Giants sign Devin Singletary.

Chris in Philly : 3/11/2024 4:07 pm
Per Rap on NFLN.
lol  
BleedBlue : 3/11/2024 4:08 pm : link
we stink
Our GM  
Mr. Nickels : 3/11/2024 4:09 pm : link
sucks.
He had a nice year  
Breeze_94 : 3/11/2024 4:09 pm : link
Last year. Shouldn’t be anything more than $4-5m apy
Decent stopgap  
Anakim : 3/11/2024 4:10 pm : link
But yeah, we need to go RB in the Draft
Modify your Saquon Jersey  
Rjanyg : 3/11/2024 4:10 pm : link
.
RE: lol  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 4:10 pm : link
In comment 16425597 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
we stink


Devin Singletary has averaged more yards per carry than Saquon every single year for the last 5 years
A bit of an overpay, but not too bad  
Anakim : 3/11/2024 4:10 pm : link
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Compensation update: Giants are giving former Texans RB Devin Singletary a 3-year, $16.5 million deal worth up to $19.5 million, per source.
3 year deal  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 4:10 pm : link
haven't seen numbers yet
Solid signing assuming it's not much $.  
Strahan91 : 3/11/2024 4:11 pm : link
Good player who was impressive last year in Houston
RE: RE: lol  
Ben in Tampa : 3/11/2024 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16425618 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16425597 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


we stink



Devin Singletary has averaged more yards per carry than Saquon every single year for the last 5 years


LOL, don't let facts get in the way of a good hissy fit
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/11/2024 4:11 pm : link
Wasn’t he good last season?
3 year 16.5 million  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 4:11 pm : link
Great signing
RE: RE: lol  
BleedBlue : 3/11/2024 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16425618 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16425597 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


we stink



Devin Singletary has averaged more yards per carry than Saquon every single year for the last 5 years


yea lets see how he does behind our OLINE...

also how is he receiving?
3 year 16.5 million  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/11/2024 4:11 pm : link
Waiting on the guarantees
Can work with those numbers.  
Chris in Philly : 3/11/2024 4:11 pm : link
Especially when adding a guy in the draft.
I’m fine with it  
illmatic : 3/11/2024 4:11 pm : link
Productive, 26, shouldn’t cost a lot and him and Daboll know each other well.
I'm confused  
Tyrion : 3/11/2024 4:11 pm : link
Would people really have re-signed Saquon and McKinney and then had no money to do anything else?

This is a fine signing unless we're shelling out Gettleman money for him.
3 years? Yeesh  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 4:12 pm : link
If it’s anything more than 5m per there are gonna be a lot of singletary flip floppers.
I'm going to buy his jersey  
Mike from SI : 3/11/2024 4:12 pm : link
so that I can burn it or throw it out when he leaves, like the mature adults on BBI and the rest of the internet.
Called it  
FranknWeezer : 3/11/2024 4:12 pm : link
Where’s the bavaro poster telling me I was way off for saying we were obsessed with signing Buffalo Bills players?
Houston’s OL  
Sammo85 : 3/11/2024 4:12 pm : link
was not good, that needs to be stated adamantly before everybody starts predicting a career worst season for him here.
I wonder if they will still be in the FA RB  
GiantTuff1 : 3/11/2024 4:12 pm : link
market after this...
We have to see the break down...  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 4:13 pm : link
if the last year is like 8 mil with 1-2 guarantee it is a two year deal for 8 deal
we don't have to worry about moving on a QB in this draft.  
gpat1031 : 3/11/2024 4:13 pm : link
Cause we'll be drafting in the top 5 next season. You can bank on that.
5’7”, just over 200#. Give him number 20  
Spider56 : 3/11/2024 4:13 pm : link
Joe Morris was the same size, maybe a tad lighter.
He's 26 years old  
RCPhoenix : 3/11/2024 4:13 pm : link
And as best as I can tell has been healthy. The same cannot be said for Barkley.
RE: 5’7”, just over 200#. Give him number 20  
Angel Eyes : 3/11/2024 4:14 pm : link
In comment 16425650 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Joe Morris was the same size, maybe a tad lighter.

Eric Gray has 20.
Don't understand the early hate for this  
gameday555 : 3/11/2024 4:14 pm : link
Singletary was perfectly fine last year and even with Barkley our offense was putrid. Invest in positions that matter. Do people need another 10 years of misery before they're willing to rip the band aid off and accept we some non-sexy roster upgrades?
RE: 3 years? Yeesh  
mphbullet36 : 3/11/2024 4:14 pm : link
In comment 16425635 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
If it’s anything more than 5m per there are gonna be a lot of singletary flip floppers.


I mean who cares about the years if the guarantees only make it a 1 or 2 year deal. If anything the years bring down the AAV so it will have a minimal cap hit.
Good hard nosed player  
TheBlueprintNC : 3/11/2024 4:14 pm : link
This will do us well
.  
Go Terps : 3/11/2024 4:14 pm : link
The only major difference is the tread on the tire.

His entire contract is $10 Million less  
Rjanyg : 3/11/2024 4:14 pm : link
thank Saquon's Guarantees.

I would say this is a decent allocation and a good back up plan heading into the draft.



The definition of average.  
Brandon Walsh : 3/11/2024 4:14 pm : link
Just gross all around
yawn  
fish3321 : 3/11/2024 4:14 pm : link
.
Fire Schoen!!!  
Vinny from Danbury : 3/11/2024 4:15 pm : link
.
Seems like he's stayed healthy, despite a consistent work load.  
BigBlueNH : 3/11/2024 4:15 pm : link
Don't underestimate that quality. Add a RB in Rd 4 or so, and our RB should be taking shape.
Maybe this signals  
Dang Man : 3/11/2024 4:15 pm : link
Running back by committee? He’s not a guy to carry the ball 20 times a game.
RE: we don't have to worry about moving on a QB in this draft.  
Harvest Blend : 3/11/2024 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16425648 gpat1031 said:
Quote:
Cause we'll be drafting in the top 5 next season. You can bank on that.


Got any lottery numbers Carnac?
RE: I'm going to buy his jersey  
sr267 : 3/11/2024 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16425638 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
so that I can burn it or throw it out when he leaves, like the mature adults on BBI and the rest of the internet.


+1. I've been refreshing this site constantly this afternoon, mostly for the teenage reactions.
great news we just paid singletary what we could have paid barkley  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 4:15 pm : link
to stay for 2 more years last year + his tag amount last year.

Quote:
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
·
3m
Compensation update: Giants are giving former Texans RB Devin Singletary a 3-year, $16.5 million deal worth up to $19.5 million, per source.


anyone wish they could get a do-over yet and just get 3 years of barkley for 36.5-39.5m?
Another Buffalo Bills connection  
GFAN52 : 3/11/2024 4:15 pm : link
.
Comparing the numbers  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 4:16 pm : link
Saquon
1137 touches
5283 scrimmage yards
4.6 yards per touch
32 TDs

Singletary
1063 touches
5213 scrimmage yards
4.9 yards per touch
24 TDs
I like it  
Greg from LI : 3/11/2024 4:16 pm : link
Solid player at a comparative bargain price.
This is a good signing.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/11/2024 4:16 pm : link

And 7M less a year than Barkley. Singletary had a nice 2nd half of the season with the Texans behind a porous O-Line.
Don’t like this  
ajr2456 : 3/11/2024 4:16 pm : link
.
RE: The definition of average.  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 4:16 pm : link
In comment 16425669 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
Just gross all around


His numbers are basically identical to Saquon over the last 5 years
Another  
AcidTest : 3/11/2024 4:17 pm : link
good signing. He's been a productive player and we definitely needed to add a veteran RB. But we still also need to add one in the draft.
RE: Houston’s OL  
ZogZerg : 3/11/2024 4:17 pm : link
In comment 16425642 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
was not good, that needs to be stated adamantly before everybody starts predicting a career worst season for him here.


