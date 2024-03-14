for display only
Lombardi: MIN & DEN will be super aggressive for QB in draft

Sean : 3/14/2024 3:45 pm
In today's GM Shuffle podcast, Lombardi made the point that Sean Payton does not care about future cost when it comes to getting his QB in the draft. This is consistent with how he operated in NO. He also said he expects the Vikings to have the same mindset.

I think Schoen has to approach this very aggressively. Sitting at 6 and letting things play out could very much lead to Williams, Daniels, Maye & McCarthy all being off the board at 6.
Crap. As expected.  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 3/14/2024 3:46 pm : link
So Sean Payton jumps off a bridge and we follow him?  
Spider56 : 3/14/2024 3:46 pm : link
Ok … I’m right behind you.
Giants have been jumped before repeatedly. As fans it scares us.  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 3/14/2024 3:48 pm : link
Unless the Giants believe JJ is not worthy of a trade up if they  
GFAN52 : 3/14/2024 3:49 pm : link
have no chance at Maye/Daniels.
Agree  
Thegratefulhead : 3/14/2024 3:49 pm : link
With very word
Both those teams  
Sammo85 : 3/14/2024 3:50 pm : link
Will have to pay a ransom. They both sit six-ish picks behind us.

Both rosters are much worse than ours. Significantly so.

We could be the beneficiary of the super aggressiveness  
DaveInTampa : 3/14/2024 3:53 pm : link
If a QB those teams want (but we dont) is still there at 6. There are worse things than having Denver's first and second round picks next year
more reliable reporters than lombardi have reported this for weeks  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2024 3:54 pm : link
albright in particular. i dont know why it's so triggering that people act like lombardi knows anything but im pretty sure he's never once been ahead of the curve on anything while being provably wrong often.
I think Giants would welcome  
Breeze_94 : 3/14/2024 3:54 pm : link
Someone jumping them for McCarthy. It would mean a better player makes it to 6.

The moment the Patriots select Maye will all but guarantee the Giants are picking a WR at 6. The only question becomes which one between the 3 that visited the other day.
AZ trading down and missing out not only on mhj  
BleedBlue46 : 3/14/2024 3:55 pm : link
But on oduze/nabers too would be extremely risky. They got screwed on Texans 2024 1st being pick 26 too. I don't think they're dealing with den or minn. Jjm seems to be really impressive in these meetings tho..
RE: Both those teams  
Ivan15 : 3/14/2024 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16431881 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Will have to pay a ransom. They both sit six-ish picks behind us.

Both rosters are much worse than ours. Significantly so.
___________________________
Really, they only have to offer a little more than the Giants offer, but they probably will have to compete with each other.
Trade back with Minny  
averagejoe : 3/14/2024 3:55 pm : link
and draft Penix at 11. He is the guy I like and this is my genius move....lol


Probably wrong but I think he is the sleeper in this draft
RE: I think Giants would welcome  
BleedBlue46 : 3/14/2024 3:56 pm : link
In comment 16431889 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Someone jumping them for McCarthy. It would mean a better player makes it to 6.

The moment the Patriots select Maye will all but guarantee the Giants are picking a WR at 6. The only question becomes which one between the 3 that visited the other day.


You have no idea what they think of the qbs. You sound silly making blanket statements like this based on your personal opinion.
RE: RE: Both those teams  
BleedBlue46 : 3/14/2024 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16431892 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 16431881 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


Will have to pay a ransom. They both sit six-ish picks behind us.

Both rosters are much worse than ours. Significantly so.


___________________________
Really, they only have to offer a little more than the Giants offer, but they probably will have to compete with each other.


A little more? No a lot more. AZ could get nabers or odunze at 6. Minn or den picks can't provide that. It would have to be a lot more.
He also stated NYG may trade up or may stay at 6  
j_rud : 3/14/2024 4:05 pm : link
And that he'd have a full throated criticism of either.
RE: Trade back with Minny  
Mike in NY : 3/14/2024 4:05 pm : link
In comment 16431894 averagejoe said:
Quote:
and draft Penix at 11. He is the guy I like and this is my genius move....lol


Probably wrong but I think he is the sleeper in this draft


Trade back to 11 for a statue that can't stay healthy and would have our worst OL protecting his blind side seems like a very smart plan.
RE: RE: Both those teams  
Sammo85 : 3/14/2024 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16431892 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 16431881 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


Will have to pay a ransom. They both sit six-ish picks behind us.

Both rosters are much worse than ours. Significantly so.


___________________________
Really, they only have to offer a little more than the Giants offer, but they probably will have to compete with each other.


