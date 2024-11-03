Saquon to Philly

Dov Kleiman
Giants and ownership are very sensitive to the fans "reactions' and I think this will push them even further to get that GUY in the draft.. I think we are moving up and moving up bigtime to get our QB.
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
It’s exactly what he wanted last year from the Giants . He gets it from the Trogs with another year of wear and tear . Good for him. I wanted him to stay . I became a fan. But they deserve to get paid .
Now Mr Schoen better get his rear end in gear. No other RB could get over 2 yards a carry last season . And in terms of receiving… yikes .
You should be saying Eff Schoen!!!
dude penny pinched with our best offensive player so yeah...eff Schoen. It didn't have to go like this, but this is how he played it, so now we gotta deal with it.
I agree! Schoen has done nothing today, other than re-signing a special teams player. The Eagles have an organisation that attracts good players with a legitimate QB. I hate the Eagles more than any other team in pro sports.
The Giants keep getting screwed by a non-existent management staff.
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
still bizarre to me. I don't wish him well, football wise, playing for them, but I'm happy for him getting a good contract. I wouldn't want the Giants giving him that, so if it works out poorly for the team, might as well be a team we hate. I hope he doesn't wind up regaining peak form for them, but either way, my opinion of his time here will be unchanged. I can't imagine holding it against him that he pursued a good deal for himself.
That the Eagles, a team who has played and game planned against Barkley 2 times a year for 6 years, run to get him as a FA? Maybe, just maybe, they realize he was only limited by the pile of crap we had on offense. The same pile of crap by the way that we are still left with. The Eagles and Cowboys geared everything to stop Barkley.
I am on record that he is going to light it up there. He's got a real OL, 2 great WRs, and a legitimate QB.
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
I love the info you provide to this site, hitdog, but you are off base here.
People are celebrating that our front office finally moved on from overpaying guys simply because they were drafted here. For a very long time this team has overvalued its own players. This is a sign they are finally fixing that.
You win with good players. You can't limit your good players because you over invest in them because you like them as people.
That the Eagles, a team who has played and game planned against Barkley 2 times a year for 6 years, run to get him as a FA? Maybe, just maybe, they realize he was only limited by the pile of crap we had on offense. The same pile of crap by the way that we are still left with. The Eagles and Cowboys geared everything to stop Barkley.
I am on record that he is going to light it up there. He's got a real OL, 2 great WRs, and a legitimate QB.
nah. they are in win now mode. they lost Swift and needed to fill that void. they were probably ok with overpaying
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
Boy you have gone off the deep end the last few years. Sad to see.
It’s what losing does to people. It’s made me go crazy too.
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
+1. We are getting much worse. Let's let all our good players go and replace them with 20 yr old draft picks and low priced FAs. Other teams know what Barkley and McKinney are worth. When you play behind this OL what do you expect.
indifferent on this. Wish he went to the Texans so I could be happy for him if he did well. Eagles are on the downtrend at the moment and I'm not sure he moves the needle for them, but the Eagles still own the Giants for the foreseeable future. Feel bad that he drafted by a shitty team and wasted what could have been a great career.
The only thing irritating about this is they should have traded him a while ago.
But as for a legacy or a place in Giants' history - he never had one besides being one of the worst draft decisions in the history of the team. The moment they picked him you could see the next five years were fucked.
Finally moving on and dumping Gettleman's garbage. What a relief.
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
“How they looked”? Who cares. The Giants suck and tying up that much cap space in a running back is insane. I hate the Eagles may benefit, but signing Saquon would have been absurd for the Giants.
the contract is fine. He’s going to perform better for Philly than here, or atleast, will have every opportunity to. Big picture it’s a small amount of money for a plus player and if it doesn’t workout it’s a small amount of guaranteed money compared to what players at other positions represent.
You didn't want to pay Barkley 10 million a year because it would hurt our team, but when Philly signs him for way more you think it is good for Philly? You can't have it both ways... He is either worth what Philly paid him or they made a mistake.
been in lockstep with you on this from day 1. The RB market has stunk all these years because good RBs get locked up year 3. Barkley missed his opportunity to that because of the knee tear. Every other RB got paid and didn’t hit FA until contract 2 was over.
This was more of the supply sucking than the demand not being there. The position is cheap, good RBs are a bargain right now. Meanwhile in WR and TE land..
and I suspect Giants fans are going to regret it for the next 3 years.
I think the Eagles window closed and they don’t know it yet. They collapsed and lost two of their best leaders in the locker room. Replacing a HOF like Kelce as a leader is incredibly hard. They showed serious cracks last year.
I think the Giants are starting to show an ability to make the hard decisions,I like that.
I would have preferred a small overpay last offseason for SB as opposed to being saddled with this awful Jones contract. But at this point it doesn't make sense to invest that money given the state of the Giants.
I think he's going to do very well for the Eagles.
But hey the Giants just overpaid another middling guard and are still paying Daniel Jones a top 10 NFL salary!!! Have trust in Schoen!
and now upset he an Eagle...what a joke.
Why would Barkley who did nothing but express wanting to be a Giant be loyal to a team that is clearly under Schoen, not loyal to these players?
Schoen made this hardline of what he wouldn't pay a runningback...well that's the bed he made and now has to sleep in it.
I'm happy for Barkley who knew his value and got it. Why do fans side with Schoen like he's all knowing or has some kind of track record for winning Chips in this league.....cause he doesn't.
He's made a lot of missteps but since he followed Gettleman who everyone tired of and hated and was outside the team, everybody continues to throw rose pedals his way. I'm not, for now on just like how he treats these players...NO LOYALTY...you win or your out.
