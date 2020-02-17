Thoughts on Philadelphia Eagles?

Added Saquon Barkley to an already explosive offense.
Added Bryce Huff and C.J. Gardner-Johnson to defense.
Other additions:
P.J. Mustipher, DL
Devin White, LB
Zack Baun, LB
Oren Burks, LB
Tyler Hall, CB
Kenny Pickett, QB
DeVante Parker, WR
Parris Campbell, WR
Matt Hennessy, OL
Draft picks
- one first rounder
- two second rounders
- one fourth rounder
- three fifth rounders
- one sixth rounder
Big question is quality of head coach. However, Vic Fangio is now defensive coordinator.
The problem for them is it takes so many factors to win it all and it is not always hate tied the the new group will be as good or better than the last group and stay healthy.
Losing Kelce is also huge.
I think they will be very good but I don’t trust the coach and I think Hirts is getting beat up.
On sheer talent alone I think they can compete for the division, but in the tournament I don't think they advance against an elite team.
In 2022 they drew a pedestrian Giants team, and then a 9ers team without a quarterback for a lot of the game.
Kelce and Cox retired. Those are pretty big losses. I think Jurgens slides to center from RG and Jalen Carter takes over 3-Tech duties from Cox.
As far as additions go in the OP, Mustipher might be a backup for Jordan Davis, Burks for Zach Cunningham?
Fangio takes over for defense and he runs a different scheme than they have been running. Still many questions on the team for them.
My big three:
- replacing Jason Kelce
- corner play and depth with Slay, Bradberry, Ringo, Ricks
- inside linebacker play in new scheme: Devin White, Zach Baun, Nakobe Dean
I thought he was terrible last year - and any type of regression might make them rethink their QB situation.
But they are the favorites in the NFCE IMO. Dallas has their own problems too.
I don't think I ever remember a team tackling worse than that playoff game versus Tampa.
This X infinity!
-Can hurts stay healthy? Always a question for a mobile QB and one who makes a living under the pile on 3rd and 4th and short.
-On the positive side, the kept (who is in my opinion their secret weapon) Jeff Stoutland around another year. Expect them to continue to be solid up front on the OL and to be able to scheme the best out of Barkley in the run game. If Barkley is healthy he will have a big year, but that’s a big if.
To me Barkley is in decline. If they use him too much they will see the same 3.9 yards per carry player we saw. He doesn’t have that burst he had, I think it was a big over pay and may backfire on them. Their WR duo is still top 5 but I do think Hurts shoulder was injured and he’s not all that good.
On D, their young players haven’t shown to be as good as the guys they replaced. Signing Gardner-Johnson was a good pickup. I liked Huff, but he was a part time player, just a pass rusher. Can he handle a larger role? Their CBs are old.
I still think the Cowboys are the regular season team to beat and Philly is trying to hold on but age is catching them.
The OL is the key for that O. I expect better front 7 play.
I expect Roseman to add to the lines in the draft like always. He said he learned from Reid BPA and you always take the lineman. Similar to George Young (and TC early) if you add LB.
I think Cox and Kelce were the leaders of the trenches.....curious to see what happens.
Even though I think we improved our OL and they’ve lost some guys on their line (both sides), they’ll still beat us up in the trenches.
So, until I see otherwise, this is a .500 team at best. Hurts probably peaked in 2022 and looked like he was throwing a watermelon late in 2023.
Only important pieces are Kelce and Fletcher Cox (getting long in the tooth himself). They have prepared well for their departures, with Jurgens and as I mentioned in another thread, two behemoths on the D Line from Georgia.
They will be a playoff team again next year b/c of how bad the NFC is.
Probably win the division as well.
You have a leadership problem out the gate with Kelce and Cox leaving and their OL is a year older, not better. They showed cracks last year.
Their vaunted depth never came together. Jordan Davis looks like a complete bust. Let's see how Carter does in his 2nd year, he tailed off and started to show a bit of why he dropped in the draft to begin with.
Hurts was given a contract based on a perfect storm season and will end up being a worse deal than Daniel Jones'.
