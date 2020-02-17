for display only
Pretty Rickey on NYG-NE potential trade

Sean : 3/22/2024 7:42 pm
Quote:
Pretty Rickey 213
@PrettyRickey214
New England has agreed to trade the #3 pick in the 2024 draft, along with a 2025 4th round pick, to the Giants for #6, #47, 2025 1st and 3rd round picks and two players on rookie deals. No confirmation on the players yet, but it is presumed to be Azeez Ojulari and Evan Neal. Stay tuned

This could be a fake account claiming to be Rickey, so take it for what it's worth. But, I could see this being how the trade looks, especially the players.
Relatively speaking  
djm : 3/22/2024 7:44 pm : link
The cost is too damn high.
Agreed. Way too high.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/22/2024 7:45 pm : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/22/2024 7:46 pm : link
If it land us a franchise QB, I'll throw in some cash too.
No Fucking  
NYGiantFL007 : 3/22/2024 7:47 pm : link
Way. That is in no way a sane deal.
Terrible  
kelly : 3/22/2024 7:47 pm : link
Right up there with the Jones contract
Hell no...  
Amtoft : 3/22/2024 7:48 pm : link
unless Jayden Daniels or Caleb Williams are there this would make no sense. Two rookie contracts and our 1st next year! That is crazy to move up 3 spots.
The cost is too high UNLESS  
81_Great_Dane : 3/22/2024 7:49 pm : link
the Giants want to get Ojulari and Neal off the roster and are basically paying New England to take them.

The deal could make more sense if there's conditional compensation coming back to the Giants depending on how those two players do.
To me  
Toth029 : 3/22/2024 7:49 pm : link
It doesn't matter who the QB they pick is, as long as the kid is coached right and gets this team back on top. He can't do it alone, no QB can, but if they hit on the QB, it will go a long way.

I don't see Schoen agreeing to trade Neal right now, though.
I'm fine with the players...  
bw in dc : 3/22/2024 7:49 pm : link
Maybe keep the 2025 third...?
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/22/2024 7:49 pm : link
There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.

Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.
Wow  
Collins#5 : 3/22/2024 7:49 pm : link
That seems like a lot for a team with so many holes to give up.
They better be taking about  
Amtoft : 3/22/2024 7:50 pm : link
Daniel Jones and his contract as well.
See if we can throw in Jones...  
bw in dc : 3/22/2024 7:50 pm : link
christian : 3/22/2024 7:50 pm : link
I'll throw in the lifetime supply of Del Taco if that lands my Inland Empire homeboy Jayden Daniels!
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/22/2024 7:50 pm : link
If you're losing sleep over losing Azeez-who barely plays-& Neal-who, right now, sucks-take some sleeping pills. Both of them aren't worth it.
Sounds about right without the existing players  
David B. : 3/22/2024 7:51 pm : link
I wouldn't give up on Neal yet, or even Ojulari now that Burns is in the fold.

Assuming this isn't a FAKE Pretty Rickey -- who the fuck is Pretty Rickey, and why should we give him any credence?
RE: ...  
Amtoft : 3/22/2024 7:51 pm : link
In comment 16443208 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.

Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.


And it if doesn't hit you are the Carolina Panthers with Bryce Young for Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, plus more. It is easy in hindsight, but that is risky!
RE: …  
bw in dc : 3/22/2024 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16443213 christian said:
Quote:
I'll throw in the lifetime supply of Del Taco if that lands my Inland Empire homeboy Jayden Daniels!


I was just glad your favorite player of all-time wasn't mentioned - #86.
RE: ...  
robbieballs2003 : 3/22/2024 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16443208 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.

Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.


This is just not true. No offense but this is the burned out fan in you. Yes, plenty of franchises have been hindered by the cost of trading up for a QB. There are multiple ways to build up a team. Giving up this much pretty much guarantees this team isn't going anywhere because we have so many holes to fill and we will be limited on resources to do so. No QB ever does it on his own.
RE: See if we can throw in Jones...  
Amtoft : 3/22/2024 7:53 pm : link
In comment 16443212 bw in dc said:
Quote:
too.


If that is the case... I take the deal
RE: RE: …  
christian : 3/22/2024 7:53 pm : link
In comment 16443217 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I'll throw in the lifetime supply of Del Taco if that lands my Inland Empire homeboy Jayden Daniels!

I was just glad your favorite player of all-time wasn't mentioned - #86.


This is no time for joking.
Honestly, the 2025 3rd rounder  
Ben in Tampa : 3/22/2024 7:55 pm : link
would be more upsetting than Neal and Ojulari

Amtoft.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/22/2024 7:55 pm : link
Yes, it could blow up in our face. That's a distinct possibility. But if Joe & Dabs think one of these QBs is a franchise QBs, move heaven & earth to get him. Fuck it. Be aggressive instead of passive.
Wait...  
bw in dc : 3/22/2024 7:55 pm : link
are some concerned about losing the Turnstile (Neal) and Never Available (Ojulari)?
RE: Amtoft.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/22/2024 7:56 pm : link
In comment 16443226 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Yes, it could blow up in our face. That's a distinct possibility. But if Joe & Dabs think one of these QBs is a franchise QBs, move heaven & earth to get him. Fuck it. Be aggressive instead of passive.


It's not aggressive. It's irresponsible.
RE: …  
Go Terps : 3/22/2024 7:56 pm : link
In comment 16443213 christian said:
Quote:
I'll throw in the lifetime supply of Del Taco if that lands my Inland Empire homeboy Jayden Daniels!


I don't know...Del Taco has been one of the good discoveries about moving to the West Coast.

I'm fine with the cost of the trade, and I'd be very encouraged to see the front office acknowledging an error with Neal Rather than chasing a lost cause.
100% another fake  
Strahan91 : 3/22/2024 7:57 pm : link
The Jets gave up two 2nd round picks  
90.Cal : 3/22/2024 7:57 pm : link
To go from 6 to 3 in 2018. For Darnold.

A 1st, a 2nd AND a 3rd is far too much. Plus players?!

6 + next years 1st or 6 + 47 and next years 2nd. Is the very most that kind of trade should cost. I say stay put, don’t trade up OR trade back… get one of those 3 stud WR1’s (Harrison, Nabers, Odunze)



RE: Wait...  
Toth029 : 3/22/2024 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16443228 bw in dc said:
Quote:
are some concerned about losing the Turnstile (Neal) and Never Available (Ojulari)?


Personally I'm not. I like the Eluemenor signing. But I don't see Schoen moving on just yet. Ojulari I see more because he's on his final year and is hurt more than he plays.
Far  
AcidTest : 3/22/2024 7:57 pm : link
too much in terms of draft picks. And then to add Ojulari and Neal is just crazy. I'd be really surprised and upset if Schoen agreed to that deal.
Remember when  
NYG07 : 3/22/2024 7:57 pm : link
some of us were rooting for losses down the stretch last year? If this is true, it is a ton to give up, but I like the aggressiveness. Get the right QB Schoen.
This is really an IQ test  
robbieballs2003 : 3/22/2024 7:58 pm : link
Looks like a fake  
bceagle05 : 3/22/2024 7:59 pm : link
but he also says Andrew Thomas will restructure to create space and we’re interested in WR Corey Davis and S Julian Blackmon. So if we hear any of that in the next couple days..,
I don’t know how I feel about that trade  
Chris684 : 3/22/2024 7:59 pm : link
It’s massive haul. Especially when there are decent odds McCarthy is sitting there at 6.
robbie.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/22/2024 8:00 pm : link
If Joe is a smart GM-which I still have hopes for-he can make it work giving up a king's ransom for a QB. I think he's shown himself to be very good when it comes to trades, i.e. getting a second rounder for Leo/the Burns deal.

