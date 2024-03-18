for display only
Current Giants draft picture.....gathering all the tea leave

George from PA : 3/18/2024 11:54 am
I am not advocating just trying to consolidate all the relative tidbits to get us current. Feel free to correct me....

The Giants want to draft a QB...although, it would be smart....i do not believe its smoke. Plan A: QB. Plan B:WR.

I do not believe it is any QB.

4 teams in Top 6 want QBs

1.The Bears are going with C.Williams.

2. The Commanders are going with J.Daniels

3.The Patriots also want J.Daniels and if he is not available. They will trade with the Vikings.(The Gaints tried but their best offer was not accepted(from asshat).) Patriots trade back and will settle for B.Nix.

The Viking traded up for D.Maye. a BBIer connected some dots and the Viking coach and Maye were at same HS.

4. The Cardinals have been acting as if MHJ is already on Team.....so 1st non-QB goes off board.

5. The Chargers Harbaugh doesn't need JJ but can direct where his QB lands....a very interesting twist. They also do not want to drop too far as a Top WR or Top LT is a need. So a simple swap with Giants would make sense.

Assuming and leveraging Sy's knowledge, if JJ is the QB the Giants want.....it is still in play.

So my impression, the Giants has regained the driver seat.....

Now, for the all-in QB driven fans....do not lose your shit if the Giants draft a WRs.

Did I miss anything?


That's a hell of story..  
Dnew15 : 3/18/2024 11:57 am : link
it's gonna be a fun draft.
I think Harbaugh's guiding hand is a bit of a reach  
logman : 3/18/2024 11:58 am : link
but the rest is at least plausible.
Now if the Giants  
TommyWiseau : 3/18/2024 12:00 pm : link
show a good amount of interest in Bo Nix, do the Patriots move down to 11? It is possible that Nix will not be there at 11.
Barring something unforseen  
Dave on the UWS : 3/18/2024 12:02 pm : link
which frequently happens, makes sense.
If the draft were tomorrow  
Biteymax22 : 3/18/2024 12:12 pm : link
I think it shakes out very similarly to how you described, which would be good for us. QB RD1, and we have a shot at a WR with a RD1 grade in RD2.

Unfortunately the draft is over a month a way, I'm expecting a lot to change.
Where was is stated that our best offer was rejected by NE  
Chris684 : 3/18/2024 12:17 pm : link
Is that in the Y28 thread from last week?
Chris...it was stated it was rejected.....but asshats said  
George from PA : 3/18/2024 12:23 pm : link
Something big was in the works....later explained that Schoen was pushibg his chips to the center of the table
...giving NE an offer they can't refuse.

But nothing happened.

Than the Viking made their trade to acquire a 2nd 1st....which seemed like a natural progression....
RE: Where was is stated that our best offer was rejected by NE  
j_rud : 3/18/2024 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16437416 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Is that in the Y28 thread from last week?


Yeah I missed that as well, can someone clarify?
It was in the Y28 thread....  
George from PA : 3/18/2024 12:30 pm : link
It wasn't "stated"....but implied....it was coming down that day....by 2 different asshats

But nothing happened....

RE: RE: Where was is stated that our best offer was rejected by NE  
KennyHill48 : 3/18/2024 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16437425 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16437416 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Is that in the Y28 thread from last week?



Yeah I missed that as well, can someone clarify?


See George's comment above. The asshat comments were that Schoen was pushing all of his chips to the center of the table and was going to make Wolf say no. Then in another thread yesterday a different asshat stated that Vikings are close but do not at this time have a trade in place to move into the top 5. Based on this information and the Vikings trade, its been pieced together that the Giants made their godfather offer to Wolf, Wolf said no in favor of something with the Vikings. The reason why everyone is positing that it's the Patriots is that a move to #5 still leaves the possibility that the Vikings could get locked out of a QB and the Cardinals don't seem like a likely trade candidate since they apparently are dead set on MHJ and since they have #27 and #35, #23 probably does not entice them enough to move back to #11 and risk losing out on 1 of the top 3 receivers.
RE: RE: Where was is stated that our best offer was rejected by NE  
BleedBlue46 : 3/18/2024 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16437425 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16437416 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Is that in the Y28 thread from last week?



Yeah I missed that as well, can someone clarify?


Maybe rejected isn't the best terminology, but the Vikings went and got the extra 1st about 30 hours after we told the Pats take it or leave it. So it seems very probable the Pats took that offer and told the Vikings what they needed to beat it. Vikings go and get pick 23 so they could potentially trade pick 11, 23, a 3rd and 2025 1st which I think the Patriots would be wise to take. They could really transform their offense with good drafting this year and take a big leap in 2025 if done right.
RE: RE: RE: Where was is stated that our best offer was rejected by NE  
BleedBlue46 : 3/18/2024 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16437438 KennyHill48 said:
Quote:
In comment 16437425 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 16437416 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Is that in the Y28 thread from last week?



