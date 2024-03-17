for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Was Daniel Jones a bust?

ThisIsMyBBIname : 3/17/2024 7:28 pm
How would you define the Jones Era thus far? Was he a bust or no?

On one hand, there's a contingent of fans who will immediately say he sucks, was a bust and set the franchise back for years without any critical thought. They want to draft a QB at all costs to move on from Danny.

On the other hand, there's a contingent of fans who will say that Jones didn't fail the Giants, the Giants failed Jones. They will treat anyone who thinks otherwise actively hates Jones without any critical thought. They would likely point to the idea that if you miss on the QB in the draft, you could set the franchise back for years as a reason to give Jones some more time.


I know everyone will immediately say "great, another Jones thread", but it is sort of interesting. Jones haters tend to brush aside the lack of talent around him which is unfair to Jones, but Jones defenders like to point out that finding a franchise QB in the draft isn't easy and if you miss, it really hurts the team going forward even though Jones at #6 seems to have done exactly that.

Is there a centrist POV?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/17/2024 7:31 pm : link
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

But to answer the OP...YES! Dude was drafted sixth overall & he's a backup QB. That's the definition of a bust.
RE: ...  
ryanmkeane : 3/17/2024 7:32 pm : link
In comment 16436794 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

But to answer the OP...YES! Dude was drafted sixth overall & he's a backup QB. That's the definition of a bust.

He’s a backup QB? Since when?
At this point...  
bluewave : 3/17/2024 7:32 pm : link
The Giants staff may still like him. We won't really know until the draft.
I guess you can't officially  
Bill in UT : 3/17/2024 7:32 pm : link
label him a bust until he's out of the league. But to date, I'd have to say, yeah, he hasn't lived up to being a #6 pick, for whatever reasons
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/17/2024 7:34 pm : link
'The Giants failed Jones'...?

When do other people get this sort of treatment? Why is everyone but Jones not responsible for his play/the team's overall ineptitude since he's been QB? Does Neal get this sort of rope?

This is a fucking cult.
RE: RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/17/2024 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16436795 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16436794 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

But to answer the OP...YES! Dude was drafted sixth overall & he's a backup QB. That's the definition of a bust.


He’s a backup QB? Since when?


ryan, I know you're trying you're best to be the president of the DJFC, but Jack Stroud beat you out pal. Sorry.
He’s 5 games removed from a road playoff win  
bigblueny : 3/17/2024 7:37 pm : link
The hyperbolic labeling of DJ is bordering on insanity. It’s fine to not believe he’s the guy, but hyperbole isn’t required to hold that viewpoint.
No Daniel Jones was not a bust. He should have never been  
ThomasG : 3/17/2024 7:38 pm : link
drafted #6.

Dave Gettleman and the Giants Front Office is the bust you are looking for.
RE: He’s 5 games removed from a road playoff win  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/17/2024 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16436804 bigblueny said:
Quote:
The hyperbolic labeling of DJ is bordering on insanity. It’s fine to not believe he’s the guy, but hyperbole isn’t required to hold that viewpoint.


VS. A DEFENSE THAT LEGENDS LIKE MAC JONES CARVED UP IN '22. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD...STOP! I KNOW SOME OF YOU WANT A 30 FOR 30 ON THAT GAME, BUT GOD DAMMIT...THAT '22 VIKES DEFENSE SUCKED!

I have never seen such a devotion to such a mediocre to below average player.
He’s a bottom tiered QB  
The_Boss : 3/17/2024 7:48 pm : link
His contract is a running joke among players throughout the league.

An UDFA QB looked better than him.

He’s injury prone.

He’s a bust, 100%.
Not  
Toth029 : 3/17/2024 7:50 pm : link
A bust but not a franchise QB either.

Trevor Lawrence is approaching that status, too, but he has a great HC and good talent around him. Good head on his shoulders. I feel better about his mental side of the game than I do, say, Justin Fields.
Hes not a bust  
Aaroninma : 3/17/2024 7:54 pm : link
Busts are guys like Akili Smith and Ryan Leaf who CANT play

DJ can play in the league.
Troll alert gentleman  
Gforce11 : 3/17/2024 7:56 pm : link
Troll alert!
RE: Hes not a bust  
Mdgiantsfan : 3/17/2024 7:58 pm : link
In comment 16436825 Aaroninma said:
Quote:
Busts are guys like Akili Smith and Ryan Leaf who CANT play

DJ can play in the league.


Is Sam Darnold a bust?
 
christian : 3/17/2024 7:59 pm : link
I think Jones is a bottom third QB and will bounce around like Brissett, Taylor, and Geno Smith.
A bust does not get to playoffs and win a playoff game  
stoneman : 3/17/2024 7:59 pm : link
no matter what/how/when/where. Maybe not great, maybe not elite, but not a BUST. Did you miss the ride in 2022.
It seems to me...  
bw in dc : 3/17/2024 8:03 pm : link
a player - any player - drafted #6 should be expected to be consistently very good to great.