Exactly! You are correct and good job pointing that out.
This has the feel of 2019 when they traded Odell  
csb : 3/11/2024 4:17 pm : link
and signed Golden Tate. I'm fine with the Giants not spending $13M on Saquon if you don't value the position, but then don't spend $6M on a JAG RB.
RE: .  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 4:17 pm : link
In comment 16425666 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The only major difference is the tread on the tire.



tread on the tire, 100 more receptions, and 23 more tds in fewer games played. but tds aren't that important are they?
Exactly  
hitdog42 : 3/11/2024 4:17 pm : link
As expected
Lose excellent players
Sign mediocre
Repeat and stay shit
RE: Comparing the numbers  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 4:18 pm : link
In comment 16425680 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Saquon
1137 touches
5283 scrimmage yards
4.6 yards per touch
32 TDs

Singletary
1063 touches
5213 scrimmage yards
4.9 yards per touch
24 TDs


This is over the last 5 seasons (Singletary first season in the NFL)
Fantastic signing  
JT039 : 3/11/2024 4:18 pm : link
This is probably the best move they have made in years when compared to Barkley.
hows Singletary when it comes to blitz  
Rory : 3/11/2024 4:18 pm : link
pickup?
He's got Joe Morris size  
GFAN52 : 3/11/2024 4:18 pm : link
hope he produces on the Giants like Joe did.
 
ryanmkeane : 3/11/2024 4:19 pm : link
I really hope it’s a 1 year deal. Not sure why you’d spend anything at all on RB if you aren’t bringing Barkley back
RE: This has the feel of 2019 when they traded Odell  
NYGiantFL007 : 3/11/2024 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16425695 csb said:
Quote:
and signed Golden Tate. I'm fine with the Giants not spending $13M on Saquon if you don't value the position, but then don't spend $6M on a JAG RB.


Dumb analogy. Golden was a shell of himself, clinging to his career.
RE: RE: .  
Rory : 3/11/2024 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16425698 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16425666 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The only major difference is the tread on the tire.





tread on the tire, 100 more receptions, and 23 more tds in fewer games played. but tds aren't that important are they?


keep sending it man. Love it
RE: …  
ryanmkeane : 3/11/2024 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16425714 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I really hope it’s a 1 year deal. Not sure why you’d spend anything at all on RB if you aren’t bringing Barkley back

1 year guaranteed deal I mean
Smart, Tough, Dependable  
Biteymax22 : 3/11/2024 4:19 pm : link
At the very least, he's been more dependable than Barkley. No he isn't the same back, he doesn't have the big play ability that Saquon does, he won't take over a game.

What he will do is a lot of little things well, he'll be in the right hole, he's a good pass blocker. Solid type of vet you want on your team while you're trying to develop a young player or two.
Singletary and Barkley's career  
LS : 3/11/2024 4:20 pm : link
yards per touch are the same at 4.9 yards.
RE: RE: lol  
chitt17 : 3/11/2024 4:20 pm : link
In comment 16425618 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16425597 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


we stink



Devin Singletary has averaged more yards per carry than Saquon every single year for the last 5 years


Exactly.... no dancing for last yard behind the line.
And he has not missed games with injury.
Another yawn of a signing...  
The Mike : 3/11/2024 4:20 pm : link
Singletary is the very definition of mediocrity. But please, go ahead and take your anger out on other Giant fans rather than the rudderless management of this team...
RE: RE: .  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 4:20 pm : link
In comment 16425698 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16425666 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The only major difference is the tread on the tire.





tread on the tire, 100 more receptions, and 23 more tds in fewer games played. but tds aren't that important are they?


Take out Saquon's monster rookie season and what do the numbers look like? Hint they're almost identical
RE: hows Singletary when it comes to blitz  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 4:20 pm : link
In comment 16425708 Rory said:
Quote:
pickup?


doesnt rate well. credited with twice as many sacks last year in half as many snaps as barkley.

RE: A bit of an overpay, but not too bad  
Larry in Pencilvania : 3/11/2024 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16425620 Anakim said:
Quote:
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Compensation update: Giants are giving former Texans RB Devin Singletary a 3-year, $16.5 million deal worth up to $19.5 million, per source.


Unless you know the guarantees you can't make that statement. It means nothing till the terms are released.

I like Singletary....  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/11/2024 4:21 pm : link
When people were discussing who the Giants should target if they lost Barkley, several people mentioned Singletary. If the Giants actually get a decent QB, instead of that bum they overpaid for last season, Singletary could be good in the RedZone, or on 3rd and inches situations.
This is a good signing.
RE: Smart, Tough, Dependable  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 4:22 pm : link
In comment 16425721 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
At the very least, he's been more dependable than Barkley. No he isn't the same back, he doesn't have the big play ability that Saquon does, he won't take over a game.

What he will do is a lot of little things well, he'll be in the right hole, he's a good pass blocker. Solid type of vet you want on your team while you're trying to develop a young player or two.


Does Saquon really even have big play ability anymore?
Singletary at half the price  
Breeze_94 : 3/11/2024 4:22 pm : link
Of Saquon. I like this player a lot.
Maybe  
Carson53 : 3/11/2024 4:22 pm : link
they bring in Zack Moss too, wouldn't surprise me. They love their Buffalo connections, they really do.
Any word on the...  
bw in dc : 3/11/2024 4:23 pm : link
guarantees?
RE: Any word on the...  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16425746 bw in dc said:
Quote:
guarantees?


Not yet
Guarantees  
Sammo85 : 3/11/2024 4:24 pm : link
are fine. It’s actually about 40 pct of Saquons deal, looking at the initial breakdown.
RE: The definition of average.  
Sec_149 : 3/11/2024 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16425669 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
Just gross all around


I agree Saquon is overrated on this board
Draft a RB  
JT039 : 3/11/2024 4:24 pm : link
And we are set in the backfield.

This has been a great day so far and we still have ammo for Burns and the NE guard.
RE: RE: A bit of an overpay, but not too bad  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 4:25 pm : link
In comment 16425733 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
In comment 16425620 Anakim said:


Quote:


Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Compensation update: Giants are giving former Texans RB Devin Singletary a 3-year, $16.5 million deal worth up to $19.5 million, per source.



Unless you know the guarantees you can't make that statement. It means nothing till the terms are released.


most multi-year deals guarantee the first 2 years. on a deal this small it's not hard to figure because it will obviously be more than 1 year of AAV (5.5m) but less than the full amount. the guarantee is almost definitely between 8-12m, any of which would effectively make it a 2 year deal.
RE: Exactly  
Greg from LI : 3/11/2024 4:25 pm : link
In comment 16425700 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
As expected
Lose excellent players
Sign mediocre
Repeat and stay shit


Need a kleenex?
RE: .  
speedywheels : 3/11/2024 4:25 pm : link
In comment 16425666 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The only major difference is the tread on the tire.



LOL! There is a lot more of a difference than tread.

