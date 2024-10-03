Back to the well...

for display only
Capisce : 3/10/2024 7:12 pm
I'm hearing Gabe Davis coming in. In more exciting news... Mike Onwenu is coming in as well... Oddly enough Leonard Williams' agent is looking to see if he can arrange a reunion..
Please no  
eric2425ny : 3/10/2024 7:17 pm : link
Gabe Davis. He wasn’t even consistent with Allen as his QB.
Interesting  
Rjanyg : 3/10/2024 7:18 pm : link
OL top priority
I usually give asshats the benefit of the doubt until proven wrong  
robbieballs2003 : 3/10/2024 7:18 pm : link
But why would anyone come in for a visit now? That's not how the first wave of FA works.
I have to believe Onwenu is our top FA target  
PatersonPlank : 3/10/2024 7:21 pm : link
I'd also take back Williams for the right deal, and he and Dex played well together.
RE: I usually give asshats the benefit of the doubt until proven wrong  
Sean : 3/10/2024 7:23 pm : link
In comment 16423565 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
But why would anyone come in for a visit now? That's not how the first wave of FA works.

+1.

You come in for visits when you don't have much of a market.
Welcome Asshat!  
FranknWeezer : 3/10/2024 7:28 pm : link
At least I hope you’re legit.
We’ll see Schoen’s FA strategy starting tomorrow  
The_Boss : 3/10/2024 7:29 pm : link
Does he go dumpster diving or go for some more expensive guys.
I was wondering if Leo was going to end up an option  
Ben in Tampa : 3/10/2024 7:33 pm : link
Gotta figure Seattle and other teams would be willing to pay more for him.
Unlike many I want  
jvm52106 : 3/10/2024 7:36 pm : link
Gabe Davis!
RE: Welcome Asshat!  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/10/2024 7:40 pm : link
In comment 16423570 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
At least I hope you’re legit.


He's proven his legitimacy in the past.

As I've said numerous times, there are 3-4 guys to follow on this site.
RE: RE: Welcome Asshat!  
robbieballs2003 : 3/10/2024 7:44 pm : link
In comment 16423586 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16423570 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:


At least I hope you’re legit.



He's proven his legitimacy in the past.

As I've said numerous times, there are 3-4 guys to follow on this site.


👍
like pretty much all of that except gabe davis  
Eric on Li : 3/10/2024 7:44 pm : link
i get it since he does little things but i also dont get it at all unless he is somehow way cheaper than expected.

it will be hilarious if leonard williams signs another big deal here and the place melts down again. wasnt really hoping for a reunion but it would be worth it for that.
Gabe Davis is a talented guy  
The Mike : 3/10/2024 7:46 pm : link
I don't understand why the Bills are moving on. He would be a huge upgrade over Parris Campbell. And as for LW, low ball offers only. The Giants have already more than generously subsidized his over valued talent.
Thanks  
Toth029 : 3/10/2024 7:50 pm : link
For the intel.
Keep an eye on  
Sammo85 : 3/10/2024 7:54 pm : link
The Jets for Davis.
.  
Go Terps : 3/10/2024 7:57 pm : link
Don't see the need for Davis. I feel like we already have one.

RE: Keep an eye on  
Eric on Li : 3/10/2024 7:58 pm : link
In comment 16423602 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
The Jets for Davis.


if they pay a combined 20m+ aav to lazard and gabe davis, garrett wilson's agent will be able to ask for 50m per year when he becomes extension eligible. maybe 100m by the end of the year.
Leonard Williams  
Giantsforever : 3/10/2024 8:00 pm : link
I’d like Leonard Williams back at a reasonable price. It would be particularly sweet because of pick #47.
RE: RE: Keep an eye on  
Sammo85 : 3/10/2024 8:05 pm : link
In comment 16423607 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16423602 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


The Jets for Davis.



if they pay a combined 20m+ aav to lazard and gabe davis, garrett wilson's agent will be able to ask for 50m per year when he becomes extension eligible. maybe 100m by the end of the year.


