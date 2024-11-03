for display only
Saquon to Philly

Josh in the City : 3/11/2024 2:42 pm
https://twitter.com/adamschefter/status/1767259701186543678?s=61&t=Y4Elh1iVOHbiyVIX917dSg
fixed  
Josh in the City : 3/11/2024 2:42 pm
link
X.com
FUCK HIM  
Anakim : 3/11/2024 2:43 pm
Are you fucking serious?!?! The fucking Eagles?


I'm burning my Saquon jersey. Fuck him.
Of course  
The_Boss : 3/11/2024 2:44 pm
McKinney next…

I said he’s gonna go for 1300 yards next year.
Glad he left  
jvm52106 : 3/11/2024 2:44 pm
that is crazy money for a guy that gets injured by week 5 every year./
Good  
BlueHurricane : 3/11/2024 2:44 pm
Losing player. He can do for them what he did for the Giants. Lose
Per Ian Rapoport  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 3/11/2024 2:44 pm
and Mike Garafolo.
People got what they wanted  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 2:44 pm
THey wanted Barkley gone and now he is... to the Eagles.
I think the Giants should keep Saquon’s image  
cosmicj : 3/11/2024 2:44 pm
Plastered all over MetLife. They need to go full post-ironic ironic.
All well.  
McNally's_Nuts : 3/11/2024 2:44 pm
Good for him.
See ya  
blueblood : 3/11/2024 2:44 pm
well his Giants legacy is dead
That money is insane...  
rnargi : 3/11/2024 2:44 pm
but man is he going to be good in Philly.
RE: FUCK HIM  
KDavies : 3/11/2024 2:44 pm
In comment 16424801 Anakim said:
Quote:
Are you fucking serious?!?! The fucking Eagles?


I'm burning my Saquon jersey. Fuck him.


Um... grow up if serious
Some of the folks on here got what they wanted. Saquon gone.  
Jint 77 : 3/11/2024 2:45 pm
But now he's with the eagles.
Honest GFYS  
Breeze_94 : 3/11/2024 2:45 pm
Saquon.
Glad we never tried to trade him at the deadline  
The_Boss : 3/11/2024 2:45 pm
Now we’ll see him 2x’s a year.
Fuck him  
Anakim : 3/11/2024 2:45 pm
Dov Kleiman
@NFL_DovKleiman
Saquon Barkley reached an agreement on a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing w/the #Eagles, per
@AdamSchefter
that is big money  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/11/2024 2:45 pm
I think Schoen is happy he got it...
Good for him  
nygiants16 : 3/11/2024 2:45 pm
now the Eagles can enjoy him for half a season
whelp...  
ZoneXDOA : 3/11/2024 2:45 pm
This is going to suck. Looks like another shit season on the way
Who cares  
JT039 : 3/11/2024 2:45 pm
He’s breaking down
.  
Go Terps : 3/11/2024 2:45 pm
He is on the decline  
Breeze_94 : 3/11/2024 2:45 pm
Still good. But he is a home run hitter who can no longer hit the home run.
Apropo  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/11/2024 2:45 pm
Giants have to find their path
good signing for the eagles  
hitdog42 : 3/11/2024 2:45 pm
hes an elite player behind a sh$t oline--- put him behind a solid one-- hes going to be well worth it.

lets hope the giants just pivot to drafting another RB mid round and trying out the rookie... because paying some mediocre guy 5+ to replace him would be insulting to the fan base.

Lol  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/11/2024 2:46 pm
Glad we can stop pretending he has a "legacy".
Huge overpay  
averagejoe : 3/11/2024 2:46 pm
injured by game 5
Good for him.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/11/2024 2:46 pm
I can’t really say I care where he went. He simply wasn’t that good anymore.
IB4  
SW_84 : 3/11/2024 2:46 pm
he gets hurt week 1. good riddance, he is a prick and he was a massive failure as a Giant
RE: RE: FUCK HIM  
Anakim : 3/11/2024 2:46 pm
In comment 16424814 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16424801 Anakim said:


Quote:


Are you fucking serious?!?! The fucking Eagles?


I'm burning my Saquon jersey. Fuck him.



Um... grow up if serious


He was THE guy I wanted in 2018. IT was him or trade down. And now he's going to the fucking Eagles of all teams?

I'm throwing away my Saquon jersey. Fuck that. Never going to wear it again anyway.
One of the foundations of the Giants’ championship  
cosmicj : 3/11/2024 2:46 pm
Squad is gone! Alas!
Don't say eff Barkley  
gpat1031 : 3/11/2024 2:47 pm
You should be saying Eff Schoen!!!
dude penny pinched with our best offensive player so yeah...eff Schoen. It didn't have to go like this, but this is how he played it, so now we gotta deal with it.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/11/2024 2:47 pm
Not losing a second of sleep over this.
Glad Saquon got paid  
logman : 3/11/2024 2:47 pm
Also glad that NYG are not paying that
26 guaranteed, base contract just over 12 a year  
Biteymax22 : 3/11/2024 2:47 pm
Escalators can bring that to almost 16mil a year...

No, just can't do it with the state this team is in. Too much money for a RB who has an injury history.
Hard pass on those terms  
ajr2456 : 3/11/2024 2:47 pm
.
RE: Glad Saquon got paid  
cosmicj : 3/11/2024 2:47 pm
In comment 16424838 logman said:
Quote:
Also glad that NYG are not paying that


Lol. Better yet: and the Eagles are doing the paying!
That number is outrageous  
Ben in Tampa : 3/11/2024 2:47 pm
I can't believe Roseman would make that deal. LOL
RE: Lol  
BrettNYG10 : 3/11/2024 2:48 pm
In comment 16424828 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Glad we can stop pretending he has a "legacy".


I liked Saquon just fine, but I was more upset at Steve Smith signing in 11 than this.
I am not bitter  
jvm52106 : 3/11/2024 2:48 pm
about him leaving, glad we didn't spend big $$$ on him. It would have been a disaster.
RE: Of course  
johnnyb : 3/11/2024 2:48 pm
In comment 16424803 The_Boss said:
Quote:
McKinney next…

I said he’s gonna go for 1300 yards next year.


Wow! He can run for 1300 yards in 8 games? Impressive.
So is Roseman  
Sammo85 : 3/11/2024 2:48 pm
still a genius? So many here want to tongue-bathe that guy.

What a horrible contract. Probably hurt by Week 5.

This is the best thing for the Giants and it removes any sentimentality for Barkley whatsoever.

Mr. Never Going to Be a Gold Jacket Player
Now  
louied7535 : 3/11/2024 2:48 pm
You will see how he does with one of the best o lines in football. Don’t hate on him. Blame the people responsible for him leaving before you blame him
Meh  
Route 9 : 3/11/2024 2:48 pm
Bye bye
Wouldnt have cared  
Everyone Relax : 3/11/2024 2:48 pm
if he went to any other team, maybe other than the Cowboys. Hes not worth that contract but going to be disgusting seeing him in green
Couldn't care less.  
bceagle05 : 3/11/2024 2:48 pm
Glad that chapter is mercifully over.
Waste of money  
jeff57 : 3/11/2024 2:49 pm
Way too much.
Happy for Saquan...  
KingBlue : 3/11/2024 2:49 pm
Good luck 26! Thank you for your contributiions and sacrifices. You are much appreciated.
Lotta happy  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 2:49 pm

BBIers.

good for him  
46and2Blue : 3/11/2024 2:49 pm
Dead to me though..
RE: RE: RE: FUCK HIM  
Mike from SI : 3/11/2024 2:49 pm
In comment 16424834 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16424814 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16424801 Anakim said:


Quote:


Are you fucking serious?!?! The fucking Eagles?


I'm burning my Saquon jersey. Fuck him.



Um... grow up if serious



He was THE guy I wanted in 2018. IT was him or trade down. And now he's going to the fucking Eagles of all teams?

I'm throwing away my Saquon jersey. Fuck that. Never going to wear it again anyway.


1. You're not a child anymore.
2. It's not like this is Strahan or Eli going to the Eagles.
3. See 1 again.
.  
SoZKillA : 3/11/2024 2:49 pm
How do the Eagles always make big splashes and trades yearly
Definitely the right decision to let him go  
kash94 : 3/11/2024 2:49 pm
Sucks it's the Eagles

Can't blame him for going there. Win-now team from his home city and who (apparently) offered the most money

Wish it was another team, but it makes sense for everyone involved (Saquon, Giants, etc)
I'm totally ok with letting him walk because we had to  
Rory : 3/11/2024 2:49 pm
but that doesn't dismiss how much better that just made the Eagles.

I bet he has a career season there.
kinda bummed  
Rjanyg : 3/11/2024 2:49 pm
but the dude got paid.

They re-sign Dickerson and get Barkley and Huff.

Damn.
That's  
Pete in MD : 3/11/2024 2:49 pm
a ton of money.
can say this  
jvm52106 : 3/11/2024 2:49 pm
Giants and ownership are very sensitive to the fans "reactions' and I think this will push them even further to get that GUY in the draft.. I think we are moving up and moving up bigtime to get our QB.
Giants with Barkley  
BlueHurricane : 3/11/2024 2:50 pm
2018 5-11
2019 4-12
2020 6-10
2021 4-13
2022 9-7-1
2023 6-11

We can be this good with anyone carrying the ball.
RE: Lotta happy  
Route 9 : 3/11/2024 2:50 pm
In comment 16424857 M.S. said:
Quote:

BBIers.


Not like they were winning with him
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/11/2024 2:50 pm
That is an absurd contract.
Week 1  
N9NE11 : 3/11/2024 2:50 pm
Eagles at Giants
I said in another thread  
fanoftheteam : 3/11/2024 2:50 pm
Barkley hated the giants especially since Odell got traded on his watch. He also gravitates towards victim behavior. This sort of confirms it
Do we get a comp pick?  
State Your Name : 3/11/2024 2:50 pm
They overpaid.
The Eagles are going to be a fascinating team  
Dnew15 : 3/11/2024 2:50 pm
to watch this year.

There's still a lot of talent on the roster - but man did they suck at the end of the year...AND they lost two really important vet leaders that were a part of their championship runs.
This signing…  
Chris in Philly : 3/11/2024 2:50 pm
is the most in-eagles thing I have ever seen. Bizarre. Essex was right.
RE: Couldn't care less.  
Scooter185 : 3/11/2024 2:50 pm
In comment 16424853 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Glad that chapter is mercifully over.

