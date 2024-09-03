The sure handed Evan Engram

Um, catch rate is just catches divided by targets. So, what that means is if the QB is good, then that increases the catch percentage. Also, think about this. He had 114 catches this year. How many yards to you think he had? The answer is 963. That is awful and tells me he wasn't running any deep routes or at least not many. That is an 8.4 ypc. He had 516 yards after the catch for an average of 3.6 yac. Do some simple math. His average catch was 4.8 yards.
If you aren't running deep, then you are basically a dump off player hench easier catches, which leads to a higher catch rate. No surprise to see a lot of TEs on this list.
Finally, he was still tied for 2nd amongst TEs with 7 drops. I can't find the drop rate. His drop rate will move him down the list but he still drops passes.
It just seems like he is benefitting from playing on the Jags but is he being used to his abilities? Engram was a first round pick because of his speed. All Jacksonville is doing is using him less than five yards down the field on average. Most TEs can do that. I don't see why everyone is all up in arms because he "seems" better away from the Giants.
Travels about 6-7 yards through the air with that passing game.
He averaged 8.4 yards per reception, a career low. Yours is a good assumption; shorter passes, less catch difficulty. I think they are leveraging his skillset more effectively than we ever did. All that said, I don’t miss him - a good player but we can and need to do better at the position.
His ADOT was 5 yards. All they did was swing a short pass out and try to gain YAC. YPC was 8.4 yards with everything said and done. Solid but he's a WR playing TE. Also the wrong player Jerry Reese to pick in 2017 - your bookend tackles are Bobby Hart and Ereck Flowers with an aging Eli. Splendid brain thinking in the War Room.
I think a lot of OL have played better after leaving.
Is not 30 yet and he's been out of the league nearly three years now.
So? The reason he got brought up was players playing better after they left the Giants. He did play better after he left. Who cares how old he is now or if he isn't in the league.
Washington didn't get rid of him after one year. He played well there and went for the most money. Washington then traded to get him back. Again, it doesn't matter that he isn't great. The simple statement was he was better away from the Giants. He sucked so bad here. Link - ( New Window )
Zeitler was good before he was with the Giants. The others weren't terribly well regarded by their new teams. People love to bring up Feliciano, but he's bounced around the NFL.
Engram right now is the best example of someone who did better elsewhere. But he was who he was here under multiple coaches.
The point is simple. All we are saying is that that group of players played the worst of their careers here or close to it. I don't think that can be argued. We all know our OL has been a disaster for over a decade now. That's all I am saying.
Dude, did he play better on Washington than the Giants?
RE: I think a lot of OL have played better after leaving.
How many games did he lose when the pass went through his hands or bounced off then went for a pick? Seemed like alot.
I still think the grief we gave him for the philly drop was a stretch. That ball is just a few inches out of reach and would of been an insane play expecting your tight end to make a fingertip catch down the sideline full spoed.
Engram had stone hands here, with Eli and Jones. Then he went to a more friendly offense with zero pressure. Also, he’s just seeing volume, he still doesn’t score and his yards per catch is pitiful. His air yards target depth has also been the lowest of his career.
Good more him for finding a stable role that he excels at but he’s not really doing all that much given his pay.
I don't agree with players thriving after leaving but we have given up too soon on a few. But that happens to all teams. And it isn't like we are talking about hall of famers here. Just a few who did better after leaving.
Ed McCaffery
Joe Jurevicious
Ryan Grant
Devon Kennard
Matt Bryant
There was another kicker the Giants had in camp but never gave a real chance about 30 years ago who went on to be pretty good. Can't remember the name...
I don't agree with players thriving after leaving but we have given up too soon on a few. But that happens to all teams. And it isn't like we are talking about hall of famers here. Just a few who did better after leaving.
Ed McCaffery
Joe Jurevicious
Ryan Grant
Devon Kennard
Matt Bryant
There was another kicker the Giants had in camp but never gave a real chance about 30 years ago who went on to be pretty good. Can't remember the name...
If we have to go back that far, then the Giants really haven't lost a lot of talent.
Probably the other more recent guy is Romeo Okwara, who had one really good season in Detroit.
Love, Williams, Hill, Carter, Zeitler, Tomlinson, Beckham, Engram, Hernandez, JPP Kennard, Okwara, and Goodson are all Giants who have had solid playa after leaving New York recently.
Love, Williams, Hill, Tomlinson are all examples of guys that nobody was looking to run out of town due to their play attitude or of field stuff.
These are all players who the Giants couldn't or decided not keep due to the cap. Nobody disputes that they were good players here.
