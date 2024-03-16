for display only
NBC Sports Mock Draft: Vikings Get Their New QB

M.S. : 3/16/2024 7:23 am
Free Agency Fallout

1. Chicago Bears Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2. Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

3. New England Patriots Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

4. Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

5. Minnesota Vikings (trade with LA Chargers) J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
"The Vikings... They let Kirk Cousins walk in free agency and then traded up from the second to the first round, likely to acquire more ammo to move into this spot... McCarthy will be dropped into an offense with killer weapons and a sharp head coach..."

6. New York Giants Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
"...Whether it’s Daniel Jones or a rookie from next year’s class, the Giants can’t expect their quarterback to succeed in this current iteration of the offense. Getting Nabers is just step one in revamping the scoring unit."

If this were to happen  
JT039 : 3/16/2024 7:40 am : link
That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?
RE: If this were to happen  
M.S. : 3/16/2024 7:45 am : link
In comment 16434573 JT039 said:
Quote:
That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?

I hear ya, but it sorta cuts both ways. There was that game against the Jets in which the Giants snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
RE: If this were to happen  
Pepe LePugh : 3/16/2024 7:47 am : link
In comment 16434573 JT039 said:
Quote:
That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?

Wow! Never heard that before.
This  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2024 7:58 am : link
scenario is a very real possibility now.

We may be in QB hell.
RE: RE: If this were to happen  
JT039 : 3/16/2024 8:01 am : link
In comment 16434577 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
In comment 16434573 JT039 said:


Quote:


That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?


Wow! Never heard that before.


There are many posters who were ecstatic we beat them when they basically gave up. Now it may cost us a franchise QB.
Want Pats to trade out  
Sammo85 : 3/16/2024 8:03 am : link
Vikings going to 4 or 5 is not optimal scenario.

Ugh  
BigBlueBuff : 3/16/2024 8:03 am : link
This would be the most New York Giants result ever…
RE: RE: If this were to happen  
k2tampa : 3/16/2024 8:03 am : link
In comment 16434576 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 16434573 JT039 said:


Quote:


That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?


I hear ya, but it sorta cuts both ways. There was that game against the Jets in which the Giants snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.


I think he's referring to the people who kept saying it was more important to win meaningless games (Pats, Washington, Eagles) down the stretch than get a higher draft slot. And also the people who said the Eagles win was worth it because it only cost one spot in the draft.
Of course many of those people said Daniels wasn't ahead of Nix and Penix, or that he was going to get picked in the 20s.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2024 8:05 am : link
If Joe and Dabs have a conviction on one of these QBs, move heaven & earth to get the dude.
RE: This  
The_Boss : 3/16/2024 8:07 am : link
In comment 16434583 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
scenario is a very real possibility now.

We may be in QB hell.


We end up not getting one of these 4 guys, we’ll be right here again next year—picking in the top 10 (maybe top 5) with a QB crop that excites nobody.
RE: If this were to happen  
Sean : 3/16/2024 8:08 am : link
In comment 16434573 JT039 said:
Quote:
That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?

Strange take. The Vikings won more games than the Giants.
...  
26.2 : 3/16/2024 8:08 am : link
Its just a likely that 2+ of these 4 QB will bust in the NFL. We got one of the ones that busted a few years ago and thats why were in QB hell.
RE: RE: If this were to happen  
Angel Eyes : 3/16/2024 8:09 am : link
In comment 16434576 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 16434573 JT039 said:


Quote:


That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?


I hear ya, but it sorta cuts both ways. There was that game against the Jets in which the Giants snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Same things with the Bills game. If the refs spotted Waller being held...
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2024 8:09 am : link
Eh, while I know the 2025 QB class excites no one right now…don’t forget no one had a first round grade on Joe Burrow in April 2019. A lot can change in a year.
Before having the daily QB coronary, remember that not 1 of those guys  
Spider56 : 3/16/2024 8:10 am : link
have played a down in the NFL yet … and odds are at least 1 of them will flame out. ‘Choose wisely’ …The best is not always the shiniest.
If the Giants really want a QB  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 8:14 am : link
They aren't getting jumped by the Vikings. They have a way better 1st round pick this year and more draft capital than Minnesota.
RE: ...  
Sec 103 : 3/16/2024 8:16 am : link
In comment 16434596 26.2 said:
Quote:
Its just a likely that 2+ of these 4 QB will bust in the NFL. We got one of the ones that busted a few years ago and thats why were in QB hell.


This take the alpha WR and take your medicine like men damn it
Stop complaining about the Giants trying to win games  
Jim in Tampa : 3/16/2024 8:18 am : link
That's what players and coaches are supposed to do.

