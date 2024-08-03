Heading into year 3 of the Schoen/Daboll era

How are you feeling? Is Schoen the right man to turn stop the boat from sinking?
Cap wise, he got us out of the Gettlemen cap mess and put us in the Schoen cap mess.
Draft wise it's been a mixed bag for me. I think he drafted some good players but no true studs that I can see so far. It's early but the 2022 guys are headed into year 3 and some of the guys drafted after them are showing star quality while our 7th overall pick isnt even showing that he is NFL worthy.
No matter how you feel about DJ, it's a bad situation right now.
Is Schoen the right guy to pick the next QB? He was involved in Buffalo but was he all in on Allen? Was that his guy or did he just follow suit?
Daboll went from coach of the year to an embarrassing season with an even worse after season breakup. Did we get MacaDooed? lol
So how are you feeling about the next 2 years?
I think the team is no better than where it was 2 years ago, it may be worse. Our best acquisition was Okereke and we had some bad FA pickups and I think we overpaid. Our draft picks have been nothing special so far but there is still hope on a few to be very good players but I dont see All_pro from any.
What do you think?
--$38M in cap room this offseason
--Jones likely is cut in 2025 with a $22M dead cap hit, but NYG should have a lot of cap space
--4 picks in the top 70 this draft
I almost look at this offseason as his first year. He extended out the Jones/Barkley experiment based on improbable success and a playoff win in year 1 with Daboll. If he pivots off it quickly, I won't fault him. No one is perfect and even the best teams have big whiffs.
They'll need to hit on the QB if it's going to work here.
This is where I am. Showing both Jones and Barkley the door will go a long way to restoring confidence.
I'll add that Daboll has to do a better job getting himself under control in the sidelines. If he embarrasses the organization he will engage his job regardless of results.
It appears they’ve seen the light on Jones. They have cap space this year to sign a couple of difference-makers in FA. Four picks in the top 70. The opportunity is there to get this right.
It's not about immediate results, it's about progress. I havent seen enough progress. I'm not saying fire anyone but after 2 years we should see things headed in the right direction and unfortunately it's pretty much the exact situation especially on O. Our OL has questions about 4 of the 5 starters, Slayton is our #1 WR and our TE situation isnt great. That was the same 2 years ago.
On D, Dex is the guy up front. Thibs has flashed a bit but not consistent. Okereke was great. The DBs are still in flux.
I think I could have written this 2 years ago except Dex was not the player he is now and Okereke wasnt here.
I thought we could build off of 22 and not really sure where the wheels fell off but a lot has to do with the OL imo. In a scoring league you have to be able to score points.
They fell into a trap that teams do. I listened to Robert Mays describe the Bucs similarly this offseason, "why wouldn't they continue to build and see how far the group can go?"
The Bucs are different since they competed in Detroit, but it's a similar situation. I'm sure the whole NYG brain trust fell into believing the core could go further and they could build off it. Now, the Bucs learned from the Giants mistake because they are letting the market dictate the value. That was the massive error.
We are 38 million dollars under the cap which ranks us about 12th. How is that cap mess? The Bills are in a cap mess, Chargers are in a cap mess, the Saints are in a cap mess, the freaking Broncos are in a HUGE cap mess.
You could easily argue they 1) drafted for need in picking a RT #7 overall, and a smurf slot in the 2nd round, along with the Waller trade, a handful of signs plus Jones signalling they thought they could win in 2023. The drafting really hasn't been very good to this point, very ordinary.
Offense - Jones getting injured, but more importantly the OLine struggling means jury is still out. I don't think anyone predicted Neal struggling this long.
Have added some weapons - some have worked some not so much.
I think the biggest will be - of course the off season moves, including 2 new coordinators, FA, and the draft - this will be the report card year IMO.
Quote:
is really just about Jones isn’t it? It was a singular mistake to overpay him. Dex and Thomas extensions were fine, Saquon tag is pretty standard “year at a time” RB treatment (though they should’ve moved him mid season), Okereke is a solid signing. Last year’s moves didn’t signal to me a regime that felt it was on the cusp of the championship.
