for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants wanted Jayden Daniels per Albright

bigblue12 : 3/21/2024 6:59 pm
Not sure how true
Link - ( New Window )
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/21/2024 7:01 pm : link
Me too. But I fear WFT is taking him & no chance in hell WFT is trading with us for the #2 spot.
….  
ryanmkeane : 3/21/2024 7:02 pm : link
This guy knows nothing.
Not sure how credible the source...  
bw in dc : 3/21/2024 7:03 pm : link
but wanting Daniels as the main prize would make a lot of sense.
Tommy Cutlets can go straight to hell.  
bceagle05 : 3/21/2024 7:05 pm : link
Half kidding, of course.
RE: ….  
BigBlueShock : 3/21/2024 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16442006 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
This guy knows nothing.

I’m sure he’s certainly not nearly as schooled as you are

Typical. Someone says something you don’t like= “This guy knows nothing” 😂
Albright  
GiantGrit : 3/21/2024 7:09 pm : link
Has had good intel in the past. I've heard differently than he has, we'll see what happens.
...  
Mdgiantsfan : 3/21/2024 7:10 pm : link
well they should've tried harder to loose last year lol
Could be true. Could be lying-season misdirection.  
81_Great_Dane : 3/21/2024 7:15 pm : link
Since it is HIGHLY unlikely the Giants will get a shot at him, we'll probably never know.
For those keeping score at home  
Sammo85 : 3/21/2024 7:16 pm : link
Giants have now been linked to every draft eligible QB by these reporters, some fifteen times over and some QBs not even draft eligible yet also.
I can see this  
Biteymax22 : 3/21/2024 7:20 pm : link
Being accurate for no other reason than it makes sense.

Williams is going 1, the Pats have had it leaked that they’d take Daniels, WAS also hired an OC who’s system really fits him. If WAS takes him and the Pats honestly don’t want any QB not named Daniels, I think you see them trade out to Minnesota who draft Maye after hiring his HS coach as their QB coach.

Who’s left for us at QB? McCarthy is the first thought unless they’ve really fallen in love with Penix or Nix and are hiding it well.
"wanted" Daniels  
fish3321 : 3/21/2024 7:20 pm : link
this makes it seems like the draft already happened. Daniels probably won't be there but crazy things happen every.
RE: For those keeping score at home  
AcidTest : 3/21/2024 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16442024 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Giants have now been linked to every draft eligible QB by these reporters, some fifteen times over and some QBs not even draft eligible yet also.


^This.
A Jayden Daniels pick feels so different than what the NY Giants  
nygiantfan : 3/21/2024 7:22 pm : link
would typically execute on that it basically gives me additional comfort that he is the correct choice.
This is such a weird report  
Chris684 : 3/21/2024 7:29 pm : link
A) it makes it seem like the draft is over

B) it makes it seem like there was some kind of concrete report on McCarthy

Like most years we’ve seen and heard the Giants linked to multiple guys
RE: A Jayden Daniels pick feels so different than what the NY Giants  
bw in dc : 3/21/2024 7:33 pm : link
In comment 16442029 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
would typically execute on that it basically gives me additional comfort that he is the correct choice.


I would love the opportunity to bring in Daniels. But he does seem so antithetical to what we are used to...

RE: ….  
ajr2456 : 3/21/2024 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16442006 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
This guy knows nothing.


He’s a douche but that’s not true at all.
Be surprising  
Skittlebish : 3/21/2024 7:44 pm : link
From the people I know who actually know something, Daniels could be the surprise dropper...they tell me its a 2 stud QB draft, Williams and Maye...every other QB is a step below, some multiple steps. #justopinionsnotfacts
RE: RE: A Jayden Daniels pick feels so different than what the NY Giants  
nygiantfan : 3/21/2024 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16442036 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16442029 nygiantfan said:


Quote:


would typically execute on that it basically gives me additional comfort that he is the correct choice.



I would love the opportunity to bring in Daniels. But he does seem so antithetical to what we are used to...


Being a NY Giant fan these days isn't easy...you gotta' really want it.