But don't let that fuck with your narrative
.  
Anakim : 3/11/2024 4:25 pm : link
Next Gen Stats

@NextGenStats

Devin Singletary gained more rushing yards than expected in 11 games in 2023, tied with Christian McCaffrey for the most among running backs.

Giants running backs recorded just +23 RYOE in 2023, 12th-most in the NFL.
Looks Like Giants Paying  
clatterbuck : 3/11/2024 4:26 pm : link
a lot less for similar production. And the signing fits how Schoen values the position. I will hate to see Saquon wearing the green slime but this makes sense.
RE: Draft a RB  
BleedBlue : 3/11/2024 4:26 pm : link
In comment 16425755 JT039 said:
Quote:
And we are set in the backfield.

This has been a great day so far and we still have ammo for Burns and the NE guard.


“Set”

We have nothing in backfield worth anything.

Doubt we get burns. And we ssigned a guard in Runyon lol
RE: RE: lol  
djm : 3/11/2024 4:26 pm : link
In comment 16425618 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16425597 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


we stink



Devin Singletary has averaged more yards per carry than Saquon every single year for the last 5 years


Well that settles it then.

Expect Singletary to look more like Eddie George 1999 here than Rasheed Jennings circa 2014.
Another JAG  
The Mike : 3/11/2024 4:27 pm : link
Yawn.
RE: Houston’s OL  
FStubbs : 3/11/2024 4:27 pm : link
In comment 16425642 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
was not good, that needs to be stated adamantly before everybody starts predicting a career worst season for him here.


It was way better than ours. No offensive line was remotely as bad as ours.

Though - you have to hope by dumb luck our line won't be as bad next year.
RE: Draft a RB  
bw in dc : 3/11/2024 4:27 pm : link
In comment 16425755 JT039 said:
Quote:
And we are set in the backfield.

This has been a great day so far and we still have ammo for Burns and the NE guard.


Definitely leaning your way, but would rather steer clear of Burns. But I get the idea...
RE: Seems like he's stayed healthy, despite a consistent work load.  
djm : 3/11/2024 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16425673 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
Don't underestimate that quality. Add a RB in Rd 4 or so, and our RB should be taking shape.


What kind of shape? 2 jags? Yea, that's one shape.

You're not getting ground breaking or impact from this guy. Don't expect anything more than JAG type play. HE is what he is. Yes you can do worse. You can also do a lot better.

RE: Draft a RB  
FStubbs : 3/11/2024 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16425755 JT039 said:
Quote:
And we are set in the backfield.

This has been a great day so far and we still have ammo for Burns and the NE guard.


I doubt we sign the NE guard with the Runyan signing. They'll probably hope Ezeudu/McKethan can take the other guard spot.
RE: Any word on the...  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16425746 bw in dc said:
Quote:
guarantees?


10 mil guaranteed with .5 of it workout bonuses
RE: RE: .  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16425767 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 16425666 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The only major difference is the tread on the tire.





LOL! There is a lot more of a difference than tread.

But don't let that fuck with your narrative


There's really not. I posted their stats over the last 5 years.
RE: RE: RE: A bit of an overpay, but not too bad  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16425761 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16425733 Larry in Pencilvania said:


Quote:


In comment 16425620 Anakim said:


Quote:


Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Compensation update: Giants are giving former Texans RB Devin Singletary a 3-year, $16.5 million deal worth up to $19.5 million, per source.



Unless you know the guarantees you can't make that statement. It means nothing till the terms are released.




most multi-year deals guarantee the first 2 years. on a deal this small it's not hard to figure because it will obviously be more than 1 year of AAV (5.5m) but less than the full amount. the guarantee is almost definitely between 8-12m, any of which would effectively make it a 2 year deal.


and there it is:


Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
3m
The guaranteed money for Devin Singletary is $9.5M per source that can get up to $10M with workout bonuses.
...  
christian : 3/11/2024 4:29 pm : link
My guess this shakes out to something in the 2/11M range.
Welcome to RBC.

The real solution is upfront, not the ball carriers. Six years of Barkley and the Giants had a top half running game once.

If you want the Giants to win on the ground, wish for another OG.
.  
Banks : 3/11/2024 4:29 pm : link
every bills fan disliked him as a player. I never knew why as he seemed ok. That said, I'd rather we went the rookie route
RE: RE: Seems like he's stayed healthy, despite a consistent work load.  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 4:29 pm : link
In comment 16425782 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16425673 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


Don't underestimate that quality. Add a RB in Rd 4 or so, and our RB should be taking shape.



What kind of shape? 2 jags? Yea, that's one shape.

You're not getting ground breaking or impact from this guy. Don't expect anything more than JAG type play. HE is what he is. Yes you can do worse. You can also do a lot better.


Or you can pay Saquon 20 million more over 3 years for almost identical production
RE: RE: RE: RE: A bit of an overpay, but not too bad  
Sammo85 : 3/11/2024 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16425787 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16425761 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16425733 Larry in Pencilvania said:


Quote:


In comment 16425620 Anakim said:


Quote:


Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Compensation update: Giants are giving former Texans RB Devin Singletary a 3-year, $16.5 million deal worth up to $19.5 million, per source.



Unless you know the guarantees you can't make that statement. It means nothing till the terms are released.




most multi-year deals guarantee the first 2 years. on a deal this small it's not hard to figure because it will obviously be more than 1 year of AAV (5.5m) but less than the full amount. the guarantee is almost definitely between 8-12m, any of which would effectively make it a 2 year deal.



and there it is:


Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
3m
The guaranteed money for Devin Singletary is $9.5M per source that can get up to $10M with workout bonuses.


Solid. No complaints.
RE: RE: .  
ajr2456 : 3/11/2024 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16425698 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16425666 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The only major difference is the tread on the tire.





tread on the tire, 100 more receptions, and 23 more tds in fewer games played. but tds aren't that important are they?


It’s important that Singltary has played more games despite being in the league a full season less, no?

And they rushing touchdowns at a similar per touch rate.
RE: RE: hows Singletary when it comes to blitz  
Rory : 3/11/2024 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16425729 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16425708 Rory said:


Quote:


pickup?



doesnt rate well. credited with twice as many sacks last year in half as many snaps as barkley.


dang, that might reflect a bit on Stroud too though. Be interesting if we bring Brieda back too.
RE: RE: Any word on the...  
bw in dc : 3/11/2024 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16425784 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16425746 bw in dc said:


Quote:


guarantees?



10 mil guaranteed with .5 of it workout bonuses


Thanks.
RE: .  
Sammo85 : 3/11/2024 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16425791 Banks said:
Quote:
every bills fan disliked him as a player. I never knew why as he seemed ok. That said, I'd rather we went the rookie route



Bills fans have turned obnoxious. They were destroying Cook and Allen earlier this year until they fired Dorsey and turned it on.
What excellent players did we lose?  
JT039 : 3/11/2024 4:31 pm : link
A broken down Barkley
And a below average safety who had 2 good games last year.

Some fans here really accepted mediocrity. Losing losing players is a good thing. This is what a start of a successful rebuild looks like.
I like the signing  
Rudy5757 : 3/11/2024 4:31 pm : link
but this would indicate more of a rotation at RB rather than Singletary being the main guy. This is part of the replacement of Barkley. I assume we bring in another vet along with a rookie to compete with whoever else we have.

