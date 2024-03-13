Breer: NYG trying to get into the top 3

Still need a legit #1 WR. No more of these YAC guys. Get someone who can win 1 on 1s consistently & go up & get the football. If we take a QB & don’t pair him w/ a WR I’ll be pissed. We drafted DJ didn’t get him #1 AJ Brown, DK, Deebo all were available. We took Deandre Baker 😂
Given what we've heard already, I would have to think that Schoen has had prelim discussions with both LAC and ARI on the cost to move up if need be and probably one of the reasons he was comfortable giving up 39 for Burns.
True but itrying to get to #3 has to be about getting to CW, Maye, or Daniels…which I’d be stoked about getting either of them. If not then the question would appear to be has JJ warranted enough for a team or teams to want to jump up ahead of Big Blue to get him at #5. And that’s an assumption that AZ wants Harrison Jr. because if they trade out with anyone other than the Chargers then I have to imagine that the Chargers would hall *%?! to the podium to select Harrison Jr.
The bears are trying to move fields and nobody seems to want him. If they pass on a 1oa QB again and have a losing season everyone may as well pack their shit now.
Washington would be brain dead to pass on a QB.
NE could move if they don't see 3 QBs they like, but if that were the case I think they'd have signed someone better than Brissett. I think they are in the QB game which they should be.
so the entire question for nyg is likely to come down to who the qb4 is and how much they like that player. i expect it will be jjm or maye and they will like that player, but a trade up to be to 4 or 5 not 3.
Schoen knows what moving to 3rd will cost. I'd be shocked if he burned that powder on Burns.
My guess is the Giants and Patriots have spoken about the parameters and it's something like number 6, number 70, number 106, and next year's first round pick.
i think this is slightly wrong - if there's anything to take from the Burns trade (and FA so far, particularly Pats/Brissett) it may be that #1-3 arent available so he doesn't need a ton of ammo for a big trade up. The draft starts at #4.
says nothing we already didn't know, namely that the Giants have "inquired" about what it would cost to move up into the top 3. NE is the only plausible trading partner, and my guess is that they have already decided that the cost will be too expensive.
i dont think him gaining 10 pounds on the scale over a month is likely or changes much. weighing more wont stop him from taking more hits since running is a bigger part of his game than the rest. or diminish the 600ish carries he has on him from college. that is as many carries as barkley had at psu.
NYG isn't getting Maye without going up to #3, most likely, and even then Wash could pick him. If Maye is gone, I would think they'll sit tight for JJ at #6. But, there are teams lurking about on #5, mainly because the Giants sit at #6.
LAC could trade out with a team needing a QB.
Even at #4 if the rumors of the Vikings possibly considering trading Justin Jefferson are true.
Daniels skipped the measurements at the combine, no?
still think the QBs go #1, #2, #3. I also don't think #6, #70, #106, and next year's one will get us to #3. Even if it did, that would be too much for me, but I could see Schoen unfortunately making that deal for Maye. Not sure if he would do it for Daniels. But I also think Maye will be taken by Washington.
Anybody (Denver, Minnesota, Las Vegas) trading up with AZ or SD would have to offer a ton of draft capital. I frankly doubt whether they will do so, especially since the only QB left at #4 is likely to be JJM.
The best strategy is to stand pat at #6. McCarthy will likely be available. Remember that sometimes the best trades are the ones you don't make. And if he isn't available, then take a different QB. None of the "big four" QBs should be confused with Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbet, or Aaron Rodgers.
If McCarthy isn't available, I wouldn't use the #6 pick for the 5th rated QB, at that point pivot to another position like WR.
Daniels skipped the measurements at the combine, no?
i got that from his nfl.com combine profile - they have him at 6'4 210 and blanked out other measurements but i guess it's possible they just took whatever his previous listed was?
nfldraftscout also usually has accurate info and they listed him at 6032 and 210 pounds specifically in their combine measurement section.
Daniels skipped the measurements at the combine, no?
i got that from his nfl.com combine profile - they have him at 6'4 210 and blanked out other measurements but i guess it's possible they just took whatever his previous listed was?
nfldraftscout also usually has accurate info and they listed him at 6032 and 210 pounds specifically in their combine measurement section.
https://www.nfl.com/combine/tracker/participants/qb/all-colleges/ - ( New Window )
Yes those are his college measurements. He did not do measurements at the combine. U believe their pro day is March 22nd, will be fun to watch. He's the only guy I'd trade into top 3 for. Gut feeling tells me Bears fleece Commies for a future 1 plus to get CW and they take JD at 2.
