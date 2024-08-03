for display only
Heading into year 3 of the Schoen/Daboll era

Rudy5757 : 3/8/2024 2:30 pm
How are you feeling? Is Schoen the right man to turn stop the boat from sinking?

Cap wise, he got us out of the Gettlemen cap mess and put us in the Schoen cap mess.

Draft wise it's been a mixed bag for me. I think he drafted some good players but no true studs that I can see so far. It's early but the 2022 guys are headed into year 3 and some of the guys drafted after them are showing star quality while our 7th overall pick isnt even showing that he is NFL worthy.

No matter how you feel about DJ, it's a bad situation right now.

Is Schoen the right guy to pick the next QB? He was involved in Buffalo but was he all in on Allen? Was that his guy or did he just follow suit?

Daboll went from coach of the year to an embarrassing season with an even worse after season breakup. Did we get MacaDooed? lol

So how are you feeling about the next 2 years?

I think the team is no better than where it was 2 years ago, it may be worse. Our best acquisition was Okereke and we had some bad FA pickups and I think we overpaid. Our draft picks have been nothing special so far but there is still hope on a few to be very good players but I dont see All_pro from any.

What do you think?
We are where we were two years ago  
JonC : 3/8/2024 2:32 pm : link
so the question reverts to when and how will he tear this down. Three big warts in my book are still present, the Jones situation, the drafting just isn't good enough, the self-scouting continues to include delusions.
ryanmkeane : 3/8/2024 2:32 pm : link
Fine with what they've done. Nice playoff run and an unfortunate 2nd year doesn't change how I feel. Optimistic that they are getting the roster in the right direction based on draft and FA approach. If they can't land a QB this draft I'm on board with doing whatever they can to improve the roster.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/8/2024 2:38 pm : link
Higher on Dabs than Joe. Joe needs to nail this offseason & draft.
It's a big incomplete for me  
Sean : 3/8/2024 2:40 pm : link
While Jones is massively overpaid, Schoen has maneuvered the cap well going forward:

--$38M in cap room this offseason
--Jones likely is cut in 2025 with a $22M dead cap hit, but NYG should have a lot of cap space
--4 picks in the top 70 this draft

I almost look at this offseason as his first year. He extended out the Jones/Barkley experiment based on improbable success and a playoff win in year 1 with Daboll. If he pivots off it quickly, I won't fault him. No one is perfect and even the best teams have big whiffs.

They'll need to hit on the QB if it's going to work here.
based on Rudy's assessment  
Dave on the UWS : 3/8/2024 2:42 pm : link
they should both be FIRED immediately!! No immediate results, dump em!
RE: We are where we were two years ago  
Go Terps : 3/8/2024 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16421652 JonC said:
Quote:
so the question reverts to when and how will he tear this down. Three big warts in my book are still present, the Jones situation, the drafting just isn't good enough, the self-scouting continues to include delusions.


This is where I am. Showing both Jones and Barkley the door will go a long way to restoring confidence.

I'll add that Daboll has to do a better job getting himself under control in the sidelines. If he embarrasses the organization he will engage his job regardless of results.
The OL drafting  
Harvest Blend : 3/8/2024 2:44 pm : link
has been poor. That trend has continued.
*endanger  
Go Terps : 3/8/2024 2:44 pm : link
I still have hope.  
bceagle05 : 3/8/2024 2:47 pm : link
The Talkin’ Giants guys pointed out that Dex, Thomas and Okereke is the only big money on the books long term, which bodes well for the future.

It appears they’ve seen the light on Jones. They have cap space this year to sign a couple of difference-makers in FA. Four picks in the top 70. The opportunity is there to get this right.
RE: We are where we were two years ago  
Blue21 : 3/8/2024 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16421652 JonC said:
Quote:
so the question reverts to when and how will he tear this down. Three big warts in my book are still present, the Jones situation, the drafting just isn't good enough, the self-scouting continues to include delusions.
I agree with this. Hate to say this but in a way the worse thing that happened was making the playoffs in 2022. Gave a false sense of progress.
RE: based on Rudy's assessment  
Rudy5757 : 3/8/2024 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16421678 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
they should both be FIRED immediately!! No immediate results, dump em!


