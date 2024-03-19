PrettyRickey212 Morning Post

I can't believe I'm posting this as normally I don't pay much attention to these anonymous insider accounts, however if you've been paying attention the past couple of weeks, this guy has been scary accurate with the information he's posting and has also now been shut down 2x for no other reason than posting "inside info" which proved to be right.
Either way, PrettyRickey212 was shut down again this morning and the news he was breaking at the time was that The Giants are on the verge of acquiring the Pats #3 pick.
Do what you want with this info, he's no more than an Asshat, however he's called more than a few things recently before they even showed up as rumors amongst beats.
Anywho, what else was this guy right on?
Twitter only, he's been shut down and allowed back on a couple times now. He called the Burns trade ahead of everyone and also Hollywood Brown to KC.
He's either been getting super lucky guessing, or has some inside info.
Think he is a Twitter(X) poster. Bitey has pointed out that he has been right on more than a few issues/developments the past two(?) years and the NFL has been trying to silence him....
And he has been nailing info well before anyone else
Yesterday I tried to visit his Twitter and it came up “no such account “ after weeks of easily reading his information.
No idea who he is, but clearly an asshat
You are a trusted poster - so it is worth posting his stuff
He's shut down again and you can't view his tweets, people are talking about it on the Giants Twitter Community though. He also was shut down after reporting the Burns trade.
This has been an incredibly weird saga with him, but man has he been right about a lot.
I will say he was spot on and hours/days early on alot of info.
I can't figure out his Twitter ban thing. I think what is actually happening is Twitter has some kind of trigger if you gain too many followers too quickly unless you are a celebrity. He started his account a couple of weeks ago and he shot up to nearly 20K followers in a few days. Normally that's a result of buying followers, but his might actually have been closer to legit because a number of fan bases started following him, though he is a Giants fan (he was following me). I don't know if Twitter is shutting guys down for scooping professional "insiders".
But I wouldn't be shocked if Schoen would make that move. "Scared money don't make money".
I don't know who he is, but yeah, very clearly he has some inside information. I find it bizarre the account keeps getting shut down for nothing other than reporting NFL transactions.
We'll see if there is any validity to this one, until proven otherwise I'd say its no better than 50/50.
Where do I sign?
He-he-he, and a day too early...
Joking aside I put a lot of thought into whether or not I should bother posting this because its still just Asshat news from an anonymous source.
The only reason I decided to is I don't see BBI talking about him at all and he's been super accurate. That still doesn't mean there's any validity to this trade rumor.
Similar to what happened here when mlenz pretended to be gloveone way back in the day, I think it was the following year.
I think the account responded that hes been ahead of moves from multiple agencies..
Ah, too good to be true, as per usual. We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.
‘I made great small talk with the waitress so she could see that I relate to the commoners…I’m a man of the people.’-George Costanza.
It’s an angle playing on fears of a “deep state”.
But he’s had some home runs nonetheless. Wrong about Sneed as was mentioned earlier. Who the fuck knows? The internet is weird sometimes.
with someone at Athlete's First. I don't know if someone with agency ties would have perfect accuracy on something like this.
I think the account responded that hes been ahead of moves from multiple agencies..
Agents often know where guys are signing who aren't their clients for a myriad of reasons. I'm sure ajr can confirm that's true.
He confirmed the Brian Burns trade. He must have deleted his old post.
Here you go
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=643996 - ( New Window )
He confirmed the Brian Burns trade. He must have deleted his old post.
So the real Rickey isn’t pretty?
Is the thread/post gone now or can you link it? I do remember him posting the Burns trade a couple days before it went down.
Here you go https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=643996 - ( New Window )
Thank you, but meant the one that Bitey was referencing this morning, was apparenetly on Twitter but account is not shut down.
Fair point.
haha gloveone...classic
The one from this morning was tweeted by "prettyrickey212". The other stuff on Twitter and BBI was "prettyrickey213" so it's probably a fake
Where do I sign?
6 and 2 second rounders is plenty. Would we really have to give up Hyatt or Slayton too?