Jones has failed that, IMV.

So bust is where I go. And I do admit, btw, this organization around him has been incompetent, too.
Sure I am the centrist  
BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit : 3/17/2024 8:03 pm : link
1. The Giants never put even a serviceable O line in front of DJ nor did they give him any great wrs.

2. If a QB can only succeed with a good OL and plus WRs then he wasnt worth the 6th pick and is basically dak prescott who i dont think is ever winning a thing.
RE: Hes not a bust  
j_rud : 3/17/2024 8:05 pm : link
In comment 16436825 Aaroninma said:
Quote:
Busts are guys like Akili Smith and Ryan Leaf who CANT play

DJ can play in the league.


His his play acceptable relative to his draft position?
RE: RE: ...  
Scooter185 : 3/17/2024 8:06 pm : link
In comment 16436795 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16436794 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

But to answer the OP...YES! Dude was drafted sixth overall & he's a backup QB. That's the definition of a bust.


He’s a backup QB? Since when?

Since the day he was drafted
It never ceases to amaze me  
Wiggy : 3/17/2024 8:07 pm : link
How many threads the jones topic gets! How many times do we talk about the same shit with a slightly different question? There are 199,999 threads were you can read 6-7 pages of the OP’s question. It is absolutely insane. The guy is a bust! His record stinks and the team record stinks. Holy shit it’s over
Middle tier QB  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/17/2024 8:09 pm : link
In the right situation he moves up a bit. The wrong one he drops.
There is not really a centrist POV  
dancing blue bear : 3/17/2024 8:09 pm : link
On BBI.

It’s mostly fringe nutters posting dozens of times a day, screaming at each other redundantly. Centrists, while they do exist, dont wade into that sewer Anymore….



When I think of Bust qb  
Blue Dream : 3/17/2024 8:11 pm : link
I think of JaMarcus Russell Ryan Leaf Josh Rosen among many others. Guys who turned out not to be good enough to even stay on the field. Jones is a notch above that he was at least serviceable and did win a playoff game. I would place that pick in the "meh" category.
RE: He’s 5 games removed from a road playoff win  
j_rud : 3/17/2024 8:12 pm : link
In comment 16436804 bigblueny said:
Quote:
The hyperbolic labeling of DJ is bordering on insanity. It’s fine to not believe he’s the guy, but hyperbole isn’t required to hold that viewpoint.


My God they're like fucking flat earthers at this point
Daniel Jones is what, 26 years old?  
Bill in UT : 3/17/2024 8:13 pm : link
He could have a whole new career ahead of him. Or not
RE: No Daniel Jones was not a bust. He should have never been  
56goat : 3/17/2024 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16436806 ThomasG said:
Quote:
drafted #6.

Dave Gettleman and the Giants Front Office is the bust you are looking for.


I think the word you are looking for is Boob, not bust, and DG most certainly was.

And DJ IS a bust, not was, because he remains the gift that keeps on giving. Maybe one day soon we can use the past tense.

And for the DJFC, I keep thinking about all the classic movie scenes:

"We'll always have the Minnesota game. Here's looking at you kid".

"Stupid is as stupid does".

"Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in".
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/17/2024 8:19 pm : link
The Jones cult is something I have never seen as a Giants fan. It is beyond weird. I never remember Dave Brown getting so much leeway. It might even rival what’s going on nationally, but I’ll leave it at that.
Bust means you had talent but failed to deliver and show it.  
ThomasG : 3/17/2024 8:20 pm : link
Jones misses the first part.
Of course he is a bust  
BH28 : 3/17/2024 8:22 pm : link
He hasn't lived up to being the sixth pick in the NFL draft. Lots of draft picks bust. The fact that we are talking about taking a WB in the first round 6 years after he was drafted pretty much cements it. But it's all relative. If he was a fifth rounder, he wouldn't be a bust.
One of these records is Daniel Jones and  
HardTruth : 3/17/2024 8:24 pm : link
One is Dave Brown

23-30 as NYG starter

22-36-1 as NYG a starter

Ones best record with Giants was 9-7-1 and the others best record was 9-6

RE: A bust does not get to playoffs and win a playoff game  
HardTruth : 3/17/2024 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16436836 stoneman said:
Quote:
no matter what/how/when/where. Maybe not great, maybe not elite, but not a BUST. Did you miss the ride in 2022.


