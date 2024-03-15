for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Hughes: Giants want JJ Mcarthy

ajr2456 : 3/15/2024 11:14 am
Hughes reports that the "buzz is there" that J.J. McCarthy is the player the Giants want in the draft.

League sources spoke highly of McCarthy when polled by SNY. One high-ranking executive said he’ll be a 'better pro than college player.' Another general manager said he has everything teams look for — size, athleticism, arm strength, accuracy, played in a pro-style offense. He added 'he’s also very coachable.'"

McCarthy - ( New Window )
If you asked me a month ago, I wouldn't have even considered  
Anakim : 3/15/2024 11:15 am : link
McCarthy at 6. Now? He likely won't even make it to 6.
There is no reason they can't get him  
Sean : 3/15/2024 11:15 am : link
Trade up and get it done. It's clear the Vikings feel he's worth multiple trade ups, there is no reason the Giants shouldn't.
Get it done Joe!  
Chris684 : 3/15/2024 11:15 am : link
...
RE: There is no reason they can't get him  
Anakim : 3/15/2024 11:16 am : link
In comment 16433145 Sean said:
Quote:
Trade up and get it done. It's clear the Vikings feel he's worth multiple trade ups, there is no reason the Giants shouldn't.


I think the Vikings may want Maye more than McCarthy, but IDK
So does Minnesota, I'm guessing  
logman : 3/15/2024 11:17 am : link
...
Giants can't want both Fields and JJ  
ZogZerg : 3/15/2024 11:18 am : link
No where near the same QB.

One of the stories is BS.
Noteworthy phrasing from Jeremiah  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2024 11:18 am : link
Quote:
The STRONG expectation around the NFL right now- 4 of the first 6 picks will be QB's.


Sounds like Arizona isn’t moving.
LMAO  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/15/2024 11:19 am : link

Joe Scheon is just going around telling everyone he wants JJ McCarthy huh
Sure they want him  
UberAlias : 3/15/2024 11:20 am : link
Just not as much as Maye, IMO. But if that door, meaning the door up to 3, is closed...
albright has said thats the guy MIN wants JJM too  
Eric on Li : 3/15/2024 11:21 am : link
i think the trade battle is for pick #4 from arizona for JJM.

does Arizona want a boatload of assets from MIN?

or fewer assets but only a 2 pick slide?

would NYG give up their 2025 first to move up 2 spots?

i think that's where all this is going.
Giants want one of Maye or McCarthy  
Rjanyg : 3/15/2024 11:21 am : link
How much will they give up to get him is the question.

Will NE move out? I am thinking no. I think NE likes Maye.

Will AZ miss out on MHJ to move out for anybody? I think no.

I think it is all about LA Chargers who have a QB.

If NYG can trade up with LA in normal situation it will take a 3rd round pick tops but this is not normal. I would try a 2025 2nd round pick first, if not then maybe 2024 2nd round pick but get LA's 3rd.

Schoen has his work cut out for himself.
Giants can’t offer what Minnesota can  
jeff57 : 3/15/2024 11:21 am : link
And they shouldn’t break the draft bank to try to do it.
RE: Giants can't want both Fields and JJ  
Rave7 : 3/15/2024 11:22 am : link
In comment 16433159 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
No where near the same QB.

One of the stories is BS.


The story about Fields is gossip and hot stupid take. They do not want to repeat the situation they had with Daniel Jones.
RE: albright has said thats the guy MIN wants JJM too  
JonC : 3/15/2024 11:22 am : link
In comment 16433172 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
i think the trade battle is for pick #4 from arizona for JJM.

does Arizona want a boatload of assets from MIN?

or fewer assets but only a 2 pick slide?

would NYG give up their 2025 first to move up 2 spots?

i think that's where all this is going.


Yup.
I'm happy they're looking at QB, and I'm done with McCarthy,  
Go Terps : 3/15/2024 11:22 am : link
but I can't shake the memory of falling in full bloom love with a guy they were projecting to be a better pro than college player. I hope this is just PTSD.
*Fine with McCarthy  
Go Terps : 3/15/2024 11:23 am : link
.
Who wouldn't want JJ McCarthy?  
nygiantfan : 3/15/2024 11:24 am : link
He can do it all, including leap tall buildings in a single bound.
Or Joe wants some teams to jump  
TheBlueprintNC : 3/15/2024 11:24 am : link
ahead and take the QBs or even trade with us -so he will have his choice of blue chip players
So, we REALLY want Maye  
The_Boss : 3/15/2024 11:24 am : link
Got it.
 
christian : 3/15/2024 11:25 am : link
If there's an outcome where Arizona gets Jefferson and number 11, they should do that.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/15/2024 11:25 am : link
Then fucking make it happen.
"Scared Money Don't Make Money"  
Rave7 : 3/15/2024 11:26 am : link
Schoen! Show us with your action!
Giants have a lot  
TheBlueprintNC : 3/15/2024 11:27 am : link
of needs -QB WR RB DL DE TE LB S CB etc etc
RE: Giants can’t offer what Minnesota can  
BigBlueShock : 3/15/2024 11:27 am : link
In comment 16433175 jeff57 said:
Quote:
And they shouldn’t break the draft bank to try to do it.

The Giants can absolutely offer whatever the Vikings can if they choose to. To suggest otherwise is ignorant. We get it. You hate McCarthy. You let us know every chance you get. But no need to misrepresent the situation simply to make yourself feel better
RE: So, we REALLY want Maye  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/15/2024 11:28 am : link
In comment 16433189 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Got it.


This is the way.

I think JS scouted Maye on at least 4 different occasions this year alone. That’s the guy he wants. And I’m all for giving up whatever we have to, to get him. JMM is all smoke.
RE: *Fine with McCarthy  
jvm52106 : 3/15/2024 11:28 am : link
In comment 16433181 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Hopefully this is not the case here and his play and level of competition, plus conditions played in are all major steps ahead of the previous situation.
RE: Giants have a lot  
BigBlueShock : 3/15/2024 11:28 am : link
In comment 16433198 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
of needs -QB WR RB DL DE TE LB S CB etc etc

Riveting. Thanks for the breaking news
I’m good with McCarthy  
Jolly Blue Giant : 3/15/2024 11:29 am : link
But at 6
RE: I'm happy they're looking at QB, and I'm done with McCarthy,  
widmerseyebrow : 3/15/2024 11:29 am : link
In comment 16433178 Go Terps said:
Quote:
but I can't shake the memory of falling in full bloom love with a guy they were projecting to be a better pro than college player. I hope this is just PTSD.


It does feel awfully familiar. Would the Giants be in love with McCarthy if they were picking #2, #3?
IMO  
Breeze_94 : 3/15/2024 11:30 am : link
Vikings don’t make that trade if they don’t have something else in place
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/15/2024 11:30 am : link
Every single day there is another media article about the McCarthy and Giants connection. Seems very forced to me.
Been saying it, it's Maye or JJ  
JonC : 3/15/2024 11:32 am : link
If they trade up, they'll get one.
Our #6 is way more valuable than #11, especially in this draft  
widmerseyebrow : 3/15/2024 11:32 am : link
Yes, its 5 slots ahead, but also look at how the board is falling. The BPAs are going to slide where we are because we have so many QBs and QB-starved teams. Arizona and NE (I don't buy it but it's possible) can safely trade with us knowing that the non-QBs they want will be there at #6. Not so at #11.
RE: I’m good with McCarthy  
UberAlias : 3/15/2024 11:33 am : link
In comment 16433207 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
But at 6
Me too. If Minn wants him that badly, I'd concede him to them. There's too much emotion running, threatening an overdraft.

Good GMs are prepared to make the tough choices. If we have to take the franchise QB search into next year, so be it.
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/15/2024 11:33 am : link
If they take McCarthy at 3 I would start to question Schoen's GM abilities.
RE: I'm happy they're looking at QB, and I'm done with McCarthy,  
Sean : 3/15/2024 11:34 am : link
In comment 16433178 Go Terps said:
Quote:
but I can't shake the memory of falling in full bloom love with a guy they were projecting to be a better pro than college player. I hope this is just PTSD.

Well, it appears the NFL views 4 QB's as first round worthy. I don't recall teams trying to move up for Jones. I think McCarthy is very different.

It tells me the league is not high on Nix & Penix.
RE: Been saying it, it's Maye or JJ  
jvm52106 : 3/15/2024 11:35 am : link
In comment 16433221 JonC said:
Quote:
If they trade up, they'll get one.


agreed
RE: RE: Giants can’t offer what Minnesota can  
jeff57 : 3/15/2024 11:35 am : link
In comment 16433201 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16433175 jeff57 said:


Quote:


And they shouldn’t break the draft bank to try to do it.


The Giants can absolutely offer whatever the Vikings can if they choose to. To suggest otherwise is ignorant. We get it. You hate McCarthy. You let us know every chance you get. But no need to misrepresent the situation simply to make yourself feel better


What can they offer that is equal to Minnesota? Who also has Jefferson has a bargaining chip.
RE: ...  
JT039 : 3/15/2024 11:36 am : link
In comment 16433227 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
If they take McCarthy at 3 I would start to question Schoen's GM abilities.


Because you’re an expert on QB play? Same poster who thinks Jones is a good QB?
RE: I'm happy they're looking at QB, and I'm done with McCarthy,  
Greg from LI : 3/15/2024 11:37 am : link
In comment 16433178 Go Terps said:
Quote:
but I can't shake the memory of falling in full bloom love with a guy they were projecting to be a better pro than college player. I hope this is just PTSD.


