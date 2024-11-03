for display only
McKinney to the Packers

bigblue12 : 3/11/2024 4:01 pm
$17 per. At least it’s not the Eagles
Alright Terps, I appreciate your perspectives. What would you do for the rest of free agency? Do you sign Onwenu to solidify the line with 2 proven guards? That's what I would do. Then add some cheaper vets and go into the draft for qb, wr, rb, dl, cb. Give Belton a shot at safety, kid is a playmaker and his tackling will improve.
NYG could be in the Hunter market. Vikings signed 2 pass rushers so Hunter is not going back there.
With a bonus  
thrunthrublue : 3/11/2024 4:16 pm : link
ATV…….
I will not overreact  
djm : 3/11/2024 4:17 pm : link
I will not overreact
I will not overreact
I will not overreact
I will not overreact
I will not overreact
finally...I will not get angry until this team sucks next season.

Wake me up in September. Not promising but I will give Schoen benefit of the doubt. It's time to nail a draft there Joe. GEt it done.
I agree. These aren’t re-signings you make to these kinds of players when you’re in our position which is one of the worst teams in the league that needs to be rebuilt across the roster.

Awesome that both of them should weigh heavy into getting some comp picks next year, with that in mind I would actually be more cautious about not wanting to scre that formula up now with both Barkley and McKinneyvgetting top $.
Good players get paid  
hitdog42 : 3/11/2024 4:20 pm : link
Remove your priors on position crap
It’s not the Stone Age
I wanted him back  
Rudy5757 : 3/11/2024 4:20 pm : link
but thats too much. Should have Franchised him and negotiated with him. Oh well.
Good for him...  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 4:21 pm : link
Should have TT him hahaha
NYG could be in the Hunter market. Vikings signed 2 pass rushers so Hunter is not going back there.


I'd much rather spend less on Onwenu and backload contract with money after Dj is gone. I don't see Hunter as a foundational building block player for a rebuilding team. He would be great on a team in the hunt with few holes and a window to push for championships. We aren't that. He will be on the wrong side of 30 this year, his play will surely decline within the next years. Just doesn't make sense to me.
Good for him  
TheBlueprintNC : 3/11/2024 4:22 pm : link
a luxury we cant afford right now.. money best spent elsewhere.
NYG could be in the Hunter market. Vikings signed 2 pass rushers so Hunter is not going back there.


If you told me we could only have one, McK or the edge I would take the edge every time. Hunter is older so there is risk but there's risk in just about any FA move.
If the Eagles were gonna sign 1 of those 2,  
BigBlueNH : 3/11/2024 4:24 pm : link
I'm glad it was Saquon. Didn't make sense for us to shell out $17M per on Xman, but he has the best chance of earning that contract. I suspect he'll be a stud for GB.
RE: Good for him  
AcidTest : 3/11/2024 4:25 pm : link
In comment 16425740 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
a luxury we cant afford right now.. money best spent elsewhere.


Agreed. Good for him, but I'm happy the Giants didn't pay that much.
I hope he drives out to  
cjac : 3/11/2024 4:25 pm : link
Wisconsin in an ATV
Awful lot of money...  
bw in dc : 3/11/2024 4:25 pm : link
for a RB. I mean Safety.
We traded McKinney to the Packers for Jon Runyan Jr., and Barkley to the Eagles for Jon Runyan Sr. to be a fan of our team.



That made me laugh out loud… well done sir!!
Value… ok … sure.


Justin Simmons is a better player...
Oh well  
Giantsforever : 3/11/2024 4:30 pm : link
This one hurts a lot less than Barkley. I wouldn’t want him back at that type of money.
Wisconsin in an ATV


willing to bet more than half the players in this league own or ride an ATV
wtf are we doing.

"How is it laughable, given the market?
IDGAF.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/11/2024 4:42 pm : link
His attitude (and sparse tackling effort early) last season after the Giants did him a solid in the wake of his bye week stupidity certainly didn’t help matters.

It tells you  
JonC : 3/11/2024 4:42 pm : link
winning in 2024 is going to be a tall task while the rebuild continues. Not ready to pay $17M per to a FS, or $13M to a declining RB.
They’re doing what people have wanted them to do. They’re emphasizing an attacking focus on the trenches.

That is the focus along with QB. And how we win again in near future.
If there is no rookie QB to watch this fall  
The_Boss : 3/11/2024 4:46 pm : link
This might be the most unwatchable NYG team ever.
You are replaceable, this is all business so move accordingly.


