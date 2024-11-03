Wasn't sure it was true, because Philadelphia never spends money on running backs. But their interest in Barkley is real--and at noon today, when tampering begins, they will be a serious player. As big daddy likes to say, we'll see.
as the #2 overall Free Agent out of the Top 150 (behind Danielle Hunter.)
This is what they had to say about him:
"Barkley’s natural instincts and vision to create beyond the play’s design make him special. He finishes like a 232-pound back should, with power and lean, but has the rare trait to make defenders miss as well. He’s also detailed and controlled as a route runner, which makes him the best three-down back available, even with durability concerns (25 games missed in six seasons, three in 2023). More than just a running back, he is a weapon. Other teams might value him more than the Giants do."
After watching him for 6 years, I don't really care where he ends up. He's more bark than bite. Maybe he has a good year next year, but he's not stacking good years, and we're a ways off from being good, so I don't think he'll be hurting us.
RE: If they are able to fit Barkley and Huff in FA.
With their line, he will be very good. That doesn’t mean we should resign him for big money. It also doesn’t mean because he spent six years here and at his first chance he jumped to our rivals that I want to see him at alumni days etc
After watching him for 6 years, I don't really care where he ends up. He's more bark than bite. Maybe he has a good year next year, but he's not stacking good years, and we're a ways off from being good, so I don't think he'll be hurting us.
You've been watching a different game than I. And if you and I had a dime for every time he was drilled in the backfield, we would have a lotta money. Any assessment of Saquon Barkley begins with the fact that he achieved what he achieved with one of the more inept offensive lines in NFL history. When he leaves the Giants, an embarrassing offense will become even more embarrasing. Depend upon it.
Kelce retires, Johnson is getting long in the tooth
After watching him for 6 years, I don't really care where he ends up. He's more bark than bite. Maybe he has a good year next year, but he's not stacking good years, and we're a ways off from being good, so I don't think he'll be hurting us.
You've been watching a different game than I. And if you and I had a dime for every time he was drilled in the backfield, we would have a lotta money. Any assessment of Saquon Barkley begins with the fact that he achieved what he achieved with one of the more inept offensive lines in NFL history. When he leaves the Giants, an embarrassing offense will become even more embarrasing. Depend upon it.
I agree, he's our best player and people just want him gone..He had bad circumstances, if Saquon gets involved with a even semi competent offense with a good line, I could see him becoming a real superstar
Saquon by every account and by what we see publicly is a good person, culture carrier, team first player. He is a victim of an incompetently managed franchise that never gave him the chance to blossom as the player he might have been.
It would be joyous for me to see him succeed on a good team, even if that team were the Eagles (in a year where the giants aren’t likely to compete seriously).
I would be there is an accompanied report that "he took less money from the Eagles" then he could have gotten elsewhere. The Eagles always pull that crap to stick the knife in, like they did with Bradberry etc.
Barkley is a really good player and ridiculously underappreciated here
His 2022 year was IMV his best. What he did behind this OL, and with this QB and passing game, was outstanding. Defenses key on him to stop him, that is their only game plan. He always has a spy or two just following him around. On a "real offense" they won't be able to do this.
Michael Lombardi trying to stoke the fire and stir
They have quite a bit of cap space. Plus Reddick and Sweat are possibly on the move.
To be clear with the retirement of Kelce and Cox they have no cap space. Moving on from Reddick and Sweat cost them $20MM and $15MM in cap space respectively. That is the price of all the cap games they have played. Doesn't mean they can't sign Barkley. They would just have to move more money. Which they can keep doing until there is no more space. And they seem pretty close.
Is due to having a player like Hurts to draw them in. I'm upset about losing the Giants best offensive player to that team, but it shows that if the Giants had a top quality QB, Barkley would have stayed.
I hate the Eagles more than any other team in sports, but they have an attractive players team.
Is due to having a player like Hurts to draw them in. I'm upset about losing the Giants best offensive player to that team, but it shows that if the Giants had a top quality QB, Barkley would have stayed.
I hate the Eagles more than any other team in sports, but they have an attractive players team.
He's had multiple lower body injuries that affected his play and he doesn't run like a230lb power back. He's a good guy and deserves to run behind a much better line. That said he goes to to Philly I'll root against him.
His best is behind him as he gets older. Good luck
Um... what?!? Is that writeup from last year or this year?
"He finishes like a 232-pound back should, with power and lean..." yeah ok.
RE: I love Barkley but his best year was his rookie year
He's had multiple lower body injuries that affected his play and he doesn't run like a230lb power back. He's a good guy and deserves to run behind a much better line. That said he goes to to Philly I'll root against him.
His best is behind him as he gets older. Good luck
Yup. And I'll be interested to see just how good the Philly OL is with Kelce gone and Lane Johnson another year older.
He's had multiple lower body injuries that affected his play and he doesn't run like a230lb power back. He's a good guy and deserves to run behind a much better line. That said he goes to to Philly I'll root against him.
His best is behind him as he gets older. Good luck
Yup. And I'll be interested to see just how good the Philly OL is with Kelce gone and Lane Johnson another year older.
kelce is a loss but it should still be pretty good. Mailata and Dickerson (just extended) are very good. Cam Jurgens is good. Johnson seems to play through anything. they've shown a good ability to find/develop quality guards (seumalo, vatai, etc).
hopefully kelce retiring/johnson older trigger a backslide but ive been hoping for the same in dallas for years and they still put out good lines.
