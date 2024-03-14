Lombardi: MIN & DEN will be super aggressive for QB in draft

In today's GM Shuffle podcast, Lombardi made the point that Sean Payton does not care about future cost when it comes to getting his QB in the draft. This is consistent with how he operated in NO. He also said he expects the Vikings to have the same mindset.
I think Schoen has to approach this very aggressively. Sitting at 6 and letting things play out could very much lead to Williams, Daniels, Maye & McCarthy all being off the board at 6.
Both rosters are much worse than ours. Significantly so.
The moment the Patriots select Maye will all but guarantee the Giants are picking a WR at 6. The only question becomes which one between the 3 that visited the other day.
Really, they only have to offer a little more than the Giants offer, but they probably will have to compete with each other.
Probably wrong but I think he is the sleeper in this draft
You have no idea what they think of the qbs. You sound silly making blanket statements like this based on your personal opinion.
Will have to pay a ransom. They both sit six-ish picks behind us.
A little more? No a lot more. AZ could get nabers or odunze at 6. Minn or den picks can't provide that. It would have to be a lot more.
Probably wrong but I think he is the sleeper in this draft
Trade back to 11 for a statue that can't stay healthy and would have our worst OL protecting his blind side seems like a very smart plan.
Will have to pay a ransom. They both sit six-ish picks behind us.
Not at all. Multiple 1sts and 2s.
They have Michael Wilson and Zach Pascal as their starting duo right now.
thats because whoever they pick will be instantly be infected with the "disease of me". he saw it happen first hand when he picked barkevious mingo 6th.
and draft Penix at 11. He is the guy I like and this is my genius move....lol
Probably wrong but I think he is the sleeper in this draft
Trade back to 11 for a statue that can't stay healthy and would have our worst OL protecting his blind side seems like a very smart plan.
Trade back for best pure passer in the draft that had clean medicals and impressed at combine and also get Minny top ten pick next year .
Someone jumping them for McCarthy. It would mean a better player makes it to 6.
You have no idea what they think of the qbs. You sound silly making blanket statements like this based on your personal opinion.
Except it's not silly. Breeze may very well have it spot on.
They do not have a second this year and the third is NOs.
Will they trade their (3) firsts 24, 25, and 26?
In comment 16431889 Breeze_94 said:
Someone jumping them for McCarthy. It would mean a better player makes it to 6.
You have no idea what they think of the qbs. You sound silly making blanket statements like this based on your personal opinion.
Except it's not silly. Breeze may very well have it spot on.
Sure but to act like it's all but a sure thing is the silly part. Better phrased as.."the moment the Pats take Maye I think we will be going receiver st 6 without a doubt"...big difference
In comment 16431895 BleedBlue46 said:
In comment 16431889 Breeze_94 said:
Someone jumping them for McCarthy. It would mean a better player makes it to 6.
You have no idea what they think of the qbs. You sound silly making blanket statements like this based on your personal opinion.
Except it's not silly. Breeze may very well have it spot on.
Sure but to act like it's all but a sure thing is the silly part. Better phrased as.."the moment the Pats take Maye I think we will be going receiver st 6 without a doubt"...big difference
No big deal
I still think AZ is locked in on MHJ..maybe they feel like they're closer than they are and think they can pay JJ and start competing on that contract though, JJ plus minn 1st and 2025 1st and I think they might take it..nothing less.
Then there are going to be a lot of very good players / immediate starters to choose from between #5 and 15.
Probably wrong but I think he is the sleeper in this draft
💯
I'm going to be fascinated to see where he's drafted and how he turns out. I'm not seeing where he's appreciably lower than any of the top 4.
Tired of NY teams being run by the mediocrities or worse. Let someone else overdraft JJ.
Someone jumping them for McCarthy. It would mean a better player makes it to 6.
You have no idea what they think of the qbs. You sound silly making blanket statements like this based on your personal opinion.
I did not say I had any idea.. The post starts with “I think” not “I know” I am just sharing my opinion on a widely debated topic in a forum for discussion. Sorry if you feel you were mislead.
The Vikings are obviously going to be competition, but they pick 11. I imagine it is going to be very tough for teams to drop from 3, 4 or 5 all the way down to 11.
A rebuild includes the QB position, and this is as good an opportunity as the Giants are likely going to have at a quality QB prospect.
Nominee for Understatement of the year. With DJs injuries, they absolutely have to add at least 1 more… but who?
The fan base would check out before Week 1.
It's going to be very disappointing if the 2024 depth chart is Jones/Lock/DeVito.
Nominee for Understatement of the year. With DJs injuries, they absolutely have to add at least 1 more… but who?
