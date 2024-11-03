Giants sign Jon Runyan 3 for $30M

Adam Schefter
Former Packers guard Jon Runyan reached agreement on a three-year deal with the New York Giants for $30 million, including $17 million guaranteed at signing. The deal was confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln.
Oh Schoen, I try to have faith in you and you continue to disappoint. Why would you spend 10m/ on another meh guard when u could spend 20 or so on a guy like Onwenu. Sunken feeling here. Deflated...maybe this spells they plan to get Burns, either way this is terrible imo
I imagine this means they are out on Onwenu and Hunt. Which is probably for the better as both will command ridiculous contracts.
Maybe but we needed two guards
Yeah i guess that's one angle to it, if they plan on trading pick 47 for Burns and plan on taking WR in rd2 with many promising prospects whom will be on the board there then they do need 2 guards. I was assuming we would be taking ol and wr in rd2, but now I'm praying we sign Onwenu, trade for 47 for Burns then go qb rd1 wr rd2. You've given me at least a bit of hope. If Schoen just goes with a Runyan instead of Onwenu or Hunt then I'll be starting to really doubt him as GM. On the otherhand, if he signs both Onwenu and Runyan with the 30/yr that Mckinney and Saquon will fetch, then I'm fully on board and love it.
I was thinking the same which is why I made the previous comment that they may try to add another starting guard in addition to him. If we could come out of this FA period having added 2 starting interior OL, it would be huge.
I imagine this means they are out on Onwenu and Hunt. Which is probably for the better as both will command ridiculous contracts.
He's played LG as well
Praying we are putting the savings from not signing Mckinney/Barkley toward Runyan/Onwenu. I jumped the gun and overreacted assuming this signing meant we wouldn't get Onwenu. Adding two starting guards would be huge for the ol. Also, a lot of the good ol guys in rd2 won't make it to pick 47 and I'd rather take Troy Franklin or Adonai Mitchell or Xavier Leggette at pick 39 than a guard
Seems like an overreaction to be outraged over the signing, considering it's about $20M less than Jonah Jackson
Here's the blurb from The Athletic
Quote:
Runyan plays with excellent initial quickness, and his reactions and instincts are really good. He combo-blocks to linebackers effectively and plays with timing and very good awareness. It helps that he can also play with bend and a solid punch. He's developing into one of the better guards in the NFC. The Packers have already paid left guard Elgton Jenkins, so they'll likely let Runyan walk. — Mueller
Would make a lot more sense than relying on another ol rookie to start. We already have Neal and JMS learning as they play, 2 legit experienced guards would probably help this team more than a good guard and DL or CB or edge. Stabilize the weak point and everything else will improve. I also love that Runyan is so good in pass blocking, he must be pretty bad with run blocking for his ratings to be so low, but the 10m per year could pair very well with Onwenu or Hunt for around 20/yr. We'd be spending a bit less than the Rams on their two guards but finally have something formidable in the middle.
He was ranked 10th amongst OGs in Pass Pro efficiency. This is a good signing. You know Daboll wants to throw the ball and he’s a well above average pass protector. 2 sacks, 13 QB pressures, and 6 QB hits all of last year. Clear
Upgrade.
Started 33 games over the past two seasons (22 at left guard, 11 at right guard), the most among Green Bay offensive linemen over that span.
In his 33 career starts, has been penalized just one time (holding penalty vs. Minnesota in Week 17 last season). Had the fewest penalties among NFL offensive linemen that made 30-plus starts in 2021-22.
Started all 17 games last season, opening 11 at RG and six at LG, and was part of a line that helped the Packers rank No. 7 in the NFL in sacks allowed (32).
Appeared in all 17 games with 16 starts at LG in 2021, one of only two Green Bay offensive linemen (G/T Royce Newman) to start 16-plus games that season.
Played in all 16 contests in 2020, the only Green Bay rookie to appear in every game,
the minute he puts pen to paper. Hopefully he'll be the third best within the next 24 hours.
Here's to us going the LA Rams route of paying around 30m/yr to lock down the guard spots. Hunt or Onwenu with Runyan would be in the 30m/yr range I think. I'd rather that than Onwenu or Hunt and a DL/CB. We can't keep relying on rookie ol to start.
and was hoping to get some insight from BBI. It appears that most think this was a bad signing? Is it due to our recent lack of success in the o-line or is this truly a bad signing. I would think our new o-line coach, Bricillo, would have some input. When he was hired, some made a point that he put together a solid o-line with some "average" names. Am I looking at this through Giant colored glasses or are we now doomed?
and was hoping to get some insight from BBI. It appears that most think this was a bad signing? Is it due to our recent lack of success in the o-line or is this truly a bad signing. I would think our new o-line coach, Bricillo, would have some input. When he was hired, some made a point that he put together a solid o-line with some "average" names. Am I looking at this through Giant colored glasses or are we now doomed?
People want to feel like things are "fixed" by signing the biggest name. If it's not that, they're unhappy.
and was hoping to get some insight from BBI. It appears that most think this was a bad signing? Is it due to our recent lack of success in the o-line or is this truly a bad signing. I would think our new o-line coach, Bricillo, would have some input. When he was hired, some made a point that he put together a solid o-line with some "average" names. Am I looking at this through Giant colored glasses or are we now doomed?
My recommendation is not to listen to anybody's opinion about a Guard they hardly know about/ A lot of shit talking going on right now.
Of Runyan Jr. from 2022. Maybe his play dropped off a bit in 23' but this is a pretty good video. Looks like an exceptional pass blocker and kind of Meh run blocker. Hopefully Bricillo can help in run blocking. Runyan plays well for the pack in 2022 - ( New Window )
i hadnt considered signing Runyan for LG + another veteran RG
He has always been a good athlete. Was a college tackle that moved inside when GB drafted him - pass protection is always solid. Does not move guys very well inn the run game. I actually thought that was a problem with him more so at RG than LG (he has played both spots) - not sure if that was coincidence or not.
His best spot will be at LG and I think his game will age well.
Was a college teammate to Onwenu.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He's the Athletic's #11 overall available FA, FWIW
and was hoping to get some insight from BBI. It appears that most think this was a bad signing? Is it due to our recent lack of success in the o-line or is this truly a bad signing. I would think our new o-line coach, Bricillo, would have some input. When he was hired, some made a point that he put together a solid o-line with some "average" names. Am I looking at this through Giant colored glasses or are we now doomed?
People want to feel like things are "fixed" by signing the biggest name. If it's not that, they're unhappy.
TTH nailed it. Might I add, those same people have selective memory as well.
This is my exact reaction. I have never heard about him once in any of the free agent discussions, and I was an avid fan of the Strahan v Runyan wars back in the day. This feels very much like another Glowinksi...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He's the Athletic's #11 overall available FA, FWIW
He has always been a good athlete. Was a college tackle that moved inside when GB drafted him - pass protection is always solid. Does not move guys very well inn the run game. I actually thought that was a problem with him more so at RG than LG (he has played both spots) - not sure if that was coincidence or not.

His best spot will be at LG and I think his game will age well.

Was a college teammate to Onwenu.
His best spot will be at LG and I think his game will age well.
Was a college teammate to Onwenu.
Ooh I love that little anecdote. College teammate with Onwenu, drools at the thought of having guard position fixed for years
He has always been a good athlete. Was a college tackle that moved inside when GB drafted him - pass protection is always solid. Does not move guys very well inn the run game. I actually thought that was a problem with him more so at RG than LG (he has played both spots) - not sure if that was coincidence or not.

His best spot will be at LG and I think his game will age well.

Was a college teammate to Onwenu.
His best spot will be at LG and I think his game will age well.
Was a college teammate to Onwenu.
Thanks Sy. appreciate the insight. People need to chill
how many games did our OGs give up 2 sacks in a game... He gave up 2 all last year. He gave up 3 all of 2022. He gave up 2 all of 2021... How many games did our OGs give up 2+ in the same game. Come on now.
This is my exact reaction. I have never heard about him once in any of the free agent discussions, and I was an avid fan of the Strahan v Runyan wars back in the day. This feels very much like another Glowinksi...
so because you haven't heard of him, its a questionable signing. come on.
Depending on the structure and if we have a plan for the RG spot I do not have an issue with this move. A lot of sacks last year were on our QB's, but if they are looking to open up the passing attack more Runyan slides in at LG better than any other option on the roster.
This is a massive overpayment for a subpar player, sort of like the horrific deal Schoen made to hang onto a horrible, injury-prone QB last off-season.
Schoen deserves to be on the hot seat.
Thanks to everyone who responded with good sense to my dumb over-reaction.
I don't know much about the stats behind Runyan, but I'm glad others pointed out the good side of this signing. At least Schoen is to fix the horrific OL. We'll see what happens on Wednesday.
My bad for the dumb over reaction, I wish I could delete my dumb initial reaction.
This is my exact reaction. I have never heard about him once in any of the free agent discussions, and I was an avid fan of the Strahan v Runyan wars back in the day. This feels very much like another Glowinksi...
so because you haven't heard of him, its a questionable signing. come on.
