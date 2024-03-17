Spinning the Draft Right Now (long) gidiefor : Mod : 3/17/2024 10:18 am : 3/17/2024 10:18 am

In nearly every season prior to the Joe Schoen regime, I think it was really possible to decipher what the Front Office had planned in the draft through either leaks and/or innuendo.



This season, the lying season, the misinformation from the FO has been coming in waves:



Wave one – the Giants PR department put out a full frontal defending and propping up Daniel Jones from numerous sources including Paul Schwartz, Tiki Barber, the usual suspects and others…



Wave two – the Giants “are done with Daniel Jones,” starting with Garafolo, who gave it a 75% chance, that the NYGs were going QB in round one of the draft, to Eisen stating emphatically that the Giants were done with Daniel Jones



Then looking at the Draft logically at this point :



At 1 Chicago is needs to draft QB as they just traded away their franchise QB



At 2 Washing traded away Sam Howell and also needs to draft a QB



At 3 the Patriots traded away Mac Jones and don’t really have a QB – as it’s hard to believe that Jacoby Brissett is the answer, they must be going QB



At 4 the Cardinals look like a trading candidate for a QB hungry team if you believe there are 4 viable top 10 QBs, or they are a possible home for Marvin Harrison Jr



At 5 the Chargers are also a candidate for a QB hungry team if you believe there are 4 viable top 10 QBs and Arizona won’t entice a trade hungry team and they are going with Herbert – which also looks likely



At 6 Here we have the Giants, who have already traded away draft capital to land Burns (including their top 2nd round pick) to beef up their defense and Lock to shore up the backup QB position, and signaled both that they want to keep Jones and that they are done with him. The top three picks are most likely going QB, and trading for those slots seems unlikely in my estimation. Trading up to 4 or 5 seems doable, the question is are there 4 draft worthy QBs to leave one at 4 ( in my estimation there isn’t and personally I don’t like three of the “top 3 Qbs” and probably one of those three will be drafted at the 4 or 5 slot especially given that both Minnesota and Denver don’t have a QB. This will drive the cost of drafting the 4th QB up and create a higher risk drafting at that spot. It's kind of an all or nothing scenario: win big with the outlier pick costing a significant amount of draft capital; lose big by spending the needed draft capital and the pick is more likely a dud. )



I am somewhat reminded of the 2018 draft where there were 4 highly touted QBs: Mayfield, Darnold, Allen and Rosen; who look like, to me, in order: Williams, Maye, Daniels and McCarthy. Instead of the Barkley “sure thing,” you have the Marvin Harrison "sure thing" who is likely going at 4 or 5.



So where does this leave the Giants?



The FO ( kudos to them for confusing everyone ) is going to:



a) trade up for the #4 QB,

b) wait for the #4 QB to fall into their lap,

c) take another position either O lineman, WR or ER

d) trade down slightly and restock the premium of second round pick and possibly more expanding the choices to O lineman, WR, ER and CB – possibly QB like Nix/Penix



Frankly, I think an argument could be made for every one of the positions above, so I give the FO massive credit for the misinformation that is spinning the discussions we are having.



I really hope our brain trust gets this one right. All due respect for those of you who think trading up for a QB is a must, I don’t. I really don't want the FO to get into a bidding war that uses up precious premium picks in 24 and 25 to trade up for a Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield. It will set the Giants back for more of the same agony we’ve been having for every year but two of the last ten. They have to get this right. ( I guess that is the case every year, but I see it as being particularly acute. )



I like a lot of what they’ve done so far in FA bringing in new linemen, blocking TE’s and Burns. But to my view, the table and ensuing odds/risk is set for them to pass on QB this year, and take option c or d. My personal preference is to land another plus Defensive player, along with a plus Offensive player like they did two years ago at 5 and 7. They went defense first last year with Banks in round 1, which I liked a lot. They went defense first in year 1 with Kayvon. Let's continue to do this and make a defensive power house. I think the Giants can contend even with a Daniel Jones if their defense is a power house. In any event their are certainly teams out there that have proven that is a good formula: see Detroit, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Tennessee



This team with Jones at the helm is helped more by strong defense than many of you think; and Dabol has shown he can accomplish a lot with a dink and dunk style opportunistic offense. Jones ran that successfully in year one of Dabol/Kafka, and Lock can more than likely run that type of offense too. Bringing in WR Isaiah McKenzie and RB Devin Singletary, and beefing up the Oline/blocking TE corps sure points to that to me. Even if they do draft a QB, the odds say they will be operating this way anyway, so it makes more sense to me odds and value wise to pick a developmental QB like Nix/Pennix/McCarthy in round two or even better round three or later.

