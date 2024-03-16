Plausible Scenario Where Daboll/Schoen Are Fired christian : 3/16/2024 8:57 am

I've read a number of posts virtually guaranteeing Daboll and Schoen survive this year. I think it's likely, except in one scenario.



If the Giants run it back with Jones as the starter, don't pick a legitimate alternative (for instance Rattler in the third), and falter.



I'd bet my house if a Daniel Jones led team loses 10 games in 2024, the level of ugliness from the media and fans will lap what we saw in 2021.



Anyone willing to be they'd survive that?