If they add one more it means they don't expect Jones to take a snap in 2024. Tannehill and Garoppolo can run an offense, but they're not going to pay either of them to bump Lock down to #3.
I can't believe I'm saying this but maybe they saw something in DeVito they liked?
I'd be less invested in this season than any Giants season in my lifetime.
Those "real fans" sure are better than the rest of us.
Would be mighty nice to have a few of those meaningless wins back right now.
It's going to be very disappointing if the 2024 depth chart is Jones/Lock/DeVito.
The fan base would check out before Week 1.
I don't agree. The last 6 years have taught me that fans have an unending ability to rationalize. People actually believed a Jones/Barkley offense was a good thing.
The stadium will be full opening night.
Probably wrong but I think he is the sleeper in this draft
This should be on the table too if we can get Minnesota's 2 and 4 this year, 1 and 3 next year.
If we really want Maye ( which sounds like we do ) but can't trade to 3 either because NE wants him or don't need to trade up to 3 because Washington selects him, then is Daniels the guy? Or is McCarthy the more likely target?
If NYG has Maye QB2 and JJ QB3 then the trade up to 3 makes a ton of sense.
I know Sy has done a comparison video on Maye vs. McCarthy and he said he would take McCarthy. I can say I disagree even though I have been a Maye guy since Mid October.
In comment 16431976 Go Terps said:
It's going to be very disappointing if the 2024 depth chart is Jones/Lock/DeVito.
Nominee for Understatement of the year. With DJs injuries, they absolutely have to add at least 1 more… but who?
If they add one more it means they don't expect Jones to take a snap in 2024. Tannehill and Garoppolo can run an offense, but they're not going to pay either of them to bump Lock down to #3.
I can't believe I'm saying this but maybe they saw something in DeVito they liked?
The Howell trade May have set a bar … I think it still comes down to what they see in the pro days and hear in the 1/1 meetings; but I’d think hard about offering a 4th to the Bengals for Browning. I liked what I saw from him this year.
It's going to be very disappointing if the 2024 depth chart is Jones/Lock/DeVito.
The fan base would check out before Week 1.
Nope, the fans will be there as usual.
It's ok, you and GT can go play pickle ball
It's going to be very disappointing if the 2024 depth chart is Jones/Lock/DeVito.
I'd be less invested in this season than any Giants season in my lifetime.
There are those that would root for losses to get a high 2025 but we know Tommy Cutlets would F that up anyway.
The wildcard is Nix. He's a lot better than people give him credit for on this site and I wouldn't be shocked if many teams have him in their top 3 QBs in this draft.
If one of those is DEN or MIN and the other trades up to 4 to take the one of the big 4 left the other remaining may feel the need to jump the Giants to secure a QB that they love.
In that scenario it's probably MH Jr. or a trade down to a team for an absolute haul to a team on the cusp who thinks they are a big playmaker away.
I'm not saying it's likely but I personally am higher on Nix than most and it could happen
I know nothing about any of this, except for watching highlights on YouTube. To me, Nix passes the eyeball test and I have him higher than Maye or JJ.
I feel bad for any QB the Giants do end up drafting. Trade up for a QB who struggles/doesn’t play right away, the the fans and media say “we wasted draft capital” “we should have taken …..” stay at six and draft the 5th or 6th QB available the chatter will be “the giants settled for 5th best… they should of traded up.”
Our fan base is not pleasant or patient with players at all. Who ever comes in is going to be under pressure straight away.
It's going to be very disappointing if the 2024 depth chart is Jones/Lock/DeVito.
The fan base would check out before Week 1.
That would be grounds to get the banner ready and warm up the plane.
Really went out on a limb with this one.
Tired of NY teams being run by the mediocrities or worse. Let someone else overdraft JJ.
They aren't anything alike, except they're both white.
You're chasing one until you get one. We're still chasing.
and draft Penix at 11. He is the guy I like and this is my genius move....lol
💯
I'm going to be fascinated to see where he's drafted and how he turns out. I'm not seeing where he's appreciably lower than any of the top 4.
I like Penix. I'd be happy to have him on the Giants. But he is certainly appreciably lower than Williams. It's obvious on tape. And probably Maye and Daniels are appreciably better
The Vikings are obviously going to be competition, but they pick 11. I imagine it is going to be very tough for teams to drop from 3, 4 or 5 all the way down to 11.
On your last point, only times teams have come from 11/12 to 3/4/5 range are in 2016, when Howie first went from 13 to 8 and then 8 to 2, and 2021, when SF went from 13 to 3 but traded with a team (Miami) that also had 6. Other thing with Minnesota is that they don't have a 3rd this year, and I think to go up to 4 or 5 from 11 they'd need to trade a 2nd this year and 1st and a 2nd/3d next year. That leaves them with very little premium draft capital to build around the first two years of their young QB.
