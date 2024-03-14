for display only
John Schneider "NYG sold Lock on opportunity to be starter"

Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2024 7:53 pm
Quote:
Seahawks GM John Schneider said on Seattle radio show @WymanAndBob that he wanted to keep Drew Lock, but the Giants “basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be the starter.” Schneider said that Lock views this situation with the Giants as possibly being similar to Baker Mayfield in Tampa last year.


I'm really starting to think they're going to draft a QB and release Jones. Let Lock compete with the rookie to be the starter.
They're drafting a QB  
Sean : 3/14/2024 7:55 pm : link
We can end this charade of Jones being the penciled in starter. If I had to guess today on 03/14 which is subject to change what the week 1 QB depth chart is:

Lock
Maye
UDFA
Jones (PUP)

No more scholarships  
GiantTuff1 : 3/14/2024 7:55 pm : link
halle-freaking-lujia
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2024 7:56 pm : link
Besides the fact that I never want to see Jones behind center as a Giants QB, it makes no sense to me why he'd play considering the injury guarantee $.
Jones isn’t playing this year  
The_Boss : 3/14/2024 7:58 pm : link
They aren’t gonna risk that injury deal to kick in.
RE: ...  
GiantTuff1 : 3/14/2024 8:01 pm : link
In comment 16432266 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Besides the fact that I never want to see Jones behind center as a Giants QB, it makes no sense to me why he'd play considering the injury guarantee $.

Exactly. Nor should he. It would be gross negligence to let Jones on a field with a NY Giants helmet. He needs to be cut after passing a physical and go somewhere else.
RE: ...  
FStubbs : 3/14/2024 8:06 pm : link
In comment 16432266 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Besides the fact that I never want to see Jones behind center as a Giants QB, it makes no sense to me why he'd play considering the injury guarantee $.


Honestly if we're stuck with him because of the cap, it would make sense to basically freeze him for a year like the Texans did with Watson.

But I doubt the Maras would allow the Giants to operate that way. If Jones can play, he'll start.

... that being said, that's *if*.
RE: They're drafting a QB  
Chris684 : 3/14/2024 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16432264 Sean said:
Quote:
We can end this charade of Jones being the penciled in starter. If I had to guess today on 03/14 which is subject to change what the week 1 QB depth chart is:

Lock
Maye
UDFA
Jones (PUP)


Sean I agree with your premise. However, I think Schoen’s job of threading the needle on this seems to be getting harder with the reports of Denver and Minny itching to come up for JJ.

If the top 3 turn out to be impenetrable and Minnesota or Denver do something crazy to outbid us for the 4 or 5 slots, we could be left standing when the music stops.

Today’s rumors have made me realize how if I’m Schoen it’s Poles I’m talking to right now. It will cost more to go to 1 but not exponentially more and then you get the pick of them all.
Chris  
Sean : 3/14/2024 8:11 pm : link
I get that. But, Schoen still can offer the 2025 first if they need to. It's a very tough line to walk for Schoen, but he can make a strong offer and should be able to match MIN/DEN based on the minimal drop down those teams would be making.
What are the salary cap implications if..  
DefenseWins : 3/14/2024 8:12 pm : link
the Giants cut Jones this year, or hold onto him and cut him after the season?
Has anyone looked at the cap hit for releasing Jones?  
blueblood : 3/14/2024 8:13 pm : link
its not gonna happen.
LOL. One of the least competitive jobs in all of sports right now is  
nygiantfan : 3/14/2024 8:13 pm : link
Starting QB for the NY Giants.

They might as well take walk-ons this summer if they don’t draft a QB.
Jones can be cut as a post June 1 release  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/14/2024 8:15 pm : link
And the $69 million would be spread over 2 years. 47 this year and 22 next year. The issue is that he has to pass a physical to be released. So it won’t happen until July/August.
If Schoen offers  
Dave on the UWS : 3/14/2024 8:15 pm : link
the 2025 first, considering he’s also giving up a top 10 pick, that will be tough to beat.
RE: If Schoen offers  
Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2024 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16432297 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
the 2025 first, considering he’s also giving up a top 10 pick, that will be tough to beat.


We have absolutely no idea if it'd be a top 10 pick. The Cardinals thought they were getting that this year from the Texans. They got the 26th pick.
I'd  
AcidTest : 3/14/2024 8:24 pm : link
like to know how the Giants can absorb the $47M cap hit they'd incur by cutting Jones, but if they can, then I agree it's best for both sides if they do so as soon as he can pass a physical. Schoen did say that Jones would be the starter as soon as he was healthy, but that's pretty much what you'd expect him to say in response to that question. Schoen made a bad mistake signing Jones to that ridiculous contract. Let's hope that whatever he does in the draft gets us a franchise QB.
It is very likely Lock  
darren in pdx : 3/14/2024 8:32 pm : link
could be the bridge starter to avoid having to play Jones if they don’t get to draft the QB they want and/or Jones isn’t healthy enough to start the season.
RE: I'd  
Sean : 3/14/2024 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16432311 AcidTest said:
Quote:
like to know how the Giants can absorb the $47M cap hit they'd incur by cutting Jones, but if they can, then I agree it's best for both sides if they do so as soon as he can pass a physical. Schoen did say that Jones would be the starter as soon as he was healthy, but that's pretty much what you'd expect him to say in response to that question. Schoen made a bad mistake signing Jones to that ridiculous contract. Let's hope that whatever he does in the draft gets us a franchise QB.