I don't care what comes out of his mouth anymore, I will strictly be looking at the product period and hope Mara takes the same attitude.
RE: Don't worry, Runyon can block for Brieda and Gray
At him for signing for good money with what is likely his last best chance at doing so. He wanted to remain in NY and gave the Giants every chance these past couple years of committing to him and they chose not to. It’s childish to be mad at a player for looking out for his and his family’s future.
He has been a good Giant and an even better guy in the locker room. Serves Schoen right for not only tagging him in order to grossly overpay a backup quarterback last year, but for not trading him at the most recent two trade deadlines. Now Saquon walks out the door for nothing to our most hated rival.
The anger from the fan base at Barkley is completely misdirected. The anger should be laser focused on the stupidity of the draft pick by Gettleman and the disgusting way he was treated last year by Schoen to appease a greedy joke of a quarterback.
Fuck him? Have you read comments on this site calling him a bust and not worth signing him?? He wanted to remain a Giant. All these fans trashing him. I hope he tears it up. Fuck the Giants. Could you even imagine what this offense will look like without SB?? Reading comments on this board over the past couple of years has been nauseating. He deserves better fans and he deserved more money. Good for him.
RE: I hate that he’s going to Philly but hard to understand people angry
At him for signing for good money with what is likely his last best chance at doing so. He wanted to remain in NY and gave the Giants every chance these past couple years of committing to him and they chose not to. It’s childish to be mad at a player for looking out for his and his family’s future.
This is patently false. Barkley rejected not one but two multi year offers the last two years. Get out of here with this garbage.
Don't get spicy now cause you don't get to tell him where he can go if you don't want him here, so grow up, that's part of the business.
Schoen and fans that wanted him out got what you wanted so don't get salty now...smh
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
+1. We are getting much worse. Let's let all our good players go and replace them with 20 yr old draft picks and low priced FAs. Other teams know what Barkley and McKinney are worth. When you play behind this OL what do you expect.
He was the only good, not to mention entertaining, player on offense the Gaints have had in recent memory...
Stupid Giants, smart Eagles...this is why they make the play-offs every year, and the Giants suck every year.
Saying the Giants are better off without him is crazy. Oh, but we signed another shitty guard for 9 million over three years less.
Who would help the Giants more next year? Journey man Runyan, or a guy who's made two Pro-Bowls.
The Giants are going to suck (again) next year.
No wonder their stadium is half empty by November.
RE: RE: I hate that he’s going to Philly but hard to understand people angry
At him for signing for good money with what is likely his last best chance at doing so. He wanted to remain in NY and gave the Giants every chance these past couple years of committing to him and they chose not to. It’s childish to be mad at a player for looking out for his and his family’s future.
This is patently false. Barkley rejected not one but two multi year offers the last two years. Get out of here with this garbage.
If the Giants wanted to retain him they certainly could have it’s naive to believe otherwise
and got $10m from the tag last year which was obviously guaranteed.
his total haul is $36m guaranteed plus whatever non-guaranteed money he also collects over the rest of the deal.
and he did all that off a bad year even with missed time.
this was a very predictable outcome and yet how many called him an idiot for turning down the giants offer?
You turned out to be totally right about this.
well now we need to hope im wrong about how it ends up playing out for nyg. but admittedly that part of the equation is a lot harder to predict than the player's decision. if they win they got it right however they do it.
if they can get aaron jones at a much smaller contract that would be a really good move. moss or ekeler would be fine too. maybe get lucky and get henry on a more affordable deal.
and for a guy his size, could never become a good short yardage back! Well in Philly he doesn’t have to because they execute the rush push there! 😆 anyway, he got his dough. Buyer beware! It’s a very unlike Philly thing to do too.
Yes, because we keep letting the good players leave. We are in constant rebuild
Do you have any idea how short a RB's shelf life is? That's why people correctly predicted that a rebuilding team would waste Barkley (or any other RB), just like the Giants did.
Whine all you want about losing good players, but Barkley is very close to the age where RBs are often no longer good players anyway. If we had kept him, we'd still need to be looking for his replacement. That's the nature of RBs at/beyond age 27.
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
At him for signing for good money with what is likely his last best chance at doing so. He wanted to remain in NY and gave the Giants every chance these past couple years of committing to him and they chose not to. It’s childish to be mad at a player for looking out for his and his family’s future.
This is patently false. Barkley rejected not one but two multi year offers the last two years. Get out of here with this garbage.
If the Giants wanted to retain him they certainly could have it’s naive to believe otherwise
You’re reinventing your narrative now. They didn’t want him back this offseason and they’re right too. They made offers last year and he made his decision and theirs for them.
At him for signing for good money with what is likely his last best chance at doing so. He wanted to remain in NY and gave the Giants every chance these past couple years of committing to him and they chose not to. It’s childish to be mad at a player for looking out for his and his family’s future.
This is patently false. Barkley rejected not one but two multi year offers the last two years. Get out of here with this garbage.
If the Giants wanted to retain him they certainly could have it’s naive to believe otherwise
You can retain just about any player by simply agreeing to their demands. I'm not sure that makes it prudent to do so, however.
LOL that's pretty freakin awful. I would be really pissed if the Giants signed him to that same contract.
At him for signing for good money with what is likely his last best chance at doing so. He wanted to remain in NY and gave the Giants every chance these past couple years of committing to him and they chose not to. It’s childish to be mad at a player for looking out for his and his family’s future.
