QB Interest Smokescreen or not? Asshats?

It's a slow Easter Saturday here on BBI so I thought I'd post about what everyone's thoughts are as it stands now in regards to Schoen's round 1 plans.
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe Connor Hughes is usually pretty good when he reports NYG info. So this was the scoop:
|SNY's Connor Hughes reported on Friday that the buzz around the league is that McCarthy is the player the Giants want in the NFL Draft. League sources polled by Hughes spoke highly of the Michigan product, with one high-ranking executive saying he will make a “better pro than college player.”
Then, supposedly the NYG were upset about this leak according to Razzball insider John Frascella (I have no idea what Razzball is or who Johm Frascella is or who his supposed source is):
|"While it’s come out that the Giants are upset someone leaked the JJ McCarthy story, my source tells me they were even more interested in Jayden Daniels,” Frascella wrote. “However, it has become clear to the Giants that Daniels is definitely going in the top 3 of the NFL Draft, thus their attention turned completely to McCarthy.”
Benjamin Allbright (who I see as a bit of a clown pundit, but supposedly he does have legit insider intel) said he confirmed this.
So, we've been linked to Daniels, Maye and McCarthy. Much less reported interest in Maye and little to no mention of receivers. Is this a smokescreen for WR at 6, or a smokescreen for their interest in Maye which seems unlikely to me because they've already had private visit/workout and reported interest?
I don't think it's a smoke screen for WR. Reliable asshats have reported JJM is the wildcard, we are seriously working on trading up to 3, DJ's injury issues are the rationale, etc.
My thought is this all comes down to the Maras and McDonnell. They have a huge catholic family, one person says something and before you know it word exponentially spreads. Thus, I think the reports are true myself. I don't think it matters quite frankly and I don't think it would change anything with or without the Mara telephone game. Everyone in the NFL knows we need a QB. Bob Papa the Mara schill himself wrote about how the injury concerns with DJ are very real. It's clear to anyone in the unbiased know QB is at the top of our priority list imo. The Vikings aren't going to be surprised, they are already ready to bid if needed.
What do you think? Pure smokescreen for ultimate confusion? Smoke for Maye? Smoke for WR?
DeVito had his 15 minutes, I think it's obvious he's a PS QB in 2024. I don't think signing Lock has any indication on what they do in the draft. Jones can't be qb2 if he's on PUP/IR
It is possible several of the leaks that seem contradictory could all be somewhat true.
The only one to really know is the injury status of Jones.
I also recommend reading and listening to Beane and Schoen speak about the selecting of Josh Allen. Daboll was very involved in that process as well.
Bills also had to be prepared if Josh Allen was selected before there pick.
Past history is a good predictor of current actions. Look how Allen was decided on and how the Giants approached the draft last year.
2023 draft behind the scenes - ( New Window )
Quote:
If they are so high on JJM or even Daniels why bother to sign Lock? You pick someone that high or even trade up you start him week 1. No need to bring in a very competent backup you could have just kept DeVito in case Jones was not ready week 1 to backup a JJM. Listen if you draft one of these QBs you are throwing the season away anyway so spend the money somewhere else other than Lock. Point is I think they are going WR and maybe QB later in the draft.
DeVito had his 15 minutes, I think it's obvious he's a PS QB in 2024. I don't think signing Lock has any indication on what they do in the draft. Jones can't be qb2 if he's on PUP/IR
Yes signing Lock is a no factor imo. Both Maye and JJM would be much better off working on mechanics and learning the offense and ways of NFL defenses before starting as Mahomes and Eli Manning did. The Lock signing is more telling about our thoughts and plans regarding DJ's injury issue than anything in regards to drafting a QB imo.
It is possible several of the leaks that seem contradictory could all be somewhat true.
The only one to really know is the injury status of Jones.
I also recommend reading and listening to Beane and Schoen speak about the selecting of Josh Allen. Daboll was very involved in that process as well.
Bills also had to be prepared if Josh Allen was selected before there pick.
Past history is a good predictor of current actions. Look how Allen was decided on and how the Giants approached the draft last year.
