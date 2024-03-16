for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Justin Fields traded to the Steelers

Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 6:39 pm
Not sure of compensation yet.
huh  
NYGiantFL007 : 3/16/2024 6:40 pm : link
and huh some more. I guess
Link  
robbieballs2003 : 3/16/2024 6:42 pm : link
?
For pennies too. 6th rounder that can become a 4th  
Strahan91 : 3/16/2024 6:42 pm : link
based on playing time
Wilson and Fields?  
GFAN52 : 3/16/2024 6:42 pm : link
What are they doing.
RE: Wilson and Fields?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2024 6:43 pm : link
In comment 16435534 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
What are they doing.


Seeing what fits. Its costing them nothing.
RE: RE: Wilson and Fields?  
robbieballs2003 : 3/16/2024 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16435536 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16435534 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


What are they doing.



Seeing what fits. Its costing them nothing.


Seriously. Pickett and Rudolph were what they had last year. How is this an issue?
for a 6th!!!!  
bigbluewillrise : 3/16/2024 6:44 pm : link
idk id trade a 6th round pick for a chance at fields over picking 6th overall for JJM....

the nfl prospect fetish is unreal.
RE: For pennies too. 6th rounder that can become a 4th  
ColHowPepper : 3/16/2024 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16435533 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
based on playing time

Wow! I'd have done that 10x before Locke @ $5m
RE: RE: Wilson and Fields?  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/16/2024 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16435536 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16435534 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


What are they doing.




Seeing what fits. Its costing them nothing.


They still have to pay Fields and give up draft compensation. Fields owed like 6M this year? Could be wrong
He was worth a 6th  
upnyg : 3/16/2024 6:45 pm : link
round flyer
RE: RE: RE: Wilson and Fields?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2024 6:46 pm : link
In comment 16435542 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 16435536 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16435534 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


What are they doing.




Seeing what fits. Its costing them nothing.



They still have to pay Fields and give up draft compensation. Fields owed like 6M this year? Could be wrong


They do not "have" to pay fields until he plays and only if he plays well.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2024 6:46 pm : link
Interesting.
RE: RE: RE: Wilson and Fields?  
bigbluewillrise : 3/16/2024 6:46 pm : link
In comment 16435542 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 16435536 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16435534 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


What are they doing.




Seeing what fits. Its costing them nothing.



They still have to pay Fields and give up draft compensation. Fields owed like 6M this year? Could be wrong


fields is owed 1.6m base....
hes cheaper than a backup QB if you dont have cap space...
we just paid 5-6m for lock.
So the dream of trading with the Bears is officially dead  
Chris684 : 3/16/2024 6:46 pm : link
The only move left to make is for Maye or McCarthy at 3, 4 or 5.
He's a 1 year rental  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 6:47 pm : link
If he has a decent year they'd be in the same position with Fields that they're currently in with Jones.
I do this versus picking JJ McCarthy at 6 or higher.  
ThomasG : 3/16/2024 6:47 pm : link
Schoen could have protected his downside draft scenario with this deal.
 
Mdgiantsfan : 3/16/2024 6:47 pm : link
Great move by Pittsburgh!
RE: He's a 1 year rental  
bigbluewillrise : 3/16/2024 6:47 pm : link
In comment 16435549 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
If he has a decent year they'd be in the same position with Fields that they're currently in with Jones.


no they arent.
they can negotiate with fields now.

do what the packers did with love.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2024 6:48 pm : link
Gotta admit...I thought he'd fetch more. And I'm no Fields fan.
Going from Pickett to Fields is a pretty big upgrade  
Strahan91 : 3/16/2024 6:48 pm : link
in terms of raw talent/upside. Smart move by Pitt. Maybe he'll never come around in which case they lose essentially nothing in a 6th rounder.
And the comp pick later, should he walk in FA  
Saos1n : 3/16/2024 6:48 pm : link
Will be greater than what they gave up

As I’ve been saying all week, it would’ve been worth a stab. Oh well

Onto JJ fucking McCarthy’s overthrowing ass
the nfl is crazy towns.  
bigbluewillrise : 3/16/2024 6:48 pm : link
crazy towns.

RE: RE: He's a 1 year rental  
Toth029 : 3/16/2024 6:48 pm : link
In comment 16435553 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
In comment 16435549 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


If he has a decent year they'd be in the same position with Fields that they're currently in with Jones.



no they arent.
they can negotiate with fields now.

do what the packers did with love.


I figure Wilson starts and Fields has his fifth year option declined.
I love this deal  
AROCK1000 : 3/16/2024 6:49 pm : link
.
come on a 6th rounder?!!!  
fish3321 : 3/16/2024 6:49 pm : link
I would have given up a 4th easily. We should have made this move.

Tre Hawkins,
Beavers
Rodarius Williams
Cam Brown
Corey Ballentine

those were the giants recent 6th round picks. Come on Joe.
RE: RE: RE: He's a 1 year rental  
bigbluewillrise : 3/16/2024 6:50 pm : link
In comment 16435559 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16435553 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


In comment 16435549 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


If he has a decent year they'd be in the same position with Fields that they're currently in with Jones.



no they arent.
they can negotiate with fields now.

do what the packers did with love.



I figure Wilson starts and Fields has his fifth year option declined.


rip up his current contract and negotiate a 2 year deal woth like 8-10m per...thats what love did.
shcoen didnt do this and we got stuck.
Welp, I was way off in thinking the Allen trade kept Fields  
BH28 : 3/16/2024 6:50 pm : link
.
Pickett  
crooza172 : 3/16/2024 6:50 pm : link
Got traded for a higher pick than that. That is absolutely unreal. I cannot believe Shoen preferred lock for 5 million over Fields for a sixth and 1.6 million.
I would have made this move  
logman : 3/16/2024 6:51 pm : link
instead of signing Lock
Caleb Williams  
GFAN52 : 3/16/2024 6:51 pm : link
Welcome to the Bears.
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2024 6:51 pm : link
11th picks in the 2021 draft and he was traded for a 6th round pick.

...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2024 6:51 pm : link
Not understanding this Fields love. He's like a younger version of Daniel Jones.
RE: ...  
bigbluewillrise : 3/16/2024 6:52 pm : link
In comment 16435570 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Not understanding this Fields love. He's like a younger version of Daniel Jones.


without all the injury neck/acls etc.
THATS HUGE!!!!
RE: ...  
crooza172 : 3/16/2024 6:52 pm : link
In comment 16435570 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Not understanding this Fields love. He's like a younger version of Daniel Jones.


There is no love. His upside is insanely higher and for essentially cheaper than Lock. Crazy............
RE: RE: He's a 1 year rental  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 6:52 pm : link
In comment 16435553 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
In comment 16435549 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


If he has a decent year they'd be in the same position with Fields that they're currently in with Jones.



no they arent.
they can negotiate with fields now.

do what the packers did with love.


Why would Justin Fields take any deal right now unless it matches the 5th year option?
RE: ...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2024 6:52 pm : link
In comment 16435570 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Not understanding this Fields love. He's like a younger version of Daniel Jones.


Most people dobt understand why he isn't working out. But he does have the same flaws as Jones.

He checks every box except the mental one.
ok and a younger version of Daniel Jones isn't worth a 6th rounder?  
fish3321 : 3/16/2024 6:52 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Wilson and Fields?  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/16/2024 6:52 pm : link
In comment 16435547 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
In comment 16435542 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:


In comment 16435536 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16435534 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


What are they doing.




Seeing what fits. Its costing them nothing.



They still have to pay Fields and give up draft compensation. Fields owed like 6M this year? Could be wrong



fields is owed 1.6m base....
hes cheaper than a backup QB if you dont have cap space...
we just paid 5-6m for lock.


I see it now. 👍
RE: the  
GFAN52 : 3/16/2024 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16435568 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
11th picks in the 2021 draft and he was traded for a 6th round pick.


Makes you wonder what the QBs in the 2024 draft will be going for in 3 years.
RE: ...  
Toth029 : 3/16/2024 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16435570 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Not understanding this Fields love. He's like a younger version of Daniel Jones.


The media and fans, some here, thought he was going to be dealt for a 2nd at the very least.

The NFL knows better.
RE: RE: RE: He's a 1 year rental  
bigbluewillrise : 3/16/2024 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16435573 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16435553 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


In comment 16435549 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


If he has a decent year they'd be in the same position with Fields that they're currently in with Jones.



no they arent.
they can negotiate with fields now.

do what the packers did with love.



Why would Justin Fields take any deal right now unless it matches the 5th year option?


because its likely to get declined. so now he gets 10+m gtd instead of taking a chance hes abakcup and gets way less.
RE: RE: the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2024 6:54 pm : link
In comment 16435577 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16435568 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


11th picks in the 2021 draft and he was traded for a 6th round pick.




Makes you wonder what the QBs in the 2024 draft will be going for in 3 years.


We're in a new era. Except for the Giants, teams have no patience with QBs.
RE: RE: ...  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 6:54 pm : link
In comment 16435572 crooza172 said:
Quote:
In comment 16435570 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Not understanding this Fields love. He's like a younger version of Daniel Jones.



There is no love. His upside is insanely higher and for essentially cheaper than Lock. Crazy............