Id rather have Singletary at the lower cost than Barkley at the higher cost though.
RE: RE: RE: Seems like he's stayed healthy, despite a consistent work load.  
BleedBlue : 3/11/2024 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16425792 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16425782 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16425673 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


Don't underestimate that quality. Add a RB in Rd 4 or so, and our RB should be taking shape.



What kind of shape? 2 jags? Yea, that's one shape.

You're not getting ground breaking or impact from this guy. Don't expect anything more than JAG type play. HE is what he is. Yes you can do worse. You can also do a lot better.




Or you can pay Saquon 20 million more over 3 years for almost identical production


Identical? Barkley has 1k more receiving yards and 15+ more touchdowns…. That’s not identical production. It’s absolutely a downgrade at the position
Some of you act like every  
jvm52106 : 3/11/2024 4:31 pm : link
fucking player we sign needs to be all-pro.. If you are upset we didn't mortgage the season on Barkley then you shouldn't be allowed in conversations about roster structure, depth etc..

Runyon was a good signing (great, amazing- probably not but solid to very good, yes). Singletary is a solid workman like back who will provide exactly what we need from a RB STABLE!

Gunner O was a nice re-signing.

Carter Coughlin solid ST'er.

Lots of player movement to come still. Many teams will need to shed salary before league year starts.
RE: RE: RE: Any word on the...  
2cents : 3/11/2024 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16425799 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16425784 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16425746 bw in dc said:


Quote:


guarantees?



10 mil guaranteed with .5 of it workout bonuses



Thanks.



for ~ 40% of saquon's gtd numbers seems like this will end up being a good value.
For the tecord  
BleedBlue : 3/11/2024 4:32 pm : link
I’m fine losing Barkley but let’s not act like DS is as good. He just simply isn’t and that’s okay
RE: RE: RE: RE: Any word on the...  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 4:33 pm : link
In comment 16425806 2cents said:
Quote:
In comment 16425799 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16425784 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16425746 bw in dc said:


Quote:


guarantees?



10 mil guaranteed with .5 of it workout bonuses



Thanks.




for ~ 40% of saquon's gtd numbers seems like this will end up being a good value.


I wouldn't be shocked to see us bring in another RB too.
RE: For the tecord  
JT039 : 3/11/2024 4:33 pm : link
In comment 16425811 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
I’m fine losing Barkley but let’s not act like DS is as good. He just simply isn’t and that’s okay


But you have to think with the money they saved - they can sign another part to the OL. Or another safety.
Not a huge fan of the player  
ajr2456 : 3/11/2024 4:33 pm : link
But he’s missed six games his entire career, and only 1 since his rookie year.
RE: For the tecord  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 4:34 pm : link
In comment 16425811 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
I’m fine losing Barkley but let’s not act like DS is as good. He just simply isn’t and that’s okay


He isn't as good, but he is pretty good for the amount we are paying. He hasn't had one bad year and stays healthy.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Seems like he's stayed healthy, despite a consistent work load.  
JT039 : 3/11/2024 4:34 pm : link
In comment 16425804 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16425792 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16425782 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16425673 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


Don't underestimate that quality. Add a RB in Rd 4 or so, and our RB should be taking shape.



What kind of shape? 2 jags? Yea, that's one shape.

You're not getting ground breaking or impact from this guy. Don't expect anything more than JAG type play. HE is what he is. Yes you can do worse. You can also do a lot better.




Or you can pay Saquon 20 million more over 3 years for almost identical production



Identical? Barkley has 1k more receiving yards and 15+ more touchdowns…. That’s not identical production. It’s absolutely a downgrade at the position


If we downgrade at RB and upgrade at OL, QB, and Wr - then it’s an amazing offseason.
RE: He's 26 years old  
djm : 3/11/2024 4:34 pm : link
In comment 16425654 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
And as best as I can tell has been healthy. The same cannot be said for Barkley.


And yet, take a guess which guy had 704 rushing attempts and which guy had 581 over the last 3 years. The same guy who rushed 704 times also had 30 more receptions over the last 3 seasons.

Wink wink, the guy with more carries was Barkley.
Put me in the Happy Camp...  
mvftw : 3/11/2024 4:35 pm : link
Solid Player at Cheaper Price...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Seems like he's stayed healthy, despite a consistent work load.  
BleedBlue : 3/11/2024 4:35 pm : link
In comment 16425821 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16425804 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 16425792 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16425782 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16425673 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


Don't underestimate that quality. Add a RB in Rd 4 or so, and our RB should be taking shape.



What kind of shape? 2 jags? Yea, that's one shape.

You're not getting ground breaking or impact from this guy. Don't expect anything more than JAG type play. HE is what he is. Yes you can do worse. You can also do a lot better.




Or you can pay Saquon 20 million more over 3 years for almost identical production



Identical? Barkley has 1k more receiving yards and 15+ more touchdowns…. That’s not identical production. It’s absolutely a downgrade at the position



If we downgrade at RB and upgrade at OL, QB, and Wr - then it’s an amazing offseason.


I agree. Let’s see what else they do but people here acting like we didn’t downgrade at rb is laughable. We did. And as mentioned it’s okay. Need to boost OL
Did Edwards...  
bw in dc : 3/11/2024 4:36 pm : link
resign with Baltimore?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Seems like he's stayed healthy, despite a consistent work load.  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16425804 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16425792 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16425782 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16425673 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


Don't underestimate that quality. Add a RB in Rd 4 or so, and our RB should be taking shape.



What kind of shape? 2 jags? Yea, that's one shape.

You're not getting ground breaking or impact from this guy. Don't expect anything more than JAG type play. HE is what he is. Yes you can do worse. You can also do a lot better.




Or you can pay Saquon 20 million more over 3 years for almost identical production



Identical? Barkley has 1k more receiving yards and 15+ more touchdowns…. That’s not identical production. It’s absolutely a downgrade at the position


The only difference is Saquon has had more touches. Take out his rookie season as we know he isn't that player anymore. Look at the last 5 seasons (From Singletary rookie year) and look at it on a per touch basis.
RE: RE: He's 26 years old  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16425824 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16425654 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


And as best as I can tell has been healthy. The same cannot be said for Barkley.



And yet, take a guess which guy had 704 rushing attempts and which guy had 581 over the last 3 years. The same guy who rushed 704 times also had 30 more receptions over the last 3 seasons.

Wink wink, the guy with more carries was Barkley.


Good ... less tread for the next 3 years.
RE: Did Edwards...  
BleedBlue : 3/11/2024 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16425835 bw in dc said:
Quote:
resign with Baltimore?



No chargers
RE: Did Edwards...  
Strahan91 : 3/11/2024 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16425835 bw in dc said:
Quote:
resign with Baltimore?

Went to LAC
Scheme change  
Snorkels : 3/11/2024 4:36 pm : link
I have been wondering even before today if Daboll, Kafka and company want to move from what was an essentially a run first (and run second) offence with Saquon to a more pass first concept with a good solid back like Singletary who does enough to keep other teams off balance. Plus he's a good receiver. And Runyon is a better pass blocker than drive blocker. Not sure what that all means for the 6th pick - QB or WR - but something maybe to think about.
RE: Did Edwards...  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16425835 bw in dc said:
Quote:
resign with Baltimore?


Not yet from what I have seen. Would be a great back to pair with DS.
RE: RE: Did Edwards...  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 4:38 pm : link
In comment 16425840 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16425835 bw in dc said:


Quote:


resign with Baltimore?


