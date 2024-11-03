for display only
Burns is a NYG!!!!

Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 6:32 pm
5 year 150 million
Compensation  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 6:32 pm : link
2nd and 5th
Well now  
jvm52106 : 3/11/2024 6:33 pm : link
That is awesome...
Building block.. I like it  
The_Boss : 3/11/2024 6:33 pm : link
-
RE: Compensation  
Earl the goat : 3/11/2024 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16426375 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
2nd and 5th


5th is 2025
RE: Compensation  
RCPhoenix : 3/11/2024 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16426375 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
2nd and 5th


Seems like a good deal for a perennial pro bowler that is at a position of need & is only 25.
Fantastic  
UConn4523 : 3/11/2024 6:34 pm : link
.
I asked this in another thread  
illmatic : 3/11/2024 6:34 pm : link
but since it’s a trade, it doesn’t count against the Giants for the comp picks formula, right? If so, they can still potentially recoup a 5th or better later.
RE: Compensation  
jeff57 : 3/11/2024 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16426375 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
2nd and 5th


Which 2?
OL and DL investment  
Go Terps : 3/11/2024 6:35 pm : link
Let the overvalued RB and S walk.

Finally.
Which 2nd? Gotta be ours right?  
j_rud : 3/11/2024 6:35 pm : link
Panthers board on reddit is LIVID about the compensation. They legit thought 1st and 3rd
RE: OL and DL investment  
jvm52106 : 3/11/2024 6:37 pm : link
In comment 16426390 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Let the overvalued RB and S walk.

Finally.


WTF, I agree with you again.

"The walls in the 16th precinct were bleeding.. we are talking real.world end of tines styff here, Cats and Digs living together mass hysteria..
Per Schefter  
JonC : 3/11/2024 6:37 pm : link
.
More contract details  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 6:37 pm : link
5 years 150 million max. With 84.5 million guaranteed. So we got Brian Burns for 5 years for the same guaranteed money Christian Wilkins just got
RE: Which 2nd? Gotta be ours right?  
Jonesin 4 A Ship : 3/11/2024 6:37 pm : link
In comment 16426393 j_rud said:
Quote:
Panthers board on reddit is LIVID about the compensation. They legit thought 1st and 3rd


rumor was 47
Maybe Schoen  
Bill in UT : 3/11/2024 6:37 pm : link
is having a pretty good day, after all
Love this  
ajr2456 : 3/11/2024 6:38 pm : link
.
Which 2nd round pick  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/11/2024 6:38 pm : link

And is the 5th, this year or next?
It was actually  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 6:38 pm : link
Per Rapoport 🤣🤣🤣
pretty exciting stuff  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 6:38 pm : link
RE: Maybe Schoen  
NYGiantFL007 : 3/11/2024 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16426408 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
is having a pretty good day, after all


+1000 ...Has the clutching of the pearls stopped yet?
Much  
AcidTest : 3/11/2024 6:39 pm : link
better than I thought, since the compensation being discussed was two second round picks. But how many teams were really in a position to trade for Burns given his contract demands? That may have limited the compensation.

I don't care which second round pick we gave up since they are both so close in that round. Remember also that we have an extra fifth next year from Seattle as part of the Williams trade. That just leaves the contract, which is enormous, but I guess that's what you have to pay for elite pass rushers. I just think about the Rams drafting Kobie Turner and Byron Young in the third round last year and getting 17 sacks from them.
Big Tuesday  
UberAlias : 3/11/2024 6:39 pm : link
Came a day early!
I think we now know  
jvm52106 : 3/11/2024 6:39 pm : link
Where this team is headed, QB in Rd 1 for sure but might not be at 6..

I am still hoping it's Maye..

Sorry  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 6:39 pm : link
87.5 million Guaranteed. Little more than Wilkins
RE: RE: Which 2nd? Gotta be ours right?  
Mdgiantsfan : 3/11/2024 6:39 pm : link
In comment 16426407 Jonesin 4 A Ship said:
Quote:
In comment 16426393 j_rud said:


Quote:


Panthers board on reddit is LIVID about the compensation. They legit thought 1st and 3rd



rumor was 47


Hoping it is the LW 2nd round pick.
150 is max...  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 6:39 pm : link
that means so what is this deal without Max.
Greatness !!  
djm : 3/11/2024 6:40 pm : link
That’s what I’m talking about! Now I can accept letting McKinney walk. Even Barkley.

We had to make this kind of move, especially on defense. Love it. LOVE IT!
Jeeeeessys  
Festina Lente : 3/11/2024 6:40 pm : link
That is a lot of dosh. Seems expensive
This feels like a good day  
Chris684 : 3/11/2024 6:41 pm : link
Runyan
Elumenuer
Singletary
Gunnar
Coughin
Burns
Unreal  
Danny Kanell : 3/11/2024 6:41 pm : link
Burns, Thibideaux and Lawrence on the same line.
RE: OL and DL investment  
j_rud : 3/11/2024 6:41 pm : link
In comment 16426390 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Let the overvalued RB and S walk.

Finally.


I...I...think we're gonna be...ok?
...  
riceneggs : 3/11/2024 6:41 pm : link
This takes us to 2-15 instead of 0-17

Let's gooo
RE: ...  
TommyWiseau : 3/11/2024 6:42 pm : link
In comment 16426446 riceneggs said:
Quote:
This takes us to 2-15 instead of 0-17

Let's gooo


This made me laugh lol
RE: Jeeeeessys  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 6:42 pm : link
In comment 16426438 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
That is a lot of dosh. Seems expensive


That is max deal... Like Barkley's max deal is 3/47... so we have to wait to see if it something like 5/135 with 150 max.
I'd be happy  
darren in pdx : 3/11/2024 6:42 pm : link
if they can get back to a dominate pass rush like in the early Coughlin days. KT has to step up for it all to work.
RE: Which 2nd? Gotta be ours right?  
FStubbs : 3/11/2024 6:42 pm : link
In comment 16426393 j_rud said:
Quote:
Panthers board on reddit is LIVID about the compensation. They legit thought 1st and 3rd


There was no way the Panthers were getting a first when the Giants had to pay him.
RE: RE: Which 2nd? Gotta be ours right?  
j_rud : 3/11/2024 6:42 pm : link
In comment 16426407 Jonesin 4 A Ship said:
Quote:
In comment 16426393 j_rud said:


Quote:


Panthers board on reddit is LIVID about the compensation. They legit thought 1st and 3rd



rumor was 47


If he managed to hold onto the higher 2 it kinda feels like a masterstroke...
The  
AcidTest : 3/11/2024 6:42 pm : link
cap goes up constantly, so the contract will likely not be a problem, even with Jones's $22M cap hit next when he's released.

Remember also that although he is untradable now, there is at least a small chance we could trade Jones this time next year, especially if we absorb some of his salary.

Kudos again to Schoen to holding the compensation to only a second this year and a fifth next year. He's had a very good day IMO.
Pick 39 vs 47 is a huge difference.  
BleedBlue46 : 3/11/2024 6:43 pm : link
You could miss out on all your top targets between 39 and 47. I think it is pick 47 as that is what was reported by the asshat. Schoen sweetened the deal slightly with the future 5th from the seahawks. He basically traded a half year rental of Lenny for Brian Burns. Outstanding.
RE: RE: RE: Which 2nd? Gotta be ours right?  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 6:43 pm : link
In comment 16426455 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16426407 Jonesin 4 A Ship said:


Quote:


In comment 16426393 j_rud said:


Quote:


Panthers board on reddit is LIVID about the compensation. They legit thought 1st and 3rd



rumor was 47



If he managed to hold onto the higher 2 it kinda feels like a masterstroke...


We didn't. We traded 39 for Burns
Lol Panthers  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/11/2024 6:43 pm : link
RE: Much  
FStubbs : 3/11/2024 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16426417 AcidTest said:
Quote:
better than I thought, since the compensation being discussed was two second round picks. But how many teams were really in a position to trade for Burns given his contract demands? That may have limited the compensation.

I don't care which second round pick we gave up since they are both so close in that round. Remember also that we have an extra fifth next year from Seattle as part of the Williams trade. That just leaves the contract, which is enormous, but I guess that's what you have to pay for elite pass rushers. I just think about the Rams drafting Kobie Turner and Byron Young in the third round last year and getting 17 sacks from them.


Good point - so at the end of the day we've effectively exchanged Leonard Williams for Brian Burns. That's good roster building.
Finally  
WillVAB : 3/11/2024 6:44 pm : link
A GM who gives a shit about the trenches.
RE: Much  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16426417 AcidTest said:
Quote:
better than I thought, since the compensation being discussed was two second round picks. But how many teams were really in a position to trade for Burns given his contract demands? That may have limited the compensation.

I don't care which second round pick we gave up since they are both so close in that round. Remember also that we have an extra fifth next year from Seattle as part of the Williams trade. That just leaves the contract, which is enormous, but I guess that's what you have to pay for elite pass rushers. I just think about the Rams drafting Kobie Turner and Byron Young in the third round last year and getting 17 sacks from them.


The Texans, Redskins, Eagles & Vikings were in on it at some point.
87.5  
3rdnlong : 3/11/2024 6:44 pm : link
87.5 million guaranteed. Thats all that matters.
RE: This feels like a good day  
Kevin in Annapolis : 3/11/2024 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16426441 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Runyan
Elumenuer
Singletary
Gunnar
Coughin
Burns

Agreed, very good day.
Finally back to building the trenches.  
kelly : 3/11/2024 6:44 pm : link
Thank you Joe Schoen!!!!

Now trade down in the draft. Recoup the 2nd round pick and then draft one of JJM, Nix. Penix. Pratt to replace Jones.

Any of those qb have a higher ceiling than Jones and are cost controlled.