Yeah except he's a free agent at the end of the year. So if he plays decent you're stuck paying him Baker Mayfield/Daniel Jones money for 1 decent year in the NFL.

There's a recent they couldn't get more than a conditional 6th round pick for him.
With all the teams needing QBs  
Giantimistic : 3/16/2024 6:54 pm : link
A 6th round pick is a clear message what the league thinks of Fields.
RE: the  
upnyg : 3/16/2024 6:54 pm : link
In comment 16435568 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
11th picks in the 2021 draft and he was traded for a 6th round pick.
in 2025
RE: the  
Angel Eyes : 3/16/2024 6:54 pm : link
In comment 16435568 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
11th picks in the 2021 draft and he was traded for a 6th round pick.

Isaiah Simmons was the 8th pick and he was dealt for a 7th.
RE: RE: the  
Angel Eyes : 3/16/2024 6:55 pm : link
In comment 16435585 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 16435568 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


11th picks in the 2021 draft and he was traded for a 6th round pick.



Isaiah Simmons was the 8th pick and he was dealt for a 7th rounder.
RE: ...  
monstercoo : 3/16/2024 6:55 pm : link
In comment 16435570 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Not understanding this Fields love. He's like a younger version of Daniel Jones.


Younger means more potential and he doesn’t have the injuries.

Im really disappointed that the giants didn’t get him. I don’t think they actually want someone to compete with Jones this year.
RE: RE: RE: the  
GFAN52 : 3/16/2024 6:55 pm : link
In comment 16435581 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16435577 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 16435568 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


11th picks in the 2021 draft and he was traded for a 6th round pick.




Makes you wonder what the QBs in the 2024 draft will be going for in 3 years.



We're in a new era. Except for the Giants, teams have no patience with QBs.


Agreed.
i dont see how schoen wasnt invovled in this the past few days  
bigbluewillrise : 3/16/2024 6:55 pm : link
before they signed lock....

they must have passed on fields altogether.

theres no way CHI didnt reach out.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2024 6:56 pm : link
I can't get over how bad-& it's fucking bad-the '21 QB draft class was. Wilson, Lance, Fields, Mac Jones...those are top 15-FIFTEEN!-picks who are no longer with the team that drafted them.

As always, the draft is a crapshoot. There are no guarantees.
RE: ok and a younger version of Daniel Jones isn't worth a 6th rounder?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2024 6:56 pm : link
In comment 16435575 fish3321 said:
Quote:
.



A younger version of the guy that has done nothing but lose and be mediocre for 5 years, who says no.
RE: RE: RE: the  
Strahan91 : 3/16/2024 6:57 pm : link
In comment 16435581 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16435577 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 16435568 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


11th picks in the 2021 draft and he was traded for a 6th round pick.




Makes you wonder what the QBs in the 2024 draft will be going for in 3 years.



We're in a new era. Except for the Giants, teams have no patience with QBs.

True although I think Chicago would've continued on with him if they didn't have Carolina's pick. By all accounts, the org still likes him but not enough to pass up taking a prospect of Caleb's caliber.
He is terrible  
BlueHurricane : 3/16/2024 6:57 pm : link
And he is why you don’t pick a QB high just to take a QB
RE: i dont see how schoen wasnt invovled in this the past few days  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2024 6:57 pm : link
In comment 16435589 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
before they signed lock....

they must have passed on fields altogether.

theres no way CHI didnt reach out.


It's not like they're unfamiliar with the player. They could simply not have had much interest.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He's a 1 year rental  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 6:57 pm : link
In comment 16435579 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
In comment 16435573 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16435553 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


In comment 16435549 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


If he has a decent year they'd be in the same position with Fields that they're currently in with Jones.



no they arent.
they can negotiate with fields now.

do what the packers did with love.



Why would Justin Fields take any deal right now unless it matches the 5th year option?



because its likely to get declined. so now he gets 10+m gtd instead of taking a chance hes abakcup and gets way less.


It's going to get declined for sure. Justin Fields would be an absolute moron to except any contract offer right now unless it's for the same price as the 5th year option.

Sam Darnold has been in the NFL for much longer and is much worse and just got 10 million for 1 year.
RE: RE: RE: the  
Go Terps : 3/16/2024 6:57 pm : link
In comment 16435581 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16435577 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 16435568 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


11th picks in the 2021 draft and he was traded for a 6th round pick.




Makes you wonder what the QBs in the 2024 draft will be going for in 3 years.



We're in a new era. Except for the Giants, teams have no patience with QBs.


There's no reason to have patience. The CBA discourages patience.
RE: ...  
BlueHurricane : 3/16/2024 6:58 pm : link
In comment 16435590 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I can't get over how bad-& it's fucking bad-the '21 QB draft class was. Wilson, Lance, Fields, Mac Jones...those are top 15-FIFTEEN!-picks who are no longer with the team that drafted them.

As always, the draft is a crapshoot. There are no guarantees.


And it’s about to repeat itself this year.
if justin fields becomes a franchise QB or becomes a solid QB  
bigbluewillrise : 3/16/2024 6:58 pm : link
every owner in the nfl is going to ask their GM, why didnt we give up a 6th round pick to bring him in?

this type of moves gets people fired.
RE: i dont see how schoen wasnt invovled in this the past few days  
Strahan91 : 3/16/2024 6:58 pm : link
In comment 16435589 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
before they signed lock....

they must have passed on fields altogether.

theres no way CHI didnt reach out.

Yet another sign that the Giants plan to draft a QB high
RE: ...  
Giantimistic : 3/16/2024 6:58 pm : link
In comment 16435590 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I can't get over how bad-& it's fucking bad-the '21 QB draft class was. Wilson, Lance, Fields, Mac Jones...those are top 15-FIFTEEN!-picks who are no longer with the team that drafted them.

As always, the draft is a crapshoot. There are no guarantees.


3 years from now that could be the same conversation about this draft. You never know.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He's a 1 year rental  
bigbluewillrise : 3/16/2024 6:59 pm : link
In comment 16435595 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16435579 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


In comment 16435573 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16435553 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


In comment 16435549 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


If he has a decent year they'd be in the same position with Fields that they're currently in with Jones.



no they arent.
they can negotiate with fields now.

do what the packers did with love.



Why would Justin Fields take any deal right now unless it matches the 5th year option?



because its likely to get declined. so now he gets 10+m gtd instead of taking a chance hes abakcup and gets way less.



It's going to get declined for sure. Justin Fields would be an absolute moron to except any contract offer right now unless it's for the same price as the 5th year option.

Sam Darnold has been in the NFL for much longer and is much worse and just got 10 million for 1 year.


there a middle ground. jordan love just did that deal.
JJ will get a 5th rounder  
AROCK1000 : 3/16/2024 7:00 pm : link
in 3 years from now
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2024 7:00 pm : link
Yup, entirely possibly we're here in '27 saying, 'Man...that '24 QB draft class sure sucked eh?'

No guarantees. Total crapshoot. It makes life fun though, no? Haha.
RE: i dont see how schoen wasnt invovled in this the past few days  
81_Great_Dane : 3/16/2024 7:00 pm : link
In comment 16435589 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
before they signed lock....

they must have passed on fields altogether.

theres no way CHI didnt reach out.
Daboll was hired in part for his skill at developing QBs. You have to figure Schoen spoke to Daboll and asked “whaddya think? Can you fix him?” and Dabs said “Maybe but I don’t love what I’m seeing on tape. I say pass. Get one of the college guys we’ve talked about.”

I don’t know who they like in the college ranks.
So many bad takes here.  
Darwinian : 3/16/2024 7:00 pm : link
Steelers got a high upside lottery ticket. Feels like Schoen is asleep at the wheel.
Giants should have done what the Bears just did  
JonC : 3/16/2024 7:01 pm : link
.
It's $3.2M if I'm reading it correctly  
Milton : 3/16/2024 7:01 pm : link
$1.6M in salary and $1.6M roster bonus that's guaranteed.
I’m surprised by the Bears  
Chris684 : 3/16/2024 7:01 pm : link
I am no expert on QBs but Chicago started playing pretty well down the stretch. Once Eberflus was brought back I figured Fields would be safe another year and the Bears would continue to work the draft to build their roster out in the short term with Fields and then either commit to him, or have enough draft resources stockpiled to get their QB when they’re ready.
RE: Giants should have done what the Bears just did  
ThomasG : 3/16/2024 7:02 pm : link
In comment 16435610 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Or the Steelers.
College QBs getting 4-5 years to pan out  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2024 7:02 pm : link
Was a rule that existed before NFL coaches went out of their way to cater to college QBs schematically and make it easier than ever to make the leap to pro offenses.

A QB that can play earlier means he's playing on a cost controlled rookie deal. It's a competitive advantage.

The 4 year scholarship is dead.
RE: Giants should have done what the Bears just did  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2024 7:03 pm : link
In comment 16435610 JonC said:
Quote:
.


It remains to be seen if this regime can recover from that mistake.

RE: the  
AcidTest : 3/16/2024 7:03 pm : link
In comment 16435568 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
11th picks in the 2021 draft and he was traded for a 6th round pick.