Link - ( New Window )
Either way, I think this may have been someone acting as him and starting a rumor, which stinks because I would have taken that trade....
Thank you, but meant the one that Bitey was referencing this morning, was apparenetly on Twitter but account is not shut down.
Gotcha. Yeah, I haven't even seen a screenshot of that one.
On the flipside, if the account was shut down, may have had to create a new name? I'm not 100% on Twitter workings...
I remember it as 212 - not 213
I don't know where this is coming from.
I don't know where this is coming from.
Believe the one with pretty in it is the handle on Twitter.
maybe it is him on a new account? if it wasnt him and just an imposter, why did tiwtter shut down the 212 account? It is probably him with same IP or something and hence why it was shut down
Maybe he had to make a new username?
But to your point yes, anyone couldve made that name and tweeted anything.
I don't know where this is coming from.
"Pretty" was only used on Twitter. Here, it's just Rickey213. No recent activity. Only posted the one thread on the 9th.
I don't know where this is coming from.
The account was just Rickey213 on BBI. Only post was the Burns thread. On twitter it was PrettyRickey213
Maybe he had to make a new username?
But to your point yes, anyone couldve made that name and tweeted anything.
It's certainly possible. I've just seen this movie before with anonymous twitter insiders in nba, mlb and nfl offseasons and fast followers/copycats trying to get attention so I'm skeptical
It's likely fake news.
The original Rickey who posted here only posted once and he was spot on.
There is no doubt there is an asshat who knows A LOT who goes by the name Rickey.
There is no doubt there is an asshat who knows A LOT who goes by the name Rickey.
Yes, it's clearly the same guy who posted here.
It's likely fake news.
The original Rickey who posted here only posted once and he was spot on.
It is odd though, that PrettyRickey213 on twitter (the past week) and Rickey213 on BBI were both spot on about Burns...
However now, Rickey213 on twitter account was disabled and Rickey212 is claiming this rumor. Thats where it gets likely fake-newish
It's likely fake news.
The original Rickey who posted here only posted once and he was spot on.
The jist of it is that the prettyrickey213 account on Twitter posted the Burns stuff on both BBI and Twitter. On Twitter he nailed both the compensation and the contract Burns got. The same account also broke several other non-Giants FA moves before anyone else with specifics (see the tweet linked). Then out of nowhere the account was deactivated. This morning a new account popped up on Twitter with the username prettyrickey212 vs 213 and tweeted the topic of this thread. That account was deleted shortly thereafter as well.
PrettyRickey - ( New Window )
Also worth adding, the original account that broke other moves appeared to be a Giants fan so it makes sense he'd be aware of BBI and post here
ergo
PrettyRickey = Rico Suave
RICO?!?!?!?
Link - ( New Window )
If I had to guess, Maye is their QB1.
It's likely fake news.
The original Rickey who posted here only posted once and he was spot on.
Eric do you have a way to reach out to the person who set up that BBI handle and predicted the Burns trade? Can't remember if we use email addresses or other contact info when we register for BBI and set up handles. Tell him we appreciate him and need him back in the asshat saddle! Or heck, just get intel from him off to the side and feed it to us piecemeal like a mama feeding her little baby birds? Please and thank you.
I think Eric has confirmed that he does "hear" stuff regularly that he doesn't share unless directed to do so. He does share things like- keep an eye on this or that or pay attention to this poster from time to time.
True, the original Rickey (twitter account) and Rickey (BBI) both reported Burns around the same time. Come to the real news breaking website and report it!
Ahh me too. I always thought it was a roundabout MJ reference.
ergo
PrettyRickey = Rico Suave
RICO?!?!?!?
Sometimes I wonder about these midweek news bombs…🤔
Even if Eric is that manipulative, it’s still crack to me!
interesting..
Just to state another way:
Rickey213 on BBI and a twitter account PrettyRickey213 both reported Burns days prior to the rest of the media getting a hold of it. PrettyRickey213 on twitter also broke non-giants news the first days of free agency, had a pretty good record.
