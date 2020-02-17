Brian Burns Trade

Have a very good and reputable source that Giants are talking to the Panthers about trading for Brian Burns in exchange for the 47th pick. Burns is looking for $30m annually over 4 years with $90+ guaranteed. Giants have the best offer right now, but Panthers are dragging their feet. Burns is tagged right now but looking to be traded
that's where the price for top pass rushers is going. he's already tagged at 24m and his tag next year would be closer to 30m, so his 2 trajectory is already getting close to 30m aav guaranteed before a new deal.
justin madubuike just got 98m over 4 years and 75.5m of it guaranteed. he will make 53.5m in the first 2 years at a position cheaper than edge.
id personally do the 47th pick without blinking i think. burns is a total stud. wanted him badly before he got taken ahead of lawrence.
Dolphins gave up a 1st and a 4th for Chubb and a 5th in Nov 22.
eric was hinting yesterday that the giants were in the trade market for edge. i havent seen him validate any suggestions of who they might be going for and this could be bs inspired by that but who knows.
chase young returned a 3rd from SF
montez sweat returned a 2nd from CHI and got a 4x98m
burns is better than both and would require a bigger contract than both so i can see why CAR would hope to get more in trade comp.
but this is a harder time of year to make a trade like that since any team could just go to UFA and sign whoever they want to a big deal without giving up any picks.
Hard, hard pass.
Yeah, screw that. Burns is very good but that’s ludicrous
I understand that’s where edge prices are heading. And I’m completely against paying Burns that much. This is why it’s important to add edge in the draft
Hard, hard pass.
the average aav of the current top 5 edges is 27m.
why wouldn't any player on a franchise tag ask for the higher end of that average?
I complained about the allocation of money to a 31 yr old CB earlier.
Now if you told me they pass on paying for McKinney, and use the flexibility that grants them for a move like this - for a 25 year old impact pass rusher - that I would not mind at all.
Burns is a stud.
they have plenty of money to add/retain multiple players. they are flush with cap space in the future.
they are entering UFA this year with twice as much spending power as last year, maybe more.
the fans through higher ticket prices, higher TV subscription prices, and more annoying commercials per minute.
bingo. edge is the 2nd most expensive position other than QB.
if you want an impact edge this is what it will cost and you arent finding a better 25 year old edge than burns.
It would be north for $25M/year for sure, but I would hope less than $30M.
but an ask of $30M per makes you wonder if Team Burns is using illegal substances from one of the drug cartels...
Hard, hard pass.
the average aav of the current top 5 edges is 27m.
why wouldn't any player on a franchise tag ask for the higher end of that average?
I understand the circumstances and Team Burns can certainly ask for that amount. You are correct. I wrote before I thought.
But I don't consider this guy a top ten edge. He's right on the outside looking in. That's what I should have said...
jmo but i think it's more likely they would use the 2025 first to move up since they dont have a lot of picks this year.
i also think they may need to if they are going to match offers from other teams farther back who will have to put their 2025 firsts on the table. minnesota and denver being 2 examples whose trade packages may look a lot better than nyg even though the teams trading back would go down farther.
I would not dismiss this.
A lot.
I complained about the allocation of money to a 31 yr old CB earlier.
Now if you told me they pass on paying for McKinney, and use the flexibility that grants them for a move like this - for a 25 year old impact pass rusher - that I would not mind at all.
Burns is a stud.
they have plenty of money to add/retain multiple players. they are flush with cap space in the future.
they are entering UFA this year with twice as much spending power as last year, maybe more.
Not disagreeing with that. But they still need to pick and choose where they are going to allocate resources. It’s amazing how people don’t remember what got the giants into the mess they were in a few years ago.
$100m in cap space dries up pretty fast when the average contract for a strong starter at most positions is now well above $10m and exceeding $20m for good talent at premium positions.
But I don't consider this guy a top ten edge. He's right on the outside looking in. That's what I should have said...
this is the right question / way to look at it. the team that pays him close to 30m is a team that thinks he is a top 5-10 edge.
i think he's pretty clearly behind nick bosa and myles garrett, but other than those 2 i think there's an argument id take him over joey bosa (turning 29) and tj watt (turning 30).
he is clustered in the next group down with josh allen, montez sweat, rashan gary, etc. both drafted in 2019 there are very few players league wide who will look in any way comparable to nick bosa in a chart like this and burns has had very little help around him in CAR. i would definitely take burns over montez sweat (who just got 24.5m aav and 73m gtd).