+1
Not saying we should have paid that. Its crazy $$$  
Stu11 : 3/11/2024 2:50 pm
but its really gonna hurt watching him put up huge #'s now that he's in a real offense with a real O-line and receivers. If he plays 12 games or more he'll moonwalk to 1500 total yds easy.
I hope all the book keepers on this site are right  
George from PA : 3/11/2024 2:50 pm
Barkley becomes #1 enemy.

We need to beat the Eagles and the cowboys!

I sure hope this does not bite us in the butt
Never forget  
Go Terps : 3/11/2024 2:51 pm


If the Giants cut Jones today it'd be the most productive day the Giants have had since Super Bowl 46.

Good riddance.
Hate the Eagles and admire Barkley  
Maijay : 3/11/2024 2:51 pm
I wish him a great season but crappy games against us.
Lol  
UConn4523 : 3/11/2024 2:51 pm
wish I had a picture of myself smoking a cig
RE: The Eagles are going to be a fascinating team  
Sammo85 : 3/11/2024 2:51 pm
In comment 16424877 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
to watch this year.

There's still a lot of talent on the roster - but man did they suck at the end of the year...AND they lost two really important vet leaders that were a part of their championship runs.


Their locker room is a diva sewer and their back end of the defense sucks.
Why upset at Saquon?  
Mike from Ohio : 3/11/2024 2:51 pm
This is a business, these guys are not fans.

That is a horrible contract for the Eagles and one they will be regretting each time he misses a game or drops a 3rd down swing pass that hits him in the hands.

Good player, nice guy. At those terms I am glad he is one another team.
.  
mfsd : 3/11/2024 2:52 pm
RE: whelp...  
djstat : 3/11/2024 2:52 pm
In comment 16424822 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
This is going to suck. Looks like another shit season on the way
Saquan showed who he is. Money hungry, backstabbing clown.
only the fanbase  
hitdog42 : 3/11/2024 2:52 pm
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".

do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.

and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
Outrageous Terms  
GiantGrit : 3/11/2024 2:52 pm
For a RB whose already lost a step. I have friends very upset about this, i’m actually happy. Bad contract for one of our biggest rivals. I really think Philly’s window closed.
RE: Do we get a comp pick?  
logman : 3/11/2024 2:52 pm
In comment 16424876 State Your Name said:
Quote:
They overpaid.


We won't know about comp picks for a year. It depends on how the Giants spend in FA, too
Schoen choosing DJ over SB  
dcp : 3/11/2024 2:52 pm
Brutal legacy for Giants management.
RE: good for him  
Spider56 : 3/11/2024 2:52 pm
In comment 16424858 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
Dead to me though..


+1. From hero to enemy in 1 day …
Equally happy the Iggles massively overpaid for him. Could you imagine BBI if Schoen gave him this deal?
Hey we offered 3/39 last year  
BillT : 3/11/2024 2:52 pm
He turned that down. So, bye, bye.
I alway rooted  
Pete in MD : 3/11/2024 2:53 pm
for him (obviously) but he is incredibly frustrating to watch. The Oline stunk but he didn't see the holes when they were there.
......  
Route 9 : 3/11/2024 2:53 pm
Who cares about these guys?

Yeah I could see if it was Strahan, Tuck, Osi, or Eli wearing a Dallas jersey lol

I would have even been kind of pissed off with Jeremy shockey going to Philly more than this
Saquon 100 Schoen 0  
RetroJint : 3/11/2024 2:53 pm
It’s exactly what he wanted last year from the Giants . He gets it from the Trogs with another year of wear and tear . Good for him. I wanted him to stay . I became a fan. But they deserve to get paid .

Now Mr Schoen better get his rear end in gear. No other RB could get over 2 yards a carry last season . And in terms of receiving… yikes .
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/11/2024 2:54 pm
If I was an Eagles fan-which, thank God I’m not-I’d be pissed at this contract. It is absurd.
RE: Don't say eff Barkley  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/11/2024 2:54 pm
In comment 16424836 gpat1031 said:
Quote:
You should be saying Eff Schoen!!!
dude penny pinched with our best offensive player so yeah...eff Schoen. It didn't have to go like this, but this is how he played it, so now we gotta deal with it.


I agree! Schoen has done nothing today, other than re-signing a special teams player. The Eagles have an organisation that attracts good players with a legitimate QB. I hate the Eagles more than any other team in pro sports.
The Giants keep getting screwed by a non-existent management staff.
Hitdog  
GiantGrit : 3/11/2024 2:54 pm
They lost with him, they can lose without him. They aren’t competing this year. That money needs to be allocated towards the trenches.
RE: Hate the Eagles and admire Barkley  
jhibb : 3/11/2024 2:55 pm
In comment 16424889 Maijay said:
Quote:
I wish him a great season but crappy games against us.


I wish him a crappy season all around. Healthy (don't wish injury on anyone) but crappy, loss-filled season.
RE: only the fanbase  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 2:56 pm
In comment 16424903 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".

do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.

and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.


preach hitdog.
RE: Schoen choosing DJ over SB  
Mbavaro : 3/11/2024 2:56 pm
In comment 16424909 dcp said:
Quote:
Brutal legacy for Giants management.


Being that they offered him a 3 year deal last year

This is patently false
He is now dead to me  
Jints in Carolina : 3/11/2024 2:56 pm
.
This truly sucks  
TrueBlue'02 : 3/11/2024 2:56 pm
and I suspect Giants fans are going to regret it for the next 3 years.
Some of the reactions here are, if not unexpected,  
Mad Mike : 3/11/2024 2:56 pm
still bizarre to me. I don't wish him well, football wise, playing for them, but I'm happy for him getting a good contract. I wouldn't want the Giants giving him that, so if it works out poorly for the team, might as well be a team we hate. I hope he doesn't wind up regaining peak form for them, but either way, my opinion of his time here will be unchanged. I can't imagine holding it against him that he pursued a good deal for himself.
Can’t wait for Schoen to get fired next year.  
Vinny from Danbury : 3/11/2024 2:57 pm
.
RE: Hitdog  
Route 9 : 3/11/2024 2:57 pm
In comment 16424934 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
They lost with him, they can lose without him. They aren’t competing this year. That money needs to be allocated towards the trenches.


Yeah. I'm not understanding why we should be crying. The guy made some pretty boneheaded decisions as well, he'd have that annoying tendency to run out of bounds at the end of games.
sad  
xtian : 3/11/2024 2:57 pm
when he torches the giants behind a good philly OL, what will all the nyg fans who have always dissed barkley say?
Big money for a guy whose best football is behind him  
Greg from LI : 3/11/2024 2:57 pm
Not losing sleep over this at all
RE: .  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/11/2024 2:57 pm
In comment 16424862 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
How do the Eagles always make big splashes and trades yearly


They have a better GM.
RE: This signing…  
Pete in MD : 3/11/2024 2:57 pm
In comment 16424878 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
is the most in-eagles thing I have ever seen. Bizarre. Essex was right.

This! Maybe they see something left?
RE: Giants with Barkley  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 2:58 pm
In comment 16424869 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
2018 5-11
2019 4-12
2020 6-10
2021 4-13
2022 9-7-1
2023 6-11

We can be this good with anyone carrying the ball.

Giants with the most embarrassing offensive line 2018-2023.

2018 5-11
2019 4-12
2020 6-10
2021 4-13
2022 9-7-1
2023 6-11

We can be this good with any Pop Warner team blocking for us.
Don't any of the genius GMs here find it interesting  
PatersonPlank : 3/11/2024 2:58 pm
That the Eagles, a team who has played and game planned against Barkley 2 times a year for 6 years, run to get him as a FA? Maybe, just maybe, they realize he was only limited by the pile of crap we had on offense. The same pile of crap by the way that we are still left with. The Eagles and Cowboys geared everything to stop Barkley.

I am on record that he is going to light it up there. He's got a real OL, 2 great WRs, and a legitimate QB.
Thank goodness ....  
dreamer3kx : 3/11/2024 2:58 pm
The Jones and Barkley era is over, we sucked with these dudes, need to go back to the basics.
Going to Philly  
Dankbeerman : 3/11/2024 2:58 pm
just feels bad. But that's way too much for him.

Also don't know if he will improve Philly at all.

But you cant pay to avoid seeing someone on the other team.
RE: only the fanbase  
Vinny from Danbury : 3/11/2024 2:59 pm
In comment 16424903 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".

do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.

and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.


Well stated!
So is Roseman a genius still?  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/11/2024 2:59 pm
lol. And if he has a good year will all the Saquan haters leave like Terps did after DJs Good year and the. Come back?
RE: only the fanbase  
Mike from Ohio : 3/11/2024 2:59 pm
In comment 16424903 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".

do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.

and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.


I love the info you provide to this site, hitdog, but you are off base here.

People are celebrating that our front office finally moved on from overpaying guys simply because they were drafted here. For a very long time this team has overvalued its own players. This is a sign they are finally fixing that.

You win with good players. You can't limit your good players because you over invest in them because you like them as people.
RE: Hey we offered 3/39 last year  
UConn4523 : 3/11/2024 2:59 pm
In comment 16424913 BillT said:
Quote:
He turned that down. So, bye, bye.


He turned down less guaranteed money. He won.
RE: Don't any of the genius GMs here find it interesting  
riceneggs : 3/11/2024 2:59 pm
In comment 16424969 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
That the Eagles, a team who has played and game planned against Barkley 2 times a year for 6 years, run to get him as a FA? Maybe, just maybe, they realize he was only limited by the pile of crap we had on offense. The same pile of crap by the way that we are still left with. The Eagles and Cowboys geared everything to stop Barkley.

I am on record that he is going to light it up there. He's got a real OL, 2 great WRs, and a legitimate QB.


nah. they are in win now mode. they lost Swift and needed to fill that void. they were probably ok with overpaying
Get that money, but never, ever think about  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/11/2024 3:00 pm
coming back here after you retire.

Good riddance.
Honestly, glad he got paid  
Rick in Dallas : 3/11/2024 3:00 pm
Wish him no ill will…it’s a business.
He has definitely lost a step BUT will play with a better OL
RE: only the fanbase  
Sammo85 : 3/11/2024 3:00 pm
In comment 16424903 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".

do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.

and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.


Boy you have gone off the deep end the last few years. Sad to see.

