If* Jones is Cut, Worst Contract in NFL History?

Picking up from the free agency thread, thought this deserved it's own discussion.
If Jones is cut before the year brgins, the Giants will have paid him the full guarantees from 2023 and 2024, totalling 82M.
If the dance ends now, Jones will have played in 6 games, with a 1-5 record. With a per game rate of ~14M and a per win rate of 82M.
All things considered, I can't think of a worse result. Anything else compare?
Golloday?
Aaron Rodgers (Jets) so far?
The Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $242.6 million deal after his arrival and will take an $85 million hit in dead money over the next two seasons because of the release.
Mar 4, 2024
And the way Pittsburgh operates, you really have to give Tomlin the benefit of the doubt to make it work.
Wilson will have earned 85M from the Broncos, and end with a record of 11-19. 4.25M per start, 7.7M per win. I think Jones is worse.
Do you disagree with the math?
So far the deal looks terrible. There are others mentioned above that were worse, yes hard to believe but they were
era adjust that contract to today's cap which is basically 2x, and you get a $82m gtd and making almost $35m per year in those first 2 years for a non-qb bust.
and it would have been more if they hadnt suspended him without pay for conduct detrimental to the team.
"Despite the club's numerous attempts to persuade Albert Haynesworth to abide by the terms of his contract, he has repeatedly refused to cooperate with our coaching staff in a variety of ways over an extended period of time," Shanahan said in statement released by the team. "Among other things, he has consistently indicated to our defensive coaches that he refuses to play in our base defense or on first-down or second-down nickel situations. He has also refused to follow the instructions of our coaches both during weekly practices and during actual games as well.
"Yesterday, when Albert was at Redskin Park, he told our general manager Bruce Allen that he [Haynesworth] would no longer speak with me. Although suspending any player is not a decision that a head coach enters into lightly, I believe the situation has reached the point where the club clearly has no alternative."
I thought it would be a long time before the Giants did something as blatantly foolish in the moment as drafting Barkley. It turns out I didn't have to wait long.
This is what bothers me--paying a QB that has been one of the worst QBs three consecutive years running in terms of throwing yards and touchdowns had a super low likelihood of working out.
The decision making process was idiotic.
He’s right though. Jones will, at least, be on the roster this year and most likely start several games.
But it's hard to think of another that was so obviously an enormous mistake.
It was indefensibly stupid, which leads me to believe it was ownership. But Schoen has to eat that too, because he failed to manage the fools above him.
This remains a unique place, where being wrong empowers instead of shaming.
Prescott has been the beneficiary of the greatest supporting cast (on offense) of modern times. With greater time in the league and inspite of the best offensive line of modern times, he has the same no. of playoff wins as Jones. He doens't have the same arm talent and accuracy that jones has. He makes 60 million per year or 1/2 again as much as Jones.
Jones contract is awful...awful until you put it in contact. But there's still time, if they hustle they can still draft Josh Rosen over Saquon....like so many guru's here wanted.
Awful, I always reference a line from...Walden Pond.... most men lives of quiet desperation" they come here, frustrated and seeking to show how smart they REALLY are. I know more from one hour a week curled up on my couch than these full timers making millions per year know...
I always see sad little men
Then there's the Russell Wilson compensation AND pay. Same for Deshaun Watson's trade and pay. The Browns are contenders with a bad QB.
The worst QB in FA was Brock Osweiler. We remember the Texans giving away a 2nd just to off load the contract he was given? His contract AAV at the time was nearly on the level of Eli Manning's - one of the highest in the league.
Based on that, the dollars per game number being thrown out is a flawed argument. It would be diff story if he was benched after 6 games.
Do you pay for over the cap or Spotrac premium?
He’s right though. Jones will, at least, be on the roster this year and most likely start several games.
Ya sure about that!
With the injury guarantee, I still believe that Jones has taken his last snap as Giant. Once he passes his physical, there is 0 reason to keep him on the team.