Yeah I missed that as well, can someone clarify?



See George's comment above. The asshat comments were that Schoen was pushing all of his chips to the center of the table and was going to make Wolf say no. Then in another thread yesterday a different asshat stated that Vikings are close but do not at this time have a trade in place to move into the top 5. Based on this information and the Vikings trade, its been pieced together that the Giants made their godfather offer to Wolf, Wolf said no in favor of something with the Vikings. The reason why everyone is positing that it's the Patriots is that a move to #5 still leaves the possibility that the Vikings could get locked out of a QB and the Cardinals don't seem like a likely trade candidate since they apparently are dead set on MHJ and since they have #27 and #35, #23 probably does not entice them enough to move back to #11 and risk losing out on 1 of the top 3 receivers.


Also, I think the Cardinals would want just about the same.package as the Patriots for pick 4 and losing out on all top 3 WRs.
I don’t see the tea leaves pointing to QB at all  
bigblueny : 3/18/2024 12:50 pm : link
.
RE: I don’t see the tea leaves pointing to QB at all  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/18/2024 12:51 pm : link
In comment 16437464 bigblueny said:
Quote:
.


Really? So they are wasting the limited # of Combine visits and the limited # of 30 visits just for fun?

Got it.
RE: I don’t see the tea leaves pointing to QB at all  
Sammo85 : 3/18/2024 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16437464 bigblueny said:
Quote:
.


Do you sleep with your eyes open?
RE: I don’t see the tea leaves pointing to QB at all  
BleedBlue46 : 3/18/2024 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16437464 bigblueny said:
Quote:
.


Genuinely curious how you see things? Nabers or Odunze at 6, more ol at 47? Build around DJ?
LAC just got rid of 80% of their WR production  
Sy'56 : 3/18/2024 12:55 pm : link
They're going WR over OT if the stay put.
Bigblueny  
George from PA : 3/18/2024 12:57 pm : link
Why would Giants have any interest in moving up?

Granted....it is from rumors from asshats..AND these same asshats knew about the Burns trade

The smoke is there......

There is a debate.... which QB, but the Giants are interested in a rookie QB....which one?

Sy.....my only pause...is the depth of WRs in draft  
George from PA : 3/18/2024 1:00 pm : link
The Chargers can draft viable WRs


And the coach like the tranches
RE: LAC just got rid of 80% of their WR production  
BleedBlue46 : 3/18/2024 1:01 pm : link
In comment 16437475 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
They're going WR over OT if the stay put.


Absolutely, I was going to mention that. They have a young former all pro LT in Rashawn Slater. I think Odunze has Harbaugh and the Chargers written all over him. They are a fit in so many ways: similar play style to Keenan Allen who played so well with Herbert, flawless character, just fits the bill for Harbaugh n Co to a tee imo.
George, VG summary …  
Spider56 : 3/18/2024 1:01 pm : link
But I believe the Giants (and possibly others) may still have questions on JJ that will not be answered until his pro day.
RE: Sy.....my only pause...is the depth of WRs in draft  
Sy'56 : 3/18/2024 1:03 pm : link
In comment 16437482 George from PA said:
Quote:
The Chargers can draft viable WRs


And the coach like the tranches


Trust me I know Harbaugh loves trenches. The way he attacked the transfer portal during his final years at Michigan proved that. But a deeper look - he went after specific traits rather than the best OL grade.

Pipkins can't be cut this year - they're paying him. He was decent in 2022. Personally I had them going Alt when I did a Mock in January - got some heat for it too. But since getting rid of both WRs and knowing a true #1 is going to be available and they already have the franchise QB

I think they do WR before OT. The OL in round 2.
RE: Sy.....my only pause...is the depth of WRs in draft  
BleedBlue46 : 3/18/2024 1:03 pm : link
In comment 16437482 George from PA said:
Quote:
The Chargers can draft viable WRs


And the coach like the tranches


Harbaugh knows how valuable elite, blue chip receivers are in the NFL. 3rd most important to pass rushers and QBs. They have 3 WRs on their roster and an elite qb. Harbaugh had Michael Crabtree was selected 10th overall in Harbaugh's first year as coach of the 49ers. He was a staple of their offense and their superbowl team. History will repeat itself with Odunze to the Chargers in Harbaugh's first year there imo.
RE: RE: Sy.....my only pause...is the depth of WRs in draft  
BleedBlue46 : 3/18/2024 1:05 pm : link
In comment 16437488 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16437482 George from PA said:


Quote:


The Chargers can draft viable WRs


And the coach like the tranches



Trust me I know Harbaugh loves trenches. The way he attacked the transfer portal during his final years at Michigan proved that. But a deeper look - he went after specific traits rather than the best OL grade.

