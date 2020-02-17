Pretty Rickey on NYG-NE potential trade

Pretty Rickey 213

New England has agreed to trade the #3 pick in the 2024 draft, along with a 2025 4th round pick, to the Giants for #6, #47, 2025 1st and 3rd round picks and two players on rookie deals. No confirmation on the players yet, but it is presumed to be Azeez Ojulari and Evan Neal. Stay tuned