Tim Tebow won a playoff game. He threw for 316 yds 2 Tds and rushed for 50 yards against the #1 defense in the NFL.
I don't think he was a bust  
Sean : 3/17/2024 8:28 pm : link
The bust was paying him $160M. Jones didn't have an unusual career as a top ten picked QB. He just shouldn't have gotten a large second contract.
RE: RE: Hes not a bust  
HardTruth : 3/17/2024 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16436833 Mdgiantsfan said:
Quote:
In comment 16436825 Aaroninma said:


Quote:


Busts are guys like Akili Smith and Ryan Leaf who CANT play

DJ can play in the league.



Is Sam Darnold a bust?



Sam Darnold is 21-35 with 12064 yds and 63 TDs plus 12 rush TDs

Jones is 22-36-1 with 12562 tds and 62 TDs plus 13 rush TDs

For where he was drafted and the expectation  
GiantTuff1 : 3/17/2024 8:31 pm : link
to become the new Eli, obviously he busted.

Based on his body of work he can be a spot starter as a backup or a transition starter for some team looking to upgrade or draft a guy to sit and soon takeover but he is not winning you a Super Bowl and will never be an upper echelon consistent starter that is required to win in this league against elite teams.
Yes.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/17/2024 8:33 pm : link

He’s the definition of a bust. The Giants are the definition of idiots for giving him the contract extension.

He’s 22-36-1 as a starter. He’s thrown over 15 TD’s in a season once. Anybody but the Giants would have moved on, 2 seasons ago
Here are the first round QBs since 2018  
Sean : 3/17/2024 8:34 pm : link
Mayfield
Darnold
Allen
Rosen
Jackson
Murray
D. Jones
Haskins (RIP)
Burrow
Tua
Herbert
Love
Lawrence
Wilson
Lance
Fields
M. Jones
Pickett
Young
Stroud
Richardson

It's not like Daniel Jones sticks out like Ryan Leaf. I had no issues drafting him at 6, my issue was not having drafted a QB since. And then paying him $160M. I think I read today here that Jones is the 6th longest tenured QB with the same team in the NFL. Wtf.
RE: Of course he is a bust  
bw in dc : 3/17/2024 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16436870 BH28 said:
Quote:
He hasn't lived up to being the sixth pick in the NFL draft. Lots of draft picks bust. The fact that we are talking about taking a WB in the first round 6 years after he was drafted pretty much cements it. But it's all relative. If he was a fifth rounder, he wouldn't be a bust.


The bold is a salient point and nails the situation.

It's all about expectations.
Sean,  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/17/2024 8:42 pm : link

I guess you are right. There are levels to the “bust” label.

There’s Ryan Leaf and Jamarcus Russell. And then there are guys like Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold and Mitch Trubisky.

And yes, I put Trubisky, Jones and Darnold in the same category.
I’m actually putting  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/17/2024 8:43 pm : link

Zach Wilson closer to the Ryan Leaf level of bust than Jones or Trubisky.
..  
gogiants : 3/17/2024 8:44 pm : link
With Jones I am concerned with his last season. That was truly abysmal. Was that an aberration or has he regressed either naturally or due to injury. I posted in another thread that Tua Tagovailoa like Daniel was questioned if he was a bust after his first two seasons. Then Miami brought in some top notch weapons in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and also improved a poor offensive line. Since then Tua has had two great seasons. The league stats for Daniel’s first four seasons and Tua’s first two are not that different. It is Jones’ last season, though shortened, that is concerning and throws off those comparable stats.

http://pfref.com/pi/share/YLNg1

http://pfref.com/pi/share/Xa5E9

I would be okay with improving the team by taking a top notch receiver (Marvin of Rome) and an O-lineman (another draft strength) in the second. Then a QB in the 3rd or later like Rattler or Jordan Travis. Then see how Jones recovers. If poorly you still have options with Lock or the late round QB. I feel these receivers are blue chip and a receiver like that is not usually available.
Yes, Jones Is A Bust  
BlueVinnie : 3/17/2024 8:45 pm : link
Long past time to move on.
RE: Here are the first round QBs since 2018  
BH28 : 3/17/2024 8:45 pm : link
In comment 16436887 Sean said:
Quote:
Mayfield
Darnold
Allen
Rosen
Jackson
Murray
D. Jones
Haskins (RIP)
Burrow
Tua
Herbert
Love
Lawrence
Wilson
Lance
Fields
M. Jones
Pickett
Young
Stroud
Richardson

It's not like Daniel Jones sticks out like Ryan Leaf. I had no issues drafting him at 6, my issue was not having drafted a QB since. And then paying him $160M. I think I read today here that Jones is the 6th longest tenured QB with the same team in the NFL. Wtf.


You don't have to be Ryan Leaf level to be a bust. All it takes is not living up to your draft status. If you did a redraft of the 2019 draft today, would Jones be the sixth pick? No. Would he even be a day two pick? It's debatable.