Not at all. Multiple 1sts and 2s.
Cardinals might draft WR’s in the 1st and 2nd rounds.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2024 4:07 pm : link

They have Michael Wilson and Zach Pascal as their starting duo right now.
Denver more likely to trade down and take Nix imo.  
Andy in Halifax : 3/14/2024 4:09 pm : link
Or wait for round 2. I don't think they can get ahead of us.
RE: He also stated NYG may trade up or may stay at 6  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2024 4:10 pm : link
In comment 16431905 j_rud said:
Quote:
And that he'd have a full throated criticism of either.


thats because whoever they pick will be instantly be infected with the "disease of me". he saw it happen first hand when he picked barkevious mingo 6th.
RE: RE: Trade back with Minny  
averagejoe : 3/14/2024 4:10 pm : link
In comment 16431907 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16431894 averagejoe said:


Quote:


and draft Penix at 11. He is the guy I like and this is my genius move....lol


Probably wrong but I think he is the sleeper in this draft



Trade back to 11 for a statue that can't stay healthy and would have our worst OL protecting his blind side seems like a very smart plan.


Trade back for best pure passer in the draft that had clean medicals and impressed at combine and also get Minny top ten pick next year .
This should have been expected  
UberAlias : 3/14/2024 4:15 pm : link
QBs will go 1-2-3-4, one way or another. We just need to figure out our strategy and go with it.
RE: RE: I think Giants would welcome  
nygiantfan : 3/14/2024 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16431895 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16431889 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


Someone jumping them for McCarthy. It would mean a better player makes it to 6.

The moment the Patriots select Maye will all but guarantee the Giants are picking a WR at 6. The only question becomes which one between the 3 that visited the other day.



You have no idea what they think of the qbs. You sound silly making blanket statements like this based on your personal opinion.


Except it's not silly. Breeze may very well have it spot on.
The other way to look at it is...  
UberAlias : 3/14/2024 4:18 pm : link
Half the league is investing in future QBs this year. We may have our pick of prospects next year at this rate, lol.
Denver  
Archer : 3/14/2024 4:20 pm : link
What can Denver trade to get to number 3-4?
They do not have a second this year and the third is NOs.

Will they trade their (3) firsts 24, 25, and 26?

RE: RE: RE: I think Giants would welcome  
BleedBlue46 : 3/14/2024 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16431931 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
In comment 16431895 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16431889 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


Someone jumping them for McCarthy. It would mean a better player makes it to 6.

The moment the Patriots select Maye will all but guarantee the Giants are picking a WR at 6. The only question becomes which one between the 3 that visited the other day.



You have no idea what they think of the qbs. You sound silly making blanket statements like this based on your personal opinion.



Except it's not silly. Breeze may very well have it spot on.


Sure but to act like it's all but a sure thing is the silly part. Better phrased as.."the moment the Pats take Maye I think we will be going receiver st 6 without a doubt"...big difference
RE: RE: RE: RE: I think Giants would welcome  
nygiantfan : 3/14/2024 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16431940 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16431931 nygiantfan said:


Quote:


In comment 16431895 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16431889 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


Someone jumping them for McCarthy. It would mean a better player makes it to 6.

The moment the Patriots select Maye will all but guarantee the Giants are picking a WR at 6. The only question becomes which one between the 3 that visited the other day.



You have no idea what they think of the qbs. You sound silly making blanket statements like this based on your personal opinion.



Except it's not silly. Breeze may very well have it spot on.



Sure but to act like it's all but a sure thing is the silly part. Better phrased as.."the moment the Pats take Maye I think we will be going receiver st 6 without a doubt"...big difference


No big deal
RE: This should have been expected  
BleedBlue46 : 3/14/2024 4:27 pm : link
In comment 16431929 UberAlias said:
Quote:
QBs will go 1-2-3-4, one way or another. We just need to figure out our strategy and go with it.


I still think AZ is locked in on MHJ..maybe they feel like they're closer than they are and think they can pay JJ and start competing on that contract though, JJ plus minn 1st and 2025 1st and I think they might take it..nothing less.
RE: This should have been expected  
Spider56 : 3/14/2024 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16431929 UberAlias said:
Quote:
QBs will go 1-2-3-4, one way or another. We just need to figure out our strategy and go with it.


