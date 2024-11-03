for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Eagles "interest is real" and "serious players" for Barkley

Vin_Cuccs : 3/11/2024 10:03 am
Via Michael Lombardi on Twitter/X:

Quote:
Wasn't sure it was true, because Philadelphia never spends money on running backs. But their interest in Barkley is real--and at noon today, when tampering begins, they will be a serious player. As big daddy likes to say, we'll see.
So be it...  
Chris684 : 3/11/2024 10:05 am : link
Giants spend way too much time as an organization worrying about what other clubs may or may not do.

I've said on other threads, this organization has survived the likes of Banks, Armstead and Bavaro wearing other uniforms in the division. It will survive if Saquon opts to sign with Philly.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/11/2024 10:07 am : link
Getting McAdoo vibes with this. Let’s just hope we’re smarter this time around.
He will not make a material impact for them  
Ben in Tampa : 3/11/2024 10:08 am : link
And the odds of him being healthy for the two annual “revenge” games against the Giants are probably 50/50 at best.
I think they are bargain huntng Barkley  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/11/2024 10:09 am : link
if he goes there is will be under a 1 year deal on their terms. They will sell - be close to home, beat your old team, win a SB. If he wants to get paid it wont be there.
The Athletic ranks Saquon Barkley  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 10:09 am : link

as the #2 overall Free Agent out of the Top 150 (behind Danielle Hunter.)

This is what they had to say about him:

"Barkley’s natural instincts and vision to create beyond the play’s design make him special. He finishes like a 232-pound back should, with power and lean, but has the rare trait to make defenders miss as well. He’s also detailed and controlled as a route runner, which makes him the best three-down back available, even with durability concerns (25 games missed in six seasons, three in 2023). More than just a running back, he is a weapon. Other teams might value him more than the Giants do."
Say what you want  
Don from CT : 3/11/2024 10:10 am : link
If he is there, he would do very well..

He's better then anything they've had for years and I think he would be used more/less as a feature back

Providing injuries of course
If they are able to fit Barkley and Huff in FA.  
The_Boss : 3/11/2024 10:12 am : link
An investigation should be launched.
RE: If they are able to fit Barkley and Huff in FA.  
Breeze_94 : 3/11/2024 10:14 am : link
In comment 16423974 The_Boss said:
Quote:
An investigation should be launched.


They have quite a bit of cap space. Plus Reddick and Sweat are possibly on the move.
Meh...  
aimrocky : 3/11/2024 10:14 am : link
After watching him for 6 years, I don't really care where he ends up. He's more bark than bite. Maybe he has a good year next year, but he's not stacking good years, and we're a ways off from being good, so I don't think he'll be hurting us.
RE: If they are able to fit Barkley and Huff in FA.  
Metnut : 3/11/2024 10:17 am : link
In comment 16423974 The_Boss said:
Quote:
An investigation should be launched.


Hurts has a $13.5M cap hit in 2024. You can add a lot of players when your GM is willing to push cap hits into the future. It’s like an negative interest rate loan given how the cap always rises.
Saquon Barkley is a good player  
Essex : 3/11/2024 10:20 am : link
With their line, he will be very good. That doesn’t mean we should resign him for big money. It also doesn’t mean because he spent six years here and at his first chance he jumped to our rivals that I want to see him at alumni days etc
Brought to you by  
Sammo85 : 3/11/2024 10:25 am : link
Saquons agents, trying to inflate market interest and value alike.
RE: Meh...  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 10:28 am : link
In comment 16423979 aimrocky said:
Quote:
After watching him for 6 years, I don't really care where he ends up. He's more bark than bite. Maybe he has a good year next year, but he's not stacking good years, and we're a ways off from being good, so I don't think he'll be hurting us.