I might be a burnt out fan. I probably am. But I do legitimately think getting a franchise QB is the quickest way to compete in this league. We need one. And losing Azzez & Neal...again, not losing sleep over either. The former is good when healthy, which is next to never, & the latter has 'bust' written all over him right now.
Bros account got deleted  
Scooter185 : 3/22/2024 8:01 pm : link
As i was looking at it
Or  
Longtimelurker : 3/22/2024 8:01 pm : link
They could have just lost those meaningless games with Tommy cutlets and wouldn’t have to overpay now.
Absolutely not. For who?  
Doubledeuce22 : 3/22/2024 8:01 pm : link
Drake Maye? I will not be ok if this happens. Seems ridiculous.
RE: robbie.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/22/2024 8:01 pm : link
In comment 16443242 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
If Joe is a smart GM-which I still have hopes for-he can make it work giving up a king's ransom for a QB. I think he's shown himself to be very good when it comes to trades, i.e. getting a second rounder for Leo/the Burns deal.

I might be a burnt out fan. I probably am. But I do legitimately think getting a franchise QB is the quickest way to compete in this league. We need one. And losing Azzez & Neal...again, not losing sleep over either. The former is good when healthy, which is next to never, & the latter has 'bust' written all over him right now.


That's called wishful thinking. Look at this roster. Schoen hasn't done shit in 2 years.
That’s absurd  
mittenedman : 3/22/2024 8:01 pm : link
I’d be pissed at that compensation level.
That account is now gone/shut down  
bigblue5611 : 3/22/2024 8:02 pm : link
So who knows. There were a bunch of “predictions” in there, not just Giants stuff. Could have been a troll, could have been legit. Either way, that’s a lot to give up. Also, original Ricky said 47 for Burns, ended up as 39. So maybe a trade brewing but that won’t be the compensation in the end…
Fake or not generally speaking  
j_rud : 3/22/2024 8:02 pm : link
and allowing for Herschel Walker/Ricky Williams madness, the cost for a QB is only ever too high if you're wrong.
RE: Wait...  
Amtoft : 3/22/2024 8:04 pm : link
In comment 16443228 bw in dc said:
Quote:
are some concerned about losing the Turnstile (Neal) and Never Available (Ojulari)?


If we trade Neal we now have a hole at OG. Neal can still be good at RT or RG. Ojulari is a nice third pass rusher, but really I don't want to give up the #1 next year. That is where the deal gets killed for me unless it includes DJ.... Then I am all in.
I don't want to give up the players  
PatersonPlank : 3/22/2024 8:04 pm : link
I'm not done with Neal yet
 
christian : 3/22/2024 8:05 pm : link
GT, preach it man. The moment I get off the plane back to CA my first order of business is Del Taco.

I grew up about 45 minutes from Daniels. At the time where I lived was a fairly small town. We'd play the teams from the San Bernardino area and they'd beat us down.
robbie.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/22/2024 8:07 pm : link
I'm no Schoen Kool Aid drinker, but I think he took Seattle & Carolina to the cleaners on those trades.

But it looks like this trade-based on above posts-is fake so...se la vie.

I am just so thirsty for a franchise QB. I'd probably give up a finger for one, Haha. This is the most beaten down I've been as a Giants fan in awhile. Just give me hope.
That account  
upnyg : 3/22/2024 8:08 pm : link
is closed already
RE: That account  
Sean : 3/22/2024 8:09 pm : link
In comment 16443259 upnyg said:
Quote:
is closed already

All of his accounts have been closed.
I liked the last fake  
Biteymax22 : 3/22/2024 8:10 pm : link
Pretty Rickey trade better

Hopefully he pops up here with some actual inside info again.
I liked the Neal pick when it happened  
Go Terps : 3/22/2024 8:11 pm : link
But he has been a terrible player in these two years. Terrible. The Giants' culture for a decade has been to keep terrible players in the hope they'll become good.

It's time for a new approach.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/22/2024 8:12 pm : link
So was the Tweet legit?
I grabbed a screenshot  
Scooter185 : 3/22/2024 8:13 pm : link
And pulled the text from Lens

Quote:
Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey214.5h

Pending physical, Dalton Risner will be a Cowboy. 1 year, $7 million deal, full guaranteed. Cowboys intend to move Tyler Smith to LT, allowing Risner to slide in at LG #Dallas Cowboys @BloggingTheBoys

1

1

749

Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey.... 6h.

In the coming days, the Giants will restructure Andrew Thomas's contract and open up $9.5 million in cap space. Intent is to sign WR Corey Davis (pending physical) to a one year deal, and to meet with Safety Julian Blackmon following his visit to the 49ers. @bigblueview... Show more

4

173

6

2K

Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey.... 7h.

The Chiefs - Colts trade involving L'Jarious Sneed is stalled, but not dead. The trade compensation is set at a swap of picks 15 and 32 and a 2025 3rd round pick. The hold up is over the contract the Colts will sign him to. Sneed wants 3 years $75 mill. #Colts @StampedeBlue
 
christian : 3/22/2024 8:13 pm : link
1 year of Ojulari and 2 years of Neal (assuming his options isn't picked up) translates to what in draft pick terms?
RE: I liked the Neal pick when it happened  
Amtoft : 3/22/2024 8:13 pm : link
In comment 16443267 Go Terps said:
Quote:
But he has been a terrible player in these two years. Terrible. The Giants' culture for a decade has been to keep terrible players in the hope they'll become good.

It's time for a new approach.


A lot of people though AT was terrible his first two years also. Errick Flowers was a horrible RT, but turned out to be a pretty good OG. There is still a good chance he can be a productive player. Some players take longer than others.
RE: I liked the Neal pick when it happened  
Biteymax22 : 3/22/2024 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16443267 Go Terps said:
Quote:
But he has been a terrible player in these two years. Terrible. The Giants' culture for a decade has been to keep terrible players in the hope they'll become good.

It's time for a new approach.


I’ve really come to feel that the difference between good front offices and bad ones isn’t as much making good picks, its realizing they’ve made a bad one and moving on quickly.

The odds in the draft are low as it is, you can’t feel bad about making a bad pick and double down on it like the Giants have been.
RE: I grabbed a screenshot  
Toth029 : 3/22/2024 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16443273 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
And pulled the text from Lens


Thanks friend.
It's like the leaker gave Ricky the wrong trade partner  
cpgiants : 3/22/2024 8:16 pm : link
This would be the compensation to give to the Bears to move to the first pick in the draft.

Which I would do to get my pick of the litter.

This is way too much to possibly wind up with our third choice player.
This would be the worst trade in franchise history  
rnargi : 3/22/2024 8:17 pm : link
You really want to trade for an unproven, crap shoot, 3rd QB in the draft for 2 players and 4 draft pucks? The Giants would have no impact draft picks for two years....where are they getting a WR, RB, SS, TE, DT, and 2 CBs at the LEAST in the next 2 years?
RE: robbie.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/22/2024 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16443258 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I'm no Schoen Kool Aid drinker, but I think he took Seattle & Carolina to the cleaners on those trades.

But it looks like this trade-based on above posts-is fake so...se la vie.

I am just so thirsty for a franchise QB. I'd probably give up a finger for one, Haha. This is the most beaten down I've been as a Giants fan in awhile. Just give me hope.


And whiffed on Neal. Gave Jones an insane deal. This roster is just as bad as when he took over. The best players on the team are Gettleman's picks. We have to be honest. We cannot just cherry pick what we want to fit out narrative. You're a good poster but saying we just give up whatever for a risky situation is not the answer. I don't want to get all into the statistics but Mahomes is the only 1st round QB to win a SB in the last X years. Imo, it is SB or bust. Just being a good team isn't good enough for me. We have seen it time after time after time. QBs need help. There was a statistic where no team has ever won a SB with taking up over a certain percentage of the cap. Yes, QB is the most important position in sports but that doesn't mean you do anything for that QB. It is the ultimate team sport. The other players matter too.
Can't be serious  
charlito : 3/22/2024 8:18 pm : link
Like the commenter said if We were sure to get Caleb or Jayden.
RE: RE: I liked the Neal pick when it happened  
Go Terps : 3/22/2024 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16443275 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16443267 Go Terps said:


Quote:


But he has been a terrible player in these two years. Terrible. The Giants' culture for a decade has been to keep terrible players in the hope they'll become good.

It's time for a new approach.



A lot of people though AT was terrible his first two years also. Errick Flowers was a horrible RT, but turned out to be a pretty good OG. There is still a good chance he can be a productive player. Some players take longer than others.


And I can name a million examples where players started terribly and stayed terrible.