Today, a PrettyRickey212* tweeted the rumor OP alluded to. PrettyRickey213 had a big following over free agency, was apparently shut down, and this "new" handle tweeted this morning. This is where I find it to be less believable.
I do believe that the original Rickey213(BBI) and PrettyRickey213 (Twitter) were the same person. Would be strange to copy that name and create a BBI handle of it, no?
😂😂
Thanks GoDeep!... Looks like it could come right down to the buzzer.
Interesting!
Yeah i feel like you can only drum up more interest/packages the longer you wait.
Unless its a very narrow amount of teams and want to get it over with? Always wondered why the Jets moved up early that year they traded up for Darnold.
Link - ( New Window )
(1) it was the same person
(2) one guy was pretending to be the other
Regardless, at least one guy knew the Brian Burns stuff, confirming what I was told days earlier privately (and I hinted as much that deal was going down).
I don’t buy it.
Well, I’ll be in Pats Country-Maine-that Thursday evening. Can’t come soon enough.
Thanks for deets.
Sure.
I've seen others post here that they like Nix.
He apparently was spreading news about other teams as well.
(1) it was the same person
(2) one guy was pretending to be the other
Regardless, at least one guy knew the Brian Burns stuff, confirming what I was told days earlier privately (and I hinted as much that deal was going down).
Yes, I will say you truly were the first one who alluded to Burns trade first. Rickey (and a few others i think) came in 24-48 hours later and posted their info.
He apparently was spreading news about other teams as well.
He was right on a lot on the original account. Days before anyone else.
I heard from an agency contact that Schefter and Rappaport had his account reported non stop.
He apparently was spreading news about other teams as well.
But so what? What leverage does the NFL have on Twitter? Elon doesn’t strike me as the kind of guy who gives a fuck. Besides, why would the NFL want to give any credit this guy when there are hundreds off asshats on Twitter pretending to be insiders? So he got lucky a few time but he has been wrong, too.
BBI, not controlled by big tech!!!! (everything kinda is though lol)
No, I think the NFL probably leaned on Twitter.
He apparently was spreading news about other teams as well.
He was right on a lot on the original account. Days before anyone else.
I heard from an agency contact that Schefter and Rappaport had his account reported non stop.
Hmm. Thanks ajr. I still don’t get why that’s a bannable offense.
Who those other teams are, I do not know. I asked if the Giants were one, and the exact response I got was “Maybe….”
Art Stapleton was aware of Rickey and joked about him in a tweet last week.
Ever try to watch an NFL channel YouTube video? There are 3x the amount of ads than a regular YouTube video.
Years ago, this little shit website I run tried to sell a few hundred t-shirts and the NFL lawyers immediately threatened to sue me and shut down BBI (I contacted the Giants and they didn't give a shit). This despite the fact that the shirts didn't even mention the name "Giants."
My point here is the NFL uses legal threats at the drop of a hat. I don't think it is far fetched that the NFL has a direct channel to middle management at X and then said, get rid of that account.
A trade with the Giants pretty much keeps blue-chippers at WR and Oline in play for New England. Minnesota not so(as) much.
I say that while understanding the crapshoot the NFL draft is but when you can take a swing at a top talent, I think you do it.
If true, this would help us immensely.
Goodell would have to make you a sweet sweet offer. But nobody buys off our Eric!
Monte @MONTECRI5TO ELON IS TRYING TO TAKE DOWN THE GREATEST NFL INSIDER THIS APP HAS EVER SEEN IN HIS PRIME! Justice for @PrettyRickey213 !!! #ThePeoplesInsider - ( New Window )
Strengthens our offfer, for sure
Monte @MONTECRI5TO ELON IS TRYING TO TAKE DOWN THE GREATEST NFL INSIDER THIS APP HAS EVER SEEN IN HIS PRIME! Justice for @PrettyRickey213 !!! #ThePeoplesInsider - ( New Window )
Ha ha
People are tweeting at Elon to free Rickey!
