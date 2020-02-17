QB Interest Smokescreen or not? Asshats?

Quote: SNY's Connor Hughes reported on Friday that the buzz around the league is that McCarthy is the player the Giants want in the NFL Draft. League sources polled by Hughes spoke highly of the Michigan product, with one high-ranking executive saying he will make a “better pro than college player.”

Quote: "While it’s come out that the Giants are upset someone leaked the JJ McCarthy story, my source tells me they were even more interested in Jayden Daniels,” Frascella wrote. “However, it has become clear to the Giants that Daniels is definitely going in the top 3 of the NFL Draft, thus their attention turned completely to McCarthy.”

It's a slow Easter Saturday here on BBI so I thought I'd post about what everyone's thoughts are as it stands now in regards to Schoen's round 1 plans.Correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe Connor Hughes is usually pretty good when he reports NYG info. So this was the scoop:Then, supposedly the NYG were upset about this leak according to Razzball insider John Frascella (I have no idea what Razzball is or who Johm Frascella is or who his supposed source is):Benjamin Allbright (who I see as a bit of a clown pundit, but supposedly he does have legit insider intel) said he confirmed this.So, we've been linked to Daniels, Maye and McCarthy. Much less reported interest in Maye and little to no mention of receivers. Is this a smokescreen for WR at 6, or a smokescreen for their interest in Maye which seems unlikely to me because they've already had private visit/workout and reported interest?I don't think it's a smoke screen for WR. Reliable asshats have reported JJM is the wildcard, we are seriously working on trading up to 3, DJ's injury issues are the rationale, etc.My thought is this all comes down to the Maras and McDonnell. They have a huge catholic family, one person says something and before you know it word exponentially spreads. Thus, I think the reports are true myself. I don't think it matters quite frankly and I don't think it would change anything with or without the Mara telephone game. Everyone in the NFL knows we need a QB. Bob Papa the Mara schill himself wrote about how the injury concerns with DJ are very real. It's clear to anyone in the unbiased know QB is at the top of our priority list imo. The Vikings aren't going to be surprised, they are already ready to bid if needed.What do you think? Pure smokescreen for ultimate confusion? Smoke for Maye? Smoke for WR?