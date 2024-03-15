Why Would the Patriots Trade Pick 3?

Quote:

"I was told at the combine that the New England Patriots would trade back if Jayden Daniels did not drop to their slot," Pauline wrote. "Just today, I heard further that several scouts from the Patriots organization are not fans of Maye, who really struggled down the stretch of the season."

I see a lot of posters saying there is no chance NE trades the 3rd pick. Tony Pauline reported that the Patriots will trade pick 3 if Jayden Daniels isn't there. They are not enamored with Maye, in fact a lot of their scouts are down on him. Here's the quote from Pauline:There have also been reports (including a poster here who had some ties to folks with the Pats) suggesting NE really likes Bo Nix.The Vikings appear to be gearing up for a tradeup, I know they had been in extensive talks with the Cardinals. I'm guessing the move to get the Texans 1st round pick is in response to those negotiations not being successful. So, they talked to the Patriots and are preparing to offer them 3 1st round picks (11, 23 and 2025 1st) plus a bit extra to sweeten the deal. If the Patriots like Nix as reported, a trade down with the Vikings would be perfect. They could ensure they get Nix and then get an offensive lineman and wr with the next 2 picks (Brian Thomas Jr and Jordan Morgan or Fautanu). They have arguably the worst roster in the league and a move like this would do wonders for them if they are right about Nix.Also, the Vikings are reportedly high on Drake Maye and their qb coach Josh Mccown coached him in high school.This would leave us with JJ McCarthy whom is obviously a polarizing player here. Many scouts including Sy actually have him a notch above Maye in ratings; while many posters think he isn't worth a top 6 pick and is another Daniel Jones. I would love this scenario as I'm one of those that likes JJM more than DM. I would hate to trade a kings ransom for Drake Maye even though I would still be happy to get a new rookie qb. Nevertheless, getting JJM without having to spend much mote than pick 6 (maybe slight tradeup with LAC) would be a dream scenario. Maybe the Vikings desperate maneuvers could be a blessing in disguise for us?