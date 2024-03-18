for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Vacchiano: Giants have spoken with one about moving down

ajr2456 : 3/18/2024 10:06 pm
The more concerning part, if accurate;

Quote:
Yes. Probably.

As bad as Jones was in the first five games of last season, there are a lot of people very high up in the Giants organization who still believe in his ability — which is what FOX Sports reported back in November. They were not shaken by five bad games, most of which were played without Saquon Barkley, without left tackle Andrew Thomas, and behind a truly disastrous offensive line.

What has shaken their faith, one team source said, is his injury history. That seems to be more the history of neck injuries than his recovery from a torn ACL, which the Giants say has gone well. But the neck injuries — disc issues that neither the Giants nor Jones have ever fully explained — are worrisome. As Jones' former trainer told FOX Sports in November, "The likelihood of reinjury, once it gets injured the first time, it's definitely more susceptible moving forward."

So yes, the Giants seem to believe in Jones' ability to be their next Eli Manning as much as they did on March 7, 2023, when they gave him that blockbuster contract. But because he is an injury risk, they feel like they at least have to explore all their options — which is exactly what they are doing. Jones' health does seem to be a big enough issue for the organization that it's impossible to say they still believe he's their long-term answer at quarterback.

Vacchiano - ( New Window )
I don’t buy that reason  
UConn4523 : 3/18/2024 10:09 pm : link
but I do buy us trading down if our guy is gone. Doesn’t mean we won’t pick a QB either.
Literally anyone  
crooza172 : 3/18/2024 10:09 pm : link
In the NFL can see he’s not the answer. I’ve literally never seen a player get so much leash with so many excuses. This is year six. Enough already. Move on already!!!! No one had perfect conditions in the NFL. Ever.
It looks to me they are preparing to talk up the injury concern  
Sean : 3/18/2024 10:10 pm : link
Vacchiano doesn't think DeVito is part of the plan and they'll draft QB within the first three rounds.
This is just spin  
UberAlias : 3/18/2024 10:11 pm : link
IMO
Nice way of saying  
Sammo85 : 3/18/2024 10:12 pm : link
We’re moving on. You’re not the one and we don’t really love you or trust you even if you say we do.

I’d also love to know the higher ups Vacchiano refers to. No doubt it’s someone real but I doubt it’s Schoen or Daboll who weren’t involved whatsoever with the drafting fetish of the next “Eli”.
ralph V is their inhouse guy  
bigbluewillrise : 3/18/2024 10:12 pm : link
shit they are preapring the fans for not taking a QB....

shit.
I admit I didn’t click the link  
Chris684 : 3/18/2024 10:13 pm : link
But not so concerned by what you pasted in the thread.

It makes sense to me the Giants would play the injury card, it’s also not just a “card” it’s a very legitimate concern.

If Schoen wants a second chance here, his job this offseason would be to convince Mara that even though he “believes” in Jones, the injuries make it too risky not to heavily invest in another QB.

Again, NYG has to sell a false narrative here if they don’t want to be taken to the cleaners on a potential move or jumped by another team in the process.
They are trying to lay the groundwork  
Mike from Ohio : 3/18/2024 10:13 pm : link
for the talking points if they can't land a QB in the draft.

"We were never looking for one. We just signed Daniel Jones to a 4 year contract and we expect him to lead this team!"

They are concerned that they have no path forward at QB this year.
ralph v is who they got their side of the story out on the wink feud  
bigbluewillrise : 3/18/2024 10:14 pm : link
this is legit.
RE: They are trying to lay the groundwork  
JonC : 3/18/2024 10:14 pm : link
In comment 16438253 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
for the talking points if they can't land a QB in the draft.

"We were never looking for one. We just signed Daniel Jones to a 4 year contract and we expect him to lead this team!"

They are concerned that they have no path forward at QB this year.


That's how I read it.
RE: They are trying to lay the groundwork  
bigbluewillrise : 3/18/2024 10:15 pm : link
In comment 16438253 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
for the talking points if they can't land a QB in the draft.

"We were never looking for one. We just signed Daniel Jones to a 4 year contract and we expect him to lead this team!"

They are concerned that they have no path forward at QB this year.


its because of the vikings trade....
they are no longer confident they can get one of the top 4 Qbs.
RE: RE: They are trying to lay the groundwork  
Sammo85 : 3/18/2024 10:15 pm : link
In comment 16438259 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
In comment 16438253 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


for the talking points if they can't land a QB in the draft.

"We were never looking for one. We just signed Daniel Jones to a 4 year contract and we expect him to lead this team!"

They are concerned that they have no path forward at QB this year.



its because of the vikings trade....
they are no longer confident they can get one of the top 4 Qbs.


Take a chill pill. There is no trade yet by any team.
RE: They are trying to lay the groundwork  
ajr2456 : 3/18/2024 10:16 pm : link
In comment 16438253 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
for the talking points if they can't land a QB in the draft.

"We were never looking for one. We just signed Daniel Jones to a 4 year contract and we expect him to lead this team!"

They are concerned that they have no path forward at QB this year.


Yup
 
christian : 3/18/2024 10:16 pm : link
I sure hope the usual loose lipped suspect at Jints Central isn't floating concerns about Jones's neck. That's a grievance in the making.
theyve gotta plan for everything  
wigs in nyc : 3/18/2024 10:16 pm : link
dont they?

You cant force a pick at QB if their guys are off the board
RE: They are trying to lay the groundwork  
Sammo85 : 3/18/2024 10:19 pm : link
In comment 16438253 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
for the talking points if they can't land a QB in the draft.

"We were never looking for one. We just signed Daniel Jones to a 4 year contract and we expect him to lead this team!"

They are concerned that they have no path forward at QB this year.


As Eric as intimated. Good luck with that. They’re in deep shit sooner or later then in terms of having a future here. I suspect they know it.
Joe Schoen  
Mike from Ohio : 3/18/2024 10:19 pm : link
made a horrible error with the Jones contract. If he can't start fixing that this year by getting a solution he is starting the clock on his GM career ending.

If you can;t get the QB problem figured out you won't be here very long.
If the Vikings make a trade to 3  
Chris684 : 3/18/2024 10:24 pm : link
Doesn’t that only hurt us if we’re set on Maye?

In this scenario you’d still have to think the Cards go MHjr and at worst we have to get to 5 for McCarthy but I’d doubt Harbaugh is moving away from 5.
RE: Literally anyone  
JoeSchoens11 : 3/18/2024 10:26 pm : link
In comment 16438242 crooza172 said:
Quote:
In the NFL can see he’s not the answer. I’ve literally never seen a player get so much leash with so many excuses. This is year six. Enough already. Move on already!!!! No one had perfect conditions in the NFL. Ever.
Agree with the sentiment but comparing possibly the worst oline play in history combinedd with low end skill players to needing ‘perfect conditions’ is ridiculous. If he had merely ‘bad conditions’ (like 2022) it would be a massive upgrade and a lot easier to put an end to all this.
 
christian : 3/18/2024 10:28 pm : link
I'd be surprised if 11 and 23 gets Minnesota the 3rd overall pick.

I expect the Patriots to pick a QB and the Vikings to acquire the 5th overall from San Diego.