That is exactly what it is. And here is something else that may offend you. Those guys in the locker room? They are employees of the Giants, not Giants fans. Most of them would leave tomorrow for more money or a chance to win a title.

I'm sorry professional sports are not what you believed they were when you were 8 years old.
Good for X.  
Section331 : 3/11/2024 4:48 pm : link
I wanted him back, but not at that number. NFC North could be really good next year.
Yawn.  
regischarlotte : 3/11/2024 4:48 pm : link
Good riddance, esp at that price.
This might be the most unwatchable NYG team ever.


There 1000% will be one. The GM and HC’s jobs are dependent it. It just might not be a first round pick.
Penix/Nix/Rattler  
regischarlotte : 3/11/2024 4:51 pm : link
Incoming based on how draft looks to go.

Absolutely cannot trade the 25 first the way this roster is looking.
They’re doing what people have wanted them to do. They’re emphasizing an attacking focus on the trenches.

That is the focus along with QB. And how we win again in near future.

Yep and people are still be so dramatic.
winning in 2024 is going to be a tall task while the rebuild continues. Not ready to pay $17M per to a FS, or $13M to a declining RB.

yep

still re working the cap situation from Gettleman gonna just have to trust the plan
They gotta do better than Runyan Jr  
JonC : 3/11/2024 4:55 pm : link
or pray the new OL coach finds the key(s).
RE: It tells you  
GiantGrit : 3/11/2024 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16425877 JonC said:
Quote:
winning in 2024 is going to be a tall task while the rebuild continues. Not ready to pay $17M per to a FS, or $13M to a declining RB.


I hope ownership is aligned on this being a 2 year process.
But, we don't disagree, fundamentally  
JonC : 3/11/2024 4:56 pm : link
the roster composition must change now. No elite dollars for good players.
winning in 2024 is going to be a tall task while the rebuild continues. Not ready to pay $17M per to a FS, or $13M to a declining RB.



They’re doing what people have wanted them to do. They’re emphasizing an attacking focus on the trenches.

That is the focus along with QB. And how we win again in near future.


Yep and people are still be so dramatic.


Some of the same people who "want to win games" the loudest are the same ones crying about not winning day 1 of free agent.
the roster composition must change now. No elite dollars for good players.
I think this is the key. Positions like S and RB are second to CB, OL, Edge, QB and WR. Allocate resource to the most important spots and then fill in the gaps.
This  
Saquon'sQuadz : 3/11/2024 5:01 pm : link
will be a 3-4 year rebuild… again..
Now he’ll be  
Joe Beckwith : 3/11/2024 5:12 pm : link
happily ‘respected’
ATV…….

Well played.
Runyan was a good  
Dave on the UWS : 3/11/2024 5:20 pm : link
get.
They need MULTIPLE players for this line.
Waiting to see what other moves
or pray the new OL coach finds the key(s).

It's a legit rebuild. At least get competent to stop the bleeding. And then look to draft talent to upgrade the "competency".
GiantsTuff1  
bc4life : 3/11/2024 5:34 pm : link
Competent being the key word.
With so few successful draft picks these past years  
kelly : 3/11/2024 5:42 pm : link
It is a shame we do not resign one of our better players.

If the packers can afford why couldn't we?

Don't tell me about all our cap space, if we had the space we should have signed him.
holy overpriced, Batman  
islander1 : 3/11/2024 6:05 pm : link
.
I think the Giants will end up regretting letting him walk.


No, they would have regretted paying him anywhere near $17m per year.
winning in 2024 is going to be a tall task while the rebuild continues. Not ready to pay $17M per to a FS, or $13M to a declining RB.


Yep, but needed to be done.
Runyan is a solid OL  
bc4life : 3/11/2024 6:55 pm : link
You aren't going to have all pros at every position.
McKinney started to lost it a bit mentally...  
DefenseWins : 3/11/2024 8:34 pm : link
too much chatter. The BS with Wink, etc

Tough to see $17M of value in McKinney's game each week.  
ThomasG : 3/11/2024 9:14 pm : link
I think we did see it sometimes but when you get to those dollar ranges it has to show up far more frequently.

Good for XM though to find a suitor. Schoen can find a guy at Safety.
McKinney  
stretch234 : 3/11/2024 9:18 pm : link
What makes Simmons a better player after 4 years in the league than McKinney. I think that is debateable.

In the gran scheme of things you are always going to pay pass rush over S.

Hate losing a very good player who is young
