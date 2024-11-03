for display only
Raanan: McKinney "very strong" market, "going to be costly."

Vin_Cuccs : 3/11/2024 10:13 am
Via Jordan Ranaan on Twitter/X:

Quote:
Spoke to team sources over the last 24 hours that say Xavier McKinney's market is going to be "very strong." Good young player at 24 years old.

If the #Giants are going to retain his services it's going to be costly.

maybe i'm in the minority  
Ned In Atlanta : 3/11/2024 10:31 am : link
but i'm fine if he leaves. Very good player, not elite. And I think based on his history he'll become a big PITA if/when the team isn't good, which is likely
RE: Again I don’t see how you let a guy  
Mike from SI : 3/11/2024 10:31 am : link
In comment 16424001 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Like McKinney out of the building for nothing. It should not be over “a couple million dollars” like Barkley was last year.

The Giants salary cap outlook for the next 3 years is VERY favorable. Especially if they plan on resetting the QB clock.


What do you mean by "a guy like McKinney?" He's somewhat above average but not great.
It is possible Joe Schoen will double shoot himself in the foot  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 10:31 am : link

by compensating for his ugly Daniel Jones contract by holding a tough line with the X-Man.

IMO--  
UberAlias : 3/11/2024 10:32 am : link
I think they have the finances for one splash FA and that's earmarked for Oline. If they don't get their guy and go option B or get their guy at a favorable price, the something like this comes into play. But priority 1 is trenches.
Giants have some tough decisions to make  
JonC : 3/11/2024 10:33 am : link
and it's quite possible they're prioritizing OL over FS, given the cap space and options available.
RE: Giants have some tough decisions to make  
jvm52106 : 3/11/2024 10:34 am : link
In comment 16424036 JonC said:
Quote:
and it's quite possible they're prioritizing OL over FS, given the cap space and options available.


as they should!
Would rather have Justin Simmons for a couple years  
Sy'56 : 3/11/2024 10:34 am : link
and try to develop a young safety
RE: Would rather have Justin Simmons for a couple years  
JonC : 3/11/2024 10:35 am : link
In comment 16424040 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
and try to develop a young safety


Same.
"safety"  
Shecky : 3/11/2024 10:35 am : link
One thing about McKinney is, he is a very, very good cover safety.
And in a passing first league, that is valuable above a traditional safety. So yes, he will be paid between a safety and a corner - because he is very good at the passing game.

Just something to consider, when we lose him.
RE: of course a strong market  
PatersonPlank : 3/11/2024 10:36 am : link
In comment 16423991 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
good durable player that should get paid -- 24yrs old... oh but an ATV crash...

and lets pay backup running backs money! and then a FA vet guard that gets cut--

pay good young players- period-- figure it out after


Exactly. Just because the Giants had a poor record doesn't mean all their players are bad. We have a good core to build around, which includes McKinney. McKinney is a rising, young, player who can be part of a winning team. We need to sign and keep our good players, we will never get better just letting the good guys go and resigning the cheap ones that no one else wants
Giants won the Super Bowl  
jvm52106 : 3/11/2024 10:36 am : link
with Kenny Hill and Herb Welch starting at S in the SB.

We won again with a 3rd round 2nd year safety and a 8th round 2nd year safety as starters.

The way you help your secondary is get pressure on the Quarterback. The way to help your overall defense is have an offense with a solid offensive line that can generate points and TOP.
RE: Would rather have Justin Simmons for a couple years  
Andy in Boston : 3/11/2024 10:36 am : link
In comment 16424040 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
and try to develop a young safety


yes ....and Pinnock is developing. If McKinney signs elsewhere...I'm hoping they extend him.
Don’t over pay  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/11/2024 10:38 am : link
Sucks losing a young player, but the Giants should be paying a ton of money to a safety when they are not in contention. There is a bunch of of short term solutions at safety in the market that will cost half as much with much less commitment.
He's a good player for sure...  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/11/2024 10:38 am : link
...but he's not a great player, not difference maker, and not worth a top contract.
I think posters on this thread  
Mike from SI : 3/11/2024 10:40 am : link
have significantly varying opinions on how good McKinney is.
Very good player is a stretch  
JT039 : 3/11/2024 10:40 am : link
He was below average for the first 12-13 games this year.
RE: Giants won the Super Bowl  
jeff57 : 3/11/2024 10:41 am : link
In comment 16424046 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
with Kenny Hill and Herb Welch starting at S in the SB.

We won again with a 3rd round 2nd year safety and a 8th round 2nd year safety as starters.

The way you help your secondary is get pressure on the Quarterback. The way to help your overall defense is have an offense with a solid offensive line that can generate points and TOP.


