McKinney to the Packers

Enjoy the worst ranked passing D next season. Should be fun to watch AJ Brown go 10 for 100 by halftime.
But! Well have below market paid players. And that counts for something.
This is the best day I've had as a Giant fan in a while.
Alright Terps, I appreciate your perspectives. What would you do for the rest of free agency? Do you sign Onwenu to solidify the line with 2 proven guards? That's what I would do. Then add some cheaper vets and go into the draft for qb, wr, rb, dl, cb. Give Belton a shot at safety, kid is a playmaker and his tackling will improve.
I agree. These aren’t re-signings you make to these kinds of players when you’re in our position which is one of the worst teams in the league that needs to be rebuilt across the roster.
Awesome that both of them should weigh heavy into getting some comp picks next year, with that in mind I would actually be more cautious about not wanting to scre that formula up now with both Barkley and McKinneyvgetting top $.
Yes I like Dane Belton and think he will develop into a good player. Spend the Mckinney Barkley money on Runyan/Onwenu.
NYG could be in the Hunter market. Vikings signed 2 pass rushers so Hunter is not going back there.
I'd much rather spend less on Onwenu and backload contract with money after Dj is gone. I don't see Hunter as a foundational building block player for a rebuilding team. He would be great on a team in the hunt with few holes and a window to push for championships. We aren't that. He will be on the wrong side of 30 this year, his play will surely decline within the next years. Just doesn't make sense to me.
You are replaceable, this is all business so move accordingly.
That is exactly what it is. And here is something else that may offend you. Those guys in the locker room? They are employees of the Giants, not Giants fans. Most of them would leave tomorrow for more money or a chance to win a title.
I'm sorry professional sports are not what you believed they were when you were 8 years old.
Go Terps said:
Alright Terps, I appreciate your perspectives. What would you do for the rest of free agency? Do you sign Onwenu to solidify the line with 2 proven guards? That's what I would do. Then add some cheaper vets and go into the draft for qb, wr, rb, dl, cb. Give Belton a shot at safety, kid is a playmaker and his tackling will improve.
Time to shine Dane!
Yes I like Dane Belton and think he will develop into a good player. Spend the Mckinney Barkley money on Runyan/Onwenu.
NYG could be in the Hunter market. Vikings signed 2 pass rushers so Hunter is not going back there.
I will not overreact
I will not overreact
I will not overreact
I will not overreact
finally...I will not get angry until this team sucks next season.
Wake me up in September. Not promising but I will give Schoen benefit of the doubt. It's time to nail a draft there Joe. GEt it done.
Go Terps said:
I agree. These aren’t re-signings you make to these kinds of players when you’re in our position which is one of the worst teams in the league that needs to be rebuilt across the roster.
Awesome that both of them should weigh heavy into getting some comp picks next year, with that in mind I would actually be more cautious about not wanting to scre that formula up now with both Barkley and McKinneyvgetting top $.
It’s not the Stone Age
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Time to shine Dane!
Yes I like Dane Belton and think he will develop into a good player. Spend the Mckinney Barkley money on Runyan/Onwenu.
NYG could be in the Hunter market. Vikings signed 2 pass rushers so Hunter is not going back there.
I'd much rather spend less on Onwenu and backload contract with money after Dj is gone. I don't see Hunter as a foundational building block player for a rebuilding team. He would be great on a team in the hunt with few holes and a window to push for championships. We aren't that. He will be on the wrong side of 30 this year, his play will surely decline within the next years. Just doesn't make sense to me.
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Time to shine Dane!
Yes I like Dane Belton and think he will develop into a good player. Spend the Mckinney Barkley money on Runyan/Onwenu.
NYG could be in the Hunter market. Vikings signed 2 pass rushers so Hunter is not going back there.
If you told me we could only have one, McK or the edge I would take the edge every time. Hunter is older so there is risk but there's risk in just about any FA move.
Agreed. Good for him, but I'm happy the Giants didn't pay that much.
That made me laugh out loud… well done sir!!
He wanted to get paid and he got paid. There are better values out there on the Safety market.
Value… ok … sure.
Justin Simmons is a better player...
willing to bet more than half the players in this league own or ride an ATV
"How is it laughable, given the market?
They’re doing what people have wanted them to do. They’re emphasizing an attacking focus on the trenches.
That is the focus along with QB. And how we win again in near future.
That is exactly what it is. And here is something else that may offend you. Those guys in the locker room? They are employees of the Giants, not Giants fans. Most of them would leave tomorrow for more money or a chance to win a title.
I'm sorry professional sports are not what you believed they were when you were 8 years old.
There 1000% will be one. The GM and HC’s jobs are dependent it. It just might not be a first round pick.
Absolutely cannot trade the 25 first the way this roster is looking.
winning in 2024 is going to be a tall task while the rebuild continues. Not ready to pay $17M per to a FS, or $13M to a declining RB.
They’re doing what people have wanted them to do. They’re emphasizing an attacking focus on the trenches.
That is the focus along with QB. And how we win again in near future.
Yep and people are still be so dramatic.
yep
still re working the cap situation from Gettleman gonna just have to trust the plan
I hope ownership is aligned on this being a 2 year process.
JonC said:
winning in 2024 is going to be a tall task while the rebuild continues. Not ready to pay $17M per to a FS, or $13M to a declining RB.
They’re doing what people have wanted them to do. They’re emphasizing an attacking focus on the trenches.
That is the focus along with QB. And how we win again in near future.
Yep and people are still be so dramatic.
Some of the same people who "want to win games" the loudest are the same ones crying about not winning day 1 of free agent.
Well played.
They need MULTIPLE players for this line.
Waiting to see what other moves
It's a legit rebuild. At least get competent to stop the bleeding. And then look to draft talent to upgrade the "competency".
If the packers can afford why couldn't we?
Don't tell me about all our cap space, if we had the space we should have signed him.
No, they would have regretted paying him anywhere near $17m per year.
Yep, but needed to be done.
Good for XM though to find a suitor. Schoen can find a guy at Safety.
In the gran scheme of things you are always going to pay pass rush over S.
Hate losing a very good player who is young