NBC Sports Mock Draft: Vikings Get Their New QB

Free Agency Fallout1. Chicago Bears Caleb Williams, QB, USC2. Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU3. New England Patriots Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina4. Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State5. Minnesota Vikings (trade with LA Chargers) J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan"The Vikings... They let Kirk Cousins walk in free agency and then traded up from the second to the first round, likely to acquire more ammo to move into this spot... McCarthy will be dropped into an offense with killer weapons and a sharp head coach..."6. New York Giants Malik Nabers, WR, LSU"...Whether it's Daniel Jones or a rookie from next year's class, the Giants can't expect their quarterback to succeed in this current iteration of the offense. Getting Nabers is just step one in revamping the scoring unit."