It's not about immediate results, it's about progress. I havent seen enough progress. I'm not saying fire anyone but after 2 years we should see things headed in the right direction and unfortunately it's pretty much the exact situation especially on O. Our OL has questions about 4 of the 5 starters, Slayton is our #1 WR and our TE situation isnt great. That was the same 2 years ago.

On D, Dex is the guy up front. Thibs has flashed a bit but not consistent. Okereke was great. The DBs are still in flux.

I think I could have written this 2 years ago except Dex was not the player he is now and Okereke wasnt here.

I thought we could build off of 22 and not really sure where the wheels fell off but a lot has to do with the OL imo. In a scoring league you have to be able to score points.
I don't think winning the playoff game was a bad thing  
Go Terps : 3/8/2024 3:16 pm : link
The problem was the failure to objectively assess the whole season rather than the high point of it.
I felt good after 2022  
Amtoft : 3/8/2024 3:17 pm : link
obviously and I understand why they made some of the moves they made that actually ended up hurting us. A lot of players we brought in that we thought could help didn't. Injuries were bad also. I like Schoen and I really like Dabs. I think in a couple of years if they get this years QB pick right we could be pretty good.
 
christian : 3/8/2024 3:18 pm : link
The Giants are not in a cap mess. Why do you think that?
RE: I don't think winning the playoff game was a bad thing  
Sean : 3/8/2024 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16421752 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The problem was the failure to objectively assess the whole season rather than the high point of it.

They fell into a trap that teams do. I listened to Robert Mays describe the Bucs similarly this offseason, "why wouldn't they continue to build and see how far the group can go?"

The Bucs are different since they competed in Detroit, but it's a similar situation. I'm sure the whole NYG brain trust fell into believing the core could go further and they could build off it. Now, the Bucs learned from the Giants mistake because they are letting the market dictate the value. That was the massive error.
The whole “overreaction to 2022” narrative  
bceagle05 : 3/8/2024 3:23 pm : link
is really just about Jones isn’t it? It was a singular mistake to overpay him. Dex and Thomas extensions were fine, Saquon tag is pretty standard “year at a time” RB treatment (though they should’ve moved him mid season), Okereke is a solid signing. Last year’s moves didn’t signal to me a regime that felt it was on the cusp of the championship.
This administration had the same original sin as the Gettleman one  
Essex : 3/8/2024 3:29 pm : link
they basically had a mandate from ownership to fix a preexisting issue. With Gettleman it was one more run with Eli; with Schoen it was trying to see how much the Giants "screwed up" Jones. Gettleman screwed up his mulligan by drafting Jones and everything went down from there; let's see what Schoen does with his mulligan
RE: …  
Amtoft : 3/8/2024 3:31 pm : link
In comment 16421754 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants are not in a cap mess. Why do you think that?


We are 38 million dollars under the cap which ranks us about 12th. How is that cap mess? The Bills are in a cap mess, Chargers are in a cap mess, the Saints are in a cap mess, the freaking Broncos are in a HUGE cap mess.
RE: The whole “overreaction to 2022” narrative  
JonC : 3/8/2024 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16421763 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
is really just about Jones isn’t it? It was a singular mistake to overpay him. Dex and Thomas extensions were fine, Saquon tag is pretty standard “year at a time” RB treatment (though they should’ve moved him mid season), Okereke is a solid signing. Last year’s moves didn’t signal to me a regime that felt it was on the cusp of the championship.


You could easily argue they 1) drafted for need in picking a RT #7 overall, and a smurf slot in the 2nd round, along with the Waller trade, a handful of signs plus Jones signalling they thought they could win in 2023. The drafting really hasn't been very good to this point, very ordinary.
Giants have  
bc4life : 3/8/2024 3:36 pm : link
built up the defense although it is still a work in progress.