Then there are going to be a lot of very good players / immediate starters to choose from between #5 and 15.
RE: Trade back with Minny  
Go Terps : 3/14/2024 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16431894 averagejoe said:
Quote:
and draft Penix at 11. He is the guy I like and this is my genius move....lol


Probably wrong but I think he is the sleeper in this draft


💯

I'm going to be fascinated to see where he's drafted and how he turns out. I'm not seeing where he's appreciably lower than any of the top 4.
Drafting JJ at #6 is much like drafting Zach Wilson at #2  
Bob in Newburgh : 3/14/2024 4:33 pm : link
Other than some physical ability, no evidence exists to value him that high. Pure luck if he works out, and the odds on leftovers at QB are not great.

Tired of NY teams being run by the mediocrities or worse. Let someone else overdraft JJ.
RE: RE: I think Giants would welcome  
Breeze_94 : 3/14/2024 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16431895 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16431889 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


Someone jumping them for McCarthy. It would mean a better player makes it to 6.

The moment the Patriots select Maye will all but guarantee the Giants are picking a WR at 6. The only question becomes which one between the 3 that visited the other day.



You have no idea what they think of the qbs. You sound silly making blanket statements like this based on your personal opinion.


I did not say I had any idea.. The post starts with “I think” not “I know” I am just sharing my opinion on a widely debated topic in a forum for discussion. Sorry if you feel you were mislead.
Ben Allbright is probably  
Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2024 4:38 pm : link
The most accurate Denver reporter and he has said multiple times Denver isn't trading up. He said they don't have the ammo and there is a better chance they trade down. Also constantly mentions Bo Nix to the Broncos.

The Vikings are obviously going to be competition, but they pick 11. I imagine it is going to be very tough for teams to drop from 3, 4 or 5 all the way down to 11.
Go Terps : 3/14/2024 4:40 pm : link
It's going to be very disappointing if the 2024 depth chart is Jones/Lock/DeVito.
Giants could trade down  
jeff57 : 3/14/2024 4:40 pm : link
To Vikings or Denver and get a nice haul. This shoukd be a real rebuild, not chasing a QB.
RE: Giants could trade down  
Go Terps : 3/14/2024 4:47 pm : link
In comment 16431979 jeff57 said:
Quote:
To Vikings or Denver and get a nice haul. This shoukd be a real rebuild, not chasing a QB.


A rebuild includes the QB position, and this is as good an opportunity as the Giants are likely going to have at a quality QB prospect.
RE: .  
Spider56 : 3/14/2024 4:49 pm : link
In comment 16431976 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's going to be very disappointing if the 2024 depth chart is Jones/Lock/DeVito.


Nominee for Understatement of the year. With DJs injuries, they absolutely have to add at least 1 more… but who?
Unless Minny is offering a player (JJ?),  
Section331 : 3/14/2024 4:53 pm : link
it’s going to be hard for either of them to move up that far.
RE: .  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2024 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16431976 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's going to be very disappointing if the 2024 depth chart is Jones/Lock/DeVito.


The fan base would check out before Week 1.
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 3/14/2024 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16431991 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16431976 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's going to be very disappointing if the 2024 depth chart is Jones/Lock/DeVito.



Nominee for Understatement of the year. With DJs injuries, they absolutely have to add at least 1 more… but who?


If they add one more it means they don't expect Jones to take a snap in 2024. Tannehill and Garoppolo can run an offense, but they're not going to pay either of them to bump Lock down to #3.

I can't believe I'm saying this but maybe they saw something in DeVito they liked?
RE: .  
Strahan91 : 3/14/2024 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16431976 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's going to be very disappointing if the 2024 depth chart is Jones/Lock/DeVito.

I'd be less invested in this season than any Giants season in my lifetime.
it's admittedly unproductive  
bigbluehoya : 3/14/2024 4:55 pm : link
but every time I come to these threads and think about the draft situation in front of us, I have flashbacks to reading holier-than-thou posts talking down to anyone who was wishing for losses once the season was awash.

Those "real fans" sure are better than the rest of us.

Would be mighty nice to have a few of those meaningless wins back right now.
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 3/14/2024 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16431999 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16431976 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's going to be very disappointing if the 2024 depth chart is Jones/Lock/DeVito.



The fan base would check out before Week 1.


I don't agree. The last 6 years have taught me that fans have an unending ability to rationalize. People actually believed a Jones/Barkley offense was a good thing.

The stadium will be full opening night.
RE: Trade back with Minny  
GiantTuff1 : 3/14/2024 4:57 pm : link
In comment 16431894 averagejoe said:
Quote:
and draft Penix at 11. He is the guy I like and this is my genius move....lol


Probably wrong but I think he is the sleeper in this draft

This should be on the table too if we can get Minnesota's 2 and 4 this year, 1 and 3 next year.
GT.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2024 4:59 pm : link
Well, this fan will tune the fuck out.
Here is the question  
Rjanyg : 3/14/2024 5:00 pm : link
How much better is Maye than McCarthy?

