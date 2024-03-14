Giants and Raiders interested in Fields?

DJ is probably not realistically going to be ready until October. That’s week 4-6. I’d rather have Fields than Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito. Plus hell, you never know. He’s only 25. Maybe he naturally takes over DJ for 2025 and you keep him and cut DJ.
He’s not perfect but he has shown he can play in this league. Let Daboll get his hands on him. After this season, see what happens and if he walks we get a comp pick in return, more than likely. I’d rather have Fields under center than Jones’ broken neck and contact beyond this year
But watching him rush for 1000 yards in Giants blue wouldn’t be the worst thing. If NY couldn’t get their quarterback in this draft, I could think of worse things. A lot of what we lost in Barkley we could get back with fields. He’s an impact runner. If you wanna win games next year and you didn’t get the qb in the draft, and you don’t wanna risk playing Jones, it’s not the worst idea. And if by some miracle Daboll got through to this guy, all the better. He seems one dimensional to me but you could taylor the offense around his legs.
Cheap back up. They did their spending this year. Some probably get a comp pick for him. Gives the draft pick one year in nfl program before being thrown into starting.
Would've made sense instead of Lock, but probably not in addition to, unless draft QB prospects are dim and they're completely done with DJ.
Might be worth it to have a contingency trade agreement as insurance in case first round QB doesn't get drafted.
But, if he can only garner a 4th or 5th, he probably isn't anything but plan D. And if that turns out to be the case, quite the turnaround from all the talk a month ago when it was debated whether Chicago would draft a QB, or stick with Fields.
NYG is determined to have a QB who will challenge defenses down field. And why not? We saw even with TT they could compete when they did this. The team needs a back up plan in case they can't deal into the top 3 or JJM is gone by 6.
if the Giants get their QB high enough to warrant some long term faith, let's say round 1-2 or somewhere in between, I don't see the point in going after Fields. You'd want to play the kid at some point in 24 but I guess there's a path that says play Fields and win with him then go with the kid in 25. To me that path isn't very sensible but no QB drafted opens the door to Fields in my view.
RE: Do people not understand that Fields is due to get paid?
Fields is dirt cheap this season and has a 5th year option a ream can deploy. That would give Daboll two seasons to work with him and see if he can get the most out of him. If not, he’s gone. I just don’t see the risk at all
1--I think it's very clear having a QB who will challenge defenses in the vertical passing game is the priority. Those of us who attended camp last year know that was the plan which didn't work out, but building one was a heavy focus. We never got to see Daboll's offense with DJ, but we did get a glimpse of it with Tyrod. We can summarize things a bit that when we were able to challenge defenses down field, this team was able to compete. That won't be the thing that holds the team back this year, I'm sure of it.
2-- I haven't seen enough of Fields to have an informed option, but I think it's clear the move wouldn't prohibit our drafting a QB next year if things don't work out.
3-- Even if they like JJM, the may not like him enough to trade up for him. Assuming that's the case, they need a backup plan. Fields should be viewed as an alternative to Penix/Nix/Rattler types, meaning options that come into play assuming they miss out on the primary QB target and will be likely paired with one of the top WR prospects.
RE: RE: I do think Fields might be the contingency plan
Great, we can replace a bad QB with....another bad QB
At least he can run. I'd run Fields at least 10 times per game. You can win that way and dumb down the passing game. Not a long term solution by any means but it beats the alternative which is Drew Lock and Jones risking that injury kicker.
IMO Penix and Nix are viable options. As a result if Giants lose out on the top 4, they should have already made a call into Chicago. Either the Bears trade Fields beofre the Giants pick or the Giants trade back enough to still get Penix/Nix.
If they fail on all 6 of the QB's and feel like thye have to crawl back to CHicago, then they got completely outplayed in this draft.
NFL insiders are saying Fields is worth a 4th of 5th round pick. So I doubt the Eagles are fleecing anybody.
Fields has only showed he might be less of an injury risk.
For fucks sake, no more Dr. Pepper.
What? No, it is the Jones issue all over again...
Agree
Quote:
Than trading up for Maye
Agree
No thanks.
Giants get that stud Receiver in rd 1 and you see how Fields perfroms with a real coach.
+1 reg Fields. You aren;t giving up a 1 or a 2. SO what are you losing? He's a pretty good pickup.
And Fields has 1 year to show. He's gonna have a stud WR beucase Giants will certainly get the WR.
Even if he sucks, someone will sign him to a decent backup QB deal,a nd you get the 4 or 5 back as a comp pick.
If he’s decent, you get a 3 or 4 back, plus one year of inexpensive QB play.
And if he is magically great, you got one year great QB, get a 3rd comp pick, or can franchise/transition tag him if you want to.
Literally the worst case scenario is you get your pick back, one year later…
Quote:
Do people actually watch that show? That is brutal.
I don't but it came up in my feed because I was watching Giants junk this evening. Ordinarily nfw.
Keep your fetishes to yourself.
Not until after next season (at the earliest) and not necessarily by the team that trades for him.
Would've made sense instead of Lock, but probably not in addition to, unless draft QB prospects are dim and they're completely done with DJ.
Might be worth it to have a contingency trade agreement as insurance in case first round QB doesn't get drafted.
But, if he can only garner a 4th or 5th, he probably isn't anything but plan D. And if that turns out to be the case, quite the turnaround from all the talk a month ago when it was debated whether Chicago would draft a QB, or stick with Fields.
If JS cannot make the deal to lock down their QB target and lets say Maye/JJM go before 6, you play Fields.
I think we all know DJ will not play again and is likely a post June 1st cut.
Fields is dirt cheap this year and they have the option for tear 5 if they need it.
If they cannot get QB at 6, try to trade down - I would try to get a 1st for next year if possible.
Run out Fields/Lock/Devito for 24 with an eye on the QB class for 25.
Draft someone like Brian Thomas in mid rd 1.
Good catch but it’s due Aug 1.
2-- I haven't seen enough of Fields to have an informed option, but I think it's clear the move wouldn't prohibit our drafting a QB next year if things don't work out.
3-- Even if they like JJM, the may not like him enough to trade up for him. Assuming that's the case, they need a backup plan. Fields should be viewed as an alternative to Penix/Nix/Rattler types, meaning options that come into play assuming they miss out on the primary QB target and will be likely paired with one of the top WR prospects.
Quote:
I don't see Jones playing in 2024.
At least he can run. I'd run Fields at least 10 times per game. You can win that way and dumb down the passing game. Not a long term solution by any means but it beats the alternative which is Drew Lock and Jones risking that injury kicker.
Exactly. Wtf this better not be legit.
IMO Penix and Nix are viable options. As a result if Giants lose out on the top 4, they should have already made a call into Chicago. Either the Bears trade Fields beofre the Giants pick or the Giants trade back enough to still get Penix/Nix.
If they fail on all 6 of the QB's and feel like thye have to crawl back to CHicago, then they got completely outplayed in this draft.