You could easily argue they 1) drafted for need in picking a RT #7 overall, and a smurf slot in the 2nd round, along with the Waller trade, a handful of signs plus Jones signalling they thought they could win in 2023. The drafting really hasn't been very good to this point, very ordinary.
To a degree but most here were all for Neal and Thibs. WDR has shown signs of being a play maker- outside of his injury.. Waller was a mistake but only known after the fact- at the time it seemed a nice shot..
Then again, Neal was universally seen as a top 5 type player. Can't really fault him for it, but it's a ding.
Massive decision coming up on QB in the next month or so. And they need to get it right to rebuild this team and my trust in them.
Same boat. If there is a hot seat at 1925 Giants Way, Schoen should be in it. Daboll dragged that 2022 team to the playoffs. Schoen was a passenger.
I lost confidence in Daboll with seeing how he treated the players publicly this year when they made mistakes. We had a tough schedule this year, particularly the beginning of the year and I was bracing for a tough start, but Daboll didn’t prove to be a leader. He doesn’t seem to be someone you would ever want to work for nor does he seem to be the type to get the best out of his players.
It seems like Wink himself has some issues but that break up with Wink really exposed how bad it likely is to work for Daboll and it reflects very poorly on both Schoen and Daboll.
Josh Allen is a great(but ultimately somewhat flawed player with his decision making) that made what Buffalo did look good, but I think we may have the wrong guys to turn this around. I’m hoping for a strong draft this year to help try to turn this around. Maybe Daboll will work on some of his flaws. Tom Coughlin did so you never know.
17 games. Availability matters.
Smart, tough, dependable.
I actually agree with you on this, although you did also plead with this board to extend the same patience with Ereck Flowers, so it doesn't mean much that YOU wouldn't write off anyone in particular, because you're typically the last one to see it.
See a lot of posters take this stance. And while it may be true, I find it appalling.
Are you holding Daboll more responsible for keeping Jones than Schoen?
BTW, the team Daboll coached to the 2022 playoff spot was largely Gettleman's...
I wasn't high on hiring Daboll. I was not in the fire him camp at the end of the season but I wouldn't have complained if they hired Vrabel. If things don't turn around I think that situation will be strongly back in play imv.
Considering we have only 3 players on a long term 2nd contract besides Jones and we are only in the middle of the pack in cap space. The holes on the O are at expensive positions at WR and OL. On D the holes are at expensive positions at CB and edge. If we go QB in the 1st we may have to give up picks.
I guess you are right, we are not in the worst spot, but for a team lacking talent it sure seems like we should have more cap space. And if you add QB to the mix and the dead cap it brings it should be better.
Exactly. I had hoped with the new regime, there would be more emphasis on self-scouting. I haven’t seen it yet, and over-blowing the playoff win was a huge misstep.
This is exactly where I am. Nothing yet to feel hopeful that this team is on the brink of turning things around. Huge pivot needs to happen in the next sixty days to give me any confidence that Mara and Schoen get it.
Quote:
But the honeymoon is over. Especially for Dabes. Schoen, I think, has a longer leash with Mara.
See a lot of posters take this stance. And while it may be true, I find it appalling.
Are you holding Daboll more responsible for keeping Jones than Schoen?
BTW, the team Daboll coached to the 2022 playoff spot was largely Gettleman's...
You have been spot on here. Give Daboll a quarterback with an elite ceiling and I still feel confident he can make this team go. But Schoen's decision on DJ's contract was arguably worse than anything Gettleman ever did. So until Schoen pivots effectively, I have zero confidence in "trusting the process" that he so frequently asks of the fans. I'll instead "trust the progress" if and when I see it.
The oline is still the #1 issue on this team. They grossly missed on the line they constructed to start the season and it completely undermined the team and got players hurt.
Daboll chose Wink and they fell out and if you believe the rumors Daboll played a role in that.
I also don't like how he's handled the PR job in either season. He got Adoree hurt the first season then turned around and waived the only proven PR on the roster and just threw a rookie RB back there who struggled.
