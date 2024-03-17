for display only
Raanan: trading down in play

ajr2456 : 3/17/2024 11:21 am
Jordan Raanan believes a trade down from 6th Overall is very much on the table now for the Giants
Trade down - ( New Window )
What is  
The Dude : 3/17/2024 11:22 am : link
the actual quote here? Trading up or down, or staying put is always in play...

I've noticed words or discussions over a podcast are getting more twisted than ever.
Put it all together  
bLiTz 2k : 3/17/2024 11:23 am : link
And literally every scenario physically possible has been reported as "In Play" for the Giants...

It's getting hilarious.
Who is jumping up to #6?  
Mike from Ohio : 3/17/2024 11:24 am : link
That almost has to be for a receiver, as there is a good chance for QBs are off the board.

I’m sure it was never off the table, but I can’t imagine they are getting a haul for that pick since it will likely not be for a QB.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/17/2024 11:25 am : link
Man, the draft can’t come soon enough.
More picks is always nice but to me doesn't trump drafting  
nygiantfan : 3/17/2024 11:25 am : link
the best players. And the best players will still be there at #6.

This team may get shut out of a QB but one of the best WRs will most certainly be there for them to grab. And this team certainly could use a WR1 at some point.
Do you think a team like Minnesota is stupid enough  
robbieballs2003 : 3/17/2024 11:25 am : link
to calk the Giants and tell them what they are offering so the Giants can use that information to predict what they would offer to move up to 3, 4, or 5 and then beat that offer?
I can't find anything where Raanan actually says this  
GFAN52 : 3/17/2024 11:26 am : link
No recent tweets from him.
Qbs drafted in top 5  
upnyg : 3/17/2024 11:26 am : link
"If QBs get taken 1-4, or with 4 of the top 5, 6 or 7 picks, it will be the first time it has EVER happened." Joe Mahoney SB Nation
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Put it all together  
Section331 : 3/17/2024 11:26 am : link
In comment 16436196 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
And literally every scenario physically possible has been reported as "In Play" for the Giants...

It's getting hilarious.


Exactly. Raanan covering all his bases.
RE: Who is jumping up to #6?  
ajr2456 : 3/17/2024 11:26 am : link
In comment 16436197 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
That almost has to be for a receiver, as there is a good chance for QBs are off the board.

I’m sure it was never off the table, but I can’t imagine they are getting a haul for that pick since it will likely not be for a QB.


I don’t buy someone trading up for a 6 if the QBs are gone
Don’t like it unless they feel there’re  
Simms11 : 3/17/2024 11:28 am : link
better situated to trade back into the first for a late first QB. Don’t like passing up Blue Chip talent, especially at a position of need like WR.
I take it Giants are taking offers or open to offers. They may have  
Blue21 : 3/17/2024 11:29 am : link
their eye on someone like Nix who they think they can get a couple picks later and gain an extra pick.
Schoen must have determined that NE is staying put at 3  
GFAN52 : 3/17/2024 11:31 am : link
and they don't feel McCarthy is worth drafting at 4 or 5 in a trade up if Minnesota does.
I think  
Spider43 : 3/17/2024 11:31 am : link
It might be dawning on Schoen that the top 3, plus JJ, might all go before us. So I look at the trade down option as putting Penix and Nix into play further down. At least that's how I'd interpret it. So I think it's a good sign. BUT, it would mean that he thinks there's not much separation between Odunze, Nabers, and the WR's on our board at 4, 5, 6, etc. And there's where I would disagree with him. Though like some of you, he might view getting a QB as our be-all, end-all for this offseason. While I would agree, I don't think he'd be given carte blanche there by Mara (just my opinion). Sure, all conjecture at this point, so who knows.
EVERYTHING should be on the table  
Dave on the UWS : 3/17/2024 11:32 am : link
if they think Nix (they've scouted him), could be a good starting QB, then a trade down with whoever ends up at 11 would make sense. They could recoup their lost 2nd rounder and still get a damn good WR.