Very true. I'd prefer getting the QB Schoen and Daboll covet but damn, both of those picks should be top 5 in their respective rounds.
Look at the Broncos' opponents next year it's hard to imagine more than 4 wins.
😂😂😂😂😂
You are in your own little world here. If the Giants don't draft a QB this year, the fan base will lo9k to 2025 and beyond.
Christ, the hysterics.
TrevorC and chopperhatch
Now Norman
.
Why? The Giants already have their qb!
The president of the DJFC is in the house!
I think you're 100% off base with what the fan reaction would be if the '24 QB room is Jones, Lock, & DeVito.
TrevorC and chopperhatch
Now Norman
I love how you accuse me of being two other people and you havent even been on this board for a year.
Try thinking for yourself and not listening to 4 other posters with whom I disagreed, then accused me of being a previous poster because apparently that is done a lot here.
If you were paying attention, at least 2 of those posters now think they are wrong and I may be someone else. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I just find it humorous. At least when they tell me how long theyve been here it is kind of understandable, but here you are carrying their flag.
All good.
Everything to me points to either Maye or McCarthy (I think they're chasing Maye but would also take McCarthy).
What is the smoke we are hearing now? Jones durability concerns, behind schedule, etc. The question to me is do they need to part with a 2025 first to move up.
In comment 16431875 Bold Ruler said:
.
Why? The Giants already have their qb!
The president of the DJFC is in the house!
And he's an obvious troll. Or the dumbest shit bag on the face of the earth. But I'll take the troll side because I refuse to believe anyone is as stupid as Jack Stroud pretends to be
Yeah, there's a chance that could happen. There's also a chance we move up & take a dude who will be a stud behind center for the next decade plus. Show some balls. And I'm confident in Dabs working with the QB of his & Joe's choosing.
In comment 16432163 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
I think you're 100% off base with what the fan reaction would be if the '24 QB room is Jones, Lock, & DeVito.
TrevorC and chopperhatch
Now Norman
I love how you accuse me of being two other people and you havent even been on this board for a year.
Try thinking for yourself and not listening to 4 other posters with whom I disagreed, then accused me of being a previous poster because apparently that is done a lot here.
If you were paying attention, at least 2 of those posters now think they are wrong and I may be someone else. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I just find it humorous. At least when they tell me how long theyve been here it is kind of understandable, but here you are carrying their flag.
All good.
It was like last summer when you wrote a post about sucking farts from women in the Michael Oher thread. And then it was found you had said the same thing when under a different handle name which is why others remembered it.

Remember?
Remember?
Nothing about the Giants actions suggest to me that they would be content with Jones-Lock-DeVito. Nothing.
It feels to be Schoen is aggressively trying to put his stamp on the team. I think we are well beyond running it back with Jones.
If I ever said anything like that to you, point it out pleaase and I will either explain, or more likely try to apologize.
If I ever said anything like that to you, point it out pleaase and I will either explain, or more likely try to apologize.
Same guy. No question.
I think you're 100% off base with what the fan reaction would be if the '24 QB room is Jones, Lock, & DeVito.
Nothing about the Giants actions suggest to me that they would be content with Jones-Lock-DeVito. Nothing.
It feels to be Schoen is aggressively trying to put his stamp on the team. I think we are well beyond running it back with Jones.
Thats what Im saying. We have had ONE QB since Eli... It hasnt worked out. Fans have moved on after being 1 year from a playoff season.
Also, one of the biggest refrains I have been hearing about posters who have been critical of the Giants MO. As far as their pursuit of Daniel Jones, "overdrafting a QB" meaning that's what we did back in 2019. It seems to me, that many posters are advocating Not only doing exactly the same thing , but giving up whatever assets are necessary to do so.
Don't get me wrong, I want to come out of this draft of the quarterback. I like both Drake May and JJ McCarthy... But I'm only going on what I've seen on tape, and what I hear from reporters/ insiders. If Joe and Brian aren't 100% sold that one of those guys will be able to hold down the job for at least a duration of their rookie contract, I honestly can't say that I want them to draft either just for the sake of drafting a quarterback.
I feel like we hear this every year. QBs are going 1-2-3, maybe 1-2-3-4 or maybe 4 in the top 10 picks, etc.
I would not be surprised that only 3 go in the top 5. Maybe 4 in the top 15....seems like every year we over value the QBs.
Just remember Malik Willis.
I think this draft will have lots of surprises!
in this draft that QBs go 1-5.
I feel like we hear this every year. QBs are going 1-2-3, maybe 1-2-3-4 or maybe 4 in the top 10 picks, etc.
