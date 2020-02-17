Pretty Rickey on NYG-NE potential trade

|
New England has agreed to trade the #3 pick in the 2024 draft, along with a 2025 4th round pick, to the Giants for #6, #47, 2025 1st and 3rd round picks and two players on rookie deals. No confirmation on the players yet, but it is presumed to be Azeez Ojulari and Evan Neal. Stay tuned
The deal could make more sense if there's conditional compensation coming back to the Giants depending on how those two players do.
I don't see Schoen agreeing to trade Neal right now, though.
Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.
Assuming this isn't a FAKE Pretty Rickey -- who the fuck is Pretty Rickey, and why should we give him any credence?
And it if doesn't hit you are the Carolina Panthers with Bryce Young for Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, plus more. It is easy in hindsight, but that is risky!
I was just glad your favorite player of all-time wasn't mentioned - #86.
This is just not true. No offense but this is the burned out fan in you. Yes, plenty of franchises have been hindered by the cost of trading up for a QB. There are multiple ways to build up a team. Giving up this much pretty much guarantees this team isn't going anywhere because we have so many holes to fill and we will be limited on resources to do so. No QB ever does it on his own.
If that is the case... I take the deal
This is no time for joking.
It's not aggressive. It's irresponsible.
I don't know...Del Taco has been one of the good discoveries about moving to the West Coast.
I'm fine with the cost of the trade, and I'd be very encouraged to see the front office acknowledging an error with Neal Rather than chasing a lost cause.
A 1st, a 2nd AND a 3rd is far too much. Plus players?!
6 + next years 1st or 6 + 47 and next years 2nd. Is the very most that kind of trade should cost. I say stay put, don’t trade up OR trade back… get one of those 3 stud WR1’s (Harrison, Nabers, Odunze)
Personally I'm not. I like the Eluemenor signing. But I don't see Schoen moving on just yet. Ojulari I see more because he's on his final year and is hurt more than he plays.
I might be a burnt out fan. I probably am. But I do legitimately think getting a franchise QB is the quickest way to compete in this league. We need one. And losing Azzez & Neal...again, not losing sleep over either. The former is good when healthy, which is next to never, & the latter has 'bust' written all over him right now.
That's called wishful thinking. Look at this roster. Schoen hasn't done shit in 2 years.
If we trade Neal we now have a hole at OG. Neal can still be good at RT or RG. Ojulari is a nice third pass rusher, but really I don't want to give up the #1 next year. That is where the deal gets killed for me unless it includes DJ.... Then I am all in.
I grew up about 45 minutes from Daniels. At the time where I lived was a fairly small town. We'd play the teams from the San Bernardino area and they'd beat us down.
But it looks like this trade-based on above posts-is fake so...se la vie.
I am just so thirsty for a franchise QB. I'd probably give up a finger for one, Haha. This is the most beaten down I've been as a Giants fan in awhile. Just give me hope.
All of his accounts have been closed.
Hopefully he pops up here with some actual inside info again.
It's time for a new approach.
Pending physical, Dalton Risner will be a Cowboy. 1 year, $7 million deal, full guaranteed. Cowboys intend to move Tyler Smith to LT, allowing Risner to slide in at LG
Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey.... 6h.
In the coming days, the Giants will restructure Andrew Thomas's contract and open up $9.5 million in cap space. Intent is to sign WR Corey Davis (pending physical) to a one year deal, and to meet with Safety Julian Blackmon following his visit to the 49ers.
Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey.... 7h.
The Chiefs - Colts trade involving L'Jarious Sneed is stalled, but not dead. The trade compensation is set at a swap of picks 15 and 32 and a 2025 3rd round pick. The hold up is over the contract the Colts will sign him to. Sneed wants 3 years $75 mill.
A lot of people though AT was terrible his first two years also. Errick Flowers was a horrible RT, but turned out to be a pretty good OG. There is still a good chance he can be a productive player. Some players take longer than others.
I’ve really come to feel that the difference between good front offices and bad ones isn’t as much making good picks, its realizing they’ve made a bad one and moving on quickly.
The odds in the draft are low as it is, you can’t feel bad about making a bad pick and double down on it like the Giants have been.