All I have heard was they were focused on Hunt and Onwenu at Guard. I confess I am not an expert on the OG market. I just assumed we would be getting one of the top guys given this was an absolute achilles heel for this team last year. Runyan may be great and I may be off base. But it feels like another Glowinski signing. In fact, Glowinski was graded better than Runyan in 2023. Just feels again like we are on the monotonous tread mill of mediocrity...
This is a massive overpayment for a subpar player, sort of like the horrific deal Schoen made to hang onto a horrible, injury-prone QB last off-season.

Schoen deserves to be on the hot seat.
Schoen deserves to be on the hot seat.
Thanks to everyone who responded with good sense to my dumb over-reaction.
I don't know much about the stats behind Runyan, but I'm glad others pointed out the good side of this signing. At least Schoen is to fix the horrific OL. We'll see what happens on Wednesday.
My bad for the dumb over reaction, I wish I could delete my dumb initial reaction.
They'd rather overpay for crap then really overpay for good or great.
You get what you pay for. Runyan will likely finish around 20th give or take, and Neal will probably be a mess, but lets hope he isn't, Thomas will miss 4 games and the other guard will likely be even worse than Runyan. The center who the hell knows, Let's hope he's average. Add it up---below average OL once again with below average WRs, below average RBs and god knows what at QB, not that it would really matter. But blame that guy because it's easy.
We'll have oooodles of cap space--BBI can get Schoen a cheap fuck cap winner trophy in the summer. Nice and shiny.
RE: If he can pick up even one stunt then this is a great signing
2023 PFF Grade: 56.5 (47th/79)
2023 PFF WAR: -0.02 (105th)
Fit/need grade: A
Value grade: C
Contract: Three years, $30 million ($10 million per year), $17 million total guaranteed
PFF projected contract: Three years, $20 million ($6.67 million per year), $10.5 million total guaranteed
Runyan is a solid, durable player, and the Giants desperately needed to improve on the interior of their offensive line. However, while Runyan started every game in 2023, the Packers began rotating in second-year guard Sean Rhyan, and eventually, the snap counts were about 50-50 between the two. 2024 NFL Free Agency Live Grades: Signings, trades and latest transactions - ( New Window )
They'd rather overpay for crap then really overpay for good or great.
They'd rather overpay for crap then really overpay for good or great.

You get what you pay for. Runyan will likely finish around 20th give or take, and Neal will probably be a mess, but lets hope he isn't, Thomas will miss 4 games and the other guard will likely be even worse than Runyan. The center who the hell knows, Let's hope he's average. Add it up---below average OL once again with below average WRs, below average RBs and god knows what at QB, not that it would really matter. But blame that guy because it's easy.

We'll have oooodles of cap space--BBI can get Schoen a cheap fuck cap winner trophy in the summer. Nice and shiny.
We'll have oooodles of cap space--BBI can get Schoen a cheap fuck cap winner trophy in the summer. Nice and shiny.
Ever imagined Schoen wants to solidify the line beside Neal with proven players and he planned on this 10m/yr for Runyan to pair with 20m/yr for Onwenu? How would that change your perspective?
signing. He is an excellent pass protector, something we desperately need. His run blocking is apparently not as good, but I assume if it was that GB would have never let him become a FA, or that he would have at least cost a lot more. He also doesn't commit many penalties.
2023 PFF Grade: 56.5 (47th/79)
2023 PFF WAR: -0.02 (105th)
Fit/need grade: A
Value grade: C
Contract: Three years, $30 million ($10 million per year), $17 million total guaranteed
PFF projected contract: Three years, $20 million ($6.67 million per year), $10.5 million total guaranteed
Runyan is a solid, durable player, and the Giants desperately needed to improve on the interior of their offensive line. However, while Runyan started every game in 2023, the Packers began rotating in second-year guard Sean Rhyan, and eventually, the snap counts were about 50-50 between the two. 2024 NFL Free Agency Live Grades: Signings, trades and latest transactions - ( New Window )
So PFF thinks this was an expensive dive into the dumpster…
And we need good Olinemen. I could see us in play still for Onwenu. He’s primarily a right side guy and gives us some much needed flexibility as he can play Tackle too. He’s not going to come cheap though, as you can see by Hunts contract, but the Giants got themselves in this dilemma and now might have to pay to right the ship with better players.
This is a massive overpayment for a subpar player, sort of like the horrific deal Schoen made to hang onto a horrible, injury-prone QB last off-season.

Schoen deserves to be on the hot seat.
Schoen deserves to be on the hot seat.
Thanks to everyone who responded with good sense to my dumb over-reaction.
I don't know much about the stats behind Runyan, but I'm glad others pointed out the good side of this signing. At least Schoen is to fix the horrific OL. We'll see what happens on Wednesday.
My bad for the dumb over reaction, I wish I could delete my dumb initial reaction.
Quick question: If you didn't know much about this player why jump to such a quick and vociferous conclusion and then make it public?
to arguably the most talented yet frequently injured player on what can be considered the least effective offensive team (ranked 29th) in the NFL. Personally, I'm fine with our offensive ranking slipping to 30th. Running back was the least of Philly's problems last year.
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
Pat Kirwin didnt seem to be very high on him on the
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
RE: Pat Kirwin didnt seem to be very high on him on the
Giants Huddle Podcast. I dont know much about him but it doesnt sound great that he was splitting time and he was the guy losing snaps.
I hope this is the lower of the 2 Gs we need and not the only one we get. The G market is a little wild right now and this may be the only guy we get other than some fliers on an aging vet.
.
I wasn't high on him coming out of college, so I would say he has been an overachiever. It's crazy what the guard market is getting paid now, so this seems like an okay deal.
I don't see him playing LG with this team, he has played mostly on the right side in Green Bay.
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
Dont ask me to be sympathetic to people who go on emotional overdrive. I hate that nonsense. We're not children. We're grown men that have been watching football for 15 years in some cases and learn no lessons from anything.
The reality is they could spend 120 million on offensive linemen today and nothing would be fixed until we see it on the field in 9 months. The reality is fans want a reason to feel good, and the form of that is the Giants sign a name you're told is the best and most expensive. Not because you know a player or have any insight, but because a faceless person said he's the best way to fix it.
The fact that he played both guard positions gives us flexibility to
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
Dont ask me to be sympathetic to people who go on emotional overdrive. I hate that nonsense. We're not children. We're grown men that have been watching football for 15 years in some cases and learn no lessons from anything.
The reality is they could spend 120 million on offensive linemen today and nothing would be fixed until we see it on the field in 9 months. The reality is fans want a reason to feel good, and the form of that is the Giants sign a name you're told is the best and most expensive. Not because you know a player or have any insight, but because a faceless person said he's the best way to fix it.
Let's agree to revisit in November. My guess is Runyan will be a slightly better pass blocker than Glowinski and a much poorer run blocker. I will gladly acknowledge your superior "fandom" if I am wrong and Runyan is ascending to Pro Bowl calibre. If he is just another Glowinski, than why not go with Ezeudu and McKethan and save the dollars? I don't get it.
RE: Can anyone explain why he lasted until the 6th round? And did he
You mean like Onwenu, who was taken 10 spots earlier in the sixth round of the same draft?
Runyan was a tackle at Michigan who was going to have to transition to guard in the pros. Onwenu was his teammate who played guard at Michigan and was going to play guard in the pros.
Re: Last years cap. It's probably right on target with the increase in cap. This isn't a "sexy" big name move, but as they are penciling him in to start at G, it's a needed move. That's 3 starters. 2 to go.
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
Dont ask me to be sympathetic to people who go on emotional overdrive. I hate that nonsense. We're not children. We're grown men that have been watching football for 15 years in some cases and learn no lessons from anything.
The reality is they could spend 120 million on offensive linemen today and nothing would be fixed until we see it on the field in 9 months. The reality is fans want a reason to feel good, and the form of that is the Giants sign a name you're told is the best and most expensive. Not because you know a player or have any insight, but because a faceless person said he's the best way to fix it.
Let's agree to revisit in November. My guess is Runyan will be a slightly better pass blocker than Glowinski and a much poorer run blocker. I will gladly acknowledge your superior "fandom" if I am wrong and Runyan is ascending to Pro Bowl calibre. If he is just another Glowinski, than why not go with Ezeudu and McKethan and save the dollars? I don't get it.
I'm not claiming to be a better fan than anyone. It's not a lot to ask that 30 and 40 year olds don't devolve into babies over things they don't even have the interest in looking into. It's not that much to ask for people to even consider that they don't have any idea who the player is before having a "take" on how effective this will be.
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
Dont ask me to be sympathetic to people who go on emotional overdrive. I hate that nonsense. We're not children. We're grown men that have been watching football for 15 years in some cases and learn no lessons from anything.
The reality is they could spend 120 million on offensive linemen today and nothing would be fixed until we see it on the field in 9 months. The reality is fans want a reason to feel good, and the form of that is the Giants sign a name you're told is the best and most expensive. Not because you know a player or have any insight, but because a faceless person said he's the best way to fix it.
Let's agree to revisit in November. My guess is Runyan will be a slightly better pass blocker than Glowinski and a much poorer run blocker. I will gladly acknowledge your superior "fandom" if I am wrong and Runyan is ascending to Pro Bowl calibre. If he is just another Glowinski, than why not go with Ezeudu and McKethan and save the dollars? I don't get it.