This is BS. He chose not to when the giants offered him 3/39 last year and he turned it down.
take the money it is a business. But just because it is a business does not mean I have to like what he did or think of him as someone who you want to see on Giants alumni days. That stuff is a privilege for guys like Eli, Simms, Strahan etc. And yes you can play for another team, but if you chose are division rivals, when you had other options (Bavaro really didn't), count me for saying I would rather not see you at halftime of a game being honored etc.
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
Exactly. Hard to imagine how bad this offense looks without him.
I don't know how many games Barkley will win for the Eagles
but it's a damn shame Schoen didn't trade him last year. Would have gotten something for him and could have selected his destination. Apparently Schoen didn't attempt the trade because he was convinced the Giants could win with Jones and last year's horrific O-line. Not good judgment on the part of Schoen.
take the money it is a business. But just because it is a business does not mean I have to like what he did or think of him as someone who you want to see on Giants alumni days. That stuff is a privilege for guys like Eli, Simms, Strahan etc. And yes you can play for another team, but if you chose are division rivals, when you had other options (Bavaro really didn't), count me for saying I would rather not see you at halftime of a game being honored etc.
Honored for what? LOL....unless you're just bringing back alumni.
RE: Don't any of the genius GMs here find it interesting
That the Eagles, a team who has played and game planned against Barkley 2 times a year for 6 years, run to get him as a FA? Maybe, just maybe, they realize he was only limited by the pile of crap we had on offense. The same pile of crap by the way that we are still left with. The Eagles and Cowboys geared everything to stop Barkley.
I am on record that he is going to light it up there. He's got a real OL, 2 great WRs, and a legitimate QB.
In BBI-land opponents don't get paid, and their actions are meaningless. Kind of speaks volumes that a team who faced Barkley twice a year ran out and signed him the minute free agency opened.
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
+1000000000000
This sucks. It sucks that he’s been the only thing that’s made games watchable since Eli. It sucks that without him, in our current state, we’re not going to field an offense that could beat a college team. But the shittiest part is watching fans cheer him leaving.
No one seems to get that our current collection of offensive players couldn’t look passable with Saquon on the team, what do you think it’s going to look like without him? And Philly has talent at every position, Saquon’s going to have the best season of his career with an actual offensive line that blocks, and NFL caliber WRs to clear out the box and give him running lanes.
Do I think the Giants had any business paying him? No. We won’t be good until, at the earliest, after his prime has passed, likely until after that contract ends. But to act like it’s a positive to lose the best offensive player we had to a divisional rival who will give him the opportunity to actually realize his talent is delusional.
Also, I’d wonder if it’s going to be tough in that locker room, having to stomach that they paid Jones and let Barkley go to Philly. Not sure how that’ll play out.
At him for signing for good money with what is likely his last best chance at doing so. He wanted to remain in NY and gave the Giants every chance these past couple years of committing to him and they chose not to. It’s childish to be mad at a player for looking out for his and his family’s future.
This is BS. He chose not to when the giants offered him 3/39 last year and he turned it down.
Getting out from all the Saquon drama will be a good thing going forward. He was a good not great player for the Giants. Those blaming the OL for his underperforming are the same people that say DJ should have lived up to his contract.
The great RBs are great no matter what their situation is. People like to compare SB to Barry Sanders and say he played behind a bad OL. Barry played behind a bad OL and averaged 5 ypc for his career and the year before he retired he averaged 6.1 ypc. SB is not close to Barry Sanders in any way.
I am happy that Saquon is gone, now we can see how average he is on another team. His best days are behind him and he is not and will not be a HOF player and too many people look at his rookie year and think he is that guy but unfortunately injuries have taken their toll. It doesn’t mean we should pay him for what he could have been. He is what he is now, a guy that is in decline.
Howie vs Schoen, who has the better track record?
I'm going with Howie and if Barkley tears it up and the Giants get worse
it should cost Schoen his job since it's all about the bottom line.
since when are running backs judged by the record?
How do we know that's way too much?
everyone is assuming he'll get hurt, In philly he'll
actually have a solid oline and weapons around him to take pressure off of him. Unlike here playing behind the worst olines in the league.
so it may keep him healthier, has anyone thought about that?
This sends a very bad signal to the locker room, and other running backs when it comes to Schoen and the Giants.
After all the pats on the back and bro hugs this guy will not pay you your worth and will not be loyal, so act accordingly.
The only thing irritating about this is they should have traded him a while ago.
But as for a legacy or a place in Giants' history - he never had one besides being one of the worst draft decisions in the history of the team. The moment they picked him you could see the next five years were fucked.
Finally moving on and dumping Gettleman's garbage. What a relief.
This is revisionist history. Who, besides Josh Allen would have been a better pick? The Giants weren't ready to move on at QB yet, so who would have been better?? Barkley was incredible his first year and unfortunately got hurt in his second year and then stepped on another year. I mean, he was set to be the next Marshall Faulk if he didn't get hurt.
At him for signing for good money with what is likely his last best chance at doing so. He wanted to remain in NY and gave the Giants every chance these past couple years of committing to him and they chose not to. It’s childish to be mad at a player for looking out for his and his family’s future.
This is BS. He chose not to when the giants offered him 3/39 last year and he turned it down.
Not it isn’t. If you aren’t going to recognize that they were far apart on guaranteed money, and that the eagles actually paid him more than was predicted here in guarantees, than I don’t know what to tell you.
3/39 means nothing without the guaranteed money. It’s been the case for every player in the league, why all of a sudden isn’t it with Barkley?
