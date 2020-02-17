Darious Williams visiting Giants Sunday

Per Pro Football Focus’ charting, few cornerbacks were better than Williams in 2023. His coverage grade was fourth amongst qualified corners and he didn’t commit a penalty on those 705 coverage snaps. T Link - ( New Window )
Doesn't factor into the comp pick formula and he's playing at an extremely high level. Played over 1000 snaps on the outside last year. Had 4 INTs, 2 forced fumbles and 19 pass deflections and only allowed 2 TDs.
I don't personally care about PFF Grades, but I know some do. He was their 14th ranked CB in the entire NFL last year with a 79.5 overall grade. For comparison Adoree Jackson has a 48.5 PFF grade.
Save for the 24 year old McKinney then spending a 31 Year old corner. Don’t get it.
Well this move has nothing to do with Xavier McKinney. The Giants have a set number in mind for McKinney. That number is going to stay the same whether they sign Williams or they don't sign Williams.
Indirectly it does. Williams is going to cost 8 figures + per year. Money and cap space is a resource. The more you use, the less you have.
Williams is a nice player. But paying corners on the wrong side of 30 hardly ever works out. It’s also confusing, given the state of the rest of the roster. Maybe the plan for the off-season is a lot different than what a lot of the beats and media has been hinting at.
of course on the contract, this would be a very good signing. As others have noted, Williams is still quite good, especially in coverage. He also won't count against the comp pick formula and we have nobody besides Banks at CB. (I still have hope for Hawkins, but as of now, he is unproven.) He is 31, but is still playing at a high level, and this would be a two or at most three year deal. He is exactly the type of player we should be targeting, and we might be an attractive destination since he will be the immediate starter opposite Banks.
He was the best CB for the Jaguars last year, though that's not
on the players Gettleman had acquired who were 30 yo or older their first year with the Giants.
I recall that there were 11 such players, almost all of whom had come and gone, and none had departed NYG being regarded by fans with any degree of fondness. Nate Solder was still around and, of course, despised.
Glowinski and Waller have been notable 30+ yo duds so far for Schoen.
There are no hard and fast rules; Giants could get a decent year out of Williams. But the rule of thumb that NYG and its fans have experienced, over and over, is this: you don't get better by getting older.
and he had a very good season. he played the 10th most coverage snaps of any corner and was ranked 5th best in coverage grade by PFF. the year before jax tried him inside at slot and he played worse. in LA before signing in jax for 3x30m he played mostly outside.
he was set to make $9m for jax, so if he had value at that number they could have traded him. I would imagine his next deal will be less than that. patrick peterson got 2x14m (7m aav) last year at 32, so id guess something in that ballpark.
the graphic below is sorted by forced interception% which would seem like a pretty key stat for a DB, and he was in the top 25% of outside starters and among a list of what look like pretty good players. his ball production was great - second most PBUs with 15, 3rd most INTs with 4, 4 other ints dropped. passer rating against was 9th best at 69.6.
Could definitely use some experience and this guy is good
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Williams - ( New Window )
I don't think he'll draw a 3-year deal like Bradberry did. My guess is somewhere in the 2/20M+ range.
Well this move has nothing to do with Xavier McKinney. The Giants have a set number in mind for McKinney. That number is going to stay the same whether they sign Williams or they don't sign Williams.
Moved to the outside last year and thrived.
Link - ( New Window )
I don't personally care about PFF Grades, but I know some do. He was their 14th ranked CB in the entire NFL last year with a 79.5 overall grade. For comparison Adoree Jackson has a 48.5 PFF grade.
Because the two things are not related.
The league agrees. Don't pay Safeties.
Corners are a premium position.
Williams graded very good in coverage but had problems in run support.
Congrats, two things are not related. You don't overpay a S by saying no to other positions.
Quote:
Save for the 24 year old McKinney then spending a 31 Year old corner. Don’t get it.
Well this move has nothing to do with Xavier McKinney. The Giants have a set number in mind for McKinney. That number is going to stay the same whether they sign Williams or they don't sign Williams.
Indirectly it does. Williams is going to cost 8 figures + per year. Money and cap space is a resource. The more you use, the less you have.
Williams is a nice player. But paying corners on the wrong side of 30 hardly ever works out. It’s also confusing, given the state of the rest of the roster. Maybe the plan for the off-season is a lot different than what a lot of the beats and media has been hinting at.
Darious Williams is a better player right now than Saquon Barkley. Also plays a premium position.
The question here is simply should the Giants upgrade corner.
No people are so stuck on the fact that McKinney & Saquon are unlikely to be back. So any free agent signing/rumor is going to get compared to those guys.
He wouldn't be a bad signing as a low-risk option. I worry about these past-30 CBs, but Williams did look very good last year didn't show any signs of slowing down.
I recall that there were 11 such players, almost all of whom had come and gone, and none had departed NYG being regarded by fans with any degree of fondness. Nate Solder was still around and, of course, despised.
Glowinski and Waller have been notable 30+ yo duds so far for Schoen.
There are no hard and fast rules; Giants could get a decent year out of Williams. But the rule of thumb that NYG and its fans have experienced, over and over, is this: you don't get better by getting older.
We do need a new starting CB to replace Jackson.
Why can’t you do both?
he was set to make $9m for jax, so if he had value at that number they could have traded him. I would imagine his next deal will be less than that. patrick peterson got 2x14m (7m aav) last year at 32, so id guess something in that ballpark.
the graphic below is sorted by forced interception% which would seem like a pretty key stat for a DB, and he was in the top 25% of outside starters and among a list of what look like pretty good players. his ball production was great - second most PBUs with 15, 3rd most INTs with 4, 4 other ints dropped. passer rating against was 9th best at 69.6.
if he's more expensive than the $9m the jags cut him at, why didnt someone just trade a 7th round pick for him at 9m?
So there's that.