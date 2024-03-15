Daniel Jones will be our starting QB

I don't understand all this DJ derangement. Is he the best or the worst... no one knows because he's been behind horrible offensive lines... in 2022, we went to the playoffs and we won with him with absolutely no weapons (Isaiah Hodgins was our #1)... but in 2023, he's garbage because he stood behind a line that gave up 85 sacks last year! 85... yes he has injury history but he's also been behind a line that gave up 85 sacks...Mahomes would struggle behind this line.
Give the guy a chance and draft a stud WR with Hyatt, Robinson, and McKenzie
believe that there is a better chance of him not taking another snap for NYG
Signed everybody
It’s kind of asinine that you call out the posters who post on a thread but not the complete assclown that actually started the thread. I’m not surprised, you’re all in on talking lovingly about Jones but have no tolerance for the other side. It’s also ironic that you post on every thread that you call out others for posting on. So essentially, you’re fucking lost.
Eric on here with 5 dups posting Pro DJ messages trying to help get that vacation in.
You don't need her or her boyfriend's goons - Jones gets injured walking across the street.
Just curious. What's a chance in your way of thinking? Six years? Seven? Ten?
Or big Jack Stroud
Going to try and help this site ... How can we get you in the DJFC. If he does start what is an acceptable number for you to want to give him 4 more years? 4K passing and 25TDs combined... 30TDs combined? Is there anything he could do to get you to join the DJFC... what if he won a Super Bowl? Would you join then?
I would hate to see the Giants give up on him now. I have never seen a player get killed for the relatively minor flaws he has shown.
I don't think people remember he won a playoff game! Against a strong 13-3 Vikings team.
You would risk him coming back from injury being 100% and throwing away the opportunity of geting a franchise QB which it appears is a strong QB class?
Mostly though the OP wasn't to bury his head in the sand regardnig injuries. You can't trust his health and his legs took a big hit. And the Giants are in Rebuild.
Since when is taking a QB that is probably pretty high ranked a bad move vs a QB which is older, much more expensive, and oft-injured, with his wheels being diminished to a degree? -- SO now that he is less manueverable playing on a team not very good - this somehow makes him attractive to keep vs getting a young franchise QB?????????????
And, for real, you are saying "you don't understand this?????"
Congrats on entry in the DJFC. It's a wonderful organization.
This is akin to asking what he’d do if he won a $800 Million lottery. Fantasyland. Ludicrous
I would hate to see the Giants give up on him now. I have never seen a player get killed for the relatively minor flaws he has shown.
Thanks for the good laugh. A very funny post. Thank you.
Congrats on entry in the DJFC. It's a wonderful organization.
This is akin to asking what he’d do if he won a $800 Million lottery. Fantasyland. Ludicrous
You would like to win the Lotto right? Wouldn't be nice to have 800 Million dollars? If you won the lotto would you join the DJFC then? Can we get that commitment?
Did the 3rd string, undrafted rookie free agent QB behind Tua look as good as him?
I would hate to see the Giants give up on him now. I have never seen a player get killed for the relatively minor flaws he has shown.
I don't think people remember he won a playoff game! Against a strong 13-3 Vikings team.
lol. Here we go again with the Minnesota game. And by the way, Minnesota was absolutely NOT a strong team. They had a negative point differential on the season and had a historically bad defense. Congratulations on that incredible accomplishment. Now, think hard and try to remember what happened immediately following the greatest game of your life…
Beware......
He’s a troll ? Why ? For repeating what Schoen, Daboll and now Lock have said ? It’s the people who think we’re magically draft some stud that’s going to start week 1 that are delusional
Watch what people do, not what they say.
Congrats on entry in the DJFC. It's a wonderful organization.
This is akin to asking what he’d do if he won a $800 Million lottery. Fantasyland. Ludicrous
You would like to win the Lotto right? Wouldn't be nice to have 800 Million dollars? If you won the lotto would you join the DJFC then? Can we get that commitment?
Yes, if I win the lottery I will be president of the fan club. And that’s more likely than the scenario you played out with Jones putting up elite stats and winning a Super Bowl
I would hate to see the Giants give up on him now. I have never seen a player get killed for the relatively minor flaws he has shown.