2023 draft behind the scenes - ( New Window )
I agree with this. So to be clear, you think the report that we want JJM could be true while Schoen is naturally still planning for every possible scenario?
Yes, I agree. Which brings me to this point. If the leaks about JJM being the guy are true without Daniels being attainable, then the trade up to 3 attempts are most likely for him and we might have intel that the Vikings are also trying to trade up for him. Maybe a lot of NFL teams see serious issues with Maye as evinced by Chris Simms, Mueller and other experienced perspectives?
Brilliant comment, I appreciate that :). I'm clueless in these areas sometimes.
Mara and his huge catholic family would be very disappointed in me smh
I still say the best strategy is to stay put or trade down. Too many massive move ups for QBs fail IMO, and I think this whole QB class is overrated and overhyped. One of the "big four" might be a franchise QB, but the rest will likely be journeymen like Sam Darnold. I wouldn't be stunned if Bo Nix turned out to be better than any of the "big four" QBs. Moving up for a QB is also likely to get the Giants involved in a "bidding war," probably with Minnesota, which is a terrible draft strategy.
Despite all the contradictory information, my tentative sense is that NE will "stick and pick" a QB at #3. I also think AZ will "stick and pick" MHJ at #4. They also already have a ton of draft capital. If they do trade down, I think it's more likely they trade with Minnesota than the Giants. Same for SD. The Giants would presumably offer #47 to move to #4 or maybe even #5. Minnesota would counter with #11, #23, and at least a third round pick next year. That would probably be enough to get AZ or SD to trade with them instead of us, unless Schoen is willing to offer #47 and #70, which seems unlikely.
But I wouldn't be surprised if Minnesota also offers their #1 next year as well. They got that #23 pick to use as part of a trade package to move up, not to pick a player at that position. I have read several articles that Minnesota is determined to get into the top five for JJM. Schoen would then have to offer #47 and our #1 next year to beat the Minnesota offer, which is even more unlikely.
At some point, they bevy of draft picks Minnesota is willing to offer will overwhelm any disappointment AZ and SD have about missing out on MHJ, Nabers, and Odunze, especially since they could still get Brian Thomas, Jr. at #11. What people are forgetting or don't know is that Minnesota is projected to get two third comp picks next year. That could dramatically increase their willingness to trade their #1 next year as part of any package to move up to #4 or #5.
Link - ( New Window )
If Min included their 2025 1st along with a pick 11 and 23, then that would be very tough to beat and only countered by Schoen if they have complete conviction in the guy. I still believe the reports that if NE traded down they wouldn't want to go so far back to 11, but for AZ or LAC I could see them preferring the 3 1sts. That would be a bit of a trump card from Minnesota. Maybe Schoen feels similar to you in this regard thus he is doing everything he can to trade up to 3 seeing as how if the Vikings offered 3 1sts for pick 4 or 5, we would have to trade close to the same package for 4 or 5 as we would for pick 3.
The scenario you pose is one that I foresee as well. This is the reason why I believe the asshat reports are true and Schoen is doing everything he can to move up to 3. I think it would be a great move for the Patriots if they liked Nix or Pennix closr to the same tier as JJM or Maye, or if they wanted to build their roster and punt QB to next year. Nix + Odunze/Nabers/Alt and all the other extra picks they would get could be quite a haul.
Quote:
I’m a lapsed Catholic, but even I know Easter is next Sunday.
Mara and his huge catholic family would be very disappointed in me smh
I’ll bite. What is it about having a huge Catholic family that leads invariably to gossip spreading?
Despite apparently not choosing to have access to a calendar, you might sound less foolish if you consider your words more carefully.
Quote:
has been a particularly active "lying season," but that perhaps shouldn't be surprising given that five teams (Chicago, Washington, New England, New York, and Minnesota) are apparently vying for four QBs. Somebody is going to be left out, which of course will be disappointing to that segment of their fans who wanted their GM and FO to do more to get one of those QBs.
I think Schoen has already tried to move up to #3 and either been rejected or rebuffed, but I agree we won't know for sure until draft night.
