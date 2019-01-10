for display only
Lombardi on NYG QB situation

Sean : 3/20/2024 8:30 pm
This was on his VSIN show today (discussion linked below at 16:45 mark). A couple of notes:

--He thinks NYG is ready to move off Jones. He says it's a year too late, but gives them credit to move on and this is a good time for it.

--Seattle wanted Lock back. He mentioned in an earlier show that John Schneider had no reason to lie about what Lock was told. Why would he leave to a parallel position if Seattle wanted him?

--He sees McCarthy as a good fit for NYG.

--To my biggest surprise, he discussed how Denver could make sense for Jones. He said the guaranteed money would be tough to trade, but Jones does have some value. Denver has a very light QB room.

Lombardi has often been right about the Giants and he's been hesitant to think NYG would move off Jones, so he's coming around.
Link - ( New Window )
Send him to Denver  
ajr2456 : 3/20/2024 8:40 pm : link
If that’s possible
Ok so now that you brought it up  
Giants1986 : 3/20/2024 8:40 pm : link
I had someone connected to the Syracuse football program mention jones to Denver weeks ago. There’s a connection with a former NYG coach on staff at SU. I didn’t believe it at the time, Davis Webb is there so maybe a connection to Jones. Not sure it’s believable and Im far from an asshat, but this was something that was brought up weeks ago. Again far fetched and I know very little but since Lombardi mentioned it I figured I could throw it out there
What was it Schneider said about Lock coming here?  
Chris684 : 3/20/2024 8:41 pm : link
I’m drawing a blank.
RE: Ok so now that you brought it up  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2024 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16440796 Giants1986 said:
Quote:
I had someone connected to the Syracuse football program mention jones to Denver weeks ago. There’s a connection with a former NYG coach on staff at SU. I didn’t believe it at the time, Davis Webb is there so maybe a connection to Jones. Not sure it’s believable and Im far from an asshat, but this was something that was brought up weeks ago. Again far fetched and I know very little but since Lombardi mentioned it I figured I could throw it out there


Oh please, please, please, please...
I watch some of the VSiN videos on YouTube  
Gruber : 3/20/2024 8:42 pm : link
and find Lombardi generally annoying. That's about the first time in ages he's said anything nice about the Giants.
Last season, around Week 13 or 14, he ranked the Giants dead last, but I couldn't help noticing that three of the teams just above New York had recently been beaten by them.
That's Lombardi for you.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/20/2024 8:43 pm : link
Mike Lombardi.

Haha.
the only chance he goes to DEN  
bigbluewillrise : 3/20/2024 8:43 pm : link
if they strike out big in the draft (not get nix/penix)...
I can see Denver  
Amtoft : 3/20/2024 8:44 pm : link
wanting Jones if we picked up his salary with the exception they would be in the same boat as Russ. Because of the injury guarantee you can't play him late in the year. Is Sean going to do that two years in a row?
I don’t know how Denver could squeeze Jones  
Section331 : 3/20/2024 8:44 pm : link
under their cap. They’re eating like $85M of Russ’s contract.
RE: What was it Schneider said about Lock coming here?  
Sean : 3/20/2024 8:44 pm : link
In comment 16440797 Chris684 said:
Quote:
I’m drawing a blank.

He said that Lock left because he was told he'd have the opportunity to start with the Giants.
two things  
bigbluewillrise : 3/20/2024 8:48 pm : link
jones needs to waive his injury gtd.
den needs to strike out in the draft.


but if jones waives his injury gtd - schoen will keep him.

he can waive it or drastically reduceit.
RE: I don’t know how Denver could squeeze Jones  
DefenseWins : 3/20/2024 8:48 pm : link
In comment 16440803 Section331 said:
Quote:
under their cap. They’re eating like $85M of Russ’s contract.