Eric - if we have to go back 30 years, then yeah I agree. It's not like we have been bleeding good talent. On the other hand, it makes you question why we haven't lost more good talent. Good teams sometimes have no choice but to part with good players due to the fact that they are already loaded. That hasn't been happening with Giants for a long time. That's a problem.
in the playoffs in the 4th quarter against KC. He tried. LOL
Let's face it, he was a frustrating player but every Giant during his time here had a down year. Met him at a game in Miami, nice humble kid, Im glad he is seeing success.
Judge was an absolute killer of careers. I kind of had the same reaction to hearing Judge was the new coach as I did when I heard Thomas Lewis being selected in the 1st round back in the day. Who the fuck is that???
Julian Love left the Giants and became a pro bowler at Seattle
football player after leaving NYC is laughable. He was a mediocre guard for a couple seasons in Washington
Guys like him and Bobby Hart last a few years bc of the serious lack of quality healthy OL in the league, not bc they’re any good
You guys are mossing the point. You're twisting what was said. Forget good and bad. He was better on Washington. You cannot deny that. He sucked here and was better in Washington. If you want to say he sucked at both places then fine but he was rated at the 31st best guard in the NFL in Washington. That is a fringe starter. Here? He was fuckin awful. So even if you go from fuckin awful to bad thay is still better. You guys are getting too caught up in the things that were never said. And, I don't buy the whole NY thing is more difficult to play in than anywhere else. I proved how Engram's numbers were flawed but nobody wants tk talk about that. They just want to criticize a small list of OL that sucked here. They point wasn't to say players suck here. The point was to show how bad out OL coaching has been. I'm not saying we had great talent but we had players that were absolutely abysmal here that went on to extend their careers elsewhere. Our coaching staffs never got the best out of any OL in the past like 10 years or so and is a major reason we have been in the cellar of the NFL.
As far as Engram goes, how come nobody commented on my post? Yet, so many posters seem to be saying players are just better away frok NY or cannot handle playing in NY? His numbers still suck and he still suffers from drops. Catch rate? It's really a bullshit, meaningless stat.
but thats what crappy coaches do. they get the least out of players.
under shurmur engram was a lot better than the version of him that was running curls in traffic all the time.
This is close to exactly right but Eric doesn't go far enough. In traffic, but even more than curls were short crossing patterns where any of MLBs, Ss, or a CB breaking off his coverage to come up, Engram was plain unreliable and a turnover waiting to happen. If you visualize many of his tipped balls leading to INCs or pics, the majority were EE crossing, usually L to R. His concentration wavered in traffic, whether focus or fear of a hit coming at him or behind him.
Even w/ NYG, I'm willing to bet his catch % was higher on sideline routes where oncoming hit was both way more likely to be seen but also limited in how many angles because of safety of the SL.
How the coaching staffs here didn't recognize this is beyond me, but I suppose they were forced into it--they needed a TE to play TE routes. He was never a traditional TE, still isn't. Poor scouting of the talent and roster deprivation.
NYG still don't have a solid TE. They have a very middling 3rd year, poor blocking, decent pass catcher. How could NYG pick him 16 spots or whatever ahead of Ferguson? How? Waller?
Part of the puzzle to solving the OL woes, where this thread veers off a bit, is having a half-way decent, in-line TE. Who was the last?
he couldn't catch a cold here. worse, he had a habit of tipping the
that clanged off of Engram’s hands in Week 18 this season.
I think NY is a hard place to play. From the fans to the spotlight in the media. Some „great“ players can‘t handle it.
Examples?
Who?
They seriously gotta do a study on how so many players are able to thrive once they leave the Giants
Who?
I couldn't think of any names that were shitty here or average here and got better after they left. I just went back and looked at every free agent we lost from 2013-2023 and nobody stands out.
Sure we lost guys like Dalvin Tomlinson & Linval Joseph but they were good players here.
B.J. Hill? He had a good rookie year then got supplanted by Leonard Williams, dealt for Billy Price (and we all know how that turned out), then his career appears to have ascended on some level.
He actually set an NFL record for most receptions (114) without breaking 1,000 yards.
Flowers
Maybe Pugh
Hernandez
Richburg
Feliciano
Dude, did he play better on Washington than the Giants?
Richburg, Pugh and Hernandez have found their niche. Richburg dealt with injuries so he had to retire. No one wanted Flowers more than one season.
He SUCKED here. He signed with Washington for nothing and got a big deal after that. So, yes, he played better.
Because even if you go back to Tuck, Osi, Manningham, Nick's, Steve Smith, Jacobs, Bradshaw, Boss, Ballard, Shockey etc etc I can't really recall many players thriving.
I agree that it isn't many. All I am pointing out is that out OL sucked for way too long and to me it has more to do with our coaching.
No. Engram dropped passes from Eli and Jones. Dropping passes and coming up small in clutch situations was not on the QB.
I wouldn't discount this at all, but we all could feel it with Engram... the stress of playing in NY got to him. You can just tell when an athlete is pressing.