I'm not claiming to be a better fan than anyone. It's not a lot to ask that 30 and 40 year olds don't devolve into babies over things they don't even have the interest in looking into. It's not that much to ask for people to even consider that they don't have any idea who the player is before having a "take" on how effective this will be.
Yes, you really are. Claiming that others are "babies" because they don't agree with you is about as immature as it gets. But please carry on with your vitriol...
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
Dont ask me to be sympathetic to people who go on emotional overdrive. I hate that nonsense. We're not children. We're grown men that have been watching football for 15 years in some cases and learn no lessons from anything.
The reality is they could spend 120 million on offensive linemen today and nothing would be fixed until we see it on the field in 9 months. The reality is fans want a reason to feel good, and the form of that is the Giants sign a name you're told is the best and most expensive. Not because you know a player or have any insight, but because a faceless person said he's the best way to fix it.
Let's agree to revisit in November. My guess is Runyan will be a slightly better pass blocker than Glowinski and a much poorer run blocker. I will gladly acknowledge your superior "fandom" if I am wrong and Runyan is ascending to Pro Bowl calibre. If he is just another Glowinski, than why not go with Ezeudu and McKethan and save the dollars? I don't get it.
I'm not claiming to be a better fan than anyone. It's not a lot to ask that 30 and 40 year olds don't devolve into babies over things they don't even have the interest in looking into. It's not that much to ask for people to even consider that they don't have any idea who the player is before having a "take" on how effective this will be.
Yes, you really are. Claiming that others are "babies" because they don't agree with you is about as immature as it gets. But please carry on with your vitriol...
People are not babies because they disagree with me. They're babies because they're kicking and screaming and throwing fits like babies. I cannot be more clear about it.
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
Dont ask me to be sympathetic to people who go on emotional overdrive. I hate that nonsense. We're not children. We're grown men that have been watching football for 15 years in some cases and learn no lessons from anything.
The reality is they could spend 120 million on offensive linemen today and nothing would be fixed until we see it on the field in 9 months. The reality is fans want a reason to feel good, and the form of that is the Giants sign a name you're told is the best and most expensive. Not because you know a player or have any insight, but because a faceless person said he's the best way to fix it.
Let's agree to revisit in November. My guess is Runyan will be a slightly better pass blocker than Glowinski and a much poorer run blocker. I will gladly acknowledge your superior "fandom" if I am wrong and Runyan is ascending to Pro Bowl calibre. If he is just another Glowinski, than why not go with Ezeudu and McKethan and save the dollars? I don't get it.
I'm not claiming to be a better fan than anyone. It's not a lot to ask that 30 and 40 year olds don't devolve into babies over things they don't even have the interest in looking into. It's not that much to ask for people to even consider that they don't have any idea who the player is before having a "take" on how effective this will be.
Yes, you really are. Claiming that others are "babies" because they don't agree with you is about as immature as it gets. But please carry on with your vitriol...
I’ll say it. You’re a fucking baby. Whaaaaaa, they didn’t sign a player I read about on Yahoo! Whaaaa! I want my expensive name recognition guys!!! Whaaaaa! I haven’t watched a single down of this player in my life but he sucks!!!! Whaaaa. Whaaaa! Whaaaaaaaa!😩
I wish I could delete my miserable negative posts in this thread
I’ve come around. Nothing at all wrong with this move. I think I wanted to be mad earlier. I was hungover and got no sleep and early on today looked rough going for nyg but things are falling into place. Got two OLs that seem capable. Keep going.
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
Dont ask me to be sympathetic to people who go on emotional overdrive. I hate that nonsense. We're not children. We're grown men that have been watching football for 15 years in some cases and learn no lessons from anything.
The reality is they could spend 120 million on offensive linemen today and nothing would be fixed until we see it on the field in 9 months. The reality is fans want a reason to feel good, and the form of that is the Giants sign a name you're told is the best and most expensive. Not because you know a player or have any insight, but because a faceless person said he's the best way to fix it.
Let's agree to revisit in November. My guess is Runyan will be a slightly better pass blocker than Glowinski and a much poorer run blocker. I will gladly acknowledge your superior "fandom" if I am wrong and Runyan is ascending to Pro Bowl calibre. If he is just another Glowinski, than why not go with Ezeudu and McKethan and save the dollars? I don't get it.
I'm not claiming to be a better fan than anyone. It's not a lot to ask that 30 and 40 year olds don't devolve into babies over things they don't even have the interest in looking into. It's not that much to ask for people to even consider that they don't have any idea who the player is before having a "take" on how effective this will be.
Yes, you really are. Claiming that others are "babies" because they don't agree with you is about as immature as it gets. But please carry on with your vitriol...
I’ll say it. You’re a fucking baby. Whaaaaaa, they didn’t sign a player I read about on Yahoo! Whaaaa! I want my expensive name recognition guys!!! Whaaaaa! I haven’t watched a single down of this player in my life but he sucks!!!! Whaaaa. Whaaaa! Whaaaaaaaa!😩
Ahhhh the BBI brain trust has been joined in stereo! Another well reasoned rebuttal to my opinion to go along with TTH's rant, eh BBS? Methinks you're still bitter because you have no idea what "the emperor wears no clothes means"! My opinion stands. Either Hunt or Onwenu would have been a much better signing than Runyan.
You can keep posing it as a 'rant', but that doesn't make what you're
saying accurate. Whatever makes you feel better about it.
In light of the Burns trade and Eluemunor signing this entire episode is moot now. What you can't do under any circumstances is let an elite edge guy like Brian Burns go in order to sign an above average guard like Robert Hunt! I think we can both agree on this, no? And that David Tepper literally has no idea what he is doing...
RE: Don't really know enough about JR's game to weigh in much but
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
Dont ask me to be sympathetic to people who go on emotional overdrive. I hate that nonsense. We're not children. We're grown men that have been watching football for 15 years in some cases and learn no lessons from anything.
The reality is they could spend 120 million on offensive linemen today and nothing would be fixed until we see it on the field in 9 months. The reality is fans want a reason to feel good, and the form of that is the Giants sign a name you're told is the best and most expensive. Not because you know a player or have any insight, but because a faceless person said he's the best way to fix it.
Let's agree to revisit in November. My guess is Runyan will be a slightly better pass blocker than Glowinski and a much poorer run blocker. I will gladly acknowledge your superior "fandom" if I am wrong and Runyan is ascending to Pro Bowl calibre. If he is just another Glowinski, than why not go with Ezeudu and McKethan and save the dollars? I don't get it.
I'm not claiming to be a better fan than anyone. It's not a lot to ask that 30 and 40 year olds don't devolve into babies over things they don't even have the interest in looking into. It's not that much to ask for people to even consider that they don't have any idea who the player is before having a "take" on how effective this will be.
Yes, you really are. Claiming that others are "babies" because they don't agree with you is about as immature as it gets. But please carry on with your vitriol...
I’ll say it. You’re a fucking baby. Whaaaaaa, they didn’t sign a player I read about on Yahoo! Whaaaa! I want my expensive name recognition guys!!! Whaaaaa! I haven’t watched a single down of this player in my life but he sucks!!!! Whaaaa. Whaaaa! Whaaaaaaaa!😩
Ahhhh the BBI brain trust has been joined in stereo! Another well reasoned rebuttal to my opinion to go along with TTH's rant, eh BBS? Methinks you're still bitter because you have no idea what "the emperor wears no clothes means"! My opinion stands. Either Hunt or Onwenu would have been a much better signing than Runyan.
You think Hunt 20 mil per year or Onwenu 19 mil per year would have been better signing than Runyon 10 mil per year? Better players... Umm about twice as good, but you can only sign so many. I would rather have Runyon and Burns than pay an OG 20 mil and not have an edge. Because that is what signing one of those would have meant... No Burns. Edge>OG
You have to get some interior OL and I don’t think there is any way they are going to pay 20m for a G when their best OL, who is a LT is making $24m per year. I think you see another vet OG at similar price
The team can have all the young guys they want, but at some point you need to be healthy for the field
There is nothing wrong with getting vet OG who are available week to week. The team just needs avg G play and there is an improvement
RE: RE: Don't really know enough about JR's game to weigh in much but
would have hoped for something special for that kind of money on a Guard. Unfortunately we are desperate at the position and for some reason can't make the draft picks work out.
Hopefully Runyan can at least lock down one spot, and do it easily, so we don't have to go through the drama they had on the IOL last summer.
Green Bay had a lot of OL challenges the last two years Rodgers was there. I remember listening to Rodgers on McAfee's show and he always complimented Runyan for stepping up and doing a good job.
Sounded pretty sincere, too. He wasn't suggesting JR was some elite player, but that he was smart and held up well.
Funny that you say that because I think I recall listening to McAfee's show last year when Runyan was actually on it, or it was last offseason (i forget). And I am not a consistent listener to his show. I recall Runyan being kind of goofy personality wise which went over well with Pat and his boys.