Lazard is gone and able to be a cut after next season and almost certainly will be with Rodgers likely one and done. Jets need a deeper receiver room. They don’t have a true pass catcher at TE either.
Thanks for the head's up  
Matt in SGS : 3/10/2024 8:11 pm : link
this is one of the best times of the year on BBI!
RE: Thanks for the head's up  
Rjanyg : 3/10/2024 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16423625 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
this is one of the best times of the year on BBI!


Amen Matt!
Be nice to start free agency  
GFAN52 : 3/10/2024 8:18 pm : link
with a top OL target.
I don’t get Davis  
Breeze_94 : 3/10/2024 8:21 pm : link
Deep WR class. 3 top 50 picks. He’s a #2 at best. And I actually like the player more than a lot of others on here. But he’s not what they need.
If Leonard Williams comes back  
GiantTuff1 : 3/10/2024 8:23 pm : link
on some team friendly deal and pick 47 helps us acquire a great player this trade will have been an epic fleecing.
RE: Thanks for the head's up  
GiantTuff1 : 3/10/2024 8:24 pm : link
In comment 16423625 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
this is one of the best times of the year on BBI!

Definitely. Can’t wait to wear out the refresh button!
Onwenu seems like a perfect fit  
UberAlias : 3/10/2024 8:26 pm : link
.
DAVIS is way better than Slayton  
jvm52106 : 3/10/2024 8:36 pm : link
And if Daboll or Schoen believe in Davis then I say go for it..

Plus, we snag a WR in FA that is one more sign we want a QB in the draft...
RE: RE: Welcome Asshat!  
FranknWeezer : 3/10/2024 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16423586 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16423570 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:


At least I hope you’re legit.



He's proven his legitimacy in the past.

As I've said numerous times, there are 3-4 guys to follow on this site.


Thanks Eric. If I could bake him a warm tray of muffins as a welcome gift, I would. But my above post will have to suffice. Hope he feels the love.
Davis is exactly the kind of guy you DON'T WANT as a Fa.  
Red Dog : 3/10/2024 8:42 pm : link
Has two or three huge games a season but is invisible the rest of the year.
RE: If Leonard Williams comes back  
FranknWeezer : 3/10/2024 8:43 pm : link
In comment 16423632 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
on some team friendly deal and pick 47 helps us acquire a great player this trade will have been an epic fleecing.


What if he was in on the gig the whole time?!?!?!
Sign Onwenu and  
JonC : 3/10/2024 8:47 pm : link
keep shopping.
Onwenu is a must.  
Matt M. : 3/10/2024 8:50 pm : link
Davis, not so much. He isn't a #1 and not a significant upgrade.
RE: DAVIS is way better than Slayton  
Go Terps : 3/10/2024 8:51 pm : link
In comment 16423650 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
And if Daboll or Schoen believe in Davis then I say go for it..

Plus, we snag a WR in FA that is one more sign we want a QB in the draft...


I just showed you that he hasn't been way better, despite being on a much better passer on a much better offense.
RE: Sign Onwenu and  
FranknWeezer : 3/10/2024 8:52 pm : link
In comment 16423671 JonC said:
Quote:
keep shopping.


Gonna be a tall task. Supposedly he wants OT money. And dude is the clear #1 available at his position. Can't wait to see if JS can pull this off.
RE: RE: DAVIS is way better than Slayton  
Mbavaro : 3/10/2024 8:57 pm : link
In comment 16423680 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16423650 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


And if Daboll or Schoen believe in Davis then I say go for it..

Plus, we snag a WR in FA that is one more sign we want a QB in the draft...



I just showed you that he hasn't been way better, despite being on a much better passer on a much better offense.


Or maybe it is because Alien has a ton of options to go to

Thars why your state are meaningless without context
RE: RE: RE: DAVIS is way better than Slayton  
BrettNYG10 : 3/10/2024 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16423685 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16423680 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16423650 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


And if Daboll or Schoen believe in Davis then I say go for it..

