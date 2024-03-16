NBC Sports Mock Draft: Vikings Get Their New QB

Free Agency Fallout
1. Chicago Bears Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2. Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
3. New England Patriots Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
4. Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
5. Minnesota Vikings (trade with LA Chargers) J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
"The Vikings... They let Kirk Cousins walk in free agency and then traded up from the second to the first round, likely to acquire more ammo to move into this spot... McCarthy will be dropped into an offense with killer weapons and a sharp head coach..."
6. New York Giants Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
"...Whether it’s Daniel Jones or a rookie from next year’s class, the Giants can’t expect their quarterback to succeed in this current iteration of the offense. Getting Nabers is just step one in revamping the scoring unit."
I hear ya, but it sorta cuts both ways. There was that game against the Jets in which the Giants snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
Wow! Never heard that before.
We may be in QB hell.
That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?
Wow! Never heard that before.
There are many posters who were ecstatic we beat them when they basically gave up. Now it may cost us a franchise QB.
That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?
I hear ya, but it sorta cuts both ways. There was that game against the Jets in which the Giants snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
I think he's referring to the people who kept saying it was more important to win meaningless games (Pats, Washington, Eagles) down the stretch than get a higher draft slot. And also the people who said the Eagles win was worth it because it only cost one spot in the draft.
Of course many of those people said Daniels wasn't ahead of Nix and Penix, or that he was going to get picked in the 20s.
We may be in QB hell.
We end up not getting one of these 4 guys, we’ll be right here again next year—picking in the top 10 (maybe top 5) with a QB crop that excites nobody.
Strange take. The Vikings won more games than the Giants.
That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?
I hear ya, but it sorta cuts both ways. There was that game against the Jets in which the Giants snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
Same things with the Bills game. If the refs spotted Waller being held...
Link
This take the alpha WR and take your medicine like men damn it
As far as being outmaneuvered for a QB, Schoen made the decision to give up pick 39 for Burns. If it's "QB or Bust" and the Giants lose out to Minnesota because of the Burns trade, then they only have themselves to blame.
That eagles win the last week was really worth it, huh?
Strange take. The Vikings won more games than the Giants.
If we had loss to the Eagles, we pick 5th and get our QB.
scenario is a very real possibility now.
We may be in QB hell.
We end up not getting one of these 4 guys, we’ll be right here again next year—picking in the top 10 (maybe top 5) with a QB crop that excites nobody.
And you think we'd be better next year with JJ McCarthy starting?
No GM interviews for a job and lays out the plan of just losing as much as possible to ensure a top draft pick. The NFL isn't the NBA. This is on Schoen to figure out.
They aren't getting jumped by the Vikings. They have a way better 1st round pick this year and more draft capital than Minnesota.
problem is I don’t think they “really” want one. Blowing a bunch of smoke to make sure 4 go ahead of them so 2 of the WR are available.
I don't think this is the case at all
No GM interviews for a job and lays out the plan of just losing as much as possible to ensure a top draft pick. The NFL isn't the NBA. This is on Schoen to figure out.
Many teams benched their starting QBs and key players at the end of the year. To purposely lose.
We didn’t. Now we might be stuck watching Jones again. At least I’ll be able to get work done around the house before halftime again…
I just find that argument to be lazy. The Jets & Rams games should have been wins also. It's on Schoen to figure out a way to land his QB, the Vikings are maneuvering the draft, the Giants will as well.
No GM interviews for a job and lays out the plan of just losing as much as possible to ensure a top draft pick. The NFL isn't the NBA. This is on Schoen to figure out.
Many teams benched their starting QBs and key players at the end of the year. To purposely lose.
We didn’t. Now we might be stuck watching Jones again. At least I’ll be able to get work done around the house before halftime again…
What non playoff teams benched their starting QB or key players to lose?
We’d likely be in the top 10 regardless but I’d rather be there WITH a potential franchise QB acquired this year. Let some other desperate team/teams reach for what will be lesser QB’s.
Highly highly unlikely that Denver trades up.
The Chargers aren’t going to hand a division rival a shot at a franchise QB
We may be in QB hell.
+1 Also can’t underestimate DEN trying to jump NYG. Sean Payton’s Saints were not shy in dishing future picks to get the players they wanted.
Except it’s gonna be Denver instead of Minnesota.
Highly highly unlikely that Denver trades up.
Nix feels like the right fit for Denver
It wouldn't have mattered, because the Chargers also lost that final week.
scenario is a very real possibility now.
We may be in QB hell.
+1 Also can’t underestimate DEN trying to jump NYG. Sean Payton’s Saints were not shy in dishing future picks to get the players they wanted.