Thanks friend.
Which I would do to get my pick of the litter.
This is way too much to possibly wind up with our third choice player.
I am just so thirsty for a franchise QB. I'd probably give up a finger for one, Haha. This is the most beaten down I've been as a Giants fan in awhile. Just give me hope.
And whiffed on Neal. Gave Jones an insane deal. This roster is just as bad as when he took over. The best players on the team are Gettleman's picks. We have to be honest. We cannot just cherry pick what we want to fit out narrative. You're a good poster but saying we just give up whatever for a risky situation is not the answer. I don't want to get all into the statistics but Mahomes is the only 1st round QB to win a SB in the last X years. Imo, it is SB or bust. Just being a good team isn't good enough for me. We have seen it time after time after time. QBs need help. There was a statistic where no team has ever won a SB with taking up over a certain percentage of the cap. Yes, QB is the most important position in sports but that doesn't mean you do anything for that QB. It is the ultimate team sport. The other players matter too.
But he has been a terrible player in these two years. Terrible. The Giants' culture for a decade has been to keep terrible players in the hope they'll become good.
A lot of people though AT was terrible his first two years also. Errick Flowers was a horrible RT, but turned out to be a pretty good OG. There is still a good chance he can be a productive player. Some players take longer than others.
And I can name a million examples where players started terribly and stayed terrible.
Schoen should be finding reasons to replace players, not reasons to keep them.
Do not give away premium 2025 picks°
°See Panthers Beara trade
6 and 47 alone meets the "trade value" equivalent. Ok throw in next year's 2, or 1 if necessary but not 1 and 3.
I wouldn't mind Neal if they think he isn't going to turn it around - clears some cap if designated post June 1 trade - almost $3 mill
In all honesty, Maye may not be the #3 QB. We don't know who the #2 is after Williams. Just because Wash picks Daniels doesn't mean he is better or turns out better than Maye (or McCarthy).
But agree that whomever, it is far too much.
6 and 47 alone meets the "trade value" equivalent. Ok throw in next year's 2, or 1 if necessary but not 1 and 3.
I wouldn't mind Neal if they think he isn't going to turn it around - clears some cap if designated post June 1 trade - almost $3 mill
Technically, this trade would just about match what the Jets gave up when they traded pick 6, 37 and 49 and a future 2nd. A future 1st value is basically a little better than pick 37 and the future 3rd plus 2 young players we don't believe in and the extra value of 2025 1st vs pick 37 basically equates to what the Jets traded. I was imagining we would have to trade pick 6, 47 and a future 1st, 2nd and maybe a 3rd to sweeten the deal. This is very similar only with a couple young, cheap players instead of the 2025 2nd. This is a very realistic trade package. I'd imagine we could have kept the 2025 1st if we dangled KT but Schoen didn't want to do that. Or maybe made it a 2025 2nd and Hyatt instead of the 2025 1st but once again he wouldn't want to do that as Hyatt has shown the potential to be a star. If we don't get the injury bug I think we could easily be around 9-8 with an much easier schedule so that 2025 1st could be around pick 20-25 imo.
If Joe and Dabs think a quarterback is the franchise quarterback, and most other NFL talent evaluators feel the same, then give everything up for him. Peyton Manning, John Elway, Troy Aikman. But if the two of them don’t have a lot of company in their evaluation, then it is a big gamble. If you’re not taking the first or second off the board, it is a big gamble.
I haven’t done the research, but if you’re taking one of the quarterbacks generally thought to be the 3rd, 4th and 5th best available, they all probably have about the same chance of being the future Hall-of-Famer and you drastically cut your risk if you keep the 2nd rounder and next year’s 1st.
This.
+1
they go 6, 47, 2025 1st and 3rd plus two youngish players.
6 and 47 alone meets the "trade value" equivalent. Ok throw in next year's 2, or 1 if necessary but not 1 and 3.
