[Fowler] Darnay Holmes returns to Giants, one year deal

OdellBeckhamJr : 3/20/2024 2:02 pm
Quote:
Corner Darnay Holmes is returning to the #Giants on a one-year deal, per source. Gives New York flexibility at corner and special teams.

link - ( New Window )
Very happy about this  
Tuckrule : 3/20/2024 2:04 pm : link
Solid slot corner. Good in the run game. Tough as nails. Like his attitude and willingness to throw his body around. Still young with potential. Good move
....But why?  
Anakim : 3/20/2024 2:04 pm : link
Meh. I guess we needed someone grabby.
Love it!  
Jay7852 : 3/20/2024 2:07 pm : link
Definitely need to keep adding more though.
depth is depth  
Eric on Li : 3/20/2024 2:08 pm : link
he's not great but he's also not unplayable. hopefully flott mccloud and mills can take care of the slot but holmes as an extra option on bench in case of injury is ok.
I just  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2024 2:08 pm : link
posted this morning that I was surprised we hadn't heard anything about him.
RE: ....But why?  
Semipro Lineman : 3/20/2024 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16440253 Anakim said:
Quote:
Meh. I guess we needed someone grabby.


Have you considered grabbing a medical cannabis prescription? It would probably improve the quality of your posts.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2024 2:12 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
30s
Didn’t foresee a Holmes return. He had to take a pay cut and lost his role on defense last season. But to his credit, he didn’t complain and became a solid player on special teams
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2024 2:12 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
8m
Darnay Holmes returns to provide depth and competition in the slot.
I'd like to see him get some cross training at safety  
g-baby : 3/20/2024 2:16 pm : link
During his tenure with the Giants he never seemed to be able to stick tight with receivers out of the slot. We all know about the penalties, too. But i think he always showed to be a solid tackler and i wonder if he could make some plays on the ball playing a position where the action stays in front of him.
Not an exciting signing  
gersh : 3/20/2024 2:16 pm : link
And if doesn't play much that would be an excellent sign for our CBs.

That said, he is pro level depth and under the current circumstances, a good signing.
Hopefully  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/20/2024 2:17 pm : link
the new DC saw some good skills in him that he can utilize and further develop.
Rather  
SoZKillA : 3/20/2024 2:23 pm : link
him than Adoree. Cheaper and stays on the field.
Good signing  
JerseyCityJoe : 3/20/2024 2:24 pm : link
Tough guy who helps a team.
Very happy about this.  
BigBlueNH : 3/20/2024 2:25 pm : link
Our best lineup right now is probably Darnay in the slot, and Baker and Flott on the outside. If we add another starter on the outside, Flott can play the slot and Darnay becomes depth, plus a solid ST player.

With Pinnock and Belton at S, we can already put a secondary out there of guys who have played significant snaps for us. Can only improve through the draft and rest of FA.
Good  
ZogZerg : 3/20/2024 2:26 pm : link
He is an NFL player

This is a win for the CB depth  
Chris684 : 3/20/2024 2:26 pm : link
We know Holmes can be grabby but I’ve always thought he was a little better than what he got credit for. Also seems to want to be here.
Depth matters, as Giants fans know all too well.  
George : 3/20/2024 2:28 pm : link
Holmes is no All Pro, but he’s decent.
BBI  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2024 2:29 pm : link
update...
Giants Assistant OL Coach Departs; Giants Re-Sign Darnay Holmes - ( New Window )
If he could just learn  
Dnew15 : 3/20/2024 2:30 pm : link
NOT to be so damn grabby - he could be an NFL nickel/dime back for sure.
good good  
KDavies : 3/20/2024 2:31 pm : link
assume it's a cheap deal. Good depth at a position they can use it.
Still  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2024 2:31 pm : link
wouldn't mind seeing the Giants re-sign Isaiah Hodgins and maybe Isaiah Simmons.
I thought Darnay Holmes  
M.S. : 3/20/2024 2:33 pm : link

was gonna sign with Michigan and play for Wink.
RE: Still  
Tom in NY : 3/20/2024 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16440297 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
wouldn't mind seeing the Giants re-sign Isaiah Hodgins and maybe Isaiah Simmons.