They could do it if WE eat Jones's contract THIS year. We already know that we can.
Rip  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2024 8:50 pm : link
the band-aid off!
Jones and Sean Payton looked pretty comfortable together  
Chris684 : 3/20/2024 8:52 pm : link
In that Super Bowl week interview with Kay Adams and Eli.
RE: Jones and Sean Payton looked pretty comfortable together  
robbieballs2003 : 3/20/2024 8:53 pm : link
In comment 16440809 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In that Super Bowl week interview with Kay Adams and Eli.


Eli is the puppet master with the QBs this year. Pushing DJ to Denver, being a mentor to Mayer, etc.
RE: I don’t know how Denver could squeeze Jones  
darren in pdx : 3/20/2024 8:54 pm : link
In comment 16440803 Section331 said:
Quote:
under their cap. They’re eating like $85M of Russ’s contract.


I think the idea is that the Giants eat it for them to make it work. I think that'd be fantastic news to get him off the team and be someone else's problem.
Post June 1st  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/20/2024 8:55 pm : link
Cut. I will be surprised if Jones agrees to getting rid of the injury waiver. Schoen is not going to strong arm him imv. Not a good way of doing business. Jones just signed the contract.

Draft will clear things up more.
RE: Post June 1st  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2024 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16440813 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Cut. I will be surprised if Jones agrees to getting rid of the injury waiver. Schoen is not going to strong arm him imv. Not a good way of doing business. Jones just signed the contract.

Draft will clear things up more.


If I'm Jones, I want out of New York.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/20/2024 8:56 pm : link
I would cut Jones the second he's able to pass a physical, but I doubt that happens.
What if the giants take the cap hit...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/20/2024 8:57 pm : link
... And Denver picks up the Injury guarantee?

I guess that would be a cut and trade so probably not possible, but what do I know.
Agree Eric  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/20/2024 9:00 pm : link
but first things first. Doubt we see any threats or that dumb shelving a healthy Jones the whole season I have seen posted.
RE: Agree Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2024 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16440818 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
but first things first. Doubt we see any threats or that dumb shelving a healthy Jones the whole season I have seen posted.


I wouldn't play him if he stays.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2024 9:01 pm : link
In comment 16440815 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I would cut Jones the second he's able to pass a physical, but I doubt that happens.


There's the problem. How do you trade a player who can't pass a physical?
Eric  
Sean : 3/20/2024 9:04 pm : link
Can Cousins pass a physical? He just signed. I think they can get around that.
RE: RE: ...  
Amtoft : 3/20/2024 9:09 pm : link
In comment 16440821 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16440815 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I would cut Jones the second he's able to pass a physical, but I doubt that happens.



There's the problem. How do you trade a player who can't pass a physical?


I mean you can trade a player on IR not sure why wouldn't be able to trade him. Denver would have to be ok with him not being healthy. You used to not be able to trade players on IR, but Denver actually changed that rule.
I actually think the Giants will move Jones in-season  
Ben in Tampa : 3/20/2024 9:13 pm : link
before the deadline. They'll have to sweeten it somehow, because I don't think any GM would be desperate enough to take the contract as is.

But I do think Schoen will want a clean break for both if he gets a new QB.

RE: Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2024 9:14 pm : link
In comment 16440823 Sean said:
Quote:
Can Cousins pass a physical? He just signed. I think they can get around that.


Good point. I was brought up in a era that a trade was never finalized until the player passed the physical.
RE: RE: Eric  
Amtoft : 3/20/2024 9:17 pm : link
In comment 16440831 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16440823 Sean said:


Quote:


Can Cousins pass a physical? He just signed. I think they can get around that.



Good point. I was brought up in a era that a trade was never finalized until the player passed the physical.


That is still true if the receiving team says pending him passing a physical.
RE: RE: Post June 1st  
Blue21 : 3/20/2024 9:21 pm : link
In comment 16440814 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16440813 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Cut. I will be surprised if Jones agrees to getting rid of the injury waiver. Schoen is not going to strong arm him imv. Not a good way of doing business. Jones just signed the contract.

Draft will clear things up more.



