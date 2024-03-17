A week into FA, are we a better team Rudy5757 : 3/17/2024 10:28 am

Than last year? I’d say no



How are we gonna score points?



We traded Taylor for Lock, Barkley for Singletary and Waller for blockers.



Upgraded the OL hopefully, 100% the right direction. Hopefully the right OL coach and players



We have no playmakers on O



On D we got Burns, a good get. Lost Robinson. Lost McKinney and Adoree.



What would you do to improve the roster with somewhat limited money and picks? I would sign Adoree back, the CB market is thin and we could probably get him relatively cheap. I go QB at 6 if one is there with 2nd option WR. If we go QB in 2nd I get a WR.



What move didn’t you like? While I love Burns as a player, giving up picks and paying too $$ doesn’t seem to make sense for the Giants. It seems a lot like the Leonard Williams situation, good player but paid top $$ to get him and gave up picks. I would have rather a trade for a top WR. I love Williams and I love Burns, just not the right time imo.