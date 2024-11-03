for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants sign Eluemunor

Strahan91 : 3/11/2024 6:29 pm
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
20s
Source: The #Giants have added a key OL, set to sign Jermaine Eluemunor to a 2-year, $14M deal.
Nice add here  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 6:30 pm : link
Good player.
Paging Evan Neal. Paging Mr. Neal. Mr. Neal?  
j_rud : 3/11/2024 6:30 pm : link
This is your wake up call
Nice deal  
Breeze_94 : 3/11/2024 6:30 pm : link
Wonder if this signals the end of Neal at RT?

I know Eluemonor has some guard in his background.


OL has gotten much better today, it seems.
...  
christian : 3/11/2024 6:30 pm : link
As predicted. Great addition.
The new swing tackle  
Ben in Tampa : 3/11/2024 6:30 pm : link
I assume
Former raider  
armstead98 : 3/11/2024 6:31 pm : link
Probably approved by our new Oline coach
Value siging  
BillT : 3/11/2024 6:31 pm : link
Not unlike the Runyon deal. Hoping for more premium IOL talent but can't complain.
Ok this might be a sign  
BleedBlue46 : 3/11/2024 6:32 pm : link
We aren't getting Onwenu, or maybe Schoen is just like fuck it let's fix this ol problem right here with proven players.
RE: Nice deal  
JoeSchoens11 : 3/11/2024 6:32 pm : link
In comment 16426364 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Wonder if this signals the end of Neal at RT?

I know Eluemonor has some guard in his background.


OL has gotten much better today, it seems.
With the way guards are getting paid he should be ok with the switch
There we go  
widmerseyebrow : 3/11/2024 6:32 pm : link
RT insurance and a potential guard if Neal turns the corner.
Like this signing more than Runyan  
BigBlue7 : 3/11/2024 6:32 pm : link
Can play guard and tackle. Neal insurance
Good  
AcidTest : 3/11/2024 6:32 pm : link
signing, and one that was predicted by several astute posters weeks ago. Kudos to all of them.
Both moves on the Oline  
Mike from Ohio : 3/11/2024 6:32 pm : link
As well as hiring a new Oline coach will hopefully be the start of finally getting this line to at least NFL average.
I hope Neal is studying how to play guard  
kelly : 3/11/2024 6:33 pm : link
This off season.

Evidently the Giants are not convinced he was born to play tackle.
Ranked #16 Free Agent by The Athletic  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 6:34 pm : link

out of their Top 150.

Line of Scrimmage, baby.

All day long!
Schoen  
Spider43 : 3/11/2024 6:35 pm : link
The machine.
I'm thinking OL Coach  
bc4life : 3/11/2024 6:35 pm : link
will help Neal. Think Eluemunor will be helpful as RG next to Neal.
Don't think this is about Neal at all  
BillT : 3/11/2024 6:35 pm : link
Sure, he's insurance but that's needed no matter.
Might also mean ....  
FStubbs : 3/11/2024 6:36 pm : link
... if we plan to move around in the draft, or trade for Burns, maybe Neal is part of the package.
not a good signing for  
Bill in UT : 3/11/2024 6:36 pm : link
Peart or Phillips
Now go get an offensive tackle in the draft.  
Optimus-NY : 3/11/2024 6:36 pm : link
Neal is on notice if he can't get his act together. Plug Neal in at Left Guard.
Local kid from my town in NJ  
RawhideMarshall : 3/11/2024 6:36 pm : link
Welcome home big fella
Bill  
bc4life : 3/11/2024 6:37 pm : link
I'm shocked Peart has lasted this long.
RE: Might also mean ....  
US1 Giants : 3/11/2024 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16426398 FStubbs said:
Quote:
... if we plan to move around in the draft, or trade for Burns, maybe Neal is part of the package.


people hated AT too.
RE: not a good signing for  
BillT : 3/11/2024 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16426399 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
Peart or Phillips

And Phillips is injured.
From Denville  
jeff57 : 3/11/2024 6:39 pm : link
.
RE: not a good signing for  
jeff57 : 3/11/2024 6:39 pm : link
In comment 16426399 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
Peart or Phillips


Oh no, not Peart!
RE: Might also mean ....  
Optimus-NY : 3/11/2024 6:39 pm : link
In comment 16426398 FStubbs said:
Quote:
... if we plan to move around in the draft, or trade for Burns, maybe Neal is part of the package.