They took him after trading up with us, so he cost them the 11th pick, the 7th pick in 2022, and fourth and fifth round picks.
RE: RE: i dont see how schoen wasnt invovled in this the past few days  
bigbluewillrise : 3/16/2024 7:03 pm : link
In comment 16435608 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 16435589 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


before they signed lock....

they must have passed on fields altogether.

theres no way CHI didnt reach out.

Daboll was hired in part for his skill at developing QBs. You have to figure Schoen spoke to Daboll and asked “whaddya think? Can you fix him?” and Dabs said “Maybe but I don’t love what I’m seeing on tape. I say pass. Get one of the college guys we’ve talked about.”

I don’t know who they like in the college ranks.


theres cost/benefit/risk analysis...6th overall pick vs 6th round pick
RE: So many bad takes here.  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16435609 Darwinian said:
Quote:
Steelers got a high upside lottery ticket. Feels like Schoen is asleep at the wheel.


High upside based on what? His draft position?

He's been injured for 20% of his games in his career. He's barely completing 60% of his passes and he has 30 INTs and 38 fumbles in 40 career games.
RE: RE: i dont see how schoen wasnt invovled in this the past few days  
GFAN52 : 3/16/2024 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16435600 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16435589 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


before they signed lock....

they must have passed on fields altogether.

theres no way CHI didnt reach out.


Yet another sign that the Giants plan to draft a QB high


One would hope that's the case, or at least the intent.
RE: Giants should have done what the Bears just did  
Darwinian : 3/16/2024 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16435610 JonC said:
Quote:
.


As in deal Jones? Nobody wants Jones. He's worse than Fields and has serious injury concerns and an injury guarantee. All you can do with Jones is keep him on the bench all season, or cut him after he is cleared to play. I don't think there is any dealing Jones. Seriously one of the worst deals in NFL history.
RE: RE: Giants should have done what the Bears just did  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2024 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16435624 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16435610 JonC said:


Quote:


.



As in deal Jones? Nobody wants Jones. He's worse than Fields and has serious injury concerns and an injury guarantee. All you can do with Jones is keep him on the bench all season, or cut him after he is cleared to play. I don't think there is any dealing Jones. Seriously one of the worst deals in NFL history.


I believe he's talking about two years ago when the Giants didn't pick up his option.
Great  
AcidTest : 3/16/2024 7:05 pm : link
trade by the Steelers, even if he's a one year rental. I'm surprised the Giants did not trade for him at that price.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2024 7:05 pm : link
I do have to laugh, as seemingly every team in the NFL-with the exception of us-realizes you don't need a presidential term plus to decide if a guy is THE guy at QB.
RE: RE: So many bad takes here.  
Darwinian : 3/16/2024 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16435622 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16435609 Darwinian said:


Quote:


Steelers got a high upside lottery ticket. Feels like Schoen is asleep at the wheel.



High upside based on what? His draft position?

He's been injured for 20% of his games in his career. He's barely completing 60% of his passes and he has 30 INTs and 38 fumbles in 40 career games.


He's got a cannon for an arm. He's a top 2 QB runner, and he played very well the last part of 2023.
RE: RE: RE: i dont see how schoen wasnt invovled in this the past few days  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 7:06 pm : link
In comment 16435620 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
In comment 16435608 81_Great_Dane said:


Quote:


In comment 16435589 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


before they signed lock....

they must have passed on fields altogether.

theres no way CHI didnt reach out.

Daboll was hired in part for his skill at developing QBs. You have to figure Schoen spoke to Daboll and asked “whaddya think? Can you fix him?” and Dabs said “Maybe but I don’t love what I’m seeing on tape. I say pass. Get one of the college guys we’ve talked about.”

I don’t know who they like in the college ranks.



theres cost/benefit/risk analysis...6th overall pick vs 6th round pick


I'll take my chances with a high draft pick and as we see so will just about every NFL team
RE: RE: RE: Giants should have done what the Bears just did  
Darwinian : 3/16/2024 7:06 pm : link
In comment 16435626 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16435624 Darwinian said:


Quote:


In comment 16435610 JonC said:


Quote:


.



As in deal Jones? Nobody wants Jones. He's worse than Fields and has serious injury concerns and an injury guarantee. All you can do with Jones is keep him on the bench all season, or cut him after he is cleared to play. I don't think there is any dealing Jones. Seriously one of the worst deals in NFL history.



I believe he's talking about two years ago when the Giants didn't pick up his option.


Ah sorry. I stand corrected. Then yes, 100%
RE: So many bad takes here.  
bigbluewillrise : 3/16/2024 7:08 pm : link
In comment 16435609 Darwinian said:
Quote:
Steelers got a high upside lottery ticket. Feels like Schoen is asleep at the wheel.


no way.
schoen was not asleep.
he must have actively said no this.
CHI was calling everyone and anyone about fields.

they didnt beleive in justin fields as a franchise QB.full stop.

that evaluation of fields, the evaluation of Daniel Jones to give him that contract, and the evaluation of the 6th overall pick and the 4 top qbs this year will ultimately make or break schoen/daboll careers as HC/GM. the way the nfl is going you dont get second chances especially as a GM.


thats one thing people dont realize. while daboll is more likely to get fired, daboll is way more likely to get another HC job again. GMs rarely second chances. Look at Jerry Reese/Thomas Dimitroff etc. was schocked Telesco got a 2nd shot, that's why he took a job so fast after he got fired, because its rare to get another top job.
RE: ...  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 7:09 pm : link
In comment 16435628 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I do have to laugh, as seemingly every team in the NFL-with the exception of us-realizes you don't need a presidential term plus to decide if a guy is THE guy at QB.


To be fair to the Giants Jones has/had shown more than Fields or Pickett.

Also the scenarios are completely different. The Giants haven't really had the chance to replace Jones until this year. We didn't have the #1 overall pick like the Bears did. We didn't have a chance to sign a solid Super Bowl winning QB for the vet minimum whole his previous team pays him nearly 40 million.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2024 7:10 pm : link
My lack of Fields love aside, if given the option of trading a sixth for Justin or having a QB room consisting solely of Jones-Lock-Devito, I'm going the former.

Then again, this is the year DJ puts it all together. & if not, there's always 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2050, 2062, 2089.
Some people are clueless  
UberAlias : 3/16/2024 7:11 pm : link
Fields has been out there forever. All this says is that there wasn’t any interest. Not just from Giants, but from the entire league.
RE: RE: ...  
Darwinian : 3/16/2024 7:12 pm : link
In comment 16435636 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16435628 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I do have to laugh, as seemingly every team in the NFL-with the exception of us-realizes you don't need a presidential term plus to decide if a guy is THE guy at QB.



To be fair to the Giants Jones has/had shown more than Fields or Pickett.

Also the scenarios are completely different. The Giants haven't really had the chance to replace Jones until this year. We didn't have the #1 overall pick like the Bears did. We didn't have a chance to sign a solid Super Bowl winning QB for the vet minimum whole his previous team pays him nearly 40 million.


Jones has shown less than Fields. Jones can only function in a dink and dunk offense. He can't throw the ball downfield. Fields has shown he can function a bit in a normal, verical offense. Maybe not well enough. But he's still a work in progress. Jones is not a work in progress. He's a backuo.
Thank God it's not the Giants.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2024 7:13 pm : link
Poor Steelers fans. From Pickett, to Wilson and Fields. Woof. We're not the only team struggling to find a QB.
That sucks for Fields  
illmatic : 3/16/2024 7:13 pm : link
He looked better at the end of the year, had his home crowd chanting for him, probably thought he had some momentum and confidence to build on going into this season… then gets traded for cheap to be a backup.
Big Rick in FL.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2024 7:14 pm : link
I'll agree that they're different. We have an owner who has publicly gone out of his way to prop up/make excuses for Jones & we did-unlike the Bears with Fields-make the playoffs with Jones behind center.

'22 was a fun season. I enjoyed it, the final game aside. But it really might have been a curse long term. The Giants brass-IMO-got way ahead of themselves with where this team was competing with the big boys.
RE: RE: Giants should have done what the Bears just did  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/16/2024 7:14 pm : link
In comment 16435618 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16435610 JonC said:


Quote:


.



It remains to be seen if this regime can recover from that mistake.



Both of you stop this bullshit.

Fields threw half of his 2023 TDs against the team that was dead last in points allowed and against another team the week after they allowed 70 points.

Why do people bother with these horseshit idiotic comparisons?? The situations weren’t remotely similar.
RE: Some people are clueless  
Darwinian : 3/16/2024 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16435642 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Fields has been out there forever. All this says is that there wasn’t any interest. Not just from Giants, but from the entire league.


Whatever you say, champ. Last I checked, the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the best organizations with one of the better rosters in the league. You think they're in the mood to waste a QB spot on a nobody? Fields is tapped to start for them at some point in the future. That means he has value in the NFL.
RE: RE: RE: Giants should have done what the Bears just did  
Go Terps : 3/16/2024 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16435650 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16435618 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16435610 JonC said:


Quote:


.



It remains to be seen if this regime can recover from that mistake.





Both of you stop this bullshit.

Fields threw half of his 2023 TDs against the team that was dead last in points allowed and against another team the week after they allowed 70 points.

Why do people bother with these horseshit idiotic comparisons?? The situations weren’t remotely similar.