Schoen should be finding reasons to replace players, not reasons to keep them.
That’s fake  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/22/2024 8:21 pm : link
It’s not the real Rickey who got banned on X



Please.....that trade is stupid  
George from PA : 3/22/2024 8:21 pm : link
Trade the players and this year's picks.

Do not give away premium 2025 picks°

°See Panthers Beara trade
Yeah, ah, I doubt  
section125 : 3/22/2024 8:24 pm : link
they go 6, 47, 2025 1st and 3rd plus two youngish players.

6 and 47 alone meets the "trade value" equivalent. Ok throw in next year's 2, or 1 if necessary but not 1 and 3.

I wouldn't mind Neal if they think he isn't going to turn it around - clears some cap if designated post June 1 trade - almost $3 mill
As  
AcidTest : 3/22/2024 8:28 pm : link
others have said, the draft can't get here soon enough.
RE: This would be the worst trade in franchise history  
section125 : 3/22/2024 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16443279 rnargi said:
Quote:
You really want to trade for an unproven, crap shoot, 3rd QB in the draft for 2 players and 4 draft pucks? The Giants would have no impact draft picks for two years....where are they getting a WR, RB, SS, TE, DT, and 2 CBs at the LEAST in the next 2 years?


In all honesty, Maye may not be the #3 QB. We don't know who the #2 is after Williams. Just because Wash picks Daniels doesn't mean he is better or turns out better than Maye (or McCarthy).
But agree that whomever, it is far too much.
If True  
MojoEd : 3/22/2024 8:29 pm : link
“Big Stones Schoen”; would love the pressure on WAS to not eff their pick.
If the QB emerges as a top guy  
Darwinian : 3/22/2024 8:30 pm : link
It's worth it, easily.
RE: Yeah, ah, I doubt  
BleedBlue46 : 3/22/2024 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16443290 section125 said:
Quote:
they go 6, 47, 2025 1st and 3rd plus two youngish players.

6 and 47 alone meets the "trade value" equivalent. Ok throw in next year's 2, or 1 if necessary but not 1 and 3.

I wouldn't mind Neal if they think he isn't going to turn it around - clears some cap if designated post June 1 trade - almost $3 mill


Technically, this trade would just about match what the Jets gave up when they traded pick 6, 37 and 49 and a future 2nd. A future 1st value is basically a little better than pick 37 and the future 3rd plus 2 young players we don't believe in and the extra value of 2025 1st vs pick 37 basically equates to what the Jets traded. I was imagining we would have to trade pick 6, 47 and a future 1st, 2nd and maybe a 3rd to sweeten the deal. This is very similar only with a couple young, cheap players instead of the 2025 2nd. This is a very realistic trade package. I'd imagine we could have kept the 2025 1st if we dangled KT but Schoen didn't want to do that. Or maybe made it a 2025 2nd and Hyatt instead of the 2025 1st but once again he wouldn't want to do that as Hyatt has shown the potential to be a star. If we don't get the injury bug I think we could easily be around 9-8 with an much easier schedule so that 2025 1st could be around pick 20-25 imo.
As QB needy as NE is I will be very surprised if they  
GFAN52 : 3/22/2024 8:34 pm : link
trade out of the #3 spot.
Anyone who thinks this is even remotely a plauable trade  
Bruner4329 : 3/22/2024 8:34 pm : link
is clueless about football. Schoen should be fired on the spot based on stupidity. We give up 2 ones a two another pick plus 2 decent players for an unproven QB that has question marks. Please stop polluting the board with this fantasy BS.
“But if Joe & Dabs think one of these QBs is a franchise QBs,  
Reese's Pieces : 3/22/2024 8:36 pm : link
Then move Heaven and earth….”

If Joe and Dabs think a quarterback is the franchise quarterback, and most other NFL talent evaluators feel the same, then give everything up for him. Peyton Manning, John Elway, Troy Aikman. But if the two of them don’t have a lot of company in their evaluation, then it is a big gamble. If you’re not taking the first or second off the board, it is a big gamble.

I haven’t done the research, but if you’re taking one of the quarterbacks generally thought to be the 3rd, 4th and 5th best available, they all probably have about the same chance of being the future Hall-of-Famer and you drastically cut your risk if you keep the 2nd rounder and next year’s 1st.
So fake  
crooza172 : 3/22/2024 8:42 pm : link
This is a trade that’s to much for #1 overall let alone 3.
How many of these fake tweets will be posted  
ZogZerg : 3/22/2024 8:46 pm : link
Between now and draft day?
RE: Anyone who thinks this is even remotely a plauable trade  
bigblueny : 3/22/2024 8:47 pm : link
In comment 16443302 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
is clueless about football. Schoen should be fired on the spot based on stupidity. We give up 2 ones a two another pick plus 2 decent players for an unproven QB that has question marks. Please stop polluting the board with this fantasy BS.


This.
RE: This would be the worst trade in franchise history  
Lowell : 3/22/2024 8:47 pm : link
In comment 16443279 rnargi said:
Quote:
You really want to trade for an unproven, crap shoot, 3rd QB in the draft for 2 players and 4 draft pucks? The Giants would have no impact draft picks for two years....where are they getting a WR, RB, SS, TE, DT, and 2 CBs at the LEAST in the next 2 years?


+1
RE: RE: Yeah, ah, I doubt  
k2tampa : 3/22/2024 8:50 pm : link
In comment 16443299 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16443290 section125 said:


Quote:


they go 6, 47, 2025 1st and 3rd plus two youngish players.

6 and 47 alone meets the "trade value" equivalent. Ok throw in next year's 2, or 1 if necessary but not 1 and 3.

I wouldn't mind Neal if they think he isn't going to turn it around - clears some cap if designated post June 1 trade - almost $3 mill



Technically, this trade would just about match what the Jets gave up when they traded pick 6, 37 and 49 and a future 2nd. A future 1st value is basically a little better than pick 37 and the future 3rd plus 2 young players we don't believe in and the extra value of 2025 1st vs pick 37 basically equates to what the Jets traded. I was imagining we would have to trade pick 6, 47 and a future 1st, 2nd and maybe a 3rd to sweeten the deal. This is very similar only with a couple young, cheap players instead of the 2025 2nd. This is a very realistic trade package. I'd imagine we could have kept the 2025 1st if we dangled KT but Schoen didn't want to do that. Or maybe made it a 2025 2nd and Hyatt instead of the 2025 1st but once again he wouldn't want to do that as Hyatt has shown the potential to be a star. If we don't get the injury bug I think we could easily be around 9-8 with an much easier schedule so that 2025 1st could be around pick 20-25 imo.


And if it turns out like Carolina and Chicago?
The hyperbole on this site  
BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit : 3/22/2024 8:54 pm : link
Is amazing. Keep it coming.
RE: RE: RE: Yeah, ah, I doubt  
BleedBlue46 : 3/22/2024 8:54 pm : link
In comment 16443312 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16443299 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16443290 section125 said:


Quote:


they go 6, 47, 2025 1st and 3rd plus two youngish players.

6 and 47 alone meets the "trade value" equivalent. Ok throw in next year's 2, or 1 if necessary but not 1 and 3.

I wouldn't mind Neal if they think he isn't going to turn it around - clears some cap if designated post June 1 trade - almost $3 mill



Technically, this trade would just about match what the Jets gave up when they traded pick 6, 37 and 49 and a future 2nd. A future 1st value is basically a little better than pick 37 and the future 3rd plus 2 young players we don't believe in and the extra value of 2025 1st vs pick 37 basically equates to what the Jets traded. I was imagining we would have to trade pick 6, 47 and a future 1st, 2nd and maybe a 3rd to sweeten the deal. This is very similar only with a couple young, cheap players instead of the 2025 2nd. This is a very realistic trade package. I'd imagine we could have kept the 2025 1st if we dangled KT but Schoen didn't want to do that. Or maybe made it a 2025 2nd and Hyatt instead of the 2025 1st but once again he wouldn't want to do that as Hyatt has shown the potential to be a star. If we don't get the injury bug I think we could easily be around 9-8 with an much easier schedule so that 2025 1st could be around pick 20-25 imo.



And if it turns out like Carolina and Chicago?


