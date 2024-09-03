for display only
The sure handed Evan Engram

Greg from LI : 3/9/2024 5:40 pm
Welp

...  
HitSquad : 3/9/2024 5:44 pm : link
They seriously gotta do a study on how so many players are able to thrive once they leave the Giants
RE: ...  
AlwaysASpiral : 3/9/2024 5:46 pm : link
In comment 16422837 HitSquad said:
Quote:
They seriously gotta do a study on how so many players are able to thrive once they leave the Giants


I think NY is a hard place to play. From the fans to the spotlight in the media. Some „great“ players can‘t handle it.
I think the ball  
M.S. : 3/9/2024 5:46 pm : link

Travels about 6-7 yards through the air with that passing game.
.  
Banks : 3/9/2024 5:53 pm : link
He gave the effort here so I'm glad for him, but it is frustrating to watch his sure handedness on another team
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/9/2024 5:53 pm : link
Good for him. I couldn't stand him when he was here, but he seemed like a class act & never dodged the media after a bad game. & let's face it...he needed a change of scenery.
the joe judge giants used him poorly  
Eric on Li : 3/9/2024 5:57 pm : link
but thats what crappy coaches do. they get the least out of players.

under shurmur engram was a lot better than the version of him that was running curls in traffic all the time.
change of scenery  
bc4life : 3/9/2024 6:00 pm : link
and he stayed healthy and stopped dropping passes, especially drive killing, game killing drops.
He has a much better QB throwing to him too.  
BrettNYG10 : 3/9/2024 6:02 pm : link
.
RE: ...  
Big Rick in FL : 3/9/2024 6:04 pm : link
In comment 16422837 HitSquad said:
Quote:
They seriously gotta do a study on how so many players are able to thrive once they leave the Giants


Examples?
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2024 6:04 pm : link
In comment 16422837 HitSquad said:
Quote:
They seriously gotta do a study on how so many players are able to thrive once they leave the Giants


Who?
RE: RE: ...  
Big Rick in FL : 3/9/2024 6:09 pm : link
In comment 16422859 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16422837 HitSquad said:


Quote:


They seriously gotta do a study on how so many players are able to thrive once they leave the Giants



Who?


I couldn't think of any names that were shitty here or average here and got better after they left. I just went back and looked at every free agent we lost from 2013-2023 and nobody stands out.

Sure we lost guys like Dalvin Tomlinson & Linval Joseph but they were good players here.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Angel Eyes : 3/9/2024 6:11 pm : link
In comment 16422868 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16422859 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16422837 HitSquad said:


Quote:


They seriously gotta do a study on how so many players are able to thrive once they leave the Giants



Who?



I couldn't think of any names that were shitty here or average here and got better after they left. I just went back and looked at every free agent we lost from 2013-2023 and nobody stands out.

Sure we lost guys like Dalvin Tomlinson & Linval Joseph but they were good players here.

B.J. Hill? He had a good rookie year then got supplanted by Leonard Williams, dealt for Billy Price (and we all know how that turned out), then his career appears to have ascended on some level.
I definitely think it became a mental thing  
mfsd : 3/9/2024 6:13 pm : link
as much as physical over his time with the Giants. When you reach the point where the crowd cheers when you actually catch the ball, it’s gotta fuck with your head
He always...  
Ryan : 3/9/2024 6:14 pm : link
....seemed to play out of control - serious athleticism but just couldn't get the parts in synch. He looked much smoother and confident this year.

He actually set an NFL record for most receptions (114) without breaking 1,000 yards.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/9/2024 6:15 pm : link
I guess Ed McCaffrey comes to mind of someone thriving after leaving the Meadowlands. But it helps having a QB like Elway.
I love stats and everyone saying he is better now.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/9/2024 6:16 pm : link
Um, catch rate is just catches divided by targets. So, what that means is if the QB is good, then that increases the catch percentage. Also, think about this. He had 114 catches this year. How many yards to you think he had? The answer is 963. That is awful and tells me he wasn't running any deep routes or at least not many. That is an 8.4 ypc. He had 516 yards after the catch for an average of 3.6 yac. Do some simple math. His average catch was 4.8 yards.

