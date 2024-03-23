for display only
Starters for the Wildcard Win Against Vikings

christian : 3/22/2024 10:13 pm
I don't think the turnover two seasons on is out of the statistical norm, but it's interesting to me how many employable, NFL-level players, management seemingly didn't view as part of the future.

I think that playoff win will be the least memorable, in recent, if not all franchise history.

Daniel Jones*
Saquon Barkley
Isaiah Hodgins*
Darius Slayton*
Richie James
Daniel Bellinger*
Nick Gates
Andrew Thomas*
Evan Neal*
Mark Glowinski
Jon Feliciano
Leonard Williams
Dexter Lawrence*
Azeez Ojulari*
Kayvon Thibodeaux*
Jaylon Smith
Jarrad Davis
Adoree' Jackson
Darnay Holmes*
Julian Love
Xavier McKinney
christian  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/22/2024 10:44 pm : link
I'm one of those guys who will go back and re-watch an old Giants playoff game... the '86 game against the 49ers, the '90 game game against the 49ers, the 2000 game against the Vikings, etc.

I have zero interest in re-watching the 2022 playoff game. It did more harm than good.
if they had a closer game against the eagles  
bigbluewillrise : 3/22/2024 10:45 pm : link
it would have meant more to me. the fact that they got crushd really killed that legacy.
I thought Daniel Jones  
bceagle05 : 3/22/2024 10:45 pm : link
played all 22 positions in that game.
RE: christian  
christian : 3/22/2024 10:54 pm : link
In comment 16443385 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I have zero interest in re-watching the 2022 playoff game. It did more harm than good.


Yeah, it's weird. Most playoff runs in franchise history either indicated the beginning or end of an era. That one is just, ehh.
RE: RE: christian  
bluepepper : 3/22/2024 11:08 pm : link
In comment 16443393 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16443385 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I have zero interest in re-watching the 2022 playoff game. It did more harm than good.



Yeah, it's weird. Most playoff runs in franchise history either indicated the beginning or end of an era. That one is just, ehh.

it was a fun win and if the Schoen-Daboll era goes well from here, the game will likely be recalled fondly as a precursor. If not, well you still need some rays of sunshine every now and then as a fan.
Not sure why people want to shit on a playoff win  
Rudy5757 : 3/22/2024 11:10 pm : link
Would you rather have not gone to the playoffs? Would you rather have lost to the Vikings?

I mean, the last playoff game before that we had OBJ and the celebrating Wrs in a terrible loss about the same as the Eagles loss.

Don’t forget getting crushed in the Superbowl in 2000 or the epic collapse against San Fran when we couldn’t snap the ball.

A playoff win is a playoff win. In 2007 we won the superbowl with a 10-6 record in the regular season and in 2011 we won with a 9-7 record. In 2022 we went 9-6-1 and even sat the starters in the finale. We may have gotten to 10 wins. Getting to the playoffs is a big deal and winning is a big deal. We beat a 13 win team. Do you know how many times in the Super Bowl the giants have won 13 or more regular season games? 1 time in 1986. 13 wins is a lot in the regular season.
.  
Danny Kanell : 3/22/2024 11:30 pm : link
I enjoyed the hell out of that win and that season coming off so many bad years.

To each their own I guess.
RE: christian  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/22/2024 11:39 pm : link
In comment 16443385 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm one of those guys who will go back and re-watch an old Giants playoff game... the '86 game against the 49ers, the '90 game game against the 49ers, the 2000 game against the Vikings, etc.

I have zero interest in re-watching the 2022 playoff game. It did more harm than good.


It was like hooking up with a fat girl. Fun while it was happening, but you don't want to think about it after it's over.
We’re so fucking spoiled  
speedywheels : 3/22/2024 11:48 pm : link
People want to shit on a playoff win. How many teams actually not only make the playoffs, but win a game?

🙄🙄🙄🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Eric, I’m surprised you referenced the 2000 vs MIN, considering the shitshow that happened two weeks later.

Kind of like the shitshow that happened in 2022 vs PHI after the MIN win

🤷‍♂️🙄
It's ok for fans to enjoy the win  
Go Terps : 3/23/2024 12:04 am : link
What's not ok is when the front office fails to realize that shitty teams sometimes win playoff games.
RE: I thought Daniel Jones  
BrettNYG10 : 3/23/2024 5:48 am : link
In comment 16443387 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
played all 22 positions in that game.


Lmao
The single greatest game and reference point  
Dnew15 : 3/23/2024 6:50 am : link
In the DJ lead NYG era.