This wouldn't be a bad outcome, frankly.
Mike in Ohio  
bc4life : 3/17/2024 11:34 am : link
Could be a WR or LT, or even a CB
Ok  
Pete from Woodstock : 3/17/2024 11:34 am : link
So everything is in play. Huh. Imagine that
In other news the sky is blue  
BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit : 3/17/2024 11:34 am : link
Could you imagine if Schoen was sitting in meetings right now saying..."guys--- no matter what happens or who calls we aren't trading down". That would be crazy....unless your name is Dave Gettleman I guess
RE: Qbs drafted in top 5  
upnyg : 3/17/2024 11:36 am : link
In comment 16436208 upnyg said:
Quote:
"If QBs get taken 1-4, or with 4 of the top 5, 6 or 7 picks, it will be the first time it has EVER happened." Joe Mahoney SB Nation Link - ( New Window )

Whole article, worth a read on all the QB, where drafted, games played, etc. Basically says "The draft slot with the most “best” QBs after number one is the sixth."
Link - ( New Window )
Sort of fits what Daniel Jeremiah said about NE staying put at 3  
GFAN52 : 3/17/2024 11:36 am : link
no matter what teams offered. They must figure McCarthy will be gone as well to the Vikings at 4 or 5.
The 6th pick this year is very valuable  
JoeSchoens11 : 3/17/2024 11:42 am : link
with the WRs available. If we’re hellbent on drafting a QB but the top guys are too costly to get then it makes sense to get some extra picks and a QB later in the first.

Most trades are fairly even in value - if we hit on our picks and get multiple quality players then that can be just as good as getting one great player.
The raiders at 13 would be a trading partner for us  
gtt350 : 3/17/2024 11:44 am : link
.
RE: Mike in Ohio  
Mike from Ohio : 3/17/2024 11:46 am : link
In comment 16436223 bc4life said:
Quote:
Could be a WR or LT, or even a CB


Right. I mentioned WR in my post. What I am suggesting is that the return on moving up will likely be less than if a QB were there. Teams rarely jump more than a handful of spots for a player at a position other than QB.

I am not against a trade down, per se. I am just hoping we are not going full Belichik and trading down over and over to end up with a roster full of solid but unspectacular players.
RE: The raiders at 13 would be a trading partner for us  
GFAN52 : 3/17/2024 11:47 am : link
In comment 16436246 gtt350 said:
Quote:
.


I want a 2025 1st then as part of the trade.
I'm okay with the idea...  
bw in dc : 3/17/2024 11:47 am : link
if we can find a partner.

But, man, what a disappointment this is going to be not getting one of these big three.

If Schoen is grabbing the white towel to surrender moving up, I hope it's because he threw in the kitchen sink. Like dangling either KT, Sexy, or Banks.

WR and OT are deep  
UberAlias : 3/17/2024 11:48 am : link
But if you want a specific one, less MHJ, then we'd be a spot.

I kind of read this as, if we can't get our QB this year (the guys we like might require a trade up cost vs grade too steep), then we'll continue to build out the roster and secure ammunition to make a move next year.
RE: WR and OT are deep  
GFAN52 : 3/17/2024 11:50 am : link
In comment 16436254 UberAlias said:
Quote:
But if you want a specific one, less MHJ, then we'd be a spot.

I kind of read this as, if we can't get our QB this year (the guys we like might require a trade up cost vs grade too steep), then we'll continue to build out the roster and secure ammunition to make a move next year.


Or just unavailable, as unfortunately the top three draft positions happen to be teams in dire need of a QB.
Everything seems to be on the table  
Darwinian : 3/17/2024 11:51 am : link
Hopefully this is not an indication of another rudderless GM. We've been though enough dithering and mismanagement.
I'm  
AcidTest : 3/17/2024 11:52 am : link
sure this was always "in play" to some extent as a backup if they couldn't trade up for one of the "big four" QBs, which may well be the case.

The problem is that they would be missing out on Nabers or Odunze, which is why I'm typically opposed to trading down out of a top 10 pick. When you're picking in the top 10, you are pretty much guaranteed to get the first or at worse second rated player on your board in a particular position group. But I do agree that they should at least pick up the phone and listen to the offer. Atlanta just added Cousins. Maybe they would be willing to trade their second to move up. But even then, do you want to give up Nabers or Odunze for a second round pick? I'm not sure I would, although maybe they would then draft Nix at eight.
RE: WR and OT are deep  
AcidTest : 3/17/2024 11:53 am : link
In comment 16436254 UberAlias said:
Quote:
But if you want a specific one, less MHJ, then we'd be a spot.

I kind of read this as, if we can't get our QB this year (the guys we like might require a trade up cost vs grade too steep), then we'll continue to build out the roster and secure ammunition to make a move next year.


