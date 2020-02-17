Where do you stand with Schoen and Daboll? Spartan10 : 3/22/2024 12:52 pm

The outcome of the Jones contract sucks. If you want to blame it all on Schoen and Daboll fine. I don't want to rehash that. It is possible for Daboll and Schoen to course correct and recover (the 49ers drafted Trey Lance).



Year 1 we win a playoff game that nobody had on their bingo card coming into the season. Daboll is coach of the year.



Year 2 things didn't go our way. Andrew Thomas is hurt the first game of the year. Schoen admittedly did not invest as much in the Oline as maybe he should have. There was the Jones debacle with his play and injuries. Some of Daboll's in game coaching decisions were questionable. On the positive side, it is clear Daboll got the most out of Devito. There was the Wink drama. Daboll is now a micromanaging a***hole and that is bad because micro managing a***hole coaches don't win championships, except when they do.



I'd argue that Schoen and Daboll are at least league average in their respective jobs, which is better than Gettleman and the other head coaches we have hired over the last decade.



When Schoen/Daboll see an area of need with the roster they at least appear to try to address it. Last year we signed Okereke to improve the LBs. We recently signed more Olineman to bolster the line. Our mid round draft picks under Schoen are contributing and have not completely disappeared. And the scholarship era for draft picks is over. It does appear that they actually do believe in competition and letting the best players play.



There has been no QB sneaks on 3rd and long or smug arrogant comments making fun of analytics.



Do we really want to run these guys out of town and run the risk of the Mara family hiring new people?

