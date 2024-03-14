for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants sign former Eagles TE Jack Stoll

Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2024 8:38 pm
On a 1 year deal. Per Schefter on Twitter
Traitor  
RodneyHamp : 3/14/2024 8:39 pm : link
.
Who did we steal  
Mike in NY : 3/14/2024 8:41 pm : link
?
He's  
Pete in MD : 3/14/2024 8:41 pm : link
got a sweet mullet.
My best friend is an Eagles fan  
Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2024 8:43 pm : link
He said Stoll is a good blocker and a reliable pass catcher when called upon. Which he said isn't often. He said we could definitely do worse as our 3rd TE.
Who are these tight ends we are signing?  
redwhiteandbigblue : 3/14/2024 8:43 pm : link
For pass catching, we better hope Waller does not retire.
So out backup  
Y28 : 3/14/2024 8:44 pm : link
tight ends are 2 former Eagles with Tyree Jackson already under contract
My brother in law  
Jay on the Island : 3/14/2024 8:47 pm : link
is an eagles fan. He said Stoll was never used in the passing game but he's a "good blocker, and a very tough kid."
TE who can block  
bc4life : 3/14/2024 8:48 pm : link
at last...
Wow 2 new guards and 2 blocking TE  
Paulie Walnuts : 3/14/2024 8:53 pm : link
Finally Saquon will have a decent line
Cager is not making the roster  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/14/2024 8:54 pm : link
He sucks ;)
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2024 8:55 pm : link
Has Waller retired yet?
who was the other TE they signed?  
bc4life : 3/14/2024 8:56 pm : link
???
You take Saquon, we take Stoll  
eric2425ny : 3/14/2024 8:59 pm : link
Fuck you Eagles!
he can catch  
bc4life : 3/14/2024 9:00 pm : link
look at some of his Nebraska film.
Finally. A blocking TE  
Sean : 3/14/2024 9:04 pm : link
.
Paulie  
AROCK1000 : 3/14/2024 9:13 pm : link
In comment 16432371 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Finally Saquon will have a decent line

Who??
This was the big internet  
Silver Spoon : 3/14/2024 9:15 pm : link
bull shit.
RE: My best friend is an Eagles fan  
Amtoft : 3/14/2024 9:17 pm : link
In comment 16432346 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
He said Stoll is a good blocker and a reliable pass catcher when called upon. Which he said isn't often. He said we could definitely do worse as our 3rd TE.


You need new friends
Hope Schoen didn’t tamper.  
bceagle05 : 3/14/2024 9:29 pm : link
.
RE: Hope Schoen didn’t tamper.  
GeofromNJ : 3/14/2024 9:30 pm : link
In comment 16432434 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
.

Good one.
This makes me feel better  
5BowlsSoon : 3/14/2024 9:31 pm : link
Stoll has logged 112 pass-blocking snaps as a blocker, allowing just two pressures (zero sacks) for a 98.6 pass-blocking efficient rating.

Stoll has missed just one game in his career and has appeared in five postseason games with the Eagles, including Super Bowl LVII.

In college, he was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in his senior season and finished his college career as a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
TE Jack Stoll  
Big_Pete : 3/14/2024 9:45 pm : link
I thought this was another back end of the roster kind of signing.

After looking into things a bit further, Stoll seems to be a guy who can contribute.

Looking into his snap percentage with the Eagles:

2021: 16 GP, 29.6% offensive snaps and 48.0% special teams snaps

2022: 17 GP, 48.7% offensive snaps and 44.8% special teams snaps

2023: 17 GP, 38.2% offensive snaps and 44.7% special teams snaps

I found an article from 2023 about Stoll's run blocking, I wasn't aware of this.

Seems like a good value pickup
The Eagles' weapon in the run game no one ever talks about - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2024 9:45 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1h
Giants needed to add depth at TE. Stoll has been Philly's No. 2 TE the past three seasons. Only 20 career catches, more of a blocker, which the Giants need at TE
RE: Wow 2 new guards and 2 blocking TE  
islander1 : 3/14/2024 9:46 pm : link
In comment 16432371 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Finally Saquon will have a decent line


I chuckled.
Good signing, we needed a blocking TE.  
BleedBlue46 : 3/14/2024 10:38 pm : link
This is an underrated signing that could pay dividends having a legit blocking TE.
Adding to the trenches  
kelly : 3/14/2024 11:38 pm : link
Good special team player also.
Fantastic.  
Andy in Halifax : 7:55 am : link
Having a good blocking TE will really help. Bellinger will hopefully improve a bit too.
RE: Fantastic.  
GeofromNJ : 8:06 am : link
In comment 16432697 Andy in Halifax said:
Quote:
Having a good blocking TE will really help. Bellinger will hopefully improve a bit too.

Bellinger has been a big disappointment. Coming out of San Diego State, blocking was identified as his strength.
RE: RE: Fantastic.  
26.2 : 8:28 am : link
In comment 16432713 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
In comment 16432697 Andy in Halifax said:


Quote:


Having a good blocking TE will really help. Bellinger will hopefully improve a bit too.


Bellinger has been a big disappointment. Coming out of San Diego State, blocking was identified as his strength.