Then I guess the Giants screwed up by drafting McKinney and Landon Collins in the second round.
McKinney is a good player who  
logman : 3/11/2024 10:42 am : link
has a chance to thrive in Bowen's system. He may become one of the best in the league worthy of that Top 5 money, but he's not there yet.
RE: RE: Would rather have Justin Simmons for a couple years  
AcidTest : 3/11/2024 10:43 am : link
In comment 16424043 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16424040 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


and try to develop a young safety



Same.


+2.
Just to add a little perspective  
k2tampa : 3/11/2024 10:43 am : link
There are likely a few safeties who will be drafted next month who will be 24 when the season starts.
RE: maybe i'm in the minority  
RCPhoenix : 3/11/2024 10:45 am : link
In comment 16424027 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
but i'm fine if he leaves. Very good player, not elite. And I think based on his history he'll become a big PITA if/when the team isn't good, which is likely


I don't think you are in the minority. His judgment is questionable, not that people shouldn't enjoy themselves on vacation but riding ATVs is just plain stupid.

As to the reporting by Raanan - this feels like something being pushed by McKinney's agent. At a time when safeties are being dumped left and right, why would a team pay a high salary for McKinney? It's a buyers market.

Agree with others who have noted on this thread that the key issue is pressure on the QB.
Safeties no longer worth the money (CBS Sports) - ( New Window )
Very good  
MyNameIsMyName : 3/11/2024 10:47 am : link
Player, and young. He’ll absolutely get paid.
RE: Very good player is a stretch  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/11/2024 10:51 am : link
In comment 16424060 JT039 said:
Quote:
He was below average for the first 12-13 games this year.


I think a lot of posters only remember his last game of the season.... against a free-falling Eagles team that quit after the first quarter.

Looking at his game log, he played great against Mac Jones, Sam Howell and Geno Smith. Big deal. He was pretty meh in other games.

And he actually played poorly against Zach Wilson and Aidan O'Connell. Two games that ruined the season when it was still salvageable.

He's too inconsistent to be worth $16 million.
McKinney advanced stats gamelog - 2023 - ( New Window )
all these rumors about strong markets  
ElitoCanton : 3/11/2024 10:52 am : link
are sources by agents. I really don't believe anything until guys have agreed to terms.
I get the impression Xavier McKinney wants to stay  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/11/2024 11:06 am : link
It's up to Joe Schoen to create a contract that his team friendly and worthwhile to X. I want Xavier to stay. I know Barkley will be gone, but X is going to be important to the new DC.
He's decent.  
FStubbs : 3/11/2024 11:12 am : link
Worth a decent contract. The thing is, someone will overpay for him.

Didn't we learn our lesson from Leonard Williams, another decent player who was overpaid?
Based on that  
SomeFan : 3/11/2024 11:12 am : link
I think he is gone. Dane Belton era begins.
.  
Anakim : 3/11/2024 11:20 am : link

Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
The #Eagles are preparing to circle not just Saquon Barkley, per sources, but also #Giants safety Xavier McKinney. Very aggressively, specifically with Barkley ($$).

Another team very interested in McKinney, per sources: The #Packers.

Green Bay did a lot of in-season homework on him as they look to add to their defense.

Either way: McKinney set to see some nice money. Giants have competition to retain him.
RE: RE: Again I don’t see how you let a guy  
Mayo2JZ : 3/11/2024 11:26 am : link
In comment 16424026 Gusto1903 said:
Quote:
In comment 16424001 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


Like McKinney out of the building for nothing. It should not be over “a couple million dollars” like Barkley was last year.

The Giants salary cap outlook for the next 3 years is VERY favorable. Especially if they plan on resetting the QB clock.



We're getting a comp pick, no?


Yes and that's why we didn't tag him. Some posters conveniently forget that so they can push their narrative
RE: Giants won the Super Bowl  
Mayo2JZ : 3/11/2024 11:28 am : link
In comment 16424046 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
with Kenny Hill and Herb Welch starting at S in the SB.

We won again with a 3rd round 2nd year safety and a 8th round 2nd year safety as starters.

The way you help your secondary is get pressure on the Quarterback. The way to help your overall defense is have an offense with a solid offensive line that can generate points and TOP.


THIS^^^
Anyone else find it odd  
81_Great_Dane : 3/11/2024 11:30 am : link
that the Giants are perennially mediocre to bad and yet seemingly can’t afford to pay their good players?

You pay your core guys and treat the supporting cast as fungible. I get it. But the Giants seem to have good-team problems (can’t pay everyone, have to let good players leave) without being, you know, good.
81GD  
JonC : 3/11/2024 11:33 am : link
It's another component of poor cap management and allocation, drafting, and then spending to try and fix it on the fly. The cap matters.
RE: Giants have some tough decisions to make  
ryanmkeane : 3/11/2024 11:40 am : link
In comment 16424036 JonC said:
Quote:
and it's quite possible they're prioritizing OL over FS, given the cap space and options available.