As I said, this is now moot. At the time I made the comment that I was very disappointed in getting Runyan for that price given that I had not even heard his name mentioned as a target relative to Hunt and Onwenu, the Burns and Eluemunor transactions had not yet happened. Clearly, those two transactions were fantastic. Yes, I still believe they overpaid for Runyan, but in the context of the latter two transactions, the Runyan signing is no longer worth discussing. Why this was blown out of proportion I have no idea...
As I said, this is now moot. At the time I made the comment that I was very disappointed in getting Runyan for that price given that I had not even heard his name mentioned as a target relative to Hunt and Onwenu, the Burns and Eluemunor transactions had not yet happened. Clearly, those two transactions were fantastic. Yes, I still believe they overpaid for Runyan, but in the context of the latter two transactions, the Runyan signing is no longer worth discussing. Why this was blown out of proportion I have no idea...
That makes sense if you didn't know about Burns... I will say this though.... 2 sacks all year, 3 sacks all year, and 2 sacks all year. Think about that. 10 Mil for a LG that gives up 2.3 sacks a YEAR!
As I said, this is now moot. At the time I made the comment that I was very disappointed in getting Runyan for that price given that I had not even heard his name mentioned as a target relative to Hunt and Onwenu, the Burns and Eluemunor transactions had not yet happened. Clearly, those two transactions were fantastic. Yes, I still believe they overpaid for Runyan, but in the context of the latter two transactions, the Runyan signing is no longer worth discussing. Why this was blown out of proportion I have no idea...
That makes sense if you didn't know about Burns... I will say this though.... 2 sacks all year, 3 sacks all year, and 2 sacks all year. Think about that. 10 Mil for a LG that gives up 2.3 sacks a YEAR!
Again, feels like a slightly different version of Glowinski for a lot more money. Better pass protector, worse run blocker. I will be thrilled beyond belief to be proven wrong...
As I said, this is now moot. At the time I made the comment that I was very disappointed in getting Runyan for that price given that I had not even heard his name mentioned as a target relative to Hunt and Onwenu, the Burns and Eluemunor transactions had not yet happened. Clearly, those two transactions were fantastic. Yes, I still believe they overpaid for Runyan, but in the context of the latter two transactions, the Runyan signing is no longer worth discussing. Why this was blown out of proportion I have no idea...
That makes sense if you didn't know about Burns... I will say this though.... 2 sacks all year, 3 sacks all year, and 2 sacks all year. Think about that. 10 Mil for a LG that gives up 2.3 sacks a YEAR!
Again, feels like a slightly different version of Glowinski for a lot more money. Better pass protector, worse run blocker. I will be thrilled beyond belief to be proven wrong...
Glowinski gave up 2 sacks in the season opener... Runyon gave up 2 sacks all year. They aren't the same.
As I said, this is now moot. At the time I made the comment that I was very disappointed in getting Runyan for that price given that I had not even heard his name mentioned as a target relative to Hunt and Onwenu, the Burns and Eluemunor transactions had not yet happened. Clearly, those two transactions were fantastic. Yes, I still believe they overpaid for Runyan, but in the context of the latter two transactions, the Runyan signing is no longer worth discussing. Why this was blown out of proportion I have no idea...
That makes sense if you didn't know about Burns... I will say this though.... 2 sacks all year, 3 sacks all year, and 2 sacks all year. Think about that. 10 Mil for a LG that gives up 2.3 sacks a YEAR!
Again, feels like a slightly different version of Glowinski for a lot more money. Better pass protector, worse run blocker. I will be thrilled beyond belief to be proven wrong...
Glowinski was 30 when he signed with the Giants. Runyan is 26. Glowinski also played on a more stable OL in Indy versus what Runyan had in Green Bay.
As I said, this is now moot. At the time I made the comment that I was very disappointed in getting Runyan for that price given that I had not even heard his name mentioned as a target relative to Hunt and Onwenu, the Burns and Eluemunor transactions had not yet happened. Clearly, those two transactions were fantastic. Yes, I still believe they overpaid for Runyan, but in the context of the latter two transactions, the Runyan signing is no longer worth discussing. Why this was blown out of proportion I have no idea...
That makes sense if you didn't know about Burns... I will say this though.... 2 sacks all year, 3 sacks all year, and 2 sacks all year. Think about that. 10 Mil for a LG that gives up 2.3 sacks a YEAR!
Again, feels like a slightly different version of Glowinski for a lot more money. Better pass protector, worse run blocker. I will be thrilled beyond belief to be proven wrong...
Glowinski was 30 when he signed with the Giants. Runyan is 26. Glowinski also played on a more stable OL in Indy versus what Runyan had in Green Bay.
Another really good point. Age matters. It is like people go we could have signed a 32 year old Floyd he is the same as a 25 year old Burns.
at UM he mostly played LT his final 2 years there. So he was a conversion to guard in the pros where he's bounced around but played a lot the last 3 years. not really surprising since he was a LT at a major CFB program under harbough, his strength has been in pass pro. for some reason that made me think of joe thuney because he was also a conversion from LT to guard in the pros, and obviously a really successful one.
athletically it turns out they are almost identical. before anyone thinks im saying runyon is an elite guard like thuney, he is not and that is not what im saying. but testing for OL, especially the agility and shuttle drills is very correlative and in runyon's case since he has never really been able to settle at LG so if he gets that chance here i think there's some reason to believe he has some upside with his best football ahead of him. im cautiously optimistic on this signing.
disclainer - this athletic profile is also almost exactly the same as glowinski's.
Former Packers guard Jon Runyan reached agreement on a three-year deal with the New York Giants for $30 million, including $17 million guaranteed at signing. The deal was confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln.
But seriously, Jon Runyan Jr. is a really good player. I liked him coming out of Michigan.
He's very solid, yeah. Very steady. Not a lot of holes in his game.
Giants have plenty of money if they want to spend it. They could still sign Onwenu or Hunt and an edge if they wanted to
Eagles had $5m Less than us in cap space and have sign Saquon, Dickinson and Huff. We have money
Runyan is 26 years old.
Sure, sure.. But the Rams overpaying is the right way to do it.
Maybe but we needed two guards
928 offensive snaps in 2023.
Quote:
wow
Sure, sure.. But the Rams overpaying is the right way to do it.
jackson/dotson are way better player, categorically better players than runyan.
Probably
2023 - ( New Window )
But seriously, Jon Runyan Jr. is a really good player. I liked him coming out of Michigan.
I don't watch a lot of the Packers but I've never thought Runyan was solid and his ratings are subpar too. Maybe a plus version of Glowinski, but extremely disappointing nonetheless.
Quote:
In comment 16424893 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
wow
Sure, sure.. But the Rams overpaying is the right way to do it.
jackson/dotson are way better player, categorically better players than runyan.
Dotson is better. Not sure Jackson is. Either way they both got a lot more money
He's played LG as well
928 offensive snaps in 2023.
That's one game for some of the previous OGs on the Giants
Not really. Not compared to the other available guards
2022: 62.6
2021: 65.1
2020: 53.8
most people "who is this guy" "how is he still playing at age 50".
@BobbySkinner_
Giants Guard Jon Runyan Jr. Pass Blocking stats
2023: 2 sacks 6 QB hits 13 pressures
2022: 3 sacks 3 QB hits 11 pressures
2021: 2 sacks 3 QB hits 15 pressures
He ranked 7th in 2023 for Guard Pass Blocking efficiency. 10th in 2022 & 8th in 2021.
We need to OG so if this is our second OG then great.
He's not very athletic, but he's one of those study, dependable Michigan O-Linemen. He's a solid player.
24 salary $3M (fully gtd)
25 salary $7M ($5M gtd)
26 salary $11M
which would make cap hits of 6/10/14.
Quote:
I imagine this means they are out on Onwenu and Hunt. Which is probably for the better as both will command ridiculous contracts.
Maybe but we needed two guards
Yeah i guess that's one angle to it, if they plan on trading pick 47 for Burns and plan on taking WR in rd2 with many promising prospects whom will be on the board there then they do need 2 guards. I was assuming we would be taking ol and wr in rd2, but now I'm praying we sign Onwenu, trade for 47 for Burns then go qb rd1 wr rd2. You've given me at least a bit of hope. If Schoen just goes with a Runyan instead of Onwenu or Hunt then I'll be starting to really doubt him as GM. On the otherhand, if he signs both Onwenu and Runyan with the 30/yr that Mckinney and Saquon will fetch, then I'm fully on board and love it.
most people "who is this guy" "how is he still playing at age 50".
24 salary $3M (fully gtd)
25 salary $7M ($5M gtd)
26 salary $11M
which would make cap hits of 6/10/14.
This looks like a good bet.
Quote:
Thanks to injuries and subpar play, the Packers rotated Jon Runyan Jr. and Sean Rhyan at right guard, never seemingly committing to one or the other.
Very promising.
24 salary $3M (fully gtd)
25 salary $7M ($5M gtd)
26 salary $11M
which would make cap hits of 6/10/14.
I was thinking the same which is why I made the previous comment that they may try to add another starting guard in addition to him. If we could come out of this FA period having added 2 starting interior OL, it would be huge.
lol
Quote:
I imagine this means they are out on Onwenu and Hunt. Which is probably for the better as both will command ridiculous contracts.