Pipkins can't be cut this year - they're paying him. He was decent in 2022. Personally I had them going Alt when I did a Mock in January - got some heat for it too. But since getting rid of both WRs and knowing a true #1 is going to be available and they already have the franchise QB

I think they do WR before OT. The OL in round 2.


Another interesting point about Harbaugh and OL: he had never drafted OL in rd1.
If you accept the draft value charts as gospel  
kdog77 : 3/18/2024 1:07 pm : link
then the move from 3 to 6 should cost way less than a move down from 3 to 11. The Vikes are going to have to give the Pats at least 3 1st round picks and maybe an equivalent number of Day 2 picks to make that deal make sense for the Pats, who also need a QB. If I am the Pats GM, I would keep playing the Giants offer to move from 3 down to 6 against the Vikes and either jack up the numbers picks coming back or trade with the Giants to 6 and then trade down again with either the Vikes, Broncos or Raiders.
Maye, McCarthy, Ondunze, Nabers  
Bear vs Shark : 3/18/2024 1:08 pm : link
As long as we don't do anything stupid and end up with one of those four, I'm happy.
THere has been no confirmation from asshats  
LW_Giants : 3/18/2024 1:16 pm : link
that NE turned down a Giants offer in favor of the Vikings. That is just people reading the tea leaves. So, take those statements fwiw.
RE: RE: Sy.....my only pause...is the depth of WRs in draft  
section125 : 3/18/2024 1:34 pm : link
In comment 16437488 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16437482 George from PA said:


Quote:


The Chargers can draft viable WRs


And the coach like the tranches



Trust me I know Harbaugh loves trenches. The way he attacked the transfer portal during his final years at Michigan proved that. But a deeper look - he went after specific traits rather than the best OL grade.

Pipkins can't be cut this year - they're paying him. He was decent in 2022. Personally I had them going Alt when I did a Mock in January - got some heat for it too. But since getting rid of both WRs and knowing a true #1 is going to be available and they already have the franchise QB

I think they do WR before OT. The OL in round 2.


It seems that way to me. Until they dumped Allen, I thought Alt was their guy. I think it will be Odunze.

I think if the Giants sit at #6, they take McCarthy or Nabers...
LW....take the asshats calling for a trade for B.Burns fwiw.  
George from PA : 3/18/2024 1:35 pm : link
For a 2 and a 5.

I do.
i think there is also a 2B  
SteelGiant : 3/18/2024 2:17 pm : link
Which is Giants only liking 3 QBs and them all being gone. And Viking offer a package of their 11th overall and next years 1st

Then giants could fill CB and WR with 1st and 2nd round this year, and have draft capital to get a QB next year
SteelGiants...I get the Giants side....  
George from PA : 3/18/2024 2:24 pm : link
But if QBs gone.....why would the Vikings do it?
Why has the possibility that  
Bleedblue10 : 3/18/2024 2:35 pm : link
Schoen pulled off the trade w NE and minny is trading up to get whoever is left not floated yet?
RE: SteelGiants...I get the Giants side....  
SteelGiant : 3/18/2024 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16437604 George from PA said:
Quote:
But if QBs gone.....why would the Vikings do it?


This scenario would be he giants do not like JJM but the Vikings love him

Let's say it goes
Chi Williams
Wash Daniels
NE Maye
chargers Nabers ( love him and won't trade with Vikes)
Giants don't like JJM and the Vikes are calling
sorry I missed AZ taking MHJ  
SteelGiant : 3/18/2024 2:42 pm : link
My bad
point being  
SteelGiant : 3/18/2024 2:45 pm : link
There a universe where the First 5 teams run the podium and get the guy they always wanted and we are there at 6 holding the bounty for teams who love the 4th QB and we do not
RE: LAC just got rid of 80% of their WR production  
Blue21 : 3/18/2024 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16437475 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
They're going WR over OT if the stay put.
Love hearing this and especially having read your opinion on JJM. Actually can't wait to read your draft rankings on QBs
Dont count out  
Dankbeerman : 3/18/2024 3:30 pm : link
Bowers to LAC. They need multiple options for Herbert. Can get an elite TE and still find very good receiver in the 2nd rd.

They could think he makes it to 11. TE at 11 OT at 23 and WR rd 2 helps that team a lot.
To me  
The Dude : 3/18/2024 3:53 pm : link
and i appreciate all the info shared......theres asshats who get info from the Maras big irish catholic family, and theres some that have agency info. Not sure I saw any of the former in that Y28 thread. The two are different levels of info. What a strange few sentences written that only make sense on BBI
Chargers take McCarthy at 5  
GeoMan999 : 3/18/2024 5:03 pm : link
McCarthy takes pictures holding the shirt, but does not wear the cap. And then….
RE: THere has been no confirmation from asshats  
Optimus-NY : 3/18/2024 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16437516 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
that NE turned down a Giants offer in favor of the Vikings. That is just people reading the tea leaves. So, take those statements fwiw.


