Justin Fields traded to the Steelers

11th picks in the 2021 draft and he was traded for a 6th round pick.
Makes you wonder what the QBs in the 2024 draft will be going for in 3 years.
We're in a new era. Except for the Giants, teams have no patience with QBs.
True although I think Chicago would've continued on with him if they didn't have Carolina's pick. By all accounts, the org still likes him but not enough to pass up taking a prospect of Caleb's caliber.
Daboll was hired in part for his skill at developing QBs. You have to figure Schoen spoke to Daboll and asked “whaddya think? Can you fix him?” and Dabs said “Maybe but I don’t love what I’m seeing on tape. I say pass. Get one of the college guys we’ve talked about.”
I am no expert on QBs but Chicago started playing pretty well down the stretch. Once Eberflus was brought back I figured Fields would be safe another year and the Bears would continue to work the draft to build their roster out in the short term with Fields and then either commit to him, or have enough draft resources stockpiled to get their QB when they’re ready.
RE: Giants should have done what the Bears just did
I don’t know who they like in the college ranks.
theres cost/benefit/risk analysis...6th overall pick vs 6th round pick
As in deal Jones? Nobody wants Jones. He's worse than Fields and has serious injury concerns and an injury guarantee. All you can do with Jones is keep him on the bench all season, or cut him after he is cleared to play. I don't think there is any dealing Jones. Seriously one of the worst deals in NFL history.
RE: RE: Giants should have done what the Bears just did
I believe he's talking about two years ago when the Giants didn't pick up his option.
I don’t know who they like in the college ranks.
theres cost/benefit/risk analysis...6th overall pick vs 6th round pick
I'll take my chances with a high draft pick and as we see so will just about every NFL team
RE: RE: RE: Giants should have done what the Bears just did
I believe he's talking about two years ago when the Giants didn't pick up his option.
Steelers got a high upside lottery ticket. Feels like Schoen is asleep at the wheel.
no way.
schoen was not asleep.
he must have actively said no this.
CHI was calling everyone and anyone about fields.
they didnt beleive in justin fields as a franchise QB.full stop.
that evaluation of fields, the evaluation of Daniel Jones to give him that contract, and the evaluation of the 6th overall pick and the 4 top qbs this year will ultimately make or break schoen/daboll careers as HC/GM. the way the nfl is going you dont get second chances especially as a GM.
thats one thing people dont realize. while daboll is more likely to get fired, daboll is way more likely to get another HC job again. GMs rarely second chances. Look at Jerry Reese/Thomas Dimitroff etc. was schocked Telesco got a 2nd shot, that's why he took a job so fast after he got fired, because its rare to get another top job.
I do have to laugh, as seemingly every team in the NFL-with the exception of us-realizes you don't need a presidential term plus to decide if a guy is THE guy at QB.
Jones has shown less than Fields. Jones can only function in a dink and dunk offense. He can't throw the ball downfield. Fields has shown he can function a bit in a normal, verical offense. Maybe not well enough. But he's still a work in progress. Jones is not a work in progress. He's a backuo.
He looked better at the end of the year, had his home crowd chanting for him, probably thought he had some momentum and confidence to build on going into this season… then gets traded for cheap to be a backup.
I'll agree that they're different. We have an owner who has publicly gone out of his way to prop up/make excuses for Jones & we did-unlike the Bears with Fields-make the playoffs with Jones behind center.
'22 was a fun season. I enjoyed it, the final game aside. But it really might have been a curse long term. The Giants brass-IMO-got way ahead of themselves with where this team was competing with the big boys.
RE: RE: Giants should have done what the Bears just did
I don't get people losing their mind over this. Justin Fields isn't that good of a QB. If he was, he'd fetch more than a sixth round pick. Can he be a good QB in the right situation/system? Perhaps. I remember-as a youngin'-Steve Young sucking in Tampa before he transformed into a 2X NFL MVP/Super Bowl MVP. Can Fields have the same trajectory? Sure, but I'd put the odds of that happening the same as Michael Jordan & Isiah Thomas meeting up for dinner tonight.