The idea that a prospect as good as Daniels could be within reach and this franchise (to me) might take a pass just makes me sad.
RE: Be surprising  
Toth029 : 3/21/2024 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16442049 Skittlebish said:
Quote:
From the people I know who actually know something, Daniels could be the surprise dropper...they tell me its a 2 stud QB draft, Williams and Maye...every other QB is a step below, some multiple steps. #justopinionsnotfacts


It was Maye and Williams up until late December. People talk about fast risers but that's what Daniels has been. I'm not sure how good his arm is outside the hashes and against NFL defenses. And at Arizona, he was 175-180 lbs. Not getting weighed at the Combine is a little concerning too.
Did I miss something?  
Mayo2JZ : 3/21/2024 7:58 pm : link
Has the draft already happened? How does he know?
Who wouldn’t  
jeff57 : 3/21/2024 7:58 pm : link
I think he’ll end up being the best QB out of this draft.
RE: RE: ….  
The_Boss : 3/21/2024 8:00 pm : link
In comment 16442042 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16442006 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


This guy knows nothing.



He’s a douche but that’s not true at all.


How do you really feel about this guy?
RE: For those keeping score at home  
ZogZerg : 3/21/2024 8:02 pm : link
In comment 16442024 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Giants have now been linked to every draft eligible QB by these reporters, some fifteen times over and some QBs not even draft eligible yet also.


Bingo.
Someone is bound to be right. LOL
The  
g56blue10 : 3/21/2024 8:14 pm : link
Funny thing is, that who ever we draft people will be saying that ever one knew who they wanted and their so bad at hiding it.
I will support whoever  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/21/2024 8:17 pm : link
They draft but I have said on a few threads I thought he would drop. Doesn’t look like it but we will see.
Which QB displays the most josh Allen like athletic gifts  
DavidinBMNY : 3/21/2024 8:21 pm : link
That's who they want!
Good. More obfuscation.  
logman : 3/21/2024 8:23 pm : link
By draft day, I hope they've been linked to 20 players by "insiders"
JD had been my dream QB  
BleedBlue46 : 3/21/2024 8:25 pm : link
Since October. I see little to no chance we land him. I agree with Chris Simms' analysis of him: I'm most years he is the clear #1 pick, he's a special talent and definitively above everyone but CW. Alas, he will remain the QB of my dreams. And no, I'm not one of those people obsessed with not losing more games even though I was rooting for losses. We could've been 9-8 easier than we could have been 3-14. Our record is exactly right.
RE: I can see this  
auxelectric : 3/21/2024 8:27 pm : link
In comment 16442025 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Being accurate for no other reason than it makes sense.

Williams is going 1, the Pats have had it leaked that they’d take Daniels, WAS also hired an OC who’s system really fits him. If WAS takes him and the Pats honestly don’t want any QB not named Daniels, I think you see them trade out to Minnesota who draft Maye after hiring his HS coach as their QB coach.

Who’s left for us at QB? McCarthy is the first thought unless they’ve really fallen in love with Penix or Nix and are hiding it well.


It makes sense but I still find it hard to believe that they have McCarthy ranked ahead of Maye and if the Pats are open to deal 3 Id still think NY would gladly jump up there for Maye. Could be wrong but it does follow the recent rumors about a trade up. I find it interesting that Maye’s name isn’t brought up at all, especially since No3 could be available. I think that’s the smoke in all honesty.
RE: RE: RE: A Jayden Daniels pick feels so different than what the NY Giants  
bw in dc : 3/21/2024 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16442051 nygiantfan said:
Quote:

Being a NY Giant fan these days isn't easy...you gotta' really want it.

The idea that a prospect as good as Daniels could be within reach and this franchise (to me) might take a pass just makes me sad.


Daniels may feel close on paper, but to me he seems galaxies away with Chicago and Washington at 1 and 2, respectively.

Now, if we can climb to #3, then it gets much more interesting...

RE: RE: RE: RE: A Jayden Daniels pick feels so different than what the NY Giants  
BleedBlue46 : 3/21/2024 8:44 pm : link
In comment 16442085 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16442051 nygiantfan said:


Quote:



Being a NY Giant fan these days isn't easy...you gotta' really want it.