Not disagreeing with that. But they still need to pick and choose where they are going to allocate resources. It’s amazing how people don’t remember what got the giants into the mess they were in a few years ago.
$100m in cap space dries up pretty fast when the average contract for a strong starter at most positions is now well above $10m and exceeding $20m for good talent at premium positions.
no disagreement here either - my point is simply that let's say they see 2 slots for long term players at high AAV's they want to fill.
in FA they could go for someone like hunter at a price tag that's indifferent from whatever burns gets. but they'd be buying a player with a lot more usage at age 30.
brian burns at 25 is perhaps the best young player at a premium position who could change teams this offseason. i very much see the appeal to being willing to give him a massive contract if the trade cost is below a 1st round pick. 2 years ago LAR offered 2 firsts for him.
so I wouldn’t be so quick to dismiss this. Perhaps he heard something too.
I would not dismiss this.
^^^^^^
It would be north for $25M/year for sure, but I would hope less than $30M.
So you would pay him north of $25M but not the $28M TJ Watt got? So for $1M-$3M you would risk losing an elite pass rusher? Doesn’t seem wise.
Granted, that was 3 years ago but TJ Watt is a DPOY level player. I dont see that in Burns.
That's not what he said.
It would be north for $25M/year for sure, but I would hope less than $30M.
So you would pay him north of $25M but not the $28M TJ Watt got? So for $1M-$3M you would risk losing an elite pass rusher? Doesn’t seem wise.
Granted, that was 3 years ago but TJ Watt is a DPOY level player. I dont see that in Burns.
It would be north for $25M/year for sure, but I would hope less than $30M.
So you would pay him north of $25M but not the $28M TJ Watt got? So for $1M-$3M you would risk losing an elite pass rusher? Doesn’t seem wise.
I thought I scrolled down. That's not what he said.
47 won’t be helping us move up from 6…
Should say maybe, They’re dangling next years 1 to move up
No interest in him either. Expensive FA signings also rarely work out.
He's young, borderline elite and is always on the field. Generally I lean your direction with trading picks but this would be a rare exception.
Very interesting
Danielle Hunter.
No interest in him either. Expensive FA signings also rarely work out.
I tend to agree.
He's a monster. But he is turning 30 during next season.
If you can get comfortable with that piece, you are looking at possibly getting 2-3 high level years from a guy on a path to Canton.
the amount of players in the entirety of the last 2 nfl drafts as good as burns is 1 player - aidan hutchinson who went 2nd overall.
how is it reasonable to expect to find a player like that in round 2?
in round 2 a good pick is an ojulari type. how has that gone?
I absolutely love asshatSZN.
But that’s not our team… not by a long shot!
Granted, that was 3 years ago but TJ Watt is a DPOY level player. I dont see that in Burns.
It would be north for $25M/year for sure, but I would hope less than $30M.
So you would pay him north of $25M but not the $28M TJ Watt got? So for $1M-$3M you would risk losing an elite pass rusher? Doesn’t seem wise.
Try reading my post out loud and slowly.
But that’s not our team… not by a long shot!
where were the dolphins as a franchise when they traded for tyreek?
how has that worked out?
But that’s not our team… not by a long shot!
It’s not about “one piece from winning”. You’re getting an impact player at a premium position who is young, and if the contract is agreed to, becomes part of the core for 4-5+ years - if not more. It’s a building block.
Give me a good, competitive football team that can enjoy every weekend and let the GM and money people do the rest.
Either trust the GM or don’t.
I am for getting impact players at impact positions.
If we could honestly say the Giants were one elite EDGE guy away from winning it all.
But that’s not our team… not by a long shot!
where were the dolphins as a franchise when they traded for tyreek?
how has that worked out?
Is that really an apples-to-apples comparison?
way. That reeks of desperation from Schoen. Find someone in the draft with that pick, who will be much cheaper. Stop trading picks for players, especially those as expensive as Burns. That and constantly trading up are a failed way to build a team. It's also tantamount to admitting that you and your scouts suck at drafting, which means you should be fired.
the amount of players in the entirety of the last 2 nfl drafts as good as burns is 1 player - aidan hutchinson who went 2nd overall.
how is it reasonable to expect to find a player like that in round 2?
in round 2 a good pick is an ojulari type. how has that gone?
AcidTest LOVES, and I mean LOVES draft picks. He’s on every thread that involves potentially trading picks expressing his dismay at the thought
If we could honestly say the Giants were one elite EDGE guy away from winning it all.