After DJ retires this year due to injury - 20 years from now when we can’t remember or fans that didn’t live through it will say - “too bad Daniel Jones was injury prone - he could have been great.”

Everyone will remember it just like Jints Central will want everyone to remember it.
Absolutely in terms  
section125 : 3/23/2024 6:55 am : link
of indications for the health of the team, the win in Minnesota was less important than the loss to the Eagles. It actually was a detriment. The Eagles game was the truth.

It was a fun game. They had almost beaten the Vikes two weeks before(?), so high expectations for the playoff game. Unfortunately it helped mask how bad the roster truly was and made Jones look far better than he was.
A Win is a Win  
blueblood : 3/23/2024 7:07 am : link
that team played tough during the season, went on the road and won a playoff game, when no one coming into the season expected that. There is no reason to crap all over it.
RE: We’re so fucking spoiled  
mfjmfj : 3/23/2024 7:21 am : link
In comment 16443424 speedywheels said:
Quote:
People want to shit on a playoff win. How many teams actually not only make the playoffs, but win a game?

🙄🙄🙄🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Eric, I’m surprised you referenced the 2000 vs MIN, considering the shitshow that happened two weeks later.

Kind of like the shitshow that happened in 2022 vs PHI after the MIN win

🤷‍♂️🙄


Years ago I bought a DVD set that was the 10 greatest Giants games of all time. 3 SBS (it was a while ago), conf. championships, etc. Worst game on the set was the shellacking of Minn. in 2000. I happened to look at the Vikings version of the set. It included a game against the Giants at season end where we sat our starters because we were already in the playoffs. That was one of their top 10. We are spoiled.
RE: Not sure why people want to shit on a playoff win  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/23/2024 8:02 am : link
In comment 16443400 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
Would you rather have not gone to the playoffs? Would you rather have lost to the Vikings?

I mean, the last playoff game before that we had OBJ and the celebrating Wrs in a terrible loss about the same as the Eagles loss.

Don’t forget getting crushed in the Superbowl in 2000 or the epic collapse against San Fran when we couldn’t snap the ball.

A playoff win is a playoff win. In 2007 we won the superbowl with a 10-6 record in the regular season and in 2011 we won with a 9-7 record. In 2022 we went 9-6-1 and even sat the starters in the finale. We may have gotten to 10 wins. Getting to the playoffs is a big deal and winning is a big deal. We beat a 13 win team. Do you know how many times in the Super Bowl the giants have won 13 or more regular season games? 1 time in 1986. 13 wins is a lot in the regular season.


"The Fumble" led to George Young. It was a good thing.

The 2022 playoff game led to 4-years, $160 million and a 2-year setback in the rebuild. It may also cause the current regime to fail. It was a bad thing.

Short-term gratification isn't always good.
Hmmm  
M.S. : 3/23/2024 8:11 am : link

In hindsight, it's clear the 2022 playoff season set this franchise back, masking several deficiencies. But let's all just be miserable over the one playoff win this franchise brought its fanbase since the 2011 Season. Fantastic!

 
christian : 3/23/2024 8:30 am : link
Some of you guys are so sensitive. No one is miserable or shitting on the team.

I'm just pointing out two years later half of the starters from that game are gone, and potentially more if the QB isn't back.
Only  
SoZKillA : 3/23/2024 8:31 am : link
BBI would complain about a playoff win.

Complaints should be about the scouts and GM who failed to improve the team
RE: christian  
Route 9 : 3/23/2024 8:35 am : link
In comment 16443385 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm one of those guys who will go back and re-watch an old Giants playoff game... the '86 game against the 49ers, the '90 game game against the 49ers, the 2000 game against the Vikings, etc.

I have zero interest in re-watching the 2022 playoff game. It did more harm than good.


The one I watch the most is the Tynes Packer game
That win was great. For about 6 days.  
nygiantfan : 3/23/2024 8:36 am : link
And then it should have become obvious to everybody watching and the guys who make the football decisions that the Minnesota game had very little relevance going forward.

