging to the rails of the Titanic.
RE: RE: This Board is going to look pretty stupid  
jvm52106 : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16421506 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16421427 WillieYoung said:


Quote:


when Jones takes us to the playoffs next year. Just like it did in 2022.



Got to love those still clinging to the rails of the Titanic.


Dear god people, the Giants made the playoffs with Jones in 2022, not because of Jones..
I dont see a way for the Giants to cut Jones  
Rudy5757 : 1:04 pm : link
whether its pre or post June 1, Bring in a vet and draft a rookie while improving the team.

You cant fix everything this offseason with the resources we have and you can fix even less if you cut Jones because you have to pay another QB at least a few million. Look around the league, look at how much the Bills had to cut just to get under the cap because they are paying their QB. The whole benefit of a rookie QB is you have cap money to sign your own good players and bring in new FA.

The Giants situation is what it is, I believe if they are brining in a vet, it is to either compete with Jones because Jones wont be ready. If they draft a QB the best bet would be to keep Jones and Davito and let them battle it out in camp.

Cutting Jones now without the June 1 Designation adds $22 Mil at least (Dont forget the injury settlement), post June 1 keeps the number the same but you have a replacement cost of a vet. Not many are going to come here to start for the league mimimum unless its a multiyear deal again kicking more money into next season eating into the rookie QB savings again.

So how does a team get better when you are terrible and operating with low cap money and possibly less drafts picks because of a trade up to get a QB? This is not a smart way to build a successful franchise and just about every team that has tried like this has failed.
RE: I dont see a way for the Giants to cut Jones  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16421516 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
whether its pre or post June 1, Bring in a vet and draft a rookie while improving the team.

You cant fix everything this offseason with the resources we have and you can fix even less if you cut Jones because you have to pay another QB at least a few million. Look around the league, look at how much the Bills had to cut just to get under the cap because they are paying their QB. The whole benefit of a rookie QB is you have cap money to sign your own good players and bring in new FA.

The Giants situation is what it is, I believe if they are brining in a vet, it is to either compete with Jones because Jones wont be ready. If they draft a QB the best bet would be to keep Jones and Davito and let them battle it out in camp.

Cutting Jones now without the June 1 Designation adds $22 Mil at least (Dont forget the injury settlement), post June 1 keeps the number the same but you have a replacement cost of a vet. Not many are going to come here to start for the league mimimum unless its a multiyear deal again kicking more money into next season eating into the rookie QB savings again.

So how does a team get better when you are terrible and operating with low cap money and possibly less drafts picks because of a trade up to get a QB? This is not a smart way to build a successful franchise and just about every team that has tried like this has failed.


Probably not, but if there is anyway to do it now, even at the expense of the 2024 season, do it.

Having Jones on the roster as the third QB is not going to be a good situation.
We’re passed the competition with Jones stage  
ajr2456 : 1:07 pm : link
They’re looking for a vet to get the job so they don’t have to play Jones
Wilson no doubt did this to show Pittsburgh there were other teams  
Blue21 : 1:07 pm : link
Interested . No way do I see him signing here
RE: RE: This Board is going to look pretty stupid  
JT039 : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16421506 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16421427 WillieYoung said:


Quote:


when Jones takes us to the playoffs next year. Just like it did in 2022.



Got to love those still clinging to the rails of the Titanic.


That’s an insult to the titanic. Much of it is still intact.
Eric - PIT may be the better situation  
mittenedman : 1:09 pm : link
on the field, but they are not a better situation in life. You're talking about a celebrity couple now. They want the bright lights. There's been smoke around Wilson wanting to play in NY for years now.
RE: LW_Giants  
HomerJones45 : 1:14 pm : link
In comment 16421324 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You can't rely on a rookie to start. Mahomes didn't start as a rookie.

They are scouting the QBs. Why would they be meeting with all the quarterbacks, including having Maye come to NJ if they weren't strongly considering drafting one?
Stroud says "hold my beer."

Mahomes didn't start because they had Alex Smith who threw for 4000+ yards and 26 td's that season. We are not in that situation.
RE: RE: This Board is going to look pretty stupid  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16421506 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16421427 WillieYoung said:


Quote:


when Jones takes us to the playoffs next year. Just like it did in 2022.



Got to love those still clinging to the rails of the Titanic.


God, even Rose eventually let go of Jack.
RE: RE: LW_Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 16421529 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16421324 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


You can't rely on a rookie to start. Mahomes didn't start as a rookie.

They are scouting the QBs. Why would they be meeting with all the quarterbacks, including having Maye come to NJ if they weren't strongly considering drafting one?

Stroud says "hold my beer."

Mahomes didn't start because they had Alex Smith who threw for 4000+ yards and 26 td's that season. We are not in that situation.


