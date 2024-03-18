Vacchiano: Giants have spoken with one about moving down

|
|Quote:
| Yes. Probably.
As bad as Jones was in the first five games of last season, there are a lot of people very high up in the Giants organization who still believe in his ability — which is what FOX Sports reported back in November. They were not shaken by five bad games, most of which were played without Saquon Barkley, without left tackle Andrew Thomas, and behind a truly disastrous offensive line.
What has shaken their faith, one team source said, is his injury history. That seems to be more the history of neck injuries than his recovery from a torn ACL, which the Giants say has gone well. But the neck injuries — disc issues that neither the Giants nor Jones have ever fully explained — are worrisome. As Jones' former trainer told FOX Sports in November, "The likelihood of reinjury, once it gets injured the first time, it's definitely more susceptible moving forward."
So yes, the Giants seem to believe in Jones' ability to be their next Eli Manning as much as they did on March 7, 2023, when they gave him that blockbuster contract. But because he is an injury risk, they feel like they at least have to explore all their options — which is exactly what they are doing. Jones' health does seem to be a big enough issue for the organization that it's impossible to say they still believe he's their long-term answer at quarterback.
I’d also love to know the higher ups Vacchiano refers to. No doubt it’s someone real but I doubt it’s Schoen or Daboll who weren’t involved whatsoever with the drafting fetish of the next “Eli”.
It makes sense to me the Giants would play the injury card, it’s also not just a “card” it’s a very legitimate concern.
If Schoen wants a second chance here, his job this offseason would be to convince Mara that even though he “believes” in Jones, the injuries make it too risky not to heavily invest in another QB.
Again, NYG has to sell a false narrative here if they don’t want to be taken to the cleaners on a potential move or jumped by another team in the process.
"We were never looking for one. We just signed Daniel Jones to a 4 year contract and we expect him to lead this team!"
They are concerned that they have no path forward at QB this year.
That's how I read it.
its because of the vikings trade....
they are no longer confident they can get one of the top 4 Qbs.
Quote:
for the talking points if they can't land a QB in the draft.
Take a chill pill. There is no trade yet by any team.
Yup
You cant force a pick at QB if their guys are off the board
As Eric as intimated. Good luck with that. They’re in deep shit sooner or later then in terms of having a future here. I suspect they know it.
If you can;t get the QB problem figured out you won't be here very long.
In this scenario you’d still have to think the Cards go MHjr and at worst we have to get to 5 for McCarthy but I’d doubt Harbaugh is moving away from 5.
I expect the Patriots to pick a QB and the Vikings to acquire the 5th overall from San Diego.
I think the top 5 goes:
- Williams
- Maye
- Daniels
- MHJ
- JJM
In this scenario you’d still have to think the Cards go MHjr and at worst we have to get to 5 for McCarthy but I’d doubt Harbaugh is moving away from 5.
The Vikings trading up to 3 is preferable. But, if 3 is for sale, the Giants should have a chance too.
I do think if McCarthy is at 6, the Giants take him.
This feels right.
I still think it would be preferable to trade down a spot with all the WRs which would be on the board. LAC could trade down twice.
If NYG likes McCarthy enough, there's no reason they shouldn't get him. That 6th pick with 4 QBs ahead of it is very valuable.
Minnesota.
Quote:
I'd be surprised if 11 and 23 gets Minnesota the 3rd overall pick.
I still think it would be preferable to trade down a spot with all the WRs which would be on the board. LAC could trade down twice.
If NYG likes McCarthy enough, there's no reason they shouldn't get him. That 6th pick with 4 QBs ahead of it is very valuable.
If Minnesota settles into the 5th pick then you have to call Arizona and see if they prefer MHjr at 4 or if they’re willing to see if they can get him, Nabers or Odunze at 6 with extra draft picks from us.
Wolf would be a fool to trade out unless he gets an absolute bounty.
The situation is superceding the value chart this time.
If you can;t get the QB problem figured out you won't be here very long.
Schoen ain’t going nowhere
Wolf would be a fool to trade out unless he gets an absolute bounty.
The situation is superceding the value chart this time.
If Wolf likes Nix and receives an offer he can't refuse, but still puts him in a position to secure Nix, it's a huge win-win.
The thing is, we could always add ammo by throwing in KT instead of a pick.
Wolf would be a fool to trade out unless he gets an absolute bounty.
The situation is superceding the value chart this time.
