If 4 QBs and MHJ go ahead of us, Plan B?

56goat : 3/16/2024 7:26 am
Say if Pats keep #3 and go QB along with Chi & Wash, AZ takes MHJ, Minn outbids us for #5 and goes QB, what do we think is our Plan B for #6? Assuming CW/JD/DM/JJM are all gone.

I think we still consider next tier of QB prospects but not at 6. Trade down and then look at Nix, Penix, maybe even Milton or Jordan Travis later.
Trade  
SoZKillA : 3/16/2024 7:28 am : link
down or take Nabers and hope for Nix is Rd 2. Even that I dont love. They really fucked themselves by winning those meaningless games last year.
They stay at 6  
TrueBlue56 : 3/16/2024 7:33 am : link
And draft one of the WR's or they trade down and acquire more draft picks. The one thing I am sure of is that schoen will have a plan for almost any scenario that plays out.
I get the QB need.....but love the talent left at 6, too.  
George from PA : 3/16/2024 7:34 am : link
Finally get that #1 WRs......

If Jones is a June 1st cut....get Fields for a year.
Cedric Jones  
Victor in CT : 3/16/2024 7:34 am : link
:-)
I'm Curious  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 3/16/2024 7:35 am : link
what Shoen, et al think of Nix and Penix. Or do they nix both Nix and Penix?
RE: I'm Curious  
SoZKillA : 3/16/2024 8:03 am : link
What if they draft Nix and resign Hakeem Nicks along with Akiem Hicks?
RE: RE: I'm Curious  
BillT : 3/16/2024 8:09 am : link
Nix, Nicks and Hicks. Attorneys at Law.
RE: RE: I'm Curious  
markky : 3/16/2024 8:09 am : link
now you guys are just being dix
RE: Trade  
Chris684 : 3/16/2024 8:12 am : link
Washington was moving the ball down the field late for a go ahead score and fumbled the ball away. What would you like the team to do? Should Daboll’s staff have been teaching how not to fall on a live ball? Should the players have picked it up and gives it back to them?

You should be feeling lucky they’re at 6. The fact that they didn’t win the Jets, Buffalo and Rams games was almost criminal.
RE: RE: RE: I'm Curious  
TrueBlue56 : 3/16/2024 8:12 am : link
Sounds like you have penix envy
RE: RE: RE: I'm Curious  
Spider56 : 3/16/2024 8:12 am : link
they’re just looking for a quick fix
Odunze  
Sammo85 : 3/16/2024 8:14 am : link
.
Trade for Fields or possibly draft Nix or maybe Rattler  
Blue21 : 3/16/2024 8:17 am : link
.
I'd target Penix  
Sean : 3/16/2024 8:21 am : link
I want someone to push the ball down the field. I'll say this though, teams don't trade down and take a QB. I can't recall any scenario where a team traded DOWN and took a QB. Either you have a first round grade or you don't. Picking a QB at 6 vs 20 makes no difference imo. I think if NYG passed on Penix at 6, they'd have to trade back into the first round to get him.
For QB? Hope 2026 is a good qb class  
The_Boss : 3/16/2024 8:24 am : link
2025 is gonna be mediocre to bad. We’re fucked if we don’t get one of the guys at the top THIS year. Sooner or later, Arch Manning will be draft eligible….
RE: Trade  
4xchamps : 3/16/2024 8:26 am : link
God I hate this way of thinking.... it's sooooo shortsighted.
 
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2024 8:26 am : link
Odunze
trade down  
Archer : 3/16/2024 8:32 am : link
A trade-down makes a lot of sense.
There will be teams who covet Alt, the receivers, Bowers, etc.

For example, the Giants can trade with the Jets who desperately want a left tackle.

They trade the 6th with their 5th-round pick for the Jets 10th and their second-round pick

The Giants then select Bowers, Turner, with their first.
I'd do a trade down only if you can acquire a 2025 1st, otherwise  
GFAN52 : 3/16/2024 8:34 am : link
Nabers or Odunze.
The problem with trading for Fields  
section302 : 3/16/2024 8:51 am : link
is the Giants would have to decide on picking up his 5th year option by May and I can’t see the Giants doing that. So you are basically trading for a 1 year QB. They haven’t acquired any additional trade capital to give them an opportunity to trade up for a qb next year yet.
If the top 4 qb’s in this draft are selected ahead of the Giants, I’m not sure what a trade down (if possible) would even net them for next year.

