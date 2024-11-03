Giants sign Eluemunor

Eluemunor gave up 5 sacks last year... Runyon gave up 2... AT gave up 4 sacks last year... JMS gave up 5 sacks... Evan Neal 2 sacks allowed... now they didn't start all the games, but that is like 18 sacks allowed last year from this group.
Growing up, he played rugby and cricket. He became interested in American football after watching the 2007 Miami Dolphins-New York Giants game on television. The game was played at Wembley Stadium in London as part of the NFL International Series.
nice little recognition gem in there re bricillo too:
Quote:
The Raiders had one of the most well-coached offensive lines in the league over the past two years. Former Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo came to Vegas in 2022 with the task of fixing a broken unit and did a fantastic job. After inheriting the league’s 28th-ranked offensive line from 2021 (based on PFF’s end-of-year rankings), Bricillo led the unit to No. 10 in both 2022 and 2023.
Many unheralded players found new success after Bricillo’s arrival, with none being a better example than the infamous Jets alum Greg Van Roten. He was a cast-off veteran when he arrived in Las Vegas this year, signing for a measly one-year, $1.6 million contract after an unimpressive 2022 season in Buffalo. Out of nowhere, Van Roten emerged as one of the best guards of the 2023 season based on his numbers, especially in terms of pass-blocking.
Van Roten and Eluemunor weren’t the only surprise breakouts. 2023 also saw the rise of center Andre James, a former undrafted free agent who didn’t stand out in his previous two seasons as a starter. Suddenly, James was one of the top-ranked centers in the league in 2023.
When you see a bunch of players in the same system experiencing random breakouts simultaneously, that’s a huge red flag to me. It’s unlikely that all of these players just happened to improve their games at the same time. Most likely, the Raiders’ coaching and offensive scheme were effective enough to prop up the numbers of everyone within the system. Once these players leave the system, the things that made their numbers look better aren’t going to come with them.
Eluemunor is a career backup who is already 29 years old. Is he really a late bloomer who will carry above-average starting tackle production to a new team? Or is he the same backup he’s always been, just made to look better by the good situation with Las Vegas’ offensive line? The latter seems more likely.
and to provide stability at different positions on the OL. I would like to see what Evan Neal can do with better coaching before shifting him to OG, but it is smart to have a proven starter on the team that can be plugged into RT in the event Neal shows no improvement.
I’m not sure I’d classify this as a “depth” signing. He’ll be a starter at either RG or RT. My guess is he beats out Neal and we still sign another OG to play on the right side.
The Giants have to find a way to identify and develop talent in the later parts of the draft at positions like IOL.
I don't agree. They needed quality competition all along the line. They could believe both guys take a big jump but it would be foolish to count on it. That's the failure of the past - blind hope.
RE: key thing to focus on here is the snaps he's played at different spots
vast majority is at tackle, but he has played 500+ snaps at RG. he has graded out better at tackle though.
Moving Evan Neal to RG is something that's probably a lot more possible now than it was yesterday.
if the big move was burns instead of onwenu, im ok with the 2 guys they've added on the OL.
He's going to have to play guard here though, unless Schoen has a change of mind on Neal. He does give them insurance in case Neal continues with his suckitude. Now I think Runyan will play LG, didn't think that way before this move.
I'll be honest, don't even know this player, just reading reports.
Here is a pretty well known secret, don't draft O Lineman from the ACC, they drafted two from the same team?
That tells me, they went to look at one of the players, and would up drafting two of them. McKethan was a 5th rounder, don't expect much from later round picks, especially on the O Line. It looks like they reached on Ezeudu to me. He has bad footwork, bad technique, bad bend. Otherwise,he's great.
Barring substantial improvement in Neal’s play at RT I’m not convinced Neal at RT and Eleumenor at RG is better than Eleumenor at RT and McKeathan/Ezeudu at RG.
Barring substantial improvement in Neal’s play at RT I’m not convinced Neal at RT and Eleumenor at RG is better than Eleumenor at RT and McKeathan/Ezeudu at RG.
Those two gave up 7 sacks on 550 offensive snaps. Neal gave up 2 on 460. Much better than his 7 from 736 snaps the year before. Maybe give him one more year as he clearly improved.
Those two gave up 7 sacks on 550 offensive snaps. Neal gave up 2 on 460. Much better than his 7 from 736 snaps the year before. Maybe give him one more year as he clearly improved.
I'm not opposed to giving Neal another chance at RT but using sacks allowed as a metric to suggest Neal was much better in '23 than '22 is silly.
I agree... Stats are dumb and useless... Can't get any information from stats.