If we really want Maye ( which sounds like we do ) but can't trade to 3 either because NE wants him or don't need to trade up to 3 because Washington selects him, then is Daniels the guy? Or is McCarthy the more likely target?

If NYG has Maye QB2 and JJ QB3 then the trade up to 3 makes a ton of sense.

I know Sy has done a comparison video on Maye vs. McCarthy and he said he would take McCarthy. I can say I disagree even though I have been a Maye guy since Mid October.

Take the 2 or 3 WR at 6  
Sec 103 : 3/14/2024 5:00 pm : link
Need one of those
RE: RE: RE: .  
Spider56 : 3/14/2024 5:01 pm : link
In comment 16432001 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16431991 Spider56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16431976 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's going to be very disappointing if the 2024 depth chart is Jones/Lock/DeVito.



Nominee for Understatement of the year. With DJs injuries, they absolutely have to add at least 1 more… but who?



If they add one more it means they don't expect Jones to take a snap in 2024. Tannehill and Garoppolo can run an offense, but they're not going to pay either of them to bump Lock down to #3.

I can't believe I'm saying this but maybe they saw something in DeVito they liked?


The Howell trade May have set a bar … I think it still comes down to what they see in the pro days and hear in the 1/1 meetings; but I’d think hard about offering a 4th to the Bengals for Browning. I liked what I saw from him this year.
RE: RE: .  
Sec 103 : 3/14/2024 5:01 pm : link
In comment 16431999 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16431976 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's going to be very disappointing if the 2024 depth chart is Jones/Lock/DeVito.



The fan base would check out before Week 1.


Nope, the fans will be there as usual.
RE: GT.  
Sec 103 : 3/14/2024 5:03 pm : link
In comment 16432012 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Well, this fan will tune the fuck out.


It's ok, you and GT can go play pickle ball
RE: RE: .  
GFAN52 : 3/14/2024 5:04 pm : link
In comment 16432002 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16431976 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's going to be very disappointing if the 2024 depth chart is Jones/Lock/DeVito.


I'd be less invested in this season than any Giants season in my lifetime.


There are those that would root for losses to get a high 2025 but we know Tommy Cutlets would F that up anyway.
I think there is a very slim possibility  
BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit : 3/14/2024 5:12 pm : link
in this draft that QBs go 1-5.

The wildcard is Nix. He's a lot better than people give him credit for on this site and I wouldn't be shocked if many teams have him in their top 3 QBs in this draft.

If one of those is DEN or MIN and the other trades up to 4 to take the one of the big 4 left the other remaining may feel the need to jump the Giants to secure a QB that they love.

In that scenario it's probably MH Jr. or a trade down to a team for an absolute haul to a team on the cusp who thinks they are a big playmaker away.

I'm not saying it's likely but I personally am higher on Nix than most and it could happen



RE: I think there is a very slim possibility  
Amc825 : 3/14/2024 5:24 pm : link
In comment 16432030 BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit said:
Quote:
in this draft that QBs go 1-5.

The wildcard is Nix. He's a lot better than people give him credit for on this site and I wouldn't be shocked if many teams have him in their top 3 QBs in this draft.

If one of those is DEN or MIN and the other trades up to 4 to take the one of the big 4 left the other remaining may feel the need to jump the Giants to secure a QB that they love.

In that scenario it's probably MH Jr. or a trade down to a team for an absolute haul to a team on the cusp who thinks they are a big playmaker away.

I'm not saying it's likely but I personally am higher on Nix than most and it could happen



I know nothing about any of this, except for watching highlights on YouTube. To me, Nix passes the eyeball test and I have him higher than Maye or JJ.

I feel bad for any QB the Giants do end up drafting. Trade up for a QB who struggles/doesn’t play right away, the the fans and media say “we wasted draft capital” “we should have taken …..” stay at six and draft the 5th or 6th QB available the chatter will be “the giants settled for 5th best… they should of traded up.”

Our fan base is not pleasant or patient with players at all. Who ever comes in is going to be under pressure straight away.
RE: RE: .  
56goat : 3/14/2024 5:24 pm : link
In comment 16431999 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16431976 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's going to be very disappointing if the 2024 depth chart is Jones/Lock/DeVito.



The fan base would check out before Week 1.


That would be grounds to get the banner ready and warm up the plane.
RE: He also stated NYG may trade up or may stay at 6  
56goat : 3/14/2024 5:25 pm : link
In comment 16431905 j_rud said:
Quote:
And that he'd have a full throated criticism of either.