Yes. This is all very familiar. No one was even talking about Jones at 6 in 2019 until not long before the draft.
I don't think AZ or LAC want Jefferson  
JonC : 3/15/2024 11:37 am : link
doesn't compute for either team.

AZ probably wants MHJ, and really do not see Harbaugh paying elite dollars for a WR. LAC is picking OT, Edge, or trading down.
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 3/15/2024 11:37 am : link
In comment 16433227 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
If they take McCarthy at 3 I would start to question Schoen's GM abilities.


Why? If Maye is gone and you don’t like Daniels, he makes perfect sense at 3. Minnesota would take him at 4 if they got there.
RE: RE: I'm happy they're looking at QB, and I'm done with McCarthy,  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/15/2024 11:37 am : link
In comment 16433230 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16433178 Go Terps said:


Quote:


but I can't shake the memory of falling in full bloom love with a guy they were projecting to be a better pro than college player. I hope this is just PTSD.


Well, it appears the NFL views 4 QB's as first round worthy. I don't recall teams trying to move up for Jones. I think McCarthy is very different.

It tells me the league is not high on Nix & Penix.



The first round extends past the first 6 picks. Everything that people are reading is pure speculation. These beat writers and pundits are doing exactly what we are doing. They are trying to make sense of it all and predict the future. We haven’t even done most of the pro-days yet.
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/15/2024 11:38 am : link
Because JJ McCarthy is not a top 10 NFL prospect, that's why.
Agree on AZ or LAC not wanting Jefferson  
Sean : 3/15/2024 11:38 am : link
He's going to command $30M plus AAV. Why do that in a strong WR draft?
I think the domino here is Washington's choice at 2  
UberAlias : 3/15/2024 11:39 am : link
Daniels vs Maye at 2 is holding whatever deals up.
Look - according to you guys  
Bob in Newburgh : 3/15/2024 11:39 am : link
we suck so badly with DJ and even GOD playing WR in 2024 that we easily have the 1st pick in 2025.

Fear of missing out is a recipe for failure.
I think  
Giants1986 : 3/15/2024 11:39 am : link
They’re blowing smoke to make sure all 4 before they pick. They want to jones a WR. Look at the org coming out in defense of Schneiders comments. Daniel jones is going to be starting week 1
..  
Sean : 3/15/2024 11:40 am : link
Quote:
Benjamin Allbright
@AllbrightNFL
"If I had to guess today"

1. Bears - Caleb Williams
2. Commanders - Jayden Daniels
3. Vikings (via trade w/ NE) - Drake Maye
4. Cardinals - MHJ
5. Chargers - (want to trade back/OL?)
6. Giants - JJ McCarthy
RE: ...  
JT039 : 3/15/2024 11:40 am : link
In comment 16433254 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Because JJ McCarthy is not a top 10 NFL prospect, that's why.


Based on what? Multiple GMs saying he is? Professional scouts saying he is?

You’re not an expert and speaking as if that’s a fact is foolish. Someone is taking him too 10 which means he is a top 10 prospect. Stop pretending you actually know what you’re talking about. It’s tiresome.
RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2024 11:40 am : link
In comment 16433254 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Because JJ McCarthy is not a top 10 NFL prospect, that's why.


For someone he railed against other people for speaking in absolutes about Daniel Jones wasn’t good, this is both funny and incredibly ironic.

You don’t think that, but clearly the NFL and the Giants do.
RE: ..  
JT039 : 3/15/2024 11:40 am : link
In comment 16433262 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Benjamin Allbright
@AllbrightNFL
"If I had to guess today"

1. Bears - Caleb Williams
2. Commanders - Jayden Daniels
3. Vikings (via trade w/ NE) - Drake Maye
4. Cardinals - MHJ
5. Chargers - (want to trade back/OL?)
6. Giants - JJ McCarthy


SD has no WRs. You would have to think they take Oduzene or Nabers.
RE: RE: I'm happy they're looking at QB, and I'm done with McCarthy,  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2024 11:41 am : link
In comment 16433245 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16433178 Go Terps said:


Quote:


but I can't shake the memory of falling in full bloom love with a guy they were projecting to be a better pro than college player. I hope this is just PTSD.



Yes. This is all very familiar. No one was even talking about Jones at 6 in 2019 until not long before the draft.


Except multiple teams weren’t trying to move up for Jones. The Jones at 6 smoke was because of one fat idiot who couldn’t keep his mouth shut.
RE: ..  
UberAlias : 3/15/2024 11:42 am : link
In comment 16433262 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Benjamin Allbright
@AllbrightNFL
"If I had to guess today"

1. Bears - Caleb Williams
2. Commanders - Jayden Daniels
3. Vikings (via trade w/ NE) - Drake Maye
4. Cardinals - MHJ
5. Chargers - (want to trade back/OL?)
6. Giants - JJ McCarthy
Wow. I would take it, but I'd prefer Maye at 3.
RE: RE: ...  
ryanmkeane : 3/15/2024 11:42 am : link
In comment 16433264 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16433254 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Because JJ McCarthy is not a top 10 NFL prospect, that's why.



For someone he railed against other people for speaking in absolutes about Daniel Jones wasn’t good, this is both funny and incredibly ironic.

You don’t think that, but clearly the NFL and the Giants do.

Here's the difference between you and me:

I state what my opinion is. I don't pretend to know what the Giants think or what they will do. I say what I think they'll do.

You say things like "clearly the NFL and Giants think McCarthy is a top 10 prospect" and you have next to zero information to back this up. You have zero sources within the Giants orginization. You have no inside or asshat scoop.
RE: Giants can't want both Fields and JJ  
Section331 : 3/15/2024 11:43 am : link
In comment 16433159 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
No where near the same QB.

One of the stories is BS.


I think Fields could be the backup option if they strike out on QB in the draft.
RE: I don't think AZ or LAC want Jefferson  
jeff57 : 3/15/2024 11:43 am : link
In comment 16433248 JonC said:
Quote:
doesn't compute for either team.

AZ probably wants MHJ, and really do not see Harbaugh paying elite dollars for a WR. LAC is picking OT, Edge, or trading down.


Chargers just get rid of Allen and Williams. The need is there and also the money.
McCarthy's  
AcidTest : 3/15/2024 11:43 am : link
meteoric rise since the end of the season leads me to believe he may now be the #2 QB, or at least equal to Maye.

It's pretty clear that the Giants will have to trade up for either. The question is whether they can. NE may point blank refuse all trade offers or ask for a "historic haul" that would make even Schoen say no.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
JT039 : 3/15/2024 11:44 am : link
In comment 16433271 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16433264 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16433254 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Because JJ McCarthy is not a top 10 NFL prospect, that's why.



For someone he railed against other people for speaking in absolutes about Daniel Jones wasn’t good, this is both funny and incredibly ironic.

You don’t think that, but clearly the NFL and the Giants do.


Here's the difference between you and me:

I state what my opinion is. I don't pretend to know what the Giants think or what they will do. I say what I think they'll do.

You say things like "clearly the NFL and Giants think McCarthy is a top 10 prospect" and you have next to zero information to back this up. You have zero sources within the Giants orginization. You have no inside or asshat scoop.


Except GMs and scouts actually have come out and said he will be taken top 10 or even top 6. So people clearly in the NFL think he is a top 10.

You claim he isn’t based on absolutely nothing.
Well not only are you completely wrong on everything in that post  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2024 11:44 am : link
But you don’t need inside sources to see that the NFL is high on McCarthy.
RE: Giants can’t offer what Minnesota can  
Big Rick in FL : 3/15/2024 11:44 am : link
In comment 16433175 jeff57 said:
Quote:
And they shouldn’t break the draft bank to try to do it.


The Giants have more draft capital than the Vikings
RE: Giants can’t offer what Minnesota can  
djm : 3/15/2024 11:44 am : link
In comment 16433175 jeff57 said:
Quote:
And they shouldn’t break the draft bank to try to do it.


NYG can offer more. They have the 6th pick. That beats Minny right off the bat.
Go get him if you like him alot.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/15/2024 11:45 am : link
.
RE: ...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/15/2024 11:45 am : link
In comment 16433254 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Because JJ McCarthy is not a top 10 NFL prospect, that's why.
Seems the pro's think he may be a top 5 prospect.
I  
AcidTest : 3/15/2024 11:50 am : link
don't think anybody is particularly good at evaluating QBs. Except for Sy, people on this board aren't scouts. And even Sy admits he was completely wrong about Josh Rosen. Scouts are also often wrong. Fifty percent of first round QBs bust.

I'm happy taking any of the "big four" QBs at #6, but don't want to trade up for any of them. Each has too many warts IMO to justify doing so. The frantic pre-draft chase by teams for QBs is an annual event, but it too often produces poor results for the teams that participate.
Projecting someone to be a better Pro QB  
Essex : 3/15/2024 11:50 am : link
than college QB is an awfully risky assumption with the sixth pick. That is precisely what we did with Jones. We thought he did not have talent around him, he was a hard worker, etc, and we thought it would be work out for us. It hasn't. McCarthy could but it is a sizeable gamble and very similar to the one that we took just six years ago.
RE: RE: I'm happy they're looking at QB, and I'm done with McCarthy,  
Toth029 : 3/15/2024 11:50 am : link
In comment 16433245 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16433178 Go Terps said:


Quote:


but I can't shake the memory of falling in full bloom love with a guy they were projecting to be a better pro than college player. I hope this is just PTSD.



Yes. This is all very familiar. No one was even talking about Jones at 6 in 2019 until not long before the draft.


