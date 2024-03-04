*If* Jones is Cut, Worst Contract in NFL History? christian : 3/20/2024 10:45 pm

Picking up from the free agency thread, thought this deserved it's own discussion.



If Jones is cut before the year brgins, the Giants will have paid him the full guarantees from 2023 and 2024, totalling 82M.



If the dance ends now, Jones will have played in 6 games, with a 1-5 record. With a per game rate of ~14M and a per win rate of 82M.



All things considered, I can't think of a worse result. Anything else compare?