Giants sign Devin Singletary.

Singletary was perfectly fine last year and even with Barkley our offense was putrid. Invest in positions that matter. Do people need another 10 years of misery before they're willing to rip the band aid off and accept we some non-sexy roster upgrades?
When people were discussing who the Giants should target if they lost Barkley, several people mentioned Singletary. If the Giants actually get a decent QB, instead of that bum they overpaid for last season, Singletary could be good in the RedZone, or on 3rd and inches situations.
This is a good signing.
Compensation update: Giants are giving former Texans RB Devin Singletary a 3-year, $16.5 million deal worth up to $19.5 million, per source.
Unless you know the guarantees you can't make that statement. It means nothing till the terms are released.
most multi-year deals guarantee the first 2 years. on a deal this small it's not hard to figure because it will obviously be more than 1 year of AAV (5.5m) but less than the full amount. the guarantee is almost definitely between 8-12m, any of which would effectively make it a 2 year deal.
and there it is:
but this would indicate more of a rotation at RB rather than Singletary being the main guy. This is part of the replacement of Barkley. I assume we bring in another vet along with a rookie to compete with whoever else we have.
Id rather have Singletary at the lower cost than Barkley at the higher cost though.
RE: RE: RE: Seems like he's stayed healthy, despite a consistent work load.
Don't underestimate that quality. Add a RB in Rd 4 or so, and our RB should be taking shape.
What kind of shape? 2 jags? Yea, that's one shape.
You're not getting ground breaking or impact from this guy. Don't expect anything more than JAG type play. HE is what he is. Yes you can do worse. You can also do a lot better.
Or you can pay Saquon 20 million more over 3 years for almost identical production
Identical? Barkley has 1k more receiving yards and 15+ more touchdowns…. That’s not identical production. It’s absolutely a downgrade at the position
The only difference is Saquon has had more touches. Take out his rookie season as we know he isn't that player anymore. Look at the last 5 seasons (From Singletary rookie year) and look at it on a per touch basis.
I have been wondering even before today if Daboll, Kafka and company want to move from what was an essentially a run first (and run second) offence with Saquon to a more pass first concept with a good solid back like Singletary who does enough to keep other teams off balance. Plus he's a good receiver. And Runyon is a better pass blocker than drive blocker. Not sure what that all means for the 6th pick - QB or WR - but something maybe to think about.
DS will replace him but I don't think that's all of what the focus should be right now.
I think there's level of trust the Giants have with Eric Gray to be a major piece in this as well. It was mentioned repeatedly when ne was drafted last year how Giants could be pre-positioning themselves for a post SB era. I think we are seeing it now.
He has been a good but NOT great player on a Bad team multiple times since 2018. His best season was 2018. He tore his knee up in 2020. 2021 he came back and was not fully back most of the year and (like every other year) was dinged by week 5.
2022 he was solid but faded in the second half and quite frankly was basically lightning and white lightning with him and Jones RUNNING most of the time..
2023 he was back to earth and dinged by week 5 again..
We are not losing an ascending player. He might have some gaudy stats with Philly but I somehow doubt that. He will get dinged, as he always does and he will be no better than Swift or any other back the Eagles have been playing lately..
It will be interesting how this shakes out. I’m most looking forward to the spin zone here if Barkley has an all pro year on the eagles. And won’t be shocked if Barkleys injury history disappears and Singletary has an ACL tear by week 9
It will be interesting how this shakes out. I’m most looking forward to the spin zone here if Barkley has an all pro year on the eagles. And won’t be shocked if Barkleys injury history disappears and Singletary has an ACL tear by week 9
Running backs get hit on every play. None of Saquon's injuries seem related to anything other than his inability to stay healthy.
He he stays healthy, he will have a good year. Any back would behind that OL in Philly.
NFL running back. That's neither good nor bad. He's a professional and will have a role to play. He's the type of running back to be used in a rotation. If he is getting more than 10-12 carriers a game, that's probably too many.
The only major difference is the tread on the tire.
tread on the tire, 100 more receptions, and 23 more tds in fewer games played. but tds aren't that important are they?
Agree. Touchdowns do matter and so far, where are the touchdowns going to be? Now they want to give up draft capital for Burns. How are they going to get a quarterback and a wide receiver so far, I’m not liking the moves.
Singletary played with top QBs, big passing games, and good Off Lines. Barkley played with complete crap. So the fact that over the past few years the stats are close don't float my boat. I think Singletary can expect a big drop off in stats.