It’s what losing does to people. It’s made me go crazy too.
Hate to see him go  
JOrthman : 3/11/2024 3:01 pm
but that's way too much to pay for him at this point.
RE: only the fanbase  
PatersonPlank : 3/11/2024 3:01 pm
In comment 16424903 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".

do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.

and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.


+1. We are getting much worse. Let's let all our good players go and replace them with 20 yr old draft picks and low priced FAs. Other teams know what Barkley and McKinney are worth. When you play behind this OL what do you expect.
.......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 3/11/2024 3:01 pm
Thats a big contract. Surprised Philly shelled it out seeing how they've let RBs go in the past.

Weird.
This hurts  
Giantsforever : 3/11/2024 3:01 pm
I wish him the best in Philly. Hopefully for him his best years are in front of him. He probably wasted his best years playing with a terrible offense that couldn’t block and had no skill players.
I'm pretty  
darren in pdx : 3/11/2024 3:01 pm
indifferent on this. Wish he went to the Texans so I could be happy for him if he did well. Eagles are on the downtrend at the moment and I'm not sure he moves the needle for them, but the Eagles still own the Giants for the foreseeable future. Feel bad that he drafted by a shitty team and wasted what could have been a great career.
.  
Go Terps : 3/11/2024 3:01 pm
The only thing irritating about this is they should have traded him a while ago.

But as for a legacy or a place in Giants' history - he never had one besides being one of the worst draft decisions in the history of the team. The moment they picked him you could see the next five years were fucked.

Finally moving on and dumping Gettleman's garbage. What a relief.
RE: only the fanbase  
Bernie : 3/11/2024 3:01 pm
In comment 16424903 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".

do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.

and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.


“How they looked”? Who cares. The Giants suck and tying up that much cap space in a running back is insane. I hate the Eagles may benefit, but signing Saquon would have been absurd for the Giants.
RE: RE: Hey we offered 3/39 last year  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 3:02 pm
In comment 16424995 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16424913 BillT said:


Quote:


He turned that down. So, bye, bye.



He turned down less guaranteed money. He won.


and got $10m from the tag last year which was obviously guaranteed.

his total haul is $36m guaranteed plus whatever non-guaranteed money he also collects over the rest of the deal.

and he did all that off a bad year even with missed time.

this was a very predictable outcome and yet how many called him an idiot for turning down the giants offer?
Saquon, say gone,...  
Gmanning10 : 3/11/2024 3:02 pm
He's Philthy now. Another jersey to burn,...
RE: This truly sucks  
JoeSchoens11 : 3/11/2024 3:03 pm
In comment 16424950 TrueBlue'02 said:
Quote:
and I suspect Giants fans are going to regret it for the next 3 years.
I know he’s on the downslope and their line’s also trending downwards but I’m really curious how he does behind their line.
RE: RE: RE: Hey we offered 3/39 last year  
BrettNYG10 : 3/11/2024 3:03 pm
In comment 16425028 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16424995 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 16424913 BillT said:


Quote:


He turned that down. So, bye, bye.



He turned down less guaranteed money. He won.



and got $10m from the tag last year which was obviously guaranteed.

his total haul is $36m guaranteed plus whatever non-guaranteed money he also collects over the rest of the deal.

and he did all that off a bad year even with missed time.

this was a very predictable outcome and yet how many called him an idiot for turning down the giants offer?


You turned out to be totally right about this.
You guys are ridiculous  
UConn4523 : 3/11/2024 3:03 pm
the contract is fine. He’s going to perform better for Philly than here, or atleast, will have every opportunity to. Big picture it’s a small amount of money for a plus player and if it doesn’t workout it’s a small amount of guaranteed money compared to what players at other positions represent.
I am so confused...  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 3:04 pm
You didn't want to pay Barkley 10 million a year because it would hurt our team, but when Philly signs him for way more you think it is good for Philly? You can't have it both ways... He is either worth what Philly paid him or they made a mistake.
When the team opened the Salary cap by $30M  
Beer Man : 3/11/2024 3:05 pm
You had to figure there would be some stupid money spent.
RE: FUCK HIM  
BigBlue7 : 3/11/2024 3:05 pm
In comment 16424801 Anakim said:
Quote:
Are you fucking serious?!?! The fucking Eagles?


I'm burning my Saquon jersey. Fuck him.


Grow the fuck up, pussy
Eric  
UConn4523 : 3/11/2024 3:06 pm
been in lockstep with you on this from day 1. The RB market has stunk all these years because good RBs get locked up year 3. Barkley missed his opportunity to that because of the knee tear. Every other RB got paid and didn’t hit FA until contract 2 was over.

This was more of the supply sucking than the demand not being there. The position is cheap, good RBs are a bargain right now. Meanwhile in WR and TE land..
RE: This truly sucks  
GiantGrit : 3/11/2024 3:06 pm
In comment 16424950 TrueBlue'02 said:
Quote:
and I suspect Giants fans are going to regret it for the next 3 years.


I think the Eagles window closed and they don’t know it yet. They collapsed and lost two of their best leaders in the locker room. Replacing a HOF like Kelce as a leader is incredibly hard. They showed serious cracks last year.

I think the Giants are starting to show an ability to make the hard decisions,I like that.
Oh well ...  
Route 9 : 3/11/2024 3:06 pm
I'll miss the Jones/Barkley/Slayton era. Got to sleep in many Sundays because of irrelevant shit football lol just caught the game highlights on YouTube.
Don't worry, Runyon can block for Brieda and Gray  
PatersonPlank : 3/11/2024 3:07 pm
That should be great.

We gave Runyon $10M per year LOL
26  
TyreeHelmet : 3/11/2024 3:07 pm
I would have preferred a small overpay last offseason for SB as opposed to being saddled with this awful Jones contract. But at this point it doesn't make sense to invest that money given the state of the Giants.

I think he's going to do very well for the Eagles.

But hey the Giants just overpaid another middling guard and are still paying Daniel Jones a top 10 NFL salary!!! Have trust in Schoen!
Some fans wanted to sh*t on Barkley  
gpat1031 : 3/11/2024 3:08 pm
and now upset he an Eagle...what a joke.
Why would Barkley who did nothing but express wanting to be a Giant be loyal to a team that is clearly under Schoen, not loyal to these players?
Schoen made this hardline of what he wouldn't pay a runningback...well that's the bed he made and now has to sleep in it.
I'm happy for Barkley who knew his value and got it. Why do fans side with Schoen like he's all knowing or has some kind of track record for winning Chips in this league.....cause he doesn't.
He's made a lot of missteps but since he followed Gettleman who everyone tired of and hated and was outside the team, everybody continues to throw rose pedals his way. I'm not, for now on just like how he treats these players...NO LOYALTY...you win or your out.
I don't care what comes out of his mouth anymore, I will strictly be looking at the product period and hope Mara takes the same attitude.
RE: Don't worry, Runyon can block for Brieda and Gray  
Route 9 : 3/11/2024 3:08 pm
In comment 16425073 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
That should be great.

We gave Runyon $10M per year LOL


And the Giants will still be 6-11, 7-10
RE: RE: RE: Hey we offered 3/39 last year  
BillT : 3/11/2024 3:08 pm : link
In comment 16425028 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16424995 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 16424913 BillT said:


Quote:


He turned that down. So, bye, bye.



He turned down less guaranteed money. He won.



and got $10m from the tag last year which was obviously guaranteed.

his total haul is $36m guaranteed plus whatever non-guaranteed money he also collects over the rest of the deal.

and he did all that off a bad year even with missed time.

this was a very predictable outcome and yet how many called him an idiot for turning down the giants offer?

So, good for him but most of that's not our money. We made him a fair offer and he turned it down. Like I said, Bye, bye.
He's dead to me  
Paulie Walnuts : 3/11/2024 3:09 pm : link
Now
I hate that he’s going to Philly but hard to understand people angry  
steve in ky : 3/11/2024 3:09 pm : link
At him for signing for good money with what is likely his last best chance at doing so. He wanted to remain in NY and gave the Giants every chance these past couple years of committing to him and they chose not to. It’s childish to be mad at a player for looking out for his and his family’s future.

If he went to Houston then fine.  
Optimus-NY : 3/11/2024 3:10 pm : link
But Philthy?

YUCK!!!!!!!!!!!
Good for Saquon  
The Mike : 3/11/2024 3:10 pm : link
He has been a good Giant and an even better guy in the locker room. Serves Schoen right for not only tagging him in order to grossly overpay a backup quarterback last year, but for not trading him at the most recent two trade deadlines. Now Saquon walks out the door for nothing to our most hated rival.

The anger from the fan base at Barkley is completely misdirected. The anger should be laser focused on the stupidity of the draft pick by Gettleman and the disgusting way he was treated last year by Schoen to appease a greedy joke of a quarterback.
RE: FUCK HIM  
weaverpsu : 3/11/2024 3:11 pm : link
In comment 16424801 Anakim said:
Quote:
Are you fucking serious?!?! The fucking Eagles?


I'm burning my Saquon jersey. Fuck him.


Fuck him? Have you read comments on this site calling him a bust and not worth signing him?? He wanted to remain a Giant. All these fans trashing him. I hope he tears it up. Fuck the Giants. Could you even imagine what this offense will look like without SB?? Reading comments on this board over the past couple of years has been nauseating. He deserves better fans and he deserved more money. Good for him.
RE: I hate that he’s going to Philly but hard to understand people angry  
Sammo85 : 3/11/2024 3:11 pm : link
In comment 16425103 steve in ky said:
Quote:
At him for signing for good money with what is likely his last best chance at doing so. He wanted to remain in NY and gave the Giants every chance these past couple years of committing to him and they chose not to. It’s childish to be mad at a player for looking out for his and his family’s future.


This is patently false. Barkley rejected not one but two multi year offers the last two years. Get out of here with this garbage.
I’m hearing  
5BowlsSoon : 3/11/2024 3:11 pm : link
McKinney also to Eagles.
RE: RE: Don't worry, Runyon can block for Brieda and Gray  
PatersonPlank : 3/11/2024 3:11 pm : link
In comment 16425091 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16425073 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


That should be great.

We gave Runyon $10M per year LOL



And the Giants will still be 6-11, 7-10


Yes, because we keep letting the good players leave. We are in constant rebuild
.  
Anakim : 3/11/2024 3:11 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
NEW: #Giants never made an offer to Saquon Barkley, per source. #Eagles #Bears and #Texans were in the running.
A lot of you'll wanted him gone, so he's gone.  
gpat1031 : 3/11/2024 3:11 pm : link
Don't get spicy now cause you don't get to tell him where he can go if you don't want him here, so grow up, that's part of the business.
Schoen and fans that wanted him out got what you wanted so don't get salty now...smh
Good spot for him  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/11/2024 3:12 pm : link
Good OL and the Eagles have the skill players that the D has to account for which will help him even more.