Good idea. The Panthers also have got the kid they took 6th overall 2 years ago, Ikem Ekwonu, who's playing LT.
Still a work in progress  
bc4life : 3/11/2024 6:41 pm : link
so I'm thinking OL Coach Bricillo will pick up where he left off and Eleumunor will continue to get better.
key thing to focus on here is the snaps he's played at different spots  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 6:42 pm : link
vast majority is at tackle, but he has played 500+ snaps at RG. he has graded out better at tackle though.



Moving Evan Neal to RG is something that's probably a lot more possible now than it was yesterday.

if the big move was burns instead of onwenu, im ok with the 2 guys they've added on the OL.
RE: key thing to focus on here is the snaps he's played at different spots  
jeff57 : 3/11/2024 6:43 pm : link
In comment 16426450 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
vast majority is at tackle, but he has played 500+ snaps at RG. he has graded out better at tackle though.



Moving Evan Neal to RG is something that's probably a lot more possible now than it was yesterday.

if the big move was burns instead of onwenu, im ok with the 2 guys they've added on the OL.


Best year was 2022. I think this could mean a move to RG for Neal.
RE: From Denville  
56goat : 3/11/2024 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16426422 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


Morris Knolls territory.
RE: key thing to focus on here is the snaps he's played at different spots  
The Mike : 3/11/2024 6:56 pm : link
In comment 16426450 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
vast majority is at tackle, but he has played 500+ snaps at RG. he has graded out better at tackle though.



Moving Evan Neal to RG is something that's probably a lot more possible now than it was yesterday.

if the big move was burns instead of onwenu, im ok with the 2 guys they've added on the OL.


This move makes a lot of sense. Allows them to move Neal to guard where he belongs. Good signing.
This has nothing to do with  
Dave on the UWS : 3/11/2024 6:59 pm : link
Neal! They needed someone who can play RG and tackle
RE: I hope Neal is studying how to play guard  
bw in dc : 3/11/2024 7:00 pm : link
In comment 16426380 kelly said:
Quote:
This off season.

Evidently the Giants are not convinced he was born to play tackle.


Wait...didn't Schoen tell us he went back to look at the Alabama tape to verify that Neal can play T? ;)
RE: key thing to focus on here is the snaps he's played at different spots  
Dang Man : 3/11/2024 7:01 pm : link
In comment 16426450 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
vast majority is at tackle, but he has played 500+ snaps at RG. he has graded out better at tackle though.



Moving Evan Neal to RG is something that's probably a lot more possible now than it was yesterday.

if the big move was burns instead of onwenu, im ok with the 2 guys they've added on the OL.


Best grades seem to be at RT. My guess is he’s day one starter there.
will have to see the money  
Dankbeerman : 3/11/2024 7:04 pm : link
but he didnt come here to sit behind Neal. He should be starting with Neal on the right in some combo
I'm guessing we have two new Guards  
PatersonPlank : 3/11/2024 7:05 pm : link
and if Neal falters this guy could move over.
Will Schoen still try to sign Onwenu on wed?  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/11/2024 7:05 pm : link
I hope he does. Onwendu and Runyan were teammates in college, I hope Schoen puts them together again for Big Blue!
There's your starting OL:  
Anakim : 3/11/2024 7:06 pm : link
Thomas-Runyan-JMS- and then some combo of Eluemanor and Neal
Love his attitude:  
Anakim : 3/11/2024 7:10 pm : link
Jermaine Eluemunor
@TheMainShow_
I’m excited AF to be a
@Giants
cannot wait to get started and help this team in anyway I can 💙 y’all won’t regret it I promise
Lets see...  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 7:11 pm : link
Eluemunor gave up 5 sacks last year... Runyon gave up 2... AT gave up 4 sacks last year... JMS gave up 5 sacks... Evan Neal 2 sacks allowed... now they didn't start all the games, but that is like 18 sacks allowed last year from this group.
RE: Lets see...  
darren in pdx : 3/11/2024 7:32 pm : link
In comment 16426562 Amtoft said:
Quote:
Eluemunor gave up 5 sacks last year... Runyon gave up 2... AT gave up 4 sacks last year... JMS gave up 5 sacks... Evan Neal 2 sacks allowed... now they didn't start all the games, but that is like 18 sacks allowed last year from this group.


Better than the 85 total..
Seems unlikely they still go after Onwenu  
David B. : 3/11/2024 7:33 pm : link
given this and what they just paid for Burns. If they do, woo hoo!

But in terms of WHAT they're spending money on today vs yesterday, I'm MUCH happier they're spending it on a premier pass rusher, and some OL starters rather than a RB and a Safety.
RE: Seems unlikely they still go after Onwenu  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16426653 David B. said:
Quote:
given this and what they just paid for Burns. If they do, woo hoo!