Plus, we snag a WR in FA that is one more sign we want a QB in the draft...



I just showed you that he hasn't been way better, despite being on a much better passer on a much better offense.



Or maybe it is because Alien has a ton of options to go to

Thars why your state are meaningless without context


Davis has been targeted more than Slayton the past three seasons, that explanation doesn't make sense.
RE: RE: RE: RE: DAVIS is way better than Slayton  
Mbavaro : 3/10/2024 9:04 pm : link
In comment 16423686 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 16423685 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16423680 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16423650 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


And if Daboll or Schoen believe in Davis then I say go for it..

Plus, we snag a WR in FA that is one more sign we want a QB in the draft...



I just showed you that he hasn't been way better, despite being on a much better passer on a much better offense.



Or maybe it is because Alien has a ton of options to go to

Thars why your state are meaningless without context



Davis has been targeted more than Slayton the past three seasons, that explanation doesn't make sense.


So……..I’m sure Buffalo’s offense was in the field a beck or a lot more than ours


I’m not keen on signing him…but just posting a few stats does t tell the entire story
I'm guessing Williams still has his home in NJ. He's been here ever  
Ira : 3/10/2024 9:06 pm : link
since being drafted by the Jets. It may make a lot of sense to him to finish his career with us or the Jets.
RE: RE: Sign Onwenu and  
BleedBlue46 : 3/10/2024 9:20 pm : link
In comment 16423681 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
In comment 16423671 JonC said:


Quote:


keep shopping.



Gonna be a tall task. Supposedly he wants OT money. And dude is the clear #1 available at his position. Can't wait to see if JS can pull this off.


He wants to play RG which is his best position. And he will be paid like the up and coming, just entering his prime guard that be is 15-16m per year. Get it done Schoen, don't play around.
Leo would be pretty sweet at a reasonable price  
bceagle05 : 3/10/2024 9:21 pm : link
especially if we land Burns.

Onwenu should be the priority though. The classic “don’t let him leave the building” FA.
RE: Leo would be pretty sweet at a reasonable price  
BleedBlue46 : 3/10/2024 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16423708 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
especially if we land Burns.

Onwenu should be the priority though. The classic “don’t let him leave the building” FA.


1000% just make it happen. A new ol coach with a legit right guard anchoring the space next to him could really help Evan Neal turn the corner. At least it gives him the best chance.
Gabe Davis lol  
GiantsFan84 : 3/10/2024 9:27 pm : link
Exactly the player they do not need
RE: RE: DAVIS is way better than Slayton  
jvm52106 : 3/10/2024 9:29 pm : link
In comment 16423680 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16423650 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


And if Daboll or Schoen believe in Davis then I say go for it..

Plus, we snag a WR in FA that is one more sign we want a QB in the draft...



I just showed you that he hasn't been way better, despite being on a much better passer on a much better offense.


You didn't show me shit, you showed stats. Davis is better than slayton- plus he has had to share space with Diggs, Beasly, Crowder , Shakir, Knox, Kincaid... All you showed was stats.
RE: RE: RE: DAVIS is way better than Slayton  
BleedBlue46 : 3/10/2024 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16423717 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16423680 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16423650 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


And if Daboll or Schoen believe in Davis then I say go for it..

Plus, we snag a WR in FA that is one more sign we want a QB in the draft...



I just showed you that he hasn't been way better, despite being on a much better passer on a much better offense.



You didn't show me shit, you showed stats. Davis is better than slayton- plus he has had to share space with Diggs, Beasly, Crowder , Shakir, Knox, Kincaid... All you showed was stats.


Well to be fair, the stats he posted were pretty pertinent. They had dam near equal stats per game with Davis having more targets. He isn't what we need. We need a big fast receiver to play on the outside, not another limited deep threat guy.
RE: RE: RE: RE: DAVIS is way better than Slayton  
Mbavaro : 3/10/2024 9:42 pm : link
In comment 16423726 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16423717 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16423680 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16423650 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


And if Daboll or Schoen believe in Davis then I say go for it..