If you aren't running deep, then you are basically a dump off player hench easier catches, which leads to a higher catch rate. No surprise to see a lot of TEs on this list.

Finally, he was still tied for 2nd amongst TEs with 7 drops. I can't find the drop rate. His drop rate will move him down the list but he still drops passes.

It just seems like he is benefitting from playing on the Jags but is he being used to his abilities? Engram was a first round pick because of his speed. All Jacksonville is doing is using him less than five yards down the field on average. Most TEs can do that. I don't see why everyone is all up in arms because he "seems" better away from the Giants.
RE: I think the ball  
gary_from_chester : 3/9/2024 6:16 pm : link
In comment 16422843 M.S. said:
Quote:

Travels about 6-7 yards through the air with that passing game.


He averaged 8.4 yards per reception, a career low. Yours is a good assumption; shorter passes, less catch difficulty. I think they are leveraging his skillset more effectively than we ever did. All that said, I don’t miss him - a good player but we can and need to do better at the position.
Didnt  
Nonfootballexpert : 3/9/2024 6:17 pm : link
Eric Flowers get a second contract after leaving ?
Engram  
Giantsbigblue : 3/9/2024 6:18 pm : link
On a podcast said the lights are definitely brighter in New York.
RE: RE: ...  
ThisIsMyBBIname : 3/9/2024 6:20 pm : link
In comment 16422842 AlwaysASpiral said:
Quote:
In comment 16422837 HitSquad said:


Quote:


They seriously gotta do a study on how so many players are able to thrive once they leave the Giants



I think NY is a hard place to play. From the fans to the spotlight in the media. Some „great“ players can‘t handle it.


The tough NY media is dead. Post is political, Daily News doesn't employ beats anymore and Newsday is a joke.
Says  
Giantsbigblue : 3/9/2024 6:23 pm : link
Some good things about Eli and was candid about the bad line play.
Link - ( New Window )
Should we count  
FranknWeezer : 3/9/2024 6:27 pm : link
Brandon McManus?
Eh he's been solid but not someone I miss  
Toth029 : 3/9/2024 6:31 pm : link
His ADOT was 5 yards. All they did was swing a short pass out and try to gain YAC. YPC was 8.4 yards with everything said and done. Solid but he's a WR playing TE. Also the wrong player Jerry Reese to pick in 2017 - your bookend tackles are Bobby Hart and Ereck Flowers with an aging Eli. Splendid brain thinking in the War Room.
I think a lot of OL have played better after leaving.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/9/2024 6:31 pm : link
Zeitler
Flowers
Maybe Pugh
Hernandez
Richburg
Feliciano
RE: Didnt  
Toth029 : 3/9/2024 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16422878 Nonfootballexpert said:
Quote:
Eric Flowers get a second contract after leaving ?


Both the Redskins and Dolphins dumped him after one year.

The Jaguars signed him after Gettleman cut him midseason and he was awful there, too. They had zero interest taking him back.
Flowers  
Toth029 : 3/9/2024 6:34 pm : link
Is not 30 yet and he's been out of the league nearly three years now.
RE: I think a lot of OL have played better after leaving.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2024 6:39 pm : link
In comment 16422888 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Zeitler
Flowers
Maybe Pugh
Hernandez
Richburg
Feliciano


Zeitler was good before he was with the Giants. The others weren't terribly well regarded by their new teams. People love to bring up Feliciano, but he's bounced around the NFL.

Engram right now is the best example of someone who did better elsewhere. But he was who he was here under multiple coaches.
RE: Flowers  
robbieballs2003 : 3/9/2024 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16422892 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Is not 30 yet and he's been out of the league nearly three years now.


So? The reason he got brought up was players playing better after they left the Giants. He did play better after he left. Who cares how old he is now or if he isn't in the league.

