Where do you stand with Schoen and Daboll?

The outcome of the Jones contract sucks. If you want to blame it all on Schoen and Daboll fine. I don't want to rehash that. It is possible for Daboll and Schoen to course correct and recover (the 49ers drafted Trey Lance).
Year 1 we win a playoff game that nobody had on their bingo card coming into the season. Daboll is coach of the year.
Year 2 things didn't go our way. Andrew Thomas is hurt the first game of the year. Schoen admittedly did not invest as much in the Oline as maybe he should have. There was the Jones debacle with his play and injuries. Some of Daboll's in game coaching decisions were questionable. On the positive side, it is clear Daboll got the most out of Devito. There was the Wink drama. Daboll is now a micromanaging a***hole and that is bad because micro managing a***hole coaches don't win championships, except when they do.
I'd argue that Schoen and Daboll are at least league average in their respective jobs, which is better than Gettleman and the other head coaches we have hired over the last decade.
When Schoen/Daboll see an area of need with the roster they at least appear to try to address it. Last year we signed Okereke to improve the LBs. We recently signed more Olineman to bolster the line. Our mid round draft picks under Schoen are contributing and have not completely disappeared. And the scholarship era for draft picks is over. It does appear that they actually do believe in competition and letting the best players play.
There has been no QB sneaks on 3rd and long or smug arrogant comments making fun of analytics.
Do we really want to run these guys out of town and run the risk of the Mara family hiring new people?
Davoli probably has some personality things to work on, and his 2023 team was pitifully prepared to begin the regular season. He quickly started making decisions with tunnel vision, and hope he figures out how to overcome it.
They're not perfect, but they're better than their predecessors.
I think a poster fell victim to a spellcheck fail. It's simply too funny to let it go.
These guys took over a team with a horrid cap situation
A terrible roster.
Little to no depth at multiple positions due to mutliple years of bad drafts.
A completely outdated team of scouts and analysts.
A poorly staffed front office.
Won a playoff game first year..
had a bad second year...
I keep saying the same thing.. if this year was last year and play year was THIS past season.. perspective would be COMPLETELY different.
Mistakes are going to be made.. No one gets it 100% perfect.. NO ONE.. The question is how quickly can you pivot from the mistakes made..
WTF is this ‘Davoli’ thing? I have seen this from multiple posters. Is it an inside joke? Or a crack at Dabs’ weight?
I think a poster fell victim to a spellcheck fail. It's simply too funny to let it go.
It was in a post that pretty clearly was a troll job. And the Poster referred him as Davoli multiple times. After the reactions to the post I knew it was going to stick in BBI lore...
Year 2- disappointing results, but we did have some key guys out plus we could have won 8 or 9 with gut wrenching losses to the Jets and Rams because of Kicker injuries and the Bills because of horrible clock management .
2024 off season has been great so far, beyond my expectations:
Firing all the bad coaches and hiring guys who appear to be more competent….finally addressing OL a much needed do over….nice not to have our entire season rest on one overrated player- Evan Neal.
Looking forward to the draft…won’t be disappointed if the right QB does not fall into our lap…will be very pleased with a stud #1 WR. I’m sure the franchise QB will rise up soon.
Coaches are too scared to play their starters because of injury. Well they get hurt anyway so that’s a load of crap. I know it’s a completely different era but Parcells had all his starters play a ton in the pre season.
I’m not saying out Sehorn back on kick returns… but the starters, especially the oline need to play a lot more in the preseason.
As for Dab's, I think he's a good coach. What he did with DeVito and his many limitations this year was commendable and the year before with Jones. I think if he's given a QB with elite talent, he will be here a long time.
Schoen is aggressive and willing to move off mistakes, which are both good traits. Just need to nail those draft picks a little better.
So they set about as if they were building a contender when in truth it was a scrappy but deeply flawed roster. Took a gamble on elite but unreliable talent, designed an offense around it, and it collapsed in catastrophic fashion 5 minutes into week 1. But they managed to find some semblance of a football team by late in the year and I'm willing to look at it like a mulligan.
So I believe. But having seen the bad the leash would be shorter.
He gets credit for realizing he messed up, and course correcting for this upcoming year.
Man, I was at 100%, and he's made some really smart moves (not getting into what is said to JS from above, but I believe there was A LOT for JS to deal with, hence the contracts for faces of franchise)
I took JS down to about 90% confidence, but much has to do with the Offensive players that weren't kept last year (Crowder, etc.) that were probably more on Dabes
Seems to have plugged a ton of massive holes the last 2 years. I liked the move for Burns. Maybe the WanDale move was a round too high, but I'm not gonna kill him for it, since he traded down (twice if I recall). I was on board with Waller being our Kelce, but the injury bug showed up. Very young team that needed a few vets here and there. More bodies for OL, can't be mad at that. Seems to be doing much better in the spending for positional value department.