I think this is a fake prettyrickey, but I'm just responding to those whom think this is totally unrealistic. To get pick 3 realistic compensation without any players would be pick 6, 47, 2025 1st and 2nd imo. I know it would be a lot, but that is realistic compensation and it's only a mistake if the QB isn't good.
I don't think this is as unrealistic as some on here thing  
LW_Giants : 3/22/2024 8:57 pm : link
Probably will be less than this, but it may end up being close to this if we move up.

It's a bold move, but sometimes you have to take huge swings like this. If it backfires, we regroup in two years--which ironically is probably when the next class of QB's will come out that match this year's level of talent.
Also, I'd like to see a pie chart of the people  
LW_Giants : 3/22/2024 8:59 pm : link
freaking out about this trade compared to those that were killing anyone on this site that said it would be better for the giants to keep losing last season.
Didn’t Corey Davis retire?  
GiantTuff1 : 3/22/2024 8:59 pm : link
Seems pricey, but is the 2025 1st the pick we get from NO  
Mad Mike : 3/22/2024 9:01 pm : link
foe Shockey? That’d make it more reasonable.
RE: No Fucking  
bwitz : 3/22/2024 9:01 pm : link
In comment 16443199 NYGiantFL007 said:
Quote:
Way. That is in no way a sane deal.


You people are fucking insanely hysterical. “No way! We can’t give that up!”

The Giants need a QB. No team is just going to hand it to them. Get a clue.
no price is too high  
ElitoCanton : 3/22/2024 9:03 pm : link
if you get the QB right. You just have to make sure you are right. Carolina is screwed because they made the wrong call. If they took Stroud, no one would say they gave up too much.
RE: Wait...  
Matt M. : 3/22/2024 9:03 pm : link
In comment 16443228 bw in dc said:
Quote:
are some concerned about losing the Turnstile (Neal) and Never Available (Ojulari)?
I'm concerned with giving up all the picks to trade up to 3 in what has basically turned into a 2 QB draft. I would not trade up for Maye or McCarthy. If they like them, take whoever is left 6. Otherwise take Odunze or Nabors and then maybe Nix/Penix in round 2.
A top QB is worth 8 points a game  
Darwinian : 3/22/2024 9:04 pm : link
Other positions, the top players are worth about 2 points a game. You may not think it, but all those picks are not worth as much as a QB that hits.
RE: RE: ...  
bwitz : 3/22/2024 9:04 pm : link
In comment 16443219 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16443208 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.

Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.



This is just not true. No offense but this is the burned out fan in you. Yes, plenty of franchises have been hindered by the cost of trading up for a QB. There are multiple ways to build up a team. Giving up this much pretty much guarantees this team isn't going anywhere because we have so many holes to fill and we will be limited on resources to do so. No QB ever does it on his own.


No offense, this post is the Pollyanna in you. The team has been terrible for more than a decade. It’s time to swing for the fences.
This trade is stupid and losing is worse  
George from PA : 3/22/2024 9:04 pm : link
If QB is last piece....let's say, SF 49ers might be a team to do it.

Teams like the Giants need to believe they can win.

I am fine if they want to go after a QB..if its bpa..but the Giants can also use a #1 WR that I assume is rated higher.


If you have a 15-year franchise QB in  
GiantTuff1 : 3/22/2024 9:05 pm : link
the crosshairs and think they can win us a SB or more you do the deal and not think twice.

Eli trade was effectively 1st round swap between picks 1 and 4, 3rd and next years 1st and 5th. This is not that much different except for players and recently adding Elemuenor and Burns make both more expendable.
RE: This trade is stupid and losing is worse  
bwitz : 3/22/2024 9:06 pm : link
In comment 16443330 George from PA said:
Quote:
If QB is last piece....let's say, SF 49ers might be a team to do it.

Teams like the Giants need to believe they can win.

I am fine if they want to go after a QB..if its bpa..but the Giants can also use a #1 WR that I assume is rated higher.


Draft a WR. Sure. With what QB throwing to him? The shit they have now?
RE: ...  
Jim in Tampa : 3/22/2024 9:07 pm : link
In comment 16443208 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.

Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.

Now that I've read the entire thread, it looks like this trade proposal was a FAKE.

Bummer.

As to SFGNC's comment above... it's the one that makes the most sense.

Sure it's an overpay, but if the QB turns out to be a franchise guy. Who cares?
RE: RE: I liked the Neal pick when it happened  
nochance : 3/22/2024 9:11 pm : link
In comment 16443275 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16443267 Go Terps said:


Quote:


But he has been a terrible player in these two years. Terrible. The Giants' culture for a decade has been to keep terrible players in the hope they'll become good.

It's time for a new approach.



A lot of people though AT was terrible his first two years also. Errick Flowers was a horrible RT, but turned out to be a pretty good OG. There is still a good chance he can be a productive player. Some players take longer than others.



Besides the horrible coach Neal played on a broken ankle last year. Lets see how he does healthy with a hopefully competent coach
RE: Also, I'd like to see a pie chart of the people  
LW_Giants : 3/22/2024 9:11 pm : link
In comment 16443319 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
freaking out about this trade compared to those that were killing anyone on this site that said it would be better for the giants to keep losing last season.


Venn diagram, not pie chart. This is why they don’t let me do math at work.
This is an absolutely stupid trade  
blueblood : 3/22/2024 9:28 pm : link
no one would make this trade to move up three spots.
I know this is fake but amazed at how many posters are so obsessed  
JCin332 : 3/22/2024 9:28 pm : link
that they are saying this would be the right trade...

If Schoen and Daboll ever did this trade they should immediately be removed from their positions and their asses dumped on Paterson Plank Rd...
RE: RE: ...  
GiantTuff1 : 3/22/2024 9:32 pm : link
In comment 16443334 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16443208 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.

Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.


Now that I've read the entire thread, it looks like this trade proposal was a FAKE.

Bummer.

As to SFGNC's comment above... it's the one that makes the most sense.

Sure it's an overpay, but if the QB turns out to be a franchise guy. Who cares?

Exactly.

These same people yelling about not trading would also not have done the Eli trade. I was in the group that wanted to stick with and build around Collins and get Gallery. I learned my lesson then.
Love  
AcidTest : 3/22/2024 9:32 pm : link
how all the people saluting this idiocy are so convinced that the QB we would take after trading up to #3 would be a franchise QB. That certainly explains why they would be OK giving up every draft pick for the next three years to move up. Except that 50% of first-round QBs bust, and the guy making that decision is the same person who signed Jones to that ridiculous contract.

Somebody said they weren't allowed to do math at work. Here's some math:

Nix at #6 plus the players we'd take with the draft picks we'd lose, as well as Neal and Ojulari, is much more likely to help the Giants than JJM, Maye, or Daniels at #3. And I don't want to take Nix at #6.
"Let's see how he does..."  
Go Terps : 3/22/2024 9:33 pm : link
If you could capture the last ten years in a phrase...
RE: This trade is stupid and losing is worse  
Jim in Tampa : 3/22/2024 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16443330 George from PA said:
Quote:
If QB is last piece....let's say, SF 49ers might be a team to do it.

Teams like the Giants need to believe they can win.

I am fine if they want to go after a QB..if its bpa..but the Giants can also use a #1 WR that I assume is rated higher.

Franchise QBs vs. Franchise WRs

The positional value of a QB is obviously higher than a WR. And franchise QBs tend to last a lot longer than franchise WRs.

Also, if a QB loses a step, it's not a big deal. When a WR loses a step, he's a JAG or out of the NFL. (Like OBJ after year 6.)

Here's a list of career lengths of some top Giants WRs and QBs

WRs
Amani Toomer 13-year career
Frank Gifford 12-year career
Plaxico Burress 11-year career
Kyle Rote 11-year career
Homer Jones 7-year career
Hakeem Nicks 7-year career
Mario Manningham 6-year career
Victor Cruz 6-year career
Steve Smith 6-year career

QBs
YA Title 17-year career
Eli Manning 16-year career
Phil Simms 15-year career
Charlie Conerly 14-year career


RE: RE: This trade is stupid and losing is worse  
Jim in Tampa : 3/22/2024 9:47 pm : link
In comment 16443352 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16443330 George from PA said:


Quote:


If QB is last piece....let's say, SF 49ers might be a team to do it.