Learn to read.
I don't think he played "very well" in the latter part of 23  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2024 7:16 pm : link
This is mediocre. It's only better than the low standard he's established for himself since the draft.

I wanted the Giants to draft him. He doesn't have it as a passer at this level.

RE: Thank God it's not the Giants.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/16/2024 7:17 pm : link
In comment 16435646 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Poor Steelers fans. From Pickett, to Wilson and Fields. Woof. We're not the only team struggling to find a QB.


Thank God. We have Daniel Jones and Drew Lock.
RE: Some people are clueless  
GFAN52 : 3/16/2024 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16435642 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Fields has been out there forever. All this says is that there wasn’t any interest. Not just from Giants, but from the entire league.


It makes you wonder with all the QB needy teams what they saw and didn't like to make a play for Fields. Why wouldn't the Patriots make that trade unless they were definitely drafting a QB they felt that would be a better investment than just having Jacoby Brissett.
RE: RE: RE: So many bad takes here.  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16435629 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16435622 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16435609 Darwinian said:


Quote:


Steelers got a high upside lottery ticket. Feels like Schoen is asleep at the wheel.



High upside based on what? His draft position?

He's been injured for 20% of his games in his career. He's barely completing 60% of his passes and he has 30 INTs and 38 fumbles in 40 career games.



He's got a cannon for an arm. He's a top 2 QB runner, and he played very well the last part of 2023.


Very well? Stop that.

The last 7 games of the season he completed 62% of his passes (3 games under 58%) averaging 194 passing yards with 5 TDs and 3 INTs. He also averaged 59 yards rushing with 3 rushing TDs and 6 fumbles.

So in 7 games he had 8 total TDs with 3 INTs & 6 fumbles.
RE: RE: Some people are clueless  
UberAlias : 3/16/2024 7:20 pm : link
In comment 16435652 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16435642 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Fields has been out there forever. All this says is that there wasn’t any interest. Not just from Giants, but from the entire league.



Whatever you say, champ. Last I checked, the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the best organizations with one of the better rosters in the league. You think they're in the mood to waste a QB spot on a nobody? Fields is tapped to start for them at some point in the future. That means he has value in the NFL.
LOL. Great take. A leave full of WB needy teams and all he can fetch is a 6 round. The price was next to nothing. Those are the facts dude. What a shitty take LOL.
I am stunned that...  
bw in dc : 3/16/2024 7:20 pm : link
Pickett generated a better draft pick than Fields.

Stunned.
RE: I am stunned that...  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16435667 bw in dc said:
[quote] Pickett generated a better draft pick than Fields.

Stunned. [/quote

Pickett has 2 years on his rookie deal. Fields is a 1 year rental. I'd say that's the only reason.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2024 7:23 pm : link
I don't get people losing their mind over this. Justin Fields isn't that good of a QB. If he was, he'd fetch more than a sixth round pick. Can he be a good QB in the right situation/system? Perhaps. I remember-as a youngin'-Steve Young sucking in Tampa before he transformed into a 2X NFL MVP/Super Bowl MVP. Can Fields have the same trajectory? Sure, but I'd put the odds of that happening the same as Michael Jordan & Isiah Thomas meeting up for dinner tonight.

Don't lose sleep over this.
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 3/16/2024 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16435628 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I do have to laugh, as seemingly every team in the NFL-with the exception of us-realizes you don't need a presidential term plus to decide if a guy is THE guy at QB.


Make the Giants Great Again
Good move  
Spider43 : 3/16/2024 7:24 pm : link
By Pittsburgh. I still think Fields can turn into something good. Poles may as well turn in the card already for Caleb right now.
See Chicago (and Pitt w Pickett) did this perfectly  
GiantTuff1 : 3/16/2024 7:25 pm : link
you trade the QB when you figure out they are not the man while they are on their rookie deal so the contract can be easily absorbed so you can get something in return.

Meanwhile the Giants are stuck with the albatross Jones deal that nobody would ever take on.

They also mismanaged Saquon and not dealing him. Lost opportunities will keep a team stuck in the back of the pack as we are, deservedly so.
Great News! Glad He Won't Be A Giant !!!  
Trainmaster : 3/16/2024 7:25 pm : link
My Bears fan friends HATE Fields. Worse "vision" than D Jones.

RE: Big Rick in FL.  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 7:26 pm : link
In comment 16435649 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I'll agree that they're different. We have an owner who has publicly gone out of his way to prop up/make excuses for Jones & we did-unlike the Bears with Fields-make the playoffs with Jones behind center.

'22 was a fun season. I enjoyed it, the final game aside. But it really might have been a curse long term. The Giants brass-IMO-got way ahead of themselves with where this team was competing with the big boys.


A million percent it was a curse long term, but they won games in 2022. There's really nothing they could have done besides what they did do. Unfortunately that's just the way it worked out. This year is seemingly the first year they can move off of Jones with legit QB options and it sure looks like they are going to do it.
RE: Giants should have done what the Bears just did  
The Mike : 3/16/2024 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16435610 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Could not agree with you more Jon. Steelers just radically upgraded the quarterback position for virtually nothing. Brilliant sequence of moves.
RE: Good move  
BleedBlue46 : 3/16/2024 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16435672 Spider43 said:
Quote:
By Pittsburgh. I still think Fields can turn into something good. Poles may as well turn in the card already for Caleb right now.


I'd rather have JD and future 1st or their 2 2nds, at worst their pick 34.
shockeyisthebest8056  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2024 7:27 pm : link
What?
RE: RE: ...  
GiantTuff1 : 3/16/2024 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16435671 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16435628 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I do have to laugh, as seemingly every team in the NFL-with the exception of us-realizes you don't need a presidential term plus to decide if a guy is THE guy at QB.



Make the Giants Great Again

Lol. We should try to get this to stick. MGGA.
RE: RE: Giants should have done what the Bears just did  
GiantTuff1 : 3/16/2024 7:29 pm : link
In comment 16435680 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16435610 JonC said:


Quote:


.



Could not agree with you more Jon. Steelers just radically upgraded the quarterback position for virtually nothing. Brilliant sequence of moves.

JonC means they should have dealt Daniel Jones when he still had a year left on his deal. I think. JonC can confirm. If yes, I wholeheartedly agree.
RE: RE: I am stunned that...  
bw in dc : 3/16/2024 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16435669 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16435667 bw in dc said:
[quote] Pickett generated a better draft pick than Fields.

Stunned.


Pickett has 2 years on his rookie deal. Fields is a 1 year rental. I'd say that's the only reason. [/quote]

I guess that is a reason.
RE: shockeyisthebest8056  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/16/2024 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16435683 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
What?


When the comment you replied to says the “Giants should’ve done the same thing the Bears did”, I’m assuming they meant moving on from Jones post 2022. The situations aren’t remotely comparable.

(I put zero value in the Giants or Drew Lock saying Jones is the starting quarterback in 2024. They’re just saying what they have to say until they don’t have to say it anymore.)
Never understood the media love for Fields  
Sean : 3/16/2024 7:35 pm : link
He's been nothing better than Daniel Jones with arguably a better supporting cast, but the media fucking loves him.

Steelers should decline his option and have him be a backup for a year.
RE: RE: RE: Giants should have done what the Bears just did  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16435686 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16435680 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16435610 JonC said:


Quote:


.



Could not agree with you more Jon. Steelers just radically upgraded the quarterback position for virtually nothing. Brilliant sequence of moves.


JonC means they should have dealt Daniel Jones when he still had a year left on his deal. I think. JonC can confirm. If yes, I wholeheartedly agree.


It's easy to say, but the QB options weren't there like they were for the Bears or even the Steelers.

The Bears lucked into the #1 overall pick with a bunch of very good QBs available. The Steelers signed a Super Bowl winning QB for 1.2 million because his previous team is paying him nearly 40 million. That's why they moved off of Fields & Pickett. Also same thing with the Cardinals and Rosen. If the Bears & Cardinals weren't picking #1 overall they wouldn't have moved off of Fields or Rosen. If the Steelers didn't have Russ willing to sign for 1.2 million they wouldn't have moved off of Pickett.

The Giants didn't really have that opportunity like those three teams. What QB options were available to the Giants in the 2021, 2022 & 2023 Draft? What free agent were available for 1.2 million?
RE: RE: shockeyisthebest8056  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16435693 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16435683 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


What?



When the comment you replied to says the “Giants should’ve done the same thing the Bears did”, I’m assuming they meant moving on from Jones post 2022. The situations aren’t remotely comparable.

(I put zero value in the Giants or Drew Lock saying Jones is the starting quarterback in 2024. They’re just saying what they have to say until they don’t have to say it anymore.)


Exactly. The Giants didn't have the #1 pick staring them in the face like the Bears do. Hypothetically if the Giants went into the 2021 Draft with the #1 overall pick. Do people really think they wouldn't have selected Trevor Lawrence? Of course they would have.