What was starting Ezeudu over Peart all about?...smh
I would also say that the best players on this roster after 2 years were drafted by Gettleman.
They seem to have cleaned up the cap but now we are letting 2 of our best players in their prime walk and creating 2 more holes to fill?
They signed Jones to big money last year now a year later they have buyers remorse?
It feels like they really don't hae a handle on how to get this program to the next level. Both drafts have yielded average players and no stars.
Burned a 3rd rounder on Waller who 1 year later doesn't even seem like he has his heart in the game anymore.
I'm assessing what I see on the field and not what they say cause most of it is just coach speak and cliches.
I'm very interested in how they handle the draft this year cause they both need to be on the hotseat.
this season sucked and another one like it probably gets someone fired but progress is progress:
the cap is a lot better,
they have more young talent at premium positions (wr, edge, cb),
they locked down 2 blue chips in the trenches on what will shortly look like value deals,
most importantly the guy choosing the next QB chose/developed josh allen, then got a career year out of jones, then won games and made an undrafted rookie a sensation even if it was ever so briefly.
no guarantee he gets the qb decision right but there's hope.
It appears they’ve seen the light on Jones. They have cap space this year to sign a couple of difference-makers in FA. Four picks in the top 70. The opportunity is there to get this right.
Seeing the light on Jones most likely means losing most of those draft picks to move up for a QB
I think the drafting other than Evan Neal has been solid: I like thibs, Robinson, flott, belton, ezeudu has shown some promise when in his position at guard, dj Davidson had shown promise, jordon Riley has shown some promise as a rotational guy, Deonte Banks looks like he could bloom into a shut down #1 cb, Hawkins has been solid for a small school 6th rounder and will only get better, Hyatt showed potential of a #1 wr with a floor of a deep threat that will scare opposing defenses, JMS looks like he could be an anchor at center for a very long time and he will be a lot more confident and better off with improved play at the guards next to him which were probably the worst in the league last year, Eric Gray looks like he could be solid as part of a rotational backfield.
Okereke was a stellar add as the qb of our defense and a reliable defender able to rush the passer, defend the pass and stop the run with a very high football iq for our green dot guy.
On the other hand, the contract for DJ leaves them no room for error in the first round of this draft. I think they absolutely have to nail the qb pick or they won't be here for many more seasons. I believe it all comes down to that. Whether they go with Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, JJM or Pennix or God forbid Bo Nix they just need to nail the pick even if it means getting lucky having JJM work out even though they wanted Maye but he went 2nd or something like that. It will take some luck and conviction, but they need to get a good qb in the draft or they aren't going to he here beyond 2026 imo.
Quote:
The Talkin’ Giants guys pointed out that Dex, Thomas and Okereke is the only big money on the books long term, which bodes well for the future.
It appears they’ve seen the light on Jones. They have cap space this year to sign a couple of difference-makers in FA. Four picks in the top 70. The opportunity is there to get this right.
Seeing the light on Jones most likely means losing most of those draft picks to move up for a QB
It depends on who they really want, but yes if they are all in for Maye and we trade up with the Pats it will cost us a 2nd this year and future 1st I imagine. That's better than missing their guy and watching him turn into a franchise qb tho. Ultimately, if they don't get a good qb in this year's draft it won't matter what they do so they need to go get the guy they have the most conviction in rather than being conservative. I think they know this. If they have similar grades on Maye and JJM then they can wait and trade up to 5 most likely (which would be ideal imo and I know that's how Sy sees it and how I see it as well). The alternative would be rough too: trading a lot of assets for Maye and 3 and JJM ends up the franchise qb in NE. They need some luck, brain and brawn.
Obviously the Jones re-sign and the miss on Neal plus the other OL draftees have hurt.
I think the biggest mistake the Giants have made was last year thinking that they'd closed the gap on Phila and Dallas. As nice as it was to win a playoff game in '22 we were still miles apart. They veered off course.
I'm willing to give Schoen and this new team another two offseasons counting this one but no matter which direction they go at QB this GM and staff need to figure out the OL.