Giants running game was not good enough last season with him but without him it was disgraceful.
Don't care.  
BH28 : 3/11/2024 3:12 pm : link
Cared way more about Steve Smith than Barkley going there.
RE: .  
BigBlue7 : 3/11/2024 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16425128 Anakim said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
NEW: #Giants never made an offer to Saquon Barkley, per source. #Eagles #Bears and #Texans were in the running.


Ownership's infatuation with SB last year is what got us the Jones contract

At least they weren't doubling down
RE: Good  
djm : 3/11/2024 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16424807 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
Losing player. He can do for them what he did for the Giants. Lose


Might as well let Dex and Thomas go too then. And Eli was a losing player I guess. So was Rodney Hampton. And Strahan early on. And Armstead. And LT from 82-83.

NOPE.

PS, I thought the Eagles had NO CAP SPACE!!!!

They didn't let Miles Sanders go because they don't want to pay the RB, they just don't pay the wrong RB.

Fucking learn this.
A class act, high talented player like Saquon Barkley  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 3:12 pm : link

Deserved so much more than the Giants miserable franchise of 2018-2023.

It is not a loss to him for stepping away from a team deep in quicksand.

I wish him the best.
Congrats to Saquan  
GrMtWoods : 3/11/2024 3:12 pm : link
Unfortunately we couldn't have given him a better supporting cast of linemen.
RE: That money is insane...  
weaverpsu : 3/11/2024 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16424813 rnargi said:
Quote:
but man is he going to be good in Philly.


Why is it insane? He's McCaffery level.
RE: RE: only the fanbase  
dannysection 313 : 3/11/2024 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16425019 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16424903 hitdog42 said:


Quote:


of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".

do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.

and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.



+1. We are getting much worse. Let's let all our good players go and replace them with 20 yr old draft picks and low priced FAs. Other teams know what Barkley and McKinney are worth. When you play behind this OL what do you expect.


He was the only good, not to mention entertaining, player on offense the Gaints have had in recent memory...

Stupid Giants, smart Eagles...this is why they make the play-offs every year, and the Giants suck every year.

Saying the Giants are better off without him is crazy. Oh, but we signed another shitty guard for 9 million over three years less.

Who would help the Giants more next year? Journey man Runyan, or a guy who's made two Pro-Bowls.

The Giants are going to suck (again) next year.

No wonder their stadium is half empty by November.
RE: RE: I hate that he’s going to Philly but hard to understand people angry  
steve in ky : 3/11/2024 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16425122 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16425103 steve in ky said:


Quote:


At him for signing for good money with what is likely his last best chance at doing so. He wanted to remain in NY and gave the Giants every chance these past couple years of committing to him and they chose not to. It’s childish to be mad at a player for looking out for his and his family’s future.




This is patently false. Barkley rejected not one but two multi year offers the last two years. Get out of here with this garbage.


If the Giants wanted to retain him they certainly could have it’s naive to believe otherwise
RE: Glad he left  
chitt17 : 3/11/2024 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16424806 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
that is crazy money for a guy that gets injured by week 5 every year./


Adreed
RE: RE: RE: RE: Hey we offered 3/39 last year  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16425044 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 16425028 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16424995 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 16424913 BillT said:


Quote:


He turned that down. So, bye, bye.



He turned down less guaranteed money. He won.



and got $10m from the tag last year which was obviously guaranteed.

his total haul is $36m guaranteed plus whatever non-guaranteed money he also collects over the rest of the deal.

and he did all that off a bad year even with missed time.

this was a very predictable outcome and yet how many called him an idiot for turning down the giants offer?



You turned out to be totally right about this.


well now we need to hope im wrong about how it ends up playing out for nyg. but admittedly that part of the equation is a lot harder to predict than the player's decision. if they win they got it right however they do it.

if they can get aaron jones at a much smaller contract that would be a really good move. moss or ekeler would be fine too. maybe get lucky and get henry on a more affordable deal.
RE: RE: That money is insane...  
BigBlue7 : 3/11/2024 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16425143 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
In comment 16424813 rnargi said:


Quote:


but man is he going to be good in Philly.



Why is it insane? He's McCaffery level.


Haha I love Barkley, but in what universe is he as valuable as CMC??????

Maybe in workouts without pads, but not once they are on the field
Some of you here are responsible for this,  
bluefin : 3/11/2024 3:14 pm : link
and if Xavier McKinney signs there as well, or if he should be struck by a bolt of lightning - then I'm going to blame some of the people in this forum.
He definitely lost a step……  
Simms11 : 3/11/2024 3:14 pm : link
and for a guy his size, could never become a good short yardage back! Well in Philly he doesn’t have to because they execute the rush push there! 😆 anyway, he got his dough. Buyer beware! It’s a very unlike Philly thing to do too.
He's not worth that money to us  
Bill in UT : 3/11/2024 3:14 pm : link
Maybe he is to the Eagles behind a good OL. Regardless, I don't think he holds up for 3 years
RE: RE: RE: Don't worry, Runyon can block for Brieda and Gray  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/11/2024 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16425125 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16425091 Route 9 said:


Quote:


In comment 16425073 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


That should be great.

We gave Runyon $10M per year LOL



And the Giants will still be 6-11, 7-10



Yes, because we keep letting the good players leave. We are in constant rebuild

Do you have any idea how short a RB's shelf life is? That's why people correctly predicted that a rebuilding team would waste Barkley (or any other RB), just like the Giants did.

Whine all you want about losing good players, but Barkley is very close to the age where RBs are often no longer good players anyway. If we had kept him, we'd still need to be looking for his replacement. That's the nature of RBs at/beyond age 27.
RE: RE: Glad he left  
chitt17 : 3/11/2024 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16425163 chitt17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16424806 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


that is crazy money for a guy that gets injured by week 5 every year./



Adreed


Agreed
RE: only the fanbase  
HomerJones45 : 3/11/2024 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16424903 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".

do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.

and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
Yep. it's deja vu from the 70s.
RE: IB4  
weaverpsu : 3/11/2024 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16424833 SW_84 said:
Quote:
he gets hurt week 1. good riddance, he is a prick and he was a massive failure as a Giant


He is a team first guy. All class. Much more than I can say about you and your comments
RE: I’m hearing  
The_Boss : 3/11/2024 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16425123 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
McKinney also to Eagles.


Shit, I called it earlier today.
It's a friggin business.  
MOOPS : 3/11/2024 3:15 pm : link
This is his only and last chance to get paid.
He misread the tea leaves last year and screwed the pooch.

RE: RE: RE: I hate that he’s going to Philly but hard to understand people angry  
Sammo85 : 3/11/2024 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16425161 steve in ky said:
Quote:
In comment 16425122 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 16425103 steve in ky said:


Quote:


At him for signing for good money with what is likely his last best chance at doing so. He wanted to remain in NY and gave the Giants every chance these past couple years of committing to him and they chose not to. It’s childish to be mad at a player for looking out for his and his family’s future.




This is patently false. Barkley rejected not one but two multi year offers the last two years. Get out of here with this garbage.



If the Giants wanted to retain him they certainly could have it’s naive to believe otherwise


You’re reinventing your narrative now. They didn’t want him back this offseason and they’re right too. They made offers last year and he made his decision and theirs for them.

Good on the Giants.
Eric from Li  
JonC : 3/11/2024 3:15 pm : link
You were right, good call. I'm surprised.
RE: RE: RE: FUCK HIM  
weaverpsu : 3/11/2024 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16424834 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16424814 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16424801 Anakim said:


Quote:


Are you fucking serious?!?! The fucking Eagles?


I'm burning my Saquon jersey. Fuck him.



Um... grow up if serious



He was THE guy I wanted in 2018. IT was him or trade down. And now he's going to the fucking Eagles of all teams?

I'm throwing away my Saquon jersey. Fuck that. Never going to wear it again anyway.
I'll take the Jersey.
RE: RE: That money is insane...  
uther99 : 3/11/2024 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16425143 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
In comment 16424813 rnargi said:


Quote:


but man is he going to be good in Philly.



Why is it insane? He's McCaffery level.


SB is not McCaffery level and the RB market has cooled off. Look at the other RB signings around 8 Million
RE: RE: RE: I hate that he’s going to Philly but hard to understand people angry  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/11/2024 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16425161 steve in ky said:
Quote:
In comment 16425122 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 16425103 steve in ky said:


Quote:


At him for signing for good money with what is likely his last best chance at doing so. He wanted to remain in NY and gave the Giants every chance these past couple years of committing to him and they chose not to. It’s childish to be mad at a player for looking out for his and his family’s future.




This is patently false. Barkley rejected not one but two multi year offers the last two years. Get out of here with this garbage.



If the Giants wanted to retain him they certainly could have it’s naive to believe otherwise

You can retain just about any player by simply agreeing to their demands. I'm not sure that makes it prudent to do so, however.
 
christian : 3/11/2024 3:17 pm : link
Good for Barkley, that's a great deal for a running back.

That's definitely not a contract I want the Giants paying a running back with durability issues in his 7th and 8th year in the NFL.

I'm on repeat today, but Schoen had two opportunities to pay Barkley 12M to be a Giant next year, and didn't.

The reality is simply Schoen didn't want Barkley.
The GM  
Pete in MD : 3/11/2024 3:17 pm : link
put a value on Saquon last year. Barely thinks he's worth more. If anything, we should be happy Scheon he's thinking this way now, after the Jones decision.
RE: Fuck him  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/11/2024 3:17 pm : link
In comment 16424819 Anakim said:
Quote:
Dov Kleiman
@NFL_DovKleiman
Saquon Barkley reached an agreement on a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing w/the #Eagles, per
@AdamSchefter


LOL that's pretty freakin awful. I would be really pissed if the Giants signed him to that same contract.
The Eagles will not get indoctrinated  
Chris L. : 3/11/2024 3:18 pm : link
to the dancing the running sideways, the unwillingness to hit the hole hard and second and nines. Love that he went to the Eagles.
RE: …  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 3:18 pm : link
In comment 16425202 christian said:
Quote:
Good for Barkley, that's a great deal for a running back.

That's definitely not a contract I want the Giants paying a running back with durability issues in his 7th and 8th year in the NFL.

