Rumors: Doubts Daniel Jones may be able to pass physical. GoDeep13 : 3/21/2024 11:04 am

There are a lot of things I want to post but I’m obligated to wait til the week of the draft. One thing that is big is there are reportedly a handful of people in the organization that doubt jones will be able to pass a physical. Apparently he hasn’t recovered as expected from the ACL and they here has been a noticeable reduction of motion in his throwing arm.



Giants were willing to run it back with Jones but fear that his injuries in ‘23 have made him too much of a liability going forward as much as they like the man. They cannot, in good faith, rely on him going into the ‘24 season. Drew lock was signed to be the potential starter in the initial weeks when Jones’s recovery seemed to suffer a setback (Thus the explanation that Jones is still the presumptive starter). However further reports from medical doctors are leading the Giants to full pivot off Jones. It’s no longer about whether he is good enough, it’s simply come down to “will he hold up” and the Giants have been told that one more injury to the kneck will lead to retirement from Jones.



Finally. It was explained to me like this.



“Remember John McCain?”

Me: “The Governor?”

“yes. Remember he couldn’t lift his arms above his head?”

Me: “Kinda”

“Daniel Jones is one hit away”