The post June 1 cut has the exact same cap ramifications as keeping on the team picking splinter from his ass. And god forbid, one of those splinters causes an infection and gets paid even more. Seriously though, even an injury in practice, or lifting weights can trigger that clause. The only way to safeguard the team from that injuy clause is to release him after he passes a physical.
But more seriously, contracts should be analyzed along different lenses, but surplus value/deficiency is probably the most critical consideration. Jones, if done as a Giant, fares poorly here. But the other lens is alternatives and opportunity cost. Watson, who probably has an even worse value deficiency number, also is holding back a team otherwise capable of being a contender. Signing Cousins, trading for Rodgers (last season), going after Lamar (again, last season), etc. were off the table because of Watson.
Giants had no set of alternatives that robbed them of a title or even division title. Mayfield or whoever may have gotten them to the playoffs, but who cares. And Jones' deal doesn't hold them back from anything this off-season.
The decision to make DJ the sixth highest paid player in the NFL this year, a guy who has won precisely five games in five years against winning teams, with a fairly chronic injury history, at a time when the franchise has been in the middle of a rebuild, is the most egregious display of managerial ineptitude in the history of the New York Giants.
And most likely, in the history of professional sports. There is really nothing that even comes close to comparing to it. Ellsbury? He was an elite player and two time World Series champion with the Red Sox, with one of the most productive years in recent baseball history in 2011, who fell off after a very good first year with the Yankees. Like Rodgers and Wilson, his body of work EARNED him the contract he got. No doubt a dumb contract in hindsight but a contract commensurate with his body of work at the time it was awarded. Same with Haynesworth. Two time ALL PRO player and Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 who again EARNED the contract he was given.
Inconvenient facts, not opinions.
Don't see all the specifics of Wilson's deal but his guarantee was $120MM up to $160MM . He did not get less than 120 and as much as 160 depending on what the rest of the guarantee was (at least some injury so not all of it).
Plus they gave up a boatload of picks.
Who were the Giants competing against? They could have let him test the market and given him a juiced up one year deal most likely.
Is it the worst contract of all time? I doubt that. I think the injuries help in making it not the worst contract, more just a massive overpay for a player that couldn't stay healthy. NYG was 1-3 when he got hurt during the Miami game. He played barely in LV and was clearly rusty.
Even removing my personal feelings of Jones, I have to admit NYG had a brutal schedule early on and Jones was without his left tackle for a lot of it. But, none of it matters. This year is the logical year to draft his replacement.
Do you disagree with the math?
Not only is your math wrong, you don't even have all of the numbers to execute the equation.
This is correct. Overpaying a former champion or all pro is different than paying someone who wasn't a Pro Bowler in his BEST season and had various seasons that were horrible in their youth. Forget the team, Russel Wilson never looked a fraction as bad as Jones did EVER. College, pros, etc.
Context matters too. The fact that the owner was slobbering over this mediocre player and that player was so confident he could use this leverage that he fired his agent makes it even worse.
I have never seen anything like this in terms of the sheer amount a player who had shown so little got paid. The crazy thing about this is that the Mara's and a lot of people here clearly ignored the Eagles game data point. I could understand it at least a bit more if he played at least a decent game against the Eagles. Instead of him looking overmatched and flustered in the most important game of his career. Franchising him was in the realm understandable. Hell even a deal with MUCH easier out like Geno or Mayfield was in the realm of understandable.
The contract he got was a master class in horrible negotiation. It completely blew up the goodwill that anyone should have for the Mara's for hiring outside. Because this deal was mired in all of the worst management issues that we've seen of the Mara's embarrassing "leadership" the last 10 years. JS isn't making a lick of a difference or he's just as dumb as everyone else there. Honestly the former at least offers some hope...
Albert Haynesworth is near the top. In his first season he not only was poor but he said he wouldn't play a second season in that system. He had a lot of attitude issues and was lazy on the field. It got so bad, Shanahan suspended him around midseason his second season. Then cut.