I wouldn't mind Neal if they think he isn't going to turn it around - clears some cap if designated post June 1 trade - almost $3 mill
Technically, this trade would just about match what the Jets gave up when they traded pick 6, 37 and 49 and a future 2nd. A future 1st value is basically a little better than pick 37 and the future 3rd plus 2 young players we don't believe in and the extra value of 2025 1st vs pick 37 basically equates to what the Jets traded. I was imagining we would have to trade pick 6, 47 and a future 1st, 2nd and maybe a 3rd to sweeten the deal. This is very similar only with a couple young, cheap players instead of the 2025 2nd. This is a very realistic trade package. I'd imagine we could have kept the 2025 1st if we dangled KT but Schoen didn't want to do that. Or maybe made it a 2025 2nd and Hyatt instead of the 2025 1st but once again he wouldn't want to do that as Hyatt has shown the potential to be a star. If we don't get the injury bug I think we could easily be around 9-8 with an much easier schedule so that 2025 1st could be around pick 20-25 imo.
And if it turns out like Carolina and Chicago?
they go 6, 47, 2025 1st and 3rd plus two youngish players.
6 and 47 alone meets the "trade value" equivalent. Ok throw in next year's 2, or 1 if necessary but not 1 and 3.
I wouldn't mind Neal if they think he isn't going to turn it around - clears some cap if designated post June 1 trade - almost $3 mill
Technically, this trade would just about match what the Jets gave up when they traded pick 6, 37 and 49 and a future 2nd. A future 1st value is basically a little better than pick 37 and the future 3rd plus 2 young players we don't believe in and the extra value of 2025 1st vs pick 37 basically equates to what the Jets traded. I was imagining we would have to trade pick 6, 47 and a future 1st, 2nd and maybe a 3rd to sweeten the deal. This is very similar only with a couple young, cheap players instead of the 2025 2nd. This is a very realistic trade package. I'd imagine we could have kept the 2025 1st if we dangled KT but Schoen didn't want to do that. Or maybe made it a 2025 2nd and Hyatt instead of the 2025 1st but once again he wouldn't want to do that as Hyatt has shown the potential to be a star. If we don't get the injury bug I think we could easily be around 9-8 with an much easier schedule so that 2025 1st could be around pick 20-25 imo.
And if it turns out like Carolina and Chicago?
I think this is a fake prettyrickey, but I'm just responding to those whom think this is totally unrealistic. To get pick 3 realistic compensation without any players would be pick 6, 47, 2025 1st and 2nd imo. I know it would be a lot, but that is realistic compensation and it's only a mistake if the QB isn't good.
It's a bold move, but sometimes you have to take huge swings like this. If it backfires, we regroup in two years--which ironically is probably when the next class of QB's will come out that match this year's level of talent.
You people are fucking insanely hysterical. “No way! We can’t give that up!”
The Giants need a QB. No team is just going to hand it to them. Get a clue.
There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.
Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.
This is just not true. No offense but this is the burned out fan in you. Yes, plenty of franchises have been hindered by the cost of trading up for a QB. There are multiple ways to build up a team. Giving up this much pretty much guarantees this team isn't going anywhere because we have so many holes to fill and we will be limited on resources to do so. No QB ever does it on his own.
No offense, this post is the Pollyanna in you. The team has been terrible for more than a decade. It’s time to swing for the fences.
Teams like the Giants need to believe they can win.
I am fine if they want to go after a QB..if its bpa..but the Giants can also use a #1 WR that I assume is rated higher.
Eli trade was effectively 1st round swap between picks 1 and 4, 3rd and next years 1st and 5th. This is not that much different except for players and recently adding Elemuenor and Burns make both more expendable.
Teams like the Giants need to believe they can win.
I am fine if they want to go after a QB..if its bpa..but the Giants can also use a #1 WR that I assume is rated higher.
Draft a WR. Sure. With what QB throwing to him? The shit they have now?
Now that I've read the entire thread, it looks like this trade proposal was a FAKE.
Bummer.
As to SFGNC's comment above... it's the one that makes the most sense.
Sure it's an overpay, but if the QB turns out to be a franchise guy. Who cares?
But he has been a terrible player in these two years. Terrible. The Giants' culture for a decade has been to keep terrible players in the hope they'll become good.
It's time for a new approach.