Now because the Giants are the Giants, it may not really matter and you can be happy about saving $5M per year. However Singletary is not as good as Barkley
Singletary played with top QBs, big passing games, and good Off Lines. Barkley played with complete crap. So the fact that over the past few years the stats are close don't float my boat. I think Singletary can expect a big drop off in stats.
Now because the Giants are the Giants, it may not really matter and you can be happy about saving $5M per year. However Singletary is not as good as Barkley
This is what a rebuild looks like. We have many needs, can't afford all the expensive shiny toys. How much winning did we do with SB?
Singletary is a JAG - not worth this contract. Feels like another Sterling Shepard type of guy - good locker room but as middling a talent and non-difference maker as there possibly is.
And can we stop with the criticizing of opinions that are not gushing ebullience for the mighty Joe Schoen? The Burns trade and the Eluemenor signing made a lot of sense. The Runyan and Singletary signings did not. It is an opinion. It is not whining or being a baby. Some of you guys should just crawl up Joe Schoen's ass and get it over with already!
RE: Not a great signing - and it offsets Barkley's compensatory pick
Singletary is a JAG - not worth this contract. Feels like another Sterling Shepard type of guy - good locker room but as middling a talent and non-difference maker as there possibly is.
And can we stop with the criticizing of opinions that are not gushing ebullience for the mighty Joe Schoen? The Burns trade and the Eluemenor signing made a lot of sense. The Runyan and Singletary signings did not. It is an opinion. It is not whining or being a baby. Some of you guys should just crawl up Joe Schoen's ass and get it over with already!
Runyan is one of the best pass blocking guards in the league. How in the world is he a JAG?
RE: RE: Not a great signing - and it offsets Barkley's compensatory pick
Singletary is a JAG - not worth this contract. Feels like another Sterling Shepard type of guy - good locker room but as middling a talent and non-difference maker as there possibly is.
And can we stop with the criticizing of opinions that are not gushing ebullience for the mighty Joe Schoen? The Burns trade and the Eluemenor signing made a lot of sense. The Runyan and Singletary signings did not. It is an opinion. It is not whining or being a baby. Some of you guys should just crawl up Joe Schoen's ass and get it over with already!
Runyan is one of the best pass blocking guards in the league. How in the world is he a JAG?
He is a better pass blocker and worse run blocker than Glowinski who graded higher than Runyan in 2023. If the goal was to improve the guard position, this wasn't the solution. Hunt or Onwenu would have been better options.
Singletary is a JAG - not worth this contract. Feels like another Sterling Shepard type of guy - good locker room but as middling a talent and non-difference maker as there possibly is.
And can we stop with the criticizing of opinions that are not gushing ebullience for the mighty Joe Schoen? The Burns trade and the Eluemenor signing made a lot of sense. The Runyan and Singletary signings did not. It is an opinion. It is not whining or being a baby. Some of you guys should just crawl up Joe Schoen's ass and get it over with already!
Runyan is one of the best pass blocking guards in the league. How in the world is he a JAG?
He is a better pass blocker and worse run blocker than Glowinski who graded higher than Runyan in 2023. If the goal was to improve the guard position, this wasn't the solution. Hunt or Onwenu would have been better options.
We couldn’t negotiate with Onwenu today and maybe they didn’t like Hunt.
Regardless you already made your mind up before he even played a snap for the Giants. Seems reasonable on your end.
here are the some important #'s i look at comparing barkley/singletary
barkley was better in passing game and better in pass pro.
the numbers above were basically barkley's worst healthy season, whereas for singletary it was probably his best season considering it was his highest volume (only year over 200 carries).
i think singletary at the amount they gave him is pretty close to the best pivot they could have made, but they made a mistake not extending barkley at more of a discount when they had a chance. i doubt anyone sees the 2018 version of barkley again but with a better OL id expect him to have a better year than 2023. hope for the best with singletary but im not sure that's in him (which is why he got paid basically half what barkley did today).
RE: RE: RE: RE: Not a great signing - and it offsets Barkley's compensatory pick
Singletary is a JAG - not worth this contract. Feels like another Sterling Shepard type of guy - good locker room but as middling a talent and non-difference maker as there possibly is.
And can we stop with the criticizing of opinions that are not gushing ebullience for the mighty Joe Schoen? The Burns trade and the Eluemenor signing made a lot of sense. The Runyan and Singletary signings did not. It is an opinion. It is not whining or being a baby. Some of you guys should just crawl up Joe Schoen's ass and get it over with already!