Exactly. Giants are still in good shape to climb up to 3 if it's true that NE aren't hot for Maye.
RE: Why has the possibility that  
Optimus-NY : 3/18/2024 5:30 pm : link
In comment 16437615 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
Schoen pulled off the trade w NE and minny is trading up to get whoever is left not floated yet?



Shh!!! Our secret!!!
I think it may go  
Rudy5757 : 3/18/2024 5:33 pm : link
3 QBs followed by 3 WRs
RE: RE: THere has been no confirmation from asshats  
BleedBlue46 : 3/18/2024 5:35 pm : link
In comment 16437859 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16437516 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


that NE turned down a Giants offer in favor of the Vikings. That is just people reading the tea leaves. So, take those statements fwiw.



Exactly. Giants are still in good shape to climb up to 3 if it's true that NE aren't hot for Maye.


We could indeed beat the Vikings best offer of pick 11, 23, a 3rd and a future 1st with our pick 6, 47, 2025 1st and 2nd. The question is would Schoen do that? I don't think I would, I'd let the Vikings have their pick and get the other guy for pennies on the dollar. If they had conviction and did it I would be surprised and excited though.
If the Giants give up next year's 1st and 2nd...  
George from PA : 3/18/2024 6:26 pm : link
I will be the first to chant


JOE Must Go!!!
RE: If the Giants give up next year's 1st and 2nd...  
Jay on the Island : 3/18/2024 6:43 pm : link
In comment 16437942 George from PA said:
Quote:
I will be the first to chant


JOE Must Go!!!

If the Giants decide to pass on a QB they love because they don't want to give up next years 1st and 2nd I will be the first to chant Joe must go. What's the plan then? Next years QB class is weak so they have to wait until the 2026 draft where they will likely have to trade picks to move up then also.
Jay  
George from PA : 3/18/2024 6:55 pm : link
I just read somewhere Josh Allen contract will be up and he wants to rejoin with Daboll.

I rather give Buffalo 2 1st....for a franchise tagged Josh Allen
RE: RE: If the Giants give up next year's 1st and 2nd...  
BleedBlue46 : 3/18/2024 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16437970 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 16437942 George from PA said:


Quote:


I will be the first to chant


JOE Must Go!!!


If the Giants decide to pass on a QB they love because they don't want to give up next years 1st and 2nd I will be the first to chant Joe must go. What's the plan then? Next years QB class is weak so they have to wait until the 2026 draft where they will likely have to trade picks to move up then also.


To be fair I wouldn't call it weak like the Pickett year, probably about average. I like Sanders, Dart and Ward.
RE: Jay  
The Dude : 3/18/2024 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16437987 George from PA said:
Quote:
I just read somewhere Josh Allen contract will be up and he wants to rejoin with Daboll.

I rather give Buffalo 2 1st....for a franchise tagged Josh Allen


Franchise tagged Josh Allen?????
Never mind....Josh Allen is signed through 29  
George from PA : 3/18/2024 7:31 pm : link
He is a Buffalo for life....basically.
RE: It was in the Y28 thread....  
Strahan91 : 3/18/2024 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16437430 George from PA said:
Quote:
It wasn't "stated"....but implied....it was coming down that day....by 2 different asshats

But nothing happened....

I don't think that's right. I think Y28 speculated something would happen that day based on stuff happening on twitter. The asshats that said the Giants were putting a full court press on NE didn't say anything about it a timeline. If NE indeed does move the pick, they could very well take it right up until they're on the clock.
Strahan91.....they implied it was happening that day....  
George from PA : 3/18/2024 7:45 pm : link
Maybe it happened....and they got a deal and it will happen on draft day

But

The Viking made several trades

And

Several Giants marketing forks....pushed positive Jones stories


Vs those stories the Giants were done with Jones

Speculation....yes....but I think I got it right
If the Vikings made that trade with another move in mind, and that  
Strahan91 : 3/18/2024 7:50 pm : link
move isn’t done, then things can easily change. What happens if the Giants decide to put their 2024 and 2025 1’s and 2’s all on the table? That’s an offer Minnesota can’t match, just to name one example.

Again though, I went back and read the thread. No asshat said anything about timing, just that if what Y28 saw was correct that’s what it “could” be. I think it’s a pretty big leap to say the Giants best offer was declined given what was said.
I do not believe Schoen is willing to give up so much capital  
George from PA : 3/18/2024 8:11 pm : link
If he does....I would not be happy...
But besides that...

I just do not believe it....Schoen holes these draft picks too valuable.