Washington didn't get rid of him after one year. He played well there and went for the most money. Washington then traded to get him back. Again, it doesn't matter that he isn't great. The simple statement was he was better away from the Giants. He sucked so bad here.
Link - ( New Window )
I don’t know why there’s resistance to the idea  
UConn4523 : 3/9/2024 6:40 pm : link
that it’s harder to play in NY. The results speak for themselves, it’s incredibly obvious.
RE: RE: I think a lot of OL have played better after leaving.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/9/2024 6:41 pm : link
In comment 16422895 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16422888 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Zeitler
Flowers
Maybe Pugh
Hernandez
Richburg
Feliciano



Zeitler was good before he was with the Giants. The others weren't terribly well regarded by their new teams. People love to bring up Feliciano, but he's bounced around the NFL.

Engram right now is the best example of someone who did better elsewhere. But he was who he was here under multiple coaches.


The point is simple. All we are saying is that that group of players played the worst of their careers here or close to it. I don't think that can be argued. We all know our OL has been a disaster for over a decade now. That's all I am saying.
robbieballs2003  
Toth029 : 3/9/2024 6:44 pm : link
If Flowers was any good, any team would have taken him in, or even Miami would have kept him after giving him money (Commanders gave Nick Gates money and cut after one year, no different).

Freaking Chad Wheeler was still playing in this league until he had the domestic violence issue. Flowers sucked here and sucked elsewhere which is why he's out of the league just three years after leaving this team. If Reese had cut him sooner, he would've been out by the age of 25.

Biggest waste of space and draft pick in the last 30 years from this team. Pass up Andrew Whitworth for that bum.
RE: robbieballs2003  
robbieballs2003 : 3/9/2024 6:45 pm : link
In comment 16422901 Toth029 said:
Quote:
If Flowers was any good, any team would have taken him in, or even Miami would have kept him after giving him money (Commanders gave Nick Gates money and cut after one year, no different).

Freaking Chad Wheeler was still playing in this league until he had the domestic violence issue. Flowers sucked here and sucked elsewhere which is why he's out of the league just three years after leaving this team. If Reese had cut him sooner, he would've been out by the age of 25.

Biggest waste of space and draft pick in the last 30 years from this team. Pass up Andrew Whitworth for that bum.


Dude, did he play better on Washington than the Giants?
RE: I think a lot of OL have played better after leaving.  
Big Rick in FL : 3/9/2024 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16422888 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Zeitler
Flowers
Maybe Pugh
Hernandez
Richburg
Feliciano


Thrived though?

Will Hernandez was so highly thought of by the Cardinals they re-signed him for 2 years worth up to 9 million with 4.5 guaranteed

Richburg played 2 years with SF and hasn't played a game since 2019.

Flowers played on 3 teams in 4 years after leaving and hasn't played since 2021.

Pugh was an average player with Arizona. Just like he was here.

Feliciano was solid this year, but he was with the NYG for a year

Zeitler was good here his 1st year. Was average his 2nd year. He played well with the Ravens, but he's a free agent this year and from what I've read they don't want him back.
Did he? The Redskins  
Toth029 : 3/9/2024 6:55 pm : link
Sure as hell didn't want him more than one consecutive season.

This league is DESPERATE for lineman and he can't crack it.

Richburg, Pugh and Hernandez have found their niche. Richburg dealt with injuries so he had to retire. No one wanted Flowers more than one season.
Big Rick in FL  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2024 6:55 pm : link
Accurate assessment.
RE: RE: I think a lot of OL have played better after leaving.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/9/2024 6:57 pm : link
In comment 16422906 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16422888 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Zeitler
Flowers
Maybe Pugh
Hernandez
Richburg
Feliciano



Thrived though?

Will Hernandez was so highly thought of by the Cardinals they re-signed him for 2 years worth up to 9 million with 4.5 guaranteed

Richburg played 2 years with SF and hasn't played a game since 2019.

Flowers played on 3 teams in 4 years after leaving and hasn't played since 2021.

Pugh was an average player with Arizona. Just like he was here.

Feliciano was solid this year, but he was with the NYG for a year

Zeitler was good here his 1st year. Was average his 2nd year. He played well with the Ravens, but he's a free agent this year and from what I've read they don't want him back.