Lock was a decent gamble on a high pick for cheap. If they figure out QB this year, then I'll go back to 100% :)
Dabes - full confidence in him and his offense. A lot less confidence in personnel decisions. The whole Wink thing was SO weird. Hopefully that was a 1 off with head-butting the DC.
Very glad that Kafka is back. (Kafka will end up being HC for "continuity" if Dabes winds up out. But I don't think he will.
Hopefully they clean up their minor mistakes and can move forward without "the family" guiding decisions anymore. There's a nice core on the Defense. OL got a ton of love & I think just having a different OL coach is good for a few extra wins. At least a few more first downs.
let's win some games!
Safe & Sane sometimes keeps you in it too.
I honestly think we only saw the tip of the iceberg with regards to the Wink upheaval..just Dabes body language and mannerisms on the sidelines last year made me think he was dealing with more than the normal team issues
I know this sounds crazy but the worst thing that happened to him is that the team played well in his first year. I don’t think him or anyone expected that. He wanted/needed to gut the team and start over but when you go to the playoffs and win a game, it’s hard to say at that point we’re still gutting the team. That led to false hope and an accelerated timeline. Last year was a reality check and although most of it was injury related, it just showed the team still needed a rebuild. We all know the mistakes he made with Barkley and DJ but I’ll give him a slight mulligan since I would find it difficult to get rid of them after winning a playoff game.
I’m going to judge him more off this year and next. Now that he had some cap room, I feel like he played it smart not paying McKinney especially and allocated more of the cap to more important positions. Obviously Thibs, Neal and JMS have to show more but I thought he drafted well. I’d like to see how he navigates the QB situation. Does he get the QB this year? Or does he get a legit #1 WR this year and go all in next year on a QB. It’s going to be fascinating to see how he handles this offseason and next.
Daboll needs todo better but I’m still a bit hopeful.
If this year is a disaster I could see moving on from Dabs but keeping Schoen.
I want some continuity though
I am giving them a 5 year window.
Especially regarding the QB.
If they fail to deliver a QB at the top of this draft and deliver some hope to this franchise because we do not have an NFL starting QB on the roster, then I will believe they need to go as soon as possible.
Daboll needs to learn the lessons of other Belichick/Saban disciples, you need hardware before you treat people like they dio. Not sure that will work anymore..
Daboll needs to repair his image, which despite the Wink backlash going on was as much Daboll's fault as that of some bitter ex-coordinator. However, the man can coach and he made do with an untalented team last year that also suffered a rash of injuries at the most vulnerable positions.
For as bad as DG was as GM. He did draft Thomas and Lawrence, two top players at their positions and possibly HOFers.
Schoen's drafts have been Meh despite high picks. No one has performed at their draft level except maybe a late guy or 2.
Daboll went from Genius to idiot from season 1 to season 2. Inconsistency in coaching, going for it at some points then not going for it with the game on the line. Players are not developing in the system. Year 1 draftees were not improved year 2.
These are both rookie coach and GM so I dont mind a little learning curve but year 3 needs to see the year 1 draft class perform, not just Neal. Year 2 drafted players need to advance, we cant have Banks repeat year 1 which was good not great, he needs to be great. JMS needs to take a leap.
On Schoen is the OL, if this unit sucks after all the resources they poured in for 3 years he needs to go. his evaluation of OL talent will be about as bad as it gets if they fail again. He cant blame the previous regime, they gave him Thomas.
Year 3 is put up or get out for me from an overall talent level. Show improvement or it's time to try a new GM.
I don't believe the Jones contract was on Schoen - it's got Mara written all over it.
That being said, they need to find the QB this year. Whether it's one of the top 4 or Nix later in the draft, Schoen needs to make something happen. If he doesn't, both he and Daboll will likely be canned - victims of ownership's unwarranted belief in Daniel Jones.
For those that don't follow basketball or the Knicks closely, in year 1 of Rose/Thibs the Knicks vastly outperformed expectations. Coming off of a season in which the previous regime led the team to a 21-45 record, the Knicks went 41-31 in their first year under Rose/Thibs and won a first round playoff series. Because of this unexpected success, the front office foolishly gave Evan Fournier a 4 year $71 million contract, which pretty quickly was viewed as an albatross, and also "ran it back" by giving contracts to guys like Derrick Rose, Alec Burks, and Nerlens Noel that were pretty widely criticized in the moment. Basically, they let one successful year change their thinking from what should have been a multi year rebuild to instead more of a win now approach.
Sounds pretty similar to the Schoen/Daboll Giants right?
In the Knicks example, Rose and the FO pretty quickly realized their mistake, and rather than making more short sighted moves to try to double down on the win now approach, they pivoted to making smaller transactions to accumulate assets, move off of bad salary, and put the team in position to get back on track.
Hopefully, this is the approach that we see the Giants take (and judging by how they handled Barkley and McKinney in free agency there are signs that is the case). The big indicator would be how they approach Daniel Jones. If they operate with him as the starter going forward rather than admitting it is a mistake cutting ties, then that will be pretty alarming. The Jones contract can ultimately be a small hiccup in a successful rebuild, or it could be the albatross move they double down on that ultimately leads to their failure.