As far as being outmaneuvered for a QB, Schoen made the decision to give up pick 39 for Burns. If it's "QB or Bust" and the Giants lose out to Minnesota because of the Burns trade, then they only have themselves to blame.
RE: RE: If this were to happen  
JT039 : 3/16/2024 8:20 am : link
In comment 16434595 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16434573 JT039 said:


Quote:


That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?


Strange take. The Vikings won more games than the Giants.


If we had loss to the Eagles, we pick 5th and get our QB.
RE: If the Giants really want a QB  
Giants1986 : 3/16/2024 8:22 am : link
In comment 16434609 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
They aren't getting jumped by the Vikings. They have a way better 1st round pick this year and more draft capital than Minnesota.
problem is I don’t think they “really” want one. Blowing a bunch of smoke to make sure 4 go ahead of them so 2 of the WR are available.
The QB room will be  
Giants1986 : 3/16/2024 8:23 am : link
Jones, Lock, Devito they’re going WR
RE: RE: This  
4xchamps : 3/16/2024 8:23 am : link
In comment 16434594 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16434583 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


scenario is a very real possibility now.

We may be in QB hell.



We end up not getting one of these 4 guys, we’ll be right here again next year—picking in the top 10 (maybe top 5) with a QB crop that excites nobody.


And you think we'd be better next year with JJ McCarthy starting?
JT039  
Sean : 3/16/2024 8:23 am : link
I just find that argument to be lazy. The Jets & Rams games should have been wins also. It's on Schoen to figure out a way to land his QB, the Vikings are maneuvering the draft, the Giants will as well.

No GM interviews for a job and lays out the plan of just losing as much as possible to ensure a top draft pick. The NFL isn't the NBA. This is on Schoen to figure out.
RE: RE: If the Giants really want a QB  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 8:24 am : link
In comment 16434619 Giants1986 said:
Quote:
In comment 16434609 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


They aren't getting jumped by the Vikings. They have a way better 1st round pick this year and more draft capital than Minnesota.

problem is I don’t think they “really” want one. Blowing a bunch of smoke to make sure 4 go ahead of them so 2 of the WR are available.


I don't think this is the case at all
RE: JT039  
JT039 : 3/16/2024 8:25 am : link
In comment 16434622 Sean said:
Quote:
I just find that argument to be lazy. The Jets & Rams games should have been wins also. It's on Schoen to figure out a way to land his QB, the Vikings are maneuvering the draft, the Giants will as well.

No GM interviews for a job and lays out the plan of just losing as much as possible to ensure a top draft pick. The NFL isn't the NBA. This is on Schoen to figure out.


Many teams benched their starting QBs and key players at the end of the year. To purposely lose.

We didn’t. Now we might be stuck watching Jones again. At least I’ll be able to get work done around the house before halftime again…
RE: RE: RE: If the Giants really want a QB  
Giants1986 : 3/16/2024 8:25 am : link
In comment 16434623 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16434619 Giants1986 said:


Quote:


In comment 16434609 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


They aren't getting jumped by the Vikings. They have a way better 1st round pick this year and more draft capital than Minnesota.

problem is I don’t think they “really” want one. Blowing a bunch of smoke to make sure 4 go ahead of them so 2 of the WR are available.



I don't think this is the case at all
I hope your right but I will believe it when I see it
RE: RE: JT039  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 8:27 am : link
In comment 16434626 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16434622 Sean said:


Quote:


I just find that argument to be lazy. The Jets & Rams games should have been wins also. It's on Schoen to figure out a way to land his QB, the Vikings are maneuvering the draft, the Giants will as well.

No GM interviews for a job and lays out the plan of just losing as much as possible to ensure a top draft pick. The NFL isn't the NBA. This is on Schoen to figure out.



Many teams benched their starting QBs and key players at the end of the year. To purposely lose.

We didn’t. Now we might be stuck watching Jones again. At least I’ll be able to get work done around the house before halftime again…


What non playoff teams benched their starting QB or key players to lose?
Take Penix  
dcp : 3/16/2024 8:29 am : link
round 2. Draft Alt or a WR round 1.
This is happening.  
State Your Name : 3/16/2024 8:29 am : link
Except it’s gonna be Denver instead of Minnesota.
RE: RE: RE: This  
The_Boss : 3/16/2024 8:29 am : link
In comment 16434621 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16434594 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16434583 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


scenario is a very real possibility now.

We may be in QB hell.



