Hughes: Giants want JJ Mcarthy

Hughes reports that the "buzz is there" that J.J. McCarthy is the player the Giants want in the draft.
League sources spoke highly of McCarthy when polled by SNY. One high-ranking executive said he’ll be a 'better pro than college player.' Another general manager said he has everything teams look for — size, athleticism, arm strength, accuracy, played in a pro-style offense. He added 'he’s also very coachable.'"
McCarthy
- ( New Window
)
I think the Vikings may want Maye more than McCarthy, but IDK
One of the stories is BS.
Sounds like Arizona isn’t moving.
Joe Scheon is just going around telling everyone he wants JJ McCarthy huh
does Arizona want a boatload of assets from MIN?
or fewer assets but only a 2 pick slide?
would NYG give up their 2025 first to move up 2 spots?
i think that's where all this is going.
Will NE move out? I am thinking no. I think NE likes Maye.
Will AZ miss out on MHJ to move out for anybody? I think no.
I think it is all about LA Chargers who have a QB.
If NYG can trade up with LA in normal situation it will take a 3rd round pick tops but this is not normal. I would try a 2025 2nd round pick first, if not then maybe 2024 2nd round pick but get LA's 3rd.
Schoen has his work cut out for himself.
One of the stories is BS.
The story about Fields is gossip and hot stupid take. They do not want to repeat the situation they had with Daniel Jones.
does Arizona want a boatload of assets from MIN?
or fewer assets but only a 2 pick slide?
would NYG give up their 2025 first to move up 2 spots?
i think that's where all this is going.
Yup.
The Giants can absolutely offer whatever the Vikings can if they choose to. To suggest otherwise is ignorant. We get it. You hate McCarthy. You let us know every chance you get. But no need to misrepresent the situation simply to make yourself feel better
This is the way.
I think JS scouted Maye on at least 4 different occasions this year alone. That’s the guy he wants. And I’m all for giving up whatever we have to, to get him. JMM is all smoke.
Hopefully this is not the case here and his play and level of competition, plus conditions played in are all major steps ahead of the previous situation.
Riveting. Thanks for the breaking news
It does feel awfully familiar. Would the Giants be in love with McCarthy if they were picking #2, #3?
Good GMs are prepared to make the tough choices. If we have to take the franchise QB search into next year, so be it.
Well, it appears the NFL views 4 QB's as first round worthy. I don't recall teams trying to move up for Jones. I think McCarthy is very different.
It tells me the league is not high on Nix & Penix.
agreed
Quote:
And they shouldn’t break the draft bank to try to do it.
The Giants can absolutely offer whatever the Vikings can if they choose to. To suggest otherwise is ignorant. We get it. You hate McCarthy. You let us know every chance you get. But no need to misrepresent the situation simply to make yourself feel better
What can they offer that is equal to Minnesota? Who also has Jefferson has a bargaining chip.
Because you’re an expert on QB play? Same poster who thinks Jones is a good QB?
Yes. This is all very familiar. No one was even talking about Jones at 6 in 2019 until not long before the draft.
AZ probably wants MHJ, and really do not see Harbaugh paying elite dollars for a WR. LAC is picking OT, Edge, or trading down.
Why? If Maye is gone and you don’t like Daniels, he makes perfect sense at 3. Minnesota would take him at 4 if they got there.
Quote:
but I can't shake the memory of falling in full bloom love with a guy they were projecting to be a better pro than college player. I hope this is just PTSD.
Well, it appears the NFL views 4 QB's as first round worthy. I don't recall teams trying to move up for Jones. I think McCarthy is very different.
It tells me the league is not high on Nix & Penix.
The first round extends past the first 6 picks. Everything that people are reading is pure speculation. These beat writers and pundits are doing exactly what we are doing. They are trying to make sense of it all and predict the future. We haven’t even done most of the pro-days yet.
Fear of missing out is a recipe for failure.
@AllbrightNFL
"If I had to guess today"
1. Bears - Caleb Williams
2. Commanders - Jayden Daniels
3. Vikings (via trade w/ NE) - Drake Maye
4. Cardinals - MHJ
5. Chargers - (want to trade back/OL?)
6. Giants - JJ McCarthy
Based on what? Multiple GMs saying he is? Professional scouts saying he is?
You’re not an expert and speaking as if that’s a fact is foolish. Someone is taking him too 10 which means he is a top 10 prospect. Stop pretending you actually know what you’re talking about. It’s tiresome.
For someone he railed against other people for speaking in absolutes about Daniel Jones wasn’t good, this is both funny and incredibly ironic.
You don’t think that, but clearly the NFL and the Giants do.
Quote:
Benjamin Allbright
@AllbrightNFL
"If I had to guess today"
1. Bears - Caleb Williams
2. Commanders - Jayden Daniels
3. Vikings (via trade w/ NE) - Drake Maye
4. Cardinals - MHJ
5. Chargers - (want to trade back/OL?)
6. Giants - JJ McCarthy
SD has no WRs. You would have to think they take Oduzene or Nabers.
Quote:
but I can't shake the memory of falling in full bloom love with a guy they were projecting to be a better pro than college player. I hope this is just PTSD.
Yes. This is all very familiar. No one was even talking about Jones at 6 in 2019 until not long before the draft.
Except multiple teams weren’t trying to move up for Jones. The Jones at 6 smoke was because of one fat idiot who couldn’t keep his mouth shut.
Quote:
Benjamin Allbright
@AllbrightNFL
"If I had to guess today"
1. Bears - Caleb Williams
2. Commanders - Jayden Daniels
3. Vikings (via trade w/ NE) - Drake Maye
4. Cardinals - MHJ
5. Chargers - (want to trade back/OL?)
6. Giants - JJ McCarthy
Quote:
Because JJ McCarthy is not a top 10 NFL prospect, that's why.