McCarthy didn't declare until mid January. Teams interview and study more once he's in the process.

And the 2019 draft didn't have Kyler Murray at #1 until March/April.

Hell. Look at this early mock. It had Dwayne Haskins going first to the Giants at 6, Jones to the Dolphins at 13 and Murray all the way at 32 to the Patriots. February and March changes so much and we find out more when NFL teams view these talents than what the fans and media do. Interviews need to be taken more seriously by fans.
https://www.nfl.com/news/daniel-jeremiah-mock-draft-1-0-kyler-murray-lands-with-patriots-0ap3000001011490 - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Section331 : 3/15/2024 11:50 am : link
In comment 16433271 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16433264 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16433254 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Because JJ McCarthy is not a top 10 NFL prospect, that's why.



For someone he railed against other people for speaking in absolutes about Daniel Jones wasn’t good, this is both funny and incredibly ironic.

You don’t think that, but clearly the NFL and the Giants do.


Here's the difference between you and me:

I state what my opinion is. I don't pretend to know what the Giants think or what they will do. I say what I think they'll do.

You say things like "clearly the NFL and Giants think McCarthy is a top 10 prospect" and you have next to zero information to back this up. You have zero sources within the Giants orginization. You have no inside or asshat scoop.


You didn’t say “I don’t think JJM is a top 10 prospect”, you outright said he wasn’t. That’s fine, we don’t always have to qualify our opinions, but it’s funny to see you try to hold other posters to that standard on the same thread where you don’t.
RE: RE: Giants can’t offer what Minnesota can  
jeff57 : 3/15/2024 11:51 am : link
In comment 16433281 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16433175 jeff57 said:


Quote:


And they shouldn’t break the draft bank to try to do it.



NYG can offer more. They have the 6th pick. That beats Minny right off the bat.


They have two No. 1s and Jefferson.
RE: RE: RE: Giants can’t offer what Minnesota can  
Essex : 3/15/2024 11:52 am : link
In comment 16433301 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 16433281 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16433175 jeff57 said:


Quote:


And they shouldn’t break the draft bank to try to do it.



NYG can offer more. They have the 6th pick. That beats Minny right off the bat.



They have two No. 1s and Jefferson.

why would you draft a cost controlled QB, give up picks and give up the best wr in the game. If they do that, they beat us--but why would anyone do that!
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2024 11:53 am : link
In comment 16433300 Section331 said:
Quote:


You didn’t say “I don’t think JJM is a top 10 prospect”, you outright said he wasn’t. That’s fine, we don’t always have to qualify our opinions, but it’s funny to see you try to hold other posters to that standard on the same thread where you don’t.


Ryan being a hypocrite? Shocking
And maybe the Giants like the other 3  
JT039 : 3/15/2024 11:54 am : link
More than McCarthy - no one knows. But at least they are planning for every scenario. If Williams, Daniels, and Maye go 1-2-3, they at least have shown they have done their homework and are intrigued by what McCarthy brings.
RE: And maybe the Giants like the other 3  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2024 11:56 am : link
In comment 16433314 JT039 said:
Quote:
More than McCarthy - no one knows. But at least they are planning for every scenario. If Williams, Daniels, and Maye go 1-2-3, they at least have shown they have done their homework and are intrigued by what McCarthy brings.


Right. Nobody has said they like McCarthy more than anyone else. Them “wanting” McCarthy could just be that they don’t think they’ll have a shot at the other three and are comfortable taking McCarthy at 4-6.
RE: RE: Giants can’t offer what Minnesota can  
RCPhoenix : 3/15/2024 11:58 am : link
In comment 16433281 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16433175 jeff57 said:


Quote:


And they shouldn’t break the draft bank to try to do it.



NYG can offer more. They have the 6th pick. That beats Minny right off the bat.


I’m not sure why people on BBI are so concerned about Minnesota given Giants have the #6 pick. LA can trade with NY and be assured to get the player they want, or trade down again for even more picks.
Schoen better move up because no one would be suprirsed  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/15/2024 11:59 am : link
if the Vikings trade up to 4 or 5 and they will take a QB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants can’t offer what Minnesota can  
jeff57 : 3/15/2024 11:59 am : link
In comment 16433307 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16433301 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 16433281 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16433175 jeff57 said:


Quote:


And they shouldn’t break the draft bank to try to do it.



NYG can offer more. They have the 6th pick. That beats Minny right off the bat.



They have two No. 1s and Jefferson.


why would you draft a cost controlled QB, give up picks and give up the best wr in the game. If they do that, they beat us--but why would anyone do that!


Money
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/15/2024 12:00 pm : link
In a world of uncertainty, I find comfort in the daily ryan vs. ajr back & forths.
My clear bias...  
bw in dc : 3/15/2024 12:01 pm : link
is going to get in the way here, but if Schoen felt it was worth investing big dollars into Team Jones, and that's failed, I'm starting off dubious about this McCarthy idea.

I just don't get it. If that guy is lottery pick, then Nix should be. And I find that idea, a big stretch...
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2024 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16433329 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In a world of uncertainty, I find comfort in the daily ryan vs. ajr back & forths.


It’s astonishing to me he enjoys the daily beat down. Must be a fetish
.  
Go Terps : 3/15/2024 12:02 pm : link
If you want an objective fan assessment of McCarthy, here's the thread from the last game he played. Everybody has been killing Penix for this game, but read through on McCarthy and you'll find a fan base that is unimpressed. You'll also find many comparisons to Daniel Jones.

Again, I'm not dismissing McCarthy or the possibility that he might be really good. I'm just saying the last time we watched him play football we were not impressed.
NCAA Title Game - Michigan v. Washington - ( New Window )
RE: .  
eric2425ny : 3/15/2024 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16433334 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you want an objective fan assessment of McCarthy, here's the thread from the last game he played. Everybody has been killing Penix for this game, but read through on McCarthy and you'll find a fan base that is unimpressed. You'll also find many comparisons to Daniel Jones.

Again, I'm not dismissing McCarthy or the possibility that he might be really good. I'm just saying the last time we watched him play football we were not impressed. NCAA Title Game - Michigan v. Washington - ( New Window )


This is what scares me about the idea of trading up for McCarthy. Jones was a mistake, but we didn’t have to trade away picks to draft Jones.
RE: .  
widmerseyebrow : 3/15/2024 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16433334 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you want an objective fan assessment of McCarthy, here's the thread from the last game he played. Everybody has been killing Penix for this game, but read through on McCarthy and you'll find a fan base that is unimpressed. You'll also find many comparisons to Daniel Jones.

Again, I'm not dismissing McCarthy or the possibility that he might be really good. I'm just saying the last time we watched him play football we were not impressed. NCAA Title Game - Michigan v. Washington - ( New Window )


I had been pretty against McCarthy all season.

My interest in him now is that he has a much better arm than I thought and, if you believe reports, has "elite" processing by NFL standards. Josh Allen thoroughly sucked in college ball against some really bad Mountain West teams so we know its possible to coach a physical specimen who can read beyond one receiver. And our HC is the guy who did it.
RE: .  
bw in dc : 3/15/2024 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16433334 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you want an objective fan assessment of McCarthy, here's the thread from the last game he played. Everybody has been killing Penix for this game, but read through on McCarthy and you'll find a fan base that is unimpressed. You'll also find many comparisons to Daniel Jones.

Again, I'm not dismissing McCarthy or the possibility that he might be really good. I'm just saying the last time we watched him play football we were not impressed. NCAA Title Game - Michigan v. Washington - ( New Window )


IMV, you have to have a very good imagination to see McCarthy being great in the NFL. I clearly don't have that ability/skill.

I hope Schoen, his team, and Dabka do - if this is real.
McCarthy was absolutely much better  
JT039 : 3/15/2024 12:10 pm : link
Than Penix thst game. Penix looked like a true freshman who was lost. McCarthy is a much better prospect than Penix.
I just can't get the Zach Wilson  
mittenedman : 3/15/2024 12:12 pm : link
comparison out of my head. It's who he reminds me of.
RE: .  
Eric on Li : 3/15/2024 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16433334 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you want an objective fan assessment of McCarthy, here's the thread from the last game he played. Everybody has been killing Penix for this game, but read through on McCarthy and you'll find a fan base that is unimpressed. You'll also find many comparisons to Daniel Jones.

Again, I'm not dismissing McCarthy or the possibility that he might be really good. I'm just saying the last time we watched him play football we were not impressed. NCAA Title Game - Michigan v. Washington - ( New Window )


harbough called 18 passing plays. just 7 in the second half. they won by 20 and ran for 300 yards.
RE: I think  
56goat : 3/15/2024 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16433260 Giants1986 said:
Quote:
They’re blowing smoke to make sure all 4 before they pick. They want to jones a WR. Look at the org coming out in defense of Schneiders comments. Daniel jones is going to be starting week 1


Ummm, no.
RE: McCarthy was absolutely much better  
Go Terps : 3/15/2024 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16433367 JT039 said:
Quote:
Than Penix thst game. Penix looked like a true freshman who was lost. McCarthy is a much better prospect than Penix.


That's not my point. My point is none of us really liked McCarthy, you included.

"I’ve said this before
JT039 : 1/8/2024 11:03 pm : link
There’s only 3 QBs worth taken in round 1.

Williams
Maye
Daniels"

Our collective objective opinion in January was that McCarthy wasn't a first rounder. He's played zero games since and now we're talking about trading up from 6 for him.

I'll repeat I'm not saying the Giants would be stupid to do it; I'll give Schoen the benefit of the doubt in getting his own QB.

