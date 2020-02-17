for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Brian Burns Trade

Rickey213 : 11:19 am
Have a very good and reputable source that Giants are talking to the Panthers about trading for Brian Burns in exchange for the 47th pick. Burns is looking for $30m annually over 4 years with $90+ guaranteed. Giants have the best offer right now, but Panthers are dragging their feet. Burns is tagged right now but looking to be traded
$30 Million/per?  
BigBlueShock : 11:21 am : link
Yeah, screw that. Burns is very good but that’s ludicrous
03/24  
DCPollaro : 11:23 am : link
.
Ok buddy  
jvm52106 : 11:25 am : link
if you are legit- message Eric with your credentials..
Great thread title  
UConn4523 : 11:26 am : link
.
RE: $30 Million/per?  
Eric on Li : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16422387 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
Yeah, screw that. Burns is very good but that’s ludicrous


that's where the price for top pass rushers is going. he's already tagged at 24m and his tag next year would be closer to 30m, so his 2 trajectory is already getting close to 30m aav guaranteed before a new deal.

justin madubuike just got 98m over 4 years and 75.5m of it guaranteed. he will make 53.5m in the first 2 years at a position cheaper than edge.

id personally do the 47th pick without blinking i think. burns is a total stud. wanted him badly before he got taken ahead of lawrence.
Would be a massive talent upgrade  
JB_in_DC : 11:26 am : link
Would be very similar to what the Bears got for Mack two years ago (the 48 overall and a 6th).

Dolphins gave up a 1st and a 4th for Chubb and a 5th in Nov 22.
Eric mentioned they might trade for a pass rusher  
bceagle05 : 11:27 am : link
so I wouldn’t be so quick to dismiss this. Perhaps he heard something too.
RE: Ok buddy  
Eric on Li : 11:27 am : link
In comment 16422391 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
if you are legit- message Eric with your credentials..


eric was hinting yesterday that the giants were in the trade market for edge. i havent seen him validate any suggestions of who they might be going for and this could be bs inspired by that but who knows.
RE: Would be a massive talent upgrade  
Eric on Li : 11:30 am : link
In comment 16422395 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
Would be very similar to what the Bears got for Mack two years ago (the 48 overall and a 6th).

Dolphins gave up a 1st and a 4th for Chubb and a 5th in Nov 22.


chase young returned a 3rd from SF
montez sweat returned a 2nd from CHI and got a 4x98m

burns is better than both and would require a bigger contract than both so i can see why CAR would hope to get more in trade comp.

but this is a harder time of year to make a trade like that since any team could just go to UFA and sign whoever they want to a big deal without giving up any picks.
RE: Would be a massive talent upgrade  
JB_in_DC : 11:31 am : link
In comment 16422395 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
Would be very similar to what the Bears got for Mack two years ago (the 48 overall and a 6th).

Dolphins gave up a 1st and a 4th for Chubb and a 5th in Nov 22.


Another comp: Montez Sweat was traded for the 40 overall.
Burns is a very good player...  
bw in dc : 11:31 am : link
but an ask of $30M per makes you wonder if Team Burns is using illegal substances from one of the drug cartels...

Hard, hard pass.
The concept of the trade  
Dave on the UWS : 11:31 am : link
makes sense. But 30 million per?? For Burns? Good player but not worth this coin.
RE: RE: $30 Million/per?  
BigBlueShock : 11:32 am : link
In comment 16422394 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16422387 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


Yeah, screw that. Burns is very good but that’s ludicrous



that's where the price for top pass rushers is going. he's already tagged at 24m and his tag next year would be closer to 30m, so his 2 trajectory is already getting close to 30m aav guaranteed before a new deal.

justin madubuike just got 98m over 4 years and 75.5m of it guaranteed. he will make 53.5m in the first 2 years at a position cheaper than edge.

id personally do the 47th pick without blinking i think. burns is a total stud. wanted him badly before he got taken ahead of lawrence.

I understand that’s where edge prices are heading. And I’m completely against paying Burns that much. This is why it’s important to add edge in the draft
RE: Burns is a very good player...  
Eric on Li : 11:33 am : link
In comment 16422406 bw in dc said:
Quote:
but an ask of $30M per makes you wonder if Team Burns is using illegal substances from one of the drug cartels...