They already are absorbing the $47M anyway. He's on the team for that cap number this year.
RE: I'd  
Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2024 8:37 pm : link
In comment 16432311 AcidTest said:
Quote:
like to know how the Giants can absorb the $47M cap hit they'd incur by cutting Jones, but if they can, then I agree it's best for both sides if they do so as soon as he can pass a physical. Schoen did say that Jones would be the starter as soon as he was healthy, but that's pretty much what you'd expect him to say in response to that question. Schoen made a bad mistake signing Jones to that ridiculous contract. Let's hope that whatever he does in the
draft gets us a franchise QB.


His cap hit is already 47 million this year. No matter what (Barring us redoing his deal) if he's cut pre June 1st his cap hit for this year would be 69 million. If he's a post June 1st cut the 69 million in dead money would be spread over two years. So instead of 69 million at one time he would have 47 million in dead money in 2024 and 22 million in 2025. We would save 19.35 million in 2025 cap space.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2024 8:37 pm : link
Once Jones is able to pass a physical, I would cut him. Tear off the Band-Aid. Start clean. I wish him well going forward, but I'm so ready to move on from the Jones-Barkley era.
Disappointment  
GeoMan999 : 3/14/2024 8:38 pm : link
I think those on this thread will be disappointed if you believe what Drew Lock told the Seahawks GM as well as what the GM said publicly. Things change in translation from Giants GM to Drew to Seattle GM to the press.

Could he start the season if DJ is not ready health wise, sure. And if he plays like Mahomes those first few games then yeah anything is possible.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2024 8:39 pm : link
Just looking @ the above posts, Good Lord...Jones' agents took Schoen to school.

I get the 2 year out, but still. Jones' contract is such an albatross.
LOL  
Jay on the Island : 3/14/2024 8:41 pm : link
Yes I am sure they told him that he COULD possibly start if Jones is ready and the rookie isn't quite ready yet but they aren't going to spill their draft plans to a free agent.
RE: ...  
Jay on the Island : 3/14/2024 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16432334 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Just looking @ the above posts, Good Lord...Jones' agents took Schoen to school.

I get the 2 year out, but still. Jones' contract is such an albatross.

I think this is why Tua hasn't received an extension yet. Miami is probably looking at the Jones deal not wanting to make the same mistake.
RE: RE: I'd  
AcidTest : 3/14/2024 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16432319 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16432311 AcidTest said:


Quote:


like to know how the Giants can absorb the $47M cap hit they'd incur by cutting Jones, but if they can, then I agree it's best for both sides if they do so as soon as he can pass a physical. Schoen did say that Jones would be the starter as soon as he was healthy, but that's pretty much what you'd expect him to say in response to that question. Schoen made a bad mistake signing Jones to that ridiculous contract. Let's hope that whatever he does in the draft gets us a franchise QB.


They already are absorbing the $47M anyway. He's on the team for that cap number this year.


You're right. That's true. It's already a sunk cost and accounted for on the cap.
RE: RE: RE: I'd  
Blue21 : 3/14/2024 8:50 pm : link
In comment 16432343 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16432319 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16432311 AcidTest said:


Quote:


like to know how the Giants can absorb the $47M cap hit they'd incur by cutting Jones, but if they can, then I agree it's best for both sides if they do so as soon as he can pass a physical. Schoen did say that Jones would be the starter as soon as he was healthy, but that's pretty much what you'd expect him to say in response to that question. Schoen made a bad mistake signing Jones to that ridiculous contract. Let's hope that whatever he does in the draft gets us a franchise QB.


They already are absorbing the $47M anyway. He's on the team for that cap number this year.



You're right. That's true. It's already a sunk cost and accounted for on the cap.
This is why I think it could happen. Originally I thought no way. And actually it would give Jones a chance to sign somewhere else for the season and start..
Schneider's comment is that Lock sees NYG  
shyster : 3/14/2024 9:06 pm : link
as the Baker Mayfield situation last year.

Mayfield didn't have to compete with a QB drafted at #6 (or #3 on a move-up). He had to compete with Kyle Trask.