I'm just saying this feels familiar.
RE: I just can't get the Zach Wilson  
bw in dc : 3/15/2024 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16433373 mittenedman said:
Quote:
comparison out of my head. It's who he reminds me of.


I see a more talented Alex Smith. In other words, game manager more than game changer.
RE: RE: RE: I'm happy they're looking at QB, and I'm done with McCarthy,  
56goat : 3/15/2024 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16433269 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16433245 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 16433178 Go Terps said:


Quote:


but I can't shake the memory of falling in full bloom love with a guy they were projecting to be a better pro than college player. I hope this is just PTSD.



Yes. This is all very familiar. No one was even talking about Jones at 6 in 2019 until not long before the draft.



Except multiple teams weren’t trying to move up for Jones. The Jones at 6 smoke was because of one fat idiot who couldn’t keep his mouth shut.


Now that wasn't nice dahlin'
Maye  
Archer : 3/15/2024 12:19 pm : link
Maye scares me. After watching his game videos I was not impressed.
He has a strong arm and is athletic but there are a lot of negatives to his game.

Maye is inaccurate with his short and intermediate passing constantly missing open receivers, he has happy feet in the pocket and never seems comfortable, his decision-making is slow, and he seems slow to react and escape pressure.

I think he will drop and come off the board before McCarthy and maybe there for the Giants.

Buyer beware.

RE: RE: McCarthy was absolutely much better  
JT039 : 3/15/2024 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16433399 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16433367 JT039 said:


Quote:


Than Penix thst game. Penix looked like a true freshman who was lost. McCarthy is a much better prospect than Penix.



That's not my point. My point is none of us really liked McCarthy, you included.

"I’ve said this before
JT039 : 1/8/2024 11:03 pm : link
There’s only 3 QBs worth taken in round 1.

Williams
Maye
Daniels"

Our collective objective opinion in January was that McCarthy wasn't a first rounder. He's played zero games since and now we're talking about trading up from 6 for him.

I'll repeat I'm not saying the Giants would be stupid to do it; I'll give Schoen the benefit of the doubt in getting his own QB.

I'm just saying this feels familiar.


You’re right - I didn’t think he was a first rounder either but I don’t pretend to be an NFL GM like you do and make bold claims. I’m still not even sold on him at 6. But if the giants take him - I hope he starts and becomes the face of the franchise. But obviously he stood out at the combine and interviews. So I’ve warmed up to him much like a few others here.
RE: ...  
56goat : 3/15/2024 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16433254 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Because JJ McCarthy is not a top 10 NFL prospect, that's why.


The question isn't whether JJM is a Top 10 prospect (hell Jamarcus Russel, Ryan Leaf, etc were Top 10 prospects), its whether he can be a Top 10 NFL QB. Only time will tell that, its not an exact science.
after  
Archer : 3/15/2024 12:20 pm : link
come off the board after McCarthy
RE: .  
Chris684 : 3/15/2024 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16433334 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you want an objective fan assessment of McCarthy, here's the thread from the last game he played. Everybody has been killing Penix for this game, but read through on McCarthy and you'll find a fan base that is unimpressed. You'll also find many comparisons to Daniel Jones.

Again, I'm not dismissing McCarthy or the possibility that he might be really good. I'm just saying the last time we watched him play football we were not impressed. NCAA Title Game - Michigan v. Washington - ( New Window )


What does this game thread prove?

Very few on BBI are qualified to scout a college QB's potential as a pro while watching a game in real time (or even after the fact for that matter).

I don't understand all the McCarthy to Jones comparisons. That seems like a lazy comparison to make being made by the people who are mad we're not high enough in the draft to easily select the names that seem like safer picks.

McCarthy is young, athletic and part of his "sudden" draft rise is that his ability to read and process defenses might be the strongest in this class. One of the best football coaches on the planet likes his game enough to call him the number 1 QB in the class.

McCarthy is not Daniel Jones.
RE: RE: McCarthy was absolutely much better  
Eric on Li : 3/15/2024 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16433399 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16433367 JT039 said:


Quote:


Than Penix thst game. Penix looked like a true freshman who was lost. McCarthy is a much better prospect than Penix.



That's not my point. My point is none of us really liked McCarthy, you included.

"I’ve said this before
JT039 : 1/8/2024 11:03 pm : link
There’s only 3 QBs worth taken in round 1.

Williams
Maye
Daniels"

Our collective objective opinion in January was that McCarthy wasn't a first rounder. He's played zero games since and now we're talking about trading up from 6 for him.

I'll repeat I'm not saying the Giants would be stupid to do it; I'll give Schoen the benefit of the doubt in getting his own QB.

I'm just saying this feels familiar.


it is similar, fans generally prefer players with big stats who get media hype vs those that dont. nobody would have questioned drafting darnold, rosen, or haskins for those reasons in particular.

to me mccarthy's resume has a lot of similarities to josh allen's which is why ive thought he'd be in the mix pretty much since the OSU game in November.
RE: RE: .  
bw in dc : 3/15/2024 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16433414 Chris684 said:
Quote:

McCarthy is young, athletic and part of his "sudden" draft rise is that his ability to read and process defenses might be the strongest in this class. One of the best football coaches on the planet likes his game enough to call him the number 1 QB in the class.



Two things. What do you expect Harbaugh to say? Seriously?

No one knows if McCarthy or any of these prospects can process and read an NFL defense.

NFL defenses are bigger, stronger, faster, more complicated, smarter, etc. It's not really the same game.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Eric on Li : 3/15/2024 12:35 pm : link
In comment 16433434 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16433414 Chris684 said:


Quote:



McCarthy is young, athletic and part of his "sudden" draft rise is that his ability to read and process defenses might be the strongest in this class. One of the best football coaches on the planet likes his game enough to call him the number 1 QB in the class.





Two things. What do you expect Harbaugh to say? Seriously?

No one knows if McCarthy or any of these prospects can process and read an NFL defense.

NFL defenses are bigger, stronger, faster, more complicated, smarter, etc. It's not really the same game.


The alabama game is about as high of a competition level as you can get for a QB ahead of the draft. The only higher level was the UGA D the 2 years prior.

for the teams that are considering both daniels and jjm i would imagine they have watched and rewatched every play of their games vs bama 100x each.
Is it out of the question the Giants could take Penix at 6?  
Sean : 3/15/2024 12:36 pm : link
.
RE: Is it out of the question the Giants could take Penix at 6?  
bw in dc : 3/15/2024 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16433484 Sean said:
Quote:
.


That would be a massive reach.

I would throw up less if we took Nix at #6 over McCarthy or Penix. But I would still throw up.
RE: Is it out of the question the Giants could take Penix at 6?  
Go Terps : 3/15/2024 12:42 pm : link
In comment 16433484 Sean said:
Quote:
.


I doubt the Giants would be interested in Penix at all.
RE: RE: ..  
FStubbs : 3/15/2024 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16433268 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16433262 Sean said:


Quote:




Quote:


Benjamin Allbright
@AllbrightNFL
"If I had to guess today"

1. Bears - Caleb Williams
2. Commanders - Jayden Daniels
3. Vikings (via trade w/ NE) - Drake Maye
4. Cardinals - MHJ
5. Chargers - (want to trade back/OL?)
6. Giants - JJ McCarthy





SD has no WRs. You would have to think they take Oduzene or Nabers.


New England has no QB and the Chargers have no WRs. While there's a possiblity NE moves out if the QB they like is gone, I don't think SD moves from #5.

Where the action might happen is #6, if the leftover QB is not one the Giants want and another team does.
Just a shout out...  
bw in dc : 3/15/2024 12:50 pm : link
to ajr for being in the loop.

He told me to expect this earlier this week.
RE: RE: Is it out of the question the Giants could take Penix at 6?  
FStubbs : 3/15/2024 12:51 pm : link
In comment 16433502 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16433484 Sean said:


Quote:


.



I doubt the Giants would be interested in Penix at all.


I think one of the "big 4" will be there at #6, assuming no trades in the top 5. If Penix is the guy we want, we probably swap with Minnesota. 6 for 11 and 23 (and maybe some lower round pick going to Minnesota to make it even)
RE: RE: RE: ..  
BleedBlue46 : 3/15/2024 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16433517 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16433268 JT039 said:


Quote:


In comment 16433262 Sean said:


Quote:




Quote:


Benjamin Allbright
@AllbrightNFL
"If I had to guess today"

1. Bears - Caleb Williams
2. Commanders - Jayden Daniels
3. Vikings (via trade w/ NE) - Drake Maye
4. Cardinals - MHJ
5. Chargers - (want to trade back/OL?)
6. Giants - JJ McCarthy





SD has no WRs. You would have to think they take Oduzene or Nabers.



New England has no QB and the Chargers have no WRs. While there's a possiblity NE moves out if the QB they like is gone, I don't think SD moves from #5.

Where the action might happen is #6, if the leftover QB is not one the Giants want and another team does.


This would be amazing. Get the qb I have rated higher than Maye while not spending any extra draft capital. Winning
RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
NormanAllen_95 : 3/15/2024 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16433479 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16433434 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16433414 Chris684 said:


Quote:



McCarthy is young, athletic and part of his "sudden" draft rise is that his ability to read and process defenses might be the strongest in this class. One of the best football coaches on the planet likes his game enough to call him the number 1 QB in the class.





Two things. What do you expect Harbaugh to say? Seriously?

No one knows if McCarthy or any of these prospects can process and read an NFL defense.

NFL defenses are bigger, stronger, faster, more complicated, smarter, etc. It's not really the same game.



