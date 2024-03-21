Giants wanted Jayden Daniels per Albright

Being accurate for no other reason than it makes sense.
Williams is going 1, the Pats have had it leaked that they’d take Daniels, WAS also hired an OC who’s system really fits him. If WAS takes him and the Pats honestly don’t want any QB not named Daniels, I think you see them trade out to Minnesota who draft Maye after hiring his HS coach as their QB coach.
Who’s left for us at QB? McCarthy is the first thought unless they’ve really fallen in love with Penix or Nix and are hiding it well.
From the people I know who actually know something, Daniels could be the surprise dropper...they tell me its a 2 stud QB draft, Williams and Maye...every other QB is a step below, some multiple steps. #justopinionsnotfacts
From the people I know who actually know something, Daniels could be the surprise dropper...they tell me its a 2 stud QB draft, Williams and Maye...every other QB is a step below, some multiple steps. #justopinionsnotfacts
It was Maye and Williams up until late December. People talk about fast risers but that's what Daniels has been. I'm not sure how good his arm is outside the hashes and against NFL defenses. And at Arizona, he was 175-180 lbs. Not getting weighed at the Combine is a little concerning too.
Since October. I see little to no chance we land him. I agree with Chris Simms' analysis of him: I'm most years he is the clear #1 pick, he's a special talent and definitively above everyone but CW. Alas, he will remain the QB of my dreams. And no, I'm not one of those people obsessed with not losing more games even though I was rooting for losses. We could've been 9-8 easier than we could have been 3-14. Our record is exactly right.
It makes sense but I still find it hard to believe that they have McCarthy ranked ahead of Maye and if the Pats are open to deal 3 Id still think NY would gladly jump up there for Maye. Could be wrong but it does follow the recent rumors about a trade up. I find it interesting that Maye’s name isn’t brought up at all, especially since No3 could be available. I think that’s the smoke in all honesty.
Being a NY Giant fan these days isn't easy...you gotta' really want it.
The idea that a prospect as good as Daniels could be within reach and this franchise (to me) might take a pass just makes me sad.
Daniels may feel close on paper, but to me he seems galaxies away with Chicago and Washington at 1 and 2, respectively.
Now, if we can climb to #3, then it gets much more interesting...
Yeah, I basically see no chance at him. The media pundits hype up Maye because they have been doing so for over a year n a half now, but I don't even think it's close at all and the Commanders aren't taking Maye.
Yeah, I basically see no chance at him. The media pundits hype up Maye because they have been doing so for over a year n a half now, but I don't even think it's close at all and the Commanders aren't taking Maye.
I heard Mark Sanchez on the radio today with Colin Cowherd. He was effusive with praise for Maye.
It makes sense but I still find it hard to believe that they have McCarthy ranked ahead of Maye and if the Pats are open to deal 3 Id still think NY would gladly jump up there for Maye. Could be wrong but it does follow the recent rumors about a trade up. I find it interesting that Maye’s name isn’t brought up at all, especially since No3 could be available. I think that’s the smoke in all honesty.
Yeah, I basically see no chance at him. The media pundits hype up Maye because they have been doing so for over a year n a half now, but I don't even think it's close at all and the Commanders aren't taking Maye.
I heard Mark Sanchez on the radio today with Colin Cowherd. He was effusive with praise for Maye.
Loves his arm, build, and toughness.
I don't hate him at all and I'd be excited for a future with him I just think he locks on reads and runs into sacks/throws ints when he feels pressure, his footwork needs a lot of work too. He's nowhere near Daniels imo. He could be great, but a few areas that honestly reminds me of how DJ reacts to pressure.
It makes sense but I still find it hard to believe that they have McCarthy ranked ahead of Maye and if the Pats are open to deal 3 Id still think NY would gladly jump up there for Maye. Could be wrong but it does follow the recent rumors about a trade up. I find it interesting that Maye’s name isn’t brought up at all, especially since No3 could be available. I think that’s the smoke in all honesty.
The top 3 weren’t doing drills and Tierney was leading some of the drills so it makes sense he was talking with the prospects that were actually doing them.
Higher ups that don’t want to move on from DJ that this information leaked. Trade up can be nixed as too expensive, and in the best case scenario, QBs are gone by #6. Higher ups get status quo they want with “clean hands.”
It makes sense but I still find it hard to believe that they have McCarthy ranked ahead of Maye and if the Pats are open to deal 3 Id still think NY would gladly jump up there for Maye. Could be wrong but it does follow the recent rumors about a trade up. I find it interesting that Maye’s name isn’t brought up at all, especially since No3 could be available. I think that’s the smoke in all honesty.
The top 3 weren’t doing drills and Tierney was leading some of the drills so it makes sense he was talking with the prospects that were actually doing them.
I know this is the time of year where things get rumored, but isn't it worth validating before people get all wound up?
And ai thought the coaching shift was crazy.
I’m sure he’s certainly not nearly as schooled as you are
Typical. Someone says something you don’t like= “This guy knows nothing” 😂
^This.
B) it makes it seem like there was some kind of concrete report on McCarthy
Like most years we’ve seen and heard the Giants linked to multiple guys
I would love the opportunity to bring in Daniels. But he does seem so antithetical to what we are used to...
He’s a douche but that’s not true at all.
would typically execute on that it basically gives me additional comfort that he is the correct choice.
I would love the opportunity to bring in Daniels. But he does seem so antithetical to what we are used to...
