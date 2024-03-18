Current Giants draft picture.....gathering all the tea leave

I am not advocating just trying to consolidate all the relative tidbits to get us current. Feel free to correct me....
The Giants want to draft a QB...although, it would be smart....i do not believe its smoke. Plan A: QB. Plan B:WR.
I do not believe it is any QB.
4 teams in Top 6 want QBs
1.The Bears are going with C.Williams.
2. The Commanders are going with J.Daniels
3.The Patriots also want J.Daniels and if he is not available. They will trade with the Vikings.(The Gaints tried but their best offer was not accepted(from asshat).) Patriots trade back and will settle for B.Nix.
The Viking traded up for D.Maye. a BBIer connected some dots and the Viking coach and Maye were at same HS.
4. The Cardinals have been acting as if MHJ is already on Team.....so 1st non-QB goes off board.
5. The Chargers Harbaugh doesn't need JJ but can direct where his QB lands....a very interesting twist. They also do not want to drop too far as a Top WR or Top LT is a need. So a simple swap with Giants would make sense.
Assuming and leveraging Sy's knowledge, if JJ is the QB the Giants want.....it is still in play.
So my impression, the Giants has regained the driver seat.....
Now, for the all-in QB driven fans....do not lose your shit if the Giants draft a WRs.
Did I miss anything?
Unfortunately the draft is over a month a way, I'm expecting a lot to change.
...giving NE an offer they can't refuse.
But nothing happened.
Than the Viking made their trade to acquire a 2nd 1st....which seemed like a natural progression....
Yeah I missed that as well, can someone clarify?
But nothing happened....
Is that in the Y28 thread from last week?
Yeah I missed that as well, can someone clarify?
See George's comment above. The asshat comments were that Schoen was pushing all of his chips to the center of the table and was going to make Wolf say no. Then in another thread yesterday a different asshat stated that Vikings are close but do not at this time have a trade in place to move into the top 5. Based on this information and the Vikings trade, its been pieced together that the Giants made their godfather offer to Wolf, Wolf said no in favor of something with the Vikings. The reason why everyone is positing that it's the Patriots is that a move to #5 still leaves the possibility that the Vikings could get locked out of a QB and the Cardinals don't seem like a likely trade candidate since they apparently are dead set on MHJ and since they have #27 and #35, #23 probably does not entice them enough to move back to #11 and risk losing out on 1 of the top 3 receivers.
Is that in the Y28 thread from last week?
Yeah I missed that as well, can someone clarify?
Maybe rejected isn't the best terminology, but the Vikings went and got the extra 1st about 30 hours after we told the Pats take it or leave it. So it seems very probable the Pats took that offer and told the Vikings what they needed to beat it. Vikings go and get pick 23 so they could potentially trade pick 11, 23, a 3rd and 2025 1st which I think the Patriots would be wise to take. They could really transform their offense with good drafting this year and take a big leap in 2025 if done right.
In comment 16437416 Chris684 said:
Is that in the Y28 thread from last week?
Yeah I missed that as well, can someone clarify?
Really? So they are wasting the limited # of Combine visits and the limited # of 30 visits just for fun?
Got it.
Do you sleep with your eyes open?
Genuinely curious how you see things? Nabers or Odunze at 6, more ol at 47? Build around DJ?
Granted....it is from rumors from asshats..AND these same asshats knew about the Burns trade
The smoke is there......
There is a debate.... which QB, but the Giants are interested in a rookie QB....which one?
And the coach like the tranches
Absolutely, I was going to mention that. They have a young former all pro LT in Rashawn Slater. I think Odunze has Harbaugh and the Chargers written all over him. They are a fit in so many ways: similar play style to Keenan Allen who played so well with Herbert, flawless character, just fits the bill for Harbaugh n Co to a tee imo.
Trust me I know Harbaugh loves trenches. The way he attacked the transfer portal during his final years at Michigan proved that. But a deeper look - he went after specific traits rather than the best OL grade.
Pipkins can't be cut this year - they're paying him. He was decent in 2022. Personally I had them going Alt when I did a Mock in January - got some heat for it too. But since getting rid of both WRs and knowing a true #1 is going to be available and they already have the franchise QB
I think they do WR before OT. The OL in round 2.
Harbaugh knows how valuable elite, blue chip receivers are in the NFL. 3rd most important to pass rushers and QBs. They have 3 WRs on their roster and an elite qb. Harbaugh had Michael Crabtree was selected 10th overall in Harbaugh's first year as coach of the 49ers. He was a staple of their offense and their superbowl team. History will repeat itself with Odunze to the Chargers in Harbaugh's first year there imo.
The Chargers can draft viable WRs
Another interesting point about Harbaugh and OL: he had never drafted OL in rd1.
The Chargers can draft viable WRs
It seems that way to me. Until they dumped Allen, I thought Alt was their guy. I think it will be Odunze.
I think if the Giants sit at #6, they take McCarthy or Nabers...
I do.
Then giants could fill CB and WR with 1st and 2nd round this year, and have draft capital to get a QB next year
This scenario would be he giants do not like JJM but the Vikings love him
Let's say it goes
Chi Williams
Wash Daniels
NE Maye
chargers Nabers ( love him and won't trade with Vikes)
Giants don't like JJM and the Vikes are calling
They could think he makes it to 11. TE at 11 OT at 23 and WR rd 2 helps that team a lot.
Exactly. Giants are still in good shape to climb up to 3 if it's true that NE aren't hot for Maye.
Shh!!! Our secret!!!
that NE turned down a Giants offer in favor of the Vikings. That is just people reading the tea leaves. So, take those statements fwiw.
Exactly. Giants are still in good shape to climb up to 3 if it's true that NE aren't hot for Maye.
We could indeed beat the Vikings best offer of pick 11, 23, a 3rd and a future 1st with our pick 6, 47, 2025 1st and 2nd. The question is would Schoen do that? I don't think I would, I'd let the Vikings have their pick and get the other guy for pennies on the dollar. If they had conviction and did it I would be surprised and excited though.
JOE Must Go!!!
JOE Must Go!!!
If the Giants decide to pass on a QB they love because they don't want to give up next years 1st and 2nd I will be the first to chant Joe must go. What's the plan then? Next years QB class is weak so they have to wait until the 2026 draft where they will likely have to trade picks to move up then also.
I rather give Buffalo 2 1st....for a franchise tagged Josh Allen
I will be the first to chant
JOE Must Go!!!
If the Giants decide to pass on a QB they love because they don't want to give up next years 1st and 2nd I will be the first to chant Joe must go. What's the plan then? Next years QB class is weak so they have to wait until the 2026 draft where they will likely have to trade picks to move up then also.
To be fair I wouldn't call it weak like the Pickett year, probably about average. I like Sanders, Dart and Ward.
I rather give Buffalo 2 1st....for a franchise tagged Josh Allen
Franchise tagged Josh Allen?????
But nothing happened....
I don't think that's right. I think Y28 speculated something would happen that day based on stuff happening on twitter. The asshats that said the Giants were putting a full court press on NE didn't say anything about it a timeline. If NE indeed does move the pick, they could very well take it right up until they're on the clock.
The Viking made several trades
Several Giants marketing forks....pushed positive Jones stories
Vs those stories the Giants were done with Jones
Speculation....yes....but I think I got it right
Again though, I went back and read the thread. No asshat said anything about timing, just that if what Y28 saw was correct that’s what it “could” be. I think it’s a pretty big leap to say the Giants best offer was declined given what was said.
But besides that...
I just do not believe it....Schoen holes these draft picks too valuable.