A lot of people though AT was terrible his first two years also. Errick Flowers was a horrible RT, but turned out to be a pretty good OG. There is still a good chance he can be a productive player. Some players take longer than others.
Besides the horrible coach Neal played on a broken ankle last year. Lets see how he does healthy with a hopefully competent coach
Venn diagram, not pie chart. This is why they don’t let me do math at work.
If Schoen and Daboll ever did this trade they should immediately be removed from their positions and their asses dumped on Paterson Plank Rd...
There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.
Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.
Now that I've read the entire thread, it looks like this trade proposal was a FAKE.
Bummer.
As to SFGNC's comment above... it's the one that makes the most sense.
Sure it's an overpay, but if the QB turns out to be a franchise guy. Who cares?
Exactly.
These same people yelling about not trading would also not have done the Eli trade. I was in the group that wanted to stick with and build around Collins and get Gallery. I learned my lesson then.
Somebody said they weren't allowed to do math at work. Here's some math:
Nix at #6 plus the players we'd take with the draft picks we'd lose, as well as Neal and Ojulari, is much more likely to help the Giants than JJM, Maye, or Daniels at #3. And I don't want to take Nix at #6.
Teams like the Giants need to believe they can win.
I am fine if they want to go after a QB..if its bpa..but the Giants can also use a #1 WR that I assume is rated higher.
Franchise QBs vs. Franchise WRs
The positional value of a QB is obviously higher than a WR. And franchise QBs tend to last a lot longer than franchise WRs.
Also, if a QB loses a step, it's not a big deal. When a WR loses a step, he's a JAG or out of the NFL. (Like OBJ after year 6.)
Here's a list of career lengths of some top Giants WRs and QBs
WRs
Amani Toomer 13-year career
Frank Gifford 12-year career
Plaxico Burress 11-year career
Kyle Rote 11-year career
Homer Jones 7-year career
Hakeem Nicks 7-year career
Mario Manningham 6-year career
Victor Cruz 6-year career
Steve Smith 6-year career
QBs
YA Title 17-year career
Eli Manning 16-year career
Phil Simms 15-year career
Charlie Conerly 14-year career
If QB is last piece....let's say, SF 49ers might be a team to do it.
Teams like the Giants need to believe they can win.
I am fine if they want to go after a QB..if its bpa..but the Giants can also use a #1 WR that I assume is rated higher.
Forgot to add my favorite Giants QB...
Fran Tarkenton 18-year career
Somebody said they weren't allowed to do math at work. Here's some math:
Nix at #6 plus the players we'd take with the draft picks we'd lose, as well as Neal and Ojulari, is much more likely to help the Giants than JJM, Maye, or Daniels at #3. And I don't want to take Nix at #6.
I'm not saying I would love this trade. I wouldn't love it and it would make me very uneasy, but if they hit on the qb then it's a win.
+1000
This is the kind of trade that cripples a franchise for years.
Reinstated and cut, I believe
they go 6, 47, 2025 1st and 3rd plus two youngish players.
6 and 47 alone meets the "trade value" equivalent. Ok throw in next year's 2, or 1 if necessary but not 1 and 3.
I wouldn't mind Neal if they think he isn't going to turn it around - clears some cap if designated post June 1 trade - almost $3 mill
Technically, this trade would just about match what the Jets gave up when they traded pick 6, 37 and 49 and a future 2nd. A future 1st value is basically a little better than pick 37 and the future 3rd plus 2 young players we don't believe in and the extra value of 2025 1st vs pick 37 basically equates to what the Jets traded. I was imagining we would have to trade pick 6, 47 and a future 1st, 2nd and maybe a 3rd to sweeten the deal. This is very similar only with a couple young, cheap players instead of the 2025 2nd. This is a very realistic trade package. I'd imagine we could have kept the 2025 1st if we dangled KT but Schoen didn't want to do that. Or maybe made it a 2025 2nd and Hyatt instead of the 2025 1st but once again he wouldn't want to do that as Hyatt has shown the potential to be a star. If we don't get the injury bug I think we could easily be around 9-8 with an much easier schedule so that 2025 1st could be around pick 20-25 imo.
And if it turns out like Carolina and Chicago?