Went to LAC


Yep damn
He’s adequate which is fine  
GiantsFan84 : 3/11/2024 4:38 pm : link
They need to build a passing game. That is how you win in the nfl with todays rules
RE: RE: Did Edwards...  
bw in dc : 3/11/2024 4:38 pm : link
In comment 16425840 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16425835 bw in dc said:


Quote:


resign with Baltimore?


Went to LAC


Damn. Just heard two year deal but no details...
RE: RE: He's 26 years old  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 4:38 pm : link
In comment 16425824 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16425654 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


And as best as I can tell has been healthy. The same cannot be said for Barkley.



And yet, take a guess which guy had 704 rushing attempts and which guy had 581 over the last 3 years. The same guy who rushed 704 times also had 30 more receptions over the last 3 seasons.

Wink wink, the guy with more carries was Barkley.


So Saquon is a lot better than Singletary right? Plus he has more touches than Singletary. So how are there yards from scrimmage almost identical?
 
ryanmkeane : 3/11/2024 4:40 pm : link
9.5M in guarantees. Not bad.
RE: …  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16425867 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
9.5M in guarantees. Not bad.


It is really 10 because he isn't going to miss his workout bonuses.
Joe Shcoen is looking at positional value  
Gruber : 3/11/2024 4:43 pm : link
and committed to getting value for money.
This is a good signing.
I'm glad the Barkley era has come to an end. I really don't care what he does in Philly, except when they play us.

People posting things like "the management is rudderless," etc, reveal more about their own ignorance than say anything about the state of the Giants.
Imaging  
NYGiantFL007 : 3/11/2024 4:45 pm : link
overpaying for a RB and a Safety?

We are actually doing things right. Positional Value
some of you have convinced yourself  
djm : 3/11/2024 4:45 pm : link
that prior injury history means a lot going forward. It's really adorable to see.

"oh this player never gets hurt, cool sign him here for cheap! We all know he won't get hurt and he will surely perform the same way he did in shit dump Buffalo."

FF one year later and the same poster is destroying the NYG medical staff because that same player got hurt while being less effective right here in NY.

We should be just fine. All we did was get weaker on offense. No worries there. Philly should be worse am I right? Why didn't they sign Singletary for half of what SB got?

Wake me in September.

RE: Imaging  
djm : 3/11/2024 4:47 pm : link
In comment 16425886 NYGiantFL007 said:
Quote:
overpaying for a RB and a Safety?

We are actually doing things right. Positional Value



3 years in and we have 4 players that other teams would like.

4.

RE: some of you have convinced yourself  
Mike from SI : 3/11/2024 4:47 pm : link
In comment 16425888 djm said:
Quote:
that prior injury history means a lot going forward. It's really adorable to see.

"oh this player never gets hurt, cool sign him here for cheap! We all know he won't get hurt and he will surely perform the same way he did in shit dump Buffalo."

FF one year later and the same poster is destroying the NYG medical staff because that same player got hurt while being less effective right here in NY.

We should be just fine. All we did was get weaker on offense. No worries there. Philly should be worse am I right? Why didn't they sign Singletary for half of what SB got?

Wake me in September.


The biggest predictor of future injuries is past injuries.
RE: some of you have convinced yourself  
rsjem1979 : 3/11/2024 4:47 pm : link
In comment 16425888 djm said:
Quote:
that prior injury history means a lot going forward. It's really adorable to see.

"oh this player never gets hurt, cool sign him here for cheap! We all know he won't get hurt and he will surely perform the same way he did in shit dump Buffalo."

FF one year later and the same poster is destroying the NYG medical staff because that same player got hurt while being less effective right here in NY.

We should be just fine. All we did was get weaker on offense. No worries there. Philly should be worse am I right? Why didn't they sign Singletary for half of what SB got?

Wake me in September.


Please. You won’t be silent for 6 minutes, let alone 6 months.
Love this signing. I always liked him  
Blue21 : 3/11/2024 4:48 pm : link
.elusive back
RE: some of you have convinced yourself  
LS : 3/11/2024 4:49 pm : link
In comment 16425888 djm said:
Quote:
that prior injury history means a lot going forward. It's really adorable to see.

"oh this player never gets hurt, cool sign him here for cheap! We all know he won't get hurt and he will surely perform the same way he did in shit dump Buffalo."

FF one year later and the same poster is destroying the NYG medical staff because that same player got hurt while being less effective right here in NY.

We should be just fine. All we did was get weaker on offense. No worries there. Philly should be worse am I right? Why didn't they sign Singletary for half of what SB got?

Wake me in September.

I think we're just going to let you sleep through it.
Good signing.  
Andy in Halifax : 3/11/2024 4:51 pm : link
Not a bad start to FA imo. Would love another OL, get a cheap safety later. The splash signing should be a passrusher, if any. Then kick the draft's ass.
Prior Injuries  
GiantGrit : 3/11/2024 4:53 pm : link
Don’t mean a lot? One of the dumber things i’ve read on here
RE: RE: He's 26 years old  
RCPhoenix : 3/11/2024 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16425824 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16425654 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


And as best as I can tell has been healthy. The same cannot be said for Barkley.



And yet, take a guess which guy had 704 rushing attempts and which guy had 581 over the last 3 years. The same guy who rushed 704 times also had 30 more receptions over the last 3 seasons.

Wink wink, the guy with more carries was Barkley.


If two players have similar YPC, I'd prefer the player with less carries than more carries, thanks.

And RB receptions mean nothing when your QB can't throw the ball downfield.
Everyone is discussing the loss of SB and the speculation that  
Rory : 3/11/2024 4:54 pm : link
DS will replace him but I don't think that's all of what the focus should be right now.

I think there's level of trust the Giants have with Eric Gray to be a major piece in this as well. It was mentioned repeatedly when ne was drafted last year how Giants could be pre-positioning themselves for a post SB era. I think we are seeing it now.

He is one of the better  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 4:54 pm : link
RBs when it comes to yards expect... up close to CMC. It is a good signing and I would love a power back with him.
RE: He is one of the better  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16425937 Amtoft said:
Quote:
RBs when it comes to yards expect... up close to CMC. It is a good signing and I would love a power back with him.


better* than yards expect that is. So he makes the most out of every carry.
Gross  
eric2425ny : 3/11/2024 5:02 pm : link
Keep signing those Bills castoffs.
RE: I'm going to buy his jersey  
whispa : 3/11/2024 5:02 pm : link
In comment 16425638 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
so that I can burn it or throw it out when he leaves, like the mature adults on BBI and the rest of the internet.


How ironic...
Absolutely nothing wrong with this pick  
Don from CT : 3/11/2024 5:03 pm : link

How can people be upset by this?!?

I will say he is not a true bell-cow, Giants are probably going to a committee approach
RE: Absolutely nothing wrong with this pick  
eric2425ny : 3/11/2024 5:06 pm : link
In comment 16425984 Don from CT said:
Quote:

How can people be upset by this?!?

I will say he is not a true bell-cow, Giants are probably going to a committee approach


He’s not that good. The Bills have been desperate for a RB and didn’t think he was worth re-signing, opting to draft James Cook in the second round.
Devin Singletary  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 5:07 pm : link

Is an ordinary running back which is OK because there are several BBI experts who say the Giants are changing from a run-first to a pass-first offense.



djm's tantrums are getting progressively more hilarious  
Greg from LI : 3/11/2024 5:08 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Absolutely nothing wrong with this pick  
Don from CT : 3/11/2024 5:10 pm : link
In comment 16426001 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16425984 Don from CT said:


Quote:



How can people be upset by this?!?