But the takeaway is that in the redraft exercise, a lot of guys bust. More guys than not are busts.
RE: Of course he is a bust  
Scooter185 : 3/17/2024 8:55 pm : link
In comment 16436870 BH28 said:
Quote:
He hasn't lived up to being the sixth pick in the NFL draft. Lots of draft picks bust. The fact that we are talking about taking a WB in the first round 6 years after he was drafted pretty much cements it. But it's all relative. If he was a fifth rounder, he wouldn't be a bust.


If he was a 5th rounder he'd be on a different team already
Yes  
rocco8112 : 3/17/2024 8:55 pm : link
.
BUST  
giantsaz : 3/17/2024 9:00 pm : link
I supported him early but he couldn't put it together.
drafted to be a starter. couldn't . Bust as a top 10 pick
By draft position, yep  
islander1 : 3/17/2024 9:07 pm : link
.
RE: Middle tier QB  
TyreeHelmet : 3/17/2024 9:09 pm : link
In comment 16436848 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In the right situation he moves up a bit. The wrong one he drops.


What tier? In the right situation anyone can move up a bit.

6th overall pick should be good. He’s never been a good quarterback.
RE: A bust does not get to playoffs and win a playoff game  
ajr2456 : 3/17/2024 9:16 pm : link
In comment 16436836 stoneman said:
Quote:
no matter what/how/when/where. Maybe not great, maybe not elite, but not a BUST. Did you miss the ride in 2022.


Tim Tebow and Blake Bortles weren’t busts?
He's a bust  
Go Terps : 3/17/2024 9:29 pm : link
That's not the sin. The sin was not identifying the issue as early as the 2020 draft when Herbert was on the board.

From 2020-2023 the Giants didn't draft a single QB. 34 picks.

That's the sin.

Hopefully this is a lesson. Don't give the next guy a five year leash and a second contract. Two years. After that, either you know you've got your guy or start exploring options.
The issue is how teams view drafting a QB  
Sean : 3/17/2024 9:40 pm : link
Especially the Giants, there is such fear with drafting a QB. You hear things like, "setting the franchise back 5 years" - why? That's such an antiquated way of thinking.

The Giants moved off Kadarius Toney after a year and a half. There is talk of moving Neal inside after a year and a half of play. DeAndre Baker was cut quickly after his arrest. Eli Apple was cut after a few short years.

Yet, when we talk about drafting QB it's such a long drawn out process. The Giants are way behind here.

The goal when drafting a QB in the first round should be five years as a productive starter. Then the decision is either to cut bait and let another team pay or give out a big contract. And teams should be drafting QBs every two years at least, probably every year.

If NYG drafts McCarthy, there is no reason not to consider QB in 2025 and definitely by 2026. Treat it like any other position. Why is there such fear?
Last season was a write off  
bigblueny : 3/17/2024 9:45 pm : link
Nobody can honestly evaluate him based on this past season, and 2022 was an excellent year. He'll only be entering his age 27 season.

I understand the desire to write him off, but I think he gets one more season. ACL injury or not, he has to be ready to go the second he's healthy enough to start. Starting, by the way, is not necessarily guaranteed. While it's unlikely, Drew Lock could be a late bloomer. He's not had much opportunity, and I recall him looking pretty good in a couple of spot starts with Geno Smith hurt last year. He's got a huge arm. I'm liking that signing more and more as a dark horse answer at QB if DJ can't get it done.
RE: The issue is how teams view drafting a QB  
Go Terps : 3/17/2024 9:47 pm : link
In comment 16436940 Sean said:
Quote:
Especially the Giants, there is such fear with drafting a QB. You hear things like, "setting the franchise back 5 years" - why? That's such an antiquated way of thinking.

The Giants moved off Kadarius Toney after a year and a half. There is talk of moving Neal inside after a year and a half of play. DeAndre Baker was cut quickly after his arrest. Eli Apple was cut after a few short years.

Yet, when we talk about drafting QB it's such a long drawn out process. The Giants are way behind here.

The goal when drafting a QB in the first round should be five years as a productive starter. Then the decision is either to cut bait and let another team pay or give out a big contract. And teams should be drafting QBs every two years at least, probably every year.

If NYG drafts McCarthy, there is no reason not to consider QB in 2025 and definitely by 2026. Treat it like any other position. Why is there such fear?


Because ownership, the media, and much of the fanbase look backward in time to inform their opinions. What have we heard throughout this process...

"Remember when Simms got benched for Scott Brunner? He turned it around and won the Super Bowl."

"Remember when Eli threw five interceptions against the Vikings? He turned it around and won two Super Bowls."

People are looking back in time, not across the current landscape too see who's doing it right and wrong.
.  
Go Terps : 3/17/2024 9:51 pm : link
It's part of the reason that if the Giants take a QB, the smart money is on it being one of Maye, McCarthy, or Nix. Ownership (not Schoen) is going to be thinking of Simms and Eli when they make the pick, just like when they picked Jones.
RE: The issue is how teams view drafting a QB  
Darwinian : 3/17/2024 9:59 pm : link
In comment 16436940 Sean said:
Quote:
Especially the Giants, there is such fear with drafting a QB. You hear things like, "setting the franchise back 5 years" - why? That's such an antiquated way of thinking.