Daniels skipped the measurements at the combine, no?
i got that from his nfl.com combine profile - they have him at 6'4 210 and blanked out other measurements but i guess it's possible they just took whatever his previous listed was?
nfldraftscout also usually has accurate info and they listed him at 6032 and 210 pounds specifically in their combine measurement section.
https://www.nfl.com/combine/tracker/participants/qb/all-colleges/ - ( New Window )
Yes those are his college measurements. He did not do measurements at the combine. U believe their pro day is March 22nd, will be fun to watch. He's the only guy I'd trade into top 3 for. Gut feeling tells me Bears fleece Commies for a future 1 plus to get CW and they take JD at 2.
yeah i just searched it. doesnt seem like the best sign for his prospects of weighing 220 at pro day.
Daniels skipped the measurements at the combine, no?
i got that from his nfl.com combine profile - they have him at 6'4 210 and blanked out other measurements but i guess it's possible they just took whatever his previous listed was?
nfldraftscout also usually has accurate info and they listed him at 6032 and 210 pounds specifically in their combine measurement section.
https://www.nfl.com/combine/tracker/participants/qb/all-colleges/ - ( New Window )
Yes those are his college measurements. He did not do measurements at the combine. U believe their pro day is March 22nd, will be fun to watch. He's the only guy I'd trade into top 3 for. Gut feeling tells me Bears fleece Commies for a future 1 plus to get CW and they take JD at 2.
yeah i just searched it. doesnt seem like the best sign for his prospects of weighing 220 at pro day.
I'd be thrilled if something made him fall within reach of us. Like I've said before he is my top qb. Elite touch, elite release/stroke, elite speed, great mentality, and I don't think his weight will be an issue he just needs to slide early and often. The league has changed to protect qbs at all costs, a guy like JD isn't a concern due to size now as it would have been 10+ years ago. The NFL loves players like JD, they are money makers for the NFL ratings fantasy etc. NFL protects them.
I don't know who we are fearing moving up for McCarthy. Atlanta was the other team close enough and with the assets.
Denver doesn't have the ammo. I don't think Minn does either. they need to move up more then twice as far. They would have to give up their #2 plus a 1 and 2 next year and then probably a day3 pick or 2.
The only reason NE would trade is if they prefer JJ. call their bluff.
1. there's a battle in Washington between the GM (Peters) and others in the front office who has the new owners' ear.
Peters wants Maye, everyone else (including Kinsbury, the OC), want Daniels. Hopefully the latter faction wins out and they choose Daniels.
2. Schoen has ALREADY shown he is VERY prepared. He will make EVERY call he needs to make, and know what is and what is not possible, AND know the cost for trading up to 3,4,5, before the draft.
3. There is "likely" one guy they would prefer to take (probably Maye. The inquire up to 3 is probably for him.
If he's taken by Washington, they might (and probably would), shift their focus to McCarthy.
Schoen will have a pretty damn good idea when Chicago is on the clock, whether he would need to move from 6 for JJ.
He's made his share of mistakes in personnel acquisition, but he handles these sorts of negotiations really well. Whatever is possible, he will make happen.
If Breer’s report is true, wonder if this tells us that Schoen/Daboll
I agree with that. Only reason NE would trade with us is if they prefer JJM and know we going for Maye. Call their bluff in that case 100%
aren’t very impressed with the JJ McCarthy evaluation.
This has been discussed ad nauseum. Schoen is just doing his homework. Ofc he is going to see what the cost would be. This provides no hints toward our plans other than the obvious fact that we are serious about drafting a top qb.
4. the Pats just went through a bust of a 1st rd QB in Jones.
Kraft is in his mid 80s. Might not want to go down that rd again, especially for the 3rd QB available. Brissett is a viable QB, for the short term. Getting MHJ for him would make them more competitive more quickly.
This has been discussed ad nauseum. Schoen is just doing his homework. Ofc he is going to see what the cost would be. This provides no hints toward our plans other than the obvious fact that we are serious about drafting a top qb.
Yeah, I know you don’t know. That’s why I typed I wonder.
No need to get upset because it’s not your preferred view or outcome.
Yeah, I know you don’t know. That’s why I typed I wonder.