He's played LG as well
Praying we are putting the savings from not signing Mckinney/Barkley toward Runyan/Onwenu. I jumped the gun and overreacted assuming this signing meant we wouldn't get Onwenu. Adding two starting guards would be huge for the ol. Also, a lot of the good ol guys in rd2 won't make it to pick 47 and I'd rather take Troy Franklin or Adonai Mitchell or Xavier Leggette at pick 39 than a guard
I think he's a better pass blocker; Glo is a better run blocker.
Cyrus the Great seems to be the loudest malcontent yet he showed no proof as to why he believes he is lousy….just a lot of hot air…..Cyrus the Hot Air Man
He played 85% of GB's offensive snaps last year
Schoen deserves to be on the hot seat.
Here's the blurb from The Athletic
Schoen deserves to be on the hot seat.
He is one of the best pass blocking OG in the league for the past 3-4 years. Our pass blocking is the worst.
Schoen deserves to be on the hot seat.
So you have broken down his film to determine that he sucks?
Interesting analysis
Hunt was my fav choice for RG. He is a converted RT who moved to guard since he was the best pulling OL on the Dolphins roster. He could be a great player for Neal to learn from.
Schoen deserves to be on the hot seat.
YAWN
Upgrade.
In his 33 career starts, has been penalized just one time (holding penalty vs. Minnesota in Week 17 last season). Had the fewest penalties among NFL offensive linemen that made 30-plus starts in 2021-22.
Started all 17 games last season, opening 11 at RG and six at LG, and was part of a line that helped the Packers rank No. 7 in the NFL in sacks allowed (32).
Appeared in all 17 games with 16 starts at LG in 2021, one of only two Green Bay offensive linemen (G/T Royce Newman) to start 16-plus games that season.
Played in all 16 contests in 2020, the only Green Bay rookie to appear in every game,
I felt the Giants needed two new OG's. Perhaps another move is in play and then you have the draft.
Schoen deserves to be on the hot seat.
did you look at the contract structure. its not that bad, and I could easily see a restructure at 2026.
the definition of FA is "overpay", where've you been?
Alex Wilson
@AlexWilsonESM
I think the Giants are signing Jon Runyan to play LG and not RG.
His # at LG are significantly better (2021 and part of 2022). He posted a 76.4 pass-pro grade at LG to open the 2022 season before being moved to RG full-time.
That would've been top 15 in the league.
Here's to us going the LA Rams route of paying around 30m/yr to lock down the guard spots. Hunt or Onwenu with Runyan would be in the 30m/yr range I think. I'd rather that than Onwenu or Hunt and a DL/CB. We can't keep relying on rookie ol to start.
Quote:
Seems like an overreaction to be outraged over the signing, considering it's about $20M less than Jonah Jackson
Cyrus the Great seems to be the loudest malcontent yet he showed no proof as to why he believes he is lousy….just a lot of hot air…..Cyrus the Hot Air Man
Check above, I listed his PFF grades, which sucked. Even Glowinski graded higher than him last year. This is the same old shit from the same shitty organization. Different names, same results.
People have no clue if the player is good or not. Highly unlikely they've ever seen him play.
Just going off of name recognition.
If they did watch him play they'd know he's a solid player that's versatile. Very good in pass protection. Average as a run blocker and doesn't get called for a lot of penalties.
I'm guilty here of overreacting assuming this meant no Hunt or Onwenu. Upon further thought Runyan plus Onwenu or Hunt would be the best possible use of 30m/yr imo.
He is a little smaller so this makes some sense since most seem to focus on him as a pass blocker. Perhaps he has some good movement skills for a LG.
People want to feel like things are "fixed" by signing the biggest name. If it's not that, they're unhappy.
My recommendation is not to listen to anybody's opinion about a Guard they hardly know about/ A lot of shit talking going on right now.
Runyan plays well for the pack in 2022 - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 16424973 Mellowmood92 said:
Quote:
Seems like an overreaction to be outraged over the signing, considering it's about $20M less than Jonah Jackson
Cyrus the Great seems to be the loudest malcontent yet he showed no proof as to why he believes he is lousy….just a lot of hot air…..Cyrus the Hot Air Man
Check above, I listed his PFF grades, which sucked. Even Glowinski graded higher than him last year. This is the same old shit from the same shitty organization. Different names, same results.
The fact they you use PFF to back your claim says it all
To tell us how good will this guy be?
Reading this post add very little. It's either:
he sucks....massive over pay
Or
PFF has Him as 10th best guard.
For those that know more about his dad
's game....What is it?
Quote:
In comment 16425047 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16424973 Mellowmood92 said:
Quote:
Seems like an overreaction to be outraged over the signing, considering it's about $20M less than Jonah Jackson
Cyrus the Great seems to be the loudest malcontent yet he showed no proof as to why he believes he is lousy….just a lot of hot air…..Cyrus the Hot Air Man
Check above, I listed his PFF grades, which sucked. Even Glowinski graded higher than him last year. This is the same old shit from the same shitty organization. Different names, same results.
The fact they you use PFF to back your claim says it all
Its been pretty damn accurate at grading how dogshit our line has been the past few years.
PFF is a hell of a lot better than the BBI eye test from the armchair scouts here. The same ones who told us Shane Lemieux was an up and coming guard a few years ago.
His best spot will be at LG and I think his game will age well.
Was a college teammate to Onwenu.
Quote:
In comment 16425136 Cyrus the Great said:
Quote:
In comment 16425047 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16424973 Mellowmood92 said:
Quote:
Seems like an overreaction to be outraged over the signing, considering it's about $20M less than Jonah Jackson
Cyrus the Great seems to be the loudest malcontent yet he showed no proof as to why he believes he is lousy….just a lot of hot air…..Cyrus the Hot Air Man
Check above, I listed his PFF grades, which sucked. Even Glowinski graded higher than him last year. This is the same old shit from the same shitty organization. Different names, same results.
The fact they you use PFF to back your claim says it all
Its been pretty damn accurate at grading how dogshit our line has been the past few years.
PFF is a hell of a lot better than the BBI eye test from the armchair scouts here. The same ones who told us Shane Lemieux was an up and coming guard a few years ago.
PFF is dog shit and so is your analysis
Go crawl back in your hole
2022: 62.6
2021: 65.1
2020: 53.8
No, pair a solid guy at LG with a great RG and if Neal works out we are set at OL for yearsz If Neal doesn't then we are a RT away. Draft DL, maybe trade for Burns. Fix the ol before anything else.
Quote:
and was hoping to get some insight from BBI. It appears that most think this was a bad signing? Is it due to our recent lack of success in the o-line or is this truly a bad signing. I would think our new o-line coach, Bricillo, would have some input. When he was hired, some made a point that he put together a solid o-line with some "average" names. Am I looking at this through Giant colored glasses or are we now doomed?
People want to feel like things are "fixed" by signing the biggest name. If it's not that, they're unhappy.
TTH nailed it. Might I add, those same people have selective memory as well.
This is my exact reaction. I have never heard about him once in any of the free agent discussions, and I was an avid fan of the Strahan v Runyan wars back in the day. This feels very much like another Glowinksi...
Quote:
In comment 16425238 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16425136 Cyrus the Great said:
Quote:
In comment 16425047 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16424973 Mellowmood92 said:
Quote:
Seems like an overreaction to be outraged over the signing, considering it's about $20M less than Jonah Jackson
Cyrus the Great seems to be the loudest malcontent yet he showed no proof as to why he believes he is lousy….just a lot of hot air…..Cyrus the Hot Air Man
Check above, I listed his PFF grades, which sucked. Even Glowinski graded higher than him last year. This is the same old shit from the same shitty organization. Different names, same results.
The fact they you use PFF to back your claim says it all
Its been pretty damn accurate at grading how dogshit our line has been the past few years.
PFF is a hell of a lot better than the BBI eye test from the armchair scouts here. The same ones who told us Shane Lemieux was an up and coming guard a few years ago.
PFF is dog shit and so is your analysis
Go crawl back in your hole
Go take your medium Pepsi and shove it up your ass
His best spot will be at LG and I think his game will age well.
Was a college teammate to Onwenu.
Ooh I love that little anecdote. College teammate with Onwenu, drools at the thought of having guard position fixed for years
His best spot will be at LG and I think his game will age well.
Was a college teammate to Onwenu.
Thanks Sy. appreciate the insight. People need to chill
BUT
PFF does the work. They watch every player from every game.
Fans do not.
Quote:
wow
This is my exact reaction. I have never heard about him once in any of the free agent discussions, and I was an avid fan of the Strahan v Runyan wars back in the day. This feels very much like another Glowinksi...
so because you haven't heard of him, its a questionable signing. come on.
BUT
PFF does the work. They watch every player from every game.
Fans do not.
What did you think of him coming out of Michigan?
Bredeson too.
2 sacks, 3 sacks, 2 sacks... that is my favorite number
Quote:
nothing is ever completed accurate - it is a subjective thing anyway
BUT
PFF does the work. They watch every player from every game.
Fans do not.
What did you think of him coming out of Michigan?
I thought he would be a long time sixth lineman for a team. Guy that can play multiple spots. Offer reliable backup play.