As for Giants letting Jones go, if that happens, I think they will try very hard to get someone to take a portion of his cap hit.
Lol that does not insinuate  
bigblueny : 3/14/2024 9:15 pm : link
that they are drafting a QB. On the contrary,itt insinuates that Jones is probably just not going to be ready for the start of the season, and Lock will have an opportunity to start in his place. If he takes the bull by the horns, he could wind up keeing it. Doubtful that happens, but also not impossible.
When will he sign? Can't wait for his interview.  
Blue21 : 3/14/2024 9:26 pm : link
Should be interesting.
I liked Lock in college and thought he was  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2024 9:31 pm : link

going to be a first round pick. Kid has a gun for an arm. JS and Daboll had their choice of QB’s to grab. They must like something about Lock.
But his stats are just as bad as Jones.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2024 9:36 pm : link

At least Sam Howell slung the rock to over 4000 yards last year. Lock has proven nothing. On 2 different teams.
I remember the game Lock played  
Massgman : 3/14/2024 9:41 pm : link
against Philly on Monday night Football last year, threw the game wining TD with a minute left…….yea I’d give him a shot
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2024 9:42 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Seahawks GM John Schneider says QB Drew Lock left because the Giants sold it as an opportunity to compete to be their starter.

Schneider: "They basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be the starter. And he felt like it was the right opportunity. He looked at Baker Mayfield’s opportunity last year and felt that this could be something similar."

via
@WymanAndBob

Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
27m
This is 100% accurate from Schneider, FYI. Had conversations about this exact topic with multiple league sources today #Giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2024 9:43 pm : link

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Seahawks GM John Schneider said on Seattle radio show
@WymanAndBob
that he wanted to keep Drew Lock, but the Giants “basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be the starter.” Schneider said that Lock views this situation with the Giants as possibly being similar to Baker Mayfield in Tampa last year.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2024 9:44 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
50m
Curious that Schneider would say this. Most GMs usually don't opine on other teams' business to justify why he lost a player, at least not publicly.
Whether it's true or not doesn't matter. Can't imagine Giants are too pleased with him talking on their business on a radio show.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2024 9:45 pm : link

Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
·
57m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
and
@WymanAndBob
Bet the Giants wish they had squeezed Drew Lock into today’s zoom schedule rather than waiting until next week now.
RE: ...  
Blue Dream : 3/14/2024 9:46 pm : link
In comment 16432462 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
50m
Curious that Schneider would say this. Most GMs usually don't opine on other teams' business to justify why he lost a player, at least not publicly.
Whether it's true or not doesn't matter. Can't imagine Giants are too pleased with him talking on their business on a radio show.


Payback for blocking Kafka?
Drew Lock was quite mediocre on the radar gun  
shyster : 3/14/2024 9:47 pm : link
at the 2019 combine. He had a close companion in that regard: Daniel Jones.

Will Grier West Virginia 58 (Left) 59 (Right)
Brett Rypien Boise State 59 (Left) 56 (Right)
Clayton Thorson Northwestern 58 (Left) 56 (Right)
Nick Fitzgerald Mississippi State 57 (Left) 52 (Right)
Jordan Ta'amu Mississippi 56 (Left) 55 (Right)
Gardner Minshew Washington State 55 (Left) 53 (Right)
Ryan Finley North Carolina State 55 (Left) 52 (Right)
Tyree Jackson Buffalo 54 (Left) 54 (Right)
Daniel Jones Duke 53 (Left) 54 (Right)
Drew Lock Missouri 54 (Left) 53 (Right)
Easton Stick North Dakota State 53 (Left) 54 (Right)
Jake Browning Washington 54 (Left) 52 (Right)
Trace McSorley Penn State 53 (Left) 52 (Right)
Jarrett Stidham Auburn 53 (Left) 52 (Right)
Dwayne Haskins Ohio State 52 (Left) 52 (Right)
Kyle Shurmer Vanderbilt 52 (Left) 50 (Right)

And note Dwayne Haskins below Jones and Lock. Another guy who was supposed to have a strong arm, couldn't prove it ont the gun, and busted in the NFL.

QB arm strength can be very deceptive to the eye.

link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: ...  
GiantGrit : 3/14/2024 9:53 pm : link
In comment 16432466 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
In comment 16432462 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
50m
Curious that Schneider would say this. Most GMs usually don't opine on other teams' business to justify why he lost a player, at least not publicly.
Whether it's true or not doesn't matter. Can't imagine Giants are too pleased with him talking on their business on a radio show.



Payback for blocking Kafka?


And the Leonard Williams fleecing. Thanks for the extra second so we could snag Burns, John!
 
ryanmkeane : 3/14/2024 9:54 pm : link
Again, not saying this is inaccurate.

But all of these leaks about the Giants’ thoughts around QB seem to be intentional to me, whether it’s because they still like Jones or they actually are telling the truth.
Does this count as a leak?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/14/2024 9:56 pm : link
It would be quite a story if Schneider was doing a solid for the team with this. That would be crazy.
RE: Does this count as a leak?  
ryanmkeane : 3/14/2024 9:59 pm : link
In comment 16432483 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
It would be quite a story if Schneider was doing a solid for the team with this. That would be crazy.

You’re right, this one is not really a leak. But it’s definitely getting out there now that the Giants told Lock he could compete to be a starter. Which is what they’d probably say to him if they wanted him to be a backup.
RE: …  
LW_Giants : 3/14/2024 10:00 pm : link
In comment 16432480 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Again, not saying this is inaccurate.