No need to get upset because it’s not your preferred view or outcome.
I'm not upset at all, was just pointing out how we have all discussed this and it doesn't really tell us anything other than Schoen and Co are serious about potentially drafting a qb in the top 6. If they don't like McCarthy so be it, I trust them. I would be mad if we didn't get any of the top 6 qbs though.
Minnesota and Denver are the prime threats at 11 and 12.
Would also have to watch for the Raiders, Saints and Hawks at 13, 14 and 16.
What we have going for us in a bidding war for the 3, 4 or 5 slots is we offer the softest landing for the teams trading back to 6. At 6 you're pretty much guaranteed one of the big 3 WRs, one of the big 3 Tackles, or the best Edge in the class.
I want to believe the Pats would be a willing partner but Mayo's quote about drafting one of the best players at the most important position, or however he said it, doesn't bode well for potential for us to get up there.
I think the conversation will be, do Schoen and Daboll want McCarthy at 6. Yes or no?
I think the conversation will be, do Schoen and Daboll want McCarthy at 6. Yes or no?
this is how i see it except i think the question will be contending with trading up to 4 or 5 since those other teams you mentioned will be trying to get up for whoever QB4 is.
i think the top 5 end up 4 qbs and MHJ. the question is does AZ want MHJ bad enough or would they trade down?
I'm not making a prediction as to whether Daniels will or won't hit a specific weight.
My observation is his slender frame *might* be a reason a team would be apprehensive to draft him at number two or number three. Because he's not been measured, it's one of the only unknown variables left in the equation.
Whether it was truly a factor or not, a number of observers mentioned JJM bulking up as a positive coming out of the combine. So stands to reason build is a factor in the minds of some decision makers.
What we know is his pro day is almost 4 months to the day since he last played a college down. Which is certainly enough time to put on some weight and train with hit.
I think Daniels would have to fall on his face to not be a top 3 pick, but I think a stellar performance increases the asking price in the unlikely event DC or NE is willing to trade out.
I think the conversation will be, do Schoen and Daboll want McCarthy at 6. Yes or no?
this is how i see it except i think the question will be contending with trading up to 4 or 5 since those other teams you mentioned will be trying to get up for whoever QB4 is.
i think the top 5 end up 4 qbs and MHJ. the question is does AZ want MHJ bad enough or would they trade down?
To secure a QB, we must ensure we have to trade up to the 4th or 5th pick. Waiting until the 6th pick is not an option, as another QB-hungry team may jump ahead of us.
Yeah, I know you don’t know. That’s why I typed I wonder.
No need to get upset because it’s not your preferred view or outcome.
I'm not upset at all, was just pointing out how we have all discussed this and it doesn't really tell us anything other than Schoen and Co are serious about potentially drafting a qb in the top 6. If they don't like McCarthy so be it, I trust them. I would be mad if we didn't get any of the top 6 qbs though.
I thought it was very unlikely Schoen would change his mind on Jones so quickly, but there are only so many signs the Giants are looking for a QB one can ignore.
I was surprised there were so many that thought Schoen was just going to stick with Jones and not admit the error. Not that it wasn’t possible but just more backing that than I would have thought.
Still a TBD as to how this shakes down. But I was pissed at Schoen for throwing that contract down as I would have hoped an outsider in the building would have better judgment. But he lost my faith, and until I see a a new rookie QB under center he isn’t getting it back.
NYG isn't getting Maye without going up to #3, most likely, and even then Wash could pick him. If Maye is gone, I would think they'll sit tight for JJ at #6. But, there are teams lurking about on #5, mainly because the Giants sit at #6.
Goes to show how damaging the wins against Washington and NE were, and Tommy Cutlets.
The bears are trying to move fields and nobody seems to want him. If they pass on a 1oa QB again and have a losing season everyone may as well pack their shit now.
Washington would be brain dead to pass on a QB.
NE could move if they don't see 3 QBs they like, but if that were the case I think they'd have signed someone better than Brissett. I think they are in the QB game which they should be.
so the entire question for nyg is likely to come down to who the qb4 is and how much they like that player. i expect it will be jjm or maye and they will like that player, but a trade up to be to 4 or 5 not 3.
Agreed.
Agreed.
