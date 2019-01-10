Lombardi on NYG QB situation

This was on his VSIN show today (discussion linked below at 16:45 mark). A couple of notes:
--He thinks NYG is ready to move off Jones. He says it's a year too late, but gives them credit to move on and this is a good time for it.
--Seattle wanted Lock back. He mentioned in an earlier show that John Schneider had no reason to lie about what Lock was told. Why would he leave to a parallel position if Seattle wanted him?
--He sees McCarthy as a good fit for NYG.
--To my biggest surprise, he discussed how Denver could make sense for Jones. He said the guaranteed money would be tough to trade, but Jones does have some value. Denver has a very light QB room.
Lombardi has often been right about the Giants and he's been hesitant to think NYG would move off Jones, so he's coming around. Link
Oh please, please, please, please...
Last season, around Week 13 or 14, he ranked the Giants dead last, but I couldn't help noticing that three of the teams just above New York had recently been beaten by them.
That's Lombardi for you.
Haha.
He said that Lock left because he was told he'd have the opportunity to start with the Giants.
den needs to strike out in the draft.
but if jones waives his injury gtd - schoen will keep him.
he can waive it or drastically reduceit.
They could do it if WE eat Jones's contract THIS year. We already know that we can.
Eli is the puppet master with the QBs this year. Pushing DJ to Denver, being a mentor to Mayer, etc.
I think the idea is that the Giants eat it for them to make it work. I think that'd be fantastic news to get him off the team and be someone else's problem.
Draft will clear things up more.
If I'm Jones, I want out of New York.
I guess that would be a cut and trade so probably not possible, but what do I know.
I wouldn't play him if he stays.
There's the problem. How do you trade a player who can't pass a physical?
Quote:
I would cut Jones the second he's able to pass a physical, but I doubt that happens.
I mean you can trade a player on IR not sure why wouldn't be able to trade him. Denver would have to be ok with him not being healthy. You used to not be able to trade players on IR, but Denver actually changed that rule.
But I do think Schoen will want a clean break for both if he gets a new QB.
Good point. I was brought up in a era that a trade was never finalized until the player passed the physical.
Quote:
Can Cousins pass a physical? He just signed. I think they can get around that.
That is still true if the receiving team says pending him passing a physical.
Quote:
Cut. I will be surprised if Jones agrees to getting rid of the injury waiver. Schoen is not going to strong arm him imv. Not a good way of doing business. Jones just signed the contract.
Draft will clear things up more.
If I'm Jones, I want out of New York.
I don't know. Peyton wants a QB who can process quickly, read defenses, and make timing throws.
Which of those does Jones do?
Like Jones and a 4th for a 5th round pick.
Quote:
Jones can do all that better than Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci. They have a worse QB room than us. DJ can be accurate which SP wants in a QB. With their cap issues to get a QB like DJ for VET min to me it would be a no brainer if they didn't have the injury guarantee. He would be a perfect QB to start while a Bo Nix gets up to speed.
Like Jones and a 4th for a 5th round pick.
That doesn't make sense if we swallow the salary.
We're down to six picks as it is.
Forget Jones to Denver. No way it happens.
You dont see any of that hate amongst NFL analysts and experts, except for Mike Lombadi. Good company.
I agree that it is in the best interest of the Giants and Jones to part company, but right now I don't think he has any trade value. If he stays healthy this year and plays well, if at all, he might have some residual trade value next year.
Forget Jones to Denver. No way it happens.
Good point.
I’m convinced his contact will be renegotiated regardless. Kill or decrease the injury guarantee to allow him to play this year (otherwise there is too much risk to the team) and drop the future base salaries to something high, but not unreasonable to tempt his team to keep him under contract (even if it’s a slight overpay) if he has a decent year.
This x ONE MILLION
Then respectfully, you haven’t been paying attention.
So midway thru the 1st quarter of game 1?
Quote:
I heard Cousins in an interview last week on Sirius XM. He said the physical he had with the Falcons covered everything in addition to the achilles. Since he was where they expected him to be in the rehab process, he passed the physical
He would need to produce at an all pro level to even consider keeping him at this contract. Coupled with the injury 2025 guaranteed looming and him coming off these injuries, I don’t see how the giants can play him this year.
C'mon.
I don't see how the cap mechanics make this work but they found a way to eat more money on the LW deal.
Quote:
The physical is usually more about finding new issues or known issues being worse than thought, more than being 100% healthy. Otherwise injured players would never be traded.