But all of these leaks about the Giants’ thoughts around QB seem to be intentional to me, whether it’s because they still like Jones or they actually are telling the truth.


What does lying about wanting a QB do for them? The top receivers (outside of MHJ) will be there for them at six regardless. So if everyone believes they want a qb and they don’t, what does that do for us? Increase the value of trading down?

I understand lying about not wanting a qb, because if you actually do maybe someone falls. But what’s the benefit of the opposite?
 
christian : 3/14/2024 10:01 pm : link
I doubt the Giants told Lock this, with the design that he'd tell his former GM, who would then talk about it on the radio.
RE: …  
GiantGrit : 3/14/2024 10:01 pm : link
In comment 16432480 ryanmkeane said:
Its the latter
Quote:
Again, not saying this is inaccurate.

But all of these leaks about the Giants’ thoughts around QB seem to be intentional to me, whether it’s because they still like Jones or they actually are telling the truth.


Its the latter
Why can’t Giants and Jones agent  
5BowlsSoon : 3/14/2024 10:04 pm : link
Make some kind of settlement deal to satisfy both parties? I’m sure Jones doesn’t want to be on the PS all year and I’m sure he still believes he can start in this league….so why not work out a settlement that allows him to walk and go find a team who wants to give him the chance…..in return, he can reduce what is owed him on his contract.

Don’t teams do this?
RE: RE: Does this count as a leak?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/14/2024 10:05 pm : link
In comment 16432488 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16432483 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


It would be quite a story if Schneider was doing a solid for the team with this. That would be crazy.


You’re right, this one is not really a leak. But it’s definitely getting out there now that the Giants told Lock he could compete to be a starter. Which is what they’d probably say to him if they wanted him to be a backup.


I dont know, when they gave all that money to Tyrod, they were also very clear to say they were bringing him in as a backup.
RE: Why can’t Giants and Jones agent  
LW_Giants : 3/14/2024 10:06 pm : link
In comment 16432496 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Make some kind of settlement deal to satisfy both parties? I’m sure Jones doesn’t want to be on the PS all year and I’m sure he still believes he can start in this league….so why not work out a settlement that allows him to walk and go find a team who wants to give him the chance…..in return, he can reduce what is owed him on his contract.

Don’t teams do this?


He’s making generational wealth, why would he negotiate to take anything less? If he truly believes he’s worth it then he’ll prove it to some other team when his current absurd contract expires
RE: Why can’t Giants and Jones agent  
GFAN52 : 3/14/2024 10:07 pm : link
In comment 16432496 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Make some kind of settlement deal to satisfy both parties? I’m sure Jones doesn’t want to be on the PS all year and I’m sure he still believes he can start in this league….so why not work out a settlement that allows him to walk and go find a team who wants to give him the chance…..in return, he can reduce what is owed him on his contract.

Don’t teams do this?


His agent is going to demand Jones receive every dollar in the contract.
...  
christian : 3/14/2024 10:11 pm : link
In the scenario where they like Jones and intend to keep him, what's the point of the charade?
 
christian : 3/14/2024 10:16 pm : link
The Giants probably aren't going to stash Jones when the season starts. They'll simply cut him when he can pass a physical, because that's the gracious thing to do.

If Schoen was ruthless, he would leave the possibility of stashing him on the table. And Team Jones would know one way to increase the odds of Jones getting traded, is for him to restructure his contract and remove the 2025 injury guarantee.

That is the real barrier to him getting traded.
This has to be  
crooza172 : 3/14/2024 10:59 pm : link
The most underwhelming giants offense since I’ve been alive. And it’s been pretty damn bad for the last decade.
RE: This has to be  
jvm52106 : 3/14/2024 11:31 pm : link
In comment 16432561 crooza172 said:
Yawn..
Quote:
The most underwhelming giants offense since I’ve been alive. And it’s been pretty damn bad for the last decade.


Yawn..
My takeaway…  
monstercoo : 12:43 am : link
…from this is that the Fields rumors are either old or fake news.

It would be dirty to bring in Lock in to compete with Jones, Fields and potentially a rookie QB.
RE: This has to be  
Go Terps : 1:34 am : link
In comment 16432561 crooza172 said:
Quote:
The most underwhelming giants offense since I’ve been alive. And it’s been pretty damn bad for the last decade.


I'm actually excited to watch an offense that isn't pretending Jones is a good QB and Barkley is a difference maker.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 2:32 am : link
In comment 16432480 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Again, not saying this is inaccurate.

But all of these leaks about the Giants’ thoughts around QB seem to be intentional to me, whether it’s because they still like Jones or they actually are telling the truth.


You realize Lock told this to Schneider right? Why would he lie?
RE: My takeaway…  
BleedBlue46 : 2:51 am : link
In comment 16432630 monstercoo said:
Quote:
…from this is that the Fields rumors are either old or fake news.

It would be dirty to bring in Lock in to compete with Jones, Fields and potentially a rookie QB.