I will say he is not a true bell-cow, Giants are probably going to a committee approach



He’s not that good. The Bills have been desperate for a RB and didn’t think he was worth re-signing, opting to draft James Cook in the second round.


We're moving towards a committee approach, if you look at his numbers they are respectable, regardless of what Buffalo thinks
losing for 10+ years will do that to you  
djm : 3/11/2024 5:12 pm : link
just get me a real move or two this offseason and I will be content.


And don't tell me Singletary is a better player than BArkley.

ISn't there a Duke player you need to fixate on.

Am I the only one who likes Singletary?  
Jay on the Island : 3/11/2024 5:12 pm : link
Yea they paid more than I liked but he's a solid RB who is also a good receiver.
RE: Am I the only one who likes Singletary?  
Don from CT : 3/11/2024 5:13 pm : link
In comment 16426042 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Yea they paid more than I liked but he's a solid RB who is also a good receiver.


No, it was a good pick-up
I don't get the overall angst  
jvm52106 : 3/11/2024 5:14 pm : link
about Barkley.

He has been a good but NOT great player on a Bad team multiple times since 2018. His best season was 2018. He tore his knee up in 2020. 2021 he came back and was not fully back most of the year and (like every other year) was dinged by week 5.

2022 he was solid but faded in the second half and quite frankly was basically lightning and white lightning with him and Jones RUNNING most of the time..

2023 he was back to earth and dinged by week 5 again..

We are not losing an ascending player. He might have some gaudy stats with Philly but I somehow doubt that. He will get dinged, as he always does and he will be no better than Swift or any other back the Eagles have been playing lately..
Singletary is ok maybe even better than OK  
djm : 3/11/2024 5:14 pm : link
but he's probably going to regress here.

the angst over Barkley  
djm : 3/11/2024 5:18 pm : link
is that people like me think he was not the problem in NY. And that he will be better in Philly than he was here.

I don't understand how so many can't envision that a RB can do better or worse dependent on scheme and talent around him. But here we are.

BArkley will be a super star RB in Philly barring injury.
Better yards per carry than Saquon last year  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/11/2024 5:19 pm : link
...and his best games were late in the year, unlike Saquon who faded late, like Saquon does.
RE: the angst over Barkley  
Don from CT : 3/11/2024 5:24 pm : link
In comment 16426065 djm said:
Quote:
is that people like me think he was not the problem in NY. And that he will be better in Philly than he was here.

I don't understand how so many can't envision that a RB can do better or worse dependent on scheme and talent around him. But here we are.

BArkley will be a super star RB in Philly barring injury.


I agree, he probably will be a superstar in that offense, however, Singletary isn't as bad as people are making out..

I really think we're going to a committee approach which is probably better for longevity, further more, paying 2 guys for the price of one will go a long way (if it works out like that)
Solid, productive, lunch pail player  
GiantTuff1 : 3/11/2024 5:34 pm : link
much better allocation of resources.

He feels like an old school Giants type.
RE: RE: RE: lol  
Wiggy : 3/11/2024 5:34 pm : link
In comment 16425724 chitt17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16425618 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16425597 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


we stink



Devin Singletary has averaged more yards per carry than Saquon every single year for the last 5 years



Exactly.... no dancing for last yard behind the line.
And he has not missed games with injury.
don’t worry he will catch the injury bug once he gets to NY
Singletary 14 career fumbles  
Wiggy : 3/11/2024 5:47 pm : link
Barkley 6


It will be interesting how this shakes out. I’m most looking forward to the spin zone here if Barkley has an all pro year on the eagles. And won’t be shocked if Barkleys injury history disappears and Singletary has an ACL tear by week 9
RE: Singletary 14 career fumbles  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/11/2024 5:50 pm : link
In comment 16426186 Wiggy said:
Quote:
Barkley 6


It will be interesting how this shakes out. I’m most looking forward to the spin zone here if Barkley has an all pro year on the eagles. And won’t be shocked if Barkleys injury history disappears and Singletary has an ACL tear by week 9


Running backs get hit on every play. None of Saquon's injuries seem related to anything other than his inability to stay healthy.

He he stays healthy, he will have a good year. Any back would behind that OL in Philly.

But he has a problem staying healthy.
At some point  
Ron Johnson : 3/11/2024 5:55 pm : link
doesn't constantly picking up Buffalo's castoffs reek of Schoen's inability to spot talent on his own?
RE: This has the feel of 2019 when they traded Odell  
DefenseWins : 3/11/2024 5:56 pm : link
In comment 16425695 csb said:
Quote:
and signed Golden Tate. I'm fine with the Giants not spending $13M on Saquon if you don't value the position, but then don't spend $6M on a JAG RB.


yeah and Golden Tate did more for us than what Odell did for the Browns the following year.
Singletary is able to identify holes and hit them  
GeofromNJ : 3/11/2024 5:59 pm : link
Something Saquon was hesitant to do given that he was always looking for the homerun opening.
Devin Singletary is a middle-of-the-pack  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 6:05 pm : link

NFL running back. That's neither good nor bad. He's a professional and will have a role to play. He's the type of running back to be used in a rotation. If he is getting more than 10-12 carriers a game, that's probably too many.
RE: RE: .  
DonnieD89 : 3/11/2024 6:08 pm : link
In comment 16425698 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16425666 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The only major difference is the tread on the tire.





tread on the tire, 100 more receptions, and 23 more tds in fewer games played. but tds aren't that important are they?


Agree. Touchdowns do matter and so far, where are the touchdowns going to be? Now they want to give up draft capital for Burns. How are they going to get a quarterback and a wide receiver so far, I’m not liking the moves.
He's a solid back  
bc4life : 3/11/2024 6:09 pm : link
Averaged about 800 yards the past three seasons.

Familiar with Daboll and has been relatively healthy. Smart, tough, and dependable.

Will not be their primary back. But, as a complementary back he will be an asset. Definitely adds value which is the goal of the FA.
RE: Exactly  
islander1 : 3/11/2024 6:12 pm : link
In comment 16425700 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
As expected
Lose excellent players
Sign mediocre
Repeat and stay shit


LOL, what 'excellent' players.

McKinney? Barkley? lol
Runyan is not an excellent OL  
bc4life : 3/11/2024 6:16 pm : link
But he is probably a B+/A- pass protector, B/B- run blocker, at worst. It's been quite some time since we could say that of any guard on this OLine.

It's early in FA, still some very good players out there. If they get to sign (after trade) Burns (hopefully) they will need that money they would have paid McKinney
He was a 180 carry  
HomerJones45 : 3/11/2024 6:22 pm : link
800 yard player with Josh Allen and CJ Stroud at qb. DC's didn't give a rat's ass about Singletary. What is he going to be with our qb's?

Our GM is not very good.
I like Singletary - but lets not just compare stats in a vacuum  
PatersonPlank : 3/11/2024 6:24 pm : link
Singletary played with top QBs, big passing games, and good Off Lines. Barkley played with complete crap. So the fact that over the past few years the stats are close don't float my boat. I think Singletary can expect a big drop off in stats.