RE: This feels like a good day  
AcidTest : 3/11/2024 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16426441 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Runyan
Elumenuer
Singletary
Gunnar
Coughin
Burns


I think it has been a very good day.
RE: ...  
jvm52106 : 3/11/2024 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16426446 riceneggs said:
Quote:
This takes us to 2-15 instead of 0-17

Let's gooo


One good thing about you, nothing.. A fucking fucking nothing! You are as welcomed to NY thread as Joss Whedon is to Buffy reunions...
Draft a DL (keep Robinson hopefully)  
djm : 3/11/2024 6:44 pm : link
Replace McKinney with a pro and let’s go kill nfc east qbs.
 
christian : 3/11/2024 6:45 pm : link
Burns was tide for 10th with Bosa with 16 TFLs last year. I really like him as a playmaker.
RE: RE: OL and DL investment  
Go Terps : 3/11/2024 6:45 pm : link
In comment 16426445 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16426390 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Let the overvalued RB and S walk.

Finally.



I...I...think we're gonna be...ok?


Still one domino left to fall.
Leonard Williams  
3rdnlong : 3/11/2024 6:45 pm : link
And a 4th or 5th for Brian Burns?????!!!!!
RE: RE: RE: RE: Which 2nd? Gotta be ours right?  
BleedBlue46 : 3/11/2024 6:45 pm : link
In comment 16426461 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16426455 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 16426407 Jonesin 4 A Ship said:


Quote:


In comment 16426393 j_rud said:


Quote:


Panthers board on reddit is LIVID about the compensation. They legit thought 1st and 3rd



rumor was 47



If he managed to hold onto the higher 2 it kinda feels like a masterstroke...



We didn't. We traded 39 for Burns


Dam that hurts.
Oh  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/11/2024 6:45 pm : link
.  
Strahan91 : 3/11/2024 6:46 pm : link

Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
·
3m
Specifically, the Giants are sending the 39th overall pick, along with the 2015 fifth-rounder to Carolina, for Brian Burns. New York still has the 47th pick, which it landed from Seattle in the Leonard Williams trade.
Was 39  
ajr2456 : 3/11/2024 6:46 pm : link
To Giants: Edge Brian Burns

To Panthers: Pick No. 39 and a
2025 fifth rounder

Also a fifth-round pick swap, per source.
Positional value…..  
Simms11 : 3/11/2024 6:47 pm : link
That’s the type of player and position you pay for and let’s face it, salaries are only going up. Nice trade….hoping both he and KT form a formidable duo! We owe the NFC East.
RE: RE: Compensation  
OdellBeckhamJr : 3/11/2024 6:47 pm : link
In comment 16426384 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16426375 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


2nd and 5th



Seems like a good deal for a perennial pro bowler that is at a position of need & is only 25.


and $150,000,000 😂
39 vs 47 doesnt matter  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 6:48 pm : link
there will be good players available, cost of a trade up would be like a 4th if there is someone so good they need to move up.
Love it.  
bceagle05 : 3/11/2024 6:48 pm : link
Core piece.
The 2nd round pick doesn't really matter  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 6:48 pm : link
We are going to trade the other one to move up for a QB lol
RE: RE: RE: Compensation  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 6:49 pm : link
In comment 16426484 OdellBeckhamJr said:
Quote:
In comment 16426384 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


In comment 16426375 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


2nd and 5th



Seems like a good deal for a perennial pro bowler that is at a position of need & is only 25.



and $150,000,000 😂


It'll be less than that. That's the max value. Still a ton of money, but stud pass rushers like him don't typically hit free agency.
I’d rather they kept 39 of course  
illmatic : 3/11/2024 6:49 pm : link
But like Schoen, I wouldn’t let that prevent the deal from happening.
RE: The 2nd round pick doesn't really matter  
BleedBlue : 3/11/2024 6:50 pm : link
In comment 16426487 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
We are going to trade the other one to move up for a QB lol



100% agree
What will it cost to sign Thibodeaux  
US1 Giants : 3/11/2024 6:51 pm : link
when his rookie deal is done?
Great trade!  
The Mike : 3/11/2024 6:51 pm : link
.
RE: What will it cost to sign Thibodeaux  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/11/2024 6:51 pm : link
In comment 16426495 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
when his rookie deal is done?


That's for future Joe Schoen to figure out lol
I overreacted to the mckinney loss  
djm : 3/11/2024 6:52 pm : link
This shuts me up real quick. This was probably the only move on D that could shut me up and kudos to the giants and Schoen. They got the guy we needed.

From the Leonard Williams trade through McK, it all makes so much more sense now.

RE: The 2nd round pick doesn't really matter  
WillVAB : 3/11/2024 6:52 pm : link
In comment 16426487 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
We are going to trade the other one to move up for a QB lol


Hope not, that pick is the Giants starting OG.
Brian Burns may be a Giant  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 6:52 pm : link

longer than Thibs.
2nd and 5th???  
Jaenyg : 3/11/2024 6:52 pm : link
From the Saints?
I  
AcidTest : 3/11/2024 6:52 pm : link
do think this makes a trade up for a QB somewhat less likely, if only because we have less draft ammunition. It might also not be necessary since with the Falcons signing Cousins, Minnesota, Denver, and Las Vegas are the only teams with a realistic chance of jumping ahead of us. And they would have to offer a ton just to get to #5.

RE: 39 vs 47 doesnt matter  
BleedBlue46 : 3/11/2024 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16426485 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
there will be good players available, cost of a trade up would be like a 4th if there is someone so good they need to move up.


Yeah I guess so, I just really love the WRs in rd2 and at 47 instead of 39 we could miss out on say Troy Franklin and Adonai Mitchell, but I'd be happy to settle for Xavier Leggette as I have thr strongest gut feeling for him out of the 3 and I think XL will go 3rd out of that bunch and likely be there at pick 47.
Best linebacker room now since the 1990s!  
The Mike : 3/11/2024 6:53 pm : link
.
RE: Brian Burns may be a Giant  
US1 Giants : 3/11/2024 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16426501 M.S. said:
Quote:

longer than Thibs.


Probably right. Giants have a bad habit of letting good draft choices walk after their rookie contract.
RE: This feels like a good day  
5BowlsSoon : 3/11/2024 6:54 pm : link
In comment 16426441 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Runyan
Elumenuer
Singletary
Gunnar
Coughin
Burns


Just curious, why did you add Coughlin? I know he signed, but what value Do you see he brings? Is he that good on ST?
RE: Greatness !!  
bw in dc : 3/11/2024 6:54 pm : link
In comment 16426437 djm said:
Quote:
That’s what I’m talking about! Now I can accept letting McKinney walk. Even Barkley.

We had to make this kind of move, especially on defense. Love it. LOVE IT!


It's a pass rusher vs RB and Safety. This trade-off - if you will - shouldn't be close in your mind.
Carolina got  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 6:57 pm : link

our #39 in second round.
RE: RE: This feels like a good day  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 6:58 pm : link
In comment 16426509 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16426441 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Runyan
Elumenuer
Singletary
Gunnar
Coughin
Burns



Just curious, why did you add Coughlin? I know he signed, but what value Do you see he brings? Is he that good on ST?


Yes he is very good ST player
I really hope  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 6:59 pm : link
Burns gets the max 150! hahaha
Here  
AcidTest : 3/11/2024 6:59 pm : link
is some reaction from Carolina Panther fans. (Start around page 17.) Most seem pretty pissed about the compensation.

Link - ( New Window )
That’s a massive move  
Saquon'sQuadz : 3/11/2024 7:02 pm : link
Burns
Thib
Dex
Banks
Okereke

🔥
McKinney and Barkley walked  
Biteymax22 : 3/11/2024 7:02 pm : link
But we walk away with a legit edge, 2 upgrades on the OL and a competent RB. Honestly, not a bad day given the 2 big losses. We’re probably still in the running for comp picks next offseason too.
There are numerous reasons why BBI  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 7:05 pm : link

is the greatest... and one is that you can get some amazing inside deal info before it actually happens!!! And as a bonus, the guy who owns the site is one of the most knowledgeable Giants football fan around!
RE: What will it cost to sign Thibodeaux  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16426495 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
when his rookie deal is done?

He may be gone while Brian Burns is still here.
RE: Positional value…..  
short lease : 3/11/2024 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16426483 Simms11 said:
Quote:
That’s the type of player and position you pay for and let’s face it, salaries are only going up. Nice trade….hoping both he and KT form a formidable duo! We owe the NFC East.


and "sexy" on that same line...
Great Job Schoen!  
ZogZerg : 3/11/2024 7:06 pm : link
Boosted the OL and the DL.

And even slowed down the whining on BBI.
LOL
Now we are seeing Schoen put his imprint  
Gruber : 3/11/2024 7:07 pm : link
on this roster.
Great move!
RE: RE: This feels like a good day  
Chris684 : 3/11/2024 7:10 pm : link
In comment 16426509 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16426441 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Runyan
Elumenuer
Singletary
Gunnar
Coughin
Burns



Just curious, why did you add Coughlin? I know he signed, but what value Do you see he brings? Is he that good on ST?


Yes, obviously.

Very good special teamer. Good guy. Been around for awhile and just generally happy to see him back when it looked like he wouldn’t be.
RE: Here  
Danny Kanell : 3/11/2024 7:14 pm : link
In comment 16426527 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is some reaction from Carolina Panther fans. (Start around page 17.) Most seem pretty pissed about the compensation. Link - ( New Window )


Looking at that site, I pray Eric never changes the BBI format. I think I’m fucking blind after looking at that stupid website.
Very happy with this move  
KDavies : 3/11/2024 7:15 pm : link
good day for Schoen. Not many better trios than Dexter, Burns, and Thibs. Love the OL signings
Not thrilled but not upset  
TommyWiseau : 3/11/2024 7:17 pm : link
I don't think we are a 30 million dollar a year player away from competing but whatever. He is a damn good player and I hope he can continue to improve
I like it.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/11/2024 7:17 pm : link
Thank goodness for that extra 2nd round pick from the LW trade, so we still have a 2nd round pick in this year's draft. Good stuff.
Maybe it's just me  
David B. : 3/11/2024 7:18 pm : link
But I'd rather have Burns than Barkley.
RE: Not thrilled but not upset  
Mike in NY : 3/11/2024 7:20 pm : link
In comment 16426579 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
I don't think we are a 30 million dollar a year player away from competing but whatever. He is a damn good player and I hope he can continue to improve


Ordinarily yes, but the trade compensation is significantly below what the comps say and we needed to seriously upgrade our pass rush. Where we are in the draft it looked like the sweet spot for pass rushers was more in the 15-25 area which means also losing out on a QB.
RE: RE: Greatness !!  
HomerJones45 : 3/11/2024 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16426511 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16426437 djm said:


Quote:


That’s what I’m talking about! Now I can accept letting McKinney walk. Even Barkley.

