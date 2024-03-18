Current Giants draft picture.....gathering all the tea leave George from PA : 3/18/2024 11:54 am

I am not advocating just trying to consolidate all the relative tidbits to get us current. Feel free to correct me....



The Giants want to draft a QB...although, it would be smart....i do not believe its smoke. Plan A: QB. Plan B:WR.



I do not believe it is any QB.



4 teams in Top 6 want QBs



1.The Bears are going with C.Williams.



2. The Commanders are going with J.Daniels



3.The Patriots also want J.Daniels and if he is not available. They will trade with the Vikings.(The Gaints tried but their best offer was not accepted(from asshat).) Patriots trade back and will settle for B.Nix.



The Viking traded up for D.Maye. a BBIer connected some dots and the Viking coach and Maye were at same HS.



4. The Cardinals have been acting as if MHJ is already on Team.....so 1st non-QB goes off board.



5. The Chargers Harbaugh doesn't need JJ but can direct where his QB lands....a very interesting twist. They also do not want to drop too far as a Top WR or Top LT is a need. So a simple swap with Giants would make sense.



Assuming and leveraging Sy's knowledge, if JJ is the QB the Giants want.....it is still in play.



So my impression, the Giants has regained the driver seat.....



Now, for the all-in QB driven fans....do not lose your shit if the Giants draft a WRs.



Did I miss anything?