But that’s not our team… not by a long shot!
where were the dolphins as a franchise when they traded for tyreek?
how has that worked out?
Is that really an apples-to-apples comparison?
there arent really any apples-to-apples comparisons when it comes to multiple time pro bowlers at premium positions at age 25.
the dolphins also traded for bradley chubb, though also not apples/apples because that was in-season and for a 1st rd pick.
It would be north for $25M/year for sure, but I would hope less than $30M.
Based on cap increase the comparable contract for TJ Watt today would be roughly $39MM per year. So there is that.
Yep. Burns would make Thibs a better player, and Dex makes everyone better. Throw in Okereke and Banks and you have a nice foundation. Maybe they’ll surprise us and keep McKinney too.
Granted, that was 3 years ago but TJ Watt is a DPOY level player. I dont see that in Burns.
It would be north for $25M/year for sure, but I would hope less than $30M.
So you would pay him north of $25M but not the $28M TJ Watt got? So for $1M-$3M you would risk losing an elite pass rusher? Doesn’t seem wise.
Try reading my post out loud and slowly.
I just mentioned, but the cap in 2021 was 182 million then....its 255 million now. And that matters.
If we could honestly say the Giants were one elite EDGE guy away from winning it all.
But that’s not our team… not by a long shot!
It’s not about “one piece from winning”. You’re getting an impact player at a premium position who is young, and if the contract is agreed to, becomes part of the core for 4-5+ years - if not more. It’s a building block.
Exactly. And keep in mind with the sack total, he's played
A LOT of snaps with Carolina trailing which means less pass rush opportunities. Not that would change immediately here, just saying on a winning team I think those numbers can increase.
way. That reeks of desperation from Schoen. Find someone in the draft with that pick, who will be much cheaper. Stop trading picks for players, especially those as expensive as Burns. That and constantly trading up are a failed way to build a team. It's also tantamount to admitting that you and your scouts suck at drafting, which means you should be fired.
the amount of players in the entirety of the last 2 nfl drafts as good as burns is 1 player - aidan hutchinson who went 2nd overall.
how is it reasonable to expect to find a player like that in round 2?
in round 2 a good pick is an ojulari type. how has that gone?
Nobody disputes that Burns is a terrific player. But this type of trade should only be made by a team that is one or two players away from being a legitimate SB contender. That isn't the Giants. They should rebuild the team through the draft, and by signing players that don't count against the comp pick formula and off the practice squads of other teams.
Ojulari was another bad pick by DG. He slipped in the draft because of a preexisting injury history. He should be traded for whatever we can get for him, including a seventh.
We’re not targeting edge in round 1, obviously.
We don’t feel like we need 47 as a trade chip.
Burns is a stud.
way. That reeks of desperation from Schoen. Find someone in the draft with that pick, who will be much cheaper. Stop trading picks for players, especially those as expensive as Burns. That and constantly trading up are a failed way to build a team. It's also tantamount to admitting that you and your scouts suck at drafting, which means you should be fired.
the amount of players in the entirety of the last 2 nfl drafts as good as burns is 1 player - aidan hutchinson who went 2nd overall.
how is it reasonable to expect to find a player like that in round 2?
in round 2 a good pick is an ojulari type. how has that gone?
AcidTest LOVES, and I mean LOVES draft picks. He’s on every thread that involves potentially trading picks expressing his dismay at the thought
That's true, I do. I think bad teams should rebuild primarily through the draft, not be trading picks for players, unless it's a sixth or a seventh. (I was fine trading a seventh for Simmons.)
Granted, that was 3 years ago but TJ Watt is a DPOY level player. I dont see that in Burns.
It would be north for $25M/year for sure, but I would hope less than $30M.
So you would pay him north of $25M but not the $28M TJ Watt got? So for $1M-$3M you would risk losing an elite pass rusher? Doesn’t seem wise.
Try reading my post out loud and slowly.
“It would FOR SURE be north of $25M but I hope it’s less than $30M”
Just brilliant. Pinching pennies on a $100M+ deal is how you lose out on your target but ok that xtra $3M a year is soooo important
@art_stapleton
·
23m
Not about what Panthers would want as much as what Burns would want.
Was some buzz at Combine about whether Giants would look to add an Edge player via trade. Not the first time I’ve heard his name.
A caveat: Joe Schoen and Dan Morgan are close, too. So not outrageous. Expensive
Some have been excited over Bryce Huff and he's a fine player, but he's been situational and is awful against the run.
Burns is one of the best all around ends in the league. I'm very curious what the compensation is rumored to be.