By trading for Burns and paying him I think the Giants plan all along was to get rid of Jones this year or next and replacing him with a qb on a rookie contract. I really hope Schoen can wiggle out of this quandary with a successful plan!
We should trade down with Min  
give66 : 3/16/2024 9:04 am : link
Because this might be the most likely scenario.
Giants  
Archer : 3/16/2024 9:07 am : link
If the Giants do not get one of the top four QBs I do not want them to draft a QB with their second-round pick.

I would rather that they accumulate picks this year or for next year and select a top QB next year.

If the Giants cannot get a premiere prospect they have too many holes to fill to speculate on a QB.

Nabors  
UberAlias : 3/16/2024 9:10 am : link
Then draft a developmental guy later. Maybe Rattler.
Schoen can't let that happen  
US1 Giants : 3/16/2024 9:28 am : link
if Daball wants the 4th QB.
RE: Cedric Jones  
Rjanyg : 3/16/2024 9:30 am : link
Dude, this is not the same draft. There were 4 blue chip players in 96. There are so many good players in this draft that staying at 6 and getting Naber or Odunze is not like not having a plan and drafting Cedric Jones.

Now if you want to make an argument the should have traded back in 1996 and selected Ray Lewis I completely agree.

I will give Schoen the benefit of the doubt that he had plan in place to get either Maye or McCarthy.
I would trade down  
LW_Giants : 3/16/2024 9:38 am : link
and accumulate draft assets for next year because we'll be back looking for a QB at the top again.
It depends on what they think about  
Mike from Ohio : 3/16/2024 9:38 am : link
Nix, Penix, Rattler, et al.

If they don’t like any of those guys as a long term answer, you need to get up and get one of the guys you do have that grade on, even if you have to overpay. There are only so many years you can just shrug and go into the year with no viable plan to compete for a division title.

The Giants don’t have an NFL caliber starting QB currently on the roster. Going into yet another season with that is akin to going in with another patchwork Oline. It is simply deferring being competitive for another year while you wait and hope to get better.
RE: Cedric Jones  
GFAN52 : 3/16/2024 9:40 am : link
No it’s not.
RE: Trade  
pjcas18 : 3/16/2024 9:42 am : link
This sentiment is the same as the people who said losing out on Chase Young set the franchise back years.

things don't always work out as people think it will with the NFL draft.
Plans B-D  
RomanWH : 3/16/2024 9:44 am : link
B. Do nothing. Take BPA like Nabers/Odunze and take a developmental guy later like Milton.

C. Trade down and take a second tier guy. Nix/Penix might be available later in the first round.

D. Trade for Fields. Cost is similar to drafting a guy like Milton but you won't have the benefit of a full rookie contract. Only this year and possibly his option if you pick it up. Which I think Schoen would if he dies acquire him. Won't make the same mistake as he did with Jones.
Intrigued by Spencer Rattler  
Rick in Dallas : 3/16/2024 9:58 am : link
He has had a very good pre draft performance at Senior Bowl and Combine.
Might be worth the pick at number 70.
He had one terrible interception first day of Senior Bowl week but then really improved his performance to the rest of the week to outperform Nix and Penix.
If plan A is to draft a QB  
YorkAveGiant : 3/16/2024 10:12 am : link
I’ll likely sell my seasons. Please keep building this team, don’t give up the future for one of these crappy QBs.
RE: If plan A is to draft a QB  
BlueVinnie : 3/16/2024 10:21 am : link
In comment 16434785 YorkAveGiant said:
Quote:
I’ll likely sell my seasons. Please keep building this team, don’t give up the future for one of these crappy QBs.

If Plan A is *not* to draft a QB, you can settle into your seat and look forward to at least 2 more years of shitty football (unless of course Drew Lock somehow becomes a solid starter).
RE: RE: Trade  
clatterbuck : 3/16/2024 10:23 am : link
God I hate this way of thinking.... it's sooooo shortsighted.


Agree, and if they won those "meaningless" games, finished 9-8, the whole narrative of this offseason (hot seat, etc) would be different.
WR1  
Spider43 : 3/16/2024 10:25 am : link
Rome. Or if Schoen determines Malik is that guy, I'm fine with Nabers.
RE: WR1  
Joe Beckwith : 3/16/2024 10:45 am : link
+1
Hopefully the Giants are calling that Plan A.  
David B. : 3/16/2024 10:50 am : link
Because it's the most likely scenario. You go BPA. Whichever WR they rate highest.