I like McKinney but I would support OL over him
RE: 81GD  
jvm52106 : 3/11/2024 11:43 am : link
In comment 16424194 JonC said:
Quote:
It's another component of poor cap management and allocation, drafting, and then spending to try and fix it on the fly. The cap matters.


Agreed but I also think it is a bit magnified because of the end result vs the reality. I think cap wise we over value guys that we shouldn't have- Golladay, Solder, Zeitler, Williams (good player but not a changer for us at the time) and now Jones.

BUT, we are a VERY young team right now and signing a few VETs is important to help balance the youth with leadership and presence.
Just let them all go. Both of these players have reached their  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 3/11/2024 11:46 am : link
ceilings.
Good luck X  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/11/2024 11:54 am : link

But we gotta pay the Hog Mollies.
RE: Anyone else find it odd  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/11/2024 11:56 am : link
In comment 16424185 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
that the Giants are perennially mediocre to bad and yet seemingly can’t afford to pay their good players?

You pay your core guys and treat the supporting cast as fungible. I get it. But the Giants seem to have good-team problems (can’t pay everyone, have to let good players leave) without being, you know, good.


You're finding it odd now? Some of us have been saying that spending poorly bites you in the ass since 2018. Some fans on BBI live with their heads in the sand then appear confused when it happens.
RE: RE: 81GD  
JonC : 3/11/2024 11:58 am : link
In comment 16424219 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16424194 JonC said:


Quote:


It's another component of poor cap management and allocation, drafting, and then spending to try and fix it on the fly. The cap matters.



Agreed but I also think it is a bit magnified because of the end result vs the reality. I think cap wise we over value guys that we shouldn't have- Golladay, Solder, Zeitler, Williams (good player but not a changer for us at the time) and now Jones.

BUT, we are a VERY young team right now and signing a few VETs is important to help balance the youth with leadership and presence.


The overvaluing and shopping while hungry leads to a bad football team that's also capped out. Bad combo, it continues to self-perpetuate too. Got to be smarter and more precise with UFA (and the draft), no more Solders or Golladays, eg obvious dumb dollars given to cooked vets.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/11/2024 12:06 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Team that is expected to be in on Xavier McKinney is the Green Bay Packers, per sources. There is a connection between McKinney and pass game coordinator Derrick Ansley. It's a move that makes sense.
Giants  
Jripper4201 : 3/11/2024 12:08 pm : link
Should have used the transition tag.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/11/2024 12:08 pm : link
Dianna Russini
@DMRussini
Safety Xavier McKinney is a top target for the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants would like to keep him.
RE: ...  
jeff57 : 3/11/2024 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16424300 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Team that is expected to be in on Xavier McKinney is the Green Bay Packers, per sources. There is a connection between McKinney and pass game coordinator Derrick Ansley. It's a move that makes sense.


Yeah. I think that's where he'll end up.
RE: RE: Giants have some tough decisions to make  
56goat : 3/11/2024 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16424039 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16424036 JonC said:


Quote:


and it's quite possible they're prioritizing OL over FS, given the cap space and options available.



as they should!


Agree, we have so many needs, can't break the bank for a S.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/11/2024 12:45 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
I heard #Giants Xavier McKinney was seeking more than top-five safety money. Aka north of $16M per year. And he might get it.
RE: ...  
Mike from SI : 3/11/2024 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16424411 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
I heard #Giants Xavier McKinney was seeking more than top-five safety money. Aka north of $16M per year. And he might get it.


Very good chance that a team that pays him as a top 4 safety will regret it.
RE: ...  
JonC : 3/11/2024 12:51 pm : link
In comment 16424411 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
I heard #Giants Xavier McKinney was seeking more than top-five safety money. Aka north of $16M per year. And he might get it.


Heard same after he hired the new agent. He gone, dudes.
not surprised  
djm : 3/11/2024 12:52 pm : link
a very good safety who can cover and support the run and call the plays. And he's young. Of course he's going to get a big contract.
The market is the market- I want to keep him and think he will only  
PatersonPlank : 3/11/2024 1:22 pm : link
get better, but at a certain $ amount I may change my tune.
At that  
darren in pdx : 3/11/2024 1:58 pm : link
price it's fine to let him go, what sucks is the team's inability to create a pipeline of viable replacement talent in these situations. Belton and Owens have to step up now.
RE: ...  
djm : 3/11/2024 2:04 pm : link
In comment 16424411 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
I heard #Giants Xavier McKinney was seeking more than top-five safety money. Aka north of $16M per year. And he might get it.


He's a 24 year old FA who has been a good player. At times probably very good but we're splitting hairs.

OF COURSE he is going to get top 5 money. A reporter speculating on that is hilarious. He will get it. Not might. HE will.

