Starters for the Wildcard Win Against Vikings christian : 3/22/2024 10:13 pm

I don't think the turnover two seasons on is out of the statistical norm, but it's interesting to me how many employable, NFL-level players, management seemingly didn't view as part of the future.



I think that playoff win will be the least memorable, in recent, if not all franchise history.



Daniel Jones*

Saquon Barkley

Isaiah Hodgins*

Darius Slayton*

Richie James

Daniel Bellinger*

Nick Gates

Andrew Thomas*

Evan Neal*

Mark Glowinski

Jon Feliciano

Leonard Williams

Dexter Lawrence*

Azeez Ojulari*

Kayvon Thibodeaux*

Jaylon Smith

Jarrad Davis

Adoree' Jackson

Darnay Holmes*

Julian Love

Xavier McKinney