You've been watching a different game than I. And if you and I had a dime for every time he was drilled in the backfield, we would have a lotta money. Any assessment of Saquon Barkley begins with the fact that he achieved what he achieved with one of the more inept offensive lines in NFL history. When he leaves the Giants, an embarrassing offense will become even more embarrasing. Depend upon it.
Kelce retires, Johnson is getting long in the tooth  
Rjanyg : 3/11/2024 10:32 am : link
How ironic would it be that Barkley goes to Philly as their O Line declines and ours might be improving ( hopefully with a OL FA signing and a draft pick ).
Take this for what it’s worth  
MattHofstra : 3/11/2024 10:32 am : link
A “source” said he had it on good authority that Saquon will be signing with the eagles and will be announced this afternoon
I could care less if Philly gets him  
AJ23 : 3/11/2024 10:32 am : link
But this would be a completely different approach to RBs than Philly has had over the past few years, and for that reason I would be surprised.

I also think that o-line will look a lot different without Kelce.
Who wrote that analysis?  
Greg from LI : 3/11/2024 10:34 am : link
His vision is not one of his stronger traits, and he doesn't finish with much power for a back of his size. He's lost a step and doesn't have the breakaway speed he had as a rookie.
RE: RE: Meh...  
Don from CT : 3/11/2024 10:34 am : link
In comment 16424019 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 16423979 aimrocky said:


Quote:


After watching him for 6 years, I don't really care where he ends up. He's more bark than bite. Maybe he has a good year next year, but he's not stacking good years, and we're a ways off from being good, so I don't think he'll be hurting us.


You've been watching a different game than I. And if you and I had a dime for every time he was drilled in the backfield, we would have a lotta money. Any assessment of Saquon Barkley begins with the fact that he achieved what he achieved with one of the more inept offensive lines in NFL history. When he leaves the Giants, an embarrassing offense will become even more embarrasing. Depend upon it.


I agree, he's our best player and people just want him gone..He had bad circumstances, if Saquon gets involved with a even semi competent offense with a good line, I could see him becoming a real superstar
RE: Take this for what it’s worth  
The_Boss : 3/11/2024 10:37 am : link
In comment 16424032 MattHofstra said:
Quote:
A “source” said he had it on good authority that Saquon will be signing with the eagles and will be announced this afternoon


Eagles might be convinced in their system, 26 could be as good as McCaffery.
I would be thrilled if Eagles took him  
LittleBlue : 3/11/2024 10:37 am : link
Giants aren’t going to compete this year.

Saquon by every account and by what we see publicly is a good person, culture carrier, team first player. He is a victim of an incompetently managed franchise that never gave him the chance to blossom as the player he might have been.

It would be joyous for me to see him succeed on a good team, even if that team were the Eagles (in a year where the giants aren’t likely to compete seriously).
If he does this  
Essex : 3/11/2024 10:37 am : link
I would be there is an accompanied report that "he took less money from the Eagles" then he could have gotten elsewhere. The Eagles always pull that crap to stick the knife in, like they did with Bradberry etc.
Barkley is a really good player and ridiculously underappreciated here  
PatersonPlank : 3/11/2024 10:40 am : link
His 2022 year was IMV his best. What he did behind this OL, and with this QB and passing game, was outstanding. Defenses key on him to stop him, that is their only game plan. He always has a spy or two just following him around. On a "real offense" they won't be able to do this.
Michael Lombardi trying to stoke the fire and stir  
GiantTuff1 : 3/11/2024 10:43 am : link
more shit in the pot.

He lives to get a rise out of the Giants.
What people don't understand is Saquon can both be  
AJ23 : 3/11/2024 10:46 am : link
a victim of situation and a reason for the situation. You can both love him and realize he is not worth the money.

Look at what the Eagles have spent on RBs vs. how they've run the ball:

2.23% of cap in 2023 (8th rushing), 2.34% in 2022 (5th rushing), 1.74% in 2021 (1st rushing), 1.53% in 2020 (9th rushing)

The Giants?