I'm on repeat today, but Schoen had two opportunities to pay Barkley 12M to be a Giant next year, and didn't.

The reality is simply Schoen didn't want Barkley.


agree but why not trade him at deadline?
Wish Barkley well  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/11/2024 3:18 pm : link
Just not against us. Philly committed to him, we did not.
RE: Don't say eff Barkley  
chitt17 : 3/11/2024 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16424836 gpat1031 said:
Quote:
You should be saying Eff Schoen!!!
dude penny pinched with our best offensive player so yeah...eff Schoen. It didn't have to go like this, but this is how he played it, so now we gotta deal with it.



Actually... Andrew Thomas best offensive player... by far
RE: RE: .  
HomerJones45 : 3/11/2024 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16425137 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 16425128 Anakim said:


Quote:


Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
NEW: #Giants never made an offer to Saquon Barkley, per source. #Eagles #Bears and #Texans were in the running.



Ownership's infatuation with SB last year is what got us the Jones contract

At least they weren't doubling down
In true Giants' front office fashion, they picked the wrong player to give a contract to and the wrong player to franchise.

Anyone impressed with Schoen at this point needs to have their head examined. I give him another year and he's out the door at this rate.
RE: I hate that he’s going to Philly but hard to understand people angry  
BillT : 3/11/2024 3:20 pm : link
In comment 16425103 steve in ky said:
Quote:
At him for signing for good money with what is likely his last best chance at doing so. He wanted to remain in NY and gave the Giants every chance these past couple years of committing to him and they chose not to. It’s childish to be mad at a player for looking out for his and his family’s future.

This is BS. He chose not to when the giants offered him 3/39 last year and he turned it down.
RE: RE: RE: That money is insane...  
Pete in MD : 3/11/2024 3:20 pm : link
In comment 16425192 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 16425143 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


In comment 16424813 rnargi said:


Quote:


but man is he going to be good in Philly.



Why is it insane? He's McCaffery level.



SB is not McCaffery level and the RB market has cooled off. Look at the other RB signings around 8 Million

Penn Stater
The funny thing is that I don't fault Barkley at all  
Essex : 3/11/2024 3:20 pm : link
take the money it is a business. But just because it is a business does not mean I have to like what he did or think of him as someone who you want to see on Giants alumni days. That stuff is a privilege for guys like Eli, Simms, Strahan etc. And yes you can play for another team, but if you chose are division rivals, when you had other options (Bavaro really didn't), count me for saying I would rather not see you at halftime of a game being honored etc.
RE: Giants with Barkley  
weaverpsu : 3/11/2024 3:20 pm : link
In comment 16424869 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
2018 5-11
2019 4-12
2020 6-10
2021 4-13
2022 9-7-1
2023 6-11

We can be this good with anyone carrying the ball.


And for several of those years, he was the only reason the Giants were watchable. It's his fault he had the worst offensive line and terrible quarterback play during this time?
RE: RE: .  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/11/2024 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16425137 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 16425128 Anakim said:


Quote:


Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
NEW: #Giants never made an offer to Saquon Barkley, per source. #Eagles #Bears and #Texans were in the running.



Ownership's infatuation with SB last year is what got us the Jones contract

At least they weren't doubling down


Not arguing, but can you explain this to me? Why did the Giants infatuation with Barkley last year lead to signing Jones to his big contract?
RE: The Eagles will not get indoctrinated  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16425213 Chris L. said:
Quote:
to the dancing the running sideways, the unwillingness to hit the hole hard and second and nines. Love that he went to the Eagles.

Did the Giants create holes for Saquon Barkley? That’s news to me.
RE: The Eagles will not get indoctrinated  
Sammo85 : 3/11/2024 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16425213 Chris L. said:
Quote:
to the dancing the running sideways, the unwillingness to hit the hole hard and second and nines. Love that he went to the Eagles.


Eagles fans I talk to are mixed. Some hate the contract and are worried of bust factor. Theyre not all crowing about signing a Giant player.

But the general degree is they hope he cools off the tension growing on offense between coaches and between players.
Eagles going all in for next year  
BigBlue7 : 3/11/2024 3:22 pm : link
Dream team part 2

They know they have to do something before they have to make a decision on Hurts after the 2024 season
...  
christian : 3/11/2024 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16425214 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Good for Barkley, that's a great deal for a running back.

That's definitely not a contract I want the Giants paying a running back with durability issues in his 7th and 8th year in the NFL.

I'm on repeat today, but Schoen had two opportunities to pay Barkley 12M to be a Giant next year, and didn't.

The reality is simply Schoen didn't want Barkley.

agree but why not trade him at deadline?


He should have. The Runyan also negates a comp.

I'm not enamoured with Schoen.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Mbavaro : 3/11/2024 3:24 pm : link
In comment 16425225 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16425137 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 16425128 Anakim said:


Quote:


Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
NEW: #Giants never made an offer to Saquon Barkley, per source. #Eagles #Bears and #Texans were in the running.



Ownership's infatuation with SB last year is what got us the Jones contract

At least they weren't doubling down

In true Giants' front office fashion, they picked the wrong player to give a contract to and the wrong player to franchise.

Anyone impressed with Schoen at this point needs to have their head examined. I give him another year and he's out the door at this rate.


Maybe one day you will get something right

If Saquon accepted the 3 year deal last year….Jones would have been franchised
RE: only the fanbase  
weaverpsu : 3/11/2024 3:24 pm : link
In comment 16424903 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".

do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.

and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.


Exactly. Hard to imagine how bad this offense looks without him.
I don't know how many games Barkley will win for the Eagles  
GeofromNJ : 3/11/2024 3:24 pm : link
but it's a damn shame Schoen didn't trade him last year. Would have gotten something for him and could have selected his destination. Apparently Schoen didn't attempt the trade because he was convinced the Giants could win with Jones and last year's horrific O-line. Not good judgment on the part of Schoen.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16425255 christian said:
Quote:


He should have. The Runyan also negates a comp.

I'm not enamoured with Schoen.



im tempted to say let the man cook but at the same time he's made some bad moves.

his handlings of barkley and waller are head scratching to me.

robert hunt just got $100m, so if the plan is top OL with onwenu we are going to be spending some big coin.
RE: The funny thing is that I don't fault Barkley at all  
BillKo : 3/11/2024 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16425230 Essex said:
Quote:
take the money it is a business. But just because it is a business does not mean I have to like what he did or think of him as someone who you want to see on Giants alumni days. That stuff is a privilege for guys like Eli, Simms, Strahan etc. And yes you can play for another team, but if you chose are division rivals, when you had other options (Bavaro really didn't), count me for saying I would rather not see you at halftime of a game being honored etc.


Honored for what? LOL....unless you're just bringing back alumni.

RE: Don't any of the genius GMs here find it interesting  
HomerJones45 : 3/11/2024 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16424969 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
That the Eagles, a team who has played and game planned against Barkley 2 times a year for 6 years, run to get him as a FA? Maybe, just maybe, they realize he was only limited by the pile of crap we had on offense. The same pile of crap by the way that we are still left with. The Eagles and Cowboys geared everything to stop Barkley.

I am on record that he is going to light it up there. He's got a real OL, 2 great WRs, and a legitimate QB.
In BBI-land opponents don't get paid, and their actions are meaningless. Kind of speaks volumes that a team who faced Barkley twice a year ran out and signed him the minute free agency opened.
RE: Don't say eff Barkley  
Mayo2JZ : 3/11/2024 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16424836 gpat1031 said:
Quote:
You should be saying Eff Schoen!!!
dude penny pinched with our best offensive player so yeah...eff Schoen. It didn't have to go like this, but this is how he played it, so now we gotta deal with it.


You're an idiot
RE: only the fanbase  
colin : 3/11/2024 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16424903 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".

do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.

and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.


+1000000000000

This sucks. It sucks that he’s been the only thing that’s made games watchable since Eli. It sucks that without him, in our current state, we’re not going to field an offense that could beat a college team. But the shittiest part is watching fans cheer him leaving.

No one seems to get that our current collection of offensive players couldn’t look passable with Saquon on the team, what do you think it’s going to look like without him? And Philly has talent at every position, Saquon’s going to have the best season of his career with an actual offensive line that blocks, and NFL caliber WRs to clear out the box and give him running lanes.

Do I think the Giants had any business paying him? No. We won’t be good until, at the earliest, after his prime has passed, likely until after that contract ends. But to act like it’s a positive to lose the best offensive player we had to a divisional rival who will give him the opportunity to actually realize his talent is delusional.

Also, I’d wonder if it’s going to be tough in that locker room, having to stomach that they paid Jones and let Barkley go to Philly. Not sure how that’ll play out.
RE: The Eagles will not get indoctrinated  
PatersonPlank : 3/11/2024 3:27 pm : link
In comment 16425213 Chris L. said:
Quote:
to the dancing the running sideways, the unwillingness to hit the hole hard and second and nines. Love that he went to the Eagles.


Another completely wrong statement
RE: RE: That money is insane...  
Greg from LI : 3/11/2024 3:27 pm : link
In comment 16425143 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
Why is it insane? He's McCaffery level.


No, no he isn't.
RE: RE: I hate that he’s going to Philly but hard to understand people angry  
PatersonPlank : 3/11/2024 3:29 pm : link
In comment 16425228 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16425103 steve in ky said:


Quote:


At him for signing for good money with what is likely his last best chance at doing so. He wanted to remain in NY and gave the Giants every chance these past couple years of committing to him and they chose not to. It’s childish to be mad at a player for looking out for his and his family’s future.



This is BS. He chose not to when the giants offered him 3/39 last year and he turned it down.


The guaranteed money was the issue
RE: RE: RE: That money is insane...  
bluewave : 3/11/2024 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16425306 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16425143 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


Why is it insane? He's McCaffery level.



No, no he isn't.


Well, we're definitely going to find out. He's going to a competent team with a good OL.
RE: RE: That money is insane...  
logman : 3/11/2024 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16425143 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
In comment 16424813 rnargi said:


Quote:


but man is he going to be good in Philly.



Why is it insane? He's McCaffery level.


Not since his rookie year
RE: Giants with Barkley  
Mayo2JZ : 3/11/2024 3:32 pm : link
In comment 16424869 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
2018 5-11
2019 4-12
2020 6-10
2021 4-13
2022 9-7-1
2023 6-11

We can be this good with anyone carrying the ball.


