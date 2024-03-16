If 4 QBs and MHJ go ahead of us, Plan B?

Say if Pats keep #3 and go QB along with Chi & Wash, AZ takes MHJ, Minn outbids us for #5 and goes QB, what do we think is our Plan B for #6? Assuming CW/JD/DM/JJM are all gone.
I think we still consider next tier of QB prospects but not at 6. Trade down and then look at Nix, Penix, maybe even Milton or Jordan Travis later.
If Jones is a June 1st cut....get Fields for a year.
What if they draft Nix and resign Hakeem Nicks along with Akiem Hicks?
Washington was moving the ball down the field late for a go ahead score and fumbled the ball away. What would you like the team to do? Should Daboll’s staff have been teaching how not to fall on a live ball? Should the players have picked it up and gives it back to them?
You should be feeling lucky they’re at 6. The fact that they didn’t win the Jets, Buffalo and Rams games was almost criminal.
In comment 16434572 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Sounds like you have penix envy
God I hate this way of thinking.... it's sooooo shortsighted.
There will be teams who covet Alt, the receivers, Bowers, etc.
For example, the Giants can trade with the Jets who desperately want a left tackle.
They trade the 6th with their 5th-round pick for the Jets 10th and their second-round pick
The Giants then select Bowers, Turner, with their first.
If the top 4 qb’s in this draft are selected ahead of the Giants, I’m not sure what a trade down (if possible) would even net them for next year.
By trading for Burns and paying him I think the Giants plan all along was to get rid of Jones this year or next and replacing him with a qb on a rookie contract. I really hope Schoen can wiggle out of this quandary with a successful plan!
I would rather that they accumulate picks this year or for next year and select a top QB next year.
If the Giants cannot get a premiere prospect they have too many holes to fill to speculate on a QB.
Dude, this is not the same draft. There were 4 blue chip players in 96. There are so many good players in this draft that staying at 6 and getting Naber or Odunze is not like not having a plan and drafting Cedric Jones.
Now if you want to make an argument the should have traded back in 1996 and selected Ray Lewis I completely agree.
I will give Schoen the benefit of the doubt that he had plan in place to get either Maye or McCarthy.
If they don’t like any of those guys as a long term answer, you need to get up and get one of the guys you do have that grade on, even if you have to overpay. There are only so many years you can just shrug and go into the year with no viable plan to compete for a division title.
The Giants don’t have an NFL caliber starting QB currently on the roster. Going into yet another season with that is akin to going in with another patchwork Oline. It is simply deferring being competitive for another year while you wait and hope to get better.
No it’s not.
This sentiment is the same as the people who said losing out on Chase Young set the franchise back years.
things don't always work out as people think it will with the NFL draft.
C. Trade down and take a second tier guy. Nix/Penix might be available later in the first round.
D. Trade for Fields. Cost is similar to drafting a guy like Milton but you won't have the benefit of a full rookie contract. Only this year and possibly his option if you pick it up. Which I think Schoen would if he dies acquire him. Won't make the same mistake as he did with Jones.
Might be worth the pick at number 70.
He had one terrible interception first day of Senior Bowl week but then really improved his performance to the rest of the week to outperform Nix and Penix.
If Plan A is *not* to draft a QB, you can settle into your seat and look forward to at least 2 more years of shitty football (unless of course Drew Lock somehow becomes a solid starter).
Agree, and if they won those "meaningless" games, finished 9-8, the whole narrative of this offseason (hot seat, etc) would be different.
[quote] Rome. Or if Schoen determines Malik is that guy, I'm fine with Nabers. [/quote
+1
That could also be the plan if a QB they're not interested in falls in their laps at 6.
We added 2 blocking TEs in Manhertz (53 starts) and Stoll (26 starts), so we won't need that type. Conclusion: Bowers could still be in play, although that's a bit early.
We replace Barkley with Singletary (66 starts). Conclusion: We do need a better starting RB, but there aren't any worth it in round one.
