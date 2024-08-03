Heading into year 3 of the Schoen/Daboll era Rudy5757 : 3/8/2024 2:30 pm

How are you feeling? Is Schoen the right man to turn stop the boat from sinking?



Cap wise, he got us out of the Gettlemen cap mess and put us in the Schoen cap mess.



Draft wise it's been a mixed bag for me. I think he drafted some good players but no true studs that I can see so far. It's early but the 2022 guys are headed into year 3 and some of the guys drafted after them are showing star quality while our 7th overall pick isnt even showing that he is NFL worthy.



No matter how you feel about DJ, it's a bad situation right now.



Is Schoen the right guy to pick the next QB? He was involved in Buffalo but was he all in on Allen? Was that his guy or did he just follow suit?



Daboll went from coach of the year to an embarrassing season with an even worse after season breakup. Did we get MacaDooed? lol



So how are you feeling about the next 2 years?



I think the team is no better than where it was 2 years ago, it may be worse. Our best acquisition was Okereke and we had some bad FA pickups and I think we overpaid. Our draft picks have been nothing special so far but there is still hope on a few to be very good players but I dont see All_pro from any.



What do you think?