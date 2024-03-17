Was Daniel Jones a bust? ThisIsMyBBIname : 3/17/2024 7:28 pm

How would you define the Jones Era thus far? Was he a bust or no?



On one hand, there's a contingent of fans who will immediately say he sucks, was a bust and set the franchise back for years without any critical thought. They want to draft a QB at all costs to move on from Danny.



On the other hand, there's a contingent of fans who will say that Jones didn't fail the Giants, the Giants failed Jones. They will treat anyone who thinks otherwise actively hates Jones without any critical thought. They would likely point to the idea that if you miss on the QB in the draft, you could set the franchise back for years as a reason to give Jones some more time.





I know everyone will immediately say "great, another Jones thread", but it is sort of interesting. Jones haters tend to brush aside the lack of talent around him which is unfair to Jones, but Jones defenders like to point out that finding a franchise QB in the draft isn't easy and if you miss, it really hurts the team going forward even though Jones at #6 seems to have done exactly that.



Is there a centrist POV?