Runyan is one of the best pass blocking guards in the league. How in the world is he a JAG?
He is a better pass blocker and worse run blocker than Glowinski who graded higher than Runyan in 2023. If the goal was to improve the guard position, this wasn't the solution. Hunt or Onwenu would have been better options.
We couldn’t negotiate with Onwenu today and maybe they didn’t like Hunt.
Regardless you already made your mind up before he even played a snap for the Giants. Seems reasonable on your end.
Why aren't you criticizing my "made up mind" on Burns? Or Eluemenor? Ahhh, it is only when I don't agree with what the Giants do that you find offensive. Gotcha slick.
What you think about any player. You obviously more know that Schoen on this guy. Even though he seems like an upgrade on a pretty good contract where we desperately needed an upgrade in pass protection.
What you think about any player. You obviously more know that Schoen on this guy. Even though he seems like an upgrade on a pretty good contract where we desperately needed an upgrade in pass protection.
But I’ll let your expert analysis take over.
You'll notice that I don't ever criticize someone else's opinions. Including yours. I respect them. As I respect yours. You might give it a shot?
Am I missing something or didn't Devin have a good '23 season?
Apparently those are just more meaningless crap stats. Bottom line is even if SB magically has an All-Pro year with the Eagles, he was never going to have that season with us. It is a poor allocation of resources to pay SB & X $30 mil per year when we have some many other holes to fill. Me personally, I would rather build in the trenches so we don't get pushed around all game anymore. I'd gladly trade SB & X for that. Today is a big step in that direction.
Reports: Seattle Seahawks, Leonard Williams agree to deal
Singletary is a JAG - not worth this contract. Feels like another Sterling Shepard type of guy - good locker room but as middling a talent and non-difference maker as there possibly is.
And can we stop with the criticizing of opinions that are not gushing ebullience for the mighty Joe Schoen? The Burns trade and the Eluemenor signing made a lot of sense. The Runyan and Singletary signings did not. It is an opinion. It is not whining or being a baby. Some of you guys should just crawl up Joe Schoen's ass and get it over with already!
Runyan is one of the best pass blocking guards in the league. How in the world is he a JAG?
He is a better pass blocker and worse run blocker than Glowinski who graded higher than Runyan in 2023. If the goal was to improve the guard position, this wasn't the solution. Hunt or Onwenu would have been better options.
Takes two to tango. Also Hunt signed a huge deal with Carolina.
Runyan is graded as a good player at LG and thats where he will play, and under a new OL coach. Glow was okay last year and terrible in '23. Benched for a reason.
Or is PFF the Pope of NFL analysis? Sy gave good word on the young man.
I really like this move. And not just because he’s not as expensive as Barkley. Singletary is the one guy I wanted the Giants to sign if Barkley departed. He may have been a bit of a disappointment in Buffalo (though not bad) but he was really good with the Texans last year. Ran for 900 yards when they really didn’t start giving him the ball until week 7 or so. Was brought in as a backup to a promising Dameon Pierce (who had a good rookie year) and basically outplayed Pierce and took his job. Singletary had some monster games down the stretch and took some pressure off CJ Stroud. If we get that version of him (and a competent line) he could become a fan favorite.
Devin Singletary has averaged more yards per carry than Saquon every single year for the last 5 years
Quote:
we stink
Devin Singletary has averaged more yards per carry than Saquon every single year for the last 5 years
LOL, don't let facts get in the way of a good hissy fit
Quote:
we stink
Devin Singletary has averaged more yards per carry than Saquon every single year for the last 5 years
yea lets see how he does behind our OLINE...
also how is he receiving?
This is a fine signing unless we're shelling out Gettleman money for him.
Eric Gray has 20.
I mean who cares about the years if the guarantees only make it a 1 or 2 year deal. If anything the years bring down the AAV so it will have a minimal cap hit.
I would say this is a decent allocation and a good back up plan heading into the draft.
Got any lottery numbers Carnac?
+1. I've been refreshing this site constantly this afternoon, mostly for the teenage reactions.
anyone wish they could get a do-over yet and just get 3 years of barkley for 36.5-39.5m?
1137 touches
5283 scrimmage yards
4.6 yards per touch
32 TDs
Singletary
1063 touches
5213 scrimmage yards
4.9 yards per touch
24 TDs
And 7M less a year than Barkley. Singletary had a nice 2nd half of the season with the Texans behind a porous O-Line.