Guys like him and Bobby Hart last a few years bc of the serious lack of quality healthy OL in the league, not bc they’re any good
I still think the grief we gave him for the philly drop was a stretch. That ball is just a few inches out of reach and would of been an insane play expecting your tight end to make a fingertip catch down the sideline full spoed.
Good more him for finding a stable role that he excels at but he’s not really doing all that much given his pay.
Guys like him and Bobby Hart last a few years bc of the serious lack of quality healthy OL in the league, not bc they’re any good
Well, that’s even worse considering they weren’t even mediocre here. We would have all taken mediocre over awful.
Wholeheartedly agree. He NEEDED a clean reset. He got it in Jacksonville, along with a better coaching staff, better QB, etc.
Better draft a QB who can handle it.
Any thoughts on who those might be?
Not sure who those would be. Maybe someone who has over come adversity or played in big games and produced.
Not sure Maye fits that description, but who knows.
B.J. Hill was fine here. It's why I was pissed when they traded him.
Now, they probably go nowhere in the playoffs but they would have won the division.
Kareem McKenzie was one my favorite Giant FAs they picked up
Richburg did not play better. He was the same injury prone guy he was here.
He was a good WR for the Giants. Reeves was a horrific a hole about bring. His guys in. Horan for Landetta. Insisted on bringing Maddox in. That was just a horrible fit both ways.
Love, Williams, Hill, Tomlinson are all examples of guys that nobody was looking to run out of town due to their play attitude or of field stuff.
These are all players who the Giants couldn't or decided not keep due to the cap. Nobody disputes that they were good players here.
Eric - if we have to go back 30 years, then yeah I agree. It's not like we have been bleeding good talent. On the other hand, it makes you question why we haven't lost more good talent. Good teams sometimes have no choice but to part with good players due to the fact that they are already loaded. That hasn't been happening with Giants for a long time. That's a problem.
Let's face it, he was a frustrating player but every Giant during his time here had a down year. Met him at a game in Miami, nice humble kid, Im glad he is seeing success.
Judge was an absolute killer of careers. I kind of had the same reaction to hearing Judge was the new coach as I did when I heard Thomas Lewis being selected in the 1st round back in the day. Who the fuck is that???
Guys like him and Bobby Hart last a few years bc of the serious lack of quality healthy OL in the league, not bc they’re any good
You guys are mossing the point. You're twisting what was said. Forget good and bad. He was better on Washington. You cannot deny that. He sucked here and was better in Washington. If you want to say he sucked at both places then fine but he was rated at the 31st best guard in the NFL in Washington. That is a fringe starter. Here? He was fuckin awful. So even if you go from fuckin awful to bad thay is still better. You guys are getting too caught up in the things that were never said. And, I don't buy the whole NY thing is more difficult to play in than anywhere else. I proved how Engram's numbers were flawed but nobody wants tk talk about that. They just want to criticize a small list of OL that sucked here. They point wasn't to say players suck here. The point was to show how bad out OL coaching has been. I'm not saying we had great talent but we had players that were absolutely abysmal here that went on to extend their careers elsewhere. Our coaching staffs never got the best out of any OL in the past like 10 years or so and is a major reason we have been in the cellar of the NFL.
As far as Engram goes, how come nobody commented on my post? Yet, so many posters seem to be saying players are just better away frok NY or cannot handle playing in NY? His numbers still suck and he still suffers from drops. Catch rate? It's really a bullshit, meaningless stat.
under shurmur engram was a lot better than the version of him that was running curls in traffic all the time.
This is close to exactly right but Eric doesn't go far enough. In traffic, but even more than curls were short crossing patterns where any of MLBs, Ss, or a CB breaking off his coverage to come up, Engram was plain unreliable and a turnover waiting to happen. If you visualize many of his tipped balls leading to INCs or pics, the majority were EE crossing, usually L to R. His concentration wavered in traffic, whether focus or fear of a hit coming at him or behind him.
Even w/ NYG, I'm willing to bet his catch % was higher on sideline routes where oncoming hit was both way more likely to be seen but also limited in how many angles because of safety of the SL.
How the coaching staffs here didn't recognize this is beyond me, but I suppose they were forced into it--they needed a TE to play TE routes. He was never a traditional TE, still isn't. Poor scouting of the talent and roster deprivation.
NYG still don't have a solid TE. They have a very middling 3rd year, poor blocking, decent pass catcher. How could NYG pick him 16 spots or whatever ahead of Ferguson? How? Waller?
Part of the puzzle to solving the OL woes, where this thread veers off a bit, is having a half-way decent, in-line TE. Who was the last?
Media is a bullshit excuse.
In Engram's case, he finally has a qb that can find him and accurately throw him the ball.
Travels about 6-7 yards through the air with that passing game.