Philly is a team that if they don't get off to a good start and win some games convincingly, that whole thing will implode. I said the year before that Sirianni is nothing more than Millenial Barry Switzer and I meant it. He was along for the ride on a stacked team. He played to their dumb fans who ate it up....until it stopped working they already turned on him last year during their collapse. And I think Howie is believing his own press too much too.
They are an 8-9 team. If they get the right breaks, maybe they do win 10-11 games. But I could also see the wheels come completely off and they end up a 5 win team and Howie fires Siranni to save his own ass (which is why he kept him around, IMO, he wanted a scapegoat after firing the coordinators).
Oh...and Saquon will have some game early on that he scores 3 TDs and puts up 250 total yards and everyone will celebrate it. But they will end up hating that contract before the season is out.
Yes, I'm biased and I'll never pass up a chance to tell you why the Eagles might crash and burn every single year. But man, the stage is really set. Big additions, high expectations, aging at critical spots, and the X factor that is Sirianni. He's a fucking mook and Birds fans know it now. Every single one of them that I talk to has an undercurrent of uncertainty. A "Well, they better get it right THIS time or it's over" lurking just behind the bravado that can't help but stick its head out when you ask them about the coach.
There hasn't been a repeat winner in the NFC East since 2004. The Eagles won the division for four straight years starting from 2001 and ending in 2004 (old article about it HERE).
That pattern held last season with the Cowflops nudging past the Green Slime near the end of the season. I have a feeling the pattern continues this year. I think the Eagles will win the East and will be contenders to be in the Conference Title Game again, unfortunately.
Agreed. I like Hurts on and off the field a lot more than that dope Sirianni though. Sirianni is one of the most annoying people I've EVER seen associated with the Eagles, and that's saying a lot, lol. Watching him eventually flame out will be GLORIOUS!!
We can only hope anyway.
Their D line is great but their CBs are slowing down.
I still like Saquon and I’d root for his success, but I suspect he’s going to find that his transition won’t produce the results he’s looking for. Howie dropping $$$ on an aging RB is a strange move and one that won’t pay off.
I think Daboll is/could be better as a coach, they have the better GM.
On paper, they should go to the Superbowl still. But we've heard and seen that before.
I hope it's not the case -- but I suspect that it is - an that this is why Philly was willing to pay him the big bucks
I would not underestimate the Penn State Barkley factor
In my view they are a good team until proven other wise - if their secondary betrays thenm -- let's effing hope so
They use FA and cap manuvers to allow them to draft straight talent and not force things.
They do miss though ringo and ricks may need replacements
I expect a good reload from the Birds..they are at an excellent starting place. The Coaching issues were overblown, but bear watching.
From your lips to gods ears
One thing I’ll point out is they did nothing to improve CB, and aside from coaching the secondary was their achilles heel down the stretch. They are either very young, or very old at that position. Slay/Bradberry aren’t getting better. The backups (Ringo, Ricks) struggled last year, and were flawed players coming out (4th round/UDFA). I’m sure they will address it in the first couple of rounds too, but worth noting for now.
On the offensive side, I really don’t see how they’ve gotten better. Barkley is better than Swift, but they lost Kelce. That cannot be understated. He was the anchor of their running game, and one of the 3 or 4 best to ever play Center. You don’t just “replace” a guy like him.
Exactly this.
Ditto to Chris's point above on losing Kelce and Cox. Graham may not be the same player but important for them to keep a guy like that around.
They've gotten progressively worse since the SB loss and I expect that to continue.
Another great post. Totally agree. Philly has had a strong run the last 7-8 years and I think its over with. They may sneak into a WC this year but I really believe they're closer to a full rebuild than many realize.
I said during his MVP season that Hurts a B/B+ quarterback with an A+ supporting cast, I stand by that.
Barkley may be one of those guys with just bad luck. He’s going to the Eagles just as their dropping off. Shame…
Quote:
That’s just as important
Lane Johnson, Graham, Bradberry, and Darius Slay are getting up there too.
Barkley may be one of those guys with just bad luck. He’s going to the Eagles just as their dropping off. Shame…
Bad luck had nothing to with Saquon deciding to take less money to sign with Philly over Houston.
They will be old news soon imo.
Agree completely
The first thing I thought of…that wasn’t a nosedive…it was the Hindenburg.