For someone he railed against other people for speaking in absolutes about Daniel Jones wasn’t good, this is both funny and incredibly ironic.
You don’t think that, but clearly the NFL and the Giants do.
Here's the difference between you and me:
I state what my opinion is. I don't pretend to know what the Giants think or what they will do. I say what I think they'll do.
You say things like "clearly the NFL and Giants think McCarthy is a top 10 prospect" and you have next to zero information to back this up. You have zero sources within the Giants orginization. You have no inside or asshat scoop.
One of the stories is BS.
I think Fields could be the backup option if they strike out on QB in the draft.
AZ probably wants MHJ, and really do not see Harbaugh paying elite dollars for a WR. LAC is picking OT, Edge, or trading down.
Chargers just get rid of Allen and Williams. The need is there and also the money.
It's pretty clear that the Giants will have to trade up for either. The question is whether they can. NE may point blank refuse all trade offers or ask for a "historic haul" that would make even Schoen say no.
Quote:
In comment 16433254 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Because JJ McCarthy is not a top 10 NFL prospect, that's why.
For someone he railed against other people for speaking in absolutes about Daniel Jones wasn’t good, this is both funny and incredibly ironic.
You don’t think that, but clearly the NFL and the Giants do.
Here's the difference between you and me:
I state what my opinion is. I don't pretend to know what the Giants think or what they will do. I say what I think they'll do.
You say things like "clearly the NFL and Giants think McCarthy is a top 10 prospect" and you have next to zero information to back this up. You have zero sources within the Giants orginization. You have no inside or asshat scoop.
Except GMs and scouts actually have come out and said he will be taken top 10 or even top 6. So people clearly in the NFL think he is a top 10.
You claim he isn’t based on absolutely nothing.
The Giants have more draft capital than the Vikings
NYG can offer more. They have the 6th pick. That beats Minny right off the bat.
I'm happy taking any of the "big four" QBs at #6, but don't want to trade up for any of them. Each has too many warts IMO to justify doing so. The frantic pre-draft chase by teams for QBs is an annual event, but it too often produces poor results for the teams that participate.
Quote:
but I can't shake the memory of falling in full bloom love with a guy they were projecting to be a better pro than college player. I hope this is just PTSD.
Yes. This is all very familiar. No one was even talking about Jones at 6 in 2019 until not long before the draft.
McCarthy didn't declare until mid January. Teams interview and study more once he's in the process.
And the 2019 draft didn't have Kyler Murray at #1 until March/April.
Hell. Look at this early mock. It had Dwayne Haskins going first to the Giants at 6, Jones to the Dolphins at 13 and Murray all the way at 32 to the Patriots. February and March changes so much and we find out more when NFL teams view these talents than what the fans and media do. Interviews need to be taken more seriously by fans.
https://www.nfl.com/news/daniel-jeremiah-mock-draft-1-0-kyler-murray-lands-with-patriots-0ap3000001011490 - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 16433254 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Because JJ McCarthy is not a top 10 NFL prospect, that's why.
For someone he railed against other people for speaking in absolutes about Daniel Jones wasn’t good, this is both funny and incredibly ironic.
You don’t think that, but clearly the NFL and the Giants do.
Here's the difference between you and me:
I state what my opinion is. I don't pretend to know what the Giants think or what they will do. I say what I think they'll do.
You say things like "clearly the NFL and Giants think McCarthy is a top 10 prospect" and you have next to zero information to back this up. You have zero sources within the Giants orginization. You have no inside or asshat scoop.
You didn’t say “I don’t think JJM is a top 10 prospect”, you outright said he wasn’t. That’s fine, we don’t always have to qualify our opinions, but it’s funny to see you try to hold other posters to that standard on the same thread where you don’t.
Quote:
And they shouldn’t break the draft bank to try to do it.
NYG can offer more. They have the 6th pick. That beats Minny right off the bat.
They have two No. 1s and Jefferson.
Quote:
In comment 16433175 jeff57 said:
Quote:
And they shouldn’t break the draft bank to try to do it.
NYG can offer more. They have the 6th pick. That beats Minny right off the bat.
They have two No. 1s and Jefferson.
why would you draft a cost controlled QB, give up picks and give up the best wr in the game. If they do that, they beat us--but why would anyone do that!
You didn’t say “I don’t think JJM is a top 10 prospect”, you outright said he wasn’t. That’s fine, we don’t always have to qualify our opinions, but it’s funny to see you try to hold other posters to that standard on the same thread where you don’t.
Ryan being a hypocrite? Shocking
Right. Nobody has said they like McCarthy more than anyone else. Them “wanting” McCarthy could just be that they don’t think they’ll have a shot at the other three and are comfortable taking McCarthy at 4-6.
Quote:
And they shouldn’t break the draft bank to try to do it.
NYG can offer more. They have the 6th pick. That beats Minny right off the bat.
I’m not sure why people on BBI are so concerned about Minnesota given Giants have the #6 pick. LA can trade with NY and be assured to get the player they want, or trade down again for even more picks.
Quote:
In comment 16433281 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16433175 jeff57 said:
Quote:
And they shouldn’t break the draft bank to try to do it.
NYG can offer more. They have the 6th pick. That beats Minny right off the bat.
They have two No. 1s and Jefferson.
why would you draft a cost controlled QB, give up picks and give up the best wr in the game. If they do that, they beat us--but why would anyone do that!
Money
I just don't get it. If that guy is lottery pick, then Nix should be. And I find that idea, a big stretch...
It’s astonishing to me he enjoys the daily beat down. Must be a fetish
Again, I'm not dismissing McCarthy or the possibility that he might be really good. I'm just saying the last time we watched him play football we were not impressed.