Really went out on a limb with this one.
RE: Drafting JJ at #6 is much like drafting Zach Wilson at #2  
Toth029 : 3/14/2024 5:27 pm : link
In comment 16431965 Bob in Newburgh said:
Quote:
Other than some physical ability, no evidence exists to value him that high. Pure luck if he works out, and the odds on leftovers at QB are not great.

Tired of NY teams being run by the mediocrities or worse. Let someone else overdraft JJ.


They aren't anything alike, except they're both white.
RE: Giants could trade down  
56goat : 3/14/2024 5:27 pm : link
In comment 16431979 jeff57 said:
Quote:
To Vikings or Denver and get a nice haul. This shoukd be a real rebuild, not chasing a QB.


You're chasing one until you get one. We're still chasing.
RE: RE: Trade back with Minny  
Darwinian : 3/14/2024 5:40 pm : link
In comment 16431963 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16431894 averagejoe said:


Quote:


and draft Penix at 11. He is the guy I like and this is my genius move....lol


Probably wrong but I think he is the sleeper in this draft



💯

I'm going to be fascinated to see where he's drafted and how he turns out. I'm not seeing where he's appreciably lower than any of the top 4.


I like Penix. I'd be happy to have him on the Giants. But he is certainly appreciably lower than Williams. It's obvious on tape. And probably Maye and Daniels are appreciably better
I’ll have zero interest  
MyNameIsMyName : 3/14/2024 5:53 pm : link
I’m watching a DJ led Offense again. Zero
RE: Ben Allbright is probably  
KennyHill48 : 3/14/2024 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16431974 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
The most accurate Denver reporter and he has said multiple times Denver isn't trading up. He said they don't have the ammo and there is a better chance they trade down. Also constantly mentions Bo Nix to the Broncos.

The Vikings are obviously going to be competition, but they pick 11. I imagine it is going to be very tough for teams to drop from 3, 4 or 5 all the way down to 11.


On your last point, only times teams have come from 11/12 to 3/4/5 range are in 2016, when Howie first went from 13 to 8 and then 8 to 2, and 2021, when SF went from 13 to 3 but traded with a team (Miami) that also had 6. Other thing with Minnesota is that they don't have a 3rd this year, and I think to go up to 4 or 5 from 11 they'd need to trade a 2nd this year and 1st and a 2nd/3d next year. That leaves them with very little premium draft capital to build around the first two years of their young QB.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2024 6:10 pm : link
I don’t think some of you realize how out the fan base is on this team right now. A Jones-Lock-DeVito QB room would be a PR nightmare.
RE: We could be the beneficiary of the super aggressiveness  
santacruzom : 3/14/2024 6:21 pm : link
In comment 16431887 DaveInTampa said:
Quote:
If a QB those teams want (but we dont) is still there at 6. There are worse things than having Denver's first and second round picks next year


Very true. I'd prefer getting the QB Schoen and Daboll covet but damn, both of those picks should be top 5 in their respective rounds.

Look at the Broncos' opponents next year it's hard to imagine more than 4 wins.
RE: …  
NormanAllen_95 : 3/14/2024 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16432130 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I don’t think some of you realize how out the fan base is on this team right now. A Jones-Lock-DeVito QB room would be a PR nightmare.



😂😂😂😂😂

You are in your own little world here. If the Giants don't draft a QB this year, the fan base will lo9k to 2025 and beyond.

Christ, the hysterics.
NormanAllen  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2024 6:46 pm : link
I think you're 100% off base with what the fan reaction would be if the '24 QB room is Jones, Lock, & DeVito.
RE: NormanAllen  
nygiantfan : 3/14/2024 6:56 pm : link
In comment 16432163 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think you're 100% off base with what the fan reaction would be if the '24 QB room is Jones, Lock, & DeVito.


TrevorC and chopperhatch

Now Norman
RE: Giants have been jumped before repeatedly. As fans it scares us.  
Jack Stroud : 3/14/2024 6:57 pm : link
In comment 16431875 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
Why? The Giants already have their qb!
RE: RE: Giants have been jumped before repeatedly. As fans it scares us.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2024 7:01 pm : link
In comment 16432177 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
In comment 16431875 Bold Ruler said:


Quote:


Why? The Giants already have their qb!


The president of the DJFC is in the house!
RE: RE: NormanAllen  
NormanAllen_95 : 3/14/2024 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16432175 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
In comment 16432163 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I think you're 100% off base with what the fan reaction would be if the '24 QB room is Jones, Lock, & DeVito.