We end up not getting one of these 4 guys, we’ll be right here again next year—picking in the top 10 (maybe top 5) with a QB crop that excites nobody.



And you think we'd be better next year with JJ McCarthy starting?


We’d likely be in the top 10 regardless but I’d rather be there WITH a potential franchise QB acquired this year. Let some other desperate team/teams reach for what will be lesser QB’s.
RE: This is happening.  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 8:30 am : link
In comment 16434633 State Your Name said:
Quote:
Except it’s gonna be Denver instead of Minnesota.


Highly highly unlikely that Denver trades up.
RE: This is happening.  
The_Boss : 3/16/2024 8:31 am : link
In comment 16434633 State Your Name said:
Quote:
Except it’s gonna be Denver instead of Minnesota.


The Chargers aren’t going to hand a division rival a shot at a franchise QB
RE: RE: RE: If this were to happen  
Pepe LePugh : 3/16/2024 8:31 am : link
In comment 16434586 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16434577 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


In comment 16434573 JT039 said:


Quote:


That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?


Wow! Never heard that before.



There are many posters who were ecstatic we beat them when they basically gave up. Now it may cost us a franchise QB.

Ah. Thanks for the explanation. New concept, as I said.
RE: This  
MojoEd : 3/16/2024 8:36 am : link
In comment 16434583 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
scenario is a very real possibility now.

We may be in QB hell.

+1 Also can’t underestimate DEN trying to jump NYG. Sean Payton’s Saints were not shy in dishing future picks to get the players they wanted.
RE: RE: RE: If this were to happen  
Kevin in Annapolis : 3/16/2024 8:39 am : link
In comment 16434586 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16434577 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


In comment 16434573 JT039 said:


Quote:


That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?


Wow! Never heard that before.



There are many posters who were ecstatic we beat them when they basically gave up. Now it may cost us a franchise QB.


That's not what would cost us. Not having the conviction to trade up with a willing partner would.
RE: RE: This is happening.  
Kevin in Annapolis : 3/16/2024 8:40 am : link
In comment 16434635 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16434633 State Your Name said:


Quote:


Except it’s gonna be Denver instead of Minnesota.



Highly highly unlikely that Denver trades up.


Nix feels like the right fit for Denver
I see a great path here where they trade down  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/16/2024 8:43 am : link
Grab more picks and land Penix.
RE: If this were to happen  
Toth029 : 3/16/2024 8:44 am : link
In comment 16434573 JT039 said:
Quote:
That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?


It wouldn't have mattered, because the Chargers also lost that final week.
RE: RE: RE: If this were to happen  
BigBlueShock : 3/16/2024 8:44 am : link
In comment 16434586 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16434577 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


In comment 16434573 JT039 said:


Quote:


That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?


Wow! Never heard that before.



There are many posters who were ecstatic we beat them when they basically gave up. Now it may cost us a franchise QB.

Who cares how fans react to wins? Honestly, who gives a shit? Why would you care if they celebrated with a parade in the neighborhood followed by a trip to the strip club? The outcome of the game doesn’t change one bit whether they celebrate or smash their televisions. It literally changes NOTHING.

So again, why does it bother you so much how other fans react to wins? Are you dumb enough to think that if fans had rioted outside the stadium afterwards the league would have reversed the outcome?
Minnesota or any other team can't be allowed to jump us.  
Maijay : 3/16/2024 8:48 am : link
This is especially true if JJM is their man. I believe they must use any offer Minnesota or any other team proposes and beat it. Let Schoen be creative with his draft capital and get his QB.
RE: RE: This  
FStubbs : 3/16/2024 8:49 am : link
In comment 16434643 MojoEd said:
Quote:
In comment 16434583 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


scenario is a very real possibility now.

We may be in QB hell.


+1 Also can’t underestimate DEN trying to jump NYG. Sean Payton’s Saints were not shy in dishing future picks to get the players they wanted.


I think it's more likely Denver would trade directly with the Giants. The Chargers aren't going to trade with their division rivals.
RE: RE: JT039  
BigBlueShock : 3/16/2024 8:50 am : link
In comment 16434626 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16434622 Sean said:


Quote:


I just find that argument to be lazy. The Jets & Rams games should have been wins also. It's on Schoen to figure out a way to land his QB, the Vikings are maneuvering the draft, the Giants will as well.

No GM interviews for a job and lays out the plan of just losing as much as possible to ensure a top draft pick. The NFL isn't the NBA. This is on Schoen to figure out.



Many teams benched their starting QBs and key players at the end of the year. To purposely lose.