We had to make this kind of move, especially on defense. Love it. LOVE IT!



It's a pass rusher vs RB and Safety. This trade-off - if you will - shouldn't be close in your mind.
If you go whole hog buying the "positional value" theory of roster building. We shall see.
They can be a better defensive team at all 3 levels  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/11/2024 7:22 pm : link
with even a league-average pass rush.

You're not just getting a player. You're making your players better.
Happy to see them  
hitdog42 : 3/11/2024 7:26 pm : link
Go after high level players

Makes me less salty about losing good players earlier
Can win with stop gaps and can’t build with it either
Build with building blocks and the dl is now a big one
I like it. The defense needs  
St. Jimmy : 3/11/2024 7:26 pm : link
pass rush. Seems like they got it.
And don't overlook the symbolic importance  
The Mike : 3/11/2024 7:31 pm : link
Burns is a younger version and virtual clone of Josh Allen (edge) - both in terms of his physical traits as well as his performance in the league since being drafted in the first round in 2019. So it feels very much like the ultimate righting of the ship that went so awry since Gettleman made precisely the wrong pick in the first round of the 2019 draft. Now Schoen just needs to finish the job...
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/11/2024 7:32 pm : link
‘I don’t know who Burns is, but I hate this move.’-some BBIer.
RE: Happy to see them  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16426619 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
Go after high level players

Makes me less salty about losing good players earlier
Can win with stop gaps and can’t build with it either
Build with building blocks and the dl is now a big one


we've been on the same page today across the board. should have extended barkley last year. cut waller and the cap is in the same place it is now.
Build an identity  
Sean : 3/11/2024 7:36 pm : link
It's been so long since there has been any intentional direction. I hope this is the beginning of a philosophy to load up on the DL repeatedly.
Burns has played 5 seasons  
KDavies : 3/11/2024 7:36 pm : link
80 games. 16 a year. Very durable player
RE: …  
GruningsOnTheHill : 3/11/2024 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16426650 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
‘I don’t know who Burns is, but I hate this move.’-some BBIer.

Excellent
RE: I'd be happy  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/11/2024 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16426452 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
if they can get back to a dominate pass rush like in the early Coughlin days. KT has to step up for it all to work.


I honestly think that fat old drunk DC wanted him to play more like Jihad Ward then like Miles Garret.
 
christian : 3/11/2024 7:42 pm : link
I disagree about Barkley, Eric.

I think he's on OTC Jason's UFA spreadsheet in yellow next off season. He seems like the kind of player you correctly warn about in UFA.

Hopefully in the coming days we're talking about both in the past tense.
I know Burns is a great pass rusher  
US1 Giants : 3/11/2024 7:42 pm : link
How is he vs the run? Can he set the edge?
RE: And don't overlook the symbolic importance  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/11/2024 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16426641 The Mike said:
Quote:
Burns is a younger version and virtual clone of Josh Allen (edge) - both in terms of his physical traits as well as his performance in the league since being drafted in the first round in 2019. So it feels very much like the ultimate righting of the ship that went so awry since Gettleman made precisely the wrong pick in the first round of the 2019 draft. Now Schoen just needs to finish the job...


I like your thinking
RE: Burns has played 5 seasons  
Torn Tendon : 3/11/2024 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16426664 KDavies said:
Quote:
80 games. 16 a year. Very durable player


He and Runyan need to be consultants on a Injury Prevention committee.
Spidey (Brian Burns) weighs in  
CasualFan : 3/11/2024 7:47 pm : link
Funny guy
Brian Burns comment - ( New Window )
If we have the funds to sign Queen this defense is trouble  
gtt350 : 3/11/2024 7:47 pm : link
.
RE: I think we now know  
Optimus-NY : 3/11/2024 7:50 pm : link
In comment 16426420 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Where this team is headed, QB in Rd 1 for sure but might not be at 6..

I am still hoping it's Maye..


That depends on the Patriots and Commanders before them.
RE: Not thrilled but not upset  
JoeSchoens11 : 3/11/2024 7:53 pm : link
In comment 16426579 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
I don't think we are a 30 million dollar a year player away from competing but whatever. He is a damn good player and I hope he can continue to improve
Thats the great part of getting a long term deal on a 25 year-old - we have a large window with an extremely talented group of core players at hard-to-find positions.

We’re just one amazing draft in the next couple years from being relevant.
 
ryanmkeane : 3/11/2024 7:55 pm : link
Can’t compete for the division if you can’t get to the passer consistently. This is awesome.
RE: Not thrilled but not upset  
BestFeature : 3/11/2024 7:58 pm : link
In comment 16426579 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
I don't think we are a 30 million dollar a year player away from competing but whatever. He is a damn good player and I hope he can continue to improve


This is such a stupid reason not to get a good young player.
 
ryanmkeane : 3/11/2024 8:02 pm : link
This contract will hopefully look pretty good within the grand scheme of cap increasing and young pass rushers getting paid 30M+ per year.

Especially if they plan on starting over at QB this makes a ton of sense.
You need elite players at  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/11/2024 8:03 pm : link
QB, OL, WR, DL, and CB. If you get them, you have to pay them.

Much rather spend money on this guy than a RB or a safety.
RE: McKinney and Barkley walked  
k2tampa : 3/11/2024 8:03 pm : link
In comment 16426536 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
But we walk away with a legit edge, 2 upgrades on the OL and a competent RB. Honestly, not a bad day given the 2 big losses. We’re probably still in the running for comp picks next offseason too.


Not in line for comp picks as it stands now. They are minus 1 - lost 2, added 3. Jackson will likely make it even. Not sure anyone else will get a big enough deal to get anything but a 7th.
Panthers  
TyreeHelmet : 3/11/2024 8:04 pm : link
I'm happy they did but why would they let Burns walk and instead pay a guard most of that money?
RE: RE: McKinney and Barkley walked  
mphbullet36 : 3/11/2024 8:06 pm : link
In comment 16426750 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16426536 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


But we walk away with a legit edge, 2 upgrades on the OL and a competent RB. Honestly, not a bad day given the 2 big losses. We’re probably still in the running for comp picks next offseason too.



Not in line for comp picks as it stands now. They are minus 1 - lost 2, added 3. Jackson will likely make it even. Not sure anyone else will get a big enough deal to get anything but a 7th.

the comp formula isn't simple a 1 for 1 game. AAV comes into play. We haven't signed anyone near McKinney's 17 MM per.
RE: I know Burns is a great pass rusher  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/11/2024 8:08 pm : link
In comment 16426694 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
How is he vs the run? Can he set the edge?


I don't have a full answer for you, but he was 10th in the NFL in tackles for loss last year. The panthers also Blitz a lot.

If you believe in PFF, his run defense grade was 56.3, vs a pass rush grade of 75.6. That run defense grade would put him in the same group as Leonard Floyd or Frank Clark.
RE: Panthers  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/11/2024 8:09 pm : link
In comment 16426753 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
I'm happy they did but why would they let Burns walk and instead pay a guard most of that money?


The panthers do a lot of strange things. They turned down two first round picks for him last year.
I am so happy  
Rjanyg : 3/11/2024 8:11 pm : link
I hope he doesn’t wear zero though. 55 would look much better while he is ripping QB’s in half!
RE: RE: Panthers  
TyreeHelmet : 3/11/2024 8:12 pm : link
In comment 16426765 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16426753 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


I'm happy they did but why would they let Burns walk and instead pay a guard most of that money?



The panthers do a lot of strange things. They turned down two first round picks for him last year.


Insane... i believe it was a 2nd rounder too.

Once you turn down that type of package, you need sign him at all costs.

Very happy the Giants grabbed him. Love this move.
RE: I am so happy  
Chef : 3/11/2024 8:16 pm : link
In comment 16426771 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
I hope he doesn’t wear zero though. 55 would look much better while he is ripping QB’s in half!


0 is Parris Campbell with coincides with his worth...
RE: RE: I am so happy  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 8:20 pm : link
In comment 16426781 Chef said:
Quote:
In comment 16426771 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


I hope he doesn’t wear zero though. 55 would look much better while he is ripping QB’s in half!



0 is Parris Campbell with coincides with his worth...


Parris Campbell is not a NYG. So the # is open and I'm pretty certain Burns will be taking it
RE: RE: RE: Panthers  
Big Rick in FL : 3/11/2024 8:20 pm : link
In comment 16426773 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 16426765 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16426753 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


I'm happy they did but why would they let Burns walk and instead pay a guard most of that money?



The panthers do a lot of strange things. They turned down two first round picks for him last year.



Insane... i believe it was a 2nd rounder too.

Once you turn down that type of package, you need sign him at all costs.

Very happy the Giants grabbed him. Love this move.


It was actually two 1st rounders and one 3rd.
RE: Unreal  
Wiggy : 3/11/2024 8:21 pm : link
In comment 16426442 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Burns, Thibideaux and Lawrence on the same line.
this is the giants. They will never all be healthy at the same time. Man I’m like a beaten dog
Guys  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/11/2024 8:31 pm : link
be proud of Schoen here because as I posted, a week or so ago, it was two 2s...one this year and one in another year.
Can't help it  
Harvest Blend : 3/11/2024 8:32 pm : link
but this makes me nervous as exciting as it is.
RE: Guys  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/11/2024 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16426828 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
be proud of Schoen here because as I posted, a week or so ago, it was two 2s...one this year and one in another year.


Joe took Morgan to the shed. Between Panthers-Bears trade last spring, Carolina is a good trading partner if you want to rob them blind.
RE: RE: Unreal  
RCPhoenix : 3/11/2024 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16426797 Wiggy said:
Quote:
In comment 16426442 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


Burns, Thibideaux and Lawrence on the same line.

this is the giants. They will never all be healthy at the same time. Man I’m like a beaten dog


Love the optimism.
RE: Guys  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16426828 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
be proud of Schoen here because as I posted, a week or so ago, it was two 2s...one this year and one in another year.


he's done well on trades. even waller trade the compensation was fine, problem was choosing wrong player.
RE: RE: Panthers  
RCPhoenix : 3/11/2024 8:34 pm : link
In comment 16426765 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16426753 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


I'm happy they did but why would they let Burns walk and instead pay a guard most of that money?