I think it's more likely Denver would trade directly with the Giants. The Chargers aren't going to trade with their division rivals.
I just find that argument to be lazy. The Jets & Rams games should have been wins also. It's on Schoen to figure out a way to land his QB, the Vikings are maneuvering the draft, the Giants will as well.
No GM interviews for a job and lays out the plan of just losing as much as possible to ensure a top draft pick. The NFL isn't the NBA. This is on Schoen to figure out.
Many teams benched their starting QBs and key players at the end of the year. To purposely lose.
We didn’t. Now we might be stuck watching Jones again. At least I’ll be able to get work done around the house before halftime again…
Bullshit. Which teams in the top 5 tanked on purpose? And the Giants playing games with Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor. What else did you want them to do? Throw Dexter Lawrence out there at QB?
You’re an ass clown. Lazy freakin fan talk sitting on your nasty ass sofa asking people that are coaching/playing for their careers to lose on purpose. Wake the fuck up.
As long as Maye get's drafted in front of us, we'll get Nix, McCarthy or Daniels and I'd be fine with that....
No GM interviews for a job and lays out the plan of just losing as much as possible to ensure a top draft pick. The NFL isn't the NBA. This is on Schoen to figure out.
Amen. GM’s, coaches, players want to win, period.
Then you figure out how to make your team better. Would it be better to have the 5th pick? Of course it would. Was it important for Schoen and Daboll to win every game they can? Of course it was and will always be!
Now JS has to figure out how to get his QB. What ever it takes.
The Vikings want to give up their 11th and 23rd this year, and 1st next year? Well the Giants 1st, 2nd and 1st next year is worth more. And remember the Vikings right now do not own a 2nd or 3rd in 2024 and they already traded away their 2nd in 2025.
If they surpass the Giants, it's because the Vikings GM is more aggressive in moving up and using future assets whereas Schoen wasn't. It would suck, but it would have nothing to do with the Giants winning the final game.
Her response?
"Look at Brock Purdy. You guys overrate the draft."
Her response?
"Look at Brock Purdy. You guys overrate the draft."
I love Nabers. Part of me thinks selecting him at 6 is a nice alternative. McCarthy and Maye are risky picks. Both may be busts.
That isn't it. It's that when there were fans last season that were rooting for losses hoping to get a higher draft pick, a bunch of people kept shouting them down saying that a winning culture was more important. That never made much sense to me considering this franchise hasn't done much winning the last several coaching regimes. Like ppl were insinuating that free agents would sign with us since we went 6-11 vs going 5-12. Didn't help to retain Barkley or McKinney getting those wins. With so much roster turnover every year, players don't stick around to be part of the turnaround due to any "winning culture."
Those wins down the stretch were indeed meaningless and only served to hurt our draft positioning.
I just find that argument to be lazy. The Jets & Rams games should have been wins also. It's on Schoen to figure out a way to land his QB, the Vikings are maneuvering the draft, the Giants will as well.
No GM interviews for a job and lays out the plan of just losing as much as possible to ensure a top draft pick. The NFL isn't the NBA. This is on Schoen to figure out.
Many teams benched their starting QBs and key players at the end of the year. To purposely lose.
We didn’t. Now we might be stuck watching Jones again. At least I’ll be able to get work done around the house before halftime again…
Oh please. They started Tommy fucking DeVito for a stretch of games.
The Chargers can trade with the Giants, be assured of Nabers or Odunze, or trade back for more picks.
Eric’s wife understands not to freak out, the rest of us should follow that advice.
But it's going to be a really rough season, and if the top 4 QB's show promise, boy idk if Daboll/Schoen can survive the wave of anger that they will face from the fanbase. It's going to get really really rough.
Just imagine if they miss on all 4 QB's, AND Daniel Jones play and gets hurt again kicking in his injury guarantee. How can they bring back Schoen in that situation?
So? Who cares? You rooting for losses didn’t change a damn thing, did it? And them rooting for wins didn’t change a damn thing, did it? These arguments are useless and all they are is dick measuring competitions. One side rooting for wins thinks they are better, more loyal fans and the side rooting for losses thinks that makes them better, smarter fans. How anyone else enjoys games has zero effect on you or the team. And neither side is better, more loyal or smarter than the side side no matter how much some of you try to suggest that it does
Rooting for either side from a fan standpoint, I agree with you does nothing. My view is let fans root for whatever side they want, whether it's wins or losses. Unfortunately it's when fans of one side can't ignore the fans of the other side that it becomes contentious, especially in game threads. Losing sucks and frustrations mount. That's when you get criticisms of whether or not someone is a "true" fan of the team. Loyalties are questioned and it all just becomes silly.