We didn’t. Now we might be stuck watching Jones again. At least I’ll be able to get work done around the house before halftime again…

Bullshit. Which teams in the top 5 tanked on purpose? And the Giants playing games with Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor. What else did you want them to do? Throw Dexter Lawrence out there at QB?

You’re an ass clown. Lazy freakin fan talk sitting on your nasty ass sofa asking people that are coaching/playing for their careers to lose on purpose. Wake the fuck up.
I'd just stay at our spot...  
DonQuixote : 3/16/2024 8:53 am : link
...and pick Nix.

As long as Maye get's drafted in front of us, we'll get Nix, McCarthy or Daniels and I'd be fine with that....
If they don’t come out of the first round with one of the  
ajr2456 : 3/16/2024 9:00 am : link
Top 4 QBS it’s going to be a long 2024 and 2025
RE: JT039  
Rjanyg : 3/16/2024 9:07 am : link
In comment 16434622 Sean said:
Quote:
I just find that argument to be lazy. The Jets & Rams games should have been wins also. It's on Schoen to figure out a way to land his QB, the Vikings are maneuvering the draft, the Giants will as well.

No GM interviews for a job and lays out the plan of just losing as much as possible to ensure a top draft pick. The NFL isn't the NBA. This is on Schoen to figure out.


Amen. GM’s, coaches, players want to win, period.

Then you figure out how to make your team better. Would it be better to have the 5th pick? Of course it would. Was it important for Schoen and Daboll to win every game they can? Of course it was and will always be!

Now JS has to figure out how to get his QB. What ever it takes.
Most of the NFL is in QB hell.....  
George from PA : 3/16/2024 9:14 am : link
Outside of KC.....and good QBs on rookie contracts
It's  
Toth029 : 3/16/2024 9:14 am : link
Also a ridiculous notion.

The Vikings want to give up their 11th and 23rd this year, and 1st next year? Well the Giants 1st, 2nd and 1st next year is worth more. And remember the Vikings right now do not own a 2nd or 3rd in 2024 and they already traded away their 2nd in 2025.

If they surpass the Giants, it's because the Vikings GM is more aggressive in moving up and using future assets whereas Schoen wasn't. It would suck, but it would have nothing to do with the Giants winning the final game.
I bitched to my wife  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2024 9:15 am : link
this morning, "We're going to get screwed out of one of these quarterbacks."

Her response?

"Look at Brock Purdy. You guys overrate the draft."
RE: I bitched to my wife  
cosmicj : 3/16/2024 9:22 am : link
In comment 16434688 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this morning, "We're going to get screwed out of one of these quarterbacks."

Her response?

"Look at Brock Purdy. You guys overrate the draft."


I love Nabers. Part of me thinks selecting him at 6 is a nice alternative. McCarthy and Maye are risky picks. Both may be busts.
If Daboll loves McCarthy  
US1 Giants : 3/16/2024 9:24 am : link
then Schoen needs to make a move to get McCarthy. I know it will cost but is worth it if Daboll wants that QB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If this were to happen  
RomanWH : 3/16/2024 9:35 am : link
In comment 16434649 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16434586 JT039 said:


Quote:


In comment 16434577 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


In comment 16434573 JT039 said:


Quote:


That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?


Wow! Never heard that before.



There are many posters who were ecstatic we beat them when they basically gave up. Now it may cost us a franchise QB.


Who cares how fans react to wins? Honestly, who gives a shit? Why would you care if they celebrated with a parade in the neighborhood followed by a trip to the strip club? The outcome of the game doesn’t change one bit whether they celebrate or smash their televisions. It literally changes NOTHING.

So again, why does it bother you so much how other fans react to wins? Are you dumb enough to think that if fans had rioted outside the stadium afterwards the league would have reversed the outcome?


That isn't it. It's that when there were fans last season that were rooting for losses hoping to get a higher draft pick, a bunch of people kept shouting them down saying that a winning culture was more important. That never made much sense to me considering this franchise hasn't done much winning the last several coaching regimes. Like ppl were insinuating that free agents would sign with us since we went 6-11 vs going 5-12. Didn't help to retain Barkley or McKinney getting those wins. With so much roster turnover every year, players don't stick around to be part of the turnaround due to any "winning culture."

Those wins down the stretch were indeed meaningless and only served to hurt our draft positioning.
RE: RE: JT039  
Sean : 3/16/2024 9:39 am : link
In comment 16434626 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16434622 Sean said:


Quote:


I just find that argument to be lazy. The Jets & Rams games should have been wins also. It's on Schoen to figure out a way to land his QB, the Vikings are maneuvering the draft, the Giants will as well.