Schoen deserves to be on the hot seat.
Thanks to everyone who responded with good sense to my dumb over-reaction.
I don't know much about the stats behind Runyan, but I'm glad others pointed out the good side of this signing. At least Schoen is to fix the horrific OL. We'll see what happens on Wednesday.
My bad for the dumb over reaction, I wish I could delete my dumb initial reaction.
Quote:
In comment 16424893 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
wow
This is my exact reaction. I have never heard about him once in any of the free agent discussions, and I was an avid fan of the Strahan v Runyan wars back in the day. This feels very much like another Glowinksi...
so because you haven't heard of him, its a questionable signing. come on.
All I have heard was they were focused on Hunt and Onwenu at Guard. I confess I am not an expert on the OG market. I just assumed we would be getting one of the top guys given this was an absolute achilles heel for this team last year. Runyan may be great and I may be off base. But it feels like another Glowinski signing. In fact, Glowinski was graded better than Runyan in 2023. Just feels again like we are on the monotonous tread mill of mediocrity...
Quote:
This is a massive overpayment for a subpar player, sort of like the horrific deal Schoen made to hang onto a horrible, injury-prone QB last off-season.

Schoen deserves to be on the hot seat.
Schoen deserves to be on the hot seat.
Thanks to everyone who responded with good sense to my dumb over-reaction.
I don't know much about the stats behind Runyan, but I'm glad others pointed out the good side of this signing. At least Schoen is to fix the horrific OL. We'll see what happens on Wednesday.
My bad for the dumb over reaction, I wish I could delete my dumb initial reaction.
We all do that from time to time
It’s understandable as we are all sick of losing
@Doug_Analytics
Jon Runyan allowed 25 pressures and an average-time-to-pressure of 3.61s, per
@FTNData
Doug Analytics
@Doug_Analytics
·
1m
Jon Runyan’s 3.61s time-to-pressure ranked 2nd among all guards in 2023 with 200+ pass snaps
They'd rather overpay for crap then really overpay for good or great.
You get what you pay for. Runyan will likely finish around 20th give or take, and Neal will probably be a mess, but lets hope he isn't, Thomas will miss 4 games and the other guard will likely be even worse than Runyan. The center who the hell knows, Let's hope he's average. Add it up---below average OL once again with below average WRs, below average RBs and god knows what at QB, not that it would really matter. But blame that guy because it's easy.
We'll have oooodles of cap space--BBI can get Schoen a cheap fuck cap winner trophy in the summer. Nice and shiny.
hehe......Giants asked him what a stunt was and he was able to clearly define it on the chalkboard.
@Doug_Analytics
Jon Runyan allowed 25 pressures and an average-time-to-pressure of 3.61s, per
@FTNData
Doug Analytics
@Doug_Analytics
·
1m
Jon Runyan’s 3.61s time-to-pressure ranked 2nd among all guards in 2023 with 200+ pass snaps
Don't post stats that back up our pass blocking got a million times better.
2023 PFF Grade: 56.5 (47th/79)
2023 PFF WAR: -0.02 (105th)
Fit/need grade: A
Value grade: C
Contract: Three years, $30 million ($10 million per year), $17 million total guaranteed
PFF projected contract: Three years, $20 million ($6.67 million per year), $10.5 million total guaranteed
Runyan is a solid, durable player, and the Giants desperately needed to improve on the interior of their offensive line. However, while Runyan started every game in 2023, the Packers began rotating in second-year guard Sean Rhyan, and eventually, the snap counts were about 50-50 between the two.
2024 NFL Free Agency Live Grades: Signings, trades and latest transactions - ( New Window )
Quote:
wow
They'd rather overpay for crap then really overpay for good or great.
They'd rather overpay for crap then really overpay for good or great.

You get what you pay for. Runyan will likely finish around 20th give or take, and Neal will probably be a mess, but lets hope he isn't, Thomas will miss 4 games and the other guard will likely be even worse than Runyan. The center who the hell knows, Let's hope he's average. Add it up---below average OL once again with below average WRs, below average RBs and god knows what at QB, not that it would really matter. But blame that guy because it's easy.
We'll have oooodles of cap space--BBI can get Schoen a cheap fuck cap winner trophy in the summer. Nice and shiny.
Ever imagined Schoen wants to solidify the line beside Neal with proven players and he planned on this 10m/yr for Runyan to pair with 20m/yr for Onwenu? How would that change your perspective?
There is another Michigan guard who was also drafted in 2020 and also in the 6th round (but by the Patriots). Michael Onwenu.
Time to re-unite these Wolverines.
Quote:
16 starts, 17 starts and 17 starts. He plays.
2 sacks, 3 sacks, 2 sacks... that is my favorite number
Quote:
In comment 16425357 Bubba said:
Quote:
16 starts, 17 starts and 17 starts. He plays.
2 sacks, 3 sacks, 2 sacks... that is my favorite number
Sounds like reading 3 of Pughs game summaries in a row
hahaha exactly!
He seems to be lighter (310 in draft guides).....so more athlete...less road grader makes perfect sense.
Do you think this might be a change driven by new OL coach?...a new direction?
2023 PFF Grade: 56.5 (47th/79)
2023 PFF WAR: -0.02 (105th)
Fit/need grade: A
Value grade: C
Contract: Three years, $30 million ($10 million per year), $17 million total guaranteed
PFF projected contract: Three years, $20 million ($6.67 million per year), $10.5 million total guaranteed
Runyan is a solid, durable player, and the Giants desperately needed to improve on the interior of their offensive line. However, while Runyan started every game in 2023, the Packers began rotating in second-year guard Sean Rhyan, and eventually, the snap counts were about 50-50 between the two. 2024 NFL Free Agency Live Grades: Signings, trades and latest transactions - ( New Window )
So PFF thinks this was an expensive dive into the dumpster…
HAHA
Yes. And I think that would be an ideal use of the money saved by not resigning Mckinney and Barkley.
This thread is killing me lol
There is another Michigan guard who was also drafted in 2020 and also in the 6th round (but by the Patriots). Michael Onwenu.
Time to re-unite these Wolverines.
And maybe we should draft Zinter/Keegan to back them up.
Well,you know, instant reaction from the armchair experts.
It is an inflation adjust glow in ski signing. Hopefully it goes better. I like the Michigan background and that he’s younger than glowinski was.
It is an inflation adjust glow in ski signing. Hopefully it goes better. I like the Michigan background and that he’s younger than glowinski was.
Agreed. Hopefully this is just raising the floor slightly higher than the Bredeson/Glowinksi level on one side, and a brand name comes in at the other guard.
Quote:
This is a massive overpayment for a subpar player, sort of like the horrific deal Schoen made to hang onto a horrible, injury-prone QB last off-season.
Schoen deserves to be on the hot seat.
Thanks to everyone who responded with good sense to my dumb over-reaction.
I don't know much about the stats behind Runyan, but I'm glad others pointed out the good side of this signing. At least Schoen is to fix the horrific OL. We'll see what happens on Wednesday.
My bad for the dumb over reaction, I wish I could delete my dumb initial reaction.
Quick question: If you didn't know much about this player why jump to such a quick and vociferous conclusion and then make it public?
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
I hope this is the lower of the 2 Gs we need and not the only one we get. The G market is a little wild right now and this may be the only guy we get other than some fliers on an aging vet.
Quote:
2023: 54.7
2022: 62.6
2021: 65.1
2020: 53.8
Nice! His PFFs are about double anyone other than AT.
This is good Guard he palyed LG better than RG but he will fit nicely next to AT.. Solid add young tough kid. He will get along with JMS nicely.
@Doug_Analytics
Jon Runyan allowed 25 pressures and an average-time-to-pressure of 3.61s, per
@FTNData
Doug Analytics
@Doug_Analytics
·
1m
Jon Runyan’s 3.61s time-to-pressure ranked 2nd among all guards in 2023 with 200+ pass snaps
Exactly what we need a plug and play Guard. Giants have a plan..
Not this Fisherman goof.
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
I hope this is the lower of the 2 Gs we need and not the only one we get. The G market is a little wild right now and this may be the only guy we get other than some fliers on an aging vet.
I wasn't high on him coming out of college, so I would say he has been an overachiever. It's crazy what the guard market is getting paid now, so this seems like an okay deal.
I don't see him playing LG with this team, he has played mostly on the right side in Green Bay.
Quote:
Shows a lack of thinking.
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
Dont ask me to be sympathetic to people who go on emotional overdrive. I hate that nonsense. We're not children. We're grown men that have been watching football for 15 years in some cases and learn no lessons from anything.
The reality is they could spend 120 million on offensive linemen today and nothing would be fixed until we see it on the field in 9 months. The reality is fans want a reason to feel good, and the form of that is the Giants sign a name you're told is the best and most expensive. Not because you know a player or have any insight, but because a faceless person said he's the best way to fix it.
Quote:
In comment 16425655 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Shows a lack of thinking.
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
Dont ask me to be sympathetic to people who go on emotional overdrive. I hate that nonsense. We're not children. We're grown men that have been watching football for 15 years in some cases and learn no lessons from anything.
