Outlining Possible Draft Scenarios with all these Rumors BleedBlue46 : 3/19/2024 4:21 pm

Asshats here have been reporting we've been putting the pressure on the Patriots for pick 3. Twitter Rumors suggest NYG and Pats are very close on compensation. Rumor is the Vikings have submitted their best offer too. A connected poster here has reported the Pats may prefer to not drop to 11, which suggests they may prefer NYG best offer over Minnesota's. With all this in mind, I wanted to break down possible scenarios and see everyone's perspectives.



I will premise this by saying I think the Vikings best offer would be pick 11, 23 and a future 1st with maybe a 3rd rounder to sweeten the deal. To best this deal, we would have to do pick 6, 47, and a player like KT or pick 6, 47, Hyatt plus a 2025 2nd.



Scenario A: Vikings get pick 3 for the aforementioned package and take Drake Maye at pick 3



Scenario B: NYG gets pick 3 for pick 6, 47, and Kayvon



Scenario C: NYG gets pick 3 for pick 6, 47, Hyatt and a 2025 2nd



Scenario D: NYG gets pick 3 for pick 6, 47, and a future 1st



Scenario E: NE decides to not pick 3, Vikings trade up with AZ or LA, NYG gets receiver



Scenario F: NE stays at 3, NYG trade up to 4 or 5 for QB



Scenario G: NE stays at 3, Vikings trade up to 4 or 5, NYG trades down



What would you prefer?