I don't think people remember he won a playoff game! Against a strong 13-3 Vikings team.
Define strong.
@JordanRaanan
Drew Lock: "Daniel Jones is the starter of this team. That has been conveyed to me."
#Giants #Seahawks #NFL
I would hate to see the Giants give up on him now. I have never seen a player get killed for the relatively minor flaws he has shown.
I don't think people remember he won a playoff game! Against a strong 13-3 Vikings team.
lol. Here we go again with the Minnesota game. And by the way, Minnesota was absolutely NOT a strong team. They had a negative point differential on the season and had a historically bad defense. Congratulations on that incredible accomplishment. Now, think hard and try to remember what happened immediately following the greatest game of your life…
You don't get a home playoff game for not being a great great team. Clearly they were amazing AND DJ beat them with a great great game... "Immediately" they probably celebrated a hard fought win!
I would hate to see the Giants give up on him now. I have never seen a player get killed for the relatively minor flaws he has shown.
I don't think people remember he won a playoff game! Against a strong 13-3 Vikings team.
Define strong.
They had a really good strong team....
on Offense!
Tua in Miami was talked about as being a first round bust. There was talk that they should trade him. Also like Daniel he was labeled as injury prone and fragile. They brought in weapons of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and now he is PFF's third highest rated quarterback.
Did the 3rd string, undrafted rookie free agent QB behind Tua look as good as him?
OK I'ma call you out here Eric. You know as well as anyone that you can't compare the team - specifically the OL Jones played behind the first 6 games was in the same zip code as when Thomas came back and we added Pepe Le Pugh. You have also stated you did not think the team was ready for the season based on Daboll's preseason regimen, and have also questioned the personnel decisions (Ezeudu at Left Tackle????) as a big reason we looked so bad in the beginning of the year.
I understand the popular thing is to shit all over Jones over and over again on BBI now as the worst QB in the NFL but come on. He's a middle of the road NFL QB. Injuries play a bigger role in QB need right now than what he can or cannot do on the field with a decent team around him. God I just hope we draft a QB at 6 just so the mob can shit all over the next guy nonstop. So tired of reading about Jones on every thread already.
I would hate to see the Giants give up on him now. I have never seen a player get killed for the relatively minor flaws he has shown.
I don't think people remember he won a playoff game! Against a strong 13-3 Vikings team.
He deserves great credit for that game and that season for sure. Too many on here pretend like that season and that game didn't exist.
But often the posters that bring up the point you just did in which they are big-time DJ supporters, They conveniently want to (it’s the accumulation of all below)
1-- Ignore the game after. They only want to look at the good.
2-- Ignore this past season.
3-- Ignore overall his career.
4-- Overall ignore that he has been oft-injured and yet magically that will all go away as gets older?
5--- Ignore that his last injury has a high probability of impacting his top characteristic which was his legs.
6-- Ignore the money he is making in relation to what his team is projected to be and if he can even last.
7-- Ignore the possibility that while a QB pick might be wrong - that the giants employ scouting to make these decisions and to just throw away the scouting reports that supposedly you are paying experts to provide- you just want to dismiss it because "they might be wrong."
**To believe that not one QB which would be available at 6 didn't have a good grade fromteh scouts would be incredibly naive to believe imo.
8-- Ignore the possibility that the Giants won't be in this type of high position for several years and to throw away the possibility for a cheaper, younger QB part of the team's rebuild vs hoping your underperforming QB might be healthy enough to play despite an injury which probably will impact him while paying him so much imo is just so wrong to ignore.
This a a huge exaggeration.
Tua was also thought of "if he could stay healthy he would be fine." That is NOT the case with Jones. It's been "what if he has more wepaons and a better OL." These thinds are said of Jones is because he (DJ) did NOT have stats like Tua when he was healthy vs Tua.
I’m wise to your ways.
How many years do you want to give Jones?
Beyond that, he's damaged goods.
I've written a lengthy article on the dangers of sticking with Jones. If Daboll wants to tie his ass to Jones, good luck.
The many blessings of BBI trolls
I would hate to see the Giants give up on him now. I have never seen a player get killed for the relatively minor flaws he has shown.
I don't think people remember he won a playoff game! Against a strong 13-3 Vikings team.