Plus, we snag a WR in FA that is one more sign we want a QB in the draft...



I just showed you that he hasn't been way better, despite being on a much better passer on a much better offense.



You didn't show me shit, you showed stats. Davis is better than slayton- plus he has had to share space with Diggs, Beasly, Crowder , Shakir, Knox, Kincaid... All you showed was stats.



Well to be fair, the stats he posted were pretty pertinent. They had dam near equal stats per game with Davis having more targets. He isn't what we need. We need a big fast receiver to play on the outside, not another limited deep threat guy.



Perhaps you forgot we have that guy on the roster who is a deep threat in Jalin Hyatt
Davis strikes me…  
2ndroundKO : 3/10/2024 9:48 pm : link
as a coach killer but maybe a change of scenery does him some good although I’d rather we look elsewhere.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DAVIS is way better than Slayton  
BleedBlue46 : 3/10/2024 9:52 pm : link
In comment 16423729 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16423726 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16423717 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16423680 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16423650 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


And if Daboll or Schoen believe in Davis then I say go for it..

Plus, we snag a WR in FA that is one more sign we want a QB in the draft...



I just showed you that he hasn't been way better, despite being on a much better passer on a much better offense.



You didn't show me shit, you showed stats. Davis is better than slayton- plus he has had to share space with Diggs, Beasly, Crowder , Shakir, Knox, Kincaid... All you showed was stats.



Well to be fair, the stats he posted were pretty pertinent. They had dam near equal stats per game with Davis having more targets. He isn't what we need. We need a big fast receiver to play on the outside, not another limited deep threat guy.




Perhaps you forgot we have that guy on the roster who is a deep threat in Jalin Hyatt


I'm assuming your response was to jvm? That's what I was saying. We have deep threats, we need a big fast receiver to play on the outside. Davis isn't that dude.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DAVIS is way better than Slayton  
Mbavaro : 3/10/2024 9:54 pm : link
In comment 16423738 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16423729 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16423726 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16423717 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16423680 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16423650 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


And if Daboll or Schoen believe in Davis then I say go for it..

Plus, we snag a WR in FA that is one more sign we want a QB in the draft...



I just showed you that he hasn't been way better, despite being on a much better passer on a much better offense.



You didn't show me shit, you showed stats. Davis is better than slayton- plus he has had to share space with Diggs, Beasly, Crowder , Shakir, Knox, Kincaid... All you showed was stats.



Well to be fair, the stats he posted were pretty pertinent. They had dam near equal stats per game with Davis having more targets. He isn't what we need. We need a big fast receiver to play on the outside, not another limited deep threat guy.




Perhaps you forgot we have that guy on the roster who is a deep threat in Jalin Hyatt



I'm assuming your response was to jvm? That's what I was saying. We have deep threats, we need a big fast receiver to play on the outside. Davis isn't that dude.



That I agree with and would prefer we not sign him
Giants can do alot better than Slayton  
JonC : 3/10/2024 9:57 pm : link
but Davis isn't a big enough upgrade.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DAVIS is way better than Slayton  
BleedBlue46 : 3/10/2024 10:17 pm : link
In comment 16423743 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16423738 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16423729 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16423726 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16423717 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16423680 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16423650 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


And if Daboll or Schoen believe in Davis then I say go for it..

Plus, we snag a WR in FA that is one more sign we want a QB in the draft...



I just showed you that he hasn't been way better, despite being on a much better passer on a much better offense.



You didn't show me shit, you showed stats. Davis is better than slayton- plus he has had to share space with Diggs, Beasly, Crowder , Shakir, Knox, Kincaid... All you showed was stats.



Well to be fair, the stats he posted were pretty pertinent. They had dam near equal stats per game with Davis having more targets. He isn't what we need. We need a big fast receiver to play on the outside, not another limited deep threat guy.