Believe Ezeudu may have given up most of those sacks playing LT when Thomas got hurt. He’s not an NFL OT.
fair enough. Still think we need to give Neal another year especially with a new coach. People wanted to give up on AT also after two years. If he fails then Em can take over and may the best man win at RG which may be Neal who knows.
I know Eluemonor has some guard in his background.
OL has gotten much better today, it seems.
Evidently the Giants are not convinced he was born to play tackle.
out of their Top 150.
Line of Scrimmage, baby.
All day long!
people hated AT too.
And Phillips is injured.
Oh no, not Peart!
Good idea. The Panthers also have got the kid they took 6th overall 2 years ago, Ikem Ekwonu, who's playing LT.
Best year was 2022. I think this could mean a move to RG for Neal.
Morris Knolls territory.
This move makes a lot of sense. Allows them to move Neal to guard where he belongs. Good signing.
Evidently the Giants are not convinced he was born to play tackle.
Wait...didn't Schoen tell us he went back to look at the Alabama tape to verify that Neal can play T? ;)
Best grades seem to be at RT. My guess is he’s day one starter there.
@TheMainShow_
I’m excited AF to be a
@Giants
cannot wait to get started and help this team in anyway I can 💙 y’all won’t regret it I promise
Better than the 85 total..
But in terms of WHAT they're spending money on today vs yesterday, I'm MUCH happier they're spending it on a premier pass rusher, and some OL starters rather than a RB and a Safety.
He resigned 3 for 57 with NE
This is Neal's last chance. I am willing to give him a few more games with the idea that MAYBE coaching was the problem for him.
However, he has no feet or feel for the position. It is like he is wearing prison ankle chains.
This ^
I assumed any Raider OL signed by the Giants....gets the seal of approval from the one guy that matters
He slotted for either the RG or RT....period.
Great addition.....and considering the $$$$$$ thrown around today.....this is a great deal.
Have you seen our starting Right Tackle the last two years?
Runyon has give up 2, 3, and 2 sacks the last 3 years. As someone said earlier... That looks like Pugh's 3 game totals.
Don’t get it twisted tho I’m NOT satisfied at all. I’m working my way up and like I said before I’m just hitting my prime.
Definitely love his attitude
there's more in there that's positive about eluemunor but to me the big takeaway was that bricillo's reputation is better than i realized.
NY Jets free agent profile: Raiders T Jermaine Eluemunor - ( New Window )
I’m not sure I’d classify this as a “depth” signing. He’ll be a starter at either RG or RT. My guess is he beats out Neal and we still sign another OG to play on the right side.
That's what I'd like to see.
The Giants have to find a way to identify and develop talent in the later parts of the draft at positions like IOL.
I don't agree. They needed quality competition all along the line. They could believe both guys take a big jump but it would be foolish to count on it. That's the failure of the past - blind hope.
He's going to have to play guard here though, unless Schoen has a change of mind on Neal. He does give them insurance in case Neal continues with his suckitude. Now I think Runyan will play LG, didn't think that way before this move.
I'll be honest, don't even know this player, just reading reports.
Here is a pretty well known secret, don't draft O Lineman from the ACC, they drafted two from the same team?
That tells me, they went to look at one of the players, and would up drafting two of them. McKethan was a 5th rounder, don't expect much from later round picks, especially on the O Line. It looks like they reached on Ezeudu to me. He has bad footwork, bad technique, bad bend. Otherwise,he's great.
Yeah, I heard that before .... not saying your wrong but, I will believe the line is fixed when I see it.
+1
Barring substantial improvement in Neal’s play at RT I’m not convinced Neal at RT and Eleumenor at RG is better than Eleumenor at RT and McKeathan/Ezeudu at RG.
Barring substantial improvement in Neal’s play at RT I’m not convinced Neal at RT and Eleumenor at RG is better than Eleumenor at RT and McKeathan/Ezeudu at RG.
Those two gave up 7 sacks on 550 offensive snaps. Neal gave up 2 on 460. Much better than his 7 from 736 snaps the year before. Maybe give him one more year as he clearly improved.
I'm not opposed to giving Neal another chance at RT but using sacks allowed as a metric to suggest Neal was much better in '23 than '22 is silly.
I agree... Stats are dumb and useless... Can't get any information from stats.
Believe Ezeudu may have given up most of those sacks playing LT when Thomas got hurt. He’s not an NFL OT.
Believe Ezeudu may have given up most of those sacks playing LT when Thomas got hurt. He’s not an NFL OT.
fair enough. Still think we need to give Neal another year especially with a new coach. People wanted to give up on AT also after two years. If he fails then Em can take over and may the best man win at RG which may be Neal who knows.