He deserves great credit for that game and that season for sure. Too many on here pretend like that season and that game didn't exist.
But often the posters that bring up the point you just did in which they are big-time DJ supporters, They conveniently want to (it’s the accumulation of all below)
1-- Ignore the game after. They only want to look at the good.
2-- Ignore this past season.
3-- Ignore overall his career.
4-- Overall ignore that he has been oft-injured and yet magically that will all go away as gets older?
5--- Ignore that his last injury has a high probability of impacting his top characteristic which was his legs.
6-- Ignore the money he is making in relation to what his team is projected to be and if he can even last.
7-- Ignore the possibility that while a QB pick might be wrong - that the giants employ scouting to make these decisions and to just throw away the scouting reports that supposedly you are paying experts to provide- you just want to dismiss it because "they might be wrong."
**To believe that not one QB which would be available at 6 didn't have a good grade fromteh scouts would be incredibly naive to believe imo.
8-- Ignore the possibility that the Giants won't be in this type of high position for several years and to throw away the possibility for a cheaper, younger QB part of the team's rebuild vs hoping your underperforming QB might be healthy enough to play despite an injury which probably will impact him while paying him so much imo is just so wrong to ignore.
I actually don't ignore any of that. It is why I want the Giants to get a QB in this draft. We may never be in position to get a QB in a draft this good for a long time. I mean we could have the number 1 pick next year, but maybe the class isn't any good (FYI I think it will be pretty good not this great though). In an ideal world DJ was good this year, but got injured and we could take a chance on his health by adding an incredible weapon in Nabers, but that didn't happen. It is time to move on and hope we hit on a really good QB. Lets hope this year is like 2020 QB class!
I would hate to see the Giants give up on him now. I have never seen a player get killed for the relatively minor flaws he has shown.
Minor flaws??? Let’s start w can’t stay healthy, then move to fact he can’t read a defense, and the maybe the inability to take the deep shot
Some of you guys would let DJ sleep with your woman. You’re man crush on him is that big.
I would hate to see the Giants give up on him now. I have never seen a player get killed for the relatively minor flaws he has shown.
Minor flaws??? Let’s start w can’t stay healthy, then move to fact he can’t read a defense, and the maybe the inability to take the deep shot
I love that DJ hate is soooo strong that the "can't shut up about DJ in every thread clan" Yes the CSUADJIETC... can't even see sarcasm anymore.
Some of you guys would let DJ sleep with your woman. You’re man crush on him is that big.
He clearly already slept with yours.
But keep up the good fight on behalf of the DJFC! You’re doing great pal.
But keep up the good fight on behalf of the DJFC! You’re doing great pal.
Thank you! I try really hard... I googled how to Sick Burn someone and it was like tell him he is in the DJFC... unfortunately I couldn't let you in the club, so I had to go with something different.
Some of you guys would let DJ sleep with your woman. You’re man crush on him is that big.
I’d not only let him sleep with my wife, I’d pay for the hotel room for them if I was guaranteed that he’d never take another snap for the Giants again
How many years do you want to give Jones?
Beyond that, he's damaged goods.
I've written a lengthy article on the dangers of sticking with Jones. If Daboll wants to tie his ass to Jones, good luck.
I did not say we stick with Jones. Not Ever did I say that. But the narrative has become ridiculous. The OL settled down a LOT when Thomas came back and we added Pugh. I still believe if Ezeudu doesn't allow that blocked FG the season looks way different than how it turned out. I don't thin we are a good team, but we don't lose that many games in a row. The beginning of last season had a lot of weird stuff going on. The team as a whole was not ready to play. The defense was still not good middle to end of year, but everyone seems to forget how bad our defenses were in the beginning of the year. It was like everyone on defense forgot how to tackle. I get it Jones needs to be replaced. But the narrative is off. The first six games of this season was not just on Jones. This team was not ready, top to bottom. And losing Thomas was the nail in the coffin.
3! cry laughing emoji's... Sick Burn bro
The fact is, he hurt his neck which supposedly altered his throwing motion and then he tore his ACL. Last year was a train wreck for DJ. The backup AND the third string looked better than he did.
The frustration of the fan base has boiled over into believing DJ sucks; I don’t think thats the case personally. The OL was an absolute albatross which clearly played a significant part.