Offense - Jones getting injured, but more importantly the OLine struggling means jury is still out. I don't think anyone predicted Neal struggling this long.

Have added some weapons - some have worked some not so much.

I think the biggest will be - of course the off season moves, including 2 new coordinators, FA, and the draft - this will be the report card year IMO.
RE: RE: The whole “overreaction to 2022” narrative  
jvm52106 : 3/8/2024 3:37 pm : link
In comment 16421783 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16421763 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


is really just about Jones isn’t it? It was a singular mistake to overpay him. Dex and Thomas extensions were fine, Saquon tag is pretty standard “year at a time” RB treatment (though they should’ve moved him mid season), Okereke is a solid signing. Last year’s moves didn’t signal to me a regime that felt it was on the cusp of the championship.



You could easily argue they 1) drafted for need in picking a RT #7 overall, and a smurf slot in the 2nd round, along with the Waller trade, a handful of signs plus Jones signalling they thought they could win in 2023. The drafting really hasn't been very good to this point, very ordinary.


To a degree but most here were all for Neal and Thibs. WDR has shown signs of being a play maker- outside of his injury.. Waller was a mistake but only known after the fact- at the time it seemed a nice shot..
ryanmkeane : 3/8/2024 3:39 pm : link
Robinson was a good pick.
ryanmkeane : 3/8/2024 3:40 pm : link
Schoen's biggest draft miss was passing on Garrett Wilson for Neal.

Then again, Neal was universally seen as a top 5 type player. Can't really fault him for it, but it's a ding.
Hyatt was too  
bc4life : 3/8/2024 3:40 pm : link
It's about the OLine
I am feeling just okay about both. They made a crucial error  
ThomasG : 3/8/2024 3:45 pm : link
in judgment on the Daniel Jones evaluation and related contract decision which was a body blow. It put a damper on their short tenure so far, and how much confidence I have in whether they can rebuild this team by properly evaluating and attaining the right parts.

Massive decision coming up on QB in the next month or so. And they need to get it right to rebuild this team and my trust in them.


INC  
Spider43 : 3/8/2024 3:46 pm : link
But the honeymoon is over. Especially for Dabes. Schoen, I think, has a longer leash with Mara.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 3/8/2024 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16421666 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Higher on Dabs than Joe. Joe needs to nail this offseason & draft.


Same boat. If there is a hot seat at 1925 Giants Way, Schoen should be in it. Daboll dragged that 2022 team to the playoffs. Schoen was a passenger.
I'm definitely more bullish on the team than many  
UberAlias : 3/8/2024 4:21 pm : link
I totally get the pessimism, I just have different thoughts on the matter. This is a critical offseason with massive decisions to be made. I expect the team to compete this year (not for SB, but perform as a competitive team). Let's see where we are after 2024 season.
You can’t sign Jones to that contract  
Giantsforever : 3/8/2024 4:28 pm : link
And then give up on him after 5 games. I am really uncomfortable with Schoen as the GM, and I certainly wouldn’t let him trade any of next years draft picks as they are looking to be very valuable. He has miserably failed at trying to fix the line despite multiple high picks.

I lost confidence in Daboll with seeing how he treated the players publicly this year when they made mistakes. We had a tough schedule this year, particularly the beginning of the year and I was bracing for a tough start, but Daboll didn’t prove to be a leader. He doesn’t seem to be someone you would ever want to work for nor does he seem to be the type to get the best out of his players.

It seems like Wink himself has some issues but that break up with Wink really exposed how bad it likely is to work for Daboll and it reflects very poorly on both Schoen and Daboll.