That's how I read it as well, although it would be interesting to see if they draft a QB later on if they miss out on one of the "big four."
RE: Everything seems to be on the table  
UberAlias : 3/17/2024 11:53 am : link
In comment 16436258 Darwinian said:
Quote:
Hopefully this is not an indication of another rudderless GM. We've been though enough dithering and mismanagement.
Um, this is completely the opposite. The last GM always sat still and selected a whoever was available. That's not this.
Good.  
logman : 3/17/2024 11:55 am : link
The murkier Schoen's intentions are, the better.
RE: RE: WR and OT are deep  
UberAlias : 3/17/2024 11:56 am : link
In comment 16436262 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16436254 UberAlias said:


Quote:


But if you want a specific one, less MHJ, then we'd be a spot.

I kind of read this as, if we can't get our QB this year (the guys we like might require a trade up cost vs grade too steep), then we'll continue to build out the roster and secure ammunition to make a move next year.



That's how I read it as well, although it would be interesting to see if they draft a QB later on if they miss out on one of the "big four."
Yeah. My hunch has been that we'll see a QB at some point regardless. It could be one of the tier2 guys, but it could end up being developmental guy depending on how things play out.
The Giants will almost certainly draft a QB  
Mike from Ohio : 3/17/2024 12:00 pm : link
Even if they don’t in the first, they will pick up one somewhere, even if it is in the 3rd/4th round as a developmental guy. I think there is almost zero chance they don’t take one at some point in the draft.
If so  
Sammo85 : 3/17/2024 12:00 pm : link
I wish the next GM/HC good luck when they join either in Jan 2025 or 2026.
The team has a ton of holes  
larryflower37 : 3/17/2024 12:00 pm : link
And nothing is guaranteed to fall the way they predict, it's safe to have a 2nd plan in place in case.
And picking a developmental player  
Mike from Ohio : 3/17/2024 12:03 pm : link
In the 3rd/4th round makes much more sense when you consider they signed Lock to be the backup so that a rookie QB likely never has to come off the bench to play in 2024.

My hope is still that they make a move to get a top prospect they like. You have a coach who has a reputation for being a QB guru, it doesn’t make sense to not get him some really good clay to mold.
RE: Everything seems to be on the table  
BigBlueShock : 3/17/2024 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16436258 Darwinian said:
Quote:
Hopefully this is not an indication of another rudderless GM. We've been though enough dithering and mismanagement.

This is why fans cannot be taken seriously. You guys are just never happy. Either Schoen gets accused of not being able to keep their intentions private or when their intentions are obviously completely unknown based on the public information being all over the map, he gets accused of being another rudderless GM and he’s just dithering. He simply can’t win with you guys. No matter what report gets spewed he’s either loose lipped or an indecisive boob.
If Schoen doesn’t like any of the QBs at 6,  
cosmicj : 3/17/2024 12:09 pm : link
I prefer he take Nabers, who I’m convinced would thrive in the Daboll system, and then consider taking 2 developmental QBs in rounds 2-5. No reason not to double up.
RE: RE: Everything seems to be on the table  
Darwinian : 3/17/2024 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16436276 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16436258 Darwinian said:


Quote:


Hopefully this is not an indication of another rudderless GM. We've been though enough dithering and mismanagement.


This is why fans cannot be taken seriously. You guys are just never happy. Either Schoen gets accused of not being able to keep their intentions private or when their intentions are obviously completely unknown based on the public information being all over the map, he gets accused of being another rudderless GM and he’s just dithering. He simply can’t win with you guys. No matter what report gets spewed he’s either loose lipped or an indecisive boob.


I said "hopefully", he isn't. It means I still have hope he can turn this franchise around. I haven't turned on Schoen yet. But there seems like a lot of back and forth, trade up, then trade back talk. Whereas the Vikings seem a bit more direct and focused. I still have an open mind, though.
RE: Put it all together  
Jersey Heel : 3/17/2024 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16436196 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
And literally every scenario physically possible has been reported as "In Play" for the Giants...

It's getting hilarious.

My reaction exactly.
 
ryanmkeane : 3/17/2024 12:23 pm : link
I’d personally stay at 6 and take Odunze or Alt. Once you get past 10, you are getting into the red chippers
I wouldn’t have a problem with it  
jeff57 : 3/17/2024 12:23 pm : link
They need to really rebuild and to that they need to add as many players through the draft as possible
If they trade down I’m gonna be upset  
The_Boss : 3/17/2024 12:24 pm : link
What are they doing? Thinking next year’s QB class is gonna be good??
The key to trading down  
Giantimistic : 3/17/2024 12:26 pm : link
Is getting a 1st from a team most likely to suck.