NCAA Title Game - Michigan v. Washington - ( New Window )
Again, I'm not dismissing McCarthy or the possibility that he might be really good. I'm just saying the last time we watched him play football we were not impressed. NCAA Title Game - Michigan v. Washington - ( New Window )
This is what scares me about the idea of trading up for McCarthy. Jones was a mistake, but we didn’t have to trade away picks to draft Jones.
Again, I'm not dismissing McCarthy or the possibility that he might be really good. I'm just saying the last time we watched him play football we were not impressed. NCAA Title Game - Michigan v. Washington - ( New Window )
I had been pretty against McCarthy all season.
My interest in him now is that he has a much better arm than I thought and, if you believe reports, has "elite" processing by NFL standards. Josh Allen thoroughly sucked in college ball against some really bad Mountain West teams so we know its possible to coach a physical specimen who can read beyond one receiver. And our HC is the guy who did it.
Again, I'm not dismissing McCarthy or the possibility that he might be really good. I'm just saying the last time we watched him play football we were not impressed. NCAA Title Game - Michigan v. Washington - ( New Window )
IMV, you have to have a very good imagination to see McCarthy being great in the NFL. I clearly don't have that ability/skill.
I hope Schoen, his team, and Dabka do - if this is real.
Again, I'm not dismissing McCarthy or the possibility that he might be really good. I'm just saying the last time we watched him play football we were not impressed. NCAA Title Game - Michigan v. Washington - ( New Window )
harbough called 18 passing plays. just 7 in the second half. they won by 20 and ran for 300 yards.
Ummm, no.
That's not my point. My point is none of us really liked McCarthy, you included.
"I’ve said this before
JT039 : 1/8/2024 11:03 pm : link
There’s only 3 QBs worth taken in round 1.
Williams
Maye
Daniels"
Our collective objective opinion in January was that McCarthy wasn't a first rounder. He's played zero games since and now we're talking about trading up from 6 for him.
I'll repeat I'm not saying the Giants would be stupid to do it; I'll give Schoen the benefit of the doubt in getting his own QB.
I'm just saying this feels familiar.
I see a more talented Alex Smith. In other words, game manager more than game changer.
Quote:
In comment 16433178 Go Terps said:
Quote:
but I can't shake the memory of falling in full bloom love with a guy they were projecting to be a better pro than college player. I hope this is just PTSD.
Yes. This is all very familiar. No one was even talking about Jones at 6 in 2019 until not long before the draft.
Except multiple teams weren’t trying to move up for Jones. The Jones at 6 smoke was because of one fat idiot who couldn’t keep his mouth shut.
Now that wasn't nice dahlin'
He has a strong arm and is athletic but there are a lot of negatives to his game.
Maye is inaccurate with his short and intermediate passing constantly missing open receivers, he has happy feet in the pocket and never seems comfortable, his decision-making is slow, and he seems slow to react and escape pressure.
I think he will drop and come off the board before McCarthy and maybe there for the Giants.
Buyer beware.
Quote:
Than Penix thst game. Penix looked like a true freshman who was lost. McCarthy is a much better prospect than Penix.
That's not my point. My point is none of us really liked McCarthy, you included.
"I’ve said this before
JT039 : 1/8/2024 11:03 pm : link
There’s only 3 QBs worth taken in round 1.
Williams
Maye
Daniels"
Our collective objective opinion in January was that McCarthy wasn't a first rounder. He's played zero games since and now we're talking about trading up from 6 for him.
I'll repeat I'm not saying the Giants would be stupid to do it; I'll give Schoen the benefit of the doubt in getting his own QB.
I'm just saying this feels familiar.
You’re right - I didn’t think he was a first rounder either but I don’t pretend to be an NFL GM like you do and make bold claims. I’m still not even sold on him at 6. But if the giants take him - I hope he starts and becomes the face of the franchise. But obviously he stood out at the combine and interviews. So I’ve warmed up to him much like a few others here.
The question isn't whether JJM is a Top 10 prospect (hell Jamarcus Russel, Ryan Leaf, etc were Top 10 prospects), its whether he can be a Top 10 NFL QB. Only time will tell that, its not an exact science.
Again, I'm not dismissing McCarthy or the possibility that he might be really good. I'm just saying the last time we watched him play football we were not impressed. NCAA Title Game - Michigan v. Washington - ( New Window )
What does this game thread prove?
Very few on BBI are qualified to scout a college QB's potential as a pro while watching a game in real time (or even after the fact for that matter).
I don't understand all the McCarthy to Jones comparisons. That seems like a lazy comparison to make being made by the people who are mad we're not high enough in the draft to easily select the names that seem like safer picks.
McCarthy is young, athletic and part of his "sudden" draft rise is that his ability to read and process defenses might be the strongest in this class. One of the best football coaches on the planet likes his game enough to call him the number 1 QB in the class.
McCarthy is not Daniel Jones.
Quote:
Than Penix thst game. Penix looked like a true freshman who was lost. McCarthy is a much better prospect than Penix.
That's not my point. My point is none of us really liked McCarthy, you included.
"I’ve said this before
JT039 : 1/8/2024 11:03 pm : link
There’s only 3 QBs worth taken in round 1.
Williams
Maye
Daniels"
Our collective objective opinion in January was that McCarthy wasn't a first rounder. He's played zero games since and now we're talking about trading up from 6 for him.
I'll repeat I'm not saying the Giants would be stupid to do it; I'll give Schoen the benefit of the doubt in getting his own QB.
I'm just saying this feels familiar.
it is similar, fans generally prefer players with big stats who get media hype vs those that dont. nobody would have questioned drafting darnold, rosen, or haskins for those reasons in particular.
to me mccarthy's resume has a lot of similarities to josh allen's which is why ive thought he'd be in the mix pretty much since the OSU game in November.