I wouldn't fire Schoen if a QB he took at #6 busted, but given the cost in draft capital, I almost certainly would if the QB he moved up to #3 to take did so. He can't do that and keep his job.
Quote:
In comment 16444044 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I'm a lapsed Catholic, but even I know Easter is next Sunday.
Mara and his huge catholic family would be very disappointed in me smh
I’ll bite. What is it about having a huge Catholic family that leads invariably to gossip spreading?
Despite apparently not choosing to have access to a calendar, you might sound less foolish if you consider your words more carefully.
I don't think it would have anything to do with religion. It could be a big family of any variety. If one guy in the family tells another in the family and it bounces around then people end up hearing about it. I shouldn't have even mentioned Catholic family, the hilariously ironic part is me failing to realize Easter is next Sunday after saying this. The Catholic part has nothing to do with word spreading imo, just the big family part. I apologize for choosing my words poorly there.
Quote:
In comment 16444056 AcidTest said:
Quote:
has been a particularly active "lying season," but that perhaps shouldn't be surprising given that five teams (Chicago, Washington, New England, New York, and Minnesota) are apparently vying for four QBs. Somebody is going to be left out, which of course will be disappointing to that segment of their fans who wanted their GM and FO to do more to get one of those QBs.
I think Schoen has already tried to move up to #3 and either been rejected or rebuffed, but I agree we won't know for sure until draft night.
I wouldn't fire Schoen if a QB he took at #6 busted, but given the cost in draft capital, I almost certainly would if the QB he moved up to #3 to take did so. He can't do that and keep his job.
On the other hand, if he fails to get a promising QB in this draft and they continue to be bad to below average (not quite bad enough for good QB picks) then Dabs will be fired first and Schoen won't last much longer imo. I agree with Chris Simms' that this is the best QB draft in a long time. He wasn't sold on the Rosen/Darnold class (his top guys that year were Lamar and Allen). I know you think this qb class is overrated, but I think it is really exceptional and will provide 3+ franchise QBs in the top 6 guys.
Quote:
In comment 16444048 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444044 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I'm a lapsed Catholic, but even I know Easter is next Sunday.
Mara and his huge catholic family would be very disappointed in me smh
I’ll bite. What is it about having a huge Catholic family that leads invariably to gossip spreading?
Despite apparently not choosing to have access to a calendar, you might sound less foolish if you consider your words more carefully.
I don't think it would have anything to do with religion. It could be a big family of any variety. If one guy in the family tells another in the family and it bounces around then people end up hearing about it. I shouldn't have even mentioned Catholic family, the hilariously ironic part is me failing to realize Easter is next Sunday after saying this. The Catholic part has nothing to do with word spreading imo, just the big family part. I apologize for choosing my words poorly there.
Not trying to be an aggrieved party here. Sometimes it’s just helpful to point things out so that it helps everyone think more before they speak or write. Helps protect a person’s reputation and credibility!
Quote:
In comment 16444068 CMc in 342 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444048 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444044 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I'm a lapsed Catholic, but even I know Easter is next Sunday.
Mara and his huge catholic family would be very disappointed in me smh
I’ll bite. What is it about having a huge Catholic family that leads invariably to gossip spreading?
Despite apparently not choosing to have access to a calendar, you might sound less foolish if you consider your words more carefully.
I don't think it would have anything to do with religion. It could be a big family of any variety. If one guy in the family tells another in the family and it bounces around then people end up hearing about it. I shouldn't have even mentioned Catholic family, the hilariously ironic part is me failing to realize Easter is next Sunday after saying this. The Catholic part has nothing to do with word spreading imo, just the big family part. I apologize for choosing my words poorly there.
Not trying to be an aggrieved party here. Sometimes it’s just helpful to point things out so that it helps everyone think more before they speak or write. Helps protect a person’s reputation and credibility!
I totally agree and I appreciate that. I didn't read the post twice to see how that waste worded properly and could rightfully be taken in an unintended way. Thank you for that sincerely!
Quote:
In comment 16444056 AcidTest said:
Quote:
has been a particularly active "lying season," but that perhaps shouldn't be surprising given that five teams (Chicago, Washington, New England, New York, and Minnesota) are apparently vying for four QBs. Somebody is going to be left out, which of course will be disappointing to that segment of their fans who wanted their GM and FO to do more to get one of those QBs.