Bears just demonstrated why. I don’t want a teams mid to late first round next year. I want a top 10 pick.

Which trade back partner is most likely to be bad?
Better not trade down  
Carl in CT : 3/17/2024 12:28 pm : link
If a run on QBs happen and MHJR is on the board. Those that don’t think he is a building block are thinking too hard the highest WR prospect in years.
Here's what I think.  
MOOPS : 3/17/2024 12:29 pm : link
Chicago and Washington ain't tradin out of 1 and 2.
New England is the wild card. They could move back to 6 or 11 depending on what QB is left on the board. That would make it more likely a draft day trade. Unless of course you sail into Boston Harbor with a Spanish Galleon loaded with 8 ton of doubloons to entice them to make the trade now.
Arizona and the Chargers are both desperate for receivers and one of the three top guys would still be there for either team at number six, so a move there is still an option for them. I don't think either team is likely to move to 11, but WTF do I know.
The last option would be another draft day trade, oddly with the Vikings. Depending of course if their guy is still there at six and our guy or guys are already gone.
So putting all this together, I don't have a friggin clue.
And I doubt if any of these beat guys do either.
Carry on.
So, to be clear  
David B. : 3/17/2024 12:29 pm : link
The Giants could:

Trade up.
Trade down.
or stand pat at 6.


Brilliant!
RE: If they trade down I’m gonna be upset  
GFAN52 : 3/17/2024 12:33 pm : link
In comment 16436304 The_Boss said:
Quote:
What are they doing? Thinking next year’s QB class is gonna be good??


How do you "force" the top three teams holding the draft picks to trade down IF they are also in great need to draft a QB and refuse to trade out?
RE: RE: If they trade down I’m gonna be upset  
The_Boss : 3/17/2024 12:35 pm : link
In comment 16436319 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16436304 The_Boss said:


Quote:


What are they doing? Thinking next year’s QB class is gonna be good??



How do you "force" the top three teams holding the draft picks to trade down IF they are also in great need to draft a QB and refuse to trade out?


Switch spots with the chargers. Why do we have to watch the Vikings jump us for a QB?
RE: RE: If they trade down I’m gonna be upset  
RHPeel : 3/17/2024 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16436304 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16436304 The_Boss said:


Quote:


What are they doing? Thinking next year’s QB class is gonna be good??



How do you "force" the top three teams holding the draft picks to trade down IF they are also in great need to draft a QB and refuse to trade out?


Right, the top 3 teams all *really* need QBs. The only way you get one is if one of those teams takes one of them off their board.
RE: RE: RE: If they trade down I’m gonna be upset  
GFAN52 : 3/17/2024 12:42 pm : link
In comment 16436321 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16436319 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 16436304 The_Boss said:


Quote:


What are they doing? Thinking next year’s QB class is gonna be good??



How do you "force" the top three teams holding the draft picks to trade down IF they are also in great need to draft a QB and refuse to trade out?



Switch spots with the chargers. Why do we have to watch the Vikings jump us for a QB?


Yes the of course they could make a trade with the Chargers, that's an option as well, that's assuming the Giants feel the 4th QB left is someone they like enough.
RE: Put it all together  
eric2425ny : 3/17/2024 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16436196 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
And literally every scenario physically possible has been reported as "In Play" for the Giants...

It's getting hilarious.


It’s because the Giants aren’t leaking info anymore. Whoever the rat was back in the day is no longer employed by the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If they trade down I’m gonna be upset  
eric2425ny : 3/17/2024 12:45 pm : link
In comment 16436329 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16436321 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16436319 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 16436304 The_Boss said:


Quote:


What are they doing? Thinking next year’s QB class is gonna be good??



How do you "force" the top three teams holding the draft picks to trade down IF they are also in great need to draft a QB and refuse to trade out?



Switch spots with the chargers. Why do we have to watch the Vikings jump us for a QB?



Yes the of course they could make a trade with the Chargers, that's an option as well, that's assuming the Giants feel the 4th QB left is someone they like enough.