That could also be the plan if a QB they're not interested in falls in their laps at 6.
Nix  
Amc825 : 3/16/2024 10:54 am : link
Get a QB.

Try to trade back into the 1st to grab one of  
Section331 : 3/16/2024 11:24 am : link
Nix or Penix. I know a lot of posters don’t like him, but I prefer Penix. I have questions about Nix’s arm and how it will play at a windy MetLife.
Odunze  
JonC : 3/16/2024 11:38 am : link
.
My take is that out FA additions are a Giant tell:  
Rod in St Cloud : 3/16/2024 12:29 pm : link
Free Agency is the means to shore up the team's weaknesses, so we don't draft hungry. We added 4 offensive linemen in Elumenor (45 starts), Runyon (50 starts), Stinnie (12 starts), and Scholtman (14 starts). Conclusion: We are not obligated to take an OL with pick #6, but still possible.

We added 2 blocking TEs in Manhertz (53 starts) and Stoll (26 starts), so we won't need that type. Conclusion: Bowers could still be in play, although that's a bit early.

We replace Barkley with Singletary (66 starts). Conclusion: We do need a better starting RB, but there aren't any worth it in round one.

We added a solid backup QB in Lock (23 starts), so he's able to fill in if Jones isn't ready to start the season or gets injured once again. QB is definitely still in play at #6, but it may not be round 1 depending on how things play out. It appears Minnesota is planning to jump us into the 4th or 5th spot for a QB, so taking the 4th best QB is going to be expensive as we cannot stand pat at the 6th spot and hope to get the 4th best QB. Conclusion: We are probably not moving up to get the 4th best QB. We will probably take a QB in late 1st round or early 2nd round if Nix or Penix are available,

We added 2 specialty WRs in McKenzie (28 starts) and Olszewski. Conclusion: We did not take a top level WR and that is one area we have a great need and will be drafting hungry. There are 3 top level WRs available to draft at #6 between Harrison, Odunze, and Nabers and unless we do trade up for a QB, we are going to take one of these WRs.

The bottom line is where does the greatest need lie? Is it the lack of a top echelon QB or the lack of a 1st rate WR? Knowing that we spent 4 FA acquisitions on the offensive line, they may feel the improved OL coupled withba decent blocking TE does enough to make Jones/Lock a top 10 QB. On the other hand, there currently is no WR capable of being a number one guy, and that is a major problem for Jones or anyone QB drafted. To my thinking, WR1 is the greater need this year.
I  
AcidTest : 3/16/2024 12:53 pm : link
think they'll draft Odunze, with the slight chance of a trade down. I don't see them taking Nix at #6.
RE: If plan A is to draft a QB  
Mike from Ohio : 3/16/2024 2:20 pm : link
It amazes me how many fans we have that are completely content with losing, as long as they identify with the players who are losing.
Three other Options  
giantstock : 3/16/2024 2:24 pm : link
1-- Trade down and get Penix or Nix.
2-- Trade for Fields.
Draft BPA  
islander1 : 3/16/2024 2:47 pm : link
Unless we can't intelligently drop down

This team needs talent. Even if it's more on defense.
RE: Three other Options  
islander1 : 3/16/2024 2:48 pm : link
Penix will get murdered on this team.
if they cannot get a QB  
BigBlueCane : 3/16/2024 2:49 pm : link
they have to hit on virtually every other draft pick, Free Agent signing and coaching hire.

And even then, as the Niners are proving with their failures, having the better roster means nothing against a top QB.
RE: Cedric Jones  
logman : 3/16/2024 3:17 pm : link
That's just dirty
take odunze  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2024 3:21 pm : link
he is the perfect receiver in terms of skill set this offense doesnt have. he is a total stud.
Trade down with the Bears and take Bowers maybe?  
BleedBlue46 : 3/16/2024 3:22 pm : link
Or take Odunze if the trade package wasn't enough. I hope Schoen trades whatever it takes to get to 4 or 5 if the Pats don't trade down with the Vikings. I like Pennix, but I don't think he's even on our radar. Nix I don't like for us. If we don't get one of the top 4 qbs it might be just onto 2025 or a trade for Fields would probably be the last resort.
RE: RE: Three other Options  
giantstock : 3/16/2024 4:23 pm : link
Then draft another OL or 2. We'll have more picks. And who are these OL guys we picked up FA? They all suck too? Then why did we pick them up? If they all suck then it means the GM and scouting staff suck so we aren't going anyhwere anyway for the foresesabale future. Never mind next year.
RE: if they cannot get a QB  
giantstock : 3/16/2024 4:28 pm : link
The poor Niners they really suck. What an awful palce they are at. Just awful. LOL.