Yeah get ready for an abysmal 2024 season, but hey
it's been this way for over a decade now, so used to it I guess. Schoen is on the clock for when he gets fired since he's such a hardliner in these negotiations. So he has to stand on it now. This guy came in and didn' even have Accorsi's track record, so I'm not sold on this guy at all.
The only thing irritating about this is they should have traded him a while ago.
But as for a legacy or a place in Giants' history - he never had one besides being one of the worst draft decisions in the history of the team. The moment they picked him you could see the next five years were fucked.
Finally moving on and dumping Gettleman's garbage. What a relief.
This is revisionist history. Who, besides Josh Allen would have been a better pick? The Giants weren't ready to move on at QB yet, so who would have been better?? Barkley was incredible his first year and unfortunately got hurt in his second year and then stepped on another year. I mean, he was set to be the next Marshall Faulk if he didn't get hurt.
That's an insult to Marshall Faulk. I hated the pick at the time; nothing revisionist about it. My text to my Giants fan friends the moment he was picked said "Fucking assholes". In almost 40 years as a Giant fan the Barkley pick was one of the low points, as it was a harbinger of terrible things to come.
Fortunately it's finally over and we're left to reflect on all our great memories of Saquon Barkley as a Giant...
Since when are runningbacks responsible for team records?
The only thing irritating about this is they should have traded him a while ago.
But as for a legacy or a place in Giants' history - he never had one besides being one of the worst draft decisions in the history of the team. The moment they picked him you could see the next five years were fucked.
Finally moving on and dumping Gettleman's garbage. What a relief.
This is revisionist history. Who, besides Josh Allen would have been a better pick? The Giants weren't ready to move on at QB yet, so who would have been better?? Barkley was incredible his first year and unfortunately got hurt in his second year and then stepped on another year. I mean, he was set to be the next Marshall Faulk if he didn't get hurt.
Literally anyone. Even no one. Trade the fucking pick.
You don't take a RB at the top of a rebuild. And it's not a valid excuse to not realize that a rebuild was needed.
He's been injured to his lower body ever since and isn't a power back. He will progressively fall off a cliff as he ages. Investing in a veteran RB isn't smart especially for a mediocre team. He would have been better off drafted elsewhere.
except for availability. Combine that with his increasing penchant for dumb plays and the realities of what happens to players at his position as they age - and I just don't see how a team that's firmly in the early stages of a rebuild can justify paying this guy.
He isn't at McCaffery level but he has proven he can be a great receiver and before he got hurt, he had more talent imo than McCaffery. I'm not saying the Giants should have paid him because the Giants suck so bad right now. Honestly, I kind of wanted Barkley to leave because I felt like the Giants were wasting his potential. I've been a Giants fan much longer than a PSU fan. I never miss a Giants game and frequently miss PSU games. I was so excited about drafting him and this is devastating news today. I wish him well. I think the Giants might as well just draft a QB now and start over.
Once a Giant always a Giant mantra is dead.
Under Schoen this team has no sense of loyalty anymore.
We never let high end talent on this team walk out the door.
That's what happened with Barkley and X is next.
As a Barkley fan who knows Barkley was the wrong choice for 2nd pick. I had still accepted him as the face of the franchise and now he goes to the Eagles.. All you folks at the Giants better start winning.. cause wins are the only way to cure this pain..
I am happy for Saquon that he got paid and that he feels he's getting the respect he definitely didn't get here, and more importantly, as a Giant fan I'm happy because it's just the right decision to move on.
The only thing irritating about this is they should have traded him a while ago.
But as for a legacy or a place in Giants' history - he never had one besides being one of the worst draft decisions in the history of the team. The moment they picked him you could see the next five years were fucked.
Finally moving on and dumping Gettleman's garbage. What a relief.
This is revisionist history. Who, besides Josh Allen would have been a better pick? The Giants weren't ready to move on at QB yet, so who would have been better?? Barkley was incredible his first year and unfortunately got hurt in his second year and then stepped on another year. I mean, he was set to be the next Marshall Faulk if he didn't get hurt.
That's an insult to Marshall Faulk. I hated the pick at the time; nothing revisionist about it. My text to my Giants fan friends the moment he was picked said "Fucking assholes". In almost 40 years as a Giant fan the Barkley pick was one of the low points, as it was a harbinger of terrible things to come.
Fortunately it's finally over and we're left to reflect on all our great memories of Saquon Barkley as a Giant...
But you didn't answer the question. Did you want Sam Darnold? Defense? Who?? It's no an insult. I watched both play. Barkley was more dynamic and had one of the best rookie seasons in history.
Now she can’t wear her Barkley jersey anymore. Unfortunately, it was the only giant player available for a jersey for a dog. I’m really looking forward to the first pick in next years draft as I might be able to get a jersey for her with that name.
heard of Walter Payton? 13 years in the NFL. And better than any running back, or for that matter, QB active in today's game.
Walter Payton is relevant here, how, exactly?
13 years, no downside. We could add Emmitt Smith in here too. He did 15 years. To say a guy like Saquon is done before he's 30 is absurd. Time will tell, but I fear he will do us much damage in coming years. What we need is more Kadarius Toney!
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
you are making too much sense. People here will see
But he's NOT worth what they're paying for him. Neither is McKinney worth what GB paid. And nobody knows that more than the Giants.
He really did well financially. For the Eagles, a calculated risk. On the Giants he's a luxury spend. IMHO, he is not the same player he once was, and when he goes "all in" and carries the team for a game, he's basically crushed in effectiveness for a few weeks. Maybe he can also bring some of the losing to the Eagles :-).