Josh Allen is a great(but ultimately somewhat flawed player with his decision making) that made what Buffalo did look good, but I think we may have the wrong guys to turn this around. I’m hoping for a strong draft this year to help try to turn this around. Maybe Daboll will work on some of his flaws. Tom Coughlin did so you never know.
ryanmkeane : 3/8/2024 4:32 pm : link
Wouldn't write Neal off just yet. Hopefully a healthy season and new OL coach could do the trick.
RE: You can’t sign Jones to that contract  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/8/2024 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16421879 Giantsforever said:
Quote:
And then give up on him after 5 games.

17 games. Availability matters.

Smart, tough, dependable.
RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/8/2024 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16421885 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Wouldn't write Neal off just yet. Hopefully a healthy season and new OL coach could do the trick.

I actually agree with you on this, although you did also plead with this board to extend the same patience with Ereck Flowers, so it doesn't mean much that YOU wouldn't write off anyone in particular, because you're typically the last one to see it.
RE: INC  
bw in dc : 3/8/2024 4:49 pm : link
In comment 16421815 Spider43 said:
Quote:
But the honeymoon is over. Especially for Dabes. Schoen, I think, has a longer leash with Mara.


See a lot of posters take this stance. And while it may be true, I find it appalling.

Are you holding Daboll more responsible for keeping Jones than Schoen?

BTW, the team Daboll coached to the 2022 playoff spot was largely Gettleman's...
Not hopeful  
darren in pdx : 3/8/2024 4:53 pm : link
at the moment. Better than the last regime but are they good enough? If the first few games are completely non-competitive again I'm off the boat.
Very uncertain  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/8/2024 5:22 pm : link
Schoen hasn't been very good in the draft. Some players with potential but not a lot of impact. Hopefully some step up and he nails this draft including the QB if they go that route.

I wasn't high on hiring Daboll. I was not in the fire him camp at the end of the season but I wouldn't have complained if they hired Vrabel. If things don't turn around I think that situation will be strongly back in play imv.
RE: …  
Rudy5757 : 3/8/2024 5:33 pm : link
In comment 16421754 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants are not in a cap mess. Why do you think that?


Considering we have only 3 players on a long term 2nd contract besides Jones and we are only in the middle of the pack in cap space. The holes on the O are at expensive positions at WR and OL. On D the holes are at expensive positions at CB and edge. If we go QB in the 1st we may have to give up picks.

I guess you are right, we are not in the worst spot, but for a team lacking talent it sure seems like we should have more cap space. And if you add QB to the mix and the dead cap it brings it should be better.

RE: I don't think winning the playoff game was a bad thing  
Section331 : 3/8/2024 5:34 pm : link
In comment 16421752 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The problem was the failure to objectively assess the whole season rather than the high point of it.


Exactly. I had hoped with the new regime, there would be more emphasis on self-scouting. I haven’t seen it yet, and over-blowing the playoff win was a huge misstep.
RE: We are where we were two years ago  
The Mike : 3/8/2024 5:34 pm : link
In comment 16421652 JonC said:
Quote:
so the question reverts to when and how will he tear this down. Three big warts in my book are still present, the Jones situation, the drafting just isn't good enough, the self-scouting continues to include delusions.


This is exactly where I am. Nothing yet to feel hopeful that this team is on the brink of turning things around. Huge pivot needs to happen in the next sixty days to give me any confidence that Mara and Schoen get it.
RE: RE: INC  
The Mike : 3/8/2024 5:50 pm : link
In comment 16421907 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16421815 Spider43 said:


Quote:


But the honeymoon is over. Especially for Dabes. Schoen, I think, has a longer leash with Mara.



See a lot of posters take this stance. And while it may be true, I find it appalling.

Are you holding Daboll more responsible for keeping Jones than Schoen?

BTW, the team Daboll coached to the 2022 playoff spot was largely Gettleman's...