But in terms of WHAT they're spending money on today vs yesterday, I'm MUCH happier they're spending it on a premier pass rusher, and some OL starters rather than a RB and a Safety.


He resigned 3 for 57 with NE
RE: Bill  
DavidinBMNY : 3/11/2024 7:53 pm : link
In comment 16426405 bc4life said:
Quote:
I'm shocked Peart has lasted this long.
Must be a glitch in the system.
 
christian : 3/11/2024 7:58 pm : link
Quote:
Growing up, he played rugby and cricket. He became interested in American football after watching the 2007 Miami Dolphins-New York Giants game on television. The game was played at Wembley Stadium in London as part of the NFL International Series.
I wonder if he’s going to start  
Jay on the Island : 3/11/2024 8:11 pm : link
At RG.
Excellent! This is the guy I wanted.  
Section331 : 3/11/2024 8:12 pm : link
Onwenu is the better player, but getting Eluemunor at that price is a steal!
RE: Nice deal  
DefenseWins : 3/11/2024 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16426364 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Wonder if this signals the end of Neal at RT?


This is Neal's last chance. I am willing to give him a few more games with the idea that MAYBE coaching was the problem for him.

However, he has no feet or feel for the position. It is like he is wearing prison ankle chains.
RE: Excellent! This is the guy I wanted.  
The Mike : 3/11/2024 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16426776 Section331 said:
Quote:
Onwenu is the better player, but getting Eluemunor at that price is a steal!


This ^
Any input from SY?  
giantstock : 3/11/2024 8:34 pm : link
Regarding this versatile OLinemen?
I needed Sy opinion...for Runyon  
George from PA : 3/11/2024 9:14 pm : link
But this one.....the Giants OL coach speaks volume on this move.

I assumed any Raider OL signed by the Giants....gets the seal of approval from the one guy that matters

He slotted for either the RG or RT....period.

Great addition.....and considering the $$$$$$ thrown around today.....this is a great deal.
RE: The new swing tackle  
90.Cal : 3/11/2024 9:20 pm : link
In comment 16426367 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
I assume


Have you seen our starting Right Tackle the last two years?
RE: I needed Sy opinion...for Runyon  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 9:21 pm : link
In comment 16426938 George from PA said:
Quote:
But this one.....the Giants OL coach speaks volume on this move.

I assumed any Raider OL signed by the Giants....gets the seal of approval from the one guy that matters

He slotted for either the RG or RT....period.

Great addition.....and considering the $$$$$$ thrown around today.....this is a great deal.


Runyon has give up 2, 3, and 2 sacks the last 3 years. As someone said earlier... That looks like Pugh's 3 game totals.
RE: Love his attitude:  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/11/2024 10:28 pm : link
In comment 16426557 Anakim said:
Quote:
Jermaine Eluemunor
@TheMainShow_
I’m excited AF to be a
@Giants
cannot wait to get started and help this team in anyway I can 💙 y’all won’t regret it I promise


Don’t get it twisted tho I’m NOT satisfied at all. I’m working my way up and like I said before I’m just hitting my prime.

Definitely love his attitude
good eluemunor overview from a jet website of all places  
Eric on Li : 12:24 am : link
nice little recognition gem in there re bricillo too:

Quote:
The Raiders had one of the most well-coached offensive lines in the league over the past two years. Former Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo came to Vegas in 2022 with the task of fixing a broken unit and did a fantastic job. After inheriting the league’s 28th-ranked offensive line from 2021 (based on PFF’s end-of-year rankings), Bricillo led the unit to No. 10 in both 2022 and 2023.

Many unheralded players found new success after Bricillo’s arrival, with none being a better example than the infamous Jets alum Greg Van Roten. He was a cast-off veteran when he arrived in Las Vegas this year, signing for a measly one-year, $1.6 million contract after an unimpressive 2022 season in Buffalo. Out of nowhere, Van Roten emerged as one of the best guards of the 2023 season based on his numbers, especially in terms of pass-blocking.

Van Roten and Eluemunor weren’t the only surprise breakouts. 2023 also saw the rise of center Andre James, a former undrafted free agent who didn’t stand out in his previous two seasons as a starter. Suddenly, James was one of the top-ranked centers in the league in 2023.

When you see a bunch of players in the same system experiencing random breakouts simultaneously, that’s a huge red flag to me. It’s unlikely that all of these players just happened to improve their games at the same time. Most likely, the Raiders’ coaching and offensive scheme were effective enough to prop up the numbers of everyone within the system. Once these players leave the system, the things that made their numbers look better aren’t going to come with them.