Who said thrived?
The original post was  
Big Rick in FL : 3/9/2024 6:57 pm : link
How so many players thrive after leaving the Giants. I'm just curious as to who

Because even if you go back to Tuck, Osi, Manningham, Nick's, Steve Smith, Jacobs, Bradshaw, Boss, Ballard, Shockey etc etc I can't really recall many players thriving.
RE: Did he? The Redskins  
robbieballs2003 : 3/9/2024 6:57 pm : link
In comment 16422908 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Sure as hell didn't want him more than one consecutive season.

This league is DESPERATE for lineman and he can't crack it.

Richburg, Pugh and Hernandez have found their niche. Richburg dealt with injuries so he had to retire. No one wanted Flowers more than one season.


He SUCKED here. He signed with Washington for nothing and got a big deal after that. So, yes, he played better.
RE: RE: RE: I think a lot of OL have played better after leaving.  
Big Rick in FL : 3/9/2024 6:59 pm : link
In comment 16422911 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16422906 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16422888 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Zeitler
Flowers
Maybe Pugh
Hernandez
Richburg
Feliciano



Thrived though?

Will Hernandez was so highly thought of by the Cardinals they re-signed him for 2 years worth up to 9 million with 4.5 guaranteed

Richburg played 2 years with SF and hasn't played a game since 2019.

Flowers played on 3 teams in 4 years after leaving and hasn't played since 2021.

Pugh was an average player with Arizona. Just like he was here.

Feliciano was solid this year, but he was with the NYG for a year

Zeitler was good here his 1st year. Was average his 2nd year. He played well with the Ravens, but he's a free agent this year and from what I've read they don't want him back.



Who said thrived?


The person who started this conversation
RE: The original post was  
robbieballs2003 : 3/9/2024 6:59 pm : link
In comment 16422912 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
How so many players thrive after leaving the Giants. I'm just curious as to who

Because even if you go back to Tuck, Osi, Manningham, Nick's, Steve Smith, Jacobs, Bradshaw, Boss, Ballard, Shockey etc etc I can't really recall many players thriving.


I agree that it isn't many. All I am pointing out is that out OL sucked for way too long and to me it has more to do with our coaching.
This doesn't surprise me at all....  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/9/2024 7:01 pm : link
Isn't it funny that once a player like EE gets away from Jones, he's suddenly able to be a better target WR for other teams. Jones sucks. Get rid of him!
RE: This doesn't surprise me at all....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2024 7:10 pm : link
In comment 16422921 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
Isn't it funny that once a player like EE gets away from Jones, he's suddenly able to be a better target WR for other teams. Jones sucks. Get rid of him!


No. Engram dropped passes from Eli and Jones. Dropping passes and coming up small in clutch situations was not on the QB.
He also went to a team coached by Doug Pederson.  
St. Jimmy : 3/9/2024 7:18 pm : link
The Andy Reid coaching tree seems to know how to develop tight ends.
RE: He also went to a team coached by Doug Pederson.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2024 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16422939 St. Jimmy said:
Quote:
The Andy Reid coaching tree seems to know how to develop tight ends.


I wouldn't discount this at all, but we all could feel it with Engram... the stress of playing in NY got to him. You can just tell when an athlete is pressing.
Engram  
stretch234 : 3/9/2024 7:36 pm : link
Fast on the move TE and previous staffs wanted him to be a 5 yard curl route player and in line blocking TE. Just awful usage while he was here
This notion Flowers suddenly became a good  
mfsd : 3/9/2024 7:37 pm : link
football player after leaving NYC is laughable. He was a mediocre guard for a couple seasons in Washington

Guys like him and Bobby Hart last a few years bc of the serious lack of quality healthy OL in the league, not bc they’re any good
Engram?  
give66 : 3/9/2024 8:03 pm : link
How many games did he lose when the pass went through his hands or bounced off then went for a pick? Seemed like alot.
RE: Engram?  
fanoftheteam : 3/9/2024 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16422961 give66 said:
Quote:
How many games did he lose when the pass went through his hands or bounced off then went for a pick? Seemed like alot.



