Back to the well...

I don't understand why the Bills are moving on. He would be a huge upgrade over Parris Campbell. And as for LW, low ball offers only. The Giants have already more than generously subsidized his over valued talent.
And if Daboll or Schoen believe in Davis then I say go for it..
Plus, we snag a WR in FA that is one more sign we want a QB in the draft...
I just showed you that he hasn't been way better, despite being on a much better passer on a much better offense.
You didn't show me shit, you showed stats. Davis is better than slayton- plus he has had to share space with Diggs, Beasly, Crowder , Shakir, Knox, Kincaid... All you showed was stats.
Well to be fair, the stats he posted were pretty pertinent. They had dam near equal stats per game with Davis having more targets. He isn't what we need. We need a big fast receiver to play on the outside, not another limited deep threat guy.
Perhaps you forgot we have that guy on the roster who is a deep threat in Jalin Hyatt
I'm assuming your response was to jvm? That's what I was saying. We have deep threats, we need a big fast receiver to play on the outside. Davis isn't that dude.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DAVIS is way better than Slayton
That I agree with and would prefer we not sign him
I also think Hyatt could develop into more than just a deep threat given time.
interest in Davis, Onwenu, or Williams. Davis isn't enough of an upgrade, and Onwenu and Williams will want too much money.
So you don't want to sign good players, trade for good players or trade up for a QB. How is the team supposed to get better? You don't want to spend money on big players in free agency, but you don't want to trade for big players at premium positions because of the money. So who are you saving the money for?
interest in Davis, Onwenu, or Williams. Davis isn't enough of an upgrade, and Onwenu and Williams will want too much money.
We need an Olineman and Onwenu is the best available. We aren't going to find quality starters on the online in the bargain bin. The quality of Olineman is bad in the NFL, if we want a good one we will have to pay
Which is good to hear. CB seems to be high on the list too. We definitely need a vet back there with all the young kids.
As for Davis, I hope it’s more of a courtesy visit rather than a real high priority unless he wants a Slayton type of deal.
I think it would be sweet to get LW back on a 2 year deal. He was a good player for us. He is on the downward side but he can still be a good player if we sign a fair deal. Plus that 2nd round pick and LW would be nice.
interest in Davis, Onwenu, or Williams. Davis isn't enough of an upgrade, and Onwenu and Williams will want too much money.
So you don't want to sign good players, trade for good players or trade up for a QB. How is the team supposed to get better? You don't want to spend money on big players in free agency, but you don't want to trade for big players at premium positions because of the money. So who are you saving the money for?
Not true at all. I just don't think these are the right moves at this time. I was fine signing Okereke last year. I was also fine trading for Waller, and trading up for Banks and Hyatt.
Trading picks for players hasn't worked out well for the Giants. See Alec Olgetree and B.J. Hill. DG also wanted to trade for Golladay before signing him to that ridiculous contract. He also signed Solder to a contract that was just as bad.
I'm fine trading a third to SD to move up to #5, but no more than that. Most massive trade ups for QBs fail (RGIII, Mitch Trubisky, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, etc.) I am also not as enamored as others are about this QB class. And after signing to Jones that absurd contract, Schoen IMO hasn't earned the right to trade the draft capital required to get to three.
It's a question of how you think a bad football team like the Giants with holes all over the roster should get better. My view is that they should rebuild first through the draft and signing lesser FAs. Signing expensive FAs and making massive move ups is really for teams that just need a "missing piece" to become SB contenders. That isn't the Giants right now. Remember when Reese signed Harrison, Vernon, and Jenkins? That produced nothing. The team still needed to be rebuilt.
I'm hearing guard, corner, and safety. In that order. I'd love to see Onwenu or maybe Jonah Jackson from Detroit. Or both!!!
Happy to see guard as #1
+1.
You come in for visits when you don't have much of a market.
He's proven his legitimacy in the past.
As I've said numerous times, there are 3-4 guys to follow on this site.
At least I hope you’re legit.
He's proven his legitimacy in the past.
As I've said numerous times, there are 3-4 guys to follow on this site.
it will be hilarious if leonard williams signs another big deal here and the place melts down again. wasnt really hoping for a reunion but it would be worth it for that.
if they pay a combined 20m+ aav to lazard and gabe davis, garrett wilson's agent will be able to ask for 50m per year when he becomes extension eligible. maybe 100m by the end of the year.
The Jets for Davis.
if they pay a combined 20m+ aav to lazard and gabe davis, garrett wilson's agent will be able to ask for 50m per year when he becomes extension eligible. maybe 100m by the end of the year.
Lazard is gone and able to be a cut after next season and almost certainly will be with Rodgers likely one and done. Jets need a deeper receiver room. They don’t have a true pass catcher at TE either.
Definitely. Can’t wait to wear out the refresh button!
Plus, we snag a WR in FA that is one more sign we want a QB in the draft...
At least I hope you’re legit.
He's proven his legitimacy in the past.
As I've said numerous times, there are 3-4 guys to follow on this site.
Thanks Eric. If I could bake him a warm tray of muffins as a welcome gift, I would. But my above post will have to suffice. Hope he feels the love.
