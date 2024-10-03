Russell Wilson to the Steelers

What's stupid about signing a good vet QB for 1.2 million for a year? Would you rather pay that to Russ or 6 million for Tyrod Taylor?
Because he is no longer a needle-mover to lead a team to be a successful playoff team(s) if they are not already good. t He would've led the Giants into mediocrity. The Giants are in Rebuild.
They made an enormous mistake after 2022 thinking they could win again when they should have had the guts/conviction to realize it was an illusion. Same with getting Wilson. He can help Pitt but for this Giants team he won't lead them anywhere of substance.
When you are in rebuild, you have to go through with the conviction of realizing you aren;t going anywhere. It's a hard decsion but you have to be disciplined. The right move here is for the Giants to have not gotten Wilson. And Wilson made the right move going to Pitt.
What's stupid about signing a good vet QB for 1.2 million for a year? Would you rather pay that to Russ or 6 million for Tyrod Taylor?
Good vet? He hasn’t been good in years. Even at that price, it would be depressing to go into the season with Wilson starting.
Yeah, He was horrible last year!!!!
Yes he's a very good vet. That would be a great bridge to a rookie QB.
He completed 66% of his passes and threw for 3100 yards with 26 TDs and 8 INTs in 15 games. He also ran for 350 yards and 3 TDs. He did that with no run game whatsoever and 1 WR (That hasn't been the same since his injury in 2020)
Better than going into the season with Daniel Jones starting.
RE: Did any of you really think Wilson was coming here?
Actualy it's not. The Giants need to go into Rebuild. They made the blunder during DG's time in which he even said later that he made the mistake of trying to win and rebuild at once.
And after 2022 the Giants made the mistake again falsely believing they had a team that was good.
Good luck to WIlson, but the only thing he would have done with the Giants is made them mediocre which is the worst place to be.
When are you guys going to wake up and realize that NFL teams don’t go into “rebuild” like you think they do? It doesn’t happen. Stop with the “this team needs to go into rebuild”. Rebuilding in the NFL doesn’t work like you think it does
The Steelers were competitive, even with the substandard QB play of the last few years. At least in Wilson, they will now have a modicum of competence. He doesn't need to carry the team and the defense will keep them in close games. In addition, if he's any kind of pro, he has a chip on his shoulder and wants to prove Denver was wrong to let him go. It will also give them a chance to groom a long term solution, be it Pickett or probably someone else.
He was probably smart not to play in NY - he won't face nearly the amount of microscopic nit picking he would face from the media and fans. Steeler fans are a rabid bunch and the games vs. the Browns should be fun to watch.
Regardless Gmen have open the vacant sign on their QB position.
Given how his last two stops have worked out, I have concerns about Russ being in the locker room, specifically with a young team trying to rebuild a culture.
Tomlin is probably a good match as a HC, he's handled personalities in the past and done it well.
Yup. Was always a fit.
And the fact that Wilson’s camp intrigued by Giants visit given there was no big money involved lends credence to rumors around league the Giants are moving on from Jones and the fact that other QBs see Jones spot as tenuous at best.
He did it with very good wide receivers, Sutton, Judy and Mims, a good offensive line, and they had a very good running game, the rookie McLaughlin came in and did great. If he's such a good QB, why would Denver get rid of him? Shouldn't he be worth the money for Denver?
Thanks. That's what I thought.
So, what is the conclusion? Schoen didn't really go balls to the wall to make the sale? Or Team Wilson just wanted to give the impression there was multiple team demand for his services? And Pittsburgh was the only team willing to bring him in...
Wilson was going to land somewhere and price didn’t really matter, don’t think there’s any more to it than gauging what the Giants thoughts were since NY probably fits his lifestyle a lot more than Pittsburgh. As for Schoen, his mind seems made up - he’s either all in on Jones or all in on getting his own rookie. Took the meeting because that’s what a GM should do.
Wilson was going to land somewhere and price didn’t really matter, don’t think there’s any more to it than gauging what the Giants thoughts were since NY probably fits his lifestyle a lot more than Pittsburgh. As for Schoen, his mind seems made up - he’s either all in on Jones or all in on getting his own rookie. Took the meeting because that’s what a GM should do.
What made me think differently than Schoen doing just the courtesy meeting was that he made a call to Seattle when it leaked that Seattle was shopping Wilson in 2022. I believe he was one of three GMs who showed legit interest.
or not being able to land him,
says little about being all in on DJ. If anything, taking a meeting with RW serves DJ notice in a mild way.