I am not even pissed he signed with the Eagles. I am more missed
how little he did to help elevate this team during his tenure here. Either the rest of the team was so bad, or the RB is just that overrated. Fairly or not, we expected him to be Sanders, and he was far from it.
You should be saying Eff Schoen!!!
dude penny pinched with our best offensive player so yeah...eff Schoen. It didn't have to go like this, but this is how he played it, so now we gotta deal with it.
To be honest Schoen hasn't shown me anything that makes him an excellent GM so far. This is another reason. We are supposed to be gaining more talent instead we are losing it?? You don't let a guy like Barkley go. He is a franchise guy! Wow typical Giants are work..
You should be saying Eff Schoen!!!
dude penny pinched with our best offensive player so yeah...eff Schoen. It didn't have to go like this, but this is how he played it, so now we gotta deal with it.
To be honest Schoen hasn't shown me anything that makes him an excellent GM so far. This is another reason. We are supposed to be gaining more talent instead we are losing it?? You don't let a guy like Barkley go. He is a franchise guy! Wow typical Giants are work..
He's not a franchise guy, and you don't pay 27 year old RBs huge money in the modern NFL.
Typical Giants would've been giving him a 4-5 year contract.
Over the last decade, Philly has just been so better. If Saquon with his PSU background realizes it over there instead of here, I’d be so angry.
But I don’t think that will happen. Saquon just isn’t that guy even though athletically he might be that.
They had LeSean which is the closest to Saquon recently but truly two different runners. Saquon only tries to hit grand slams, if he tries to hit a lot of regular doubles then he’d be the best. Very disappointed at who he is.
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
of a team that has sucked for a decade
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
Apparently, there was concern that the locker room was too fragile to trade Barkley at the deadline. Huge concerns about mental health issues...
I'm burning my Saquon jersey. Fuck him.
I said he’s gonna go for 1300 yards next year.
I'm burning my Saquon jersey. Fuck him.
Um... grow up if serious
lets hope the giants just pivot to drafting another RB mid round and trying out the rookie... because paying some mediocre guy 5+ to replace him would be insulting to the fan base.
Quote:
Are you fucking serious?!?! The fucking Eagles?
I'm burning my Saquon jersey. Fuck him.
Um... grow up if serious
He was THE guy I wanted in 2018. IT was him or trade down. And now he's going to the fucking Eagles of all teams?
I'm throwing away my Saquon jersey. Fuck that. Never going to wear it again anyway.
dude penny pinched with our best offensive player so yeah...eff Schoen. It didn't have to go like this, but this is how he played it, so now we gotta deal with it.
No, just can't do it with the state this team is in. Too much money for a RB who has an injury history.
Lol. Better yet: and the Eagles are doing the paying!
I liked Saquon just fine, but I was more upset at Steve Smith signing in 11 than this.
I said he’s gonna go for 1300 yards next year.
Wow! He can run for 1300 yards in 8 games? Impressive.
What a horrible contract. Probably hurt by Week 5.
This is the best thing for the Giants and it removes any sentimentality for Barkley whatsoever.
Mr. Never Going to Be a Gold Jacket Player
BBIers.
Can't blame him for going there. Win-now team from his home city and who (apparently) offered the most money
Wish it was another team, but it makes sense for everyone involved (Saquon, Giants, etc)
I bet he has a career season there.
They re-sign Dickerson and get Barkley and Huff.
Damn.
2019 4-12
2020 6-10
2021 4-13
2022 9-7-1
2023 6-11
We can be this good with anyone carrying the ball.
BBIers.
Not like they were winning with him
There's still a lot of talent on the roster - but man did they suck at the end of the year...AND they lost two really important vet leaders that were a part of their championship runs.
+1
We need to beat the Eagles and the cowboys!
I sure hope this does not bite us in the butt
If the Giants cut Jones today it'd be the most productive day the Giants have had since Super Bowl 46.
Good riddance.
There's still a lot of talent on the roster - but man did they suck at the end of the year...AND they lost two really important vet leaders that were a part of their championship runs.
Their locker room is a diva sewer and their back end of the defense sucks.
That is a horrible contract for the Eagles and one they will be regretting each time he misses a game or drops a 3rd down swing pass that hits him in the hands.
Good player, nice guy. At those terms I am glad he is one another team.
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
We won't know about comp picks for a year. It depends on how the Giants spend in FA, too
+1. From hero to enemy in 1 day …
Equally happy the Iggles massively overpaid for him. Could you imagine BBI if Schoen gave him this deal?
Yeah I could see if it was Strahan, Tuck, Osi, or Eli wearing a Dallas jersey lol
I would have even been kind of pissed off with Jeremy shockey going to Philly more than this
Now Mr Schoen better get his rear end in gear. No other RB could get over 2 yards a carry last season . And in terms of receiving… yikes .
dude penny pinched with our best offensive player so yeah...eff Schoen. It didn't have to go like this, but this is how he played it, so now we gotta deal with it.
I agree! Schoen has done nothing today, other than re-signing a special teams player. The Eagles have an organisation that attracts good players with a legitimate QB. I hate the Eagles more than any other team in pro sports.
The Giants keep getting screwed by a non-existent management staff.
I wish him a crappy season all around. Healthy (don't wish injury on anyone) but crappy, loss-filled season.
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
preach hitdog.
Being that they offered him a 3 year deal last year
This is patently false
Yeah. I'm not understanding why we should be crying. The guy made some pretty boneheaded decisions as well, he'd have that annoying tendency to run out of bounds at the end of games.