The Giants moved off Kadarius Toney after a year and a half. There is talk of moving Neal inside after a year and a half of play. DeAndre Baker was cut quickly after his arrest. Eli Apple was cut after a few short years.

Yet, when we talk about drafting QB it's such a long drawn out process. The Giants are way behind here.

The goal when drafting a QB in the first round should be five years as a productive starter. Then the decision is either to cut bait and let another team pay or give out a big contract. And teams should be drafting QBs every two years at least, probably every year.

If NYG drafts McCarthy, there is no reason not to consider QB in 2025 and definitely by 2026. Treat it like any other position. Why is there such fear?


They are so afraid of setting the franchise back five years, they're setting back the franchise 10 years. Fear is the crippler.
If Daniel Jones isn't a bust..  
Darwinian : 3/17/2024 10:00 pm : link
.. nobody is.
I don’t think you can label him a bust  
Rudy5757 : 3/17/2024 10:03 pm : link
The 2nd regime came in and evaluated him for a year and determined he was worth a 2nd contract. Not the highest 2nd contract but they had hands on knowledge of the player on a daily basis. A true bust doesn’t get a 2nd contract near that level.

If you think it was a mistake so be it, but the same guys who gave him a second contract are the same who only get to watch video of the draftable QBs and meet with them briefly to make a decision.

Everyone makes mistakes but a true bust never gets a contract that pays them in the top 15 at their position. I’m pretty confident in saying that DJ will be the Giants QB in 2024 when he gets healthy. I have a feeling that the Giants tried to move up in the draft but the cost was too high so they pulled the plug on that idea and are sticking with what they have. WR at 6.

Don’t take a QB just to take a QB. They clearly can’t get the guy they want.
RE: I don’t think you can label him a bust  
Scooter185 : 3/17/2024 10:15 pm : link
In comment 16436960 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
The 2nd regime came in and evaluated him for a year and determined he was worth a 2nd contract. Not the highest 2nd contract but they had hands on knowledge of the player on a daily basis. A true bust doesn’t get a 2nd contract near that level.

If you think it was a mistake so be it, but the same guys who gave him a second contract are the same who only get to watch video of the draftable QBs and meet with them briefly to make a decision.

Everyone makes mistakes but a true bust never gets a contract that pays them in the top 15 at their position. I’m pretty confident in saying that DJ will be the Giants QB in 2024 when he gets healthy. I have a feeling that the Giants tried to move up in the draft but the cost was too high so they pulled the plug on that idea and are sticking with what they have. WR at 6.

Don’t take a QB just to take a QB. They clearly can’t get the guy they want.


WR at 6 and everyone's fired next year. Can't wiat for another reset
I Like To Think I'm At Least Somewhat "Middle Ground" On Jones  
Trainmaster : 3/17/2024 10:16 pm : link
Negatives:

1) Was overdrafted / significantly overdrafted at 6th overall.
2) Has missed significant number of games due to injury, with long term career viability very much in question.
3) Has a higher degree of "not seeing open receivers" than expected for a top 10 pick
4) Has a higher tendency to check down than would be expected for a top 10 pick
5) Lack overt ability to lead / rally / inspire his teammates

Positives:

1) Has shown to be a "dual threat" passing and running when surrounded by at least average protection and weapons (a rarity in his career)
2) Appears to be above average in intelligence
3) Has the prototype height and speed for the position
4) Generally is a "good guy" and is liked by teammates
5) No off the field issues

That's a "as quick as I can type them / no deep thoughts" list of 5 positives and 5 negatives. Of course they are not weighted equally.

Not a bust  
AROCK1000 : 3/17/2024 10:21 pm : link
The man's career is not over folks
I know we are all worried he will get hurt and screw us over for 2025,but 2024 hasn't even happened yet.
He is paid accordingly and could still play for 7 more years for all we know
He’s mid pack in that list of qbs drafted since 2018  
hassan : 3/17/2024 10:25 pm : link
Hes a mid tier qb who has looked bad in a bad situation. That doesn’t excuse his mediocrity and his flaws which are significant. But bust is too much. He was a productive player at points and stretches in his career, that is not a bust. A bust is Zach Wilson, or Josh Rosen or several players in that qb list. Throwing 24 tds in 12 starts in a rookie season is far from a bust. He is mediocre and an injury liability and a guy who needs a new team and situation because the ship has sailed. But of course, he is an obsession and polarizing here.
RE: A bust does not get to playoffs and win a playoff game  
Blueworm : 3/17/2024 10:29 pm : link
In comment 16436836 stoneman said:
Quote:
no matter what/how/when/where. Maybe not great, maybe not elite, but not a BUST. Did you miss the ride in 2022.