TrevorC and chopperhatch

Now Norman


I love how you accuse me of being two other people and you havent even been on this board for a year.

Try thinking for yourself and not listening to 4 other posters with whom I disagreed, then accused me of being a previous poster because apparently that is done a lot here.

If you were paying attention, at least 2 of those posters now think they are wrong and I may be someone else. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I just find it humorous. At least when they tell me how long theyve been here it is kind of understandable, but here you are carrying their flag.

All good.
I expect the Giants to trade up and overpay if they have to  
Sean : 3/14/2024 7:36 pm : link
If the Giants liked DeVito, they wouldn't have benched him halftime at Philly and not gone back to him. He's done.

Everything to me points to either Maye or McCarthy (I think they're chasing Maye but would also take McCarthy).

What is the smoke we are hearing now? Jones durability concerns, behind schedule, etc. The question to me is do they need to part with a 2025 first to move up.
RE: RE: RE: Giants have been jumped before repeatedly. As fans it scares us.  
BigBlueShock : 3/14/2024 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16432180 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16432177 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


In comment 16431875 Bold Ruler said:


Quote:


Why? The Giants already have their qb!



The president of the DJFC is in the house!

And he’s an obvious troll. Or the dumbest shit bag on the face of the earth. But I’ll take the troll side because I refuse to believe anyone is as stupid as Jack Stroud pretends to be
BBS  
Sean : 3/14/2024 7:41 pm : link
He's definitely a troll. Probably a fan of the Eagles or Cowboys hoping the Giants stick with Jones.
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2024 7:42 pm : link
If Schoen & Dabs think one of these dudes is a franchise QB, I could GAF about the '25 first round pick. 'Oh, but SFGF, look at what the Panthers did moving up to take Young & how it looks like it's backfired on them & now Chicago has the #1 pick!'...

Yeah, there's a chance that could happen. There's also a chance we move up & take a dude who will be a stud behind center for the next decade plus. Show some balls. And I'm confident in Dabs working with the QB of his & Joe's choosing.
RE: RE: RE: NormanAllen  
nygiantfan : 3/14/2024 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16432225 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
In comment 16432175 nygiantfan said:


Quote:


In comment 16432163 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I think you're 100% off base with what the fan reaction would be if the '24 QB room is Jones, Lock, & DeVito.



TrevorC and chopperhatch

Now Norman



I love how you accuse me of being two other people and you havent even been on this board for a year.

Try thinking for yourself and not listening to 4 other posters with whom I disagreed, then accused me of being a previous poster because apparently that is done a lot here.

If you were paying attention, at least 2 of those posters now think they are wrong and I may be someone else. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I just find it humorous. At least when they tell me how long theyve been here it is kind of understandable, but here you are carrying their flag.

All good.


It was like last summer when you wrote a post about sucking farts from women in the Michael Oher thread. And then it was found you had said the same thing when under a different handle name which is why others remembered it.

Remember?
RE: NormanAllen  
Sean : 3/14/2024 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16432163 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think you're 100% off base with what the fan reaction would be if the '24 QB room is Jones, Lock, & DeVito.

Nothing about the Giants actions suggest to me that they would be content with Jones-Lock-DeVito. Nothing.

It feels to be Schoen is aggressively trying to put his stamp on the team. I think we are well beyond running it back with Jones.
You mentioned this before, and no I have no  
NormanAllen_95 : 3/14/2024 7:47 pm : link
idea what you are referring to. Perhaps I remind you of a similar tone This isnt my first message board. But I try to stay away from being overly vulgar (I might have a relapse or two) and I just don't see the point of it getting overly personal.

If I ever said anything like that to you, point it out pleaase and I will either explain, or more likely try to apologize.
RE: You mentioned this before, and no I have no  
nygiantfan : 3/14/2024 7:49 pm : link
In comment 16432245 NormanAllen_95 said:
Quote:
idea what you are referring to. Perhaps I remind you of a similar tone This isnt my first message board. But I try to stay away from being overly vulgar (I might have a relapse or two) and I just don't see the point of it getting overly personal.

If I ever said anything like that to you, point it out pleaase and I will either explain, or more likely try to apologize.


Same guy. No question.
RE: RE: NormanAllen  
NormanAllen_95 : 3/14/2024 7:51 pm : link
In comment 16432240 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16432163 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I think you're 100% off base with what the fan reaction would be if the '24 QB room is Jones, Lock, & DeVito.


Nothing about the Giants actions suggest to me that they would be content with Jones-Lock-DeVito. Nothing.

It feels to be Schoen is aggressively trying to put his stamp on the team. I think we are well beyond running it back with Jones.