McCarthy is young, athletic and part of his "sudden" draft rise is that his ability to read and process defenses might be the strongest in this class. One of the best football coaches on the planet likes his game enough to call him the number 1 QB in the class.
Two things. What do you expect Harbaugh to say? Seriously?
No one knows if McCarthy or any of these prospects can process and read an NFL defense.
NFL defenses are bigger, stronger, faster, more complicated, smarter, etc. It's not really the same game.
Quote:
McCarthy is young, athletic and part of his "sudden" draft rise is that his ability to read and process defenses might be the strongest in this class. One of the best football coaches on the planet likes his game enough to call him the number 1 QB in the class.
Two things. What do you expect Harbaugh to say? Seriously?
No one knows if McCarthy or any of these prospects can process and read an NFL defense.
NFL defenses are bigger, stronger, faster, more complicated, smarter, etc. It's not really the same game.
The alabama game is about as high of a competition level as you can get for a QB ahead of the draft. The only higher level was the UGA D the 2 years prior.
for the teams that are considering both daniels and jjm i would imagine they have watched and rewatched every play of their games vs bama 100x each.
That would be a massive reach.
I would throw up less if we took Nix at #6 over McCarthy or Penix. But I would still throw up.
I doubt the Giants would be interested in Penix at all.
Quote:
Quote:
Benjamin Allbright
@AllbrightNFL
"If I had to guess today"
1. Bears - Caleb Williams
2. Commanders - Jayden Daniels
3. Vikings (via trade w/ NE) - Drake Maye
4. Cardinals - MHJ
5. Chargers - (want to trade back/OL?)
6. Giants - JJ McCarthy
SD has no WRs. You would have to think they take Oduzene or Nabers.
New England has no QB and the Chargers have no WRs. While there's a possiblity NE moves out if the QB they like is gone, I don't think SD moves from #5.
Where the action might happen is #6, if the leftover QB is not one the Giants want and another team does.
He told me to expect this earlier this week.
Quote:
.
I doubt the Giants would be interested in Penix at all.
I think one of the "big 4" will be there at #6, assuming no trades in the top 5. If Penix is the guy we want, we probably swap with Minnesota. 6 for 11 and 23 (and maybe some lower round pick going to Minnesota to make it even)
Quote:
In comment 16433262 Sean said:
Quote:
Quote:
Benjamin Allbright
@AllbrightNFL
"If I had to guess today"
1. Bears - Caleb Williams
2. Commanders - Jayden Daniels
3. Vikings (via trade w/ NE) - Drake Maye
4. Cardinals - MHJ
5. Chargers - (want to trade back/OL?)
6. Giants - JJ McCarthy
SD has no WRs. You would have to think they take Oduzene or Nabers.
New England has no QB and the Chargers have no WRs. While there's a possiblity NE moves out if the QB they like is gone, I don't think SD moves from #5.
Where the action might happen is #6, if the leftover QB is not one the Giants want and another team does.
This would be amazing. Get the qb I have rated higher than Maye while not spending any extra draft capital. Winning
Quote:
In comment 16433414 Chris684 said:
Quote:
McCarthy is young, athletic and part of his "sudden" draft rise is that his ability to read and process defenses might be the strongest in this class. One of the best football coaches on the planet likes his game enough to call him the number 1 QB in the class.
Two things. What do you expect Harbaugh to say? Seriously?
No one knows if McCarthy or any of these prospects can process and read an NFL defense.
NFL defenses are bigger, stronger, faster, more complicated, smarter, etc. It's not really the same game.
The alabama game is about as high of a competition level as you can get for a QB ahead of the draft. The only higher level was the UGA D the 2 years prior.
for the teams that are considering both daniels and jjm i would imagine they have watched and rewatched every play of their games vs bama 100x each.
This is spot on and a familiar refrain refuting JJ'S ability. He is a 21 year old kidd who faced a borderline NFL defense 8n Bama.
The amount of noise regarding the Giants and JJ is almost too much. I almost feel as though they are inviting the trade up. Maybe to secure Nabers/Odunze. But its not just smoke, it's an oil fire worth of rumors
does Arizona want a boatload of assets from MIN?
or fewer assets but only a 2 pick slide?
would NYG give up their 2025 first to move up 2 spots?
i think that's where all this is going.
It doesn’t matter what Hughes, Albright or Joe Biden says. It only matters was JS says and we’ll find out on Apr 25
Will NE move out? I am thinking no. I think NE likes Maye.
Will AZ miss out on MHJ to move out for anybody? I think no.
I think it is all about LA Chargers who have a QB.
If NYG can trade up with LA in normal situation it will take a 3rd round pick tops but this is not normal. I would try a 2025 2nd round pick first, if not then maybe 2024 2nd round pick but get LA's 3rd.
Schoen has his work cut out for himself.
Did you speak to JS recently?
McCarthy strength is operating ore-snap and processing quickly. Its an elite level skill. McCarthy operates well under pressure.
“He’s one-of-one as far as I’m concerned when it comes to quarterbacks who operate at the line of scrimmage in a pro-style system,” Schlereth said. “He’s in control at the line of scrimmage. He’s not just looking at a card saying ‘barn, rooster, chicken,’ he’s actually operating and changing strength calls.”
“When I look at these quarterbacks, I’m looking for transferable skill sets,” Schlereth. “That’s why I said J.J. McCarthy is shooting up the draft board because he’s the only guy who is operating pre-snap.”
And
“He always saw the field well last year, but just giving him a pre-snap platform to execute — and tying his footwork with his platform — I think that’s an elite trait,” Campbell (Michigan QB coach) said. “Being able to do that at such a high level and so quickly is (impressive). People can throw the football really well, and some people can run it really well. But to be able to do all three is amazing.”