Again, Haynsworth was a risk but he was a DOMINANT player at times even against great competition. Dating back to college.
Jones was never dominant against good competition. That is the huge difference.
era adjust that contract to today's cap which is basically 2x, and you get a $82m gtd and making almost $35m per year in those first 2 years for a non-qb bust.
and it would have been more if they hadnt suspended him without pay for conduct detrimental to the team.
Citing a litany of acts that essentially add up to season-long insubordination, the Redskins suspended Haynesworth for "conduct detrimental to the club" and told him he's not welcome for the team's final four games -- and making it extremely unlikely he will play for the club again.
"Despite the club's numerous attempts to persuade Albert Haynesworth to abide by the terms of his contract, he has repeatedly refused to cooperate with our coaching staff in a variety of ways over an extended period of time," Shanahan said in statement released by the team. "Among other things, he has consistently indicated to our defensive coaches that he refuses to play in our base defense or on first-down or second-down nickel situations. He has also refused to follow the instructions of our coaches both during weekly practices and during actual games as well.
"Yesterday, when Albert was at Redskin Park, he told our general manager Bruce Allen that he [Haynesworth] would no longer speak with me. Although suspending any player is not a decision that a head coach enters into lightly, I believe the situation has reached the point where the club clearly has no alternative."
Yeah, to me Haynesworth was the worst. But DJ can easily be in the top 10....and that is bad.
So you do not have enough self control that you require a filter to stop you from clicking things and whining? That is a pretty sad thing you are outing yourself on...
If you can be out in 2 yrs it isn’t a debilitating contract.
It’s a mistake….
It's a tragedy the Lord deprived you of eyes, hands, and free will.
It's a tragedy the Lord deprived you of eyes, hands, and free will.
Haha.
superlatives are subjective so people can base worst on a lot of different variables, but the fact it's in the conversation is bad enough.
some of my friends during this past season were debating whose contract was worst all time, Jones or Watson, and none of them are Giants fans or Texans/Browns fans so I feel like the unbiased public considers it at worst "in the conversation"
with Giants fans you will get the usual bias so hard to gauge.
era adjust that contract to today's cap which is basically 2x, and you get a $82m gtd and making almost $35m per year in those first 2 years for a non-qb bust.
and it would have been more if they hadnt suspended him without pay for conduct detrimental to the team.
+1
point being, basing contract value on non availability due to injury is a fool's errand.
Then if the plan is to not play him, why not cut him and see if he can sign on with another team once he is released to play?
I can't see the Giants organization keeping him buried on the bench all season when he might be healthy enough to play.
Get over it already. Schoen and Daboll screwed that up and will screw up when drafting another QB in the end. I don't trust those 2 at all.
Welcome to QB Hell.
This will be the first decade that we do not win a Super Bowl.
Golloday?
Aaron Rodgers (Jets) so far?
I agree 100% For some reason when I think of the worst contract, I think of Jamarcus Russell
As always I am happy to be corrected if I got a number wrong. Something about the Wilson numbers seem to be quite upsetting to a few BBIers, so if I've made a mistake, please let me know.
* 2010 was an uncapped year, so I penciled in the 2009 number for the sake of math
I haven't included Watson and Rodgers, because those players are not at risk of being cut this year. Their contracts are not projected to be over, so they still have time to improve their ratios. That said, those two deals definitely project to be very bad, and could ultimately be the worst.
Keep in mind, I'm not debating worst trade. And I'm not debating worst sticker price. I'm just focusing on payments for services rendered.
If Jones is ultimately cut, I believe the headline will be: He earned 82M, won one game, which included one half of good football.
Get over it already. Schoen and Daboll screwed that up and will screw up when drafting another QB in the end. I don't trust those 2 at all.
Welcome to QB Hell.
This will be the first decade that we do not win a Super Bowl.
We won one in the 60s? 70s?