I think the trade would be for a lot more than 11 and 23. Try 11, 23 their 3rd and a 2025 1st.
Nobody said it would be successful spin
It's too rich for my blood, but I think that's what they would give the Pats. To match it we would have to offer pick 6, 47 2025 1st and 2nd.
I still have a strong hunch and gut feeling the Vikings are making this trade with the Patriots if Daniels isn't there and if Wolf played his hands right it could be amazing for the Patriots.
Yes I think this is spin to lay a foundation for taking a QB and preparing fans. Obviously they have explored all trade options both up and down. The fact that they added the injury concern part is the spin imo. I don't think this is them preparing us to miss on a qb, I think this is them putting spin out there to prepare fans for a new qb while not bad mouthing DJ.
Maye - DC
Daniels - NE
MHJ - AZ
JJM - MN
That's my guess.
I agree. If it was spin for the opposite then they wouldn't add the injury concern part. It would just be about exploring trade downs and still believing in DJ imo
Which QB do you think NYG drafts?
So just out of curiosity how is Mara measuring the fan reaction here? Does he have BBI moles who report back to him? This is a little far fetched, no?
It seems clear that any engagement the team has with its fans on social media, it’s overwhelmingly obvious this fanbase wants to move on from Jones, and rightly so.
Quote:
Which QB do you think NYG drafts?
Penix or Rattler
The fans are killing them for not spending on free agents at all.
There is talk that the Patriots need so much that they may trade down to start to rebuild the team from the ground up and that they may want a stronger team before they bring in their QB.
There is a lot of talk of the ownership being very involved. There is some discussion of the ownership and the GM having some differ. Thoughts on what direction to go.
I'd be stunned and upset if Schoen traded KT. He just drafted him with the #5 pick two years ago. The whole point of the Burns trade was to get a second edge rusher. Trading KT defeats that purpose. KT, Lawrence, and Thomas are untouchable.
Ralph had a quote in that November story that, no doubt in my mind, came from John Mara himself.
There is a distinctive way JM presumes to speak for the whole org (the royal prerogative) and it came through in that quote.
Here's mine:
DC: CW
CHI: JD
Min: DM
AZ: MHJ
LA: Odunze
NYG: JJM
The above report is exactly what I've been saying all along. It makes sense and it's what has always made sense (compared to the narrative that Schoen & Daboll did a 180 on Jones's talent just a handful of games after backing up the Brinks truck).
p.s.--Some of you must be wondering: if we can't trust them to properly evaluate a QB that they see in practice week in and week out for a year, how can we trust them to pick a QB prospect in the draft? But I guess that's where the part in the narrative about the meddling owner comes in.
And if there's no way forward this year why not work on positioning yourself for the following year?
Also, this part I don't have any source attached to, just my sneaking suspicion. But we are NOT talking enough about Bo Nix and Penix as second round / trade up candidates. McCarthy debate has overshadowed this topic too much.
Quote:
for the talking points if they can't land a QB in the draft.
And if there's no way forward this year why not work on positioning yourself for the following year?
Because they have a fan base that wants to know what is being done for the 2024 season. Outside a small handful of kool aid drinkers, nobody believes Daniel Jones can be anything other than a passenger on this team.
The above report is exactly what I've been saying all along. It makes sense and it's what has always made sense (compared to the narrative that Schoen & Daboll did a 180 on Jones's talent just a handful of games after backing up the Brinks truck).
p.s.--Some of you must be wondering: if we can't trust them to properly evaluate a QB that they see in practice week in and week out for a year, how can we trust them to pick a QB prospect in the draft? But I guess that's where the part in the narrative about the meddling owner comes in.
Teach us more Mr. Wizard, please?
I'd be stunned and upset if Schoen traded KT. He just drafted him with the #5 pick two years ago. The whole point of the Burns trade was to get a second edge rusher. Trading KT defeats that purpose. KT, Lawrence, and Thomas are untouchable.
I'm on the other end here. Everyone is expendable on this team to secure a player who becomes the franchise QB. I would take that risk any day and twice on Sunday.
Because without that QB piece, we're just a team with some nice parts watching the SB with thirty other teams.
Also, this part I don't have any source attached to, just my sneaking suspicion. But we are NOT talking enough about Bo Nix and Penix as second round / trade up candidates. McCarthy debate has overshadowed this topic too much.
