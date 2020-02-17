for display only
Darious Williams visiting Giants Sunday

Mixon123 : 9:03 am
Per Jeremy Fowler
Usually hesitant about FA CBs  
ajr2456 : 9:05 am : link
But this could be a solid get depending on price
Mic'd  
Professor Falken : 9:11 am : link
up.
christian : 9:11 am : link
He arguably had his best NFL season last year. Definitely would set a higher floor than relying on Hawkins at the other corner.

I don't think he'll draw a 3-year deal like Bradberry did. My guess is somewhere in the 2/20M+ range.
Slot corner option with Holmes likely heading to FA  
Angel Eyes : 9:13 am : link
?
Turns  
Professor Falken : 9:16 am : link
31 next week. Still looks good in the highlights.
Can't say I have studied him  
Andy in Halifax : 9:17 am : link
but didn't he have an interception against us a couple of years ago? When he was with the RAMS? Would seem to be a pretty meaningful add if we get him, he's supposed to be quite good.
Would rather  
Breeze_94 : 9:22 am : link
Save for the 24 year old McKinney then spending a 31 Year old corner. Don’t get it.
RE: Would rather  
Big Rick in FL : 9:32 am : link
Well this move has nothing to do with Xavier McKinney. The Giants have a set number in mind for McKinney. That number is going to stay the same whether they sign Williams or they don't sign Williams.
I agree with Breeze  
Chip : 9:35 am : link
Pay Mckinney not some 30 plus cb that kind of money or Barkley.
RE: Slot corner option with Holmes likely heading to FA  
jeff57 : 9:37 am : link
Moved to the outside last year and thrived.
Williams  
jeff57 : 9:38 am : link
Per Pro Football Focus’ charting, few cornerbacks were better than Williams in 2023. His coverage grade was fourth amongst qualified corners and he didn’t commit a penalty on those 705 coverage snaps. T
This would be a great signing  
Big Rick in FL : 9:40 am : link
Doesn't factor into the comp pick formula and he's playing at an extremely high level. Played over 1000 snaps on the outside last year. Had 4 INTs, 2 forced fumbles and 19 pass deflections and only allowed 2 TDs.

I don't personally care about PFF Grades, but I know some do. He was their 14th ranked CB in the entire NFL last year with a 79.5 overall grade. For comparison Adoree Jackson has a 48.5 PFF grade.
RE: Would rather  
jvm52106 : 9:40 am : link
Because the two things are not related.
RE: I agree with Breeze  
Toth029 : 9:41 am : link
The league agrees. Don't pay Safeties.

Corners are a premium position.

Williams graded very good in coverage but had problems in run support.
RE: I agree with Breeze  
jvm52106 : 9:41 am : link
Congrats, two things are not related. You don't overpay a S by saying no to other positions.
RE: RE: Would rather  
Breeze_94 : 9:41 am : link
Indirectly it does. Williams is going to cost 8 figures + per year. Money and cap space is a resource. The more you use, the less you have.

Williams is a nice player. But paying corners on the wrong side of 30 hardly ever works out. It’s also confusing, given the state of the rest of the roster. Maybe the plan for the off-season is a lot different than what a lot of the beats and media has been hinting at.
RE: I agree with Breeze  
Big Rick in FL : 9:44 am : link
Darious Williams is a better player right now than Saquon Barkley. Also plays a premium position.
Bowen and the Tennessee people know the  
mittenedman : 9:45 am : link
AFC South, too.
 
christian : 9:50 am : link
The Giants have the resources to sign a safety, running back, and corner.

The question here is simply should the Giants upgrade corner.
Fun player  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:05 am : link
Followed him since his draft year. He came up the hard way, undrafted to high level corner. Earned it every step of the way.
You people realize we like have ONE  
blueblood : 10:07 am : link
starting corner..
RE: You people realize we like have ONE  
Big Rick in FL : 10:09 am : link
No people are so stuck on the fact that McKinney & Saquon are unlikely to be back. So any free agent signing/rumor is going to get compared to those guys.
Depending  
AcidTest : 10:17 am : link
of course on the contract, this would be a very good signing. As others have noted, Williams is still quite good, especially in coverage. He also won't count against the comp pick formula and we have nobody besides Banks at CB. (I still have hope for Hawkins, but as of now, he is unproven.) He is 31, but is still playing at a high level, and this would be a two or at most three year deal. He is exactly the type of player we should be targeting, and we might be an attractive destination since he will be the immediate starter opposite Banks.
He was the best CB for the Jaguars last year, though that's not  
Anakim : 10:21 am : link
saying much.

He wouldn't be a bad signing as a low-risk option. I worry about these past-30 CBs, but Williams did look very good last year didn't show any signs of slowing down.
When Giants signed Kyle Rudolph, I did some researcn  
shyster : 10:21 am : link
on the players Gettleman had acquired who were 30 yo or older their first year with the Giants.

I recall that there were 11 such players, almost all of whom had come and gone, and none had departed NYG being regarded by fans with any degree of fondness. Nate Solder was still around and, of course, despised.

Glowinski and Waller have been notable 30+ yo duds so far for Schoen.

There are no hard and fast rules; Giants could get a decent year out of Williams. But the rule of thumb that NYG and its fans have experienced, over and over, is this: you don't get better by getting older.
Don’t forget this is a deep CB draft class  
Rick in Dallas : 10:26 am : link
Schoen doing due diligence on FA CB group.
We do need a new starting CB to replace Jackson.
RE: Would rather  
Mbavaro : 10:29 am : link
Why can’t you do both?

interesting visit - even though he's 5'9 he played mostly outside  
Eric on Li : 10:34 am : link
and he had a very good season. he played the 10th most coverage snaps of any corner and was ranked 5th best in coverage grade by PFF. the year before jax tried him inside at slot and he played worse. in LA before signing in jax for 3x30m he played mostly outside.

he was set to make $9m for jax, so if he had value at that number they could have traded him. I would imagine his next deal will be less than that. patrick peterson got 2x14m (7m aav) last year at 32, so id guess something in that ballpark.

the graphic below is sorted by forced interception% which would seem like a pretty key stat for a DB, and he was in the top 25% of outside starters and among a list of what look like pretty good players. his ball production was great - second most PBUs with 15, 3rd most INTs with 4, 4 other ints dropped. passer rating against was 9th best at 69.6.

**forced incompletion percentage  
Eric on Li : 11:03 am : link
(not interception)
I'd rather roll the dice with another rookie along with  
BleedBlue46 : 11:29 am : link
what we have already. Get onwenu, autry and maybe an edge. I don't see him coming cheap
RE: I'd rather roll the dice with another rookie along with  
Eric on Li : 11:36 am : link
if he's more expensive than the $9m the jags cut him at, why didnt someone just trade a 7th round pick for him at 9m?
I love that Schoen is looking at the 30+ aged FAs  
djm : 11:48 am : link
That’s the guy(s) you can plug holes with. Less risk and you’re getting the same reward more often than not. The perfect 27 year old FA is nice, but also dangerous as those guys get hurt too.
Bowen plays a lot of zone,  
MOOPS : 11:50 am : link
which is Williams' strength.
So there's that.
I agree with Big Rick!  
ZogZerg : 12:03 pm : link
Would be a good move.
A veteran CB is a good idea.  
Heisenberg : 12:14 pm : link
Could definitely use some experience and this guy is good