The panthers do a lot of strange things. They turned down two first round picks for him last year.


Strange isn’t the word I would use.
RE: RE: Guys  
bw in dc : 3/11/2024 8:35 pm : link
In comment 16426834 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16426828 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


be proud of Schoen here because as I posted, a week or so ago, it was two 2s...one this year and one in another year.



Joe took Morgan to the shed. Between Panthers-Bears trade last spring, Carolina is a good trading partner if you want to rob them blind.


It could have been rookie GM Morgan.

Or ghost GMs Mr. and Mrs. David Tepper.

remember when tepper was the savant everyone wished mara was?  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 8:39 pm : link
nfl owners have 2 jobs since money isnt really a factor, hire good people and let them work. this nyg regime hasnt been perfect but they've shown some real flashes of promise, and some really creative resource manipulation.
bw in dc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/11/2024 8:39 pm : link
The fish rots from the head. Tepper is awful. He's the new Danny.
RE: Guys  
GiantGrit : 3/11/2024 8:39 pm : link
In comment 16426828 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
be proud of Schoen here because as I posted, a week or so ago, it was two 2s...one this year and one in another year.


Not sure where that came from but it always seemed steep to me.
RE: Guys  
The Mike : 3/11/2024 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16426828 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
be proud of Schoen here because as I posted, a week or so ago, it was two 2s...one this year and one in another year.


No doubt. A great trade for the Giants and kudos to Schoen on this one. But a real head scratcher for the Panthers especially in light of the Hunt contract???? Prioritizing a guard over an edge rusher? Tepper needs to have his head examined!
RE: remember when tepper was the savant everyone wished mara was?  
FStubbs : 3/11/2024 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16426852 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
nfl owners have 2 jobs since money isnt really a factor, hire good people and let them work. this nyg regime hasnt been perfect but they've shown some real flashes of promise, and some really creative resource manipulation.


Yeah, at this point he's worse than Gettleman. I'm not sure what he's thinking.
Eric on LI.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/11/2024 8:42 pm : link
As someone who lives down here, a lot of people were hopeful with Tepper because Richardson, uh, wasn't a good dude. But Tepper has been a disaster thus far.

& this is coming from someone who couldn't GAF about the Panthers. My neighbors are Panther fans. The Giants really have no history, absent that '05 WC game, with them.
Azeez Ojulari is now the 4th best pass rusher on the Giants.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/11/2024 8:45 pm : link
.

Last year you would have said he was 2nd or 1st.
That is pretty good  
George from PA : 3/11/2024 8:50 pm : link
...we add one player and Ojulari drops from 1st or 2nd to 4th
RE: …  
solarmike : 3/11/2024 8:53 pm : link
In comment 16426650 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
‘I don’t know who Burns is, but I hate this move.’-some BBIer.


I laughed like crazy!
So what position will Burns play?  
Spider56 : 3/11/2024 8:55 pm : link
Last year was his first as a LB in a 3-4? Prior to that, when his stats were better, he was a DE in a 4-3. I know there were other variables last year too.
RE: RE: Guys  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/11/2024 8:55 pm : link
In comment 16426855 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16426828 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


be proud of Schoen here because as I posted, a week or so ago, it was two 2s...one this year and one in another year.



Not sure where that came from but it always seemed steep to me.


The same person who told me some time ago that this deal was happening. He was way ahead of everyone.
Wow..  
prdave73 : 3/11/2024 8:57 pm : link
Im thrilled and at the same time not. If that makes sense. I’m nervous because that’s a lot of money to throw at a player that you could have gotten the same production from a player like Leonard Floyd. Also, somehow when players get paid crazy money, their performance and production seems to drop sometimes. Anyone else think they might have overpaid?
RE: Wow..  
Spider56 : 3/11/2024 9:02 pm : link
In comment 16426901 prdave73 said:
Quote:
Im thrilled and at the same time not. If that makes sense. I’m nervous because that’s a lot of money to throw at a player that you could have gotten the same production from a player like Leonard Floyd. Also, somehow when players get paid crazy money, their performance and production seems to drop sometimes. Anyone else think they might have overpaid?


In the few Panthers’ games I watched here in NC, Burns looked the heart and soul of the Carolina defense … reminded me of Bobby O with the Colts the year before …
Burns  
stretch234 : 3/11/2024 9:05 pm : link
This is no different than them signing Olivier Vernon years ago. You take the chance on a young pass rusher. He is not a good run defender. Being paid like a top 5 pass rusher who has not been close to that in terms of QB hits or pressures

Is he better than Sweat or Gary or Allen who all are getting 24m per year

For all the people here who constantly complain about salaries are you happy paying 30m
4 exclamation marks in the OP...wow.  
ThomasG : 3/11/2024 9:09 pm : link
Burns is very good. Haven't seen enough to call him special but hopefully he shows it at that price.

And he damn well better make Thibodeaux more impactful as well. No excuses for this guy not to show up every game from now on.
RE: Burns  
RCPhoenix : 3/11/2024 9:12 pm : link
In comment 16426912 stretch234 said:
Quote:
This is no different than them signing Olivier Vernon years ago. You take the chance on a young pass rusher. He is not a good run defender. Being paid like a top 5 pass rusher who has not been close to that in terms of QB hits or pressures

Is he better than Sweat or Gary or Allen who all are getting 24m per year

For all the people here who constantly complain about salaries are you happy paying 30m


Olivier Vernon?? Um, no, not even close. At all
We'll get a better idea of whether he's overpaid or not when the  
Ira : 3/11/2024 9:14 pm : link
details of the contract come out.
RE: Burns  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 9:17 pm : link
In comment 16426912 stretch234 said:
Quote:
This is no different than them signing Olivier Vernon years ago. You take the chance on a young pass rusher. He is not a good run defender. Being paid like a top 5 pass rusher who has not been close to that in terms of QB hits or pressures

Is he better than Sweat or Gary or Allen who all are getting 24m per year

For all the people here who constantly complain about salaries are you happy paying 30m


If he hits 30 million that means he hit all his incentives ... so Yes I would be happy paying him 30 Mil!
RE: Burns  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/11/2024 9:18 pm : link
In comment 16426912 stretch234 said:
[quote] This is no different than them signing Olivier Vernon years ago. You take the chance on a young pass rusher. He is not a good run defender. Being paid like a top 5 pass rusher who has not been close to that in terms of QB hits or pressures

QB Hits (2023)
Josh Sweat 16
Dexter Lawrence 14
Josh Allen 13
Brian Burns 11
Rashan Gary 10


Pressures (2023)

Josh Sweat 37
Josh Allen 46
Rashan Gary 30
Dexter Lawrence 25
Brian Burns 20

Sweat plays on a loaded defense and this is his first really good year.
No shame in not being as good as Josh Allen
Gary is not a better player than Burns









RE: RE: Burns  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 9:23 pm : link
In comment 16426946 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16426912 stretch234 said:
[quote] This is no different than them signing Olivier Vernon years ago. You take the chance on a young pass rusher. He is not a good run defender. Being paid like a top 5 pass rusher who has not been close to that in terms of QB hits or pressures

QB Hits (2023)
Josh Sweat 16
Dexter Lawrence 14
Josh Allen 13
Brian Burns 11
Rashan Gary 10


Pressures (2023)

Josh Sweat 37
Josh Allen 46
Rashan Gary 30
Dexter Lawrence 25
Brian Burns 20

Sweat plays on a loaded defense and this is his first really good year.
No shame in not being as good as Josh Allen
Gary is not a better player than Burns


You have to take into account who they play for... Pass rushers make their living on 3rd and longs and when they have a lead and the other team has to throw. The Panthers almost never had the lead late in games.
we gave up a 2nd and 5th and gave him 2x apy 3x total contract  
bigbluewillrise : 3/11/2024 9:27 pm : link
that howie just gave huff....

why did we do this? why didnt you just go after huff straightout?
RE: we gave up a 2nd and 5th and gave him 2x apy 3x total contract  
prdave73 : 3/11/2024 9:37 pm : link
In comment 16426972 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
that howie just gave huff....

why did we do this? why didnt you just go after huff straightout?


This is why I'm not as thrilled as I should be. I'm just concerned we gave up to much! They could of just signed Leonard Floyd or Huff and not given up picks?! I just hope this isn't another Nate Solder move. Not only are we paying a boat load of money, we gave up a valuable 2nd rounder! and 5th! The Giants have many holes to fill including now safety and RB!
Burns  
stretch234 : 3/11/2024 9:41 pm : link
There is nothing wrong with being skeptical on paying a guy 150m who has not been a top 10 edge rusher in this league

I get it - you take the chance on the pass rusher. I brought up Vernon for that same reason when they signed him You chance on young pass rushers. Vernons and Burns stats are almost identical through 80 NFL games

I am all for taking the shot with a pass rusher. I just don’t think we needed to pay him TJ Watt money
Highlights  
Simms11 : 3/11/2024 9:42 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: we gave up a 2nd and 5th and gave him 2x apy 3x total contract  
NYGiantFL007 : 3/11/2024 9:49 pm : link
In comment 16426995 prdave73 said:
Quote:
In comment 16426972 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


that howie just gave huff....

why did we do this? why didnt you just go after huff straightout?



This is why I'm not as thrilled as I should be. I'm just concerned we gave up to much! They could of just signed Leonard Floyd or Huff and not given up picks?! I just hope this isn't another Nate Solder move. Not only are we paying a boat load of money, we gave up a valuable 2nd rounder! and 5th! The Giants have many holes to fill including now safety and RB!


You must be a joy to live with...
...  
christian : 3/11/2024 9:55 pm : link
The Vernon comp isn't a knock. And if Burns has an All Pro season like Vernon did in 2016 we should all be pleased.

Vernon's eventual issue was getting banged up and not replicating his strong first year.