They have a better GM.
This! Maybe they see something left?
2019 4-12
2020 6-10
2021 4-13
2022 9-7-1
2023 6-11
We can be this good with anyone carrying the ball.
Giants with the most embarrassing offensive line 2018-2023.
2018 5-11
2019 4-12
2020 6-10
2021 4-13
2022 9-7-1
2023 6-11
We can be this good with any Pop Warner team blocking for us.
I am on record that he is going to light it up there. He's got a real OL, 2 great WRs, and a legitimate QB.
Also don't know if he will improve Philly at all.
But you cant pay to avoid seeing someone on the other team.
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
Well stated!
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
I love the info you provide to this site, hitdog, but you are off base here.
People are celebrating that our front office finally moved on from overpaying guys simply because they were drafted here. For a very long time this team has overvalued its own players. This is a sign they are finally fixing that.
You win with good players. You can't limit your good players because you over invest in them because you like them as people.
He turned down less guaranteed money. He won.
I am on record that he is going to light it up there. He's got a real OL, 2 great WRs, and a legitimate QB.
nah. they are in win now mode. they lost Swift and needed to fill that void. they were probably ok with overpaying
Good riddance.
He has definitely lost a step BUT will play with a better OL
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
Boy you have gone off the deep end the last few years. Sad to see.
It’s what losing does to people. It’s made me go crazy too.
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
+1. We are getting much worse. Let's let all our good players go and replace them with 20 yr old draft picks and low priced FAs. Other teams know what Barkley and McKinney are worth. When you play behind this OL what do you expect.
Weird.
But as for a legacy or a place in Giants' history - he never had one besides being one of the worst draft decisions in the history of the team. The moment they picked him you could see the next five years were fucked.
Finally moving on and dumping Gettleman's garbage. What a relief.
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
“How they looked”? Who cares. The Giants suck and tying up that much cap space in a running back is insane. I hate the Eagles may benefit, but signing Saquon would have been absurd for the Giants.
and got $10m from the tag last year which was obviously guaranteed.
his total haul is $36m guaranteed plus whatever non-guaranteed money he also collects over the rest of the deal.
and he did all that off a bad year even with missed time.
this was a very predictable outcome and yet how many called him an idiot for turning down the giants offer?
You turned out to be totally right about this.
I'm burning my Saquon jersey. Fuck him.
Grow the fuck up, pussy
This was more of the supply sucking than the demand not being there. The position is cheap, good RBs are a bargain right now. Meanwhile in WR and TE land..
I think the Eagles window closed and they don’t know it yet. They collapsed and lost two of their best leaders in the locker room. Replacing a HOF like Kelce as a leader is incredibly hard. They showed serious cracks last year.
I think the Giants are starting to show an ability to make the hard decisions,I like that.
We gave Runyon $10M per year LOL
I think he's going to do very well for the Eagles.
But hey the Giants just overpaid another middling guard and are still paying Daniel Jones a top 10 NFL salary!!! Have trust in Schoen!
Why would Barkley who did nothing but express wanting to be a Giant be loyal to a team that is clearly under Schoen, not loyal to these players?
Schoen made this hardline of what he wouldn't pay a runningback...well that's the bed he made and now has to sleep in it.
I'm happy for Barkley who knew his value and got it. Why do fans side with Schoen like he's all knowing or has some kind of track record for winning Chips in this league.....cause he doesn't.
He's made a lot of missteps but since he followed Gettleman who everyone tired of and hated and was outside the team, everybody continues to throw rose pedals his way. I'm not, for now on just like how he treats these players...NO LOYALTY...you win or your out.
I don't care what comes out of his mouth anymore, I will strictly be looking at the product period and hope Mara takes the same attitude.
We gave Runyon $10M per year LOL
And the Giants will still be 6-11, 7-10
YUCK!!!!!!!!!!!
The anger from the fan base at Barkley is completely misdirected. The anger should be laser focused on the stupidity of the draft pick by Gettleman and the disgusting way he was treated last year by Schoen to appease a greedy joke of a quarterback.
I'm burning my Saquon jersey. Fuck him.
Fuck him? Have you read comments on this site calling him a bust and not worth signing him?? He wanted to remain a Giant. All these fans trashing him. I hope he tears it up. Fuck the Giants. Could you even imagine what this offense will look like without SB?? Reading comments on this board over the past couple of years has been nauseating. He deserves better fans and he deserved more money. Good for him.
This is patently false. Barkley rejected not one but two multi year offers the last two years. Get out of here with this garbage.
We gave Runyon $10M per year LOL
And the Giants will still be 6-11, 7-10
Yes, because we keep letting the good players leave. We are in constant rebuild
@rydunleavy
NEW: #Giants never made an offer to Saquon Barkley, per source. #Eagles #Bears and #Texans were in the running.
Schoen and fans that wanted him out got what you wanted so don't get salty now...smh
Giants running game was not good enough last season with him but without him it was disgraceful.
@rydunleavy
NEW: #Giants never made an offer to Saquon Barkley, per source. #Eagles #Bears and #Texans were in the running.
Ownership's infatuation with SB last year is what got us the Jones contract
At least they weren't doubling down
Might as well let Dex and Thomas go too then. And Eli was a losing player I guess. So was Rodney Hampton. And Strahan early on. And Armstead. And LT from 82-83.
NOPE.
PS, I thought the Eagles had NO CAP SPACE!!!!
They didn't let Miles Sanders go because they don't want to pay the RB, they just don't pay the wrong RB.