And if Wilson is here...

Same with Warner in 2004.

That's the point.
It may not be Russell's wife purging  
JohnF : 1:21 pm : link
Him to look at NY. Russell is probably looking at Strahan and Brady's post football careers in broadcasting. He would be in demand, and NY would be a great launching point for that.
Urging  
JohnF : 1:22 pm : link
Not purging (stupid autocorrect!)
I'm going to be sad if we sign Russ  
widmerseyebrow : 1:24 pm : link
but are unable to draft the QB we want and/or another team leapfrogs us in the trade up.
Could this be a way to force DJ back to the bargaining table  
GiantBlue : 1:29 pm : link
to remove the medical clause and take a pay cut.

Without the medical clause and playing for less....he can try and salvage his career somewhat before we ultimately put in the QB we draft in late 2024 or 2025.
I’m on board  
Mattman : 1:30 pm : link
With sign Wilson cheap. Draft a QB in the 1st. Post June 1st Jones.

Jones is sunk cost and the risk for the injury guarantee removing future flexibility is too much.

It will be painful (cap wise) but could be more damaging longer term if they don’t.

I’m glad they recognized their mistake and possibly fixing it.
RE: also preferring tyrod over russell wilson is beyond laughable  
Festina Lente : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16421126 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
i doubt rw comes to nyg but that would be the absolute last reason why.

in his last 7 seasons combined tyrod has 18 total tds and 14 ints. that is over 34 games played (15 starts).

in the 2 worst years of his career as a bronco russ had 48 touchdowns and 19 ints. 30 games, 30 starts.

tyrod hasnt gone 1 month staying healthy in any of those 7 seasons. russ has only missed 4 games in 12 years due to injury.

again very little reason he'd choose nyg but on top of being a galactically better and more durable player than tyrod, he'd also probably be cheaper bc of the denver offset.


This man is correct
RE: RE: RE: This Board is going to look pretty stupid  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16421534 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16421506 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16421427 WillieYoung said:


Quote:


when Jones takes us to the playoffs next year. Just like it did in 2022.



Got to love those still clinging to the rails of the Titanic.



God, even Rose eventually let go of Jack.


OK, that line wins the internets today.
RE: RE: RE: This Board is going to look pretty stupid  
Johnny5 : 1:47 pm : link
In comment 16421534 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16421506 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16421427 WillieYoung said:


Quote:


when Jones takes us to the playoffs next year. Just like it did in 2022.



Got to love those still clinging to the rails of the Titanic.



God, even Rose eventually let go of Jack.

There was plenty of room on that board. That evil bitch!
I take this as a bad omen  
Matt M. : 2:00 pm : link
I interpret the Giants taking that meeting as meaning there is potential interest in Wilson to be a vet to start the season while Jones is rehabbing and Jones returning to start.
RE: RE: Hmmm overthecap  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16421434 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
In comment 16421135 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Says no dead money added to this year's salary cap if we designate DJ a post June 1st cut. Can anybody confirm that to be true?



They are paying DJ virtually nothing to play this year. Why would they cut him.

If $36M qualifies as "virtually nothing" in your world, I can only imagine you share a zip code with Jeff Bezos and/or Elon Musk.

The Giants are handcuffed to DJ's 2024 guaranteed cap obligation, so they have no cash or cap benefit by cutting him, but they're paying him thirty-six million brand spankin' new American dollars this year alone. Where did you arrive at such a ridiculous notion that they're paying him "virtually nothing to play this year"?
RE: I take this as a bad omen  
Giants1986 : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16421604 Matt M. said:
Quote:
I interpret the Giants taking that meeting as meaning there is potential interest in Wilson to be a vet to start the season while Jones is rehabbing and Jones returning to start.
Wilson isn’t going to the bench for jones. Wilson at his worst is better than jones.
...  
christian : 2:20 pm : link
If the Giants acquire a replacement for Jones, the very best outcome for them is to find a trade partner.

One potential destination for Jones is actually Buffalo, where Mike Shula is an advisor. Shula is the only former coach or coordinator Jones has played under still employed in the NFL.

RE: the timeline and dollars, it's not complex. Jones cannot be cut or traded until he can pass a physical which will certainly be after June 1. At which point the 22M in unaccounted for bonus money for 2025/26 will hit the 2025 cap.

The Giants should not just cut Jones. They should exhaust every option to find a trade partner, even if that means holding out from playing while he's healthy.

If the Giants pick up all but the minimum of his salary, a healthy Jones can net the Giants a modest return.
All this talk about cutting  
Amtoft : 2:22 pm : link
DJ is dumb... He won't happen he is going to start the season as QB1 for this team next year. Can we cut him yes... will we cut him no.
RE: All this talk about cutting  
IchabodGiant : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16421633 Amtoft said:
Quote:
DJ is dumb... He won't happen he is going to start the season as QB1 for this team next year. Can we cut him yes... will we cut him no.