I think the top 5 goes:

- Williams
- Maye
- Daniels
- MHJ
- JJM
RE: If the Vikings make a trade to 3  
Sean : 3/18/2024 10:28 pm : link
In comment 16438277 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Doesn’t that only hurt us if we’re set on Maye?

In this scenario you’d still have to think the Cards go MHjr and at worst we have to get to 5 for McCarthy but I’d doubt Harbaugh is moving away from 5.

The Vikings trading up to 3 is preferable. But, if 3 is for sale, the Giants should have a chance too.

I do think if McCarthy is at 6, the Giants take him.
christian  
JonC : 3/18/2024 10:29 pm : link
Yep.
RE: …  
wigs in nyc : 3/18/2024 10:29 pm : link
In comment 16438279 christian said:
Quote:
I'd be surprised if 11 and 23 gets Minnesota the 3rd overall pick.

I expect the Patriots to pick a QB and the Vikings to acquire the 5th overall from San Diego.

I think the top 5 goes:

- Williams
- Maye
- Daniels
- MHJ
- JJM


This feels right.
Seems like there is a lot of pessimism  
Chris684 : 3/18/2024 10:31 pm : link
Around here since the Minnesota trade. Not sure if it’s just that or if some “asshats” have been hearing anything specific regarding our attempts to move up.
Save face spin  
ThomasG : 3/18/2024 10:31 pm : link
.
I think the Pats  
Sammo85 : 3/18/2024 10:31 pm : link
Are a bigger threat to take McCarthy if they sit there than Maye.
RE: …  
Sean : 3/18/2024 10:31 pm : link
In comment 16438279 christian said:
Quote:
I'd be surprised if 11 and 23 gets Minnesota the 3rd overall pick.

I expect the Patriots to pick a QB and the Vikings to acquire the 5th overall from San Diego.

I think the top 5 goes:

- Williams
- Maye
- Daniels
- MHJ
- JJM

I still think it would be preferable to trade down a spot with all the WRs which would be on the board. LAC could trade down twice.

If NYG likes McCarthy enough, there's no reason they shouldn't get him. That 6th pick with 4 QBs ahead of it is very valuable.
The irony would be thick...  
bw in dc : 3/18/2024 10:36 pm : link
if the team that got Jones his over-priced contract is the same team that moves ahead of us in the draft to take the QB we should take to replace Jones.

Minnesota.
RE: RE: …  
Chris684 : 3/18/2024 10:36 pm : link
In comment 16438288 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16438279 christian said:


Quote:


I'd be surprised if 11 and 23 gets Minnesota the 3rd overall pick.

I expect the Patriots to pick a QB and the Vikings to acquire the 5th overall from San Diego.

I think the top 5 goes:

- Williams
- Maye
- Daniels
- MHJ
- JJM


I still think it would be preferable to trade down a spot with all the WRs which would be on the board. LAC could trade down twice.

If NYG likes McCarthy enough, there's no reason they shouldn't get him. That 6th pick with 4 QBs ahead of it is very valuable.


If Minnesota settles into the 5th pick then you have to call Arizona and see if they prefer MHjr at 4 or if they’re willing to see if they can get him, Nabers or Odunze at 6 with extra draft picks from us.
 
christian : 3/18/2024 10:38 pm : link
The Patriots need a quarterback, they have the 3rd overall pick in a 4 quarterback draft, and a first-time GM.

Wolf would be a fool to trade out unless he gets an absolute bounty.

The situation is superceding the value chart this time.
I just don’t see the Giants landing one of the top 4 QBs  
nyjuggernaut2 : 3/18/2024 10:38 pm : link
especially with the ammo Minnesota has now to move up. Caleb is going to Chicago, and Washington and New England are desperate for QBs, I just can’t see either of them trading down from their spots. And Minnesota has more to offer to move up to 4 or 5 now that they have two first round picks than the Giants do.
I don't see NE trading out  
Sean : 3/18/2024 10:42 pm : link
But, I do see ARI potentially trading out. Cowden & Ossenfort worked together in TEN. Arizona would only be dropping 2 spots and will still get a blue chip WR. NYG gets McCarthy.
RE: Joe Schoen  
Four Aces : 3/18/2024 10:42 pm : link
In comment 16438269 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
made a horrible error with the Jones contract. If he can't start fixing that this year by getting a solution he is starting the clock on his GM career ending.

If you can;t get the QB problem figured out you won't be here very long.


Schoen ain’t going nowhere
I don’t get the save face argument  
UConn4523 : 3/18/2024 10:43 pm : link
fans either want to get rid of jones or they want to keep him, nothing they say can change the opinions of the former especially.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 3/18/2024 10:44 pm : link
In comment 16438297 christian said:
Quote:
The Patriots need a quarterback, they have the 3rd overall pick in a 4 quarterback draft, and a first-time GM.

Wolf would be a fool to trade out unless he gets an absolute bounty.

The situation is superceding the value chart this time.


If Wolf likes Nix and receives an offer he can't refuse, but still puts him in a position to secure Nix, it's a huge win-win.
RE: I just don’t see the Giants landing one of the top 4 QBs  
bw in dc : 3/18/2024 10:47 pm : link
In comment 16438298 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
especially with the ammo Minnesota has now to move up. Caleb is going to Chicago, and Washington and New England are desperate for QBs, I just can’t see either of them trading down from their spots. And Minnesota has more to offer to move up to 4 or 5 now that they have two first round picks than the Giants do.


The thing is, we could always add ammo by throwing in KT instead of a pick.

...  
christian : 3/18/2024 10:49 pm : link
BW, I think that would have to be from NYG. 11 leaves too much risk to get jumped.
I’m at the point where let’s just draft Nabers or Odunze  
Rjanyg : 3/18/2024 10:50 pm : link
Great players and we really need WR.
RE: …  
BleedBlue46 : 3/18/2024 10:51 pm : link
In comment 16438297 christian said:
Quote:
The Patriots need a quarterback, they have the 3rd overall pick in a 4 quarterback draft, and a first-time GM.

Wolf would be a fool to trade out unless he gets an absolute bounty.

The situation is superceding the value chart this time.


I think the trade would be for a lot more than 11 and 23. Try 11, 23 their 3rd and a 2025 1st.
 
christian : 3/18/2024 10:54 pm : link
BB46 I'm not even sure that's worth missing out on a QB.
Are you guys sure they're not just using his injuries as an excuse  
BestFeature : 3/18/2024 10:56 pm : link
so that they don't have to bad mouth him. He seems like a likeable guy who is definitely hard working. Maybe they don't want to tell people that they have lost confidence in his ability and the injury excuse is convenient.
RE: I don’t get the save face argument  
ThomasG : 3/18/2024 10:56 pm : link
In comment 16438308 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
fans either want to get rid of jones or they want to keep him, nothing they say can change the opinions of the former especially.


Nobody said it would be successful spin
RE: …  
BleedBlue46 : 3/18/2024 10:56 pm : link
In comment 16438328 christian said:
Quote:
BB46 I'm not even sure that's worth missing out on a QB.


It's too rich for my blood, but I think that's what they would give the Pats. To match it we would have to offer pick 6, 47 2025 1st and 2nd.