That said, Burns is a better pass rusher and play maker than Vernon.
RE: RE: we gave up a 2nd and 5th and gave him 2x apy 3x total contract  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 10:00 pm : link
In comment 16426995 prdave73 said:
Quote:
In comment 16426972 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


that howie just gave huff....

why did we do this? why didnt you just go after huff straightout?



This is why I'm not as thrilled as I should be. I'm just concerned we gave up to much! They could of just signed Leonard Floyd or Huff and not given up picks?! I just hope this isn't another Nate Solder move. Not only are we paying a boat load of money, we gave up a valuable 2nd rounder! and 5th! The Giants have many holes to fill including now safety and RB!


First of all it is 150 MAX contract. Not sure if you guys can't understand that. Like you say Barkley contract is 3/38.5, but really he has a MAX contract of 3/46. Those aren't exact numbers, but it is the same thing. If they only reported Barkleys numbers as the MAX numbers people would be laughing to the bank.

Second of all... Floyd will be 32 years old this year and went to a team that almost won the super bowl. You aren't getting Floyd for 2/20. It would have cost us much more for a 32 year old Edge. Huff, who is horrible against the run went to Philly for 16 per and again you would of had to pay more. People that say oh look this player went for 2/20 we should have signed that. Well guess what we aren't the same as SF so said player won't come for that cheap to us.
RE: we gave up a 2nd and 5th and gave him 2x apy 3x total contract  
Mike in NY : 3/11/2024 10:03 pm : link
In comment 16426972 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
that howie just gave huff....

why did we do this? why didnt you just go after huff straightout?


Because while Burns isn’t great against the run, he can at least be passable in the right scheme. Huff was strictly a third down player for the Jets on a defense that lived on pass rush + Sauce.
Thanks for the head's up the other day  
GiantMike92 : 3/11/2024 10:03 pm : link
Rickey213
I think Brian Burns closest comp is Josh Allen  
George from PA : 3/11/2024 10:04 pm : link
I hope adding him to a DL that has DeX and Thibs.....should lead to massive stats.

Add a solid outside corner .....and a center field safety in FA

If we can find another stud DT in the 2nd Rd

This defense will cause problems to teams.
According to GBN Draft Report  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 10:05 pm : link

The Giants may have to throw in another pick (uncomfirmed):


"In exchange the Panthers will get the first of two Giants’ 2nd round pick this year – #39 overall – as well as a 2025 5th rounder. There are also unconfirmed reports that the final deal will also include of either 4th or 5th round picks this year."
RE: According to GBN Draft Report  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/11/2024 10:06 pm : link
In comment 16427037 M.S. said:
Quote:

The Giants may have to throw in another pick (uncomfirmed):


"In exchange the Panthers will get the first of two Giants’ 2nd round pick this year – #39 overall – as well as a 2025 5th rounder. There are also unconfirmed reports that the final deal will also include of either 4th or 5th round picks this year."


There is a report they will exchange 5th round picks this year. See front page.
Why are people saying Burns is not great against the run?  
George from PA : 3/11/2024 10:07 pm : link
That is not what I am hearing.

I know several diehard Panther fans.....they think Brian's is strong against the run.....

Thibs need to get better.
RE: RE: we gave up a 2nd and 5th and gave him 2x apy 3x total contract  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/11/2024 10:08 pm : link
In comment 16426995 prdave73 said:
Quote:
In comment 16426972 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


that howie just gave huff....

why did we do this? why didnt you just go after huff straightout?



This is why I'm not as thrilled as I should be. I'm just concerned we gave up to much! They could of just signed Leonard Floyd or Huff and not given up picks?! I just hope this isn't another Nate Solder move. Not only are we paying a boat load of money, we gave up a valuable 2nd rounder! and 5th! The Giants have many holes to fill including now safety and RB!


Solder was a 30-year old OL who had never been to the Pro Bowl or considered even one of the better tackles in the game.

Burns is 25, a two-time Pro Bowler, who has 46 sacks and 95 QB hits in just a few seasons.

Yeah, but besides that, they are exactly the same.
RE: RE: RE: Burns  
WillVAB : 3/11/2024 10:10 pm : link
In comment 16426962 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16426946 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16426912 stretch234 said:
[quote] This is no different than them signing Olivier Vernon years ago. You take the chance on a young pass rusher. He is not a good run defender. Being paid like a top 5 pass rusher who has not been close to that in terms of QB hits or pressures

QB Hits (2023)
Josh Sweat 16
Dexter Lawrence 14
Josh Allen 13
Brian Burns 11
Rashan Gary 10


Pressures (2023)

Josh Sweat 37
Josh Allen 46
Rashan Gary 30
Dexter Lawrence 25
Brian Burns 20

Sweat plays on a loaded defense and this is his first really good year.
No shame in not being as good as Josh Allen
Gary is not a better player than Burns












You have to take into account who they play for... Pass rushers make their living on 3rd and longs and when they have a lead and the other team has to throw. The Panthers almost never had the lead late in games.



And the Panthers run D was one of the worst in the league. Teams just didn’t pass that much against them.
Yep  
djm : 3/11/2024 10:13 pm : link
Burns more bend or burst than Vernon but Vernon had his moments and was very good against the run. Plus we were later able to trade Vernon for Ziegler who was good here.

Giants essentially traded McKinney and Leonard Williams for Burns, both in terms of money allocation and the very players themselves. I liked both, but that’s fine by me.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Burns  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 10:13 pm : link
In comment 16427060 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16426962 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16426946 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16426912 stretch234 said:
[quote] This is no different than them signing Olivier Vernon years ago. You take the chance on a young pass rusher. He is not a good run defender. Being paid like a top 5 pass rusher who has not been close to that in terms of QB hits or pressures

QB Hits (2023)
Josh Sweat 16
Dexter Lawrence 14
Josh Allen 13
Brian Burns 11
Rashan Gary 10


Pressures (2023)

Josh Sweat 37
Josh Allen 46
Rashan Gary 30
Dexter Lawrence 25
Brian Burns 20

Sweat plays on a loaded defense and this is his first really good year.
No shame in not being as good as Josh Allen
Gary is not a better player than Burns












You have to take into account who they play for... Pass rushers make their living on 3rd and longs and when they have a lead and the other team has to throw. The Panthers almost never had the lead late in games.




And the Panthers run D was one of the worst in the league. Teams just didn’t pass that much against them.


exactly... Another reason why their predictable pass rush was one of the worst in the league. I just made that up, but really come on tell me you don't want those numbers for all teams.
Zietler  
djm : 3/11/2024 10:13 pm : link
..
I just love that  
djm : 3/11/2024 10:15 pm : link
Schoen and nyg had the guts to pull this move off. Love the emphasis on the pass rusher. Love the emphasis on defense overall even with the loss of McKinney. Take a strength and build on it. That’s what we did today…
RE: Burns  
prdave73 : 3/11/2024 10:15 pm : link
In comment 16426999 stretch234 said:
Quote:
There is nothing wrong with being skeptical on paying a guy 150m who has not been a top 10 edge rusher in this league

I get it - you take the chance on the pass rusher. I brought up Vernon for that same reason when they signed him You chance on young pass rushers. Vernons and Burns stats are almost identical through 80 NFL games

I am all for taking the shot with a pass rusher. I just don’t think we needed to pay him TJ Watt money


This... "I just don’t think we needed to pay him TJ Watt money"

We can discuss this all we want, but the bottom line is that is TJ Watt type of money, plus the extremely valuable 2nd & 5th rds. That kind of money should have been spent on the offensive line!
saw a stat i cant find now that CAR D didnt play 1 snap in 4Q w/ lead  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 10:16 pm : link
all season last year. the guy made 2 of the last 3 pro bowls and started both of them.

even with the down year his production stacks up with anyone other than nick bosa, tj watt, or myles garrett. those guys arent 25 years old or currently available. for a 2nd round pick this is a move you have to make.
When your team gives up draft capital  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 10:18 pm : link

and commits significant dollars to a Brian Burns, is your team in re-build mode or ready to be a serious play-off team?

Or is it not fair to put it in such stark bi-modal terms?
RE: When your team gives up draft capital  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/11/2024 10:21 pm : link
In comment 16427105 M.S. said:
Quote:

and commits significant dollars to a Brian Burns, is your team in re-build mode or ready to be a serious play-off team?

Or is it not fair to put it in such stark bi-modal terms?


As of March 11, 2023, the Giants starting quarterback is Tommy DeVito.
RE: When your team gives up draft capital  
Mike in NY : 3/11/2024 10:22 pm : link
In comment 16427105 M.S. said:
Quote:

and commits significant dollars to a Brian Burns, is your team in re-build mode or ready to be a serious play-off team?

Or is it not fair to put it in such stark bi-modal terms?


I think this was a gray area where a 25 year old multiple pro bowl pass rusher doesn’t come along every day, the only major pick was a 2nd, and our draft position didn’t lend itself to where the top pass rushers were projected to go. Turner, Verse, and Latu are very clearly above the rest but all are predicted more in the 15-25 range.
RE: RE: Burns  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 10:22 pm : link
In comment 16427094 prdave73 said:
Quote:
In comment 16426999 stretch234 said:


Quote:


There is nothing wrong with being skeptical on paying a guy 150m who has not been a top 10 edge rusher in this league

I get it - you take the chance on the pass rusher. I brought up Vernon for that same reason when they signed him You chance on young pass rushers. Vernons and Burns stats are almost identical through 80 NFL games

I am all for taking the shot with a pass rusher. I just don’t think we needed to pay him TJ Watt money



This... "I just don’t think we needed to pay him TJ Watt money"

We can discuss this all we want, but the bottom line is that is TJ Watt type of money, plus the extremely valuable 2nd & 5th rds. That kind of money should have been spent on the offensive line!