We added a solid backup QB in Lock (23 starts), so he's able to fill in if Jones isn't ready to start the season or gets injured once again. QB is definitely still in play at #6, but it may not be round 1 depending on how things play out. It appears Minnesota is planning to jump us into the 4th or 5th spot for a QB, so taking the 4th best QB is going to be expensive as we cannot stand pat at the 6th spot and hope to get the 4th best QB. Conclusion: We are probably not moving up to get the 4th best QB. We will probably take a QB in late 1st round or early 2nd round if Nix or Penix are available,
We added 2 specialty WRs in McKenzie (28 starts) and Olszewski. Conclusion: We did not take a top level WR and that is one area we have a great need and will be drafting hungry. There are 3 top level WRs available to draft at #6 between Harrison, Odunze, and Nabers and unless we do trade up for a QB, we are going to take one of these WRs.
The bottom line is where does the greatest need lie? Is it the lack of a top echelon QB or the lack of a 1st rate WR? Knowing that we spent 4 FA acquisitions on the offensive line, they may feel the improved OL coupled withba decent blocking TE does enough to make Jones/Lock a top 10 QB. On the other hand, there currently is no WR capable of being a number one guy, and that is a major problem for Jones or anyone QB drafted. To my thinking, WR1 is the greater need this year.
It amazes me how many fans we have that are completely content with losing, as long as they identify with the players who are losing.
2-- Trade for Fields.
This team needs talent. Even if it's more on defense.
2-- Trade for Fields.
Penix will get murdered on this team.
And even then, as the Niners are proving with their failures, having the better roster means nothing against a top QB.
That's just dirty
Then draft another OL or 2. We'll have more picks. And who are these OL guys we picked up FA? They all suck too? Then why did we pick them up? If they all suck then it means the GM and scouting staff suck so we aren't going anyhwere anyway for the foresesabale future. Never mind next year.
And even then, as the Niners are proving with their failures, having the better roster means nothing against a top QB.
The poor Niners they really suck. What an awful palce they are at. Just awful. LOL.
However I agree - they should be able to get a QB. IMO it would show a level of incompetence if they pass on just one of the QB's they could have had at 6 - that they go on and do well for other teams (inclduign Fields).
In regard to the Niners- haven't they done beter than any other team in the NFL overall the past 4 years or maybe longer other than KC?
I don't understand this. Penix is a decisive thrower; he doesn't need to see it to throw it. He's not Jones; the ball will come out on time.
The Giants are drafting OL and blocking TEs. If you put Penix out there in 12 personnel openers are going to have to put big people on the field, and that is going to result in Penix hitting Slayton and Hyatt for huge gains.
Penix under center using play action in 12 personnel = chunk plays. If you want a comp look at what the Lions are doing with Goff, another guy that doesn't deal well with pressure. And Goff is not in Penix's class as a thrower.
*Signing OL and blocking TEs
His injury past is a risk to me, as well as he's already 24. If he sits a year behind Jones/Lock he'll be 25 before he plays a full season.
Isn't it amazingly annoying?
Yes he pasted his Combine medicals, however he tore the ACL in his knee twice already, which puts him a much greater risk for a re-tear and bone loss. I pass unless he's somewhere in the lower 1st rd.
And I don't know why age matters. I'm not looking past the next 2 or 3 years, and if he plays well enough to be worth paying...great.
Yes he pasted his Combine medicals, however he tore the ACL in his knee twice already, which puts him a much greater risk for a re-tear and bone loss. I pass unless he's somewhere in the lower 1st rd.
"passed"
A trade down with the Bears would seem appropriate. They can get Odunze and we would get a nice haul of picks to get Pennix and a wr plus more. They haven't met with Pennix much, so I don't know if he's on their radar. I love his game though.
I am not sure what Harbaugh will do - he may take MHJ and get his tackle in the 2nd round. Or he may take Bowers.
Schoen will still have options at #6.
My "dream" option would be for a solid QB but no star like McCarthy to be there and we magically get an offer we can't refuse and trade down for a haul say #1, #2 and #2 next year and #4 for #3 next year. We use this capitol next year to really make a big leap up.
Reality says we beefed up the OL and we have young OL that may still develop in Neal, JMS and Edunze (sp?). Lets say this OL leaps up massively and Jones is protecting the football and making smart throws. We are in the playoffs.