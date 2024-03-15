Daniel Jones will be our starting QB fiaz in ATL : 3/15/2024 4:39 pm

I don't understand all this DJ derangement. Is he the best or the worst... no one knows because he's been behind horrible offensive lines... in 2022, we went to the playoffs and we won with him with absolutely no weapons (Isaiah Hodgins was our #1)... but in 2023, he's garbage because he stood behind a line that gave up 85 sacks last year! 85... yes he has injury history but he's also been behind a line that gave up 85 sacks...Mahomes would struggle behind this line.



Give the guy a chance and draft a stud WR with Hyatt, Robinson, and McKenzie



