Thoughts on Philadelphia Eagles? Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/23/2024 9:21 am : 3/23/2024 9:21 am



Added Saquon Barkley to an already explosive offense.



Added Bryce Huff and C.J. Gardner-Johnson to defense.



Other additions:



P.J. Mustipher, DL

Devin White, LB

Zack Baun, LB

Oren Burks, LB

Tyler Hall, CB

Kenny Pickett, QB

DeVante Parker, WR

Parris Campbell, WR

Matt Hennessy, OL



Draft picks

- one first rounder

- two second rounders

- one fourth rounder

- three fifth rounders

- one sixth rounder



Big question is quality of head coach. However, Vic Fangio is now defensive coordinator.