This is so funny... TJ Watt got that money in 2021. For example last year Nick Bosa got 5 year 170. This year with even more cap Burns got 5 years 150 MAX we still don't know real numbers. If TJ Watt was 26 and signing a contract this year he would be 5 year for 200 million. He isn't getting TJ Watt money.
RE: RE: Burns  
WillVAB : 3/11/2024 10:22 pm : link
In comment 16427094 prdave73 said:
Quote:
In comment 16426999 stretch234 said:


Quote:


There is nothing wrong with being skeptical on paying a guy 150m who has not been a top 10 edge rusher in this league

I get it - you take the chance on the pass rusher. I brought up Vernon for that same reason when they signed him You chance on young pass rushers. Vernons and Burns stats are almost identical through 80 NFL games

I am all for taking the shot with a pass rusher. I just don’t think we needed to pay him TJ Watt money



This... "I just don’t think we needed to pay him TJ Watt money"

We can discuss this all we want, but the bottom line is that is TJ Watt type of money, plus the extremely valuable 2nd & 5th rds. That kind of money should have been spent on the offensive line!


Who? Can’t believe there’s still people out there who think you can just handpick whatever OL you want from the magic FA tooth fairy.


There weren’t great options available. The Giants got decent value from the market. They’re going to have to reinforce the OL through the draft.
RE: RE: When your team gives up draft capital  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 10:30 pm : link
In comment 16427110 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16427105 M.S. said:


Quote:



and commits significant dollars to a Brian Burns, is your team in re-build mode or ready to be a serious play-off team?

Or is it not fair to put it in such stark bi-modal terms?



I think this was a gray area where a 25 year old multiple pro bowl pass rusher doesn’t come along every day, the only major pick was a 2nd, and our draft position didn’t lend itself to where the top pass rushers were projected to go. Turner, Verse, and Latu are very clearly above the rest but all are predicted more in the 15-25 range.

You could be right. An alternative scenario for a team in re-build mode would be trade down from 6, draft a cost-controlled EDGE guy like Jared Verse, and add additional draft capital.
RE: RE: RE: When your team gives up draft capital  
Mike in NY : 3/11/2024 10:33 pm : link
In comment 16427129 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 16427110 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16427105 M.S. said:


Quote:



and commits significant dollars to a Brian Burns, is your team in re-build mode or ready to be a serious play-off team?

Or is it not fair to put it in such stark bi-modal terms?



I think this was a gray area where a 25 year old multiple pro bowl pass rusher doesn’t come along every day, the only major pick was a 2nd, and our draft position didn’t lend itself to where the top pass rushers were projected to go. Turner, Verse, and Latu are very clearly above the rest but all are predicted more in the 15-25 range.


You could be right. An alternative scenario for a team in re-build mode would be trade down from 6, draft a cost-controlled EDGE guy like Jared Verse, and add additional draft capital.


The problem is then you are relying on the same cadre of QB’s as last year. I am not a fan of Penix or Nix, but both are likely to go before 39.
I’ve known Burns and his brother since his FSU days  
ajr2456 : 3/11/2024 10:33 pm : link
He’s going to a plus in the locker room
Quite apparent  
RetroJint : 3/11/2024 10:34 pm : link
that their owner is a weirdo. In fact the league must be concerned about the ownership of some of these teams . The Titans and Seahawks also come to mind . The contract is good . The trade compensation is a joke . Nice job by Schoen.
RE: RE: RE: When your team gives up draft capital  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 10:35 pm : link
In comment 16427129 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 16427110 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16427105 M.S. said:


Quote:



and commits significant dollars to a Brian Burns, is your team in re-build mode or ready to be a serious play-off team?

Or is it not fair to put it in such stark bi-modal terms?



I think this was a gray area where a 25 year old multiple pro bowl pass rusher doesn’t come along every day, the only major pick was a 2nd, and our draft position didn’t lend itself to where the top pass rushers were projected to go. Turner, Verse, and Latu are very clearly above the rest but all are predicted more in the 15-25 range.


You could be right. An alternative scenario for a team in re-build mode would be trade down from 6, draft a cost-controlled EDGE guy like Jared Verse, and add additional draft capital.


Please say you aren't comparing a rookie to a proven Vet. The draft is a crapshoot. It takes time for players usually to come into their own. You are hoping they become Burns. Now you drafted Burns aren't you a get a QB guy. You have no options to get a QB in the 1st now. I would rather have Burns and JJM/Drake/Nabers than Verse and say anybody you would pick at 39.
RE: RE: RE: RE: When your team gives up draft capital  
M.S. : 3/11/2024 10:49 pm : link
In comment 16427139 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16427129 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 16427110 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16427105 M.S. said:


Quote:



and commits significant dollars to a Brian Burns, is your team in re-build mode or ready to be a serious play-off team?

Or is it not fair to put it in such stark bi-modal terms?



I think this was a gray area where a 25 year old multiple pro bowl pass rusher doesn’t come along every day, the only major pick was a 2nd, and our draft position didn’t lend itself to where the top pass rushers were projected to go. Turner, Verse, and Latu are very clearly above the rest but all are predicted more in the 15-25 range.


You could be right. An alternative scenario for a team in re-build mode would be trade down from 6, draft a cost-controlled EDGE guy like Jared Verse, and add additional draft capital.



Please say you aren't comparing a rookie to a proven Vet. The draft is a crapshoot. It takes time for players usually to come into their own. You are hoping they become Burns. Now you drafted Burns aren't you a get a QB guy. You have no options to get a QB in the 1st now. I would rather have Burns and JJM/Drake/Nabers than Verse and say anybody you would pick at 39.

When the rumors about Brian Burns grew louder, I felt that a team that is one EDGE guy away from making noise in the playoffs would make a lot of sense. But the Giants are not that sort of team.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: When your team gives up draft capital  
Amtoft : 3/11/2024 10:54 pm : link
In comment 16427158 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 16427139 Amtoft said:


When the rumors about Brian Burns grew louder, I felt that a team that is one EDGE guy away from making noise in the playoffs would make a lot of sense. But the Giants are not that sort of team.


I can see you saying that if we traded for a 29 year old player... 25 is almost the age of some of these rookies. In fact Verse will be 24 this year a year and some months younger.
RE: I’ve known Burns and his brother since his FSU days  
NormanAllen_95 : 3/11/2024 11:07 pm : link
In comment 16427135 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
He’s going to a plus in the locker room


Great to know. I was always impressed with how high energy was on the sidelines and in between plays. And not to the point where it was obnoxious. I think him and 58( I'm doing speech to text... I'm not going to try and say his name),and 5 are going to make a really fun linebacking corps for your years
if you add good players things can turn quickly  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 11:22 pm : link
when miami added tyreek who thought that would catapult them as a team the way it did?

SF took their initial big leap forward as a team when they drafted bosa. armstead and buckner and all the other guys they had all of sudden looked a lot better.

burns, thibs, lawrence, okereke, banks is a legitimate core on defense to build from - all signed for 3 more years or more.

more work to do on the OL but the cap is not an issue even after burns and there are a lot of solid depth players still out there who are going to end up with reasonable 1-2 year deals.
According to Dan Duggan  
Big_Pete : 3/11/2024 11:41 pm : link
Brian Burns full contract details: 5 years, $141m with $87.5m guaranteed.

Guarantees: $25m signing bonus, 2024 base salary ($18m), 2025 base salary ($22.5m). His base salary in 2026 is guaranteed for injury at signing; $10.75m of the 2025 salary is fully guaranteed at signing.

Cap hits by year:

2024: $23.3m
2025: $27.75m
2026: $28.75
2027: $30.5m
2028: $30.5
contract  
Big_Pete : 3/11/2024 11:43 pm : link
presumably the rest of the $150m report is non likely to be earned incentives.
RE: According to Dan Duggan  
Big_Pete : 3/11/2024 11:46 pm : link
In comment 16427203 Big_Pete said:
Quote:
Brian Burns full contract details: 5 years, $141m with $87.5m guaranteed.

Guarantees: $25m signing bonus, 2024 base salary ($18m), 2025 base salary ($22.5m). His base salary in 2026 is guaranteed for injury at signing; $10.75m of the 2025 salary is fully guaranteed at signing.

Cap hits by year:

2024: $23.3m
2025: $27.75m
2026: $28.75
2027: $30.5m
2028: $30.5


$23.5m cap number in 2024

apologies for typo
RE: According to Dan Duggan  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 11:48 pm : link
In comment 16427203 Big_Pete said:
Quote:
Brian Burns full contract details: 5 years, $141m with $87.5m guaranteed.

Guarantees: $25m signing bonus, 2024 base salary ($18m), 2025 base salary ($22.5m). His base salary in 2026 is guaranteed for injury at signing; $10.75m of the 2025 salary is fully guaranteed at signing.

Cap hits by year:

2024: $23.3m
2025: $27.75m
2026: $28.75
2027: $30.5m
2028: $30.5


just guessed this completely wrong in a different thread. this is very different than schoen's big contracts last year and in a good way. this is what you would call a pay as you go contract, which imo is usually the best way to structure deals when you can to avoid balloon years.

makes it less likely we see any more big moves this offseason but i think thats the right call, there's nothing big left out there. they can move money around for the right depth signings and the areas where they need depth there's a lot of supply (s, rb, og, cb).
RE: RE: According to Dan Duggan  
Big_Pete : 3/11/2024 11:56 pm : link
In comment 16427213 Eric on Li said:
Quote:



just guessed this completely wrong in a different thread. this is very different than schoen's big contracts last year and in a good way. this is what you would call a pay as you go contract, which imo is usually the best way to structure deals when you can to avoid balloon years.

makes it less likely we see any more big moves this offseason but i think thats the right call, there's nothing big left out there. they can move money around for the right depth signings and the areas where they need depth there's a lot of supply (s, rb, og, cb).


I expect that Eluemunor, Runyon etc won't have huge cap hits in 2024.

We can still restructure/extend Thomas, Lawrence, Okereke, Slayton, Jones (hopefully not) and even Burns if we need extra cap space this year.

Pluse we will find out what is the plan with Waller.
RE: RE: RE: According to Dan Duggan  
Eric on Li : 3/11/2024 11:57 pm : link
In comment 16427220 Big_Pete said:
Quote:
In comment 16427213 Eric on Li said:


Quote:





just guessed this completely wrong in a different thread. this is very different than schoen's big contracts last year and in a good way. this is what you would call a pay as you go contract, which imo is usually the best way to structure deals when you can to avoid balloon years.

makes it less likely we see any more big moves this offseason but i think thats the right call, there's nothing big left out there. they can move money around for the right depth signings and the areas where they need depth there's a lot of supply (s, rb, og, cb).