I'll agree that they're different. We have an owner who has publicly gone out of his way to prop up/make excuses for Jones & we did-unlike the Bears with Fields-make the playoffs with Jones behind center.
'22 was a fun season. I enjoyed it, the final game aside. But it really might have been a curse long term. The Giants brass-IMO-got way ahead of themselves with where this team was competing with the big boys.
A million percent it was a curse long term, but they won games in 2022. There's really nothing they could have done besides what they did do. Unfortunately that's just the way it worked out. This year is seemingly the first year they can move off of Jones with legit QB options and it sure looks like they are going to do it.
Could not agree with you more Jon. Steelers just radically upgraded the quarterback position for virtually nothing. Brilliant sequence of moves.
JonC means they should have dealt Daniel Jones when he still had a year left on his deal. I think. JonC can confirm. If yes, I wholeheartedly agree.
It's easy to say, but the QB options weren't there like they were for the Bears or even the Steelers.
The Bears lucked into the #1 overall pick with a bunch of very good QBs available. The Steelers signed a Super Bowl winning QB for 1.2 million because his previous team is paying him nearly 40 million. That's why they moved off of Fields & Pickett. Also same thing with the Cardinals and Rosen. If the Bears & Cardinals weren't picking #1 overall they wouldn't have moved off of Fields or Rosen. If the Steelers didn't have Russ willing to sign for 1.2 million they wouldn't have moved off of Pickett.
The Giants didn't really have that opportunity like those three teams. What QB options were available to the Giants in the 2021, 2022 & 2023 Draft? What free agent were available for 1.2 million?
When the comment you replied to says the “Giants should’ve done the same thing the Bears did”, I’m assuming they meant moving on from Jones post 2022. The situations aren’t remotely comparable.
(I put zero value in the Giants or Drew Lock saying Jones is the starting quarterback in 2024. They’re just saying what they have to say until they don’t have to say it anymore.)
Exactly. The Giants didn't have the #1 pick staring them in the face like the Bears do. Hypothetically if the Giants went into the 2021 Draft with the #1 overall pick. Do people really think they wouldn't have selected Trevor Lawrence? Of course they would have.
Unfortunately due to the players available in the NFL Draft the Giants weren't able to move off of Jones. This is the 1st year they've really been able to and it sure looks like they are going to.
Steelers aren't going to pick up his option. He's a backup for one year in all likelihood. But I agree that acquiring Wilson and Fields for next to nothing is fantastic work by the Steelers. I would have traded for him at that price, but also agree that the very low return shows that entire league doesn't think much of his prospects. That includes the Steelers. There are certain QBs destined to be journeyman backups. That includes Darnold, Minshew, and Taylor, and now Pickett and Fields. Next year that group will also include Jones.
Is it really fantastic work by the Steelers though? If they had a rookie QB on a 4 year deal (W/ 5th year option) then the Russ signing makes sense. Use him as a bridge QB while you develop your rookie QB. They're going to win 7-10 games with Russ and continue to pick too low in the draft to get a Franchise QB.
Justin Fields just got as soon as it became clear Giants passed on him. Imo, no reason to give up anything for him unless you think he's the future at QB. The Bears certainly didn't. Let's see if the Steelers pick up his option.
It's not a long term plan, it's a one year roll of the dice. Projection are that 2025 isn't a QB draft anyway, and if you believe that, there's no reason not to take a spin on an aging star trying to re-establish himself and a lottery pick that has some potential to unlock. And you did it for less than 3m total salary and a 6th round pick.
Justin Fields just got as soon as it became clear Giants passed on him. Imo, no reason to give up anything for him unless you think he's the future at QB. The Bears certainly didn't. Let's see if the Steelers pick up his option.
I haven't been on Twitter, but my buddy just text me and told me that Fields won't be competing for the starting position according to Twitter. So I find it highly unlikely they pick up his 5th year option.
(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.
(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.
Which path would have been better for the rebuild?
People who bitch about the Jones contract would be bitching just as hard right now if they let both Jones and Barkley walk last year and the Giants ended up having the shitty season they just had.
If the Giants sucked in ‘22 both would’ve been gone. The success in ‘22 complicated matters and now they’re fixing it. I don’t see the point of continuing to lament the decision when it’s obvious the organization is moving on.