I still think the grief we gave him for the philly drop was a stretch. That ball is just a few inches out of reach and would of been an insane play expecting your tight end to make a fingertip catch down the sideline full spoed.
I don’t buy the Jones bullshit  
UConn4523 : 3/9/2024 8:14 pm : link
Engram had stone hands here, with Eli and Jones. Then he went to a more friendly offense with zero pressure. Also, he’s just seeing volume, he still doesn’t score and his yards per catch is pitiful. His air yards target depth has also been the lowest of his career.

Good more him for finding a stable role that he excels at but he’s not really doing all that much given his pay.
RE: This notion Flowers suddenly became a good  
UConn4523 : 3/9/2024 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16422949 mfsd said:
Quote:
football player after leaving NYC is laughable. He was a mediocre guard for a couple seasons in Washington

Guys like him and Bobby Hart last a few years bc of the serious lack of quality healthy OL in the league, not bc they’re any good


Well, that’s even worse considering they weren’t even mediocre here. We would have all taken mediocre over awful.
Does BJ Hill count for players who did well after leaving  
Angel Eyes : 3/9/2024 8:18 pm : link
?
RE: I definitely think it became a mental thing  
islander1 : 3/9/2024 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16422872 mfsd said:
Quote:
as much as physical over his time with the Giants. When you reach the point where the crowd cheers when you actually catch the ball, it’s gotta fuck with your head


Wholeheartedly agree. He NEEDED a clean reset. He got it in Jacksonville, along with a better coaching staff, better QB, etc.
Pressure got to him  
kelly : 3/9/2024 8:30 pm : link
NY is a tough market.

Better draft a QB who can handle it.

Any thoughts on who those might be?

Not sure who those would be. Maybe someone who has over come adversity or played in big games and produced.

Not sure Maye fits that description, but who knows.
RE: RE: He also went to a team coached by Doug Pederson.  
St. Jimmy : 3/9/2024 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16422946 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16422939 St. Jimmy said:


Quote:


The Andy Reid coaching tree seems to know how to develop tight ends.



I wouldn't discount this at all, but we all could feel it with Engram... the stress of playing in NY got to him. You can just tell when an athlete is pressing.
It probably has to do with learning to be a pro too. Look at his first touchdown celebration. It doesn't help that the Giants were a mess while he was here.

Vishante Schiancoe had a very similar career arch. He had a couple of years where he was one of the better tight ends in the league under Brad Childress, another Andy Reid guy.
Good for him  
Formerly TD : 3/9/2024 8:34 pm : link
Better quarterbacking probably a big reason for the improvement (even though Lawrence has his warts).
RE: Does BJ Hill count for players who did well after leaving  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2024 9:07 pm : link
In comment 16422969 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
?


B.J. Hill was fine here. It's why I was pissed when they traded him.
 
ryanmkeane : 3/9/2024 10:07 pm : link
Giants make the playoffs in 2020 if he catches that pass from Jones at Philly on third down to ice the game.

Now, they probably go nowhere in the playoffs but they would have won the division.
Who cares what he does in Jacksonville?  
Route 9 : 3/9/2024 10:10 pm : link
The most annoying player I've ever witnessed play for any of my favorite teams. Glad he's gone.
A few we let go too soon  
.McL. : 3/9/2024 10:13 pm : link
I don't agree with players thriving after leaving but we have given up too soon on a few. But that happens to all teams. And it isn't like we are talking about hall of famers here. Just a few who did better after leaving.

Ed McCaffery
Joe Jurevicious
Ryan Grant
Devon Kennard
Matt Bryant
There was another kicker the Giants had in camp but never gave a real chance about 30 years ago who went on to be pretty good. Can't remember the name...

RE: A few we let go too soon  
ray in arlington : 3/9/2024 10:23 pm : link
In comment 16423027 .McL. said:
Quote:

There was another kicker the Giants had in camp but never gave a real chance about 30 years ago who went on to be pretty good. Can't remember the name...


Olindo Mare?
RE: A few we let go too soon  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2024 10:24 pm : link
In comment 16423027 .McL. said:
Quote:
I don't agree with players thriving after leaving but we have given up too soon on a few. But that happens to all teams. And it isn't like we are talking about hall of famers here. Just a few who did better after leaving.