The idea that a prospect as good as Daniels could be within reach and this franchise (to me) might take a pass just makes me sad.



Daniels may feel close on paper, but to me he seems galaxies away with Chicago and Washington at 1 and 2, respectively.

Now, if we can climb to #3, then it gets much more interesting...


Yeah, I basically see no chance at him. The media pundits hype up Maye because they have been doing so for over a year n a half now, but I don't even think it's close at all and the Commanders aren't taking Maye.
Those few  
crooza172 : 3/21/2024 8:46 pm : link
Feel good wins were so worth it. We are in qb hell.
RE: ….  
Big Rick in FL : 3/21/2024 8:52 pm : link
In comment 16442006 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
This guy knows nothing.


This couldn't be more false. Allbright is one of the most accurate insiders not named. Schefter/Rapoport
RE: RE: RE: RE: A Jayden Daniels pick feels so different than what the NY Giants  
nygiantfan : 3/21/2024 8:52 pm : link
In comment 16442085 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16442051 nygiantfan said:


Quote:



Being a NY Giant fan these days isn't easy...you gotta' really want it.

The idea that a prospect as good as Daniels could be within reach and this franchise (to me) might take a pass just makes me sad.



Daniels may feel close on paper, but to me he seems galaxies away with Chicago and Washington at 1 and 2, respectively.

Now, if we can climb to #3, then it gets much more interesting...


Yeah, but not what I am getting at.

I wonder if Daniels is available and within reach will this franchise see beyond its norms and take advantage.

I can’t help but think QB Hell will likely continue for a bit longer. It just doesn’t feel like it is coming together well this offseason. They seem lost still.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: A Jayden Daniels pick feels so different than what the NY Giants  
bw in dc : 3/21/2024 8:57 pm : link
In comment 16442107 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:

Yeah, I basically see no chance at him. The media pundits hype up Maye because they have been doing so for over a year n a half now, but I don't even think it's close at all and the Commanders aren't taking Maye.


I heard Mark Sanchez on the radio today with Colin Cowherd. He was effusive with praise for Maye.

Loves his arm, build, and toughness.
RE: RE: ….  
OdellBeckhamJr : 3/21/2024 9:21 pm : link
In comment 16442113 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16442006 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


This guy knows nothing.



This couldn't be more false. Allbright is one of the most accurate insiders not named. Schefter/Rapoport


What specific examples of Benjamin Allbright's accuracy do you have in mind that place him in the same league as Schefter and Rapoport?
RE: Not sure how credible the source...  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/21/2024 9:24 pm : link
In comment 16442008 bw in dc said:
Quote:
but wanting Daniels as the main prize would make a lot of sense.


Makes all the sense to anyone who has watched him play and has seen our O-Line play
RE: RE: I can see this  
BleedBlue46 : 3/21/2024 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16442079 auxelectric said:
Quote:
In comment 16442025 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


Being accurate for no other reason than it makes sense.

Williams is going 1, the Pats have had it leaked that they’d take Daniels, WAS also hired an OC who’s system really fits him. If WAS takes him and the Pats honestly don’t want any QB not named Daniels, I think you see them trade out to Minnesota who draft Maye after hiring his HS coach as their QB coach.

Who’s left for us at QB? McCarthy is the first thought unless they’ve really fallen in love with Penix or Nix and are hiding it well.



It makes sense but I still find it hard to believe that they have McCarthy ranked ahead of Maye and if the Pats are open to deal 3 Id still think NY would gladly jump up there for Maye. Could be wrong but it does follow the recent rumors about a trade up. I find it interesting that Maye’s name isn’t brought up at all, especially since No3 could be available. I think that’s the smoke in all honesty.



RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: A Jayden Daniels pick feels so different than what the NY Giants  
BleedBlue46 : 3/21/2024 9:29 pm : link
In comment 16442119 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16442107 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:



Yeah, I basically see no chance at him. The media pundits hype up Maye because they have been doing so for over a year n a half now, but I don't even think it's close at all and the Commanders aren't taking Maye.