My bet is the Giants told both of them to go see what the market has to offer, but here is what we have on the table for you (likely league minimum or close to it).
Wasn't he more of a zone guy?  
mittenedman : 3/20/2024 2:38 pm : link
He probably fits better in Bowen's system than he did Wink's.
Holmes is not good nor solid as a Slot Corner. He is as close to  
ThomasG : 3/20/2024 2:45 pm : link
a liability as there is playing coverage. He evens commits too many penalties on Specials.

I guess he does the good stuff when I change the channel?

RE: Still  
Eric on Li : 3/20/2024 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16440297 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
wouldn't mind seeing the Giants re-sign Isaiah Hodgins and maybe Isaiah Simmons.


agree on both. they are both talented enough to make plays in the NFL. i worry someone else may give them bigger roles or better scheme fits, but id be happy to bring either one back.
the other  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2024 2:51 pm : link
guy who has some talent is Matt Breida. The rest of our UFAs are meh.
RE: Wasn't he more of a zone guy?  
Breeze_94 : 3/20/2024 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16440305 mittenedman said:
Quote:
He probably fits better in Bowen's system than he did Wink's.


Yes he’s better in zone and a good tackler. He struggles covering M2M in space, and often gets beat at the LOS which is why he is “grabby”. Holmes is an average nickel/depth guy, but you need guys like that to fill out a 53. Glad to have him back.
Signing to 90 man roster.....and making team  
George from PA : 3/20/2024 2:55 pm : link
Are very different.

So for all those saying.....he sucks....why bother....if true....he won't make team.

The Giants need bodies.....that stay healthy and are available....and he was that. Better a bum, we know...if a bum we don't is my viewpoint.
RE: Still  
clatterbuck : 3/20/2024 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16440297 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
wouldn't mind seeing the Giants re-sign Isaiah Hodgins and maybe Isaiah Simmons.


+1 on Hodgins. Maybe Simmons if new DC can figure out a role for him.
RE: the other  
Festina Lente : 3/20/2024 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16440320 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
guy who has some talent is Matt Breida. The rest of our UFAs are meh.


I would rather not.

I really wish we could find room to get one good vet CB (thinking Gilmore).
RE: Holmes is not good nor solid as a Slot Corner. He is as close to  
section125 : 3/20/2024 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16440314 ThomasG said:
Quote:
a liability as there is playing coverage. He evens commits too many penalties on Specials.

I guess he does the good stuff when I change the channel?


You are full of $hi&
RE: Still  
Rjanyg : 3/20/2024 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16440297 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
wouldn't mind seeing the Giants re-sign Isaiah Hodgins and maybe Isaiah Simmons.


Same here. I think Simmons is such a unique player, He is good in coverage and can blitz in sub packages.

Hodgins fell off a little last year, was hoping he would ascend but with the erratic QB play that probably isn't all his fault.
RE: Still  
AcidTest : 3/20/2024 3:31 pm : link
In comment 16440297 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
wouldn't mind seeing the Giants re-sign Isaiah Hodgins and maybe Isaiah Simmons.


Agreed.
I'm  
AcidTest : 3/20/2024 3:31 pm : link
fine resigning Holmes and bringing him to camp.
RE: RE: Holmes is not good nor solid as a Slot Corner. He is as close to  
ThomasG : 3/20/2024 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16440369 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16440314 ThomasG said:


Quote:


a liability as there is playing coverage. He evens commits too many penalties on Specials.

I guess he does the good stuff when I change the channel?




You are full of $hi&


So you're the guy who bought the #30 jersey. I figured it was his mom.
RE: Wasn't he more of a zone guy?  
Biteymax22 : 3/20/2024 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16440305 mittenedman said:
Quote:
He probably fits better in Bowen's system than he did Wink's.


Was thinking the same, this system may be a better fit for him + he's good on specials.

I give him a lot of credit for never chirping as his playing time reduced too.
I may be the minority but I like  
Doubledeuce22 : 3/20/2024 3:56 pm : link
Holmes as long as he's used correctly. Good depth signing. I think you'll see his best this year especially if a White is signed to pair up with Banks.
RE: Still  
clatterbuck : 3/20/2024 4:08 pm : link
In comment 16440297 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
wouldn't mind seeing the Giants re-sign Isaiah Hodgins and maybe Isaiah Simmons.