+ 1. I've been saying the same thing for awhile. The 1-3 picks appear as solid as can be with QBs selected. AZ might be enticed to trade out of 4, but I'm not sure they would want to miss out on another Larry Fitzgerald type WR in MHjr.
Chicago, Washington, and New England are as good as locked to pick quarterbacks.
I think the only variable is whether any of the three feel there are four quarterbacks with top end grades, and whether it's worth the risk/reward of trading back.
I could see a world where Daniels/Maye/JJM grade out evenly to a team.
i dont think that's a real thing with QBs. i know schoen kind of implied that's how they felt about neal/ekwonnu in exlpaining why they chose thibs first at #5, but i think with QBs the mental is such a big differentiator more than the physical there is always a guy you like better just because the personality fits better.
someone posted the EA quotes yesterday re 2004, SD wanted rivers not big ben, the giants like eli the most and ben, but didnt care for rivers. i think that's probably how the top of this draft is and nobody is certain how the order will shake out after caleb williams.
I am thinking more and more that they go WR. Harrison may not be doable but I cannot see this team going into next season without an upgrade at WR. WE need a No 1 wideout and the FA market will be too pricey
Not knocking this thread at all, but Breer is reporting due diligence by NYG imo
Couldn't disagree more.
They're inquiring. They wouldn't make the call otherwise. They are looking to move up.
"They are one of the teams that have inquired about a move up in the top 3, doesn't mean its gonna happen, but they have inquired. I think they are looking at all their options at QB."
They're inquiring. They wouldn't make the call otherwise. They are looking to move up.
Oh of course. My point is it's not ground breaking by Breer. Of course NYG, who is interested in a QB, has called up to gauge how much it will take.
Given what we've heard already, I would have to think that Schoen has had prelim discussions with both LAC and ARI on the cost to move up if need be and probably one of the reasons he was comfortable giving up 39 for Burns.
Yup
Just watched it
If they didn’t at least “inquire” Schoen would need to be fired
"They are one of the teams that have inquired about a move up in the top 3, doesn't mean its gonna happen, but they have inquired. I think they are looking at all their options at QB."
If they didn’t at least “inquire” Schoen would need to be fired
^^ yeah this is my point haha. The clip will make it's rounds on twitter, but its nothing we dont know.
True but itrying to get to #3 has to be about getting to CW, Maye, or Daniels…which I’d be stoked about getting either of them. If not then the question would appear to be has JJ warranted enough for a team or teams to want to jump up ahead of Big Blue to get him at #5. And that’s an assumption that AZ wants Harrison Jr. because if they trade out with anyone other than the Chargers then I have to imagine that the Chargers would hall *%?! to the podium to select Harrison Jr.
My guess is the Giants and Patriots have spoken about the parameters and it's something like number 6, number 70, number 106, and next year's first round pick.
100%. There is a high probability that NYG will get sniped if they stay out and expect their QB to slide to them.
Unlikely
My guess is the Giants and Patriots have spoken about the parameters and it's something like number 6, number 70, number 106, and next year's first round pick.
They’ve been going back and forth for weeks, before any calls were taken on Burns. You’re right, it’s unlikely Schoen burned the capital he needed to move up to 3 on Burns.
1. Chicago - probably too steep. Bears want to stay at 1 and take CW.
2. WFT - maybe JS called? I doubt it though. They are not trading out, and especially not with a divisional foe
3. Pats - the most likely spot. If NE likes 2 QB’s, and both go 1-2, maybe they are open for business? But I doubt that a team starting Brisset is passing on the chance to draft a QB.
So, yes they likely made calls. But it’s called due diligence. Prepare for every scenario.
Also…top 3 tells me the Giants see this as a 3 QB draft at the top. Maybe McCarthy is all smoke? Or maybe they don’t like Daniels? Hmm.
Either way, I don’t see QB happening in round 1.
Highly doubtful.
My guess is the Giants and Patriots have spoken about the parameters and it's something like number 6, number 70, number 106, and next year's first round pick.
i think this is slightly wrong - if there's anything to take from the Burns trade (and FA so far, particularly Pats/Brissett) it may be that #1-3 arent available so he doesn't need a ton of ammo for a big trade up. The draft starts at #4.
My guess is the Giants and Patriots have spoken about the parameters and it's something like number 6, number 70, number 106, and next year's first round pick.
They’ve been going back and forth for weeks, before any calls were taken on Burns. You’re right, it’s unlikely Schoen burned the capital he needed to move up to 3 on Burns.