And that serious changes/upgrades at key roster positions needed to be made to consistently compete at that level in the future.
......  
Route 9 : 3/23/2024 8:43 am : link
I remember the sad part after that win was taking some time and thinking about when the last playoff win was before that and it was Super Bowl 46 lol
......  
Route 9 : 3/23/2024 8:45 am : link
Signing Jones to that awful contract would've been moronic even if they beat Philly somehow

I think hats the worst contract ever in sports. If not, what contract is worse? I'd like to hear from anyone. Anyone?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/23/2024 8:51 am : link
'22 was a fun season & the Vikes WC was a nice win. But the following weekend should have shown all of us &-much more importantly-how far this franchise had to go.
 
christian : 3/23/2024 9:08 am : link
In the moment that was a great win and a great game. I was really hoping that game was a sign of things to come. It just wasn't.
Fun season, I enjoyed a glimpse of success for that brief moment  
Andy in Halifax : 3/23/2024 9:42 am : link
I don't really think it set us back much. I think the roster change illustrates what its like in the modern NFL, its non-stop turnover. The Chiefs have turned their roster over a lot too.

I also think the term "rebuild" is a fallacy in the NFL. You are always building, it never stops. I think the Chiefs get that better than most teams.
Not much difference between the 2022 lineup and the 2023 lineup  
Ivan15 : 3/23/2024 9:49 am : link
With a few exceptions like Feliciano, Gates, Love. The failure was on the coaching staff and front office, plus all the injuries. 2023 team was unprepared to start the season. Coaching staff and front office were to blame for lack of depth when injuries struck. It would not have taken much $$ to keep Feliciano and Love. Most of the other players gone after 2022 were just JAGs.

If Schoen/Daboll can learn from 2023 and recover, it will have been a good learning experience. 2024 needs to look more line 2022 than 2023.
RE: ...  
Route 9 : 3/23/2024 9:52 am : link
In comment 16443504 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
'22 was a fun season & the Vikes WC was a nice win. But the following weekend should have shown all of us &-much more importantly-how far this franchise had to go.


They won some close games early on and had some surprises against good QBs/teams but really fell apart at the end.

They won two games at in the last 8 games or whatever it was. We had to be grateful because they played over their heads and they sucked for so long. They just suck.

Hate to say it but that 40-0 game to Dallas just made me give up on the entire year. It was a quick way to telegraph 2023 would be a waste of time. Went to the Arizona game and then the Miami game but I don't think I sat down and watched more than 2 Giants games in their entirety. The Rangers caught my attention and some weird girlfriend for a month or two.
RE: I thought Daniel Jones  
Mike from Ohio : 3/23/2024 10:08 am : link
In comment 16443387 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
played all 22 positions in that game.


There are a handful of posters who really do believe it was Daniel Jones alone carrying the other 52 guys to the win. In their minds, it was an elite level performance and a flash of greatness.

It’s because they never look back at how historically terrible that Viking defense was and the video game numbers other QBs like Mac Jones put up against that same team.

The win was fun, but it a tallest midget game.
RE: Only  
Mike from Ohio : 3/23/2024 10:14 am : link
In comment 16443493 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
BBI would complain about a playoff win.

Complaints should be about the scouts and GM who failed to improve the team


Reading comprehension is becoming a lost art.

Nobody is complaining about the playoff win. They are complaining about how that win lead to a string of terrible decisions that hurt the team long term.

To make things clear - everyone enjoyed the win. Many Giants fans - in hindsight - think it caused more harm than good.
Ah the great Playoff win against Minn  
PatersonPlank : 3/23/2024 10:17 am : link
I rate it right behind the 1986 SB, but ahead of the 2007 SB, in its infamy
RE: Only  
BrianLeonard23 : 3/23/2024 10:18 am : link
In comment 16443493 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
BBI would complain about a playoff win.

Complaints should be about the scouts and GM who failed to improve the team


No one complains about winning that game. It’s the poor decisions that the team made based on it. And oh by the way, they got crushed by the team that’s tormented them for over a decade the next week. That game was over in the first quarter.
In comment 16443493 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
BBI would complain about a playoff win.

Complaints should be about the scouts and GM who failed to improve the team


No one complains about winning that game. It’s the poor decisions that the team made based on it. And oh by the way, they got crushed by the team that’s tormented them for over a decade the next week. That game was over in the first quarter.
RE: RE: Not sure why people want to shit on a playoff win  
Rudy5757 : 3/23/2024 10:26 am : link
In comment 16443482 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16443400 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


Would you rather have not gone to the playoffs? Would you rather have lost to the Vikings?

I mean, the last playoff game before that we had OBJ and the celebrating Wrs in a terrible loss about the same as the Eagles loss.

Don’t forget getting crushed in the Superbowl in 2000 or the epic collapse against San Fran when we couldn’t snap the ball.

