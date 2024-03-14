Lombardi: MIN & DEN will be super aggressive for QB in draft Sean : 3/14/2024 3:45 pm

In today's GM Shuffle podcast, Lombardi made the point that Sean Payton does not care about future cost when it comes to getting his QB in the draft. This is consistent with how he operated in NO. He also said he expects the Vikings to have the same mindset.



I think Schoen has to approach this very aggressively. Sitting at 6 and letting things play out could very much lead to Williams, Daniels, Maye & McCarthy all being off the board at 6.