Teams like the Giants need to believe they can win.

I am fine if they want to go after a QB..if its bpa..but the Giants can also use a #1 WR that I assume is rated higher.




Franchise QBs vs. Franchise WRs

The positional value of a QB is obviously higher than a WR. And franchise QBs tend to last a lot longer than franchise WRs.

Also, if a QB loses a step, it's not a big deal. When a WR loses a step, he's a JAG or out of the NFL. (Like OBJ after year 6.)

Here's a list of career lengths of some top Giants WRs and QBs

WRs
Amani Toomer 13-year career
Frank Gifford 12-year career
Plaxico Burress 11-year career
Kyle Rote 11-year career
Homer Jones 7-year career
Hakeem Nicks 7-year career
Mario Manningham 6-year career
Victor Cruz 6-year career
Steve Smith 6-year career

QBs
YA Title 17-year career
Eli Manning 16-year career
Phil Simms 15-year career
Charlie Conerly 14-year career

Forgot to add my favorite Giants QB...
Fran Tarkenton 18-year career
RE: Love  
BleedBlue46 : 3/22/2024 9:48 pm : link
In comment 16443349 AcidTest said:
Quote:
how all the people saluting this idiocy are so convinced that the QB we would take after trading up to #3 would be a franchise QB. That certainly explains why they would be OK giving up every draft pick for the next three years to move up. Except that 50% of first-round QBs bust, and the guy making that decision is the same person who signed Jones to that ridiculous contract.

Somebody said they weren't allowed to do math at work. Here's some math:

Nix at #6 plus the players we'd take with the draft picks we'd lose, as well as Neal and Ojulari, is much more likely to help the Giants than JJM, Maye, or Daniels at #3. And I don't want to take Nix at #6.


I'm not saying I would love this trade. I wouldn't love it and it would make me very uneasy, but if they hit on the qb then it's a win.
RE: This would be the worst trade in franchise history  
islander1 : 3/22/2024 9:48 pm : link
In comment 16443279 rnargi said:
Quote:
You really want to trade for an unproven, crap shoot, 3rd QB in the draft for 2 players and 4 draft pucks? The Giants would have no impact draft picks for two years....where are they getting a WR, RB, SS, TE, DT, and 2 CBs at the LEAST in the next 2 years?


+1000

This is the kind of trade that cripples a franchise for years.
RE: Didn’t Corey Davis retire?  
JayBinQueens : 3/22/2024 9:50 pm : link
In comment 16443321 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
.


Reinstated and cut, I believe
RE: RE: RE: Yeah, ah, I doubt  
Darwinian : 3/22/2024 9:51 pm : link
In comment 16443312 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16443299 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16443290 section125 said:


Quote:


they go 6, 47, 2025 1st and 3rd plus two youngish players.

6 and 47 alone meets the "trade value" equivalent. Ok throw in next year's 2, or 1 if necessary but not 1 and 3.

I wouldn't mind Neal if they think he isn't going to turn it around - clears some cap if designated post June 1 trade - almost $3 mill



Technically, this trade would just about match what the Jets gave up when they traded pick 6, 37 and 49 and a future 2nd. A future 1st value is basically a little better than pick 37 and the future 3rd plus 2 young players we don't believe in and the extra value of 2025 1st vs pick 37 basically equates to what the Jets traded. I was imagining we would have to trade pick 6, 47 and a future 1st, 2nd and maybe a 3rd to sweeten the deal. This is very similar only with a couple young, cheap players instead of the 2025 2nd. This is a very realistic trade package. I'd imagine we could have kept the 2025 1st if we dangled KT but Schoen didn't want to do that. Or maybe made it a 2025 2nd and Hyatt instead of the 2025 1st but once again he wouldn't want to do that as Hyatt has shown the potential to be a star. If we don't get the injury bug I think we could easily be around 9-8 with an much easier schedule so that 2025 1st could be around pick 20-25 imo.



And if it turns out like Carolina and Chicago?


You do realize we are already about as bad as those teams. The objective in the NFL is to win Super Bowls. It isn't to muddle along and maybe get to a Wild Card game. We've done it your way since 2019. It doesn't work. Build around a QB with elite upside. That's the hope here.
I was at Giants Stadium when the Eli trade happened  
HardTruth : 3/22/2024 9:54 pm : link
And i saw people screaming, telling and throwing things. I saw several people rip jerseys off their back and throw them away. A huge amount of people left and took off cause they were so mad

Meanwhile only a small amount of us remained to greet Eli when he arrived at Stadium and Sid Rosenberg interviewed him and presented him with his jersey

Moral of the story, people will overreact to trade compensation for draft picks. Im sure this is likely fake but IF the Giants do pull off a trade to move up people will complain about the price no matter it is.
RE: I was at Giants Stadium when the Eli trade happened  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/22/2024 9:58 pm : link
In comment 16443361 HardTruth said:
Quote:
And i saw people screaming, telling and throwing things. I saw several people rip jerseys off their back and throw them away. A huge amount of people left and took off cause they were so mad

Meanwhile only a small amount of us remained to greet Eli when he arrived at Stadium and Sid Rosenberg interviewed him and presented him with his jersey

Moral of the story, people will overreact to trade compensation for draft picks. Im sure this is likely fake but IF the Giants do pull off a trade to move up people will complain about the price no matter it is.


You should have seen BBI after Eli's first mini-camp report when he couldn't hit the broadside of a barn.

Even I freaked out when he had his 0.0 QBR game against the Ravens.
Do you really think JS he’s going to agree to such a trade?  
DonnieD89 : 3/22/2024 9:59 pm : link
You think he is going to give up trade this to move up three spots? How are they going to fill holes. I’m all for getting a quarterback, but giving up two players on rookie contracts, next year’s first rounder, this year‘s second and 2 thirds does not build a team. I don’t even think this would put Patrick Mahomes in any position to win a Super Bowl. This is totally stupid. To me, this is a setback for the franchise.
I think there's a pretty good (maybe 50/50) that there is a deal  
UberAlias : 3/22/2024 10:02 pm : link
or close to one, pending who is available. And I fully expect that it would be a very big haul. But this is a little over the top. The original Rickey had info, this this here loses credibility.
I just went back to my game review against the Ravens in 2004  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/22/2024 10:03 pm : link
It's a long write-up, but the first two paragraphs...

Quote:
Quarterback: Eli Manning (4-of-18 for 27 yards, 0 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble, and a 0.0 quarterback rating) was abysmal. What was most disturbing about his performance was that Manning was not under a lot of pass pressure and he was not getting hit much. Being confused as a rookie is one thing, but to look so terribly flustered and unconfident is another. In other words, Manning had ZERO poise on Sunday and that is shocking. As the game progressed, it was obvious that he was pressing more and more and, in turn, he became more and more inaccurate. Before he was pulled, Manning could not even complete the simplest of passes to wide-open receivers.

I’ve seen a lot of fans post that there is no need to worry, that Manning will overcome this. Well, I’m a worrier by nature and when you mortgage the future for a quarterback who is not poised or accurate, I think there is cause for concern. Have I given up on Manning or do I think he will be a bust? No. But I am worried. C’mon…4-of-18 for 27 yards?!?
 
ryanmkeane : 3/22/2024 10:21 pm : link
This is likely BS but I don’t think Schoen should give up that much.

However, if the thinking is it lands them Maye then I would support that trade.

However, a 1st next year is probably not being offered. Doesn’t make sense to give that up when NE is only going down 3 spots.
Stupidity season is here  
Chip : 3/22/2024 10:38 pm : link
and BBI is King.
O know it's fake  
jvm52106 : 3/22/2024 10:44 pm : link
But I am still all in on us getting our QB.. Those saying get a WR forget, who the fuck will throw him the ball???
If this trade was even considered it just plain stupid  
Rudy5757 : 3/22/2024 10:50 pm : link
For so many reasons.

1st off the cap situation. We need to sign more players and losing 2 starters or plus reserves would need to be replaced plus the dead cap on both players. In addition the Giants didn’t restructure Thomas so if they do it now they can only gain $10 mil instead of the $14 mil if they had restructured 2 weeks ago. If Jones can’t play or pass a physical we are on the hook for his injury guarantee so our 2 year out is essentially a 3 year out.