I would not be surprised that only 3 go in the top 5. Maybe 4 in the top 15....seems like every year we over value the QBs.
Just remember Malik Willis.
I think this draft will have lots of surprises!
Will Levis was rumored to be in contention for a top 4 pick right up until the draft started last year.
The list goes on…
That said, I do think 4 go top 10 this year. It’s a relatively weak draft at the top outside of WR/OT, and a lot of QB needy teams.
Everything to me points to either Maye or McCarthy (I think they're chasing Maye but would also take McCarthy).
What is the smoke we are hearing now? Jones durability concerns, behind schedule, etc. The question to me is do they need to part with a 2025 first to move up.
I wasn't posting here at the time, but no one here seemed to notice Yung Tommy Cutlets audibled out of a run that was a perfect playcall on 4th and short, he audibled into a play action pass I believe and got sacked nearly instantly by a Strongside blitz when the original play was a slash run to the weak side. That was the last we saw of Tommy Cutlets. He cost us 3-7pts there as we were deep into the Eagles territory.
No taht's not a way to look at it.
Between the top 6 QB's in teh draft and Fields beign avaialble, there should be no excuse not to get one. While the top 3 are proobably out of reach -- at leats one of McCarthy, Penix, Nix and Fields will be at least "good." Just find one of them.
Tired of NY teams being run by the mediocrities or worse. Let someone else overdraft JJ.
Whty do you think 4-6 are only mediocre at best? SY seemed high on JJ. Is it just that you are pessmistic or you are some scout that you've seen things highly flawed in each that won't translate?
Who says they are chasing a QB if the QB is actually good?
Would be mighty nice to have a few of those meaningless wins back right now.
The player's have to ty. So does the coaching.
And think of if every team that was out of it thought as you do? Then why would anyone watch any games at the end of the year if they weren't playoff bound or expected to be late?
You would waste your valuuable time on Sunday's knowing that the Giants are deliberately trying to lose? And what about if you were a seaon ticket holder?
And would you -re-up as a season ticket holder shelling out huge bucks knowing that your team is probalby going to suck in which teh last several games 5 or so- they aren't even trying to win?
This is such a mornic statement. Instead hwo about showing us they are fucking smart?
Instead of them trying to act cool they should be trying to act smart. If they trade up and the move backfires while they give up valuable picks - I hope they get fired mid-season - aand I like them unlike Gettleman.
Losing your picks just to be cool is absolutley moronic. Be smart.
The wildcard is Nix. He's a lot better than people give him credit for on this site and I wouldn't be shocked if many teams have him in their top 3 QBs in this draft.
If one of those is DEN or MIN and the other trades up to 4 to take the one of the big 4 left the other remaining may feel the need to jump the Giants to secure a QB that they love.
In that scenario it's probably MH Jr. or a trade down to a team for an absolute haul to a team on the cusp who thinks they are a big playmaker away.
I'm not saying it's likely but I personally am higher on Nix than most and it could happen
I saythis in fun-- Lay off the cannabis.
I say this seriously -- there is no shot not even close that MHV would go beyond 5, Not in any real world we live in.
Who the hell is going to pay for JJ's salary? So for the honor of trade back in the draft you get to pay a PIA like Jefferson $30 mill per?
. Show some balls. And I'm confident in Dabs working with the QB of his & Joe's choosing.
This is such a mornic statement. Instead hwo about showing us they are fucking smart?
Instead of them trying to act cool they should be trying to act smart. If they trade up and the move backfires while they give up valuable picks - I hope they get fired mid-season - aand I like them unlike Gettleman.
Losing your picks just to be cool is absolutley moronic. Be smart.
'Act cool'? WTF are you talking about? Yes, obviously they should be smart. That goes without saying. But they also need to be aggressive if they have a conviction that one of these QBs is a franchise QB, thus the 'Show some balls' remark.
And prior tweet:
“Vikings staying aggressive and trading for more draft capital from Houston. They're the betting favorite to land JJ McCarthy and have been busy on the phones. #SKOL #Vikings.”
In comment 16432237 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
. Show some balls. And I'm confident in Dabs working with the QB of his & Joe's choosing.
This is such a mornic statement. Instead hwo about showing us they are fucking smart?
Instead of them trying to act cool they should be trying to act smart. If they trade up and the move backfires while they give up valuable picks - I hope they get fired mid-season - aand I like them unlike Gettleman.
Losing your picks just to be cool is absolutley moronic. Be smart.
'Act cool'? WTF are you talking about? Yes, obviously they should be smart. That goes without saying. But they also need to be aggressive if they have a conviction that one of these QBs is a franchise QB, thus the 'Show some balls' remark.
You said you want them to show some balls. Then how is acting smart showing you that they have balls?