The alabama game is about as high of a competition level as you can get for a QB ahead of the draft. The only higher level was the UGA D the 2 years prior.

for the teams that are considering both daniels and jjm i would imagine they have watched and rewatched every play of their games vs bama 100x each.


This is spot on and a familiar refrain refuting JJ'S ability. He is a 21 year old kidd who faced a borderline NFL defense 8n Bama.

The amount of noise regarding the Giants and JJ is almost too much. I almost feel as though they are inviting the trade up. Maybe to secure Nabers/Odunze. But its not just smoke, it's an oil fire worth of rumors
RE: albright has said thats the guy MIN wants JJM too  
Mayo2JZ : 3/15/2024 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16433172 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
i think the trade battle is for pick #4 from arizona for JJM.

does Arizona want a boatload of assets from MIN?

or fewer assets but only a 2 pick slide?

would NYG give up their 2025 first to move up 2 spots?

i think that's where all this is going.


It doesn’t matter what Hughes, Albright or Joe Biden says. It only matters was JS says and we’ll find out on Apr 25
RE: Giants want one of Maye or McCarthy  
Mayo2JZ : 3/15/2024 1:01 pm : link
In comment 16433174 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
How much will they give up to get him is the question.

Will NE move out? I am thinking no. I think NE likes Maye.

Will AZ miss out on MHJ to move out for anybody? I think no.

I think it is all about LA Chargers who have a QB.

If NYG can trade up with LA in normal situation it will take a 3rd round pick tops but this is not normal. I would try a 2025 2nd round pick first, if not then maybe 2024 2nd round pick but get LA's 3rd.

Schoen has his work cut out for himself.


Did you speak to JS recently?
Go Terps - Reconsider McCarthy  
HardTruth : 3/15/2024 1:13 pm : link
He isnt Jones. Heres why- Jones is a 1 read QB who can run and has trouble operating pre-snap and processing. He is terrible when pressured.

McCarthy strength is operating ore-snap and processing quickly. Its an elite level skill. McCarthy operates well under pressure.

“He’s one-of-one as far as I’m concerned when it comes to quarterbacks who operate at the line of scrimmage in a pro-style system,” Schlereth said. “He’s in control at the line of scrimmage. He’s not just looking at a card saying ‘barn, rooster, chicken,’ he’s actually operating and changing strength calls.”

“When I look at these quarterbacks, I’m looking for transferable skill sets,” Schlereth. “That’s why I said J.J. McCarthy is shooting up the draft board because he’s the only guy who is operating pre-snap.”

And

“He always saw the field well last year, but just giving him a pre-snap platform to execute — and tying his footwork with his platform — I think that’s an elite trait,” Campbell (Michigan QB coach) said. “Being able to do that at such a high level and so quickly is (impressive). People can throw the football really well, and some people can run it really well. But to be able to do all three is amazing.”

Campbell pointed to McCarthy’s recognition of different defensive formations, from one and two-high safety looks to zone coverage, and response as key. Michigan’s coaches have given the quarterback more freedom to call audibles at the line of scrimmage this year, entrusting McCarthy like never before.

And he ran a pro-style offense from a demanding former NFL QB and former successful NFL HC in Harbaugh

He is the opposite of Jones





RE: RE: I don't think AZ or LAC want Jefferson  
JonC : 3/15/2024 1:16 pm : link
In comment 16433273 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 16433248 JonC said:


Quote:


doesn't compute for either team.

AZ probably wants MHJ, and really do not see Harbaugh paying elite dollars for a WR. LAC is picking OT, Edge, or trading down.



Chargers just get rid of Allen and Williams. The need is there and also the money.


Harbaugh doesn't value WR to the extreme, and not at today's cap hit. I don't think they go WR at #5.
I'm not saying McCarthy is Jones  
Go Terps : 3/15/2024 1:23 pm : link
I'll repeat that I think it's a must that the Giants exit round 1 with a QB; if they draft McCarthy I will be pleased.

I just see everyone talking themselves into him, and that does remind of what happened with Jones.

But the similarities probably end there. McCarthy was highly recruited out of high school and productive in college. Jones was neither. I looked how McCarthy threw the ball at the Combine, too. I'd be excited and hopeful if the Giants draft him.
I am in the minority with JJM?  
Saos1n : 3/15/2024 1:28 pm : link
I’ve seen a ton of over throws on deeper passes from him. I hope he isn’t out target. Just my opinion
RE: .  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/15/2024 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16433334 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you want an objective fan assessment of McCarthy, here's the thread from the last game he played. Everybody has been killing Penix for this game, but read through on McCarthy and you'll find a fan base that is unimpressed. You'll also find many comparisons to Daniel Jones.

Again, I'm not dismissing McCarthy or the possibility that he might be really good. I'm just saying the last time we watched him play football we were not impressed. NCAA Title Game - Michigan v. Washington - ( New Window )


This is what I'm saying. Objectively, just watching him play, I'm not like wow this is the guy. I could easily be wrong but I dont see top 10 player here. If JS has that conviction though, go get em.
Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
Milton : 3/15/2024 1:31 pm : link
You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.

I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).
Not making a statement about  
jvm52106 : 3/15/2024 1:34 pm : link
JJM being a guaranteed win or loss but I have questions for all of you QB guru's...

How many of you had Tom Brady as a legit starting NFL QB and future HOF?

How many of you were on board with Ryan Leaf as a QB specimen and future star of the NFL?

How many of you were 100% behind Darnold or Rosen?

How many of you had major questions about Josh Allen?

How many of you believed Patrick Mahomes was the best QB coming out in the draft that year?

How many of you had Deshaun Watson as the best QB in that draft?

Quarterback drafts are a crap shoot and one thing JJM has going for him is the fact that he was coached by a former NFL QB, former NFL HC who took a team to the SB. He is biased yes but he could also be very right..
RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
Brandon Walsh : 3/15/2024 1:38 pm : link
In comment 16433602 Milton said:
Quote:
You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.

I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).



What “information” do you want ?

Schoen on record saying it ?

So fucking dumb
Hughes has been plenty plugged in  
JonC : 3/15/2024 1:39 pm : link
.
Love it  
Doubledeuce22 : 3/15/2024 1:43 pm : link
Much prefer him to Maye.
Here’s that Rickey dude again….  
bceagle05 : 3/15/2024 1:44 pm : link
@PrettyRickey213
Joe Schoen was the Bills asst GM during the 2018 draft (Mayfield, Darnold, Allen, Rosen, Lamar draft). Bills walked away with arguably the best QB from that draft (Lamar has a very strong case too) despite Allen being the third QB picked. Don't panic Giants fans.
LOL - I bet they want Williams, Maye, and Daniels too  
PatersonPlank : 3/15/2024 1:45 pm : link
clickbait, no one knows yet
I, for one, cannot wait for the death blow to be delivered  
widmerseyebrow : 3/15/2024 1:46 pm : link
to Jones' reign on the Giants QB position and the hearts of a few BBIers.
Milton  
IchabodGiant : 3/15/2024 1:47 pm : link
Is going to be so sad when his boy Jones is gone.
Why McCarthy  
HardTruth : 3/15/2024 1:53 pm : link
. “ ‘This is how you judge a quarterback: Can he take the team down the field with the championship on the line and get it in the end zone?’ ”- Accorsi

That got us Eli and 2 Super Bowls

McCarthy did this vs Alabama with 2 mins left down 7. That drive was all him

Also, you can knock the Wash game but that gane was 20-13 with 2 mins left. McCarthy delivered a 41 yd pass to seal that game.
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/15/2024 2:00 pm : link
There's a difference between liking a player and taking him in the top 10.

I'm sure the Giants like McCarthy and think he can be a good pro.

But he is not the prospect that Drake Maye is. Not particularly close IMO.
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/15/2024 2:00 pm : link
I'm going Odunze over McCarthy at 6 if those are the options, along with Nabers, Turner, etc.
RE: Milton  
Milton : 3/15/2024 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16433644 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
Is going to be so sad when his boy Jones is gone.
Jones is not my boy and I'd be quite happy to see the Giants draft a QB (assuming there's a QB that they like enough at the spot in which they'd be drafting him. I just refuse to be sucked in by the clickbaiters using words like "buzz" to pass off nothing new as if it is. It's all well and good to offer your opinion and speculate, but don't pretend it's more than that.
.........  
riceneggs : 3/15/2024 2:04 pm : link
its amazing that....

Most of us watched him play for 2-3 years and thought..
"he's just an average QB, not real potential"

Then he puts on a tshirt and shorts and throws at the combine, now its...
"thats the guy i want at 6"

I dont get it
RE: Giants can’t offer what Minnesota can  
bwitz : 3/15/2024 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16433175 jeff57 said:
Quote:
And they shouldn’t break the draft bank to try to do it.


They certainly can top it. You haven’t paid attention to the lack of picks Minnesota has this year.
RE: .........  
Toth029 : 3/15/2024 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16433678 riceneggs said:
Quote:
its amazing that....

Most of us watched him play for 2-3 years and thought..
"he's just an average QB, not real potential"

Then he puts on a tshirt and shorts and throws at the combine, now its...
"thats the guy i want at 6"

I dont get it


He had started two seasons and played big in big moments. Tested fantastic and graded positively in the passes. Plus, he reportedly interviewed really well and it seems fans, including here, want to ignore that.
RE: .........  
Go Terps : 3/15/2024 2:20 pm : link
In comment 16433678 riceneggs said:
Quote:
its amazing that....