Hard, hard pass.


the average aav of the current top 5 edges is 27m.

why wouldn't any player on a franchise tag ask for the higher end of that average?
I would like this  
Breeze_94 : 11:33 am : link
A lot.

I complained about the allocation of money to a 31 yr old CB earlier.

Now if you told me they pass on paying for McKinney, and use the flexibility that grants them for a move like this - for a 25 year old impact pass rusher - that I would not mind at all.

Burns is a stud.
If X and Saquon leave  
bceagle05 : 11:34 am : link
who exactly are we paying going forward? Dex and Thomas? Okereke? Not much big money on the books. This is a premium position so I’d imagine the Giants would overpay a little for a 25-year-old stud.
RE: I would like this  
Eric on Li : 11:35 am : link
In comment 16422412 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
A lot.

I complained about the allocation of money to a 31 yr old CB earlier.

Now if you told me they pass on paying for McKinney, and use the flexibility that grants them for a move like this - for a 25 year old impact pass rusher - that I would not mind at all.

Burns is a stud.


they have plenty of money to add/retain multiple players. they are flush with cap space in the future.

they are entering UFA this year with twice as much spending power as last year, maybe more.
You know who will be paying that $30million/year...  
ConsistentGiantFan : 11:35 am : link
not the team...
the fans through higher ticket prices, higher TV subscription prices, and more annoying commercials per minute.
RE: If X and Saquon leave  
Eric on Li : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16422414 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
who exactly are we paying going forward? Dex and Thomas? Okereke? Not much big money on the books. This is a premium position so I’d imagine the Giants would overpay a little for a 25-year-old stud.


bingo. edge is the 2nd most expensive position other than QB.

if you want an impact edge this is what it will cost and you arent finding a better 25 year old edge than burns.
Aside from the contract demands, the biggest  
Strahan91 : 11:38 am : link
reason why I can't see this happening is that the Giants need to hold onto those 2nds ahead of the draft in case an opportunity arises to move up and get their guy at QB.
TJ Watt got $28M/year in 2021  
Capt. Don : 11:39 am : link
Granted, that was 3 years ago but TJ Watt is a DPOY level player. I dont see that in Burns.

It would be north for $25M/year for sure, but I would hope less than $30M.
RE: RE: Burns is a very good player...  
bw in dc : 11:39 am : link
In comment 16422409 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16422406 bw in dc said:


Quote:


but an ask of $30M per makes you wonder if Team Burns is using illegal substances from one of the drug cartels...

Hard, hard pass.



the average aav of the current top 5 edges is 27m.

why wouldn't any player on a franchise tag ask for the higher end of that average?


I understand the circumstances and Team Burns can certainly ask for that amount. You are correct. I wrote before I thought.

But I don't consider this guy a top ten edge. He's right on the outside looking in. That's what I should have said...
RE: Aside from the contract demands, the biggest  
Eric on Li : 11:40 am : link
In comment 16422419 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
reason why I can't see this happening is that the Giants need to hold onto those 2nds ahead of the draft in case an opportunity arises to move up and get their guy at QB.


jmo but i think it's more likely they would use the 2025 first to move up since they dont have a lot of picks this year.

i also think they may need to if they are going to match offers from other teams farther back who will have to put their 2025 firsts on the table. minnesota and denver being 2 examples whose trade packages may look a lot better than nyg even though the teams trading back would go down farther.
RE: Eric mentioned they might trade for a pass rusher  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:41 am : link
In comment 16422396 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
so I wouldn’t be so quick to dismiss this. Perhaps he heard something too.


I would not dismiss this.
RE: RE: I would like this  
Breeze_94 : 11:41 am : link
In comment 16422415 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16422412 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


A lot.

I complained about the allocation of money to a 31 yr old CB earlier.

Now if you told me they pass on paying for McKinney, and use the flexibility that grants them for a move like this - for a 25 year old impact pass rusher - that I would not mind at all.

Burns is a stud.



they have plenty of money to add/retain multiple players. they are flush with cap space in the future.

they are entering UFA this year with twice as much spending power as last year, maybe more.


Not disagreeing with that. But they still need to pick and choose where they are going to allocate resources. It’s amazing how people don’t remember what got the giants into the mess they were in a few years ago.