Great, but I'll believe it when I see it (regarding DJ). Till then I'm expecting the worst. But I do like your bit about Nix and Penix. For all we know, Schoen has one of them rated higher than QB4 (JJ) right now.
The million dollar question, to me, is why Penix and Nix are viewed as so separate from these supposed top four prospects.
I just watched Kurt Warner spend an hour breaking down Drake Maye film; and I didn't love what I saw (more importantly Warner didn't seem to). I fully accept I'm not a scout or talent evaluator, but I am not seeing how Maye (or McCarthy for that matter) are so far ahead of Penix and Nix.
Again, I know I'm not an expert but what I'm seeing doesn't add up to (Maye or McCarthy) = (Penix or Nix) + the draft picks necessary to trade up from 6 to 3.
Something about this is not computing for me, and I'm looking forward to seeing Sy's reports (and hopefully Wraner's and O'Sullivan's) to explain why.
The million dollar question, to me, is why Penix and Nix are viewed as so separate from these supposed top four prospects.
I just watched Kurt Warner spend an hour breaking down Drake Maye film; and I didn't love what I saw (more importantly Warner didn't seem to). I fully accept I'm not a scout or talent evaluator, but I am not seeing how Maye (or McCarthy for that matter) are so far ahead of Penix and Nix.
Again, I know I'm not an expert but what I'm seeing doesn't add up to (Maye or McCarthy) = (Penix or Nix) + the draft picks necessary to trade up from 6 to 3.
Something about this is not computing for me, and I'm looking forward to seeing Sy's reports (and hopefully Wraner's and O'Sullivan's) to explain why.
I think the concern with Penix is the substantial injury history. If he had clean medicals he'd probably be in the running for top overall pick.
I don't see the Giants replacing an injury prone QB with another injury prone QB. Nix seems conceivable to me, although he doesn't really match the archetype QB Schoen and Daboll seem to prefer.
This exactly. The 6th pick with 4 QBs going already is very valuable.
Quote:
If we're willing to trade him to get the QB, why would somebody be willing to trade the QB to get him?
I think the concern with Penix is the substantial injury history. If he had clean medicals he'd probably be in the running for top overall pick.
I don't see the Giants replacing an injury prone QB with another injury prone QB. Nix seems conceivable to me, although he doesn't really match the archetype QB Schoen and Daboll seem to prefer.
Didn't he just get good medical reports at the combine?
Quote:
Didn't he just get good medical reports at the combine?
Yes, he's definitely health right now. The problem is the number of prior injuries. He's had his knees repaired more than once and has injured both shoulders. I'm not a doctor, but the number of injuries/surgeries he's already had probably doesn't bode well.
If Minny wants to sell the moon for #3 there is nothing the Giants can do, nor should they. They can beat Minny to #5 without selling the store.
Touché.
Solomon Thomas - 3rd overall - pretty much a bust
Rueben Foster - 31st - out of football due to domestic violence issues and injuries
Mike McGlinchey - 9th - great player
Nick Bosa - 2nd - great player
Kinlaw - 14th - somewhat of a bust
Aiyuk - 25th - good
Lance - 3 - massive bust
Out of the 7 1st rounders that Lynch has drafted since 2017, 3 are good players.
Evan Neal was considered a consensus top 10 pick and was even 1st overall on the Cowboys board. Schoen drafted him 7th. Hasn’t worked out. It happens.
Quote:
Schoen has a 23M incentive to not float injury history as a reason. The only idiot on the staff dumb enough to do so is family.
Touché.
They can cut any player at anytime for any reason. If they move on because of Jones' ability to get himself hurt often there is nothing the NFLPA can do. He is getting paid $47 mill this year whether he plays or not - that is the contract he signed.
Are Penix, Nix and/or Rattler better prospects drafted “later” in 2024 than whoever will comprise the top end of the supposedly weaker qb crop we could draft “early” in 2025 (assuming we put up a bad record this year and pick near the top of the first again next year)?
If so, much easier to stomach staying at 6 and taking a blue chip WR this year. Then take one of those supposedly lesser 3 QB’s “later” in the draft.
If not, move heaven and earth to trade up with NE or ARI and secure one of the top 4 qb prospects this year.
But even the DJFC has to realize we are razor thin at the position and have to come away from the draft with at least a legit prospect.
If Minny wants to sell the moon for #3 there is nothing the Giants can do, nor should they. They can beat Minny to #5 without selling the store.