His numbers are basically identical to Saquon over the last 5 years
Exactly! You are correct and good job pointing that out.
tread on the tire, 100 more receptions, and 23 more tds in fewer games played. but tds aren't that important are they?
Lose excellent players
Sign mediocre
Repeat and stay shit
1137 touches
5283 scrimmage yards
4.6 yards per touch
32 TDs
Singletary
1063 touches
5213 scrimmage yards
4.9 yards per touch
24 TDs
This is over the last 5 seasons (Singletary first season in the NFL)
Dumb analogy. Golden was a shell of himself, clinging to his career.
Quote:
The only major difference is the tread on the tire.
tread on the tire, 100 more receptions, and 23 more tds in fewer games played. but tds aren't that important are they?
keep sending it man. Love it
1 year guaranteed deal I mean
What he will do is a lot of little things well, he'll be in the right hole, he's a good pass blocker. Solid type of vet you want on your team while you're trying to develop a young player or two.
Quote:
we stink
Devin Singletary has averaged more yards per carry than Saquon every single year for the last 5 years
Exactly.... no dancing for last yard behind the line.
And he has not missed games with injury.
Quote:
The only major difference is the tread on the tire.
tread on the tire, 100 more receptions, and 23 more tds in fewer games played. but tds aren't that important are they?
Take out Saquon's monster rookie season and what do the numbers look like? Hint they're almost identical
doesnt rate well. credited with twice as many sacks last year in half as many snaps as barkley.
Unless you know the guarantees you can't make that statement. It means nothing till the terms are released.
This is a good signing.
What he will do is a lot of little things well, he'll be in the right hole, he's a good pass blocker. Solid type of vet you want on your team while you're trying to develop a young player or two.
Does Saquon really even have big play ability anymore?
Not yet
I agree Saquon is overrated on this board
This has been a great day so far and we still have ammo for Burns and the NE guard.
Quote:
Lose excellent players
Sign mediocre
Repeat and stay shit
Need a kleenex?
LOL! There is a lot more of a difference than tread.
But don't let that fuck with your narrative
Devin Singletary gained more rushing yards than expected in 11 games in 2023, tied with Christian McCaffrey for the most among running backs.
Giants running backs recorded just +23 RYOE in 2023, 12th-most in the NFL.
This has been a great day so far and we still have ammo for Burns and the NE guard.
“Set”
We have nothing in backfield worth anything.
Doubt we get burns. And we ssigned a guard in Runyon lol
Expect Singletary to look more like Eddie George 1999 here than Rasheed Jennings circa 2014.
It was way better than ours. No offensive line was remotely as bad as ours.
Though - you have to hope by dumb luck our line won't be as bad next year.
This has been a great day so far and we still have ammo for Burns and the NE guard.
Definitely leaning your way, but would rather steer clear of Burns. But I get the idea...
What kind of shape? 2 jags? Yea, that's one shape.
You're not getting ground breaking or impact from this guy. Don't expect anything more than JAG type play. HE is what he is. Yes you can do worse. You can also do a lot better.
This has been a great day so far and we still have ammo for Burns and the NE guard.
I doubt we sign the NE guard with the Runyan signing. They'll probably hope Ezeudu/McKethan can take the other guard spot.
10 mil guaranteed with .5 of it workout bonuses
Quote:
Welcome to RBC.
The real solution is upfront, not the ball carriers. Six years of Barkley and the Giants had a top half running game once.
If you want the Giants to win on the ground, wish for another OG.
Quote:
Don't underestimate that quality. Add a RB in Rd 4 or so, and our RB should be taking shape.
What kind of shape? 2 jags? Yea, that's one shape.
You're not getting ground breaking or impact from this guy. Don't expect anything more than JAG type play. HE is what he is. Yes you can do worse. You can also do a lot better.
Or you can pay Saquon 20 million more over 3 years for almost identical production
Solid. No complaints.
pickup?
doesnt rate well. credited with twice as many sacks last year in half as many snaps as barkley.
dang, that might reflect a bit on Stroud too though. Be interesting if we bring Brieda back too.
Bills fans have turned obnoxious. They were destroying Cook and Allen earlier this year until they fired Dorsey and turned it on.
And a below average safety who had 2 good games last year.
Some fans here really accepted mediocrity. Losing losing players is a good thing. This is what a start of a successful rebuild looks like.
Id rather have Singletary at the lower cost than Barkley at the higher cost though.