If Jones is ultimately cut, I believe the headline will be: He earned 82M, won one game, which included one half of good football.
That is quite the sobering sentence....
Fantastic player. A huge piece of shit; I recall trying to stomp on another player's head when his helmet is off, remember.
Then went to DC for less money than what Tampa Bay offered for the media and larger fan base.
Quitting on his teammates and getting into fights with his head coach. That's why it's by far the worst contracts for a given player.
Deshaun Watson is up there too with all the rape, questionable work ethic, and guaranteed money on its entirety.
What it costs to acquire a player is certainly a factor in judging whether it worked out -- and that's an interesting but slightly different bent on the topic.
So Russell cost a first round pick + the money, that's a total loser. Wilson cost multiple picks + the money, that's a total loser.
I'm simply looking at the ROI for the money spent.
In 3 years will Watson be worse, probably.
If Jones is cut and doesn't play for the Giants this year, they will have paid him the full 82M, which incudes his signing bonus and 2023 and 2024 salaries.
in 2020 he extended for 4 years 128m, 108m guaranteed and 66.5m fully guaranteed at signing.
only big difference is that he didnt tear his ACL in year 1 so Philly was able to trade him to the Colts, who then traded him to Washington a year later.
the eagles paid him $40m in year 1 before the trade though.
if jones came back and played like he did in 2022 this year even if only for a couple months before a rookie took over and stayed healthy, i think there would be a similar outcome. his problem has obviously been the injuries, though wentz tore his ACL and had some injuries himself.
QBs get paid. Even the average ones.
This whole episode is actually a business as usual episode in the NFL where most, if not all teams, deal with torn ACLs in the normal course of business. If you can honestly believe that JS did not consider it, unless you are a moron, you must support his immediate termination.
Carry on. Don't let me stop woe is NYG party. Don't even respond.
This whole episode is actually a business as usual episode in the NFL where most, if not all teams, deal with torn ACLs in the normal course of business. If you can honestly believe that JS did not consider it, unless you are a moron, you must support his immediate termination.
I have almost no idea what any of that means. But there purpose of this thread is measuring outcomes not input.
Jones would need to play a lot of games next year to get that ratio close.
Although the methodology gets a little wonky, depending on when Jones is cut or retires and the injury guarantee.
Jones would need to play a lot of games next year to get that ratio close.
The numbers for Wentz, Wilson, and Haynesworth are lower than they should be. You are not counting for cap hits to release them early whereas Jones's number factors that in.
Those are the cash numbers paid to the player by the team that entered the agreement. That cash number reflects the total cap liability insured. Can you give me an example of what you think is wrong?
I said on a different thread that if he is not on the roster it is like a one year deal for 5.25 games because you are not getting anymore ROI.
If it works out that he is medically cleared and the Giants stick with him then still a TBD on this contract and its real impact.
The numbers for Wentz, Wilson, and Haynesworth are lower than they should be. You are not counting for cap hits to release them early whereas Jones's number factors that in.
Those are the cash numbers paid to the player by the team that entered the agreement. That cash number reflects the total cap liability insured. Can you give me an example of what you think is wrong?
The Wilson contract $165,000,000 was guaranteed. All of that is due regardless of it is paid or not so far.
It could be like a lot of things, but in the real world of facts, the minimum guarantees in the agreement pay Jones the full total of his 2023 and 2024 salaries. In every lens in the universe, it's at a minimum a 2-year deal.
But if it makes you feel better, yes the Giants got 6 games for between 82-105M.
OTC & Spotrac haven't updated the cash paid portion for 2024 because Denver it appears is still trying to sort out the remaining options bonus and if he will be a June 1 cut or not. The 85M cash number doesn't include one final chunk of accounting.
Based on some back of the envelope math I *think* the full cash paid to Wilson when all is said and done will be 124M.
OTC & Spotrac haven't updated the cash paid portion for 2024 because Denver it appears is still trying to sort out the remaining options bonus and if he will be a June 1 cut or not. The 85M cash number doesn't include one final chunk of accounting.
