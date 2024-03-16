If 4 QBs and MHJ go ahead of us, Plan B? 56goat : 3/16/2024 7:26 am

Say if Pats keep #3 and go QB along with Chi & Wash, AZ takes MHJ, Minn outbids us for #5 and goes QB, what do we think is our Plan B for #6? Assuming CW/JD/DM/JJM are all gone.



I think we still consider next tier of QB prospects but not at 6. Trade down and then look at Nix, Penix, maybe even Milton or Jordan Travis later.