Fucking learn this.
Deserved so much more than the Giants miserable franchise of 2018-2023.
It is not a loss to him for stepping away from a team deep in quicksand.
I wish him the best.
Why is it insane? He's McCaffery level.
+1. We are getting much worse. Let's let all our good players go and replace them with 20 yr old draft picks and low priced FAs. Other teams know what Barkley and McKinney are worth. When you play behind this OL what do you expect.
He was the only good, not to mention entertaining, player on offense the Gaints have had in recent memory...
Stupid Giants, smart Eagles...this is why they make the play-offs every year, and the Giants suck every year.
Saying the Giants are better off without him is crazy. Oh, but we signed another shitty guard for 9 million over three years less.
Who would help the Giants more next year? Journey man Runyan, or a guy who's made two Pro-Bowls.
The Giants are going to suck (again) next year.
No wonder their stadium is half empty by November.
Adreed
well now we need to hope im wrong about how it ends up playing out for nyg. but admittedly that part of the equation is a lot harder to predict than the player's decision. if they win they got it right however they do it.
if they can get aaron jones at a much smaller contract that would be a really good move. moss or ekeler would be fine too. maybe get lucky and get henry on a more affordable deal.
Adreed
Agreed
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
He is a team first guy. All class. Much more than I can say about you and your comments
Shit, I called it earlier today.
He misread the tea leaves last year and screwed the pooch.
Good on the Giants.
That's definitely not a contract I want the Giants paying a running back with durability issues in his 7th and 8th year in the NFL.
I'm on repeat today, but Schoen had two opportunities to pay Barkley 12M to be a Giant next year, and didn't.
The reality is simply Schoen didn't want Barkley.
That's definitely not a contract I want the Giants paying a running back with durability issues in his 7th and 8th year in the NFL.
I'm on repeat today, but Schoen had two opportunities to pay Barkley 12M to be a Giant next year, and didn't.
The reality is simply Schoen didn't want Barkley.
agree but why not trade him at deadline?
dude penny pinched with our best offensive player so yeah...eff Schoen. It didn't have to go like this, but this is how he played it, so now we gotta deal with it.
Actually... Andrew Thomas best offensive player... by far
Anyone impressed with Schoen at this point needs to have their head examined. I give him another year and he's out the door at this rate.
This is BS. He chose not to when the giants offered him 3/39 last year and he turned it down.
Penn Stater
2019 4-12
2020 6-10
2021 4-13
2022 9-7-1
2023 6-11
We can be this good with anyone carrying the ball.
And for several of those years, he was the only reason the Giants were watchable. It's his fault he had the worst offensive line and terrible quarterback play during this time?
Did the Giants create holes for Saquon Barkley? That’s news to me.
Eagles fans I talk to are mixed. Some hate the contract and are worried of bust factor. Theyre not all crowing about signing a Giant player.
But the general degree is they hope he cools off the tension growing on offense between coaches and between players.
They know they have to do something before they have to make a decision on Hurts after the 2024 season
That's definitely not a contract I want the Giants paying a running back with durability issues in his 7th and 8th year in the NFL.
I'm on repeat today, but Schoen had two opportunities to pay Barkley 12M to be a Giant next year, and didn't.
The reality is simply Schoen didn't want Barkley.
agree but why not trade him at deadline?
He should have. The Runyan also negates a comp.
I'm not enamoured with Schoen.
Anyone impressed with Schoen at this point needs to have their head examined. I give him another year and he's out the door at this rate.
Maybe one day you will get something right
If Saquon accepted the 3 year deal last year….Jones would have been franchised
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
Exactly. Hard to imagine how bad this offense looks without him.
He should have. The Runyan also negates a comp.
I'm not enamoured with Schoen.
im tempted to say let the man cook but at the same time he's made some bad moves.
his handlings of barkley and waller are head scratching to me.
robert hunt just got $100m, so if the plan is top OL with onwenu we are going to be spending some big coin.
Honored for what? LOL....unless you're just bringing back alumni.
I am on record that he is going to light it up there. He's got a real OL, 2 great WRs, and a legitimate QB.
dude penny pinched with our best offensive player so yeah...eff Schoen. It didn't have to go like this, but this is how he played it, so now we gotta deal with it.
You're an idiot
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
+1000000000000
This sucks. It sucks that he’s been the only thing that’s made games watchable since Eli. It sucks that without him, in our current state, we’re not going to field an offense that could beat a college team. But the shittiest part is watching fans cheer him leaving.
No one seems to get that our current collection of offensive players couldn’t look passable with Saquon on the team, what do you think it’s going to look like without him? And Philly has talent at every position, Saquon’s going to have the best season of his career with an actual offensive line that blocks, and NFL caliber WRs to clear out the box and give him running lanes.
Do I think the Giants had any business paying him? No. We won’t be good until, at the earliest, after his prime has passed, likely until after that contract ends. But to act like it’s a positive to lose the best offensive player we had to a divisional rival who will give him the opportunity to actually realize his talent is delusional.
Also, I’d wonder if it’s going to be tough in that locker room, having to stomach that they paid Jones and let Barkley go to Philly. Not sure how that’ll play out.
Another completely wrong statement
No, no he isn't.
2019 4-12
2020 6-10
2021 4-13
2022 9-7-1
2023 6-11
We can be this good with anyone carrying the ball.