The takeaway from all this noise is that there's a good chance DJ will be gracefully and respectfully released as soon as he can pass a physical after June 1st.
RE: …  
Go Terps : 5:04 am : link
In comment 16432480 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Again, not saying this is inaccurate.

But all of these leaks about the Giants’ thoughts around QB seem to be intentional to me, whether it’s because they still like Jones or they actually are telling the truth.


Why would they still like Jones?
I'm fine with an open QB competition.  
LS : 5:37 am : link
Doesn't make any sense the cut Jones. If there is open competition, even with another newly drafted QB, so be it. Keep Jones as a back up. You are already paying Jones and Locke and a third QB. Keep them all for the year.
RE: RE: …  
ajr2456 : 5:42 am : link
In comment 16432647 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16432480 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Again, not saying this is inaccurate.

But all of these leaks about the Giants’ thoughts around QB seem to be intentional to me, whether it’s because they still like Jones or they actually are telling the truth.



Why would they still like Jones?


Because he’s begging for it to be true that they do
Along with the Wilson visit, this is the 2nd publicly validated  
cosmicj : 5:47 am : link
Evidence that the Giants are moving on from Jones. QED. There’s no arguing anymore and little ambiguity.
RE: This has to be  
Greg from LI : 5:55 am : link
In comment 16432561 crooza172 said:
Quote:
The most underwhelming giants offense since I’ve been alive. And it’s been pretty damn bad for the last decade.


You must be awfully young then
RE: Along with the Wilson visit, this is the 2nd publicly validated  
armstead98 : 7:41 am : link
In comment 16432650 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Evidence that the Giants are moving on from Jones. QED. There’s no arguing anymore and little ambiguity.


There still is ambiguity. Jones is hurt and even if he wasn’t, why wouldn’t the Giants at least make it an open competition?

Might Schoen have said something along the lines of… Daniel is going to start the season on PUP so you’re going to get the chance to come in and compete to start the season as a starter.

I know everyone wants DJ gone but you’re kidding yourself if you think it’s unambiguous that he’s getting cut.
Technically True  
kdog77 : 7:50 am : link
If Jones is not ready Week 1, which more than a few people are speculating, then Drew Lock has a shot to be the starting QB. He has almost no shot of starting for the Seahawks. This is a common sense conclusion any reasonable person could deduce based on public information.

Schoen is making sure the team has options at QB, which is exactly what they did by paying Tyrod Taylor for 2 years. After the 2021 season fiasco with Glennon and Fromm, I don't think the Giants FO will ever leave Dabs with that kind of choice.
Assuming the Giants are better this year than last  
GeofromNJ : 8:18 am : link
and assuming next year they will be no worse, their draft status next year and the year after will be worse than this year. It's for this reason that I think they'll take advantage of this year's draft position and attempt to trade up to grab a QB - despite the need for a #1 receiver.
This could be true  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:18 am : link
and the draft will help clear this up. Good chance Jones is cut if they draft a QB high imv.

Jones is not going to be stashed for the entire season if healthy. Schoen is not going to threaten Jones that he will stash him unless he changes the terms of his contract (injury clause). PUP/IR could be in play if there is some type of setback.
RE: RE: Along with the Wilson visit, this is the 2nd publicly validated  
cosmicj : 8:35 am : link
In comment 16432683 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 16432650 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Evidence that the Giants are moving on from Jones. QED. There’s no arguing anymore and little ambiguity.



There still is ambiguity. Jones is hurt and even if he wasn’t, why wouldn’t the Giants at least make it an open competition?

Might Schoen have said something along the lines of… Daniel is going to start the season on PUP so you’re going to get the chance to come in and compete to start the season as a starter.

I know everyone wants DJ gone but you’re kidding yourself if you think it’s unambiguous that he’s getting cut.


This is goalpost moving. Tyrod was brought in as a back up, as was publicly declared. Now Lock is told he’ll have a chance to win the starting job. And do you think that Russell Wilson is speaking to any team about a backup role?
 
christian : 8:40 am : link
LOS, what compensation do you believe a healthy Jones would draw in the trade market?

Remember, the Giants would almost certainly be paying all but the veteran minimum in this the 2nd year of the deal.
RE: RE: RE: Along with the Wilson visit, this is the 2nd publicly validated  
armstead98 : 8:55 am : link
In comment 16432743 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16432683 armstead98 said:


Quote:


In comment 16432650 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Evidence that the Giants are moving on from Jones. QED. There’s no arguing anymore and little ambiguity.



There still is ambiguity. Jones is hurt and even if he wasn’t, why wouldn’t the Giants at least make it an open competition?

Might Schoen have said something along the lines of… Daniel is going to start the season on PUP so you’re going to get the chance to come in and compete to start the season as a starter.

I know everyone wants DJ gone but you’re kidding yourself if you think it’s unambiguous that he’s getting cut.



This is goalpost moving. Tyrod was brought in as a back up, as was publicly declared. Now Lock is told he’ll have a chance to win the starting job. And do you think that Russell Wilson is speaking to any team about a backup role?