You have been spot on here. Give Daboll a quarterback with an elite ceiling and I still feel confident he can make this team go. But Schoen's decision on DJ's contract was arguably worse than anything Gettleman ever did. So until Schoen pivots effectively, I have zero confidence in "trusting the process" that he so frequently asks of the fans. I'll instead "trust the progress" if and when I see it.
I don't feel optomistic about Schoen/Daboll  
gpat1031 : 3/8/2024 6:13 pm : link
They talk a good game and come off real well on camera but it's not translating to the team so far. We are no better off now then before they arrived.
The oline is still the #1 issue on this team. They grossly missed on the line they constructed to start the season and it completely undermined the team and got players hurt.
Daboll chose Wink and they fell out and if you believe the rumors Daboll played a role in that.
I also don't like how he's handled the PR job in either season. He got Adoree hurt the first season then turned around and waived the only proven PR on the roster and just threw a rookie RB back there who struggled.
What was starting Ezeudu over Peart all about?...smh
I would also say that the best players on this roster after 2 years were drafted by Gettleman.
They seem to have cleaned up the cap but now we are letting 2 of our best players in their prime walk and creating 2 more holes to fill?
They signed Jones to big money last year now a year later they have buyers remorse?
It feels like they really don't hae a handle on how to get this program to the next level. Both drafts have yielded average players and no stars.
Burned a 3rd rounder on Waller who 1 year later doesn't even seem like he has his heart in the game anymore.
I'm assessing what I see on the field and not what they say cause most of it is just coach speak and cliches.
I'm very interested in how they handle the draft this year cause they both need to be on the hotseat.
RE: We are where we were two years ago  
HomerJones45 : 3/8/2024 6:59 pm : link
In comment 16421652 JonC said:
Quote:
so the question reverts to when and how will he tear this down. Three big warts in my book are still present, the Jones situation, the drafting just isn't good enough, the self-scouting continues to include delusions.
Yep. Couldn't agree more.
We have cap room this year and next and the years beyond  
djm : 3/8/2024 7:01 pm : link
We need players to take up and earn that cap space. Space isn’t the issue at all. We need players.
however bad things may seem today they are a lot better than this  
Eric on Li : 3/8/2024 7:32 pm : link


this season sucked and another one like it probably gets someone fired but progress is progress:

the cap is a lot better,
they have more young talent at premium positions (wr, edge, cb),
they locked down 2 blue chips in the trenches on what will shortly look like value deals,

most importantly the guy choosing the next QB chose/developed josh allen, then got a career year out of jones, then won games and made an undrafted rookie a sensation even if it was ever so briefly.

no guarantee he gets the qb decision right but there's hope.
Daboll could be on thin ice if they don't pick a QB  
US1 Giants : 3/8/2024 7:40 pm : link
and they have a rotten 2024 season. Fans will not be patient and want a pound of flesh.
RE: I still have hope.  
Bill in UT : 3/8/2024 8:22 pm : link
In comment 16421691 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
The Talkin’ Giants guys pointed out that Dex, Thomas and Okereke is the only big money on the books long term, which bodes well for the future.

It appears they’ve seen the light on Jones. They have cap space this year to sign a couple of difference-makers in FA. Four picks in the top 70. The opportunity is there to get this right.


Seeing the light on Jones most likely means losing most of those draft picks to move up for a QB
A 9-17-1 sh*t show  
gridirony : 3/8/2024 9:27 pm : link
in their last 27 games, after the lucky 7-2 start in 2022, is classified as a regression, here.
I feel perfectly fine  
blueblood : 3/8/2024 9:55 pm : link
IMO it is utterly foolish for people to think that anyone was going to fix 10-12 years of ineptitude in two years
I actually love the direction they're going.  
BleedBlue46 : 3/8/2024 10:51 pm : link
Minus a couple big mistakes which I still wonder of Mara had some involvement. Those being the franchise tag for Barkley and the contract for DJ without letting him test the market, bidding against ourselves.

I think the drafting other than Evan Neal has been solid: I like thibs, Robinson, flott, belton, ezeudu has shown some promise when in his position at guard, dj Davidson had shown promise, jordon Riley has shown some promise as a rotational guy, Deonte Banks looks like he could bloom into a shut down #1 cb, Hawkins has been solid for a small school 6th rounder and will only get better, Hyatt showed potential of a #1 wr with a floor of a deep threat that will scare opposing defenses, JMS looks like he could be an anchor at center for a very long time and he will be a lot more confident and better off with improved play at the guards next to him which were probably the worst in the league last year, Eric Gray looks like he could be solid as part of a rotational backfield.