I expect that Eluemunor, Runyon etc won't have huge cap hits in 2024.

We can still restructure/extend Thomas, Lawrence, Okereke, Slayton, Jones (hopefully not) and even Burns if we need extra cap space this year.

Pluse we will find out what is the plan with Waller.


im not worried about the cap they have plenty of room - structuring this deal the way they did is the opposite of desperation.

just surprised because its the first time this regime has structured a deal this way.
RE: RE: I’ve known Burns and his brother since his FSU days  
2ndroundKO : 12:01 am : link
In comment 16427171 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16427135 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


He’s going to a plus in the locker room



Great to know. I was always impressed with how high energy was on the sidelines and in between plays. And not to the point where it was obnoxious. I think him and 58( I'm doing speech to text... I'm not going to try and say his name),and 5 are going to make a really fun linebacking corps for your years

That’s a really good point and something I recalled when I first heard of the news today. Burns brings energy on every play. I didn’t follow Carolina closely and I don’t know if he was the heart and soul of the defense but it sure looked that way each time I saw him. A high effort, vocal leader type and not in an obnoxious way (at least not on the field). Great talent and a smart locker room add.
RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Dan Duggan  
Big_Pete : 12:02 am : link
In comment 16427221 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16427220 Big_Pete said:


Quote:


In comment 16427213 Eric on Li said:


Quote:





just guessed this completely wrong in a different thread. this is very different than schoen's big contracts last year and in a good way. this is what you would call a pay as you go contract, which imo is usually the best way to structure deals when you can to avoid balloon years.

makes it less likely we see any more big moves this offseason but i think thats the right call, there's nothing big left out there. they can move money around for the right depth signings and the areas where they need depth there's a lot of supply (s, rb, og, cb).



I expect that Eluemunor, Runyon etc won't have huge cap hits in 2024.

We can still restructure/extend Thomas, Lawrence, Okereke, Slayton, Jones (hopefully not) and even Burns if we need extra cap space this year.

Pluse we will find out what is the plan with Waller.



im not worried about the cap they have plenty of room - structuring this deal the way they did is the opposite of desperation.

just surprised because its the first time this regime has structured a deal this way.


Agreed

I like how Schoen etc have structured contracts.
It seems much more sustainable rather than a quick/ short term fix.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: According to Dan Duggan  
Eric on Li : 12:05 am : link
In comment 16427224 Big_Pete said:
Quote:



im not worried about the cap they have plenty of room - structuring this deal the way they did is the opposite of desperation.

just surprised because its the first time this regime has structured a deal this way.



Agreed

I like how Schoen etc have structured contracts.
It seems much more sustainable rather than a quick/ short term fix.


this is really his first truly flat out - sign that maybe they see the error of some of what they did last year. jones' low year 1 cap# was a lot more aggressive than i expected last year.
Not going to lie,  
prdave73 : 12:53 am : link
even though what we gave up is a concern, it's going to be fun to see what these guys are going to do. Brian Burns is one of the funnest pass rushers to watch. Dude is nasty. Burns, Thibs, Dex, Ojulari, Simmons, and Okereke?? Speed.. Bringing back the old days where you can't have enough pass rushers feels good. Now fix the Oline.
Spidey - ( New Window )
Much needed signing  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1:35 am : link
Let’s create a strength in the DL. Lawrence is a top 3 DL guy these days, and now you have more than that? Good move.
....  
riceneggs : 6:06 am : link
This signing just seems weird to me.

I'm glad we're "getting better"

But, as of now, our offense is going to be so terrible that having a great defensive player is just going to seem like (and likely be) a waste. I wouldve rather just built thru the draft
The new defensive coordinator doesn't blitz much, so he has to get a  
Ira : 6:16 am : link
pass rush from his front 7, especially the outside linebackers. Whereas Wink blitzed often so he needed better defensive backs to handle man coverage.
Looking at burns overall pass rushing stats  
bLiTz 2k : 6:28 am : link
last year without looking at pass rush attempts is disingenuous.

It's like only looking at a running backs season yardage instead of YPC, which is a more telling stat.

Carolina was a dumpster fire. They were blown out in the second half of games and teams just ran the ball.

Burns actual efficiency numbers are excellent.

RE: ....  
Sean : 6:33 am : link
In comment 16427284 riceneggs said:
Quote:
This signing just seems weird to me.

I'm glad we're "getting better"

But, as of now, our offense is going to be so terrible that having a great defensive player is just going to seem like (and likely be) a waste. I wouldve rather just built thru the draft

He's a young proven player at a premium position. The chances are very high you aren't getting a player at Burns level in the 2nd round of the draft. You have to start somewhere, the Giants are in the process of finally building an identity. Next on the list is QB.
RE: RE: ....  
riceneggs : 6:41 am : link
In comment 16427308 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16427284 riceneggs said:


Quote:


This signing just seems weird to me.

I'm glad we're "getting better"

But, as of now, our offense is going to be so terrible that having a great defensive player is just going to seem like (and likely be) a waste. I wouldve rather just built thru the draft


He's a young proven player at a premium position. The chances are very high you aren't getting a player at Burns level in the 2nd round of the draft. You have to start somewhere, the Giants are in the process of finally building an identity. Next on the list is QB.


i understand the move. i'm just saying....

if we run it back with DJ and company, we're definetely going to have a terrible record.

if we draft a QB and sit him a year, we are looking at having a losing record this upcoming year and next.

we should be "decent" heading into the 2026 season, but who knows.

so the weird part is just...what's the point in having the 2nd highest paid DE in history on your team for the next 3 years when there's likely not going to be a good return on investment (team wise)

yes, he'll have double digit sacks this year and next. but we'll probably have double digit losses as well
I like this player  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:50 am : link
Stood out the few times I have seen the Panthers play. Young player with plenty of upside.

No elite QB's in the NFCE. Control the defensive front and you are in great shape.
RE: RE: RE: ....  
kdog77 : 6:56 am : link
Quote:

so the weird part is just...what's the point in having the 2nd highest paid DE in history on your team for the next 3 years when there's likely not going to be a good return on investment (team wise)

yes, he'll have double digit sacks this year and next. but we'll probably have double digit losses as well


I agree that it is a slight overpay for Burns compared to other top edge rushers in the NFL, but the cost to acquire him was quite low relative to what other teams have given up in draft capital to acquire similar pass rushers.

Edge is a premium position where teams either have to use a 1st round pick to get the most talented players or give up draft assets to pay the player a large extension. I think Schoen should be given credit for reducing the draft capital needed to get Burns, but only time will tell if he lives up to the contract value. Regardless the money spent on Edge is likely better long term value in terms of total wins than money spent on RB or Safety. If Giants want to go to the SB, then they need to start building the OL and DL at some point. What better time than now?
RE: I like this player  
riceneggs : 7:02 am : link
In comment 16427331 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Stood out the few times I have seen the Panthers play. Young player with plenty of upside.

No elite QB's in the NFCE. Control the defensive front and you are in great shape.


Dak is elite, don't fool yourself
Hurts is dangerous
And Daniels (who alot of us want) will be a problem)
RE: RE: I like this player  
section125 : 7:06 am : link
In comment 16427346 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 16427331 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Stood out the few times I have seen the Panthers play. Young player with plenty of upside.

No elite QB's in the NFCE. Control the defensive front and you are in great shape.



Dak is elite, don't fool yourself
Hurts is dangerous
And Daniels (who alot of us want) will be a problem)


Dak is a good to maybe VG QB. He is not elite. Guy cannot win in the playoffs with all the weapons he has.
Dak elite?!?!?  
JT039 : 7:07 am : link
Lmao….

RE: RE: RE: I like this player  
riceneggs : 7:24 am : link
In comment 16427352 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16427346 riceneggs said:


Quote:


In comment 16427331 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Stood out the few times I have seen the Panthers play. Young player with plenty of upside.

No elite QB's in the NFCE. Control the defensive front and you are in great shape.



Dak is elite, don't fool yourself
Hurts is dangerous
And Daniels (who alot of us want) will be a problem)



Dak is a good to maybe VG QB. He is not elite. Guy cannot win in the playoffs with all the weapons he has.


Regular season Dak is high level, imo

We're not making the playoffs so we won't get to face "playoff Dak"
Rice  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:33 am : link
Dak has been very good during the regular season but elite QB's get it done in the playoffs. I give him a lot of credit for he developed. 4th round steal.

Dallas did a great job supporting him when he came into the league with a top OL/running game. Giants would be well served following the same approach if they draft a QB.
RE: Rice  
riceneggs : 7:45 am : link
In comment 16427392 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
but elite QB's get it done in the playoffs.


based on that theory (that elite QBs get it done in the playoffs)

Jalen Hurts is kinda elite (took his team to the superbowl/got it done in the playoffs)

Anyway, maybe elite is a strong term for Dak.

But facing reg.season Dak, Hurts and Daniels is still gonna be a problem this year.




RE: RE: Rice  
section125 : 8:09 am : link
In comment 16427409 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 16427392 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


but elite QB's get it done in the playoffs.



based on that theory (that elite QBs get it done in the playoffs)

Jalen Hurts is kinda elite (took his team to the superbowl/got it done in the playoffs)

Anyway, maybe elite is a strong term for Dak.

But facing reg.season Dak, Hurts and Daniels is still gonna be a problem this year.


So what? Daniels is a rookie and may or may not be in DC. Hurts fell on his face last year. Dak is Dak, nothing new.

RE: RE: RE: Rice  
riceneggs : 9:10 am : link
In comment 16427440 section125 said:
Quote:



So what? Daniels is a rookie and may or may not be in DC. Hurts fell on his face last year. Dak is Dak, nothing new.


point was....
i don't see how adding Burns (and making him the 2nd highest paid DE in NFL history) helps us in the next 3-4 years

to me, this feels similar to us trading for Leonard Williams, then giving him a new deal. all while being a terrible team overall
well, Burns experiened alot of losing with Panthers, Now he gets  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 9:19 am : link
to experience the Giants!!
RE: Not going to lie,  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 9:21 am : link
In comment 16427256 prdave73 said:
Quote:
even though what we gave up is a concern, it's going to be fun to see what these guys are going to do. Brian Burns is one of the funnest pass rushers to watch. Dude is nasty. Burns, Thibs, Dex, Ojulari, Simmons, and Okereke?? Speed.. Bringing back the old days where you can't have enough pass rushers feels good. Now fix the Oline. Spidey - ( New Window )


Ojulari is hurt all the time..Burns is probably going to replace him
With draft capital traded to Carolina  
M.S. : 9:22 am : link

Giants drop from 4th to 14th in Tankathon's Draft Power Rankings.
RE: ....  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:46 am : link
In comment 16427284 riceneggs said:
Quote:
This signing just seems weird to me.