$100m in cap space dries up pretty fast when the average contract for a strong starter at most positions is now well above $10m and exceeding $20m for good talent at premium positions.
You ask for $30M  
90.Cal : 11:43 am : link
You get $25M, it’s called a negotiation. Let’s not shoot down the asking price. Burns would be exactly what this defense needs.
RE: RE: RE: Burns is a very good player...  
Eric on Li : 11:45 am : link
In comment 16422422 bw in dc said:
Quote:

But I don't consider this guy a top ten edge. He's right on the outside looking in. That's what I should have said...


this is the right question / way to look at it. the team that pays him close to 30m is a team that thinks he is a top 5-10 edge.

i think he's pretty clearly behind nick bosa and myles garrett, but other than those 2 i think there's an argument id take him over joey bosa (turning 29) and tj watt (turning 30).

he is clustered in the next group down with josh allen, montez sweat, rashan gary, etc. both drafted in 2019 there are very few players league wide who will look in any way comparable to nick bosa in a chart like this and burns has had very little help around him in CAR. i would definitely take burns over montez sweat (who just got 24.5m aav and 73m gtd).

If the cap keeps increasing which seems entirely  
Strahan91 : 11:47 am : link
plausible, then ~$25-30M for an elite edge could look pretty good in a couple of years.
RE: RE: RE: I would like this  
Eric on Li : 11:48 am : link
In comment 16422427 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:


Not disagreeing with that. But they still need to pick and choose where they are going to allocate resources. It’s amazing how people don’t remember what got the giants into the mess they were in a few years ago.

$100m in cap space dries up pretty fast when the average contract for a strong starter at most positions is now well above $10m and exceeding $20m for good talent at premium positions.


no disagreement here either - my point is simply that let's say they see 2 slots for long term players at high AAV's they want to fill.

in FA they could go for someone like hunter at a price tag that's indifferent from whatever burns gets. but they'd be buying a player with a lot more usage at age 30.

brian burns at 25 is perhaps the best young player at a premium position who could change teams this offseason. i very much see the appeal to being willing to give him a massive contract if the trade cost is below a 1st round pick. 2 years ago LAR offered 2 firsts for him.
Watch  
JonC : 11:51 am : link
Danielle Hunter.
Helluva player ...  
Brown_Hornet : 11:51 am : link
...
RE: RE: Eric mentioned they might trade for a pass rusher  
GiantGrit : 11:52 am : link
In comment 16422424 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16422396 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


so I wouldn’t be so quick to dismiss this. Perhaps he heard something too.



I would not dismiss this.



^^^^^^
Wow  
UberAlias : 11:53 am : link
Talk about a splash move.
RE: TJ Watt got $28M/year in 2021  
90.Cal : 11:53 am : link
In comment 16422420 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
Granted, that was 3 years ago but TJ Watt is a DPOY level player. I dont see that in Burns.

It would be north for $25M/year for sure, but I would hope less than $30M.


So you would pay him north of $25M but not the $28M TJ Watt got? So for $1M-$3M you would risk losing an elite pass rusher? Doesn’t seem wise.
Smart Tough Dependable  
GiantGrit : 11:55 am : link
And only 25. Meets Schoen's criteria
If true  
Jaenyg : 11:55 am : link
47 won’t be helping us move up from 6…
RE: RE: TJ Watt got $28M/year in 2021  
robbieballs2003 : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16422445 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 16422420 Capt. Don said:


Quote:


Granted, that was 3 years ago but TJ Watt is a DPOY level player. I dont see that in Burns.

That's not what he said.

It would be north for $25M/year for sure, but I would hope less than $30M.



So you would pay him north of $25M but not the $28M TJ Watt got? So for $1M-$3M you would risk losing an elite pass rusher? Doesn’t seem wise.
RE: RE: RE: TJ Watt got $28M/year in 2021  
robbieballs2003 : 11:56 am : link
In comment 16422448 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16422445 90.Cal said:


Quote:


In comment 16422420 Capt. Don said:


Quote:


Granted, that was 3 years ago but TJ Watt is a DPOY level player. I dont see that in Burns.

It would be north for $25M/year for sure, but I would hope less than $30M.



So you would pay him north of $25M but not the $28M TJ Watt got? So for $1M-$3M you would risk losing an elite pass rusher? Doesn’t seem wise.