A playoff win is a playoff win. In 2007 we won the superbowl with a 10-6 record in the regular season and in 2011 we won with a 9-7 record. In 2022 we went 9-6-1 and even sat the starters in the finale. We may have gotten to 10 wins. Getting to the playoffs is a big deal and winning is a big deal. We beat a 13 win team. Do you know how many times in the Super Bowl the giants have won 13 or more regular season games? 1 time in 1986. 13 wins is a lot in the regular season.



"The Fumble" led to George Young. It was a good thing.

The 2022 playoff game led to 4-years, $160 million and a 2-year setback in the rebuild. It may also cause the current regime to fail. It was a bad thing.

Short-term gratification isn't always good.


If one game changes the vision for your team then Schoen isn’t the right guy for the job. If he gave Jones that contract based off the playoff win then he might be the worst GM in the game. Any GM/CEO has to be big picture long term. So what would have been different if we had the same record and didn’t make the playoffs? Or if we played Minnesota in the playoffs with the exact same stats except the score and we lost by a TD? DJ would have still had a great game.

In any event, we are not in the situation we are in because of that game. The Jones contract didn’t affect the cap that much last year. It didn’t affect Neal being a bust, JMS underperforming, the bad signing of Glowinski & Campbell poor drafting and injuries to key players. Darren Waller? Not trading Barkley when he had value? That’s why we are a 6 win team. So I guess the only move you are referring to with the playoff win is signing DJ? If he only got $30 mil a year would that change much? The Franchise tag would have put the team in cap trouble last year too and Barkley would have been gone.

I’d say the win against Philly last season impacted the Giants much more than the playoff win. But I enjoyed both.
...  
christian : 3/23/2024 10:43 am : link
In comment 16443585 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
The Franchise tag would have put the team in cap trouble last year too and Barkley would have been gone.


This is categorically untrue and a myth that's been dispelled over and over on BBI.

The Giants would have been in markedly better cap shape if they had signed Barkley at the parameters reported he desired, and Jones was franchised.

The top part of the table reflects how the Giants entered 2023. The below shows the net impact over 2023-2025 if they had franchised Jones, signed Barkley, and made the requisite adjustments to Williams and Jackson to make room.

They could have been +9.4M in cap space in 2023, but more importantly + 22.3M over the three year period.

 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/23/2024 10:49 am : link
I laugh when posters point to the WC Vikes game when defending DJ, as if the immortal Mac Jones didn’t light up that defense in 22 either. Hell, I would have probably looked alright vs that defense after 5 hours at the bar.
Hooray!  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/23/2024 10:52 am : link
More repetitive bitching and moaning.
RE: Hooray!  
christian : 3/23/2024 10:53 am : link
In comment 16443611 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
More repetitive bitching and moaning.


I truly suspect the irony of your post is lost on you.
RE: RE: Hooray!  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/23/2024 10:57 am : link
In comment 16443613 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16443611 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


More repetitive bitching and moaning.



I truly suspect the irony of your post is lost on you.


Don’t you have your own thread of DJ bitching to visit? Or perhaps it’s time to start a new thread of completely unoriginal horseshit?
RE: RE: Not sure why people want to shit on a playoff win  
Andy340350 : 3/23/2024 10:59 am : link
In comment 16443482 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16443400 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


Would you rather have not gone to the playoffs? Would you rather have lost to the Vikings?

I mean, the last playoff game before that we had OBJ and the celebrating Wrs in a terrible loss about the same as the Eagles loss.

Don’t forget getting crushed in the Superbowl in 2000 or the epic collapse against San Fran when we couldn’t snap the ball.

A playoff win is a playoff win. In 2007 we won the superbowl with a 10-6 record in the regular season and in 2011 we won with a 9-7 record. In 2022 we went 9-6-1 and even sat the starters in the finale. We may have gotten to 10 wins. Getting to the playoffs is a big deal and winning is a big deal. We beat a 13 win team. Do you know how many times in the Super Bowl the giants have won 13 or more regular season games? 1 time in 1986. 13 wins is a lot in the regular season.



"The Fumble" led to George Young. It was a good thing.

The 2022 playoff game led to 4-years, $160 million and a 2-year setback in the rebuild. It may also cause the current regime to fail. It was a bad thing.

Short-term gratification isn't always good.


Giant fans don't complain about the run to the 1963 championship loss to the Bears with an aging YA Tittle, notwithstanding the bad decisions and 15 years of futility that followed.

Weird to celebrate The Fumble (I was there and it was brutal to watch and then think about for the next 6 months) and mourn a playoff win. God forbid the Giants had kept the Eagles game close, maybe with a kick return, a turnover, whatever.