I heard Mark Sanchez on the radio today with Colin Cowherd. He was effusive with praise for Maye.

Loves his arm, build, and toughness.


I don't hate him at all and I'd be excited for a future with him I just think he locks on reads and runs into sacks/throws ints when he feels pressure, his footwork needs a lot of work too. He's nowhere near Daniels imo. He could be great, but a few areas that honestly reminds me of how DJ reacts to pressure.
RE: RE: RE: I can see this  
auxelectric : 3/21/2024 9:33 pm : link
In comment 16442158 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16442079 auxelectric said:


Quote:


In comment 16442025 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


Being accurate for no other reason than it makes sense.

Williams is going 1, the Pats have had it leaked that they’d take Daniels, WAS also hired an OC who’s system really fits him. If WAS takes him and the Pats honestly don’t want any QB not named Daniels, I think you see them trade out to Minnesota who draft Maye after hiring his HS coach as their QB coach.

Who’s left for us at QB? McCarthy is the first thought unless they’ve really fallen in love with Penix or Nix and are hiding it well.



It makes sense but I still find it hard to believe that they have McCarthy ranked ahead of Maye and if the Pats are open to deal 3 Id still think NY would gladly jump up there for Maye. Could be wrong but it does follow the recent rumors about a trade up. I find it interesting that Maye’s name isn’t brought up at all, especially since No3 could be available. I think that’s the smoke in all honesty.






The top 3 weren’t doing drills and Tierney was leading some of the drills so it makes sense he was talking with the prospects that were actually doing them.
It’s A Gift To NYG’s  
MojoEd : 3/21/2024 9:37 pm : link
Higher ups that don’t want to move on from DJ that this information leaked. Trade up can be nixed as too expensive, and in the best case scenario, QBs are gone by #6. Higher ups get status quo they want with “clean hands.”
RE: Which QB displays the most josh Allen like athletic gifts  
Ivan15 : 3/21/2024 9:43 pm : link
In comment 16442071 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
That's who they want!
______________
Milton
RE: RE: RE: RE: I can see this  
BleedBlue46 : 3/21/2024 10:06 pm : link
In comment 16442173 auxelectric said:
Quote:
In comment 16442158 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16442079 auxelectric said:


Quote:


In comment 16442025 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


Being accurate for no other reason than it makes sense.

Williams is going 1, the Pats have had it leaked that they’d take Daniels, WAS also hired an OC who’s system really fits him. If WAS takes him and the Pats honestly don’t want any QB not named Daniels, I think you see them trade out to Minnesota who draft Maye after hiring his HS coach as their QB coach.

Who’s left for us at QB? McCarthy is the first thought unless they’ve really fallen in love with Penix or Nix and are hiding it well.



It makes sense but I still find it hard to believe that they have McCarthy ranked ahead of Maye and if the Pats are open to deal 3 Id still think NY would gladly jump up there for Maye. Could be wrong but it does follow the recent rumors about a trade up. I find it interesting that Maye’s name isn’t brought up at all, especially since No3 could be available. I think that’s the smoke in all honesty.








The top 3 weren’t doing drills and Tierney was leading some of the drills so it makes sense he was talking with the prospects that were actually doing them.


The face on Tierney says 1000 words to me
 
christian : 3/21/2024 10:11 pm : link


Cajon High, baby!
I am an unapologetic play to win every game fan  
Blue Dream : 3/21/2024 11:42 pm : link
But man hard to see how this shitty season and draft order could have played out much worse.
RE: I am an unapologetic play to win every game fan  
MojoEd : 3/21/2024 11:53 pm : link
In comment 16442298 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
But man hard to see how this shitty season and draft order could have played out much worse.

It sucks, but without those wins the pressure to toss Daboll/Schoen might have been too much, and I think getting rid of them would have set back the NYG more than the loss in draft position.
How the hell would any reporter know this unless  
NormanAllen_95 : 3/21/2024 11:56 pm : link
DG was still in the org?

I know this is the time of year where things get rumored, but isn't it worth validating before people get all wound up?

And ai thought the coaching shift was crazy.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 