Unfortunately due to the players available in the NFL Draft the Giants weren't able to move off of Jones. This is the 1st year they've really been able to and it sure looks like they are going to.
It's in this thread too  
Toth029 : 3/16/2024 7:39 pm : link
The fans and media love Fields, but NFL GM's don't. He got less than Sam Howell, less than Trey Lance and less than Kenny Pickett.
Shame  
Collins#5 : 3/16/2024 7:40 pm : link
Cheap missed opportunity for the Giants.
RE: Never understood the media love for Fields  
bw in dc : 3/16/2024 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16435695 Sean said:
Quote:
He's been nothing better than Daniel Jones with arguably a better supporting cast, but the media fucking loves him.

Steelers should decline his option and have him be a backup for a year.


I love Fields. Million-dollar talent, ten-cent head so far. And Jones isn't in the same galaxy talent wise.

Still, I would love to see a guy like Daboll get his hands on Field for an off-season to see if he could increase the value of that ten-cent head.
This morning I was thinking that Ryan Poles was a genius … now I think  
Spider56 : 3/16/2024 7:42 pm : link
he’s an idiot.
Fields is trash  
WillVAB : 3/16/2024 7:42 pm : link
.
The  
AcidTest : 3/16/2024 7:45 pm : link
Steelers aren't going to pick up his option. He's a backup for one year in all likelihood. But I agree that acquiring Wilson and Fields for next to nothing is fantastic work by the Steelers. I would have traded for him at that price, but also agree that the very low return shows that entire league doesn't think much of his prospects. That includes the Steelers. There are certain QBs destined to be journeyman backups. That includes Darnold, Minshew, and Taylor, and now Pickett and Fields. Next year that group will also include Jones.
RE: The  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 7:49 pm : link
In comment 16435712 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Steelers aren't going to pick up his option. He's a backup for one year in all likelihood. But I agree that acquiring Wilson and Fields for next to nothing is fantastic work by the Steelers. I would have traded for him at that price, but also agree that the very low return shows that entire league doesn't think much of his prospects. That includes the Steelers. There are certain QBs destined to be journeyman backups. That includes Darnold, Minshew, and Taylor, and now Pickett and Fields. Next year that group will also include Jones.


Is it really fantastic work by the Steelers though? If they had a rookie QB on a 4 year deal (W/ 5th year option) then the Russ signing makes sense. Use him as a bridge QB while you develop your rookie QB. They're going to win 7-10 games with Russ and continue to pick too low in the draft to get a Franchise QB.
Amazing How Better  
clatterbuck : 3/16/2024 7:53 pm : link
Justin Fields just got as soon as it became clear Giants passed on him. Imo, no reason to give up anything for him unless you think he's the future at QB. The Bears certainly didn't. Let's see if the Steelers pick up his option.
RE: RE: The  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2024 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16435716 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16435712 AcidTest said:


Quote:


Steelers aren't going to pick up his option. He's a backup for one year in all likelihood. But I agree that acquiring Wilson and Fields for next to nothing is fantastic work by the Steelers. I would have traded for him at that price, but also agree that the very low return shows that entire league doesn't think much of his prospects. That includes the Steelers. There are certain QBs destined to be journeyman backups. That includes Darnold, Minshew, and Taylor, and now Pickett and Fields. Next year that group will also include Jones.



Is it really fantastic work by the Steelers though? If they had a rookie QB on a 4 year deal (W/ 5th year option) then the Russ signing makes sense. Use him as a bridge QB while you develop your rookie QB. They're going to win 7-10 games with Russ and continue to pick too low in the draft to get a Franchise QB.


It's not a long term plan, it's a one year roll of the dice. Projection are that 2025 isn't a QB draft anyway, and if you believe that, there's no reason not to take a spin on an aging star trying to re-establish himself and a lottery pick that has some potential to unlock. And you did it for less than 3m total salary and a 6th round pick.
RE: RE: The  
AcidTest : 3/16/2024 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16435716 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16435712 AcidTest said:


Quote:


Steelers aren't going to pick up his option. He's a backup for one year in all likelihood. But I agree that acquiring Wilson and Fields for next to nothing is fantastic work by the Steelers. I would have traded for him at that price, but also agree that the very low return shows that entire league doesn't think much of his prospects. That includes the Steelers. There are certain QBs destined to be journeyman backups. That includes Darnold, Minshew, and Taylor, and now Pickett and Fields. Next year that group will also include Jones.



Is it really fantastic work by the Steelers though? If they had a rookie QB on a 4 year deal (W/ 5th year option) then the Russ signing makes sense. Use him as a bridge QB while you develop your rookie QB. They're going to win 7-10 games with Russ and continue to pick too low in the draft to get a Franchise QB.


I still think it is. They replaced Pickett and Rudolph with Wilson and Fields. Wilson is playing for $1.21 million IIRC. Fields could be a decent spot starter. Who else was available? They have to prepare to compete this season. Those two QBs give them a chance to do so for almost nothing.
RE: Amazing How Better  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 7:56 pm : link
In comment 16435721 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Justin Fields just got as soon as it became clear Giants passed on him. Imo, no reason to give up anything for him unless you think he's the future at QB. The Bears certainly didn't. Let's see if the Steelers pick up his option.


I haven't been on Twitter, but my buddy just text me and told me that Fields won't be competing for the starting position according to Twitter. So I find it highly unlikely they pick up his 5th year option.
From Ben Allbright  
Big Rick in FL : 3/16/2024 8:02 pm : link
Quote:
They shopped him for a while though and there was just no market.

Around the league he's not viewed as a starter and he doesn't have much utility as a back up because you have to change your offense.
RE: RE: shockeyisthebest8056  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2024 8:10 pm : link
In comment 16435693 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16435683 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


What?



When the comment you replied to says the “Giants should’ve done the same thing the Bears did”, I’m assuming they meant moving on from Jones post 2022. The situations aren’t remotely comparable.

(I put zero value in the Giants or Drew Lock saying Jones is the starting quarterback in 2024. They’re just saying what they have to say until they don’t have to say it anymore.)


If the Giants had moved on from Jones in March 2022, we'd be in far better shape.
RE: RE: Amazing How Better  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2024 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16435727 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16435721 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


Justin Fields just got as soon as it became clear Giants passed on him. Imo, no reason to give up anything for him unless you think he's the future at QB. The Bears certainly didn't. Let's see if the Steelers pick up his option.



I haven't been on Twitter, but my buddy just text me and told me that Fields won't be competing for the starting position according to Twitter. So I find it highly unlikely they pick up his 5th year option.



It'll almost certainly be Wilson until/if he falls on his face, but at some point Fields will probaby get to play if only to demonstrate any value.
What would you prefer?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2024 8:12 pm : link
(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?


RE: What would you prefer?  
RCPhoenix : 3/16/2024 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?


This is like asking if someone should have bought Apple or Xerox in 2005. Everything is 20/20 in hindsight.
RE: What would you prefer?  
bw in dc : 3/16/2024 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?


I would amend #1 to include cutting Jones if a trade wasn't available.
RE: RE: What would you prefer?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2024 8:16 pm : link
In comment 16435750 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?





This is like asking if someone should have bought Apple or Xerox in 2005. Everything is 20/20 in hindsight.


It's not always hindsight. Paying a player based on one successful season has burned the Giants twice in 5 years.

The first one was Leonard Williams, the second was Jones. Back when we had common sense, we would have been a little hesitant to throw $100 million dollar contracts out to one year wonders.
You cannot make a judgment  
RCPhoenix : 3/16/2024 8:19 pm : link
On a decision using facts not available at the time.

If someone said at the time signing Jones was a bad idea, that’s different than saying now that it was a bad idea
RE: What would you prefer?  
WillVAB : 3/16/2024 8:21 pm : link
In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?


People who bitch about the Jones contract would be bitching just as hard right now if they let both Jones and Barkley walk last year and the Giants ended up having the shitty season they just had.

If the Giants sucked in ‘22 both would’ve been gone. The success in ‘22 complicated matters and now they’re fixing it. I don’t see the point of continuing to lament the decision when it’s obvious the organization is moving on.
RE: What would you prefer?  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/16/2024 8:24 pm : link
In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?


Once again, the Giants didn’t have the first pick in the draft after 2022.

They didn’t have the first pick in the draft with an elite quarterback prospect.

As others have noted, Justin Fields didn’t play particularly well this season nor did he even win any games by happenstance in order to make this a particularly difficult decision.

The contract is NOT 160 million dollars. Jones contract is the only one I’ve seen in which people ignore the guaranteed money because that number isn’t sexy enough to make nonsensical claims. The contract is biting the Giants in the ass, but the idea that the Giants should’ve acted as if Jones was Zack Wilson post 2022 (or Justin Fields this offseason) isn’t realistic.
RE: RE: What would you prefer?  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/16/2024 8:25 pm : link
In comment 16435761 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?





People who bitch about the Jones contract would be bitching just as hard right now if they let both Jones and Barkley walk last year and the Giants ended up having the shitty season they just had.

If the Giants sucked in ‘22 both would’ve been gone. The success in ‘22 complicated matters and now they’re fixing it. I don’t see the point of continuing to lament the decision when it’s obvious the organization is moving on.


Bingo.
RE: RE: Never understood the media love for Fields  
Sean : 3/16/2024 8:25 pm : link
In comment 16435705 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16435695 Sean said:


Quote:


He's been nothing better than Daniel Jones with arguably a better supporting cast, but the media fucking loves him.

Steelers should decline his option and have him be a backup for a year.