Thats what Im saying. We have had ONE QB since Eli... It hasnt worked out. Fans have moved on after being 1 year from a playoff season.

Also, one of the biggest refrains I have been hearing about posters who have been critical of the Giants MO. As far as their pursuit of Daniel Jones, "overdrafting a QB" meaning that's what we did back in 2019. It seems to me, that many posters are advocating Not only doing exactly the same thing , but giving up whatever assets are necessary to do so.

Don't get me wrong, I want to come out of this draft of the quarterback. I like both Drake May and JJ McCarthy... But I'm only going on what I've seen on tape, and what I hear from reporters/ insiders. If Joe and Brian aren't 100% sold that one of those guys will be able to hold down the job for at least a duration of their rookie contract, I honestly can't say that I want them to draft either just for the sake of drafting a quarterback.
Minnesota  
AcidTest : 3/14/2024 8:38 pm : link
and Denver would have to offer a ton to have any chance of getting into the top four. Even their firsts this year and firsts in 2025 and 2026 might not be enough. They might have to include at least one second round pick. I don't see that as likely, especially since the QB they'd be moving up for is JJM. Are they really going to give up all that draft capital for him? But if they want to do it, then let them. I don't want to get into a bidding war for any player, especially with a team that is willing to give up all that draft capital. Minnesota has also already said they won't trade Jefferson.
RE: I think there is a very slim possibility  
upnyg : 3/14/2024 9:11 pm : link
In comment 16432030 BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit said:
Quote:
in this draft that QBs go 1-5.


I feel like we hear this every year. QBs are going 1-2-3, maybe 1-2-3-4 or maybe 4 in the top 10 picks, etc.

I would not be surprised that only 3 go in the top 5. Maybe 4 in the top 15....seems like every year we over value the QBs.

Just remember Malik Willis.

I think this draft will have lots of surprises!

RE: RE: I think there is a very slim possibility  
Breeze_94 : 3/14/2024 10:02 pm : link
In comment 16432402 upnyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16432030 BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit said:


Quote:


in this draft that QBs go 1-5.



I feel like we hear this every year. QBs are going 1-2-3, maybe 1-2-3-4 or maybe 4 in the top 10 picks, etc.

I would not be surprised that only 3 go in the top 5. Maybe 4 in the top 15....seems like every year we over value the QBs.

Just remember Malik Willis.

I think this draft will have lots of surprises!


Will Levis was rumored to be in contention for a top 4 pick right up until the draft started last year.

The list goes on…

That said, I do think 4 go top 10 this year. It’s a relatively weak draft at the top outside of WR/OT, and a lot of QB needy teams.
RE: I expect the Giants to trade up and overpay if they have to  
BleedBlue46 : 3/14/2024 10:36 pm : link
In comment 16432226 Sean said:
Quote:
If the Giants liked DeVito, they wouldn't have benched him halftime at Philly and not gone back to him. He's done.

Everything to me points to either Maye or McCarthy (I think they're chasing Maye but would also take McCarthy).

What is the smoke we are hearing now? Jones durability concerns, behind schedule, etc. The question to me is do they need to part with a 2025 first to move up.


I wasn't posting here at the time, but no one here seemed to notice Yung Tommy Cutlets audibled out of a run that was a perfect playcall on 4th and short, he audibled into a play action pass I believe and got sacked nearly instantly by a Strongside blitz when the original play was a slash run to the weak side. That was the last we saw of Tommy Cutlets. He cost us 3-7pts there as we were deep into the Eagles territory.
RE: The other way to look at it is...  
giantstock : 12:44 am : link
In comment 16431935 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Half the league is investing in future QBs this year. We may have our pick of prospects next year at this rate, lol.


No taht's not a way to look at it.

Between the top 6 QB's in teh draft and Fields beign avaialble, there should be no excuse not to get one. While the top 3 are proobably out of reach -- at leats one of McCarthy, Penix, Nix and Fields will be at least "good." Just find one of them.
RE: Drafting JJ at #6 is much like drafting Zach Wilson at #2  
giantstock : 12:49 am : link
In comment 16431965 Bob in Newburgh said:
Quote:
Other than some physical ability, no evidence exists to value him that high. Pure luck if he works out, and the odds on leftovers at QB are not great.

Tired of NY teams being run by the mediocrities or worse. Let someone else overdraft JJ.


Whty do you think 4-6 are only mediocre at best? SY seemed high on JJ. Is it just that you are pessmistic or you are some scout that you've seen things highly flawed in each that won't translate?
RE: Giants could trade down  
giantstock : 12:50 am : link
In comment 16431979 jeff57 said:
Quote:
To Vikings or Denver and get a nice haul. This shoukd be a real rebuild, not chasing a QB.