Consider the 1973 Mets, the 83-win team that went to the World Series and took the Oakland As to Game 7. Ownership and management thought it was a good team. Instead they won only 71 games the next year, and only got past 83 once before 1984 when Hernandez, Strawberry and Gooden showed up. I never hear Met fans complain about that 1973 run, though.
RE: ...  
Jaenyg : 3/23/2024 11:01 am : link
In comment 16443606 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16443585 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


The Franchise tag would have put the team in cap trouble last year too and Barkley would have been gone.



This is categorically untrue and a myth that's been dispelled over and over on BBI.

The Giants would have been in markedly better cap shape if they had signed Barkley at the parameters reported he desired, and Jones was franchised.

The top part of the table reflects how the Giants entered 2023. The below shows the net impact over 2023-2025 if they had franchised Jones, signed Barkley, and made the requisite adjustments to Williams and Jackson to make room.

They could have been +9.4M in cap space in 2023, but more importantly + 22.3M over the three year period.


Would they have been able to make the deal w Okereke and the trade and deal with Waller?

Also, I have heard you claim from IE. R u still in SoCal?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/23/2024 11:03 am : link
I was -2 in 1978, but I’d argue The Fumble-in the long term-was good overall for the franchise. I don’t see how one can dispute that.
...  
christian : 3/23/2024 11:03 am : link
In comment 16443616 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
Don’t you have your own thread of DJ bitching to visit? Or perhaps it’s time to start a new thread of completely unoriginal horseshit?

This is actually is my thread for bitching. But it looks like it's yours too!
RE: RE: RE: Not sure why people want to shit on a playoff win  
Andy340350 : 3/23/2024 11:04 am : link
Regarding the aftermath of the 1963 season, it's ironic that Allie Sherman actually recognized that it was the end of an era and tried to get ahead of a collapse. Instead he accelerated it with a series of truly bad decisions. Gary Wood from Cornell anyone? Sam Huff for Dick James?

Learning from the past is not easy.
...  
christian : 3/23/2024 11:28 am : link
In comment 16443622 Jaenyg said:
Quote:
Would they have been able to make the deal w Okereke and the trade and deal with Waller?

Also, I have heard you claim from IE. R u still in SoCal?


Yes, they could have had the exact same offseason last year. The only changes would have been:

1) Franchise Jones
2) Sign Barkley
3) Restructure Jackson and Williams

But I will say this. Without the hindsight knowledge of what Jones received, I think there would have been substantial bitching about creating dead money, signing Barkley, and franchising Jones.

It's only in retrospect do we know Jones gets 82M guaranteed, and that's the number the alternative is benchmarked against.

Imagine if everything goes the same way -- Barkley misses time and has an OK season, Jones sucks and gets hurt, Williams is traded, and Jackson leaves as a free agent. I think plenty of fans would be killing Schoen.

And no, haven't lived in SoCal for ~25 years, but my family does and I get back often.
RE: RE: Not sure why people want to shit on a playoff win  
ChrisRick : 3/23/2024 11:37 am : link
In comment 16443482 Eric from BBI said:

"The Fumble" led to George Young. It was a good thing.

The 2022 playoff game led to 4-years, $160 million and a 2-year setback in the rebuild. It may also cause the current regime to fail. It was a bad thing.

Short-term gratification isn't always good. [/quote]

I see it differently. The playoff win lead only to a he FO and coaching staff to dig into the season and make sure they felt that Jones was a major reason for the team success and how likely would it be for Jones to repeat it while also asking themselves if it was reasonable that Jones would get exponentially better.

If the Giants honestly did the work and came to the conclusion that Jones was worth sticking with then they simply missed, it happens. The worst thing would be a FO and coaching staff blindly looking at a playoff win as “the proof” that Jones was worth an investment.

I do not regret the 2022 season, I would regret if my team didn’t do their homework on why the 2022 season was successful.
RE: RE: RE: Not sure why people want to shit on a playoff win  
Andy340350 : 3/23/2024 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16443665 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 16443482 Eric from BBI said:

"The Fumble" led to George Young. It was a good thing.

The 2022 playoff game led to 4-years, $160 million and a 2-year setback in the rebuild. It may also cause the current regime to fail. It was a bad thing.

Short-term gratification isn't always good.


I see it differently. The playoff win lead only to a he FO and coaching staff to dig into the season and make sure they felt that Jones was a major reason for the team success and how likely would it be for Jones to repeat it while also asking themselves if it was reasonable that Jones would get exponentially better.