I love Fields. Million-dollar talent, ten-cent head so far. And Jones isn't in the same galaxy talent wise.

Still, I would love to see a guy like Daboll get his hands on Field for an off-season to see if he could increase the value of that ten-cent head.

I do agree he hasn't had the benefit of strong offensive coaching. Maybe Arthur Smith could help. It does say a lot about his market that teams wouldn't give up a 6th. Philly opted for Pickett.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He's a 1 year rental  
DaveW2 : 3/16/2024 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16435595 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16435579 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


In comment 16435573 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16435553 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


In comment 16435549 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


If he has a decent year they'd be in the same position with Fields that they're currently in with Jones.



no they arent.
they can negotiate with fields now.

do what the packers did with love.



Why would Justin Fields take any deal right now unless it matches the 5th year option?



because its likely to get declined. so now he gets 10+m gtd instead of taking a chance hes abakcup and gets way less.



It's going to get declined for sure. Justin Fields would be an absolute moron to except any contract offer right now unless it's for the same price as the 5th year option.

Sam Darnold has been in the NFL for much longer and is much worse and just got 10 million for 1 year.


Wow, what a bust SD is considering his draft position. Just goes to show.
RE: RE: What would you prefer?  
ajr2456 : 3/16/2024 8:35 pm : link
In comment 16435761 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?





People who bitch about the Jones contract would be bitching just as hard right now if they let both Jones and Barkley walk last year and the Giants ended up having the shitty season they just had.

If the Giants sucked in ‘22 both would’ve been gone. The success in ‘22 complicated matters and now they’re fixing it. I don’t see the point of continuing to lament the decision when it’s obvious the organization is moving on.


Not even remotely true. The Giants were a fraud in 2022.
RE: Good move  
solarmike : 3/16/2024 8:39 pm : link
In comment 16435672 Spider43 said:
Quote:
By Pittsburgh. I still think Fields can turn into something good. Poles may as well turn in the card already for Caleb right now.


Plan:

Bring in Wilson on the cheap, get the talented back-up at low expense too. They might be able to kick some butt.

Made me smile.
RE: for a 6th!!!!  
Festina Lente : 3/16/2024 8:40 pm : link
In comment 16435539 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
idk id trade a 6th round pick for a chance at fields over picking 6th overall for JJM....

the nfl prospect fetish is unreal.


I think the Steelers got away with murder this offseason. We should've done that
RE: the  
Optimus-NY : 3/16/2024 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16435568 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
11th picks in the 2021 draft and he was traded for a 6th round pick.


The Giants got more for Kadarius Phoney (a 3rd & a 6th from KC). Think about that for a second.
RE: RE: RE: What would you prefer?  
WillVAB : 3/16/2024 8:43 pm : link
In comment 16435777 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16435761 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?





People who bitch about the Jones contract would be bitching just as hard right now if they let both Jones and Barkley walk last year and the Giants ended up having the shitty season they just had.

If the Giants sucked in ‘22 both would’ve been gone. The success in ‘22 complicated matters and now they’re fixing it. I don’t see the point of continuing to lament the decision when it’s obvious the organization is moving on.



Not even remotely true. The Giants were a fraud in 2022.



It is 100% true. There would’ve been just as much bitching coming off a playoff win if they essentially had a fire sale in the off-season, regardless of the merits of the decision. Whether they were a fraud or not is irrelevant, no one was calling them a fraud in real time.
RE: What would you prefer?  
Go Terps : 3/16/2024 8:44 pm : link
In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?


RE: RE: RE: Never understood the media love for Fields  
bw in dc : 3/16/2024 8:49 pm : link
In comment 16435769 Sean said:
Quote:

I do agree he hasn't had the benefit of strong offensive coaching. Maybe Arthur Smith could help. It does say a lot about his market that teams wouldn't give up a 6th. Philly opted for Pickett.


I said it earlier. I am stunned that the less mobile, noodle-armed, glove wearing, 6.3 YPA Pickett generated better comp.

RE: RE: RE: RE: What would you prefer?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2024 8:49 pm : link
In comment 16435787 WillVAB said:
Quote:




It is 100% true. There would’ve been just as much bitching coming off a playoff win if they essentially had a fire sale in the off-season, regardless of the merits of the decision. Whether they were a fraud or not is irrelevant, no one was calling them a fraud in real time.


I know we all blocked this out of memory, but the season didn't end by winning in Minnesota.
.  
Banks : 3/16/2024 8:50 pm : link
Guess they won't put him in the top 100 this year
RE: RE: RE: the  
Harvest Blend : 3/16/2024 8:58 pm : link
In comment 16435581 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16435577 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 16435568 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


11th picks in the 2021 draft and he was traded for a 6th round pick.




Makes you wonder what the QBs in the 2024 draft will be going for in 3 years.



We're in a new era. Except for the Giants, teams have no patience with QBs.


Especially one's that have the first overall pick and a dude like Williams sitting there.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What would you prefer?  
WillVAB : 3/16/2024 9:01 pm : link
In comment 16435795 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16435787 WillVAB said:


Quote:






It is 100% true. There would’ve been just as much bitching coming off a playoff win if they essentially had a fire sale in the off-season, regardless of the merits of the decision. Whether they were a fraud or not is irrelevant, no one was calling them a fraud in real time.



I know we all blocked this out of memory, but the season didn't end by winning in Minnesota.


And?

The fact remains the FO and organization would’ve been skewered by the media and the vast majority of the fans by Halloween if they let them walk last off-season. Which is why they hedged by being able to get away from Jones/Barkley relatively pain free if needed. Which is what they’re doing now.
And the season ended up over before Halloween  
ajr2456 : 3/16/2024 9:18 pm : link
Anyway
amazing how many teams passed on Fields  
kelly : 3/16/2024 9:42 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What would you prefer?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2024 10:19 pm : link
In comment 16435807 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16435795 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16435787 WillVAB said:


Quote:






It is 100% true. There would’ve been just as much bitching coming off a playoff win if they essentially had a fire sale in the off-season, regardless of the merits of the decision. Whether they were a fraud or not is irrelevant, no one was calling them a fraud in real time.



I know we all blocked this out of memory, but the season didn't end by winning in Minnesota.



And?

The fact remains the FO and organization would’ve been skewered by the media and the vast majority of the fans by Halloween if they let them walk last off-season. Which is why they hedged by being able to get away from Jones/Barkley relatively pain free if needed. Which is what they’re doing now.



Whether or not the fans and media like it is no way to run a franchise anyway. The Giants have no problem doing deeply unpopular things when they want to. The fans wanted Gettleman gone after 3 horrid years. They didn't care then what the fans thought or wanted. When the Giants want to do a thing, they will do it. It just so happens that 9 times out of then they are stubborn about making the wrong decisions.
RE: RE: What would you prefer?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2024 10:21 pm : link
In comment 16435750 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?





This is like asking if someone should have bought Apple or Xerox in 2005. Everything is 20/20 in hindsight.


Why?

The Steelers just literally did this.
RE: RE: What would you prefer?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2024 10:24 pm : link
In comment 16435761 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?





People who bitch about the Jones contract would be bitching just as hard right now if they let both Jones and Barkley walk last year and the Giants ended up having the shitty season they just had.

If the Giants sucked in ‘22 both would’ve been gone. The success in ‘22 complicated matters and now they’re fixing it. I don’t see the point of continuing to lament the decision when it’s obvious the organization is moving on.


Rewind to 2022. Schoen and Daboll come in. Two guys outside of the organization. We all yelled, "hooray, Mara finally broke with his ways! We're finally going to tear it down and start over!"

Everyone expected Jones was gone. Fans were even predicting Tyrod would be the starter by midseason.

So no, it wasn't preordained.

The worst thing that happened? Daboll and his staff got this team to really overachieve.
RE: RE: What would you prefer?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2024 10:25 pm : link
In comment 16435767 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?





Once again, the Giants didn’t have the first pick in the draft after 2022.

They didn’t have the first pick in the draft with an elite quarterback prospect.

As others have noted, Justin Fields didn’t play particularly well this season nor did he even win any games by happenstance in order to make this a particularly difficult decision.

The contract is NOT 160 million dollars. Jones contract is the only one I’ve seen in which people ignore the guaranteed money because that number isn’t sexy enough to make nonsensical claims. The contract is biting the Giants in the ass, but the idea that the Giants should’ve acted as if Jones was Zack Wilson post 2022 (or Justin Fields this offseason) isn’t realistic.


It doesn't matter. Jones was not the answer. They would have been in a better position. Schoen cleared $40 million from the cap in his first year. Guess what the Giants are giving Jones this year? It's more than that.
RE: RE: Never understood the media love for Fields  
Thegratefulhead : 3/16/2024 10:28 pm : link
In comment 16435705 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16435695 Sean said:


Quote:


He's been nothing better than Daniel Jones with arguably a better supporting cast, but the media fucking loves him.

Steelers should decline his option and have him be a backup for a year.



I love Fields. Million-dollar talent, ten-cent head so far. And Jones isn't in the same galaxy talent wise.