No GM interviews for a job and lays out the plan of just losing as much as possible to ensure a top draft pick. The NFL isn't the NBA. This is on Schoen to figure out.



Many teams benched their starting QBs and key players at the end of the year. To purposely lose.

We didn’t. Now we might be stuck watching Jones again. At least I’ll be able to get work done around the house before halftime again…

Oh please. They started Tommy fucking DeVito for a stretch of games.
People treat mocks like they are the real thing  
RCPhoenix : 3/16/2024 9:40 am : link
And the amount of panic on BBI about the Vikings is nuts.

The Chargers can trade with the Giants, be assured of Nabers or Odunze, or trade back for more picks.

Eric’s wife understands not to freak out, the rest of us should follow that advice.
Trade down and accumulate 25 draft assets if this happens  
LW_Giants : 3/16/2024 9:44 am : link
If they miss out on the top 4 QB's, the best thing to do is beef up other parts of the team later in the draft and get picks in 25. The org will need to sell the fans on something after devastation like this, and I think all you can do is implicitly acknowledge this year will be rough but there's hope we'll be at the top of the draft board next year to pick our own new QB.

But it's going to be a really rough season, and if the top 4 QB's show promise, boy idk if Daboll/Schoen can survive the wave of anger that they will face from the fanbase. It's going to get really really rough.

Just imagine if they miss on all 4 QB's, AND Daniel Jones play and gets hurt again kicking in his injury guarantee. How can they bring back Schoen in that situation?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If this were to happen  
BigBlueShock : 3/16/2024 9:45 am : link
In comment 16434708 RomanWH said:
Quote:
In comment 16434649 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16434586 JT039 said:


Quote:


In comment 16434577 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


In comment 16434573 JT039 said:


Quote:


That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?


Wow! Never heard that before.



There are many posters who were ecstatic we beat them when they basically gave up. Now it may cost us a franchise QB.


Who cares how fans react to wins? Honestly, who gives a shit? Why would you care if they celebrated with a parade in the neighborhood followed by a trip to the strip club? The outcome of the game doesn’t change one bit whether they celebrate or smash their televisions. It literally changes NOTHING.

So again, why does it bother you so much how other fans react to wins? Are you dumb enough to think that if fans had rioted outside the stadium afterwards the league would have reversed the outcome?



That isn't it. It's that when there were fans last season that were rooting for losses hoping to get a higher draft pick, a bunch of people kept shouting them down saying that a winning culture was more important. That never made much sense to me considering this franchise hasn't done much winning the last several coaching regimes. Like ppl were insinuating that free agents would sign with us since we went 6-11 vs going 5-12. Didn't help to retain Barkley or McKinney getting those wins. With so much roster turnover every year, players don't stick around to be part of the turnaround due to any "winning culture."

Those wins down the stretch were indeed meaningless and only served to hurt our draft positioning.

So? Who cares? You rooting for losses didn’t change a damn thing, did it? And them rooting for wins didn’t change a damn thing, did it? These arguments are useless and all they are is dick measuring competitions. One side rooting for wins thinks they are better, more loyal fans and the side rooting for losses thinks that makes them better, smarter fans. How anyone else enjoys games has zero effect on you or the team. And neither side is better, more loyal or smarter than the side side no matter how much some of you try to suggest that it does
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If this were to happen  
RomanWH : 3/16/2024 9:58 am : link
In comment 16434731 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16434708 RomanWH said:


Quote:


In comment 16434649 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16434586 JT039 said:


Quote:


In comment 16434577 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


In comment 16434573 JT039 said:


Quote:


That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?


Wow! Never heard that before.



There are many posters who were ecstatic we beat them when they basically gave up. Now it may cost us a franchise QB.


Who cares how fans react to wins? Honestly, who gives a shit? Why would you care if they celebrated with a parade in the neighborhood followed by a trip to the strip club? The outcome of the game doesn’t change one bit whether they celebrate or smash their televisions. It literally changes NOTHING.

So again, why does it bother you so much how other fans react to wins? Are you dumb enough to think that if fans had rioted outside the stadium afterwards the league would have reversed the outcome?



That isn't it. It's that when there were fans last season that were rooting for losses hoping to get a higher draft pick, a bunch of people kept shouting them down saying that a winning culture was more important. That never made much sense to me considering this franchise hasn't done much winning the last several coaching regimes. Like ppl were insinuating that free agents would sign with us since we went 6-11 vs going 5-12. Didn't help to retain Barkley or McKinney getting those wins. With so much roster turnover every year, players don't stick around to be part of the turnaround due to any "winning culture."