Okereke was a stellar add as the qb of our defense and a reliable defender able to rush the passer, defend the pass and stop the run with a very high football iq for our green dot guy.

On the other hand, the contract for DJ leaves them no room for error in the first round of this draft. I think they absolutely have to nail the qb pick or they won't be here for many more seasons. I believe it all comes down to that. Whether they go with Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, JJM or Pennix or God forbid Bo Nix they just need to nail the pick even if it means getting lucky having JJM work out even though they wanted Maye but he went 2nd or something like that. It will take some luck and conviction, but they need to get a good qb in the draft or they aren't going to he here beyond 2026 imo.
RE: RE: I still have hope.  
BleedBlue46 : 3/8/2024 10:56 pm : link
In comment 16422097 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16421691 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


The Talkin’ Giants guys pointed out that Dex, Thomas and Okereke is the only big money on the books long term, which bodes well for the future.

It appears they’ve seen the light on Jones. They have cap space this year to sign a couple of difference-makers in FA. Four picks in the top 70. The opportunity is there to get this right.



Seeing the light on Jones most likely means losing most of those draft picks to move up for a QB


It depends on who they really want, but yes if they are all in for Maye and we trade up with the Pats it will cost us a 2nd this year and future 1st I imagine. That's better than missing their guy and watching him turn into a franchise qb tho. Ultimately, if they don't get a good qb in this year's draft it won't matter what they do so they need to go get the guy they have the most conviction in rather than being conservative. I think they know this. If they have similar grades on Maye and JJM then they can wait and trade up to 5 most likely (which would be ideal imo and I know that's how Sy sees it and how I see it as well). The alternative would be rough too: trading a lot of assets for Maye and 3 and JJM ends up the franchise qb in NE. They need some luck, brain and brawn.
With Schoen I think we're  
Harvest Blend : 3/8/2024 11:15 pm : link
in better shape than 2 years ago. Not a lot, but some.

Obviously the Jones re-sign and the miss on Neal plus the other OL draftees have hurt.

I think the biggest mistake the Giants have made was last year thinking that they'd closed the gap on Phila and Dallas. As nice as it was to win a playoff game in '22 we were still miles apart. They veered off course.

I'm willing to give Schoen and this new team another two offseasons counting this one but no matter which direction they go at QB this GM and staff need to figure out the OL.

Schoen/Daboll  
New Yorker : 8:47 am : link
All GM make mistakes and when you evaluate that mistakes you have to take consideration at the time the mistake was made what is your best option at the time.Too many monday morning quarterbacks IMO.Getting rid of Williams for a 2nd round pick was brilliant.Trading down in draft and picking up picks was good too,maybe the picks after didn't work out but with more picks the mistakes are less harmful.I didn't like Evan in draft,I loved Thib,I love our cap management and it takes guts to do this two fan favorites are going to get top pay at positions that doesn't work in roster management this move unpopular takes guts.I like them alot and see the future so bright I have to wear shades.Most team are in cap hell,we are in great shape cap wise by simply not doing the popular moves the right moves.Now we can target an edge and go all out at a position that deserves to spend not running back and safety.
Schoen/Daboll  
New Yorker : 9:01 am : link
It's unfair to blame the lack of progress of Danny Dimes on them,we had too many injuries at positions of weakness.How many teams have great offensive linemen the struggles to keep five healthy around the league is great and to pay top dollar for backups there are unexsistent.We need to target our spending at the lines oline and de line .We need to do better getting quality talent in the oline.This is the biggest problem we have been having for too long and it effects all key positions on offense because if the oline stinks the whole offense stinks.Also if the offense doesn't move the ball the dee gets burnout .