This is spot on. They may not even want the 4th QB.
Click Bait.....  
morrison40 : 3/17/2024 12:46 pm : link
Of Course Everything is " In Play"
Raanan is a mongo extraordinaire  
Optimus-NY : 3/17/2024 1:01 pm : link
.
Penix  
Sean : 3/17/2024 1:03 pm : link
.
I hate trading back....  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/17/2024 1:07 pm : link
They could have drafted Justin Fields or Micah Parsons in the first round in 2021, but they gave the 11th pick to Chicago to move back to 20th and drafted Kadarius Toney. That's what I see when they move back, a total FUBAR for years.
Love all these conflicting reports  
j_rud : 3/17/2024 1:10 pm : link
Of course its situation dependent but generally speaking not a big fan of a trade down here because it would seem to be passing on elite talent that is desperately needed. Yes the roster is thin pretty much throughout and adding picks has its merits. But in most non-QB scenarios I'd prefer the receiver. Esp Odunze.
RE: I hate trading back....  
AcidTest : 3/17/2024 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16436347 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
They could have drafted Justin Fields or Micah Parsons in the first round in 2021, but they gave the 11th pick to Chicago to move back to 20th and drafted Kadarius Toney. That's what I see when they move back, a total FUBAR for years.


Yeah, that wasn't necessarily a great trade. But the bigger problem was not that they traded down, it was what they did with the picks. At #20, they took Toney instead of Christian Darrisaw, and then took Neal at #7 the following year instead of Garrett Wilson.

Every year is unique. I'd still prefer to take Nabers or Odunze at #6 instead of trading back if we miss out on the "big four" QBs, but would at least listen to offers.
I would rather they trade back and pick Penix/Nix in the 9-15 range  
Formerly TD : 3/17/2024 1:41 pm : link
And use the extra pick(s) they acquire to trade up into the 15-25 range to select one of the other first round WRs.

Basically, Penix/Nix + Thomas/Franklin. Then use the remaining 2 and 3 on CB and OT.
RE: I would rather they trade back and pick Penix/Nix in the 9-15 range  
Formerly TD : 3/17/2024 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16436365 Formerly TD said:
Quote:
And use the extra pick(s) they acquire to trade up into the 15-25 range to select one of the other first round WRs.

Basically, Penix/Nix + Thomas/Franklin. Then use the remaining 2 and 3 on CB and OT.


Saying this because I think the QB class is pretty flat after Caleb. Also think the WR class is fairly flat after MHJ.
RE: Penix  
The_Boss : 3/17/2024 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16436345 Sean said:
Quote:
.


🤮
RE: I'm okay with the idea...  
Cap'n Bluebeard : 3/17/2024 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16436252 bw in dc said:
Quote:
if we can find a partner.

But, man, what a disappointment this is going to be not getting one of these big three.

If Schoen is grabbing the white towel to surrender moving up, I hope it's because he threw in the kitchen sink. Like dangling either KT, Sexy, or Banks.


I'm really glad a lot of you yahoos don't run this team. Imagine giving up one the best interior defenders in the game today for a guy just as if not more likely to turn out to be Daniel Jones II as a top 5 QB.

I'm all in on drafting a QB, but trading your premiere talents for a 50/50 shot at a good qb at absolute best is moronic. Trading Dex for anything outside of the #1 pick to get your favorite would be incredibly silly and probably wouldn't be enough for Chicago anyway. For #2 or #3? Incredibly silly. You can make a stronger argument for Thibs or Banks, I suppose. But yikes.
They would be foolish to trade down  
GiantsFan84 : 3/17/2024 2:16 pm : link
These are elite WR prospects. Absolutely Elite. Size speed production and contested catch experts. Everything you want. It’s exactly what this offense needs (besides a QB). Elite WRs get paid enormous sums of money in the free agent market so there is great positional value. Take the WR at 6 and call it a day if they can’t go QB.
I see this as further confirmation  
HardTruth : 3/17/2024 2:24 pm : link
Against Jones

You dont trade out of a WR1 that you have been trying to acquire for 5 years?

You only do that if you think you dont have a QB

All signs point to Giants desperately seeking a QB. Scouting all these guys, Russ, trying to trade up etc and now considering moving down with Vikes having ammo to jump them and all 4 QBs gone
RE: RE: Put it all together  
BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit : 3/17/2024 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16436331 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16436196 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


And literally every scenario physically possible has been reported as "In Play" for the Giants...

It's getting hilarious.



It’s because the Giants aren’t leaking info anymore. Whoever the rat was back in the day is no longer employed by the Giants.


