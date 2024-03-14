for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants and Raiders interested in Fields?

Joey in VA : 3/14/2024 8:12 pm
I saw it on Youtube, but Sam Acho claims the Giants and Raiders have interest in Fields, this was about one hour ago. Will delete if German.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: Fields Will End Up On The Eagles  
Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2024 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16432337 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
with Roseman fleecing the Bears.


NFL insiders are saying Fields is worth a 4th of 5th round pick. So I doubt the Eagles are fleecing anybody.
Fields might make some sense if it’s for a 5th or later or something  
bigblueny : 3/14/2024 9:11 pm : link
DJ is probably not realistically going to be ready until October. That’s week 4-6. I’d rather have Fields than Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito. Plus hell, you never know. He’s only 25. Maybe he naturally takes over DJ for 2025 and you keep him and cut DJ.
No way  
section125 : 3/14/2024 9:15 pm : link
to Fields.
I’d rather Fields for a 4th  
Doubledeuce22 : 3/14/2024 9:19 pm : link
Than trading up for Maye
I don't know  
Amtoft : 3/14/2024 9:36 pm : link
Bring him in with a rookie. He plays well and his value goes up next year. This allows you to sit a rookie as well which I prefer. It would also allow to cut DJ which would make people here happy.
Saying that...  
Amtoft : 3/14/2024 9:36 pm : link
I have felt he will end up on the Raiders for sure. Makes to much sense because they will probably be left out of the QB race.
I will happily take him for a 6th  
NormanAllen_95 : 3/14/2024 9:38 pm : link
He has done nothing to deserve serious tade consideration.

Fields has only showed he might be less of an injury risk.
When I think about selling Giants fans on Fields post-Jones  
j_rud : 3/14/2024 9:43 pm : link
I cant help but think of the marketing for diet Dr. Pepper. "Diet Dr Pepper tastes more like regular Dr Pepper". Fields is Diet Dr. Pepper. He's more Jones than Jones is.


For fucks sake, no more Dr. Pepper.
The reason why Daniel Jones isn't good enough.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/14/2024 9:49 pm : link
Is the same reason Fields isn't good enough. He does not see the action and process it fast enough.
RE: I don’t get the hatred for this  
jvm52106 : 3/14/2024 9:58 pm : link
In comment 16432314 Saos1n said:
Quote:
He’s not perfect but he has shown he can play in this league. Let Daboll get his hands on him. After this season, see what happens and if he walks we get a comp pick in return, more than likely. I’d rather have Fields under center than Jones’ broken neck and contact beyond this year


What? No, it is the Jones issue all over again...
Why is this  
NYGiantFL007 : 3/14/2024 9:59 pm : link
a sticky, was this corroborated by an asshat?
If they have Fields and Lock,  
81_Great_Dane : 3/14/2024 10:00 pm : link
DJ is gone one way or another, and if they draft a QB, so is Tommy Cutlets. Whole new QB room. Works for me.
RE: I’d rather Fields for a 4th  
jeff57 : 3/14/2024 10:08 pm : link
In comment 16432420 Doubledeuce22 said:
Quote:
Than trading up for Maye


Agree
RE: RE: I’d rather Fields for a 4th  
GFAN52 : 3/14/2024 10:09 pm : link
In comment 16432500 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 16432420 Doubledeuce22 said:


Quote:


Than trading up for Maye



Agree


No thanks.
Lock isn't going to be happy  
ZogZerg : 3/14/2024 10:10 pm : link
LOL
Fields would be a pretty good pickup  
giantstock : 3/14/2024 10:11 pm : link
He's better than Jones.

Giants get that stud Receiver in rd 1 and you see how Fields perfroms with a real coach.
They’d have to decide  
jeff57 : 3/14/2024 10:14 pm : link
On his 5th year option by May 2. So it could just be a one year tryout
RE: If they have Fields and Lock,  
giantstock : 3/14/2024 10:18 pm : link
In comment 16432490 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
DJ is gone one way or another, and if they draft a QB, so is Tommy Cutlets. Whole new QB room. Works for me.


+1 reg Fields. You aren;t giving up a 1 or a 2. SO what are you losing? He's a pretty good pickup.

And Fields has 1 year to show. He's gonna have a stud WR beucase Giants will certainly get the WR.
A team with a lot of decent pending FAs  
Shecky : 3/14/2024 10:28 pm : link
Should ABSOLUTELY take a chance on Fields, if all it will cost is a 4 or 5

Even if he sucks, someone will sign him to a decent backup QB deal,a nd you get the 4 or 5 back as a comp pick.

If he’s decent, you get a 3 or 4 back, plus one year of inexpensive QB play.