Eluemunor is a career backup who is already 29 years old. Is he really a late bloomer who will carry above-average starting tackle production to a new team? Or is he the same backup he’s always been, just made to look better by the good situation with Las Vegas’ offensive line? The latter seems more likely.


there's more in there that's positive about eluemunor but to me the big takeaway was that bricillo's reputation is better than i realized.
NY Jets free agent profile: Raiders T Jermaine Eluemunor - ( New Window )
Competition  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:38 am : link
with some positional versatility. Be interesting to see where he ends up. I hope they add at least one other OL in the draft.
This is a good signing for depth  
kdog77 : 6:43 am : link
and to provide stability at different positions on the OL. I would like to see what Evan Neal can do with better coaching before shifting him to OG, but it is smart to have a proven starter on the team that can be plugged into RT in the event Neal shows no improvement.
RE: This is a good signing for depth  
Dang Man : 8:57 am : link
In comment 16427322 kdog77 said:
Quote:
and to provide stability at different positions on the OL. I would like to see what Evan Neal can do with better coaching before shifting him to OG, but it is smart to have a proven starter on the team that can be plugged into RT in the event Neal shows no improvement.

I’m not sure I’d classify this as a “depth” signing. He’ll be a starter at either RG or RT. My guess is he beats out Neal and we still sign another OG to play on the right side.
He should start at RG  
JonC : 9:09 am : link
Thomas-Runyan-JMS-Eluemunor-Neal
That write up Eric in LI quotes  
cosmicj : 9:16 am : link
Sure is encouraging.
RE: He should start at RG  
Ira : 10:37 am : link
In comment 16427512 JonC said:
Quote:
Thomas-Runyan-JMS-Eluemunor-Neal


That's what I'd like to see.
As much as I love the signings of Runyan and Elumunor  
Dnew15 : 11:04 am : link
it does signify the lack of hope the front office and coaching staff must have in developing the likes of McKeathan and Ezeudu. Both will be on the roster - but year three is when, I'm sure, the front office saw them playing key roles in the OL.

The Giants have to find a way to identify and develop talent in the later parts of the draft at positions like IOL.
RE: As much as I love the signings of Runyan and Elumunor  
ILGMan : 11:10 am : link
In comment 16427761 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
it does signify the lack of hope the front office and coaching staff must have in developing the likes of McKeathan and Ezeudu. Both will be on the roster - but year three is when, I'm sure, the front office saw them playing key roles in the OL.

The Giants have to find a way to identify and develop talent in the later parts of the draft at positions like IOL.



I don't agree. They needed quality competition all along the line. They could believe both guys take a big jump but it would be foolish to count on it. That's the failure of the past - blind hope.
RE: key thing to focus on here is the snaps he's played at different spots  
Carson53 : 11:37 am : link
In comment 16426450 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
vast majority is at tackle, but he has played 500+ snaps at RG. he has graded out better at tackle though.



Moving Evan Neal to RG is something that's probably a lot more possible now than it was yesterday.

if the big move was burns instead of onwenu, im ok with the 2 guys they've added on the OL.
.

He's going to have to play guard here though, unless Schoen has a change of mind on Neal. He does give them insurance in case Neal continues with his suckitude. Now I think Runyan will play LG, didn't think that way before this move.
I'll be honest, don't even know this player, just reading reports.
RE: As much as I love the signings of Runyan and Elumunor  
Carson53 : 11:44 am : link
In comment 16427761 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
it does signify the lack of hope the front office and coaching staff must have in developing the likes of McKeathan and Ezeudu. Both will be on the roster - but year three is when, I'm sure, the front office saw them playing key roles in the OL.

The Giants have to find a way to identify and develop talent in the later parts of the draft at positions like IOL.
.

Here is a pretty well known secret, don't draft O Lineman from the ACC, they drafted two from the same team?
That tells me, they went to look at one of the players, and would up drafting two of them. McKethan was a 5th rounder, don't expect much from later round picks, especially on the O Line. It looks like they reached on Ezeudu to me. He has bad footwork, bad technique, bad bend. Otherwise,he's great.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:58 pm : link
Still think Alt is in play
RE: Ok this might be a sign  
short lease : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 16426373 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
We aren't getting Onwenu, or maybe Schoen is just like fuck it let's fix this ol problem right here with proven players.