If they offer something crazy to Minnesota we might have to include pick 47 or at least a future 2nd for them to trade with us
What a lost and broken organization.
The 6th pick might be enough of a drop for a team in front of us. Do they really want 2 mids for a top pick. I'd MUCH prefer to only drop to 6 and grab the first next year, instead of outside the top 10 now and later first. (Unless they really like someone there, possible but normally you want that top talent pick.)
Quote:
BS. Let’s send out a puff piece and see how the fans react.
So just out of curiosity how is Mara measuring the fan reaction here? Does he have BBI moles who report back to him? This is a little far fetched, no?
It seems clear that any engagement the team has with its fans on social media, it’s overwhelmingly obvious this fanbase wants to move on from Jones, and rightly so.
Exactly. People need to crawl out side of this bubble called BBI. Opinions here do not necessarily reflect the fan base.
Solomon Thomas - 3rd overall - pretty much a bust
Rueben Foster - 31st - out of football due to domestic violence issues and injuries
Mike McGlinchey - 9th - great player
Nick Bosa - 2nd - great player
Kinlaw - 14th - somewhat of a bust
Aiyuk - 25th - good
Lance - 3 - massive bust
Out of the 7 1st rounders that Lynch has drafted since 2017, 3 are good players.
Evan Neal was considered a consensus top 10 pick and was even 1st overall on the Cowboys board. Schoen drafted him 7th. Hasn’t worked out. It happens.
John Lynch has won multiple wild card games.
My preference at six is McCarthy but that's just my opinion with limited knowledge about his talent. It's just a feeling that he has the "it" factor. We can only hope that Schoen gets it right. This draft in its entirety must be successful for our team to get on the winning track again.
so far in the past couple of weeks we have reports that the Giants love Jones and will stick with him. We hear the Giants will trade up. We hear the Giants will trade down. We hear the Giants will just pick BPA.
Dont even react to this shit already. Of course the Giants are speaking with teams about moving up and down. They would be irresponsible if they did not have preliminary conversations about what that could look like because you cannot get all of that done in just two minutes when you are on the clock.
They are covering all bases in the event that draft selections take an unexpected turn.
WTF people
Yeah its quite clearly this. Some people in this thread have their head in the sand on all of the asshat tidbits regarding moving on from Jones.
I will say I’ve heard of trading down as a possibility but that also goes for trading up. Schoen is correctly planning multiple avenues of how to proceed on draft night.
The hard truth I’ve accepted is the QB they want may not be there and its easy to say “do whatever it takes to trade up” but they seriously need top 3 draft capital right now. I’m sure they’re willing to part with a significant portion of it too but if NE doesn’t want to move, what can you do?
As someone who wants to move on from DJ I’ll say this - if the OL is adequate next year he could pleasantly surprise. Not by any means an MVP type season, just closer to 2022 where he does enough to win games.
Mara: Its not you DJ, its us.
Quote:
for the talking points if they can't land a QB in the draft.
Yeah its quite clearly this. Some people in this thread have their head in the sand on all of the asshat tidbits regarding moving on from Jones.
I will say I’ve heard of trading down as a possibility but that also goes for trading up. Schoen is correctly planning multiple avenues of how to proceed on draft night.
The hard truth I’ve accepted is the QB they want may not be there and its easy to say “do whatever it takes to trade up” but they seriously need top 3 draft capital right now. I’m sure they’re willing to part with a significant portion of it too but if NE doesn’t want to move, what can you do?
As someone who wants to move on from DJ I’ll say this - if the OL is adequate next year he could pleasantly surprise. Not by any means an MVP type season, just closer to 2022 where he does enough to win games.
The Giants should stop wasting time (as always) manufacturing PR spin and spend more time trying to actually get the player they want.
Quote:
for the talking points if they can't land a QB in the draft.
Yeah its quite clearly this. Some people in this thread have their head in the sand on all of the asshat tidbits regarding moving on from Jones.
I will say I’ve heard of trading down as a possibility but that also goes for trading up. Schoen is correctly planning multiple avenues of how to proceed on draft night.
The hard truth I’ve accepted is the QB they want may not be there and its easy to say “do whatever it takes to trade up” but they seriously need top 3 draft capital right now. I’m sure they’re willing to part with a significant portion of it too but if NE doesn’t want to move, what can you do?
As someone who wants to move on from DJ I’ll say this - if the OL is adequate next year he could pleasantly surprise. Not by any means an MVP type season, just closer to 2022 where he does enough to win games.