I think Schoen has already tried to move up to #3 and either been rejected or rebuffed, but I agree we won't know for sure until draft night.
I wouldn't fire Schoen if a QB he took at #6 busted, but given the cost in draft capital, I almost certainly would if the QB he moved up to #3 to take did so. He can't do that and keep his job.
Another reasonable option to shield out the Vikings if we like the QB available and NE doesn't trade down would be a 3 way trade in which we give up a 3rd and future 3rd (3rd to AZ future 3rd to LAC) to have us get the 4th pick while AZ and LAC get their top targets still. If LAC were the team willing to trade with the Vikings (more likely to me with all the draft capital AZ has) and we told them we were going to make a move with AZ if they wanted to get involved or else get nothing, then this scenario is possible imo.
Quote:
In comment 16444071 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444068 CMc in 342 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444048 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444044 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I'm a lapsed Catholic, but even I know Easter is next Sunday.
Mara and his huge catholic family would be very disappointed in me smh
I’ll bite. What is it about having a huge Catholic family that leads invariably to gossip spreading?
Despite apparently not choosing to have access to a calendar, you might sound less foolish if you consider your words more carefully.
I don't think it would have anything to do with religion. It could be a big family of any variety. If one guy in the family tells another in the family and it bounces around then people end up hearing about it. I shouldn't have even mentioned Catholic family, the hilariously ironic part is me failing to realize Easter is next Sunday after saying this. The Catholic part has nothing to do with word spreading imo, just the big family part. I apologize for choosing my words poorly there.
Not trying to be an aggrieved party here. Sometimes it’s just helpful to point things out so that it helps everyone think more before they speak or write. Helps protect a person’s reputation and credibility!
I totally agree and I appreciate that. I didn't read the post twice to see how that waste worded properly and could rightfully be taken in an unintended way. Thank you for that sincerely!
Great !! Thanks for your consideration. Now, since we’re not pinning anything on the Catholics, why don’t we also agree that aside from the Maras, et al, the Shoens, Browns, Dabolls and Cowdens among a select few administrators in the know, all have family trees as well. So, if there’s a leak, real or imagined, maybe we don’t really know who the culprit is?
Just something else to think further about.
Quote:
In comment 16444080 CMc in 342 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444071 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444068 CMc in 342 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444048 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444044 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I'm a lapsed Catholic, but even I know Easter is next Sunday.
Mara and his huge catholic family would be very disappointed in me smh
I’ll bite. What is it about having a huge Catholic family that leads invariably to gossip spreading?
Despite apparently not choosing to have access to a calendar, you might sound less foolish if you consider your words more carefully.
I don't think it would have anything to do with religion. It could be a big family of any variety. If one guy in the family tells another in the family and it bounces around then people end up hearing about it. I shouldn't have even mentioned Catholic family, the hilariously ironic part is me failing to realize Easter is next Sunday after saying this. The Catholic part has nothing to do with word spreading imo, just the big family part. I apologize for choosing my words poorly there.
Not trying to be an aggrieved party here. Sometimes it’s just helpful to point things out so that it helps everyone think more before they speak or write. Helps protect a person’s reputation and credibility!
I totally agree and I appreciate that. I didn't read the post twice to see how that waste worded properly and could rightfully be taken in an unintended way. Thank you for that sincerely!
Great !! Thanks for your consideration. Now, since we’re not pinning anything on the Catholics, why don’t we also agree that aside from the Maras, et al, the Shoens, Browns, Dabolls and Cowdens among a select few administrators in the know, all have family trees as well. So, if there’s a leak, real or imagined, maybe we don’t really know who the culprit is?
Just something else to think further about.
That's true, the source of the leak doesn't matter. That's a good point. The question is if it is a smokescreen or real?
Quote:
In comment 16444067 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444056 AcidTest said:
Quote:
has been a particularly active "lying season," but that perhaps shouldn't be surprising given that five teams (Chicago, Washington, New England, New York, and Minnesota) are apparently vying for four QBs. Somebody is going to be left out, which of course will be disappointing to that segment of their fans who wanted their GM and FO to do more to get one of those QBs.