I still have a strong hunch and gut feeling the Vikings are making this trade with the Patriots if Daniels isn't there and if Wolf played his hands right it could be amazing for the Patriots.
I'd be more annoyed to trade KT now  
Sean : 3/18/2024 10:57 pm : link
But, I'd do it if needed. It would be frustrating because NYG finally is building a strength on the DL.
RE: Are you guys sure they're not just using his injuries as an excuse  
BleedBlue46 : 3/18/2024 10:58 pm : link
In comment 16438330 BestFeature said:
Quote:
so that they don't have to bad mouth him. He seems like a likeable guy who is definitely hard working. Maybe they don't want to tell people that they have lost confidence in his ability and the injury excuse is convenient.


Yes I think this is spin to lay a foundation for taking a QB and preparing fans. Obviously they have explored all trade options both up and down. The fact that they added the injury concern part is the spin imo. I don't think this is them preparing us to miss on a qb, I think this is them putting spin out there to prepare fans for a new qb while not bad mouthing DJ.
I Read This Differently Than A Few Here  
KennyHill48 : 3/18/2024 10:59 pm : link
I read this article as messaging that "Yes we are moving on from Daniel Jones but not because he stinks and we screwed up or evaluation of him in giving him the second contract. Rather, we are only moving on because of his injuries." That's clearly the company line. Papa and Banks touched on it in their podcast as well and conceded that Jones may be just too damaged physically and mentally to be the guy. I read this article as messaging that the team is moving on from Jones because of injuries, is definitely bringing in a rookie QB, and the QB they bring in probably won't be ready to play Week 1 so the fans should get used to Jones playing at least initially this year. This last point tracks with what we've heard about them being potentially being high on Maye and McCarthy -- two guys that most people think will have to sit in the beginning.
 
christian : 3/18/2024 11:00 pm : link
Williams - Chi
Maye - DC
Daniels - NE
MHJ - AZ
JJM - MN

That's my guess.
RE: I Read This Differently Than A Few Here  
BleedBlue46 : 3/18/2024 11:01 pm : link
In comment 16438337 KennyHill48 said:
Quote:
I read this article as messaging that "Yes we are moving on from Daniel Jones but not because he stinks and we screwed up or evaluation of him in giving him the second contract. Rather, we are only moving on because of his injuries." That's clearly the company line. Papa and Banks touched on it in their podcast as well and conceded that Jones may be just too damaged physically and mentally to be the guy. I read this article as messaging that the team is moving on from Jones because of injuries, is definitely bringing in a rookie QB, and the QB they bring in probably won't be ready to play Week 1 so the fans should get used to Jones playing at least initially this year. This last point tracks with what we've heard about them being potentially being high on Maye and McCarthy -- two guys that most people think will have to sit in the beginning.


I agree. If it was spin for the opposite then they wouldn't add the injury concern part. It would just be about exploring trade downs and still believing in DJ imo
Typical Mara  
Silver Spoon : 3/18/2024 11:01 pm : link
BS. Let’s send out a puff piece and see how the fans react.
RE: …  
Sean : 3/18/2024 11:03 pm : link
In comment 16438340 christian said:
Quote:
Williams - Chi
Maye - DC
Daniels - NE
MHJ - AZ
JJM - MN

That's my guess.

Which QB do you think NYG drafts?
 
christian : 3/18/2024 11:05 pm : link
Schoen has a 23M incentive to not float injury history as a reason. The only idiot on the staff dumb enough to do so is family.
RE: Typical Mara  
Chris684 : 3/18/2024 11:05 pm : link
In comment 16438343 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
BS. Let’s send out a puff piece and see how the fans react.


So just out of curiosity how is Mara measuring the fan reaction here? Does he have BBI moles who report back to him? This is a little far fetched, no?

It seems clear that any engagement the team has with its fans on social media, it’s overwhelmingly obvious this fanbase wants to move on from Jones, and rightly so.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 3/18/2024 11:07 pm : link
In comment 16438344 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16438340 christian said:


Quote:


Williams - Chi
Maye - DC
Daniels - NE
MHJ - AZ
JJM - MN

That's my guess.


Which QB do you think NYG drafts?

Penix or Rattler
New England is unpredictable  
Giantimistic : 3/18/2024 11:08 pm : link
Living up in Boston I listen to a lot of New England sports radio to try and get an idea of what the Patriots will do.

The fans are killing them for not spending on free agents at all.

There is talk that the Patriots need so much that they may trade down to start to rebuild the team from the ground up and that they may want a stronger team before they bring in their QB.

There is a lot of talk of the ownership being very involved. There is some discussion of the ownership and the GM having some differ. Thoughts on what direction to go.
If NYG goes WR and then Penix  
Sean : 3/18/2024 11:09 pm : link
I'd be good with that.
They  
AcidTest : 3/18/2024 11:11 pm : link
may well be laying the groundwork for why they couldn't acquire a QB at #6, but Schoen isn't to blame if that happens IMO. As I've said, I don't want to trade up for any of these QBs, except maybe to #5. But it's becoming clear that Schoen did try and move up but was rebuffed. He also can't control what Minnesota or any other team does. If the Vikings want to offer a historic haul of draft picks to move into the five, there is nothing Schoen can or should do in response.

I'd be stunned and upset if Schoen traded KT. He just drafted him with the #5 pick two years ago. The whole point of the Burns trade was to get a second edge rusher. Trading KT defeats that purpose. KT, Lawrence, and Thomas are untouchable.
Ralph V citing his own November article  
shyster : 3/18/2024 11:11 pm : link
Quote:
As bad as Jones was in the first five games of last season, there are a lot of people very high up in the Giants organization who still believe in his ability — which is what FOX Sports reported back in November.


Ralph had a quote in that November story that, no doubt in my mind, came from John Mara himself.

There is a distinctive way JM presumes to speak for the whole org (the royal prerogative) and it came through in that quote.
RE: …  
BleedBlue46 : 3/18/2024 11:11 pm : link
In comment 16438340 christian said:
Quote:
Williams - Chi
Maye - DC
Daniels - NE
MHJ - AZ
JJM - MN

That's my guess.


Here's mine:

DC: CW
CHI: JD
Min: DM
AZ: MHJ
LA: Odunze
NYG: JJM
Their  
AcidTest : 3/18/2024 11:15 pm : link
sentiments about Jones also confirm what I and others have been saying about him, namely that whatever you think about his performance, his injury history means he can't be the long-term answer for the Giants at QB. His need to run to be successful means there is a high likelihood that he will suffer another concussion or neck injury.
When it doesn't fit your narrative, it's bull shit or spin...  
Milton : 3/18/2024 11:15 pm : link
When it does, it's the God's honest truth.

The above report is exactly what I've been saying all along. It makes sense and it's what has always made sense (compared to the narrative that Schoen & Daboll did a 180 on Jones's talent just a handful of games after backing up the Brinks truck).

p.s.--Some of you must be wondering: if we can't trust them to properly evaluate a QB that they see in practice week in and week out for a year, how can we trust them to pick a QB prospect in the draft? But I guess that's where the part in the narrative about the meddling owner comes in.
RE: They are trying to lay the groundwork  
j_rud : 3/18/2024 11:17 pm : link
In comment 16438253 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
for the talking points if they can't land a QB in the draft.

"We were never looking for one. We just signed Daniel Jones to a 4 year contract and we expect him to lead this team!"