I’m sure he could win 7-8 games if he stays healthy. Even mediocre backups have shown that in the NFL. But that’s not good enough with the injury history and the contract balloons - it also puts Schoen in a bind for 2025 given contract structure. QB hell.
I don't se how Penix lasts until 47.
Why on Earth would they want to do that? For the 11 and 23?
Sys grades on these WRs are ridiculously high and this is not usual for 3 to get that.
The Giants are well positioned to sit tight at 6 and land the 4th QB in this draft. They are also well positioned to offer a small trade up to either team who could still land a WR they want and grab and extra draft pick.
Is there anyone here who would say trade Nabers or Odunze plus a 3rd rd pick for say Brian Thomas & Graham Barton?
If this team gets jumped for a QB and cant land one so they draft a 3rd/4th rd guy and they start the season 1-5 or so and cant make it past October - again. And we are looking at a weak QB draft, no job is getting spared because they wanted to but couldn’t get a QB at 6.
Daniel Jones to open the first 5 games of the last 4 years
2020- 3 TDs
2021- 4 TD
2022- 3 TDs
2023- 2 TDs
Good luck spinning that
And how is not having Barkley for 3 of his 5 starts an excuse for his play when we he is no longer on the team ? What are we expecting now?
I'm not sure I buy this.
If they don't land a QB at the top of the draft, they had better pray one of three things: (1) Daniel Jones becomes Simms 2.0, (2) Drew Lock has a career renaissance, or (3) they get incredibly lucky with 2nd or 3rd round QB.
None of these things are likely however.
Otherwise, why would you pass on the top three WRs?
Article reflects this, Ralph also mentions the possibility of going QB day 2 which I'm beginning to think is a bigger possibility than I originally thought.
Touché.
They can cut any player at anytime for any reason. If they move on because of Jones' ability to get himself hurt often there is nothing the NFLPA can do. He is getting paid $47 mill this year whether he plays or not - that is the contract he signed.
That's not what we're referring to.
If for instance idiot Cousin Tim texted Vacchiano something to the effect that the Giants are moving off Jones because of fear his neck presents a long term risk to his play, Jones would have great grounds for a grievance to be paid his 2025 injury guarantee.
Otherwise, why would you pass on the top three WRs?
I agree, makes no sense.
So for the past two months all we heard was the Giants were done with Jones and now they are building him up? Everything they did showed moving on.
I get not grossly overpaying to move up. Giving up a reasonable amount of picks to get to 3 is expected. Giving up 1st and 2nd this and next year(perhaps more) to go 3 spots is not reasonable unless it is for an Eli and even he was 1st and 5th each year (IIRC)
IMHO, virtually any QB they get will be better than Jones. So get Odunze (or Nabers) at #6. Perhaps try for Penix in the 2nd or Rattler in the 3rd (not a fan at all of Rattler but perhaps he is better than DeVito.) Maybe even Jordan Travis 3rd or 4th round.
The Giants are so deficient on talent that they need more picks, not less. Not sure if anyone would trade up to 6 but perhaps a trade back for an additional 2nd with the Bears for 9 and then take Nix ahead of Denver.....
There’s a lot of us in that boat.
Quote:
I'd be good with that.
I don't se how Penix lasts until 47.
You're likely trading back up into the first.
Quote:
BS. Let’s send out a puff piece and see how the fans react.
So just out of curiosity how is Mara measuring the fan reaction here? Does he have BBI moles who report back to him? This is a little far fetched, no?
It seems clear that any engagement the team has with its fans on social media, it’s overwhelmingly obvious this fanbase wants to move on from Jones, and rightly so.
Eric has confirmed people from inside the building check BBI
Plus the biggest piece pf evidence: the clown show picture in 2021.
Giants didn't lose faith in Jones's ability to be the guy they signed- which to me doesn't mean anything more than any other statement they have said.
Giants are VERY concerned his NECK issues (plural) are something they cannot take the risk on and need to have another plan for the long term.
The fact that Ralph V cites his own work means NOTHING to me. We have heard the Giants still believe in Jones, the Giants are 100% done with Jones, the Giants are open to having long term plans, they are looking to move up, they are looking to move down...
All I have heard through all of this, and it is the one thing that tells me the most, is that Daniel Jones is a subject within the Giants that is being brought up over and over and over again.. Smoke equals fire...