Come on man, talk about deductive reasoning. Look, I never agreed with taking him at #2 but it takes all 22 personnel to have successful seasons. You cannot put those seasons on SB
The great RBs are great no matter what their situation is. People like to compare SB to Barry Sanders and say he played behind a bad OL. Barry played behind a bad OL and averaged 5 ypc for his career and the year before he retired he averaged 6.1 ypc. SB is not close to Barry Sanders in any way.
I am happy that Saquon is gone, now we can see how average he is on another team. His best days are behind him and he is not and will not be a HOF player and too many people look at his rookie year and think he is that guy but unfortunately injuries have taken their toll. It doesn’t mean we should pay him for what he could have been. He is what he is now, a guy that is in decline.
Weird.
I think they learned their lesson when they let Sanders walk. They realize the RB is important, especially in the northeast and playoff time
Guess I burn my 26 jerseys.
I'm going with Howie and if Barkley tears it up and the Giants get worse
it should cost Schoen his job since it's all about the bottom line.
since when are running backs judged by the record?
How do we know that's way too much?
everyone is assuming he'll get hurt, In philly he'll
actually have a solid oline and weapons around him to take pressure off of him. Unlike here playing behind the worst olines in the league.
so it may keep him healthier, has anyone thought about that?
This sends a very bad signal to the locker room, and other running backs when it comes to Schoen and the Giants.
After all the pats on the back and bro hugs this guy will not pay you your worth and will not be loyal, so act accordingly.
Now I have to root against him for eternity.
2024
But as for a legacy or a place in Giants' history - he never had one besides being one of the worst draft decisions in the history of the team. The moment they picked him you could see the next five years were fucked.
Finally moving on and dumping Gettleman's garbage. What a relief.
This is revisionist history. Who, besides Josh Allen would have been a better pick? The Giants weren't ready to move on at QB yet, so who would have been better?? Barkley was incredible his first year and unfortunately got hurt in his second year and then stepped on another year. I mean, he was set to be the next Marshall Faulk if he didn't get hurt.
This is a good first step for Mara, but he has to stay out of the way in regards to Jones too. We’ve fucking sucked for so long, and it’s all on Mara.
funny how that becomes a thing now for Barkley to try to discredited him.
Ha ha ha. You know it was a stupid post. Who's getting upset now/ you know this never ends well. Now you'll reply and we stay on the ferris wheel. I look forward to your great insight in the future.
Can't blame him for going there. Win-now team from his home city and who (apparently) offered the most money
Wish it was another team, but it makes sense for everyone involved (Saquon, Giants, etc)
He's not from Philly. His hometown is about as close to the Meadowlands as the Eagles field.
Now, they could take a step back in terms of run blocking this year with their pulling center retired - but Barkley certainly isn't the back to make that into a positive.
I feel Roseman is getting caught up in trying to play the name game.
I really feel the back released from GB is a better fit for either the Giants or Eagles to be quite honest - and cheaper probably.
Weird.
Walter Payton is relevant here, how, exactly?
Proceed with the full enema on this losing era of Giants football.
Then again we suck so, it prolly won't matter
Under Schoen this team has no sense of loyalty anymore.
We never let high end talent on this team walk out the door.
That's what happened with Barkley and X is next.
I'm burning my Saquon jersey. Fuck him.
Grow the fuck up. How old are you?
He was so lights out that they let him walk and signed Barkley to a mega contract? Interesting
Jackson has more yards and only 6 fewer rushing TDs than Barkley in 326 fewer carries.
Jackson has more yards and only 6 fewer rushing TDs than Barkley in 326 fewer carries.
Yeah but you don't believe in signing anyone - especially QB's - to a 2nd contract, so he'd be gone by now...
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
I'm burning my Saquon jersey. Fuck him.
Thinking similar...
Ha ha
dude penny pinched with our best offensive player so yeah...eff Schoen. It didn't have to go like this, but this is how he played it, so now we gotta deal with it.
To be honest Schoen hasn't shown me anything that makes him an excellent GM so far. This is another reason. We are supposed to be gaining more talent instead we are losing it?? You don't let a guy like Barkley go. He is a franchise guy! Wow typical Giants are work..
sorry I say going after... he replied via a tweet. Have to update this because people will be like he didn't go after him he sent one tweet.
The reactions to this business transaction - wtaf?
I think he knew this. I think now he's finally being allowed to fully do it.
Good for him. Hope and think this is a huge overpay by Philly.
I’m not so sure, pending other FA OL and the draft,Philthy line is as good last year.
The drama on the site for this RB has been downright silly.
But I don’t think that will happen. Saquon just isn’t that guy even though athletically he might be that.
They had LeSean which is the closest to Saquon recently but truly two different runners. Saquon only tries to hit grand slams, if he tries to hit a lot of regular doubles then he’d be the best. Very disappointed at who he is.
Apparently, there was concern that the locker room was too fragile to trade Barkley at the deadline. Huge concerns about mental health issues...
cheers the loss of the only good players they have.
and then will somehow cheer the signing of some 2nd tier RB that will look AWFUL behind this sh$t offense for like 6m a year... "good value".
do people realize how awful this team would have looked last year without him? how awful the year before without him?
you will realize when you see how teams game plan for this team next year without him.
and i am not even saying they must sign him... but pretending its a good thing not to and an overpay--- its not an overpay when he plays well... oh the position... fk positions... SIGN GOOD PLAYERS--- teams with with good players not mid level exceptions... and then draft well.
A sensible post in a see of nonsense.
Jeepers. I know.
Saquon’s “strength” makes it different but that dude is still a scary athlete. Hate to see FA go like this.
Apparently, there was concern that the locker room was too fragile to trade Barkley at the deadline. Huge concerns about mental health issues...