If he has a chance to compete for a starting job due to an injury then yes.

So you’re saying jones is definitely going to be cut and/or never play another down again?

That might be the case but I don’t think it’s as sure of a thing as you make it out. If healthy I expect him to have a chance to compete, it just won’t be handed to him.
How can the Giants cut or even trade Daniel Jones?  
nygiantfan : 8:57 am : link
I read on here that it was only a one-year deal.
Armstead  
cosmicj : 9:03 am : link
Where did I write that? A franchise QB is not competing for his job. What happens if Mahomes struggles in camp next August? (This would be odd. Mahomes has repeatedly been phenomenal in camp.) The coaches and he will work on some things, not bench him.
It seems pretty clear  
fkap : 9:03 am : link
Giants want a new QB and move on from DJ. Regardless of whether they see Lock as backup or potential starter, why wouldn't they tell him they'll give him the opportunity to beat out Jones? They aren't sold on DJ, who likely starts camp on PUP, giving the backup vet a lot of opportunity to show well.

It's a topic very likely discussed in Lock/Giants talks, as well it should be. This sort of thing usually doesn't go public, but the Giants QB situation is a hot topic this year, so either lips were a little looser, or the media is more eager to report on it.
RE: RE: …  
TyreeHelmet : 9:07 am : link
In comment 16432640 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16432480 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Again, not saying this is inaccurate.

But all of these leaks about the Giants’ thoughts around QB seem to be intentional to me, whether it’s because they still like Jones or they actually are telling the truth.



You realize Lock told this to Schneider right? Why would he lie?


The cats out of the bag. They are out on Jones and the Russell Wilson visit was the final tell.

Enough with the leaks and bs. The entire league knows the Giants want/ need a quarterback.
RE: How can the Giants cut or even trade Daniel Jones?  
christian : 9:23 am : link
In comment 16432778 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
I read on here that it was only a one-year deal.


LOL. You're right! All this hand wringing over nothing.
Ryan  
Sean : 9:28 am : link
So, the Giants are dragging Jones through the mud with "leaks" for the benefit of the draft? I doubt it.
I’d go one step further, I think they  
Section331 : 9:28 am : link
signed him to BE the starter. At least for the first 3 or 4 games, as the rookie QB gets acclimated. If Jones is not your long term answer at QB, you CAN NOT PLAY HIM with that injury guarantee.
RE: RE: RE: …  
Scooter185 : 9:30 am : link
In comment 16432649 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16432647 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16432480 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Again, not saying this is inaccurate.

But all of these leaks about the Giants’ thoughts around QB seem to be intentional to me, whether it’s because they still like Jones or they actually are telling the truth.



Why would they still like Jones?



Because he’s begging for it to be true that they do


I'm fairly certain the news could break that Jones has been released and Ryan would come post "maybe they're lying"
Christian  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:31 am : link
you would have to define the time of the trade. The more Jones plays and plays well would impact the trade market.

If he is cleared prior to camp I think very unlikely a trade can be made before the season.

If that is true, then he’ll compete with Jones  
Simms11 : 9:32 am : link
in camp to become the starter. IMO, Jones will win that competition. I do believe that the Giants will draft a QB too, as the situation presents itself. If the Giants don’t draft a QB, how does this play out next year? Lock is on a 1 year deal and unless Jones lights it up, he’s potentially gone too! That all tells me that they will most likely be looking to draft a QB this year. Someone that could take the reigns next year.
RE: Ryan  
christian : 9:32 am : link
In comment 16432810 Sean said:
Quote:
So, the Giants are dragging Jones through the mud with "leaks" for the benefit of the draft? I doubt it.


Yes, the Giants (and now the Seahawks), have orchestrated a massive disinformation campaign to ensure a player who will almost certainly be available at six, will still be available at six.
RE: This has to be  
56goat : 9:33 am : link
In comment 16432561 crooza172 said:
Quote:
The most underwhelming giants offense since I’ve been alive. And it’s been pretty damn bad for the last decade.


Having survived the 70s, I've seen worse.
RE: …  
56goat : 9:36 am : link
In comment 16432509 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants probably aren't going to stash Jones when the season starts. They'll simply cut him when he can pass a physical, because that's the gracious thing to do.

If Schoen was ruthless, he would leave the possibility of stashing him on the table. And Team Jones would know one way to increase the odds of Jones getting traded, is for him to restructure his contract and remove the 2025 injury guarantee.

That is the real barrier to him getting traded.


If Team DJ wants to play hardball, the play hardball with him. He has been paid EXCEPTIONALLY well under the circumstances.
RE: RE: RE: …  
56goat : 9:37 am : link
In comment 16432787 TyreeHelmet said:
+1
Quote:
In comment 16432640 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16432480 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Again, not saying this is inaccurate.

But all of these leaks about the Giants’ thoughts around QB seem to be intentional to me, whether it’s because they still like Jones or they actually are telling the truth.