Most of us watched him play for 2-3 years and thought..
"he's just an average QB, not real potential"

Then he puts on a tshirt and shorts and throws at the combine, now its...
"thats the guy i want at 6"

I dont get it


We just endured five years of rationalizing for Daniel Jones. The people that did that rationalizing will do the same for whomever the Giants draft whether he's good or not. If it came out that the Giants had no interest in McCarthy they'd go back to saying he isn't that good.



RE: .........  
Amtoft : 3/15/2024 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16433678 riceneggs said:
Quote:
its amazing that....

Most of us watched him play for 2-3 years and thought..
"he's just an average QB, not real potential"

Then he puts on a tshirt and shorts and throws at the combine, now its...
"thats the guy i want at 6"

I dont get it


That is the problem... you don't get it so you can't understand how anyone else gets it. Like you are so amazing judge of talent to say all these people talking about JJ being a top 10 pick are wrong, but you are right because you didn't hear about him during the year. It is kind of laughable.
RE: .........  
Sean : 3/15/2024 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16433678 riceneggs said:
Quote:
its amazing that....

Most of us watched him play for 2-3 years and thought..
"he's just an average QB, not real potential"

Then he puts on a tshirt and shorts and throws at the combine, now its...
"thats the guy i want at 6"

I dont get it

You've got to try. If you want a Mahomes type prospect you'll be waiting forever. Keep drafting QBs. I'm fine with McCarthy or any QB they want at 6.

People bitch if they stick with Jones. People will bitch if they draft McCarthy. Fucking try something.
RE: RE: .........  
Go Terps : 3/15/2024 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16433740 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16433678 riceneggs said:


Quote:


its amazing that....

Most of us watched him play for 2-3 years and thought..
"he's just an average QB, not real potential"

Then he puts on a tshirt and shorts and throws at the combine, now its...
"thats the guy i want at 6"

I dont get it


You've got to try. If you want a Mahomes type prospect you'll be waiting forever. Keep drafting QBs. I'm fine with McCarthy or any QB they want at 6.

People bitch if they stick with Jones. People will bitch if they draft McCarthy. Fucking try something.


This, I agree with. They've got to try. My opinions of these quarterbacks aren't the same as theirs, but they're the ones getting paid to scout them.

The important thing is that they try. If they miss, I'm ok with that if they own it quickly and move on.
The only way I turn in that card that says ‘JJ McCarthy’ on it  
ThomasG : 3/15/2024 2:52 pm : link
is because you can’t let Jones play any more games at QB.

But not the outcome would have ever thought was one to pursue, God help us.

RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
Mike from Ohio : 3/15/2024 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16433617 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
In comment 16433602 Milton said:


Quote:


You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.

I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).




What “information” do you want ?

Schoen on record saying it ?

So fucking dumb


He is following an elite set of posters that spent years on here being two things - condescending and wrong.

People get to pretend to be whatever they like on the internet, and for some that is very intoxicating.
RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
ThomasG : 3/15/2024 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16433602 Milton said:
Quote:
You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.

I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).


Just to be clear, while you may think you are lecturing people, what you are really doing is showing everybody how poorly you think about football by taking poor stances and opinions on NYG topics.

I like my odds of being correct by just going with the opposing opinion than yours. On anything.
RE: .........  
Scooter185 : 3/15/2024 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16433678 riceneggs said:
Quote:
its amazing that....

Most of us watched him play for 2-3 years and thought..
"he's just an average QB, not real potential"

Then he puts on a tshirt and shorts and throws at the combine, now its...
"thats the guy i want at 6"

I dont get it


JJMs "rise" started before the combine just based on tape.
RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
Amtoft : 3/15/2024 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16433799 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16433602 Milton said:


Quote:


You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.

I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).



Just to be clear, while you may think you are lecturing people, what you are really doing is showing everybody how poorly you think about football by taking poor stances and opinions on NYG topics.

I like my odds of being correct by just going with the opposing opinion than yours. On anything.


I don't think anyone here is like hey what does ThomasG think. Your opinion isn't as valued as you think.
RE: RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
ThomasG : 3/15/2024 3:09 pm : link
In comment 16433805 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16433799 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16433602 Milton said:


Quote:


You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.

I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).



Just to be clear, while you may think you are lecturing people, what you are really doing is showing everybody how poorly you think about football by taking poor stances and opinions on NYG topics.

I like my odds of being correct by just going with the opposing opinion than yours. On anything.



I don't think anyone here is like hey what does ThomasG think. Your opinion isn't as valued as you think.


If you and I aren’t on the same page then I think I’m feeling good. Thanks.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
Amtoft : 3/15/2024 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16433811 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16433805 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16433799 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16433602 Milton said:


Quote:


You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.

I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).



Just to be clear, while you may think you are lecturing people, what you are really doing is showing everybody how poorly you think about football by taking poor stances and opinions on NYG topics.

I like my odds of being correct by just going with the opposing opinion than yours. On anything.



I don't think anyone here is like hey what does ThomasG think. Your opinion isn't as valued as you think.



If you and I aren’t on the same page then I think I’m feeling good. Thanks.


I hope you feel that way with most posters here. You will be feeling great!
RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2024 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16433670 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I'm going Odunze over McCarthy at 6 if those are the options, along with Nabers, Turner, etc.


We know, you want more weapons for Daniel.
RE: .........  
RCPhoenix : 3/15/2024 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16433678 riceneggs said:
Quote:
its amazing that....

Most of us watched him play for 2-3 years and thought..
"he's just an average QB, not real potential"

Then he puts on a tshirt and shorts and throws at the combine, now its...
"thats the guy i want at 6"

I dont get it


If you saw him play in 2022 and 2023, then you would have seen a QB who improved in 2023 compared to 2022.

Besides - none of us has on this board expertise as a scout except for Sy.
These "leaks" from within are either...  
DefenseWins : 3/15/2024 3:42 pm : link
a smoke screen for the other teams, or a setup for the fans should the Giants fail to get one of the other QBs.

The truth here is likely that they are WILLING to draft McCarthy if he is the only one left on the board at #6. By floating this out there now, it will not appear that they settled on McCarthy.

IMO, the Giants should already have a trade worked out with Arizona if Maye is still on the board after New England makes their pick. However, Maye seems like the guy who New England would draft.
RE: These  
Amtoft : 3/15/2024 3:44 pm : link
In comment 16433884 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
a smoke screen for the other teams, or a setup for the fans should the Giants fail to get one of the other QBs.

The truth here is likely that they are WILLING to draft McCarthy if he is the only one left on the board at #6. By floating this out there now, it will not appear that they settled on McCarthy.

IMO, the Giants should already have a trade worked out with Arizona if Maye is still on the board after New England makes their pick. However, Maye seems like the guy who New England would draft.


I don't think AZ is moving off MHj... Now that it is almost a lock for them to get him I think they are not going anywhere. So I would look to trade up to #5 in place.
RE: Giants want one of Maye or McCarthy  
santacruzom : 3/15/2024 4:49 pm : link
In comment 16433174 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
How much will they give up to get him is the question.

Will NE move out? I am thinking no. I think NE likes Maye.

Will AZ miss out on MHJ to move out for anybody? I think no.

I think it is all about LA Chargers who have a QB.

If NYG can trade up with LA in normal situation it will take a 3rd round pick tops but this is not normal. I would try a 2025 2nd round pick first, if not then maybe 2024 2nd round pick but get LA's 3rd.

Schoen has his work cut out for himself.


I feel like neither the Cards nor the Chargers are going to want to risk losing out on top receivers. The Chargers no longer have Allen or Williams.
RE: These  
Sean : 3/15/2024 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16433884 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
a smoke screen for the other teams, or a setup for the fans should the Giants fail to get one of the other QBs.

The truth here is likely that they are WILLING to draft McCarthy if he is the only one left on the board at #6. By floating this out there now, it will not appear that they settled on McCarthy.

IMO, the Giants should already have a trade worked out with Arizona if Maye is still on the board after New England makes their pick. However, Maye seems like the guy who New England would draft.

I think the Giants are going QB-WR with their top two picks. Given the age of the roster, it's the perfect time to slide in a rookie first round QB. It makes too much sense. I agree that Maye is the likely target but they'd be thrilled with McCarthy.
RE: RE: Giants want one of Maye or McCarthy  
RCPhoenix : 3/15/2024 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16434031 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 16433174 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


How much will they give up to get him is the question.

Will NE move out? I am thinking no. I think NE likes Maye.

Will AZ miss out on MHJ to move out for anybody? I think no.

I think it is all about LA Chargers who have a QB.

If NYG can trade up with LA in normal situation it will take a 3rd round pick tops but this is not normal. I would try a 2025 2nd round pick first, if not then maybe 2024 2nd round pick but get LA's 3rd.

Schoen has his work cut out for himself.

I feel like neither the Cards nor the Chargers are going to want to risk losing out on top receivers. The Chargers no longer have Allen or Williams.


If the Chargers trade with the Giants (assuming the first three picks are QB and then MH Jr), they'd have their choice of Odunze or Nabers. This is also why I think the Giants are a much better trade partner for the Chargers than Minnesota.
RE: RE: Giants want one of Maye or McCarthy  
BigBlueShock : 3/15/2024 4:55 pm : link
In comment 16434031 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 16433174 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


How much will they give up to get him is the question.

Will NE move out? I am thinking no. I think NE likes Maye.

Will AZ miss out on MHJ to move out for anybody? I think no.

I think it is all about LA Chargers who have a QB.

If NYG can trade up with LA in normal situation it will take a 3rd round pick tops but this is not normal. I would try a 2025 2nd round pick first, if not then maybe 2024 2nd round pick but get LA's 3rd.