They are concerned that they have no path forward at QB this year.


And if there's no way forward this year why not work on positioning yourself for the following year?
The  
AcidTest : 3/18/2024 11:17 pm : link
moving up and moving down discussions is just Schoen doing his due diligence. That's what he should do as a GM.
FWIW  
gameday555 : 3/18/2024 11:27 pm : link
Can essentially confirm firsthand what others in this thread and elsewhere have said -- ownership has largely given up the ghost on DJ as the longterm answer....but solely because of injuries. The person I know still waxes poetic about DJ the person and even his onfield performance. It's disturbing to me that such mediocrity is not only tolerated but celebrated. That's all the info I have on everything at moment, limited as it is. Hoping to get more soon.

Also, this part I don't have any source attached to, just my sneaking suspicion. But we are NOT talking enough about Bo Nix and Penix as second round / trade up candidates. McCarthy debate has overshadowed this topic too much.
RE: RE: They are trying to lay the groundwork  
Mike from Ohio : 3/18/2024 11:29 pm : link
In comment 16438372 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16438253 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


for the talking points if they can't land a QB in the draft.

"We were never looking for one. We just signed Daniel Jones to a 4 year contract and we expect him to lead this team!"

They are concerned that they have no path forward at QB this year.



And if there's no way forward this year why not work on positioning yourself for the following year?


Because they have a fan base that wants to know what is being done for the 2024 season. Outside a small handful of kool aid drinkers, nobody believes Daniel Jones can be anything other than a passenger on this team.
RE: When it doesn't fit your narrative, it's bull shit or spin...  
ThomasG : 3/18/2024 11:31 pm : link
In comment 16438368 Milton said:
Quote:
When it does, it's the God's honest truth.

The above report is exactly what I've been saying all along. It makes sense and it's what has always made sense (compared to the narrative that Schoen & Daboll did a 180 on Jones's talent just a handful of games after backing up the Brinks truck).

p.s.--Some of you must be wondering: if we can't trust them to properly evaluate a QB that they see in practice week in and week out for a year, how can we trust them to pick a QB prospect in the draft? But I guess that's where the part in the narrative about the meddling owner comes in.


Teach us more Mr. Wizard, please?
RE: They  
bw in dc : 3/18/2024 11:32 pm : link
In comment 16438358 AcidTest said:
Quote:

I'd be stunned and upset if Schoen traded KT. He just drafted him with the #5 pick two years ago. The whole point of the Burns trade was to get a second edge rusher. Trading KT defeats that purpose. KT, Lawrence, and Thomas are untouchable.


I'm on the other end here. Everyone is expendable on this team to secure a player who becomes the franchise QB. I would take that risk any day and twice on Sunday.

Because without that QB piece, we're just a team with some nice parts watching the SB with thirty other teams.


RE: FWIW  
Spider43 : 3/18/2024 11:35 pm : link
In comment 16438381 gameday555 said:
Quote:
Can essentially confirm firsthand what others in this thread and elsewhere have said -- ownership has largely given up the ghost on DJ as the longterm answer....but solely because of injuries. The person I know still waxes poetic about DJ the person and even his onfield performance. It's disturbing to me that such mediocrity is not only tolerated but celebrated. That's all the info I have on everything at moment, limited as it is. Hoping to get more soon.

Also, this part I don't have any source attached to, just my sneaking suspicion. But we are NOT talking enough about Bo Nix and Penix as second round / trade up candidates. McCarthy debate has overshadowed this topic too much.


Great, but I'll believe it when I see it (regarding DJ). Till then I'm expecting the worst. But I do like your bit about Nix and Penix. For all we know, Schoen has one of them rated higher than QB4 (JJ) right now.
I doubt Thibodeaux moves the needle  
Go Terps : 12:06 am : link
If we're willing to trade him to get the QB, why would somebody be willing to trade the QB to get him?

The million dollar question, to me, is why Penix and Nix are viewed as so separate from these supposed top four prospects.

I just watched Kurt Warner spend an hour breaking down Drake Maye film; and I didn't love what I saw (more importantly Warner didn't seem to). I fully accept I'm not a scout or talent evaluator, but I am not seeing how Maye (or McCarthy for that matter) are so far ahead of Penix and Nix.

Again, I know I'm not an expert but what I'm seeing doesn't add up to (Maye or McCarthy) = (Penix or Nix) + the draft picks necessary to trade up from 6 to 3.

Something about this is not computing for me, and I'm looking forward to seeing Sy's reports (and hopefully Wraner's and O'Sullivan's) to explain why.
RE: I doubt Thibodeaux moves the needle  
LW_Giants : 12:10 am : link
In comment 16438400 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If we're willing to trade him to get the QB, why would somebody be willing to trade the QB to get him?

The million dollar question, to me, is why Penix and Nix are viewed as so separate from these supposed top four prospects.

I just watched Kurt Warner spend an hour breaking down Drake Maye film; and I didn't love what I saw (more importantly Warner didn't seem to). I fully accept I'm not a scout or talent evaluator, but I am not seeing how Maye (or McCarthy for that matter) are so far ahead of Penix and Nix.

Again, I know I'm not an expert but what I'm seeing doesn't add up to (Maye or McCarthy) = (Penix or Nix) + the draft picks necessary to trade up from 6 to 3.

Something about this is not computing for me, and I'm looking forward to seeing Sy's reports (and hopefully Wraner's and O'Sullivan's) to explain why.



I think the concern with Penix is the substantial injury history. If he had clean medicals he'd probably be in the running for top overall pick.

I don't see the Giants replacing an injury prone QB with another injury prone QB. Nix seems conceivable to me, although he doesn't really match the archetype QB Schoen and Daboll seem to prefer.
Why does Schoen and Co need to watch Minnesota jump them?  
The_Boss : 12:11 am : link
If minny covets JJ and are willing to move up to 3, 4, or 5, why can’t we? Last I checked 6 is better than 11 and 23. As is our 1st next year as we probably suck balls in 2024.
RE: Why does Schoen and Co need to watch Minnesota jump them?  
Sean : 12:12 am : link
In comment 16438405 The_Boss said:
Quote:
If minny covets JJ and are willing to move up to 3, 4, or 5, why can’t we? Last I checked 6 is better than 11 and 23. As is our 1st next year as we probably suck balls in 2024.

This exactly. The 6th pick with 4 QBs going already is very valuable.
RE: RE: I doubt Thibodeaux moves the needle  
Go Terps : 12:13 am : link
In comment 16438403 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16438400 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If we're willing to trade him to get the QB, why would somebody be willing to trade the QB to get him?

The million dollar question, to me, is why Penix and Nix are viewed as so separate from these supposed top four prospects.

I just watched Kurt Warner spend an hour breaking down Drake Maye film; and I didn't love what I saw (more importantly Warner didn't seem to). I fully accept I'm not a scout or talent evaluator, but I am not seeing how Maye (or McCarthy for that matter) are so far ahead of Penix and Nix.

Again, I know I'm not an expert but what I'm seeing doesn't add up to (Maye or McCarthy) = (Penix or Nix) + the draft picks necessary to trade up from 6 to 3.

Something about this is not computing for me, and I'm looking forward to seeing Sy's reports (and hopefully Wraner's and O'Sullivan's) to explain why.