Still, I would love to see a guy like Daboll get his hands on Field for an off-season to see if he could increase the value of that ten-cent head.
Head more important than the talent piece. DJ > Fields. I know how much you disagree. The ten cent head, I have contempt for. Just can’t.
RE: RE: RE: Never understood the media love for Fields  
Go Terps : 3/16/2024 10:30 pm : link
In comment 16435874 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16435705 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16435695 Sean said:


Quote:


He's been nothing better than Daniel Jones with arguably a better supporting cast, but the media fucking loves him.

Steelers should decline his option and have him be a backup for a year.



I love Fields. Million-dollar talent, ten-cent head so far. And Jones isn't in the same galaxy talent wise.

Still, I would love to see a guy like Daboll get his hands on Field for an off-season to see if he could increase the value of that ten-cent head.

Head more important than the talent piece. DJ > Fields. I know how much you disagree. The ten cent head, I have contempt for. Just can’t.


Jones doesn't have a ten cent head?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Never understood the media love for Fields  
Thegratefulhead : 3/16/2024 10:37 pm : link
In comment 16435876 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16435874 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 16435705 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16435695 Sean said:


Quote:


He's been nothing better than Daniel Jones with arguably a better supporting cast, but the media fucking loves him.

Steelers should decline his option and have him be a backup for a year.



I love Fields. Million-dollar talent, ten-cent head so far. And Jones isn't in the same galaxy talent wise.

Still, I would love to see a guy like Daboll get his hands on Field for an off-season to see if he could increase the value of that ten-cent head.

Head more important than the talent piece. DJ > Fields. I know how much you disagree. The ten cent head, I have contempt for. Just can’t.



Jones doesn't have a ten cent head?
No, not at all Terps. That is not Jones’ issue. Fields was just traded for nothing by the team that gave up a lot to draft him and knew the most about him, neither did he have career threatening injuries.

Jones got a second contract for a reason and then shit happened.


Jones greater than Fields. Not my opinion, it is just obvious.
Thegratefulhead  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/16/2024 10:38 pm : link
You're both arguing over which sucky QB is better.

What's the point?
This is either genius  
SomeFan : 3/16/2024 10:40 pm : link
or bat shit crazy by the Steelers
.  
Go Terps : 3/16/2024 10:47 pm : link
We have testimony from several sources about how Jones can't see the field, can't process, and is a one read and run player.

These are the very things Fields is accused of.

Yet Fields has a ten cent head, and Jones doesn't.
Fields for a 6th  
RomanWH : 3/16/2024 10:48 pm : link
What a bargain compared to some other QB moves this off-season. Regardless if you think he's basically DJones 2.0, getting him for a 6th rounder is better than paying Drew Lock $5M. Both would've been reclamation projects for Dabs but JF has the higher ceiling. Plus it wouldn't have prohibited Schoen from taking a QB if a guy like Maye fell to us at #6 overall. It's a low risk, potentially high reward for minimal cost move that would've been positively received by many had Schoen made the move instead of Pittsburgh.
Consider this  
RomanWH : 3/16/2024 10:52 pm : link
If the Eagles made this trade instead of the Pickett trade, everybody would've been falling all over themselves praising the move as savvy by Howie Roseman.
Fields will play well next year in Pittsburgh  
larryflower37 : 3/16/2024 11:14 pm : link
And Chicago will be back in the top 10 in the draft.
This is all about resetting the salary cap on QB. Watch Pittsburgh take full advantage of this and go to the playoffs next year.
I am a Caleb Williams fan and think he will be a good QB but most team don't have patience and it's destroying the development of QBs.
(This has nothing to do with Jones BTW)
RE: RE: Never understood the media love for Fields  
speedywheels : 12:18 am : link
In comment 16435705 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16435695 Sean said:


Quote:


He's been nothing better than Daniel Jones with arguably a better supporting cast, but the media fucking loves him.

Steelers should decline his option and have him be a backup for a year.



I love Fields. Million-dollar talent, ten-cent head so far. And Jones isn't in the same galaxy talent wise.

Still, I would love to see a guy like Daboll get his hands on Field for an off-season to see if he could increase the value of that ten-cent head.


LOL! You’ve admitted the guy has a 10 cent head, why would daboll be able to do anything with him?? The very definition of someone with a 10 cent head is that no one can get through to them! If someone could actually get through, the guy wouldn’t have a 10 cent head!

At least daboll was able to make jones a good QB in 2022. He obviously isn’t as physically gifted as fields, but also as obviously doesn’t have the 10 cent head that you said fields has.

🤷‍♂️
Chicago was stuck up and robbed  
giantstock : 12:53 am : link
without a gun.

RE: RE: RE: Never understood the media love for Fields  
Darwinian : 12:54 am : link
In comment 16435874 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16435705 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16435695 Sean said:


Quote:


He's been nothing better than Daniel Jones with arguably a better supporting cast, but the media fucking loves him.

Steelers should decline his option and have him be a backup for a year.



I love Fields. Million-dollar talent, ten-cent head so far. And Jones isn't in the same galaxy talent wise.

Still, I would love to see a guy like Daboll get his hands on Field for an off-season to see if he could increase the value of that ten-cent head.

Head more important than the talent piece. DJ > Fields. I know how much you disagree. The ten cent head, I have contempt for. Just can’t.


Jones has a 2 cent head. Why do you think Daboll threw a tablet at him. On the field Jones is a complete zero.
Justin Fields would have been interesting enough  
shyster : 12:56 am : link
to watch. He ran for 1143 yards at 7.1 a pop in 2022. That in itself makes for a watchable player.

And I will watch Daniel Jones play, if he gets on the field.

Drew Lock as the Giants' starter ... if that happens, I don't know. There's nothing there. Giants couldn't have made a more boring choice.

RE: RE: What would you prefer?  
giantstock : 1:02 am : link
In comment 16435791 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?


I would rather have gone to the Playoffs in 2022 and won, then let him go after the season.

The 2022 season was a fine season. Are you suggesting as a Giants fan, watching them win a lot of games, somehow I was supposed to be pissed off after all the wins including the playoff game?
RE: RE: RE: What would you prefer?  
Go Terps : 1:10 am : link
In comment 16435990 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16435791 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?









I would rather have gone to the Playoffs in 2022 and won, then let him go after the season.

The 2022 season was a fine season. Are you suggesting as a Giants fan, watching them win a lot of games, somehow I was supposed to be pissed off after all the wins including the playoff game?


Nope. I liked it too.

What I am suggesting, and have been suggesting, is that it was possible to have that season and still recognize that in the NFL shitty inputs can sometimes result in decent outputs. The 2022 team was not very good. They struggled to score points and they were outscored for the season. An honest assessment would reveal that they should have let Jones walk and traded Barkley.

If the fans wouldn't like it, so what? They've proven to be dead went on that topic anyway.

Schoen clearly came in with a plan initially to replace Jones, and they reversed themselves because they didn't honestly assess the 2022 team for what it was: a bad team that made the playoffs by default.
RE: RE: What would you prefer?  
giantstock : 1:12 am : link
In comment 16435767 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?





Once again, the Giants didn’t have the first pick in the draft after 2022.

They didn’t have the first pick in the draft with an elite quarterback prospect.

The contract is biting the Giants in the ass, but the idea that the Giants should’ve acted as if Jones was Zack Wilson post 2022 (or Justin Fields this offseason) isn’t realistic.


GoTerps is out of his mind with his often-exagertaions to blast Jones-- but to say it was unlrealistic to let Jones go is untrue revisionist history.

Carr, Jimmy G, Brisett, Mayfield, and Minshew were options. In a rebuild, oyu are not looking to win a championship.
The problem was that the team lacked convictionn to rebuild.

GM's don't have to be deliberately stupid.
RE: RE: RE: RE: What would you prefer?  
giantstock : 1:19 am : link
In comment 16435992 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16435990 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 16435791 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?









I would rather have gone to the Playoffs in 2022 and won, then let him go after the season.

The 2022 season was a fine season. Are you suggesting as a Giants fan, watching them win a lot of games, somehow I was supposed to be pissed off after all the wins including the playoff game?



Nope. I liked it too.

What I am suggesting, and have been suggesting, is that it was possible to have that season and still recognize that in the NFL shitty inputs can sometimes result in decent outputs. The 2022 team was not very good. They struggled to score points and they were outscored for the season. An honest assessment would reveal that they should have let Jones walk and traded Barkley.

If the fans wouldn't like it, so what? They've proven to be dead went on that topic anyway.

Schoen clearly came in with a plan initially to replace Jones, and they reversed themselves because they didn't honestly assess the 2022 team for what it was: a bad team that made the playoffs by default.


+1. I'm with you 100% on this. But that wans't one of oyur options. That's why I rpeelied in teh manner I did.

I can't tell you how pumped I was watching us win a lot of games and the coachign staff having balls and winning the playoff game. But as you said-- after the season, JS had to / should have reset himelf and face the reality. This is of his own doing. Like you and others I'm on baord 100% that JS had better get a QB.

Otherwise another msesrbale year without a QB (in which one or mroe he could have had truend out to be good while he passed and got no QB) that was drafted (among the top 6), then me and many others. probably you too. will be screaming for his head on here.
..  
Sean : 5:55 am : link
Quote:

Benjamin Solak
@BenjaminSolak
Same league that doesn’t want Justin Fields for anything more than a conditional 4th wants to take Jayden Daniels second overall.