Ed McCaffery
Joe Jurevicious
Ryan Grant
Devon Kennard
Matt Bryant
There was another kicker the Giants had in camp but never gave a real chance about 30 years ago who went on to be pretty good. Can't remember the name...


If we have to go back that far, then the Giants really haven't lost a lot of talent.

Probably the other more recent guy is Romeo Okwara, who had one really good season in Detroit.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/9/2024 10:25 pm : link
you could probably come up with a much more impressive list of players who the Giants picked up from other teams who did better here in recent years.
RE: BTW  
Route 9 : 3/9/2024 10:29 pm : link
In comment 16423035 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you could probably come up with a much more impressive list of players who the Giants picked up from other teams who did better here in recent years.


Kareem McKenzie was one my favorite Giant FAs they picked up
RE: RE: ...  
Wiggy : 3/9/2024 10:36 pm : link
In comment 16422859 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16422837 HitSquad said:


Quote:


They seriously gotta do a study on how so many players are able to thrive once they leave the Giants



Who?
Eli Apple and Devon Kennard were a little better and the OLB who was on the falcons I can’t think of his name. Tyree Phillips coming back better. These examples aren’t great.
RE: I think a lot of OL have played better after leaving.  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/9/2024 10:45 pm : link
In comment 16422888 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Zeitler
Flowers
Maybe Pugh
Hernandez
Richburg
Feliciano


Richburg did not play better. He was the same injury prone guy he was here.
RE: ...  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/9/2024 10:50 pm : link
In comment 16422875 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I guess Ed McCaffrey comes to mind of someone thriving after leaving the Meadowlands. But it helps having a QB like Elway.


He was a good WR for the Giants. Reeves was a horrific a hole about bring. His guys in. Horan for Landetta. Insisted on bringing Maddox in. That was just a horrible fit both ways.
 
christian : 3/9/2024 10:58 pm : link
Love, Williams, Hill, Carter, Zeitler, Tomlinson, Beckham, Engram, Hernandez, JPP Kennard, Okwara, and Goodson are all Giants who have had solid playa after leaving New York recently.
RE: …  
.McL. : 3/9/2024 11:24 pm : link
In comment 16423051 christian said:
Quote:
Love, Williams, Hill, Carter, Zeitler, Tomlinson, Beckham, Engram, Hernandez, JPP Kennard, Okwara, and Goodson are all Giants who have had solid playa after leaving New York recently.

Love, Williams, Hill, Tomlinson are all examples of guys that nobody was looking to run out of town due to their play attitude or of field stuff.
These are all players who the Giants couldn't or decided not keep due to the cap. Nobody disputes that they were good players here.

Eric - if we have to go back 30 years, then yeah I agree. It's not like we have been bleeding good talent. On the other hand, it makes you question why we haven't lost more good talent. Good teams sometimes have no choice but to part with good players due to the fact that they are already loaded. That hasn't been happening with Giants for a long time. That's a problem.
RE: ...  
Matt M. : 3/9/2024 11:56 pm : link
In comment 16422837 HitSquad said:
Quote:
They seriously gotta do a study on how so many players are able to thrive once they leave the Giants
Like who? It isn't really a long list.
RE: I think a lot of OL have played better after leaving.  
Matt M. : 3/9/2024 11:57 pm : link
In comment 16422888 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Zeitler
Flowers
Maybe Pugh
Hernandez
Richburg
Feliciano
Flowers still sucked. He moved all over the OL. Feliciano played his natural OG position after leaving, so not a great comp. Pugh still sucked after leaving. So did Hernandez and Richburg.
Engram did pop one in the air that was almost an INT  
Rudy5757 : 3/9/2024 11:59 pm : link
in the playoffs in the 4th quarter against KC. He tried. LOL

Let's face it, he was a frustrating player but every Giant during his time here had a down year. Met him at a game in Miami, nice humble kid, Im glad he is seeing success.