When I see posts like this, all I can think of is the Baghdad Bob meme.

How can you ignore all the smoke from the last week? Put the pieces together and it’s clear the Giants are moving on from Jones.

Several of you guys are going to go through a serious Daniel Jones withdrawal when he’s officially not part of the future anymore. Going to be really hard for some of you to get off that drug.
RE: RE: All this talk about cutting  
Amtoft : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16421648 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16421633 Amtoft said:


Quote:


DJ is dumb... He won't happen he is going to start the season as QB1 for this team next year. Can we cut him yes... will we cut him no.



When I see posts like this, all I can think of is the Baghdad Bob meme.

How can you ignore all the smoke from the last week? Put the pieces together and it’s clear the Giants are moving on from Jones.

Several of you guys are going to go through a serious Daniel Jones withdrawal when he’s officially not part of the future anymore. Going to be really hard for some of you to get off that drug.


What are you talking about... Most people want to move on from DJ. Some think he sucks and some think he is good, but you can't trust him to stay healthy. Just because you want to cut him doesn't mean he will. He won't be cut at all because sadly he will be starting next year unless the rookie we draft shows to be insanely good and ready. My guess we draft a rookie and he is starting by game 6. Either way they aren't cutting DJ.
RE: I saw this dumb  
kickoff : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16421195 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
idea of shelving Jones for the year on another thread.

Not sure how exactly Schoen deals with it but he is not going to keep a healthy player on the roster with no intent of playing him under any circumstances. Schoen has been saying he expects him cleared by camp.


The jumping to conclusions on this board is interesting. There's a report of a meeting with the Giants, that's not been confirmed. If it did happen, that would be proper due diligence by the team, that should not start this avalanche response of cut DJ and Russell is the bridge blah, blah, blah. Second, JS has stated, a number of times, that if healthy, DJ is the starting QB. Some will say that's GM talk, maybe yes, maybe no, but for now I'm willing to take him at his word. They're not dumping DJ. C'mon, if Russell is signed, and that's a big if, he would not be the opening day QB but a backup insurance policy. It appears to me the organization is committed to DJ and will give him every opportunity to succeed. Strickley my opinion.
RE: RE: I saw this dumb  
ajr2456 : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16421670 kickoff said:
Quote:
In comment 16421195 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


idea of shelving Jones for the year on another thread.

Not sure how exactly Schoen deals with it but he is not going to keep a healthy player on the roster with no intent of playing him under any circumstances. Schoen has been saying he expects him cleared by camp.



The jumping to conclusions on this board is interesting. There's a report of a meeting with the Giants, that's not been confirmed. If it did happen, that would be proper due diligence by the team, that should not start this avalanche response of cut DJ and Russell is the bridge blah, blah, blah. Second, JS has stated, a number of times, that if healthy, DJ is the starting QB. Some will say that's GM talk, maybe yes, maybe no, but for now I'm willing to take him at his word. They're not dumping DJ. C'mon, if Russell is signed, and that's a big if, he would not be the opening day QB but a backup insurance policy. It appears to me the organization is committed to DJ and will give him every opportunity to succeed. Strickley my opinion.


lol.
RE: All this talk about cutting  
kickoff : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16421633 Amtoft said:
Quote:
DJ is dumb... He won't happen he is going to start the season as QB1 for this team next year. Can we cut him yes... will we cut him no.

100%
...  
ryanmkeane : 2:45 pm : link
Interesting, not a bad fall back option on a 1 year deal
RE: RE: Help me understand this...  
bw in dc : 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16421476 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16421129 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Do we think Team Wilson proactively asked for a meeting with Schoen? Or did Schoen reach out to Team Wilson?


I would 100% think the former. I don't think Wilson fits into the current situation at all.

If I was to guess, I would bet we are drafting a QB somewhere in the 1st 2 rounds and keeping Taylor to start (unless said drafted QB wins the job) if Jones isn't ready for the season.

Who knows though? Interesting offseason this year, that's for sure.


That's what I was thinking, but I just don't know for sure.

This news could be leaked by Team Wilson to show the market they are in big demand early in this process. So, if you want us, you'd better act now and make an appointment.

If it was actually Schoen, it would be a direct hit the groin of Team Jones. I'm just not sure if Schoen is that cold blooded...
Anyone who wouldn't sign Wilson  
allstarjim : 2:56 pm : link
on a vet min deal is myopic. There should be a free agent signing to add to the QB room. Russ would be preferable to anyone else on the FA market because of cost.

He may get a better deal elsewhere, though.