I think the concern with Penix is the substantial injury history. If he had clean medicals he'd probably be in the running for top overall pick.

I don't see the Giants replacing an injury prone QB with another injury prone QB. Nix seems conceivable to me, although he doesn't really match the archetype QB Schoen and Daboll seem to prefer.


Didn't he just get good medical reports at the combine?
RE: RE: RE: I doubt Thibodeaux moves the needle  
LW_Giants : 12:21 am : link
In comment 16438410 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16438403 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


In comment 16438400 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If we're willing to trade him to get the QB, why would somebody be willing to trade the QB to get him?

The million dollar question, to me, is why Penix and Nix are viewed as so separate from these supposed top four prospects.

I just watched Kurt Warner spend an hour breaking down Drake Maye film; and I didn't love what I saw (more importantly Warner didn't seem to). I fully accept I'm not a scout or talent evaluator, but I am not seeing how Maye (or McCarthy for that matter) are so far ahead of Penix and Nix.

Again, I know I'm not an expert but what I'm seeing doesn't add up to (Maye or McCarthy) = (Penix or Nix) + the draft picks necessary to trade up from 6 to 3.

Something about this is not computing for me, and I'm looking forward to seeing Sy's reports (and hopefully Wraner's and O'Sullivan's) to explain why.




I think the concern with Penix is the substantial injury history. If he had clean medicals he'd probably be in the running for top overall pick.

I don't see the Giants replacing an injury prone QB with another injury prone QB. Nix seems conceivable to me, although he doesn't really match the archetype QB Schoen and Daboll seem to prefer.



Didn't he just get good medical reports at the combine?


Yes, he's definitely health right now. The problem is the number of prior injuries. He's had his knees repaired more than once and has injured both shoulders. I'm not a doctor, but the number of injuries/surgeries he's already had probably doesn't bode well.
Seems to me that everyone  
section125 : 12:31 am : link
is forgetting it is lying season. Every day it is a different issue or story.
If Minny wants to sell the moon for #3 there is nothing the Giants can do, nor should they. They can beat Minny to #5 without selling the store.

RE: …  
cosmicj : 12:37 am : link
In comment 16438349 christian said:
Quote:
Schoen has a 23M incentive to not float injury history as a reason. The only idiot on the staff dumb enough to do so is family.


Touché.
 
ryanmkeane : 12:43 am : link
Love how Evan Neal possibly sucking (still remains to be seen) is somehow a massive mark on Schoen’s career. Every good GM takes a player high in the draft that ends up not being good. Want to know John Lynch’s first round draft picks?

Solomon Thomas - 3rd overall - pretty much a bust
Rueben Foster - 31st - out of football due to domestic violence issues and injuries
Mike McGlinchey - 9th - great player
Nick Bosa - 2nd - great player
Kinlaw - 14th - somewhat of a bust
Aiyuk - 25th - good
Lance - 3 - massive bust

Out of the 7 1st rounders that Lynch has drafted since 2017, 3 are good players.

Evan Neal was considered a consensus top 10 pick and was even 1st overall on the Cowboys board. Schoen drafted him 7th. Hasn’t worked out. It happens.
RE: RE: …  
section125 : 1:04 am : link
In comment 16438423 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16438349 christian said:


Quote:


Schoen has a 23M incentive to not float injury history as a reason. The only idiot on the staff dumb enough to do so is family.



Touché.


They can cut any player at anytime for any reason. If they move on because of Jones' ability to get himself hurt often there is nothing the NFLPA can do. He is getting paid $47 mill this year whether he plays or not - that is the contract he signed.
Re: passing on a QB early in the first round or trading back into the  
FranknWeezer : 1:11 am : link
first to select one there (or in the second or third) it would be helpful for our scouts and personnel guys to answer this one burning question:

Are Penix, Nix and/or Rattler better prospects drafted “later” in 2024 than whoever will comprise the top end of the supposedly weaker qb crop we could draft “early” in 2025 (assuming we put up a bad record this year and pick near the top of the first again next year)?

If so, much easier to stomach staying at 6 and taking a blue chip WR this year. Then take one of those supposedly lesser 3 QB’s “later” in the draft.

If not, move heaven and earth to trade up with NE or ARI and secure one of the top 4 qb prospects this year.

But even the DJFC has to realize we are razor thin at the position and have to come away from the draft with at least a legit prospect.
RE: Seems to me that everyone  
BleedBlue46 : 2:30 am : link
In comment 16438417 section125 said:
Quote:
is forgetting it is lying season. Every day it is a different issue or story.
If Minny wants to sell the moon for #3 there is nothing the Giants can do, nor should they. They can beat Minny to #5 without selling the store.


If they offer something crazy to Minnesota we might have to include pick 47 or at least a future 2nd for them to trade with us
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:16 am : link
If true, wow. Just wow. The excuses for Jones…

What a lost and broken organization.
RE: I just don’t see the Giants landing one of the top 4 QBs  
AlwaysASpiral : 4:32 am : link
In comment 16438298 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
especially with the ammo Minnesota has now to move up. Caleb is going to Chicago, and Washington and New England are desperate for QBs, I just can’t see either of them trading down from their spots. And Minnesota has more to offer to move up to 4 or 5 now that they have two first round picks than the Giants do.


The 6th pick might be enough of a drop for a team in front of us. Do they really want 2 mids for a top pick. I'd MUCH prefer to only drop to 6 and grab the first next year, instead of outside the top 10 now and later first. (Unless they really like someone there, possible but normally you want that top talent pick.)
Why are so many confident the Chargers trade down?  
Dang Man : 4:56 am : link
Maybe they stay at 5 and draft one of the top two WRs? The just let go of one and Allen is a free agent after this year.
RE: RE: Typical Mara  
joe48 : 5:09 am : link
In comment 16438350 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16438343 Silver Spoon said:


Quote:


BS. Let’s send out a puff piece and see how the fans react.



So just out of curiosity how is Mara measuring the fan reaction here? Does he have BBI moles who report back to him? This is a little far fetched, no?

It seems clear that any engagement the team has with its fans on social media, it’s overwhelmingly obvious this fanbase wants to move on from Jones, and rightly so.

Exactly. People need to crawl out side of this bubble called BBI. Opinions here do not necessarily reflect the fan base.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 5:19 am : link
In comment 16438430 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Love how Evan Neal possibly sucking (still remains to be seen) is somehow a massive mark on Schoen’s career. Every good GM takes a player high in the draft that ends up not being good. Want to know John Lynch’s first round draft picks?

Solomon Thomas - 3rd overall - pretty much a bust
Rueben Foster - 31st - out of football due to domestic violence issues and injuries
Mike McGlinchey - 9th - great player
Nick Bosa - 2nd - great player
Kinlaw - 14th - somewhat of a bust
Aiyuk - 25th - good
Lance - 3 - massive bust

Out of the 7 1st rounders that Lynch has drafted since 2017, 3 are good players.

Evan Neal was considered a consensus top 10 pick and was even 1st overall on the Cowboys board. Schoen drafted him 7th. Hasn’t worked out. It happens.