With all that said, the Giants absolutely need to move on. He’s middling, paid too much and now an extreme injury risk. Its over for DJ here.
I think DJ can slightly surprise if the OL is actually solid but I just have no delusions on it being solid until competent play falls before my eyes.
The DJ era has been mired in mediocrity and boredom. I’m so tired of watching the team with him at QB. If they don’t pick a QB and he struggles again I could see the wheels just totally falling off……..
Schoen and Daboll know that too. They’re picking a QB.
The fact is, he hurt his neck which supposedly altered his throwing motion and then he tore his ACL. Last year was a train wreck for DJ. The backup AND the third string looked better than he did.
The frustration of the fan base has boiled over into believing DJ sucks; I don’t think thats the case personally. The OL was an absolute albatross which clearly played a significant part.
With all that said, the Giants absolutely need to move on. He’s middling, paid too much and now an extreme injury risk. Its over for DJ here.
I think DJ can slightly surprise if the OL is actually solid but I just have no delusions on it being solid until competent play falls before my eyes.
The DJ era has been mired in mediocrity and boredom. I’m so tired of watching the team with him at QB. If they don’t pick a QB and he struggles again I could see the wheels just totally falling off……..
Schoen and Daboll know that too. They’re picking a QB.
This is a good post and I feel spot on.
@JordanRaanan
Drew Lock: "Daniel Jones is the starter of this team. That has been conveyed to me."
#Giants #Seahawks #NFL
Yeah, but according to the DJHC he was lying, because JS and Mara told him to. I'm sure you're aware whenever someone speaks well of JD, it's a lie or what is he supposed to say. Talk about excuses.
Its not even really anything new, I do get why most are in see it to believe it mode with moving on from DJ. Deep down I still feel that way. But thats not based on what I’ve heard. They aren’t trying to trade up for a WR lets just say that. You have guys with connects locally and non locally saying they’re going QB. Hard to breathe around here with all of this smoke.
The DJ era has been mired in mediocrity and boredom. I’m so tired of watching the team with him at QB. If they don’t pick a QB and he struggles again I could see the wheels just totally falling off……..
Truer words were never spoken.
Playing QB in the NFL is hard, but Jones makes it look impossible.
I get zero satisfaction watching him on a football field.
Again, don't pay attention to what is said. Pay attention to what is done.
And right now, the Giants are looking at quarterbacks in both the draft and free agency.
Hyperbole?? Nope, he said his arm went numb after the second neck injury and he lost feeling in his fingers. His words not mine.
That’s how cervical nerves make they don’t regenerate.
He’s a walking time bomb who has NO business taking another snap.
And you guys want him to be the starter? JFC give
It up already
In all seriousness, I don't think-as far as I know-that anyone hates Daniel Jones. He seems like a good guy who works hard, tries his best, & wants to be great. That's awesome; he seems like the type of man I hope my daughter brings home in the future when she wants to put a ring on her finger. This isn't personal. He's just not that good of a QB who is constantly injured & a majority of us want to move on. I don't think that's so sinister.
Well, considering Papa is a complete shill, that speaks volumes.
In all seriousness, I don't think-as far as I know-that anyone hates Daniel Jones. He seems like a good guy who works hard, tries his best, & wants to be great. That's awesome; he seems like the type of man I hope my daughter brings home in the future when she wants to put a ring on her finger. This isn't personal. He's just not that good of a QB who is constantly injured & a majority of us want to move on. I don't think that's so sinister.
Wow... an actual good post from you. If most people posted like this the site wouldn't be filled with such hate filled posts. All this DJFC or DJHC or any other club it is time to move on from that. Like even if you like DJ and have seen good games from him... We are 99% all ready to move on. You can't trust he will stay healthy with two neck injuries and an ACL. So whether you like him or not it doesn't matter.
It now comes down to can we get the 3rd-4th QB and is it going to cost us.
The fact is, he hurt his neck which supposedly altered his throwing motion and then he tore his ACL. Last year was a train wreck for DJ. The backup AND the third string looked better than he did.
The frustration of the fan base has boiled over into believing DJ sucks; I don’t think thats the case personally. The OL was an absolute albatross which clearly played a significant part.