I think Schoen has already tried to move up to #3 and either been rejected or rebuffed, but I agree we won't know for sure until draft night.
I wouldn't fire Schoen if a QB he took at #6 busted, but given the cost in draft capital, I almost certainly would if the QB he moved up to #3 to take did so. He can't do that and keep his job.
Another reasonable option to shield out the Vikings if we like the QB available and NE doesn't trade down would be a 3 way trade in which we give up a 3rd and future 3rd (3rd to AZ future 3rd to LAC) to have us get the 4th pick while AZ and LAC get their top targets still. If LAC were the team willing to trade with the Vikings (more likely to me with all the draft capital AZ has) and we told them we were going to make a move with AZ if they wanted to get involved or else get nothing, then this scenario is possible imo.
Another albeit unlikely possibility is that the Giants trade #6 to Minnesota for #11, #23, and their #1 next year so they can take JJM.
LOL, probably, who knows how we have the QBs ranked. All I know is that we are very serious about QB in rd1 and we are concerned about DJ.
Quote:
In comment 16444070 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16444067 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444056 AcidTest said:
Quote:
has been a particularly active "lying season," but that perhaps shouldn't be surprising given that five teams (Chicago, Washington, New England, New York, and Minnesota) are apparently vying for four QBs. Somebody is going to be left out, which of course will be disappointing to that segment of their fans who wanted their GM and FO to do more to get one of those QBs.
I think Schoen has already tried to move up to #3 and either been rejected or rebuffed, but I agree we won't know for sure until draft night.
I wouldn't fire Schoen if a QB he took at #6 busted, but given the cost in draft capital, I almost certainly would if the QB he moved up to #3 to take did so. He can't do that and keep his job.
Another reasonable option to shield out the Vikings if we like the QB available and NE doesn't trade down would be a 3 way trade in which we give up a 3rd and future 3rd (3rd to AZ future 3rd to LAC) to have us get the 4th pick while AZ and LAC get their top targets still. If LAC were the team willing to trade with the Vikings (more likely to me with all the draft capital AZ has) and we told them we were going to make a move with AZ if they wanted to get involved or else get nothing, then this scenario is possible imo.
Another albeit unlikely possibility is that the Giants trade #6 to Minnesota for #11, #23, and their #1 next year so they can take JJM.
That would be a good counter if Schoen felt like the overpay wasn't worth it to beat Min, take a bit less than AZ/LAC wanted and tell Min they can have him.
Sounds reasonable to me. They like one or two out of the 3 after CW enough to trade up, but not all 3. That would seem implausible and reek of desperation.
Yes I agree with this and I still think if JD is gone they would be better off taking pick 6, 47 and a future 1st from us
Quote:
If a deal has been worked out with the patriots until they’re on the clock because it would be contingent on NE’s guy not being there. So the folks saying they’re definitely not trading it because it hasn’t happened aren’t quite right
Yes I agree with this and I still think if JD is gone they would be better off taking pick 6, 47 and a future 1st from us
Depends what they think of Maye. Also trading with us will cause them to miss out on JJM if Minnesota trades with SD. They would then have to overdraft Nix at #6, or miss out on him and likely Penix as well.
Quote:
In comment 16444165 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
If a deal has been worked out with the patriots until they’re on the clock because it would be contingent on NE’s guy not being there. So the folks saying they’re definitely not trading it because it hasn’t happened aren’t quite right
Yes I agree with this and I still think if JD is gone they would be better off taking pick 6, 47 and a future 1st from us
Depends what they think of Maye. Also trading with us will cause them to miss out on JJM if Minnesota trades with SD. They would then have to overdraft Nix at #6, or miss out on him and likely Penix as well.