Campbell pointed to McCarthy’s recognition of different defensive formations, from one and two-high safety looks to zone coverage, and response as key. Michigan’s coaches have given the quarterback more freedom to call audibles at the line of scrimmage this year, entrusting McCarthy like never before.
And he ran a pro-style offense from a demanding former NFL QB and former successful NFL HC in Harbaugh
He is the opposite of Jones
Quote:
doesn't compute for either team.
AZ probably wants MHJ, and really do not see Harbaugh paying elite dollars for a WR. LAC is picking OT, Edge, or trading down.
Chargers just get rid of Allen and Williams. The need is there and also the money.
Harbaugh doesn't value WR to the extreme, and not at today's cap hit. I don't think they go WR at #5.
I just see everyone talking themselves into him, and that does remind of what happened with Jones.
But the similarities probably end there. McCarthy was highly recruited out of high school and productive in college. Jones was neither. I looked how McCarthy threw the ball at the Combine, too. I'd be excited and hopeful if the Giants draft him.
Again, I'm not dismissing McCarthy or the possibility that he might be really good. I'm just saying the last time we watched him play football we were not impressed. NCAA Title Game - Michigan v. Washington - ( New Window )
This is what I'm saying. Objectively, just watching him play, I'm not like wow this is the guy. I could easily be wrong but I dont see top 10 player here. If JS has that conviction though, go get em.
I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).
How many of you had Tom Brady as a legit starting NFL QB and future HOF?
How many of you were on board with Ryan Leaf as a QB specimen and future star of the NFL?
How many of you were 100% behind Darnold or Rosen?
How many of you had major questions about Josh Allen?
How many of you believed Patrick Mahomes was the best QB coming out in the draft that year?
How many of you had Deshaun Watson as the best QB in that draft?
Quarterback drafts are a crap shoot and one thing JJM has going for him is the fact that he was coached by a former NFL QB, former NFL HC who took a team to the SB. He is biased yes but he could also be very right..
I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).
What “information” do you want ?
Schoen on record saying it ?
So fucking dumb
Joe Schoen was the Bills asst GM during the 2018 draft (Mayfield, Darnold, Allen, Rosen, Lamar draft). Bills walked away with arguably the best QB from that draft (Lamar has a very strong case too) despite Allen being the third QB picked. Don't panic Giants fans.
That got us Eli and 2 Super Bowls
McCarthy did this vs Alabama with 2 mins left down 7. That drive was all him
Also, you can knock the Wash game but that gane was 20-13 with 2 mins left. McCarthy delivered a 41 yd pass to seal that game.
I'm sure the Giants like McCarthy and think he can be a good pro.
But he is not the prospect that Drake Maye is. Not particularly close IMO.
Most of us watched him play for 2-3 years and thought..
"he's just an average QB, not real potential"
Then he puts on a tshirt and shorts and throws at the combine, now its...
"thats the guy i want at 6"
I dont get it
They certainly can top it. You haven’t paid attention to the lack of picks Minnesota has this year.
Most of us watched him play for 2-3 years and thought..
"he's just an average QB, not real potential"
Then he puts on a tshirt and shorts and throws at the combine, now its...
"thats the guy i want at 6"
I dont get it
He had started two seasons and played big in big moments. Tested fantastic and graded positively in the passes. Plus, he reportedly interviewed really well and it seems fans, including here, want to ignore that.
Most of us watched him play for 2-3 years and thought..
"he's just an average QB, not real potential"
Then he puts on a tshirt and shorts and throws at the combine, now its...
"thats the guy i want at 6"
I dont get it
We just endured five years of rationalizing for Daniel Jones. The people that did that rationalizing will do the same for whomever the Giants draft whether he's good or not. If it came out that the Giants had no interest in McCarthy they'd go back to saying he isn't that good.
Most of us watched him play for 2-3 years and thought..
"he's just an average QB, not real potential"
Then he puts on a tshirt and shorts and throws at the combine, now its...
"thats the guy i want at 6"
I dont get it
That is the problem... you don't get it so you can't understand how anyone else gets it. Like you are so amazing judge of talent to say all these people talking about JJ being a top 10 pick are wrong, but you are right because you didn't hear about him during the year. It is kind of laughable.
Most of us watched him play for 2-3 years and thought..
"he's just an average QB, not real potential"
Then he puts on a tshirt and shorts and throws at the combine, now its...
"thats the guy i want at 6"
I dont get it
You've got to try. If you want a Mahomes type prospect you'll be waiting forever. Keep drafting QBs. I'm fine with McCarthy or any QB they want at 6.
People bitch if they stick with Jones. People will bitch if they draft McCarthy. Fucking try something.
Quote:
its amazing that....
Most of us watched him play for 2-3 years and thought..
"he's just an average QB, not real potential"
Then he puts on a tshirt and shorts and throws at the combine, now its...
"thats the guy i want at 6"
I dont get it
You've got to try. If you want a Mahomes type prospect you'll be waiting forever. Keep drafting QBs. I'm fine with McCarthy or any QB they want at 6.
People bitch if they stick with Jones. People will bitch if they draft McCarthy. Fucking try something.
This, I agree with. They've got to try. My opinions of these quarterbacks aren't the same as theirs, but they're the ones getting paid to scout them.
The important thing is that they try. If they miss, I'm ok with that if they own it quickly and move on.
But not the outcome would have ever thought was one to pursue, God help us.
Quote:
You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.
I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).
What “information” do you want ?
Schoen on record saying it ?
So fucking dumb
He is following an elite set of posters that spent years on here being two things - condescending and wrong.
People get to pretend to be whatever they like on the internet, and for some that is very intoxicating.
I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).
Just to be clear, while you may think you are lecturing people, what you are really doing is showing everybody how poorly you think about football by taking poor stances and opinions on NYG topics.