I'm glad we're "getting better"

But, as of now, our offense is going to be so terrible that having a great defensive player is just going to seem like (and likely be) a waste. I wouldve rather just built thru the draft


Building thru the draft is fine, but I don't see the issue with investing in a player that's 25 years old with proven production. He's the same age as Dexter Lawrence. Should they not has paid Dexter? You know he can play at a high level. Building thru the draft is great. They did that. They ended up with Thibs and Ojulari. Two picks that were applauded at the time but also aren't enough to make a defense good.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Rice  
Strahan91 : 9:58 am : link
In comment 16427514 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 16427440 section125 said:


Quote:





So what? Daniels is a rookie and may or may not be in DC. Hurts fell on his face last year. Dak is Dak, nothing new.




point was....
i don't see how adding Burns (and making him the 2nd highest paid DE in NFL history) helps us in the next 3-4 years

to me, this feels similar to us trading for Leonard Williams, then giving him a new deal. all while being a terrible team overall

Well for 1, Burns is better than Williams was at the time. Nobody was trading for Williams except Gettleman, meanwhile Carolina had a monster offer from one of the smarter FO's in the league for Burns. Second, acquiring Williams in a vacuum wasn't the issue at all. Actually it wound up being a good move. It was the rest of the roster building that left the Giants in the hole they're in.
In the NFL, you need impact talent at premium positions  
JonC : 10:01 am : link
Giants are in desperate need of adding at those positions. Burns fills a big one and he's about to hit his prime along with Dexter.

Now, get the QB and WR. Find CB #2, FS, and add DL depth.
A lot of mind numbing stupidity in this thread  
BestFeature : 10:07 am : link
The Giants should only acquire talent when they're good? I'd get the argument that they're not ready if Burns were 30, maybe even 28. He's 25. If the Giants rebuild the right way he might be 27 by the time they're a playoff team. This "not one X away" cliche is so old and ridiculous. Teams can't acquire talent because they're not perfect. Once again, I'd get it if he were 30. But this bellyaching about acquiring Burns at 25 because the team is rebuilding is crazy. Leonard Williams never got a good team around him. But that's on management for not getting him a good team. If Burns doesn't get a good team around him in the time frame Williams didn't then there are far bigger problems. Wasn't Williams on the 2016 AND 2022 teams? He was on two playoff teams.
Actually, I don't think Williams was on the 2016 team  
BestFeature : 10:10 am : link
But my point still remains, the Giants sucking for his tenure here is THE problem. Not trading for Leonard Williams.
I still don't know how or why Carolina  
djm : 10:15 am : link
lets a guy like Burns get a way for that price. Shit I was cranky when the Giants traded Leonard Williams away for a SECOND rounder, nearly the same price we paid for Burns. I understood the trade don't get me wrong, but was bummed to see a good player walk. I got it, would have done it again even without the Burns trade, but I had to process it first. If the Giants traded away a guy like Burns I would have been pissed off. The fact they dealt him for a 2nd and whatever else? I would have lost my mind. Those guys are worth so much more, big contract or not. He's our now so fuck stupid Carolina.

I wish we could draft a good nasty middle LB in round 2 and get that kid ready for NFL action right away, year one. This D is not far away assuming we can fill McK's spot adequately.
I guess I should wait and see how this DC treats the LB position  
djm : 10:18 am : link
we may not need another LB as much, plus we do have the 3rd year kid (McFadden) who showed he can play even if he gets washed sometimes. I can't believe we have 3 legit stud talents at LB. With one big move the D, holes and all, turned into a very interesting unit.
RE: A lot of mind numbing stupidity in this thread  
riceneggs : 10:19 am : link
In comment 16427618 BestFeature said:
Quote:
The Giants should only acquire talent when they're good?


that's not what anyone on here is saying.
i'm just saying that we went out and bought a ferrari....and parked it at our trailer park beside our ford escorts and VW beetles (damn i'm old)

last thing for now  
djm : 10:24 am : link
I have been beating this drum for years now, this isn't some new ideal from me. I have long said The Giants will take this division back by building a real fucking defense again. We all know the offense's shortcomings and needs, but the D is just as important. The east with Philly and Dallas is loaded on offense. Good QBs and great skill players. OLS that can block. Back to those QBs, yes they are good, yes they kill us usually, but they aren't great. Those guys can be had. Good defenses can and will fuck them up. Even the best QBs ever can't beat the elite defenses with regularity. We just saw it this past year. We will see it again. You want to beat Dak and Dallas? Knock Dak's dick in the dirt and you will beat Dallas again. HE's good, but Dak will crumble if you pressure and confuse him. Same with Hurts.

We take this division back building a real defense with staying power. We haven't built one with any legs since the mid to late 2000s into 2011. Schoen gets it. And I am quite relieved to know this. Since he's been here he's devoted ample attention to the D, finally. Keep going.
RE: According to Dan Duggan  
Carson53 : 11:30 am : link
In comment 16427203 Big_Pete said:
Quote:
Brian Burns full contract details: 5 years, $141m with $87.5m guaranteed.

Guarantees: $25m signing bonus, 2024 base salary ($18m), 2025 base salary ($22.5m). His base salary in 2026 is guaranteed for injury at signing; $10.75m of the 2025 salary is fully guaranteed at signing.

Cap hits by year:

2024: $23.3m
2025: $27.75m
2026: $28.75
2027: $30.5m
2028: $30.5


That's a lot of guaranteed money, but it's a good move for what they gave up. They still have a second round pick this year, via the Williams trade last year. TBH, I didn't see this one coming. From reports, the Rams had offered the Panthers two first round picks earlier in this process, and the Panthers said no? That's not smart, if you don't keep the player.
RE: RE: According to Dan Duggan  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:32 am : link
In comment 16427851 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16427203 Big_Pete said:


Quote:


Brian Burns full contract details: 5 years, $141m with $87.5m guaranteed.

Guarantees: $25m signing bonus, 2024 base salary ($18m), 2025 base salary ($22.5m). His base salary in 2026 is guaranteed for injury at signing; $10.75m of the 2025 salary is fully guaranteed at signing.

Cap hits by year:

2024: $23.3m
2025: $27.75m
2026: $28.75
2027: $30.5m
2028: $30.5



That's a lot of guaranteed money, but it's a good move for what they gave up. They still have a second round pick this year, via the Williams trade last year. TBH, I didn't see this one coming. From reports, the Rams had offered the Panthers two first round picks earlier in this process, and the Panthers said no? That's not smart, if you don't keep the player.


That offer was supposedly last offseason.
the 2 FRP offer was in October 2022 by LAR but they had no 2023 FRP  
Eric on Li : 11:35 am : link
bc of the stafford trade so they were likely offering their 2024 and 2025 FRPs. Carolina should have still taken it, but they wouldnt have had burns for 1.5 years and still wouldn't have returned any compensation yet.

they'd probably have pick #19 instead of pick #39, plus the rams first in 2025.
RE: Not thrilled but not upset  
Dr. D : 11:46 am : link
In comment 16426579 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
I don't think we are a 30 million dollar a year player away from competing but whatever. He is a damn good player and I hope he can continue to improve

I don't agree w/ the mentality of "we're not an X player away.."

You have to add talent when the opportunity is there and a lot of times, you don't even know when you're "X player away".

Were we a high priced WR away from a SB in 2005 when we signed Plax? No, but he sure as heck helped us win it in '07.
^^ and if you don't add talent  
Dr. D : 12:09 pm : link
when you have the opportunity, you're never going to be "X player away..."
The Athletic gave the Giants a grade of "A"  
US1 Giants : 12:31 pm : link
on the trade.

Quote:
The second-round pick is a quality asset, but it’s worth the price for a pass rusher who figures to remain on an upward trajectory for a few more years.

RE: Quite apparent  
GuzzaBlue : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 16427138 RetroJint said:
Quote:
that their owner is a weirdo. In fact the league must be concerned about the ownership of some of these teams . The Titans and Seahawks also come to mind . The contract is good . The trade compensation is a joke . Nice job by Schoen.


I couldn't help to think since this happened, that this is a steal for the Giants in terms of comp. a 2nd? For a premier Edge...
RE: RE: ....  
Amtoft : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 16427570 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16427284 riceneggs said:


Quote:


This signing just seems weird to me.

I'm glad we're "getting better"

But, as of now, our offense is going to be so terrible that having a great defensive player is just going to seem like (and likely be) a waste. I wouldve rather just built thru the draft



Building thru the draft is fine, but I don't see the issue with investing in a player that's 25 years old with proven production. He's the same age as Dexter Lawrence. Should they not has paid Dexter? You know he can play at a high level. Building thru the draft is great. They did that. They ended up with Thibs and Ojulari. Two picks that were applauded at the time but also aren't enough to make a defense good.


That is kind of a good point... Would you trade a 2nd and a 5th to add another Dexter? I would... take pick 47 now and give me another 25 year old Lawrence.
RE: Not going to lie,  
tomdif21 : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16427256 prdave73 said:
Quote:
even though what we gave up is a concern, it's going to be fun to see what these guys are going to do. Brian Burns is one of the funnest pass rushers to watch. Dude is nasty. Burns, Thibs, Dex, Ojulari, Simmons, and Okereke?? Speed.. Bringing back the old days where you can't have enough pass rushers feels good. Now fix the Oline. Spidey - ( New Window )


One aspect of this signing that I don't think has gotten much attention is how Burns can help someone like Neal in practice. There are not many players in the league with his kind of "get off", let alone on the Giants. Practicing against this type of speed rusher should help our tackles get a lot better against speed rushers.
