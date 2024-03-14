Giants sign former Eagles TE Jack Stoll

This guy to me quit last year and was milking imaginary injury,we save another five hundred thousand if he retires versus us cutting him.He looked great in camp and disappeared totally during the year and also had butter fingers.I was very disappointed in him and in my mind he retired mentally years ago that's why Raiders gave up on him,he is a scam player taking the money and then saying his nerve in leg that nobody can measure if it's true a total scam.Cut this dude or get him to retire for the extra savings.
When he was drafted in the 4th round, he came out of college with the rep of being one of the best blocking TEs coming out. Sy warned everyone that rookie TEs take time to develop as blockers. But what was amazing about him was (1) he earned the starting job from the get go and (2) he was a factor in the passing game. In fact, the Giants offense went into the toilet during the month he missed (Wan'Dale also got hurt).
Fast forward to 2023 and he looked like he spent the entire offseason in the weight room. I expected him to have a really good year even with Waller on the team.
Instead, his blocking didn't improve at all and he regressed as a receiver. It was so noticeable that I'm actually glad they changed TE coaches.
I think part of his problem was, when Waller was actually healthy and playing early in the season...they didn't throw Bellinger the ball at all, just rarely. He might have lost confidence, which could have possibly even affected his blocking. It shouldn't but it did, that is a plausible explanation, not an excuse for him. He is still young after all. Waller hasn't said for sure if he is coming back either, last I heard?
Stoll has missed just one game in his career and has appeared in five postseason games with the Eagles, including Super Bowl LVII.
In college, he was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in his senior season and finished his college career as a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
After looking into things a bit further, Stoll seems to be a guy who can contribute.
Looking into his snap percentage with the Eagles:
2021: 16 GP, 29.6% offensive snaps and 48.0% special teams snaps
2022: 17 GP, 48.7% offensive snaps and 44.8% special teams snaps
2023: 17 GP, 38.2% offensive snaps and 44.7% special teams snaps
I found an article from 2023 about Stoll's run blocking, I wasn't aware of this.
Seems like a good value pickup
The Eagles' weapon in the run game no one ever talks about - ( New Window )
Giants needed to add depth at TE. Stoll has been Philly's No. 2 TE the past three seasons. Only 20 career catches, more of a blocker, which the Giants need at TE
Bellinger has been a big disappointment. Coming out of San Diego State, blocking was identified as his strength.
Having a good blocking TE will really help. Bellinger will hopefully improve a bit too.
Bellinger has been a big disappointment. Coming out of San Diego State, blocking was identified as his strength.
I wonder if Waller coming over last season messed him up somehow. Thinking he'd be TE1 and then he's almost an afterthought.
This is my thought exactly … the trade for Waller was questionable from the start and I hope he retires or they cut him before training camp.
I don't think we will see it was this staff but I favor the two and even three TE (at times) offense.
The Eagles chose not to tender him as a restricted free agent but it appears they may have wanted to re-sign him. He was their #2 tight end, a good blocker and core special teams player.
I wouldn't be surprised if he's the #2 with Bellinger the #1 this summer. Feels like Waller is leaning on retirement.
Its small moves like this to provide deepening on roster/versatility that can make a difference to the units (offense/defense) and during year when attrition hits.
I noticed Stoll in few of the games we played the Eagles. Nothing flashy, but effective and reliable in the plays when called upon.
The Eagles chose not to tender him as a restricted free agent but it appears they may have wanted to re-sign him. He was their #2 tight end, a good blocker and core special teams player.
Yes and i think ths helps Belli too. Belli came back from that eye injury and seemed off.. Waller was a non starter addition as soon as the OL got debacled with injuries
Not for nothing but this dude needed to decide before free agency. Doing us no favors.
Bellinger was a great chain mover in 2022. He can be that again with a pass blocking TE. He's a reliable pass catcher.