If I'm Jones, I want out of New York.
Totally agree Eric. And he's got to know he's a gonna the end of this season. Denver would be a good spot for him. Giants could eat most of this years $ . But wouldn't get much for him.
RE: I can see Denver  
bw in dc : 3/20/2024 9:22 pm : link
In comment 16440802 Amtoft said:
Quote:
wanting Jones if we picked up his salary with the exception they would be in the same boat as Russ. Because of the injury guarantee you can't play him late in the year. Is Sean going to do that two years in a row?


I don't know. Peyton wants a QB who can process quickly, read defenses, and make timing throws.

Which of those does Jones do?
The Giants might have to send a pick along with Jones  
Ben in Tampa : 3/20/2024 9:26 pm : link
To get someone to bite.

Like Jones and a 4th for a 5th round pick.
RE: RE: I can see Denver  
Amtoft : 3/20/2024 9:28 pm : link
In comment 16440842 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16440802 Amtoft said:


Quote:


wanting Jones if we picked up his salary with the exception they would be in the same boat as Russ. Because of the injury guarantee you can't play him late in the year. Is Sean going to do that two years in a row?



I don't know. Peyton wants a QB who can process quickly, read defenses, and make timing throws.

Which of those does Jones do?


Jones can do all that better than Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci. They have a worse QB room than us. DJ can be accurate which SP wants in a QB. With their cap issues to get a QB like DJ for VET min to me it would be a no brainer if they didn't have the injury guarantee. He would be a perfect QB to start while a Bo Nix gets up to speed.
RE: The Giants might have to send a pick along with Jones  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2024 9:33 pm : link
In comment 16440846 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
To get someone to bite.

Like Jones and a 4th for a 5th round pick.


That doesn't make sense if we swallow the salary.

We're down to six picks as it is.
I don't think Payton likes Jones  
Darwinian : 3/20/2024 9:38 pm : link
Last year during spots on Cowherd's show during the playoffs, Payton was dismissive of Jones. And this was just after the end of the '22 regular season. It was clear from these appearances that he didn't think Jones was a big time playiff QB.

Forget Jones to Denver. No way it happens.
If I was Jones  
GeoMan999 : 3/20/2024 9:43 pm : link
I would want to get away from the Giants and that 10% lunatic fringe that continues to say more and more idiotic things each time about him just so they show some bravado to their fellow neanderthals. Embarrasing.

You dont see any of that hate amongst NFL analysts and experts, except for Mike Lombadi. Good company.
Forget  
AcidTest : 3/20/2024 9:44 pm : link
about the contract numbers and how trading Jones would affect the caps for the Giants and Denver. Why would Denver or any other team want to trade for Jones given his injury history, even if he waived his injury guarantee? He's had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and now a torn ACL. There are apparently concerns that one of the neck injuries affected his throwing motion, and he hasn't even recovered from the torn ACL. And why would Jones waive his injury guarantee just to be traded? It seems unlikely he wants out of New York that badly.

I agree that it is in the best interest of the Giants and Jones to part company, but right now I don't think he has any trade value. If he stays healthy this year and plays well, if at all, he might have some residual trade value next year.
RE: I don't think Payton likes Jones  
AcidTest : 3/20/2024 9:45 pm : link
In comment 16440859 Darwinian said:
Quote:
Last year during spots on Cowherd's show during the playoffs, Payton was dismissive of Jones. And this was just after the end of the '22 regular season. It was clear from these appearances that he didn't think Jones was a big time playiff QB.

Forget Jones to Denver. No way it happens.


Good point.
RE: Rip  
81_Great_Dane : 3/20/2024 9:56 pm : link
In comment 16440808 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the band-aid off!
Yeah, it's time.
RE: I don’t know how Denver could squeeze Jones  
JoeSchoens11 : 3/20/2024 10:15 pm : link
In comment 16440803 Section331 said:
Quote:
under their cap. They’re eating like $85M of Russ’s contract.
I imagine we can ‘Leonard Williams’ his contract and convert his base to bonus to create trade value.