I think everything depends on Daniels's pro day. If he comes in at 220 and blows the doors of the drills, everything changes.
Caleb Williams is going to be selected, Fields trade status has no bearing.
even if they cannot move Fields.
Caleb Williams is going to be selected, Fields trade status has no bearing.
What a locker room culture that will be.....
Well that is a statement based on nothing, but...thank you?
LAC could trade out with a team needing a QB.
If the top 3 QBs are gone, I am not sure a team will have such conviction on QB4 to give up multiple 1sts and 2nd round picks to move up that far. Atlanta I would have worried about, but going from 11 to 5 won't be cheap, same with 12, and 13 for QB4
NYG isn't getting Maye without going up to #3, most likely, and even then Wash could pick him. If Maye is gone, I would think they'll sit tight for JJ at #6. But, there are teams lurking about on #5, mainly because the Giants sit at #6.
even if they cannot move Fields.
Caleb Williams is going to be selected, Fields trade status has no bearing.
What a locker room culture that will be.....
There's plenty of time for them to trade Fields, even on draft day, when some teams looking for a QB in the draft come up short.
LAC could trade out with a team needing a QB.
If the top 3 QBs are gone, I am not sure a team will have such conviction on QB4 to give up multiple 1sts and 2nd round picks to move up that far. Atlanta I would have worried about, but going from 11 to 5 won't be cheap, same with 12, and 13 for QB4
NYG isn't getting Maye without going up to #3, most likely, and even then Wash could pick him. If Maye is gone, I would think they'll sit tight for JJ at #6. But, there are teams lurking about on #5, mainly because the Giants sit at #6. [/quote ]
Even at #4 if the rumors of the Vikings possibly considering trading Justin Jefferson are true.
If you have a guy you like there are too many teams 11-14 that need a QB. If #3 is for sale and the Giants don't get it, whoever does will likely also get the QB the Giants wanted.
If you have a guy you like there are too many teams 11-14 that need a QB. If #3 is for sale and the Giants don't get it, whoever does will likely also get the QB the Giants wanted.
That's assuming #3 is even for sale.
My guess is the Giants and Patriots have spoken about the parameters and it's something like number 6, number 70, number 106, and next year's first round pick.
If history is any indicator, this year's 1st (obviously) this year's 3rd, a future first and another mid round pick either this year or next.
We gave up #4 overall, that year's 3rd rounder, a future first and 5th rounder to move up to 1st overall back in 04.
If McCarthy isn't available, I wouldn't use the #6 pick for the 5th rated QB, at that point pivot to another position like WR.
i dont think him gaining 10 pounds on the scale over a month is likely or changes much. weighing more wont stop him from taking more hits since running is a bigger part of his game than the rest. or diminish the 600ish carries he has on him from college. that is as many carries as barkley had at psu.
Daniels skipped the measurements at the combine, no?
i got that from his nfl.com combine profile - they have him at 6'4 210 and blanked out other measurements but i guess it's possible they just took whatever his previous listed was?
nfldraftscout also usually has accurate info and they listed him at 6032 and 210 pounds specifically in their combine measurement section.
https://www.nfl.com/combine/tracker/participants/qb/all-colleges/ - ( New Window )
I think there is a very high likelihood that they either a) couldn't move up to get the QB they wanted; or b) are not planning on taking a QB in the first.
If you have a guy you like there are too many teams 11-14 that need a QB. If #3 is for sale and the Giants don't get it, whoever does will likely also get the QB the Giants wanted.
That's assuming #3 is even for sale.
I believe the report that the Pats will be open to a trade down if Daniels isn't there. Maybe they have Maye, JJM and Nix closely rated
i dont think him gaining 10 pounds on the scale over a month is likely or changes much. weighing more wont stop him from taking more hits since running is a bigger part of his game than the rest. or diminish the 600ish carries he has on him from college. that is as many carries as barkley had at psu.
Daniels skipped the measurements at the combine, no?
i got that from his nfl.com combine profile - they have him at 6'4 210 and blanked out other measurements but i guess it's possible they just took whatever his previous listed was?
nfldraftscout also usually has accurate info and they listed him at 6032 and 210 pounds specifically in their combine measurement section.
https://www.nfl.com/combine/tracker/participants/qb/all-colleges/ - ( New Window )
Yes those are his college measurements. He did not do measurements at the combine. U believe their pro day is March 22nd, will be fun to watch. He's the only guy I'd trade into top 3 for. Gut feeling tells me Bears fleece Commies for a future 1 plus to get CW and they take JD at 2.