What if he was in on the gig the whole time?!?!?!
Plus, we snag a WR in FA that is one more sign we want a QB in the draft...
I just showed you that he hasn't been way better, despite being on a much better passer on a much better offense.
Gonna be a tall task. Supposedly he wants OT money. And dude is the clear #1 available at his position. Can't wait to see if JS can pull this off.
And if Daboll or Schoen believe in Davis then I say go for it..
Plus, we snag a WR in FA that is one more sign we want a QB in the draft...
I just showed you that he hasn't been way better, despite being on a much better passer on a much better offense.
Or maybe it is because Alien has a ton of options to go to
Thars why your state are meaningless without context
Davis has been targeted more than Slayton the past three seasons, that explanation doesn't make sense.
So……..I’m sure Buffalo’s offense was in the field a beck or a lot more than ours
I’m not keen on signing him…but just posting a few stats does t tell the entire story
keep shopping.
Gonna be a tall task. Supposedly he wants OT money. And dude is the clear #1 available at his position. Can't wait to see if JS can pull this off.
He wants to play RG which is his best position. And he will be paid like the up and coming, just entering his prime guard that be is 15-16m per year. Get it done Schoen, don't play around.
Onwenu should be the priority though. The classic “don’t let him leave the building” FA.
Onwenu should be the priority though. The classic “don’t let him leave the building” FA.
1000% just make it happen. A new ol coach with a legit right guard anchoring the space next to him could really help Evan Neal turn the corner. At least it gives him the best chance.
And if Daboll or Schoen believe in Davis then I say go for it..
Plus, we snag a WR in FA that is one more sign we want a QB in the draft...
I just showed you that he hasn't been way better, despite being on a much better passer on a much better offense.
You didn't show me shit, you showed stats. Davis is better than slayton- plus he has had to share space with Diggs, Beasly, Crowder , Shakir, Knox, Kincaid... All you showed was stats.
So you don't want to sign good players, trade for good players or trade up for a QB. How is the team supposed to get better? You don't want to spend money on big players in free agency, but you don't want to trade for big players at premium positions because of the money. So who are you saving the money for?
We need an Olineman and Onwenu is the best available. We aren't going to find quality starters on the online in the bargain bin. The quality of Olineman is bad in the NFL, if we want a good one we will have to pay
Bingo. Between the shit show of signings last year, I'm starting to think this regime doesn't know how to scout WR.
Do you think they will be shopping big ticket items or 2nd wave /scratch and dent?
As for Davis, I hope it’s more of a courtesy visit rather than a real high priority unless he wants a Slayton type of deal.
I think it would be sweet to get LW back on a 2 year deal. He was a good player for us. He is on the downward side but he can still be a good player if we sign a fair deal. Plus that 2nd round pick and LW would be nice.
Sounds smart. Onwenu or bust imo.
Want nothing to do with Davis.
NYG needs WR upgrades, the unit is weak.
Agreed. But my thinking is, unless we somehow deal up for a QB in a move that costs us our 2nd round picks, I'm assuming one of our day 1/2 picks would be earmarked for WR, no?
Given how they've drafted under Schoen, I would think so too. I don't see a big UFA add to WR, but the draft makes a ton of sense given the strength of the crop.
interest in Davis, Onwenu, or Williams. Davis isn't enough of an upgrade, and Onwenu and Williams will want too much money.
So you don't want to sign good players, trade for good players or trade up for a QB. How is the team supposed to get better? You don't want to spend money on big players in free agency, but you don't want to trade for big players at premium positions because of the money. So who are you saving the money for?
Not true at all. I just don't think these are the right moves at this time. I was fine signing Okereke last year. I was also fine trading for Waller, and trading up for Banks and Hyatt.
Trading picks for players hasn't worked out well for the Giants. See Alec Olgetree and B.J. Hill. DG also wanted to trade for Golladay before signing him to that ridiculous contract. He also signed Solder to a contract that was just as bad.
I'm fine trading a third to SD to move up to #5, but no more than that. Most massive trade ups for QBs fail (RGIII, Mitch Trubisky, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, etc.) I am also not as enamored as others are about this QB class. And after signing to Jones that absurd contract, Schoen IMO hasn't earned the right to trade the draft capital required to get to three.
It's a question of how you think a bad football team like the Giants with holes all over the roster should get better. My view is that they should rebuild first through the draft and signing lesser FAs. Signing expensive FAs and making massive move ups is really for teams that just need a "missing piece" to become SB contenders. That isn't the Giants right now. Remember when Reese signed Harrison, Vernon, and Jenkins? That produced nothing. The team still needed to be rebuilt.
Every unit on this team is weak. Name one that isn't.
NYG needs WR upgrades, the unit is weak.
Every unit on this team is weak. Name one that isn't.
Yes, but they need to align positionally with the strengths of the draft crop.
In comment 16423899 JonC said:
Quote:
NYG needs WR upgrades, the unit is weak.
Every unit on this team is weak. Name one that isn't.
Yes, but they need to align positionally with the strengths of the draft crop.
Agreed. It's generally a good idea most years to draft into the strength of the draft. This year it's WR.
Happy to see guard as #1