5.84% in 2023 (16th rushing), 4.42% in 2022 (4th rushing), 7.13% in 2021 (24th rushing), 6.39% in 2020 (19th rushing)

The Giants haven't run the ball
That's brutal ...  
Manny in CA : 3/11/2024 10:51 am : link
Sort of like it would feel if your beautiful girlfriend runs off with the town scumbag. I's gonna be hell at the stadium, with the Eagles fans .....
RE: RE: If they are able to fit Barkley and Huff in FA.  
mfjmfj : 3/11/2024 10:52 am : link
In comment 16423978 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 16423974 The_Boss said:


Quote:


An investigation should be launched.



They have quite a bit of cap space. Plus Reddick and Sweat are possibly on the move.

To be clear with the retirement of Kelce and Cox they have no cap space. Moving on from Reddick and Sweat cost them $20MM and $15MM in cap space respectively. That is the price of all the cap games they have played. Doesn't mean they can't sign Barkley. They would just have to move more money. Which they can keep doing until there is no more space. And they seem pretty close.
The reason Philadelphia attracts so many players  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/11/2024 10:55 am : link
Is due to having a player like Hurts to draw them in. I'm upset about losing the Giants best offensive player to that team, but it shows that if the Giants had a top quality QB, Barkley would have stayed.
I hate the Eagles more than any other team in sports, but they have an attractive players team.
Remember why Barry Sanders quit early ?  
Manny in CA : 3/11/2024 10:55 am : link

The Lions' O-line sucked, he kept getting caught behind the L.O.S. every-other-play, (ours is worse).
I doubt it, but NYG can't keep  
logman : 3/11/2024 10:58 am : link
investing in him unless they were close to a run, and they're not.
RE: The reason Philadelphia attracts so many players  
regischarlotte : 3/11/2024 10:59 am : link
In comment 16424097 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
Is due to having a player like Hurts to draw them in. I'm upset about losing the Giants best offensive player to that team, but it shows that if the Giants had a top quality QB, Barkley would have stayed.
I hate the Eagles more than any other team in sports, but they have an attractive players team.


Lol
Going to the Eagles would be hilarious  
Lambuth_Special : 3/11/2024 11:00 am : link
All that "face of the franchise" stuff at the trade deadline only for us to have a hard line at paying him and him going to a division rival.

I think's fine to let him go, but it all speaks to the disfunction that's still lingering in the building.
I love Barkley but his best year was his rookie year  
Larry in Pencilvania : 3/11/2024 11:01 am : link
He's had multiple lower body injuries that affected his play and he doesn't run like a230lb power back. He's a good guy and deserves to run behind a much better line. That said he goes to to Philly I'll root against him.

His best is behind him as he gets older. Good luck
id really rather not see barkley in PHI  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 11:03 am : link
think that would end up triggering in a very zack wheeler way.
RE: The Athletic ranks Saquon Barkley  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/11/2024 11:05 am : link
In comment 16423966 M.S. said:
Quote:

as the #2 overall Free Agent out of the Top 150 (behind Danielle Hunter.)

This is what they had to say about him:

"Barkley’s natural instincts and vision to create beyond the play’s design make him special. He finishes like a 232-pound back should, with power and lean, but has the rare trait to make defenders miss as well. He’s also detailed and controlled as a route runner, which makes him the best three-down back available, even with durability concerns (25 games missed in six seasons, three in 2023). More than just a running back, he is a weapon. Other teams might value him more than the Giants do."


Um... what?!? Is that writeup from last year or this year?

"He finishes like a 232-pound back should, with power and lean..." yeah ok.
RE: I love Barkley but his best year was his rookie year  
Greg from LI : 3/11/2024 11:05 am : link
In comment 16424113 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
He's had multiple lower body injuries that affected his play and he doesn't run like a230lb power back. He's a good guy and deserves to run behind a much better line. That said he goes to to Philly I'll root against him.

His best is behind him as he gets older. Good luck


Yup. And I'll be interested to see just how good the Philly OL is with Kelce gone and Lane Johnson another year older.
RE: id really rather not see barkley in PHI  
FStubbs : 3/11/2024 11:08 am : link
In comment 16424114 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
think that would end up triggering in a very zack wheeler way.