Nothing's impossible.
i dont think him gaining 10 pounds on the scale over a month is likely or changes much. weighing more wont stop him from taking more hits since running is a bigger part of his game than the rest. or diminish the 600ish carries he has on him from college. that is as many carries as barkley had at psu.
Daniels skipped the measurements at the combine, no?
i got that from his nfl.com combine profile - they have him at 6'4 210 and blanked out other measurements but i guess it's possible they just took whatever his previous listed was?
nfldraftscout also usually has accurate info and they listed him at 6032 and 210 pounds specifically in their combine measurement section.
https://www.nfl.com/combine/tracker/participants/qb/all-colleges/ - ( New Window )
Yes those are his college measurements. He did not do measurements at the combine. U believe their pro day is March 22nd, will be fun to watch. He's the only guy I'd trade into top 3 for. Gut feeling tells me Bears fleece Commies for a future 1 plus to get CW and they take JD at 2.
yeah i just searched it. doesnt seem like the best sign for his prospects of weighing 220 at pro day.
i dont think him gaining 10 pounds on the scale over a month is likely or changes much. weighing more wont stop him from taking more hits since running is a bigger part of his game than the rest. or diminish the 600ish carries he has on him from college. that is as many carries as barkley had at psu.
Daniels skipped the measurements at the combine, no?
i got that from his nfl.com combine profile - they have him at 6'4 210 and blanked out other measurements but i guess it's possible they just took whatever his previous listed was?
nfldraftscout also usually has accurate info and they listed him at 6032 and 210 pounds specifically in their combine measurement section.
https://www.nfl.com/combine/tracker/participants/qb/all-colleges/ - ( New Window )
Yes those are his college measurements. He did not do measurements at the combine. U believe their pro day is March 22nd, will be fun to watch. He's the only guy I'd trade into top 3 for. Gut feeling tells me Bears fleece Commies for a future 1 plus to get CW and they take JD at 2.
yeah i just searched it. doesnt seem like the best sign for his prospects of weighing 220 at pro day.
I'd be thrilled if something made him fall within reach of us. Like I've said before he is my top qb. Elite touch, elite release/stroke, elite speed, great mentality, and I don't think his weight will be an issue he just needs to slide early and often. The league has changed to protect qbs at all costs, a guy like JD isn't a concern due to size now as it would have been 10+ years ago. The NFL loves players like JD, they are money makers for the NFL ratings fantasy etc. NFL protects them.
Impressive intell. Did the DJFC invest in wiretaps?
Peters wants Maye, everyone else (including Kinsbury, the OC), want Daniels. Hopefully the latter faction wins out and they choose Daniels.
2. Schoen has ALREADY shown he is VERY prepared. He will make EVERY call he needs to make, and know what is and what is not possible, AND know the cost for trading up to 3,4,5, before the draft.
3. There is "likely" one guy they would prefer to take (probably Maye. The inquire up to 3 is probably for him.
If he's taken by Washington, they might (and probably would), shift their focus to McCarthy.
Schoen will have a pretty damn good idea when Chicago is on the clock, whether he would need to move from 6 for JJ.
He's made his share of mistakes in personnel acquisition, but he handles these sorts of negotiations really well. Whatever is possible, he will make happen.
I agree with that. Only reason NE would trade with us is if they prefer JJM and know we going for Maye. Call their bluff in that case 100%
It is incorrect to assume that all teams have the same QB ranking. JJ McCarthy is a good fit for Kevin O'Connell's offense.
Kraft is in his mid 80s. Might not want to go down that rd again, especially for the 3rd QB available. Brissett is a viable QB, for the short term. Getting MHJ for him would make them more competitive more quickly.
Yeah, I know you don’t know. That’s why I typed I wonder.
No need to get upset because it’s not your preferred view or outcome.
Yeah, I know you don’t know. That’s why I typed I wonder.
No need to get upset because it’s not your preferred view or outcome.
I'm not upset at all, was just pointing out how we have all discussed this and it doesn't really tell us anything other than Schoen and Co are serious about potentially drafting a qb in the top 6. If they don't like McCarthy so be it, I trust them. I would be mad if we didn't get any of the top 6 qbs though.