Those wins down the stretch were indeed meaningless and only served to hurt our draft positioning.


So? Who cares? You rooting for losses didn’t change a damn thing, did it? And them rooting for wins didn’t change a damn thing, did it? These arguments are useless and all they are is dick measuring competitions. One side rooting for wins thinks they are better, more loyal fans and the side rooting for losses thinks that makes them better, smarter fans. How anyone else enjoys games has zero effect on you or the team. And neither side is better, more loyal or smarter than the side side no matter how much some of you try to suggest that it does


Rooting for either side from a fan standpoint, I agree with you does nothing. My view is let fans root for whatever side they want, whether it's wins or losses. Unfortunately it's when fans of one side can't ignore the fans of the other side that it becomes contentious, especially in game threads. Losing sucks and frustrations mount. That's when you get criticisms of whether or not someone is a "true" fan of the team. Loyalties are questioned and it all just becomes silly.

Bottomline is this: winning will cure all. Let's all agree and hope that this regime turns it around so we don't have fans turning on each other every week over a football team's success.
Actually the Giants have an advantage......  
GiantBlue : 3/16/2024 10:24 am : link
Minnesota is clearly making their intentions known. It isn't like Joe/Dabs will be surprised by trade-ups. As stated above, get your ducks in a row and work to get the guy you want.

PS: Eric, you have a brilliant wife! Sounds like she dropped the mike on you with that one. LOL.
Chargers Just Lost Mike Williams  
clatterbuck : 3/16/2024 10:54 am : link
and Keenan Allen. If they really want one of the top WRs --Nabers, Odunze -- a trade involving a swap of #1s with the Giants is a good way to make that happen.

Also, the narrative that Giants are screwed if they don't get one of the QBs seems to be growing even among those who don't like (pick one) of these guys. Seems a lot of fans are prepared to be outraged if Giants draft Maye or Daniels or McCarthy, especially if they trade up, and are also prepared to be outraged if they don't draft a QB at 6. Some of this sentiment might involve the belief that drafting one of the oft-mentioned QBs will signal the immediate demise of he-who-shall-not-be-mentioned, which does not seem likely in any case.
Only 2 teams that traded up for a QB ever won  
Rudy5757 : 3/16/2024 11:39 am : link
Super Bowl. Technically Eli was traded for a player but we will count him and Mahomes. That’s it. The other trades in the top 10 have been a disaster for the team trading up. The teams that were most successful trading up had a good team in place or good weapons around them.

The Giants have no weapons on O. Regardless of all the OL signings it’s still a big question mark with Neal.

Sit tight at 6, if the QB falls take him but trading a haul of picks when we still have 2 years of paying Jones is not a good move.
90% of the responses  
pjcas18 : 3/16/2024 11:41 am : link
on here indicate how much of the Giants fan base is filled with losers who just want to stew in negativity and lament the fact the team won a game they wanted to lose.

RE: This  
BlueHurricane : 3/16/2024 11:46 am : link
In comment 16434583 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
scenario is a very real possibility now.

We may be in QB hell.


Continue to build the team so that when the QB is here he has the best chance to succeed. Putting a QB in a position where he is made the starter but his team blows never works.

We have seen Jones win games. If he has a real line in front of him and two stud blocking TE's along with an Odunze or Nabers he can start next year as the team and depth continues to build. If he blows we play Lock.
RE: RE: This  
BigBlueShock : 3/16/2024 11:49 am : link
In comment 16434908 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
In comment 16434583 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


scenario is a very real possibility now.

We may be in QB hell.



Continue to build the team so that when the QB is here he has the best chance to succeed. Putting a QB in a position where he is made the starter but his team blows never works.

We have seen Jones win games. If he has a real line in front of him and two stud blocking TE's along with an Odunze or Nabers he can start next year as the team and depth continues to build. If he blows we play Lock.

We’ve also seen Tommy DeVito win games…
And to add to my last post  
BlueHurricane : 3/16/2024 11:50 am : link
If they get Rome at 6 and can grab Penix in the second with a slight trade up I would be very intrigued with the potential. Penix is legit. I watched every one of his games this season and was a huge fan. The National Championship game sucked but it doesn't was away a year of greatness.
RE: RE: RE: This  
BlueHurricane : 3/16/2024 11:51 am : link
In comment 16434911 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16434908 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


In comment 16434583 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


scenario is a very real possibility now.

We may be in QB hell.



Continue to build the team so that when the QB is here he has the best chance to succeed. Putting a QB in a position where he is made the starter but his team blows never works.