Please, drop a line or two about every passing TD from that season.

15 sentences can't be too rough.
RE: I don’t think you can label him a bust  
Darwinian : 3/17/2024 10:33 pm : link
In comment 16436960 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
The 2nd regime came in and evaluated him for a year and determined he was worth a 2nd contract. Not the highest 2nd contract but they had hands on knowledge of the player on a daily basis. A true bust doesn’t get a 2nd contract near that level.

If you think it was a mistake so be it, but the same guys who gave him a second contract are the same who only get to watch video of the draftable QBs and meet with them briefly to make a decision.

Everyone makes mistakes but a true bust never gets a contract that pays them in the top 15 at their position. I’m pretty confident in saying that DJ will be the Giants QB in 2024 when he gets healthy. I have a feeling that the Giants tried to move up in the draft but the cost was too high so they pulled the plug on that idea and are sticking with what they have. WR at 6.

Don’t take a QB just to take a QB. They clearly can’t get the guy they want.


Brock Osweiler. Blake Bortles. Daniel Jones.
Paying him that contract is the true bust  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/17/2024 11:13 pm : link
Jones would make a fine backup QB, but he had one decent season, the first one under Daboll and Schoen, so they paid him a King's ransom to keep him.
He's actually a fraud, more than anything else.
RE: RE: I don’t think you can label him a bust  
Rudy5757 : 3/17/2024 11:18 pm : link
In comment 16436988 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16436960 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


The 2nd regime came in and evaluated him for a year and determined he was worth a 2nd contract. Not the highest 2nd contract but they had hands on knowledge of the player on a daily basis. A true bust doesn’t get a 2nd contract near that level.

If you think it was a mistake so be it, but the same guys who gave him a second contract are the same who only get to watch video of the draftable QBs and meet with them briefly to make a decision.

Everyone makes mistakes but a true bust never gets a contract that pays them in the top 15 at their position. I’m pretty confident in saying that DJ will be the Giants QB in 2024 when he gets healthy. I have a feeling that the Giants tried to move up in the draft but the cost was too high so they pulled the plug on that idea and are sticking with what they have. WR at 6.

Don’t take a QB just to take a QB. They clearly can’t get the guy they want.



Brock Osweiler. Blake Bortles. Daniel Jones.


Blake Bortles received a well under market value contract, he wasn’t even in the top 20 for salaries at the time and Osweiler was not resigned by his team he was drafted to and they let him hit Free Agency and the Texans signed him to a big contract off of 7 starts in 4 years.
These threads are silly  
upnyg : 3/17/2024 11:20 pm : link
Jones is getting replaced, either very soon or in the near future. What's the point in putting a "kick me" sign on his ass?

We know who likes him and who doesn't, you'll get the same people say the same things...

For Jones sake, I hope he doesn't read this site. He's still a young guy, not working out for him in NY, maybe somewhere else.

RE: He's a bust  
eric2425ny : 3/17/2024 11:22 pm : link
In comment 16436936 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That's not the sin. The sin was not identifying the issue as early as the 2020 draft when Herbert was on the board.

From 2020-2023 the Giants didn't draft a single QB. 34 picks.

That's the sin.

Hopefully this is a lesson. Don't give the next guy a five year leash and a second contract. Two years. After that, either you know you've got your guy or start exploring options.


I don’t generally disagree with what you are saying here. Except when you say they should have drafted Herbert in 2020 it contradicts what you say in the last paragraph about give a guy two years and that’s it.

Jones was drafted in 2019, so drafting Herbert in 2020 would have been giving up on Jones after one year. I think Schoen messed up the Jones shitshow in two different ways. For starters he should have picked up his 5th year option. The second mistake was wasting time haggling with Saquon over a reported $1M instead of just signing him to a 3 year deal and franchising Jones. If he would have done that Jones would be off the books and you would have Saquon for two more years at a pretty affordable rate for a multi purpose back since salaries were not as lucrative for RB’s last offseason.

And it’s not a hindsight is 20/20 thing, I thought he fucked up the Jones/Barkley deals right after he made them.
RE: He’s 5 games removed from a road playoff win  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/17/2024 11:23 pm : link
In comment 16436804 bigblueny said:
Quote:
The hyperbolic labeling of DJ is bordering on insanity. It’s fine to not believe he’s the guy, but hyperbole isn’t required to hold that viewpoint.