I agree, I think he’s all in on drafting a rookie. Really just meant his mind seems made up at this point with one or the other. And since it would be a 1 year deal it does make some sense to bring in a good vet (he said as much) especially with the injury concerns to Jones.
There's rarely all in. There's plan A, plan B, and plan C.
I think it's a pretty safe bet that Giants want to draft a QB, and are looking at ways to accomplish that. If they can't get there, on to plan B, except plan B needs to be addressed concurrently, or prior, to the draft.
Better than going into the season with Daniel Jones starting.
Actualy it's not. The Giants need to go into Rebuild. They made the blunder during DG's time in which he even said later that he made the mistake of trying to win and rebuild at once.
And after 2022 the Giants made the mistake again falsely believing they had a team that was good.
Good luck to WIlson, but the only thing he would have done with the Giants is made them mediocre which is the worst place to be.
When are you guys going to wake up and realize that NFL teams don’t go into “rebuild” like you think they do? It doesn’t happen. Stop with the “this team needs to go into rebuild”. Rebuilding in the NFL doesn’t work like you think it does
When are you goign to relaize- of course they do. What do you think Washington did?
The Giants were just smart in a sense realizing they are in Rebuild. And Wilson was smart realizing he didnt' want to be a team that is just looking for a Bridge rather than win. The Giants have ot do do too much in FA to have chnaged that thought from Wilson.
There's rarely all in. There's plan A, plan B, and plan C.
I think it's a pretty safe bet that Giants want to draft a QB, and are looking at ways to accomplish that. If they can't get there, on to plan B, except plan B needs to be addressed concurrently, or prior, to the draft.
Ehh, there’s context to that which I stated and you left off. Schoen will be drafting a rookie it seems, he’s all in on that IMO. I don’t know which rookie and which round, that’s where your plan A, B, and C come in (rather obvious observation). It’s not at all comparable to a stupid acronym made up on a fansite to shit on other posters.
and he may do what you described, call that Plan A. It’s just words, the point is I think Schoen knows what route he prefers. Getting caught up in semantics seems like a giant waste of time so this is my last post on it.
And right on cue, the house organ starts grinding. For 1.2 million, Mara should have been there with his checkbook. Instead, he once again plays Fredo to the Rooneys.
All Wilson needs to do is repeat what he did last season in Denver. Pittsburgh with a qb that goes 26-8 will be a very tough out. Hell, they'll take it if he repeats his "bad" year in Denver when he threw for 3500 yards, 16 td, 11 picks and ran for 3 more td's at that price.
the idea the Giants are going QB this year. Wilson is a cancer or, at a minimum, he's a prima donna. The Giants might be thinking they don't want that potential negative influence in the QB room with a young, developing QB.
And right on cue, the house organ starts grinding. For 1.2 million, Mara should have been there with his checkbook. Instead, he once again plays Fredo to the Rooneys.
If Wilson's wife really likes the tri-state area, and Schoen is determined to finally fix he OL this offseason, it is a miss not landing Wilson.
Because the NFCE has more upside, IMV, than the ultra-competitive battlefield of the AFCN.
The AFCN has Burrow, LJax and Watson. The NFE has two unknown QBs (Giants and Washington), Hurts (coming off a poor year) and Dak (who can't get out of his own way in big games)...
Identifying this as a miss is like saying Houston Front Office missed on not spending more on FA because they knew they were going to get Stroud and he'd be outstanding.
There is no logical reason to believe the Giants will be around 11 in terms of OL the way the Denver OL was. Nor will they have someone like Sutton as WR unless at 6 pick they draft a WR but now they don't get a future young QB unless they move up and use more draft capital.
SO now you put all your eggs in one basket with a declining old QB (even if he is pretty good he is declining, with a combo of a subpar OL and a subpar receiving crew all worse than when he left Denver. Denver gave up on him -- soo with a lesser crew you expect he is going to do much for the Giants?
for what? To go 8-9? This is what DG would do - is get him. This is what Reese? Mara would do. Glad to see Schoen isn't them. A miss is pretending like you are something better than what you are and just wasting resources (i.e. for example future draft picks which a bad team needs desperately) so you can go -8-9. A les mobile Wilson with subpar OL and subpar Receiving crew is not an answer. It's a blundering mistake.
Pickett is bad tho
When are you guys going to wake up and realize that NFL teams don’t go into “rebuild” like you think they do? It doesn’t happen. Stop with the “this team needs to go into rebuild”. Rebuilding in the NFL doesn’t work like you think it does
He was probably smart not to play in NY - he won't face nearly the amount of microscopic nit picking he would face from the media and fans. Steeler fans are a rabid bunch and the games vs. the Browns should be fun to watch.
