Lombardi on NYG QB situation

This was on his VSIN show today (discussion linked below at 16:45 mark). A couple of notes:--He thinks NYG is ready to move off Jones. He says it's a year too late, but gives them credit to move on and this is a good time for it.--Seattle wanted Lock back. He mentioned in an earlier show that John Schneider had no reason to lie about what Lock was told. Why would he leave to a parallel position if Seattle wanted him?--He sees McCarthy as a good fit for NYG.--To my biggest surprise, he discussed how Denver could make sense for Jones. He said the guaranteed money would be tough to trade, but Jones does have some value. Denver has a very light QB room.Lombardi has often been right about the Giants and he's been hesitant to think NYG would move off Jones, so he's coming around. Link - ( New Window