Perhaps you forgot we have that guy on the roster who is a deep threat in Jalin Hyatt



I'm assuming your response was to jvm? That's what I was saying. We have deep threats, we need a big fast receiver to play on the outside. Davis isn't that dude.




That I agree with and would prefer we not sign him


I also think Hyatt could develop into more than just a deep threat given time.
No  
AcidTest : 3/10/2024 10:35 pm : link
interest in Davis, Onwenu, or Williams. Davis isn't enough of an upgrade, and Onwenu and Williams will want too much money.
RE: No  
Big Rick in FL : 3/10/2024 11:01 pm : link
In comment 16423762 AcidTest said:
Quote:
interest in Davis, Onwenu, or Williams. Davis isn't enough of an upgrade, and Onwenu and Williams will want too much money.


So you don't want to sign good players, trade for good players or trade up for a QB. How is the team supposed to get better? You don't want to spend money on big players in free agency, but you don't want to trade for big players at premium positions because of the money. So who are you saving the money for?
RE: No  
TommyWiseau : 3/10/2024 11:27 pm : link
In comment 16423762 AcidTest said:
Quote:
interest in Davis, Onwenu, or Williams. Davis isn't enough of an upgrade, and Onwenu and Williams will want too much money.


We need an Olineman and Onwenu is the best available. We aren't going to find quality starters on the online in the bargain bin. The quality of Olineman is bad in the NFL, if we want a good one we will have to pay
Early FA Priorities  
Rico : 3/10/2024 11:32 pm : link
I'm hearing guard, corner, and safety. In that order. I'd love to see Onwenu or maybe Jonah Jackson from Detroit. Or both!!!
A stud DE Should be a priority…  
hyadoin : 3/10/2024 11:37 pm : link
KT seemed to throttle down after they traded Williams.
RE: .  
BH28 : 3/10/2024 11:43 pm : link
In comment 16423606 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Don't see the need for Davis. I feel like we already have one.



Bingo. Between the shit show of signings last year, I'm starting to think this regime doesn't know how to scout WR.
RE: Early FA Priorities  
dancing blue bear : 3/10/2024 11:54 pm : link
In comment 16423785 Rico said:
Quote:
I'm hearing guard, corner, and safety. In that order. I'd love to see Onwenu or maybe Jonah Jackson from Detroit. Or both!!!

Do you think they will be shopping big ticket items or 2nd wave /scratch and dent?
Obviously Onwenu is the #1 target  
Rudy5757 : 3/10/2024 11:55 pm : link
Which is good to hear. CB seems to be high on the list too. We definitely need a vet back there with all the young kids.

As for Davis, I hope it’s more of a courtesy visit rather than a real high priority unless he wants a Slayton type of deal.

I think it would be sweet to get LW back on a 2 year deal. He was a good player for us. He is on the downward side but he can still be a good player if we sign a fair deal. Plus that 2nd round pick and LW would be nice.
RE: Early FA Priorities  
BleedBlue46 : 3/10/2024 11:56 pm : link
In comment 16423785 Rico said:
Quote:
I'm hearing guard, corner, and safety. In that order. I'd love to see Onwenu or maybe Jonah Jackson from Detroit. Or both!!!


Sounds smart. Onwenu or bust imo.
Onwenu  
Giantsforever : 3/11/2024 12:26 am : link
Makes a lot of sense. I’d consider free agency a huge success if they can get him, trade for Burns and sign LW and Barkley to reasonable contracts.
Can't risk betting on Hyatt  
JonC : 3/11/2024 9:10 am : link
NYG needs WR upgrades, the unit is weak.
One of the deepest WR draft classes in years  
Rick in Dallas : 3/11/2024 9:17 am : link
We can upgrade our group in draft rather than FA market.
Want nothing to do with Davis.
RE: Can't risk betting on Hyatt  
UberAlias : 3/11/2024 9:48 am : link
In comment 16423899 JonC said:
Quote:
NYG needs WR upgrades, the unit is weak.
Agreed. But my thinking is, unless we somehow deal up for a QB in a move that costs us our 2nd round picks, I'm assuming one of our day 1/2 picks would be earmarked for WR, no?
RE: RE: Can't risk betting on Hyatt  
JonC : 3/11/2024 9:59 am : link
In comment 16423935 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16423899 JonC said:


Quote:


NYG needs WR upgrades, the unit is weak.