John Lynch has won multiple wild card games.
As a former DJ believer it's time to move on from him  
Maijay : 5:22 am : link
Enough with the Jones trashing. We know the legion of detractors but some of you beat your point to death. This team is so lacking in overall talent that whatever player we select at six, if we stay there, will be an upgrade.
My preference at six is McCarthy but that's just my opinion with limited knowledge about his talent. It's just a feeling that he has the "it" factor. We can only hope that Schoen gets it right. This draft in its entirety must be successful for our team to get on the winning track again.
I cannot believe how triggered people get here..  
DefenseWins : 5:33 am : link
whenever someone reports something....anything.

so far in the past couple of weeks we have reports that the Giants love Jones and will stick with him. We hear the Giants will trade up. We hear the Giants will trade down. We hear the Giants will just pick BPA.

Dont even react to this shit already. Of course the Giants are speaking with teams about moving up and down. They would be irresponsible if they did not have preliminary conversations about what that could look like because you cannot get all of that done in just two minutes when you are on the clock.

They are covering all bases in the event that draft selections take an unexpected turn.

WTF people
RE: They are trying to lay the groundwork  
GiantGrit : 6:23 am : link
In comment 16438253 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
for the talking points if they can't land a QB in the draft.

"We were never looking for one. We just signed Daniel Jones to a 4 year contract and we expect him to lead this team!"

They are concerned that they have no path forward at QB this year.


Yeah its quite clearly this. Some people in this thread have their head in the sand on all of the asshat tidbits regarding moving on from Jones.

I will say I’ve heard of trading down as a possibility but that also goes for trading up. Schoen is correctly planning multiple avenues of how to proceed on draft night.

The hard truth I’ve accepted is the QB they want may not be there and its easy to say “do whatever it takes to trade up” but they seriously need top 3 draft capital right now. I’m sure they’re willing to part with a significant portion of it too but if NE doesn’t want to move, what can you do?

As someone who wants to move on from DJ I’ll say this - if the OL is adequate next year he could pleasantly surprise. Not by any means an MVP type season, just closer to 2022 where he does enough to win games.
This messaging suggests the Minnesota trade in place is with  
cosmicj : 6:31 am : link
Arizona or the Chargers, not the Patriots.
Nothing new here  
56goat : 6:44 am : link
Whether or not anyone believes DJ can lead this team to the promised land, his lengthy and serious injury history mean it would be foolish to rely on him going forward - need to move on. If DJ is smart, he should want to do the same thing, there is more to life than football.

Mara: Its not you DJ, its us.
RE: RE: They are trying to lay the groundwork  
Giants1986 : 6:45 am : link
In comment 16438471 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16438253 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


for the talking points if they can't land a QB in the draft.

"We were never looking for one. We just signed Daniel Jones to a 4 year contract and we expect him to lead this team!"

They are concerned that they have no path forward at QB this year.



Yeah its quite clearly this. Some people in this thread have their head in the sand on all of the asshat tidbits regarding moving on from Jones.

I will say I’ve heard of trading down as a possibility but that also goes for trading up. Schoen is correctly planning multiple avenues of how to proceed on draft night.

The hard truth I’ve accepted is the QB they want may not be there and its easy to say “do whatever it takes to trade up” but they seriously need top 3 draft capital right now. I’m sure they’re willing to part with a significant portion of it too but if NE doesn’t want to move, what can you do?

As someone who wants to move on from DJ I’ll say this - if the OL is adequate next year he could pleasantly surprise. Not by any means an MVP type season, just closer to 2022 where he does enough to win games.
he will be injured by week 7, Giants will be a bottom 7 team in the league again and there will be changes. If they didn’t think they could draft one the dumbasses should’ve done better than drew lock in FA.
Translation: Please don’t think we are idiots  
GiantTuff1 : 6:47 am : link
for giving him that contract. We are only giving up because of injury now!
And btw  
Giants1986 : 6:48 am : link
The “absolutely not” to Russ as a starter lol. He sucks but Daniel Jones can’t hold his jock strap. The idea that how dare RW think he could start over Daniel. This is a hopeless lost organization. Worst QB room in the league next year.
RE: They are trying to lay the groundwork  
GiantTuff1 : 6:49 am : link
In comment 16438253 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
for the talking points if they can't land a QB in the draft.

"We were never looking for one. We just signed Daniel Jones to a 4 year contract and we expect him to lead this team!"

They are concerned that they have no path forward at QB this year.

The Giants should stop wasting time (as always) manufacturing PR spin and spend more time trying to actually get the player they want.
RE: RE: They are trying to lay the groundwork  
Sammo85 : 6:52 am : link
In comment 16438471 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16438253 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


for the talking points if they can't land a QB in the draft.

"We were never looking for one. We just signed Daniel Jones to a 4 year contract and we expect him to lead this team!"

They are concerned that they have no path forward at QB this year.



Yeah its quite clearly this. Some people in this thread have their head in the sand on all of the asshat tidbits regarding moving on from Jones.

I will say I’ve heard of trading down as a possibility but that also goes for trading up. Schoen is correctly planning multiple avenues of how to proceed on draft night.

The hard truth I’ve accepted is the QB they want may not be there and its easy to say “do whatever it takes to trade up” but they seriously need top 3 draft capital right now. I’m sure they’re willing to part with a significant portion of it too but if NE doesn’t want to move, what can you do?

As someone who wants to move on from DJ I’ll say this - if the OL is adequate next year he could pleasantly surprise. Not by any means an MVP type season, just closer to 2022 where he does enough to win games.


I’m sure he could win 7-8 games if he stays healthy. Even mediocre backups have shown that in the NFL. But that’s not good enough with the injury history and the contract balloons - it also puts Schoen in a bind for 2025 given contract structure. QB hell.
RE: If NYG goes WR and then Penix  
Optimus-NY : 6:57 am : link
In comment 16438355 Sean said:
Quote:
I'd be good with that.


I don't se how Penix lasts until 47.
I dont think Cards or Chargers are willing to move to 11  
HardTruth : 6:58 am : link
Im sorry but they both have major QBs and are in desperate need of a WR for that QB and none of the top 3 will be there at 11.

Why on Earth would they want to do that? For the 11 and 23?

Sys grades on these WRs are ridiculously high and this is not usual for 3 to get that.

The Giants are well positioned to sit tight at 6 and land the 4th QB in this draft. They are also well positioned to offer a small trade up to either team who could still land a WR they want and grab and extra draft pick.


Is there anyone here who would say trade Nabers or Odunze plus a 3rd rd pick for say Brian Thomas & Graham Barton?
GiantTuff1  
cosmicj : 7:01 am : link
+100. The effort at spin is oblivious to a post online world where organizational messaging is at best subject to debate and at worst ignored entirely. The Giants are like a microcosm of our larger world: an incompetent and deluded set of decision makers and a public who doesn’t trust any of them.
I think & I’m sure others too  
GiantsRage2007 : 7:02 am : link
That Schoen will have multiple scenarios in place to perhaps trade up or down in the draft based on who is picked where. He did that last year, he had different trades already discussed with other teams ready to pull the trigger if the draft played out certain ways.
The Giants have another thing coming if  
HardTruth : 7:25 am : link
They think they can spin this with a “we tried so you are stuck with Jones” season

If this team gets jumped for a QB and cant land one so they draft a 3rd/4th rd guy and they start the season 1-5 or so and cant make it past October - again. And we are looking at a weak QB draft, no job is getting spared because they wanted to but couldn’t get a QB at 6.