And if he is magically great, you got one year great QB, get a 3rd comp pick, or can franchise/transition tag him if you want to.

Literally the worst case scenario is you get your pick back, one year later…
Oh hell no..  
prdave73 : 3/14/2024 10:28 pm : link
Are they serious?? The guy wasn't even that good with a legit elite WR in DJ Moore?! smh..
This is a good backup option if we can't get any of the top 4 qbs imo.  
BleedBlue46 : 3/14/2024 10:28 pm : link
Draft Odunze or trade down for a haul, trade a future 4th or this years 5th for Fields. Seems like a good backup option if the chips don't fall our way for qb in rd1.
Not saying to do it but  
rasbutant : 3/14/2024 10:57 pm : link
For a 4th you get him one yr cheap them get a comp pick back when he sign somewhere else.
Bear should just keep him  
rasbutant : 3/14/2024 11:00 pm : link
Cheap back up. They did their spending this year. Some probably get a comp pick for him. Gives the draft pick one year in nfl program before being thrown into starting.
RE: RE: Good lord  
mort christenson : 3/14/2024 11:12 pm : link
In comment 16432315 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 16432298 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


Do people actually watch that show? That is brutal.

I don't but it came up in my feed because I was watching Giants junk this evening. Ordinarily nfw.
Giants...junk?

Keep your fetishes to yourself.
I don’t love fields by any stretch  
djm : 3/14/2024 11:21 pm : link
But watching him rush for 1000 yards in Giants blue wouldn’t be the worst thing. If NY couldn’t get their quarterback in this draft, I could think of worse things. A lot of what we lost in Barkley we could get back with fields. He’s an impact runner. If you wanna win games next year and you didn’t get the qb in the draft, and you don’t wanna risk playing Jones, it’s not the worst idea. And if by some miracle Daboll got through to this guy, all the better. He seems one dimensional to me but you could taylor the offense around his legs.
RE: Why is this  
Joey in VA : 3/14/2024 11:29 pm : link
In comment 16432487 NYGiantFL007 said:
Quote:
a sticky, was this corroborated by an asshat?
Come on bruh, my first one ever!
Please god no Fields  
Formerly TD : 3/14/2024 11:46 pm : link
.
RE: Bear should just keep him  
giantstock : 3/14/2024 11:47 pm : link
In comment 16432563 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Cheap back up. They did their spending this year. Some probably get a comp pick for him. Gives the draft pick one year in nfl program before being thrown into starting.


I've heard that too- but imo that is disastous for the new QB. Fields no way thinks of himself as a backup and there will be teammates that support him.

If the Bears take the QB- - tehy aren't looking to sit the new QB to learn. Then what is Fields value? And if he doesn't play or in mopups only then what good was it to keep him? Fourth rd picks could be starters.

Sign me up  
N9NE11 : 7:42 am : link
He could definitely start blooming... coach him up then maybe a star is born...oh and I'm in the fuck dj clubhouse
Do people not understand that Fields is due to get paid?  
Sean : 7:55 am : link
.
RE: Do people not understand that Fields is due to get paid?  
26.2 : 8:09 am : link
In comment 16432698 Sean said:
Quote:
.


Not until after next season (at the earliest) and not necessarily by the team that trades for him.
cheap flier if it's a mid round pick  
fkap : 8:27 am : link
is it too late to pick up 5th yr option?

Would've made sense instead of Lock, but probably not in addition to, unless draft QB prospects are dim and they're completely done with DJ.

Might be worth it to have a contingency trade agreement as insurance in case first round QB doesn't get drafted.

But, if he can only garner a 4th or 5th, he probably isn't anything but plan D. And if that turns out to be the case, quite the turnaround from all the talk a month ago when it was debated whether Chicago would draft a QB, or stick with Fields.
Drafting Fields makes perfect sense as a hedge  
Jim in Forest Hills : 8:28 am : link
especially if its only a 4th.

If JS cannot make the deal to lock down their QB target and lets say Maye/JJM go before 6, you play Fields.

I think we all know DJ will not play again and is likely a post June 1st cut.

Fields is dirt cheap this year and they have the option for tear 5 if they need it.

If they cannot get QB at 6, try to trade down - I would try to get a 1st for next year if possible.

Run out Fields/Lock/Devito for 24 with an eye on the QB class for 25.