(1) Giants trade Jones in March 2022 for draft pick.
(2) Giants give Jones $160 million contract in 2023.
Which path would have been better for the rebuild?
RE: RE: Never understood the media love for Fields
Not even remotely true. The Giants were a fraud in 2022.
I know we all blocked this out of memory, but the season didn't end by winning in Minnesota.
Whether or not the fans and media like it is no way to run a franchise anyway. The Giants have no problem doing deeply unpopular things when they want to. The fans wanted Gettleman gone after 3 horrid years. They didn't care then what the fans thought or wanted. When the Giants want to do a thing, they will do it. It just so happens that 9 times out of then they are stubborn about making the wrong decisions.
Rewind to 2022. Schoen and Daboll come in. Two guys outside of the organization. We all yelled, "hooray, Mara finally broke with his ways! We're finally going to tear it down and start over!"
Everyone expected Jones was gone. Fans were even predicting Tyrod would be the starter by midseason.
So no, it wasn't preordained.
The worst thing that happened? Daboll and his staff got this team to really overachieve.
It doesn't matter. Jones was not the answer. They would have been in a better position. Schoen cleared $40 million from the cap in his first year. Guess what the Giants are giving Jones this year? It's more than that.
He's been nothing better than Daniel Jones with arguably a better supporting cast, but the media fucking loves him.
Steelers should decline his option and have him be a backup for a year.
I love Fields. Million-dollar talent, ten-cent head so far. And Jones isn't in the same galaxy talent wise.
Still, I would love to see a guy like Daboll get his hands on Field for an off-season to see if he could increase the value of that ten-cent head.
Head more important than the talent piece. DJ > Fields. I know how much you disagree. The ten cent head, I have contempt for. Just can’t.
Jones doesn't have a ten cent head?
No, not at all Terps. That is not Jones’ issue. Fields was just traded for nothing by the team that gave up a lot to draft him and knew the most about him, neither did he have career threatening injuries.
Jones got a second contract for a reason and then shit happened.
Jones greater than Fields. Not my opinion, it is just obvious.
What a bargain compared to some other QB moves this off-season. Regardless if you think he's basically DJones 2.0, getting him for a 6th rounder is better than paying Drew Lock $5M. Both would've been reclamation projects for Dabs but JF has the higher ceiling. Plus it wouldn't have prohibited Schoen from taking a QB if a guy like Maye fell to us at #6 overall. It's a low risk, potentially high reward for minimal cost move that would've been positively received by many had Schoen made the move instead of Pittsburgh.
And Chicago will be back in the top 10 in the draft.
This is all about resetting the salary cap on QB. Watch Pittsburgh take full advantage of this and go to the playoffs next year.
I am a Caleb Williams fan and think he will be a good QB but most team don't have patience and it's destroying the development of QBs.
(This has nothing to do with Jones BTW)
In comment 16436041 KingBlue said:
Quite right, King, it's about the 'hindsight is 20/20' of so much of this thread. Quite extraordinary, in my 10 cent head, to think JS & BD in their 1st year would, or even could, move on from DJ/SB against the express and very public wishes of ownership. The real Q & 2nd guess made contemporaneously was not tagging DJ.
But back to knitting, as said 8th post in, I don't see how Lock at $5m makes more sense than a conditional for Fields.
My quarterbacks sucks less than yours.How about just getting a QB that doesn't suck.If Danny Dimes is our guy he has to get over the PTSD.It's obvious he was shell shocked into a mental disorder after getting hammered every two seconds.Can you get over that? Is is neck fully healed,I don't want him getting hurt so his contract gets paid and we have no option to get out.I would draft Bo Nix.Trade down with Raiders for thier two number ones and get Bo Nix before Denver with 11th pick,he is ready and solid and waive Danny after camp shows him healthy.This player is the best QB and so underated.
Seeing what fits. Its costing them nothing.
Tre Hawkins,
Beavers
Rodarius Williams
Cam Brown
Corey Ballentine
those were the giants recent 6th round picks. Come on Joe.
Most people dobt understand why he isn't working out. But he does have the same flaws as Jones.