I like my odds of being correct by just going with the opposing opinion than yours. On anything.
Most of us watched him play for 2-3 years and thought..
"he's just an average QB, not real potential"
Then he puts on a tshirt and shorts and throws at the combine, now its...
"thats the guy i want at 6"
I dont get it
JJMs "rise" started before the combine just based on tape.
Quote:
You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.
I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).
Just to be clear, while you may think you are lecturing people, what you are really doing is showing everybody how poorly you think about football by taking poor stances and opinions on NYG topics.
I like my odds of being correct by just going with the opposing opinion than yours. On anything.
I don't think anyone here is like hey what does ThomasG think. Your opinion isn't as valued as you think.
Quote:
In comment 16433602 Milton said:
Quote:
You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.
I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).
Just to be clear, while you may think you are lecturing people, what you are really doing is showing everybody how poorly you think about football by taking poor stances and opinions on NYG topics.
I like my odds of being correct by just going with the opposing opinion than yours. On anything.
I don't think anyone here is like hey what does ThomasG think. Your opinion isn't as valued as you think.
If you and I aren’t on the same page then I think I’m feeling good. Thanks.
Quote:
In comment 16433799 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16433602 Milton said:
Quote:
You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.
I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).
Just to be clear, while you may think you are lecturing people, what you are really doing is showing everybody how poorly you think about football by taking poor stances and opinions on NYG topics.
I like my odds of being correct by just going with the opposing opinion than yours. On anything.
I don't think anyone here is like hey what does ThomasG think. Your opinion isn't as valued as you think.
If you and I aren’t on the same page then I think I’m feeling good. Thanks.
I hope you feel that way with most posters here. You will be feeling great!
We know, you want more weapons for Daniel.
Most of us watched him play for 2-3 years and thought..
"he's just an average QB, not real potential"
Then he puts on a tshirt and shorts and throws at the combine, now its...
"thats the guy i want at 6"
I dont get it
If you saw him play in 2022 and 2023, then you would have seen a QB who improved in 2023 compared to 2022.
Besides - none of us has on this board expertise as a scout except for Sy.
The truth here is likely that they are WILLING to draft McCarthy if he is the only one left on the board at #6. By floating this out there now, it will not appear that they settled on McCarthy.
IMO, the Giants should already have a trade worked out with Arizona if Maye is still on the board after New England makes their pick. However, Maye seems like the guy who New England would draft.
The truth here is likely that they are WILLING to draft McCarthy if he is the only one left on the board at #6. By floating this out there now, it will not appear that they settled on McCarthy.
IMO, the Giants should already have a trade worked out with Arizona if Maye is still on the board after New England makes their pick. However, Maye seems like the guy who New England would draft.
I don't think AZ is moving off MHj... Now that it is almost a lock for them to get him I think they are not going anywhere. So I would look to trade up to #5 in place.
Will NE move out? I am thinking no. I think NE likes Maye.
Will AZ miss out on MHJ to move out for anybody? I think no.
I think it is all about LA Chargers who have a QB.
If NYG can trade up with LA in normal situation it will take a 3rd round pick tops but this is not normal. I would try a 2025 2nd round pick first, if not then maybe 2024 2nd round pick but get LA's 3rd.
Schoen has his work cut out for himself.
I feel like neither the Cards nor the Chargers are going to want to risk losing out on top receivers. The Chargers no longer have Allen or Williams.
The truth here is likely that they are WILLING to draft McCarthy if he is the only one left on the board at #6. By floating this out there now, it will not appear that they settled on McCarthy.
IMO, the Giants should already have a trade worked out with Arizona if Maye is still on the board after New England makes their pick. However, Maye seems like the guy who New England would draft.
I think the Giants are going QB-WR with their top two picks. Given the age of the roster, it's the perfect time to slide in a rookie first round QB. It makes too much sense. I agree that Maye is the likely target but they'd be thrilled with McCarthy.
Quote:
How much will they give up to get him is the question.
Will NE move out? I am thinking no. I think NE likes Maye.
Will AZ miss out on MHJ to move out for anybody? I think no.
I think it is all about LA Chargers who have a QB.
If NYG can trade up with LA in normal situation it will take a 3rd round pick tops but this is not normal. I would try a 2025 2nd round pick first, if not then maybe 2024 2nd round pick but get LA's 3rd.
Schoen has his work cut out for himself.
I feel like neither the Cards nor the Chargers are going to want to risk losing out on top receivers. The Chargers no longer have Allen or Williams.
If the Chargers trade with the Giants (assuming the first three picks are QB and then MH Jr), they'd have their choice of Odunze or Nabers. This is also why I think the Giants are a much better trade partner for the Chargers than Minnesota.
Quote:
How much will they give up to get him is the question.
Will NE move out? I am thinking no. I think NE likes Maye.
Will AZ miss out on MHJ to move out for anybody? I think no.
I think it is all about LA Chargers who have a QB.
If NYG can trade up with LA in normal situation it will take a 3rd round pick tops but this is not normal. I would try a 2025 2nd round pick first, if not then maybe 2024 2nd round pick but get LA's 3rd.
Schoen has his work cut out for himself.
I feel like neither the Cards nor the Chargers are going to want to risk losing out on top receivers. The Chargers no longer have Allen or Williams.
I don’t think WR is the first place Harbaugh is looking to start building that team. He’s going to build it from the inside out
Quote:
In comment 16433174 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
How much will they give up to get him is the question.
Will NE move out? I am thinking no. I think NE likes Maye.
Will AZ miss out on MHJ to move out for anybody? I think no.
I think it is all about LA Chargers who have a QB.
If NYG can trade up with LA in normal situation it will take a 3rd round pick tops but this is not normal. I would try a 2025 2nd round pick first, if not then maybe 2024 2nd round pick but get LA's 3rd.