Runyon was a good signing (great, amazing- probably not but solid to very good, yes). Singletary is a solid workman like back who will provide exactly what we need from a RB STABLE!
Gunner O was a nice re-signing.
Carter Coughlin solid ST'er.
Lots of player movement to come still. Many teams will need to shed salary before league year starts.
I wouldn't be shocked to see us bring in another RB too.
But you have to think with the money they saved - they can sign another part to the OL. Or another safety.
He isn't as good, but he is pretty good for the amount we are paying. He hasn't had one bad year and stays healthy.
No chargers
Went to LAC
Not yet from what I have seen. Would be a great back to pair with DS.
This is a good signing.
I'm glad the Barkley era has come to an end. I really don't care what he does in Philly, except when they play us.
People posting things like "the management is rudderless," etc, reveal more about their own ignorance than say anything about the state of the Giants.
We are actually doing things right. Positional Value
"oh this player never gets hurt, cool sign him here for cheap! We all know he won't get hurt and he will surely perform the same way he did in shit dump Buffalo."
FF one year later and the same poster is destroying the NYG medical staff because that same player got hurt while being less effective right here in NY.
We should be just fine. All we did was get weaker on offense. No worries there. Philly should be worse am I right? Why didn't they sign Singletary for half of what SB got?
Wake me in September.
We are actually doing things right. Positional Value
3 years in and we have 4 players that other teams would like.
4.
"oh this player never gets hurt, cool sign him here for cheap! We all know he won't get hurt and he will surely perform the same way he did in shit dump Buffalo."
FF one year later and the same poster is destroying the NYG medical staff because that same player got hurt while being less effective right here in NY.
We should be just fine. All we did was get weaker on offense. No worries there. Philly should be worse am I right? Why didn't they sign Singletary for half of what SB got?
Wake me in September.
The biggest predictor of future injuries is past injuries.
"oh this player never gets hurt, cool sign him here for cheap! We all know he won't get hurt and he will surely perform the same way he did in shit dump Buffalo."
FF one year later and the same poster is destroying the NYG medical staff because that same player got hurt while being less effective right here in NY.
We should be just fine. All we did was get weaker on offense. No worries there. Philly should be worse am I right? Why didn't they sign Singletary for half of what SB got?
Wake me in September.
Please. You won’t be silent for 6 minutes, let alone 6 months.
"oh this player never gets hurt, cool sign him here for cheap! We all know he won't get hurt and he will surely perform the same way he did in shit dump Buffalo."
FF one year later and the same poster is destroying the NYG medical staff because that same player got hurt while being less effective right here in NY.
We should be just fine. All we did was get weaker on offense. No worries there. Philly should be worse am I right? Why didn't they sign Singletary for half of what SB got?
Wake me in September.
I think we're just going to let you sleep through it.
I think there's level of trust the Giants have with Eric Gray to be a major piece in this as well. It was mentioned repeatedly when ne was drafted last year how Giants could be pre-positioning themselves for a post SB era. I think we are seeing it now.
better* than yards expect that is. So he makes the most out of every carry.
How ironic...
How can people be upset by this?!?
I will say he is not a true bell-cow, Giants are probably going to a committee approach
How can people be upset by this?!?
I will say he is not a true bell-cow, Giants are probably going to a committee approach
He’s not that good. The Bills have been desperate for a RB and didn’t think he was worth re-signing, opting to draft James Cook in the second round.
Is an ordinary running back which is OK because there are several BBI experts who say the Giants are changing from a run-first to a pass-first offense.
And don't tell me Singletary is a better player than BArkley.
ISn't there a Duke player you need to fixate on.
No, it was a good pick-up
He has been a good but NOT great player on a Bad team multiple times since 2018. His best season was 2018. He tore his knee up in 2020. 2021 he came back and was not fully back most of the year and (like every other year) was dinged by week 5.
2022 he was solid but faded in the second half and quite frankly was basically lightning and white lightning with him and Jones RUNNING most of the time..
2023 he was back to earth and dinged by week 5 again..
We are not losing an ascending player. He might have some gaudy stats with Philly but I somehow doubt that. He will get dinged, as he always does and he will be no better than Swift or any other back the Eagles have been playing lately..
I don't understand how so many can't envision that a RB can do better or worse dependent on scheme and talent around him. But here we are.
BArkley will be a super star RB in Philly barring injury.
I don't understand how so many can't envision that a RB can do better or worse dependent on scheme and talent around him. But here we are.