You realize Lock told this to Schneider right? Why would he lie?



The cats out of the bag. They are out on Jones and the Russell Wilson visit was the final tell.

Enough with the leaks and bs. The entire league knows the Giants want/ need a quarterback.


+1
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:56 am : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Couple things circling back on this: a promise of a path to become QB1 was not made to Drew Lock during his negotiation, according to an individual familiar with the #NYGiants process. Why Schneider relayed this, and on a radio show, is anybody's guess. I'm told what he said is not accurate. "BS" is how one source put it.
Does sound like SEA wanted Lock back and missed out.
Sounds like Stapleton pushing the company line there  
ajr2456 : 10:01 am : link
.
You know, regardless of it was said or not, why wouldn't there be  
PatersonPlank : 10:25 am : link
a competition? Jones has never really "made it", and is coming off a string of injuries now. Jones should expect competition frankly.
RE: RE: This has to be  
djm : 10:27 am : link
In comment 16432637 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16432561 crooza172 said:


Quote:


The most underwhelming giants offense since I’ve been alive. And it’s been pretty damn bad for the last decade.



I'm actually excited to watch an offense that isn't pretending Jones is a good QB and Barkley is a difference maker.


Giants scored 3 more PPG when BArkley played. One of the most well run NFL teams just gave Barkley a shit load of money. They just gave a RB with 6 years NFL experience a shit load of money. A RB.

HE's a difference maker. DJ is another story but you're being weird with Barkley.
RE: RE: They're drafting a QB  
Costy16 : 10:27 am : link
In comment 16432280 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16432264 Sean said:


Quote:


We can end this charade of Jones being the penciled in starter. If I had to guess today on 03/14 which is subject to change what the week 1 QB depth chart is:

Lock
Maye
UDFA
Jones (PUP)




Sean I agree with your premise. However, I think Schoen’s job of threading the needle on this seems to be getting harder with the reports of Denver and Minny itching to come up for JJ.

If the top 3 turn out to be impenetrable and Minnesota or Denver do something crazy to outbid us for the 4 or 5 slots, we could be left standing when the music stops.

Today’s rumors have made me realize how if I’m Schoen it’s Poles I’m talking to right now. It will cost more to go to 1 but not exponentially more and then you get the pick of them all.


They can have JJ McCarthy.
RE: Sounds like Stapleton pushing the company line there  
djm : 10:29 am : link
In comment 16432899 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
.


So you're going to believe one rumor over the other. Just say that.
RE: RE: Sounds like Stapleton pushing the company line there  
ajr2456 : 10:48 am : link
In comment 16433000 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16432899 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


.



So you're going to believe one rumor over the other. Just say that.


There’s a better chance of the Giants lying to cover it up, than it is Schneider lying. What motivation does he have to lie? He’s not trying to comfort the fan base about losing Drew Lock.
I think Schnieder is BS'ing  
Biteymax22 : 10:52 am : link
Between Art Stapleton's report and the fact the Seahawks clearly were working on a trade for Howell as we were signing Lock, the likelihood is Lock knew he'd be 3rd string with his roster spot at risk.

Hence coming here where competition was thin and Jones injury guarantee may motivate the Giants to leave him on the bench all season.
Daniel Jones versus Drew Lock for the starting job...wow!  
nygiantfan : 11:00 am : link
The sports world hasn't had this much excitement since Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan went at in the Olympics.
...  
christian : 11:00 am : link
In comment 16432833 56goat said:
Quote:
If Schoen was ruthless, he would leave the possibility of stashing him on the table. And Team Jones would know one way to increase the odds of Jones getting traded, is for him to restructure his contract and remove the 2025 injury guarantee.

That is the real barrier to him getting traded.

If Team DJ wants to play hardball, the play hardball with him. He has been paid EXCEPTIONALLY well under the circumstances.


If the Giants are done with him, Team Jones knows they're losing that injury guarantee one way or another (either when he's cut or if he volunteers to remove it).

So they have a choice:

1) Work with the Giants to help facilitate a trade, meanwhile Jones still has access to the Giants medical and training facilities and staff, and can potentially showcase his recovery in a controlled environment during practice

2) Force the Giants to cut him, not have access to the Giants facilities and staff, and hope gets an opportunity to showcase his recovery in a workout

Practically, the best outcome for both parties is to come to terms that he won't be playing another down for the Giants, and work together to facilitate a trade.
Schneider was hearing about whatever the conversation was 2nd hand  
Eric on Li : 11:02 am : link
and with Geno signed + healthy Lock had less of a path to starting there.

when the Lock signing came out my first reaction was that it increased the possibility of jones not being on the 2024 roster by a lot. I still believe that but I dont think the NYG plans at QB are going to be communicated a month+ ahead of the draft to a free agent on a small potatoes contract. if they dont get a QB in the draft i dont think they are moving on from jones so there are unknowns out there way bigger decisions than drew lock.

even if the nyg kept jones AND drafted a QB in the first round, Lock is still probably the odds on week 1 starter because he's healthy and not a rookie. i think that is the opportunity he didnt have in SEA that he signed for because expecting more than that would be stupid (esp if they draft a rookie high).
RE: Armstead  
armstead98 : 11:04 am : link
In comment 16432783 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Where did I write that? A franchise QB is not competing for his job. What happens if Mahomes struggles in camp next August? (This would be odd. Mahomes has repeatedly been phenomenal in camp.) The coaches and he will work on some things, not bench him.