Daniel Jones to open the first 5 games of the last 4 years

2020- 3 TDs
2021- 4 TD
2022- 3 TDs
2023- 2 TDs

Good luck spinning that

And how is not having Barkley for 3 of his 5 starts an excuse for his play when we he is no longer on the team ? What are we expecting now?
If the Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:37 am : link
are not going to take the QB (or the QBs are gone), why would they trade down and not take the WR of their preference?

I'm not sure I buy this.
It would be silly to not entertain the  
logman : 7:41 am : link
hypothetical. That doesn't mean it's their Plan A, B, or C
I have to tell  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:43 am : link
that article resonates at being true to me. It just seems very "Giant like" in thinking.
I'll be a Giants fan for life...  
Dnew15 : 7:57 am : link
but if they run a DJ lead NYG offense out on the field week one - and it goes badly - NYG football will not be a priority in our household starting week two.
RE: I'll be a Giants fan for life...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:00 am : link
In comment 16438523 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
but if they run a DJ lead NYG offense out on the field week one - and it goes badly - NYG football will not be a priority in our household starting week two.


If they don't land a QB at the top of the draft, they had better pray one of three things: (1) Daniel Jones becomes Simms 2.0, (2) Drew Lock has a career renaissance, or (3) they get incredibly lucky with 2nd or 3rd round QB.

None of these things are likely however.
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:02 am : link
trade down option only makes sense if there are QBs, WRs, OLs they really don't like at #6 and they are simply game-planning for worst-case scenario.

Otherwise, why would you pass on the top three WRs?
I've had it in my head  
Biteymax22 : 8:03 am : link
since season's end that the "spin" to signing Jones then walking away from Jones after giving him a big contract was going to be "we still love him as a player but we're moving on because his injury history concerns us".

Article reflects this, Ralph also mentions the possibility of going QB day 2 which I'm beginning to think is a bigger possibility than I originally thought.

I don’t see a lot of space between Maye/JJM and Nix/Penix  
Formerly TD : 8:03 am : link
Would be thrilled if we can trade down a few slots, grab Nix/Penix and accumulate more draft capital to build the roster with. Good chance it winds up the best outcome for us.
...  
christian : 8:05 am : link
In comment 16438440 section125 said:
Quote:
Schoen has a 23M incentive to not float injury history as a reason. The only idiot on the staff dumb enough to do so is family.

Touché.

They can cut any player at anytime for any reason. If they move on because of Jones' ability to get himself hurt often there is nothing the NFLPA can do. He is getting paid $47 mill this year whether he plays or not - that is the contract he signed.


That's not what we're referring to.

If for instance idiot Cousin Tim texted Vacchiano something to the effect that the Giants are moving off Jones because of fear his neck presents a long term risk to his play, Jones would have great grounds for a grievance to be paid his 2025 injury guarantee.
RE: the  
UConn4523 : 8:06 am : link
In comment 16438531 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
trade down option only makes sense if there are QBs, WRs, OLs they really don't like at #6 and they are simply game-planning for worst-case scenario.

Otherwise, why would you pass on the top three WRs?


I agree, makes no sense.
RE: I have to tell  
section125 : 8:11 am : link
In comment 16438516 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
that article resonates at being true to me. It just seems very "Giant like" in thinking.


So for the past two months all we heard was the Giants were done with Jones and now they are building him up? Everything they did showed moving on.

I get not grossly overpaying to move up. Giving up a reasonable amount of picks to get to 3 is expected. Giving up 1st and 2nd this and next year(perhaps more) to go 3 spots is not reasonable unless it is for an Eli and even he was 1st and 5th each year (IIRC)

IMHO, virtually any QB they get will be better than Jones. So get Odunze (or Nabers) at #6. Perhaps try for Penix in the 2nd or Rattler in the 3rd (not a fan at all of Rattler but perhaps he is better than DeVito.) Maybe even Jordan Travis 3rd or 4th round.

The Giants are so deficient on talent that they need more picks, not less. Not sure if anyone would trade up to 6 but perhaps a trade back for an additional 2nd with the Bears for 9 and then take Nix ahead of Denver.....
RE: I'll be a Giants fan for life...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:17 am : link
In comment 16438523 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
but if they run a DJ lead NYG offense out on the field week one - and it goes badly - NYG football will not be a priority in our household starting week two.


There’s a lot of us in that boat.
RE: RE: If NYG goes WR and then Penix  
Sean : 8:18 am : link
In comment 16438491 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16438355 Sean said:


Quote:


I'd be good with that.



I don't se how Penix lasts until 47.

You're likely trading back up into the first.
RE: RE: Typical Mara  
Scooter185 : 8:24 am : link
In comment 16438350 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16438343 Silver Spoon said:


Quote:


BS. Let’s send out a puff piece and see how the fans react.



So just out of curiosity how is Mara measuring the fan reaction here? Does he have BBI moles who report back to him? This is a little far fetched, no?

It seems clear that any engagement the team has with its fans on social media, it’s overwhelmingly obvious this fanbase wants to move on from Jones, and rightly so.


Eric has confirmed people from inside the building check BBI

Plus the biggest piece pf evidence: the clown show picture in 2021.
Penix/Nix  
HardTruth : 8:26 am : link
Will not be on board in round 2 at 47. Nor do Giants have trade up ammo
I feel like the hope and pray - Hail Mary  
Dnew15 : 8:28 am : link
approach has run its course.

I love how so many here  
jvm52106 : 8:34 am : link
just jump on the MARA narrative like you have ANY clue as to what really is going on. Here is what I see from this article:

Giants didn't lose faith in Jones's ability to be the guy they signed- which to me doesn't mean anything more than any other statement they have said.

Giants are VERY concerned his NECK issues (plural) are something they cannot take the risk on and need to have another plan for the long term.

The fact that Ralph V cites his own work means NOTHING to me. We have heard the Giants still believe in Jones, the Giants are 100% done with Jones, the Giants are open to having long term plans, they are looking to move up, they are looking to move down...

All I have heard through all of this, and it is the one thing that tells me the most, is that Daniel Jones is a subject within the Giants that is being brought up over and over and over again.. Smoke equals fire...

Giants right now have to have a plan to move back if the QB they want is gone (which is a good thing).. Many of you cry out don't over draft etc and then cry out if the Giants are thinking of moving back- Mara is running the show and forcing Jones to be the starter.. You are lemmings, led by whatever article positively or negatively impacts your already preconceived notions..

I want the Giants looking at all options. I am more than willing to say I have ZERO doubt we draft a QB, the question to be answered is where in the draft we do it. You can count on, unless some miracle happens and Jones changes into someone else or we revert to a 1990 version of the Giants with 40 minutes of ball control, bigtime running game (three or four headed monster), low scoring defensive led wins with a QB throwing 15 TD passes total for the season but less than 5 Ints too, that 2024 is Jones's last year with the Gmen.
the giants or minn trades  
xtian : 8:35 am : link
will come on the day of the draft depending on the availability of their desired player at the time when they are on the clock. both teams will already of the outlines of the trade in place and then give teams a chance to anti-up.
RE: Penix/Nix  
UConn4523 : 8:36 am : link
In comment 16438551 HardTruth said:
Quote:
Will not be on board in round 2 at 47. Nor do Giants have trade up ammo


Why don’t we have ammo? Teams trade future picks all the time. From a draft value perspective, 47 and our 3rd can move us back up to KCs pick at 32, adding a future 3rd can get us into the 20’s. We can absolutely trade up.
RE: the  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 8:37 am : link
In comment 16438531 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
trade down option only makes sense if there are QBs, WRs, OLs they really don't like at #6 and they are simply game-planning for worst-case scenario.