It’s very odd!
Why is that very odd?  
Greg from LI : 6:42 am : link
Fields has three seasons worth of games showing that he is a lousy passer in the NFL and Daniels doesn’t.
RE: RE: RE: shockeyisthebest8056  
GiantTuff1 : 7:02 am : link
In comment 16435740 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16435693 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 16435683 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


What?



When the comment you replied to says the “Giants should’ve done the same thing the Bears did”, I’m assuming they meant moving on from Jones post 2022. The situations aren’t remotely comparable.

(I put zero value in the Giants or Drew Lock saying Jones is the starting quarterback in 2024. They’re just saying what they have to say until they don’t have to say it anymore.)



If the Giants had moved on from Jones in March 2022, we'd be in far better shape.

And Saquon. Now we have nothing to show for it except all the glorious years these “faces of the franchise” have provided.
RE: Why is that very odd?  
Sean : 8:00 am : link
In comment 16436005 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Fields has three seasons worth of games showing that he is a lousy passer in the NFL and Daniels doesn’t.

Just to clarify, that's Solak's opinion, not mine.
RE: RE: RE: Never understood the media love for Fields  
ThomasG : 8:17 am : link
In comment 16435945 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 16435705 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16435695 Sean said:


Quote:


He's been nothing better than Daniel Jones with arguably a better supporting cast, but the media fucking loves him.

Steelers should decline his option and have him be a backup for a year.



I love Fields. Million-dollar talent, ten-cent head so far. And Jones isn't in the same galaxy talent wise.

Still, I would love to see a guy like Daboll get his hands on Field for an off-season to see if he could increase the value of that ten-cent head.



LOL! You’ve admitted the guy has a 10 cent head, why would daboll be able to do anything with him?? The very definition of someone with a 10 cent head is that no one can get through to them! If someone could actually get through, the guy wouldn’t have a 10 cent head!

At least daboll was able to make jones a good QB in 2022. He obviously isn’t as physically gifted as fields, but also as obviously doesn’t have the 10 cent head that you said fields has.

🤷‍♂️


Speedy's picture comes up on Wikipedia if you type in "10 cent head"
RE: RE: RE: What would you prefer?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:29 am : link
In comment 16435990 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16435791 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?









I would rather have gone to the Playoffs in 2022 and won, then let him go after the season.

The 2022 season was a fine season. Are you suggesting as a Giants fan, watching them win a lot of games, somehow I was supposed to be pissed off after all the wins including the playoff game?


I'm not "suggesting" anything. I'm TELLING you.

Winning in 2022 felt great, but it was not good for the rebuild. That's not opinion. It's fact. It caused the franchise to completely misjudge their situation and completely erase the salary cap work the team had done in 2022. We're now tied to a QB who should have been let go last offseason. Schoen cleared $40 million from the cap in 2022, but he gave $160 million to a bad QB.

In addition, all of us expected a losing season in 2022. Not a playoff season. That unfairly raised expectations in 2023 and now the regime is on the hot seat because the impression is the GM and HC regressed in 2023 (the reality is a bad team, playing a harder schedule, met reality).

So yeah, 2022 hurt the franchise. It's not even debatable.
The field a trade  
ajr2456 : 8:45 am : link
Makes Daniel Jones the 6th longest tenured starting QB in the NFL. Insane to think about

Dak Prescott - DAL
Patrick Mahomes - KC
Josh Allen - BUF
Lamar Jackson - BUF
Kyler Murray - ARZ
Daniel Jones - NYG
RE: The field a trade  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:48 am : link
In comment 16436027 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Makes Daniel Jones the 6th longest tenured starting QB in the NFL. Insane to think about

Dak Prescott - DAL
Patrick Mahomes - KC
Josh Allen - BUF
Lamar Jackson - BUF
Kyler Murray - ARZ
Daniel Jones - NYG


I wanna vomit.
RE: The field a trade  
ThomasG : 8:50 am : link
In comment 16436027 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Makes Daniel Jones the 6th longest tenured starting QB in the NFL. Insane to think about

Dak Prescott - DAL
Patrick Mahomes - KC
Josh Allen - BUF
Lamar Jackson - BUF
Kyler Murray - ARZ
Daniel Jones - NYG


RE: RE: the  
johnnyb : 8:52 am : link
In comment 16435585 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 16435568 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


11th picks in the 2021 draft and he was traded for a 6th round pick.



Isaiah Simmons was the 8th pick and he was dealt for a 7th.


Zach Wilson was the SECOND pick and nobody wants him. He will be cut if there are no takers.
RE: RE: RE: What would you prefer?  
WillVAB : 8:52 am : link
In comment 16435869 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16435761 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16435743 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.

(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.

Which path would have been better for the rebuild?





People who bitch about the Jones contract would be bitching just as hard right now if they let both Jones and Barkley walk last year and the Giants ended up having the shitty season they just had.

If the Giants sucked in ‘22 both would’ve been gone. The success in ‘22 complicated matters and now they’re fixing it. I don’t see the point of continuing to lament the decision when it’s obvious the organization is moving on.



Rewind to 2022. Schoen and Daboll come in. Two guys outside of the organization. We all yelled, "hooray, Mara finally broke with his ways! We're finally going to tear it down and start over!"

Everyone expected Jones was gone. Fans were even predicting Tyrod would be the starter by midseason.

So no, it wasn't preordained.

The worst thing that happened? Daboll and his staff got this team to really overachieve.



It was preordained in the sense that the general consensus was to build off of the success of ‘22, which is what they tried to do in ‘23.

Agree on the overachievement point, but at least ‘22 showed Schoen/Daboll have the chops to win in this league. They’d really be on the hot seat entering year 3 coming off back to back terrible seasons.
Fields trade actually doesn’t make that the case  
ajr2456 : 8:55 am : link
Not sure why the tweet was worded like that
Enough already... this isn't about Jones.  
KingBlue : 9:13 am : link
This is about Fields. His percieved value, a 6th round pick, is what he has earned with his play. This is not a missed opportunity, by the Giants. I'm sure JS looked at this and made a sound decision. Not interested.
This is pretty simple  
UberAlias : 9:19 am : link
The team is trying to move on from Jones, but Fields was not the answer. Reports say the even the teams who had expressed interest were looking to him as a backup. So unless the entire leave is wrong about him, NYG made a smart choice by not pretending Fields is the answer.
RE: Enough already... this isn't about Jones.  
ColHowPepper : 9:43 am : link
In comment 16436041 KingBlue said:
Quite right, King, it's about the 'hindsight is 20/20' of so much of this thread. Quite extraordinary, in my 10 cent head, to think JS & BD in their 1st year would, or even could, move on from DJ/SB against the express and very public wishes of ownership. The real Q & 2nd guess made contemporaneously was not tagging DJ.
But back to knitting, as said 8th post in, I don't see how Lock at $5m makes more sense than a conditional for Fields.

Kudos  
bc4life : 9:48 am : link
to the Steelers. Let's see what Fields does with this new opportunity.
RE: RE: Enough already... this isn't about Jones.  
section125 : 9:51 am : link
In comment 16436053 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16436041 KingBlue said:
Quite right, King, it's about the 'hindsight is 20/20' of so much of this thread. Quite extraordinary, in my 10 cent head, to think JS & BD in their 1st year would, or even could, move on from DJ/SB against the express and very public wishes of ownership. The real Q & 2nd guess made contemporaneously was not tagging DJ.
But back to knitting, as said 8th post in, I don't see how Lock at $5m makes more sense than a conditional for Fields.


Because Fields sucks worse than Lock. Why trade a pick for a bad QB and have to pay him vs just pay for a backup with no loss of picks...

It is really not hard to figure out.
RE: RE: Enough already... this isn't about Jones.  
KingBlue : 9:53 am : link
In comment 16436053 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16436041 KingBlue said:
Quite right, King, it's about the 'hindsight is 20/20' of so much of this thread. Quite extraordinary, in my 10 cent head, to think JS & BD in their 1st year would, or even could, move on from DJ/SB against the express and very public wishes of ownership. The real Q & 2nd guess made contemporaneously was not tagging DJ.
But back to knitting, as said 8th post in, I don't see how Lock at $5m makes more sense than a conditional for Fields.


The conclusion you draw from that decision is that JS likes Lock's value over Fields'. You must surmise that JS looked at all potential options.
RE: Kudos  
Gruber : 9:54 am : link
In comment 16436060 bc4life said:
Quote:
to the Steelers. Let's see what Fields does with this new opportunity.


The opportunity to be Russell Wilson's back-up.
And Wilson wasn't bad last season, he just wasn't suited to Payton's style of offense.
Fields vs Jones  
New Yorker : 10:06 am : link
My quarterbacks sucks less than yours.How about just getting a QB that doesn't suck.If Danny Dimes is our guy he has to get over the PTSD.It's obvious he was shell shocked into a mental disorder after getting hammered every two seconds.Can you get over that? Is is neck fully healed,I don't want him getting hurt so his contract gets paid and we have no option to get out.I would draft Bo Nix.Trade down with Raiders for thier two number ones and get Bo Nix before Denver with 11th pick,he is ready and solid and waive Danny after camp shows him healthy.This player is the best QB and so underated.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 