You do realize we are already about as bad as those teams. The objective in the NFL is to win Super Bowls. It isn't to muddle along and maybe get to a Wild Card game. We've done it your way since 2019. It doesn't work. Build around a QB with elite upside. That's the hope here.
Meanwhile only a small amount of us remained to greet Eli when he arrived at Stadium and Sid Rosenberg interviewed him and presented him with his jersey
Moral of the story, people will overreact to trade compensation for draft picks. Im sure this is likely fake but IF the Giants do pull off a trade to move up people will complain about the price no matter it is.
Meanwhile only a small amount of us remained to greet Eli when he arrived at Stadium and Sid Rosenberg interviewed him and presented him with his jersey
Moral of the story, people will overreact to trade compensation for draft picks. Im sure this is likely fake but IF the Giants do pull off a trade to move up people will complain about the price no matter it is.
You should have seen BBI after Eli's first mini-camp report when he couldn't hit the broadside of a barn.
Even I freaked out when he had his 0.0 QBR game against the Ravens.
I’ve seen a lot of fans post that there is no need to worry, that Manning will overcome this. Well, I’m a worrier by nature and when you mortgage the future for a quarterback who is not poised or accurate, I think there is cause for concern. Have I given up on Manning or do I think he will be a bust? No. But I am worried. C’mon…4-of-18 for 27 yards?!?
However, if the thinking is it lands them Maye then I would support that trade.
However, a 1st next year is probably not being offered. Doesn’t make sense to give that up when NE is only going down 3 spots.
1st off the cap situation. We need to sign more players and losing 2 starters or plus reserves would need to be replaced plus the dead cap on both players. In addition the Giants didn’t restructure Thomas so if they do it now they can only gain $10 mil instead of the $14 mil if they had restructured 2 weeks ago. If Jones can’t play or pass a physical we are on the hook for his injury guarantee so our 2 year out is essentially a 3 year out.
Way too many holes and less draft picks and less cap space spells disaster.
Putting a rookie in with no weapons, no high draft picks for reinforcements and no cap space is ridiculous.
Those comparing this trade to the Eli trade are not looking at it realistically. The Giants were in good cap heath and held on to their current year 2nd rounder. Added a few pieces in FA and had a solid team. This 2024 team at present has the worst offensive talent in the league. A still unproven OL, no Wrs, a semi retired TE.
Look at what Houston did, they drafted the QB with no trade up, traded up to get a DE and drafted a solid 2nd round WR. Those are 3 rookies at premier positions on rookie contracts for the next 4/5 seasons. The timing of this trade up for the Giants is terrible.
Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey214.5h
Pending physical, Dalton Risner will be a Cowboy. 1 year, $7 million deal, full guaranteed. Cowboys intend to move Tyler Smith to LT, allowing Risner to slide in at LG
Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey.... 6h.
In the coming days, the Giants will restructure Andrew Thomas's contract and open up $9.5 million in cap space. Intent is to sign WR Corey Davis (pending physical) to a one year deal, and to meet with Safety Julian Blackmon following his visit to the 49ers.
Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey.... 7h.
The Chiefs - Colts trade involving L'Jarious Sneed is stalled, but not dead. The trade compensation is set at a swap of picks 15 and 32 and a 2025 3rd round pick. The hold up is over the contract the Colts will sign him to. Sneed wants 3 years $75 mill.
Sneed just got traded to Ten Titans, compensation is 2025 3rd-round pick, in addition to a 2024 7th-round pick flop. I guess this Rickey is not legit.
And pulled the text from Lens
Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey214.5h
Pending physical, Dalton Risner will be a Cowboy. 1 year, $7 million deal, full guaranteed. Cowboys intend to move Tyler Smith to LT, allowing Risner to slide in at LG
Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey.... 6h.
In the coming days, the Giants will restructure Andrew Thomas's contract and open up $9.5 million in cap space. Intent is to sign WR Corey Davis (pending physical) to a one year deal, and to meet with Safety Julian Blackmon following his visit to the 49ers.
Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey.... 7h.
The Chiefs - Colts trade involving L'Jarious Sneed is stalled, but not dead. The trade compensation is set at a swap of picks 15 and 32 and a 2025 3rd round pick. The hold up is over the contract the Colts will sign him to. Sneed wants 3 years $75 mill.