Judge was an absolute killer of careers. I kind of had the same reaction to hearing Judge was the new coach as I did when I heard Thomas Lewis being selected in the 1st round back in the day. Who the fuck is that???
Julian Love left the Giants and became a pro bowler at Seattle  
JohnB : 7:19 am : link
In his first year away from NY with a lot more to come
RE: This notion Flowers suddenly became a good  
robbieballs2003 : 7:36 am : link
In comment 16422949 mfsd said:
Quote:
football player after leaving NYC is laughable. He was a mediocre guard for a couple seasons in Washington

Guys like him and Bobby Hart last a few years bc of the serious lack of quality healthy OL in the league, not bc they’re any good


You guys are mossing the point. You're twisting what was said. Forget good and bad. He was better on Washington. You cannot deny that. He sucked here and was better in Washington. If you want to say he sucked at both places then fine but he was rated at the 31st best guard in the NFL in Washington. That is a fringe starter. Here? He was fuckin awful. So even if you go from fuckin awful to bad thay is still better. You guys are getting too caught up in the things that were never said. And, I don't buy the whole NY thing is more difficult to play in than anywhere else. I proved how Engram's numbers were flawed but nobody wants tk talk about that. They just want to criticize a small list of OL that sucked here. They point wasn't to say players suck here. The point was to show how bad out OL coaching has been. I'm not saying we had great talent but we had players that were absolutely abysmal here that went on to extend their careers elsewhere. Our coaching staffs never got the best out of any OL in the past like 10 years or so and is a major reason we have been in the cellar of the NFL.

As far as Engram goes, how come nobody commented on my post? Yet, so many posters seem to be saying players are just better away frok NY or cannot handle playing in NY? His numbers still suck and he still suffers from drops. Catch rate? It's really a bullshit, meaningless stat.
RE: the joe judge giants used him poorly  
ColHowPepper : 8:48 am : link
In comment 16422851 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
but thats what crappy coaches do. they get the least out of players.
under shurmur engram was a lot better than the version of him that was running curls in traffic all the time.

This is close to exactly right but Eric doesn't go far enough. In traffic, but even more than curls were short crossing patterns where any of MLBs, Ss, or a CB breaking off his coverage to come up, Engram was plain unreliable and a turnover waiting to happen. If you visualize many of his tipped balls leading to INCs or pics, the majority were EE crossing, usually L to R. His concentration wavered in traffic, whether focus or fear of a hit coming at him or behind him.
Even w/ NYG, I'm willing to bet his catch % was higher on sideline routes where oncoming hit was both way more likely to be seen but also limited in how many angles because of safety of the SL.
How the coaching staffs here didn't recognize this is beyond me, but I suppose they were forced into it--they needed a TE to play TE routes. He was never a traditional TE, still isn't. Poor scouting of the talent and roster deprivation.

NYG still don't have a solid TE. They have a very middling 3rd year, poor blocking, decent pass catcher. How could NYG pick him 16 spots or whatever ahead of Ferguson? How? Waller?

Part of the puzzle to solving the OL woes, where this thread veers off a bit, is having a half-way decent, in-line TE. Who was the last?
he couldn't catch a cold here. worse, he had a habit of tipping the  
Victor in CT : 9:35 am : link
ball in the air here allowing them to be picked off.

Media is a bullshit excuse.
RE: RE: ...  
HomerJones45 : 10:24 am : link
In comment 16422842 AlwaysASpiral said:
Quote:
In comment 16422837 HitSquad said:


Quote:


They seriously gotta do a study on how so many players are able to thrive once they leave the Giants



I think NY is a hard place to play. From the fans to the spotlight in the media. Some „great“ players can‘t handle it.
Horseshit. That has been the NY excuse for mishandling and misjudging players forever. All sports.

In Engram's case, he finally has a qb that can find him and accurately throw him the ball.
RE: I think the ball  
HomerJones45 : 10:26 am : link
In comment 16422843 M.S. said:
Quote:

Travels about 6-7 yards through the air with that passing game.
Really? And we've run some sort of aerial circus here with Shakey McCheckdown as the qb? Please
The funniest part of this thread is the season killing interception  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10:40 am : link
that clanged off of Engram’s hands in Week 18 this season.