Based on some back of the envelope math I *think* the full cash paid to Wilson when all is said and done will be 124M.
But let's be clear. The Broncos made an emotional decision to cut bait. Wilson was a very productive quarterback last year, albeit not elite. But if he were to simply match his performance going forward, this contract would not be nearly as bad as the self-inflicted choice to get rid of him and endow the Steelers with an essentially free resource. And the Broncos are about to realize that replacing Wilson will not be the no brainer choice they seem to think they are making. I would be surprised if their quarterback production in 2024 is as good as Wilson's production was in 2023.
But my original point remains the same for me -- if Jones doesn't play another down for the Giants they will have either paid 82M or 105M for one good half of football.
That's a real bad investment.
But my original point remains the same for me -- if Jones doesn't play another down for the Giants they will have either paid 82M or 105M for one good half of football.
That's a real bad investment.
Totally agree. Real bad investment, yes, but not the worst in NFL history
The decision to make DJ the sixth highest paid player in the NFL this year, a guy who has won precisely five games in five years against winning teams, with a fairly chronic injury history, at a time when the franchise has been in the middle of a rebuild, is the most egregious display of managerial ineptitude in the history of the New York Giants.
And most likely, in the history of professional sports. There is really nothing that even comes close to comparing to it. Ellsbury? He was an elite player and two time World Series champion with the Red Sox, with one of the most productive years in recent baseball history in 2011, who fell off after a very good first year with the Yankees. Like Rodgers and Wilson, his body of work EARNED him the contract he got. No doubt a dumb contract in hindsight but a contract commensurate with his body of work at the time it was awarded. Same with Haynesworth. Two time ALL PRO player and Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 who again EARNED the contract he was given.
Inconvenient facts, not opinions.
So disingenuous. Why would we cherry pick one year in a contract where he's paid more money so to manage the cap better in other years?
Nobody looks at contracts this way. He got $40M AAV, it's tied for 10th in the NFL for QBs with 2 other guys. FFS Baker Mayfield just got $33M AAV and he's been a journeyman before finally putting together a 2022 Daniel Jones-esque season this year.
The contract wasn't great, but here's your alternative...Jacoby Brissett or someone of that caliber as a bridge to 2024 where you draft a guy. Coming off a playoff win season, does anyone think that Mara would allow a punt like that? He has tickets to sell. Do you pay Carr for more years?
The contract isn't worst in history because of the 2-year escape hatch and the outlay was a little more than what an average starter is getting. Competent QBs with bad playoff track records are getting paid huge dollars now. It's the current landscape. Carr got paid, Cousins just got paid $45M AAV.
The obsession with this contract is silly, and I'm no fan of DJ. I was ridiculed on this board for still being a doubter of DJ's ability even right after the Vikings playoff win. The best thing for the franchise would've been to let him hit free agency, but he likely would've been paid a similar deal. Look what Atlanta just gave Cousins. But do you think Schoen could come off that playoff year holding the bad looking for a backup caliber QB to be the starter for a season to serve as a bridge and be able to walk into John Mara's office and sell that? If you do, I have a bridge to sell you.
That man was a full believer in DJ after that Vikings win. Schoen reads the papers, too.
I said it then and it bears repeatedly...that contract did nothing to jeopardize drafting a rookie QB this year and hitting the reset button, so it didn't jeopardize any long-term QB change plan from the Giants' side.
And finally, if you have to qualify it as "if DJ gets cut" you've already undermined the question of "is it the worst contract in NFL history?" It either is or it isn't on its face. Doesn't matter if he's cut. The fact that he can be cut in a short window means it's not.
It was a bet...may a long-shot bet, maybe a poor gamble, and ultimately, one that Schoen missed on, but the damage done is negligible, and he protected the future of the franchise in that regard.
So all of that considered, it can't even be remotely described as anything close to being the worst contract in NFL history.