With all that said, the Giants absolutely need to move on. He’s middling, paid too much and now an extreme injury risk. Its over for DJ here.
I think DJ can slightly surprise if the OL is actually solid but I just have no delusions on it being solid until competent play falls before my eyes.
The DJ era has been mired in mediocrity and boredom. I’m so tired of watching the team with him at QB. If they don’t pick a QB and he struggles again I could see the wheels just totally falling off……..
Schoen and Daboll know that too. They’re picking a QB.
Post of the week.
Let's assume the best possible outcome for Jones: (1) contrary to 4 out of five seasons, he stays healthy, (2) he shows no adverse effects from his torn ACL in terms of his ability to run the ball, (3) with improved OL/TE blocking and a stud #1 WR, he has a career year, and (4) like he did at the end of 2022, the fan base starts supporting him.
Could those things happen? Yes.
But are they likely? The injury concerns are real. He's only finished one season. The neck and ACL are serious enough to worry about future status. When he's at his best, he is a running threat. So you worry about the impact of the ACL tear and you worry about him taking more hits (this is similar to the RGIII situation).
There is only one season where Jones flashed the ability to throw TD passes... his rookie season when he was fumbling the ball at a record pace. He cleaned that up but Joe Judge so put the fear of God into him about making mistakes that he became a different type of player. In his four other seasons, he just hasn't demonstrate the ability to score enough through the air. The dagger for Jones was not just the rookie undrafted free agent winning games, but he threw 3 touchdowns in one game, something Jones hadn't done in years. And both Taylor and DeVito attacked defenses vertically, something Daniel didn't do.
Mixed into all of this is the fact Daboll's ass is on the line. If I'm Daboll, there is no way I tie my fate to an injury-prone QB who has issues throwing TD passes.
Commitment to moving on is one thing; can they get to 3 and who is going to be there? If not, whats the fallback strategy? Stay pat? What they want to do and what they can actually do may end up being different.
And we don't have anything against Jones personally. Hell, for three years, I bent over backwards defending and making excuses for Jones. But at some point, reality is hitting you in the face. He's a great kid, hard worker, etc. But for whatever reason, it hasn't worked out for him. Teams are moving on from QBs after two years. The Giants gave Jones five years.
Eric, I think Dabs was done for good with Jones after the pick six vs. Seattle that all but ended the Giants 2023 season. He looked disgusted beyond belief, with him obviously just chucking the tablet. I was listening to The Giants Insider Podcast yesterday & Chris B. alluded that Dabs was even more incensed with Jones in film sessions.
And we don't have anything against Jones personally. Hell, for three years, I bent over backwards defending and making excuses for Jones. But at some point, reality is hitting you in the face. He's a great kid, hard worker, etc. But for whatever reason, it hasn't worked out for him. Teams are moving on from QBs after two years. The Giants gave Jones five years.
Fairly or now three years is the max leash teams seem to be willing to give for a QB to cement themselves. Jones getting 5 and maybe 6 is mind boggling in the current NFL
Commitment to moving on is one thing; can they get to 3 and who is going to be there? If not, whats the fallback strategy? Stay pat? What they want to do and what they can actually do may end up being different.
The problem that is dawning on us is that four QBs may go before the Giants pick. I've said the Giants have to come out of this draft with a QB. But no way am I advocating taking the 5th QB at #6. In other words, the Giants may be "forced" to take the WR at #6. This isn't a Cedric Jones situation because the WRs are so good, but now the team may have to consider "settling" for a lesser QB somewhere else in the draft. We may be in QB hell.
As others have posted on the Vikings trade thread, I don't think they make that deal unless they already have a deal in place with the Patriots. QBs are going to go 1-2-3. Then there are two more picks before the Giants selection. The Giants have not been able to hide their interest in McCarthy. Some team could very well jump ahead of us to get him.
What I'm saying is that the 1-2-3 spots are probably already determined and we won't be able to trade into those spots.
The Giants could very well be all in on Maye.
Mixed into all of this is the fact Daboll's ass is on the line. If I'm Daboll, there is no way I tie my fate to an injury-prone QB who has issues throwing TD passes.
In order of asses on the line, Schoen should not be overlooked. In fact, his should be first in line. I'm so sick of Teflon Joe.