We have seen Jones win games. If he has a real line in front of him and two stud blocking TE's along with an Odunze or Nabers he can start next year as the team and depth continues to build. If he blows we play Lock.


We’ve also seen Tommy DeVito win games…


Really? Playoff games? On the road?
I am done with Jones but I am not about to make a stupid move for the sake of getting a QB.
RE: RE: This  
ajr2456 : 3/16/2024 11:54 am : link
In comment 16434908 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
In comment 16434583 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


scenario is a very real possibility now.

We may be in QB hell.



Continue to build the team so that when the QB is here he has the best chance to succeed. Putting a QB in a position where he is made the starter but his team blows never works.

We have seen Jones win games. If he has a real line in front of him and two stud blocking TE's along with an Odunze or Nabers he can start next year as the team and depth continues to build. If he blows we play Lock.


There going to use both blocking tight ends at the same time?
RE: RE: RE: RE: This  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 12:21 pm : link
In comment 16434917 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
In comment 16434911 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16434908 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


In comment 16434583 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


scenario is a very real possibility now.

We may be in QB hell.



Continue to build the team so that when the QB is here he has the best chance to succeed. Putting a QB in a position where he is made the starter but his team blows never works.

We have seen Jones win games. If he has a real line in front of him and two stud blocking TE's along with an Odunze or Nabers he can start next year as the team and depth continues to build. If he blows we play Lock.


We’ve also seen Tommy DeVito win games…



Really? Playoff games? On the road?
I am done with Jones but I am not about to make a stupid move for the sake of getting a QB.


The stupid move is keeping Daniel Jones on the roster. Just to watch him get hurt again and pay him even more money then we already have.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This  
BigBlueShock : 3/16/2024 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16434917 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
In comment 16434911 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16434908 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


In comment 16434583 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


scenario is a very real possibility now.

We may be in QB hell.



Continue to build the team so that when the QB is here he has the best chance to succeed. Putting a QB in a position where he is made the starter but his team blows never works.

We have seen Jones win games. If he has a real line in front of him and two stud blocking TE's along with an Odunze or Nabers he can start next year as the team and depth continues to build. If he blows we play Lock.


We’ve also seen Tommy DeVito win games…



Really? Playoff games? On the road?
I am done with Jones but I am not about to make a stupid move for the sake of getting a QB.

Ah. The Minnesota game again. They should give Jines 3 Super Bowl rings and an automatic induction into the Hall of Fame for that absolutely incredible accomplishment. The high regards some of you hold for a wild card game against a historically bad defense is stuff of legend
Honestly I wish Eric's wife would post on this site  
Stu11 : 3/16/2024 12:54 pm : link
It would make it more readable. A full blown freakout this morning over potentially missing out on JJ friggen McCarthy at #6? Really? Who's to say taking Nabors there as a potential perennial 1000 yd #1 WR type and then trading back into the late part of the 1st Rd and grabbing a guy like Nix or Penix won't work out just fine? There is no one in here that can tell me with any assurance that McCarthy will work out any better than those guys and they showed a hell of a lot more on the college field than he did.

My god enough hand ringing over winning those late games. NE was literally impossible to lose to that day. Saquon all but tried to hand that game to GB but they wouldn't take it. Washington has perfected losing for a better pick for years and what has it gotten them? They're still perennially worse than us. I mean some of you sound like the owner Rachel Phelps from "Major League". What should we do? A series of fines for good play? Bench a guy when he makes a standout play? Just stop freaking out and let it all play out.
Ed Valintine took this question in today's Letters  
US1 Giants : 3/16/2024 12:55 pm : link
Would the Giants trade #6 to the Vikings for #11 and #23 from the Vikings? He said it was tempting and worthy of consideration.

the problem with nabors hes another slot guy  
bigbluewillrise : 3/16/2024 1:00 pm : link
we need a guy on the outside....


hyatt, robinson, now nabors all played major slot in college...
RE: Honestly I wish Eric's wife would post on this site  
Darwinian : 3/16/2024 1:01 pm : link
In comment 16435049 Stu11 said:
Quote:
It would make it more readable. A full blown freakout this morning over potentially missing out on JJ friggen McCarthy at #6? Really? Who's to say taking Nabors there as a potential perennial 1000 yd #1 WR type and then trading back into the late part of the 1st Rd and grabbing a guy like Nix or Penix won't work out just fine? There is no one in here that can tell me with any assurance that McCarthy will work out any better than those guys and they showed a hell of a lot more on the college field than he did.