Schoen just has someone tell Tim McDonnell different info every day to confuse him.
RE: RE: I would rather they trade back and pick Penix/Nix in the 9-15 range  
Darwinian : 3/17/2024 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16436369 Formerly TD said:
Quote:
In comment 16436365 Formerly TD said:


Quote:


And use the extra pick(s) they acquire to trade up into the 15-25 range to select one of the other first round WRs.

Basically, Penix/Nix + Thomas/Franklin. Then use the remaining 2 and 3 on CB and OT.



Saying this because I think the QB class is pretty flat after Caleb. Also think the WR class is fairly flat after MHJ.


Agree Caleb is in his own tier. But I think Nabers is close to MHJ. I think he'll be the most explosive playmaker in this draft.
Have to Have Plans for Every Contingency  
MojoEd : 3/17/2024 2:56 pm : link
Only sin a GM can make is to have tunnel vision/inflexabity. NYG have had a few GMs that didn’t pass that test. Good for Schoen for being ready and not just hoping things will turn out the way he wants it.
Oh thanks Jordan for the amazing insight...  
DefenseWins : 3/17/2024 3:13 pm : link
trading down is on the table, trading up is on the table, staying at #6 is on the table...

Maybe predict the weather on draft day. 100% chance there will be weather.
RE: I'm okay with the idea...  
knowledgetimmons : 3/17/2024 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16436252 bw in dc said:
Quote:
if we can find a partner.

But, man, what a disappointment this is going to be not getting one of these big three.

If Schoen is grabbing the white towel to surrender moving up, I hope it's because he threw in the kitchen sink. Like dangling either KT, Sexy, or Banks.


You have a bizarre mind. White towel? Kitchen sink? I hope you interview for GM next year…those phrases play well in east rutherford.

Sometimes, maybe…you shouldn’t contribute to every thread. Maybe…sometimes.
The team is littered with holes.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/17/2024 5:14 pm : link

QB, WR, DT, TE, CB, S, LB. The team has more holes than picks. If we can’t get our QB of preference then I’m good with moving back and getting as many 2nd round picks we can get.

Picks 22-50 is full of talent.
RE: Put it all together  
gersh : 3/17/2024 5:19 pm : link
In comment 16436196 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
And literally every scenario physically possible has been reported as "In Play" for the Giants...

It's getting hilarious.


Exactly
There are no leaks to these clowns
They want clicks
Schoen wants misinformation spread
RE: Who is jumping up to #6?  
Will Shine : 3/17/2024 5:27 pm : link
In comment 16436197 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
That almost has to be for a receiver, as there is a good chance for QBs are off the board.

I’m sure it was never off the table, but I can’t imagine they are getting a haul for that pick since it will likely not be for a QB.


Someone who has a man crush on Alt?
ESPN  
Jay on the Island : 3/17/2024 6:47 pm : link
with dynamite reporting again. Here we go with their beats and their "sources" who will claim every possible scenario before the draft. The Giants are taking a QB at 6, The Giants are trading up for a QB, The Giants will take a WR at 6, the Giants will trade down from 6.
RE: Who is jumping up to #6?  
FStubbs : 3/17/2024 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16436197 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
That almost has to be for a receiver, as there is a good chance for QBs are off the board.

I’m sure it was never off the table, but I can’t imagine they are getting a haul for that pick since it will likely not be for a QB.


I don't think anyone is going to jump up to #6 for a receiver. It would have to be a scenario where one of the QBs falls to #6 and the Giants aren't keen on him but someone else is.
RE: RE: Who is jumping up to #6?  
BleedBlue46 : 3/17/2024 9:44 pm : link
In comment 16436801 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16436197 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


That almost has to be for a receiver, as there is a good chance for QBs are off the board.

I’m sure it was never off the table, but I can’t imagine they are getting a haul for that pick since it will likely not be for a QB.



I don't think anyone is going to jump up to #6 for a receiver. It would have to be a scenario where one of the QBs falls to #6 and the Giants aren't keen on him but someone else is.


I think the Bears would, maybe we could fleece a 2nd out of them for Odunze or Nabers?
RE: Penix  
upnyg : 3/17/2024 11:30 pm : link
In comment 16436345 Sean said:
Quote:
.

.
I think there is a really strong chance  
allstarjim : 3/17/2024 11:43 pm : link
Brian Thomas Jr becomes a top flight #1 WR...If you traded down into the 10-15 range, and you ended up with Thomas and more picks, you might not be losing anything in terms of impact at the WR1 position. Looking at the WR position in a bubble wrt to this draft, obviously.