Monte @MONTECRI5TO ELON IS TRYING TO TAKE DOWN THE GREATEST NFL INSIDER THIS APP HAS EVER SEEN IN HIS PRIME! Justice for @PrettyRickey213 !!! #ThePeoplesInsider - ( New Window )
I saw that, freakin hilarious!
Makes sense. If the QB they like is there, they take him. If not, get the best deal within their guidelines. Might be highest haul; might be best haul not leaving the top 6 or top 10 or even top 15.
Might be they like Daniels over Maye - and then they like Nix after that or not even a QB...perhaps a WR or OT.
At least Joe Schoen has done a good job stopping the leaks
You have the floor!
You have the floor!
Wait! You are not Rickey?
Williams
Daniels
Nix
So if you’re them, and 1-2 goes the way we all pretty much think it will, why not move down for additional draft assets and get your guy?
Williams
Daniels
Nix
So if you’re them, and 1-2 goes the way we all pretty much think it will, why not move down for additional draft assets and get your guy?
That could explain them being hesitant dropping out of the top 10. Does Nix make it to 11? Who knows
Williams
Daniels
Nix
So if you’re them, and 1-2 goes the way we all pretty much think it will, why not move down for additional draft assets and get your guy?
This - a lot of dependencies are how teams have QBs on board. Been some smoke the Pats aren't in love with Maye and see some latitude across the second tier of QBs.
If they like Nix, they probably don't want to drop too far to allow teams like Raiders or Broncos to jump them.
This is what ive been crossing my fingers for. Sure, 2 picks is nice. But moving from 3 to 6 still gives you a future pick while ensuring you still get an elite talent this year.
Where do I sign?
Rather than Slayton nd/or Hyatt, substitute D. Jones!
You have the floor!
Ok this literally made me laugh out loud!
The problem is that we are now in a bidding war, which is a terrible draft strategy, especially since none of the "big four" QBs seems generational. As Eric's wife said, at least two will likely stink. Schoen's personnel moves also haven't nearly been good enough to allow him to trade the draft capital required to move up to #3.
Maybe we need an asshat asshat?
if this is to be believed. The Giants supposedly have presented the Patriots with a deal that they may or may not accept when they are on the clock.
In other words, we may or may not know if this ends up being true.
if this is to be believed. The Giants supposedly have presented the Patriots with a deal that they may or may not accept when they are on the clock.
In other words, we may or may not know if this ends up being true.
That's the beauty of it. Everything is so fluid you can never be wrong!
The problem is that we are now in a bidding war, which is a terrible draft strategy, especially since none of the "big four" QBs seems generational. As Eric's wife said, at least two will likely stink. Schoen's personnel moves also haven't nearly been good enough to allow him to trade the draft capital required to move up to #3.
Ok then, Does that mean you are going to text JM and tell him to take away Schoen's trading privileges?
Their material is NFL property, the NFL would and do get involved.
Have you heard anything lately?
I guess I can see how Rapoport and Schefter, with combined 14 M followers, might have some sway here. That makes more sense to me than the NFL getting involved.
Their material is NFL property, the NFL would and do get involved.
So does that mean any reference to the NFL, teams or players by fans is subject to censorship by the NFL? Aren't they getting a bit close to law violations?
The problem is that we are now in a bidding war, which is a terrible draft strategy, especially since none of the "big four" QBs seems generational. As Eric's wife said, at least two will likely stink. Schoen's personnel moves also haven't nearly been good enough to allow him to trade the draft capital required to move up to #3.
How can the Vikings offer more than the Giants?
Ricky Rubio steals balls
Ricky Gervais steals material
Pretty Rickey steals NFL inside information
Can't trust a Ricky
Not some anonymous guy on twitter taking views and clicks away from the NFL cash cow.
He actually was way ahead of the Schefter types who are used as approved leak sources.
His rumors were retweeted
Stole NFL property
Now his account has been deleted
That would be their best offer I think. Maybe not with the 3rd, but that would be the sweetener to potentially beat us trading pick 6, 47, 2025 1st and 2nd
Our 2024 and 2025 1sts and 2nds is a vastly superior offer to that one
The trading Thibs stuff is stupid. You literally just made a strength and then take it away and there is no pass rusher in the 3rd to replace him. Getting pass rushers is hard. It costs about 141Mil and if you are lucky only a 2nd and 5th.