My god enough hand ringing over winning those late games. NE was literally impossible to lose to that day. Saquon all but tried to hand that game to GB but they wouldn't take it. Washington has perfected losing for a better pick for years and what has it gotten them? They're still perennially worse than us. I mean some of you sound like the owner Rachel Phelps from "Major League". What should we do? A series of fines for good play? Bench a guy when he makes a standout play? Just stop freaking out and let it all play out.


Nabers could easily turn out to be the first or second best player in this draft. Most explosive player available. Possibly Tyreek Hill with bigger frame.
RE: the problem with nabors hes another slot guy  
Darwinian : 3/16/2024 1:01 pm : link
In comment 16435065 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
we need a guy on the outside....


hyatt, robinson, now nabors all played major slot in college...


Lol. Nabers isn't a slot guy. Where did you get that from? He's a Z.
The  
AcidTest : 3/16/2024 1:08 pm : link
panic here about losing one of the "big four" QBs is palpable and laughable. They all have warts. None should be confused with Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, or jackson. Fifty percent of first round QBs also bust. It isn't a disaster if we don't get any of them. It's up to Schoen to find among Nix, Penix, Rattler, or Pratt, or next year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This  
BlueHurricane : 3/16/2024 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16434968 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16434917 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


In comment 16434911 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16434908 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


In comment 16434583 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


scenario is a very real possibility now.

We may be in QB hell.



Continue to build the team so that when the QB is here he has the best chance to succeed. Putting a QB in a position where he is made the starter but his team blows never works.

We have seen Jones win games. If he has a real line in front of him and two stud blocking TE's along with an Odunze or Nabers he can start next year as the team and depth continues to build. If he blows we play Lock.


We’ve also seen Tommy DeVito win games…



Really? Playoff games? On the road?
I am done with Jones but I am not about to make a stupid move for the sake of getting a QB.



The stupid move is keeping Daniel Jones on the roster. Just to watch him get hurt again and pay him even more money then we already have.


Unfortunately there is this thing called the salary cap. I am sure you have heard of it. He will be on the roster unless the Giants decide to be the Broncos and take it up the ass by releasing him.
RE: The  
Scooter185 : 3/16/2024 1:35 pm : link
In comment 16435077 AcidTest said:
Quote:
panic here about losing one of the "big four" QBs is palpable and laughable. They all have warts. None should be confused with Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, or jackson. Fifty percent of first round QBs also bust. It isn't a disaster if we don't get any of them. It's up to Schoen to find among Nix, Penix, Rattler, or Pratt, or next year.


Allen and Jackson especially had big concerns when they were drafted too. "But they have warts!" Yeah most prospects do besides maybe Andrew Luck . Getting a QB and letting BD mold them into the next Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, Herbert is the idea. The "big 4" have the most tools than can help with that
RE: RE: the problem with nabors hes another slot guy  
Sky King : 3/16/2024 1:41 pm : link
In comment 16435068 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16435065 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


we need a guy on the outside....


hyatt, robinson, now nabors all played major slot in college...



Lol. Nabers isn't a slot guy. Where did you get that from? He's a Z.

But he gained more than 90% of his yards from the slot. So there's that.
RE: RE: RE: the problem with nabors hes another slot guy  
Darwinian : 3/16/2024 1:55 pm : link
In comment 16435156 Sky King said:
Quote:
In comment 16435068 Darwinian said:


Quote:


In comment 16435065 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


we need a guy on the outside....


hyatt, robinson, now nabors all played major slot in college...



Lol. Nabers isn't a slot guy. Where did you get that from? He's a Z.


But he gained more than 90% of his yards from the slot. So there's that.


If you think Garrett Wilson, Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson are slot receivers, then yea, Nabers is a slot guy.
RE: Ed Valintine took this question in today's Letters  
Kevin in Annapolis : 3/16/2024 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16435052 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Would the Giants trade #6 to the Vikings for #11 and #23 from the Vikings? He said it was tempting and worthy of consideration. Link - ( New Window )

If they are not sold on the QB available at 6 (which I assume is the scenario here since Minny is trading up) they they absolutely should
Re The...  
clatterbuck : 3/16/2024 2:46 pm : link
+1. The sentiment that Giants must get ONE of the QBs presupposes that ANY one of them is a championship caliber, franchise-type player. Yet there are numerous threads, comments, and opinions also being expressed picking apart the abilities and prospects of EACH of them. There are also wide differences of opinion in the scouting community, as reported in the media. Look, if the Giants have a strong belief in one of these guys I sincerely hope they make every effort to get him. But I also believe it will be a bigger mistake to just draft any other one as some kind of consolation prize.