This is just hilarious, so delusional
RE: .  
Andy340350 : 3/17/2024 11:40 pm : link
Oh boy. Giants will only take a white QB? If they take one of those three should they cut him before the end of camp? Fire Schoen after the first incompletion?
RE: RE: .  
Andy340350 : 3/17/2024 11:46 pm : link
Should have noted this is in response to the 9:51 post from Go Terps.
Jones is what he is  
kdog77 : 3/18/2024 5:41 am : link
a one-read or run QB who has an injury history that would likely make it difficult to pass a physical with any other NFL team. Does that make him a bust? I don't know, but there is enough tape on him to know his strengths/weaknesses in the NFL game right now and the Giants appear to have gotten similar results from him playing for 3 different HCs and 3 different Offensive systems. When healthy I think DJ is a low-end starter in the NFL with limited upside, but I don't think we need to see him in a "perfect" situation to evaluate his overall skillset and potential. Go reread Sy's draft article from 2019 evaluating the QBs and all the issues w/ DJ are still right there. Time to move on.
RE: He's a bust  
GiantTuff1 : 3/18/2024 7:01 am : link
In comment 16436936 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That's not the sin. The sin was not identifying the issue as early as the 2020 draft when Herbert was on the board.

From 2020-2023 the Giants didn't draft a single QB. 34 picks.

That's the sin.

Hopefully this is a lesson. Don't give the next guy a five year leash and a second contract. Two years. After that, either you know you've got your guy or start exploring options.

The 5 year leash was insane. Doubling down with the contract after 22’ is a textbook example of confirmation bias and elite level malpractice. They looked for what the wanted to see instead of what Jones was…

When you have a true franchise guy they will make it obvious to you in various ways — flashes with big games, signal stats (TDs, yards, Y/A), winning in the clutch, beating good teams/defenses. If you have to still ask if you can win with a guy after more than 2-3 years then move on because chances are you can’t.

The 6th overall pick  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 3/18/2024 8:10 am : link
IMO he should never have been picked even in the first round. The pick was a bust (thanks Gettleman) and the player is just bad. The Giants thought they were the smartest guys in the room because David Cutcliffe helped both Eli and Jones. They over thought it and made a stupid pick. Jones is a disaster and a coach killer but he should never have picked so high.
RE: He’s 5 games removed from a road playoff win  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2024 8:50 am : link
In comment 16436804 bigblueny said:
Quote:
The hyperbolic labeling of DJ is bordering on insanity. It’s fine to not believe he’s the guy, but hyperbole isn’t required to hold that viewpoint.

Five games?

He's 18 games removed from beating a JV defense in the playoffs.

The Philly game the next week counts, as do the missed games in 2023.

Injuries factor into the equation as well, thus the missed games do count.
RE: A bust does not get to playoffs and win a playoff game  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2024 8:53 am : link
In comment 16436836 stoneman said:
Quote:
no matter what/how/when/where. Maybe not great, maybe not elite, but not a BUST. Did you miss the ride in 2022.


Blake Bortles is thrilled to know that you have removed him from "bust" consideration.
It’s all subjective  
gary_from_chester : 3/18/2024 9:00 am : link
Labels are not necessary or helpful.

He is ‘not good enough’. Feel free to call it a bust or not, doesn’t affect the reality we need to move on. Due to his injuries, his future prospects don’t look good. Bad pick and disappointing career.
The Philly games  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/18/2024 9:00 am : link
in 2022 were all about the Giants being destroyed on the lines. Pretty dumb putting those games all on Jones. Certainly fair to criticize Jones play but the team was overmatched in the playoff game and totally outcoached.

Eagles also were jumping routes in the playoff game and Bradberry discussed this.

RE: The Philly games  
HomerJones45 : 3/18/2024 9:19 am : link
In comment 16437153 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
in 2022 were all about the Giants being destroyed on the lines. Pretty dumb putting those games all on Jones. Certainly fair to criticize Jones play but the team was overmatched in the playoff game and totally outcoached.

Eagles also were jumping routes in the playoff game and Bradberry discussed this.
Are those the new rules now? Because Jones is getting all the credit for the Minnesota win.

Bust. And the decision to give him the second contract at that price was idiotic.
Where did I say  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/18/2024 9:24 am : link
anything about the Minny game Homer? I have said numerous times that Schoen should have used the NEFT and I also wanted him to move up in the last draft for a QB if feasible.

I can look at the Philly playoff game and see a lot of big problems outside of Jones. That is not a new rule.
...  
christian : 3/18/2024 9:30 am : link
In comment 16437140 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
The hyperbolic labeling of DJ is bordering on insanity. It’s fine to not believe he’s the guy, but hyperbole isn’t required to hold that viewpoint.

Five games?

He's 18 games removed from beating a JV defense in the playoffs.


It really comes down to this point -- do the Giants feel Jones is healthy and will suffer no ill effects from the 2023 injuries.

If they feel the latest injuries are isolated and don't portend future health issues, I can fearfully see them not making a move for a quarterback.
At 6 overall, yes, he's a bust  
Blue92 : 3/18/2024 9:32 am : link
There have been bigger busts in the history of the NFL, but Jones belongs in that category, unfortunately.
RE: There is not really a centrist POV  
Gfan in PA : 3/18/2024 9:52 am : link
In comment 16436849 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
On BBI.