I wonder if Waller coming over last season messed him up somehow. Thinking he'd be TE1 and then he's almost an afterthought.
Waller  
New Yorker : 8:31 am : link
This guy to me quit last year and was milking imaginary injury,we save another five hundred thousand if he retires versus us cutting him.He looked great in camp and disappeared totally during the year and also had butter fingers.I was very disappointed in him and in my mind he retired mentally years ago that's why Raiders gave up on him,he is a scam player taking the money and then saying his nerve in leg that nobody can measure if it's true a total scam.Cut this dude or get him to retire for the extra savings.
RE: RE: RE: Fantastic.  
Spider56 : 8:38 am : link
In comment 16432731 26.2 said:
Quote:
In comment 16432713 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


In comment 16432697 Andy in Halifax said:


Quote:


Having a good blocking TE will really help. Bellinger will hopefully improve a bit too.


Bellinger has been a big disappointment. Coming out of San Diego State, blocking was identified as his strength.



I wonder if Waller coming over last season messed him up somehow. Thinking he'd be TE1 and then he's almost an afterthought.


This is my thought exactly … the trade for Waller was questionable from the start and I hope he retires or they cut him before training camp.
Good to see the  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:41 am : link
positive blocking comments though I hope that is also in the run game. I thought it was a huge mistake not having a good blocking third TE on the roster.

I don't think we will see it was this staff but I favor the two and even three TE (at times) offense.
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:13 am : link
is an under-the-radar signing.

The Eagles chose not to tender him as a restricted free agent but it appears they may have wanted to re-sign him. He was their #2 tight end, a good blocker and core special teams player.
Proof Positive we are all in  
jvm52106 : 9:15 am : link
on a new QB. :)
Very pleased with this. The TE blocking in 23  
cosmicj : 9:18 am : link
Was one of the underrated problems with the Giants O.
RE: Traitor  
Section331 : 9:29 am : link
In comment 16432333 RodneyHamp said:
Quote:
.


LOL.
Happyw  
Toth029 : 10:26 am : link
With a move like this.

I wouldn't be surprised if he's the #2 with Bellinger the #1 this summer. Feels like Waller is leaning on retirement.
Like this move  
Sammo85 : 11:14 am : link
Its a smart low cost and need signing. Will fit and do some dirty work on the line.

Its small moves like this to provide deepening on roster/versatility that can make a difference to the units (offense/defense) and during year when attrition hits.

I noticed Stoll in few of the games we played the Eagles. Nothing flashy, but effective and reliable in the plays when called upon.
RE: this  
TheBlueprintNC : 11:35 am : link
In comment 16432791 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is an under-the-radar signing.

The Eagles chose not to tender him as a restricted free agent but it appears they may have wanted to re-sign him. He was their #2 tight end, a good blocker and core special teams player.


Yes and i think ths helps Belli too. Belli came back from that eye injury and seemed off.. Waller was a non starter addition as soon as the OL got debacled with injuries
The hair  
solarmike : 11:35 am : link



another move to  
TheBlueprintNC : 11:36 am : link
settle down the front and open lanes for our RBs
RE: ...  
djm : 11:52 am : link
In comment 16432374 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Has Waller retired yet?


Not for nothing but this dude needed to decide before free agency. Doing us no favors.
RE: Wow 2 new guards and 2 blocking TE  
Photoguy : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 16432371 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Finally Saquon will have a decent line


Well played, Paulie. Well played.
Eagles Signed LB Devin White  
LTIsTheGreatest : 12:55 pm : link
He was someone I hoped the Giants would get
So has Daboll refocused the offense  
TXRabbit : 1:02 pm : link
to be less of a passing threat and more of a ground-attack?
RE: RE: Fantastic.  
Blue Dog : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 16432713 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
In comment 16432697 Andy in Halifax said:


Quote:


Having a good blocking TE will really help. Bellinger will hopefully improve a bit too.


Bellinger has been a big disappointment. Coming out of San Diego State, blocking was identified as his strength.


Bellinger was a great chain mover in 2022. He can be that again with a pass blocking TE. He's a reliable pass catcher.
I'm still trying to figure out Bellinger  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:46 pm : link
When he was drafted in the 4th round, he came out of college with the rep of being one of the best blocking TEs coming out. Sy warned everyone that rookie TEs take time to develop as blockers. But what was amazing about him was (1) he earned the starting job from the get go and (2) he was a factor in the passing game. In fact, the Giants offense went into the toilet during the month he missed (Wan'Dale also got hurt).

Fast forward to 2023 and he looked like he spent the entire offseason in the weight room. I expected him to have a really good year even with Waller on the team.

Instead, his blocking didn't improve at all and he regressed as a receiver. It was so noticeable that I'm actually glad they changed TE coaches.
RE: The hair  
Carson53 : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16433239 solarmike said:
Quote:





Someone should tell him & Cyndi Lauper, the 80's are ova...
RE: I'm still trying to figure out Bellinger  
Carson53 : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16433894 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
When he was drafted in the 4th round, he came out of college with the rep of being one of the best blocking TEs coming out. Sy warned everyone that rookie TEs take time to develop as blockers. But what was amazing about him was (1) he earned the starting job from the get go and (2) he was a factor in the passing game. In fact, the Giants offense went into the toilet during the month he missed (Wan'Dale also got hurt).

Fast forward to 2023 and he looked like he spent the entire offseason in the weight room. I expected him to have a really good year even with Waller on the team.

Instead, his blocking didn't improve at all and he regressed as a receiver. It was so noticeable that I'm actually glad they changed TE coaches.
.

I think part of his problem was, when Waller was actually healthy and playing early in the season...they didn't throw Bellinger the ball at all, just rarely. He might have lost confidence, which could have possibly even affected his blocking. It shouldn't but it did, that is a plausible explanation, not an excuse for him. He is still young after all. Waller hasn't said for sure if he is coming back either, last I heard?
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 