I’ve seen nothing tying them to JJM, all signs point to them wanting nix of the none top three guys
Quote:
In comment 16444179 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444165 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
If a deal has been worked out with the patriots until they’re on the clock because it would be contingent on NE’s guy not being there. So the folks saying they’re definitely not trading it because it hasn’t happened aren’t quite right
Yes I agree with this and I still think if JD is gone they would be better off taking pick 6, 47 and a future 1st from us
Depends what they think of Maye. Also trading with us will cause them to miss out on JJM if Minnesota trades with SD. They would then have to overdraft Nix at #6, or miss out on him and likely Penix as well.
I’ve seen nothing tying them to JJM, all signs point to them wanting nix of the none top three guys
Yes, I haven't seen anything connecting them to JJM either just a bunch of fans that want JJM on their message boards which was surprising to me. They were split evenly between Maye at 3, JJM at 3 and trading down with us (most wanted Alt in trade down).
Borrowing 2015's buzzword, a nothing burger.
Pretty sure there are a lot of other groups that someone might make the same comment about and no one would care unless they were a part of the aggrieved group.
Giants will draft Alt at 6.
Borrowing 2015's buzzword, a nothing burger.
Pretty sure there are a lot of other groups that someone might make the same comment about and no one would care unless they were a part of the aggrieved group.
Giants will draft Alt at 6.
That was my line of thinking, but I still should have said big close knit family.
Borrowing 2015's buzzword, a nothing burger.
Pretty sure there are a lot of other groups that someone might make the same comment about and no one would care unless they were a part of the aggrieved group.
Giants will draft Alt at 6.
I think Alt to the Patriots after they traded down with us would make a lot of sense and be a stellar pick. I think we are good on investments into the o line for now honestly. Oleumanor is a really underrated signing, I hope Neal doesn't get cut any slack and it's an open competition because Oleumanor plays very well at RT and good but not as well at RG.
This is my guess. I expect q QB in the second or third rounds.
i have no idea how the starring contest goes between the teams in the top 4 and NYG/MIN, but MIN seems very intent on moving up and i think they have more ammo than nyg.
unless someone has asshat info on what NE/AZ i think we will all be waiting until the draft to see what plays out in front of NYG.
I really don't see a chance JJ is there at 6 unless Min trades with NE.
Borrowing 2015's buzzword, a nothing burger.
Pretty sure there are a lot of other groups that someone might make the same comment about and no one would care unless they were a part of the aggrieved group.
Giants will draft Alt at 6.
Don't the Giants have a LT already?
Quote:
In comment 16444048 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444044 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I'm a lapsed Catholic, but even I know Easter is next Sunday.
Mara and his huge catholic family would be very disappointed in me smh
I’ll bite. What is it about having a huge Catholic family that leads invariably to gossip spreading?
Despite apparently not choosing to have access to a calendar, you might sound less foolish if you consider your words more carefully.
I don't think it would have anything to do with religion. It could be a big family of any variety. If one guy in the family tells another in the family and it bounces around then people end up hearing about it. I shouldn't have even mentioned Catholic family, the hilariously ironic part is me failing to realize Easter is next Sunday after saying this. The Catholic part has nothing to do with word spreading imo, just the big family part. I apologize for choosing my words poorly there.
Dude, you're good. No harm, no foul.
Once again, I've heard JerseyJoe mentioned here but never seen him post. If you think I'm jerseyjoe your 1000% mistaken. I've never even been to Jersey except driving through, bud.
I disagree, I see a great benefit in working on mechanics, learning the playbook and honing in an understanding of opposing NFL defenses until a rookie is ready. That's why we got Lock. Mahomes and Eli did it, why wouldn't it help JJM or Maye?
[quote] Putting JJ McCarthy behind this OL and offense with mediocre weapons guarantees failure. He needs to play to get better not sit on the bench. [/quote
This line is likely better than last year's. You cannot pass on a young QB based on last year's oline.
Quote:
Putting JJ McCarthy behind this OL and offense with mediocre weapons guarantees failure. He needs to play to get better not sit on the bench.
I disagree, I see a great benefit in working on mechanics, learning the playbook and honing in an understanding of opposing NFL defenses until a rookie is ready. That's why we got Lock. Mahomes and Eli did it, why wouldn't it help JJM or Maye?
McCarthy will need reps. He is an under developed QB. Mahomes and Eli were ready to play.