Come on man, talk about deductive reasoning. Look, I never agreed with taking him at #2 but it takes all 22 personnel to have successful seasons. You cannot put those seasons on SB
RE: RE: RE: RE: That money is insane...  
Sammo85 : 3/11/2024 3:32 pm : link
In comment 16425326 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 16425306 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 16425143 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


Why is it insane? He's McCaffery level.



No, no he isn't.



Well, we're definitely going to find out. He's going to a competent team with a good OL.


They were a dumpster fire circus the last 1/4 of the season and have lost their two leaders in both trenches. Their HC is a sophomoric nutcase.

Their OL is showing cracks too.
This is a great move for the Giants  
Rudy5757 : 3/11/2024 3:32 pm : link
Getting out from all the Saquon drama will be a good thing going forward. He was a good not great player for the Giants. Those blaming the OL for his underperforming are the same people that say DJ should have lived up to his contract.

The great RBs are great no matter what their situation is. People like to compare SB to Barry Sanders and say he played behind a bad OL. Barry played behind a bad OL and averaged 5 ypc for his career and the year before he retired he averaged 6.1 ypc. SB is not close to Barry Sanders in any way.

I am happy that Saquon is gone, now we can see how average he is on another team. His best days are behind him and he is not and will not be a HOF player and too many people look at his rookie year and think he is that guy but unfortunately injuries have taken their toll. It doesn’t mean we should pay him for what he could have been. He is what he is now, a guy that is in decline.
RE: .......  
weaverpsu : 3/11/2024 3:32 pm : link
In comment 16425020 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
Thats a big contract. Surprised Philly shelled it out seeing how they've let RBs go in the past.

Weird.


I think they learned their lesson when they let Sanders walk. They realize the RB is important, especially in the northeast and playoff time
Well shit.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/11/2024 3:34 pm : link

Guess I burn my 26 jerseys.
RE: RE: .......  
BigBlue7 : 3/11/2024 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16425347 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
In comment 16425020 CoughlinHandsonHips said:


Quote:


Thats a big contract. Surprised Philly shelled it out seeing how they've let RBs go in the past.

Weird.



I think they learned their lesson when they let Sanders walk. They realize the RB is important, especially in the northeast and playoff time


Yes, because when I think hard nosed running, I think of Barkley

Gotta take off your pedo-colored glasses

Agree with weaverpsu and hitdog  
gpat1031 : 3/11/2024 3:35 pm : link
Howie vs Schoen, who has the better track record?
I'm going with Howie and if Barkley tears it up and the Giants get worse
it should cost Schoen his job since it's all about the bottom line.
since when are running backs judged by the record?
How do we know that's way too much?
everyone is assuming he'll get hurt, In philly he'll
actually have a solid oline and weapons around him to take pressure off of him. Unlike here playing behind the worst olines in the league.
so it may keep him healthier, has anyone thought about that?

This sends a very bad signal to the locker room, and other running backs when it comes to Schoen and the Giants.
After all the pats on the back and bro hugs this guy will not pay you your worth and will not be loyal, so act accordingly.
Please no  
magnum4413 : 3/11/2024 3:35 pm : link
Appreciation thread for a guy that signed with our sworn enemy. He could have signed anywhere but Philly or Dallas and been beloved for the rest of his life here.

Now I have to root against him for eternity.
Can’t wait…  
Vinny from Danbury : 3/11/2024 3:36 pm : link
For Schoen to get fired at the end of the season. 2034 is going to be an abysmal season.
RE: Can’t wait…  
Vinny from Danbury : 3/11/2024 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16425375 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
For Schoen to get fired at the end of the season. 2034 is going to be an abysmal season.


2024
RE: RE: .......  
BillKo : 3/11/2024 3:37 pm : link
In comment 16425347 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
In comment 16425020 CoughlinHandsonHips said:


Quote:


Thats a big contract. Surprised Philly shelled it out seeing how they've let RBs go in the past.

Weird.



I think they learned their lesson when they let Sanders walk. They realize the RB is important, especially in the northeast and playoff time


how did they learn their lesson?

They guy they signed from Detroit was lights outs. They, as an offense, just tanked because the couldn't pick up simple blitz packages (at least on the offensive side).

I see this as a mistake - at least money wise - for the Eagles. You won't see much of a difference between Barkley and last year's backs to be honest.
Happy, happy, joy, joy!  
Spider43 : 3/11/2024 3:37 pm : link

RE: .  
weaverpsu : 3/11/2024 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16425023 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The only thing irritating about this is they should have traded him a while ago.

But as for a legacy or a place in Giants' history - he never had one besides being one of the worst draft decisions in the history of the team. The moment they picked him you could see the next five years were fucked.

Finally moving on and dumping Gettleman's garbage. What a relief.


This is revisionist history. Who, besides Josh Allen would have been a better pick? The Giants weren't ready to move on at QB yet, so who would have been better?? Barkley was incredible his first year and unfortunately got hurt in his second year and then stepped on another year. I mean, he was set to be the next Marshall Faulk if he didn't get hurt.
RE: RE: Can’t wait…  
chitt17 : 3/11/2024 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16425379 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 16425375 Vinny from Danbury said:


Quote:


For Schoen to get fired at the end of the season. 2034 is going to be an abysmal season.

If course it is. They are finally rebuilding. Should have done it last year.



2024
RE: Can’t wait…  
Mbavaro : 3/11/2024 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16425375 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
For Schoen to get fired at the end of the season. 2034 is going to be an abysmal season.


So you would have paid him that money?

You do realize this isn’t about the 2024 season…don’t you?
Mayo sounds like a good name for you...lol  
gpat1031 : 3/11/2024 3:38 pm : link
I love the personal shots cause your panties are soiled over football business, tells me a lot about you..Mayo...LMAO
Saquon couldn’t elevate our atrocious OL, and was but  
Jim in Hoboken : 3/11/2024 3:40 pm : link
a reminder of Gettleman’s mind boggling incompetence. The current regime isn’t all to blame, but they have to show us something soon.

This is a good first step for Mara, but he has to stay out of the way in regards to Jones too. We’ve fucking sucked for so long, and it’s all on Mara.
RE: RE: I hate that he’s going to Philly but hard to understand people angry  
UConn4523 : 3/11/2024 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16425228 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16425103 steve in ky said:


Quote:


At him for signing for good money with what is likely his last best chance at doing so. He wanted to remain in NY and gave the Giants every chance these past couple years of committing to him and they chose not to. It’s childish to be mad at a player for looking out for his and his family’s future.



This is BS. He chose not to when the giants offered him 3/39 last year and he turned it down.


Not it isn’t. If you aren’t going to recognize that they were far apart on guaranteed money, and that the eagles actually paid him more than was predicted here in guarantees, than I don’t know what to tell you.

3/39 means nothing without the guaranteed money. It’s been the case for every player in the league, why all of a sudden isn’t it with Barkley?
Yeah get ready for an abysmal 2024 season, but hey  
gpat1031 : 3/11/2024 3:43 pm : link
it's been this way for over a decade now, so used to it I guess. Schoen is on the clock for when he gets fired since he's such a hardliner in these negotiations. So he has to stand on it now. This guy came in and didn' even have Accorsi's track record, so I'm not sold on this guy at all.
I'm away for a couple of hours  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/11/2024 3:44 pm : link
and all hell breaks loose!
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 3/11/2024 3:44 pm : link
In comment 16425388 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
In comment 16425023 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The only thing irritating about this is they should have traded him a while ago.

But as for a legacy or a place in Giants' history - he never had one besides being one of the worst draft decisions in the history of the team. The moment they picked him you could see the next five years were fucked.

Finally moving on and dumping Gettleman's garbage. What a relief.



This is revisionist history. Who, besides Josh Allen would have been a better pick? The Giants weren't ready to move on at QB yet, so who would have been better?? Barkley was incredible his first year and unfortunately got hurt in his second year and then stepped on another year. I mean, he was set to be the next Marshall Faulk if he didn't get hurt.


That's an insult to Marshall Faulk. I hated the pick at the time; nothing revisionist about it. My text to my Giants fan friends the moment he was picked said "Fucking assholes". In almost 40 years as a Giant fan the Barkley pick was one of the low points, as it was a harbinger of terrible things to come.

Fortunately it's finally over and we're left to reflect on all our great memories of Saquon Barkley as a Giant...

Since when are runningbacks responsible for team records?  
gpat1031 : 3/11/2024 3:44 pm : link
I thought that was for QBs and Pitchers?
funny how that becomes a thing now for Barkley to try to discredited him.
RE: Mayo sounds like a good name for you...lol  
Mayo2JZ : 3/11/2024 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16425395 gpat1031 said:
Quote:
I love the personal shots cause your panties are soiled over football business, tells me a lot about you..Mayo...LMAO


Ha ha ha. You know it was a stupid post. Who's getting upset now/ you know this never ends well. Now you'll reply and we stay on the ferris wheel. I look forward to your great insight in the future.
 
ryanmkeane : 3/11/2024 3:45 pm : link
Understand it but sucks to see him in green. I guess we will see how this shakes out but glad they are prioritizing OL and hopefully edge.
RE: RE: .  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/11/2024 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16425388 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
In comment 16425023 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The only thing irritating about this is they should have traded him a while ago.

But as for a legacy or a place in Giants' history - he never had one besides being one of the worst draft decisions in the history of the team. The moment they picked him you could see the next five years were fucked.

Finally moving on and dumping Gettleman's garbage. What a relief.



This is revisionist history. Who, besides Josh Allen would have been a better pick? The Giants weren't ready to move on at QB yet, so who would have been better?? Barkley was incredible his first year and unfortunately got hurt in his second year and then stepped on another year. I mean, he was set to be the next Marshall Faulk if he didn't get hurt.

Literally anyone. Even no one. Trade the fucking pick.

You don't take a RB at the top of a rebuild. And it's not a valid excuse to not realize that a rebuild was needed.
RE: Definitely the right decision to let him go  
LS : 3/11/2024 3:47 pm : link
In comment 16424863 kash94 said:
Quote:
Sucks it's the Eagles

Can't blame him for going there. Win-now team from his home city and who (apparently) offered the most money

Wish it was another team, but it makes sense for everyone involved (Saquon, Giants, etc)


He's not from Philly. His hometown is about as close to the Meadowlands as the Eagles field.
Once a Giant, Always a Giant*  
Bramton1 : 3/11/2024 3:47 pm : link
* unless you goto the f***ing Philadelphia Eagles!
If you  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 3:48 pm : link
would never pay Barkley what he got then you should be excited he is on the Eagles, because according to you that is a bad deal that hurts your team? Still confused.
I loved Saquon his rookie year.... He was the wrong pick  
Larry in Pencilvania : 3/11/2024 3:48 pm : link
He's been injured to his lower body ever since and isn't a power back. He will progressively fall off a cliff as he ages. Investing in a veteran RB isn't smart especially for a mediocre team. He would have been better off drafted elsewhere.