I’m convinced his contact will be renegotiated regardless. Kill or decrease the injury guarantee to allow him to play this year (otherwise there is too much risk to the team) and drop the future base salaries to something high, but not unreasonable to tempt his team to keep him under contract (even if it’s a slight overpay) if he has a decent year.
Raiders  
upnyg : 3/20/2024 11:00 pm : link
with the Giant connections...Pierce and Coughlin might make more sense.
I think Jones  
Fifty Six : 3/20/2024 11:39 pm : link
has to fall flat on his face this year for the Giants to move on from him.
Is Pat Shurmur coaching anywhere?  
George from PA : 3/20/2024 11:45 pm : link
When he was in Denver...it might have made sense.....Payton don't want him
My guess is Jones will start and Lock probably was told that  
Blue Dream : 3/20/2024 11:46 pm : link
But will be on a very short leash and replaced on the first tablet throwing worthy play.
RE: Rip  
GiantTuff1 : 6:44 am : link
In comment 16440808 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the band-aid off!

This x ONE MILLION
Denver or a place like Tennessee  
GiantTuff1 : 6:50 am : link
would be good for Jones. Less spotlight, more laid back. Country music so he can get on stage at honkey tonks. Teams with less or no certainty at QB.
RE: I think Jones  
GiantGrit : 7:50 am : link
In comment 16440940 Fifty Six said:
Quote:
has to fall flat on his face this year for the Giants to move on from him.


Then respectfully, you haven’t been paying attention.
RE: My guess is Jones will start and Lock probably was told that  
56goat : 8:00 am : link
In comment 16440943 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
But will be on a very short leash and replaced on the first tablet throwing worthy play.


So midway thru the 1st quarter of game 1?
RE: RE: Eric  
CTGiants : 9:13 am : link
In comment 16440831 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16440823 Sean said:


Quote:


Can Cousins pass a physical? He just signed. I think they can get around that.





Good point. I was brought up in a era that a trade was never finalized until the player passed the physical.


I heard Cousins in an interview last week on Sirius XM. He said the physical he had with the Falcons covered everything in addition to the achilles. Since he was where they expected him to be in the rehab process, he passed the physical
Jones 2024  
TyreeHelmet : 9:15 am : link
It will be very hard for him to survive the season for Jones. The fans are mostly done and will be out for him. Daboll will have a short leash too.

He would need to produce at an all pro level to even consider keeping him at this contract. Coupled with the injury 2025 guaranteed looming and him coming off these injuries, I don’t see how the giants can play him this year.
What would Denver give us for Jones?  
PatersonPlank : 9:51 am : link
No way the 1st, could we get their 2nd, how about Cortland Sutton?
RE: What would Denver give us for Jones?  
Go Terps : 10:31 am : link
In comment 16441144 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
No way the 1st, could we get their 2nd, how about Cortland Sutton?


There's not a chance  
Harvest Blend : 10:37 am : link
in the world that Jones is traded unless the Giants are determined to throw tons of good money after bad. Could you imagine the deal that they would have to make for someone to take him off their hands ALL things considered? Play, contract, injury history.

C'mon.
Well since they  
Dankbeerman : 10:56 am : link
were ready to draft them if we didn't take him at 6......

I don't see how the cap mechanics make this work but they found a way to eat more money on the LW deal.
RE: My guess is Jones will start and Lock probably was told that  
HomerJones45 : 10:57 am : link
In comment 16440943 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
But will be on a very short leash and replaced on the first tablet throwing worthy play.
My guess is that it is a competition. Scholarship time is over. Daboll and Schoen are playing for their jobs.
RE: RE: Eric  
Scooter185 : 11:06 am : link
In comment 16440831 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16440823 Sean said:


Quote:


Can Cousins pass a physical? He just signed. I think they can get around that.



Good point. I was brought up in a era that a trade was never finalized until the player passed the physical.


The physical is usually more about finding new issues or known issues being worse than thought, more than being 100% healthy. Otherwise injured players would never be traded.
