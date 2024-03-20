[Fowler] Darnay Holmes returns to Giants, one year deal

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
30s
Didn’t foresee a Holmes return. He had to take a pay cut and lost his role on defense last season. But to his credit, he didn’t complain and became a solid player on special teams
During his tenure with the Giants he never seemed to be able to stick tight with receivers out of the slot. We all know about the penalties, too. But i think he always showed to be a solid tackler and i wonder if he could make some plays on the ball playing a position where the action stays in front of him.
Our best lineup right now is probably Darnay in the slot, and Baker and Flott on the outside. If we add another starter on the outside, Flott can play the slot and Darnay becomes depth, plus a solid ST player.
With Pinnock and Belton at S, we can already put a secondary out there of guys who have played significant snaps for us. Can only improve through the draft and rest of FA.
He probably fits better in Bowen's system than he did Wink's.
Yes he’s better in zone and a good tackler. He struggles covering M2M in space, and often gets beat at the LOS which is why he is “grabby”. Holmes is an average nickel/depth guy, but you need guys like that to fill out a 53. Glad to have him back.
guy who has some talent is Matt Breida. The rest of our UFAs are meh.
Tell me more about what Breida has done to deserve to be back. Was it his 2.7 yards per carry that wow’d you? Or how he barely played behind Barkley despite being a Daboll guy?
Right now, the Giants have Gray and Brightwell behind Singletary. Breida knows the system and run and catch. You bring him back as camp insurance and hope somebody beats him out, like Gray and/or a draft pick. 1-year, minimum contract with no signing bonus.
I have seen posts this week saying the Giants need to draft almost every position on the roster...QB, WR, RB, TE, OL, DL, CB, S.
We have six picks. Perhaps fewer if we trade up.
Joe Schoen has really done a bang-up job, huh!
I remember one of your posts from last year, basically saying because the Giants were speaking highly of their 6th round pick, people should pay attention. Like people should be impressed one of their rookies might be started.
Now we have the worst roster in the NFL and you're advocating for bringing back Matt Breida, who seems like a fine guy, but has done nothing during his tenure with the Giants.
Not exactly what I said. And there is a chance that 6 of the 7 draft picks from last year will be starting.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Have you considered grabbing a medical cannabis prescription? It would probably improve the quality of your posts.
@DDuggan21
·
30s
Didn’t foresee a Holmes return. He had to take a pay cut and lost his role on defense last season. But to his credit, he didn’t complain and became a solid player on special teams
@JordanRaanan
·
8m
Darnay Holmes returns to provide depth and competition in the slot.
That said, he is pro level depth and under the current circumstances, a good signing.
With Pinnock and Belton at S, we can already put a secondary out there of guys who have played significant snaps for us. Can only improve through the draft and rest of FA.
Giants Assistant OL Coach Departs; Giants Re-Sign Darnay Holmes - ( New Window )
was gonna sign with Michigan and play for Wink.
My bet is the Giants told both of them to go see what the market has to offer, but here is what we have on the table for you (likely league minimum or close to it).
I guess he does the good stuff when I change the channel?
agree on both. they are both talented enough to make plays in the NFL. i worry someone else may give them bigger roles or better scheme fits, but id be happy to bring either one back.
Yes he’s better in zone and a good tackler. He struggles covering M2M in space, and often gets beat at the LOS which is why he is “grabby”. Holmes is an average nickel/depth guy, but you need guys like that to fill out a 53. Glad to have him back.
So for all those saying.....he sucks....why bother....if true....he won't make team.
The Giants need bodies.....that stay healthy and are available....and he was that. Better a bum, we know...if a bum we don't is my viewpoint.
+1 on Hodgins. Maybe Simmons if new DC can figure out a role for him.
I would rather not.
I really wish we could find room to get one good vet CB (thinking Gilmore).
I guess he does the good stuff when I change the channel?
You are full of $hi&
Same here. I think Simmons is such a unique player, He is good in coverage and can blitz in sub packages.
Hodgins fell off a little last year, was hoping he would ascend but with the erratic QB play that probably isn't all his fault.
Agreed.
Quote:
a liability as there is playing coverage. He evens commits too many penalties on Specials.
I guess he does the good stuff when I change the channel?
You are full of $hi&
So you're the guy who bought the #30 jersey. I figured it was his mom.
Was thinking the same, this system may be a better fit for him + he's good on specials.
I give him a lot of credit for never chirping as his playing time reduced too.
+1 on Hodgins. Maybe Simmons if new DC can figure out a role for him.
This^.
Tell me more about what Breida has done to deserve to be back. Was it his 2.7 yards per carry that wow’d you? Or how he barely played behind Barkley despite being a Daboll guy?
Quote:
guy who has some talent is Matt Breida. The rest of our UFAs are meh.
Tell me more about what Breida has done to deserve to be back. Was it his 2.7 yards per carry that wow’d you? Or how he barely played behind Barkley despite being a Daboll guy?
Right now, the Giants have Gray and Brightwell behind Singletary. Breida knows the system and run and catch. You bring him back as camp insurance and hope somebody beats him out, like Gray and/or a draft pick. 1-year, minimum contract with no signing bonus.
Quote:
guy who has some talent is Matt Breida. The rest of our UFAs are meh.
Tell me more about what Breida has done to deserve to be back. Was it his 2.7 yards per carry that wow’d you? Or how he barely played behind Barkley despite being a Daboll guy?
Yeah I agree, Breida doesn't need to come back.
Schoen should be all over another RB in the draft and right after with the UDFAs. Need another guy for the Running Back By Committee and it needs to be new blood.
We have six picks. Perhaps fewer if we trade up.
We have six picks. Perhaps fewer if we trade up.
Yes, something will have to give. Or you can read/listen to fewer posters demands :-)
Actually wished Schoen added D. Foreman to RB unit but heard he just got picked up.
…just don’t let him on the field on 3rd-and-long.
We have six picks. Perhaps fewer if we trade up.
Joe Schoen has really done a bang-up job, huh!
I remember one of your posts from last year, basically saying because the Giants were speaking highly of their 6th round pick, people should pay attention. Like people should be impressed one of their rookies might be started.
Now we have the worst roster in the NFL and you're advocating for bringing back Matt Breida, who seems like a fine guy, but has done nothing during his tenure with the Giants.