I really dont get this signing....  
BillKo : 3/11/2024 3:53 pm : link
...most backs run thru the Lincoln Tunnel on the Eagles.

Now, they could take a step back in terms of run blocking this year with their pulling center retired - but Barkley certainly isn't the back to make that into a positive.

I feel Roseman is getting caught up in trying to play the name game.

I really feel the back released from GB is a better fit for either the Giants or Eagles to be quite honest - and cheaper probably.

Weird.
Has anyone here  
jintsjunkie : 3/11/2024 3:53 pm : link
heard of Walter Payton? 13 years in the NFL. And better than any running back, or for that matter, QB active in today's game.
tons of ability  
Enzo : 3/11/2024 3:54 pm : link
except for availability. Combine that with his increasing penchant for dumb plays and the realities of what happens to players at his position as they age - and I just don't see how a team that's firmly in the early stages of a rebuild can justify paying this guy.
RE: Has anyone here  
Greg from LI : 3/11/2024 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16425484 jintsjunkie said:
Quote:
heard of Walter Payton? 13 years in the NFL. And better than any running back, or for that matter, QB active in today's game.


Walter Payton is relevant here, how, exactly?
I laughed out loud when I saw this  
GiantTuff1 : 3/11/2024 3:55 pm : link
As someone said the Giants finally have the balls to make the hard decisions.

Proceed with the full enema on this losing era of Giants football.
I like the kid  
Sec 103 : 3/11/2024 3:55 pm : link
hope he does well except for anytime he plays us.
Then again we suck so, it prolly won't matter
weaverpsu  
Go Terps : 3/11/2024 3:55 pm : link
Here you go:

Quote:
The pick sucked
Go Terps : 4/27/2018 12:53 am : link
.

Link - ( New Window )
Now Barkley can take his winning ways to Philly  
GiantTuff1 : 3/11/2024 3:56 pm : link
oh wait...
Ok so maybe  
weaverpsu : 3/11/2024 3:57 pm : link
He isn't at McCaffery level but he has proven he can be a great receiver and before he got hurt, he had more talent imo than McCaffery. I'm not saying the Giants should have paid him because the Giants suck so bad right now. Honestly, I kind of wanted Barkley to leave because I felt like the Giants were wasting his potential. I've been a Giants fan much longer than a PSU fan. I never miss a Giants game and frequently miss PSU games. I was so excited about drafting him and this is devastating news today. I wish him well. I think the Giants might as well just draft a QB now and start over.
Good  
AcidTest : 3/11/2024 3:57 pm : link
for him, but that is far more than what I would have wanted the Giants to pay, even though we now have a gaping hole at RB.
Barkley was the only player to watch on this putrid offense.  
gpat1031 : 3/11/2024 3:57 pm : link
Once a Giant always a Giant mantra is dead.
Under Schoen this team has no sense of loyalty anymore.
We never let high end talent on this team walk out the door.
That's what happened with Barkley and X is next.
This sucks and it hurts  
chuckydee9 : 3/11/2024 3:57 pm : link
As a Barkley fan who knows Barkley was the wrong choice for 2nd pick. I had still accepted him as the face of the franchise and now he goes to the Eagles.. All you folks at the Giants better start winning.. cause wins are the only way to cure this pain..
high end talent?  
Greg from LI : 3/11/2024 3:59 pm : link
🤣
don't understand the vitriol  
Shirk130 : 3/11/2024 4:02 pm : link
I am happy for Saquon that he got paid and that he feels he's getting the respect he definitely didn't get here, and more importantly, as a Giant fan I'm happy because it's just the right decision to move on.
RE: FUCK HIM  
Swizzle : 3/11/2024 4:03 pm : link
In comment 16424801 Anakim said:
Quote:
Are you fucking serious?!?! The fucking Eagles?


I'm burning my Saquon jersey. Fuck him.


Grow the fuck up. How old are you?
RE: RE: RE: .......  
weaverpsu : 3/11/2024 4:05 pm : link
In comment 16425381 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 16425347 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


In comment 16425020 CoughlinHandsonHips said:


Quote:


Thats a big contract. Surprised Philly shelled it out seeing how they've let RBs go in the past.

Weird.



I think they learned their lesson when they let Sanders walk. They realize the RB is important, especially in the northeast and playoff time



how did they learn their lesson?

They guy they signed from Detroit was lights outs. They, as an offense, just tanked because the couldn't pick up simple blitz packages (at least on the offensive side).

I see this as a mistake - at least money wise - for the Eagles. You won't see much of a difference between Barkley and last year's backs to be honest.


He was so lights out that they let him walk and signed Barkley to a mega contract? Interesting
RE: RE: RE: .......  
weaverpsu : 3/11/2024 4:09 pm : link
In comment 16425361 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 16425347 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


In comment 16425020 CoughlinHandsonHips said:


Quote:


Thats a big contract. Surprised Philly shelled it out seeing how they've let RBs go in the past.

Weird.



I think they learned their lesson when they let Sanders walk. They realize the RB is important, especially in the northeast and playoff time



Yes, because when I think hard nosed running, I think of Barkley

Gotta take off your pedo-colored glasses


Pedo colored glasses? You are a disgraceful human. I went to Penn State for like 2 years. I graduated elsewhere. How am I connected to any of that? What's wrong with you? Seriously.
RE: RE: RE: RE: .......  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/11/2024 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16425604 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
In comment 16425361 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 16425347 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


In comment 16425020 CoughlinHandsonHips said:


Quote:


Thats a big contract. Surprised Philly shelled it out seeing how they've let RBs go in the past.

Weird.



I think they learned their lesson when they let Sanders walk. They realize the RB is important, especially in the northeast and playoff time



Yes, because when I think hard nosed running, I think of Barkley

Gotta take off your pedo-colored glasses




Pedo colored glasses? You are a disgraceful human. I went to Penn State for like 2 years. I graduated elsewhere. How am I connected to any of that? What's wrong with you? Seriously.

You're connected enough that you put it in your BBI handle and have been acting like Barkley is Jim Brown redux through the entire thread.

Go root for the Eagles and your beloved Barkley.
RE: RE: Giants with Barkley  
BlueHurricane : 3/11/2024 4:12 pm : link
In comment 16424968 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 16424869 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


2018 5-11
2019 4-12
2020 6-10
2021 4-13
2022 9-7-1
2023 6-11

We can be this good with anyone carrying the ball.


Giants with the most embarrassing offensive line 2018-2023.

2018 5-11
2019 4-12
2020 6-10
2021 4-13
2022 9-7-1
2023 6-11

We can be this good with any Pop Warner team blocking for us.


So build the fucking line before paying/drafting a high dollar RB which it seems JS might be figuring out.
RE: RE: RE: .  
weaverpsu : 3/11/2024 4:14 pm : link
In comment 16425431 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16425388 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


In comment 16425023 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The only thing irritating about this is they should have traded him a while ago.

But as for a legacy or a place in Giants' history - he never had one besides being one of the worst draft decisions in the history of the team. The moment they picked him you could see the next five years were fucked.

Finally moving on and dumping Gettleman's garbage. What a relief.



This is revisionist history. Who, besides Josh Allen would have been a better pick? The Giants weren't ready to move on at QB yet, so who would have been better?? Barkley was incredible his first year and unfortunately got hurt in his second year and then stepped on another year. I mean, he was set to be the next Marshall Faulk if he didn't get hurt.



That's an insult to Marshall Faulk. I hated the pick at the time; nothing revisionist about it. My text to my Giants fan friends the moment he was picked said "Fucking assholes". In almost 40 years as a Giant fan the Barkley pick was one of the low points, as it was a harbinger of terrible things to come.

Fortunately it's finally over and we're left to reflect on all our great memories of Saquon Barkley as a Giant...

But you didn't answer the question. Did you want Sam Darnold? Defense? Who?? It's no an insult. I watched both play. Barkley was more dynamic and had one of the best rookie seasons in history.
weaverpsu  
Go Terps : 3/11/2024 4:18 pm : link
I started a thread that February saying the Giants should draft Lamar Jackson #2.

Jackson has more yards and only 6 fewer rushing TDs than Barkley in 326 fewer carries.

RE: weaverpsu  
speedywheels : 3/11/2024 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16425705 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I started a thread that February saying the Giants should draft Lamar Jackson #2.

Jackson has more yards and only 6 fewer rushing TDs than Barkley in 326 fewer carries.


Yeah but you don't believe in signing anyone - especially QB's - to a 2nd contract, so he'd be gone by now...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: .......  
weaverpsu : 3/11/2024 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16425627 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16425604 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


In comment 16425361 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 16425347 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


In comment 16425020 CoughlinHandsonHips said:


Quote:


Thats a big contract. Surprised Philly shelled it out seeing how they've let RBs go in the past.

Weird.



I think they learned their lesson when they let Sanders walk. They realize the RB is important, especially in the northeast and playoff time



Yes, because when I think hard nosed running, I think of Barkley

Gotta take off your pedo-colored glasses




Pedo colored glasses? You are a disgraceful human. I went to Penn State for like 2 years. I graduated elsewhere. How am I connected to any of that? What's wrong with you? Seriously.


You're connected enough that you put it in your BBI handle and have been acting like Barkley is Jim Brown redux through the entire thread.

Go root for the Eagles and your beloved Barkley.


So that makes me a pedophile? Because I think Barkley is a great player? Great logic.
RE: RE: Giants with Barkley  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/11/2024 4:22 pm : link
In comment 16425340 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
In comment 16424869 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


2018 5-11
2019 4-12
2020 6-10
2021 4-13
2022 9-7-1
2023 6-11

We can be this good with anyone carrying the ball.



Come on man, talk about deductive reasoning. Look, I never agreed with taking him at #2 but it takes all 22 personnel to have successful seasons. You cannot put those seasons on SB


It's not all his fault, but also the Giants

1. Didn't win with him.
2. Have been ranked 28th or below on yardage gained and scoring since drafting him.
3. Missed too many games.