Draft someone like Brian Thomas in mid rd 1.
You can never have too many  
GmanND : 8:32 am : link
mediocre QBs...
he's got a 1.6 mil  
fkap : 8:33 am : link
roster bonus due, per OTC. The timing of when it is due may lead to urgency on the Bears.
Land of the Misfit Quarterbacks  
Tom from LI : 8:38 am : link
We need a new QB, but I don't trust this regime with that task.
I don't think we all know  
fkap : 8:39 am : link
DJ has played his last snap as a Giant. So far, this is a BBI wish/hope that is morphing into an unfounded given. It may well come to pass, but right now, don't get your hopes up.
RE: he's got a 1.6 mil  
cosmicj : 8:39 am : link
In comment 16432738 fkap said:
Quote:
roster bonus due, per OTC. The timing of when it is due may lead to urgency on the Bears.


Good catch but it’s due Aug 1.
This much is clear  
UberAlias : 8:58 am : link
NYG is determined to have a QB who will challenge defenses down field. And why not? We saw even with TT they could compete when they did this. The team needs a back up plan in case they can't deal into the top 3 or JJM is gone by 6.
DJ, Fields, and Lock ?  
nochance : 9:09 am : link
Are they trying to construct a Prospect Junkyard? I think this has to be BS
This would only make sense if  
Section331 : 9:32 am : link
A) the Giants aren’t drafting a QB, or B) get shut out of any of the QB’s they like. Obviously, with the latter, a trade doesn’t happen until after the draft, but I’ve read that Poles may hold off on trading Fields in the hope that some QB-needy team comes knocking if they leave the draft empty-handed.
Fields is gonna want  
56goat : 9:58 am : link
his 5th year option picked up at a minimum, could well want to talk about an extension to boot. Would he be all in on just playing this year for the Giants at his current salary?
I think a lot hinges on the draft  
djm : 10:06 am : link
if the Giants get their QB high enough to warrant some long term faith, let's say round 1-2 or somewhere in between, I don't see the point in going after Fields. You'd want to play the kid at some point in 24 but I guess there's a path that says play Fields and win with him then go with the kid in 25. To me that path isn't very sensible but no QB drafted opens the door to Fields in my view.
RE: Do people not understand that Fields is due to get paid?  
BigBlueShock : 10:15 am : link
In comment 16432698 Sean said:
Quote:
.

Fields is dirt cheap this season and has a 5th year option a ream can deploy. That would give Daboll two seasons to work with him and see if he can get the most out of him. If not, he’s gone. I just don’t see the risk at all
I do think Fields might be the contingency plan  
Sean : 10:17 am : link
I don't see Jones playing in 2024.
RE: I do think Fields might be the contingency plan  
Greg from LI : 10:23 am : link
In comment 16432961 Sean said:
Quote:
I don't see Jones playing in 2024.


Great, we can replace a bad QB with....another bad QB
Two things about Fields  
UberAlias : 10:55 am : link
1--I think it's very clear having a QB who will challenge defenses in the vertical passing game is the priority. Those of us who attended camp last year know that was the plan which didn't work out, but building one was a heavy focus. We never got to see Daboll's offense with DJ, but we did get a glimpse of it with Tyrod. We can summarize things a bit that when we were able to challenge defenses down field, this team was able to compete. That won't be the thing that holds the team back this year, I'm sure of it.

2-- I haven't seen enough of Fields to have an informed option, but I think it's clear the move wouldn't prohibit our drafting a QB next year if things don't work out.

3-- Even if they like JJM, the may not like him enough to trade up for him. Assuming that's the case, they need a backup plan. Fields should be viewed as an alternative to Penix/Nix/Rattler types, meaning options that come into play assuming they miss out on the primary QB target and will be likely paired with one of the top WR prospects.
RE: RE: I do think Fields might be the contingency plan  
djm : 11:14 am : link
In comment 16432983 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16432961 Sean said:


Quote:


I don't see Jones playing in 2024.



Great, we can replace a bad QB with....another bad QB


At least he can run. I'd run Fields at least 10 times per game. You can win that way and dumb down the passing game. Not a long term solution by any means but it beats the alternative which is Drew Lock and Jones risking that injury kicker.
RE: Why is this  
GiantTuff1 : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 16432487 NYGiantFL007 said:
Quote:
a sticky, was this corroborated by an asshat?

Exactly. Wtf this better not be legit.
RE: This would only make sense if  
giantstock : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 16432823 Section331 said:
Quote:
A) the Giants aren’t drafting a QB, or B) get shut out of any of the QB’s they like. Obviously, with the latter, a trade doesn’t happen until after the draft, but I’ve read that Poles may hold off on trading Fields in the hope that some QB-needy team comes knocking if they leave the draft empty-handed.


IMO Penix and Nix are viable options. As a result if Giants lose out on the top 4, they should have already made a call into Chicago. Either the Bears trade Fields beofre the Giants pick or the Giants trade back enough to still get Penix/Nix.

If they fail on all 6 of the QB's and feel like thye have to crawl back to CHicago, then they got completely outplayed in this draft.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 