He checks every box except the mental one.
Makes you wonder what the QBs in the 2024 draft will be going for in 3 years.
The media and fans, some here, thought he was going to be dealt for a 2nd at the very least.
The NFL knows better.
Isaiah Simmons was the 8th pick and he was dealt for a 7th.
they must have passed on fields altogether.
theres no way CHI didnt reach out.
I don’t know who they like in the college ranks.
Or the Steelers.
A QB that can play earlier means he's playing on a cost controlled rookie deal. It's a competitive advantage.
The 4 year scholarship is dead.
It remains to be seen if this regime can recover from that mistake.
They took him after trading up with us, so he cost them the 11th pick, the 7th pick in 2022, and fourth and fifth round picks.
High upside based on what? His draft position?
He's been injured for 20% of his games in his career. He's barely completing 60% of his passes and he has 30 INTs and 38 fumbles in 40 career games.
no way.
schoen was not asleep.
he must have actively said no this.
CHI was calling everyone and anyone about fields.
they didnt beleive in justin fields as a franchise QB.full stop.
that evaluation of fields, the evaluation of Daniel Jones to give him that contract, and the evaluation of the 6th overall pick and the 4 top qbs this year will ultimately make or break schoen/daboll careers as HC/GM. the way the nfl is going you dont get second chances especially as a GM.
thats one thing people dont realize. while daboll is more likely to get fired, daboll is way more likely to get another HC job again. GMs rarely second chances. Look at Jerry Reese/Thomas Dimitroff etc. was schocked Telesco got a 2nd shot, that's why he took a job so fast after he got fired, because its rare to get another top job.
To be fair to the Giants Jones has/had shown more than Fields or Pickett.
Also the scenarios are completely different. The Giants haven't really had the chance to replace Jones until this year. We didn't have the #1 overall pick like the Bears did. We didn't have a chance to sign a solid Super Bowl winning QB for the vet minimum whole his previous team pays him nearly 40 million.
Then again, this is the year DJ puts it all together. & if not, there's always 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2050, 2062, 2089.
'22 was a fun season. I enjoyed it, the final game aside. But it really might have been a curse long term. The Giants brass-IMO-got way ahead of themselves with where this team was competing with the big boys.
I wanted the Giants to draft him. He doesn't have it as a passer at this level.
Thank God. We have Daniel Jones and Drew Lock.
It makes you wonder with all the QB needy teams what they saw and didn't like to make a play for Fields. Why wouldn't the Patriots make that trade unless they were definitely drafting a QB they felt that would be a better investment than just having Jacoby Brissett.
Don't lose sleep over this.
Make the Giants Great Again
Meanwhile the Giants are stuck with the albatross Jones deal that nobody would ever take on.
They also mismanaged Saquon and not dealing him. Lost opportunities will keep a team stuck in the back of the pack as we are, deservedly so.
'22 was a fun season. I enjoyed it, the final game aside. But it really might have been a curse long term. The Giants brass-IMO-got way ahead of themselves with where this team was competing with the big boys.
A million percent it was a curse long term, but they won games in 2022. There's really nothing they could have done besides what they did do. Unfortunately that's just the way it worked out. This year is seemingly the first year they can move off of Jones with legit QB options and it sure looks like they are going to do it.
Could not agree with you more Jon. Steelers just radically upgraded the quarterback position for virtually nothing. Brilliant sequence of moves.
I'd rather have JD and future 1st or their 2 2nds, at worst their pick 34.
Steelers should decline his option and have him be a backup for a year.
the nfl prospect fetish is unreal.
I think the Steelers got away with murder this offseason. We should've done that
The Giants got more for Kadarius Phoney (a 3rd & a 6th from KC). Think about that for a second.
🤷♂️
It was preordained in the sense that the general consensus was to build off of the success of ‘22, which is what they tried to do in ‘23.
Agree on the overachievement point, but at least ‘22 showed Schoen/Daboll have the chops to win in this league. They’d really be on the hot seat entering year 3 coming off back to back terrible seasons.
The opportunity to be Russell Wilson's back-up.
And Wilson wasn't bad last season, he just wasn't suited to Payton's style of offense.