You've been watching a different game than I. And if you and I had a dime for every time he was drilled in the backfield, we would have a lotta money. Any assessment of Saquon Barkley begins with the fact that he achieved what he achieved with one of the more inept offensive lines in NFL history. When he leaves the Giants, an embarrassing offense will become even more embarrasing. Depend upon it.
I agree, he's our best player and people just want him gone..He had bad circumstances, if Saquon gets involved with a even semi competent offense with a good line, I could see him becoming a real superstar
I get it, and respect those who share this opinion. I personally don't see it with him. Maybe I can't project him running behind a better OL in a functional offense. Too me, he looks like a low IQ player who's very boom or bust. Someone on this board over the weekend compared him to
Herschel Walker and I thought that was spot on. I'm ready to take his money and invest it in other places.
now the NYG fans are going to find out how good he is.
I've said on other threads, this organization has survived the likes of Banks, Armstead and Bavaro wearing other uniforms in the division. It will survive if Saquon opts to sign with Philly.
He's better then anything they've had for years and I think he would be used more/less as a feature back
Providing injuries of course
They have quite a bit of cap space. Plus Reddick and Sweat are possibly on the move.
Hurts has a $13.5M cap hit in 2024. You can add a lot of players when your GM is willing to push cap hits into the future. It’s like an negative interest rate loan given how the cap always rises.
I also think that o-line will look a lot different without Kelce.
I agree, he's our best player and people just want him gone..He had bad circumstances, if Saquon gets involved with a even semi competent offense with a good line, I could see him becoming a real superstar
Eagles might be convinced in their system, 26 could be as good as McCaffery.
Saquon by every account and by what we see publicly is a good person, culture carrier, team first player. He is a victim of an incompetently managed franchise that never gave him the chance to blossom as the player he might have been.
It would be joyous for me to see him succeed on a good team, even if that team were the Eagles (in a year where the giants aren’t likely to compete seriously).
He lives to get a rise out of the Giants.
Look at what the Eagles have spent on RBs vs. how they've run the ball:
2.23% of cap in 2023 (8th rushing), 2.34% in 2022 (5th rushing), 1.74% in 2021 (1st rushing), 1.53% in 2020 (9th rushing)
The Giants?
5.84% in 2023 (16th rushing), 4.42% in 2022 (4th rushing), 7.13% in 2021 (24th rushing), 6.39% in 2020 (19th rushing)
The Giants haven't run the ball
An investigation should be launched.
They have quite a bit of cap space. Plus Reddick and Sweat are possibly on the move.
To be clear with the retirement of Kelce and Cox they have no cap space. Moving on from Reddick and Sweat cost them $20MM and $15MM in cap space respectively. That is the price of all the cap games they have played. Doesn't mean they can't sign Barkley. They would just have to move more money. Which they can keep doing until there is no more space. And they seem pretty close.
I hate the Eagles more than any other team in sports, but they have an attractive players team.
The Lions' O-line sucked, he kept getting caught behind the L.O.S. every-other-play, (ours is worse).
I hate the Eagles more than any other team in sports, but they have an attractive players team.
Lol
I think's fine to let him go, but it all speaks to the disfunction that's still lingering in the building.
His best is behind him as he gets older. Good luck
Um... what?!? Is that writeup from last year or this year?
"He finishes like a 232-pound back should, with power and lean..." yeah ok.
His best is behind him as he gets older. Good luck
Yup. And I'll be interested to see just how good the Philly OL is with Kelce gone and Lane Johnson another year older.
Eh if we could survive Bavaro in Philly, who meant a lot more to this franchise, we can survive Barkley.
None of these guys who ever signed there for revenge did anything noteworthy.
He's had multiple lower body injuries that affected his play and he doesn't run like a230lb power back. He's a good guy and deserves to run behind a much better line. That said he goes to to Philly I'll root against him.
His best is behind him as he gets older. Good luck
Yup. And I'll be interested to see just how good the Philly OL is with Kelce gone and Lane Johnson another year older.
kelce is a loss but it should still be pretty good. Mailata and Dickerson (just extended) are very good. Cam Jurgens is good. Johnson seems to play through anything. they've shown a good ability to find/develop quality guards (seumalo, vatai, etc).
hopefully kelce retiring/johnson older trigger a backslide but ive been hoping for the same in dallas for years and they still put out good lines.
I agree, he's our best player and people just want him gone..He had bad circumstances, if Saquon gets involved with a even semi competent offense with a good line, I could see him becoming a real superstar
I get it, and respect those who share this opinion. I personally don't see it with him. Maybe I can't project him running behind a better OL in a functional offense. Too me, he looks like a low IQ player who's very boom or bust. Someone on this board over the weekend compared him to
Herschel Walker and I thought that was spot on. I'm ready to take his money and invest it in other places.
At the Lions -
https://www.prideofdetroit.com/2019/7/19/20698683/barry-sanders-negative-yard-rushes-history-stats
Imagine what he could have done with a decent like , never-mind an outstanding one.
If I spent six years with someone and only one of them was even remotely rewarding, I'd be fine moving on with my life.
@DMRussini
The Eagles and Texans are expected to have strong interest in signing running back Saquon Barkley, per sources
Why care to ask, “Who cares?”