Eh if we could survive Bavaro in Philly, who meant a lot more to this franchise, we can survive Barkley.

None of these guys who ever signed there for revenge did anything noteworthy.
RE: RE: I love Barkley but his best year was his rookie year  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 11:10 am : link
In comment 16424119 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16424113 Larry in Pencilvania said:


Quote:


He's had multiple lower body injuries that affected his play and he doesn't run like a230lb power back. He's a good guy and deserves to run behind a much better line. That said he goes to to Philly I'll root against him.

His best is behind him as he gets older. Good luck



Yup. And I'll be interested to see just how good the Philly OL is with Kelce gone and Lane Johnson another year older.


kelce is a loss but it should still be pretty good. Mailata and Dickerson (just extended) are very good. Cam Jurgens is good. Johnson seems to play through anything. they've shown a good ability to find/develop quality guards (seumalo, vatai, etc).

hopefully kelce retiring/johnson older trigger a backslide but ive been hoping for the same in dallas for years and they still put out good lines.
RE: RE: RE: Meh...  
aimrocky : 3/11/2024 11:10 am : link
In comment 16424042 Don from CT said:
Quote:
In comment 16424019 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 16423979 aimrocky said:


Quote:


After watching him for 6 years, I don't really care where he ends up. He's more bark than bite. Maybe he has a good year next year, but he's not stacking good years, and we're a ways off from being good, so I don't think he'll be hurting us.


You've been watching a different game than I. And if you and I had a dime for every time he was drilled in the backfield, we would have a lotta money. Any assessment of Saquon Barkley begins with the fact that he achieved what he achieved with one of the more inept offensive lines in NFL history. When he leaves the Giants, an embarrassing offense will become even more embarrasing. Depend upon it.



I agree, he's our best player and people just want him gone..He had bad circumstances, if Saquon gets involved with a even semi competent offense with a good line, I could see him becoming a real superstar


I get it, and respect those who share this opinion. I personally don't see it with him. Maybe I can't project him running behind a better OL in a functional offense. Too me, he looks like a low IQ player who's very boom or bust. Someone on this board over the weekend compared him to

Herschel Walker and I thought that was spot on. I'm ready to take his money and invest it in other places.
Who cares?  
Go Terps : 3/11/2024 11:18 am : link
.
I think Mailata is overrated as a Pass Blocker  
Essex : 3/11/2024 11:21 am : link
but is an excellent run blocker. Dickerson is very good but plays next to Kelce so we will see if that affects it. Johnson is excellent but old.
Here's an article that shows what Sanders had to put up with ...  
Manny in CA : 3/11/2024 11:26 am : link

At the Lions -

https://www.prideofdetroit.com/2019/7/19/20698683/barry-sanders-negative-yard-rushes-history-stats

Imagine what he could have done with a decent like , never-mind an outstanding one.
RE: That's brutal ...  
rsjem1979 : 3/11/2024 11:28 am : link
In comment 16424086 Manny in CA said:
Quote:
Sort of like it would feel if your beautiful girlfriend runs off with the town scumbag. I's gonna be hell at the stadium, with the Eagles fans .....


If I spent six years with someone and only one of them was even remotely rewarding, I'd be fine moving on with my life.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/11/2024 12:04 pm : link
Dianna Russini
@DMRussini
The Eagles and Texans are expected to have strong interest in signing running back Saquon Barkley, per sources
RE: Who cares?  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16424149 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.

Why care to ask, “Who cares?”
Actually hope he goes to the Eagles or Cowboys  
Chris L. : 3/11/2024 1:46 pm : link
they will find out how easy it is to run an offense when you are constantly second and nine all the time.
eagles sign barkley 3 yrs 37.75M  
xtian : 3/11/2024 2:52 pm : link
now the NYG fans are going to find out how good he is.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 