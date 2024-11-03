I think they have the finances for one splash FA and that's earmarked for Oline. If they don't get their guy and go option B or get their guy at a favorable price, the something like this comes into play. But priority 1 is trenches.
One thing about McKinney is, he is a very, very good cover safety.
And in a passing first league, that is valuable above a traditional safety. So yes, he will be paid between a safety and a corner - because he is very good at the passing game.
good durable player that should get paid -- 24yrs old... oh but an ATV crash...
and lets pay backup running backs money! and then a FA vet guard that gets cut--
pay good young players- period-- figure it out after
Exactly. Just because the Giants had a poor record doesn't mean all their players are bad. We have a good core to build around, which includes McKinney. McKinney is a rising, young, player who can be part of a winning team. We need to sign and keep our good players, we will never get better just letting the good guys go and resigning the cheap ones that no one else wants
Sucks losing a young player, but the Giants should be paying a ton of money to a safety when they are not in contention. There is a bunch of of short term solutions at safety in the market that will cost half as much with much less commitment.
but i'm fine if he leaves. Very good player, not elite. And I think based on his history he'll become a big PITA if/when the team isn't good, which is likely
I don't think you are in the minority. His judgment is questionable, not that people shouldn't enjoy themselves on vacation but riding ATVs is just plain stupid.
As to the reporting by Raanan - this feels like something being pushed by McKinney's agent. At a time when safeties are being dumped left and right, why would a team pay a high salary for McKinney? It's a buyers market.
that the Giants are perennially mediocre to bad and yet seemingly can’t afford to pay their good players?
You pay your core guys and treat the supporting cast as fungible. I get it. But the Giants seem to have good-team problems (can’t pay everyone, have to let good players leave) without being, you know, good.
It's another component of poor cap management and allocation, drafting, and then spending to try and fix it on the fly. The cap matters.
Agreed but I also think it is a bit magnified because of the end result vs the reality. I think cap wise we over value guys that we shouldn't have- Golladay, Solder, Zeitler, Williams (good player but not a changer for us at the time) and now Jones.
BUT, we are a VERY young team right now and signing a few VETs is important to help balance the youth with leadership and presence.
Just let them all go. Both of these players have reached their
You're finding it odd now? Some of us have been saying that spending poorly bites you in the ass since 2018. Some fans on BBI live with their heads in the sand then appear confused when it happens.
The overvaluing and shopping while hungry leads to a bad football team that's also capped out. Bad combo, it continues to self-perpetuate too. Got to be smarter and more precise with UFA (and the draft), no more Solders or Golladays, eg obvious dumb dollars given to cooked vets.
Team that is expected to be in on Xavier McKinney is the Green Bay Packers, per sources. There is a connection between McKinney and pass game coordinator Derrick Ansley. It's a move that makes sense.
The Giants salary cap outlook for the next 3 years is VERY favorable. Especially if they plan on resetting the QB clock.
What do you mean by "a guy like McKinney?" He's somewhat above average but not great.
by compensating for his ugly Daniel Jones contract by holding a tough line with the X-Man.
as they should!
Same.
Just something to consider, when we lose him.
We won again with a 3rd round 2nd year safety and a 8th round 2nd year safety as starters.
The way you help your secondary is get pressure on the Quarterback. The way to help your overall defense is have an offense with a solid offensive line that can generate points and TOP.
yes ....and Pinnock is developing. If McKinney signs elsewhere...I'm hoping they extend him.
Then I guess the Giants screwed up by drafting McKinney and Landon Collins in the second round.
Quote:
and try to develop a young safety
Same.
+2.
Agree with others who have noted on this thread that the key issue is pressure on the QB.
Safeties no longer worth the money (CBS Sports) - ( New Window )
I think a lot of posters only remember his last game of the season.... against a free-falling Eagles team that quit after the first quarter.
Looking at his game log, he played great against Mac Jones, Sam Howell and Geno Smith. Big deal. He was pretty meh in other games.
And he actually played poorly against Zach Wilson and Aidan O'Connell. Two games that ruined the season when it was still salvageable.
He's too inconsistent to be worth $16 million.
McKinney advanced stats gamelog - 2023 - ( New Window )
Didn't we learn our lesson from Leonard Williams, another decent player who was overpaid?
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
The #Eagles are preparing to circle not just Saquon Barkley, per sources, but also #Giants safety Xavier McKinney. Very aggressively, specifically with Barkley ($$).
Another team very interested in McKinney, per sources: The #Packers.
Green Bay did a lot of in-season homework on him as they look to add to their defense.
Either way: McKinney set to see some nice money. Giants have competition to retain him.
Quote:
Like McKinney out of the building for nothing. It should not be over “a couple million dollars” like Barkley was last year.
The Giants salary cap outlook for the next 3 years is VERY favorable. Especially if they plan on resetting the QB clock.
We're getting a comp pick, no?
Yes and that's why we didn't tag him. Some posters conveniently forget that so they can push their narrative
THIS^^^
You pay your core guys and treat the supporting cast as fungible. I get it. But the Giants seem to have good-team problems (can’t pay everyone, have to let good players leave) without being, you know, good.
I like McKinney but I would support OL over him
But we gotta pay the Hog Mollies.
You're finding it odd now? Some of us have been saying that spending poorly bites you in the ass since 2018. Some fans on BBI live with their heads in the sand then appear confused when it happens.
Quote:
The overvaluing and shopping while hungry leads to a bad football team that's also capped out. Bad combo, it continues to self-perpetuate too. Got to be smarter and more precise with UFA (and the draft), no more Solders or Golladays, eg obvious dumb dollars given to cooked vets.
@DMRussini
Safety Xavier McKinney is a top target for the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants would like to keep him.
Yeah. I think that's where he'll end up.
Quote:
and it's quite possible they're prioritizing OL over FS, given the cap space and options available.
as they should!
Agree, we have so many needs, can't break the bank for a S.
@rydunleavy
I heard #Giants Xavier McKinney was seeking more than top-five safety money. Aka north of $16M per year. And he might get it.
Very good chance that a team that pays him as a top 4 safety will regret it.
Heard same after he hired the new agent. He gone, dudes.
He's a 24 year old FA who has been a good player. At times probably very good but we're splitting hairs.
OF COURSE he is going to get top 5 money. A reporter speculating on that is hilarious. He will get it. Not might. HE will.