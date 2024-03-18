Vacchiano: Giants have spoken with one about moving down

Yes. Probably.



As bad as Jones was in the first five games of last season, there are a lot of people very high up in the Giants organization who still believe in his ability — which is what FOX Sports reported back in November. They were not shaken by five bad games, most of which were played without Saquon Barkley, without left tackle Andrew Thomas, and behind a truly disastrous offensive line.



What has shaken their faith, one team source said, is his injury history. That seems to be more the history of neck injuries than his recovery from a torn ACL, which the Giants say has gone well. But the neck injuries — disc issues that neither the Giants nor Jones have ever fully explained — are worrisome. As Jones' former trainer told FOX Sports in November, "The likelihood of reinjury, once it gets injured the first time, it's definitely more susceptible moving forward."



So yes, the Giants seem to believe in Jones' ability to be their next Eli Manning as much as they did on March 7, 2023, when they gave him that blockbuster contract. But because he is an injury risk, they feel like they at least have to explore all their options — which is exactly what they are doing. Jones' health does seem to be a big enough issue for the organization that it's impossible to say they still believe he's their long-term answer at quarterback.