Agreed. But my thinking is, unless we somehow deal up for a QB in a move that costs us our 2nd round picks, I'm assuming one of our day 1/2 picks would be earmarked for WR, no?


Given how they've drafted under Schoen, I would think so too. I don't see a big UFA add to WR, but the draft makes a ton of sense given the strength of the crop.
RE: RE: No  
AcidTest : 3/11/2024 10:02 am : link
In comment 16423775 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16423762 AcidTest said:


Quote:


interest in Davis, Onwenu, or Williams. Davis isn't enough of an upgrade, and Onwenu and Williams will want too much money.



So you don't want to sign good players, trade for good players or trade up for a QB. How is the team supposed to get better? You don't want to spend money on big players in free agency, but you don't want to trade for big players at premium positions because of the money. So who are you saving the money for?


Not true at all. I just don't think these are the right moves at this time. I was fine signing Okereke last year. I was also fine trading for Waller, and trading up for Banks and Hyatt.

Trading picks for players hasn't worked out well for the Giants. See Alec Olgetree and B.J. Hill. DG also wanted to trade for Golladay before signing him to that ridiculous contract. He also signed Solder to a contract that was just as bad.

I'm fine trading a third to SD to move up to #5, but no more than that. Most massive trade ups for QBs fail (RGIII, Mitch Trubisky, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, etc.) I am also not as enamored as others are about this QB class. And after signing to Jones that absurd contract, Schoen IMO hasn't earned the right to trade the draft capital required to get to three.

It's a question of how you think a bad football team like the Giants with holes all over the roster should get better. My view is that they should rebuild first through the draft and signing lesser FAs. Signing expensive FAs and making massive move ups is really for teams that just need a "missing piece" to become SB contenders. That isn't the Giants right now. Remember when Reese signed Harrison, Vernon, and Jenkins? That produced nothing. The team still needed to be rebuilt.
RE: Can't risk betting on Hyatt  
AcidTest : 3/11/2024 10:03 am : link
In comment 16423899 JonC said:
Quote:
NYG needs WR upgrades, the unit is weak.


Every unit on this team is weak. Name one that isn't.
Given the OL available in free agency  
JonC : 3/11/2024 10:09 am : link
the Giants need to get one, if not two, unless they want a repeat of 2023.
RE: RE: Can't risk betting on Hyatt  
JonC : 3/11/2024 10:10 am : link
In comment 16423949 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16423899 JonC said:


Quote:


NYG needs WR upgrades, the unit is weak.



Every unit on this team is weak. Name one that isn't.


Yes, but they need to align positionally with the strengths of the draft crop.
RE: RE: RE: Can't risk betting on Hyatt  
AcidTest : 3/11/2024 10:12 am : link
In comment 16423970 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16423949 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16423899 JonC said:


Quote:


NYG needs WR upgrades, the unit is weak.



Every unit on this team is weak. Name one that isn't.



Yes, but they need to align positionally with the strengths of the draft crop.


Agreed. It's generally a good idea most years to draft into the strength of the draft. This year it's WR.
The top two big FA's  
Jay on the Island : 3/11/2024 10:38 am : link
I want the Giants to sign in free agency are Mike Onwenu and Bryce Huff. I am not a fan of Davis but if the Giants land Onewnu that would go a long way in stabilizing the line.
RE: Early FA Priorities  
The Dude : 3/11/2024 11:05 am : link
In comment 16423785 Rico said:
Quote:
I'm hearing guard, corner, and safety. In that order. I'd love to see Onwenu or maybe Jonah Jackson from Detroit. Or both!!!


Happy to see guard as #1