Schoen has his work cut out for himself.



I feel like neither the Cards nor the Chargers are going to want to risk losing out on top receivers. The Chargers no longer have Allen or Williams.

I don’t think WR is the first place Harbaugh is looking to start building that team. He’s going to build it from the inside out
RE: RE: RE: Giants want one of Maye or McCarthy  
GFAN52 : 3/15/2024 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16434037 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16434031 santacruzom said:


Quote:


In comment 16433174 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


How much will they give up to get him is the question.

Will NE move out? I am thinking no. I think NE likes Maye.

Will AZ miss out on MHJ to move out for anybody? I think no.

I think it is all about LA Chargers who have a QB.

If NYG can trade up with LA in normal situation it will take a 3rd round pick tops but this is not normal. I would try a 2025 2nd round pick first, if not then maybe 2024 2nd round pick but get LA's 3rd.

Schoen has his work cut out for himself.

I feel like neither the Cards nor the Chargers are going to want to risk losing out on top receivers. The Chargers no longer have Allen or Williams.



If the Chargers trade with the Giants (assuming the first three picks are QB and then MH Jr), they'd have their choice of Odunze or Nabers. This is also why I think the Giants are a much better trade partner for the Chargers than Minnesota.


Chargers would still have an opportunity for a top WR or OT their choice, in a trade with the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
santacruzom : 3/15/2024 5:01 pm : link
In comment 16433271 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16433264 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16433254 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Because JJ McCarthy is not a top 10 NFL prospect, that's why.



For someone he railed against other people for speaking in absolutes about Daniel Jones wasn’t good, this is both funny and incredibly ironic.

You don’t think that, but clearly the NFL and the Giants do.


Here's the difference between you and me:

I state what my opinion is. I don't pretend to know what the Giants think or what they will do. I say what I think they'll do.

You say things like "clearly the NFL and Giants think McCarthy is a top 10 prospect" and you have next to zero information to back this up. You have zero sources within the Giants orginization. You have no inside or asshat scoop.


But you also said McCarthy is not a top ten prospect. What, is the absence of the word "clearly" a meaningful distinction between that statement and ajr's?
RE: RE: RE: .  
clatterbuck : 3/15/2024 5:15 pm : link
In comment 16433434 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16433414 Chris684 said:


Quote:



McCarthy is young, athletic and part of his "sudden" draft rise is that his ability to read and process defenses might be the strongest in this class. One of the best football coaches on the planet likes his game enough to call him the number 1 QB in the class.





Two things. What do you expect Harbaugh to say? Seriously?

No one knows if McCarthy or any of these prospects can process and read an NFL defense.

NFL defenses are bigger, stronger, faster, more complicated, smarter, etc. It's not really the same game.


Fwiw, Harbaugh didn't have to say anything. He certainly didn't have to tout NcCarthy as the the #1 QB in the draft.
Can't wait  
Photoguy : 3/15/2024 6:13 pm : link
for draft day.

The fighting on here is going to be epic. LOL
RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/15/2024 6:17 pm : link
In comment 16433602 Milton said:
Quote:
You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.

I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).


Milton has become a garbage poster.
RE: So, we REALLY want Maye  
Fifty Six : 3/15/2024 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16433189 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Got it.


Or Nabers.
RE: Can't wait  
Amtoft : 3/15/2024 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16434161 Photoguy said:
Quote:
for draft day.

The fighting on here is going to be epic. LOL


I am going to give you a preview... if they don't take a QB 90% will have a meltdown. If they trade up for a QB 90% will have a meltdown. If they stay put and draft a QB 90% will have a meltdown they got the wrong one and should have traded up.
RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
BigBlueShock : 3/15/2024 6:42 pm : link
In comment 16434170 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16433602 Milton said:


Quote:


You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.

I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).



Milton has become a garbage poster.

It’s brutal. He takes anything that suggests moving on from Jones very personally. Of course, he was the same way about Josh Rosen leading up to that draft so we are all fully aware that his taste in QBs absolutely sucks
RE: RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
Amtoft : 3/15/2024 6:46 pm : link
In comment 16434200 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16434170 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16433602 Milton said:


Quote:


You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.

I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).



Milton has become a garbage poster.


It’s brutal. He takes anything that suggests moving on from Jones very personally. Of course, he was the same way about Josh Rosen leading up to that draft so we are all fully aware that his taste in QBs absolutely sucks


Hey now... A lot of people like Josh Rosen. People like to try and claim to be Josh Allen people or Lammar Jackson people, but most people were Sam Darnold people and I hated him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
BigBlueShock : 3/15/2024 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16434206 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16434200 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16434170 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16433602 Milton said:


Quote:


You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.

I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).



Milton has become a garbage poster.


It’s brutal. He takes anything that suggests moving on from Jones very personally. Of course, he was the same way about Josh Rosen leading up to that draft so we are all fully aware that his taste in QBs absolutely sucks



Hey now... A lot of people like Josh Rosen. People like to try and claim to be Josh Allen people or Lammar Jackson people, but most people were Sam Darnold people and I hated him.

You clearly don’t remember that time period. Milton was in full bloom love with Rosen. He was incessant about it. You’d have thought they were related. Much like how he feels about Jones now. His behavior was embarrassing then and it’s embarrassing now. Except for he’s seemingly gotten angrier as time has gone on. He’s now an angry little clown
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
Amtoft : 3/15/2024 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16434216 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16434206 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16434200 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16434170 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16433602 Milton said:


Quote:


You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.

I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).



Milton has become a garbage poster.


It’s brutal. He takes anything that suggests moving on from Jones very personally. Of course, he was the same way about Josh Rosen leading up to that draft so we are all fully aware that his taste in QBs absolutely sucks



Hey now... A lot of people like Josh Rosen. People like to try and claim to be Josh Allen people or Lammar Jackson people, but most people were Sam Darnold people and I hated him.


You clearly don’t remember that time period. Milton was in full bloom love with Rosen. He was incessant about it. You’d have thought they were related. Much like how he feels about Jones now. His behavior was embarrassing then and it’s embarrassing now. Except for he’s seemingly gotten angrier as time has gone on. He’s now an angry little clown


You are right I don't remember it. He isn't someone I really pay a lot of attention too. I didn't realize it was that obsessive.
RE: RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
Milton : 3/15/2024 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16434200 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:

Milton has become a garbage poster.


It’s brutal. He takes anything that suggests moving on from Jones very personally.

It's not personal, it's strictly business.
Quote:
Of course, he was the same way about Eli, Rivers, and Roethlisberger leading up to that draft (when 99% of BBI wanted to stick with Collins) so we are all fully aware that his taste in QBs absolutely sucks
RE: These  
Milton : 3/15/2024 7:08 pm : link
In comment 16433884 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
a smoke screen for the other teams, or a setup for the fans should the Giants fail to get one of the other QBs.
What are these leaks you're talking about? Has anyone actually said they heard anything directly from inside the Giants. It always seems to be "I'm hearing such and such" but they're vague about who they're hearing it from.

RE: IMO  
GiantTuff1 : 3/15/2024 7:54 pm : link
In comment 16433211 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Vikings don’t make that trade if they don’t have something else in place

That’s my fear. Why make this trade if you don’t have preliminary agreements in place?
RE: RE: IMO  
BleedBlue46 : 3/15/2024 7:58 pm : link
In comment 16434275 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16433211 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


Vikings don’t make that trade if they don’t have something else in place


That’s my fear. Why make this trade if you don’t have preliminary agreements in place?


I think we probably made our best offer and told them that was our best offer, which was reported here by GoDeep13. The Pats then were able to tell the Vikings what would get it done which was probably 3 1sts and a 3rd or something like that. Which led to the Vikings asking around trying to get another 1st, found the Texans and asked if that would do it for the Patriots and they have an agreement in place. The timing is too synchronous with GoDeep13's report saying we were putting it all on the table and making the Pats say no. It was probably pick 6, 2025 1st and maybe a bit more. The Pats decided they'd rather have pick 11, 23 and Vikings 2025 1st plus a third. This is presumably because they like Bo Nix imo.
RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
Milton : 3/15/2024 8:50 pm : link
In comment 16433617 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
In comment 16433602 Milton said:


Quote:


You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.

I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).




What “information” do you want ?
I just want reporters to be honest about from where and when they are getting their information. Is it from inside the building? From another team (with an agenda)? Or an agent (with an agenda)? Is this new "buzz" or the same old buzz that was reported a month ago? Hughes says "there is buzz" that the Giants want McCarthy: well there was "buzz" at the combine that they liked McCarthy, so is this something new or just gratuitous clickbait? And what does "buzz" actually mean other than people are talking. Of course people are talking, they're always talking, but who are these people? Anyone who comes on BBI can then go on Twitter and say "there is buzz that the Giants will sit Jones the whole year to avoid triggering the injury guarantee" but it's "buzz" from a bunch of wishful thinking Jones-bashers with nothing but their dick in their hands.

That's what irks me. You don't need to name names, but give us something more than just buzz, because buzz can be anything from anyone at anytime.
RE: RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
BleedBlue46 : 3/15/2024 8:51 pm : link
In comment 16434347 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16433617 Brandon Walsh said:


Quote:


In comment 16433602 Milton said:


Quote:


You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.

I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).




What “information” do you want ?