Sneed just got traded to Ten Titans, compensation is 2025 3rd-round pick, in addition to a 2024 7th-round pick flop. I guess this Rickey is not legit.
This guy called it, and Jets getting MWill
Link - ( New Window )
And pulled the text from Lens
Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey214.5h
Pending physical, Dalton Risner will be a Cowboy. 1 year, $7 million deal, full guaranteed. Cowboys intend to move Tyler Smith to LT, allowing Risner to slide in at LG
Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey.... 6h.
In the coming days, the Giants will restructure Andrew Thomas's contract and open up $9.5 million in cap space. Intent is to sign WR Corey Davis (pending physical) to a one year deal, and to meet with Safety Julian Blackmon following his visit to the 49ers.
Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey.... 7h.
The Chiefs - Colts trade involving L'Jarious Sneed is stalled, but not dead. The trade compensation is set at a swap of picks 15 and 32 and a 2025 3rd round pick. The hold up is over the contract the Colts will sign him to. Sneed wants 3 years $75 mill.
Sneed just got traded to Ten Titans, compensation is 2025 3rd-round pick, in addition to a 2024 7th-round pick flop. I guess this Rickey is not legit.
This guy called it, and Jets getting MWill Link - ( New Window )
This guy also says no way the redskins are drafting Daniels. Thinks that’s been made up by the NYG to get Maye to drop.
Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.
And there isn’t a sure fire franchise guy here. Period. But you keep claiming there is. Not even at 1. You’re posting it over and over doesn’t make it so. It’s almost amazing. We deserve the Giants to suck forever. Which guy did you want. Rosen or Darnold
Capturing the last 10 years in a phrase would be...
"Let's see how he doesn't."
Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.
Agree with this, but these sentiments suggest you remove risk from potential compensation. For ostensibly the 3rd QB chosen in this draft, and given the history of the very real risk of outcomes drafting any QB at any spot, this is a heavy price to pay when that risk is factored in.
A WR
An Edge
A RT/RG
2nd 2024, a highly regard DT or corner
1st 2025, highly likely top pick in draft
3rs 2025, who knows...top 100 pick.
....trade with a team,that happens to be more desperate for a QB
I say sure draft the QB they want....but on the Giants terms.
See recent reference:
Panthers trade with the Bears.
I will apologize if QB turns out to be Mahomes.
The best part about the Giants....Daboll a "QB whisperer" will believe he can turn any QB with traits into a franchise QB. He will not allow to give up so much.
lol. I'll drive Neal to the airport. Azeez is prolly already hurt anyway!
Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.
+1
If it land us a franchise QB, I'll throw in some cash too.
lol. I'll drive Neal to the airport. Azeez is prolly already hurt anyway!
Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.
This. It doesn't matter what you pay. It only matters if it works. Whether you pay $2 or $10 for the winning lottery ticket makes no difference. On the flip side whether you pay $350K or $400K for a house that burns down without insurance the next day matters, but not nearly as much as the idiocy of buying a house without insurance. This is why the cost to trade into "QB" position is so crazy.
Also don't want to give up on Neal. Want to see him play with hopefully better coaching.
There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.
Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.
Now that I've read the entire thread, it looks like this trade proposal was a FAKE.
Bummer.
As to SFGNC's comment above... it's the one that makes the most sense.
Sure it's an overpay, but if the QB turns out to be a franchise guy. Who cares?
So if we land a Matt Ryan type player it’s worth it for all that? I think i pass
They already had a Jones they got rid of, they don't want another who's way more expensive and constantly injured.
Way. That is in no way a sane deal.
You people are fucking insanely hysterical. “No way! We can’t give that up!”
The Giants need a QB. No team is just going to hand it to them. Get a clue.
Many to most of the people on this site are mongos. Pay them no mind. sign me up for this deal.
A 1st, a 2nd AND a 3rd is far too much. Plus players?!