Being a NY Giant fan these days isn't easy...you gotta' really want it.
The idea that a prospect as good as Daniels could be within reach and this franchise (to me) might take a pass just makes me sad.
It was Maye and Williams up until late December. People talk about fast risers but that's what Daniels has been. I'm not sure how good his arm is outside the hashes and against NFL defenses. And at Arizona, he was 175-180 lbs. Not getting weighed at the Combine is a little concerning too.
This guy knows nothing.
He’s a douche but that’s not true at all.
How do you really feel about this guy?
Bingo.
Someone is bound to be right. LOL
It makes sense but I still find it hard to believe that they have McCarthy ranked ahead of Maye and if the Pats are open to deal 3 Id still think NY would gladly jump up there for Maye. Could be wrong but it does follow the recent rumors about a trade up. I find it interesting that Maye’s name isn’t brought up at all, especially since No3 could be available. I think that’s the smoke in all honesty.
Being a NY Giant fan these days isn't easy...you gotta' really want it.
The idea that a prospect as good as Daniels could be within reach and this franchise (to me) might take a pass just makes me sad.
Daniels may feel close on paper, but to me he seems galaxies away with Chicago and Washington at 1 and 2, respectively.
Now, if we can climb to #3, then it gets much more interesting...
Being a NY Giant fan these days isn't easy...you gotta' really want it.
The idea that a prospect as good as Daniels could be within reach and this franchise (to me) might take a pass just makes me sad.
Daniels may feel close on paper, but to me he seems galaxies away with Chicago and Washington at 1 and 2, respectively.
Now, if we can climb to #3, then it gets much more interesting...
Yeah, I basically see no chance at him. The media pundits hype up Maye because they have been doing so for over a year n a half now, but I don't even think it's close at all and the Commanders aren't taking Maye.
This couldn't be more false. Allbright is one of the most accurate insiders not named. Schefter/Rapoport
Being a NY Giant fan these days isn't easy...you gotta' really want it.
The idea that a prospect as good as Daniels could be within reach and this franchise (to me) might take a pass just makes me sad.
Daniels may feel close on paper, but to me he seems galaxies away with Chicago and Washington at 1 and 2, respectively.
Now, if we can climb to #3, then it gets much more interesting...
Yeah, but not what I am getting at.
I wonder if Daniels is available and within reach will this franchise see beyond its norms and take advantage.
I can’t help but think QB Hell will likely continue for a bit longer. It just doesn’t feel like it is coming together well this offseason. They seem lost still.
Yeah, I basically see no chance at him. The media pundits hype up Maye because they have been doing so for over a year n a half now, but I don't even think it's close at all and the Commanders aren't taking Maye.
I heard Mark Sanchez on the radio today with Colin Cowherd. He was effusive with praise for Maye.
Loves his arm, build, and toughness.
This guy knows nothing.
This couldn't be more false. Allbright is one of the most accurate insiders not named. Schefter/Rapoport
What specific examples of Benjamin Allbright's accuracy do you have in mind that place him in the same league as Schefter and Rapoport?
Makes all the sense to anyone who has watched him play and has seen our O-Line play
Being accurate for no other reason than it makes sense.
It makes sense but I still find it hard to believe that they have McCarthy ranked ahead of Maye and if the Pats are open to deal 3 Id still think NY would gladly jump up there for Maye. Could be wrong but it does follow the recent rumors about a trade up. I find it interesting that Maye’s name isn’t brought up at all, especially since No3 could be available. I think that’s the smoke in all honesty.
Yeah, I basically see no chance at him. The media pundits hype up Maye because they have been doing so for over a year n a half now, but I don't even think it's close at all and the Commanders aren't taking Maye.
I heard Mark Sanchez on the radio today with Colin Cowherd. He was effusive with praise for Maye.
Loves his arm, build, and toughness.
I don't hate him at all and I'd be excited for a future with him I just think he locks on reads and runs into sacks/throws ints when he feels pressure, his footwork needs a lot of work too. He's nowhere near Daniels imo. He could be great, but a few areas that honestly reminds me of how DJ reacts to pressure.
Being accurate for no other reason than it makes sense.
It makes sense but I still find it hard to believe that they have McCarthy ranked ahead of Maye and if the Pats are open to deal 3 Id still think NY would gladly jump up there for Maye. Could be wrong but it does follow the recent rumors about a trade up. I find it interesting that Maye’s name isn’t brought up at all, especially since No3 could be available. I think that’s the smoke in all honesty.
The top 3 weren’t doing drills and Tierney was leading some of the drills so it makes sense he was talking with the prospects that were actually doing them.
Milton
Being accurate for no other reason than it makes sense.
It makes sense but I still find it hard to believe that they have McCarthy ranked ahead of Maye and if the Pats are open to deal 3 Id still think NY would gladly jump up there for Maye. Could be wrong but it does follow the recent rumors about a trade up. I find it interesting that Maye’s name isn’t brought up at all, especially since No3 could be available. I think that’s the smoke in all honesty.
The top 3 weren’t doing drills and Tierney was leading some of the drills so it makes sense he was talking with the prospects that were actually doing them.
The face on Tierney says 1000 words to me
Cajon High, baby!
It sucks, but without those wins the pressure to toss Daboll/Schoen might have been too much, and I think getting rid of them would have set back the NYG more than the loss in draft position.
I know this is the time of year where things get rumored, but isn't it worth validating before people get all wound up?
And ai thought the coaching shift was crazy.