Way too many holes and less draft picks and less cap space spells disaster.

Putting a rookie in with no weapons, no high draft picks for reinforcements and no cap space is ridiculous.

Those comparing this trade to the Eli trade are not looking at it realistically. The Giants were in good cap heath and held on to their current year 2nd rounder. Added a few pieces in FA and had a solid team. This 2024 team at present has the worst offensive talent in the league. A still unproven OL, no Wrs, a semi retired TE.

Look at what Houston did, they drafted the QB with no trade up, traded up to get a DE and drafted a solid 2nd round WR. Those are 3 rookies at premier positions on rookie contracts for the next 4/5 seasons. The timing of this trade up for the Giants is terrible.
RE: I grabbed a screenshot  
Rave7 : 3/22/2024 11:00 pm : link
In comment 16443273 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
And pulled the text from Lens



Quote:


Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey214.5h

Pending physical, Dalton Risner will be a Cowboy. 1 year, $7 million deal, full guaranteed. Cowboys intend to move Tyler Smith to LT, allowing Risner to slide in at LG #Dallas Cowboys @BloggingTheBoys

1

1

749

Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey.... 6h.

In the coming days, the Giants will restructure Andrew Thomas's contract and open up $9.5 million in cap space. Intent is to sign WR Corey Davis (pending physical) to a one year deal, and to meet with Safety Julian Blackmon following his visit to the 49ers. @bigblueview... Show more

4

173

6

2K

Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey.... 7h.

The Chiefs - Colts trade involving L'Jarious Sneed is stalled, but not dead. The trade compensation is set at a swap of picks 15 and 32 and a 2025 3rd round pick. The hold up is over the contract the Colts will sign him to. Sneed wants 3 years $75 mill. #Colts @StampedeBlue

Sneed just got traded to Ten Titans, compensation is 2025 3rd-round pick, in addition to a 2024 7th-round pick flop. I guess this Rickey is not legit.
RE: RE: I grabbed a screenshot  
JayBinQueens : 3/22/2024 11:29 pm : link
In comment 16443395 Rave7 said:
Quote:
In comment 16443273 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


And pulled the text from Lens



Quote:


Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey214.5h

Pending physical, Dalton Risner will be a Cowboy. 1 year, $7 million deal, full guaranteed. Cowboys intend to move Tyler Smith to LT, allowing Risner to slide in at LG #Dallas Cowboys @BloggingTheBoys

1

1

749

Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey.... 6h.

In the coming days, the Giants will restructure Andrew Thomas's contract and open up $9.5 million in cap space. Intent is to sign WR Corey Davis (pending physical) to a one year deal, and to meet with Safety Julian Blackmon following his visit to the 49ers. @bigblueview... Show more

4

173

6

2K

Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey.... 7h.

The Chiefs - Colts trade involving L'Jarious Sneed is stalled, but not dead. The trade compensation is set at a swap of picks 15 and 32 and a 2025 3rd round pick. The hold up is over the contract the Colts will sign him to. Sneed wants 3 years $75 mill. #Colts @StampedeBlue




Sneed just got traded to Ten Titans, compensation is 2025 3rd-round pick, in addition to a 2024 7th-round pick flop. I guess this Rickey is not legit.


This guy called it, and Jets getting MWill
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: I grabbed a screenshot  
The_Boss : 3/22/2024 11:48 pm : link
In comment 16443413 JayBinQueens said:
Quote:
In comment 16443395 Rave7 said:


Quote:


In comment 16443273 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


And pulled the text from Lens



Quote:


Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey214.5h

Pending physical, Dalton Risner will be a Cowboy. 1 year, $7 million deal, full guaranteed. Cowboys intend to move Tyler Smith to LT, allowing Risner to slide in at LG #Dallas Cowboys @BloggingTheBoys

1

1

749

Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey.... 6h.

In the coming days, the Giants will restructure Andrew Thomas's contract and open up $9.5 million in cap space. Intent is to sign WR Corey Davis (pending physical) to a one year deal, and to meet with Safety Julian Blackmon following his visit to the 49ers. @bigblueview... Show more

4

173

6

2K

Pretty Rickey 213 @PrettyRickey.... 7h.

The Chiefs - Colts trade involving L'Jarious Sneed is stalled, but not dead. The trade compensation is set at a swap of picks 15 and 32 and a 2025 3rd round pick. The hold up is over the contract the Colts will sign him to. Sneed wants 3 years $75 mill. #Colts @StampedeBlue




Sneed just got traded to Ten Titans, compensation is 2025 3rd-round pick, in addition to a 2024 7th-round pick flop. I guess this Rickey is not legit.



This guy called it, and Jets getting MWill Link - ( New Window )


This guy also says no way the redskins are drafting Daniels. Thinks that’s been made up by the NYG to get Maye to drop.
RE: ...  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/22/2024 11:51 pm : link
In comment 16443208 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.

Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.


And there isn’t a sure fire franchise guy here. Period. But you keep claiming there is. Not even at 1. You’re posting it over and over doesn’t make it so. It’s almost amazing. We deserve the Giants to suck forever. Which guy did you want. Rosen or Darnold
RE:  
gridirony : 12:48 am : link
In comment 16443350 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you could capture the last ten years in a phrase...

Capturing the last 10 years in a phrase would be...

"Let's see how he doesn't."
RE: ...  
allstarjim : 1:40 am : link
In comment 16443208 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.

Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.


Agree with this, but these sentiments suggest you remove risk from potential compensation. For ostensibly the 3rd QB chosen in this draft, and given the history of the very real risk of outcomes drafting any QB at any spot, this is a heavy price to pay when that risk is factored in.
Yes....a QB is move valuable than a WR, but  
George from PA : 3:40 am : link
This trade is a QB vs

A WR
An Edge
A RT/RG
2nd 2024, a highly regard DT or corner
1st 2025, highly likely top pick in draft
3rs 2025, who knows...top 100 pick.

....trade with a team,that happens to be more desperate for a QB

I say sure draft the QB they want....but on the Giants terms.

See recent reference:

Panthers trade with the Bears.

I will apologize if QB turns out to be Mahomes.

The best part about the Giants....Daboll a "QB whisperer" will believe he can turn any QB with traits into a franchise QB. He will not allow to give up so much.
RE: ...  
Optimus-NY : 4:04 am : link
In comment 16443197 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
If it land us a franchise QB, I'll throw in some cash too.


lol. I'll drive Neal to the airport. Azeez is prolly already hurt anyway!
RE: ...  
Optimus-NY : 4:30 am : link
In comment 16443208 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.

Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.


+1
If this was Caleb Williams  
SleepyOwl : 5:39 am : link
I’d do it. Otherwise give me Nabers, Alt or Odunze in the 1st and Rattler in the second or Milton in the 4th.
RE: RE: ...  
UberAlias : 6:50 am : link
In comment 16443454 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16443197 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


If it land us a franchise QB, I'll throw in some cash too.



lol. I'll drive Neal to the airport. Azeez is prolly already hurt anyway!
LOL. True.
RE: ...  
mfjmfj : 7:54 am : link
In comment 16443208 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.

Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.


This. It doesn't matter what you pay. It only matters if it works. Whether you pay $2 or $10 for the winning lottery ticket makes no difference. On the flip side whether you pay $350K or $400K for a house that burns down without insurance the next day matters, but not nearly as much as the idiocy of buying a house without insurance. This is why the cost to trade into "QB" position is so crazy.
I could see this trade being on the table  
mfjmfj : 8:00 am : link
but not executed until the Redskins pick is in.

Also don't want to give up on Neal. Want to see him play with hopefully better coaching.
RE: RE: ...  
armstead98 : 8:06 am : link
In comment 16443334 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16443208 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.

Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.


Now that I've read the entire thread, it looks like this trade proposal was a FAKE.

Bummer.

As to SFGNC's comment above... it's the one that makes the most sense.

Sure it's an overpay, but if the QB turns out to be a franchise guy. Who cares?


So if we land a Matt Ryan type player it’s worth it for all that? I think i pass
RE: See if we can throw in Jones...  
Fishmanjim57 : 8:28 am : link
In comment 16443212 bw in dc said:
Quote:
too.