I thought I scrolled down. That's not what he said.
No  
AcidTest : 11:57 am : link
way. That reeks of desperation from Schoen. Find someone in the draft with that pick, who will be much cheaper. Stop trading picks for players, especially those as expensive as Burns. That and constantly trading up are a failed way to build a team. It's also tantamount to admitting that you and your scouts suck at drafting, which means you should be fired.
RE: If true  
Giants1986 : 11:58 am : link
In comment 16422447 Jaenyg said:
Quote:
47 won’t be helping us move up from 6…
. They’re dangling next years 1 to move up
RE: RE: If true  
Giants1986 : 11:58 am : link
In comment 16422454 Giants1986 said:
Quote:
In comment 16422447 Jaenyg said:


Quote:


47 won’t be helping us move up from 6…

Should say maybe, They’re dangling next years 1 to move up
RE: Watch  
AcidTest : 11:59 am : link
In comment 16422439 JonC said:
Quote:
Danielle Hunter.


No interest in him either. Expensive FA signings also rarely work out.
Highly doubt it  
ZogZerg : 12:00 pm : link
.
RE: No  
GiantGrit : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16422452 AcidTest said:
Quote:
way. That reeks of desperation from Schoen. Find someone in the draft with that pick, who will be much cheaper. Stop trading picks for players, especially those as expensive as Burns. That and constantly trading up are a failed way to build a team. It's also tantamount to admitting that you and your scouts suck at drafting, which means you should be fired.


He's young, borderline elite and is always on the field. Generally I lean your direction with trading picks but this would be a rare exception.
RE: Watch  
GiantGrit : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16422439 JonC said:
Quote:
Danielle Hunter.


Very interesting
RE: RE: Watch  
bw in dc : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16422457 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16422439 JonC said:


Quote:


Danielle Hunter.



No interest in him either. Expensive FA signings also rarely work out.


I tend to agree.

He's a monster. But he is turning 30 during next season.

If you can get comfortable with that piece, you are looking at possibly getting 2-3 high level years from a guy on a path to Canton.



47  
Hilary : 12:03 pm : link
At 47 you get a very good player low cap number controlled for 4 years. You don't trade that pick for a high priced player. Horrible idea.
RE: No  
Eric on Li : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16422452 AcidTest said:
Quote:
way. That reeks of desperation from Schoen. Find someone in the draft with that pick, who will be much cheaper. Stop trading picks for players, especially those as expensive as Burns. That and constantly trading up are a failed way to build a team. It's also tantamount to admitting that you and your scouts suck at drafting, which means you should be fired.


the amount of players in the entirety of the last 2 nfl drafts as good as burns is 1 player - aidan hutchinson who went 2nd overall.

how is it reasonable to expect to find a player like that in round 2?

in round 2 a good pick is an ojulari type. how has that gone?
.  
Swizzle : 12:03 pm : link
I'm hearing the deal is verbally agreed to. The only obstacle is the new contract.
Eric on LI  
GiantGrit : 12:04 pm : link
Gets it.
If we’ve learned anything recently  
bceagle05 : 12:09 pm : link
it’s that the Giants can spare a draft pick here or there. Let Joe Schoen cook!
Eric on LI  
The Dude : 12:09 pm : link
is correct. It's fairly rare in the NFL but Burns is the type of player that if available, you trade for.



I absolutely love asshatSZN.
Would feel better about this  
M.S. : 12:10 pm : link
If we could honestly say the Giants were one elite EDGE guy away from winning it all.

But that’s not our team… not by a long shot!
RE: RE: TJ Watt got $28M/year in 2021  
Capt. Don : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 16422445 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 16422420 Capt. Don said:


Quote:


Granted, that was 3 years ago but TJ Watt is a DPOY level player. I dont see that in Burns.

It would be north for $25M/year for sure, but I would hope less than $30M.



So you would pay him north of $25M but not the $28M TJ Watt got? So for $1M-$3M you would risk losing an elite pass rusher? Doesn’t seem wise.


Try reading my post out loud and slowly.
RE: Would feel better about this  
Eric on Li : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 16422478 M.S. said:
Quote:
If we could honestly say the Giants were one elite EDGE guy away from winning it all.

But that’s not our team… not by a long shot!


where were the dolphins as a franchise when they traded for tyreek?

how has that worked out?
RE: Would feel better about this  
Breeze_94 : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16422478 M.S. said:
Quote:
If we could honestly say the Giants were one elite EDGE guy away from winning it all.