Now because the Giants are the Giants, it may not really matter and you can be happy about saving $5M per year. However Singletary is not as good as Barkley
Singletary was better last year than Barkley  
JFIB : 3/11/2024 6:24 pm : link
Barkley

247 carries for 962 and 6 TD's
Avg yards /carry 3.9

Singletary
216 carries for 898 and 4 TD's
Avg yards / carry 4.2

The same or better production for a 3rd of the cost? Anyone go to business school? Not many business owners I know wouldn't sign up for that and consider it a win.
HJ  
bc4life : 3/11/2024 6:24 pm : link
He's a complementary back. Or part of a committee. Relax.
RE: Smart, Tough, Dependable  
56goat : 3/11/2024 6:30 pm : link
In comment 16425721 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
At the very least, he's been more dependable than Barkley. No he isn't the same back, he doesn't have the big play ability that Saquon does, he won't take over a game.

What he will do is a lot of little things well, he'll be in the right hole, he's a good pass blocker. Solid type of vet you want on your team while you're trying to develop a young player or two.


Exactly. SB is not SB anymore. Look at the last 3 years:

SB - 43 games 704-2867-18 4.07 ypc
DS - 50 games 581-2587-16 4.45 ypc
This is the 2020's version  
HomerJones45 : 3/11/2024 6:30 pm : link
of Joe Dawkins.
RE: I like Singletary - but lets not just compare stats in a vacuum  
56goat : 3/11/2024 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16426341 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Singletary played with top QBs, big passing games, and good Off Lines. Barkley played with complete crap. So the fact that over the past few years the stats are close don't float my boat. I think Singletary can expect a big drop off in stats.

Now because the Giants are the Giants, it may not really matter and you can be happy about saving $5M per year. However Singletary is not as good as Barkley


This is what a rebuild looks like. We have many needs, can't afford all the expensive shiny toys. How much winning did we do with SB?
RE: HJ  
HomerJones45 : 3/11/2024 6:39 pm : link
In comment 16426344 bc4life said:
Quote:
He's a complementary back. Or part of a committee. Relax.
Of course! We will all enjoy those 8 carry 35 yard, 2 catch 13 yard games that have made Singletary a household name. And all for a mere 6.5 million a year!
RE: Singletary 14 career fumbles  
widmerseyebrow : 3/11/2024 6:43 pm : link
In comment 16426186 Wiggy said:
Quote:
Barkley 6


Games played since 2019:

Barkley 58
Singletary 78
HJ  
bc4life : 3/11/2024 6:51 pm : link
Pieces of the puzzle - value comes from how they fit and function together. And he's been relatively healthy.
RE: RE: Smart, Tough, Dependable  
PatersonPlank : 3/11/2024 7:09 pm : link
In comment 16426360 56goat said:
Quote:
In comment 16425721 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


At the very least, he's been more dependable than Barkley. No he isn't the same back, he doesn't have the big play ability that Saquon does, he won't take over a game.

What he will do is a lot of little things well, he'll be in the right hole, he's a good pass blocker. Solid type of vet you want on your team while you're trying to develop a young player or two.



Exactly. SB is not SB anymore. Look at the last 3 years:

SB - 43 games 704-2867-18 4.07 ypc
DS - 50 games 581-2587-16 4.45 ypc


meaningless stats without context. I'm not saying the Giants were wrong moving on, but taking a RB's production in the Buffalo offense and comparing it the crap that is here, is apples and oranges.
RE: RE: lol  
Jack Stroud : 3/11/2024 7:11 pm : link
In comment 16425618 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16425597 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


we stink



Devin Singletary has averaged more yards per carry than Saquon every single year for the last 5 years
Was he running behind a better oline?
LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS  
5BowlsSoon : 3/11/2024 7:12 pm : link
The dude in 3 years scored 66 TDs at Florida Atlantic…over 4000 yards…..averaged 6.0 per carry. Plus, he can catch very well.

He may be only 5’9”, but he is a solid 200 pounds…has great moves and is elusive. He will be a fan favorite, I’m sure.

Thank you Joe Schoen….
BBV  
US1 Giants : 3/11/2024 7:13 pm : link
maybe reported elsewhere in this massive thread but BBV reported "five-year deal worth a maximum of $150 million, with $87.5 million guaranteed."

https://www.bigblueview.com/2024/3/11/24097853/brian-burns-trade-new-york-giants-carolina-panthers-report-rumor - ( New Window )
RE: At some point  
blueblood : 3/11/2024 7:14 pm : link
In comment 16426220 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
doesn't constantly picking up Buffalo's castoffs reek of Schoen's inability to spot talent on his own?


define constant.. the team has like 4 people who were on Buffalo. out of 58 players on a roster. 6% of the players.. really??
Not a great signing - and it offsets Barkley's compensatory pick  
The Mike : 3/11/2024 7:18 pm : link
Singletary is a JAG - not worth this contract. Feels like another Sterling Shepard type of guy - good locker room but as middling a talent and non-difference maker as there possibly is.

And can we stop with the criticizing of opinions that are not gushing ebullience for the mighty Joe Schoen? The Burns trade and the Eluemenor signing made a lot of sense. The Runyan and Singletary signings did not. It is an opinion. It is not whining or being a baby. Some of you guys should just crawl up Joe Schoen's ass and get it over with already!
RE: Not a great signing - and it offsets Barkley's compensatory pick  
JT039 : 3/11/2024 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16426584 The Mike said:
Quote:
Singletary is a JAG - not worth this contract. Feels like another Sterling Shepard type of guy - good locker room but as middling a talent and non-difference maker as there possibly is.

And can we stop with the criticizing of opinions that are not gushing ebullience for the mighty Joe Schoen? The Burns trade and the Eluemenor signing made a lot of sense. The Runyan and Singletary signings did not. It is an opinion. It is not whining or being a baby. Some of you guys should just crawl up Joe Schoen's ass and get it over with already!


Runyan is one of the best pass blocking guards in the league. How in the world is he a JAG?
RE: RE: Not a great signing - and it offsets Barkley's compensatory pick  
The Mike : 3/11/2024 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16426599 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16426584 The Mike said:


Quote:


Singletary is a JAG - not worth this contract. Feels like another Sterling Shepard type of guy - good locker room but as middling a talent and non-difference maker as there possibly is.

And can we stop with the criticizing of opinions that are not gushing ebullience for the mighty Joe Schoen? The Burns trade and the Eluemenor signing made a lot of sense. The Runyan and Singletary signings did not. It is an opinion. It is not whining or being a baby. Some of you guys should just crawl up Joe Schoen's ass and get it over with already!



Runyan is one of the best pass blocking guards in the league. How in the world is he a JAG?


He is a better pass blocker and worse run blocker than Glowinski who graded higher than Runyan in 2023. If the goal was to improve the guard position, this wasn't the solution. Hunt or Onwenu would have been better options.
Ive gained proper perspective  
djm : 3/11/2024 7:40 pm : link
And cooled off. Nothing wrong with this move. Decent vet who won’t embarrass himself. He’s not Barkley and that’s ok he’s getting 1/3 the money.

Cant complain. Not really. The offense sucked anyway might as well devote big resources (burns) to the D which I’ve been screaming for.
RE: Ive gained proper perspective  
Angel Eyes : 3/11/2024 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16426682 djm said:
Quote:
And cooled off. Nothing wrong with this move. Decent vet who won’t embarrass himself. He’s not Barkley and that’s ok he’s getting 1/3 the money.

Cant complain. Not really. The offense sucked anyway might as well devote big resources (burns) to the D which I’ve been screaming for.