If the Giants honestly did the work and came to the conclusion that Jones was worth sticking with then they simply missed, it happens. The worst thing would be a FO and coaching staff blindly looking at a playoff win as “the proof” that Jones was worth an investment.

I do not regret the 2022 season, I would regret if my team didn’t do their homework on why the 2022 season was successful. [/quote]

+1
the Giants abused the Vikings in that game  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/23/2024 12:21 pm : link
because they found a tell on film in the Vikings that they exploited

losing more is rarely the cure for less losing in the future  
Eric on Li : 3/23/2024 12:37 pm : link
winning the viking game did nothing to lock them into a miserable season in 2023. they made bad choices and got bad luck. simple as that. there was no causality. they were already going to keep jones based on his performance over the regular season. if they stretched slightly farther beyond what carr got it wasn't by enough that would have changed the payout in the first 2 years (Carr will have received his 60m guaranteed, same as jones with his 82m).

as far as the number of starters turned over it's in line with 'normal'. the rate of change has accelerated in the new CBA and even back before this cba was fully adapted to this was usually the case. 2 years after SB42 half the starting lineup was gone (kawika mitchell, strahan, plax, toomer, gibril wilson, pierce, madison, james butler, madison, torbor, rw mcquarters).

2 years after sb 46 was even worse - bradshaw, snee, manningham, ballard, mckenzie, baas, canty, boley, webster, phillips, grant, blackburn, ross, thomas all gone. joseph, tuck, kiwanuka also soon to depart.
Two of my favorite games  
Crazed Dogs : 3/23/2024 1:37 pm : link
the '86 game against the 49ers, the '90 game game against the 49ers.... got them on tape
...  
christian : 3/23/2024 1:49 pm : link
Here are the starters from the last 3 playoff winning seasons who were not on the roster on opening day 2 seasons after.

I've also noted ages when the season started and average age of the players who eventually left.

Adjacent observation, it really sucks how many of those core players in 2011 had career altering injuries in the next 2-3 years.

RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 3/23/2024 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16443816 christian said:
Quote:
Here are the starters from the last 3 playoff winning seasons who were not on the roster on opening day 2 seasons after.

I've also noted ages when the season started and average age of the players who eventually left.

Adjacent observation, it really sucks how many of those core players in 2011 had career altering injuries in the next 2-3 years.


remember different CBAs and those teams were fully drafted/signed by the same coach/gm. a lot of the 2022 guys who are now gone were inherited from previous regime. and yet still comparable turnover.

50% of every nfl roster turns over every year, a lot of that is back of roster but 2 years out id bet starters turning over by 50% is typical.
RE: RE: Not sure why people want to shit on a playoff win  
rnargi : 3/23/2024 2:08 pm : link
In comment 16443482 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16443400 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


Would you rather have not gone to the playoffs? Would you rather have lost to the Vikings?

I mean, the last playoff game before that we had OBJ and the celebrating Wrs in a terrible loss about the same as the Eagles loss.

Don’t forget getting crushed in the Superbowl in 2000 or the epic collapse against San Fran when we couldn’t snap the ball.

A playoff win is a playoff win. In 2007 we won the superbowl with a 10-6 record in the regular season and in 2011 we won with a 9-7 record. In 2022 we went 9-6-1 and even sat the starters in the finale. We may have gotten to 10 wins. Getting to the playoffs is a big deal and winning is a big deal. We beat a 13 win team. Do you know how many times in the Super Bowl the giants have won 13 or more regular season games? 1 time in 1986. 13 wins is a lot in the regular season.



"The Fumble" led to George Young. It was a good thing.

The 2022 playoff game led to 4-years, $160 million and a 2-year setback in the rebuild. It may also cause the current regime to fail. It was a bad thing.

Short-term gratification isn't always good.


Are you delusional? That ONE GAME led to the contract? By that measure, Cutlets ought to be getting 80m a year. Come Eric, stop with the hyperbole.
...  
christian : 3/23/2024 2:13 pm : link
As I noted in the OP, my observation isn't that the turnover is outside of the statistical norm (current circumstances implied) -- it's more who, why, and what age might be gone.

Post this most recent playoff win, the Giants have jettisoned more, and younger players.

The two most important players on the field against Minnesota were Jones and Barkley. Barkley is gone by choice, and if Jones is gone by circumstance -- the 2024 team will be substantively different. Perception-wise that would probably the biggest change.