But that’s not our team… not by a long shot!


It’s not about “one piece from winning”. You’re getting an impact player at a premium position who is young, and if the contract is agreed to, becomes part of the core for 4-5+ years - if not more. It’s a building block.
I don’t care about the details  
Giantimistic : 12:13 pm : link
How much money, ect.

Give me a good, competitive football team that can enjoy every weekend and let the GM and money people do the rest.

Either trust the GM or don’t.

I am for getting impact players at impact positions.
RE: RE: Would feel better about this  
M.S. : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16422480 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16422478 M.S. said:


Quote:


If we could honestly say the Giants were one elite EDGE guy away from winning it all.

But that’s not our team… not by a long shot!



where were the dolphins as a franchise when they traded for tyreek?

how has that worked out?

Is that really an apples-to-apples comparison?
I like Burns in a deal for many reasons but the problem  
ThomasG : 12:13 pm : link
is the timeline with no QB in hand. To be big spenders for top end talent yet nobody to actually produce points sounds reckless.
Ya blow most of our cap space  
Giant John : 12:14 pm : link
On one player.
Works for me  
UConn4523 : 12:14 pm : link
we need guaranteed talent and I don’t really care if it’s $25m or $30m - just make sure you get the player right.
Seems to be a lot of smoke  
OBJRoyal : 12:14 pm : link
Around this if you know who follow on this site
Dex, Thibs, Burns  
Professor Falken : 12:15 pm : link
would be a handful.
The NFL cap  
The Dude : 12:15 pm : link
is now 255 million. For those comparing it to deals made in 2021.....it was 182 million back then...........
RE: RE: No  
BigBlueShock : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16422466 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16422452 AcidTest said:


Quote:


way. That reeks of desperation from Schoen. Find someone in the draft with that pick, who will be much cheaper. Stop trading picks for players, especially those as expensive as Burns. That and constantly trading up are a failed way to build a team. It's also tantamount to admitting that you and your scouts suck at drafting, which means you should be fired.



the amount of players in the entirety of the last 2 nfl drafts as good as burns is 1 player - aidan hutchinson who went 2nd overall.

how is it reasonable to expect to find a player like that in round 2?

in round 2 a good pick is an ojulari type. how has that gone?

AcidTest LOVES, and I mean LOVES draft picks. He’s on every thread that involves potentially trading picks expressing his dismay at the thought
RE: RE: RE: Would feel better about this  
Eric on Li : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16422484 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 16422480 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16422478 M.S. said:


Quote:


If we could honestly say the Giants were one elite EDGE guy away from winning it all.

But that’s not our team… not by a long shot!



where were the dolphins as a franchise when they traded for tyreek?

how has that worked out?


Is that really an apples-to-apples comparison?


there arent really any apples-to-apples comparisons when it comes to multiple time pro bowlers at premium positions at age 25.

the dolphins also traded for bradley chubb, though also not apples/apples because that was in-season and for a 1st rd pick.
RE: TJ Watt got $28M/year in 2021  
mfjmfj : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16422420 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
Granted, that was 3 years ago but TJ Watt is a DPOY level player. I dont see that in Burns.

It would be north for $25M/year for sure, but I would hope less than $30M.


Based on cap increase the comparable contract for TJ Watt today would be roughly $39MM per year. So there is that.
RE: Dex, Thibs, Burns  
bceagle05 : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16422490 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
would be a handful.

Yep. Burns would make Thibs a better player, and Dex makes everyone better. Throw in Okereke and Banks and you have a nice foundation. Maybe they’ll surprise us and keep McKinney too.
RE: RE: RE: TJ Watt got $28M/year in 2021  
The Dude : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16422479 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
In comment 16422445 90.Cal said:


Quote:


In comment 16422420 Capt. Don said:


Quote:


Granted, that was 3 years ago but TJ Watt is a DPOY level player. I dont see that in Burns.

It would be north for $25M/year for sure, but I would hope less than $30M.



So you would pay him north of $25M but not the $28M TJ Watt got? So for $1M-$3M you would risk losing an elite pass rusher? Doesn’t seem wise.



Try reading my post out loud and slowly.


I just mentioned, but the cap in 2021 was 182 million then....its 255 million now. And that matters.
RE: RE: Would feel better about this  
GiantGrit : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16422482 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 16422478 M.S. said:


Quote:


If we could honestly say the Giants were one elite EDGE guy away from winning it all.