+1 on Hodgins. Maybe Simmons if new DC can figure out a role for him.
Dirtay thirtay  
GiantTuff1 : 3/20/2024 4:10 pm : link
30
RE: ....But why?  
Carson53 : 3/20/2024 4:50 pm : link
In comment 16440253 Anakim said:
Quote:
Meh. I guess we needed someone grabby.
.

This^.
A bit of irony  
RickJames : 3/20/2024 5:21 pm : link
that we decided to "hold" onto him
RE: the other  
ThreePoints : 3/20/2024 5:31 pm : link
In comment 16440320 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
guy who has some talent is Matt Breida. The rest of our UFAs are meh.


Tell me more about what Breida has done to deserve to be back. Was it his 2.7 yards per carry that wow’d you? Or how he barely played behind Barkley despite being a Daboll guy?
RE: RE: the other  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2024 5:36 pm : link
In comment 16440574 ThreePoints said:
Quote:
In comment 16440320 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


guy who has some talent is Matt Breida. The rest of our UFAs are meh.



Tell me more about what Breida has done to deserve to be back. Was it his 2.7 yards per carry that wow’d you? Or how he barely played behind Barkley despite being a Daboll guy?


Right now, the Giants have Gray and Brightwell behind Singletary. Breida knows the system and run and catch. You bring him back as camp insurance and hope somebody beats him out, like Gray and/or a draft pick. 1-year, minimum contract with no signing bonus.
RE: RE: the other  
ThomasG : 3/20/2024 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16440574 ThreePoints said:
Quote:
In comment 16440320 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


guy who has some talent is Matt Breida. The rest of our UFAs are meh.



Tell me more about what Breida has done to deserve to be back. Was it his 2.7 yards per carry that wow’d you? Or how he barely played behind Barkley despite being a Daboll guy?


Yeah I agree, Breida doesn't need to come back.

Schoen should be all over another RB in the draft and right after with the UDFAs. Need another guy for the Running Back By Committee and it needs to be new blood.
ThomasG  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2024 5:52 pm : link
I have seen posts this week saying the Giants need to draft almost every position on the roster...QB, WR, RB, TE, OL, DL, CB, S.

We have six picks. Perhaps fewer if we trade up.
I wonder if he can play safety?  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/20/2024 6:02 pm : link
The one thing he does really well is close and tackle. Being in tight man coverage is a recipe for disaster for Darnay.
RE: ThomasG  
ThomasG : 3/20/2024 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16440600 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I have seen posts this week saying the Giants need to draft almost every position on the roster...QB, WR, RB, TE, OL, DL, CB, S.

We have six picks. Perhaps fewer if we trade up.


Yes, something will have to give. Or you can read/listen to fewer posters demands :-)

Actually wished Schoen added D. Foreman to RB unit but heard he just got picked up.
Aggressive tackler  
JoeSchoens11 : 3/20/2024 7:00 pm : link
which we may need with Thibs/Burns setting the edge and Banks not being as physical in the run game as I expected.

…just don’t let him on the field on 3rd-and-long.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/20/2024 7:24 pm : link
People want Hodgins back? Curious behind that thinking. There were times this season where I forgot he was even on the team. He had his moments in '22, but '23...complete ghost.
RE: ThomasG  
ThreePoints : 3/20/2024 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16440600 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I have seen posts this week saying the Giants need to draft almost every position on the roster...QB, WR, RB, TE, OL, DL, CB, S.

We have six picks. Perhaps fewer if we trade up.


Joe Schoen has really done a bang-up job, huh!

I remember one of your posts from last year, basically saying because the Giants were speaking highly of their 6th round pick, people should pay attention. Like people should be impressed one of their rookies might be started.

Now we have the worst roster in the NFL and you're advocating for bringing back Matt Breida, who seems like a fine guy, but has done nothing during his tenure with the Giants.
he is better  
ElitoCanton : 3/20/2024 8:28 pm : link
as a zone corner. He'll fit in this defense a lot better than he fit in Wink's.
ThreePoints  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2024 8:39 pm : link
Not exactly what I said. And there is a chance that 6 of the 7 draft picks from last year will be starting.