I don't think many fans would guess on the day of that Minnesota win, Barkley and Jones might be gone opening day 2024.
They didn't have to give him the contract because they beat Minnesota  
Go Terps : 3/23/2024 2:16 pm : link
They didn't have to franchise him either. There was no rule saying he had to be back because they beat Minnesota.

Winning and enjoying the playoff game didn't have to result in bad decisions.
Either idiotic or disingenuous to overlook the Philly playoff game  
nygiantfan : 3/23/2024 2:24 pm : link
in any of those critical offseason player decisions like the DJ contract.

If the answer is that Schoen & Co. did indeed factor in that blowout loss, then lord help this franchise.
RE: They didn't have to give him the contract because they beat Minnesota  
christian : 3/23/2024 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16443843 Go Terps said:
Quote:
They didn't have to franchise him either. There was no rule saying he had to be back because they beat Minnesota.

Winning and enjoying the playoff game didn't have to result in bad decisions.


I agree they didn't have to. As skeptical as I was/am of Jones, I do believe he earned the chance to show he could build on the 2022 season.

I want them to, and wish they had drawn the line similarly to what Tampa did with Mayfield. A prove it deal with some approximation of the franchise tender guaranteed, with some team options.

I understand the preceding circumstances were different. But both players had one single strong season in the current system. And if the market was to bear more and he went elsewhere, good for him.
...  
christian : 3/23/2024 2:27 pm : link
I *wanted* them to
I think Tampa made a similar mistake  
Go Terps : 3/23/2024 2:48 pm : link
They paid a guy, and still need a quarterback.
rnargi  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/23/2024 3:14 pm : link
I guarantee you that one game was the most significant factor in that contract.
RE: I think Tampa made a similar mistake  
MojoEd : 3/23/2024 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16443885 Go Terps said:
Quote:
They paid a guy, and still need a quarterback.

Maybe, but 3/100 million isn’t outrageous these days, and they will be able to take swings on developmental QBs like Pratt/Nix. Seems similar to Geno Smith deal. I don’t think either TB or SEA deluded themselves that their guy was more than a bridge QB.
Andy340350  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/23/2024 3:21 pm : link
Without "The Fumble", you don't have George Young. That's just a fact. So would you have rather won the game and not gotten Young?

In what way are the 1963 and 2022 Giants at all similar? One team was aging and at the end of glorious run. Another overachieved against a weak schedule, causing it to make a horrific, franchise-altering contract decision.
RE: RE: I think Tampa made a similar mistake  
Go Terps : 3/23/2024 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16443928 MojoEd said:
Quote:
In comment 16443885 Go Terps said:


Quote:


They paid a guy, and still need a quarterback.


Maybe, but 3/100 million isn’t outrageous these days, and they will be able to take swings on developmental QBs like Pratt/Nix. Seems similar to Geno Smith deal. I don’t think either TB or SEA deluded themselves that their guy was more than a bridge QB.


True, but is he all that much better than Darnold, Winston, or some of the other guys that signed cheap one year deals? If he is, he probably isn't by much. I'd take Darnold plus a couple of the high end FAs on the OL/DL than Mayfield.
RE: RE: We’re so fucking spoiled  
4xchamps : 3/23/2024 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16443472 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
In comment 16443424 speedywheels said:


Quote:


People want to shit on a playoff win. How many teams actually not only make the playoffs, but win a game?

🙄🙄🙄🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Eric, I’m surprised you referenced the 2000 vs MIN, considering the shitshow that happened two weeks later.

Kind of like the shitshow that happened in 2022 vs PHI after the MIN win

🤷‍♂️🙄



Years ago I bought a DVD set that was the 10 greatest Giants games of all time. 3 SBS (it was a while ago), conf. championships, etc. Worst game on the set was the shellacking of Minn. in 2000. I happened to look at the Vikings version of the set. It included a game against the Giants at season end where we sat our starters because we were already in the playoffs. That was one of their top 10. We are spoiled.


Truth
Oh God you know this team is still garbage when we get  
Route 9 : 3/23/2024 3:54 pm : link
Another useless "we are spoiled" lecture.

Let me guess?

"The Bills never win and it took the Lions 30 years to win a playoff game!"
RE: We’re so fucking spoiled  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/23/2024 3:54 pm : link
In comment 16443424 speedywheels said:
Quote:
People want to shit on a playoff win. How many teams actually not only make the playoffs, but win a game?

🙄🙄🙄🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Eric, I’m surprised you referenced the 2000 vs MIN, considering the shitshow that happened two weeks later.

Kind of like the shitshow that happened in 2022 vs PHI after the MIN win

🤷‍♂️🙄


What?