Yeah, I heard that before .... not saying your wrong but, I will believe the line is fixed when I see it.
RE: Love his attitude:  
short lease : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16426557 Anakim said:
Quote:
Jermaine Eluemunor
@TheMainShow_
I’m excited AF to be a
@Giants
cannot wait to get started and help this team in anyway I can 💙 y’all won’t regret it I promise


+1
RE: RE: key thing to focus on here is the snaps he's played at different spots  
Dang Man : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16427873 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16426450 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


vast majority is at tackle, but he has played 500+ snaps at RG. he has graded out better at tackle though.



Moving Evan Neal to RG is something that's probably a lot more possible now than it was yesterday.

if the big move was burns instead of onwenu, im ok with the 2 guys they've added on the OL.

.

He's going to have to play guard here though, unless Schoen has a change of mind on Neal. He does give them insurance in case Neal continues with his suckitude. Now I think Runyan will play LG, didn't think that way before this move.
I'll be honest, don't even know this player, just reading reports.


Barring substantial improvement in Neal’s play at RT I’m not convinced Neal at RT and Eleumenor at RG is better than Eleumenor at RT and McKeathan/Ezeudu at RG.
RE: RE: RE: key thing to focus on here is the snaps he's played at different spots  
Amtoft : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16428230 Dang Man said:
Quote:
In comment 16427873 Carson53 said:


Quote:


In comment 16426450 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


vast majority is at tackle, but he has played 500+ snaps at RG. he has graded out better at tackle though.



Moving Evan Neal to RG is something that's probably a lot more possible now than it was yesterday.

if the big move was burns instead of onwenu, im ok with the 2 guys they've added on the OL.

.

He's going to have to play guard here though, unless Schoen has a change of mind on Neal. He does give them insurance in case Neal continues with his suckitude. Now I think Runyan will play LG, didn't think that way before this move.
I'll be honest, don't even know this player, just reading reports.



Barring substantial improvement in Neal’s play at RT I’m not convinced Neal at RT and Eleumenor at RG is better than Eleumenor at RT and McKeathan/Ezeudu at RG.


Those two gave up 7 sacks on 550 offensive snaps. Neal gave up 2 on 460. Much better than his 7 from 736 snaps the year before. Maybe give him one more year as he clearly improved.
RE: RE: RE: RE: key thing to focus on here is the snaps he's played at different spots  
Strahan91 : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 16428259 Amtoft said:
Quote:

Those two gave up 7 sacks on 550 offensive snaps. Neal gave up 2 on 460. Much better than his 7 from 736 snaps the year before. Maybe give him one more year as he clearly improved.

I'm not opposed to giving Neal another chance at RT but using sacks allowed as a metric to suggest Neal was much better in '23 than '22 is silly.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: key thing to focus on here is the snaps he's played at different spots  
Amtoft : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 16428274 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16428259 Amtoft said:


Quote:



Those two gave up 7 sacks on 550 offensive snaps. Neal gave up 2 on 460. Much better than his 7 from 736 snaps the year before. Maybe give him one more year as he clearly improved.


I'm not opposed to giving Neal another chance at RT but using sacks allowed as a metric to suggest Neal was much better in '23 than '22 is silly.


I agree... Stats are dumb and useless... Can't get any information from stats.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: key thing to focus on here is the snaps he's played at different spots  
Dang Man : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16428291 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16428274 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


In comment 16428259 Amtoft said:


Quote:



Those two gave up 7 sacks on 550 offensive snaps. Neal gave up 2 on 460. Much better than his 7 from 736 snaps the year before. Maybe give him one more year as he clearly improved.


I'm not opposed to giving Neal another chance at RT but using sacks allowed as a metric to suggest Neal was much better in '23 than '22 is silly.



I agree... Stats are dumb and useless... Can't get any information from stats.


Believe Ezeudu may have given up most of those sacks playing LT when Thomas got hurt. He’s not an NFL OT.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: key thing to focus on here is the snaps he's played at different spots  
Amtoft : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 16428317 Dang Man said:
Quote:
In comment 16428291 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16428274 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


In comment 16428259 Amtoft said:


Quote:



Those two gave up 7 sacks on 550 offensive snaps. Neal gave up 2 on 460. Much better than his 7 from 736 snaps the year before. Maybe give him one more year as he clearly improved.


I'm not opposed to giving Neal another chance at RT but using sacks allowed as a metric to suggest Neal was much better in '23 than '22 is silly.



I agree... Stats are dumb and useless... Can't get any information from stats.



Believe Ezeudu may have given up most of those sacks playing LT when Thomas got hurt. He’s not an NFL OT.


fair enough. Still think we need to give Neal another year especially with a new coach. People wanted to give up on AT also after two years. If he fails then Em can take over and may the best man win at RG which may be Neal who knows.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 