Not avoid, not sugarcoat, not excuse it away
I also like the ballsy trades....not half ass it, but swing for the fence type trades.
Like that they Cut coaching mistakes.....keep coaching strength
The latter can be fixed with a sound plan and coaching.
I think Daboll is a good football mind who’s good with QBs. He got a playoff win out of Jones and made Taylor/DeVito look functional despite a putrid OL. He has some game management things to clean up and needs to work on keeping his composure, but if he can learn from his mistakes like Schoen, he could be here a long time. If he’s stubborn about changing, he’ll be gone next year.
harbough is maybe the only answer i can come up with personally (he was my first choice 2 years ago too). maybe mike mcdaniels. neither is a lock though.
people will call it meaningless but Daboll has proved a lot to me with his ability to win with 3 different QBs. he got a career year out of Jones, solid play out of Tyrod, and then miraculous play out of Tommy Cutlets given the talent level and pedigree.
this regime may not be breaking any records or even leading the race, but they are in it. there is hope.
Daboll: Shaky on him. Little too much of the pass game and perimeter ball emphasis. Ineffective run game with the RB's. Signs he like to pass the blame. It is not just about wins/losses but the team needs to show a lot of progress this season. If not, then cut bait.
For over 40 years, HC's who win SB's have done so within five years except for two. Time is not on your side as HC.
KT and Banks haven’t performed to their draft level? Really?
Since when can you fully evaluate a draft class after a year or two?
Do you watch the games?
Side note….Bellinger did regress in year 2
Young retires and Ernie takes over in 1996.
Fassel is hired we make the playoffs in 1997 with Danny Kannell. Suck for 2 years. Sign Kerry Collins. 2000 Super Bowl!
2002 Shockey draft, playoffs. Horrible loss to SF.
2003 4-12. Everybody fired except Ernie.
Coughlin hired. Manning trade. Collins cut. 2006 Ernie retires, Reese is hired. 42. 46. Great time to be Giants fan!
2014 OBJ! The catch! 2015 Coughlin “ retires “. 2016 McAdoo hired, playoffs! The boat trip…..tripped over our dicks in GB.
2017 Gino replaces a healthy Eli. Reese is fired! McAdoo is fired. Gettleman is hired with Shurmur. Barkley is drafted in 2018. Eli given a shot to turn things around. Didn’t work.
2019 Jones drafted. Eli Benched. Eli retires. Shurmur fired.
2020 Joe Judge hired. Finally get a Left Tackle.
2021 judge Fired. Gettleman “ retires “.
2022 Schoen is hired. Daboll is hired. Giants go to the playoffs and win their first playoff game in 11 years!
2023. Jones re-signed, Barkley tagged. Wheels fall off in Dallas. Injury plagued season. DeVito provides 3 game win streak and Giant fans experience fun but also pulling hair out because we want the first pick in the draft.
2024. Schoen and Daboll on hot seat with the fans. Giants need to get rid of Jones and draft a new QB, but a good one, the right one, not the wrong one or Daboll, who coached a mediocre Giants team to their first playoff win in 11 years might lose his job. Joe Schoen, who drafted a pass rushing OLB in the first round, first since 1984, might lose his job if the Giants suck in 2024.
Yesterday’s NFL compared to the NFL of today.
Patience is a virtue…..and is becoming extinct.
Schoen has a lot of work to do. The pressure is on to solve the QB mess he created.
With Dabs, at least he has COTY and deserves credit for leading a bad roster to a playoff win. But he really seemed to undo all that goodwill last year. So few 2+ score wins in his tenure, with a shitload of blowout losses.
What has Schoen proven? Does he deserve credit for extending AT and Dex? His drafts are too recent to judge, but the Neal pick is looking dubious at best.
He has the distinction of being the only GM to extend a quarterback after not picking up the 5th-year option—a move that now looks atrocious. It will look even worse if he uses the 6th overall pick to replace that player one year later. Even though that's likely the best move.
We'll see if spending a high 2nd round pick and $150M on an edge rusher will make a difference to a team that should be in a total rebuild.
I've said this before... it's not even certain he's an upgrade over Gettleman at this point.
pick and $150M on an edge rusher will make a difference to a team that should be in a total rebuild.
In regard to Burns-- he is 25 April 26h. That still is fine for a rebuild imo. But ofc Burns has to produce.
As for Joe...let's face it...the Jones contract is an absolute albatross & looking like one of the worst contracts in awhile. & while we might never know if John gave an edict for DJ to be brought back, Joe is the GM so he'll be tagged as the one responsible, whether that's fair or not. His drafts have been alright...nothing speculator. He needs to start putting pelts on the wall when it comes to that. His OL signings prior to this offseason-which are TBD-were whiffs. The Okerke signing was a good one & we've had some good pickups like Pinnock & Gunner. I thought he fleeced Seattle with the Leo trade. But he needs to hit on the QB to replace Jones.
