"You've got to build the team, then get the quarterback." Beezer : 3/20/2024 12:52 pm

Was a Dan Patrick quote on his show this morning, as they were discussing the Fields situation in Chicago.



I don't think there's one way to go about it, but I won't be disappointed if the Giants don't draft a quarterback at #6.



On SNY this morning some chatter about JS possibly looking at adding more defensive strength, which is great, and which if that occurs, might lead me to believe the Giants are pinpointing offense.



Some have said Penix at #6, but how can anyone here favor the idea of bringing aboard a quarterback whose last four seasons have ended with injuries (ACL tear as a true freshman; following year dislocated SC joint in his non-throwing shoulder; re-tear of the ACL; next season, dislocated joint in throwing shoulder). That was 2018 to 2021. I don't need to remind you what year THIS is.



Another constantly yammered about is JJ McCarthy, who just a couple months ago was the SEVENTH quarterback in some ratings and the 99th-ranked player overall. Guy played in a run-first offense and would require an instant trip to the local TV store.



Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels will very likely be off the board by the time the Giants draft at #6 (I have a hard time seeing this team, which has made moves but still needs a bunch) packaging picks in a solid draft year).



I don't have an answer at this moment at quarterback, but still, with the WR talent available in the first round, I can't see the Giants losing if they drafted one of the top 3 talked about non-stop here lately.



If the Giants grab a QB in this draft, I hope it's Spencer Rattler. From the things I read and see, he COULD be available in the third round, but after the Giants take the best available OG/C/DB in the second, I wouldn't hate seeing them try to move back up into the second to get Rattler.



Imagine this first-three picks for NYG:



* At 6 the Giants take 6-3, 215-pound Rome Adunze

* At 47 the Giants draft OG Graham Barton (first guard drafted - maybe? I mean so many OTs up top in this draft).

* Then spit-balling, the Giants move to 58 and they give GB the 70th pick (moves them down 12 spots in the 3rd) and the 183rd pick (in the 6th) and draft Spencer Rattler.



There ya go! :)