I think the Giants were an option because New York benefits his wife.
With a new OC, He could make himself millions next year.
Actually he would have been a "bridge" to a rookie QB
You are contradicting yourself. Wilson actually did understand the logic of NOT going to the Giants and that's why he signed with Pitt
My bad brother. I saw this post AFTER I replied to your first one
That is to basically stick it to the Broncos..
Regardless Gmen have open the vacant sign on their QB position.
Yup. Was always a fit.
And the fact that Wilson’s camp intrigued by Giants visit given there was no big money involved lends credence to rumors around league the Giants are moving on from Jones and the fact that other QBs see Jones spot as tenuous at best.
Why? Denver is picking up the tab, anything more would be saving Denver money.
Maybe but I think there’s locker room issues anyway. I’d gather McKinney isn’t so mouthy on social media if the Giants didn’t play hardball with him after giving Jones what he wanted last year.
4 billion pennies, with that contract.
He did it with very good wide receivers, Sutton, Judy and Mims, a good offensive line, and they had a very good running game, the rookie McLaughlin came in and did great. If he's such a good QB, why would Denver get rid of him? Shouldn't he be worth the money for Denver?
What made me think differently than Schoen doing just the courtesy meeting was that he made a call to Seattle when it leaked that Seattle was shopping Wilson in 2022. I believe he was one of three GMs who showed legit interest.
says little about being all in on DJ. If anything, taking a meeting with RW serves DJ notice in a mild way.
I agree, I think he’s all in on drafting a rookie. Really just meant his mind seems made up at this point with one or the other. And since it would be a 1 year deal it does make some sense to bring in a good vet (he said as much) especially with the injury concerns to Jones.
There's rarely all in. There's plan A, plan B, and plan C.
I think it's a pretty safe bet that Giants want to draft a QB, and are looking at ways to accomplish that. If they can't get there, on to plan B, except plan B needs to be addressed concurrently, or prior, to the draft.
When are you goign to relaize- of course they do. What do you think Washington did?
The Giants were just smart in a sense realizing they are in Rebuild. And Wilson was smart realizing he didnt' want to be a team that is just looking for a Bridge rather than win. The Giants have ot do do too much in FA to have chnaged that thought from Wilson.
Ehh, there’s context to that which I stated and you left off. Schoen will be drafting a rookie it seems, he’s all in on that IMO. I don’t know which rookie and which round, that’s where your plan A, B, and C come in (rather obvious observation). It’s not at all comparable to a stupid acronym made up on a fansite to shit on other posters.
If Schoen is 'all in', he's trading whatever it takes to move up and grab one. No trade cost deemed too expensive.
Or he's taking a QB, any QB, no matter what at 6.
Anything less is not all in.
I hope with all my heart that he is not all in, but rather that he's a good GM who doesn't believe in absolutes.
In other words, you are convinced Schoen wanted Wilson, but Wilson didn't want the Giants.
All Wilson needs to do is repeat what he did last season in Denver. Pittsburgh with a qb that goes 26-8 will be a very tough out. Hell, they'll take it if he repeats his "bad" year in Denver when he threw for 3500 yards, 16 td, 11 picks and ran for 3 more td's at that price.
If Wilson's wife really likes the tri-state area, and Schoen is determined to finally fix he OL this offseason, it is a miss not landing Wilson.
Because the NFCE has more upside, IMV, than the ultra-competitive battlefield of the AFCN.
The AFCN has Burrow, LJax and Watson. The NFE has two unknown QBs (Giants and Washington), Hurts (coming off a poor year) and Dak (who can't get out of his own way in big games)...
Identifying this as a miss is like saying Houston Front Office missed on not spending more on FA because they knew they were going to get Stroud and he'd be outstanding.
There is no logical reason to believe the Giants will be around 11 in terms of OL the way the Denver OL was. Nor will they have someone like Sutton as WR unless at 6 pick they draft a WR but now they don't get a future young QB unless they move up and use more draft capital.
SO now you put all your eggs in one basket with a declining old QB (even if he is pretty good he is declining, with a combo of a subpar OL and a subpar receiving crew all worse than when he left Denver. Denver gave up on him -- soo with a lesser crew you expect he is going to do much for the Giants?
for what? To go 8-9? This is what DG would do - is get him. This is what Reese? Mara would do. Glad to see Schoen isn't them. A miss is pretending like you are something better than what you are and just wasting resources (i.e. for example future draft picks which a bad team needs desperately) so you can go -8-9. A les mobile Wilson with subpar OL and subpar Receiving crew is not an answer. It's a blundering mistake.