Otherwise, why would you pass on the top three WRs?


Because the roster is littered with holes. That’s the only reason you’d move down. To get more players to plug in the multitude of holes
 
christian : 8:38 am : link
If the Giants don't intend to pick a quarterback at 6, one responsible contingency is to coordinate the parameters of a trade with Minnesota.

Because the draft can potentially go Williams, Mayes, Daniels -- you can assume the Vikings will have gauged the cost to move to 4, 5, and 6.

Trading 6 for 11 and 23 is a viable option for the Giants.
For somewhat recent reference  
UConn4523 : 8:41 am : link
Baltimore gave up 52, 125 and a future 2nd for 32 and 132 in 2019 for Jackson.

Giving up 47 and 70 and a future non 1st or 2nd seems very doable depending on how high we need to go.
RE: I cannot believe how triggered people get here..  
UberAlias : 8:43 am : link
In comment 16438467 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
whenever someone reports something....anything.

so far in the past couple of weeks we have reports that the Giants love Jones and will stick with him. We hear the Giants will trade up. We hear the Giants will trade down. We hear the Giants will just pick BPA.

Dont even react to this shit already. Of course the Giants are speaking with teams about moving up and down. They would be irresponsible if they did not have preliminary conversations about what that could look like because you cannot get all of that done in just two minutes when you are on the clock.

They are covering all bases in the event that draft selections take an unexpected turn.

WTF people
LOL, so true. This is clearly a fluff piece publicly supporting Jones while offering safe landing exit for when they move on.
Something interesting I'm observing  
Sean : 8:43 am : link
A lot of fans aren't okay with McCarthy at six, yet it seems with Minnesota attempting to jump NYG to draft McCarthy, fans suddenly want McCarthy more.

Also, despite what fluff pieces may come out on Jones, the league clearly sees NYG as a very likely QB possibility at six. If they were so bullish on Jones, there would be no threat for QB there.
RE: …  
section125 : 8:43 am : link
In comment 16438562 christian said:
Quote:
If the Giants don't intend to pick a quarterback at 6, one responsible contingency is to coordinate the parameters of a trade with Minnesota.

Because the draft can potentially go Williams, Mayes, Daniels -- you can assume the Vikings will have gauged the cost to move to 4, 5, and 6.

Trading 6 for 11 and 23 is a viable option for the Giants.


That would not break my heart. Nix at 11 and Thomas or McConkey at 23 would be a pretty good plan B...
RE: the  
ThomasG : 8:45 am : link
In comment 16438531 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
trade down option only makes sense if there are QBs, WRs, OLs they really don't like at #6 and they are simply game-planning for worst-case scenario.

Otherwise, why would you pass on the top three WRs?


You don't pass on them unless you are playing BBI Fantasy Draft and assume in a deep WR draft the gy you can get on Day 2 will be as good as one of the top 3 WRs.

I think Schoen (and the rest of us) have seen that his Day 2 WRs are fine but nothing special out of the box.

WR1 currently should be an open spot on your Depth Chart drop-down.
RE: I've had it in my head  
Dnew15 : 8:45 am : link
In comment 16438533 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
since season's end that the "spin" to signing Jones then walking away from Jones after giving him a big contract was going to be "we still love him as a player but we're moving on because his injury history concerns us".

Article reflects this, Ralph also mentions the possibility of going QB day 2 which I'm beginning to think is a bigger possibility than I originally thought.


I hear you on DJ injury concerns so we gotta move on - move...it makes a ton of sense. I just want them to do it sooner than later.

It sounds like the DG "retirement" move.

Both are classic Jints Central moves.
#6 is a valuable non-QB spot  
fkap : 8:49 am : link
If Giants QB plan A fails, plan B could be dropping a couple spots to get a QB from tier 2 while picking up draft picks to help flesh out the team.

Everyone and their brother knows DJ is an injury risk. The OP quote made sure to specify concern for re-injury, not that he's ruined for life.
RE: the  
Sammo85 : 8:50 am : link
In comment 16438531 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
trade down option only makes sense if there are QBs, WRs, OLs they really don't like at #6 and they are simply game-planning for worst-case scenario.

Otherwise, why would you pass on the top three WRs?


QB aside, if Odunze is on the board and Giants pass on taking him to trade down into early teens to maybe take a CB or DT I would be very very upset.

Can anyone provide an example of a team trading DOWN for a QB  
Sean : 9:00 am : link
And it working? Teams don't trade down for QBs in the first round. Teams will trade back into the first if the value is there, but I've never heard of a team dropping down a few spots to draft a QB they deem a first round value.
You can just feel it;  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:00 am : link
we're going to be left out in the cold with one of top QBs. Absolutely unreal if that happens.
What you're seeing is the effect  
UberAlias : 9:07 am : link
Of not being in position to control the outcome. Minn's all in play raises the anti on an arms race. They need a plan here but there's no clear-cut path so they need to consider the problem from all angles.
RE: You can just feel it;  
Scooter185 : 9:10 am : link
In comment 16438584 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
we're going to be left out in the cold with one of top QBs. Absolutely unreal if that happens.


We'll always have the good feels from Tommy Cutlets!
RE: RE: You can just feel it;  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:11 am : link
In comment 16438592 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 16438584 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


we're going to be left out in the cold with one of top QBs. Absolutely unreal if that happens.



We'll always have the good feels from Tommy Cutlets!


Never forget all of the fans on here that were "rooting for every win!" Geniuses.
Reality, which has been staring BBI in the face for months,  
WillieYoung : 9:19 am : link
starts to take hold.
RE: You can just feel it;  
JT039 : 9:22 am : link
In comment 16438584 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
we're going to be left out in the cold with one of top QBs. Absolutely unreal if that happens.


Please dont say this!

What a nightmare it would be!
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:23 am : link
It just cracks me up that there are still people in that building who seemingly believe in Jones’ ability. Like, what are we doing people?
The article  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:23 am : link
seems to have some truth in it.

Nothing wrong with trading back as long as they are confident they are still getting a high impact player. I would also want a 2025 1st and some other picks.

Draft good players to build a better team. BPA. If Daboll stumbles again then you hire a better HC next season.

I agree with the posters that a QB will be drafted and it is just about where in the draft.
RE: RE: RE: You can just feel it;  
section125 : 9:23 am : link
In comment 16438593 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16438592 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 16438584 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


we're going to be left out in the cold with one of top QBs. Absolutely unreal if that happens.



We'll always have the good feels from Tommy Cutlets!



Never forget all of the fans on here that were "rooting for every win!" Geniuses.


Right, we should all root for losses...what a stupid take. Do you really turn on the TV to root for them to lose? If you do, why wouldn't you just pick another team and forget the Giants?
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 