But this would do nothing in terms of draft plans. You still are targeting a franchise QB for the future in this draft. But then you can go:

Russell Wilson to start the season, potentially completely redshirting your rookie.

Rookie as the backup.

Daniel Jones as the third string.

Tommy DeVito on the PS.

That's a much more preferable scenario to any of the other possible scenarios I can see right now.

It would also give Schoen better positioning at 6. You could then more or less let the draft come to you unless the move up cost is approachable. You can try and see if Maye or McCarthy makes it to 6.
RE: Anyone who wouldn't sign Wilson  
Amtoft : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16421712 allstarjim said:
Quote:
on a vet min deal is myopic. There should be a free agent signing to add to the QB room. Russ would be preferable to anyone else on the FA market because of cost.

He may get a better deal elsewhere, though.

But this would do nothing in terms of draft plans. You still are targeting a franchise QB for the future in this draft. But then you can go:

Russell Wilson to start the season, potentially completely redshirting your rookie.

Rookie as the backup.

Daniel Jones as the third string.

Tommy DeVito on the PS.

That's a much more preferable scenario to any of the other possible scenarios I can see right now.

It would also give Schoen better positioning at 6. You could then more or less let the draft come to you unless the move up cost is approachable. You can try and see if Maye or McCarthy makes it to 6.


Agreed
I'd love to see Russell Wilson under center for the Giants  
Fishmanjim57 : 3:08 pm : link
Even if it's for a short amount of time, he scored 26 TD's with Denver last season, as opposed to how many for Jones? Russell Wilson helped Denver score more TD's than all 3 QB's combined on the Giants last season. Russell Wilson still has juice, so why not tap into it?
The Giants could draft one of the top WR's in the first round, then draft one of the QB's in the second round. Jones could go to the PS.
You can't put Jones on the practice squad.  
Heisenberg : 3:14 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: This Board is going to look pretty stupid  
GiantTuff1 : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16421534 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16421506 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16421427 WillieYoung said:


Quote:


when Jones takes us to the playoffs next year. Just like it did in 2022.



Got to love those still clinging to the rails of the Titanic.



God, even Rose eventually let go of Jack.

HAHA.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This Board is going to look pretty stupid  
56goat : 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16421750 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16421534 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 16421506 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16421427 WillieYoung said:


Quote:


when Jones takes us to the playoffs next year. Just like it did in 2022.



Got to love those still clinging to the rails of the Titanic.



God, even Rose eventually let go of Jack.


HAHA.


Good one! If Russ watched any NYG football last year, why would he want to come here?
RE: This Board is going to look pretty stupid  
56goat : 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16421427 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
when Jones takes us to the playoffs next year. Just like it did in 2022.


Quit your day job, cause you're hilarious!
Why not?  
BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit : 3:26 pm : link
What's the real downside?

We all get caught up in this amazing Pollyanna concept of dynasty building and sustained excellence. Yes we get a Pats and a Chiefs occasionally but they are exceptions and not the norm.

The new NFL is making the playoffs and getting hot. Heck we did it in 2022. We had no business in the Divisional Round but we got a little hot. Packers went to the NFLCC and went toe to toe with the 49ers this year a month after our Tommy Devito led team beat them up on national TV.

Before we start worrying about consistent excellence how about we worry about not getting our asses kicked up and down the field on Sundays and putting out a watchable offensive product?

Nobody is saying that Russ is a top end QB anymore but you are delusional if you think he isn't better for 2024 than either an injury riddled Dan Jones. Even if you draft the rookie you can't make the Jets mistake and throw him in. Guys have to sit now for at least a few weeks. For every CJ Stroud there are 10 Tannehills, Jameis', and Mariotas.

He is cheap and competent. Not a long term answer but as a bridge guy he is literally perfect.
hey look, another new dupe  
Greg from LI : 3:30 pm : link
.
Jones taking us to the playoffs  
bc4life : 3:32 pm : link
It could happen if -

He is healthy enough to play and remains relatively healthy.

The OLine is fixed, and I mean really fixed.

The rest of the team plays at a playoff level. Including new DC and ST coaches having the right system and getting players to function in it.

But that would not make the Board look stupid. There's a lot on the scale (see above) that weigh against him taking the Giants there.

I'm hoping he plays well and think he can. He has to stay healthy and be consistent. And everyone else has to do their part.
Question-  
12aob : 3:34 pm : link
If the Giants sign Wilson or some other vet QB and draft a QB, can they put Jones on the practice squad so he doesn’t take up a roster spot? I assume no one would claim him at his salary
Wilson's former teammates  
BigBlueCane : 3:52 pm : link
were not flattering or kind to him.

accusing him being fake/phony and more interested in sponsorships then winning.

Hard pass on Wilson as a NYG.