But that’s not our team… not by a long shot!



It’s not about “one piece from winning”. You’re getting an impact player at a premium position who is young, and if the contract is agreed to, becomes part of the core for 4-5+ years - if not more. It’s a building block.


Exactly. And keep in mind with the sack total, he's played
A LOT of snaps with Carolina trailing which means less pass rush opportunities. Not that would change immediately here, just saying on a winning team I think those numbers can increase.
RE: RE: No  
AcidTest : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16422466 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16422452 AcidTest said:


Quote:


way. That reeks of desperation from Schoen. Find someone in the draft with that pick, who will be much cheaper. Stop trading picks for players, especially those as expensive as Burns. That and constantly trading up are a failed way to build a team. It's also tantamount to admitting that you and your scouts suck at drafting, which means you should be fired.



the amount of players in the entirety of the last 2 nfl drafts as good as burns is 1 player - aidan hutchinson who went 2nd overall.

how is it reasonable to expect to find a player like that in round 2?

in round 2 a good pick is an ojulari type. how has that gone?


Nobody disputes that Burns is a terrific player. But this type of trade should only be made by a team that is one or two players away from being a legitimate SB contender. That isn't the Giants. They should rebuild the team through the draft, and by signing players that don't count against the comp pick formula and off the practice squads of other teams.

Ojulari was another bad pick by DG. He slipped in the draft because of a preexisting injury history. He should be traded for whatever we can get for him, including a seventh.
This would be very good  
Chris684 : 12:20 pm : link
And it tells us a few things.

We’re not targeting edge in round 1, obviously.

We don’t feel like we need 47 as a trade chip.

Burns is a stud.
RE: RE: RE: No  
AcidTest : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 16422494 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16422466 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16422452 AcidTest said:


Quote:


way. That reeks of desperation from Schoen. Find someone in the draft with that pick, who will be much cheaper. Stop trading picks for players, especially those as expensive as Burns. That and constantly trading up are a failed way to build a team. It's also tantamount to admitting that you and your scouts suck at drafting, which means you should be fired.



the amount of players in the entirety of the last 2 nfl drafts as good as burns is 1 player - aidan hutchinson who went 2nd overall.

how is it reasonable to expect to find a player like that in round 2?

in round 2 a good pick is an ojulari type. how has that gone?


AcidTest LOVES, and I mean LOVES draft picks. He’s on every thread that involves potentially trading picks expressing his dismay at the thought


That's true, I do. I think bad teams should rebuild primarily through the draft, not be trading picks for players, unless it's a sixth or a seventh. (I was fine trading a seventh for Simmons.)
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:25 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: TJ Watt got $28M/year in 2021  
90.Cal : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16422479 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
In comment 16422445 90.Cal said:


Quote:


In comment 16422420 Capt. Don said:


Quote:


Granted, that was 3 years ago but TJ Watt is a DPOY level player. I dont see that in Burns.

It would be north for $25M/year for sure, but I would hope less than $30M.



So you would pay him north of $25M but not the $28M TJ Watt got? So for $1M-$3M you would risk losing an elite pass rusher? Doesn’t seem wise.



Try reading my post out loud and slowly.


“It would FOR SURE be north of $25M but I hope it’s less than $30M”

Just brilliant. Pinching pennies on a $100M+ deal is how you lose out on your target but ok that xtra $3M a year is soooo important
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:27 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
23m
Not about what Panthers would want as much as what Burns would want.
Was some buzz at Combine about whether Giants would look to add an Edge player via trade. Not the first time I’ve heard his name.

A caveat: Joe Schoen and Dan Morgan are close, too. So not outrageous. Expensive
Great, young Ends  
Toth029 : 12:31 pm : link
Very rarely, if ever, reach FA.

Some have been excited over Bryce Huff and he's a fine player, but he's been situational and is awful against the run.

Burns is one of the best all around ends in the league. I'm very curious what the compensation is rumored to be.
He is a tremendous player  
Heisenberg : 12:31 pm : link
would be fun to see him in blue
I remember with the past regime  
nygscott : 12:33 pm : link
Judge talked about building back to front on D, so spending on X would've probably been a sure thing with them. It seems as though JS would rather build front to back if all these rumblings come to be.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 