It’s mostly fringe nutters posting dozens of times a day, screaming at each other redundantly. Centrists, while they do exist, dont wade into that sewer Anymore….


+1...this
I'd answer that question this way  
Mike from Ohio : 3/18/2024 10:02 am : link
For a guy to be a "bust," that means that the team that picked him regrets the selection, and no other team in a theoretical re-draft of that year would take him anywhere near where he was originally picked.

Answering the second part of that first, I think if you re-drafted the 2019 class, Jones probably does not go until the second or third day, certainly not a first. So in that regard, yes he was a bust.

But then when you factor in the fact that the Giants gave him a lucrative second contract? It seems like they did not regret the decision. You can argue it was desperation / Minnesota Derangement Syndrome, or whatever else, but they did want to keep him.

Like all things with Jones, that answer can be argued several ways depending on your bias for/against the player.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 3/18/2024 10:04 am : link
In comment 16437189 christian said:
Quote:


If they feel the latest injuries are isolated and don't portend future health issues, I can fearfully see them not making a move for a quarterback.


You know I feel similarly.

Here comes my super cynical side, but what if all this talk about scouting QBs and trying to trade up was just a big bluff to give the illusion of moving on from Jones. And the plan all along was to find the best WR to add from the draft for Jones.

They have added a younger, more talented backup QB than the prior backup. Lock has said all the right things about this being DJ's team and he's here to be supportive. And early moves were made to plug gaping holes on the OL.

I hope I'm completely wrong and look dumber than ever, but Schoen's words were essentially this: they will look to address the QB position in the draft OR free agency. Maybe Lock is that answer from free agency...


...  
christian : 3/18/2024 10:19 am : link
If the Giants are not in the market for a QB, creating the impression they are is a great draft strategy.
RE: Last season was a write off  
TyreeHelmet : 3/18/2024 10:26 am : link
In comment 16436948 bigblueny said:
Quote:
Nobody can honestly evaluate him based on this past season, and 2022 was an excellent year. He'll only be entering his age 27 season.

I understand the desire to write him off, but I think he gets one more season. ACL injury or not, he has to be ready to go the second he's healthy enough to start. Starting, by the way, is not necessarily guaranteed. While it's unlikely, Drew Lock could be a late bloomer. He's not had much opportunity, and I recall him looking pretty good in a couple of spot starts with Geno Smith hurt last year. He's got a huge arm. I'm liking that signing more and more as a dark horse answer at QB if DJ can't get it done.



How is last season just a write off? Those games he played didn't count?

It's not like he struggled and was up and down. He was beyond awful. Make any excuse you want he still deserves blame.

I can't just ignore that.
RE: The Philly games  
BigBlueShock : 3/18/2024 10:28 am : link
In comment 16437153 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
in 2022 were all about the Giants being destroyed on the lines. Pretty dumb putting those games all on Jones. Certainly fair to criticize Jones play but the team was overmatched in the playoff game and totally outcoached.

Eagles also were jumping routes in the playoff game and Bradberry discussed this.

And why is it the Eagles were “jumping routes”? Players in the league have told us why they jump routes against the Giants. Its no secret why…
What does it matter!!?!?  
Somers24 : 3/18/2024 10:30 am : link
These posts always feel like they were created for the purpose of rehashing an argument done countless times.

Could he have been successful with an average cast (rather than league worst) around him? Who knows - he's obviously not without warts (lacks gunslinger instincts/swagger, is injury prone etc.).

But whatever DJ may have been, its been destroyed. When you endure a career without weapons, a run game, viable pass blocking, you have no shot to succeed.

Perhaps we move onto bigger things like finding a QB that we won't ruin.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/18/2024 10:32 am : link
There’ll be posters who will still convince themselves in 2035 or whatever that Jones could have worked here if just this or that had gone differently.

Other fan bases laugh at Jones. Laugh.
RE: It never ceases to amaze me  
Ron Johnson : 3/18/2024 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16436847 Wiggy said:
Quote:
How many threads the jones topic gets! How many times do we talk about the same shit with a slightly different question? There are 199,999 threads were you can read 6-7 pages of the OP’s question. It is absolutely insane. The guy is a bust! His record stinks and the team record stinks. Holy shit it’s over



we won't quit until we roll the odometer over!
Silly, OP  
Thegratefulhead : 3/18/2024 3:53 pm : link
He received a second contract from the team that drafted him.


Question is absurd.
RE: Silly, OP  
bw in dc : 3/18/2024 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16437700 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
He received a second contract from the team that drafted him.


Question is absurd.


To clarify, Jones is a non-bust in your eyes.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 