Pretty Rickey is credited as the first person toe ver take a selfie LOL
That would be their best offer I think. Maybe not with the 3rd, but that would be the sweetener to potentially beat us trading pick 6, 47, 2025 1st and 2nd
Our 2024 and 2025 1sts and 2nds is a vastly superior offer to that one
We wouldn't trade 6, 47, next years 1st and 2nd to move up 3 spots. Come on now.
You have the floor!
Lets gooooo.
That would make sense and really help us. I'm afraid the player would have to be KT to get it done with our 1st pick 47 and future 2nd, no way hyatt or Slayton gets that done with Min likely offering pick 11, 23 and future 1st plus maybe a 3rd.
You have the floor!
The "Leak" we got from Ricky may have been intentional mis-information put out to find the original leaker.
I'm sure Schoen was pissed after info on the Burns trade was leaked to a non-officialy approved insider. Schoen and the Giants FO may have intentionally floated this in order to try and catch someone inside the organization who passed this to Rickey.
And if you're asking, yes, NFL Front offices ARE that paranoid about this sort of thing (the good ones, anyway, since they hate losing their bargaining edge in negotiations with players or other NFL FO's.)
I'm shocked that we get any info from AssHats at all here on BBI, especially the way people react to them when their info goes wrong (something that's going to happen because of the fluid nature of these sort of leaks...things may change at any time, or as I mentioned, the leak may be intentional).
Rickey's source may have told him to shut down, since the source was getting heat. That would also explain why he hasn't posted both at Twitter or here.
And if I were to guess, the "source" may have been a left over from the previous FO, maybe a scout or higher up. It's no shock those sorts of guys are often replaced as quickly as possible, they aren't really as loyal to the new boss.
The "Leak" we got from Ricky may have been intentional mis-information put out to find the original leaker.
I'm sure Schoen was pissed after info on the Burns trade was leaked to a non-officialy approved insider. Schoen and the Giants FO may have intentionally floated this in order to try and catch someone inside the organization who passed this to Rickey.
Considering some of the other deals he reported early, it's a stretch to think this person is from inside Giants land. More likely a business associated with the league (paralegal, agent's administrator, etc) in some capacity. That said, yes, it's plausible that someone would float bad info to root out a leak. No idea if that happened.
Link - ( New Window )
He just can't be with the Giants though...he was breaking stuff that had nothing to do with the Giants...like Ridley, Hollywood Brown to the KC...and this was like a full day before any other news source had it.
The fact that it got banned this fast makes me think its probably real.
Rickey may have multiple sources from various teams. His "Giants" source was who I was referring to as the one getting "heat".
As you say, it's likely Rickey is NOT part of the Giants Organization...but it's interesting he also opened up an account on BBI.
Actually, it seems like that count got deleted rather than banned. The old Rickey213 account still shows his profile pictures, but no content. The Rickey212 account doesn't come up with anything, but I don't know how Twitter works myself.
Twitter Reaction - ( New Window )
Exactly
Moving from 6 to 3 should be less painful than the Eli trade, no?
Exactly what I've been thinking and saying in my recent back and forths here regarding the Minnesota trade a few days ago.
Twitter Reaction - ( New Window )
TBF he also hinted at OBJ and MVS to the Jets.
Link - ( New Window )
The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB You're a wizard, @PrettyRickey213 🧙♂️🔮 - 6:37 PM · Mar 13, 2024 - ( New Window )
I wouldn't be so sure. I think JJM might have both the Vikings and Giants salivating over his potential with evolved throwing mechanics similar to how Allen did in 2020. I'm starting to get the feeling both the Vikings and Giants are fawning over JJM myself. Look at Chris Simms analysis of Drake Maye, there are myriad reasons why he might not be the guy they're targeting.
TrickyRicky, where you at?!?!