I'd like to pair Singletary with a power runner, been missing that on offense for some time.
RE: RE: RE: Not a great signing - and it offsets Barkley's compensatory pick  
JT039 : 3/11/2024 7:44 pm : link
In comment 16426657 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16426599 JT039 said:


Quote:


In comment 16426584 The Mike said:


Quote:


Singletary is a JAG - not worth this contract. Feels like another Sterling Shepard type of guy - good locker room but as middling a talent and non-difference maker as there possibly is.

And can we stop with the criticizing of opinions that are not gushing ebullience for the mighty Joe Schoen? The Burns trade and the Eluemenor signing made a lot of sense. The Runyan and Singletary signings did not. It is an opinion. It is not whining or being a baby. Some of you guys should just crawl up Joe Schoen's ass and get it over with already!



Runyan is one of the best pass blocking guards in the league. How in the world is he a JAG?



He is a better pass blocker and worse run blocker than Glowinski who graded higher than Runyan in 2023. If the goal was to improve the guard position, this wasn't the solution. Hunt or Onwenu would have been better options.


We couldn’t negotiate with Onwenu today and maybe they didn’t like Hunt.

Regardless you already made your mind up before he even played a snap for the Giants. Seems reasonable on your end.
here are the some important #'s i look at comparing barkley/singletary  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 7:50 pm : link
explosive runs (10 yards+)
barkley 2022 = 32
barkley 2023 = 26
singletary 2023 = 23

yards after contact
barkley 2022 2.78
barkley 2023 2.91
singletary 2023 2.85

missed tackles forced
barkley 2022 40
barkley 2023 31
singletary 30

fumbles
barkley 2022 1
barkley 2023 2
singletary 1

barkley was better in passing game and better in pass pro.

the numbers above were basically barkley's worst healthy season, whereas for singletary it was probably his best season considering it was his highest volume (only year over 200 carries).

i think singletary at the amount they gave him is pretty close to the best pivot they could have made, but they made a mistake not extending barkley at more of a discount when they had a chance. i doubt anyone sees the 2018 version of barkley again but with a better OL id expect him to have a better year than 2023. hope for the best with singletary but im not sure that's in him (which is why he got paid basically half what barkley did today).
RE: RE: RE: RE: Not a great signing - and it offsets Barkley's compensatory pick  
The Mike : 3/11/2024 7:53 pm : link
In comment 16426701 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16426657 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16426599 JT039 said:


Quote:


In comment 16426584 The Mike said:


Quote:


Singletary is a JAG - not worth this contract. Feels like another Sterling Shepard type of guy - good locker room but as middling a talent and non-difference maker as there possibly is.

And can we stop with the criticizing of opinions that are not gushing ebullience for the mighty Joe Schoen? The Burns trade and the Eluemenor signing made a lot of sense. The Runyan and Singletary signings did not. It is an opinion. It is not whining or being a baby. Some of you guys should just crawl up Joe Schoen's ass and get it over with already!



Runyan is one of the best pass blocking guards in the league. How in the world is he a JAG?



He is a better pass blocker and worse run blocker than Glowinski who graded higher than Runyan in 2023. If the goal was to improve the guard position, this wasn't the solution. Hunt or Onwenu would have been better options.



We couldn’t negotiate with Onwenu today and maybe they didn’t like Hunt.

Regardless you already made your mind up before he even played a snap for the Giants. Seems reasonable on your end.


Why aren't you criticizing my "made up mind" on Burns? Or Eluemenor? Ahhh, it is only when I don't agree with what the Giants do that you find offensive. Gotcha slick.
I don’t give a shit  
JT039 : 3/11/2024 7:58 pm : link
What you think about any player. You obviously more know that Schoen on this guy. Even though he seems like an upgrade on a pretty good contract where we desperately needed an upgrade in pass protection.

But I’ll let your expert analysis take over.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/11/2024 8:00 pm : link
Am I missing something or didn't Devin have a good '23 season?
RE: I don’t give a shit  
The Mike : 3/11/2024 8:00 pm : link
In comment 16426740 JT039 said:
Quote:
What you think about any player. You obviously more know that Schoen on this guy. Even though he seems like an upgrade on a pretty good contract where we desperately needed an upgrade in pass protection.

But I’ll let your expert analysis take over.


You'll notice that I don't ever criticize someone else's opinions. Including yours. I respect them. As I respect yours. You might give it a shot?
RE: ...  
56goat : 3/11/2024 9:01 pm : link
In comment 16426742 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Am I missing something or didn't Devin have a good '23 season?


Apparently those are just more meaningless crap stats. Bottom line is even if SB magically has an All-Pro year with the Eagles, he was never going to have that season with us. It is a poor allocation of resources to pay SB & X $30 mil per year when we have some many other holes to fill. Me personally, I would rather build in the trenches so we don't get pushed around all game anymore. I'd gladly trade SB & X for that. Today is a big step in that direction.
Reports: Seattle Seahawks, Leonard Williams agree to deal  
Ira : 3/11/2024 9:17 pm : link
3 years at $21.5 m per year.
Link - ( New Window )
Singletary will do nicely.  
ThomasG : 3/11/2024 9:21 pm : link
Keep building the RBBC.
I would've MUCH preferred  
Festina Lente : 3/11/2024 9:34 pm : link
Aaron Jones who was released earlier
Rashad Jennings  
knowledgetimmons : 3/11/2024 9:53 pm : link
Is the last “premier” back we’ve signed. He got 4 years 15mm. This is a better deal for a better back in every conceivable way. I have no idea how people are unhappy with this signing.

He’s a much more efficient RB than Barkley. Barkley is fools gold. Philly whiffed hard not locking swift down long term and Howie just split 10’s with the dealer showing a 6.
RE: RE: RE: Not a great signing - and it offsets Barkley's compensatory pick  
Toth029 : 3/11/2024 10:58 pm : link
In comment 16426657 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16426599 JT039 said:


Quote:


In comment 16426584 The Mike said:


Quote:


Singletary is a JAG - not worth this contract. Feels like another Sterling Shepard type of guy - good locker room but as middling a talent and non-difference maker as there possibly is.

And can we stop with the criticizing of opinions that are not gushing ebullience for the mighty Joe Schoen? The Burns trade and the Eluemenor signing made a lot of sense. The Runyan and Singletary signings did not. It is an opinion. It is not whining or being a baby. Some of you guys should just crawl up Joe Schoen's ass and get it over with already!



Runyan is one of the best pass blocking guards in the league. How in the world is he a JAG?



He is a better pass blocker and worse run blocker than Glowinski who graded higher than Runyan in 2023. If the goal was to improve the guard position, this wasn't the solution. Hunt or Onwenu would have been better options.


Takes two to tango. Also Hunt signed a huge deal with Carolina.

Runyan is graded as a good player at LG and thats where he will play, and under a new OL coach. Glow was okay last year and terrible in '23. Benched for a reason.

Or is PFF the Pope of NFL analysis? Sy gave good word on the young man.
Call me an optimist but…  
2ndroundKO : 3/11/2024 11:55 pm : link
I really like this move. And not just because he’s not as expensive as Barkley. Singletary is the one guy I wanted the Giants to sign if Barkley departed. He may have been a bit of a disappointment in Buffalo (though not bad) but he was really good with the Texans last year. Ran for 900 yards when they really didn’t start giving him the ball until week 7 or so. Was brought in as a backup to a promising Dameon Pierce (who had a good rookie year) and basically outplayed Pierce and took his job. Singletary had some monster games down the stretch and took some pressure off CJ Stroud. If we get that version of him (and a competent line) he could become a fan favorite.