Schoen has his work cut out for himself.
I feel like neither the Cards nor the Chargers are going to want to risk losing out on top receivers. The Chargers no longer have Allen or Williams.
If the Chargers trade with the Giants (assuming the first three picks are QB and then MH Jr), they'd have their choice of Odunze or Nabers. This is also why I think the Giants are a much better trade partner for the Chargers than Minnesota.
Chargers would still have an opportunity for a top WR or OT their choice, in a trade with the Giants.
Quote:
In comment 16433254 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Because JJ McCarthy is not a top 10 NFL prospect, that's why.
For someone he railed against other people for speaking in absolutes about Daniel Jones wasn’t good, this is both funny and incredibly ironic.
You don’t think that, but clearly the NFL and the Giants do.
Here's the difference between you and me:
I state what my opinion is. I don't pretend to know what the Giants think or what they will do. I say what I think they'll do.
You say things like "clearly the NFL and Giants think McCarthy is a top 10 prospect" and you have next to zero information to back this up. You have zero sources within the Giants orginization. You have no inside or asshat scoop.
But you also said McCarthy is not a top ten prospect. What, is the absence of the word "clearly" a meaningful distinction between that statement and ajr's?
Quote:
McCarthy is young, athletic and part of his "sudden" draft rise is that his ability to read and process defenses might be the strongest in this class. One of the best football coaches on the planet likes his game enough to call him the number 1 QB in the class.
Two things. What do you expect Harbaugh to say? Seriously?
No one knows if McCarthy or any of these prospects can process and read an NFL defense.
NFL defenses are bigger, stronger, faster, more complicated, smarter, etc. It's not really the same game.
Fwiw, Harbaugh didn't have to say anything. He certainly didn't have to tout NcCarthy as the the #1 QB in the draft.
The fighting on here is going to be epic. LOL
I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).
Milton has become a garbage poster.
Or Nabers.
The fighting on here is going to be epic. LOL
I am going to give you a preview... if they don't take a QB 90% will have a meltdown. If they trade up for a QB 90% will have a meltdown. If they stay put and draft a QB 90% will have a meltdown they got the wrong one and should have traded up.
Quote:
You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.
I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).
Milton has become a garbage poster.
It’s brutal. He takes anything that suggests moving on from Jones very personally. Of course, he was the same way about Josh Rosen leading up to that draft so we are all fully aware that his taste in QBs absolutely sucks
Quote:
In comment 16433602 Milton said:
Quote:
You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.
I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).
Milton has become a garbage poster.
It’s brutal. He takes anything that suggests moving on from Jones very personally. Of course, he was the same way about Josh Rosen leading up to that draft so we are all fully aware that his taste in QBs absolutely sucks
Hey now... A lot of people like Josh Rosen. People like to try and claim to be Josh Allen people or Lammar Jackson people, but most people were Sam Darnold people and I hated him.
Quote:
In comment 16434170 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16433602 Milton said:
Quote:
You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.
I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).
Milton has become a garbage poster.
It’s brutal. He takes anything that suggests moving on from Jones very personally. Of course, he was the same way about Josh Rosen leading up to that draft so we are all fully aware that his taste in QBs absolutely sucks
Hey now... A lot of people like Josh Rosen. People like to try and claim to be Josh Allen people or Lammar Jackson people, but most people were Sam Darnold people and I hated him.
You clearly don’t remember that time period. Milton was in full bloom love with Rosen. He was incessant about it. You’d have thought they were related. Much like how he feels about Jones now. His behavior was embarrassing then and it’s embarrassing now. Except for he’s seemingly gotten angrier as time has gone on. He’s now an angry little clown
Quote:
In comment 16434200 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16434170 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16433602 Milton said:
Quote:
You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.
I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).
Milton has become a garbage poster.
It’s brutal. He takes anything that suggests moving on from Jones very personally. Of course, he was the same way about Josh Rosen leading up to that draft so we are all fully aware that his taste in QBs absolutely sucks
Hey now... A lot of people like Josh Rosen. People like to try and claim to be Josh Allen people or Lammar Jackson people, but most people were Sam Darnold people and I hated him.
You clearly don’t remember that time period. Milton was in full bloom love with Rosen. He was incessant about it. You’d have thought they were related. Much like how he feels about Jones now. His behavior was embarrassing then and it’s embarrassing now. Except for he’s seemingly gotten angrier as time has gone on. He’s now an angry little clown
You are right I don't remember it. He isn't someone I really pay a lot of attention too. I didn't realize it was that obsessive.
Milton has become a garbage poster.
It’s brutal. He takes anything that suggests moving on from Jones very personally.
It's not personal, it's strictly business.
That’s my fear. Why make this trade if you don’t have preliminary agreements in place?
Quote:
Vikings don’t make that trade if they don’t have something else in place
That’s my fear. Why make this trade if you don’t have preliminary agreements in place?
I think we probably made our best offer and told them that was our best offer, which was reported here by GoDeep13. The Pats then were able to tell the Vikings what would get it done which was probably 3 1sts and a 3rd or something like that. Which led to the Vikings asking around trying to get another 1st, found the Texans and asked if that would do it for the Patriots and they have an agreement in place. The timing is too synchronous with GoDeep13's report saying we were putting it all on the table and making the Pats say no. It was probably pick 6, 2025 1st and maybe a bit more. The Pats decided they'd rather have pick 11, 23 and Vikings 2025 1st plus a third. This is presumably because they like Bo Nix imo.
Quote:
You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.
I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).
What “information” do you want ?
That's what irks me. You don't need to name names, but give us something more than just buzz, because buzz can be anything from anyone at anytime.