Who says they are chasing a QB if the QB is actually good?
RE: it's admittedly unproductive  
giantstock : 12:58 am : link
In comment 16432005 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:


Would be mighty nice to have a few of those meaningless wins back right now.


The player's have to ty. So does the coaching.

And think of if every team that was out of it thought as you do? Then why would anyone watch any games at the end of the year if they weren't playoff bound or expected to be late?

You would waste your valuuable time on Sunday's knowing that the Giants are deliberately trying to lose? And what about if you were a seaon ticket holder?

And would you -re-up as a season ticket holder shelling out huge bucks knowing that your team is probalby going to suck in which teh last several games 5 or so- they aren't even trying to win?
RE: Sean.  
giantstock : 1:11 am : link
In comment 16432237 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
. Show some balls. And I'm confident in Dabs working with the QB of his & Joe's choosing.


This is such a mornic statement. Instead hwo about showing us they are fucking smart?

Instead of them trying to act cool they should be trying to act smart. If they trade up and the move backfires while they give up valuable picks - I hope they get fired mid-season - aand I like them unlike Gettleman.

Losing your picks just to be cool is absolutley moronic. Be smart.
RE: I think there is a very slim possibility  
giantstock : 1:20 am : link
In comment 16432030 BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit said:
Quote:
in this draft that QBs go 1-5.

The wildcard is Nix. He's a lot better than people give him credit for on this site and I wouldn't be shocked if many teams have him in their top 3 QBs in this draft.

If one of those is DEN or MIN and the other trades up to 4 to take the one of the big 4 left the other remaining may feel the need to jump the Giants to secure a QB that they love.

In that scenario it's probably MH Jr. or a trade down to a team for an absolute haul to a team on the cusp who thinks they are a big playmaker away.

I'm not saying it's likely but I personally am higher on Nix than most and it could happen


I saythis in fun-- Lay off the cannabis.

I say this seriously -- there is no shot not even close that MHV would go beyond 5, Not in any real world we live in.
RE: Unless Minny is offering a player (JJ?),  
section125 : 3:23 am : link
In comment 16431998 Section331 said:
Quote:
it’s going to be hard for either of them to move up that far.


Who the hell is going to pay for JJ's salary? So for the honor of trade back in the draft you get to pay a PIA like Jefferson $30 mill per?
RE: RE: Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:42 am : link
In comment 16432635 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16432237 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


. Show some balls. And I'm confident in Dabs working with the QB of his & Joe's choosing.



This is such a mornic statement. Instead hwo about showing us they are fucking smart?

Instead of them trying to act cool they should be trying to act smart. If they trade up and the move backfires while they give up valuable picks - I hope they get fired mid-season - aand I like them unlike Gettleman.

Losing your picks just to be cool is absolutley moronic. Be smart.


'Act cool'? WTF are you talking about? Yes, obviously they should be smart. That goes without saying. But they also need to be aggressive if they have a conviction that one of these QBs is a franchise QB, thus the 'Show some balls' remark.
....  
ryanmkeane : 9:02 am : link
Lombardi knows nothing, but if MIN and DEN plan to be "super aggressive" we should take advantage of that. Would have no problem trading back and acquiring a war chest.
From Pretty Rickey on X  
GiantTuff1 : 10:49 am : link
“Should not be a surprise now after the trade with Houston, but the Vikings are now the biggest threat to get pick #3 or #4, and I think they pull this off in the next couple of weeks.”

And prior tweet:

“Vikings staying aggressive and trading for more draft capital from Houston. They're the betting favorite to land JJ McCarthy and have been busy on the phones. #SKOL #Vikings.”
RE: RE: RE: Sean.  
giantstock : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16432685 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16432635 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 16432237 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


. Show some balls. And I'm confident in Dabs working with the QB of his & Joe's choosing.



This is such a mornic statement. Instead hwo about showing us they are fucking smart?

Instead of them trying to act cool they should be trying to act smart. If they trade up and the move backfires while they give up valuable picks - I hope they get fired mid-season - aand I like them unlike Gettleman.

Losing your picks just to be cool is absolutley moronic. Be smart.



'Act cool'? WTF are you talking about? Yes, obviously they should be smart. That goes without saying. But they also need to be aggressive if they have a conviction that one of these QBs is a franchise QB, thus the 'Show some balls' remark.


You said you want them to show some balls. Then how is acting smart showing you that they have balls?
