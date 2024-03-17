Evidence Minnesota is Potentially Trading up with NE

Quote: "I was told at the combine that the New England Patriots would trade back if Jayden Daniels did not drop to their slot," Pauline wrote. "Just today, I heard further that several scouts from the Patriots organization are not fans of Maye, who really struggled down the stretch of the season."

Quote: In February, Minneapolis TV reporter Darren Wolfson reported on a podcast that the Vikings “planted the seed” with the Patriots at January’s Senior Bowl for a trade of No. 3. And guess who coached Maye in high school? Vikings QB coach Josh McCown, who coached at Charlotte’s Myers Park High in 2019 when Maye was a junior starter.



On top of that, a league source I trust — someone who told me the Vikings wanted Sam Darnold, and the Falcons were hot on Cousins, and the Browns wanted Jameis Winston — told me this past week, prior to the Vikings’ trade, that he thinks the Patriots may trade No. 3. The rationale is that Jacoby Brissett might be able to get the Patriots through the season, and the Patriots have so many holes to fill — quarterback, receiver, left tackle, and tight end on offense alone — that they need the haul of draft picks that No. 3 could bring in a trade. I’m not reporting that it’s going to happen, but I’ve got my eyebrow raised.



The Patriots would obviously get picks 11 and 23 from the Vikings, and shouldn’t listen to any offer that doesn’t also include the Vikings’ 2025 first-rounder. In 2021, the 49ers traded three first-round picks plus a third-rounder to move up from No. 12 to 3 to draft Trey Lance.



Given the number of teams in the hunt for quarterbacks — the Broncos at No. 12 and Raiders at No. 13 each desperately need one — the Patriots would be crazy if they didn’t consider trading No. 3 for at least three-first round picks. They could still draft a quarterback later in the draft — anywhere from No. 23 to the middle rounds — and set themselves up with extra premium draft picks over multiple years.



The risk is that Maye becomes a superstar elsewhere. But the Patriots’ roster is in such bad shape that getting a haul for No. 3 may be worth the risk.

Quote: The Vikings don’t make this move unless they’ve already had serious discussions with a specific team re: what it will take to move up for the QB they desire (presumably not named Caleb or Jayden). So is it NE at 3 (for Maye)? Or a team picking a couple/few spots down (for JJ)?

Quote: Vikings making moves to go up and get a QB. Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy? Word around the league is they like Maye.

Quote: "So right now, I’d pencil him in as the fourth pick to the Arizona Cardinals. One former colleague of Monti Ossenfort told me that Harrison is a wheelhouse sort of prospect for the Cardinals GM, the way Harrison’s ex-teammate Paris Johnson Jr. was last year. Both are very clean character-wise, and a height-weight-speed dynamo. Maybe Harrison goes before the Cardinals pick. I have a hard time seeing him get past them."

It seems like there is a large sentiment here about the Pats not trading pick 3. I still believe the reports that the pick is for sale if Daniels isn't there, and I don't think JD will be there.Tony Pauline and others reported this:The Patriots also have serious interest in Bo Nix.Now that beings us to the Vikings making moves to satisfy the Patriots requests:Then just yesterday the Jerod Mayo said he would need the Vikings to trade pick 11, 23, 3rd rounder and 1st, 2nd and 3rd from 2025. He said this on the radio and it was reported in the Boston Globe. The Vikings don't have a 2025 2nd, and this is merely Mayo saying it would take a lot, not to be taken literallh. The trade would likely be pixk 11, 23, 3rd rd and 2025 1st. If reports are true that they are really enamored with Maye, they will do it. Imo this takes us out of the running for pick 3, no chance we trade pick 6, 47, our 3rd and a future 1st.Todd McShay thinks the Vikings wouldn't make the overpay for pick 23 if they didn't have a team tell them to do it:Pete Prisco reports word around the league is the Vikings are enamored with Drake Maye:Don't forget the timing of the Vikings getting this extra 1st came about 30 hours after our resident asshat said we had given NE our best offer and told them take it or leave it. A coincidence? Maybe, but I don't think so.The Pats could get Nix whom they like at 11 (Payton has very little draft picks and is in cap hell, they need every draft pick they can get and trading up above 11 would be very tough in many ways), then get a good OL or wr at 23. It also gives their resident GM a chance to sell Kraft on a longer plan than just going boom or bust with Maye at 3, he could buy himself more time to become established as GM with this move.The Cardinals are reportedly very set on pairing their last 1st round pick Paris Johnson with his college teammate Marvin Harrisson Jr:There are lot more reports about this, but I thought this former colleague of AZ's GM was the most succinct and profound.I don't see the Vikings making this move preemptively to move up to 5 as that doesn't ensure they get who they want. Also, no way Harbaugh would be dealing like this without knowing who is there at 5 imo.I don't know about you all, but I'm starting to feel more and more like the Vikings are trading pixk 11, 23, 2025 1st and a 3rd to go get their guy in Maye. I know most of this has been covered in previous threads, but I wanted to put it all together with some more quotes from insider reports.T-39 days and counting, April 25th can't get here soon enough.