Remember, too, Daboll got to the playoffs in 2022 with essentially Gettleman's team.
Mixed into all of this is the fact Daboll's ass is on the line. If I'm Daboll, there is no way I tie my fate to an injury-prone QB who has issues throwing TD passes.
In order of asses on the line, Schoen should not be overlooked. In fact, his should be first in line. I'm so sick of Teflon Joe.
Remember, too, Daboll got to the playoffs in 2022 with essentially Gettleman's team.
I wouldn't call a GM with two years under his belt "teflon."
If that third pick gets traded and it’s not NYG shame on schoen.
Mixed into all of this is the fact Daboll's ass is on the line. If I'm Daboll, there is no way I tie my fate to an injury-prone QB who has issues throwing TD passes.
In order of asses on the line, Schoen should not be overlooked. In fact, his should be first in line. I'm so sick of Teflon Joe.
Remember, too, Daboll got to the playoffs in 2022 with essentially Gettleman's team.
I wouldn't call a GM with two years under his belt "teflon."
The Giants could very well be all in on Maye.
Maye has NYG written all over him. What I'm saying is the NYG margin for error now is small. Three QBs go in the first three spots. One left. Two teams picking ahead of us. Giants may try to trade up, but there is no guarantee they can put together a more attractive package.
1) Caleb to Chiago. This seems like a foregone conclusion.
2) Daniels to WFT. This seems likely as well.
3) Vikings move up to 3 with Pats & take JJ.
#4 is where it gets interesting. AZ is all in on Murray. They need a WR. We need a QB. Maye is sitting there. Joe & Dabs-again, if convinced Maye is a franchise QB-have to move up & take him. If not, another team-Denver? LVR? Perhaps even the Pats moving back into the convo?-can swoop in.
1) Caleb to Chiago. This seems like a foregone conclusion.
2) Daniels to WFT. This seems likely as well.
3) Vikings move up to 3 with Pats & take JJ.
#4 is where it gets interesting. AZ is all in on Murray. They need a WR. We need a QB. Maye is sitting there. Joe & Dabs-again, if convinced Maye is a franchise QB-have to move up & take him. If not, another team-Denver? LVR? Perhaps even the Pats moving back into the convo?-can swoop in.
Sure. That's a great guess as to what will happen. BUT... there are no guarantees.
This may end up being a one-player draft and BBIers won't be happy about that.
Mixed into all of this is the fact Daboll's ass is on the line. If I'm Daboll, there is no way I tie my fate to an injury-prone QB who has issues throwing TD passes.
In order of asses on the line, Schoen should not be overlooked. In fact, his should be first in line. I'm so sick of Teflon Joe.
Remember, too, Daboll got to the playoffs in 2022 with essentially Gettleman's team.
Teflon? For fucks sake, it’s been two years. Your impatience is YOUR problem. It’s precious that you’re “so sick” of him and want him sent to walk the plank already but maybe calm down a bit? I’m guessing you’re incredibly lucky that your bosses aren’t as impatient as you are with others
Players in that should be available for throw in: KT or Banks.
If Joe needs me to throw in some kegs of beer to move up, I'm game. Haha.
Players in that should be available for throw in: KT or Banks.
I mentioned this in the other thread, why would the giants just give in and say oh well at this point to Vikings getting the number three pick? If the giants believe in Maye then go out and sweeten your offer. We can get another late first to add in the deal.
Of course, if they have Maye rated similar to JJ then it's not worth it, but if not then keep sweeten your bid.
If 3 QBs go 1, 2, 3, there is next to zero point in trading up. And there would be even less of a point to take a quarterback. Take the wide receiver who you think will be an all pro instead of a greater risk at QB with a lesser prospect.
And yeah - we all like to think that all of these QBs will be good. Chances are that 1 of them is awesome, 1 is really solid, and 2 will end up being backups.
That’s why at this point, I’d wager Schoen either trades all the way up to 1 or just stands pat at 6. No use in splitting it down the middle - unless of course Drake Maye is available at 3 when the Patriots are on the clock and they haven’t traded with anyone yet.