6 + next years 1st or 6 + 47 and next years 2nd. Is the very most that kind of trade should cost. I say stay put, don’t trade up OR trade back… get one of those 3 stud WR1’s (Harrison, Nabers, Odunze)
The Jets gave up three 2nd round picks, not two in their trade-up that year for Darnold.
That's the key right there. It still boggles my mind why they don't just stay put and take one of either Daniels or Maye. I guess the weirdness didn't totally leave their building along with Belichick.
But he has been a terrible player in these two years. Terrible. The Giants' culture for a decade has been to keep terrible players in the hope they'll become good.
It's time for a new approach.
A lot of people though AT was terrible his first two years also. Errick Flowers was a horrible RT, but turned out to be a pretty good OG. There is still a good chance he can be a productive player. Some players take longer than others.
That's not how I remember it at all. Thomas late in his first year and into his second showed a lot of improvement. Neal has shown none.
trade out of the #3 spot.
That's the key right there. It still boggles my mind why they don't just stay put and take one of either Daniels or Maye. I guess the weirdness didn't totally leave their building along with Belichick.
With their new GM in place, I'm sure they will "listen" to offers. I mean even Chicago hasn't gone on record and said, don't bother submitting all offers we are selecting Caleb Williams (maybe except Dave Gettleman). NE has Jacoby Brissett as their starter, no GM in his right mind builds a team around Brissett as their future starter, especially with NE picking so high in the draft this year.
Interesting observation from Fowler. They may listen, but Washington with a new GM and new coach are in my opinion going QB. Especially in the #2 spot they are lucky enough to be sitting in. This a year when the top 3 picks are all QB needy and it lines up perfectly for them with a good QB class.
Jeremy Fowler was saying yesterday that from the things he’s heard around the league, it is actually Washington that is more open to trading out rather than NE. I thought that was interesting because it seems like Washington is set on taking a QB. But he said teams are placing calls to Washington and they have been answering the phones
Interesting observation from Fowler. They may listen, but Washington with a new GM and new coach are in my opinion going QB. Especially in the #2 spot they are lucky enough to be sitting in. This a year when the top 3 picks are all QB needy and it lines up perfectly for them with a good QB class.
I agree, I don’t see Washington moving. It was just interesting because it’s the first I had even considered that a possibility. I guess it’s possible Washington has gotten wind of some of the offers being thrown at NE and figured it wouldn’t hurt to listen. It’s also possible they aren’t in love with Daniels or Maye as much as we all assume they are. Speculation was they love Williams but that’s not happening. So maybe now knowing Williams is definitely out of reach they opened the phone lines
New England has agreed to trade the #3 pick in the 2024 draft, along with a 2025 4th round pick, to the Giants for #6, #47, 2025 1st and 3rd round picks and two players on rookie deals. No confirmation on the players yet, but it is presumed to be Azeez Ojulari and Evan Neal. Stay tuned
Don't worry, it's totally a fake rumor.
This makes no sense to me. I don't think any NFL GM is dumb enough to have their draft board be influenced by reports of what their board is. For what its worth, someone responded to the guy's tweet on this with the same comment and there was no response.
With the NFL Owners, GMs and coaches all getting together for the league meetings this week, I'd expect a lot more reports like this and even more rumors on deals.
of truth to the rumor, this deal is too much to pay. Would suggest New England can either have #47 or 2025 1st but not both. And just net off the 2025 4th and 2025 3rd rounders going back and forth as that is just noise.
New England has agreed to trade the #3 pick in the 2024 draft, along with a 2025 4th round pick, to the Giants for #6, #47, 2025 1st and 3rd round picks and two players on rookie deals. No confirmation on the players yet, but it is presumed to be Azeez Ojulari and Evan Neal. Stay tuned
Don't worry, it's totally a fake rumor.
Ok, thanks. Although taking Ojulari and Neal might be doing us a favor actually.
I thought no one could succeed with this OL? Even though we saw that isn’t true in 2023, if it were, Neal would be maybe the biggest reason why. This is the worst OL of all time, remember? 85 sacks!!
But now that his name is throw in a trade rumor that would end our hero’s tenure here - he needs more time. He needs better coaching. Was injured. Hey, Thomas got better.
Accept it. Daniel is done. No amount of narrative shifting on a message board is going to change that.