Bottomline is this: winning will cure all. Let's all agree and hope that this regime turns it around so we don't have fans turning on each other every week over a football team's success.
PS: Eric, you have a brilliant wife! Sounds like she dropped the mike on you with that one. LOL.
Also, the narrative that Giants are screwed if they don't get one of the QBs seems to be growing even among those who don't like (pick one) of these guys. Seems a lot of fans are prepared to be outraged if Giants draft Maye or Daniels or McCarthy, especially if they trade up, and are also prepared to be outraged if they don't draft a QB at 6. Some of this sentiment might involve the belief that drafting one of the oft-mentioned QBs will signal the immediate demise of he-who-shall-not-be-mentioned, which does not seem likely in any case.
The Giants have no weapons on O. Regardless of all the OL signings it’s still a big question mark with Neal.
Sit tight at 6, if the QB falls take him but trading a haul of picks when we still have 2 years of paying Jones is not a good move.
We may be in QB hell.
Continue to build the team so that when the QB is here he has the best chance to succeed. Putting a QB in a position where he is made the starter but his team blows never works.
We have seen Jones win games. If he has a real line in front of him and two stud blocking TE's along with an Odunze or Nabers he can start next year as the team and depth continues to build. If he blows we play Lock.
scenario is a very real possibility now.
We may be in QB hell.
Continue to build the team so that when the QB is here he has the best chance to succeed. Putting a QB in a position where he is made the starter but his team blows never works.
We have seen Jones win games. If he has a real line in front of him and two stud blocking TE's along with an Odunze or Nabers he can start next year as the team and depth continues to build. If he blows we play Lock.
We’ve also seen Tommy DeVito win games…
I am done with Jones but I am not about to make a stupid move for the sake of getting a QB.
scenario is a very real possibility now.
We may be in QB hell.
Continue to build the team so that when the QB is here he has the best chance to succeed. Putting a QB in a position where he is made the starter but his team blows never works.
We have seen Jones win games. If he has a real line in front of him and two stud blocking TE's along with an Odunze or Nabers he can start next year as the team and depth continues to build. If he blows we play Lock.
There going to use both blocking tight ends at the same time?
The stupid move is keeping Daniel Jones on the roster. Just to watch him get hurt again and pay him even more money then we already have.
My god enough hand ringing over winning those late games. NE was literally impossible to lose to that day. Saquon all but tried to hand that game to GB but they wouldn't take it. Washington has perfected losing for a better pick for years and what has it gotten them? They're still perennially worse than us. I mean some of you sound like the owner Rachel Phelps from "Major League". What should we do? A series of fines for good play? Bench a guy when he makes a standout play? Just stop freaking out and let it all play out.
Link
hyatt, robinson, now nabors all played major slot in college...
My god enough hand ringing over winning those late games. NE was literally impossible to lose to that day. Saquon all but tried to hand that game to GB but they wouldn't take it. Washington has perfected losing for a better pick for years and what has it gotten them? They're still perennially worse than us. I mean some of you sound like the owner Rachel Phelps from "Major League". What should we do? A series of fines for good play? Bench a guy when he makes a standout play? Just stop freaking out and let it all play out.
Nabers could easily turn out to be the first or second best player in this draft. Most explosive player available. Possibly Tyreek Hill with bigger frame.
hyatt, robinson, now nabors all played major slot in college...
Lol. Nabers isn't a slot guy. Where did you get that from? He's a Z.
Unfortunately there is this thing called the salary cap. I am sure you have heard of it. He will be on the roster unless the Giants decide to be the Broncos and take it up the ass by releasing him.
Allen and Jackson especially had big concerns when they were drafted too. "But they have warts!" Yeah most prospects do besides maybe Andrew Luck . Getting a QB and letting BD mold them into the next Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, Herbert is the idea. The "big 4" have the most tools than can help with that
we need a guy on the outside....
hyatt, robinson, now nabors all played major slot in college...
Lol. Nabers isn't a slot guy. Where did you get that from? He's a Z.
But he gained more than 90% of his yards from the slot. So there's that.
In comment 16435065 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
we need a guy on the outside....
hyatt, robinson, now nabors all played major slot in college...
Lol. Nabers isn't a slot guy. Where did you get that from? He's a Z.
But he gained more than 90% of his yards from the slot. So there's that.
If you think Garrett Wilson, Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson are slot receivers, then yea, Nabers is a slot guy.
If they are not sold on the QB available at 6 (which I assume is the scenario here since Minny is trading up) they they absolutely should