What we have going for us in a bidding war for the 3, 4 or 5 slots is we offer the softest landing for the teams trading back to 6. At 6 you're pretty much guaranteed one of the big 3 WRs, one of the big 3 Tackles, or the best Edge in the class.
I want to believe the Pats would be a willing partner but Mayo's quote about drafting one of the best players at the most important position, or however he said it, doesn't bode well for potential for us to get up there.
I think the conversation will be, do Schoen and Daboll want McCarthy at 6. Yes or no?
I think the conversation will be, do Schoen and Daboll want McCarthy at 6. Yes or no?
this is how i see it except i think the question will be contending with trading up to 4 or 5 since those other teams you mentioned will be trying to get up for whoever QB4 is.
i think the top 5 end up 4 qbs and MHJ. the question is does AZ want MHJ bad enough or would they trade down?
My observation is his slender frame *might* be a reason a team would be apprehensive to draft him at number two or number three. Because he's not been measured, it's one of the only unknown variables left in the equation.
Whether it was truly a factor or not, a number of observers mentioned JJM bulking up as a positive coming out of the combine. So stands to reason build is a factor in the minds of some decision makers.
What we know is his pro day is almost 4 months to the day since he last played a college down. Which is certainly enough time to put on some weight and train with hit.
I think Daniels would have to fall on his face to not be a top 3 pick, but I think a stellar performance increases the asking price in the unlikely event DC or NE is willing to trade out.
I think the conversation will be, do Schoen and Daboll want McCarthy at 6. Yes or no?
this is how i see it except i think the question will be contending with trading up to 4 or 5 since those other teams you mentioned will be trying to get up for whoever QB4 is.
i think the top 5 end up 4 qbs and MHJ. the question is does AZ want MHJ bad enough or would they trade down?
To secure a QB, we must ensure we have to trade up to the 4th or 5th pick. Waiting until the 6th pick is not an option, as another QB-hungry team may jump ahead of us.
Yeah, I know you don’t know. That’s why I typed I wonder.
No need to get upset because it’s not your preferred view or outcome.
I'm not upset at all, was just pointing out how we have all discussed this and it doesn't really tell us anything other than Schoen and Co are serious about potentially drafting a qb in the top 6. If they don't like McCarthy so be it, I trust them. I would be mad if we didn't get any of the top 6 qbs though.
I think it could be telling us more.
I'm missing the logic here.
Tons of Giants fans continue to insist that the Giants will not draft a QB because Daniel Jones is so good.
No. I thought about it before.
Exactly. The Cards at 4 look like they're certain to pick MHJr. San Diego and Harbaugh at 5 are a potentially ideal trading partner with the QB desperate Vikings and Broncos at 11 and 12 respectively.
Still a TBD as to how this shakes down. But I was pissed at Schoen for throwing that contract down as I would have hoped an outsider in the building would have better judgment. But he lost my faith, and until I see a a new rookie QB under center he isn’t getting it back.
I think you're unironically the first person to realize that this is actually a possibility.
Everyone's so concerned about no longer having two second round picks for a trade up as if that's mandatory.
Goes to show how damaging the wins against Washington and NE were, and Tommy Cutlets.
Agreed.
that is what i would guess is the case right now.
Agreed.
+ 1. I've been saying the same thing for awhile. The 1-3 picks appear as solid as can be with QBs selected. AZ might be enticed to trade out of 4, but I'm not sure they would want to miss out on another Larry Fitzgerald type WR in MHjr.
I think the only variable is whether any of the three feel there are four quarterbacks with top end grades, and whether it's worth the risk/reward of trading back.
I could see a world where Daniels/Maye/JJM grade out evenly to a team.
i dont think that's a real thing with QBs. i know schoen kind of implied that's how they felt about neal/ekwonnu in exlpaining why they chose thibs first at #5, but i think with QBs the mental is such a big differentiator more than the physical there is always a guy you like better just because the personality fits better.
someone posted the EA quotes yesterday re 2004, SD wanted rivers not big ben, the giants like eli the most and ben, but didnt care for rivers. i think that's probably how the top of this draft is and nobody is certain how the order will shake out after caleb williams.
I am thinking more and more that they go WR. Harrison may not be doable but I cannot see this team going into next season without an upgrade at WR. WE need a No 1 wideout and the FA market will be too pricey