This is not just a "the team around him was awful" when he's wanting to be paid like a guy that you build an offense around.
RE: weaverpsu  
weaverpsu : 3/11/2024 4:22 pm : link
In comment 16425705 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I started a thread that February saying the Giants should draft Lamar Jackson #2.

Jackson has more yards and only 6 fewer rushing TDs than Barkley in 326 fewer carries.


Well then, that's very impressive. Most BBIers would have hated that pick and you would have been right.
My dog is pissed  
Giantsforever : 3/11/2024 4:34 pm : link
Now she can’t wear her Barkley jersey anymore. Unfortunately, it was the only giant player available for a jersey for a dog. I’m really looking forward to the first pick in next years draft as I might be able to get a jersey for her with that name.
RE: RE: Has anyone here  
jintsjunkie : 3/11/2024 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16425496 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16425484 jintsjunkie said:


Quote:


heard of Walter Payton? 13 years in the NFL. And better than any running back, or for that matter, QB active in today's game.



Walter Payton is relevant here, how, exactly?


13 years, no downside. We could add Emmitt Smith in here too. He did 15 years. To say a guy like Saquon is done before he's 30 is absurd. Time will tell, but I fear he will do us much damage in coming years. What we need is more Kadarius Toney!
RE: only the fanbase  
Wiggy : 3/11/2024 4:46 pm : link
In comment 16424903 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".

do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.

and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
you are making too much sense. People here will see
Insane not to trade him  
ajr2456 : 3/11/2024 4:48 pm : link
Just to not make an offer.
You're comparing Saquon Barkley to.....Walter Payton  
Greg from LI : 3/11/2024 4:52 pm : link
Uh huh
You wish it wasn't Philly  
David B. : 3/11/2024 4:53 pm : link
But he's NOT worth what they're paying for him. Neither is McKinney worth what GB paid. And nobody knows that more than the Giants.
RE: You wish it wasn't Philly  
DavidinBMNY : 3/11/2024 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16425931 David B. said:
Quote:
But he's NOT worth what they're paying for him. Neither is McKinney worth what GB paid. And nobody knows that more than the Giants.
He really did well financially. For the Eagles, a calculated risk. On the Giants he's a luxury spend. IMHO, he is not the same player he once was, and when he goes "all in" and carries the team for a game, he's basically crushed in effectiveness for a few weeks. Maybe he can also bring some of the losing to the Eagles :-).
I am not even pissed he signed with the Eagles. I am more missed  
Jim in Hoboken : 3/11/2024 5:03 pm : link
how little he did to help elevate this team during his tenure here. Either the rest of the team was so bad, or the RB is just that overrated. Fairly or not, we expected him to be Sanders, and he was far from it.
I loved Saquon but  
dabru : 3/11/2024 5:11 pm : link
he never developed into a better player, especially his blitz recognition/pick-ups and setting up his blockers.
He waxed the shit birds!  
Giant John : 3/11/2024 5:12 pm : link
This contract will hurt them.
How can the Eagles afford this.? No way should they pay  
Blue21 : 3/11/2024 5:12 pm : link
This much for him.
Tiki  
Joe Beckwith : 3/11/2024 5:17 pm : link
has shut him off.
RE: FUCK HIM  
JCassmen : 3/11/2024 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16424801 Anakim said:
Quote:
Are you fucking serious?!?! The fucking Eagles?


I'm burning my Saquon jersey. Fuck him.


Thinking similar...
RE: Good for him  
JCassmen : 3/11/2024 5:21 pm : link
In comment 16424821 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
now the Eagles can enjoy him for half a season


Ha ha
I always find...  
dreamer3kx : 3/11/2024 5:26 pm : link
it very strange when a team gets killed by the media or fans for not resigning a player thats a free agent, HES A FA, this is how it works, rarely a player will stay on the same team in any sport.
Fair thee well Tucker Fredrickson  
MauiYankee : 3/11/2024 5:53 pm : link
Rooting for the guy.....
RE: RE: RE: RE: .......  
BillKo : 3/11/2024 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16425584 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
In comment 16425381 BillKo said:


Quote:


In comment 16425347 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


In comment 16425020 CoughlinHandsonHips said:


Quote:


Thats a big contract. Surprised Philly shelled it out seeing how they've let RBs go in the past.

Weird.



I think they learned their lesson when they let Sanders walk. They realize the RB is important, especially in the northeast and playoff time



how did they learn their lesson?

They guy they signed from Detroit was lights outs. They, as an offense, just tanked because the couldn't pick up simple blitz packages (at least on the offensive side).

I see this as a mistake - at least money wise - for the Eagles. You won't see much of a difference between Barkley and last year's backs to be honest.



He was so lights out that they let him walk and signed Barkley to a mega contract? Interesting


Well, fifth in the league in rushing on a team that its own fans admit doesn't run the ball as much as it should given the circumstances - great OL.

Yeah, pretty damn good. The difference between Swift and Barkley won't be big - other than the media making it a big deal.

Barkley is a name - even on the Giants who have been basically losers - he's attracts attention because of his draft position/personality/talent.

But in terms of performance - Barkley underachieves IMO.
bottom line for me  
islander1 : 3/11/2024 6:02 pm : link
If we gave him that contract, I'd be pissed.
DeMarco Murray redux  
regischarlotte : 3/11/2024 6:05 pm : link
That is all.
RE: Don't say eff Barkley  
prdave73 : 3/11/2024 6:06 pm : link
In comment 16424836 gpat1031 said:
Quote:
You should be saying Eff Schoen!!!
dude penny pinched with our best offensive player so yeah...eff Schoen. It didn't have to go like this, but this is how he played it, so now we gotta deal with it.


To be honest Schoen hasn't shown me anything that makes him an excellent GM so far. This is another reason. We are supposed to be gaining more talent instead we are losing it?? You don't let a guy like Barkley go. He is a franchise guy! Wow typical Giants are work..
Barkley going after  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 6:14 pm : link
Tiki... Barkley leaving bringing the love back to Tiki and it feels good.
RE: Barkley going after  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 6:15 pm : link
In comment 16426302 Amtoft said:
Quote:
Tiki... Barkley leaving bringing the love back to Tiki and it feels good.


sorry I say going after... he replied via a tweet. Have to update this because people will be like he didn't go after him he sent one tweet.
Burning Barkley jersey?  
bc4life : 3/11/2024 6:23 pm : link
Why would you want a jersey from a player from another team.


The reactions to this business transaction - wtaf?
RE: RE: RE: Giants with Barkley  
FStubbs : 3/11/2024 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16425640 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
In comment 16424968 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 16424869 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


2018 5-11
2019 4-12
2020 6-10
2021 4-13
2022 9-7-1
2023 6-11

We can be this good with anyone carrying the ball.


Giants with the most embarrassing offensive line 2018-2023.

2018 5-11
2019 4-12
2020 6-10
2021 4-13
2022 9-7-1
2023 6-11

We can be this good with any Pop Warner team blocking for us.



So build the fucking line before paying/drafting a high dollar RB which it seems JS might be figuring out.


I think he knew this. I think now he's finally being allowed to fully do it.
RE: RE: Don't say eff Barkley  
FStubbs : 3/11/2024 6:41 pm : link
In comment 16426260 prdave73 said:
Quote:
In comment 16424836 gpat1031 said:


Quote:


You should be saying Eff Schoen!!!
dude penny pinched with our best offensive player so yeah...eff Schoen. It didn't have to go like this, but this is how he played it, so now we gotta deal with it.



To be honest Schoen hasn't shown me anything that makes him an excellent GM so far. This is another reason. We are supposed to be gaining more talent instead we are losing it?? You don't let a guy like Barkley go. He is a franchise guy! Wow typical Giants are work..


He's not a franchise guy, and you don't pay 27 year old RBs huge money in the modern NFL.

Typical Giants would've been giving him a 4-5 year contract.
Clearly SB won  
mfjmfj : 3/11/2024 7:08 pm : link
by not taking last year's offer. Ahead of the game now.

Good for him. Hope and think this is a huge overpay by Philly.
Glad SB got the money  
EmpireWF : 3/11/2024 7:19 pm : link
Hope he has a nice run in Philly and they win zero games. He was a great Giant who unfortunately didn't have much talent around him.
He got paid  
Joe Beckwith : 3/11/2024 7:28 pm : link
Plus has a shot at a ring.
I’m not so sure, pending other FA OL and the draft,Philthy line is as good last year.
No big deal having Saquon gone. I am glad he was able  
ThomasG : 3/11/2024 9:01 pm : link
to get a strong deal for himself, but far more glad it was the Giants that didn't pay it.

The drama on the site for this RB has been downright silly.

I like him and wish him well. .  
CT Charlie : 3/11/2024 10:25 pm : link
Prudent move for us, though, but I'll hate to see him in green.
Ugh  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3/11/2024 11:05 pm : link
Over the last decade, Philly has just been so better. If Saquon with his PSU background realizes it over there instead of here, I’d be so angry.

But I don’t think that will happen. Saquon just isn’t that guy even though athletically he might be that.

They had LeSean which is the closest to Saquon recently but truly two different runners. Saquon only tries to hit grand slams, if he tries to hit a lot of regular doubles then he’d be the best. Very disappointed at who he is.
I hope the locker room...  
bw in dc : 3/11/2024 11:11 pm : link
is going to be okay, btw.

Apparently, there was concern that the locker room was too fragile to trade Barkley at the deadline. Huge concerns about mental health issues...

Yours, SB or the locker room?  
lono801 : 3/11/2024 11:32 pm : link
?
RE: only the fanbase  
allstarjim : 3/11/2024 11:33 pm : link
In comment 16424903 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".

do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.

and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.


A sensible post in a see of nonsense.
RE: RE: only the fanbase  
allstarjim : 3/11/2024 11:34 pm : link
In comment 16427196 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16424903 hitdog42 said:


Quote:


of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".

do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.

and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.



A sensible post in a sea of nonsense.


Jeepers. I know.
Odell impressed me more than Saquon  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3/11/2024 11:38 pm : link
Odell’s burst after the catch was just different.

Saquon’s “strength” makes it different but that dude is still a scary athlete. Hate to see FA go like this.
RE: I hope the locker room...  
NormanAllen_95 : 3/11/2024 11:52 pm : link
In comment 16427175 bw in dc said:
Quote:
is going to be okay, btw.

Apparently, there was concern that the locker room was too fragile to trade Barkley at the deadline. Huge concerns about mental health issues...


Back to the Corner