My point is clear about why the 2022 playoff "win" was terrible for the organization.

The two 2000 playoff wins did not have any negative impact on the franchise.

You understand this point, right?
RE: the Giants abused the Vikings in that game  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/23/2024 3:58 pm : link
In comment 16443720 gidiefor said:
Quote:
because they found a tell on film in the Vikings that they exploited


Respectfully, the "tell" was the Vikings allowing 25 ppg, being 31st against the pass, 20th against the run, and allowing more points than the Vikings scored for the season.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 3/23/2024 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16443841 christian said:
Quote:
As I noted in the OP, my observation isn't that the turnover is outside of the statistical norm (current circumstances implied) -- it's more who, why, and what age might be gone.

Post this most recent playoff win, the Giants have jettisoned more, and younger players.

The two most important players on the field against Minnesota were Jones and Barkley. Barkley is gone by choice, and if Jones is gone by circumstance -- the 2024 team will be substantively different. Perception-wise that would probably the biggest change.

I don't think many fans would guess on the day of that Minnesota win, Barkley and Jones might be gone opening day 2024.


that's fair - i agree especially on Barkley because i think it's easier to see it as non-performance related. i think we've talked about this since the extension that was as close as it was didn't happen, they seemingly didnt want him back all that badly.

the only thing id add is that even putting jones aside, so far their evaluations havent worked out great. at his age/the price they should have brought back love. they'd have another cost effective 100% snap player on D and he played all core special teams.

after drawing a line at 6m aav on a 24 year old captain like love i continue to be surprised they are willing to pay waller a fresh 10.5m this year retirement or not. maybe holding out hope someone is willing to trade a day 3 for him at the draft if they miss on day 2 TEs?
...  
christian : 3/23/2024 5:53 pm : link
In comment 16443993 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
As I noted in the OP, my observation isn't that the turnover is outside of the statistical norm (current circumstances implied) -- it's more who, why, and what age might be gone.

Post this most recent playoff win, the Giants have jettisoned more, and younger players.

The two most important players on the field against Minnesota were Jones and Barkley. Barkley is gone by choice, and if Jones is gone by circumstance -- the 2024 team will be substantively different. Perception-wise that would probably the biggest change.

I don't think many fans would guess on the day of that Minnesota win, Barkley and Jones might be gone opening day 2024.

that's fair - i agree especially on Barkley because i think it's easier to see it as non-performance related. i think we've talked about this since the extension that was as close as it was didn't happen, they seemingly didnt want him back all that badly.

the only thing id add is that even putting jones aside, so far their evaluations havent worked out great. at his age/the price they should have brought back love. they'd have another cost effective 100% snap player on D and he played all core special teams.

after drawing a line at 6m aav on a 24 year old captain like love i continue to be surprised they are willing to pay waller a fresh 10.5m this year retirement or not. maybe holding out hope someone is willing to trade a day 3 for him at the draft if they miss on day 2 TEs?

I agree.

Small detour, but if a football observer took a look at that Giants team against Minnesota and didn't know the backstory, they'd come away thinking the MO of the team architect was:

- Run the ball out of play action/RPO/read option
- Work mismatches in the pass game and look for YAC
- Utilize versatile safeties who can play the slot, box, and deep areas
- Generate pass rush from the IDLs

Fast forward to today, and I honestly don't WTF the team's identity is.
RE: ...  
Rudy5757 : 3/23/2024 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16443606 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16443585 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


The Franchise tag would have put the team in cap trouble last year too and Barkley would have been gone.



This is categorically untrue and a myth that's been dispelled over and over on BBI.

The Giants would have been in markedly better cap shape if they had signed Barkley at the parameters reported he desired, and Jones was franchised.

The top part of the table reflects how the Giants entered 2023. The below shows the net impact over 2023-2025 if they had franchised Jones, signed Barkley, and made the requisite adjustments to Williams and Jackson to make room.

They could have been +9.4M in cap space in 2023, but more importantly + 22.3M over the three year period.


You leave out the replacement cost of Jones after 2023. We won 6 games last year so we would have had the same pick. Youre also leaving out that Barkley would have been a FA. Tag Jones and Barkley walks.

It doesnt matter, the GM made the decision at the time. You can go back further and say he should have done the 5th year option. The GM gave him that contract, in hindsight it was a mistake. It was an even bigger mistake if he made that decision based off of the playoff win. He had Jones for a full year to evaluate, my point is he was getting a similar contract whether we won or lost that game.