They already had a Jones they got rid of, they don't want another who's way more expensive and constantly injured.
RE: RE: No Fucking  
Optimus-NY : 8:42 am : link
In comment 16443325 bwitz said:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


Way. That is in no way a sane deal.



You people are fucking insanely hysterical. “No way! We can’t give that up!”

The Giants need a QB. No team is just going to hand it to them. Get a clue.


Many to most of the people on this site are mongos. Pay them no mind. sign me up for this deal.
RE: The Jets gave up two 2nd round picks  
Optimus-NY : 8:44 am : link
In comment 16443234 90.Cal said:
Quote:
To go from 6 to 3 in 2018. For Darnold.

A 1st, a 2nd AND a 3rd is far too much. Plus players?!

6 + next years 1st or 6 + 47 and next years 2nd. Is the very most that kind of trade should cost. I say stay put, don’t trade up OR trade back… get one of those 3 stud WR1’s (Harrison, Nabers, Odunze)



The Jets gave up three 2nd round picks, not two in their trade-up that year for Darnold.
RE: As QB needy as NE is I will be very surprised if they  
Optimus-NY : 8:48 am : link
In comment 16443300 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
trade out of the #3 spot.


That's the key right there. It still boggles my mind why they don't just stay put and take one of either Daniels or Maye. I guess the weirdness didn't totally leave their building along with Belichick.
RE: RE: I liked the Neal pick when it happened  
Fifty Six : 8:59 am : link
In comment 16443275 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16443267 Go Terps said:


Quote:


But he has been a terrible player in these two years. Terrible. The Giants' culture for a decade has been to keep terrible players in the hope they'll become good.

It's time for a new approach.



A lot of people though AT was terrible his first two years also. Errick Flowers was a horrible RT, but turned out to be a pretty good OG. There is still a good chance he can be a productive player. Some players take longer than others.


That's not how I remember it at all. Thomas late in his first year and into his second showed a lot of improvement. Neal has shown none.
RE: RE: As QB needy as NE is I will be very surprised if they  
GFAN52 : 9:02 am : link
In comment 16443503 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16443300 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


trade out of the #3 spot.



That's the key right there. It still boggles my mind why they don't just stay put and take one of either Daniels or Maye. I guess the weirdness didn't totally leave their building along with Belichick.


With their new GM in place, I'm sure they will "listen" to offers. I mean even Chicago hasn't gone on record and said, don't bother submitting all offers we are selecting Caleb Williams (maybe except Dave Gettleman). NE has Jacoby Brissett as their starter, no GM in his right mind builds a team around Brissett as their future starter, especially with NE picking so high in the draft this year.
FWIW  
BigBlueShock : 9:11 am : link
Jeremy Fowler was saying yesterday that from the things he’s heard around the league, it is actually Washington that is more open to trading out rather than NE. I thought that was interesting because it seems like Washington is set on taking a QB. But he said teams are placing calls to Washington and they have been answering the phones
RE: FWIW  
GFAN52 : 9:19 am : link
In comment 16443517 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
Jeremy Fowler was saying yesterday that from the things he’s heard around the league, it is actually Washington that is more open to trading out rather than NE. I thought that was interesting because it seems like Washington is set on taking a QB. But he said teams are placing calls to Washington and they have been answering the phones


Interesting observation from Fowler. They may listen, but Washington with a new GM and new coach are in my opinion going QB. Especially in the #2 spot they are lucky enough to be sitting in. This a year when the top 3 picks are all QB needy and it lines up perfectly for them with a good QB class.

RE: RE: FWIW  
BigBlueShock : 9:24 am : link
In comment 16443520 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16443517 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


Jeremy Fowler was saying yesterday that from the things he’s heard around the league, it is actually Washington that is more open to trading out rather than NE. I thought that was interesting because it seems like Washington is set on taking a QB. But he said teams are placing calls to Washington and they have been answering the phones



Interesting observation from Fowler. They may listen, but Washington with a new GM and new coach are in my opinion going QB. Especially in the #2 spot they are lucky enough to be sitting in. This a year when the top 3 picks are all QB needy and it lines up perfectly for them with a good QB class.

I agree, I don’t see Washington moving. It was just interesting because it’s the first I had even considered that a possibility. I guess it’s possible Washington has gotten wind of some of the offers being thrown at NE and figured it wouldn’t hurt to listen. It’s also possible they aren’t in love with Daniels or Maye as much as we all assume they are. Speculation was they love Williams but that’s not happening. So maybe now knowing Williams is definitely out of reach they opened the phone lines
Too long a thread to read through for me. But if there is any shred  
nygiantfan : 9:27 am : link
of truth to the rumor, this deal is too much to pay. Would suggest New England can either have #47 or 2025 1st but not both. And just net off the 2025 4th and 2025 3rd rounders going back and forth as that is just noise.


Quote:
New England has agreed to trade the #3 pick in the 2024 draft, along with a 2025 4th round pick, to the Giants for #6, #47, 2025 1st and 3rd round picks and two players on rookie deals. No confirmation on the players yet, but it is presumed to be Azeez Ojulari and Evan Neal. Stay tuned
RE: Too long a thread to read through for me. But if there is any shred  
GFAN52 : 9:31 am : link
In comment 16443528 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
of truth to the rumor, this deal is too much to pay. Would suggest New England can either have #47 or 2025 1st but not both. And just net off the 2025 4th and 2025 3rd rounders going back and forth as that is just noise.




Quote:


New England has agreed to trade the #3 pick in the 2024 draft, along with a 2025 4th round pick, to the Giants for #6, #47, 2025 1st and 3rd round picks and two players on rookie deals. No confirmation on the players yet, but it is presumed to be Azeez Ojulari and Evan Neal. Stay tuned


Don't worry, it's totally a fake rumor.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I grabbed a screenshot  
KennyHill48 : 9:36 am : link
In comment 16443423 The_Boss said:
Quote:
This guy also says no way the redskins are drafting Daniels. Thinks that’s been made up by the NYG to get Maye to drop.


This makes no sense to me. I don't think any NFL GM is dumb enough to have their draft board be influenced by reports of what their board is. For what its worth, someone responded to the guy's tweet on this with the same comment and there was no response.
RE: FWIW  
KennyHill48 : 9:40 am : link
In comment 16443517 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
Jeremy Fowler was saying yesterday that from the things he’s heard around the league, it is actually Washington that is more open to trading out rather than NE. I thought that was interesting because it seems like Washington is set on taking a QB. But he said teams are placing calls to Washington and they have been answering the phones


With the NFL Owners, GMs and coaches all getting together for the league meetings this week, I'd expect a lot more reports like this and even more rumors on deals.
Hell why not send the rest of the assets we have  
Sec 103 : 9:50 am : link
NFW!!!
RE: RE: Too long a thread to read through for me. But if there is any shred  
nygiantfan : 9:54 am : link
In comment 16443532 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16443528 nygiantfan said:


Quote:


of truth to the rumor, this deal is too much to pay. Would suggest New England can either have #47 or 2025 1st but not both. And just net off the 2025 4th and 2025 3rd rounders going back and forth as that is just noise.




Quote:


New England has agreed to trade the #3 pick in the 2024 draft, along with a 2025 4th round pick, to the Giants for #6, #47, 2025 1st and 3rd round picks and two players on rookie deals. No confirmation on the players yet, but it is presumed to be Azeez Ojulari and Evan Neal. Stay tuned





Don't worry, it's totally a fake rumor.


Ok, thanks. Although taking Ojulari and Neal might be doing us a favor actually.
Evan Neal  
BrianLeonard23 : 10:04 am : link
I have never seen anyone argue that this guy “needs more time to figure it out” until this thread.

I thought no one could succeed with this OL? Even though we saw that isn’t true in 2023, if it were, Neal would be maybe the biggest reason why. This is the worst OL of all time, remember? 85 sacks!!

But now that his name is throw in a trade rumor that would end our hero’s tenure here - he needs more time. He needs better coaching. Was injured. Hey, Thomas got better.