However I agree - they should be able to get a QB. IMO it would show a level of incompetence if they pass on just one of the QB's they could have had at 6 - that they go on and do well for other teams (inclduign Fields).

In regard to the Niners- haven't they done beter than any other team in the NFL overall the past 4 years or maybe longer other than KC?
Agree with most  
Carl in CT : 3/16/2024 4:49 pm : link
Try to trade down, wash receiver, maybe Alt, or any defensive player in the country as long as you pick the right one is not a bad call back.
RE: RE: Three other Options  
Go Terps : 3/16/2024 9:40 pm : link
I don't understand this. Penix is a decisive thrower; he doesn't need to see it to throw it. He's not Jones; the ball will come out on time.

The Giants are drafting OL and blocking TEs. If you put Penix out there in 12 personnel openers are going to have to put big people on the field, and that is going to result in Penix hitting Slayton and Hyatt for huge gains.

Penix under center using play action in 12 personnel = chunk plays. If you want a comp look at what the Lions are doing with Goff, another guy that doesn't deal well with pressure. And Goff is not in Penix's class as a thrower.
RE: RE: RE: Three other Options  
Go Terps : 3/16/2024 9:42 pm : link
*Signing OL and blocking TEs
*opponents  
Go Terps : 3/16/2024 9:43 pm : link
I'm the Daniel Jones of typing on a phone.
RE: RE: RE: Three other Options  
GFAN52 : 3/16/2024 9:44 pm : link
His injury past is a risk to me, as well as he's already 24. If he sits a year behind Jones/Lock he'll be 25 before he plays a full season.
Penix passed the medicals at the Combine, right?  
Go Terps : 3/16/2024 9:49 pm : link
And I don't know why age matters. I'm not looking past the next 2 or 3 years, and if he plays well enough to be worth paying...great.
RE: RE: Trade  
Harvest Blend : 3/16/2024 9:53 pm : link
You should be feeling lucky they’re at 6. The fact that they didn’t win the Jets, Buffalo and Rams games was almost criminal.


Isn't it amazingly annoying?
Can't let this scenario happen  
ElitoCanton : 3/16/2024 10:05 pm : link
have to trade up to get the QB you like. If you love him at 6, you should love him enough to trade up.
RE: Penix passed the medicals at the Combine, right?  
GFAN52 : 3/16/2024 10:51 pm : link
Yes he pasted his Combine medicals, however he tore the ACL in his knee twice already, which puts him a much greater risk for a re-tear and bone loss. I pass unless he's somewhere in the lower 1st rd.
"passed"  
GFAN52 : 3/16/2024 10:52 pm : link
"passed"
RE: RE: RE: Three other Options  
BleedBlue46 : 3/16/2024 11:05 pm : link
A trade down with the Bears would seem appropriate. They can get Odunze and we would get a nice haul of picks to get Pennix and a wr plus more. They haven't met with Pennix much, so I don't know if he's on their radar. I love his game though.
In my opinion  
Fifty Six : 12:23 am : link
This is actually plan a. I think the QB talk is bunk. I think the guy the Giants like at QB is the same guy everyone else likes at QB. I think we should prepare for Nabers
If the Vikes move to #4,  
section125 : 7:26 am : link
that means MHJ will still be there. If LAC go for protection for Herbert (Alt) then that leaves MHJ for the Giants....

I am not sure what Harbaugh will do - he may take MHJ and get his tackle in the 2nd round. Or he may take Bowers.

Schoen will still have options at #6.
Giants will take a playmaker WR like Nabers or Odunze  
SGMen : 7:53 am : link
One of these two guys will be available.

My "dream" option would be for a solid QB but no star like McCarthy to be there and we magically get an offer we can't refuse and trade down for a haul say #1, #2 and #2 next year and #4 for #3 next year. We use this capitol next year to really make a big leap up.

Reality says we beefed up the OL and we have young OL that may still develop in Neal, JMS and Edunze (sp?). Lets say this OL leaps up massively and Jones is protecting the football and making smart throws. We are in the playoffs.