The reality is they could spend 120 million on offensive linemen today and nothing would be fixed until we see it on the field in 9 months. The reality is fans want a reason to feel good, and the form of that is the Giants sign a name you're told is the best and most expensive. Not because you know a player or have any insight, but because a faceless person said he's the best way to fix it.
Let's agree to revisit in November. My guess is Runyan will be a slightly better pass blocker than Glowinski and a much poorer run blocker. I will gladly acknowledge your superior "fandom" if I am wrong and Runyan is ascending to Pro Bowl calibre. If he is just another Glowinski, than why not go with Ezeudu and McKethan and save the dollars? I don't get it.
You mean like Onwenu, who was taken 10 spots earlier in the sixth round of the same draft?
Runyan was a tackle at Michigan who was going to have to transition to guard in the pros. Onwenu was his teammate who played guard at Michigan and was going to play guard in the pros.
Quote:
In comment 16425766 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16425655 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Shows a lack of thinking.
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
Dont ask me to be sympathetic to people who go on emotional overdrive. I hate that nonsense. We're not children. We're grown men that have been watching football for 15 years in some cases and learn no lessons from anything.
The reality is they could spend 120 million on offensive linemen today and nothing would be fixed until we see it on the field in 9 months. The reality is fans want a reason to feel good, and the form of that is the Giants sign a name you're told is the best and most expensive. Not because you know a player or have any insight, but because a faceless person said he's the best way to fix it.
Let's agree to revisit in November. My guess is Runyan will be a slightly better pass blocker than Glowinski and a much poorer run blocker. I will gladly acknowledge your superior "fandom" if I am wrong and Runyan is ascending to Pro Bowl calibre. If he is just another Glowinski, than why not go with Ezeudu and McKethan and save the dollars? I don't get it.
I'm not claiming to be a better fan than anyone. It's not a lot to ask that 30 and 40 year olds don't devolve into babies over things they don't even have the interest in looking into. It's not that much to ask for people to even consider that they don't have any idea who the player is before having a "take" on how effective this will be.
Quote:
In comment 16425826 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16425766 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16425655 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Shows a lack of thinking.
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
Dont ask me to be sympathetic to people who go on emotional overdrive. I hate that nonsense. We're not children. We're grown men that have been watching football for 15 years in some cases and learn no lessons from anything.
The reality is they could spend 120 million on offensive linemen today and nothing would be fixed until we see it on the field in 9 months. The reality is fans want a reason to feel good, and the form of that is the Giants sign a name you're told is the best and most expensive. Not because you know a player or have any insight, but because a faceless person said he's the best way to fix it.
Let's agree to revisit in November. My guess is Runyan will be a slightly better pass blocker than Glowinski and a much poorer run blocker. I will gladly acknowledge your superior "fandom" if I am wrong and Runyan is ascending to Pro Bowl calibre. If he is just another Glowinski, than why not go with Ezeudu and McKethan and save the dollars? I don't get it.
I'm not claiming to be a better fan than anyone. It's not a lot to ask that 30 and 40 year olds don't devolve into babies over things they don't even have the interest in looking into. It's not that much to ask for people to even consider that they don't have any idea who the player is before having a "take" on how effective this will be.
Yes, you really are. Claiming that others are "babies" because they don't agree with you is about as immature as it gets. But please carry on with your vitriol...
link - ( New Window )
Quote:
2 sacks allowed, 6 penalties
928 offensive snaps in 2023.
That's one game for some of the previous OGs on the Giants
Good one! Almost spit out my martini!
While you're at it -- why not go get Mahomes too? Mara could sell his part ownership of the team?
My top off-season picks were,
IOL - Robert Hunt, Mike Onwenu, Kevin Dotson.
Bargain box - Jonah Jackson, Dalton Risner, Ezra Cleveland, and Damien Lewis.
Edge Rushers - Josh Allen, Brian Burns, Danielle Hunter.
Bargain Box - Leonard Floyd, Jonathan Greenward, Bryce Huff, AJ Espena, Dorace Armstrong, and Denico Autry.
CB - Sean Murphy Bunting, Steven Nelson, Kendall Fuller.
Safety - CJ Gardner Johnson.
Quote:
In comment 16425902 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16425826 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16425766 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16425655 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Shows a lack of thinking.
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
Dont ask me to be sympathetic to people who go on emotional overdrive. I hate that nonsense. We're not children. We're grown men that have been watching football for 15 years in some cases and learn no lessons from anything.
The reality is they could spend 120 million on offensive linemen today and nothing would be fixed until we see it on the field in 9 months. The reality is fans want a reason to feel good, and the form of that is the Giants sign a name you're told is the best and most expensive. Not because you know a player or have any insight, but because a faceless person said he's the best way to fix it.
Let's agree to revisit in November. My guess is Runyan will be a slightly better pass blocker than Glowinski and a much poorer run blocker. I will gladly acknowledge your superior "fandom" if I am wrong and Runyan is ascending to Pro Bowl calibre. If he is just another Glowinski, than why not go with Ezeudu and McKethan and save the dollars? I don't get it.
I'm not claiming to be a better fan than anyone. It's not a lot to ask that 30 and 40 year olds don't devolve into babies over things they don't even have the interest in looking into. It's not that much to ask for people to even consider that they don't have any idea who the player is before having a "take" on how effective this will be.
Yes, you really are. Claiming that others are "babies" because they don't agree with you is about as immature as it gets. But please carry on with your vitriol...
People are not babies because they disagree with me. They're babies because they're kicking and screaming and throwing fits like babies. I cannot be more clear about it.
Seems very savvy, as you would expect from a 2nd generation lineman.
Quote:
In comment 16425902 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16425826 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16425766 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16425655 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Shows a lack of thinking.
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
Dont ask me to be sympathetic to people who go on emotional overdrive. I hate that nonsense. We're not children. We're grown men that have been watching football for 15 years in some cases and learn no lessons from anything.
The reality is they could spend 120 million on offensive linemen today and nothing would be fixed until we see it on the field in 9 months. The reality is fans want a reason to feel good, and the form of that is the Giants sign a name you're told is the best and most expensive. Not because you know a player or have any insight, but because a faceless person said he's the best way to fix it.
Let's agree to revisit in November. My guess is Runyan will be a slightly better pass blocker than Glowinski and a much poorer run blocker. I will gladly acknowledge your superior "fandom" if I am wrong and Runyan is ascending to Pro Bowl calibre. If he is just another Glowinski, than why not go with Ezeudu and McKethan and save the dollars? I don't get it.
I'm not claiming to be a better fan than anyone. It's not a lot to ask that 30 and 40 year olds don't devolve into babies over things they don't even have the interest in looking into. It's not that much to ask for people to even consider that they don't have any idea who the player is before having a "take" on how effective this will be.
Yes, you really are. Claiming that others are "babies" because they don't agree with you is about as immature as it gets. But please carry on with your vitriol...
I’ll say it. You’re a fucking baby. Whaaaaaa, they didn’t sign a player I read about on Yahoo! Whaaaa! I want my expensive name recognition guys!!! Whaaaaa! I haven’t watched a single down of this player in my life but he sucks!!!! Whaaaa. Whaaaa! Whaaaaaaaa!😩
Quote:
In comment 16425994 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16425902 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16425826 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16425766 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16425655 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Shows a lack of thinking.
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
Dont ask me to be sympathetic to people who go on emotional overdrive. I hate that nonsense. We're not children. We're grown men that have been watching football for 15 years in some cases and learn no lessons from anything.
The reality is they could spend 120 million on offensive linemen today and nothing would be fixed until we see it on the field in 9 months. The reality is fans want a reason to feel good, and the form of that is the Giants sign a name you're told is the best and most expensive. Not because you know a player or have any insight, but because a faceless person said he's the best way to fix it.
Let's agree to revisit in November. My guess is Runyan will be a slightly better pass blocker than Glowinski and a much poorer run blocker. I will gladly acknowledge your superior "fandom" if I am wrong and Runyan is ascending to Pro Bowl calibre. If he is just another Glowinski, than why not go with Ezeudu and McKethan and save the dollars? I don't get it.
I'm not claiming to be a better fan than anyone. It's not a lot to ask that 30 and 40 year olds don't devolve into babies over things they don't even have the interest in looking into. It's not that much to ask for people to even consider that they don't have any idea who the player is before having a "take" on how effective this will be.
Yes, you really are. Claiming that others are "babies" because they don't agree with you is about as immature as it gets. But please carry on with your vitriol...
I’ll say it. You’re a fucking baby. Whaaaaaa, they didn’t sign a player I read about on Yahoo! Whaaaa! I want my expensive name recognition guys!!! Whaaaaa! I haven’t watched a single down of this player in my life but he sucks!!!! Whaaaa. Whaaaa! Whaaaaaaaa!😩
Ahhhh the BBI brain trust has been joined in stereo! Another well reasoned rebuttal to my opinion to go along with TTH's rant, eh BBS? Methinks you're still bitter because you have no idea what "the emperor wears no clothes means"! My opinion stands. Either Hunt or Onwenu would have been a much better signing than Runyan.
Hopefully Runyan can at least lock down one spot, and do it easily, so we don't have to go through the drama they had on the IOL last summer.