I just want reporters to be honest about from where and when they are getting their information. Is it from inside the building? From another team (with an agenda)? Or an agent (with an agenda)? Is this new "buzz" or the same old buzz that was reported a month ago? Hughes says "there is buzz" that the Giants want McCarthy: well there was "buzz" at the combine that they liked McCarthy, so is this something new or just gratuitous clickbait? And what does "buzz" actually mean other than people are talking. Of course people are talking, they're always talking, but who are these people? Anyone who comes on BBI can then go on Twitter and say "there is buzz that the Giants will sit Jones the whole year to avoid triggering the injury guarantee" but it's "buzz" from a bunch of wishful thinking Jones-bashers with nothing but their dick in their hands.

That's what irks me. You don't need to name names, but give us something more than just buzz, because buzz can be anything from anyone at anytime.


I get the feeling a lot of leaks come directly from Mara and his family.
RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
Milton : 3/15/2024 8:54 pm : link
In comment 16433799 ThomasG said:
Quote:

I like my odds of being correct by just going with the opposing opinion than yours. On anything.
Okay, so my opinion is that the Giants should draft a QB, including with the 6th overall pick, if there is a prospect they deem worthy. Does that mean we're on the same page or not on the same page?
Can’t wait until  
IchabodGiant : 3/15/2024 8:58 pm : link
We draft our new QB this year so we can watch the meltdown of DJ fanboys like Milton.
RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
Milton : 3/15/2024 9:05 pm : link
In comment 16434170 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Milton has become a garbage poster.
Remember when you said I was making a fool of myself for insisting the Giants would draft a QB in 2004 even if it meant trading up? You were so damn sure the Giants would re-sign Collins. I'm the same "garbage poster" now as I was back then.
RE: RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/15/2024 9:10 pm : link
In comment 16434358 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16434170 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



Milton has become a garbage poster.

Remember when you said I was making a fool of myself for insisting the Giants would draft a QB in 2004 even if it meant trading up? You were so damn sure the Giants would re-sign Collins. I'm the same "garbage poster" now as I was back then.


As I said, you've BECOME a garbage poster.

Not only did Connor Hughes cover the Giants for BBI, he was the first non-BBI source to break the Brian Burns trade.

But you dismiss him because you don't like the message.

Your ludicrous posts during the 2023 season about the Giants still being in it were just the tip of the iceberg.

It's too bad because I don't remember you being like this.
RE: RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
BleedBlue46 : 3/15/2024 9:12 pm : link
In comment 16434358 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16434170 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



Milton has become a garbage poster.

Remember when you said I was making a fool of myself for insisting the Giants would draft a QB in 2004 even if it meant trading up? You were so damn sure the Giants would re-sign Collins. I'm the same "garbage poster" now as I was back then.


I just think you shouldn't let personal bias based on your opinion get in the way of being open minded to what professionals say and think. I wasn't a fan of JJM until spending a lot of hours watching his all 22, every play over and over. Then research into his background and demeanor and reports on him. I became a big fan about a week or two before Sy made his video comparing JJM and DM.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
IchabodGiant : 3/15/2024 9:14 pm : link
In comment 16434364 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16434358 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16434170 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



Milton has become a garbage poster.

Remember when you said I was making a fool of myself for insisting the Giants would draft a QB in 2004 even if it meant trading up? You were so damn sure the Giants would re-sign Collins. I'm the same "garbage poster" now as I was back then.



As I said, you've BECOME a garbage poster.

Not only did Connor Hughes cover the Giants for BBI, he was the first non-BBI source to break the Brian Burns trade.

But you dismiss him because you don't like the message.

Your ludicrous posts during the 2023 season about the Giants still being in it were just the tip of the iceberg.

It's too bad because I don't remember you being like this.



+1
RE: Is it out of the question the Giants could take Penix at 6?  
blueblood : 3/15/2024 9:19 pm : link
In comment 16433484 Sean said:
Quote:
.


from what I have seen the Giants havent even had serious meetings with Penix.. if they were interested in him @ 6 they would have met with him..
RE: Is it out of the question the Giants could take Penix at 6?  
blueblood : 3/15/2024 9:29 pm : link
In comment 16433484 Sean said:
Quote:
.


from what I have seen the Giants havent even had serious meetings with Penix.. if they were interested in him @ 6 they would have met with him..
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
Milton : 3/15/2024 10:03 pm : link
In comment 16434216 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
Milton was in full bloom love with Rosen. He was incessant about it. You’d have thought they were related. Much like how he feels about Jones now. His behavior was embarrassing then and it’s embarrassing now. Except for he’s seemingly gotten angrier as time has gone on. He’s now an angry little clown
You're just making this shit up. Yeah, I was a big Josh Rosen fan, and I was a big fan of Cam Robinson, and Kadarius Toney, and Kyle Pitts, and Drake London, and Andrew Thomas, and Bijan Robinson, and this year it's Brock Bowers. Sometime it's about who the Giants will draft, other times it's simply about the prospect. Andrew Thomas and Kadarius Toney were the two times it wound up being the pick. In the 2019 draft, Drew Lock was the QB I wanted, so maybe he counts retroactively.

But where you're really off is the comparison to Daniel Jones. I've stated my opinion time and time again, but you insist on pretending it's otherwise in order to fit your narrative. You believe what you want to believe. As for the personal attacks, I don't even know who you are, I can't remember a single thing you've posted, but it mostly has to do with your moniker, which blends in with a dozen others on BBI (were you a Shockey fan or something?).
RE: RE: Is it out of the question the Giants could take Penix at 6?  
GFAN52 : 3/15/2024 10:30 pm : link
In comment 16434388 blueblood said:
Quote:
In comment 16433484 Sean said:


Quote:


.



from what I have seen the Giants havent even had serious meetings with Penix.. if they were interested in him @ 6 they would have met with him..


With his age past and age, not a chance.
RE: RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
ThomasG : 9:02 am : link
In comment 16434350 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16433799 ThomasG said:


Quote:



I like my odds of being correct by just going with the opposing opinion than yours. On anything.

Okay, so my opinion is that the Giants should draft a QB, including with the 6th overall pick, if there is a prospect they deem worthy. Does that mean we're on the same page or not on the same page?


Hey buzz!
Figured I'd drop this in a JJM thread  
kelsto811 : 9:42 am : link
Nice video surfaced of every single throw and run of JJM during the 2023 season
Link - ( New Window )
Nabors  
New Yorker : 9:44 am : link
If I wanted Nabors to fall in my lap at six ,I would spread a rumor about a buzz on McCarthy so someone could trade with LA at five for him so Nabors could drop to us.It's silly to think the Giants are telling everyone at combine who we want and buy telling everyone we want to trade up for QB also adds to this ruse.Nabors is the game changer we needs.
RE: Nabors  
ajr2456 : 10:10 am : link
In comment 16434730 New Yorker said:
Quote:
If I wanted Nabors to fall in my lap at six ,I would spread a rumor about a buzz on McCarthy so someone could trade with LA at five for him so Nabors could drop to us.It's silly to think the Giants are telling everyone at combine who we want and buy telling everyone we want to trade up for QB also adds to this ruse.Nabors is the game changer we needs.


You guys believe in smoke screens way too much. They don’t work.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
Milton : 10:50 am : link
In comment 16434364 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

But you dismiss him because you don't like the message.
Here's the thing I don't get: I didn't dislike the message! If the Giants love McCarthy and draft him, that would be a great thing. It's what I prefer. I'm hoping for it (assuming it's a legit full bloom love and not a reach). This continual mischaracterization of my position puzzles me, since I've expressed my opinion on the QB situation repeatedly going all the way back to November or December. My issue is with what I consider to be the gratuitous use of the word "buzz" and how the anti-Jones crowd seizes it to draw conclusions and certainties that are a mirage.

My apologies to Connor Hughes if I was too harsh, I didn't actually click on the link, so maybe he elaborated further with something other than "there is buzz" because there was buzz at the combine, so as far as I'm concerned this was not new information (and nobody clarified the root of the so-called buzz even back then). As many are fond of saying, this is lying season and it's important to know where a source came from. It doesn't have to be in the form of a name, but is it from "inside the building" (as they're fond of saying) or outside the building, where many sources may have an agenda (for instance, trying to provoke a trade ahead of the Giants by another team).
Buzz, buzz, buzz  
ThomasG : 11:41 am : link
.
RE: Our #6 is way more valuable than #11, especially in this draft  
Optimus-NY : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 16433225 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Yes, its 5 slots ahead, but also look at how the board is falling. The BPAs are going to slide where we are because we have so many QBs and QB-starved teams. Arizona and NE (I don't buy it but it's possible) can safely trade with us knowing that the non-QBs they want will be there at #6. Not so at #11.


Agreed. I think this basic and key point escapes some people. The NYG are still in a pretty good position to trade up.
RE: I think the domino here is Washington's choice at 2  
Optimus-NY : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16433257 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Daniels vs Maye at 2 is holding whatever deals up.



100%

If Washington takes Maye, we might not get Maye or JJM.
RE: Mazel Tov, Connor Hughes!  
Optimus-NY : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16433602 Milton said:
Quote:
You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.

I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).


So arrogant, pretentious and condescending.
RE: RE: Nabors  
djm : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16434781 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16434730 New Yorker said:


Quote:


If I wanted Nabors to fall in my lap at six ,I would spread a rumor about a buzz on McCarthy so someone could trade with LA at five for him so Nabors could drop to us.It's silly to think the Giants are telling everyone at combine who we want and buy telling everyone we want to trade up for QB also adds to this ruse.Nabors is the game changer we needs.



You guys believe in smoke screens way too much. They don’t work.


Bullshit. They worked in spyhunter although I preferred the oil slick.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 