Teflon? For fucks sake, it’s been two years. Your impatience is YOUR problem. It’s precious that you’re “so sick” of him and want him sent to walk the plank already but maybe calm down a bit? I’m guessing you’re incredibly lucky that your bosses aren’t as impatient as you are with others
Eric said Daboll's ass is on the line. And if that's the case, so should Schoen's. That's the point.
Because Daboll has been better at his job than Schoen thus far.
In year 2 they dealt with some really significant injury issues at QB and still won 6 games.
Not for nothing but everyone saying their “jobs” are on the line is baseless bullshit.
Do you know who was the coach of the year in 2021?
Not for nothing but everyone saying their “jobs” are on the line is baseless bullshit.
Do you know who was the coach of the year in 2021?
Yeah, the guy who had already been the coach of the team for 3 seasons before 2021.
Everyone brings up Mike Vrabel to say it could be the same situation.
Mike Vrabel coached the Titans for 6 seasons before he was fired.
If they win 4-6, then we're right back where we are now, not picking high enough for a top rated QB without a trade up, and a bad but not bad enough team. Do they hang onto Schoen/Daboll in that case?
Also what if we don't get a QB this draft and they play Jones enough that he gets injured again and his injury guarantee kicks in? That's a fireable offense on its own in my mind.
Wrong again. Not sure why you continue to go down this road and say things that aren’t true.
Hated the Shurmur hire from the get go. Thought he was an awful coach from pretty much the jump. Thought the Judge hire was outside the box and was interested to see where it went. His first year I was actually very impressed. Then - he became a punchline and deserved to be fired. And the Judge firing was more about Gettleman than him. Judge likely would have stayed had he not completely melted down with the media.
It was evident Coughlin was going to get fired eventually and Mara held on too long - not sure what you are referencing there. His game management was pathetic the last couple seasons.
McAdoo - felt very strongly about him out of the gate but again, completely melted down towards the end.
If a qb they like is available at 6 they woll take him, other wise i think they trade down.
If Joe needs me to throw in some kegs of beer to move up, I'm game. Haha.
Players in that should be available for throw in: KT or Banks.
I mentioned this in the other thread, why would the giants just give in and say oh well at this point to Vikings getting the number three pick? If the giants believe in Maye then go out and sweeten your offer. We can get another late first to add in the deal.
Of course, if they have Maye rated similar to JJ then it's not worth it, but if not then keep sweeten your bid.
I’m with SF and LW here. Don’t lie down like a dog.
This is THE test to see what our GM is made of. Everything is on the line. If the QB you want us within a fingertips reach there has to be more that can be given to tip the scales.
This may end up being a one-player draft and BBIers won't be happy about that.
Eric it would suck, but I would be 1000% on board.
If we walk away with a franchise QB and a game changing weapon in Burns, that is a slam dunk major success. Two game changers, one on each side of the ball. How could it get any better than that?
The QB doomsday scenario is not the Vikings trading to 3, it’s the Pats staying at 3, taking McCarthy and the Vikings trading up to 5 and taking Maye.
Let’s root for a Vikes trade to 3 if the Giants can’t.
Teflon? For fucks sake, it’s been two years. Your impatience is YOUR problem. It’s precious that you’re “so sick” of him and want him sent to walk the plank already but maybe calm down a bit? I’m guessing you’re incredibly lucky that your bosses aren’t as impatient as you are with others
Eric said Daboll's ass is on the line. And if that's the case, so should Schoen's. That's the point.
Because Daboll has been better at his job than Schoen thus far.
First of all, you said you are tired of Schoen being Teflon. Which is patently false. He’s gotten more heat from the fanbase for the Jones contract than anything Daboll has ever gotten. Secondly, I don’t believe for a second that Dabolls job is on the line unless this next season goes completely sideways. And much of the speculation about his job security is largely based on the drama that unfolded after the season, not his coaching ability. I personally think all that stuff has been immensely overblown as I’ve stated on here numerous times. But the sensitivities of some were triggered because Daboll yelled a couple times on the sidelines and then the whole Wink fiasco. Some people have jumped to the conclusion that Daboll is a hot head that nobody likes and THAT is why they’ve decided Dabolls job must be at risk.
So, it’s absolutely ludicrous that either one of these men would be on the hot seat already and calling Schoen “Teflon” because Daboll has faced some heat (mostly for nothing football related) is not only factually incorrect, it’s absurd.