"Pretty Rickey" to gain some football acumen, you feel me?
There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.
Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.
And there isn’t a sure fire franchise guy here. Period. But you keep claiming there is. Not even at 1. You’re posting it over and over doesn’t make it so. It’s almost amazing. We deserve the Giants to suck forever. Which guy did you want. Rosen or Darnold
Very dumb post. There is no such thing as a “sure fire franchise guy” in any draft at any position. Not ever. But you pay your GM, AGM and your scouts for a reason. If they believe in a guy you go get him.
If you want promises about safety and security call an insurance agent. Football fandom may be too scary for you.
Correct, and this includes WR.
Actually there are 3 hall of Fame WRs sitting there for the taking. /s
There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.
Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.
And there isn’t a sure fire franchise guy here. Period. But you keep claiming there is.
There's no guarantees of anything, and that's what people struggle with.
There is no 'wait for a sure fire guy'. That doesn't exist. The once in 20 years times it does happen the same people still want the Giants to win as many games as possible so it's not an option anyway.
You want the Giants to win 8-9 games and still be able to draft a Joe Burrow prospect, but even when that guy is there in April you find ways to talk yourselves out of it.
"Pretty Rickey" to gain some football acumen, you feel me?
I guess you missed when he broke the Burns trade days before anyone else had it, and Hollywood to KC
"Pretty Rickey" to gain some football acumen, you feel me?
You're a little late to the party there fella...
The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB You're a wizard, @PrettyRickey213 🧙♂️🔮
There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.
Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.
And there isn’t a sure fire franchise guy here. Period. But you keep claiming there is.
There's no guarantees of anything, and that's what people struggle with.
There is no 'wait for a sure fire guy'. That doesn't exist. The once in 20 years times it does happen the same people still want the Giants to win as many games as possible so it's not an option anyway.
You want the Giants to win 8-9 games and still be able to draft a Joe Burrow prospect, but even when that guy is there in April you find ways to talk yourselves out of it.
I can guarantee the same posters saying "just get a QB next year" will find a reason to not want a QB next year
There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.
Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.
And there isn’t a sure fire franchise guy here. Period. But you keep claiming there is.
There's no guarantees of anything, and that's what people struggle with.
There is no 'wait for a sure fire guy'. That doesn't exist. The once in 20 years times it does happen the same people still want the Giants to win as many games as possible so it's not an option anyway.
You want the Giants to win 8-9 games and still be able to draft a Joe Burrow prospect, but even when that guy is there in April you find ways to talk yourselves out of it.
I can guarantee the same posters saying "just get a QB next year" will find a reason to not want a QB next year
Nothing new. It's been happening since before Eli retired.
not really going to pay attention to someone named
"Pretty Rickey" to gain some football acumen, you feel me?
You're a little late to the party there fella...
The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB You're a wizard, @PrettyRickey213 🧙♂️🔮
Than keep following that football guru okay?
I'll tell what, now tell me how many times he has been wrong. Do you have those numbers available as well?
So Caleb Williams is a ‘sure thing’? How we know that?
"Pretty Rickey" to gain some football acumen, you feel me?
Whoever PR13 is, they're connected somehow. You can choose to ignore it all you want, but that poster nailed multiple major moves days in advance.
No one's saying they're 100%, but they have shown enough to warrant consideration.
not really going to pay attention to someone named
"Pretty Rickey" to gain some football acumen, you feel me?
You're a little late to the party there fella...
The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB You're a wizard, @PrettyRickey213 🧙♂️🔮
Than keep following that football guru okay?
I'll tell what, now tell me how many times he has been wrong. Do you have those numbers available as well?
Don't hate! Appreciate!
Monte @MONTECRI5TO ELON IS TRYING TO TAKE DOWN THE GREATEST NFL INSIDER THIS APP HAS EVER SEEN IN HIS PRIME! Justice for @PrettyRickey213 !!! #ThePeoplesInsider - 6:25 PM · Mar 13, 2024 · 53.8K Views - ( New Window )
Apples to oranges. NE is essentially giving up on taking a consensus top QB in this scenario whereas the Chargers got Rivers in return in 2004.