Quote:
In comment 16433602 Milton said:
Quote:
You got ajr2456 to post a link to your story even though it contained nothing new and on top of that, he misrepresented it with a headline suggesting you had some actual information that the Giants want JJ McCarthy when it was just a rehashing of the "buzz" we heard during the combine, "buzz" being a word that suggests "smoke" rather than "hot air" and we all know where there is smoke there is fire, where there is hot air there is just more of the same speculation.
I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).
What “information” do you want ?
I just want reporters to be honest about from where and when they are getting their information. Is it from inside the building? From another team (with an agenda)? Or an agent (with an agenda)? Is this new "buzz" or the same old buzz that was reported a month ago? Hughes says "there is buzz" that the Giants want McCarthy: well there was "buzz" at the combine that they liked McCarthy, so is this something new or just gratuitous clickbait? And what does "buzz" actually mean other than people are talking. Of course people are talking, they're always talking, but who are these people? Anyone who comes on BBI can then go on Twitter and say "there is buzz that the Giants will sit Jones the whole year to avoid triggering the injury guarantee" but it's "buzz" from a bunch of wishful thinking Jones-bashers with nothing but their dick in their hands.
That's what irks me. You don't need to name names, but give us something more than just buzz, because buzz can be anything from anyone at anytime.
I get the feeling a lot of leaks come directly from Mara and his family.
I like my odds of being correct by just going with the opposing opinion than yours. On anything.
Milton has become a garbage poster.
Quote:
Milton has become a garbage poster.
Remember when you said I was making a fool of myself for insisting the Giants would draft a QB in 2004 even if it meant trading up? You were so damn sure the Giants would re-sign Collins. I'm the same "garbage poster" now as I was back then.
As I said, you've BECOME a garbage poster.
Not only did Connor Hughes cover the Giants for BBI, he was the first non-BBI source to break the Brian Burns trade.
But you dismiss him because you don't like the message.
Your ludicrous posts during the 2023 season about the Giants still being in it were just the tip of the iceberg.
It's too bad because I don't remember you being like this.
Quote:
Milton has become a garbage poster.
Remember when you said I was making a fool of myself for insisting the Giants would draft a QB in 2004 even if it meant trading up? You were so damn sure the Giants would re-sign Collins. I'm the same "garbage poster" now as I was back then.
I just think you shouldn't let personal bias based on your opinion get in the way of being open minded to what professionals say and think. I wasn't a fan of JJM until spending a lot of hours watching his all 22, every play over and over. Then research into his background and demeanor and reports on him. I became a big fan about a week or two before Sy made his video comparing JJM and DM.
Quote:
In comment 16434170 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Milton has become a garbage poster.
Remember when you said I was making a fool of myself for insisting the Giants would draft a QB in 2004 even if it meant trading up? You were so damn sure the Giants would re-sign Collins. I'm the same "garbage poster" now as I was back then.
As I said, you've BECOME a garbage poster.
Not only did Connor Hughes cover the Giants for BBI, he was the first non-BBI source to break the Brian Burns trade.
But you dismiss him because you don't like the message.
Your ludicrous posts during the 2023 season about the Giants still being in it were just the tip of the iceberg.
It's too bad because I don't remember you being like this.
+1
from what I have seen the Giants havent even had serious meetings with Penix.. if they were interested in him @ 6 they would have met with him..
from what I have seen the Giants havent even had serious meetings with Penix.. if they were interested in him @ 6 they would have met with him..
But where you're really off is the comparison to Daniel Jones. I've stated my opinion time and time again, but you insist on pretending it's otherwise in order to fit your narrative. You believe what you want to believe. As for the personal attacks, I don't even know who you are, I can't remember a single thing you've posted, but it mostly has to do with your moniker, which blends in with a dozen others on BBI (were you a Shockey fan or something?).
Quote:
.
from what I have seen the Giants havent even had serious meetings with Penix.. if they were interested in him @ 6 they would have met with him..
With his age past and age, not a chance.
Quote:
I like my odds of being correct by just going with the opposing opinion than yours. On anything.
Okay, so my opinion is that the Giants should draft a QB, including with the 6th overall pick, if there is a prospect they deem worthy. Does that mean we're on the same page or not on the same page?
Hey buzz!
Link - ( New Window )
You guys believe in smoke screens way too much. They don’t work.
But you dismiss him because you don't like the message.
My apologies to Connor Hughes if I was too harsh, I didn't actually click on the link, so maybe he elaborated further with something other than "there is buzz" because there was buzz at the combine, so as far as I'm concerned this was not new information (and nobody clarified the root of the so-called buzz even back then). As many are fond of saying, this is lying season and it's important to know where a source came from. It doesn't have to be in the form of a name, but is it from "inside the building" (as they're fond of saying) or outside the building, where many sources may have an agenda (for instance, trying to provoke a trade ahead of the Giants by another team).
Agreed. I think this basic and key point escapes some people. The NYG are still in a pretty good position to trade up.
100%
If Washington takes Maye, we might not get Maye or JJM.
I think it's important to support our team's sportswriters and although I didn't click on the link myself (out of principle), I'm happy for Mr. Hughes that others were more supportive. We all need to put food on the table and nobody got hurt. And it gave me another chance to lecture people on their gullibility/selective stupidity (and again, I say "selective" because they would be calling you on your bullshit if you were saying something they didn't want to hear rather than something they do want to hear).
So arrogant, pretentious and condescending.
Quote:
If I wanted Nabors to fall in my lap at six ,I would spread a rumor about a buzz on McCarthy so someone could trade with LA at five for him so Nabors could drop to us.It's silly to think the Giants are telling everyone at combine who we want and buy telling everyone we want to trade up for QB also adds to this ruse.Nabors is the game changer we needs.
You guys believe in smoke screens way too much. They don’t work.
Bullshit. They worked in spyhunter although I preferred the oil slick.