Giants right now have to have a plan to move back if the QB they want is gone (which is a good thing).. Many of you cry out don't over draft etc and then cry out if the Giants are thinking of moving back- Mara is running the show and forcing Jones to be the starter.. You are lemmings, led by whatever article positively or negatively impacts your already preconceived notions..
I want the Giants looking at all options. I am more than willing to say I have ZERO doubt we draft a QB, the question to be answered is where in the draft we do it. You can count on, unless some miracle happens and Jones changes into someone else or we revert to a 1990 version of the Giants with 40 minutes of ball control, bigtime running game (three or four headed monster), low scoring defensive led wins with a QB throwing 15 TD passes total for the season but less than 5 Ints too, that 2024 is Jones's last year with the Gmen.
Why don’t we have ammo? Teams trade future picks all the time. From a draft value perspective, 47 and our 3rd can move us back up to KCs pick at 32, adding a future 3rd can get us into the 20’s. We can absolutely trade up.
Otherwise, why would you pass on the top three WRs?
Because the roster is littered with holes. That’s the only reason you’d move down. To get more players to plug in the multitude of holes
Because the draft can potentially go Williams, Mayes, Daniels -- you can assume the Vikings will have gauged the cost to move to 4, 5, and 6.
Trading 6 for 11 and 23 is a viable option for the Giants.
Giving up 47 and 70 and a future non 1st or 2nd seems very doable depending on how high we need to go.
so far in the past couple of weeks we have reports that the Giants love Jones and will stick with him. We hear the Giants will trade up. We hear the Giants will trade down. We hear the Giants will just pick BPA.
Dont even react to this shit already. Of course the Giants are speaking with teams about moving up and down. They would be irresponsible if they did not have preliminary conversations about what that could look like because you cannot get all of that done in just two minutes when you are on the clock.
They are covering all bases in the event that draft selections take an unexpected turn.
WTF people
Also, despite what fluff pieces may come out on Jones, the league clearly sees NYG as a very likely QB possibility at six. If they were so bullish on Jones, there would be no threat for QB there.
Because the draft can potentially go Williams, Mayes, Daniels -- you can assume the Vikings will have gauged the cost to move to 4, 5, and 6.
Trading 6 for 11 and 23 is a viable option for the Giants.
That would not break my heart. Nix at 11 and Thomas or McConkey at 23 would be a pretty good plan B...
Otherwise, why would you pass on the top three WRs?
You don't pass on them unless you are playing BBI Fantasy Draft and assume in a deep WR draft the gy you can get on Day 2 will be as good as one of the top 3 WRs.
I think Schoen (and the rest of us) have seen that his Day 2 WRs are fine but nothing special out of the box.
WR1 currently should be an open spot on your Depth Chart drop-down.
Article reflects this, Ralph also mentions the possibility of going QB day 2 which I'm beginning to think is a bigger possibility than I originally thought.
I hear you on DJ injury concerns so we gotta move on - move...it makes a ton of sense. I just want them to do it sooner than later.
It sounds like the DG "retirement" move.
Both are classic Jints Central moves.
Everyone and their brother knows DJ is an injury risk. The OP quote made sure to specify concern for re-injury, not that he's ruined for life.
Otherwise, why would you pass on the top three WRs?
QB aside, if Odunze is on the board and Giants pass on taking him to trade down into early teens to maybe take a CB or DT I would be very very upset.
We'll always have the good feels from Tommy Cutlets!
Quote:
we're going to be left out in the cold with one of top QBs. Absolutely unreal if that happens.
We'll always have the good feels from Tommy Cutlets!
Never forget all of the fans on here that were "rooting for every win!" Geniuses.
Please dont say this!
What a nightmare it would be!
Nothing wrong with trading back as long as they are confident they are still getting a high impact player. I would also want a 2025 1st and some other picks.
Draft good players to build a better team. BPA. If Daboll stumbles again then you hire a better HC next season.
I agree with the posters that a QB will be drafted and it is just about where in the draft.
Quote:
In comment 16438584 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
we're going to be left out in the cold with one of top QBs. Absolutely unreal if that happens.
We'll always have the good feels from Tommy Cutlets!
Never forget all of the fans on here that were "rooting for every win!" Geniuses.
Right, we should all root for losses...what a stupid take. Do you really turn on the TV to root for them to lose? If you do, why wouldn't you just pick another team and forget the Giants?