BArkley will be a super star RB in Philly barring injury.
I agree, he probably will be a superstar in that offense, however, Singletary isn't as bad as people are making out..
I really think we're going to a committee approach which is probably better for longevity, further more, paying 2 guys for the price of one will go a long way (if it works out like that)
He feels like an old school Giants type.
yeah and Golden Tate did more for us than what Odell did for the Browns the following year.
NFL running back. That's neither good nor bad. He's a professional and will have a role to play. He's the type of running back to be used in a rotation. If he is getting more than 10-12 carriers a game, that's probably too many.
Familiar with Daboll and has been relatively healthy. Smart, tough, and dependable.
Will not be their primary back. But, as a complementary back he will be an asset. Definitely adds value which is the goal of the FA.
Lose excellent players
Sign mediocre
Repeat and stay shit
LOL, what 'excellent' players.
McKinney? Barkley? lol
It's early in FA, still some very good players out there. If they get to sign (after trade) Burns (hopefully) they will need that money they would have paid McKinney
Our GM is not very good.
Now because the Giants are the Giants, it may not really matter and you can be happy about saving $5M per year. However Singletary is not as good as Barkley
247 carries for 962 and 6 TD's
Avg yards /carry 3.9
Singletary
216 carries for 898 and 4 TD's
Avg yards / carry 4.2
The same or better production for a 3rd of the cost? Anyone go to business school? Not many business owners I know wouldn't sign up for that and consider it a win.
What he will do is a lot of little things well, he'll be in the right hole, he's a good pass blocker. Solid type of vet you want on your team while you're trying to develop a young player or two.
Exactly. SB is not SB anymore. Look at the last 3 years:
SB - 43 games 704-2867-18 4.07 ypc
DS - 50 games 581-2587-16 4.45 ypc
Now because the Giants are the Giants, it may not really matter and you can be happy about saving $5M per year. However Singletary is not as good as Barkley
This is what a rebuild looks like. We have many needs, can't afford all the expensive shiny toys. How much winning did we do with SB?
Games played since 2019:
Barkley 58
Singletary 78
https://www.bigblueview.com/2024/3/11/24097853/brian-burns-trade-new-york-giants-carolina-panthers-report-rumor - ( New Window )
define constant.. the team has like 4 people who were on Buffalo. out of 58 players on a roster. 6% of the players.. really??
And can we stop with the criticizing of opinions that are not gushing ebullience for the mighty Joe Schoen? The Burns trade and the Eluemenor signing made a lot of sense. The Runyan and Singletary signings did not. It is an opinion. It is not whining or being a baby. Some of you guys should just crawl up Joe Schoen's ass and get it over with already!
And can we stop with the criticizing of opinions that are not gushing ebullience for the mighty Joe Schoen? The Burns trade and the Eluemenor signing made a lot of sense. The Runyan and Singletary signings did not. It is an opinion. It is not whining or being a baby. Some of you guys should just crawl up Joe Schoen's ass and get it over with already!
Runyan is one of the best pass blocking guards in the league. How in the world is he a JAG?
barkley 2022 = 32
barkley 2023 = 26
singletary 2023 = 23
yards after contact
barkley 2022 2.78
barkley 2023 2.91
singletary 2023 2.85
missed tackles forced
barkley 2022 40
barkley 2023 31
singletary 30
fumbles
barkley 2022 1
barkley 2023 2
singletary 1
barkley was better in passing game and better in pass pro.
the numbers above were basically barkley's worst healthy season, whereas for singletary it was probably his best season considering it was his highest volume (only year over 200 carries).
i think singletary at the amount they gave him is pretty close to the best pivot they could have made, but they made a mistake not extending barkley at more of a discount when they had a chance. i doubt anyone sees the 2018 version of barkley again but with a better OL id expect him to have a better year than 2023. hope for the best with singletary but im not sure that's in him (which is why he got paid basically half what barkley did today).
Apparently those are just more meaningless crap stats. Bottom line is even if SB magically has an All-Pro year with the Eagles, he was never going to have that season with us. It is a poor allocation of resources to pay SB & X $30 mil per year when we have some many other holes to fill. Me personally, I would rather build in the trenches so we don't get pushed around all game anymore. I'd gladly trade SB & X for that. Today is a big step in that direction.
Link - ( New Window )
He’s a much more efficient RB than Barkley. Barkley is fools gold. Philly whiffed hard not locking swift down long term and Howie just split 10’s with the dealer showing a 6.