Accept it. Daniel is done. No amount of narrative shifting on a message board is going to change that.
This is what I know  
Carson53 : 10:21 am : link
not really going to pay attention to someone named
"Pretty Rickey" to gain some football acumen, you feel me?
Secondly  
Carson53 : 10:25 am : link
does anybody really think a team in the Giants division is going to help them in the top of the draft? C'mon now folks...
RE: RE: ...  
Mike from Ohio : 10:25 am : link
In comment 16443426 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 16443208 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.

Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.



And there isn’t a sure fire franchise guy here. Period. But you keep claiming there is. Not even at 1. You’re posting it over and over doesn’t make it so. It’s almost amazing. We deserve the Giants to suck forever. Which guy did you want. Rosen or Darnold


Very dumb post. There is no such thing as a “sure fire franchise guy” in any draft at any position. Not ever. But you pay your GM, AGM and your scouts for a reason. If they believe in a guy you go get him.

If you want promises about safety and security call an insurance agent. Football fandom may be too scary for you.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:29 am : link
I’m amazed that this needs to be explained ad nauseum…There isn’t a sure thing in ANY draft. As I’ve said multiple times, it is a crapshoot. There are no guarantees at any positions. Why does this need to be said constantly?
RE: …  
LW_Giants : 10:30 am : link
In comment 16443592 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I’m amazed that this needs to be explained ad nauseum…There isn’t a sure thing in ANY draft. As I’ve said multiple times, it is a crapshoot. There are no guarantees at any positions. Why does this need to be said constantly?


Correct, and this includes WR.
RE: …  
BrianLeonard23 : 10:33 am : link
In comment 16443592 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I’m amazed that this needs to be explained ad nauseum…There isn’t a sure thing in ANY draft. As I’ve said multiple times, it is a crapshoot. There are no guarantees at any positions. Why does this need to be said constantly?


Actually there are 3 hall of Fame WRs sitting there for the taking. /s
RE: RE: ...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:43 am : link
In comment 16443426 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 16443208 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.

Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.



And there isn’t a sure fire franchise guy here. Period. But you keep claiming there is.


There's no guarantees of anything, and that's what people struggle with.

There is no 'wait for a sure fire guy'. That doesn't exist. The once in 20 years times it does happen the same people still want the Giants to win as many games as possible so it's not an option anyway.

You want the Giants to win 8-9 games and still be able to draft a Joe Burrow prospect, but even when that guy is there in April you find ways to talk yourselves out of it.
RE: This is what I know  
JayBinQueens : 10:53 am : link
In comment 16443580 Carson53 said:
Quote:
not really going to pay attention to someone named
"Pretty Rickey" to gain some football acumen, you feel me?


I guess you missed when he broke the Burns trade days before anyone else had it, and Hollywood to KC
4 page thread about a fake Twitter post.  
Blue Dream : 10:59 am : link
Impressive. Whoever made it is having a hell of a laugh.
Assuming this is true  
Dave on the UWS : 11:05 am : link
which I "highly" doubt, this would tell me that Schoen has identified 1 QB who is head and shoulders above the rest and is worth mortgaging the farm for. (trade would be contingent on the guy he wants falling to 3.).
RE: This is what I know  
Optimus-NY : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16443580 Carson53 said:
Quote:
not really going to pay attention to someone named
"Pretty Rickey" to gain some football acumen, you feel me?


You're a little late to the party there fella...



The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB You're a wizard, @PrettyRickey213 🧙‍♂️🔮 - 6:37 PM · Mar 13, 2024
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Scooter185 : 11:46 am : link
In comment 16443607 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16443426 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


In comment 16443208 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.

Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.



And there isn’t a sure fire franchise guy here. Period. But you keep claiming there is.



There's no guarantees of anything, and that's what people struggle with.

There is no 'wait for a sure fire guy'. That doesn't exist. The once in 20 years times it does happen the same people still want the Giants to win as many games as possible so it's not an option anyway.

You want the Giants to win 8-9 games and still be able to draft a Joe Burrow prospect, but even when that guy is there in April you find ways to talk yourselves out of it.


I can guarantee the same posters saying "just get a QB next year" will find a reason to not want a QB next year
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:50 am : link
In comment 16443677 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 16443607 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16443426 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


In comment 16443208 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


There is no 'cost too high' for a franchise QB. Its the most important position not only in the league, but probably in sports. If we trade up to 3 & Drake Maye-for example-is a perennial All Pro, no one is going to give AF what it took to get him. Having an elite QB puts you in the conversation to win every fall.

Of course it could be a total disaster. The draft is a crapshoot. But swing for the fences.



And there isn’t a sure fire franchise guy here. Period. But you keep claiming there is.



There's no guarantees of anything, and that's what people struggle with.

There is no 'wait for a sure fire guy'. That doesn't exist. The once in 20 years times it does happen the same people still want the Giants to win as many games as possible so it's not an option anyway.

You want the Giants to win 8-9 games and still be able to draft a Joe Burrow prospect, but even when that guy is there in April you find ways to talk yourselves out of it.



I can guarantee the same posters saying "just get a QB next year" will find a reason to not want a QB next year


Nothing new. It's been happening since before Eli retired.
Eli trade was a huge win for San Diego  
widmerseyebrow : 11:55 am : link
Until it wasn't. If this is true and the Giants get their QB for the next decade plus, then NE looks stupid unless they get their QB with one of the picks. If the Giants win a Super Bowl with their QB, NE is a failure if they don't. As far as perception goes it's that simple.
RE: RE: This is what I know  
Carson53 : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 16443668 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16443580 Carson53 said:


Quote:


not really going to pay attention to someone named
"Pretty Rickey" to gain some football acumen, you feel me?



You're a little late to the party there fella...



The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB You're a wizard, @PrettyRickey213 🧙‍♂️🔮 - 6:37 PM · Mar 13, 2024
Than keep following that football guru okay?
I'll tell what, now tell me how many times he has been wrong. Do you have those numbers available as well?
Didn’t read through  
djm : 12:17 pm : link
But the trade detailed in the OP is ludicrous. The Giants gave up half of that cost in 2004 to move up to number one for Eli. I don’t care if the quarterback is amazing. It’s a stupid friggin trade and won’t happen. Not those parameters. We aren’t the Washington Redskins chasing after rg3.

unless it is for Williams  
uconngiant : 1:19 pm : link
you don't make the trade. Some of you forget the mistakes in teams doing just this.
RE: unless it is for Williams  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 16443773 uconngiant said:
Quote:
you don't make the trade. Some of you forget the mistakes in teams doing just this.


So Caleb Williams is a ‘sure thing’? How we know that?
RE: This is what I know  
logman : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16443580 Carson53 said:
Quote:
not really going to pay attention to someone named
"Pretty Rickey" to gain some football acumen, you feel me?


Whoever PR13 is, they're connected somehow. You can choose to ignore it all you want, but that poster nailed multiple major moves days in advance.

No one's saying they're 100%, but they have shown enough to warrant consideration.
RE: RE: RE: This is what I know  
Optimus-NY : 1:38 pm : link
In comment 16443704 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16443668 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16443580 Carson53 said:


Quote:


not really going to pay attention to someone named
"Pretty Rickey" to gain some football acumen, you feel me?



You're a little late to the party there fella...



The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB You're a wizard, @PrettyRickey213 🧙‍♂️🔮 - 6:37 PM · Mar 13, 2024

Than keep following that football guru okay?
I'll tell what, now tell me how many times he has been wrong. Do you have those numbers available as well?


Don't hate! Appreciate!


Monte @MONTECRI5TO ELON IS TRYING TO TAKE DOWN THE GREATEST NFL INSIDER THIS APP HAS EVER SEEN IN HIS PRIME! Justice for @PrettyRickey213 !!! #ThePeoplesInsider - 6:25 PM · Mar 13, 2024 · 53.8K Views - ( New Window )
RE: Didn’t read through  
widmerseyebrow : 5:01 pm : link
In comment 16443710 djm said:
Quote:
But the trade detailed in the OP is ludicrous. The Giants gave up half of that cost in 2004 to move up to number one for Eli. I don’t care if the quarterback is amazing. It’s a stupid friggin trade and won’t happen. Not those parameters. We aren’t the Washington Redskins chasing after rg3.


Apples to oranges. NE is essentially giving up on taking a consensus top QB in this scenario whereas the Chargers got Rivers in return in 2004.