You said, “ Evidence that the Giants are moving on from Jones. QED. There’s no arguing anymore and little ambiguity.”

What do you mean by move on? If it’s that he’s going to be on the team and compete for a job like everybody else then I agree. If it’s more than that, still possible but I wouldn’t say it’s unambiguous.
...  
christian : 11:10 am : link
In comment 16433094 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
I still believe that but I dont think the NYG plans at QB are going to be communicated a month+ ahead of the draft to a free agent on a small potatoes contract.


I agree. This move doesn't indicate anything other than the Giants need a veteran backup whether Jones is/is not in the roster.
look at this logically  
djm : 11:10 am : link
Does anyone honestly think the Giants told Lock you have NO chance to start here in 2024? And he still came here anyway, 4000 miles across the country on a one year bare minimum deal despite Seattle supposedly showing interest in keeping him?

Of course there's a chance to start. The incumbent is injured and coming off a bad 6 games. Conversely, does anyone really think NYG indicated in any shape that Lock is the unquestioned starter for 2024? Cmon people.

this move  
djm : 11:12 am : link
MEANS NOTHING in regards to Jones or the draft. Zilch. It's fucking Drew Lock we're talking about.
Stopgap to possibly improve his stock for a better paygrade next  
Anakim : 11:14 am : link
offseason
RE: this move  
Anakim : 11:16 am : link
In comment 16433134 djm said:
Quote:
MEANS NOTHING in regards to Jones or the draft. Zilch. It's fucking Drew Lock we're talking about.


Same with the Vikings and the Vikings signed Darnold for double what we signed Lock for.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 11:23 am : link
In comment 16433127 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16433094 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


I still believe that but I dont think the NYG plans at QB are going to be communicated a month+ ahead of the draft to a free agent on a small potatoes contract.



I agree. This move doesn't indicate anything other than the Giants need a veteran backup whether Jones is/is not in the roster.


agreed, the only thing that was unexpected about it is that lock is more of an upside play vs. a typical career backup. trubisky was out there if tyrod was too expensive and he has experience in the system. flacco. guys like that who are better for the veteran backup role.

lock is more boom/bust which is interesting.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 11:25 am : link
Lock's chances of starting here are higher than in Seattle, but still low.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11:36 am : link
Looks like this has been debunked based on Lock's presser that is going on right now.
Lock said  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 11:50 am : link

It was conveyed to him that Daniel Jones is the starter and he can expect a lot of camp reps while he recovers. Says he doesn’t know where this other stuff came from.
RE: Along with the Wilson visit, this is the 2nd publicly validated  
k2tampa : 11:52 am : link
In comment 16432650 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Evidence that the Giants are moving on from Jones. QED. There’s no arguing anymore and little ambiguity.


You realize that if they could have signed Wilson it would have been for the vet minimum, less than they paid Taylor the last two years. The Giants couldn't have dreamed of a better QB situation for 2024.

What that said to me is it's evidence they know getting one of the top QBs is not happening.
RE: ....  
Eric on Li : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16433191 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Lock's chances of starting here are higher than in Seattle, but still low.


to start the season i think they are pretty high.

jones would have to play about a month ahead of kyler did last year (i think) and any rookie even in the first is 50/50.

and i kind of think he's competing with 1 or the other but not both. a 5m 3rd QB would be abnormal.
Can't imagine why there would be emphasis on refuting  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:09 pm : link
This. Surely there's no vested interest by a party to deny this.
RE: ...  
kickoff : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16432879 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Couple things circling back on this: a promise of a path to become QB1 was not made to Drew Lock during his negotiation, according to an individual familiar with the #NYGiants process. Why Schneider relayed this, and on a radio show, is anybody's guess. I'm told what he said is not accurate. "BS" is how one source put it.

Does sound like SEA wanted Lock back and missed out.

All these conspiracies and planted lies theories are mind boggling to me. I know there is a lot of misdirection during draft season, but some of this stuff is hard to digest. I still believe that JS and BD like DJ. When JS keeps saying DJ is the starter, I believe him. Barring injury of course. JS also stated that he was looking for a back-up FA or in the draft. LOCK IS THE BACK-UP. I don't see moving up and I don't see QB at 6. However, It's just MO like everyone else on this board.
RE: RE: RE: …  
Milton : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 16432649 ajr2456 said:
Quote:

Why would they still like Jones?



Because he’s begging for it to be true that they do
Just as your begging for it to be true that they don't, except he has the fact that they gave him a contract with $82M as evidence, whereas you're just following the hot air like a cat follows a laser pointer.