In light of the Burns trade and Eluemunor signing this entire episode is moot now. What you can't do under any circumstances is let an elite edge guy like Brian Burns go in order to sign an above average guard like Robert Hunt! I think we can both agree on this, no? And that David Tepper literally has no idea what he is doing...
Hopefully Runyan can at least lock down one spot, and do it easily, so we don't have to go through the drama they had on the IOL last summer.
Green Bay had a lot of OL challenges the last two years Rodgers was there. I remember listening to Rodgers on McAfee's show and he always complimented Runyan for stepping up and doing a good job.
Sounded pretty sincere, too. He wasn't suggesting JR was some elite player, but that he was smart and held up well.
To me, despite the deficient OL, the biggest missing piece after QB was an Edge opposite Thibs. I hope this Burns trade can have a synergistic effect with the other first rate players in the front 7.
Quote:
In comment 16426047 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16425994 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16425902 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16425826 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16425766 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16425655 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Shows a lack of thinking.
Glowinski was old and at the end of his career when they signed him. Runyan is 26 year old with room to grow and ascend. It's not remotely the same thing. You're not doing any thinking beyond "the last free agent guard wasn't any good and I dont know this name."
The lack of thinking belongs to the rudderless management of this franchise. If Giants fans are not exhibiting rigid mental acuity at the moment, when we have been spot on for years about the pathetic decisions being made by this organization, perhaps it might be that our emotions are clouding are judgment when it comes to the acquisition of JAGs rather than elite players on which to build a franchise. But yes, go ahead and fire away at your fellow passengers on the Titanic rather than where it belongs. At Captain Mara and his chief Navigator Schoen...
Dont ask me to be sympathetic to people who go on emotional overdrive. I hate that nonsense. We're not children. We're grown men that have been watching football for 15 years in some cases and learn no lessons from anything.
The reality is they could spend 120 million on offensive linemen today and nothing would be fixed until we see it on the field in 9 months. The reality is fans want a reason to feel good, and the form of that is the Giants sign a name you're told is the best and most expensive. Not because you know a player or have any insight, but because a faceless person said he's the best way to fix it.
Let's agree to revisit in November. My guess is Runyan will be a slightly better pass blocker than Glowinski and a much poorer run blocker. I will gladly acknowledge your superior "fandom" if I am wrong and Runyan is ascending to Pro Bowl calibre. If he is just another Glowinski, than why not go with Ezeudu and McKethan and save the dollars? I don't get it.
I'm not claiming to be a better fan than anyone. It's not a lot to ask that 30 and 40 year olds don't devolve into babies over things they don't even have the interest in looking into. It's not that much to ask for people to even consider that they don't have any idea who the player is before having a "take" on how effective this will be.
Yes, you really are. Claiming that others are "babies" because they don't agree with you is about as immature as it gets. But please carry on with your vitriol...
I’ll say it. You’re a fucking baby. Whaaaaaa, they didn’t sign a player I read about on Yahoo! Whaaaa! I want my expensive name recognition guys!!! Whaaaaa! I haven’t watched a single down of this player in my life but he sucks!!!! Whaaaa. Whaaaa! Whaaaaaaaa!😩
Ahhhh the BBI brain trust has been joined in stereo! Another well reasoned rebuttal to my opinion to go along with TTH's rant, eh BBS? Methinks you're still bitter because you have no idea what "the emperor wears no clothes means"! My opinion stands. Either Hunt or Onwenu would have been a much better signing than Runyan.
You think Hunt 20 mil per year or Onwenu 19 mil per year would have been better signing than Runyon 10 mil per year? Better players... Umm about twice as good, but you can only sign so many. I would rather have Runyon and Burns than pay an OG 20 mil and not have an edge. Because that is what signing one of those would have meant... No Burns. Edge>OG
The team can have all the young guys they want, but at some point you need to be healthy for the field
There is nothing wrong with getting vet OG who are available week to week. The team just needs avg G play and there is an improvement
Quote:
would have hoped for something special for that kind of money on a Guard. Unfortunately we are desperate at the position and for some reason can't make the draft picks work out.
Hopefully Runyan can at least lock down one spot, and do it easily, so we don't have to go through the drama they had on the IOL last summer.
Green Bay had a lot of OL challenges the last two years Rodgers was there. I remember listening to Rodgers on McAfee's show and he always complimented Runyan for stepping up and doing a good job.
Sounded pretty sincere, too. He wasn't suggesting JR was some elite player, but that he was smart and held up well.
Funny that you say that because I think I recall listening to McAfee's show last year when Runyan was actually on it, or it was last offseason (i forget). And I am not a consistent listener to his show. I recall Runyan being kind of goofy personality wise which went over well with Pat and his boys.
That makes sense if you didn't know about Burns... I will say this though.... 2 sacks all year, 3 sacks all year, and 2 sacks all year. Think about that. 10 Mil for a LG that gives up 2.3 sacks a YEAR!
Quote:
As I said, this is now moot. At the time I made the comment that I was very disappointed in getting Runyan for that price given that I had not even heard his name mentioned as a target relative to Hunt and Onwenu, the Burns and Eluemunor transactions had not yet happened. Clearly, those two transactions were fantastic. Yes, I still believe they overpaid for Runyan, but in the context of the latter two transactions, the Runyan signing is no longer worth discussing. Why this was blown out of proportion I have no idea...
That makes sense if you didn't know about Burns... I will say this though.... 2 sacks all year, 3 sacks all year, and 2 sacks all year. Think about that. 10 Mil for a LG that gives up 2.3 sacks a YEAR!
Again, feels like a slightly different version of Glowinski for a lot more money. Better pass protector, worse run blocker. I will be thrilled beyond belief to be proven wrong...
Quote:
In comment 16427035 The Mike said:
Quote:
As I said, this is now moot. At the time I made the comment that I was very disappointed in getting Runyan for that price given that I had not even heard his name mentioned as a target relative to Hunt and Onwenu, the Burns and Eluemunor transactions had not yet happened. Clearly, those two transactions were fantastic. Yes, I still believe they overpaid for Runyan, but in the context of the latter two transactions, the Runyan signing is no longer worth discussing. Why this was blown out of proportion I have no idea...
That makes sense if you didn't know about Burns... I will say this though.... 2 sacks all year, 3 sacks all year, and 2 sacks all year. Think about that. 10 Mil for a LG that gives up 2.3 sacks a YEAR!
Again, feels like a slightly different version of Glowinski for a lot more money. Better pass protector, worse run blocker. I will be thrilled beyond belief to be proven wrong...
Glowinski gave up 2 sacks in the season opener... Runyon gave up 2 sacks all year. They aren't the same.
Quote:
In comment 16427035 The Mike said:
Quote:
As I said, this is now moot. At the time I made the comment that I was very disappointed in getting Runyan for that price given that I had not even heard his name mentioned as a target relative to Hunt and Onwenu, the Burns and Eluemunor transactions had not yet happened. Clearly, those two transactions were fantastic. Yes, I still believe they overpaid for Runyan, but in the context of the latter two transactions, the Runyan signing is no longer worth discussing. Why this was blown out of proportion I have no idea...
That makes sense if you didn't know about Burns... I will say this though.... 2 sacks all year, 3 sacks all year, and 2 sacks all year. Think about that. 10 Mil for a LG that gives up 2.3 sacks a YEAR!
Again, feels like a slightly different version of Glowinski for a lot more money. Better pass protector, worse run blocker. I will be thrilled beyond belief to be proven wrong...
Glowinski was 30 when he signed with the Giants. Runyan is 26. Glowinski also played on a more stable OL in Indy versus what Runyan had in Green Bay.
Quote:
In comment 16427053 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16427035 The Mike said:
Quote:
As I said, this is now moot. At the time I made the comment that I was very disappointed in getting Runyan for that price given that I had not even heard his name mentioned as a target relative to Hunt and Onwenu, the Burns and Eluemunor transactions had not yet happened. Clearly, those two transactions were fantastic. Yes, I still believe they overpaid for Runyan, but in the context of the latter two transactions, the Runyan signing is no longer worth discussing. Why this was blown out of proportion I have no idea...
That makes sense if you didn't know about Burns... I will say this though.... 2 sacks all year, 3 sacks all year, and 2 sacks all year. Think about that. 10 Mil for a LG that gives up 2.3 sacks a YEAR!
Again, feels like a slightly different version of Glowinski for a lot more money. Better pass protector, worse run blocker. I will be thrilled beyond belief to be proven wrong...
Glowinski was 30 when he signed with the Giants. Runyan is 26. Glowinski also played on a more stable OL in Indy versus what Runyan had in Green Bay.
Another really good point. Age matters. It is like people go we could have signed a 32 year old Floyd he is the same as a 25 year old Burns.
athletically it turns out they are almost identical. before anyone thinks im saying runyon is an elite guard like thuney, he is not and that is not what im saying. but testing for OL, especially the agility and shuttle drills is very correlative and in runyon's case since he has never really been able to settle at LG so if he gets that chance here i think there's some reason to believe he has some upside with his best football ahead of him. im cautiously optimistic on this signing.
disclainer - this athletic profile is also almost exactly the same as glowinski's.